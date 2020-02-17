for display only
The fallacy of “Build First, then get your QB”

Formerly TD : 3/26/2024 12:49 pm
Figured we could address this notion once and for all here.

While those who espouse this notion point to failed QBs like Daniel Jones as examples of how drafting a QB to start on a bad team is likely to “ruin” the QB, history shows the QB was probably bad/mediocre to begin with and good QBs are not similarly affected by landing on a bad team. Further, the logic just does not compute given the realities of the salary cap, NFL draft and fan/media/ownership/player expectations.

Let’s dive in:

1) History does not support this notion. Examples of wildly successful QBs drafted into bad teams include P. Manning, Elway, Aikman, Stroud and many others. Regarding the QBs that failed on their bad team, there is no support for the argument they were good to begin with. Just as likely they were simply flawed prospects whose flaws were exposed at the pro level like so many other players regardless of what kind of team drafts them.

2) This notion does not take into consideration the realities of the roster building in the salary cap era. It is so hard to pay and keep all of your good players, assuming you are good/fortunate enough to accumulate them. By the time you are “ready” to draft your QB, your window with the current roster is small if there is one. Once players come up for free agency, you have to start making tough choices and you struggle to maintain the same talent level. Not to mention….

3) It’s damn hard to find several pro-bowl type players and then land your franchise QB. I don’t know how many times that’s actually been done, if ever. SF is the example I hear thrown around every now and then but they whiffed on Lance and the book is still out on Purdy. And they still haven’t won anything.

4) Good teams draft typically later. This is an easy one. Unless you trade your way into the top 10 in a good QB class, your chance of hitting on a franchise QB is very low. And good teams - even those with mediocre QBs - tend to draft later.

5) Good teams are under pressure to win now. As hard as it is resetting things with a rookie AB, it’s even harder when you’re a playoff team or borderline playoff team. Pressure is on to win now and even the players get pissed when you reset in that situation (not to mention the fan/media pressure). It is just a tougher call for the GM to make - that first round pick could be a WR, OL, Edge, CB, etc., that fans/media/players view as the “last piece” of the puzzle.

Thoughts?
My thought is both sides try to hard  
robbieballs2003 : 3/26/2024 12:52 pm : link
to fit into only one way of building a team. It's ridiculously short sighted. There are multiple ways to build a team. There is no 1 right way.
Too  
robbieballs2003 : 3/26/2024 12:53 pm : link
Not to
Neither theory is black and white  
George from PA : 3/26/2024 12:53 pm : link
But thanks for solving it....until the next thread
Whenever it does happen it’s by accident  
UConn4523 : 3/26/2024 12:54 pm : link
no GM plans to build the LOS first, make sure it’s set, then try to find their QB.
Need to draft your QB onto a “good enough” team. At least, give him  
Ivan15 : 3/26/2024 12:55 pm : link
A moderate level of protection to start with.

The 1999 Giants o-line was not “good enough”. The 2024 Giants line better be better.
David Carr  
Damfino : 3/26/2024 1:00 pm : link
Did anybody get a license plate on that truck?
While I don't believe in “Build First, then get your QB”  
UberAlias : 3/26/2024 1:01 pm : link
I believe you have to get your QB when the opportunity presents itself because you don't know when and don't usually have control over when those opportunities will come. That said, the OP is off on many points. For one, pointing out a few examples of QBs who succeeded despite being in bad situations does nothing to prove a QB can't be ruined by being put in a bad situation. At most it says that it's not a guarantee they'll fail. The truth is, there are so many highly regarded QB prospects who fail. It's a massive stretch to say that they were all going to fail no matter what.
to me  
djm : 3/26/2024 1:02 pm : link
it's harder to judge and evaluate your QB when the team or roster sucks. When the team is good enough on paper to support the QB, you can make decisions on that QB much quicker and with much more conviction. Field a roster of slobs and find me one QB that can thrive in that system. Doesn't mean you pass on the QB early on, but bad rosters muddle the waters. I don't care what anyone says, a bad roster can ruin the QB evaluation process if it doesn't actually ruin the QB. We see this all the time.
I also agree with Uber (above)  
djm : 3/26/2024 1:04 pm : link
that u can't just bypass the QB if you love him and he's available. I suggest patience if you deploy that same QB on a team that sucks.

I am sure everyone here would be fine with that approach.
History does actualyl kind of support it too  
JT039 : 3/26/2024 1:04 pm : link
KC with Mahomes
Rams with Stafford
Philly and Hurts
Brady and the Bucs

Theres a lot of ways to build a team. But I do agree getting the QB when he is available is the way to go and we are at the point where we definitely need one ASAP.
I feel like there are plenty of examples of it working  
Jesse B : 3/26/2024 1:05 pm : link
but agree with all the other posters. Either way can work if they are complementary to each other.

Russel wilson was drafted into the Seattle team that was pretty good they went to a superbowl. And if memory serves that was kind of the beginning of get a young cheap quarterback onto a good team

Patrick Mahomes chiefs were in the playoffs already--sure he's great probably either way, but they had the team already they thoughout thought could win it all and decided to add him.

lamar jackson was drafted into a good team

the packers had a good team-drafted Jordan love to replace a great aging quarterback. A little rocky in between but that looks great.

Previously mentioned san francisco

think the year before the Eagles drafted hurts they were 9-7?





how many times do we need to see QB-A  
djm : 3/26/2024 1:15 pm : link
play to a certain level in one place only to play to a completely different level somewhere else. Jeff Hostettler was a super bowl winning QB with NYG. He was a placeholder in Oakland. Stafford was a prolific but losing QB in DET then wins big in LA. Brady takes over for a decent QB playing for a good team and turns that team into a great one because he was better than the guy he replaced. The guy he replaced gets worse the minute he left the well run confines of New England. HE no longer wins more games than he loses as he did prior to leaving NE. Plunkett was a loser before Oakland/LA. Then he retires a 2 time super bowl winner.

QB is the most important and toughest position in the NFL. His level of play is also predicated on the most team orientated sport in the world. It matters.
In comment 16446686 JT039 said:  
UConn4523 : 3/26/2024 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16446686 JT039 said:
Quote:
KC with Mahomes
Rams with Stafford
Philly and Hurts
Brady and the Bucs

Theres a lot of ways to build a team. But I do agree getting the QB when he is available is the way to go and we are at the point where we definitely need one ASAP.


I think those fall into the “happened to work out” category. I can’t be convinced that a GM goes into a rebuild thinking “let’s just get a good foundation in place then try for the hardest piece of the puzzle.”
really think about this  
djm : 3/26/2024 1:21 pm : link
how many times have we seen a bad team from the year prior draft a QB super high and start that kid right away the very next season. How many times has that bad team turned good that very next season? How many? I can't think of one fucking time. 2 years later? Sure it happens a lot.

How many times has a good team added a young QB in the draft and deployed that young QB one year later and seen the team not skip a beat? Dallas did it with Romo to Dak. CHiefs did it with Smith to Mahomes. Chargers did it with Brees to Rivers. Very little if no drop off at all. Why? Why are there so many instances even just over the last 15-20 years where I can rattle off 3-4-5 instances where a young QB replaced a vet STAR and the team didn't miss a beat? The one correlation? The team was GOOD. Now look for all those bad teams that went from bad to good in one year while deploying the rookie QB. I can think of one, Houston Texans. I am sure there are a few more and there is obviously a lot of nuance and grey area in things but it sure looks pretty convincing to me.
RE: RE: History does actualyl kind of support it too  
ajr2456 : 3/26/2024 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16446726 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16446686 JT039 said:


Quote:


KC with Mahomes
Rams with Stafford
Philly and Hurts
Brady and the Bucs

Theres a lot of ways to build a team. But I do agree getting the QB when he is available is the way to go and we are at the point where we definitely need one ASAP.



I think those fall into the “happened to work out” category. I can’t be convinced that a GM goes into a rebuild thinking “let’s just get a good foundation in place then try for the hardest piece of the puzzle.”


This. The last three on that list drafted a QB high then built the roster but the QB they drafted failed and they had to pivot.
Jets have been drafting QBs every 3-4 years ( in rounds 1-2)  
djm : 3/26/2024 1:29 pm : link
so many hot shot can't miss QBs. The only time they even came close to getting it right was with the guy rated the lowest out of all of them via all the draft takes. That QB was Mark Sanchez. As a ROOKIE this guy won playoff games. Yet he's mocked and ridiculed everywhere. then and now. Why did he win? Why did he win while so many higher rated and better pedigree QBs before and after him failed miserably with the same franchise? Because they Jets had a great OL and defense and star power all over the roster.

Or, just throw darts every year and hope to draft that generational QB and you can cheat code your way to division titles every year. Good luck. You just let the best edge and OL and WR go by yet again.
They won in the playoffs  
ajr2456 : 3/26/2024 1:38 pm : link
Because Sanchez played above his regular season performance. If they got regular season Sanchez in 2009 they would have been a first round exit.
yeah --  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/26/2024 1:39 pm : link
"Once and for all" is hubris and inconsistent with the very concept of BBI
Too many statements  
flyswimwalk : 3/26/2024 1:40 pm : link
Too many statements/conclusions. Not much evidence/facts to support your statements. For example: "By the time you are “ready” to draft your QB, your window with the current roster is small if there is one." What make you to believe that? What's the definition of "ready"?
I was always a build first guy  
Biteymax22 : 3/26/2024 1:41 pm : link
As time has passed I've changed my mind, its very hard to pass up on a QB you think could be "the guy" if you have the opportunity to draft them. If you look at the 2021 and 2022 NFL drafts they only netted 1 QB who looks like a long term starter, and that's Trevor Lawrence who some aren't very high on.

My caveat is that you can't throw a young QB into an absolute mess. I look at our OL last year, if you put a rookie QB behind the center in the first 6 games, you would have ruined him. So you need some sort of stability before putting them in, but drafting and red shirting them is a way around this.

If we think someone at 6 is a franchise QB, we should not pass on them.
in retrospect  
djm : 3/26/2024 1:41 pm : link
maybe the Jets should have been more open to the idea that Sanchez was merely along for the ride in 09-10. Despite the winning they should have dug deep and searched high and low for a better QB. They had a good team and no one ever disputed that. They had an OL and running game. Had a defense. Yet they scored 348 pts in 09 and 367 pts in 2010. That's below average pts scored despite fielding a damn good roster that gave Sanchez plenty of chances to put more pts on the board. By 2011 the team was falling apart thx in large part to shaky QB play.

I would bet other well run franchises would have handled things differently than the Jets did. It shouldn't have been that difficult in recognizing the place holder Qb wasn't moving the needle.
In comment 16446750 Biteymax22 said:  
Biteymax22 : 3/26/2024 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16446750 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
As time has passed I've changed my mind, its very hard to pass up on a QB you think could be "the guy" if you have the opportunity to draft them. If you look at the 2021 and 2022 NFL drafts they only netted 1 QB who looks like a long term starter, and that's Trevor Lawrence who some aren't very high on.

My caveat is that you can't throw a young QB into an absolute mess. I look at our OL last year, if you put a rookie QB behind the center in the first 6 games, you would have ruined him. So you need some sort of stability before putting them in, but drafting and red shirting them is a way around this.

If we think someone at 6 is a franchise QB, we should not pass on them.


To add some clarity, I was referring to 1st round picks for 2021 and 2022. I understand San Fransisco got lucky with Purdy as Mr. Irrelevant.
In comment 16446686 JT039 said:  
Scooter185 : 3/26/2024 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16446686 JT039 said:
Quote:
KC with Mahomes
Rams with Stafford
Philly and Hurts
Brady and the Bucs

Theres a lot of ways to build a team. But I do agree getting the QB when he is available is the way to go and we are at the point where we definitely need one ASAP.


Rams won with Stafford but their build up to the SB started with.... selecting Goff 1.1

Goff got them to a SB and got paid.
It's also worth considering the distinction between a bad team  
UberAlias : 3/26/2024 1:45 pm : link
verses a bad situation. It's less about Wins and losses and more about not putting a young developing QB in a hopeless situation. One where his trying to read defenses means he's going to miss the Mack truck barreling down at him or failing to give him a single target who makes plays so he isn't forced into having to put everything on his shoulders. Perfection of situation isn't needed, but viability is.
RE: They won in the playoffs  
djm : 3/26/2024 1:47 pm : link
In comment 16446746 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Because Sanchez played above his regular season performance. If they got regular season Sanchez in 2009 they would have been a first round exit.


Not really the point. And they averaged under 20PPG in the 09 postseason. They averaged about 23 PPG in 2010 postseason. Sanchez didn't do anything remarkable in either run. He just didn't screw up.

Point is the Jets only run of success with a young QB came when EVERYONE knew the roster was good. There was no debate. And the QB they succeeded with was literally the lowest ranked QB they drafted out of the 3-4 other first rounders they drafted over the last 15 seasons.

You don't have to like it. But it's a fact.
people here just hate to admit or acknowledge it  
djm : 3/26/2024 1:48 pm : link
it's just weird.

Jones can be a massive failure here with NYG and it can be his own doing AND you need a good team to help develop most QBs. Both things can be true.
RE: It's also worth considering the distinction between a bad team  
djm : 3/26/2024 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16446757 UberAlias said:
Quote:
verses a bad situation. It's less about Wins and losses and more about not putting a young developing QB in a hopeless situation. One where his trying to read defenses means he's going to miss the Mack truck barreling down at him or failing to give him a single target who makes plays so he isn't forced into having to put everything on his shoulders. Perfection of situation isn't needed, but viability is.


Yep very true. 2004 Giants were bad but the situation was one of growth and legit staying power potential.
Get your QB when the opportunity presents itself  
JonC : 3/26/2024 1:49 pm : link
NFL rosters are rarely plug and play, injuries happen, more players wash out than actually succeed, and rosters turn over completely every handful of seasons. Nothing is static or lasts for long, you're constantly building. It's why it's vital to establish a strong evaluation process, draft well, develop your players, pay those who actually earn it, rinse and repeat. Within this context, you draft QBs you have conviction about and keep it churning until you find the right one. This is what you have control over, the rest is talking to hear yourself talk.
and again I am not saying to bypass the QB  
djm : 3/26/2024 1:51 pm : link
I also think this NYG roster is better suited to help the young QB more so than year's past. I know most think it's trash but I don't. OL is good now. Defense is good. WRs are meh and the rbs aint much better but they have pros that can play.
RE: people here just hate to admit or acknowledge it  
UberAlias : 3/26/2024 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16446761 djm said:
Quote:
it's just weird.

Jones can be a massive failure here with NYG and it can be his own doing AND you need a good team to help develop most QBs. Both things can be true.
Exactly. This doesn't have to be a debate about DJ. I was making similar arguments on another thread in reference to Trevor Lawrence and Eric posted something about the super talented Daniel Jones. I was like, I hope that's not directed at me. I don't know if it wasn't, but I sure as hell wasn't saying to glorify Jones.
You’re making the point for me  
ajr2456 : 3/26/2024 1:56 pm : link
They built up the team and it still wasn’t enough because of the QB. Mark Sanchez was bad and probably cost the Jets a shot at the Super Bowl.

The 49ers haven’t been able to get over the hill despite having good rosters going back to the Kaepernick/Smith days.

The Chiefs had a good roster but didn’t get over the hill until they got Mahomes.

Same with the Rams and Bucs. There’s a better chance of a highly rated QB carrying a mediocre roster to a Super Bowl win than a bad QB getting carried by a top end roster to a Super Bowl. Building a roster and finding a QB not bad enough to screw you is a lot harder than finding a top end QB and building a mediocre roster imo.
RE: people here just hate to admit or acknowledge it  
ajr2456 : 3/26/2024 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16446761 djm said:
Quote:
it's just weird.

Jones can be a massive failure here with NYG and it can be his own doing AND you need a good team to help develop most QBs. Both things can be true.


Who doesn’t think the Giants need a good roster? I don’t think anyone has said that.
if you have a good roster  
djm : 3/26/2024 1:59 pm : link
you won't be guessing about your QB. You will know whether he's great, good or bad. Whether he's driving the bus or along for the ride. When the team is bad, it's not nearly as simple. It's a lot harder to judge your QB when he's getting his face kicked in week after week and worse, that can ruin or damage a QB's long term development. If the team is bad and you're deploying a young QB you better be patient or prepared for a rough go. Good roster? I don't think you need more than a year to properly judge the young QB. HE can either play or he can't. Obviously the ceiling may not be reached in such a short time but you will know if the guy is worth the time.
RE: RE: people here just hate to admit or acknowledge it  
djm : 3/26/2024 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16446774 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16446761 djm said:


Quote:


it's just weird.

Jones can be a massive failure here with NYG and it can be his own doing AND you need a good team to help develop most QBs. Both things can be true.



Who doesn’t think the Giants need a good roster? I don’t think anyone has said that.


Oh. Ok. I mean....yea...no one ever said that lol.
The other thing is that teams used to sit QB more  
UberAlias : 3/26/2024 2:00 pm : link
I'm a little surprised at that. Obviously several of the greatest QBs of all time didn't start day 1 year 1. Thus I really don't feel a team should have to pass on drafting a QB they have conviction on just because of the roster. What they should do though is consider how soon the need to rush him out there if you can't even protect him.
RE: if you have a good roster  
ajr2456 : 3/26/2024 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16446777 djm said:
Quote:
you won't be guessing about your QB. You will know whether he's great, good or bad. Whether he's driving the bus or along for the ride. When the team is bad, it's not nearly as simple. It's a lot harder to judge your QB when he's getting his face kicked in week after week and worse, that can ruin or damage a QB's long term development. If the team is bad and you're deploying a young QB you better be patient or prepared for a rough go. Good roster? I don't think you need more than a year to properly judge the young QB. HE can either play or he can't. Obviously the ceiling may not be reached in such a short time but you will know if the guy is worth the time.


I feel like this is partially a cop out. Other bad teams have had no issue moving on from their QB
You can't marry yourself to one plan or another  
JOrthman : 3/26/2024 2:09 pm : link
The world doesn't work in a vacuum. You have no idea what is going to happen with the cap, injuries your coaches, etc.. That being said, I think you have to take a QB when you get the chance if you think they are all that and a bag of chips.
Looking back to 2004 and when all the rumors were flying around  
Rjanyg : 3/26/2024 2:28 pm : link
about the Giants wanting Eli Manning. I was not on board with that initially because I thought Kerry Collins was showing he could win in NY and just needed the rest of the team to get better. We had a horrific season in 2003 with a ton of injuries. I thought drafting a new QB was going to set this franchise back and players like Strahan and Toomer would never see a Lombardi Trophy.

Then you look back on the Manning trade and both Super Bowl runs, you realize you need to reset the QB position and that it will NOT be the only reason you win a championship.

Trying to nail down the timing of when to get a young QB or a new QB may come down to opportunity. The Giants drafted Philip Rivers and traded him and 3 other picks for Eli and it worked out.

The Giants signed Kerry Collins as a reclamation project and he had 2 really good seasons and getting us to the Super Bowl, that almost worked out.

The Giants traded for YA Tittle. We went to a few championship games but always came up short.

Timing and luck never hurt in these situations. The timing right now with picking this high in the draft and having viable talent at the QB position is an opportunity to improve the QB room.

With luck, the Giants get the rignt QB and hopefully don't have to give up too many picks or players. But if it turns out to be the right guy, it will be worth it.
Some are jaded by us getting Eli Manning  
eric2425ny : 3/26/2024 2:51 pm : link
after building the roster out before drafting him. The reality is a rash of fluke injuries and a coach whose message stopped being received by the players is the only reason the Giants had the fourth pick that draft. Any other year that roster would have put together at least a .500 record and had no chance at drafting Eli.
RE: how many times do we need to see QB-A  
Formerly TD : 3/26/2024 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16446706 djm said:
Quote:
play to a certain level in one place only to play to a completely different level somewhere else. Jeff Hostettler was a super bowl winning QB with NYG. He was a placeholder in Oakland. Stafford was a prolific but losing QB in DET then wins big in LA. Brady takes over for a decent QB playing for a good team and turns that team into a great one because he was better than the guy he replaced. The guy he replaced gets worse the minute he left the well run confines of New England. HE no longer wins more games than he loses as he did prior to leaving NE. Plunkett was a loser before Oakland/LA. Then he retires a 2 time super bowl winner.

QB is the most important and toughest position in the NFL. His level of play is also predicated on the most team orientated sport in the world. It matters.


Show me one example of a QB sucking on one team and being great on another. Let alone being great and winning a superbowl on another. Doesn’t happen.

Guys like Hostetler or Dilfer - who don’t fit that bill but who did game manage their way to a SB on a stacked team win are the once-a-decade or generation exception. And they still were never great QBs - flashes in the pan whose teams never saw success with them again.

Still haven’t seen examples of good QBs being “ruined” on bad teams. David Carr gets brought up but I think the problem is he was flawed from the get go. We’ve seen him on other teams since and he’s sucked. Plenty of examples of good QBs going to bad teams and turning them around though.

Bottom line, if we think one of the available QBs is a good one, we should draft him and forget about the fact that the team is still a major work in progress.
Coincidentally, the Giants have a unique opportunity this year  
Dave on the UWS : 3/26/2024 2:56 pm : link
Unless they sit Jones (because of the injury guarantee), he WiLL start the season as QB1. So, a drafted QB will sit at least to start, and likely play the latter portion of the season. This is not unlike the path the Chiefs took with Mahomes. Even if they sit Jones, Locke can "hold the fort" until they feel its time for the rookie to step in.
Just keep building over the next several drafts. Extend Daniel Jones  
ThomasG : 3/26/2024 3:19 pm : link
when his contract is up and keep going. And then let's see where we are in 4-5 years.

I have a good feeling that Year 10 of Daniel Jones could be a big one.
See Panthers  
Simms : 3/26/2024 3:43 pm : link
Does not work everywhere. Plus some QB had to go elsewhere to have success. The QB'S listed also had a good core. Not the Swiss cheese roster we have.
RE: Get your QB when the opportunity presents itself  
Brown_Hornet : 3/26/2024 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16446764 JonC said:
Quote:
Get your QB when the opportunity presents itself

It really is that simple.
This isn't grocery shopping...  
Chris in LA : 3/26/2024 3:55 pm : link
...when you can just go to the store and expect it to be there.

If you're picking near the top and it's a strong QB draft, go get him.

Yes, he may bust. But when the opportunity presents, at least try.
It's a fabricated idea  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/26/2024 4:41 pm : link
I challenge anyone to actually find this idea being put into action by any nfl team.

But I can sure find examples of bad football teams drafting a QB as soon as they are available to.

No one with any decision-making power has ever passed on a QB they believed in because the team wasn't set.
Those saying you have to get your QB when the opportunity presents  
UberAlias : 3/26/2024 5:14 pm : link
Are spot on. The universe isn't going to warp itself to adhere to your timetable. That said, those suggesting you can't f-up a QB by throwing him into a hopeless situation are just wrong. You can. So go get your QB when you have the chance. But if your team, particularly your Oline, sucks balls, you'd be smart not to rush him out.
RE: They won in the playoffs  
averagejoe : 3/26/2024 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16446746 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Because Sanchez played above his regular season performance. If they got regular season Sanchez in 2009 they would have been a first round exit.


They won in the playoffs because Nate Kaeding missed two chip shot game winning field goals .
RE: if you have a good roster  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/26/2024 5:52 pm : link
In comment 16446777 djm said:
Quote:
you won't be guessing about your QB. You will know whether he's great, good or bad. Whether he's driving the bus or along for the ride. When the team is bad, it's not nearly as simple. It's a lot harder to judge your QB when he's getting his face kicked in week after week and worse, that can ruin or damage a QB's long term development.


It's a lot harder for *us* as fans. I strongly disagree that it's harder for the coaches and evaluators. You can always evaluate quarterbacks independent of their circumstances. You *have to do this* when you're evaluating quarterbacks on bad college teams.

Brian Daboll certainly knows when the QB is playing well despite not having what you think of as good WRs or blocking, or a running game, because he knows the reads on every play that the QB is supposed to make, and he knows the expected outcomes and the possible decisions a QB has to make on any given play or situation. Fans may not have the experience to make that call but this is what coaches are paid to do.

. . . .  
jeff57 : 3/26/2024 5:55 pm : link
1). QBs that succeeded were good prospects. QBs that didn’t were not good prospects. Okay then.

The point is not to reach for a QB in the top 10 and thereby pass up the chance to take a top flight player at another position. Based on the prior 7 drafts, there’s a better than 50-50 chance of drafting a QB in the top 10 who busts to one degree or another. So if you take one, you better be right.
The problem is that at some point the risk  
eugibs : 3/26/2024 6:28 pm : link
is just too high taking one of these young qbs at the top of the draft. Missing on the pick sets the franchise back at least half of a decade. You sacrifice potential upside not betting big on a qb, but the potential downside is just as, if not more, dramatic. Im just sick and tired of the Giants being a lousy team. I want them to be better. I want them to have good players. If they are a good team that’s a qb away for a few years then so be it, it’s better than the current status quo by a long shot.
RE: RE: how many times do we need to see QB-A  
JT039 : 3/26/2024 6:32 pm : link
In comment 16446859 Formerly TD said:
Quote:
In comment 16446706 djm said:


Quote:


play to a certain level in one place only to play to a completely different level somewhere else. Jeff Hostettler was a super bowl winning QB with NYG. He was a placeholder in Oakland. Stafford was a prolific but losing QB in DET then wins big in LA. Brady takes over for a decent QB playing for a good team and turns that team into a great one because he was better than the guy he replaced. The guy he replaced gets worse the minute he left the well run confines of New England. HE no longer wins more games than he loses as he did prior to leaving NE. Plunkett was a loser before Oakland/LA. Then he retires a 2 time super bowl winner.

QB is the most important and toughest position in the NFL. His level of play is also predicated on the most team orientated sport in the world. It matters.



Show me one example of a QB sucking on one team and being great on another. Let alone being great and winning a superbowl on another.


Steve Young
RE: The problem is that at some point the risk  
UConn4523 : 3/26/2024 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16447095 eugibs said:
Quote:
is just too high taking one of these young qbs at the top of the draft. Missing on the pick sets the franchise back at least half of a decade. You sacrifice potential upside not betting big on a qb, but the potential downside is just as, if not more, dramatic. Im just sick and tired of the Giants being a lousy team. I want them to be better. I want them to have good players. If they are a good team that’s a qb away for a few years then so be it, it’s better than the current status quo by a long shot.


The grade is the grade though. They aren’t going to be taking a QB with a second round grade at 6 so it all comes back to getting the pick right. I don’t think the risk is that high.
Some of you hate logic.  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 3/26/2024 6:54 pm : link
How many bonafide WR1 are available via trade right now? Higgins Aiyuk at least

How many bonafide QB1s are available via trade?

This is obviously because they're more rare which of course causes ppl to remind everyone QB prospects may bust. But this applies to every position so why discuss it?

The roster does need to get better, and every position is easier to upgrade relative to QB. We're at 6 which makes it easier to draft a good QB prospect. Saying you can do the same thing from the middle 1st is not realistic

A lot of you guys are smart and know this, I think you just want to argue lol
It really just comes back to what people think  
UConn4523 : 3/26/2024 7:01 pm : link
of the players available at 6. If they don’t like McCarthy (or insert player) it’s a risk. What matters is Schoens grade.
History shows that no QB is successful without another  
Rudy5757 : 3/26/2024 8:25 pm : link
very good skill player on Offense.

Just about every Superbowl winning QB has a star TE, WR or RB or combination of multiple positions.

There is no issue with trading up to get the QB, the issue is that the Giants skill positions are the worst in the league or if you want to argue its bottom 5.

So, with nothing available in FA, really no trade ammo if we trade up for a QB and a somewhat tight cap situation where is this star skill position player coming from? Trading away next years #1 possibly for a QB is silly. We probably will be in a similar situation as Carolina with the #1 overall going to Chicago. When Chicago traded with us for Fields we traded #10 and got #7. How did Chicago do?

So where is the star power coming from? The QB needs at least one weapon to take the pressure off and make a play. If we stay at 6, we can at least take a stab at a WR in round 2. If we trade up, most likely round 2 is gone and next years 1. Again limited FA money and no guarantees there is a good FA option. There wasnt one this year.

As others have said there are many ways to build a team. I dont think trading away assets when we have no skill positions filled is a good way to go. yes you can hit on them later but we have a lot of holes. Jones contract is going to eat the cap this year and next and we dont know if the injury guarantee will kick in either.
You don't have to build the entire team  
kelly : 3/26/2024 8:27 pm : link
but you want a good o line to protect the qb.

So if I saw a need for a qb down the road I would make sure I had a good o line.

Just as the Giants did not do.
RE: History shows that no QB is successful without another  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/26/2024 9:34 pm : link
In comment 16447162 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:

So, with nothing available in FA, really no trade ammo if we trade up for a QB and a somewhat tight cap situation where is this star skill position player coming from?


The answer is "It's not going to all get done in one year". It's that simple. The idea that it can be is nuts.

They traded to get Eli Manning.
In 2005, they spent money for McKenzie and Burress and drafted Brandon Jacobs, Justin Tuck and Corey Webster.

That's building a team. I don't know why we're overcomplicating this or overthinking it.

RE: RE: History shows that no QB is successful without another  
Scooter185 : 3/26/2024 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16447189 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16447162 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:



So, with nothing available in FA, really no trade ammo if we trade up for a QB and a somewhat tight cap situation where is this star skill position player coming from?



The answer is "It's not going to all get done in one year". It's that simple. The idea that it can be is nuts.

They traded to get Eli Manning.
In 2005, they spent money for McKenzie and Burress and drafted Brandon Jacobs, Justin Tuck and Corey Webster.

That's building a team. I don't know why we're overcomplicating this or overthinking it.


Look at how the Bills did it as well: First they drafted Allen. The next year they focused on o-line, then in Josh's third year the brought in Diggs
The fallacy  
Fifty Six : 3/26/2024 10:40 pm : link
is thinking you can just Abra Cadabra your next great QB to be there where you pick. There are lots of legitimate team building strategies and all of them can work or fail based on circumstances, skill, and luck.
RE: History does actualyl kind of support it too  
Tuckrule : 5:34 am : link
In comment 16446686 JT039 said:
Quote:
KC with Mahomes
Rams with Stafford
Philly and Hurts
Brady and the Bucs

Theres a lot of ways to build a team. But I do agree getting the QB when he is available is the way to go and we are at the point where we definitely need one ASAP.


Manning to broncos
Flacco to ravens
Russell Wilson Seahawks
Dak and Dallas
Goff and Detroit
Favre to Minnesota
Rodgers to jets?
Warner to Arizona


It is much smarter to build the roster and not force the qb. Once you land a qb even if mediocre that cheap contract allows you to retain your star players and acquire free agents and you can get very far with less at QB. If you draft a franchise guy then your scrambling to get a roster together before he’s paid
Also, if you're building a football roster the right way  
JonC : 9:20 am : link
it should be decent enough to not put the team at the top of the draft the following season, making it that much more difficult to secure your QB.

Did winning 6 games and winding up picking #6 not make this clear?

Go ahead and stink, get the high draft picks and get your QB when the opportunity presents itself.
RE: RE: History does actualyl kind of support it too  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:51 am : link
In comment 16447274 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 16446686 JT039 said:


Quote:


KC with Mahomes
Rams with Stafford
Philly and Hurts
Brady and the Bucs

Theres a lot of ways to build a team. But I do agree getting the QB when he is available is the way to go and we are at the point where we definitely need one ASAP.



Manning to broncos
Flacco to ravens
Russell Wilson Seahawks
Dak and Dallas
Goff and Detroit
Favre to Minnesota
Rodgers to jets?
Warner to Arizona


It is much smarter to build the roster and not force the qb. Once you land a qb even if mediocre that cheap contract allows you to retain your star players and acquire free agents and you can get very far with less at QB. If you draft a franchise guy then your scrambling to get a roster together before he’s paid


Some of these are bad examples.

Peyton wasn’t planned, lol  
UConn4523 : 9:57 am : link
their old GM got fired after drafting Tebow didn’t work out. And prior to that Cutler didn’t work out, both 1st round swings. They didn’t punt trying to upgrade QB they kept on doing it and then Peyton fell into their lap after Elway got hired.

Can anyone name a team whose GM waited 3 years for the team to be set before trying to upgrade QB? I can’t think of one.
it really doesn't matter which order you draft players in  
djm : 10:19 am : link
it comes down to drafting good players. If you draft poor players I don't care which order it is in, it won't work.
One  
Giantsbigblue : 10:49 am : link
Could argue that both Aikman and Peyton were drafted into situations where they had Hall if Fame receivers on the roster already with both Irvin and Marvin Harrison drafted before them.

There is no 100% logic to this and a lot of it is luck and the right time at the right place.
I am a fan of getting the QB whenever he presents but...  
KraZee : 2:54 pm : link
my current feeling is the die was cast on what they are doing come draft day when they traded for then paid Burns and let Barkley walk. My sense is the Giants feel they are close to having an elite D with D Lawrence, Thibs, Burns, Okereke, Banks and Pinnock as the core. They will add depth at CB or safety in the later rounds and may even double down early at either Edge or Interior DL in rd 2. I see them trading down in rd 1 a bit to expand their options in this draft (possibly gaining a 2nd in this draft) and will likely be adding to an increasingly interesting WR group with their first pick. This is a strong draft for QB's and WR's. Just a feeling I have given what happened already.
