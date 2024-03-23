Daboll: Jones is the guy

“””
The Giants’ head coach reiterated on Saturday the same sentiment that he expressed after the season, and what general manager Joe Schoen has said repeatedly throughout the offseason.
When healthy, Daniel Jones will be the Giants’ starting quarterback.
“We’re excited to have Drew [Lock], and he knows what his role is going to be,” Daboll told NFL Network on Saturday. “He’s going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again excited to get Daniel back, when he gets back he’ll be the guy.”
“””
Subterfuge or honesty? I think it’s honesty, pretty easily. Makes too much sense.
If he's cleared medically, keep going, get the #1 WR in place and if he flops again, you're in better position for a rookie QB next year, with a more digestible cap hit moving off DJ.
That said, if they have one of the rookies evaluated as a longterm franchise QB, be aggressive and go for it because you're in striking range.
Its fairly obvious.
"Actually, you know, DJ is suuuuuuuppppper messed up. His Neck is an issue, and going forward, you know we need to get up and pay as much as we can to get the guy to replace him."
"NE or WAS please pick up the phone and take our picks and players!"
" Nope Im tired of Daniel Jones.. I dont want him as the QB and we will DEFINITELY be looking to get a QB in the upcoming NFL draft by any means necessary!!"
seriously...
Daboll will be throwing his iPad again at clueless Danny.
And they will have 2 better options this year than last …
Lock plus whoever they draft.
Relax.
To me it makes zero sense. There is no way he can be your qb in 2025 so why wait? Id honestly rather see if Lock or another vet if they strike out in the draft.
Drafting a QB is a separate issue. If the QB the Giants want is there without destroying the draft or 2 drafts, you take him. Otherwise, just see what happens. I do favor getting a QB this year somewhere in the draft.
In comment 16444565 mittenedman said:
Drafting a QB is a separate issue. If the QB the Giants want is there without destroying the draft or 2 drafts, you take him. Otherwise, just see what happens. I do favor getting a QB this year somewhere in the draft.
Andrew Luck is available? Hell yeah!
this, obviously
"We didn't extend OBJ to trade him"
Doesn’t mean pass on a franchise guy if there’s a chance this year, but teams desperate for QBs have all the high picks this year, so Giants likely will have to pivot to a WR1.
Coach Daboll remarked, "These electronic gadgets never seem to last as long as you think they will."
Amen! This is lying season so I take everything with a grain of salt. I have no idea what this team is going to do and I am glad for that.
TD% (below 32nd)
INT% (below 32nd)
SUCC% (30th)
Y/A (31st)
Y/G (32nd)
QB Rate (below 32nd)
QBR (30th)
Sack% (below 32nd)
At least there's one adult on this site
even if you think he can't coach.
Bingo.
Take the elite player at a position of need, don’t trade assets to move up for a project (McCarthy)
I doubt Jones will even be the starter when he's healthy unless Lock has been terrible up to that point and they decide any rookie they draft isn't ready to play.
Who cares
Judging on scouting all of the QB’s in person and having them on visits…doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure it out
Quote:
The point is he didn’t have to say anything. He wasn't even asked about him.
Judging on scouting all of the QB’s in person and having them on visits…doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure it out
And how did that go in 2018 ?
Quote:
In comment 16444671 HardTruth said:
Quote:
The point is he didn’t have to say anything. He wasn't even asked about him.
And how did that go in 2018 ?
Again….who cares
Different regime
Judging one GM on the actions of another one?
Ummm….ok
Is the 5.5 games played, most without his 2 best players enough to suddenly change his thinking that he can win with this QB- I have always been skeptical they were going they were just going to start over
Does anyone remember who the offensive lineup was at SF. McKethan, Ezeudu, Schmitz, Lemieux,Neal. Hodgins, Campbell, Slayton, Breida
The NFL Network article summarizing the interview only prints Daboll's comments, not Pelissero's questions, but I think it strains credulity to think Daboll gave an interview whee he a) wasn't asked about the QB situation, and then b) on his own just blurted out support for Jones as the starter. That seems... silly.
Is the 5.5 games played, most without his 2 best players enough to suddenly change his thinking that he can win with this QB- I have always been skeptical they were going they were just going to start over
Does anyone remember who the offensive lineup was at SF. McKethan, Ezeudu, Schmitz, Lemieux,Neal. Hodgins, Campbell, Slayton, Breida
Why do we ignore his first 3 years? They were bad enough that JS declined the 5YO. The 5.5 games were bad enough to have them realize their initial assessment was correct: he's not a good QB (and we F'd up with this contract)
But as for end of 2024 and the future with 2025 season we all see the writing on the wall.
1st question you as GM ask your HC - can we win with the QB. Daboll said yes and they went to playoffs. Question then gets asked again before contract if the coach thinks he can win with QB.
I just don’t think it is a forgone conclusion that he still doesn’t think he can win with Jones. 5.5 games with a lot of guys who were starting nowhere other than the Giants.
Quote:
brand new Microsoft Surface tablets for reviewing plays and formations on the sidelines during games.
Coach Daboll remarked, "These electronic gadgets never seem to last as long as you think they will."
I guess you're not old enough to remember how Parcells acted towards Simms on the sidelines at times.
Of all the stupid shit I see on here, the “tablet incident truthers” are the most embarrassing. It’s kinda sad, Even if you never played football or sports I’m sure you have flipped a monopoly board or thrown a joystick into the wall…
Shit like that happens all the time. After the game no one would remember it happened
Quote:
The point is he didn’t have to say anything. He wasn't even asked about him.
The NFL Network article summarizing the interview only prints Daboll's comments, not Pelissero's questions, but I think it strains credulity to think Daboll gave an interview whee he a) wasn't asked about the QB situation, and then b) on his own just blurted out support for Jones as the starter. That seems... silly.
Here is the quote. People can decide for themselves if Daboll had no choice other than to declare Daniel Jones the starter.
"We're excited to have Drew, and he knows what his role is going to be," Daboll said. "He's going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again excited to get Daniel back, when he gets back he'll be the guy."
Quote:
In comment 16444671 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Here is the quote. People can decide for themselves if Daboll had no choice other than to declare Daniel Jones the starter.
For some weird ass reason you’re twisting yourself into pretzels to convince yourself that Daboll randomly bringing up Jones is a surefire sign that Jones is the guy. But you’re completely backwards on this. Again. If it was in fact a foregone conclusion that Jones is the guy, Daboll wouldn’t have to bring him up at all. Why would it even cross his mind if he was that certain about it?
To the contrary, Daboll wanted to make sure to get that out there, but it’s not for the reasons you think it is…
1st question you as GM ask your HC - can we win with the QB. Daboll said yes and they went to playoffs. Question then gets asked again before contract if the coach thinks he can win with QB.
I just don’t think it is a forgone conclusion that he still doesn’t think he can win with Jones. 5.5 games with a lot of guys who were starting nowhere other than the Giants.
They saw enough on tape that they turned down gis fifth year option. They obviously weren't sold on DJ when they arrived
Why? Teams above the Giants aren't making ANY deals until they see who is there when they pick.
What value?
Actually laughed out loud
Quote:
It is in the Giants best interest to maximize that value. He is the guy until he is not.
What value?
Come on man. Scorsese is directing a big budget film on his WC performance vs. the Vikes.
Quote:
brand new Microsoft Surface tablets for reviewing plays and formations on the sidelines during games.
Coach Daboll remarked, "These electronic gadgets never seem to last as long as you think they will."
I guess you're not old enough to remember how Parcells acted towards Simms on the sidelines at times.
No, I remember. But the players dished it right back at him by dunking him with gatorade buckets if he went too far.
Their thought was probably that they didn’t know who he was when they just got here. They inherited a mess, but learned who he was in 2022 and they paid him. If their convictions about a player, especially in a the most critical position,are so wishy washy that they would pivot off him after 5 games with a deplted supporting cast, you really don’t want them picking the next QB do you? Their best bet is to give Jones another season to be the guy.
I would also guess that if it doesn’t work out, they will still be given a chance to pick their own new QB next offseason. Mara and ownership need stability in the front office. Can’t be so reactionary to everything.
Now, I don't want them to draft a QB @ 6 or move up for one for the sake of drafting a QB. That's how we ended up with Jones in the first place. But if the two have a conviction that one of these QBs can be elite, do all they can to get him.
Allow the irony to sink in….
The lack of self awareness is staggering
Allow the irony to sink in….
The lack of self awareness is staggering
We're not allowed to have opinions now? & yeah, I think he's fucking delusional if he thinks Jones is the answer at QB.
Allow the irony to sink in….
The lack of self awareness is staggering
We have 5 years of data to back us up. What do you sheep have? The GM told you so? Of course he did. He fell for that thoroughly mediocre’22 season and convinced himself that it was something that it wasn’t. And the sheep just nod their heads in agreement because he MUST be right! He’s the GM!
Wake the fuck up.
Some people here will know on 4/20 LOL
But he saw Jones play well in 2022 with worse skill players and an average OL.
are you serious? you cant be serious.. lol
Wake the fuck up.
They had a disaster start to the year and then a torn knee. Not sure that’s being a coach killer.
Shurmur was a horrible game manager and got fired because of it along with a pretty tough roster. We all saw what happened with Judge.
Not sure Jones had anything to do with those firings. He started playing better once they left.
They had a disaster start to the year and then a torn knee. Not sure that’s being a coach killer.
Shurmur was a horrible game manager and got fired because of it along with a pretty tough roster. We all saw what happened with Judge.
Not sure Jones had anything to do with those firings. He started playing better once they left.
I think Daboll won COY because people were amazing at what he did with such little talent. The entire league thought the Giants were going to suck and he got them to the playoffs. In truth, it turned out to be fool's gold.
Jones was awful under Joe Judge, he was decent last year (not great, but good enough), and terrible this year.
They had a disaster start to the year and then a torn knee. Not sure that’s being a coach killer.
Shurmur was a horrible game manager and got fired because of it along with a pretty tough roster. We all saw what happened with Judge.
Not sure Jones had anything to do with those firings. He started playing better once they left.
Daboll won coach of the year because he somehow managed to scrape enough out of this team to get them to the playoffs despite having an anemic offense led by a QB that threw all of 15 TDs, threw for a pathetic 6.5 y/a and had to resort to constantly running the ball because he was petrified to throw the ball downfield. What Daboll did was nothing short of a miracle
Quote:
DJ is a “coach killer” except for the fact that Brian Daboll won coach of the year in 2022 in part because of the play of Jones.
Daboll won coach of the year because he somehow managed to scrape enough out of this team to get them to the playoffs despite having an anemic offense led by a QB that threw all of 15 TDs, threw for a pathetic 6.5 y/a and had to resort to constantly running the ball because he was petrified to throw the ball downfield. What Daboll did was nothing short of a miracle
+1.
He needs to be motivated to make it back healthy before week 1.
They need to be able to say the injury had nothing to do with his release. He needs to lose a camp battle to Lock/devito/Rookie
Quote:
In comment 16444812 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
DJ is a “coach killer” except for the fact that Brian Daboll won coach of the year in 2022 in part because of the play of Jones.
Daboll won coach of the year because he somehow managed to scrape enough out of this team to get them to the playoffs despite having an anemic offense led by a QB that threw all of 15 TDs, threw for a pathetic 6.5 y/a and had to resort to constantly running the ball because he was petrified to throw the ball downfield. What Daboll did was nothing short of a miracle
+1.
BigBlueShock nails it.
And yet that DJ contract exists...baffling.
Jones was not terrible in 2022 like he has been the rest of his career. We should all be hoping for more from the QB spot than “maybe we can get another year of ‘meh’ out of him!”
But if you're still using '22 to prop up Jones in a season where he threw 15-FIFTEEN!-TDs in 16 games that he started, I don't know what to tell you. It wasn't the 'epic' season some of you think it was. Tommy DeVito-the legend himself-threw 8 TDs this season despite starting 6 or 7 games.
And I love how '22 is somehow Jones' rookie season, as if '19, '20, & '21 didn't exist.
If they were to double down, so to speak, they would have restructured his deal by now.
?
Wow. Please get a clue. Jones was utilized to his max by Daboll. He can't run a professional passing game. We have spent the last 5 years trying to make it work with a backup. It couldn't be more clear. We are heading into year 6 of this nonsense. Jones needs to go. If we can't draft a top 4 QB, then let's get Penix or Nix. There is no hope for a team helmed by Daniel Jones. This era needs to end.
this is right, as many have said. i know im late to the party here, but just wanted to cast my ‘+1’. this is the hand they have to play until they see the flop
Brian Daboll won coach of the year because he was able to coach around a bad QBs flaws until the league caught on.
?
And how exactly do you think that would help their quest to land a QB? Maybe you don’t think it’s a big deal to let the rest of the league know that you’re shopping hungry but I assure you, teams will take advantage
Never change ryan. You're a treasure.
Quote:
"What do you expect him to say?" .... what would the harm be if he said "we are going to have an open competition - the best man will win".
?
And how exactly do you think that would help their quest to land a QB? Maybe you don’t think it’s a big deal to let the rest of the league know that you’re shopping hungry but I assure you, teams will take advantage
"Their quest to land a QB"? .... from where - FA? I would think it would help. Why would I want to sign with a team that had a franchise QB set in his starting role?
From the draft? Who cares what the players coming out of college think?
From Where?
I wasn't talking about a trade. Stroud was an unrestricted FA. Even if there was a trade .... he could make the statement of "open competition" after the contracts are signed like they already have been with Stroud. That sends a message to both sides - "Work".
Quote:
In comment 16444925 short lease said:
Quote:
"What do you expect him to say?" .... what would the harm be if he said "we are going to have an open competition - the best man will win".
?
And how exactly do you think that would help their quest to land a QB? Maybe you don’t think it’s a big deal to let the rest of the league know that you’re shopping hungry but I assure you, teams will take advantage
"Their quest to land a QB"? .... from where - FA? I would think it would help. Why would I want to sign with a team that had a franchise QB set in his starting role?
From the draft? Who cares what the players coming out of college think?
From Where?
I wasn't talking about a trade. Stroud was an unrestricted FA. Even if there was a trade .... he could make the statement of "open competition" after the contracts are signed like they already have been with Stroud. That sends a message to both sides - "Work".
You’re the only person on earth who is using the word “epic.”
You are making things up.
I also said he won it “in part” due to the play of Jones, which is a fact.
You take statements here and pretend that anyone including me who is a Jones supporter says that that particular season was some magical transformation. It wasn’t. But it was a good season. He played pretty well overall and really well at times. He played better than Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, and Kirk Cousins straight up when he played against those teams.
So, yeah. It wasn’t some epic season. But he was pretty good to good. And now after a horrific month and a torn knee people want to give up on the guy. Now ajr will come back on and say “it wasn’t 6 games it was 3 years!!!” when I’ve already stated that the previous coaches did not get fired because of DJ, they got fired because of sheer incompetence.
?
Because that lowers Jones’s value in a trade and lets the entire world know we are looking for a QB. The only way you don’t do that is by unequivocally stating that Jones is the starter.
So, yeah. It wasn’t some epic season. But he was pretty good to good. And now after a horrific month and a torn knee people want to give up on the guy. Now ajr will come back on and say “it wasn’t 6 games it was 3 years!!!” when I’ve already stated that the previous coaches did not get fired because of DJ, they got fired because of sheer incompetence.
You’re so obsessed with me.
Now we can focus our attention on other things in the draft...