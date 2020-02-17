for display only
What's your take on Devin Singletary?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2024 11:58 pm
Interested in hearing feedback based on what you've seen.
Good player  
JonC : 3/24/2024 12:05 am : link
but still need another dependable RB.
Makes 1st guy miss....usually falls forward....hides behind OLmen  
George from PA : 3/24/2024 12:16 am : link
Usually, part of RBBC.

Ideally, they add a pounder....to grind yards at end of game.

A wise man once said........  
John in No Cal : 3/24/2024 12:16 am : link
"Ehhhhnnnnn(shrugging shoulders)...."







That's all he said. :)
RE: Good player  
OC2.0 : 3/24/2024 12:21 am : link
In comment 16444295 JonC said:
Quote:
but still need another dependable RB.



You're right. But we should be able to snag 1 in the draft. Doesn't need to be a stud. Enough to spell Singletary.
RE: Makes 1st guy miss....usually falls forward....hides behind OLmen  
OC2.0 : 3/24/2024 12:24 am : link
In comment 16444298 George from PA said:
Quote:
Usually, part of RBBC.

Ideally, they add a pounder....to grind yards at end of game.
Kid outta Wisc. fits that bill
he is a really instinctive runner but athletically limited  
Eric on Li : 3/24/2024 12:30 am : link
buffalo played the giants in week 2 his rookie year and i remember him seeming contained on a few runs that he then made nifty cuts and gained chunk yards on. he looked like he had a really bright future in buffalo.

the problem was he does have real athletic limitations (starting with size/speed) and he wasnt great in the passing game (protecting or catching). so he's going to have to prove last year wasnt an aberration and he can hold up with a bigger workload and without fumbling.
I don't know too much  
kelsto811 : 3/24/2024 12:42 am : link
About him other than what he is not, and apparently that is a receiving back. Interesting to me because it could mean the Giants are moving away from that type of RB in the offense or they could be targeting a pass catching type in the draft.
He's a middle of the road RB  
Rudy5757 : 3/24/2024 12:44 am : link
I dont think he can be an every down back so we definitely need another decent alternative to split carries. I expect he will have a better YPC than Barkley and be right around 800-900 yards rushing and about 200-300 Rec yards. Thats his general average.

It's a very thin position and needs attention.
Solid and inexpensive  
uconngiant : 3/24/2024 1:16 am : link
he will be a solid running back. Still need another back in the draft.
Reminds me of one half  
Blue Dog : 3/24/2024 1:31 am : link
of when they had Bradshaw and Jacobs. He can fulfill roles and isn't expensive. I think he's a good use of their free agency money. If his YPC keeps up he will be great but that also probably depends on the OL, which is where they needed to put money. Shame Gray didn't look better last year, they probably still need another back.
JAG  
Darwinian : 3/24/2024 2:13 am : link
.
Quick and Tough  
RAIN : 3/24/2024 3:04 am : link
Part of the solution. At 5’7 / 203, We’ll need another back to complement him. I could see us finding some depth somewhere between 3-5.
RE: Good player  
UberAlias : 3/24/2024 4:01 am : link
In comment 16444295 JonC said:
Quote:
but still need another dependable RB.
This. The team is moving towards a focus on a running game opposed to a running back. He was a smart piece to the RB group, but need more. I wouldn’t mind bringing Brieida back.
FWIW  
Maijay : 3/24/2024 5:58 am : link
I picked him up half way in my FF league season. He became a reliable point getter averaging 14.5 ppg helping me make the playoffs. I will draft him again this season as a RB 3.
he's a good floor guy  
English Alaister : 3/24/2024 6:08 am : link
I'd go after a Jayden Wright type in round 4 who could be more a high ceiling type athletically.
Average  
Carl in CT : 3/24/2024 6:42 am : link
Back at best.
He’s an NFL-caliber RB  
JoeSchoens11 : 3/24/2024 7:15 am : link
The guy we keep trying to draft on Day 3 but never quite seem to get. He was shifty and clever in his Buf days and pretty good all-around.

With any post-rookie RB contract there’s a risk that his body’s taken too much punishment over the years and athleticism or physicality may not be what it once was.
RE: JAG  
Tuckrule : 3/24/2024 7:17 am : link
In comment 16444321 Darwinian said:
Quote:
.


Can we dump this phrase. Just say you have no clue because you never seen him play. He’s a starting caliber running back. He’s a good player reliable. Tough runner and physical. I think people always gave up on gray but behind a better line he’ll show his value. Makes guys miss in short area. I think we need a bruiser like others have said but this group isn’t bad at all.
I watched every game Singletary played as a Bill  
Emil : 3/24/2024 7:23 am : link
And I never understood why he didn’t get all the snaps at RB

He’s a solid back who should have been a 1,000 yard back by now. He has good vision and pad level, good burst and is a solid blocker. He lacks break away speed but he’s elusive in traffic.

He’ll never be a top ten back in the league but he’s a starter quality back who would be the perfect compliment to a pass first offense.

I’ve always liked him.
I work with a Bills fan  
Rjanyg : 3/24/2024 7:34 am : link
He said he think Singletary is a good back. Moves the chains, decisive.
He's Average  
upnyg : 3/24/2024 7:55 am : link
Living upstate, I've seen several Buffalo games. He had good games and games where he was not productive. They went out and got Cook to replace him and traded Moss for Hynes.

So I dont think they thought he was a game breaker. Allen was that for Buffalo in the running game.
Love the signing. No doubt they ll go to a more multiple  
Blue21 : 3/24/2024 7:56 am : link
Back system
RE: RE: Good player  
Gman11 : 3/24/2024 8:06 am : link
In comment 16444303 OC2.0 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444295 JonC said:
. Doesn't need to be a stud. Enough to spell Singletary.


They'll be lucky to find one that can spell their own name.

(sorry, couldn't resist)
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2024 8:07 am : link
Just based on stats alone, he had a better ‘23 season than Saquon. And he’s signed to a much cheaper deal.
People are going to realize quickly  
Chris L. : 3/24/2024 8:10 am : link
how overrated Barkley is. Singletary is a decent back and he will show he is just as effective as Barkley at a fraction of the price. Would love a tandem of Singletary and Trey Benson.
No Frills RB  
Sammo85 : 3/24/2024 8:12 am : link
Does everything well enough even if it doesn’t look flashy. He’s got good vision and commits to what’s in front of him.
As people know I am not a fan  
Chris L. : 3/24/2024 8:13 am : link
of Jones or Barkley. I think they are both flawed players who do different things to hurt an offense. Looking forward to an offense with a different QB and different RBs. I also think the offensive line struggles were made worse by these two guys.
Hes a pro.  
Aaroninma : 3/24/2024 8:19 am : link
Knows how to run, catch. Wont do anything extraordinary, but can get the yards that are there.
Acquiring a good RB was part of JS checklist  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/24/2024 8:38 am : link
I'm glad Singletary is the player Schoen found. It is also an indication that the makeup of the team offence won't be focused on the backfield as much as it was with the former #26. I still think they need another RB, but now that it's closer to the Draft their focus should be on WR's.
Singletary  
stretch234 : 3/24/2024 8:39 am : link
Opposing DC worried about Barkley. No DC worries about Singletary

I get the cost factor but I would Rather have the much better player
RE: I work with a Bills fan  
Giantimistic : 3/24/2024 8:40 am : link
In comment 16444356 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
He said he think Singletary is a good back. Moves the chains, decisive.


I think this is exactly what they were looking for in a RB. Fix the line, be able to get 5 yards on 1st or 2nd down and have 2nd or 3rd and short.
Great replacement for Saquon  
GiantBlue : 3/24/2024 8:53 am : link
He has been on my FFL team the last few years and he is a solid points getter.

But get a Corum in the draft and that pair will cook!
Solid back to have in a little stable  
j_rud : 3/24/2024 9:00 am : link
Tougher runner than size would have you believe and doesn't waste time/shy away rom contact between the tackles. Ideally they find a hungry overacheiving mid rounder to pair him with.
Singletary is a good first-half player. As long as the game is close,  
Ivan15 : 3/24/2024 9:05 am : link
He can do most of what you need. If you get into the second half with a slim lead, he isn’t the back you want in there to control the clock and if you get into the second half and playing catch up, he isn’t the back you want in when you are throwing the ball on every down.

So, unfortunately, you probably need 2 other backs to complete the skill set of your backfield. His statistics will be good because of the things he can’t do and won’t be asked to do.
Solid  
WillVAB : 3/24/2024 9:10 am : link
All-around back, capable of carrying it 25-30 times in a game if the script works out that way.

Adding a RB late in the draft to add to the mix would be ideal but not necessary.
RE: Singletary  
Big Rick in FL : 3/24/2024 9:19 am : link
In comment 16444397 stretch234 said:
Quote:
Opposing DC worried about Barkley. No DC worries about Singletary

I get the cost factor but I would Rather have the much better player


Much better player based on what? Singletary has more rushing yards over the last 5 years on less carries. The receiving yards are in Saquon's favor. But looking at the numbers you definitely can't say Saquon is a much better player.

Saquon
940 carries
3904 yards
4.1 yards per carry
24 TDs

197 catches
1379 receiving yards
7 yards per catch
8 TDs

Singletary
888 carries
4049 yards
4.6 yards per carry
20 TDs

175 catches
1164 receiving yards
6.7 yards per reception
4 TDs
I'm excited about it  
Howyadoin : 3/24/2024 9:19 am : link
But it's all about how everything goes in camp, hopefully stays healthy and then finally hits the field.
As others have said, he’s a decent back,  
Simms11 : 3/24/2024 10:08 am : link
but cannot carry the load. It’ll have to be RBBC. Gray might look better this year too. I could see them looking at the later rounds in the draft to get someone to be that change of pace type of back.
He will do just fine. Need to add another RB to the committee  
ThomasG : 3/24/2024 10:24 am : link
but Singletary is exactly what we needed to do at RB, deemphasize the player without deemphasizing the position.

Not a lot of picks this year but some good prospects to grab maybe in a Rd 3 to further supplement the unit. Breida and Brightwell need pink slips.
Singletary is a good RB.  
Section331 : 3/24/2024 10:37 am : link
He doesn’t have Saquon’s explosiveness, but he’ll get tough yards, he’s a dependable receiver, and pass protector. I agree that he would best be paired with a bruiser-type RB.
RE: RE: Singletary  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/24/2024 10:39 am : link
In comment 16444430 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16444397 stretch234 said:


Quote:


Opposing DC worried about Barkley. No DC worries about Singletary

I get the cost factor but I would Rather have the much better player



Much better player based on what? Singletary has more rushing yards over the last 5 years on less carries. The receiving yards are in Saquon's favor. But looking at the numbers you definitely can't say Saquon is a much better player.

Saquon
940 carries
3904 yards
4.1 yards per carry
24 TDs

197 catches
1379 receiving yards
7 yards per catch
8 TDs

Singletary
888 carries
4049 yards
4.6 yards per carry
20 TDs

175 catches
1164 receiving yards
6.7 yards per reception
4 TDs


Those numbers are pretty startling.
big rick - the stat that will show most difference is big plays (20+)  
Eric on Li : 3/24/2024 10:43 am : link
that is a double edged sword though, because it shows singletary is the more consistent take what's there 3-5 yard runner, barkley the bigger threat to break off chunks.

barkley also a lot less fumbles and better in pass pro.

barkley is the better player the question is if the difference in cost allows them to get better someplace else that they win more. i dont think singletary makes a lot of the plays barkley made over the last couple years that helped them win games (like the 2 point conversion against TEN, or the chunk catch vs GB, or the 35 carries vs houston against stacked box, or the long td vs min, or the TD catch vs AZ etc).
RE: big rick - the stat that will show most difference is big plays (20+)  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/24/2024 10:47 am : link
In comment 16444493 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
that is a double edged sword though, because it shows singletary is the more consistent take what's there 3-5 yard runner, barkley the bigger threat to break off chunks.

barkley also a lot less fumbles and better in pass pro.

barkley is the better player the question is if the difference in cost allows them to get better someplace else that they win more. i dont think singletary makes a lot of the plays barkley made over the last couple years that helped them win games (like the 2 point conversion against TEN, or the chunk catch vs GB, or the 35 carries vs houston against stacked box, or the long td vs min, or the TD catch vs AZ etc).


But Barkley also misses more games and has far more wear and tear.
RE: RE: big rick - the stat that will show most difference is big plays (20+)  
Eric on Li : 3/24/2024 10:53 am : link
In comment 16444499 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16444493 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


that is a double edged sword though, because it shows singletary is the more consistent take what's there 3-5 yard runner, barkley the bigger threat to break off chunks.

barkley also a lot less fumbles and better in pass pro.

barkley is the better player the question is if the difference in cost allows them to get better someplace else that they win more. i dont think singletary makes a lot of the plays barkley made over the last couple years that helped them win games (like the 2 point conversion against TEN, or the chunk catch vs GB, or the 35 carries vs houston against stacked box, or the long td vs min, or the TD catch vs AZ etc).



But Barkley also misses more games and has far more wear and tear.


that's true but part of the risk is we dont know how singletary will handle the more wear and tear nyg may need out of him. last year was his only year over 200 carries. there's a reason that's the case even though he's always been a pretty good player - he is 5'7 203 pounds. for many of those years he had fumbling issues even in less carries and has not surprisingly based on his size has never been good in pass pro.

that's why buffalo added zack moss and james cook on day 2 while they had singletary. id be pretty surprised if the nyg dont add another veteran RB or draft a RB in the top 120 or so.
RE: RE: Singletary  
bw in dc : 3/24/2024 10:54 am : link
In comment 16444430 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:

Much better player based on what? Singletary has more rushing yards over the last 5 years on less carries. The receiving yards are in Saquon's favor. But looking at the numbers you definitely can't say Saquon is a much better player.

Saquon
940 carries
3904 yards
4.1 yards per carry
24 TDs

197 catches
1379 receiving yards
7 yards per catch
8 TDs

Singletary
888 carries
4049 yards
4.6 yards per carry
20 TDs

175 catches
1164 receiving yards
6.7 yards per reception
4 TDs


Nice work. And telling.

It's probably safe to conclude, however, that Barkley makes DCs more uncomfortable than Singletary. That has a ripple effect. If we were a good team, we could exploit that ripple effect considerably more. But that's another story.

To the OP, Singletary is a good complimentary RB in the NFL. A player for the RBBC approach. So, we need to add to that committee. Singletary is not a bell cow.
in 4 years in buffalo he had 10 fumbles in about 650 carries  
Eric on Li : 3/24/2024 11:01 am : link
i think that's a big reason why buffalo was willing to let him walk even as they had already moved on from zack moss. barkley only has 4 career fumbles in 1200 carries.

last year there was a reversal in the trend - singletary only had 1 fumble in 216 carries last year (and barkley had his worst fumbling year with 2 in 250), but singletary's career numbers are now 11 fumbles in 888 carries (1 in every 80 carries), which by rate is about 4x more frequent than barkley fumbles (1 in every 300 carries).

the open market dictated singletary getting about 1/2 the $ barkley got for reasons. that isnt to say it was the wrong decision but there are a handful of things barkley has done better than him. ball security, workload volume, big plays among them.
RE: RE: RE: Singletary  
Eric on Li : 3/24/2024 11:03 am : link
In comment 16444510 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16444430 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:



Much better player based on what? Singletary has more rushing yards over the last 5 years on less carries. The receiving yards are in Saquon's favor. But looking at the numbers you definitely can't say Saquon is a much better player.

Saquon
940 carries
3904 yards
4.1 yards per carry
24 TDs

197 catches
1379 receiving yards
7 yards per catch
8 TDs

Singletary
888 carries
4049 yards
4.6 yards per carry
20 TDs

175 catches
1164 receiving yards
6.7 yards per reception
4 TDs



Nice work. And telling.

It's probably safe to conclude, however, that Barkley makes DCs more uncomfortable than Singletary. That has a ripple effect. If we were a good team, we could exploit that ripple effect considerably more. But that's another story.

To the OP, Singletary is a good complimentary RB in the NFL. A player for the RBBC approach. So, we need to add to that committee. Singletary is not a bell cow.


correct- they have to add another player capable of playing well in 100+ carries. clyde edwards helaire is a guy id be interested in at a VSB. wouldnt hate rashaad penny either because he is always hurt.
RE: People are going to realize quickly  
JCin332 : 3/24/2024 11:19 am : link
In comment 16444376 Chris L. said:
Quote:
how overrated Barkley is. Singletary is a decent back and he will show he is just as effective as Barkley at a fraction of the price. Would love a tandem of Singletary and Trey Benson.


Well I think the Eagles would beg to differ..


I think DS effectiveness will depend on the new OL coach and the 2 new signings. If the combination upgrades the quality then DS will be fine...
 
christian : 3/24/2024 12:20 pm : link
2018 Barkley was incredible, he had 16 20+ yard plays, including 7 he turned 40+ yards.

One thing pretty clear about the 2023 Barkley is he didn't have that breakaway speed any longer.

Last year he had 7 20+ yard plays, but turned 0 into 40 yard plays.

That's not a product of the offensive line, that's a player becoming less dangerous as he ages.

Fn Wayne Gallman  
Gusto1903 : 3/24/2024 12:26 pm : link
balled out on this team. I think Singletary can be useful
RE: Makes 1st guy miss....usually falls forward....hides behind OLmen  
solarmike : 3/24/2024 12:51 pm : link
In comment 16444298 George from PA said:
Quote:
Usually, part of RBBC.

Ideally, they add a pounder....to grind yards at end of game.


Agreed.
.  
Banks : 3/24/2024 1:08 pm : link
Solid, but very average back. Buffalo was always looking to upgrade when he and moss were there. They found that with Cook. Who knows what the line will be like this year's, but he'd have struggled mightily in the years prior. I'd rather have gone the draft route than pay him
Watched him a lot with the Bills  
Red Dog : 3/24/2024 1:17 pm : link
Solid, pretty dependable back who gets yards but doesn't make big plays.

He's far better than anyone else on the GIANTS right now, but I agree that the G-men need a real ground pounder to share the load and handle short yardage situations
He’s not Barkley  
Breeze_94 : 3/24/2024 1:38 pm : link
But I like him, especially if they can get a back who complements him well in the draft.

Watching him, something I noticed is he can really make guys miss with quick cut and juke moves. He doesn’t have breakaway speed, but he’s very quick. Reminds me a bit of Bradshaw, though I think Bradshaw was a bit more physical.
RE: He’s not Barkley  
Milton : 3/24/2024 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16444687 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
He doesn’t have breakaway speed, but he’s very quick. Reminds me a bit of Bradshaw, though I think Bradshaw was a bit more physical.
Yeah Bradshaw never seemed to go down from the first hit. He had amazing balance on contact, I think it was his "duck feet", which also helped with his shiftiness (at least that's how it appeared to me, I'm not a podiatrist, I could be totally off base). I saw the same thing in the way Marshawn Lynch ran.
Underrated football player/running back  
90.Cal : 3/24/2024 5:23 pm : link
But doesn’t scare ANYONE and doesn’t get me EXCITED.
RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/24/2024 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16444603 christian said:
Quote:
2018 Barkley was incredible, he had 16 20+ yard plays, including 7 he turned 40+ yards.

One thing pretty clear about the 2023 Barkley is he didn't have that breakaway speed any longer.

Last year he had 7 20+ yard plays, but turned 0 into 40 yard plays.

That's not a product of the offensive line, that's a player becoming less dangerous as he ages.


This is what stood out to me, even in 2022. He's not the same back. To be honest, even though I expect him to do well in Philly, it was the right decision to move on (we should have done it earlier).
The optimist in me sees some of the same qualities…  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/24/2024 5:35 pm : link
… that made me love late-career Tiki Barber, after Tiki lost a step or two and learned to protect the football and his body. Singletary never had the extra gear of a young Barber (or Barkley). On paper, he is too small and too slow; but he has overachieved relative to his physical gifts from the moment he put on a uniform at FAU. No reason that should change now, as long as the line does a decent job in front of him.
definitely a better value than barkley the overrated  
hassan : 3/24/2024 6:07 pm : link
….whose explosion is gone. Barkley may have another year of good stats left but i don’t think he’s going to do anything special. at 40pctmof the price you get 90 pct of the game.
Not much worse than Barkley if at all,  
Go Terps : 3/24/2024 6:12 pm : link
and a lot cheaper.

A big benefit is no longer having to endure the fiction that Barkley is a great player. I'm already looking forward to the 2024 Giants more than any version in the past several years.
what JonC said  
bc4life : 3/24/2024 6:52 pm : link
He will not give you the explosive plays that SB when healthy. But he is a solid rb.

They have to add one or two more though, even though blocking better will make a huge difference for every is running.
...  
christian : 3/24/2024 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16444824 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
2018 Barkley was incredible, he had 16 20+ yard plays, including 7 he turned 40+ yards.

One thing pretty clear about the 2023 Barkley is he didn't have that breakaway speed any longer.

Last year he had 7 20+ yard plays, but turned 0 into 40 yard plays.

That's not a product of the offensive line, that's a player becoming less dangerous as he ages.

This is what stood out to me, even in 2022. He's not the same back. To be honest, even though I expect him to do well in Philly, it was the right decision to move on (we should have done it earlier).


Yup. I wouldn't be surprised if year 7 Barkley has a nice season, but I'd be shocked if year 8 Barkley does.

This feels like classic year early than year late stuff.

I do think Schoen should have considered franchising Barkley again this year, but that's done and gone.
RE: Singletary  
Matt M. : 3/24/2024 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16444397 stretch234 said:
Quote:
Opposing DC worried about Barkley. No DC worries about Singletary

I get the cost factor but I would Rather have the much better player
He's a decent back, who, by the way, averages more yards per carry than Barkley. Do I think he is better than Barkley? No. But, I do feel he can give us quality touches with another back to take on some of the load. He certainly isn't Barkley from 2018 or 2022. But, he matches Barkley from other seasons.
He's a bum  
Mr. Nickels : 3/24/2024 8:27 pm : link
a stop gap JAG that was only signed due to familiarity.

We need a starting RB.
He's a useful part of a platoon if you  
Darwinian : 3/24/2024 8:33 pm : link
have the other half. If he's the best RB on the roster by a wide margin, then we've downgraded. If we find the other half of the committee and he's about as good as Singletary, then it might be a net gain over Barkley. But you need two guys ti replace Barkley.
