The fallacy of “Build First, then get your QB” Formerly TD : 3/26/2024 12:49 pm

Figured we could address this notion once and for all here.



While those who espouse this notion point to failed QBs like Daniel Jones as examples of how drafting a QB to start on a bad team is likely to “ruin” the QB, history shows the QB was probably bad/mediocre to begin with and good QBs are not similarly affected by landing on a bad team. Further, the logic just does not compute given the realities of the salary cap, NFL draft and fan/media/ownership/player expectations.



Let’s dive in:



1) History does not support this notion. Examples of wildly successful QBs drafted into bad teams include P. Manning, Elway, Aikman, Stroud and many others. Regarding the QBs that failed on their bad team, there is no support for the argument they were good to begin with. Just as likely they were simply flawed prospects whose flaws were exposed at the pro level like so many other players regardless of what kind of team drafts them.



2) This notion does not take into consideration the realities of the roster building in the salary cap era. It is so hard to pay and keep all of your good players, assuming you are good/fortunate enough to accumulate them. By the time you are “ready” to draft your QB, your window with the current roster is small if there is one. Once players come up for free agency, you have to start making tough choices and you struggle to maintain the same talent level. Not to mention….



3) It’s damn hard to find several pro-bowl type players and then land your franchise QB. I don’t know how many times that’s actually been done, if ever. SF is the example I hear thrown around every now and then but they whiffed on Lance and the book is still out on Purdy. And they still haven’t won anything.



4) Good teams draft typically later. This is an easy one. Unless you trade your way into the top 10 in a good QB class, your chance of hitting on a franchise QB is very low. And good teams - even those with mediocre QBs - tend to draft later.



5) Good teams are under pressure to win now. As hard as it is resetting things with a rookie AB, it’s even harder when you’re a playoff team or borderline playoff team. Pressure is on to win now and even the players get pissed when you reset in that situation (not to mention the fan/media pressure). It is just a tougher call for the GM to make - that first round pick could be a WR, OL, Edge, CB, etc., that fans/media/players view as the “last piece” of the puzzle.



Thoughts?