Jayden Daniels: 6'3 / 210

but how can you NOT be impressed with Nabors. I think I would sign up for OBJ part deux!
Being at 6 is a pretty good place to be. I know MHJ is supposed to be "generational", but Nabors on tape (and today's measurements confirm it), he looks like a transformative WR.
OBJ made Eli look far better than he was (at that point), because of his talent.
Nabors is a little bit of a diva? No problem, the best are!!
Great speed for Nabers. I like a little more size with your number 1 WR but the Giants need a threat that makes D's have to account for him.
production was his talent vs how much was was derived from having superior WRs vs average CBs? Asking the experts but i'd think a fair % of JDs production was the latter. Not saying I wouldn't draft JD at 6 but the surround talent at WR has to be considered
That the Pats love Jayden they had 9 people at the LSU Pro Day today. Their GM, HC, OC, QB Coach, Senior offensive assistant Director of Player Personnel, Director of college scouting, personnel coordinator & 1 more who was a scout with NE and then the Panthers VP of personnel whose back with NE in an undefined role. I'm not sure I've ever seen such a big contingent at a Pro Day.
Consider this with Nabers- if you pair him with Hyatt, teams are going to have to drop their safeties because you can’t leave two CBs on an island with either one’s speed. Might open up the underneath and short game, as well as keep running lanes open.
Lamar's weight did not change very much his first few years in the league. A lot of the change occurred over the last year because he decided to bulk up.
Daniels is still young and hasn't been in an NFL facility yet. He could easily put on 10 pounds.
His play weight at ASU was 180-185. Doubt it changed much at LSU give or take a couple lbs. It is a concern especially if he has trouble with pressure/sacks which he did not grade great last season. Weakest arm of the "top 4" too. Let him go to DC and their piss poor line against Burns, Lawrence and Thibodeaux.
Looking more and more like Nabers may not make it to 6! Maybe the Giants end up with Marvin Harrison Jr.
I think the Commanders draft him so I hope you're right. But I think he's going to be an electric combination of throwing and running.
production was his talent vs how much was was derived from having superior WRs vs average CBs? Asking the experts but i'd think a fair % of JDs production was the latter. Not saying I wouldn't draft JD at 6 but the surround talent at WR has to be considered
Come on, you have no idea what he played at while at LSU, nor do you know what he will play at in the NFL. You cannot tell how much a guy weighs when you see him on TV in pads. Some of this shit is getting ridiculous.
He said during the year he was playing at 205 this past season. It's not a concern.
Yeah, he looked like he played at 205 to me. I'm guessing he has already gotten the impression that it's a lock for him to go 1 or 2 so he didn't feel the need to do drills.
I only really saw one slight over throw which was over 60 yards to not Nabers or Brian Thomas.
Do you watch it? I haven't.
What are you thoughts?
He looked good to me. I love this kid. If he fell to 3 we should offer something monster to NE.
NE saw the same thing today, so I highly doubt they wouldn't just take him.
That is true, but a few things go against them taking him. One talk about NE worried about him throwing in the wind... I don't see the issue, but there has been talk. Also the fact they want to get a huge amount of capital for the future. So if Daniels is there I am throwing in 6, 47, next years 1st and 2nd. Monster over pay to move 3 spots, but he is worth it to me. Only other player I would offer this for is Caleb.
JD played at ASU when he was 18 and 19. You make it seem like he's peaked in terms of growth and size.
He played there up until he was going on 22 years old. Arizona St.'s site even listed him 185 and who knows if that's inflated. He joined college at 175, and I just don't buy the 210 billing just like I didn't for Bryce Young (204 billing and that's not his playing weight). He didn't measure at the Combine for that reason, I'm sure.
McCarthy got criticism on here for his weight and he was billed 9 lbs more and he's two years younger.
RE: Arm strength is sufficient but definitely 4th out of the top 4 QBs.
I look forward to hearing about other JJ miracles at church on Easter Sunday.
I'm sure you will hear about the Miracle in Pasadena when McCarthy led his brothers in maize and blue down the green fields of the Coliseum to conquer their enemies from Tuscaloosa.
🤣
Unfortunately I'm not sure we are going to have a chance even with a trade up 😢
so curious to see how you'll have the QBs stacked up
Let him fall to #6 and we'll take that risk.
Let him fall to #6 and we'll take that risk.
I think he was 6'3"+.
I know it's a different position, but DeVonta Smith is 170 pounds at WR and is also exposed to defenders running full speed at him. And he's missed one game in three years.
Not fast enough. (:-)
6' 199 pounds
4.35 forty
42" vertical jump
10'9 broad jump
Really good day for him
As much as I want a QB, it would be pretty easy to get excited about Nabers.
Agreed, that is wild
Being at 6 is a pretty good place to be. I know MHJ is supposed to be "generational", but Nabors on tape (and today's measurements confirm it), he looks like a transformative WR.
OBJ made Eli look far better than he was (at that point), because of his talent.
Nabors is a little bit of a diva? No problem, the best are!!
This whole eight thing is so overblown.
His fellow WR BJTR ran a 4.34 at the Combine at 210 pounds.
That's damned impressive.
His fellow WR BJTR ran a 4.34 at the Combine at 210 pounds.
and Adonai Mitchell ran a 4.34 and is 6'2" 205
Great speed for Nabers. I like a little more size with your number 1 WR but the Giants need a threat that makes D's have to account for him.
True, but Nabers dominated on the field too.
Great speed for Nabers. I like a little more size with your number 1 WR but the Giants need a threat that makes D's have to account for him.
Consider this with Nabers- if you pair him with Hyatt, teams are going to have to drop their safeties because you can’t leave two CBs on an island with either one’s speed. Might open up the underneath and short game, as well as keep running lanes open.
I know it's a different position, but DeVonta Smith is 170 pounds at WR and is also exposed to defenders running full speed at him. And he's missed one game in three years.
This is true about Smith, he's definitely proved the doubters wrong about his size.
However, I will say WRs don't usually have mammoth Defensive tackles or freak of nature defensive ends falling on them every week.
so curious to see how you'll have the QBs stacked up
Same and that’s how I felt about Jefferson. Plays a lot bigger than barely 6’1”.
Being at 6 is a pretty good place to be. I know MHJ is supposed to be "generational", but Nabors on tape (and today's measurements confirm it), he looks like a transformative WR.
OBJ made Eli look far better than he was (at that point), because of his talent.
Nabors is a little bit of a diva? No problem, the best are!!
Looking more and more like Nabers may not make it to 6! Maybe the Giants end up with Marvin Harrison Jr.
Not fast enough. (:-)
I could do 4.35 running backwards if I wanted to. I just don't want to.
Daniels is going to go #1 if he’s at 210 now and has a decent pro day workout.
Negative
This whole eight thing is so overblown.
Lamar was 21 when he was drafted. Daniels, 23.
Same can be said for Joe Burrow
Oh…he has also gotten better every single year.
Great speed for Nabers. I like a little more size with your number 1 WR but the Giants need a threat that makes D's have to account for him.
Come on, you have no idea what he played at while at LSU, nor do you know what he will play at in the NFL. You cannot tell how much a guy weighs when you see him on TV in pads. Some of this shit is getting ridiculous.
Kelly had concerns with his weight though he did add some.
Not sure what to tell you if you don't think some players have a harder time adding muscle or keeping weight up as the season plays out.
🙏
Odunze just might be back in the mix for us! Heck, one can dream, perhaps even MHJ.
Do you watch it? I haven't.
What are you thoughts?
Do you watch it? I haven't.
What are you thoughts?
He looked good to me. I love this kid. If he fell to 3 we should offer something monster to NE.
I see no chance, but I hope I'm wrong. Better to set yourself up for surprise joy than disappointment haha.
Everything throw by JD - ( New Window )
The throw at 8:37 was another beauty. I was looking for the throws outside the numbers the most. And those looked pretty crisp from the angle.
Does this one hold a candle to that?
Does this one hold a candle to that?
No.
At one point during the McCarthy workout, the Michigan staff brough out a pool of water so McCarthy could walk on it and still complete throws.
He played there up until he was going on 22 years old. Arizona St.'s site even listed him 185 and who knows if that's inflated. He joined college at 175, and I just don't buy the 210 billing just like I didn't for Bryce Young (204 billing and that's not his playing weight). He didn't measure at the Combine for that reason, I'm sure.
McCarthy got criticism on here for his weight and he was billed 9 lbs more and he's two years younger.
Some of those outside throws were really off. Maybe rust, who knows.
You do realize the ones on here saying they know his weight while looking at him are PROFESSIONAL weight guesses you see at carnivals and such. They can guess within 3 lbs or you win a prize.
You do realize the ones on here saying they know his weight while looking at him are PROFESSIONAL weight guesses you see at carnivals and such. They can guess within 3 lbs or you win a prize.
I look forward to hearing about other JJ miracles at church on Easter Sunday.
I'm sure you will hear about the Miracle in Pasadena when McCarthy led his brothers in maize and blue down the green fields of the Coliseum to conquer their enemies from Tuscaloosa.