for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What happens if the Giants are locked out of the top 4 QBs?

JoeyBigBlue : 3/23/2024 5:35 pm
Assuming Williams, Daniels, and Maye go 1,2,3 as expected. The Vikings trade up to 5 and take McCarthy. What would you do as the GM of the Giants?

A) Take the best receiver prospect available in Nabers or Odunze

B) Take the next best QB prospect in Nix or Penix

C) Pivot completely and take an Offensive Lineman (Joe Alt)


Keep in mind that trading down will be tough as a top QB prospect will not be available.


Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
I would trade down and try and get some picks for next year  
LW_Giants : 3/23/2024 8:07 pm : link
when we'll be back in the hunt for a QB.
some of these comments are absurd...  
retiredmz : 3/23/2024 8:18 pm : link
"If the first 4 QBs are gone when the Giants Pick"...Schoen and Daboll will be gone ? C'mon...GMs make adjustments just like teams do during a game..
RE: some of these comments are absurd...  
JesseS : 3/23/2024 8:46 pm : link
In comment 16444173 retiredmz said:
Quote:
"If the first 4 QBs are gone when the Giants Pick"...Schoen and Daboll will be gone ? C'mon...GMs make adjustments just like teams do during a game..


D) Seppuku
Here's the thing:  
BleedBlue46 : 3/23/2024 8:55 pm : link
If we are trying to trade up to 3 for JJM, if the reports he is our guy are true, then what difference does it make if we trade the same package for him at 4? Pick 11, 47 and a 2025 1st for pick 4. If he is the target and Maye goes 3rd to the Patriots then I'd assume Schoen would offer the same package to the Cardinals and if they didn't want to trade down he would offer a similar package to the Chargers if they were going to deal down with the Vikings. I don't think Schoen is equally high on JJM and Maye. It's one or the other imo, and if his guy is there at 4 or 5 he will be willing to pay dam near the same amount for that QB at 4 or 5 as he would at 3. Only way I think we don't get a QB is if the Patriots take the same player whether that be JJM or Maye. Otherwise, if Schdabka want the QB the Patriots don't take we get him.


The only way I see us not getting the QB they want is if the Patriots don't want to trade down and take the guy we want. Then, Schoen will go to backup plan and won't trade up for the 4th guy whom he doesn't have complete conviction
I've been checking a Patriots forum and they seem split on  
BleedBlue46 : 3/23/2024 8:57 pm : link
JJM/Maye at 3 or trading down, like a 3 way tie it seems. I know the fans opinions don't matter, but I found it interesting that so many of them want to take JJM at 3.
None of the Pats fans want to trade down with the Chargers.  
BleedBlue46 : 3/23/2024 8:58 pm : link
It's basically JJM or Maye at 3 or trade down with us (most people seem to want Alt at 6).
Trade down and stockpile picks  
BigBlueCane : 3/23/2024 9:00 pm : link
for next year.
RE: Trade down and stockpile picks  
BleedBlue46 : 3/23/2024 9:08 pm : link
In comment 16444192 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
for next year.


We would be unlikely to get a massive haul like for a QB but maybe someone really wants Alt or Nabers or Odunze and trades a lot for him. I think multiple trade downs BB style would be the best route to accumulate picks without a QB on the board. I think I'd prefer to take Odunze or Nabers over a series of trade downs unless we were lucky and a team wanted to trade a lot for Odunze/Alt/Nabers.
take the bpa at wr  
hassan : 3/23/2024 9:19 pm : link
and draft qb later. If they need to, draft qb again next year.

Dont overpay when your team is in need of major reinforcements on offense. yes qb is vital. But they can look at trading up for nix or penix versus a ransom for jj.
RE: take the bpa at wr  
BleedBlue46 : 3/23/2024 9:22 pm : link
In comment 16444208 hassan said:
Quote:
and draft qb later. If they need to, draft qb again next year.

Dont overpay when your team is in need of major reinforcements on offense. yes qb is vital. But they can look at trading up for nix or penix versus a ransom for jj.


If they think JJM is the guy and they turn out to be right, pick 6, 47 and a 2025 1st plus 3rd is nothing. What you don't do is overpay for a guy you just feel good about. You have to have complete conviction and if you do, you do everything you can to get him. If the Patriots simply won't budge and take your guy, then you don't settle by trading up for the next best guy. So, it really comes down to how they view JJM and Maye, plus how NE views them.
intersting article on success of trade ups  
hassan : 3/23/2024 9:23 pm : link
https://theathletic.com/5250162/2024/02/06/broncos-sean-payton-qb-draft-trades-mahomes/

Mostly does not work, it has worked well in case of mahomes and eli.
RE: intersting article on success of trade ups  
BleedBlue46 : 3/23/2024 9:24 pm : link
In comment 16444212 hassan said:
Quote:
https://theathletic.com/5250162/2024/02/06/broncos-sean-payton-qb-draft-trades-mahomes/

Mostly does not work, it has worked well in case of mahomes and eli.


And Josh Allen?
RE: intersting article on success of trade ups  
BleedBlue46 : 3/23/2024 9:24 pm : link
In comment 16444212 hassan said:
Quote:
https://theathletic.com/5250162/2024/02/06/broncos-sean-payton-qb-draft-trades-mahomes/

Mostly does not work, it has worked well in case of mahomes and eli.


And Lamar Jackson? Unless you're just talking about top 10 tradeups for QBs.
bleedblue  
hassan : 3/23/2024 9:25 pm : link
the question was if they are locked out........

I said dont pay a ransom anyway. What you suggested is not a terrible cost, id consider it if they are convinced. But look at the article i posted. Trade ups are usually not successful.

RE: bleedblue  
BleedBlue46 : 3/23/2024 9:27 pm : link
In comment 16444215 hassan said:
Quote:
the question was if they are locked out........

I said dont pay a ransom anyway. What you suggested is not a terrible cost, id consider it if they are convinced. But look at the article i posted. Trade ups are usually not successful.


I don't have an athletic subscription and it's behind their pay wall sadly.
Bleedblue  
hassan : 3/23/2024 9:27 pm : link
mahomes and eli have the lions share of playoff wins and SBs. Allen yes is a decent example, Jackson is probably more akin to trading up for penix or nix anyway.

Point is, it mostly does not work. Giants will do well to draft a qb no doubt and create competition.
point is this team would be wise to take a stud  
hassan : 3/23/2024 9:29 pm : link
and not surrender excessive draft capital. It is inexcusable they have not drafted qb since 19. They should always be drafting qb.
I don’t want  
Carl in CT : 3/23/2024 9:29 pm : link
The 4th qb at #6. Go get the best player available.
RE: point is this team would be wise to take a stud  
BleedBlue46 : 3/23/2024 9:34 pm : link
In comment 16444221 hassan said:
Quote:
and not surrender excessive draft capital. It is inexcusable they have not drafted qb since 19. They should always be drafting qb.


Yeah I agree with that and on that note. I think the Giants probably only have interest in trading up for Daniels and JJM or Maye. It's highly unlikely they have complete conviction in all 3. And with that said, I really think the only way we don't get a QB is if the Patriots take the guy we wanted at 3 (whether that be JJM or Maye) otherwise we will be able to make a better offer than the Vikings if it's for the guy we want. Or we don't have complete conviction in any of the qbs available via trade. If we have complete conviction in a qb available via trade the Vikings can't beat us as we have pick 6 in a draft with 7-8 blue chip players. They simply can't beat that.
Take Penix or Nix  
averagejoe : 3/23/2024 10:07 pm : link
Giants cannot come away without a QB Daboll feels he can develop. Jones is a dumb as a tree stump and blind as a bat. He does not read the defense pre-snap and he does not see the field post snap . That will never change. Maybe a slight trade back but I would not take the chance .
Trade down  
WillVAB : 3/23/2024 10:38 pm : link
Ensure you have the ammo to get your guy in ‘25.
Based on the hypothetical...  
bw in dc : 3/23/2024 10:44 pm : link
I would look for trade down partner. I have zero concern losing out one of the so called "big three" WRs.

Thomas, Jr is just as talented as any of those three if we were to get pick in the middle of the first round and he were available.

Or go OL. I would take Fuaga in a heartbeat. Very good multiple OL prospect.
RE: Based on the hypothetical...  
BleedBlue46 : 3/23/2024 10:54 pm : link
In comment 16444265 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I would look for trade down partner. I have zero concern losing out one of the so called "big three" WRs.

Thomas, Jr is just as talented as any of those three if we were to get pick in the middle of the first round and he were available.

Or go OL. I would take Fuaga in a heartbeat. Very good multiple OL prospect.


We would have to take Brian Thomas before picks 14-17 imo he won't make it past the Saints and Jaguars. 17 is the absolute latest. Maybe the Jaguars would trade us a haul for Odunze or Nabers? 2nd and future 1st maybe more if they loved him. They really need a wr without Ridley.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2024 11:04 pm : link
In comment 16444125 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:


LOL
JoeyBigBlue  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2024 11:05 pm : link
I am actually mentally preparing myself for this scenario.

You can't panic. You adjust.

The Giants could do much worse than take a blue chip WR. You take the WR unless someone blows you way with a trade down offer.
WR or Edge  
JonC : 3/23/2024 11:37 pm : link
No more RTs in the top 10, they need weapons, desperately.
Spencer Rattler  
TinVA : 12:15 am : link
You guys are going to be surprised how go a pro he will be.
RE: intersting article on success of trade ups  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 7:24 am : link
In comment 16444212 hassan said:
Quote:
https://theathletic.com/5250162/2024/02/06/broncos-sean-payton-qb-draft-trades-mahomes/

Mostly does not work, it has worked well in case of mahomes and eli.


Probably the most famous one not working is trading up from 3 to 2 for Ryan Leaf.
RE: Spencer Rattler  
section125 : 7:40 am : link
In comment 16444297 TinVA said:
[quote] You guys are going to be surprised how go a pro he will be. [/quote

I doubt it....has he been successful anywhere?
My solution would to pick Nabers at #1  
cosmicj : 7:47 am : link
And then draft TWO QBs in the later rounds.
Don’t get cute or antsy  
Sammo85 : 8:21 am : link
Take a tremendous talent you like and go from there.

Odunze/Nabers for me if no QB.

RE: Don’t get cute or antsy  
section125 : 8:26 am : link
In comment 16444383 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Take a tremendous talent you like and go from there.

Odunze/Nabers for me if no QB.


This
In that case I would start thinking about  
Shirk130 : 8:26 am : link
the next regime.
RE: My solution would to pick Nabers at #1  
GFAN52 : 8:34 am : link
In comment 16444360 cosmicj said:
Quote:
And then draft TWO QBs in the later rounds.


TWO? How about NO. The Giants don't have spare picks to waste taking two back end QBs.
RE: RE: My solution would to pick Nabers at #1  
cosmicj : 8:36 am : link
In comment 16444391 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444360 cosmicj said:


Quote:


And then draft TWO QBs in the later rounds.



TWO? How about NO. The Giants don't have spare picks to waste taking two back end QBs.


They are lottery tickets for the most important position in sports.
RE: RE: RE: My solution would to pick Nabers at #1  
GFAN52 : 8:39 am : link
In comment 16444392 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16444391 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 16444360 cosmicj said:


Quote:


And then draft TWO QBs in the later rounds.



TWO? How about NO. The Giants don't have spare picks to waste taking two back end QBs.



They are lottery tickets for the most important position in sports.


Giants have too many needs to spend two picks on developmental QBs. Not going to happen.
I don't think they are going to be locked out of the top 4 QBs.  
nygiantfan : 8:47 am : link
JJ McCarthy will be there at #6 when they are on the clock.

And then it will get interesting as to what Schoen does since  
nygiantfan : 8:48 am : link
he may have things ranked in different priorities than many think here.
RE: RE: intersting article on success of trade ups  
TyreeHelmet : 9:11 am : link
In comment 16444213 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444212 hassan said:


Quote:


https://theathletic.com/5250162/2024/02/06/broncos-sean-payton-qb-draft-trades-mahomes/

Mostly does not work, it has worked well in case of mahomes and eli.



And Josh Allen?


3 of the best qbs in the league were from trade ups. And once you have one of those guys, you can be a contender for a decade.

What about trade downs? What’s the success rate on those?

To me it all depends how they view the prospect. If they think highly of them, do whatever the cost is to get a franchise qb.

Take a stud WR at 6  
Paulie Walnuts : 11:02 am : link
Trade to get back into 1st and take Penix
sean payton is about to get zach wilson  
Eric on Li : 11:06 am : link
and i think the odds he ends up taking bo nix at #12 are pretty high (something albright has suggested as well).

if the top 4 QBs go ahead of nyg i think they should take a WR, then consider rolling the dice on penix if the medical pushes him back to the end of round 1.

jordan travis or another day 3 QB is probably a consideration also because why not.

it is crazy how the QBs have elevated in this draft. there have only been a few drafts in the last couple decades with 4 QBs in the top 10 and i dont think any with 4 qbs in the top 6.
RE: Take a stud WR at 6  
BleedBlue46 : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16444518 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Trade to get back into 1st and take Penix


I think that would be a solid move, but I wonder what it would cost? According to the charts our 2nd and 3rd could get us up the 26-30 range. Odunze and Pennix for our 1, 2 and 3 would get me excited. Pennix injury issues are real, but that's why he could be had for a mid round 2nd and 3rd versus a high 1st. I had been thinking Pennix would go round 1, but looking at the draft order I'm not sure I see that. The Raiders nd Broncos wouldn't take him unless via big trade down to trade back into rd2. Other teams after the Broncos are unlikely to take a QB in rd1. I'd absolutely take a chance on Pennix for our 2nd and 3rd.
More and more this is looking like reality  
JoeyBigBlue : 1:57 pm : link
Im taking Rome Odunze and not looking back. There will be a new crop of QBs in 2025, that we haven’t even heard of yet.
RE: More and more this is looking like reality  
BleedBlue46 : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16444705 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Im taking Rome Odunze and not looking back. There will be a new crop of QBs in 2025, that we haven’t even heard of yet.


Would you trade pick 47 and 70 to move up into the end of rd1 for Pennix?
RE: RE: More and more this is looking like reality  
GFAN52 : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16444726 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444705 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Im taking Rome Odunze and not looking back. There will be a new crop of QBs in 2025, that we haven’t even heard of yet.



Would you trade pick 47 and 70 to move up into the end of rd1 for Pennix?


Not a chance.
I would trade down  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3:06 pm : link
Secure a 2 + more.

1. Penix
2. Leggette
2. DT/CB
3. RB/Lb/S
RE: RE: some of these comments are absurd...  
dancing blue bear : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16444182 JesseS said:
Quote:
In comment 16444173 retiredmz said:


Quote:


"If the first 4 QBs are gone when the Giants Pick"...Schoen and Daboll will be gone ? C'mon...GMs make adjustments just like teams do during a game..



D) Seppuku


That would be a net positive for the gene pool…
In this scenario  
Jaenyg : 3:25 pm : link
Giants have, at worst, their 2nd ranked player of the non QB blue chippers available to them, at best, their top ranked one.

Trust in your scouting process and add a difference maker.

I also think that the Giants have improved at scenario planning under Shoen, and they will have a plan to address QB should this go down.
……  
Micko : 3:47 pm : link
Trade back and draft Nix. He is going to be the next Drew Brees.
RE: ……  
Jaenyg : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16444776 Micko said:
Quote:
Trade back and draft Nix. He is going to be the next Drew Brees.


If he is a future first ballot HoF’er, why wouldn’t we just pick him at 6???
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 