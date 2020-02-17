Scouts on Maye: Upside is Outrageous

According to Jeremy Fowler at ESPN:
"Drake Maye from UNC, maybe the most interesting prospect of all the quarterbacks because the upside from scouts I've talked to is outrageous," Fowler said. "Big-time arm; big, sturdy player. Maybe he could be shades of Justin Herbert down the road or even a Josh Allen from the style of play that he can have. But teams want to see a little bit better accuracy. They said that was an issue in college. Some of that is the supporting cast but when he's throwing on air at UNC teams are going to want to see him be pinpoint with his accuracy."
Sounds exactly what they said about Josh Allen out of Wyoming. We all know 1st round QBs are a gamble: when you roll the dice, do it for a guy with Maye's upside. This guy's ceiling far outweighs McCarthy's IMO, and is worth the trade-up.
The Giants passed on Allen & Herbert, I think they need to do what they can to get Maye. And yes they will have to move a mountain. Maye's Pro Day is on Thursday, and I'm expecting Schoen to be there. Maybe the last data point they're looking for is a Star Wars-type workout.
Maye
I’d be very happy if he is the guy.
If this is true the Giants shouldn’t let themselves be outbid by the Vikings
I’ve read the Vikings want Maye and JMM.
The Giants want Maye and JMM.
These GM’s aren’t telling anyone , anything. It’s tea-leaf reading. The same thing we are doing on BBI.
That being said, if Joe Schoen shows up at UNC on Thursday… Read the tea-leaves.
Pats don't want Maye. If that's true and he's the NYG target ...
If this is true the Giants shouldn’t let themselves be outbid by the Vikings
In comment 16445010 JonC said:
Pats don't want Maye. If that's true and he's the NYG target ...
If this is true the Giants shouldn’t let themselves be outbid by the Vikings
Just my intuition, but I don't think they're gonna be outbid for Maye. The relevant question is, will he be available?
1 and 2 this year AND 1 and 2 next year? And in 2026? Where do you draw the line?
1 and 2 this year AND 1 and 2 next year? And in 2026? Where do you draw the line?
Make the trade and don’t look back
I know others think his accuracy issues were real. Based on my study, I saw him make incredible throws with great accuracy, a lot of them, that were incomplete. There were factors...mainly, a receiving corps that was basically varsity high school level. The other aspect was he played in a lot of bad weather games.
But for me, I could see that he was levels above his teammates.
With Maye, I don't get that same feel. Here's the caveat...I haven't done as much study on him as I did Allen. But I'm troubled by the inaccurate passes. The bad isn't as good as Allen's bad. And he doesn't really get the weather excuse, nor the skill level excuse of his teammates.
Yet, you can still squint and see that there is potential there. He has as much arm as anyone. You love the prototype. I just need to seem more when a play isn't clean.
So where does it leave me? Not a guy I would trade up for. But a guy I would gamble on the upside? Yes. Still, I can't see him playing early. I need him to redshirt.
That’s my fear as well
Reports are the Pats love Daniels, so I don't think he'd fall at all. Then the question is can Vikings get Cards/Chargers to bite so they can take JJM before our pick.
Maye has solid talent in both those areas, but nowhere near Allen's level.
I did not think Allen was a good bet when he came out of college...I didn't think his athleticism would be special compared to his small conference...and thought this accuracy wouldn't get better. I was dead wrong on both accounts.
He’s an elite talent. He has some things to clean up which showed this past year with much less talent around him.
It would seem he may have the lowest floor but the highest ceiling of the top 6 QBs.
Worth the gamble (which will mean next year’s #1 to move up. No guts no glory.
If he hits, the rest of your draft really doesn’t matter.
If he busts, you’re screwed anyway.
Daniels to DC is probably the biggest lock of the draft and I'm going to hate every moment t of it. Kingsbury is an outstanding offensive mind.
.
Daniels to DC is probably the biggest lock of the draft and I'm going to hate every moment t of it. Kingsbury is an outstanding offensive mind.
Didn't we say the same thing about RGIII?
In comment 16445148 JonC said:
.
Daniels to DC is probably the biggest lock of the draft and I'm going to hate every moment t of it. Kingsbury is an outstanding offensive mind.
Didn't we say the same thing about RGIII?
RG3 was good until he got hurt.
Didn't we say the same thing about RGIII?
RG3 was the rookie of the year took them to the playoffs. His career was derailed by the Redskins letting him play on an injured LCL, concussions, and ultimately a shoulder injury.
I don't we can project this staff will be as galactically or that Daniels will have the same luck.
Daniels to DC is probably the biggest lock of the draft and I'm going to hate every moment t of it. Kingsbury is an outstanding offensive mind.
Didn't we say the same thing about RGIII?
RG3 was the rookie of the year took them to the playoffs. His career was derailed by the Redskins letting him play on an injured LCL, concussions, and ultimately a shoulder injury.
I don't we can project this staff will be as galactically or that Daniels will have the same luck.
Absolutely correct. But my point remains. Cannot worry about another team, except we no longer have the Danny Boy effect in DC to rely on, sadly.
Yes RGIII got hurt vs the Giants(IIRC) and they kept playing him callously.
I agree. Just like Mahomes and Josh Allen were not ready/developmental projects.
Maye reportedly has mechanical issues (mostly footwork) that he will need to work on. But he's well worth the risk and the wait.
As usual, it's all about situation (what scheme and surrounding talent they're drafted into and how well the HC/OC integrate them). Mahomes being drafted by Andy Reid, onto a well-developed roster, is the ultimate example.
The only thing that matters is, what would Maye look like getting drafted onto Schoen's roster, playing in Daboll's scheme, with the job requirements of a NY Giants QB.
Jon
Is that your opinion or something you may have heard?
Thx
.
Jon
Is that your opinion or something you may have heard?
Thx
My opinion.
As usual, it's all about situation (what scheme and surrounding talent they're drafted into and how well the HC/OC integrate them). Mahomes being drafted by Andy Reid, onto a well-developed roster, is the ultimate example.
The only thing that matters is, what would Maye look like getting drafted onto Schoen's roster, playing in Daboll's scheme, with the job requirements of a NY Giants QB.
I would mostly agree with this except to say that if Maye (or any other QB taken) ends up being THE franchise QB for the Giants, then how he fits into Schoen’s current roster is not quite as important as how the QB fits long-term.
By 2007 only 6 of the 21 other starters from Eli’s rookie year (2004) were still around. By 2011 that number was just 2. And of course Eli was the starter though 2018.
I think what people couldn't see out of Allen was his ability to move in and out of the pocket. We knew he had a cannon of an arm, I thought his accuracy was fine, he just didn't have great stats coming out of Wyoming.
Started 3 years, 38 games, 10300 yds, 63,8% completion rate, 9.2 yds per att.
92 TDs, 23 INTs, aggregate rating of 164.2
Maye:
Started 2 years, 26 games, 8000 yds, 64.9% completion rate, 8.4 yds per att.
63 TDs, 16 INTs, aggregate rating of 154.1
Maye is bigger, stronger and faster but what in past performance indicates more upside than Howell? Or maybe Howell in a better system and OC will be good too ?
Then he regressed. Are we overlooking that?
IMO if Maye falls to 3 and NE really doesn't want him then I think the Giants will jump up there to land him.
Focus on the 2022 tape for Maye. Arguably the best QB play and arm talent in the nation.
Then he regressed. Are we overlooking that?
No…had a new OC and a very inexperienced WR core….Tez Walker wasn’t allowed to play until the 2nd half of the year
Maye is bigger, stronger and faster but what in past performance indicates more upside than Howell? Or maybe Howell in a better system and OC will be good too ?
Well, you got the first part right in bold why Maye is a better prospect than Howell. Too many on this board continue to downplay that physical attributes do matter in a league where players are bigger, stronger and faster.
But bringing up college stats to make a case for one player over another is weak for what should be obvious reasons.
Focus on the 2022 tape for Maye. Arguably the best QB play and arm talent in the nation.
Then he regressed. Are we overlooking that?
Maybe his stats went down. Do you think his QB abilities like arm, footwork, and basic processing regressed? And if so, regressed permanently?
Maye is bigger, stronger and faster but what in past performance indicates more upside than Howell? Or maybe Howell in a better system and OC will be good too ?
Well, you got the first part right in bold why Maye is a better prospect than Howell. Too many on this board continue to downplay that physical attributes do matter in a league where players are bigger, stronger and faster.
But bringing up college stats to make a case for one player over another is weak for what should be obvious reasons.
Though the OCs weren’t the same, the systems and competition were similar, as were the results. My point is that Maye looks to be a slightly better version of Howell. If you believe Howell is a victim of poor coaching in Washington, maybe he still has a chance as does Maye. However if Howell is indeed a JAG, what do you see that says Maye will be better. I’m not making a case either way, just bringing up a discussion point. I’m not riding any particular horse in the QB race.
I don't know if Maye's 2022 coaches/systems situation was the same as Howell's prior to him. If yes, that would be another indication of the delta between them in terms of talent and productivity.
Though the OCs weren’t the same, the systems and competition were similar, as were the results. My point is that Maye looks to be a slightly better version of Howell. If you believe Howell is a victim of poor coaching in Washington, maybe he still has a chance as does Maye. However if Howell is indeed a JAG, what do you see that says Maye will be better. I’m not making a case either way, just bringing up a discussion point. I’m not riding any particular horse in the QB race.
Howell is a "victim" of DNA.
Maye is 6'4", 230 and his throwing skills are in the same neighborhood as Herbert's.
IMO if Maye falls to 3 and NE really doesn't want him then I think the Giants will jump up there to land him.
I'd bet the farm the Commanders won't take Maye over Daniels.