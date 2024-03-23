for display only
Daboll: Jones is the guy

bigblueny : 3/24/2024 11:48 am
“””
The Giants’ head coach reiterated on Saturday the same sentiment that he expressed after the season, and what general manager Joe Schoen has said repeatedly throughout the offseason.

When healthy, Daniel Jones will be the Giants’ starting quarterback.

“We’re excited to have Drew [Lock], and he knows what his role is going to be,” Daboll told NFL Network on Saturday. “He’s going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again excited to get Daniel back, when he gets back he’ll be the guy.”
“””

Subterfuge or honesty? I think it’s honesty, pretty easily. Makes too much sense.

Jeezus man  
BigBlueShock : 3/24/2024 11:50 am : link
Please make it stop
Nice knowing ya Dabes  
The_Boss : 3/24/2024 11:51 am : link
DJ is a coach killer. Apparently you and Joe are next. Hope you’re both renting…
Summary  
mittenedman : 3/24/2024 11:53 am : link
It's been 6 games played under dysfunctional circumstances (again).

If he's cleared medically, keep going, get the #1 WR in place and if he flops again, you're in better position for a rookie QB next year, with a more digestible cap hit moving off DJ.

That said, if they have one of the rookies evaluated as a longterm franchise QB, be aggressive and go for it because you're in striking range.
I'm sorry but some of us are thick as a brick.  
j_rud : 3/24/2024 11:53 am : link
Saying *anything* else at this point in time would be window-licker stupid.
RE: I'm sorry but some of us are thick as a brick.  
RAIN : 3/24/2024 11:56 am : link
In comment 16444566 j_rud said:
Quote:
Saying *anything* else at this point in time would be window-licker stupid.

Its fairly obvious.

"Actually, you know, DJ is suuuuuuuppppper messed up. His Neck is an issue, and going forward, you know we need to get up and pay as much as we can to get the guy to replace him."

"NE or WAS please pick up the phone and take our picks and players!"
Come on please use some sense  
blueblood : 3/24/2024 11:57 am : link
what is he supposed to say...

" Nope Im tired of Daniel Jones.. I dont want him as the QB and we will DEFINITELY be looking to get a QB in the upcoming NFL draft by any means necessary!!"

seriously...
RE: Come on please use some sense  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/24/2024 11:58 am : link
In comment 16444571 blueblood said:
Quote:
what is he supposed to say...

" Nope Im tired of Daniel Jones.. I dont want him as the QB and we will DEFINITELY be looking to get a QB in the upcoming NFL draft by any means necessary!!"

seriously...
this he's the guy until hevisnt
Time  
Hilary : 3/24/2024 11:58 am : link
We will know 4/25
Yup  
Spider43 : 3/24/2024 12:01 pm : link
Honesty, on his part. It really shouldn't surprise anyone. Such is the way at 1925 Giants Drive.
DJ will be the guy  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2024 12:01 pm : link
When we miss out on the top 4 QBs in the draft. Schoen and Daboll get fired after the 2024 season. Jones gets released and the GM and coach will pick the new QB.
just like he wanted Wink back as the DC  
PerpetualNervousness : 3/24/2024 12:03 pm : link
remember that one?
Amazing how so many  
Jay on the Island : 3/24/2024 12:03 pm : link
just assume this means they aren't taking a QB. The worst thing the Giants can do is to illustrate their draft plans. What did you expect Daboll to say? "Damn guys Daniel Jones' neck is jacked up and we are definitely targeting a QB in round 1 but we hope nobody trades up for one in front of us. Please keep this between us ok guys?"
Stop wasting time with Jones  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/24/2024 12:04 pm : link
He's never going to be an elite QB in a division filled with elite QB's. Daniels/Washington, Prescott/Dallas, Hurts/Philadelphia, and Jones?!/NY Giants.
Daboll will be throwing his iPad again at clueless Danny.
Seriously guys, take a chill pill.  
Spider56 : 3/24/2024 12:07 pm : link
DJ is the guy … until he’s not.

And they will have 2 better options this year than last …

Lock plus whoever they draft.

Relax.
What the hell do yiu exoect Daboll to say?  
nygiants16 : 3/24/2024 12:08 pm : link
oh you know we are going to start the guy we havnt drsfted yet? Like wtf do you expect him to say? Lock is the starter Daniel jones can f off??
Some people here should go  
fanoftheteam : 3/24/2024 12:09 pm : link
On a month vacation and enjoy life until the draft starts
Jones  
TyreeHelmet : 3/24/2024 12:09 pm : link
I’m starting to worry this is the truth and they are giving Jones another season.

To me it makes zero sense. There is no way he can be your qb in 2025 so why wait? Id honestly rather see if Lock or another vet if they strike out in the draft.
That’s the right way to play it. See what happens.  
Ivan15 : 3/24/2024 12:09 pm : link
If the Giants start like 2022, ride Jones as long as possible. If the Giants start like 2023, replace him with Luck after 6-8 games. I don’t think Luck is really better than Jones but his shortcomings may be easier to work around.

Drafting a QB is a separate issue. If the QB the Giants want is there without destroying the draft or 2 drafts, you take him. Otherwise, just see what happens. I do favor getting a QB this year somewhere in the draft.
He didnt have to say anything  
HardTruth : 3/24/2024 12:11 pm : link
So why did he?
RE: Summary  
ElitoCanton : 3/24/2024 12:12 pm : link
He was almost the worst starting QB in football. The team played better with other QBs. He has sucked most of his career. Even in his good year, the team was last in explosive passing plays. He sucks. Move on.

In comment 16444565 mittenedman said:
Quote:
It's been 6 games played under dysfunctional circumstances (again).

If he's cleared medically, keep going, get the #1 WR in place and if he flops again, you're in better position for a rookie QB next year, with a more digestible cap hit moving off DJ.

That said, if they have one of the rookies evaluated as a longterm franchise QB, be aggressive and go for it because you're in striking range.
This was posted yesterday  
Sean : 3/24/2024 12:13 pm : link
It's a non story. The draft hasn't happened yet, they have Jones & Lock (that's it). I'll follow actions, not words.
"We are not shopping Toney"  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/24/2024 12:16 pm : link
.
RE: That’s the right way to play it. See what happens.  
Blue Dream : 3/24/2024 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16444588 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
If the Giants start like 2022, ride Jones as long as possible. If the Giants start like 2023, replace him with Luck after 6-8 games. I don’t think Luck is really better than Jones but his shortcomings may be easier to work around.

Drafting a QB is a separate issue. If the QB the Giants want is there without destroying the draft or 2 drafts, you take him. Otherwise, just see what happens. I do favor getting a QB this year somewhere in the draft.


Andrew Luck is available? Hell yeah!
RE: What the hell do yiu exoect Daboll to say?  
bluefin : 3/24/2024 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16444585 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
oh you know we are going to start the guy we havnt drsfted yet? Like wtf do you expect him to say? Lock is the starter Daniel jones can f off??

this, obviously
……  
Micko : 3/24/2024 12:18 pm : link
I wouldn’t dismiss this. Why say anything? Could say we will see or nothing at all. Reiterating that he is the guy just makes you look like a complete liar - I know it’s “okay” to just rattle of BS in this business but it’s still wouldn’t actually be cool to actively lie like this if it’s untrue. This could be a hint that they are truly going to run it back with DJ.
RE:  
Anakim : 3/24/2024 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16444594 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


"We didn't extend OBJ to trade him"
I do like the idea of getting a rookie QB in 2025  
Metnut : 3/24/2024 12:21 pm : link
Would give the rookie Qb a stronger roster coming and we’d be maximize the rookie salary window rather than having two years with Jones’ absurd cap hits.

Doesn’t mean pass on a franchise guy if there’s a chance this year, but teams desperate for QBs have all the high picks this year, so Giants likely will have to pivot to a WR1.
RE: I'm sorry but some of us are thick as a brick.  
UberAlias : 3/24/2024 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16444566 j_rud said:
Quote:
Saying *anything* else at this point in time would be window-licker stupid.
Seriously. It really is comical how so many people just don't get how this works.
In a related story, the NY Giants announced they are purchasing  
ThomasG : 3/24/2024 12:30 pm : link
brand new Microsoft Surface tablets for reviewing plays and formations on the sidelines during games.

Coach Daboll remarked, "These electronic gadgets never seem to last as long as you think they will."


When people say things unprompted- listen  
HardTruth : 3/24/2024 12:31 pm : link
He wasnt even asked about Jones. He was talking about Lock and he brought up Jones
You fools realize that Jones has value  
AnnapolisMike : 3/24/2024 12:32 pm : link
It is in the Giants best interest to maximize that value. He is the guy until he is not.
….  
Micko : 3/24/2024 12:36 pm : link
Never ceases to amaze me how mean people are holding opinions that are no more validated than others. Everyone is guessing here.
RE: ….  
Giantsbigblue : 3/24/2024 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16444616 Micko said:
Quote:
Never ceases to amaze me how mean people are holding opinions that are no more validated than others. Everyone is guessing here.


Amen! This is lying season so I take everything with a grain of salt. I have no idea what this team is going to do and I am glad for that.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2024 12:45 pm : link
Again, what do you expect him to say? He’s the guy until he isn’t.
Just a reminder  
Darwinian : 3/24/2024 12:52 pm : link
Daniel Jones 2023 RANKINGS AMONG NFL STARTERS:

TD% (below 32nd)
INT% (below 32nd)
SUCC% (30th)
Y/A (31st)
Y/G (32nd)
QB Rate (below 32nd)
QBR (30th)
Sack% (below 32nd)
Everyone is the guy  
Rudy5757 : 3/24/2024 12:53 pm : link
until they're not.
RE: I'm sorry but some of us are thick as a brick.  
Tyrion : 3/24/2024 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16444566 j_rud said:
Quote:
Saying *anything* else at this point in time would be window-licker stupid.


At least there's one adult on this site
Give Daboll some credit for knowing what to SAY,  
Marty in Albany : 3/24/2024 12:59 pm : link

even if you think he can't coach.
Some of you guys will open a vein If Daboll means what he says  
Maijay : 3/24/2024 1:00 pm : link
I'll pray for you if it turns out to be true.
".....until he's not."  
MOOPS : 3/24/2024 1:02 pm : link
.
Jones is the guy.  
floridafan : 3/24/2024 1:03 pm : link
I will believe it when I hear it from Davoli!
RE: In a related story, the NY Giants announced they are purchasing  
Milton : 3/24/2024 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16444610 ThomasG said:
Quote:
brand new Microsoft Surface tablets for reviewing plays and formations on the sidelines during games.

Coach Daboll remarked, "These electronic gadgets never seem to last as long as you think they will."
I guess you're not old enough to remember how Parcells acted towards Simms on the sidelines at times.
...  
Optimus-NY : 3/24/2024 1:08 pm : link
RE:  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/24/2024 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16444594 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


Bingo.
The thing is, they don’t know what the qb room will look  
LW_Giants : 3/24/2024 1:13 pm : link
Like next season right now. If their top qb choices are gone then they have to go with Jones next season so why throw him under the bus at this point. It accomplishes nothing.
While this is a non story  
Breeze_94 : 3/24/2024 1:14 pm : link
I think the way things have fallen, the Giants will be drafting a WR at 6 regardless. Lock is the contingency plan. It’s okay to take some statements at face value…

Take the elite player at a position of need, don’t trade assets to move up for a project (McCarthy)
Yawn.  
AcidTest : 3/24/2024 1:18 pm : link
What does anyone expect him to say? Not saying Jones is the starter when healthy is tantamount to revealing our draft plans.

I doubt Jones will even be the starter when he's healthy unless Lock has been terrible up to that point and they decide any rookie they draft isn't ready to play.
Until they draft a QB, what else is he going to say?  
Section331 : 3/24/2024 1:18 pm : link
If they pass on QB’s in the draft, then you can say he was being truthful, but right now, it’s pure coach-speak.
What’s he supposed to say?  
Simms11 : 3/24/2024 1:20 pm : link
#1 Jones is being paid as the starter and will be back. #2 No sense in starting controversy right now without knowing how the draft will play out. They may not be able to get a QB, even if they want to and I don’t believe they’ll waste a late pick on a developmental guy either. If QB doesn’t fall to them, I think they punt until next year and don’t tell me the 2025 class is supposed to suck! We have no idea how it’ll play out next year. They have to be smart about this otherwise it’ll be QB he’ll again for another few years!
People keep saying - what do you expect him to say  
HardTruth : 3/24/2024 1:21 pm : link
The point is he didn’t have to say anything. He wasn't even asked about him.

He literally had to say nothing. He chose to say something
.  
Scooter185 : 3/24/2024 1:23 pm : link
"Josh (Rosen) is our guy" - Kliff Kingsbury, February 2019

RE: People keep saying - what do you expect him to say  
Mbavaro : 3/24/2024 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16444671 HardTruth said:
Quote:
The point is he didn’t have to say anything. He wasn't even asked about him.

He literally had to say nothing. He chose to say something


Who cares

Judging on scouting all of the QB’s in person and having them on visits…doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure it out
RE: RE: People keep saying - what do you expect him to say  
HardTruth : 3/24/2024 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16444674 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16444671 HardTruth said:


Quote:


The point is he didn’t have to say anything. He wasn't even asked about him.

He literally had to say nothing. He chose to say something



Who cares

Judging on scouting all of the QB’s in person and having them on visits…doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure it out


And how did that go in 2018 ?
RE: RE: RE: People keep saying - what do you expect him to say  
Mbavaro : 3/24/2024 1:28 pm : link
In comment 16444675 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In comment 16444674 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16444671 HardTruth said:


Quote:


The point is he didn’t have to say anything. He wasn't even asked about him.

He literally had to say nothing. He chose to say something



Who cares

Judging on scouting all of the QB’s in person and having them on visits…doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure it out



And how did that go in 2018 ?


Again….who cares

Different regime

Judging one GM on the actions of another one?

Ummm….ok
Daboll  
stretch234 : 3/24/2024 1:29 pm : link
The simple fact is despite so many here bitching and moaning, this staff has seem Jones play 22 games and has a playoff win. He was healthy for 5.5 games last year.

Is the 5.5 games played, most without his 2 best players enough to suddenly change his thinking that he can win with this QB- I have always been skeptical they were going they were just going to start over

Does anyone remember who the offensive lineup was at SF. McKethan, Ezeudu, Schmitz, Lemieux,Neal. Hodgins, Campbell, Slayton, Breida
RE: People keep saying - what do you expect him to say  
Mad Mike : 3/24/2024 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16444671 HardTruth said:
Quote:
The point is he didn’t have to say anything. He wasn't even asked about him.

He literally had to say nothing. He chose to say something

The NFL Network article summarizing the interview only prints Daboll's comments, not Pelissero's questions, but I think it strains credulity to think Daboll gave an interview whee he a) wasn't asked about the QB situation, and then b) on his own just blurted out support for Jones as the starter. That seems... silly.
RE: Daboll  
Scooter185 : 3/24/2024 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16444681 stretch234 said:
Quote:
The simple fact is despite so many here bitching and moaning, this staff has seem Jones play 22 games and has a playoff win. He was healthy for 5.5 games last year.

Is the 5.5 games played, most without his 2 best players enough to suddenly change his thinking that he can win with this QB- I have always been skeptical they were going they were just going to start over

Does anyone remember who the offensive lineup was at SF. McKethan, Ezeudu, Schmitz, Lemieux,Neal. Hodgins, Campbell, Slayton, Breida


Why do we ignore his first 3 years? They were bad enough that JS declined the 5YO. The 5.5 games were bad enough to have them realize their initial assessment was correct: he's not a good QB (and we F'd up with this contract)
He’s just saying what we all know  
Sammo85 : 3/24/2024 1:52 pm : link
Jones is here and they’re paying him 41m aav.

But as for end of 2024 and the future with 2025 season we all see the writing on the wall.
Scooter  
stretch234 : 3/24/2024 1:55 pm : link
Schoen and Daboll weren’t here for the first 3 years

1st question you as GM ask your HC - can we win with the QB. Daboll said yes and they went to playoffs. Question then gets asked again before contract if the coach thinks he can win with QB.

I just don’t think it is a forgone conclusion that he still doesn’t think he can win with Jones. 5.5 games with a lot of guys who were starting nowhere other than the Giants.
RE: RE: In a related story, the NY Giants announced they are purchasing  
dancing blue bear : 3/24/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16444648 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16444610 ThomasG said:


Quote:


brand new Microsoft Surface tablets for reviewing plays and formations on the sidelines during games.

Coach Daboll remarked, "These electronic gadgets never seem to last as long as you think they will."




I guess you're not old enough to remember how Parcells acted towards Simms on the sidelines at times.


Of all the stupid shit I see on here, the “tablet incident truthers” are the most embarrassing. It’s kinda sad, Even if you never played football or sports I’m sure you have flipped a monopoly board or thrown a joystick into the wall…
Shit like that happens all the time. After the game no one would remember it happened
Daniel Jones is the guy  
arniefez : 3/24/2024 1:58 pm : link
until he's not the guy. The year Jones was drafted Eli started the first 2 games. If Jones is healthy enough to play the first 2 games of 2024 and the Giants lose both of them it won't be long before he's not the guy anymore.
RE: RE: People keep saying - what do you expect him to say  
HardTruth : 3/24/2024 2:21 pm : link
In comment 16444683 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16444671 HardTruth said:


Quote:


The point is he didn’t have to say anything. He wasn't even asked about him.

He literally had to say nothing. He chose to say something


The NFL Network article summarizing the interview only prints Daboll's comments, not Pelissero's questions, but I think it strains credulity to think Daboll gave an interview whee he a) wasn't asked about the QB situation, and then b) on his own just blurted out support for Jones as the starter. That seems... silly.


Here is the quote. People can decide for themselves if Daboll had no choice other than to declare Daniel Jones the starter.

"We're excited to have Drew, and he knows what his role is going to be," Daboll said. "He's going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again excited to get Daniel back, when he gets back he'll be the guy."

HardTruth.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2024 2:23 pm : link
I think you’re reading too much into this.
RE: RE: RE: People keep saying - what do you expect him to say  
BigBlueShock : 3/24/2024 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16444715 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In comment 16444683 Mad Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16444671 HardTruth said:


Quote:


The point is he didn’t have to say anything. He wasn't even asked about him.

He literally had to say nothing. He chose to say something


The NFL Network article summarizing the interview only prints Daboll's comments, not Pelissero's questions, but I think it strains credulity to think Daboll gave an interview whee he a) wasn't asked about the QB situation, and then b) on his own just blurted out support for Jones as the starter. That seems... silly.



Here is the quote. People can decide for themselves if Daboll had no choice other than to declare Daniel Jones the starter.

"We're excited to have Drew, and he knows what his role is going to be," Daboll said. "He's going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again excited to get Daniel back, when he gets back he'll be the guy."

For some weird ass reason you’re twisting yourself into pretzels to convince yourself that Daboll randomly bringing up Jones is a surefire sign that Jones is the guy. But you’re completely backwards on this. Again. If it was in fact a foregone conclusion that Jones is the guy, Daboll wouldn’t have to bring him up at all. Why would it even cross his mind if he was that certain about it?

To the contrary, Daboll wanted to make sure to get that out there, but it’s not for the reasons you think it is…
If you guys say so  
HardTruth : 3/24/2024 2:39 pm : link
We will know for sure in a month though
RE: Scooter  
Scooter185 : 3/24/2024 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16444703 stretch234 said:
Quote:
Schoen and Daboll weren’t here for the first 3 years

1st question you as GM ask your HC - can we win with the QB. Daboll said yes and they went to playoffs. Question then gets asked again before contract if the coach thinks he can win with QB.

I just don’t think it is a forgone conclusion that he still doesn’t think he can win with Jones. 5.5 games with a lot of guys who were starting nowhere other than the Giants.


They saw enough on tape that they turned down gis fifth year option. They obviously weren't sold on DJ when they arrived
I think they are stuck  
GiantsFan84 : 3/24/2024 3:12 pm : link
I think they tried and couldn’t get up to draft a qb that they wanted. Now begins the pivot.
RE: I think they are stuck  
GFAN52 : 3/24/2024 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16444743 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
I think they tried and couldn’t get up to draft a qb that they wanted. Now begins the pivot.


Why? Teams above the Giants aren't making ANY deals until they see who is there when they pick.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2024 3:20 pm : link
I have to believe that Joe & Dabs had thoughts on Jones prior to his "epic" 2022 season. Just a hunch.
RE: You fools realize that Jones has value  
ajr2456 : 3/24/2024 3:28 pm : link
In comment 16444614 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
It is in the Giants best interest to maximize that value. He is the guy until he is not.


What value?
ajr2456  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/24/2024 3:29 pm : link
Back-up singer. We saw it this past week.
RE: ajr2456  
ajr2456 : 3/24/2024 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16444756 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Back-up singer. We saw it this past week.


Actually laughed out loud
RE: RE: You fools realize that Jones has value  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2024 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16444755 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16444614 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


It is in the Giants best interest to maximize that value. He is the guy until he is not.



What value?


Come on man. Scorsese is directing a big budget film on his WC performance vs. the Vikes.
RE: RE: In a related story, the NY Giants announced they are purchasing  
ThomasG : 3/24/2024 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16444648 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16444610 ThomasG said:


Quote:


brand new Microsoft Surface tablets for reviewing plays and formations on the sidelines during games.

Coach Daboll remarked, "These electronic gadgets never seem to last as long as you think they will."




I guess you're not old enough to remember how Parcells acted towards Simms on the sidelines at times.


No, I remember. But the players dished it right back at him by dunking him with gatorade buckets if he went too far.
RE: ...  
bigblueny : 3/24/2024 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16444747 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I have to believe that Joe & Dabs had thoughts on Jones prior to his "epic" 2022 season. Just a hunch.


Their thought was probably that they didn’t know who he was when they just got here. They inherited a mess, but learned who he was in 2022 and they paid him. If their convictions about a player, especially in a the most critical position,are so wishy washy that they would pivot off him after 5 games with a deplted supporting cast, you really don’t want them picking the next QB do you? Their best bet is to give Jones another season to be the guy.

I would also guess that if it doesn’t work out, they will still be given a chance to pick their own new QB next offseason. Mara and ownership need stability in the front office. Can’t be so reactionary to everything.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2024 3:39 pm : link
No. Their best bet is have realized Jones isn't the answer, admit the contract was a total fucking disaster, & move on. If the two of them are delusional enough to think Jones can still be salvaged, both of them will be out of a job before long. Daniel Jones isn't the long term answer. It's that simple.

Now, I don't want them to draft a QB @ 6 or move up for one for the sake of drafting a QB. That's how we ended up with Jones in the first place. But if the two have a conviction that one of these QBs can be elite, do all they can to get him.
the best bet  
BigBlueCane : 3/24/2024 3:43 pm : link
is to not involve anyone with Mara DNA be allowed near or in the draft and player evaluation process.
The GM is delusional  
dancing blue bear : 3/24/2024 3:53 pm : link
If he has a different opinion then internet fantasy “evaluators”

Allow the irony to sink in….

The lack of self awareness is staggering
RE: The GM is delusional  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2024 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16444779 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
If he has a different opinion then internet fantasy “evaluators”

Allow the irony to sink in….

The lack of self awareness is staggering


We're not allowed to have opinions now? & yeah, I think he's fucking delusional if he thinks Jones is the answer at QB.
RE: The GM is delusional  
BigBlueShock : 3/24/2024 4:08 pm : link
In comment 16444779 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
If he has a different opinion then internet fantasy “evaluators”

Allow the irony to sink in….

The lack of self awareness is staggering

We have 5 years of data to back us up. What do you sheep have? The GM told you so? Of course he did. He fell for that thoroughly mediocre’22 season and convinced himself that it was something that it wasn’t. And the sheep just nod their heads in agreement because he MUST be right! He’s the GM!

Wake the fuck up.
RE: Time  
4xchamps : 3/24/2024 4:33 pm : link
In comment 16444574 Hilary said:
Quote:
We will know 4/25


Some people here will know on 4/20 LOL
 
ryanmkeane : 3/24/2024 4:36 pm : link
I think Daboll realizes that it was practically impossible to play the QB position well with the state of the OL that first month of the year. Whether that changes his opinion of Jones I’m not sure.

But he saw Jones play well in 2022 with worse skill players and an average OL.
RE: Nice knowing ya Dabes  
DefenseWins : 3/24/2024 4:38 pm : link
In comment 16444563 The_Boss said:
Quote:
DJ is a coach killer. Apparently you and Joe are next. Hope you’re both renting…


are you serious? you cant be serious.. lol
You people are being trolled by the coach and GM...  
DefenseWins : 3/24/2024 4:41 pm : link
and you dont even know it.

Wake the fuck up.
 
ryanmkeane : 3/24/2024 4:52 pm : link
DJ is a “coach killer” except for the fact that Brian Daboll won coach of the year in 2022 in part because of the play of Jones.

They had a disaster start to the year and then a torn knee. Not sure that’s being a coach killer.

Shurmur was a horrible game manager and got fired because of it along with a pretty tough roster. We all saw what happened with Judge.

Not sure Jones had anything to do with those firings. He started playing better once they left.
RE: …  
LW_Giants : 3/24/2024 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16444812 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
DJ is a “coach killer” except for the fact that Brian Daboll won coach of the year in 2022 in part because of the play of Jones.

They had a disaster start to the year and then a torn knee. Not sure that’s being a coach killer.

Shurmur was a horrible game manager and got fired because of it along with a pretty tough roster. We all saw what happened with Judge.

Not sure Jones had anything to do with those firings. He started playing better once they left.


I think Daboll won COY because people were amazing at what he did with such little talent. The entire league thought the Giants were going to suck and he got them to the playoffs. In truth, it turned out to be fool's gold.

Jones was awful under Joe Judge, he was decent last year (not great, but good enough), and terrible this year.
Jones is a coach killer  
Scooter185 : 3/24/2024 5:11 pm : link
Because he looks good in practice and fools everyone into thinking he can be good and then is garbage when facing live rounds. Unless they get 17 games against the worst defenses in the NFL, 2024 is going to be another sub 500 season with Jones as qb1 and Brian Daboll will be unemployed in January 2025
RE: …  
BigBlueShock : 3/24/2024 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16444812 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
DJ is a “coach killer” except for the fact that Brian Daboll won coach of the year in 2022 in part because of the play of Jones.

They had a disaster start to the year and then a torn knee. Not sure that’s being a coach killer.

Shurmur was a horrible game manager and got fired because of it along with a pretty tough roster. We all saw what happened with Judge.

Not sure Jones had anything to do with those firings. He started playing better once they left.

Daboll won coach of the year because he somehow managed to scrape enough out of this team to get them to the playoffs despite having an anemic offense led by a QB that threw all of 15 TDs, threw for a pathetic 6.5 y/a and had to resort to constantly running the ball because he was petrified to throw the ball downfield. What Daboll did was nothing short of a miracle
Yes. But  
noro9 : 3/24/2024 6:10 pm : link
Jones may never be healthy again. This is a deflection
RE: RE: …  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2024 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16444821 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16444812 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


DJ is a “coach killer” except for the fact that Brian Daboll won coach of the year in 2022 in part because of the play of Jones.

They had a disaster start to the year and then a torn knee. Not sure that’s being a coach killer.

Shurmur was a horrible game manager and got fired because of it along with a pretty tough roster. We all saw what happened with Judge.

Not sure Jones had anything to do with those firings. He started playing better once they left.


Daboll won coach of the year because he somehow managed to scrape enough out of this team to get them to the playoffs despite having an anemic offense led by a QB that threw all of 15 TDs, threw for a pathetic 6.5 y/a and had to resort to constantly running the ball because he was petrified to throw the ball downfield. What Daboll did was nothing short of a miracle


+1.
How ever they go in the draft  
Dankbeerman : 3/24/2024 6:40 pm : link
They have to keep this up. They will not be able to cut him if he is injured. They wont be able to trade him if he is injured.

He needs to be motivated to make it back healthy before week 1.

They need to be able to say the injury had nothing to do with his release. He needs to lose a camp battle to Lock/devito/Rookie
what else is he supposed to say?  
bc4life : 3/24/2024 6:48 pm : link
we'll see what happens after the draft, and then in training camp. the most important thing will be for them to create more options.
RE: RE: RE: …  
ThomasG : 3/24/2024 6:49 pm : link
In comment 16444868 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16444821 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16444812 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


DJ is a “coach killer” except for the fact that Brian Daboll won coach of the year in 2022 in part because of the play of Jones.

They had a disaster start to the year and then a torn knee. Not sure that’s being a coach killer.

Shurmur was a horrible game manager and got fired because of it along with a pretty tough roster. We all saw what happened with Judge.

Not sure Jones had anything to do with those firings. He started playing better once they left.


Daboll won coach of the year because he somehow managed to scrape enough out of this team to get them to the playoffs despite having an anemic offense led by a QB that threw all of 15 TDs, threw for a pathetic 6.5 y/a and had to resort to constantly running the ball because he was petrified to throw the ball downfield. What Daboll did was nothing short of a miracle


+1.


BigBlueShock nails it.

And yet that DJ contract exists...baffling.
The contract was one mistake  
Reeses Pieces : 3/24/2024 7:12 pm : link
Now doubling down on Danny is surely a fireable offense for Daboll and Schoen. We’ll know for sure after the draft.
Daboll won coach of the year  
Mike from Ohio : 3/24/2024 7:24 pm : link
Because he was able to drag a team with virtually no expectations and very little talent to the playoffs. He did not win it because he unlocked something in Daniel Jones. Winning with Daniel Jones at QB was seen as something award worthy. Has another team made the playoffs in the modern era with a QB throwing 15 TDs all season?

Jones was not terrible in 2022 like he has been the rest of his career. We should all be hoping for more from the QB spot than “maybe we can get another year of ‘meh’ out of him!”
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2024 7:24 pm : link
I know at this point we're all sick of each another going back & forth & back & forth & back & forth on Jones. It's like Costner in 'JFK'...'back & to the left' X4.

But if you're still using '22 to prop up Jones in a season where he threw 15-FIFTEEN!-TDs in 16 games that he started, I don't know what to tell you. It wasn't the 'epic' season some of you think it was. Tommy DeVito-the legend himself-threw 8 TDs this season despite starting 6 or 7 games.
Mike from Ohio.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2024 7:30 pm : link
Again, I say this a lot, but I have never-NEVER-seen a Giant get as much rope from some BBIers like Jones. It is really fucking weird.

And I love how '22 is somehow Jones' rookie season, as if '19, '20, & '21 didn't exist.
RE: The contract was one mistake  
Toth029 : 3/24/2024 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16444896 Reeses Pieces said:
Quote:
Now doubling down on Danny is surely a fireable offense for Daboll and Schoen. We’ll know for sure after the draft.


If they were to double down, so to speak, they would have restructured his deal by now.
I hear people say ... or read it  
short lease : 3/24/2024 7:46 pm : link
"What do you expect him to say?" .... what would the harm be if he said "we are going to have an open competition - the best man will win".

?
RE: …  
Darwinian : 3/24/2024 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16444812 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
DJ is a “coach killer” except for the fact that Brian Daboll won coach of the year in 2022 in part because of the play of Jones.

They had a disaster start to the year and then a torn knee. Not sure that’s being a coach killer.

Shurmur was a horrible game manager and got fired because of it along with a pretty tough roster. We all saw what happened with Judge.

Not sure Jones had anything to do with those firings. He started playing better once they left.


Wow. Please get a clue. Jones was utilized to his max by Daboll. He can't run a professional passing game. We have spent the last 5 years trying to make it work with a backup. It couldn't be more clear. We are heading into year 6 of this nonsense. Jones needs to go. If we can't draft a top 4 QB, then let's get Penix or Nix. There is no hope for a team helmed by Daniel Jones. This era needs to end.
RE: …  
wigs in nyc : 3/24/2024 8:34 pm : link
In comment 16444623 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Again, what do you expect him to say? He’s the guy until he isn’t.


this is right, as many have said. i know im late to the party here, but just wanted to cast my ‘+1’. this is the hand they have to play until they see the flop
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 3/24/2024 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16444812 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
DJ is a “coach killer” except for the fact that Brian Daboll won coach of the year in 2022 in part because of the play of Jones.

They had a disaster start to the year and then a torn knee. Not sure that’s being a coach killer.

Shurmur was a horrible game manager and got fired because of it along with a pretty tough roster. We all saw what happened with Judge.

Not sure Jones had anything to do with those firings. He started playing better once they left.


Brian Daboll won coach of the year because he was able to coach around a bad QBs flaws until the league caught on.
RE: I hear people say ... or read it  
BigBlueShock : 3/24/2024 8:42 pm : link
In comment 16444925 short lease said:
Quote:
"What do you expect him to say?" .... what would the harm be if he said "we are going to have an open competition - the best man will win".

?

And how exactly do you think that would help their quest to land a QB? Maybe you don’t think it’s a big deal to let the rest of the league know that you’re shopping hungry but I assure you, teams will take advantage
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2024 8:46 pm : link
So funny that ryan thinks Dabs won COY because of Jones' 'epic' 22 season when it really was due to Dabs' somehow taking a shitty roster to the playoffs.

Never change ryan. You're a treasure.
RE: RE: I hear people say ... or read it  
short lease : 3/24/2024 11:12 pm : link
In comment 16444974 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16444925 short lease said:


Quote:


"What do you expect him to say?" .... what would the harm be if he said "we are going to have an open competition - the best man will win".

?


And how exactly do you think that would help their quest to land a QB? Maybe you don’t think it’s a big deal to let the rest of the league know that you’re shopping hungry but I assure you, teams will take advantage


"Their quest to land a QB"? .... from where - FA? I would think it would help. Why would I want to sign with a team that had a franchise QB set in his starting role?

From the draft? Who cares what the players coming out of college think?


From Where?


I wasn't talking about a trade. Stroud was an unrestricted FA. Even if there was a trade .... he could make the statement of "open competition" after the contracts are signed like they already have been with Stroud. That sends a message to both sides - "Work".
RE: RE: RE: I hear people say ... or read it  
ryanmkeane : 7:51 am : link
In comment 16445073 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 16444974 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16444925 short lease said:


Quote:


"What do you expect him to say?" .... what would the harm be if he said "we are going to have an open competition - the best man will win".

?


And how exactly do you think that would help their quest to land a QB? Maybe you don’t think it’s a big deal to let the rest of the league know that you’re shopping hungry but I assure you, teams will take advantage



"Their quest to land a QB"? .... from where - FA? I would think it would help. Why would I want to sign with a team that had a franchise QB set in his starting role?

From the draft? Who cares what the players coming out of college think?


From Where?


I wasn't talking about a trade. Stroud was an unrestricted FA. Even if there was a trade .... he could make the statement of "open competition" after the contracts are signed like they already have been with Stroud. That sends a message to both sides - "Work".

You’re the only person on earth who is using the word “epic.”

You are making things up.

I also said he won it “in part” due to the play of Jones, which is a fact.

You take statements here and pretend that anyone including me who is a Jones supporter says that that particular season was some magical transformation. It wasn’t. But it was a good season. He played pretty well overall and really well at times. He played better than Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, and Kirk Cousins straight up when he played against those teams.

So, yeah. It wasn’t some epic season. But he was pretty good to good. And now after a horrific month and a torn knee people want to give up on the guy. Now ajr will come back on and say “it wasn’t 6 games it was 3 years!!!” when I’ve already stated that the previous coaches did not get fired because of DJ, they got fired because of sheer incompetence.
RE: I hear people say ... or read it  
Mike in NY : 7:59 am : link
In comment 16444925 short lease said:
Quote:
"What do you expect him to say?" .... what would the harm be if he said "we are going to have an open competition - the best man will win".

?


Because that lowers Jones’s value in a trade and lets the entire world know we are looking for a QB. The only way you don’t do that is by unequivocally stating that Jones is the starter.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I hear people say ... or read it  
ajr2456 : 8:03 am : link
In comment 16445124 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:

So, yeah. It wasn’t some epic season. But he was pretty good to good. And now after a horrific month and a torn knee people want to give up on the guy. Now ajr will come back on and say “it wasn’t 6 games it was 3 years!!!” when I’ve already stated that the previous coaches did not get fired because of DJ, they got fired because of sheer incompetence.


You’re so obsessed with me.
I am just happy...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:05 am : link
...that the QB situation is settled.

Now we can focus our attention on other things in the draft...
