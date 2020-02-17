for display only
John Mara confirms Giants looking at QBs per Hughes

Darwinian : 1:47 pm
From Connor Hughes Twitter:

If #Giants were to fall in love with a QB in #NFLDraft, John Mara said he would “support” Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll drafting one

Mara says the Giants are “looking” at quarterbacks.

He later added he’s been told this is the best QB class on years
Hughes on Mara via Twitter - ( New Window )
Yea  
GiantsRage2007 : 1:49 pm : link
Mara should learn to just shut up.

Between saying “we’re back” after the Minn win to negotiating against ourselves with Jones…. Just stop talking John.
Mara is probably just leveraging..  
retiredmz : 1:51 pm : link
for more picks..
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:51 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
23m
#Giants co-owner John Mara: If Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll have conviction on a QB at top of #NFLDraft, he supports going to get him. Still confident in Daniel Jones but says why not bring in someone to compete & let the best man win? Has he met J.J. McCarthy yet? “Not yet.” Smiles
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:51 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
John Mara said he still has full confidence in Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll despite last season’s “huge” disappointment. Mara plays down the sideline dysfunction/Daboll element of it. Will have full quotes there.

When asked what signs of progress he sees on the field, Mara said the team played hard for Daboll and didn’t quit on him. Mara says he didn’t want to lose Wink Martindale and was disappointed the Giants did.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:52 pm : link
Can John ever STFU?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:52 pm : link
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
John Mara said he “hated” seeing Saquon Barkley leave — texted him and told him it made him “sick” shortly after he signed. The fact he left for #Eagles made it a tougher pill to swallow.

Said he was “hoping” Barkley would be back. Referenced the two contracts the #Giants offered him.

Said he told Joe Schoen he “wouldn’t be thrilled” with him going in division.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:53 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
8m
GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have the green light to draft a QB, if they so desire.

John Mara: “If they fall in love with the quarterback and believe it’s worth pick No. 6 or moving up, [I] certainly would support that.”

Mara added it wouldn’t be giving up on Daniel Jones.

“Let them both compete,” Mara said emphatically. #giants
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:53 pm : link
John’s love for dudes who haven’t won shit is mystifying.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:54 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
John Mara mentioned the "meddling" narrative, and says the only time he reached out to Saquon Barkley was on the day he decided to sign with the Eagles.
Mara said they exchanged texts, was complimentary of Barkley. Says it will pain him to see Saquon in the division, but that's that.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:55 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Just spoke to John Mara and Joe Schoen for total of about 45 minutes.

Biggest takeaway from Mara: he believes in Schoen and Brian Daboll, and if they have a conviction to select a QB - either at No. 6 or in a trade up - ownership gives them the green light.

Joe Schoen says Darren Waller is still undecided on retirement. #NYGiants
RE: …  
RCPhoenix : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16445522 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Can John ever STFU?


Unfortunately not. Ugh.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:55 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
3m
Mara on the Giants' inability to build an offensive line for the past decade: "You're right, it's ridiculous."
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:56 pm : link
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1m
Giants GM Joe Schoen said Daniel Jones is "running on land'' and throwing in his rehab from ACL surgery. The belief remains that he will be ready for training camp and for the start of the season.
RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16445534 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
3m
Mara on the Giants' inability to build an offensive line for the past decade: "You're right, it's ridiculous."


For once, John & I agree.
Mara just spilling it today  
Darwinian : 1:56 pm : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:57 pm : link
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
·
19m
Joe Schoen said that Darren Waller is still “undecided” on whether he wants to play or not #Giants

Schoen and Giants will give him his time.
No problem with what Mara said  
bc4life : 1:57 pm : link
Who doesn't think Giants may consider QB? GM has already said that publicly.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:57 pm : link
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
·
34m
“We’re not there yet.” — John Mara on MetLife having a grass field.

Said the key is having the field healthy by end of season. Right now grass can’t do that with the number of events MetLife. #Giants #Jets
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:58 pm : link
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
John Mara said he “hated” seeing Saquon Barkley leave — texted him and told him it made him “sick” shortly after he signed. The fact he left for #Eagles made it a tougher pill to swallow.

Said he was “hoping” Barkley would be back. Referenced the two contracts the #Giants offered him.

Said he told Joe Schoen he “wouldn’t be thrilled” with him going in division.

John Mara said there are times he wishes Brian Daboll would “tone it down,” but he doesn’t believe he behaves irrationally.

He hasn’t asked Daboll to change, nor does he believe there are culture problems in Giants building
Here is the only thing Mara should say  
RCPhoenix : 1:58 pm : link
"I have confidence in our front office and coaching staff. I don't have any other comment on the team".

There is nothing positive that ever comes from Mara opining on the team, especially before the draft.

I continue to think that he's basically a moron.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:58 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Joe Schoen says Daniel Jones has progressed in his rehab to "running on land" and throwing. His ACL recovery had been limited to running on the Alter-G treadmill.

On whether Jones is the Week 1 starter, John Mara: "That's up to Brian Daboll."

Mara: "Is it my expectation? Is it my best guess that he'll be the starter? Yes."
RE: Yea  
UberAlias : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16445506 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Mara should learn to just shut up.

Between saying “we’re back” after the Minn win to negotiating against ourselves with Jones…. Just stop talking John.
Oh, please. Do you seriously think he's given anything away? LOL, too funny. The world knows Schoen has been scouting QBs. There is zero info here. Zero, so get over yourself.
RE: ...  
bceagle05 : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16445536 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1m
Giants GM Joe Schoen said Daniel Jones is "running on land''

No longer walking on water.
RE: …  
Mbavaro : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16445522 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Can John ever STFU?


This really isn’t a big deal

Him saying that he is empowering his GM and HC to make a decision that is best for the franchise is a good thing
Do people realize owners get asked questions at owners meetings?  
UberAlias : 2:01 pm : link
They all do. You would think people would be happy in hearing that it's the GMs call. But people just love to bitch.
RE: …  
Chris684 : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16445528 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
John’s love for dudes who haven’t won shit is mystifying.



Your takeaway should be that Mara is not everything you say he is on literally every other thread. He's ready to move on from a QB we're all tired of and yet you still complain.
RE: RE: …  
UberAlias : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16445550 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16445522 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Can John ever STFU?



This really isn’t a big deal

Him saying that he is empowering his GM and HC to make a decision that is best for the franchise is a good thing
It is, but fans see any post with Mara quotes as an opportunity to cry. Can't take that away from them.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:04 pm : link
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
4m
John Mara: "Certainly last season was a huge disappointment to me, especially coming off of a playoff year. I still believe we’re headed in the right direction and I have all the confidence in Joe [Schoen] and his staff and in Brian Daboll and his staff.''
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:04 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
John Mara held a lengthy interview session at the owners meetings. This is his only media address of the year these days. A few main takeaways:

• Mara still believes strongly in Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll despite last season being a "huge disappointment."

• Mara said he won't stand in the way if Schoen and Daboll want to draft a QB in the first round. Mara said he expects Daniel Jones to be the Week 1 starter. Mara said drafting a QB wouldn't mean the end of Jones: "Let them both compete."

• Mara called the inability to build a quality offensive line over the past decade "ridiculous" and something that continues to be a source of frustration for him. He said it's time for it to get fixed and he expects the OL to be a "hell of a lot better" after investing so much in the position.
RE: Do people realize owners get asked questions at owners meetings?  
Mbavaro : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16445555 UberAlias said:
Quote:
They all do. You would think people would be happy in hearing that it's the GMs call. But people just love to bitch.


This
RE: No problem with what Mara said  
Semipro Lineman : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16445540 bc4life said:
Quote:
Who doesn't think Giants may consider QB? GM has already said that publicly.


Sorry bc4life, reasonable comments that do not exaggerate or overstate the damage being inflicted upon the team when Mara talks are not permitted on the board.
RE: RE: …  
SirLoinOfBeef : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16445550 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16445522 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Can John ever STFU?



This really isn’t a big deal

Him saying that he is empowering his GM and HC to make a decision that is best for the franchise is a good thing


Thank goodness.
RE: ...  
Biteymax22 : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16445534 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
3m
Mara on the Giants' inability to build an offensive line for the past decade: "You're right, it's ridiculous."


Truest words that have came out of his mouth in a long time
I'm no Mara fan  
DieHard : 2:06 pm : link
But the guy literally can't win. Shouldn't we be encouraged that he states he's OK with Schoen and Daboll getting a QB if they see one they like? Instead, it's "He should shut up" because he's supposedly giving away what the Giants are doing, which is what any sane team would be doing in their position.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:07 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Joe Schoen also spoke to reporters. Predictably, he was very tight-lipped on QB/draft plans. A few notes on the current roster:

• Schoen said Daniel Jones is running on land (progress from running on an anti-gravity treadmill) and throwing. Schoen expects Jones to be ready for the start of training camp.

• Still no word from Darren Waller on if he's retiring. Schoen wouldn't say if there's a deadline for a decision. Waller told me three weeks ago that he'd be making his decision "pretty soon."

• Schoen said Evan Neal will remain at right tackle and there's no plan for him to shift to guard. So looks like Jermaine Eluemunor will open the spring at guard.
does anyone who doesnt like mara think if he said nothing  
Eric on Li : 2:08 pm : link
they'd be satisfied with that?

remember when jerry reese only spoke once a year? anyone enjoy wilponzis/dolan/rose avoiding the media?

if teams win owners = good regardless of behavior
if teams dont win = bad, stay out of the way! (or get more involved!), shut up! (or why wont they face the media!)
"no plan to shift him to gaurd"  
bc4life : 2:09 pm : link
Why would there be before new OL coach has chance to coach him and they get pads on. Plans can change
RE: ...  
ThomasG : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16445564 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
John Mara held a lengthy interview session at the owners meetings. This is his only media address of the year these days. A few main takeaways:

• Mara still believes strongly in Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll despite last season being a "huge disappointment."

• Mara said he won't stand in the way if Schoen and Daboll want to draft a QB in the first round. Mara said he expects Daniel Jones to be the Week 1 starter. Mara said drafting a QB wouldn't mean the end of Jones: "Let them both compete."

• Mara called the inability to build a quality offensive line over the past decade "ridiculous" and something that continues to be a source of frustration for him. He said it's time for it to get fixed and he expects the OL to be a "hell of a lot better" after investing so much in the position.



I kind of like everything he said here.

Good post John.
RE: ...  
Chris684 : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16445572 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Joe Schoen also spoke to reporters. Predictably, he was very tight-lipped on QB/draft plans. A few notes on the current roster:

• Schoen said Daniel Jones is running on land (progress from running on an anti-gravity treadmill) and throwing. Schoen expects Jones to be ready for the start of training camp.

• Still no word from Darren Waller on if he's retiring. Schoen wouldn't say if there's a deadline for a decision. Waller told me three weeks ago that he'd be making his decision "pretty soon."

• Schoen said Evan Neal will remain at right tackle and there's no plan for him to shift to guard. So looks like Jermaine Eluemunor will open the spring at guard.


Happy to hear this. Let's go Neal!

The Mara whiners out in full force  
bLiTz 2k : 2:10 pm : link
No matter what is said. Guy will get killed for NOT speaking at the owners meeting.

Nothing he said is worth complaining about.
Some of the complaining is ridiculous  
blueblood : 2:15 pm : link
people in here acting like Mara is giving away " state secrets "

We all KNOW they are looking at QBs. We can see who they interviewed at the combine. We know which games Schoen went to. We know which Pro Days the Giants have attended. We know who has already visited the Stadium.

I mean really is this a big deal him saying that they are looking at QBs when we ALL KNOW they are looking at QBs..


I doubt anything Mara.said is not known around the league. Giants have  
Blue21 : 2:15 pm : link
Talked to a bunch of teams about moving up and down no doubt. Teams can figure it out.
.  
Danny Kanell : 2:17 pm : link
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:19 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Other items of note from John Mara and Joe Schoen:

— Mara still has confidence in Schoen and Brian Daboll. He really believes in their process.

— They both still expect Daniel Jones to be the Week 1 starter at QB assuming there is no setback.

— Mara still not confident a grass field can hold up throughout a season at MetLife Stadium.

— TE Darren Waller remains undecided. He’s going to take his time with a decision.

— Evan Neal staying at right tackle … right now.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:19 pm : link
I totally get that all owners talk. I just cringe when I hear Mara talk football. I just wish all his answers were just ‘All football questions should be directed to Joe and Brian.’

I know that isn’t realistic, but I wish it was. Haha.
I remember back in the day on BBI  
Chef : 2:20 pm : link
it was STFU Tiki! now it is John.. lol...
RE: …  
Scooter185 : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16445604 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I totally get that all owners talk. I just cringe when I hear Mara talk football. I just wish all his answers were just ‘All football questions should be directed to Joe and Brian.’

I know that isn’t realistic, but I wish it was. Haha.


I don't think today's comments were bad but I wouldn't mind if he didn't go beyond "Joe and Brian have my full support"
RE: RE: ...  
UConn4523 : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16445549 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
In comment 16445536 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1m
Giants GM Joe Schoen said Daniel Jones is "running on land''


No longer walking on water.


It actually sounds accurate. Hydrotherapy is huge now.
I may be in the minority  
LW_Giants : 2:22 pm : link
but i have no problem with Mara's comments for once. He's at the owner's meeting, he unfortunately has to do some face time with the media. Here, he basically said he's staying out of the draft decision-making process without actually explicitly saying it. That's the best we can hope for from old meddling Johnny boy.
The Mara comments are funny  
UConn4523 : 2:24 pm : link
he goes from loving Jones and never moving off him to now telling everyone we are picking a QB, lol.
RE: .  
McNally's_Nuts : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16445601 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:


Lmao
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Scooter185 : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16445610 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16445549 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


In comment 16445536 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1m
Giants GM Joe Schoen said Daniel Jones is "running on land''


No longer walking on water.



It actually sounds accurate. Hydrotherapy is huge now.


Saw that it was an anti-gravity treadmill although my first thought was hydro as well
Sounds like Mara is letting Schoen run the show  
Sean : 2:31 pm : link
That's good news.
No Problem with Mara's Comments  
Lambuth_Special : 2:33 pm : link
Him saying Jones will have to compete for his starting job is kind of a big deal.
RE: …  
DefenseWins : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16445522 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Can John ever STFU?


I am with you, but to be fair.. he does not speak much publicly. When he does, I agree that he says the wrong things.

Much better than a guy like Jerry Jones. That asshole take press conferences after every game and speaks for the coaching staff.
many of the same people  
KDavies : 2:36 pm : link
who have this conspiracy in their head that Mara won't let Schoen get a new QB are pissed at Schoen when he says Schoen has his support if there is a QB he wants. Go figure.

RE: RE: …  
Mbavaro : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16445625 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16445522 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Can John ever STFU?



I am with you, but to be fair.. he does not speak much publicly. When he does, I agree that he says the wrong things.

Much better than a guy like Jerry Jones. That asshole take press conferences after every game and speaks for the coaching staff.


He is at the owners meetings

What did he say that was wrong?
RE: RE: Yea  
KDavies : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16445547 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16445506 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


Mara should learn to just shut up.

Between saying “we’re back” after the Minn win to negotiating against ourselves with Jones…. Just stop talking John.

Oh, please. Do you seriously think he's given anything away? LOL, too funny. The world knows Schoen has been scouting QBs. There is zero info here. Zero, so get over yourself.


Exactly. Bitching for the sake of bitching. Oh no! Mara let out that the Giants may look at QBs, which the whole damn world already knew.
RE: No Problem with Mara's Comments  
ThomasG : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16445624 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
Him saying Jones will have to compete for his starting job is kind of a big deal.


It is quite the concept.
JFC- John can't win with you guys  
Dave on the UWS : 2:40 pm : link
He clarifies the status of his GM and HC
He clarifies that drafting a QB would be "OK" with him
He clarifies he AGREES with us, the OL situation is "ridiculous".

That should be thumbs up for all 3 statements!!!
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:42 pm : link
I don’t think he said anything wrong. And it seems like it’s Joe’s show. That’s good.

Again, I just cringe when he talks football. I just wish he wouldn’t, even if that wish isn’t practical.
RE: …  
Chris684 : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16445635 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I don’t think he said anything wrong. And it seems like it’s Joe’s show. That’s good.

Again, I just cringe when he talks football. I just wish he wouldn’t, even if that wish isn’t practical.


Did he really "talk football"? He answered some questions and conveyed that his GM is running the show. You're asking an owner of the football team to not have an opinion when asked a direct question? Good luck with that.
Chris684.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:51 pm : link
I get that. & perhaps I can’t disassociate the team’s performance over the last decade from John just gabbing with the media that I reflexively cringe when there’s a microphone in front of him.
RE: Chris684.  
Semipro Lineman : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16445644 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I get that. & perhaps I can’t disassociate the team’s performance over the last decade from John just gabbing with the media that I reflexively cringe when there’s a microphone in front of him.


The first step in getting better is to recognized that there is a problem
RE: ...  
Spider43 : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16445543 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Connor Hughes
@Connor_J_Hughes
John Mara said he “hated” seeing Saquon Barkley leave — texted him and told him it made him “sick” shortly after he signed. The fact he left for #Eagles made it a tougher pill to swallow.

Said he was “hoping” Barkley would be back. Referenced the two contracts the #Giants offered him.

Said he told Joe Schoen he “wouldn’t be thrilled” with him going in division.

John Mara said there are times he wishes Brian Daboll would “tone it down,” but he doesn’t believe he behaves irrationally.

He hasn’t asked Daboll to change, nor does he believe there are culture problems in Giants building


Happy he's aware of Dabes' big mouth, at least.
Much like thread topics we don’t like  
UConn4523 : 2:59 pm : link
you don’t have to read or listen to John Mara talk if you don’t like the guy. Can’t think of a single NFL owner that I’d like to listen to talk about stuff, so I don’t do it. Well, other than Jerry Jokes after a loss, that’s my exception.
RE: Sounds like Mara is letting Schoen run the show  
bw in dc : 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16445623 Sean said:
Quote:
That's good news.


Are you saying you finally believe it? Or this is what Schoen has been doing all along?

Papa report on DJ injury concerns, Schwartz report on JJM benefits,  
BleedBlue46 : 3:00 pm : link
Mara reporting we are looking at QBs, Hughes reporting we want JJM which supposedly made Schoen angry about a leak, asshat reports about us pushing for trade up to pick 3, asshat reports saying Patriots much prefer trading with us vs Vikings, various reports that the Patriots arent enamored with Maye and will trade down if no JD, reports the Commanders lean strongly toward JD, etc.

That's an awful lot of smoke and seeming likely to me that we trade a massive haul of draft capital for JJM or Maye.

I honestly would hate it and love it simultaneously. I'd prefer to let Minnesota trade up and take Maye or JJM for much less at 6 or via slight trade up. Alas, that's not how you go and get the guy you love unfortunately. The lack of insiders mentioning Maye is very curious and I wouldn't be surprised if he is the target. On the other hand, leaks are real with the NYG so perhaps the JJM reports are real too.

RE: Much like thread topics we don’t like  
Semipro Lineman : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16445660 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
you don’t have to read or listen to John Mara talk if you don’t like the guy. Can’t think of a single NFL owner that I’d like to listen to talk about stuff, so I don’t do it. Well, other than Jerry Jokes after a loss, that’s my exception.


I will use this as an excuse to post this picture again
RE: Papa report on DJ injury concerns, Schwartz report on JJM benefits,  
Spider43 : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16445663 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
Mara reporting we are looking at QBs, Hughes reporting we want JJM which supposedly made Schoen angry about a leak, asshat reports about us pushing for trade up to pick 3, asshat reports saying Patriots much prefer trading with us vs Vikings, various reports that the Patriots arent enamored with Maye and will trade down if no JD, reports the Commanders lean strongly toward JD, etc.

That's an awful lot of smoke and seeming likely to me that we trade a massive haul of draft capital for JJM or Maye.

I honestly would hate it and love it simultaneously. I'd prefer to let Minnesota trade up and take Maye or JJM for much less at 6 or via slight trade up. Alas, that's not how you go and get the guy you love unfortunately. The lack of insiders mentioning Maye is very curious and I wouldn't be surprised if he is the target. On the other hand, leaks are real with the NYG so perhaps the JJM reports are real too.


I suspect the Maye ship will be righted on Thursday, UNC's pro day, sadly. I'm starting to settle on him as the guy I want next month. But he'll likely be gone by our slot and I still don't think we're going to trade up. I think we'll be selecting between Nabers and JJ, as I expect Odunze to be gone as well. Given that choice, I'd go Nabers.
RE: .  
Optimus-NY : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16445601 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:


LMAO!
Mara's comments were solid  
Andrew in Austin : 3:18 pm : link
Did what an owner is supposed to do which was reiterate that the GM / Coach were running the show and that he has faith in their process.

Also reinforces my belief that Joe has been running the show the entire time. I'm holding that the DJ contract was all on him and Dabs.
I love this  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 3:18 pm : link
Its like John Mara personally pissed in some peoples cheerios.

He did a 45 minute interview and said nothing that would be even remotely of any strategic disadvantage. It's impressive actually.
RE: RE: Sounds like Mara is letting Schoen run the show  
Sean : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 16445661 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16445623 Sean said:


Quote:


That's good news.



Are you saying you finally believe it? Or this is what Schoen has been doing all along?

I think you are right in Schoen was the driver of last offseason. I'm more willing to grade Schoen on a curve given the circumstances he inherited, first playoff win in over a decade with two pending UFA's who were top ten picks who ownership loved.
Say what  
Simms : 3:30 pm : link
Either one heck of a smoke screen or dumb as a bag of rocks.

I can hardly wait for the draft process be over. Then again depending on who we take another crap fest will soon follow.
I fail to see how anything he said here  
UberAlias : 3:31 pm : link
Could be construed as "putting his foot in his mouth". But, hey... have at it, right?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:37 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Mara said the front office has told him this QB class is “the most talented group to come out in years.” 👀
I reckon some are just butthurt  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:38 pm : link
That he confirmed what was stupidly obvious and what all evidence was already showing.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:38 pm : link
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
“Everybody in the building wants Daniel (Jones) to succeed, but you can never let that get in the way if you make a judgement that there are people coming out in the draft who have a chance to be really good franchise-type players.”
RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16445715 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
“Everybody in the building wants Daniel (Jones) to succeed, but you can never let that get in the way if you make a judgement that there are people coming out in the draft who have a chance to be really good franchise-type players.”



"But coach said Jones is the guy!!!"
Eric.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:39 pm : link
Who said that last Rock tweet?
RE: Eric.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16445721 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Who said that last Rock tweet?


Mara.
RE: Eric.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16445721 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Who said that last Rock tweet?


Rock posted it with a picture of Mara and a link to an article I can't open.
RE: RE: Papa report on DJ injury concerns, Schwartz report on JJM benefits,  
BleedBlue46 : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16445668 Spider43 said:
Quote:
In comment 16445663 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Mara reporting we are looking at QBs, Hughes reporting we want JJM which supposedly made Schoen angry about a leak, asshat reports about us pushing for trade up to pick 3, asshat reports saying Patriots much prefer trading with us vs Vikings, various reports that the Patriots arent enamored with Maye and will trade down if no JD, reports the Commanders lean strongly toward JD, etc.

That's an awful lot of smoke and seeming likely to me that we trade a massive haul of draft capital for JJM or Maye.

I honestly would hate it and love it simultaneously. I'd prefer to let Minnesota trade up and take Maye or JJM for much less at 6 or via slight trade up. Alas, that's not how you go and get the guy you love unfortunately. The lack of insiders mentioning Maye is very curious and I wouldn't be surprised if he is the target. On the other hand, leaks are real with the NYG so perhaps the JJM reports are real too.




I suspect the Maye ship will be righted on Thursday, UNC's pro day, sadly. I'm starting to settle on him as the guy I want next month. But he'll likely be gone by our slot and I still don't think we're going to trade up. I think we'll be selecting between Nabers and JJ, as I expect Odunze to be gone as well. Given that choice, I'd go Nabers.


Only way I see JJM making it to 6 is if the Vikings tradeup for Maye and the smoke about them wanting JJM is just a smokescreen. If JJM made it to pick 6, I think Schoen would take him happily. I don't think Maye can right the ship at his proday as I believe the concerns teams like the Patriots have about him are related to how his mind reacts to pressure, his pro day will do nothing to help that.
RE: RE: RE: …  
DefenseWins : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16445628 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16445625 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16445522 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Can John ever STFU?



I am with you, but to be fair.. he does not speak much publicly. When he does, I agree that he says the wrong things.

Much better than a guy like Jerry Jones. That asshole take press conferences after every game and speaks for the coaching staff.



He is at the owners meetings

What did he say that was wrong?


Saying anything about players or positions at this point is simply wrong.
RE: ...  
BleedBlue46 : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16445712 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Mara said the front office has told him this QB class is “the most talented group to come out in years.” 👀


At this point I'd be surprised if we didn't trade up with the Patriots to get Schdabka's guy.
I think most things are settled before pro days  
UberAlias : 3:46 pm : link
Schoen didn't even attend the Michigan pro day. I think Minnesota GM might not have been there either. There was no reason --he had already met with JJ, they had seen what they needed to see. Pro days at this point aren't really going to move the needle.
RE: RE: RE: Papa report on DJ injury concerns, Schwartz report on JJM benefits,  
ThomasG : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16445728 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16445668 Spider43 said:


Quote:


In comment 16445663 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Mara reporting we are looking at QBs, Hughes reporting we want JJM which supposedly made Schoen angry about a leak, asshat reports about us pushing for trade up to pick 3, asshat reports saying Patriots much prefer trading with us vs Vikings, various reports that the Patriots arent enamored with Maye and will trade down if no JD, reports the Commanders lean strongly toward JD, etc.

That's an awful lot of smoke and seeming likely to me that we trade a massive haul of draft capital for JJM or Maye.

I honestly would hate it and love it simultaneously. I'd prefer to let Minnesota trade up and take Maye or JJM for much less at 6 or via slight trade up. Alas, that's not how you go and get the guy you love unfortunately. The lack of insiders mentioning Maye is very curious and I wouldn't be surprised if he is the target. On the other hand, leaks are real with the NYG so perhaps the JJM reports are real too.




I suspect the Maye ship will be righted on Thursday, UNC's pro day, sadly. I'm starting to settle on him as the guy I want next month. But he'll likely be gone by our slot and I still don't think we're going to trade up. I think we'll be selecting between Nabers and JJ, as I expect Odunze to be gone as well. Given that choice, I'd go Nabers.



Only way I see JJM making it to 6 is if the Vikings tradeup for Maye and the smoke about them wanting JJM is just a smokescreen. If JJM made it to pick 6, I think Schoen would take him happily. I don't think Maye can right the ship at his proday as I believe the concerns teams like the Patriots have about him are related to how his mind reacts to pressure, his pro day will do nothing to help that.


The Patriots and other teams have said Drake Maye doesn't have the right mind(set) when reacting to pressure?

Or was it just you?
RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
Mbavaro : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16445730 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16445628 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16445625 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16445522 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Can John ever STFU?



I am with you, but to be fair.. he does not speak much publicly. When he does, I agree that he says the wrong things.

Much better than a guy like Jerry Jones. That asshole take press conferences after every game and speaks for the coaching staff.



He is at the owners meetings

What did he say that was wrong?



Saying anything about players or positions at this point is simply wrong.


He was asked a question and gave a generic answer as he should

Amazing the stupid shit people bitch about
RE: RE: ...  
GiantTuff1 : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16445549 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
In comment 16445536 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1m
Giants GM Joe Schoen said Daniel Jones is "running on land''


No longer walking on water.

Only in Mara's pool.
I think it's hilarious  
ZoneXDOA : 3:53 pm : link
that people believe the owner of the team that they love should "STFU" or just spew canned responses to the media. Dude OWNS THE TEAM. You can disagree or flat out hate the guy, but he's the owner until he sells or is forced to sell. The way this shit works is that I can say whatever the eff I want about shit that is mine. You want to control what's being said, make an offer to him to buy the team that he can't refuse and then say or don't say whatever you like. Christ! Dan Snyder is the only owner that I think deserved this type of ridicule. (There may have been others that fall into Dan's category, but I digress). John loves this team. He has been a decent guy and by all acounts has been fair. He has expectations. If he didn't, we'd be accusing him of being 'asleep at the wheel'. We'd still be rolling with Judge and Gettleman if John didn't make a change. It's his team! Man...

You know? I've gotten into debates about Jones or Barkley or whatever and as I've said many times, I get both sides of the argument for and against them. But Mara? I just don't understand it. We made the playoffs and won a game against a good Vikings team. He says "We're back!". I think most fans said the same. But for some reason, he isn't supposed to say anything? Was he supposed to just be like "S'cool man. Glad we got a win. Wake me when we get back to NY"

Rant finished. As long as he's not dropping N-Bombs or pushing for mass genocide, I think whatever Mara says is Mara's business. Free speech and all that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Papa report on DJ injury concerns, Schwartz report on JJM benefits,  
BleedBlue46 : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16445735 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16445728 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16445668 Spider43 said:


Quote:


In comment 16445663 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Mara reporting we are looking at QBs, Hughes reporting we want JJM which supposedly made Schoen angry about a leak, asshat reports about us pushing for trade up to pick 3, asshat reports saying Patriots much prefer trading with us vs Vikings, various reports that the Patriots arent enamored with Maye and will trade down if no JD, reports the Commanders lean strongly toward JD, etc.

That's an awful lot of smoke and seeming likely to me that we trade a massive haul of draft capital for JJM or Maye.

I honestly would hate it and love it simultaneously. I'd prefer to let Minnesota trade up and take Maye or JJM for much less at 6 or via slight trade up. Alas, that's not how you go and get the guy you love unfortunately. The lack of insiders mentioning Maye is very curious and I wouldn't be surprised if he is the target. On the other hand, leaks are real with the NYG so perhaps the JJM reports are real too.




I suspect the Maye ship will be righted on Thursday, UNC's pro day, sadly. I'm starting to settle on him as the guy I want next month. But he'll likely be gone by our slot and I still don't think we're going to trade up. I think we'll be selecting between Nabers and JJ, as I expect Odunze to be gone as well. Given that choice, I'd go Nabers.



Only way I see JJM making it to 6 is if the Vikings tradeup for Maye and the smoke about them wanting JJM is just a smokescreen. If JJM made it to pick 6, I think Schoen would take him happily. I don't think Maye can right the ship at his proday as I believe the concerns teams like the Patriots have about him are related to how his mind reacts to pressure, his pro day will do nothing to help that.



The Patriots and other teams have said Drake Maye doesn't have the right mind(set) when reacting to pressure?

Or was it just you?


I said I believe, Thomas. If the Patriots arent enamored with Maye as many sources have said then it certainly isn't to do with his arm or size or athleticism. His mechanics can obviously be improved, but that's not a deal breaker. I believe the Patriots would pass due to mental concerns. And yes, those are the concerns I have too which are shared by analysts I've seen as well.

If the Patriots pass on Maye, what reasons do you think they would have?
RE: The Mara comments are funny  
GiantTuff1 : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16445612 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
he goes from loving Jones and never moving off him to now telling everyone we are picking a QB, lol.

No, he said we could pick one but they would compete with Daniel.
Amazing the stupid shit people bitch about?  
arniefez : 4:01 pm : link
2012 - 2023 New York Football Giants

Wins - 76

Loses - 118

Ties - 1

- 697 point differential

Playoff Record 1-2

- 49 point differential

3 general managers, 5 head coaches, 3 Mara's

Amazing the stupid shit people bitch about?
John Mara believes in Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll  
M.S. : 4:01 pm : link
until he doesn’t.
RE: RE: ...  
JonC : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16445720 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16445715 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
“Everybody in the building wants Daniel (Jones) to succeed, but you can never let that get in the way if you make a judgement that there are people coming out in the draft who have a chance to be really good franchise-type players.”




"But coach said Jones is the guy!!!"


If that's a Mara quote, there is hope ...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Papa report on DJ injury concerns, Schwartz report on JJM benefits,  
ThomasG : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16445748 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16445735 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16445728 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16445668 Spider43 said:


Quote:


In comment 16445663 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


Mara reporting we are looking at QBs, Hughes reporting we want JJM which supposedly made Schoen angry about a leak, asshat reports about us pushing for trade up to pick 3, asshat reports saying Patriots much prefer trading with us vs Vikings, various reports that the Patriots arent enamored with Maye and will trade down if no JD, reports the Commanders lean strongly toward JD, etc.

That's an awful lot of smoke and seeming likely to me that we trade a massive haul of draft capital for JJM or Maye.

I honestly would hate it and love it simultaneously. I'd prefer to let Minnesota trade up and take Maye or JJM for much less at 6 or via slight trade up. Alas, that's not how you go and get the guy you love unfortunately. The lack of insiders mentioning Maye is very curious and I wouldn't be surprised if he is the target. On the other hand, leaks are real with the NYG so perhaps the JJM reports are real too.




I suspect the Maye ship will be righted on Thursday, UNC's pro day, sadly. I'm starting to settle on him as the guy I want next month. But he'll likely be gone by our slot and I still don't think we're going to trade up. I think we'll be selecting between Nabers and JJ, as I expect Odunze to be gone as well. Given that choice, I'd go Nabers.



Only way I see JJM making it to 6 is if the Vikings tradeup for Maye and the smoke about them wanting JJM is just a smokescreen. If JJM made it to pick 6, I think Schoen would take him happily. I don't think Maye can right the ship at his proday as I believe the concerns teams like the Patriots have about him are related to how his mind reacts to pressure, his pro day will do nothing to help that.



The Patriots and other teams have said Drake Maye doesn't have the right mind(set) when reacting to pressure?

Or was it just you?



I said I believe, Thomas. If the Patriots arent enamored with Maye as many sources have said then it certainly isn't to do with his arm or size or athleticism. His mechanics can obviously be improved, but that's not a deal breaker. I believe the Patriots would pass due to mental concerns. And yes, those are the concerns I have too which are shared by analysts I've seen as well.

If the Patriots pass on Maye, what reasons do you think they would have?


I don't know they have any concerns, nor do the sources, and nor do you.

But mental concerns seem contagious when discussing QBs around here for sure.
RE: I think most things are settled before pro days  
ZogZerg : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16445734 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Schoen didn't even attend the Michigan pro day. I think Minnesota GM might not have been there either. There was no reason --he had already met with JJ, they had seen what they needed to see. Pro days at this point aren't really going to move the needle.


Agree.

Pro days are a joke. Players create the test they take. I guess if they "fail" their own test then the teams may drop them do n the board.
this is now the biggest threat to nyg picking a QB  
Eric on Li : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16445712 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Mara said the front office has told him this QB class is “the most talented group to come out in years.” 👀


in the modern cap era (let's say mid-90's on) it has only happened a few times where 4 QBs went in the top 10.

most recently 2021 lawrence, wilson, lance, 1-3 and then fields (#10).

in 2018 mayfield 1, darnold 3, allen 7, rosen 10.

the famed 99 class had couch, mcnabb, akili smith 1-3 and culpepper #11 then mcnown #12.

qbs going #1-4 hasn't happened in the modern era and maybe not ever.
RE: ...  
GiantTuff1 : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16445516 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
23m
#Giants co-owner John Mara: If Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll have conviction on a QB at top of #NFLDraft, he supports going to get him. Still confident in Daniel Jones but says why not bring in someone to compete & let the best man win?

LOL, because John you haven't brought in a legitimate threat to Daniel EVER and never drafted another QB in 5 years.

Quote:
Has he met J.J. McCarthy yet? “Not yet.” Smiles

What kind of smile we talking here? Cheshire Cat? Grinch? Sounds like an easy person to play in poker.
Lock is absolutely a threat to Daniel  
UberAlias : 4:12 pm : link
Don't kid yourself.
RE: I may be in the minority  
cosmicj : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 16445611 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
but i have no problem with Mara's comments for once. He's at the owner's meeting, he unfortunately has to do some face time with the media. Here, he basically said he's staying out of the draft decision-making process without actually explicitly saying it. That's the best we can hope for from old meddling Johnny boy.


I’m very critical about Mara but don’t find his comments today objectionable. Although why he has to add that he expects Jones to start, right after leaving it to Daboll, that I don’t know.
RE: Amazing the stupid shit people bitch about?  
Mbavaro : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16445756 arniefez said:
Quote:
2012 - 2023 New York Football Giants

Wins - 76

Loses - 118

Ties - 1

- 697 point differential

Playoff Record 1-2

- 49 point differential

3 general managers, 5 head coaches, 3 Mara's

Amazing the stupid shit people bitch about?


And that has literally nothing to do with today’s comments Einstein
RE: Lock is absolutely a threat to Daniel  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 16445771 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Don't kid yourself.


That says more about Jones than Lock, to be honest.
Wonder if Maras tone  
ajr2456 : 4:57 pm : link
Has anything to do with the asshat thread about the medicals the other day
RE: RE: Lock is absolutely a threat to Daniel  
UberAlias : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16445807 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16445771 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Don't kid yourself.



That says more about Jones than Lock, to be honest.
What it says is that NYG is going to have an explosive passing game, one way or another. We've yet to see Brian Daboll's offense outside of some glimpses when TT was in there. Some of that is due to poor Oline play and limitations at the WR position, but it's on Jones too. It was significant focus during the preseason. If Jones continues to be a Checkdown Charlie, he isn't going to be the starting QB for very long.
Some of you love to bitch just to bitch  
Larry in Pencilvania : 5:26 pm : link
My dead grandmother knows the Giants want a QB. It doesn't take a Phd to know they want to move off of Jones. Lock is the transition guy. They keep saying jones is awesome except his health worries them so they can spin it their way and not Jones' camps way.

As JonC keeps saying and I'll keep repeating...Don't listen to what they say, watch what they do
RE: RE: Lock is absolutely a threat to Daniel  
BleedBlue46 : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16445807 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16445771 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Don't kid yourself.



That says more about Jones than Lock, to be honest.


I absolutely think so, and Schoen has sold it to Mara as such imo.
RE: Amazing the stupid shit people bitch about?  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16445756 arniefez said:
Quote:
2012 - 2023 New York Football Giants

Wins - 76

Loses - 118

Ties - 1

- 697 point differential

Playoff Record 1-2

- 49 point differential

3 general managers, 5 head coaches, 3 Mara's

Amazing the stupid shit people bitch about?


It's still his team. He doesn't "owe" you anything. You act like he has just put his head in the sand about it. The turnover is good- keep turning over until you get it right. Or would you rather he have kept giving Reese and Shurmur extensions?
RE: Chris684.  
prdave73 : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16445644 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I get that. & perhaps I can’t disassociate the team’s performance over the last decade from John just gabbing with the media that I reflexively cringe when there’s a microphone in front of him.


I get it, but why put yourself in that position of potentially expose your plans, or speaking about such things knowing you still have Daniel Jones on your roster.. How would this affect Jones, and how would he perceive that? It’s just not wise to be discussing these matters publicly?! Anyways that’s just my opinion.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Go Terps : 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16445758 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16445720 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16445715 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
“Everybody in the building wants Daniel (Jones) to succeed, but you can never let that get in the way if you make a judgement that there are people coming out in the draft who have a chance to be really good franchise-type players.”




"But coach said Jones is the guy!!!"



If that's a Mara quote, there is hope ...




That's the big takeaway.
RE: RE: Chris684.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16445913 prdave73 said:
Quote:
In comment 16445644 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I get that. & perhaps I can’t disassociate the team’s performance over the last decade from John just gabbing with the media that I reflexively cringe when there’s a microphone in front of him.



I get it, but why put yourself in that position of potentially expose your plans, or speaking about such things knowing you still have Daniel Jones on your roster.. How would this affect Jones, and how would he perceive that? It’s just not wise to be discussing these matters publicly?! Anyways that’s just my opinion.


I dont think what you're saying is wrong, I just think the NFL has changed a lot.

It's a lot like the NBA in that player and team rivalries are a lot less a part of how they deal with each other.

Organizations aren't little kingdoms playing in a cold war any more. a lot of these men who run teams are friends and associates who came up through the ranks together and share data and information.

Joe spoke to this today.


I asked #NYGiants GM Joe Schoen about draft smokescreens, what is real and what is BS. Here's his answer: "Yeah, the good thing is, it's a relationship business. If you have a good relationship with the GMs and you've had conversation with them, you keep open lines of communication. Some of the noise that's out there, we don't even - I don't know where some of it comes from. It's just all - a lot of it's not true. I'm not one to play a lot of games and leak stuff, so I think that kind of happens on its own, for whatever reason. I think the most important part in this position is having good relationships with the other general managers and open lines of communication. That's what matters. It's not what's out there or the narrative or what the rumors are. If you are having conversation with other general managers, I think those relationships will come through, and there will be truth in those conversations."
