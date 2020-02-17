for display only
Draft a month away - who is the first round pick?

Sean : 3/25/2024 4:57 pm
Just give me a name. Don't take into account trades, just say who you think will be the first round pick of NYG. As of today, my guess is:

Drake Maye
Who do I want? Maye or JJM  
LW_Giants : 3/25/2024 4:59 pm : link
Who do I think it'll be? Odunze.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/25/2024 5:01 pm : link
Maye.
I'll say...  
Anakim : 3/25/2024 5:01 pm : link
Nabers
trade back for Terrion Arnold  
Ron Johnson : 3/25/2024 5:02 pm : link
trade back up for Penix
Nabers - if McCarthy is gone  
Ira : 3/25/2024 5:03 pm : link
.
RE: trade back for Terrion Arnold  
Ron Johnson : 3/25/2024 5:03 pm : link
In comment 16445824 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
trade back up for Penix


oops I didn't read the post


change it to Nabers
 
shocktheworld : 3/25/2024 5:08 pm : link
JJ
Nabers  
Tuckrule : 3/25/2024 5:11 pm : link
.
JJ McCarthy @ 6  
Rjanyg : 3/25/2024 5:11 pm : link
.
Definitely a WR  
GFAN52 : 3/25/2024 5:12 pm : link
Odunze or Nabers - I’ll go Nabers
Nabers  
armstead98 : 3/25/2024 5:18 pm : link
I think there’s a run on QBs and giants take an elite receiver. I’ve changed my opinion and now rank Nabers above odunze
Maye or  
JonC : 3/25/2024 5:20 pm : link
Odunze
Rome Odunze  
BlueHurricane : 3/25/2024 5:21 pm : link
.
Odunze.  
bceagle05 : 3/25/2024 5:21 pm : link
Been my gut feeling all along.
Penix  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/25/2024 5:21 pm : link
.
Nabers  
Fifty Six : 3/25/2024 5:27 pm : link
.
McCarthy at #6  
Go Terps : 3/25/2024 5:30 pm : link
.
I just pray they are still picking 6  
stoneman : 3/25/2024 5:30 pm : link
and not trading away top 3 picks, any year.

I hope its WR - no matter who. I can live with Nabors/Odunze over 4th or 5th QB (that they say were targeting at #3 - yea right).
Odunze  
larryflower37 : 3/25/2024 5:36 pm : link
.
Think it's gonna be Maye  
j_rud : 3/25/2024 5:37 pm : link
Nothing other than a gut feeling.
I think it's going to be JJM?  
BleedBlue46 : 3/25/2024 5:39 pm : link
How? I don't know, just a feeling. I'm hoping we don't have to spend too much draft capital, but my gut feeling is JJM will be a NY Giant.
Maye  
Big Rick in FL : 3/25/2024 5:42 pm : link
First time I watched him last year I thought he looked like a New York Giant. As the season went on I prayed he'd be a New York Giant. Add it him being mentored by Eli makes me think even more he's going to be a NY Giant.
Rome  
charlito : 3/25/2024 5:44 pm : link
Odunze!
McCarthy at 6  
Chris684 : 3/25/2024 5:46 pm : link
..
Unfortunately not a QB...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2024 5:51 pm : link
Brian Thomas, Jr.
Rome  
AcidTest : 3/25/2024 5:53 pm : link
Odunze.
I think  
Amtoft : 3/25/2024 5:54 pm : link
Nabers is the pick and even though 4 QBs will already be gone people will still complain they should have took a QB.
JJM  
give66 : 3/25/2024 5:56 pm : link
At 5 or 6.
If we get outbid for Qbs then Odunze. I think that Nabors is off the Giants board for off the field issues. I know this has been discussed before on this board and not going to rehash.
Nabers  
Darwinian : 3/25/2024 5:57 pm : link
and trade up for Penix
RE: Unfortunately not a QB...  
Chris684 : 3/25/2024 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16445880 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Brian Thomas, Jr.


What is your logic here for taking a WR, but not one of the 3 blue chips expected to be available at 6?

Are we trading down or is Schoen just going to overthink it?
Penix  
Angus : 3/25/2024 6:08 pm : link
In a trade down for two #1. Hoping then for stud 3-4 DE, WR, TE, Rb, DE, NT.
Nabers  
pa_giant_fan : 3/25/2024 6:28 pm : link
.
id also go with drake maye  
Eric on Li : 3/25/2024 6:34 pm : link
maybe this is just draft season bs but it feels like he's going to end up QB4.

i also think mhj/odunze are off the board by #6.
JJM  
jvm52106 : 3/25/2024 6:36 pm : link
At 6!
Maye  
ThomasG : 3/25/2024 6:38 pm : link
no question.
Nabers  
CV36 : 3/25/2024 7:23 pm : link
.
Nabers  
Breeze_94 : 3/25/2024 7:24 pm : link
..
Nabers  
BigTymer : 3/25/2024 7:25 pm : link
If we don’t trade up and top-4 QBs are gone, please give me Nabers. Elite WR are getting expensive and we need a weapon on offense for Drew Lock to throw to…….
.  
Scooter185 : 3/25/2024 7:27 pm : link
Maye or JJM
 
christian : 3/25/2024 7:27 pm : link
Giants trade 6, 70, and 2025 round one to Arizona and draft Maye.
Its Maye or McCarthy  
BigBlueCane : 3/25/2024 7:31 pm : link
unless something catastrophic happens.
McCarthy  
Mike from Ohio : 3/25/2024 7:37 pm : link
But hoping it is Maye.
Odunze  
BigBlueShock : 3/25/2024 7:41 pm : link
Mara acted far too giddy about potentially drafting a QB to compete with Jones. Jones is basically his son so I call bullshit.
RE: …  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/25/2024 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16445968 christian said:
Quote:
Giants trade 6, 70, and 2025 round one to Arizona and draft Maye.


& if Drake is a stud, no one-outside of Jack Stroud-will GAF.
RE: RE: …  
BigBlueShock : 3/25/2024 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16446002 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16445968 christian said:


Quote:


Giants trade 6, 70, and 2025 round one to Arizona and draft Maye.



& if Drake is a stud, no one-outside of Jack Stroud-will GAF.

Eightshamrocks would like a word. Carl in CT is waiting as well…
RE: RE: Unfortunately not a QB...  
bw in dc : 3/25/2024 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16445886 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16445880 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Brian Thomas, Jr.



What is your logic here for taking a WR, but not one of the 3 blue chips expected to be available at 6?

Are we trading down or is Schoen just going to overthink it?


I believe BTJR is the best WR in this draft. Tremendous upside. Thus, it's a big four WR class, not big three.

So, admittedly, my personal bias is creeping in here and I am hoping Schoen sees the same thing I do - if we go WR.

And if we don't go QB, I actually hope we go OL and get the WR later due to this year being a bumper crop for WRs.
Bowers  
mpinmaine : 3/25/2024 7:56 pm : link
..
Maye  
ajr2456 : 3/25/2024 8:00 pm : link
Or JJ
 
ryanmkeane : 3/25/2024 8:09 pm : link
Rome Odunze, WR
If I had to bet...  
Jim in Tampa : 3/25/2024 8:28 pm : link
JJM
Odunze
Nabers
Maye

in that order.

However, the order of my preference is...
Maye
JJM
Nabers
Odunze
JJ  
RCPhoenix : 3/25/2024 9:10 pm : link
At #5 after trade with Chargers.
Odunze  
Boatie Warrant : 3/25/2024 9:29 pm : link
Then trade up later and get Penix 😀
RE: I just pray they are still picking 6  
Dr. D : 3/25/2024 9:32 pm : link
In comment 16445857 stoneman said:
Quote:
and not trading away top 3 picks, any year.

I hope its WR - no matter who. I can live with Nabors/Odunze over 4th or 5th QB (that they say were targeting at #3 - yea right).

You seem to be assuming that the 4th QB taken will be trash or not worthy of pick 6.

This is supposedly a very strong QB draft and based on history, the 4th QB could end up being the best or at least as good as 1 or 2.

It's not unusual for the top 1 or 2 QBs not being the 1st or 2nd drafted. Ex. the 2 best of 2018 were the 3rd and 5th taken.

JJM or Maye could be the 4th taken and end up with the best or comparable career. Only God knows right now.

Maye or JJM  
Dr. D : 3/25/2024 9:35 pm : link
is my guess
Rome Odunze  
Trainmaster : 12:27 am : link
Draft goes:

1) Chi - Williams
2) Wash - Daniels
3) NE - Maye
4) Minn (trade) - McCarthy
5) SD - MHJ
6) NYG - Odunze
Maye  
Bleedblue10 : 10:11 am : link
Some people aren’t getting the question(I’m doing it now too) he said just a name no explanations
Maye  
logman : 10:12 am : link
...
I sort of want it to be a non QB  
djm : 10:37 am : link
just to watch this place burn.
QB we want is gone so  
Spider in Warwick : 11:25 am : link
Malik Nabers at 6
I'll bet on Odunze  
US1 Giants : 11:27 am : link
.
I see a trade down...  
hyadoin : 12:21 pm : link
Maybe twice. And then the BPA.
RE: I see a trade down...  
AROCK1000 : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16446598 hyadoin said:
Quote:
Maybe twice. And then the BPA.

THIS
Feel  
Toth029 : 1:16 pm : link
Like it's Maye.
RE: I sort of want it to be a non QB  
BleedBlue46 : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16446446 djm said:
Quote:
just to watch this place burn.


I think everyone here knows you don't want a qb, so there's more to that hope than just wanting to watch this place burn. I BBI would go more ballistic about trading up for JJM than taking a blue chip receiver at 6.
JJ McCarthy  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 1:16 pm : link
Quarterback U.
I think it will beMcCarthy at  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1:17 pm : link
#4
RE: I sort of want it to be a non QB  
Go Terps : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 16446446 djm said:
Quote:
just to watch this place burn.


If it results in Penix or Nix in round 2 I'd be thrilled.
McCarthy  
Harvest Blend : 2:35 pm : link
at 4.
Rome Odunze  
JoeyBigBlue : 2:54 pm : link
The best fit on this team IMO.
