Really nice story. We all know Mara loves Barkley and why shouldn't he, he's a class act. Mara also said earlier that if JS wants to draft a QB or not, he's not standing in the way, either way.
More proof that the common Mara narrative around here is a bunch of made up BS. John Mara Was
You owed Barkley? What a dumb take.
The latter is a thought that you see all over this board. The former is something insinuated by a few.
But which is it?
Quote:
“I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because that almost signals you’re giving up on the season,’’ Mara said. “I was still hoping we would be able to sign him at some point. So I don’t regret that. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to do it. From his standpoint, at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we kind of owed him that, to tell you the truth instead of sending him somewhere where maybe he didn’t want to go.’’
You owed Barkley? What a dumb take.
That quote reads very similar to the Leonard Williams trade. It sounds like they talked to the players and asked if they were okay going to X. Williams obviously said yes and Barkley probably didn't want to go anywhere during the season hence why he wasn't moved.
Mara made Barkley the 3rd richest RB in the NFL since 2018; he didn't owe Barkley shit.
And Barkley repaid Mara's respect by going to the Eagles, of all team. Fuck him.
It's insane you think that's a "nice story". It's the actual rot.
Exactly.
More like a can’t beat them, join them vibe. F that guy
I sometimes wonder if people on BBI ever developed friends in their lives. Mara may just like people. Barkley was a team captain and well liked.
You're close...
Quote:
"I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because that almost signals you're giving up on the season,'' Mara said. "I was still hoping we would be able to sign him at some point. So I don't regret that. It's unfortunate we weren't able to do it. From his standpoint, at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we kind of owed him that, to tell you the truth instead of sending him somewhere where maybe he didn't want to go.''

You owed Barkley? What a dumb take.
You owed Barkley? What a dumb take.
I know the romantics of the base drool over Mara's class, but the guy really is a dolt.
Quote:
This is garbage
Quote:
“I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because that almost signals you’re giving up on the season,’’ Mara said. “I was still hoping we would be able to sign him at some point. So I don’t regret that. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to do it. From his standpoint, at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we kind of owed him that, to tell you the truth instead of sending him somewhere where maybe he didn’t want to go.’’
You owed Barkley? What a dumb take.
I know the romantics of the base drool over Mara's class, but the guy really is a dolt.
Dolt? He may be a geek, but hardly a dolt. Hey could always be a Danny Boy...
He's a strange one. Really strange one.
Quote:
“I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because that almost signals you’re giving up on the season,’’ Mara said. “I was still hoping we would be able to sign him at some point. So I don’t regret that. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to do it. From his standpoint, at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we kind of owed him that, to tell you the truth instead of sending him somewhere where maybe he didn’t want to go.’’
You owed Barkley? What a dumb take.
This is horrifying.
If the day ever comes when sentimentality and nostalgia factor into the salary cap the Giants are going to be tough to beat.
I am so so glad that Barkley is gone.
Jesus Christ, man.
If he wears his heart on his sleeve for players it is something we have to accept as fans. Sometimes he gets in the way but it is his team and we can only voice our opinions and should pray Mara keeps the meddling to a minimum.
They did an actual puff piece on the rot. That's where we're at this morning.
Quote:
get the sense that Mara thinks he's running a soup kitchen.
I sometimes wonder if people on BBI ever developed friends in their lives. Mara may just like people. Barkley was a team captain and well liked.
Running a football team based who you like means you probably shouldn’t be running a football team
The latter is a thought that you see all over this board. The former is something insinuated by a few.
But which is it?
Here's one thing that some people have suggested. And then here's another thought, that other people - far fewer of them - have suggested. Neither thing is in conflict with the other and both are speculation.
So which is it?
WHICH IS IT???!!
This organization is so lost. Hanlon feels like this signals to the fans that Mara lets Schoen do what he wants.
But it's completely lost on them that what fans really worry about is management having to maneuver an environment where ownership does and says shit like this.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.
The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team
Quote:
get the sense that Mara thinks he's running a soup kitchen.
I sometimes wonder if people on BBI ever developed friends in their lives. Mara may just like people. Barkley was a team captain and well liked.
The Giants are a business. He's the owner. It's not a friend-making operation. That's how real businesses go out of business.
Yup.
But it's a comedically bad reading of the room and they proceed to just lay bare the mindset this team is operating under. It's staggeringly stupid.
As a follow up I'd LOVE to see some other beats ask their sources in other front offices what they think of these comments. I bet the comments would be gold, and possibly lead to more BBI Family Artwork. We are a laughingstock.
That's the best part! Barkley has been doing this little passive aggressive thing, including the clip you mention, since the day he signed. And the owners response is to say
"Well, we felt like we owed him. At least we allowed him to pick his next team. Ya know. Cuz we owed him beyond making him wildly rich in the biggest media market in the world. I mean guy was here 6 years and we wo an whole playoff game. ON THE ROAD! I'm perfectly cool with this guy sticking his thumb in my eye on the way out.
Once a Giant!
This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.
The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team
What else do the Mara's owe their players or employees? They pay them top notch salaries and treat them and their families with respect; the organization is top notch in this regard and offers a high quality of life on and off the field. I think most here would agree.
The problem is that players will ultimately do what is in their best interest to get the "bag" but ownership maintains some sentimental feelings that clouds decision-making. Relationships are real but business is business.
John cant make tough decisions when it involves personnel. He is loyal to a fault which in of itself is not a bad quality; he cant make sound objective roster moves when it involves high profile players and it's abundantly obvious to the fanbase.
Barkley also had this good guy/team leader reputation, but the way he's behaved since signing with Philly has me calling that into question.
Mara can be sick all he wants, as long as Barkley is gone, which thankfully he is.
I posted the link above. Barkley shit all over the Giants on his media escapade with his new home team.
What are your thoughts on George Young?
Barkley is a total phony. I'm so glad I don't have to pretend to like him anymore.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.
The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team
Keep carrying that water, John appreciates your service.
Yup. I never liked him. His image always seemed so contrived.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.
The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team
I love the "they're good people" narrative that gets parroted around here. Maybe some of them are. Maybe some of them aren't. But how do you know for sure? Whatever you need to tell yourself....
Quote:
The Giants are the Mara’s and the Mara’s are the Giants.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.
The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team
I love the "they're good people" narrative that gets parroted around here. Maybe some of them are. Maybe some of them aren't. But how do you know for sure? Whatever you need to tell yourself....
Well, for one, almost every former NYG player says it. Does that count?
Quote:
In comment 16446278 Spider56 said:
Quote:
The Giants are the Mara’s and the Mara’s are the Giants.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.
The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team
I love the "they're good people" narrative that gets parroted around here. Maybe some of them are. Maybe some of them aren't. But how do you know for sure? Whatever you need to tell yourself....
Well, for one, almost every former NYG player says it. Does that count?
I'll say it again, the Mara's are not bad people, they just cant run a franchise. John cant make tough personnel decisions and the fan base knows it. He is too sentimental and cant be objective when it involves high profile players.
Quote:
“I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because that almost signals you’re giving up on the season,’’ Mara said. “I was still hoping we would be able to sign him at some point. So I don’t regret that. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to do it. From his standpoint, at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we kind of owed him that, to tell you the truth instead of sending him somewhere where maybe he didn’t want to go.’’
You owed Barkley? What a dumb take.
Sentimentality over winning. The Mara way.
EXACTLY
Quote:
get the sense that Mara thinks he's running a soup kitchen.
You're close...
Terps can you explain to the board why the Olive Garden reference?
But it's a comedically bad reading of the room and they proceed to just lay bare the mindset this team is operating under. It's staggeringly stupid.
As a follow up I'd LOVE to see some other beats ask their sources in other front offices what they think of these comments. I bet the comments would be gold, and possibly lead to more BBI Family Artwork. We are a laughingstock.
Yup.
Quote:
The Giants are the Mara’s and the Mara’s are the Giants.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.
The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team
I love the "they're good people" narrative that gets parroted around here. Maybe some of them are. Maybe some of them aren't. But how do you know for sure? Whatever you need to tell yourself....
I agree with this, we get too caught up in the good guy routine. What I would say is that John Mara seems like a decent person, but I have no idea how he is outside of the media glare and to be quite frank, nor do I care. I care he puts out a winning product so that I can enjoy my falls. That is my connection to him.
This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.
Mara has fuck everyone type of money.
His business makes money even if he mettle’s.
His family helped establish the modern NFL.
He knows you are a loser, he views you as an ant.
That’s basically it.
Whine and bitch about him.
Get money and buy the team or get fucked.
Olive Garden's slogan for many years was "When you're here, you're family"
His personal relationships with the players and desire for storybook endings with them is a detriment to the team.
The players should not be his friends. They are employees, many of whom are rewarded with 10s of millions of dollars.
I hope there's a cut throat Mara in the next generation. Or at least a cut throat spouse.
Quote:
The right to speak his mind or meddle, but that doesn’t mean we have to be ok with it. The man is looking at everyone else trying to figure out why his franchise has been a dumpster fire for the better part of a decade, when the problem is evident for everyone else to see…..him
This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.
I am a business owner.
Mara has fuck everyone type of money.
His business makes money even if he mettle’s.
His family helped establish the modern NFL.
He knows you are a loser, he views you as an ant.
That’s basically it.
Whine and bitch about him.
Get money and buy the team or get fucked.
LMAO, I hope that made you feel tough.
Quote:
The right to speak his mind or meddle, but that doesn’t mean we have to be ok with it. The man is looking at everyone else trying to figure out why his franchise has been a dumpster fire for the better part of a decade, when the problem is evident for everyone else to see…..him
This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.
I am a business owner.
Mara has fuck everyone type of money.
His business makes money even if he mettle’s.
His family helped establish the modern NFL.
He knows you are a loser, he views you as an ant.
That’s basically it.
Whine and bitch about him.
Get money and buy the team or get fucked.
If someone ran a bar like Mara runs the Giants they'd be hundreds of thousands in debt and Jon Taffer would be ripping the owner a new asshole on an episode of Bar Rescue.
Being unwilling or unable to hold people according for poor performance because you care more about being their friend than their boss is a sign of a poor businessman. Mara is lucky his father owned the Giants and not a pizza restaurant
You can love the people while they are there but you cannot let personal emotions be involved in decision making to better the team. The business, for everyone involved, should always be top priority. Or else you place your own relationships and personal biases above the betterment of the team. This seems to be something Mara does quite often to the detriment of the team, the fans, and the Giants standing within the league.
For right or wrong the game has become about money. The Giants being "a family" is not a competitive advantage the franchise thinks it is just because they may have successfully sold players on this eons ago.
Quote:
In comment 16446278 Spider56 said:
Quote:
The Giants are the Mara’s and the Mara’s are the Giants.
They are good people who want to win and they care about their employees.
They have been here before you and they will be here after you.
If you don’t like them, you need to find another team.
Deal with it.
The bad mouthing and paranoid conspiracy theories are Bull shit and childish.
The world has enough misguided hate in real everyday events, there’s no need to have it overflow into a supposedly favorite sports team
I love the "they're good people" narrative that gets parroted around here. Maybe some of them are. Maybe some of them aren't. But how do you know for sure? Whatever you need to tell yourself....
Well, for one, almost every former NYG player says it. Does that count?
how about Josh Brown's wife? Does she count?
Quote:
In comment 16446300 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
The right to speak his mind or meddle, but that doesn’t mean we have to be ok with it. The man is looking at everyone else trying to figure out why his franchise has been a dumpster fire for the better part of a decade, when the problem is evident for everyone else to see…..him
This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.
I am a business owner.
Mara has fuck everyone type of money.
His business makes money even if he mettle’s.
His family helped establish the modern NFL.
He knows you are a loser, he views you as an ant.
That’s basically it.
Whine and bitch about him.
Get money and buy the team or get fucked.
If someone ran a bar like Mara runs the Giants they'd be hundreds of thousands in debt and Jon Taffer would be ripping the owner a new asshole on an episode of Bar Rescue.
Being unwilling or unable to hold people according for poor performance because you care more about being their friend than their boss is a sign of a poor businessman. Mara is lucky his father owned the Giants and not a pizza restaurant
Perfect. I love that show.
Quote:
The right to speak his mind or meddle, but that doesn’t mean we have to be ok with it. The man is looking at everyone else trying to figure out why his franchise has been a dumpster fire for the better part of a decade, when the problem is evident for everyone else to see…..him
This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.
I am a business owner.
Mara has fuck everyone type of money.
His business makes money even if he mettle’s.
His family helped establish the modern NFL.
He knows you are a loser, he views you as an ant.
That’s basically it.
Whine and bitch about him.
Get money and buy the team or get fucked.
this is the mindless fanboy perspective. There's always at least a couple.
Yes his profits are virtually guaranteed so it seems his main job is to facilitate winning. How's that been going?
Quote:
In comment 16446300 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
The right to speak his mind or meddle, but that doesn’t mean we have to be ok with it. The man is looking at everyone else trying to figure out why his franchise has been a dumpster fire for the better part of a decade, when the problem is evident for everyone else to see…..him
This just confirms to me my suspicion that no matter what he says, they won’t be taking a qb this year. He’s not ready emotionally to move on because apparently that’s what matters to him, emotion, not wins.
I am a business owner.
Mara has fuck everyone type of money.
His business makes money even if he mettle’s.
His family helped establish the modern NFL.
He knows you are a loser, he views you as an ant.
That’s basically it.
Whine and bitch about him.
Get money and buy the team or get fucked.
If someone ran a bar like Mara runs the Giants they'd be hundreds of thousands in debt and Jon Taffer would be ripping the owner a new asshole on an episode of Bar Rescue.
Being unwilling or unable to hold people according for poor performance because you care more about being their friend than their boss is a sign of a poor businessman. Mara is lucky his father owned the Giants and not a pizza restaurant
HAHA!! Great analogy.
Mara would have all is favorites in the back cooking shit food in a disgustingly dirty kitchen, while his besties are upfront double pouring or at the bar getting hammered on his dime.
Quote:
is just insane...
It's insane you think that's a "nice story". It's the actual rot.
What are you talking about? Rot? The owner is merely showing he's human laments losing a star player like Barkley, a player that represented the team and league in exemplary fashion. And YET... HE LET THE GM DO EXACTLY THAT. He let Schoen move on from Barkley. He didn't meddle. Christ.
Echo chamber of absolute horse shit being volleyed back and forth.
Just because everyone is saying it doesn't mean it's accurate or fair.
You guys are comically out of touch. Carry on.
Quote:
In comment 16446153 4xchamps said:
Quote:
is just insane...
It's insane you think that's a "nice story". It's the actual rot.
What are you talking about? Rot? The owner is merely showing he's human laments losing a star player like Barkley, a player that represented the team and league in exemplary fashion. And YET... HE LET THE GM DO EXACTLY THAT. He let Schoen move on from Barkley. He didn't meddle. Christ.
Echo chamber of absolute horse shit being volleyed back and forth.
Just because everyone is saying it doesn't mean it's accurate or fair.
haha, it is crazy I agree. He liked Barkley a lot, but let the GM make his decision and not match the offer. Exactly what he should have done.
You live for this shit. Fucking obsessed with lip service.
I see the front office as more of the "employee" status and Mara for far too long failed to see how poor that front office had become. If he did, then maybe he would have had some nicer endings with some of the quality players it did manage to have on the team.
You live for this shit. Fucking obsessed with lip service.
Read j_rud's post where he shows this quote from Mara:
“I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because that almost signals you’re giving up on the season,’’ Mara said. “I was still hoping we would be able to sign him at some point. So I don’t regret that. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to do it. From his standpoint, at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we kind of owed him that, to tell you the truth instead of sending him somewhere where maybe he didn’t want to go.''
Why did Mara owe it to Team Barkley to choose where they wanted to go after paying him nearly $50M for one playoff win and an overall losing record over six years?
Somewhere along the line though the Hand of God must have let go.
You live for this shit. Fucking obsessed with lip service.
No, we begged for him to be traded. Significant difference. And while Mara passes the buck to Schoen here and says he didn't make calls, it also doesn't say he didn't take any, and based on history yes, some of us will choose to believe Mara influenced that. You can act like his critics are crazy all you like. But in terms of running a football team we are in bad hands. Clearly.
Why did Mara owe it to Team Barkley to choose where they wanted to go after paying him nearly $50M for one playoff win and an overall losing record over six years?
Barkley would have been able to make the same exact choice even if the Giants had traded him, so Mara's statement here makes no sense. He'd have gone somewhere for 2 months, presumably with an opportunity to get to the playoffs, and then he would have been a free agent.
IMO, Mara’s greatest concern is the reputation of the Giants franchise. That means that he puts people and how they feel ahead of all other things, including wins and losses. It is his team and he can run it how he chooses to run it. But what many fans are posting here is that decisions should be made based on winning and losing, not whether players love being Giants (which Barkley clearly didn’t based on his full on assholery out the door).
It’s ok to love certain players and coaches who join this organization and to look out for them after they are gone. But that has to be accompanied by some level of “this is a business and we need to make business decisions” that I don’t think Mara likes making.
As has been said before - John Mara wants to win. It just isn’t his first priority.
I truly believe that Barkley wanted to play his whole career here, as he often said.
But I also believe he's happy to go home to Pennsylvania, what's wrong with that ?
I also think that Lurie spoke to Saquon improperly, plenty wrong with that (and the NFL chooses not to do anything about it).
The problem all started when Roc Nation's Kim Miale convinced Saquon not to take the money last year (and thus the Franchise tag). She screwed him and the Giants.
He still has a lot in the tank (despite all the "sour grape" mumbling around here. Hate to see him with Philly, twice-a year.
We know how emotional John Mara gets over the performance of the Giants. Good and bad, because we've seen him on camera when he doesn't know he's on camera. To say he's emotionally invested at every level of the Giants organization is an understatement.
Did any of you see the Patriots documentary on Apple TV? If you didn't I recommend watching it. When Robert Kraft talked about Drew Bledsoe he said he was like a son to me. We've certainly heard him say that about Brady too. The Aaron Hernandez episode was an eye opener for me when it comes to owners and players. Kraft was very close with Hernandez. I won't spoil anymore if someone hasn't watched it yet and plans to.
One thing is for sure after watching the Patriots documentary John Mara is certainly not the only owner that gets attached to his players. It seems to be the nature of the business.
Quote:
BEGGED for Barkley to be released this offseason. BEGGED!! So he's released! Rejoice! Mara says damn, great teammate, great leader and bla bla bla --- we made the football decision that was sort of painful, and this place goes ape shit.
You live for this shit. Fucking obsessed with lip service.
No, we begged for him to be traded. Significant difference. And while Mara passes the buck to Schoen here and says he didn't make calls, it also doesn't say he didn't take any, and based on history yes, some of us will choose to believe Mara influenced that. You can act like his critics are crazy all you like. But in terms of running a football team we are in bad hands. Clearly.
Clearly? You are misusing the word. You're speculating.
They did not make any calls and Mara was fine with that.
Where does it say that Mara forced anyone into NOT trading him at the deadline? It says he was "fine with that." Meaning, he was ok with that decision. It doesn't mean Mara was dictating things or forcing Schoen to do or not to do anything.
You're speculating. And you've (along with some others) managed to spin this into a narrative that permeates every single discussion on player personnel decision making.
I mean it's the post, so it has to be true. I am sure they didn't twist shit around or parse words to build this story into something else. They never do that.
And yet, they have traded players at the deadline. They did so in 2023.
So maybe by Mara saying " I was fine with that" doesn't necessarily mean he insisted upon anything.
But it's fine. See what you want to see. All I can do is offer a different POV. One that is rooted in actions. The Giants let Barkley walk in FA, something so many of you said would never happen because the same Mara wouldn't allow it to happen.
(When the Giants drafted him, he was Mr. New York from the Bronx.)
Dude's a phony, and a massive headcase. Eagles fans will be booing the shit out of him and that ridiculous contract by the end of the year, just like they'll do with Hurts.
And it'll be fun to watch. Barkley's a forgettable, error-prone loser, and the losing will follow him to PHI. I will not care to remember this guy fondly and his "FU" exit cements that.
Quote:
In comment 16446443 djm said:
Quote:
BEGGED for Barkley to be released this offseason. BEGGED!! So he's released! Rejoice! Mara says damn, great teammate, great leader and bla bla bla --- we made the football decision that was sort of painful, and this place goes ape shit.
You live for this shit. Fucking obsessed with lip service.
No, we begged for him to be traded. Significant difference. And while Mara passes the buck to Schoen here and says he didn't make calls, it also doesn't say he didn't take any, and based on history yes, some of us will choose to believe Mara influenced that. You can act like his critics are crazy all you like. But in terms of running a football team we are in bad hands. Clearly.
Clearly? You are misusing the word. You're speculating.
It's speculating to say this team is in the hands of poor custodians? What the hell have you been watching?
Kraft let Belichick keep playing Brady over Bledsoe when Beldsoe was healthy again. He picked Belichick over Brady at the end. He made decisions that were not based on emotion.
And Mara is the owner not the GM/HC. He hired the GM/HC so that's on him but the personnel moves are on the GM/HC first and foremost. This isn't a debate on how the GM and HC are doing.
John Mara is vocal, too vocal in my opinion, when it comes to publicly discussing personnel and other competitive intellectual football property. The type of things that savvy owners keep inside their buildings.
I think John Mara would be well served to rewatch The Godfather and pay attention to how a smart family conducts its cutthroat business. He should pay special attention to the part about not letting anyone outside the family know what you're thinking.
I think it's ridiculously naive to think that a senior manager employee of the Giants with 2 years on the job has total autonomy and is immune to the influence and public statements made by the man who signs his check. Who by the way, has his brother and his nephew (the publicly pronounced CEO in waiting) working in the same department as the senior manger.
George Young wanted to fire Bill Parcells after 1983. He wasn't allowed to. George Young won 2 Super Bowls and in 1993 decided he wanted to cut Phil Simms and draft Dave Brown. He was a 15 year employee in 1993. That's how the Mara's operate. That's how they've always operated.
That's why Dave Gettleman after he correctly got passed up for the GM in 2007 was allowed to have a retirement celebration after destroying the franchise when he was finally named GM. That's how the Mara's operate. That's how they've always operated.
And Mara is the owner not the GM/HC. He hired the GM/HC so that's on him but the personnel moves are on the GM/HC first and foremost. This isn't a debate on how the GM and HC are doing.
If you mean it's speculation that he's sticking his fingers in the pie, sure, you can call it that. Slightly disengeuous on your part but Ill even concede the point.
Look, you see things one way, and that's fine. I don't begrudge you your opinion. I feel the teams owners are mishandling the team and I think yesterday's little article reads very, very poorly.
John Mara is vocal, too vocal in my opinion, when it comes to publicly discussing personnel and other competitive intellectual football property. The type of things that savvy owners keep inside their buildings.
I think John Mara would be well served to rewatch The Godfather and pay attention to how a smart family conducts its cutthroat business. He should pay special attention to the part about not letting anyone outside the family know what you're thinking.
I think it's ridiculously naive to think that a senior manager employee of the Giants with 2 years on the job has total autonomy and is immune to the influence and public statements made by the man who signs his check. Who by the way, has his brother and his nephew (the publicly pronounced CEO in waiting) working in the same department as the senior manger.
George Young wanted to fire Bill Parcells after 1983. He wasn't allowed to. George Young won 2 Super Bowls and in 1993 decided he wanted to cut Phil Simms and draft Dave Brown. He was a 15 year employee in 1993. That's how the Mara's operate. That's how they've always operated.
That's why Dave Gettleman after he correctly got passed up for the GM in 2007 was allowed to have a retirement celebration after destroying the franchise when he was finally named GM. That's how the Mara's operate. That's how they've always operated.
Reese was unceremoniously canned mid season and he did exponentially more for the team than Gettleman. Gettleman ran this team into the ground in SPECTACULAR fashion and they gave him a proper send off. But calling attention to that makes you a lunatic with a axe to grind.
Quote:
you know what I meant. Speculating on whether Mara forced anyone into not trading Bark at the DL.
And Mara is the owner not the GM/HC. He hired the GM/HC so that's on him but the personnel moves are on the GM/HC first and foremost. This isn't a debate on how the GM and HC are doing.
If you mean it's speculation that he's sticking his fingers in the pie, sure, you can call it that. Slightly disengeuous on your part but Ill even concede the point.
Look, you see things one way, and that's fine. I don't begrudge you your opinion. I feel the teams owners are mishandling the team and I think yesterday's little article reads very, very poorly.
Fair enough. I don't want to give Mara a pass for anything. IT's on his watch. I just don't know if its fair to bash him over that take from the post.
Quote:
The Giants family business organizational culture decision making process is driven by generational decades of Mara family influence. Anyone who disputes that is not being honest.
John Mara is vocal, too vocal in my opinion, when it comes to publicly discussing personnel and other competitive intellectual football property. The type of things that savvy owners keep inside their buildings.
I think John Mara would be well served to rewatch The Godfather and pay attention to how a smart family conducts its cutthroat business. He should pay special attention to the part about not letting anyone outside the family know what you're thinking.
I think it's ridiculously naive to think that a senior manager employee of the Giants with 2 years on the job has total autonomy and is immune to the influence and public statements made by the man who signs his check. Who by the way, has his brother and his nephew (the publicly pronounced CEO in waiting) working in the same department as the senior manger.
George Young wanted to fire Bill Parcells after 1983. He wasn't allowed to. George Young won 2 Super Bowls and in 1993 decided he wanted to cut Phil Simms and draft Dave Brown. He was a 15 year employee in 1993. That's how the Mara's operate. That's how they've always operated.
That's why Dave Gettleman after he correctly got passed up for the GM in 2007 was allowed to have a retirement celebration after destroying the franchise when he was finally named GM. That's how the Mara's operate. That's how they've always operated.
Reese was unceremoniously canned mid season and he did exponentially more for the team than Gettleman. Gettleman ran this team into the ground in SPECTACULAR fashion and they gave him a proper send off. But calling attention to that makes you a lunatic with a axe to grind.
Not disputing all the bad things Mara has presided over. More just that saying he didn't want to let Barkley walk wasn't a big deal. I don't see the link between things nor do I blame an owner for voicing something after the fact. I guess I don't see the hysterics over this.
I killed Mara in 16-17. I still kill him for that whole mess. I have no issues holding him to task for all the failures here. Lip service in the media doesn't concern me. Nor does any ceremony. DG was still wacked whether he got a send off or not.