Draft a month away - who is the first round pick?

First time I watched him last year I thought he looked like a New York Giant. As the season went on I prayed he'd be a New York Giant. Add it him being mentored by Eli makes me think even more he's going to be a NY Giant.
I think everyone here knows you don't want a qb, so there's more to that hope than just wanting to watch this place burn. I BBI would go more ballistic about trading up for JJM than taking a blue chip receiver at 6.
oops I didn't read the post
change it to Nabers
I hope its WR - no matter who. I can live with Nabors/Odunze over 4th or 5th QB (that they say were targeting at #3 - yea right).
If we get outbid for Qbs then Odunze. I think that Nabors is off the Giants board for off the field issues. I know this has been discussed before on this board and not going to rehash.
What is your logic here for taking a WR, but not one of the 3 blue chips expected to be available at 6?
Are we trading down or is Schoen just going to overthink it?
i also think mhj/odunze are off the board by #6.
& if Drake is a stud, no one-outside of Jack Stroud-will GAF.
Eightshamrocks would like a word. Carl in CT is waiting as well…
Brian Thomas, Jr.
I believe BTJR is the best WR in this draft. Tremendous upside. Thus, it's a big four WR class, not big three.
So, admittedly, my personal bias is creeping in here and I am hoping Schoen sees the same thing I do - if we go WR.
And if we don't go QB, I actually hope we go OL and get the WR later due to this year being a bumper crop for WRs.
Odunze
Nabers
Maye
in that order.
However, the order of my preference is...
Maye
JJM
Nabers
Odunze
You seem to be assuming that the 4th QB taken will be trash or not worthy of pick 6.
This is supposedly a very strong QB draft and based on history, the 4th QB could end up being the best or at least as good as 1 or 2.
It's not unusual for the top 1 or 2 QBs not being the 1st or 2nd drafted. Ex. the 2 best of 2018 were the 3rd and 5th taken.
JJM or Maye could be the 4th taken and end up with the best or comparable career. Only God knows right now.
1) Chi - Williams
2) Wash - Daniels
3) NE - Maye
4) Minn (trade) - McCarthy
5) SD - MHJ
6) NYG - Odunze
THIS
If it results in Penix or Nix in round 2 I'd be thrilled.