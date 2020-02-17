John Mara confirms Giants looking at QBs per Hughes

From Connor Hughes Twitter:
If #Giants were to fall in love with a QB in #NFLDraft, John Mara said he would “support” Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll drafting one
Mara says the Giants are “looking” at quarterbacks.
He later added he’s been told this is the best QB class on years Hughes on Mara via Twitter
- ( New Window
)
Between saying “we’re back” after the Minn win to negotiating against ourselves with Jones…. Just stop talking John.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
23m
#Giants co-owner John Mara: If Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll have conviction on a QB at top of #NFLDraft, he supports going to get him. Still confident in Daniel Jones but says why not bring in someone to compete & let the best man win? Has he met J.J. McCarthy yet? “Not yet.” Smiles
@PLeonardNYDN
John Mara said he still has full confidence in Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll despite last season’s “huge” disappointment. Mara plays down the sideline dysfunction/Daboll element of it. Will have full quotes there.
When asked what signs of progress he sees on the field, Mara said the team played hard for Daboll and didn’t quit on him. Mara says he didn’t want to lose Wink Martindale and was disappointed the Giants did.
@Connor_J_Hughes
John Mara said he “hated” seeing Saquon Barkley leave — texted him and told him it made him “sick” shortly after he signed. The fact he left for #Eagles made it a tougher pill to swallow.
Said he was “hoping” Barkley would be back. Referenced the two contracts the #Giants offered him.
Said he told Joe Schoen he “wouldn’t be thrilled” with him going in division.
@JordanRaanan
·
8m
GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have the green light to draft a QB, if they so desire.
John Mara: “If they fall in love with the quarterback and believe it’s worth pick No. 6 or moving up, [I] certainly would support that.”
Mara added it wouldn’t be giving up on Daniel Jones.
“Let them both compete,” Mara said emphatically. #giants
@art_stapleton
John Mara mentioned the "meddling" narrative, and says the only time he reached out to Saquon Barkley was on the day he decided to sign with the Eagles.
Mara said they exchanged texts, was complimentary of Barkley. Says it will pain him to see Saquon in the division, but that's that.
@art_stapleton
Just spoke to John Mara and Joe Schoen for total of about 45 minutes.
Biggest takeaway from Mara: he believes in Schoen and Brian Daboll, and if they have a conviction to select a QB - either at No. 6 or in a trade up - ownership gives them the green light.
Joe Schoen says Darren Waller is still undecided on retirement. #NYGiants
Unfortunately not. Ugh.
@art_stapleton
·
3m
Mara on the Giants' inability to build an offensive line for the past decade: "You're right, it's ridiculous."
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1m
Giants GM Joe Schoen said Daniel Jones is "running on land'' and throwing in his rehab from ACL surgery. The belief remains that he will be ready for training camp and for the start of the season.
@art_stapleton
·
3m
Mara on the Giants' inability to build an offensive line for the past decade: "You're right, it's ridiculous."
For once, John & I agree.
@Connor_J_Hughes
·
19m
Joe Schoen said that Darren Waller is still “undecided” on whether he wants to play or not #Giants
Schoen and Giants will give him his time.
@Connor_J_Hughes
·
34m
“We’re not there yet.” — John Mara on MetLife having a grass field.
Said the key is having the field healthy by end of season. Right now grass can’t do that with the number of events MetLife. #Giants #Jets
@Connor_J_Hughes
John Mara said he “hated” seeing Saquon Barkley leave — texted him and told him it made him “sick” shortly after he signed. The fact he left for #Eagles made it a tougher pill to swallow.
Said he was “hoping” Barkley would be back. Referenced the two contracts the #Giants offered him.
Said he told Joe Schoen he “wouldn’t be thrilled” with him going in division.
John Mara said there are times he wishes Brian Daboll would “tone it down,” but he doesn’t believe he behaves irrationally.
He hasn’t asked Daboll to change, nor does he believe there are culture problems in Giants building
There is nothing positive that ever comes from Mara opining on the team, especially before the draft.
I continue to think that he's basically a moron.
@art_stapleton
Joe Schoen says Daniel Jones has progressed in his rehab to "running on land" and throwing. His ACL recovery had been limited to running on the Alter-G treadmill.
On whether Jones is the Week 1 starter, John Mara: "That's up to Brian Daboll."
Mara: "Is it my expectation? Is it my best guess that he'll be the starter? Yes."
Between saying “we’re back” after the Minn win to negotiating against ourselves with Jones…. Just stop talking John.
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1m
Giants GM Joe Schoen said Daniel Jones is "running on land''
No longer walking on water.
This really isn’t a big deal
Him saying that he is empowering his GM and HC to make a decision that is best for the franchise is a good thing
Your takeaway should be that Mara is not everything you say he is on literally every other thread. He's ready to move on from a QB we're all tired of and yet you still complain.
Quote:
Can John ever STFU?
This really isn’t a big deal
Him saying that he is empowering his GM and HC to make a decision that is best for the franchise is a good thing
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
4m
John Mara: "Certainly last season was a huge disappointment to me, especially coming off of a playoff year. I still believe we’re headed in the right direction and I have all the confidence in Joe [Schoen] and his staff and in Brian Daboll and his staff.''
@DDuggan21
John Mara held a lengthy interview session at the owners meetings. This is his only media address of the year these days. A few main takeaways:
• Mara still believes strongly in Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll despite last season being a "huge disappointment."
• Mara said he won't stand in the way if Schoen and Daboll want to draft a QB in the first round. Mara said he expects Daniel Jones to be the Week 1 starter. Mara said drafting a QB wouldn't mean the end of Jones: "Let them both compete."
• Mara called the inability to build a quality offensive line over the past decade "ridiculous" and something that continues to be a source of frustration for him. He said it's time for it to get fixed and he expects the OL to be a "hell of a lot better" after investing so much in the position.
This
Sorry bc4life, reasonable comments that do not exaggerate or overstate the damage being inflicted upon the team when Mara talks are not permitted on the board.
Quote:
Can John ever STFU?
This really isn’t a big deal
Him saying that he is empowering his GM and HC to make a decision that is best for the franchise is a good thing
Thank goodness.
@art_stapleton
·
3m
Mara on the Giants' inability to build an offensive line for the past decade: "You're right, it's ridiculous."
Truest words that have came out of his mouth in a long time
@DDuggan21
Joe Schoen also spoke to reporters. Predictably, he was very tight-lipped on QB/draft plans. A few notes on the current roster:
• Schoen said Daniel Jones is running on land (progress from running on an anti-gravity treadmill) and throwing. Schoen expects Jones to be ready for the start of training camp.
• Still no word from Darren Waller on if he's retiring. Schoen wouldn't say if there's a deadline for a decision. Waller told me three weeks ago that he'd be making his decision "pretty soon."
• Schoen said Evan Neal will remain at right tackle and there's no plan for him to shift to guard. So looks like Jermaine Eluemunor will open the spring at guard.
remember when jerry reese only spoke once a year? anyone enjoy wilponzis/dolan/rose avoiding the media?
if teams win owners = good regardless of behavior
if teams dont win = bad, stay out of the way! (or get more involved!), shut up! (or why wont they face the media!)
@DDuggan21
John Mara held a lengthy interview session at the owners meetings. This is his only media address of the year these days. A few main takeaways:
• Mara still believes strongly in Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll despite last season being a "huge disappointment."
• Mara said he won't stand in the way if Schoen and Daboll want to draft a QB in the first round. Mara said he expects Daniel Jones to be the Week 1 starter. Mara said drafting a QB wouldn't mean the end of Jones: "Let them both compete."
• Mara called the inability to build a quality offensive line over the past decade "ridiculous" and something that continues to be a source of frustration for him. He said it's time for it to get fixed and he expects the OL to be a "hell of a lot better" after investing so much in the position.
I kind of like everything he said here.
Good post John.
@DDuggan21
Joe Schoen also spoke to reporters. Predictably, he was very tight-lipped on QB/draft plans. A few notes on the current roster:
• Schoen said Daniel Jones is running on land (progress from running on an anti-gravity treadmill) and throwing. Schoen expects Jones to be ready for the start of training camp.
• Still no word from Darren Waller on if he's retiring. Schoen wouldn't say if there's a deadline for a decision. Waller told me three weeks ago that he'd be making his decision "pretty soon."
• Schoen said Evan Neal will remain at right tackle and there's no plan for him to shift to guard. So looks like Jermaine Eluemunor will open the spring at guard.
Happy to hear this. Let's go Neal!
Nothing he said is worth complaining about.
We all KNOW they are looking at QBs. We can see who they interviewed at the combine. We know which games Schoen went to. We know which Pro Days the Giants have attended. We know who has already visited the Stadium.
I mean really is this a big deal him saying that they are looking at QBs when we ALL KNOW they are looking at QBs..
@JordanRaanan
Other items of note from John Mara and Joe Schoen:
— Mara still has confidence in Schoen and Brian Daboll. He really believes in their process.
— They both still expect Daniel Jones to be the Week 1 starter at QB assuming there is no setback.
— Mara still not confident a grass field can hold up throughout a season at MetLife Stadium.
— TE Darren Waller remains undecided. He’s going to take his time with a decision.
— Evan Neal staying at right tackle … right now.
I know that isn’t realistic, but I wish it was. Haha.
I know that isn’t realistic, but I wish it was. Haha.
I don't think today's comments were bad but I wouldn't mind if he didn't go beyond "Joe and Brian have my full support"
Quote:
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1m
Giants GM Joe Schoen said Daniel Jones is "running on land''
No longer walking on water.
It actually sounds accurate. Hydrotherapy is huge now.
Lmao
Quote:
In comment 16445536 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1m
Giants GM Joe Schoen said Daniel Jones is "running on land''
No longer walking on water.
It actually sounds accurate. Hydrotherapy is huge now.
Saw that it was an anti-gravity treadmill although my first thought was hydro as well
I am with you, but to be fair.. he does not speak much publicly. When he does, I agree that he says the wrong things.
Much better than a guy like Jerry Jones. That asshole take press conferences after every game and speaks for the coaching staff.
Quote:
Can John ever STFU?
I am with you, but to be fair.. he does not speak much publicly. When he does, I agree that he says the wrong things.
Much better than a guy like Jerry Jones. That asshole take press conferences after every game and speaks for the coaching staff.
He is at the owners meetings
What did he say that was wrong?
Quote:
Mara should learn to just shut up.
Between saying “we’re back” after the Minn win to negotiating against ourselves with Jones…. Just stop talking John.
Oh, please. Do you seriously think he's given anything away? LOL, too funny. The world knows Schoen has been scouting QBs. There is zero info here. Zero, so get over yourself.
Exactly. Bitching for the sake of bitching. Oh no! Mara let out that the Giants may look at QBs, which the whole damn world already knew.
It is quite the concept.
He clarifies that drafting a QB would be "OK" with him
He clarifies he AGREES with us, the OL situation is "ridiculous".
That should be thumbs up for all 3 statements!!!
Again, I just cringe when he talks football. I just wish he wouldn’t, even if that wish isn’t practical.
Again, I just cringe when he talks football. I just wish he wouldn’t, even if that wish isn’t practical.
Did he really "talk football"? He answered some questions and conveyed that his GM is running the show. You're asking an owner of the football team to not have an opinion when asked a direct question? Good luck with that.
The first step in getting better is to recognized that there is a problem
@Connor_J_Hughes
John Mara said he “hated” seeing Saquon Barkley leave — texted him and told him it made him “sick” shortly after he signed. The fact he left for #Eagles made it a tougher pill to swallow.
Said he was “hoping” Barkley would be back. Referenced the two contracts the #Giants offered him.
Said he told Joe Schoen he “wouldn’t be thrilled” with him going in division.
John Mara said there are times he wishes Brian Daboll would “tone it down,” but he doesn’t believe he behaves irrationally.
He hasn’t asked Daboll to change, nor does he believe there are culture problems in Giants building
Happy he's aware of Dabes' big mouth, at least.
Are you saying you finally believe it? Or this is what Schoen has been doing all along?
That's an awful lot of smoke and seeming likely to me that we trade a massive haul of draft capital for JJM or Maye.
I honestly would hate it and love it simultaneously. I'd prefer to let Minnesota trade up and take Maye or JJM for much less at 6 or via slight trade up. Alas, that's not how you go and get the guy you love unfortunately. The lack of insiders mentioning Maye is very curious and I wouldn't be surprised if he is the target. On the other hand, leaks are real with the NYG so perhaps the JJM reports are real too.
I will use this as an excuse to post this picture again
That's an awful lot of smoke and seeming likely to me that we trade a massive haul of draft capital for JJM or Maye.
I honestly would hate it and love it simultaneously. I'd prefer to let Minnesota trade up and take Maye or JJM for much less at 6 or via slight trade up. Alas, that's not how you go and get the guy you love unfortunately. The lack of insiders mentioning Maye is very curious and I wouldn't be surprised if he is the target. On the other hand, leaks are real with the NYG so perhaps the JJM reports are real too.
I suspect the Maye ship will be righted on Thursday, UNC's pro day, sadly. I'm starting to settle on him as the guy I want next month. But he'll likely be gone by our slot and I still don't think we're going to trade up. I think we'll be selecting between Nabers and JJ, as I expect Odunze to be gone as well. Given that choice, I'd go Nabers.
LMAO!
Also reinforces my belief that Joe has been running the show the entire time. I'm holding that the DJ contract was all on him and Dabs.
He did a 45 minute interview and said nothing that would be even remotely of any strategic disadvantage. It's impressive actually.
Quote:
That's good news.
Are you saying you finally believe it? Or this is what Schoen has been doing all along?
I think you are right in Schoen was the driver of last offseason. I'm more willing to grade Schoen on a curve given the circumstances he inherited, first playoff win in over a decade with two pending UFA's who were top ten picks who ownership loved.
I can hardly wait for the draft process be over. Then again depending on who we take another crap fest will soon follow.
@DDuggan21
Mara said the front office has told him this QB class is “the most talented group to come out in years.” 👀
@TomRock_Newsday
“Everybody in the building wants Daniel (Jones) to succeed, but you can never let that get in the way if you make a judgement that there are people coming out in the draft who have a chance to be really good franchise-type players.”
@TomRock_Newsday
“Everybody in the building wants Daniel (Jones) to succeed, but you can never let that get in the way if you make a judgement that there are people coming out in the draft who have a chance to be really good franchise-type players.”
"But coach said Jones is the guy!!!"
Mara.
Rock posted it with a picture of Mara and a link to an article I can't open.
Quote:
Mara reporting we are looking at QBs, Hughes reporting we want JJM which supposedly made Schoen angry about a leak, asshat reports about us pushing for trade up to pick 3, asshat reports saying Patriots much prefer trading with us vs Vikings, various reports that the Patriots arent enamored with Maye and will trade down if no JD, reports the Commanders lean strongly toward JD, etc.
That's an awful lot of smoke and seeming likely to me that we trade a massive haul of draft capital for JJM or Maye.
I honestly would hate it and love it simultaneously. I'd prefer to let Minnesota trade up and take Maye or JJM for much less at 6 or via slight trade up. Alas, that's not how you go and get the guy you love unfortunately. The lack of insiders mentioning Maye is very curious and I wouldn't be surprised if he is the target. On the other hand, leaks are real with the NYG so perhaps the JJM reports are real too.
I suspect the Maye ship will be righted on Thursday, UNC's pro day, sadly. I'm starting to settle on him as the guy I want next month. But he'll likely be gone by our slot and I still don't think we're going to trade up. I think we'll be selecting between Nabers and JJ, as I expect Odunze to be gone as well. Given that choice, I'd go Nabers.
Only way I see JJM making it to 6 is if the Vikings tradeup for Maye and the smoke about them wanting JJM is just a smokescreen. If JJM made it to pick 6, I think Schoen would take him happily. I don't think Maye can right the ship at his proday as I believe the concerns teams like the Patriots have about him are related to how his mind reacts to pressure, his pro day will do nothing to help that.
Quote:
In comment 16445522 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Can John ever STFU?
I am with you, but to be fair.. he does not speak much publicly. When he does, I agree that he says the wrong things.
Much better than a guy like Jerry Jones. That asshole take press conferences after every game and speaks for the coaching staff.
He is at the owners meetings
What did he say that was wrong?
Saying anything about players or positions at this point is simply wrong.
@DDuggan21
Mara said the front office has told him this QB class is “the most talented group to come out in years.” 👀
At this point I'd be surprised if we didn't trade up with the Patriots to get Schdabka's guy.
Quote:
In comment 16445663 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
Mara reporting we are looking at QBs, Hughes reporting we want JJM which supposedly made Schoen angry about a leak, asshat reports about us pushing for trade up to pick 3, asshat reports saying Patriots much prefer trading with us vs Vikings, various reports that the Patriots arent enamored with Maye and will trade down if no JD, reports the Commanders lean strongly toward JD, etc.
That's an awful lot of smoke and seeming likely to me that we trade a massive haul of draft capital for JJM or Maye.
I honestly would hate it and love it simultaneously. I'd prefer to let Minnesota trade up and take Maye or JJM for much less at 6 or via slight trade up. Alas, that's not how you go and get the guy you love unfortunately. The lack of insiders mentioning Maye is very curious and I wouldn't be surprised if he is the target. On the other hand, leaks are real with the NYG so perhaps the JJM reports are real too.
I suspect the Maye ship will be righted on Thursday, UNC's pro day, sadly. I'm starting to settle on him as the guy I want next month. But he'll likely be gone by our slot and I still don't think we're going to trade up. I think we'll be selecting between Nabers and JJ, as I expect Odunze to be gone as well. Given that choice, I'd go Nabers.
Only way I see JJM making it to 6 is if the Vikings tradeup for Maye and the smoke about them wanting JJM is just a smokescreen. If JJM made it to pick 6, I think Schoen would take him happily. I don't think Maye can right the ship at his proday as I believe the concerns teams like the Patriots have about him are related to how his mind reacts to pressure, his pro day will do nothing to help that.
The Patriots and other teams have said Drake Maye doesn't have the right mind(set) when reacting to pressure?
Or was it just you?
Quote:
In comment 16445625 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16445522 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Can John ever STFU?
I am with you, but to be fair.. he does not speak much publicly. When he does, I agree that he says the wrong things.
Much better than a guy like Jerry Jones. That asshole take press conferences after every game and speaks for the coaching staff.
He is at the owners meetings
What did he say that was wrong?
Saying anything about players or positions at this point is simply wrong.
He was asked a question and gave a generic answer as he should
Amazing the stupid shit people bitch about
Quote:
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
1m
Giants GM Joe Schoen said Daniel Jones is "running on land''
No longer walking on water.
Only in Mara's pool.
You know? I've gotten into debates about Jones or Barkley or whatever and as I've said many times, I get both sides of the argument for and against them. But Mara? I just don't understand it. We made the playoffs and won a game against a good Vikings team. He says "We're back!". I think most fans said the same. But for some reason, he isn't supposed to say anything? Was he supposed to just be like "S'cool man. Glad we got a win. Wake me when we get back to NY"
Rant finished. As long as he's not dropping N-Bombs or pushing for mass genocide, I think whatever Mara says is Mara's business. Free speech and all that.
Quote:
In comment 16445668 Spider43 said:
Quote:
In comment 16445663 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
Mara reporting we are looking at QBs, Hughes reporting we want JJM which supposedly made Schoen angry about a leak, asshat reports about us pushing for trade up to pick 3, asshat reports saying Patriots much prefer trading with us vs Vikings, various reports that the Patriots arent enamored with Maye and will trade down if no JD, reports the Commanders lean strongly toward JD, etc.
That's an awful lot of smoke and seeming likely to me that we trade a massive haul of draft capital for JJM or Maye.
I honestly would hate it and love it simultaneously. I'd prefer to let Minnesota trade up and take Maye or JJM for much less at 6 or via slight trade up. Alas, that's not how you go and get the guy you love unfortunately. The lack of insiders mentioning Maye is very curious and I wouldn't be surprised if he is the target. On the other hand, leaks are real with the NYG so perhaps the JJM reports are real too.
I suspect the Maye ship will be righted on Thursday, UNC's pro day, sadly. I'm starting to settle on him as the guy I want next month. But he'll likely be gone by our slot and I still don't think we're going to trade up. I think we'll be selecting between Nabers and JJ, as I expect Odunze to be gone as well. Given that choice, I'd go Nabers.
Only way I see JJM making it to 6 is if the Vikings tradeup for Maye and the smoke about them wanting JJM is just a smokescreen. If JJM made it to pick 6, I think Schoen would take him happily. I don't think Maye can right the ship at his proday as I believe the concerns teams like the Patriots have about him are related to how his mind reacts to pressure, his pro day will do nothing to help that.
The Patriots and other teams have said Drake Maye doesn't have the right mind(set) when reacting to pressure?
Or was it just you?
I said I believe, Thomas. If the Patriots arent enamored with Maye as many sources have said then it certainly isn't to do with his arm or size or athleticism. His mechanics can obviously be improved, but that's not a deal breaker. I believe the Patriots would pass due to mental concerns. And yes, those are the concerns I have too which are shared by analysts I've seen as well.
If the Patriots pass on Maye, what reasons do you think they would have?
No, he said we could pick one but they would compete with Daniel.
Wins - 76
Loses - 118
Ties - 1
- 697 point differential
Playoff Record 1-2
- 49 point differential
3 general managers, 5 head coaches, 3 Mara's
Amazing the stupid shit people bitch about?
Quote:
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
“Everybody in the building wants Daniel (Jones) to succeed, but you can never let that get in the way if you make a judgement that there are people coming out in the draft who have a chance to be really good franchise-type players.”
"But coach said Jones is the guy!!!"
If that's a Mara quote, there is hope ...
Quote:
In comment 16445728 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16445668 Spider43 said:
Quote:
In comment 16445663 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
Mara reporting we are looking at QBs, Hughes reporting we want JJM which supposedly made Schoen angry about a leak, asshat reports about us pushing for trade up to pick 3, asshat reports saying Patriots much prefer trading with us vs Vikings, various reports that the Patriots arent enamored with Maye and will trade down if no JD, reports the Commanders lean strongly toward JD, etc.
That's an awful lot of smoke and seeming likely to me that we trade a massive haul of draft capital for JJM or Maye.
I honestly would hate it and love it simultaneously. I'd prefer to let Minnesota trade up and take Maye or JJM for much less at 6 or via slight trade up. Alas, that's not how you go and get the guy you love unfortunately. The lack of insiders mentioning Maye is very curious and I wouldn't be surprised if he is the target. On the other hand, leaks are real with the NYG so perhaps the JJM reports are real too.
I suspect the Maye ship will be righted on Thursday, UNC's pro day, sadly. I'm starting to settle on him as the guy I want next month. But he'll likely be gone by our slot and I still don't think we're going to trade up. I think we'll be selecting between Nabers and JJ, as I expect Odunze to be gone as well. Given that choice, I'd go Nabers.
Only way I see JJM making it to 6 is if the Vikings tradeup for Maye and the smoke about them wanting JJM is just a smokescreen. If JJM made it to pick 6, I think Schoen would take him happily. I don't think Maye can right the ship at his proday as I believe the concerns teams like the Patriots have about him are related to how his mind reacts to pressure, his pro day will do nothing to help that.
The Patriots and other teams have said Drake Maye doesn't have the right mind(set) when reacting to pressure?
Or was it just you?
I said I believe, Thomas. If the Patriots arent enamored with Maye as many sources have said then it certainly isn't to do with his arm or size or athleticism. His mechanics can obviously be improved, but that's not a deal breaker. I believe the Patriots would pass due to mental concerns. And yes, those are the concerns I have too which are shared by analysts I've seen as well.
If the Patriots pass on Maye, what reasons do you think they would have?
I don't know they have any concerns, nor do the sources, and nor do you.
But mental concerns seem contagious when discussing QBs around here for sure.
Agree.
Pro days are a joke. Players create the test they take. I guess if they "fail" their own test then the teams may drop them do n the board.
@DDuggan21
Mara said the front office has told him this QB class is “the most talented group to come out in years.” 👀
in the modern cap era (let's say mid-90's on) it has only happened a few times where 4 QBs went in the top 10.
most recently 2021 lawrence, wilson, lance, 1-3 and then fields (#10).
in 2018 mayfield 1, darnold 3, allen 7, rosen 10.
the famed 99 class had couch, mcnabb, akili smith 1-3 and culpepper #11 then mcnown #12.
qbs going #1-4 hasn't happened in the modern era and maybe not ever.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
23m
#Giants co-owner John Mara: If Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll have conviction on a QB at top of #NFLDraft, he supports going to get him. Still confident in Daniel Jones but says why not bring in someone to compete & let the best man win?
LOL, because John you haven't brought in a legitimate threat to Daniel EVER and never drafted another QB in 5 years.
What kind of smile we talking here? Cheshire Cat? Grinch? Sounds like an easy person to play in poker.
I’m very critical about Mara but don’t find his comments today objectionable. Although why he has to add that he expects Jones to start, right after leaving it to Daboll, that I don’t know.
Wins - 76
Loses - 118
Ties - 1
- 697 point differential
Playoff Record 1-2
- 49 point differential
3 general managers, 5 head coaches, 3 Mara's
Amazing the stupid shit people bitch about?
And that has literally nothing to do with today’s comments Einstein
That says more about Jones than Lock, to be honest.
Quote:
Don't kid yourself.
That says more about Jones than Lock, to be honest.
As JonC keeps saying and I'll keep repeating...Don't listen to what they say, watch what they do
Quote:
Don't kid yourself.
That says more about Jones than Lock, to be honest.
I absolutely think so, and Schoen has sold it to Mara as such imo.
Wins - 76
Loses - 118
Ties - 1
- 697 point differential
Playoff Record 1-2
- 49 point differential
3 general managers, 5 head coaches, 3 Mara's
Amazing the stupid shit people bitch about?
It's still his team. He doesn't "owe" you anything. You act like he has just put his head in the sand about it. The turnover is good- keep turning over until you get it right. Or would you rather he have kept giving Reese and Shurmur extensions?
I get it, but why put yourself in that position of potentially expose your plans, or speaking about such things knowing you still have Daniel Jones on your roster.. How would this affect Jones, and how would he perceive that? It’s just not wise to be discussing these matters publicly?! Anyways that’s just my opinion.
Quote:
In comment 16445715 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
“Everybody in the building wants Daniel (Jones) to succeed, but you can never let that get in the way if you make a judgement that there are people coming out in the draft who have a chance to be really good franchise-type players.”
"But coach said Jones is the guy!!!"
If that's a Mara quote, there is hope ...
✅
That's the big takeaway.
Quote:
I get that. & perhaps I can’t disassociate the team’s performance over the last decade from John just gabbing with the media that I reflexively cringe when there’s a microphone in front of him.
I get it, but why put yourself in that position of potentially expose your plans, or speaking about such things knowing you still have Daniel Jones on your roster.. How would this affect Jones, and how would he perceive that? It’s just not wise to be discussing these matters publicly?! Anyways that’s just my opinion.
I dont think what you're saying is wrong, I just think the NFL has changed a lot.
It's a lot like the NBA in that player and team rivalries are a lot less a part of how they deal with each other.
Organizations aren't little kingdoms playing in a cold war any more. a lot of these men who run teams are friends and associates who came up through the ranks together and share data and information.
Joe spoke to this today.
I asked #NYGiants GM Joe Schoen about draft smokescreens, what is real and what is BS. Here's his answer: "Yeah, the good thing is, it's a relationship business. If you have a good relationship with the GMs and you've had conversation with them, you keep open lines of communication. Some of the noise that's out there, we don't even - I don't know where some of it comes from. It's just all - a lot of it's not true. I'm not one to play a lot of games and leak stuff, so I think that kind of happens on its own, for whatever reason. I think the most important part in this position is having good relationships with the other general managers and open lines of communication. That's what matters. It's not what's out there or the narrative or what the rumors are. If you are having conversation with other general managers, I think those relationships will come through, and there will be truth in those conversations."