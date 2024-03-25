for display only
Mara "Sick" To Lose Barkley

4xchamps : 3/25/2024 9:38 pm
Really nice story. We all know Mara loves Barkley and why shouldn't he, he's a class act. Mara also said earlier that if JS wants to draft a QB or not, he's not standing in the way, either way.

More proof that the common Mara narrative around here is a bunch of made up BS.
"Nice story"?  
j_rud : 3/25/2024 9:44 pm : link
This is garbage

Quote:
“I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because that almost signals you’re giving up on the season,’’ Mara said. “I was still hoping we would be able to sign him at some point. So I don’t regret that. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to do it. From his standpoint, at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we kind of owed him that, to tell you the truth instead of sending him somewhere where maybe he didn’t want to go.’’


You owed Barkley? What a dumb take.
Maybe he’s a class act  
GiantGrit : 3/25/2024 9:47 pm : link
But bypassing his best offer to stay in the NFC East with one of our biggest rivals means he should not get a warm reception when he comes back here.
So is John Mara racist?  
Chris684 : 3/25/2024 9:47 pm : link
Or is he an idiot who cares about these guys too much to win?

The latter is a thought that you see all over this board. The former is something insinuated by a few.

But which is it?
RE:  
robbieballs2003 : 3/25/2024 9:49 pm : link
In comment 16446128 j_rud said:
Quote:
This is garbage



Quote:


“I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because that almost signals you’re giving up on the season,’’ Mara said. “I was still hoping we would be able to sign him at some point. So I don’t regret that. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to do it. From his standpoint, at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we kind of owed him that, to tell you the truth instead of sending him somewhere where maybe he didn’t want to go.’’



You owed Barkley? What a dumb take.


That quote reads very similar to the Leonard Williams trade. It sounds like they talked to the players and asked if they were okay going to X. Williams obviously said yes and Barkley probably didn't want to go anywhere during the season hence why he wasn't moved.
I sometime  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/25/2024 9:51 pm : link
get the sense that Mara thinks he's running a soup kitchen.
To each their own…  
knowledgetimmons : 3/25/2024 9:52 pm : link
This proves Mara has a great heart. He also has Stockholm Syndrome. It’s an absurd quote that could only be said by a guy who cares too much, or doesn’t care at all. Or both.
To each their own…  
knowledgetimmons : 3/25/2024 9:52 pm : link
This proves Mara has a great heart. He also has Stockholm Syndrome. It’s an absurd quote that could only be said by a guy who cares too much, or doesn’t care at all. Or, somehow…both.
RE: I sometime  
Blue21 : 3/25/2024 9:59 pm : link
In comment 16446140 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
get the sense that Mara thinks he's running a soup kitchen.
There is some truth to this. I mean don't trade him because you want to be nice to him then he signs with the Eagles and you got nothing for it. Boy an extra pick would been good right now.
I think Mara LOVES the "Always a Giant"  
Ben in Tampa : 3/25/2024 10:00 pm : link
shtick a little too much
This place  
4xchamps : 3/25/2024 10:00 pm : link
is just insane...
I'd have more respect for Mara if he didn't take the high road...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/25/2024 10:08 pm : link
...and did the whole "he's dead to me" thing and never invited him back to Metlife.

Mara made Barkley the 3rd richest RB in the NFL since 2018; he didn't owe Barkley shit.

And Barkley repaid Mara's respect by going to the Eagles, of all team. Fuck him.
Would have been okay with Barkley going anywhere  
TrueBlue'02 : 3/25/2024 10:12 pm : link
EXCEPT the Eagles. Not okay.
I'm glad  
Spider43 : 3/25/2024 10:13 pm : link
He's sick. I hope he gets even more 'sick', when we lose more of his useless chumps.
Mara can’t help himself  
LW_Giants : 3/25/2024 10:14 pm : link
He has to meddle, it’s who he is. They don’t owe Barkley anything
RE: This place  
j_rud : 3/25/2024 10:14 pm : link
In comment 16446153 4xchamps said:
Quote:
is just insane...


It's insane you think that's a "nice story". It's the actual rot.
 
christian : 3/25/2024 10:18 pm : link
We need to print shirts, with the phrase Go Terps has popularized: "Mara wants to win, but doesn't try to win."
He also said “we need  
LW_Giants : 3/25/2024 10:20 pm : link
To put a better team around Daniel” and he believes that the Vikings game jones is the real player. Terrifying
RE: Maybe he’s a class act  
islander1 : 3/25/2024 10:26 pm : link
In comment 16446133 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
But bypassing his best offer to stay in the NFC East with one of our biggest rivals means he should not get a warm reception when he comes back here.


Exactly.
Barkley  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/25/2024 10:37 pm : link
Is a Philly boy and wanted to be there. I begrudgingly watched his intro to the eagles facility and he gushes over the team. It feels genuine, so completely lost all respect for him as a competitor.

More like a can’t beat them, join them vibe. F that guy
RE: I sometime  
section125 : 3/25/2024 10:47 pm : link
In comment 16446140 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
get the sense that Mara thinks he's running a soup kitchen.


I sometimes wonder if people on BBI ever developed friends in their lives. Mara may just like people. Barkley was a team captain and well liked.

RE: I sometime  
Go Terps : 3/25/2024 10:48 pm : link
In comment 16446140 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
get the sense that Mara thinks he's running a soup kitchen.


You're close...

 
christian : 3/25/2024 10:51 pm : link
Everything some of us fear is very likely true.
RE:  
bw in dc : 3/25/2024 10:53 pm : link
In comment 16446128 j_rud said:
Quote:
This is garbage



Quote:


“I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because that almost signals you’re giving up on the season,’’ Mara said. “I was still hoping we would be able to sign him at some point. So I don’t regret that. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to do it. From his standpoint, at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we kind of owed him that, to tell you the truth instead of sending him somewhere where maybe he didn’t want to go.’’



You owed Barkley? What a dumb take.


I know the romantics of the base drool over Mara's class, but the guy really is a dolt.



RE: RE:  
section125 : 3/25/2024 11:02 pm : link
In comment 16446181 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16446128 j_rud said:


Quote:


This is garbage



Quote:


“I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because that almost signals you’re giving up on the season,’’ Mara said. “I was still hoping we would be able to sign him at some point. So I don’t regret that. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to do it. From his standpoint, at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we kind of owed him that, to tell you the truth instead of sending him somewhere where maybe he didn’t want to go.’’



You owed Barkley? What a dumb take.



I know the romantics of the base drool over Mara's class, but the guy really is a dolt.


Dolt? He may be a geek, but hardly a dolt. Hey could always be a Danny Boy...
RE: I sometime  
Optimus-NY : 3/25/2024 11:03 pm : link
In comment 16446140 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
get the sense that Mara thinks he's running a soup kitchen.


He's a strange one. Really strange one.
such a stupid thing for him to say out loud  
hassan : 3/25/2024 11:09 pm : link
and he is a major dolt.
I was sick  
bceagle05 : 3/25/2024 11:13 pm : link
when we drafted him.
What should make Mara sick is that DG passed on Allen  
GeofromNJ : 3/25/2024 11:24 pm : link
and drafted a running back and Mara sat there and watched this idiocy.
RE:  
BrettNYG10 : 12:06 am : link
In comment 16446128 j_rud said:
Quote:
This is garbage



Quote:


“I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because that almost signals you’re giving up on the season,’’ Mara said. “I was still hoping we would be able to sign him at some point. So I don’t regret that. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to do it. From his standpoint, at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we kind of owed him that, to tell you the truth instead of sending him somewhere where maybe he didn’t want to go.’’



You owed Barkley? What a dumb take.


This is horrifying.
Owed him?  
Go Terps : 12:29 am : link
Hey John...



If the day ever comes when sentimentality and nostalgia factor into the salary cap the Giants are going to be tough to beat.
.  
Go Terps : 12:33 am : link
I notice we didn't owe Evan Engram, Matt Peart, Wayne Gallman, Nick Gates, Tae Crowder, or any number of other Giants that have passed through the doors these awful recent years.

I am so so glad that Barkley is gone.
I don't mean to sound crass, but I'm just gonna say it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:44 am : link
John Mara sounds like a pussy here.

Jesus Christ, man.
What cracks me up....  
Maijay : 5:21 am : link
is that Mara is the owner and if he wants to meddle he can. He is entitled to his opinion but has people to make those essential football decisions. Let those people do the selection of players and team building.
If he wears his heart on his sleeve for players it is something we have to accept as fans. Sometimes he gets in the way but it is his team and we can only voice our opinions and should pray Mara keeps the meddling to a minimum.
I can't believe they published this like a puff piece.  
j_rud : 7:09 am : link
Dear God this team is lost if they thought saying this garbage in public was a good idea. What was the point? Some attempt to console the fans? It's mind-boggling stupidity.

They did an actual puff piece on the rot. That's where we're at this morning.
And for the sycophants  
j_rud : 7:12 am : link
Yes, it's a big deal. The owner is admitting they could've traded him but felt he felt like they owed him something. And no, I refuse to believe Schoen didn't take calls. Like I said, this organizations head is so far up its ass that they did a puff piece on organizational rot.
RE: RE: I sometime  
ajr2456 : 7:36 am : link
In comment 16446177 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16446140 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


get the sense that Mara thinks he's running a soup kitchen.



I sometimes wonder if people on BBI ever developed friends in their lives. Mara may just like people. Barkley was a team captain and well liked.


Running a football team based who you like means you probably shouldn’t be running a football team
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:36 am : link
This poster 4champs-who I've never even heard of until recently-gives off strong P-Dot vibes in being a shill for all things Giants.
RE: So is John Mara racist?  
Gatorade Dunk : 7:45 am : link
In comment 16446134 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Or is he an idiot who cares about these guys too much to win?

The latter is a thought that you see all over this board. The former is something insinuated by a few.

But which is it?

Here's one thing that some people have suggested. And then here's another thought, that other people - far fewer of them - have suggested. Neither thing is in conflict with the other and both are speculation.

So which is it?

WHICH IS IT???!!
He is happy we allowed him to go to our rivals  
Essex : 7:54 am : link
I can guarantee you Jeffery Lurie never said that in his life. He is a joke.
 
christian : 8:00 am : link
That's the kind of stuff you say in private, not to reporters.

This organization is so lost. Hanlon feels like this signals to the fans that Mara lets Schoen do what he wants.

But it's completely lost on them that what fans really worry about is management having to maneuver an environment where ownership does and says shit like this.
I’m going to repeat what I believe and and have said often.  
Spider56 : 8:22 am : link
The Giants are the Mara’s and the Mara’s are the Giants.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.

The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team
RE: RE: I sometime  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:26 am : link
In comment 16446177 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16446140 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


get the sense that Mara thinks he's running a soup kitchen.



I sometimes wonder if people on BBI ever developed friends in their lives. Mara may just like people. Barkley was a team captain and well liked.


The Giants are a business. He's the owner. It's not a friend-making operation. That's how real businesses go out of business.
It seems Barkley wasn’t guided by that same loyalty  
Essex : 8:31 am : link
More than that, he went on Eagles social media and used his 5 year old daughter to talk about how the Giants are losers.

RE: It seems Barkley wasn’t guided by that same loyalty  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:32 am : link
In comment 16446290 Essex said:
Quote:
More than that, he went on Eagles social media and used his 5 year old daughter to talk about how the Giants are losers.


Yup.
He really does lay it all out there for the fans to see.  
j_rud : 8:34 am : link
What a miscalculation. All I can imagine is that they thought the fans were upset that Barkley left and this little missive was an attempt to commiserate. And I'm sure some people will see it that way.

But it's a comedically bad reading of the room and they proceed to just lay bare the mindset this team is operating under. It's staggeringly stupid.

As a follow up I'd LOVE to see some other beats ask their sources in other front offices what they think of these comments. I bet the comments would be gold, and possibly lead to more BBI Family Artwork. We are a laughingstock.
RE: It seems Barkley wasn’t guided by that same loyalty  
j_rud : 8:38 am : link
In comment 16446290 Essex said:
Quote:
More than that, he went on Eagles social media and used his 5 year old daughter to talk about how the Giants are losers.


That's the best part! Barkley has been doing this little passive aggressive thing, including the clip you mention, since the day he signed. And the owners response is to say

"Well, we felt like we owed him. At least we allowed him to pick his next team. Ya know. Cuz we owed him beyond making him wildly rich in the biggest media market in the world. I mean guy was here 6 years and we wo an whole playoff game. ON THE ROAD! I'm perfectly cool with this guy sticking his thumb in my eye on the way out.

Once a Giant!
Nobody is saying Mara doesn’t have  
LW_Giants : 8:42 am : link
The right to speak his mind or meddle, but that doesn’t mean we have to be ok with it. The man is looking at everyone else trying to figure out why his franchise has been a dumpster fire for the better part of a decade, when the problem is evident for everyone else to see…..him

This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.
RE: I’m going to repeat what I believe and and have said often.  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 8:44 am : link
In comment 16446278 Spider56 said:
Quote:
The Giants are the Mara’s and the Mara’s are the Giants.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.

The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team


What else do the Mara's owe their players or employees? They pay them top notch salaries and treat them and their families with respect; the organization is top notch in this regard and offers a high quality of life on and off the field. I think most here would agree.

The problem is that players will ultimately do what is in their best interest to get the "bag" but ownership maintains some sentimental feelings that clouds decision-making. Relationships are real but business is business.

John cant make tough decisions when it involves personnel. He is loyal to a fault which in of itself is not a bad quality; he cant make sound objective roster moves when it involves high profile players and it's abundantly obvious to the fanbase.

Knowing Mara is like this  
Chris684 : 8:48 am : link
Barkley was not the guy to ever be sentimental about. His NYG career should be remembered for injury/disappointment more than anything else. He really had what amounted to 2 good seasons (1 excellent one) here, not good enough for a running back selected at #2.

Barkley also had this good guy/team leader reputation, but the way he's behaved since signing with Philly has me calling that into question.

Mara can be sick all he wants, as long as Barkley is gone, which thankfully he is.
RE: It seems Barkley wasn’t guided by that same loyalty  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 8:51 am : link
In comment 16446290 Essex said:
Quote:
More than that, he went on Eagles social media and used his 5 year old daughter to talk about how the Giants are losers.


I posted the link above. Barkley shit all over the Giants on his media escapade with his new home team.
RE: I’m going to repeat what I believe and and have said often.  
christian : 8:54 am : link
In comment 16446278 Spider56 said:
Quote:
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.


What are your thoughts on George Young?
RE: Knowing Mara is like this  
christian : 8:56 am : link
In comment 16446311 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Barkley also had this good guy/team leader reputation, but the way he's behaved since signing with Philly has me calling that into question.


Barkley is a total phony. I'm so glad I don't have to pretend to like him anymore.
RE: I’m going to repeat what I believe and and have said often.  
j_rud : 9:01 am : link
In comment 16446278 Spider56 said:
Quote:
The Giants are the Mara’s and the Mara’s are the Giants.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.

The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team


Keep carrying that water, John appreciates your service.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:07 am : link
Mara’s love for dudes who pretty much did nothing here is so odd to me. This isn’t Eli or Strahan.
RE: RE: Knowing Mara is like this  
Greg from LI : 9:09 am : link
In comment 16446318 christian said:
Quote:
Barkley is a total phony. I'm so glad I don't have to pretend to like him anymore.


Yup. I never liked him. His image always seemed so contrived.
when's the last  
Enzo : 9:13 am : link
time Mara said something publicly that made you feel good about his stewardship of this franchise? Nearly every time he talks he says something stupid. The only bigger clown in the org is the guy running PR.
RE: I’m going to repeat what I believe and and have said often.  
Enzo : 9:15 am : link
In comment 16446278 Spider56 said:
Quote:
The Giants are the Mara’s and the Mara’s are the Giants.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.

The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team

I love the "they're good people" narrative that gets parroted around here. Maybe some of them are. Maybe some of them aren't. But how do you know for sure? Whatever you need to tell yourself....
RE: RE: I’m going to repeat what I believe and and have said often.  
Chris684 : 9:20 am : link
In comment 16446342 Enzo said:
Quote:
In comment 16446278 Spider56 said:


Quote:


The Giants are the Mara’s and the Mara’s are the Giants.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.

The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team


I love the "they're good people" narrative that gets parroted around here. Maybe some of them are. Maybe some of them aren't. But how do you know for sure? Whatever you need to tell yourself....


Well, for one, almost every former NYG player says it. Does that count?
RE: RE: RE: I’m going to repeat what I believe and and have said often.  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 9:25 am : link
In comment 16446344 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16446342 Enzo said:


Quote:


In comment 16446278 Spider56 said:


Quote:


The Giants are the Mara’s and the Mara’s are the Giants.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.

The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team


I love the "they're good people" narrative that gets parroted around here. Maybe some of them are. Maybe some of them aren't. But how do you know for sure? Whatever you need to tell yourself....



Well, for one, almost every former NYG player says it. Does that count?



I'll say it again, the Mara's are not bad people, they just cant run a franchise. John cant make tough personnel decisions and the fan base knows it. He is too sentimental and cant be objective when it involves high profile players.
RE:  
GiantTuff1 : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16446128 j_rud said:
Quote:
This is garbage



Quote:


“I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because that almost signals you’re giving up on the season,’’ Mara said. “I was still hoping we would be able to sign him at some point. So I don’t regret that. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to do it. From his standpoint, at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we kind of owed him that, to tell you the truth instead of sending him somewhere where maybe he didn’t want to go.’’



You owed Barkley? What a dumb take.

Sentimentality over winning. The Mara way.
RE: I sometime  
GiantTuff1 : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16446140 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
get the sense that Mara thinks he's running a soup kitchen.

EXACTLY
RE: RE: I sometime  
GiantTuff1 : 9:48 am : link
In comment 16446178 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16446140 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


get the sense that Mara thinks he's running a soup kitchen.



You're close...

Terps can you explain to the board why the Olive Garden reference?
RE: He really does lay it all out there for the fans to see.  
GiantTuff1 : 9:50 am : link
In comment 16446293 j_rud said:
Quote:
What a miscalculation. All I can imagine is that they thought the fans were upset that Barkley left and this little missive was an attempt to commiserate. And I'm sure some people will see it that way.

But it's a comedically bad reading of the room and they proceed to just lay bare the mindset this team is operating under. It's staggeringly stupid.

As a follow up I'd LOVE to see some other beats ask their sources in other front offices what they think of these comments. I bet the comments would be gold, and possibly lead to more BBI Family Artwork. We are a laughingstock.

Yup.
RE: RE: I’m going to repeat what I believe and and have said often.  
Essex : 9:53 am : link
In comment 16446342 Enzo said:
Quote:
In comment 16446278 Spider56 said:


Quote:


The Giants are the Mara’s and the Mara’s are the Giants.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.

The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team


I love the "they're good people" narrative that gets parroted around here. Maybe some of them are. Maybe some of them aren't. But how do you know for sure? Whatever you need to tell yourself....


I agree with this, we get too caught up in the good guy routine. What I would say is that John Mara seems like a decent person, but I have no idea how he is outside of the media glare and to be quite frank, nor do I care. I care he puts out a winning product so that I can enjoy my falls. That is my connection to him.
RE: Nobody is saying Mara doesn’t have  
Thegratefulhead : 9:54 am : link
In comment 16446300 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
The right to speak his mind or meddle, but that doesn’t mean we have to be ok with it. The man is looking at everyone else trying to figure out why his franchise has been a dumpster fire for the better part of a decade, when the problem is evident for everyone else to see…..him

This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.
I am a business owner.

Mara has fuck everyone type of money.

His business makes money even if he mettle’s.

His family helped establish the modern NFL.

He knows you are a loser, he views you as an ant.

That’s basically it.


Whine and bitch about him.


Get money and buy the team or get fucked.


RE: RE: RE: I sometime  
Greg from LI : 9:57 am : link
In comment 16446376 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
Terps can you explain to the board why the Olive Garden reference?


Olive Garden's slogan for many years was "When you're here, you're family"
 
christian : 10:00 am : link
The Maras do great work in the area. I am huge fan of the Boys Hope Girls Hope organization, where John is on the board. I'd prefer all of his empathy be directed there.

His personal relationships with the players and desire for storybook endings with them is a detriment to the team.

The players should not be his friends. They are employees, many of whom are rewarded with 10s of millions of dollars.

I hope there's a cut throat Mara in the next generation. Or at least a cut throat spouse.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:09 am : link
I get sentimentally towards dudes like Eli or Strahan…guys who have pelts on the wall and led us to the mountaintop. But the Barkleys, Jones’, the Shepards? I don’t get it. They have done nothing of note here besides one ‘epic’ WC win.
RE: RE: Nobody is saying Mara doesn’t have  
LW_Giants : 10:16 am : link
In comment 16446387 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16446300 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


The right to speak his mind or meddle, but that doesn’t mean we have to be ok with it. The man is looking at everyone else trying to figure out why his franchise has been a dumpster fire for the better part of a decade, when the problem is evident for everyone else to see…..him

This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.

I am a business owner.

Mara has fuck everyone type of money.

His business makes money even if he mettle’s.

His family helped establish the modern NFL.

He knows you are a loser, he views you as an ant.

That’s basically it.


Whine and bitch about him.


Get money and buy the team or get fucked.


LMAO, I hope that made you feel tough.
RE: RE: Nobody is saying Mara doesn’t have  
Scooter185 : 10:18 am : link
In comment 16446387 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16446300 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


The right to speak his mind or meddle, but that doesn’t mean we have to be ok with it. The man is looking at everyone else trying to figure out why his franchise has been a dumpster fire for the better part of a decade, when the problem is evident for everyone else to see…..him

This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.

I am a business owner.

Mara has fuck everyone type of money.

His business makes money even if he mettle’s.

His family helped establish the modern NFL.

He knows you are a loser, he views you as an ant.

That’s basically it.


Whine and bitch about him.


Get money and buy the team or get fucked.


If someone ran a bar like Mara runs the Giants they'd be hundreds of thousands in debt and Jon Taffer would be ripping the owner a new asshole on an episode of Bar Rescue.

Being unwilling or unable to hold people according for poor performance because you care more about being their friend than their boss is a sign of a poor businessman. Mara is lucky his father owned the Giants and not a pizza restaurant
I also own a business  
GiantTuff1 : 10:21 am : link
and it's clear to me that if Mara didn't inherit a business he would have no business running one.

You can love the people while they are there but you cannot let personal emotions be involved in decision making to better the team. The business, for everyone involved, should always be top priority. Or else you place your own relationships and personal biases above the betterment of the team. This seems to be something Mara does quite often to the detriment of the team, the fans, and the Giants standing within the league.

For right or wrong the game has become about money. The Giants being "a family" is not a competitive advantage the franchise thinks it is just because they may have successfully sold players on this eons ago.
RE: RE: RE: I’m going to repeat what I believe and and have said often.  
Enzo : 10:24 am : link
In comment 16446344 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16446342 Enzo said:


Quote:


In comment 16446278 Spider56 said:


Quote:


The Giants are the Mara’s and the Mara’s are the Giants.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.

The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team


I love the "they're good people" narrative that gets parroted around here. Maybe some of them are. Maybe some of them aren't. But how do you know for sure? Whatever you need to tell yourself....



Well, for one, almost every former NYG player says it. Does that count?

how about Josh Brown's wife? Does she count?
RE: RE: RE: Nobody is saying Mara doesn’t have  
BrianLeonard23 : 10:25 am : link
In comment 16446418 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 16446387 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16446300 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


The right to speak his mind or meddle, but that doesn’t mean we have to be ok with it. The man is looking at everyone else trying to figure out why his franchise has been a dumpster fire for the better part of a decade, when the problem is evident for everyone else to see…..him

This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.

I am a business owner.

Mara has fuck everyone type of money.

His business makes money even if he mettle’s.

His family helped establish the modern NFL.

He knows you are a loser, he views you as an ant.

That’s basically it.


Whine and bitch about him.


Get money and buy the team or get fucked.





If someone ran a bar like Mara runs the Giants they'd be hundreds of thousands in debt and Jon Taffer would be ripping the owner a new asshole on an episode of Bar Rescue.

Being unwilling or unable to hold people according for poor performance because you care more about being their friend than their boss is a sign of a poor businessman. Mara is lucky his father owned the Giants and not a pizza restaurant


Perfect. I love that show.
RE: RE: Nobody is saying Mara doesn’t have  
Enzo : 10:26 am : link
In comment 16446387 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16446300 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


The right to speak his mind or meddle, but that doesn’t mean we have to be ok with it. The man is looking at everyone else trying to figure out why his franchise has been a dumpster fire for the better part of a decade, when the problem is evident for everyone else to see…..him

This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.

I am a business owner.

Mara has fuck everyone type of money.

His business makes money even if he mettle’s.

His family helped establish the modern NFL.

He knows you are a loser, he views you as an ant.

That’s basically it.


Whine and bitch about him.


Get money and buy the team or get fucked.

this is the mindless fanboy perspective. There's always at least a couple.

Yes his profits are virtually guaranteed so it seems his main job is to facilitate winning. How's that been going?
RE: RE: RE: Nobody is saying Mara doesn’t have  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10:26 am : link
In comment 16446418 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 16446387 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16446300 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


The right to speak his mind or meddle, but that doesn’t mean we have to be ok with it. The man is looking at everyone else trying to figure out why his franchise has been a dumpster fire for the better part of a decade, when the problem is evident for everyone else to see…..him

This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.

I am a business owner.

Mara has fuck everyone type of money.

His business makes money even if he mettle’s.

His family helped establish the modern NFL.

He knows you are a loser, he views you as an ant.

That’s basically it.


Whine and bitch about him.


Get money and buy the team or get fucked.





If someone ran a bar like Mara runs the Giants they'd be hundreds of thousands in debt and Jon Taffer would be ripping the owner a new asshole on an episode of Bar Rescue.

Being unwilling or unable to hold people according for poor performance because you care more about being their friend than their boss is a sign of a poor businessman. Mara is lucky his father owned the Giants and not a pizza restaurant


HAHA!! Great analogy.

Mara would have all is favorites in the back cooking shit food in a disgustingly dirty kitchen, while his besties are upfront double pouring or at the bar getting hammered on his dime.
RE: RE: This place  
djm : 10:27 am : link
In comment 16446161 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16446153 4xchamps said:


Quote:


is just insane...



It's insane you think that's a "nice story". It's the actual rot.


What are you talking about? Rot? The owner is merely showing he's human laments losing a star player like Barkley, a player that represented the team and league in exemplary fashion. And YET... HE LET THE GM DO EXACTLY THAT. He let Schoen move on from Barkley. He didn't meddle. Christ.

Echo chamber of absolute horse shit being volleyed back and forth.

Just because everyone is saying it doesn't mean it's accurate or fair.
yea...soup kitchen  
djm : 10:30 am : link
yea ok.

You guys are comically out of touch. Carry on.
RE: RE: RE: This place  
PatersonPlank : 10:30 am : link
In comment 16446433 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16446161 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 16446153 4xchamps said:


Quote:


is just insane...



It's insane you think that's a "nice story". It's the actual rot.



What are you talking about? Rot? The owner is merely showing he's human laments losing a star player like Barkley, a player that represented the team and league in exemplary fashion. And YET... HE LET THE GM DO EXACTLY THAT. He let Schoen move on from Barkley. He didn't meddle. Christ.

Echo chamber of absolute horse shit being volleyed back and forth.

Just because everyone is saying it doesn't mean it's accurate or fair.


haha, it is crazy I agree. He liked Barkley a lot, but let the GM make his decision and not match the offer. Exactly what he should have done.
everyone talking shit here  
djm : 10:34 am : link
BEGGED for Barkley to be released this offseason. BEGGED!! So he's released! Rejoice! Mara says damn, great teammate, great leader and bla bla bla --- we made the football decision that was sort of painful, and this place goes ape shit.

You live for this shit. Fucking obsessed with lip service.
I appreciate  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:37 am : link
for the most part that Giants ownership cares deeply about the players. They are not just employees imv. I hope they continue to do that and make tough decisions with players when needed.

I see the front office as more of the "employee" status and Mara for far too long failed to see how poor that front office had become. If he did, then maybe he would have had some nicer endings with some of the quality players it did manage to have on the team.
RE: everyone talking shit here  
bw in dc : 10:49 am : link
In comment 16446443 djm said:
Quote:
BEGGED for Barkley to be released this offseason. BEGGED!! So he's released! Rejoice! Mara says damn, great teammate, great leader and bla bla bla --- we made the football decision that was sort of painful, and this place goes ape shit.

You live for this shit. Fucking obsessed with lip service.


Read j_rud's post where he shows this quote from Mara:

Quote:

“I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because that almost signals you’re giving up on the season,’’ Mara said. “I was still hoping we would be able to sign him at some point. So I don’t regret that. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to do it. From his standpoint, at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we kind of owed him that, to tell you the truth instead of sending him somewhere where maybe he didn’t want to go.''


Why did Mara owe it to Team Barkley to choose where they wanted to go after paying him nearly $50M for one playoff win and an overall losing record over six years?

Mara feels bad for Barkley since his former moron GM drafted him  
ThomasG : 11:00 am : link
overall #2 with all the expectations of coming to a storied franchise that would raise another Lombardi with him as the centerpiece of the Offense at RB and lead him into the Hall of Fame someday.

Somewhere along the line though the Hand of God must have let go.



RE: everyone talking shit here  
j_rud : 11:04 am : link
In comment 16446443 djm said:
Quote:
BEGGED for Barkley to be released this offseason. BEGGED!! So he's released! Rejoice! Mara says damn, great teammate, great leader and bla bla bla --- we made the football decision that was sort of painful, and this place goes ape shit.

You live for this shit. Fucking obsessed with lip service.


No, we begged for him to be traded. Significant difference. And while Mara passes the buck to Schoen here and says he didn't make calls, it also doesn't say he didn't take any, and based on history yes, some of us will choose to believe Mara influenced that. You can act like his critics are crazy all you like. But in terms of running a football team we are in bad hands. Clearly.
And to be crystal clear, this isn't about Mara being emotional  
j_rud : 11:14 am : link
or getting attached to players. It's allowing it to influence his decision making to the point that he thinks he owes these guys favors. That's just bad management. Keep sucking on that Giants Way teat tho. I'm glad we have so many warm and fuzzies in the midst of a decade of purulent shit.
RE: RE: everyone talking shit here  
rsjem1979 : 11:23 am : link
In comment 16446462 bw in dc said:
Quote:

Why did Mara owe it to Team Barkley to choose where they wanted to go after paying him nearly $50M for one playoff win and an overall losing record over six years?


Barkley would have been able to make the same exact choice even if the Giants had traded him, so Mara's statement here makes no sense. He'd have gone somewhere for 2 months, presumably with an opportunity to get to the playoffs, and then he would have been a free agent.
Can we separate two unconnected thoughts?  
Mike from Ohio : 11:34 am : link
John Mara being a nice guy and a bad executive are not mutually exclusive. He is not doing and saying stupid things because he hates the Giants and their fans. It is about his priorities.

IMO, Mara’s greatest concern is the reputation of the Giants franchise. That means that he puts people and how they feel ahead of all other things, including wins and losses. It is his team and he can run it how he chooses to run it. But what many fans are posting here is that decisions should be made based on winning and losing, not whether players love being Giants (which Barkley clearly didn’t based on his full on assholery out the door).

It’s ok to love certain players and coaches who join this organization and to look out for them after they are gone. But that has to be accompanied by some level of “this is a business and we need to make business decisions” that I don’t think Mara likes making.

As has been said before - John Mara wants to win. It just isn’t his first priority.
It' s complicated ...  
Manny in CA : 12:49 pm : link

I truly believe that Barkley wanted to play his whole career here, as he often said.

But I also believe he's happy to go home to Pennsylvania, what's wrong with that ?

I also think that Lurie spoke to Saquon improperly, plenty wrong with that (and the NFL chooses not to do anything about it).

The problem all started when Roc Nation's Kim Miale convinced Saquon not to take the money last year (and thus the Franchise tag). She screwed him and the Giants.

He still has a lot in the tank (despite all the "sour grape" mumbling around here. Hate to see him with Philly, twice-a year.





What's the opposite of "sick"?  
GiantTuff1 : 12:58 pm : link
That's how many Giants fans feel.
If the price John Mara has to pay  
arniefez : 1:57 pm : link
for inheriting an unfathomably profitable multi billion dollar business that operates as an ongoing monopoly is that some of the people who make him richer everyday supporting that business don't like him, that's a pretty good deal from where I sit.

We know how emotional John Mara gets over the performance of the Giants. Good and bad, because we've seen him on camera when he doesn't know he's on camera. To say he's emotionally invested at every level of the Giants organization is an understatement.

Did any of you see the Patriots documentary on Apple TV? If you didn't I recommend watching it. When Robert Kraft talked about Drew Bledsoe he said he was like a son to me. We've certainly heard him say that about Brady too. The Aaron Hernandez episode was an eye opener for me when it comes to owners and players. Kraft was very close with Hernandez. I won't spoil anymore if someone hasn't watched it yet and plans to.

One thing is for sure after watching the Patriots documentary John Mara is certainly not the only owner that gets attached to his players. It seems to be the nature of the business.
RE: RE: everyone talking shit here  
djm : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16446494 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16446443 djm said:


Quote:


BEGGED for Barkley to be released this offseason. BEGGED!! So he's released! Rejoice! Mara says damn, great teammate, great leader and bla bla bla --- we made the football decision that was sort of painful, and this place goes ape shit.

You live for this shit. Fucking obsessed with lip service.



No, we begged for him to be traded. Significant difference. And while Mara passes the buck to Schoen here and says he didn't make calls, it also doesn't say he didn't take any, and based on history yes, some of us will choose to believe Mara influenced that. You can act like his critics are crazy all you like. But in terms of running a football team we are in bad hands. Clearly.


Clearly? You are misusing the word. You're speculating.

SPECULATING  
djm : 2:09 pm : link
Quote:
The Giants could have tried to trade Barkley during the 2023 season when it became apparent the team was going to finish with a losing record and not come close to challenging for a playoff berth.

They did not make any calls and Mara was fine with that.


Where does it say that Mara forced anyone into NOT trading him at the deadline? It says he was "fine with that." Meaning, he was ok with that decision. It doesn't mean Mara was dictating things or forcing Schoen to do or not to do anything.

You're speculating. And you've (along with some others) managed to spin this into a narrative that permeates every single discussion on player personnel decision making.

I mean it's the post, so it has to be true. I am sure they didn't twist shit around or parse words to build this story into something else. They never do that.
Mara hates trading players at the deadline  
djm : 2:14 pm : link
his words. Literally.

And yet, they have traded players at the deadline. They did so in 2023.

So maybe by Mara saying " I was fine with that" doesn't necessarily mean he insisted upon anything.

But it's fine. See what you want to see. All I can do is offer a different POV. One that is rooted in actions. The Giants let Barkley walk in FA, something so many of you said would never happen because the same Mara wouldn't allow it to happen.

Barkley can suck an Easter egg.  
mittenedman : 2:21 pm : link
He's been passive aggressively running his mouth and acting like a Philly guy since he signed.

(When the Giants drafted him, he was Mr. New York from the Bronx.)

Dude's a phony, and a massive headcase. Eagles fans will be booing the shit out of him and that ridiculous contract by the end of the year, just like they'll do with Hurts.

And it'll be fun to watch. Barkley's a forgettable, error-prone loser, and the losing will follow him to PHI. I will not care to remember this guy fondly and his "FU" exit cements that.
RE: RE: RE: everyone talking shit here  
j_rud : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16446789 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16446494 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 16446443 djm said:


Quote:


BEGGED for Barkley to be released this offseason. BEGGED!! So he's released! Rejoice! Mara says damn, great teammate, great leader and bla bla bla --- we made the football decision that was sort of painful, and this place goes ape shit.

You live for this shit. Fucking obsessed with lip service.



No, we begged for him to be traded. Significant difference. And while Mara passes the buck to Schoen here and says he didn't make calls, it also doesn't say he didn't take any, and based on history yes, some of us will choose to believe Mara influenced that. You can act like his critics are crazy all you like. But in terms of running a football team we are in bad hands. Clearly.



Clearly? You are misusing the word. You're speculating.


It's speculating to say this team is in the hands of poor custodians? What the hell have you been watching?
arniefez  
Mike from Ohio : 2:30 pm : link
There is nothing wrong with an owner being attached to certain players. It only becomes a problem if that relationship begins influencing football decisions.

Kraft let Belichick keep playing Brady over Bledsoe when Beldsoe was healthy again. He picked Belichick over Brady at the end. He made decisions that were not based on emotion.
I am done  
djm : 2:31 pm : link
you know what I meant. Speculating on whether Mara forced anyone into not trading Bark at the DL.

And Mara is the owner not the GM/HC. He hired the GM/HC so that's on him but the personnel moves are on the GM/HC first and foremost. This isn't a debate on how the GM and HC are doing.
It's not that simple or black and white djm  
arniefez : 2:45 pm : link
The Giants family business organizational culture decision making process is driven by generational decades of Mara family influence. Anyone who disputes that is not being honest.

John Mara is vocal, too vocal in my opinion, when it comes to publicly discussing personnel and other competitive intellectual football property. The type of things that savvy owners keep inside their buildings.

I think John Mara would be well served to rewatch The Godfather and pay attention to how a smart family conducts its cutthroat business. He should pay special attention to the part about not letting anyone outside the family know what you're thinking.

I think it's ridiculously naive to think that a senior manager employee of the Giants with 2 years on the job has total autonomy and is immune to the influence and public statements made by the man who signs his check. Who by the way, has his brother and his nephew (the publicly pronounced CEO in waiting) working in the same department as the senior manger.

George Young wanted to fire Bill Parcells after 1983. He wasn't allowed to. George Young won 2 Super Bowls and in 1993 decided he wanted to cut Phil Simms and draft Dave Brown. He was a 15 year employee in 1993. That's how the Mara's operate. That's how they've always operated.

That's why Dave Gettleman after he correctly got passed up for the GM in 2007 was allowed to have a retirement celebration after destroying the franchise when he was finally named GM. That's how the Mara's operate. That's how they've always operated.
RE: I am done  
j_rud : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16446831 djm said:
Quote:
you know what I meant. Speculating on whether Mara forced anyone into not trading Bark at the DL.

And Mara is the owner not the GM/HC. He hired the GM/HC so that's on him but the personnel moves are on the GM/HC first and foremost. This isn't a debate on how the GM and HC are doing.


If you mean it's speculation that he's sticking his fingers in the pie, sure, you can call it that. Slightly disengeuous on your part but Ill even concede the point.

Look, you see things one way, and that's fine. I don't begrudge you your opinion. I feel the teams owners are mishandling the team and I think yesterday's little article reads very, very poorly.

RE: It's not that simple or black and white djm  
j_rud : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16446849 arniefez said:
Quote:
The Giants family business organizational culture decision making process is driven by generational decades of Mara family influence. Anyone who disputes that is not being honest.

John Mara is vocal, too vocal in my opinion, when it comes to publicly discussing personnel and other competitive intellectual football property. The type of things that savvy owners keep inside their buildings.

I think John Mara would be well served to rewatch The Godfather and pay attention to how a smart family conducts its cutthroat business. He should pay special attention to the part about not letting anyone outside the family know what you're thinking.

I think it's ridiculously naive to think that a senior manager employee of the Giants with 2 years on the job has total autonomy and is immune to the influence and public statements made by the man who signs his check. Who by the way, has his brother and his nephew (the publicly pronounced CEO in waiting) working in the same department as the senior manger.

George Young wanted to fire Bill Parcells after 1983. He wasn't allowed to. George Young won 2 Super Bowls and in 1993 decided he wanted to cut Phil Simms and draft Dave Brown. He was a 15 year employee in 1993. That's how the Mara's operate. That's how they've always operated.

That's why Dave Gettleman after he correctly got passed up for the GM in 2007 was allowed to have a retirement celebration after destroying the franchise when he was finally named GM. That's how the Mara's operate. That's how they've always operated.


Reese was unceremoniously canned mid season and he did exponentially more for the team than Gettleman. Gettleman ran this team into the ground in SPECTACULAR fashion and they gave him a proper send off. But calling attention to that makes you a lunatic with a axe to grind.
RE: RE: I am done  
djm : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16446877 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16446831 djm said:


Quote:


you know what I meant. Speculating on whether Mara forced anyone into not trading Bark at the DL.

And Mara is the owner not the GM/HC. He hired the GM/HC so that's on him but the personnel moves are on the GM/HC first and foremost. This isn't a debate on how the GM and HC are doing.



If you mean it's speculation that he's sticking his fingers in the pie, sure, you can call it that. Slightly disengeuous on your part but Ill even concede the point.

Look, you see things one way, and that's fine. I don't begrudge you your opinion. I feel the teams owners are mishandling the team and I think yesterday's little article reads very, very poorly.


Fair enough. I don't want to give Mara a pass for anything. IT's on his watch. I just don't know if its fair to bash him over that take from the post.
RE: RE: It's not that simple or black and white djm  
djm : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16446882 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16446849 arniefez said:


Quote:


The Giants family business organizational culture decision making process is driven by generational decades of Mara family influence. Anyone who disputes that is not being honest.

John Mara is vocal, too vocal in my opinion, when it comes to publicly discussing personnel and other competitive intellectual football property. The type of things that savvy owners keep inside their buildings.

I think John Mara would be well served to rewatch The Godfather and pay attention to how a smart family conducts its cutthroat business. He should pay special attention to the part about not letting anyone outside the family know what you're thinking.

I think it's ridiculously naive to think that a senior manager employee of the Giants with 2 years on the job has total autonomy and is immune to the influence and public statements made by the man who signs his check. Who by the way, has his brother and his nephew (the publicly pronounced CEO in waiting) working in the same department as the senior manger.

George Young wanted to fire Bill Parcells after 1983. He wasn't allowed to. George Young won 2 Super Bowls and in 1993 decided he wanted to cut Phil Simms and draft Dave Brown. He was a 15 year employee in 1993. That's how the Mara's operate. That's how they've always operated.

That's why Dave Gettleman after he correctly got passed up for the GM in 2007 was allowed to have a retirement celebration after destroying the franchise when he was finally named GM. That's how the Mara's operate. That's how they've always operated.



Reese was unceremoniously canned mid season and he did exponentially more for the team than Gettleman. Gettleman ran this team into the ground in SPECTACULAR fashion and they gave him a proper send off. But calling attention to that makes you a lunatic with a axe to grind.


Not disputing all the bad things Mara has presided over. More just that saying he didn't want to let Barkley walk wasn't a big deal. I don't see the link between things nor do I blame an owner for voicing something after the fact. I guess I don't see the hysterics over this.

I killed Mara in 16-17. I still kill him for that whole mess. I have no issues holding him to task for all the failures here. Lip service in the media doesn't concern me. Nor does any ceremony. DG was still wacked whether he got a send off or not.

