What happens if the Giants are locked out of the top 4 QBs?

Assuming Williams, Daniels, and Maye go 1,2,3 as expected. The Vikings trade up to 5 and take McCarthy. What would you do as the GM of the Giants?
A) Take the best receiver prospect available in Nabers or Odunze
B) Take the next best QB prospect in Nix or Penix
C) Pivot completely and take an Offensive Lineman (Joe Alt)
Keep in mind that trading down will be tough as a top QB prospect will not be available.
D) Seppuku
The only way I see us not getting the QB they want is if the Patriots don't want to trade down and take the guy we want. Then, Schoen will go to backup plan and won't trade up for the 4th guy whom he doesn't have complete conviction
We would be unlikely to get a massive haul like for a QB but maybe someone really wants Alt or Nabers or Odunze and trades a lot for him. I think multiple trade downs BB style would be the best route to accumulate picks without a QB on the board. I think I'd prefer to take Odunze or Nabers over a series of trade downs unless we were lucky and a team wanted to trade a lot for Odunze/Alt/Nabers.
Dont overpay when your team is in need of major reinforcements on offense. yes qb is vital. But they can look at trading up for nix or penix versus a ransom for jj.
If they think JJM is the guy and they turn out to be right, pick 6, 47 and a 2025 1st plus 3rd is nothing. What you don't do is overpay for a guy you just feel good about. You have to have complete conviction and if you do, you do everything you can to get him. If the Patriots simply won't budge and take your guy, then you don't settle by trading up for the next best guy. So, it really comes down to how they view JJM and Maye, plus how NE views them.
Mostly does not work, it has worked well in case of mahomes and eli.
And Josh Allen?
And Lamar Jackson? Unless you're just talking about top 10 tradeups for QBs.
I said dont pay a ransom anyway. What you suggested is not a terrible cost, id consider it if they are convinced. But look at the article i posted. Trade ups are usually not successful.
I don't have an athletic subscription and it's behind their pay wall sadly.
Point is, it mostly does not work. Giants will do well to draft a qb no doubt and create competition.
Yeah I agree with that and on that note. I think the Giants probably only have interest in trading up for Daniels and JJM or Maye. It's highly unlikely they have complete conviction in all 3. And with that said, I really think the only way we don't get a QB is if the Patriots take the guy we wanted at 3 (whether that be JJM or Maye) otherwise we will be able to make a better offer than the Vikings if it's for the guy we want. Or we don't have complete conviction in any of the qbs available via trade. If we have complete conviction in a qb available via trade the Vikings can't beat us as we have pick 6 in a draft with 7-8 blue chip players. They simply can't beat that.
Thomas, Jr is just as talented as any of those three if we were to get pick in the middle of the first round and he were available.
Or go OL. I would take Fuaga in a heartbeat. Very good multiple OL prospect.
We would have to take Brian Thomas before picks 14-17 imo he won't make it past the Saints and Jaguars. 17 is the absolute latest. Maybe the Jaguars would trade us a haul for Odunze or Nabers? 2nd and future 1st maybe more if they loved him. They really need a wr without Ridley.
You can't panic. You adjust.
The Giants could do much worse than take a blue chip WR. You take the WR unless someone blows you way with a trade down offer.
Probably the most famous one not working is trading up from 3 to 2 for Ryan Leaf.
I doubt it....has he been successful anywhere?
Odunze/Nabers for me if no QB.
TWO? How about NO. The Giants don't have spare picks to waste taking two back end QBs.
And then draft TWO QBs in the later rounds.
They are lottery tickets for the most important position in sports.
They are lottery tickets for the most important position in sports.
Giants have too many needs to spend two picks on developmental QBs. Not going to happen.
https://theathletic.com/5250162/2024/02/06/broncos-sean-payton-qb-draft-trades-mahomes/
And Josh Allen?
3 of the best qbs in the league were from trade ups. And once you have one of those guys, you can be a contender for a decade.
What about trade downs? What’s the success rate on those?
To me it all depends how they view the prospect. If they think highly of them, do whatever the cost is to get a franchise qb.
if the top 4 QBs go ahead of nyg i think they should take a WR, then consider rolling the dice on penix if the medical pushes him back to the end of round 1.
jordan travis or another day 3 QB is probably a consideration also because why not.
it is crazy how the QBs have elevated in this draft. there have only been a few drafts in the last couple decades with 4 QBs in the top 10 and i dont think any with 4 qbs in the top 6.
I think that would be a solid move, but I wonder what it would cost? According to the charts our 2nd and 3rd could get us up the 26-30 range. Odunze and Pennix for our 1, 2 and 3 would get me excited. Pennix injury issues are real, but that's why he could be had for a mid round 2nd and 3rd versus a high 1st. I had been thinking Pennix would go round 1, but looking at the draft order I'm not sure I see that. The Raiders nd Broncos wouldn't take him unless via big trade down to trade back into rd2. Other teams after the Broncos are unlikely to take a QB in rd1. I'd absolutely take a chance on Pennix for our 2nd and 3rd.
Would you trade pick 47 and 70 to move up into the end of rd1 for Pennix?
Im taking Rome Odunze and not looking back. There will be a new crop of QBs in 2025, that we haven’t even heard of yet.
Would you trade pick 47 and 70 to move up into the end of rd1 for Pennix?
Not a chance.
1. Penix
2. Leggette
2. DT/CB
3. RB/Lb/S
"If the first 4 QBs are gone when the Giants Pick"...Schoen and Daboll will be gone ? C'mon...GMs make adjustments just like teams do during a game..
D) Seppuku
That would be a net positive for the gene pool…
Trust in your scouting process and add a difference maker.
I also think that the Giants have improved at scenario planning under Shoen, and they will have a plan to address QB should this go down.
If he is a future first ballot HoF’er, why wouldn’t we just pick him at 6???