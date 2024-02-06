What happens if the Giants are locked out of the top 4 QBs? JoeyBigBlue : 3/23/2024 5:35 pm

Assuming Williams, Daniels, and Maye go 1,2,3 as expected. The Vikings trade up to 5 and take McCarthy. What would you do as the GM of the Giants?



A) Take the best receiver prospect available in Nabers or Odunze



B) Take the next best QB prospect in Nix or Penix



C) Pivot completely and take an Offensive Lineman (Joe Alt)





Keep in mind that trading down will be tough as a top QB prospect will not be available.





