Scouts on Maye: Upside is Outrageous

"Drake Maye from UNC, maybe the most interesting prospect of all the quarterbacks because the upside from scouts I've talked to is outrageous," Fowler said. "Big-time arm; big, sturdy player. Maybe he could be shades of Justin Herbert down the road or even a Josh Allen from the style of play that he can have. But teams want to see a little bit better accuracy. They said that was an issue in college. Some of that is the supporting cast but when he's throwing on air at UNC teams are going to want to see him be pinpoint with his accuracy."

Sounds exactly what they said about Josh Allen out of Wyoming. We all know 1st round QBs are a gamble: when you roll the dice, do it for a guy with Maye's upside. This guy's ceiling far outweighs McCarthy's IMO, and is worth the trade-up.The Giants passed on Allen & Herbert, I think they need to do what they can to get Maye. And yes they will have to move a mountain. Maye's Pro Day is on Thursday, and I'm expecting Schoen to be there. Maybe the last data point they're looking for is a Star Wars-type workout.