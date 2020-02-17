What's your take on Devin Singletary?

buffalo played the giants in week 2 his rookie year and i remember him seeming contained on a few runs that he then made nifty cuts and gained chunk yards on. he looked like he had a really bright future in buffalo.
the problem was he does have real athletic limitations (starting with size/speed) and he wasnt great in the passing game (protecting or catching). so he's going to have to prove last year wasnt an aberration and he can hold up with a bigger workload and without fumbling.
About him other than what he is not, and apparently that is a receiving back. Interesting to me because it could mean the Giants are moving away from that type of RB in the offense or they could be targeting a pass catching type in the draft.
I dont think he can be an every down back so we definitely need another decent alternative to split carries. I expect he will have a better YPC than Barkley and be right around 800-900 yards rushing and about 200-300 Rec yards. Thats his general average.
of when they had Bradshaw and Jacobs. He can fulfill roles and isn't expensive. I think he's a good use of their free agency money. If his YPC keeps up he will be great but that also probably depends on the OL, which is where they needed to put money. Shame Gray didn't look better last year, they probably still need another back.
Can we dump this phrase. Just say you have no clue because you never seen him play. He’s a starting caliber running back. He’s a good player reliable. Tough runner and physical. I think people always gave up on gray but behind a better line he’ll show his value. Makes guys miss in short area. I think we need a bruiser like others have said but this group isn’t bad at all.
of Jones or Barkley. I think they are both flawed players who do different things to hurt an offense. Looking forward to an offense with a different QB and different RBs. I also think the offensive line struggles were made worse by these two guys.
I'm glad Singletary is the player Schoen found. It is also an indication that the makeup of the team offence won't be focused on the backfield as much as it was with the former #26. I still think they need another RB, but now that it's closer to the Draft their focus should be on WR's.
He can do most of what you need. If you get into the second half with a slim lead, he isn’t the back you want in there to control the clock and if you get into the second half and playing catch up, he isn’t the back you want in when you are throwing the ball on every down.
So, unfortunately, you probably need 2 other backs to complete the skill set of your backfield. His statistics will be good because of the things he can’t do and won’t be asked to do.
Opposing DC worried about Barkley. No DC worries about Singletary
I get the cost factor but I would Rather have the much better player
Much better player based on what? Singletary has more rushing yards over the last 5 years on less carries. The receiving yards are in Saquon's favor. But looking at the numbers you definitely can't say Saquon is a much better player.
that is a double edged sword though, because it shows singletary is the more consistent take what's there 3-5 yard runner, barkley the bigger threat to break off chunks.
barkley also a lot less fumbles and better in pass pro.
barkley is the better player the question is if the difference in cost allows them to get better someplace else that they win more. i dont think singletary makes a lot of the plays barkley made over the last couple years that helped them win games (like the 2 point conversion against TEN, or the chunk catch vs GB, or the 35 carries vs houston against stacked box, or the long td vs min, or the TD catch vs AZ etc).
RE: big rick - the stat that will show most difference is big plays (20+)
But Barkley also misses more games and has far more wear and tear.
RE: RE: big rick - the stat that will show most difference is big plays (20+)
that's true but part of the risk is we dont know how singletary will handle the more wear and tear nyg may need out of him. last year was his only year over 200 carries. there's a reason that's the case even though he's always been a pretty good player - he is 5'7 203 pounds. for many of those years he had fumbling issues even in less carries and has not surprisingly based on his size has never been good in pass pro.
that's why buffalo added zack moss and james cook on day 2 while they had singletary. id be pretty surprised if the nyg dont add another veteran RB or draft a RB in the top 120 or so.
It's probably safe to conclude, however, that Barkley makes DCs more uncomfortable than Singletary. That has a ripple effect. If we were a good team, we could exploit that ripple effect considerably more. But that's another story.
To the OP, Singletary is a good complimentary RB in the NFL. A player for the RBBC approach. So, we need to add to that committee. Singletary is not a bell cow.
in 4 years in buffalo he had 10 fumbles in about 650 carries
i think that's a big reason why buffalo was willing to let him walk even as they had already moved on from zack moss. barkley only has 4 career fumbles in 1200 carries.
last year there was a reversal in the trend - singletary only had 1 fumble in 216 carries last year (and barkley had his worst fumbling year with 2 in 250), but singletary's career numbers are now 11 fumbles in 888 carries (1 in every 80 carries), which by rate is about 4x more frequent than barkley fumbles (1 in every 300 carries).
the open market dictated singletary getting about 1/2 the $ barkley got for reasons. that isnt to say it was the wrong decision but there are a handful of things barkley has done better than him. ball security, workload volume, big plays among them.
correct- they have to add another player capable of playing well in 100+ carries. clyde edwards helaire is a guy id be interested in at a VSB. wouldnt hate rashaad penny either because he is always hurt.
Solid, but very average back. Buffalo was always looking to upgrade when he and moss were there. They found that with Cook. Who knows what the line will be like this year's, but he'd have struggled mightily in the years prior. I'd rather have gone the draft route than pay him
But I like him, especially if they can get a back who complements him well in the draft.
Watching him, something I noticed is he can really make guys miss with quick cut and juke moves. He doesn’t have breakaway speed, but he’s very quick. Reminds me a bit of Bradshaw, though I think Bradshaw was a bit more physical.
He doesn’t have breakaway speed, but he’s very quick. Reminds me a bit of Bradshaw, though I think Bradshaw was a bit more physical.
Yeah Bradshaw never seemed to go down from the first hit. He had amazing balance on contact, I think it was his "duck feet", which also helped with his shiftiness (at least that's how it appeared to me, I'm not a podiatrist, I could be totally off base). I saw the same thing in the way Marshawn Lynch ran.
… that made me love late-career Tiki Barber, after Tiki lost a step or two and learned to protect the football and his body. Singletary never had the extra gear of a young Barber (or Barkley). On paper, he is too small and too slow; but he has overachieved relative to his physical gifts from the moment he put on a uniform at FAU. No reason that should change now, as long as the line does a decent job in front of him.
definitely a better value than barkley the overrated
He's a decent back, who, by the way, averages more yards per carry than Barkley. Do I think he is better than Barkley? No. But, I do feel he can give us quality touches with another back to take on some of the load. He certainly isn't Barkley from 2018 or 2022. But, he matches Barkley from other seasons.
have the other half. If he's the best RB on the roster by a wide margin, then we've downgraded. If we find the other half of the committee and he's about as good as Singletary, then it might be a net gain over Barkley. But you need two guys ti replace Barkley.
Ideally, they add a pounder....to grind yards at end of game.
That's all he said. :)
You're right. But we should be able to snag 1 in the draft. Doesn't need to be a stud. Enough to spell Singletary.
Ideally, they add a pounder....to grind yards at end of game.
the problem was he does have real athletic limitations (starting with size/speed) and he wasnt great in the passing game (protecting or catching). so he's going to have to prove last year wasnt an aberration and he can hold up with a bigger workload and without fumbling.
It's a very thin position and needs attention.
With any post-rookie RB contract there’s a risk that his body’s taken too much punishment over the years and athleticism or physicality may not be what it once was.
Can we dump this phrase. Just say you have no clue because you never seen him play. He’s a starting caliber running back. He’s a good player reliable. Tough runner and physical. I think people always gave up on gray but behind a better line he’ll show his value. Makes guys miss in short area. I think we need a bruiser like others have said but this group isn’t bad at all.
He’s a solid back who should have been a 1,000 yard back by now. He has good vision and pad level, good burst and is a solid blocker. He lacks break away speed but he’s elusive in traffic.
He’ll never be a top ten back in the league but he’s a starter quality back who would be the perfect compliment to a pass first offense.
I’ve always liked him.
So I dont think they thought he was a game breaker. Allen was that for Buffalo in the running game.
. Doesn't need to be a stud. Enough to spell Singletary.
They'll be lucky to find one that can spell their own name.
(sorry, couldn't resist)
I think this is exactly what they were looking for in a RB. Fix the line, be able to get 5 yards on 1st or 2nd down and have 2nd or 3rd and short.
But get a Corum in the draft and that pair will cook!
So, unfortunately, you probably need 2 other backs to complete the skill set of your backfield. His statistics will be good because of the things he can’t do and won’t be asked to do.
Adding a RB late in the draft to add to the mix would be ideal but not necessary.
Much better player based on what? Singletary has more rushing yards over the last 5 years on less carries. The receiving yards are in Saquon's favor. But looking at the numbers you definitely can't say Saquon is a much better player.
Saquon
940 carries
3904 yards
4.1 yards per carry
24 TDs
197 catches
1379 receiving yards
7 yards per catch
8 TDs
Singletary
888 carries
4049 yards
4.6 yards per carry
20 TDs
175 catches
1164 receiving yards
6.7 yards per reception
4 TDs
Not a lot of picks this year but some good prospects to grab maybe in a Rd 3 to further supplement the unit. Breida and Brightwell need pink slips.
Opposing DC worried about Barkley. No DC worries about Singletary
Those numbers are pretty startling.
that is a double edged sword though, because it shows singletary is the more consistent take what's there 3-5 yard runner, barkley the bigger threat to break off chunks.
Nice work. And telling.
It's probably safe to conclude, however, that Barkley makes DCs more uncomfortable than Singletary. That has a ripple effect. If we were a good team, we could exploit that ripple effect considerably more. But that's another story.
To the OP, Singletary is a good complimentary RB in the NFL. A player for the RBBC approach. So, we need to add to that committee. Singletary is not a bell cow.
last year there was a reversal in the trend - singletary only had 1 fumble in 216 carries last year (and barkley had his worst fumbling year with 2 in 250), but singletary's career numbers are now 11 fumbles in 888 carries (1 in every 80 carries), which by rate is about 4x more frequent than barkley fumbles (1 in every 300 carries).
the open market dictated singletary getting about 1/2 the $ barkley got for reasons. that isnt to say it was the wrong decision but there are a handful of things barkley has done better than him. ball security, workload volume, big plays among them.
Well I think the Eagles would beg to differ..
I think DS effectiveness will depend on the new OL coach and the 2 new signings. If the combination upgrades the quality then DS will be fine...
One thing pretty clear about the 2023 Barkley is he didn't have that breakaway speed any longer.
Last year he had 7 20+ yard plays, but turned 0 into 40 yard plays.
That's not a product of the offensive line, that's a player becoming less dangerous as he ages.
Ideally, they add a pounder....to grind yards at end of game.
Agreed.
He's far better than anyone else on the GIANTS right now, but I agree that the G-men need a real ground pounder to share the load and handle short yardage situations
Watching him, something I noticed is he can really make guys miss with quick cut and juke moves. He doesn’t have breakaway speed, but he’s very quick. Reminds me a bit of Bradshaw, though I think Bradshaw was a bit more physical.
This is what stood out to me, even in 2022. He's not the same back. To be honest, even though I expect him to do well in Philly, it was the right decision to move on (we should have done it earlier).
A big benefit is no longer having to endure the fiction that Barkley is a great player. I'm already looking forward to the 2024 Giants more than any version in the past several years.
They have to add one or two more though, even though blocking better will make a huge difference for every is running.
Yup. I wouldn't be surprised if year 7 Barkley has a nice season, but I'd be shocked if year 8 Barkley does.
This feels like classic year early than year late stuff.
I do think Schoen should have considered franchising Barkley again this year, but that's done and gone.
We need a starting RB.