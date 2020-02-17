for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Jayden Daniels: 6'3 / 210

Sy'56 : 3/27/2024 11:56 am
Malik Nabers: 6'0 / 199
Works for me  
ajr2456 : 3/27/2024 11:58 am : link
Hopefully Joe can find a way
Nabers was pretty much on point with what was reported.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/27/2024 11:58 am : link
The weight for Daniels is good but when he doesn't run it could just be him packing on weight to look better but will he keep that on and be as fast as he was?
I wish someone would ask me to gain 25lbs  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/27/2024 11:59 am : link
so they would pay me more money
RE: I wish someone would ask me to gain 25lbs  
robbieballs2003 : 3/27/2024 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16447578 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
so they would pay me more money


🤣
RE: Works for me  
Big Rick in FL : 3/27/2024 12:04 pm : link
In comment 16447570 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Hopefully Joe can find a way


Unfortunately I'm not sure we are going to have a chance even with a trade up 😢
interesting  
GiantNatty : 3/27/2024 12:05 pm : link
Nabers looks taller on the field

so curious to see how you'll have the QBs stacked up
Warning: Daniels is too light. Do not draft!  
ThomasG : 3/27/2024 12:05 pm : link

Let him fall to #6 and we'll take that risk.
RE: Warning: Daniels is too light. Do not draft!  
bw in dc : 3/27/2024 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16447595 ThomasG said:
Quote:

Let him fall to #6 and we'll take that risk.


I think he was 6'3"+.

I know it's a different position, but DeVonta Smith is 170 pounds at WR and is also exposed to defenders running full speed at him. And he's missed one game in three years.

That seems big enough to me, no?  
81_Great_Dane : 3/27/2024 12:13 pm : link
All that buzz about how skinny he is...
I have 4.35 on Nabers  
Sy'56 : 3/27/2024 12:15 pm : link
.
RE: I have 4.35 on Nabers  
M.S. : 3/27/2024 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16447620 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.

Not fast enough. (:-)
A little summary  
Big Rick in FL : 3/27/2024 12:19 pm : link
Nabers
6' 199 pounds
4.35 forty
42" vertical jump
10'9 broad jump

Really good day for him
Sy  
Big Rick in FL : 3/27/2024 12:19 pm : link
Have you seen Daboll there?
Geez Louise, 6' and runs a 4.35?  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/27/2024 12:20 pm : link
That's damned impressive.
The package that was rumored to be offered  
Capt. Don : 3/27/2024 12:20 pm : link
to NE would be fine with me if it was Daniels.

As much as I want a QB, it would be pretty easy to get excited about Nabers.
It would have been damn nice to have 2 top picks this year  
ThomasG : 3/27/2024 12:21 pm : link
versus two drafts ago.
RE: Geez Louise, 6' and runs a 4.35?  
TommyWiseau : 3/27/2024 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16447630 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
That's damned impressive.


Agreed, that is wild
Damn, I know we need a QB  
Dave on the UWS : 3/27/2024 12:23 pm : link
but how can you NOT be impressed with Nabors. I think I would sign up for OBJ part deux!
Being at 6 is a pretty good place to be. I know MHJ is supposed to be "generational", but Nabors on tape (and today's measurements confirm it), he looks like a transformative WR.
OBJ made Eli look far better than he was (at that point), because of his talent.
Nabors is a little bit of a diva? No problem, the best are!!
Lamar was  
Now Mike in MD : 3/27/2024 12:27 pm : link
6'3 and 211 coming out. He's added 15 or so pounds. Do you not think Daniels is going to put on weight as he gets older and is part of an NFL training facility?

This whole eight thing is so overblown.
RE: Geez Louise, 6' and runs a 4.35?  
bw in dc : 3/27/2024 12:27 pm : link
In comment 16447630 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
That's damned impressive.


His fellow WR BJTR ran a 4.34 at the Combine at 210 pounds.
RE: RE: Geez Louise, 6' and runs a 4.35?  
PatersonPlank : 3/27/2024 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16447644 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16447630 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


That's damned impressive.



His fellow WR BJTR ran a 4.34 at the Combine at 210 pounds.


and Adonai Mitchell ran a 4.34 and is 6'2" 205
I think JD  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/27/2024 12:34 pm : link
will play at 195-200. Not sure how much more he can add. For some it is really tough. I would be a little concerned not running at this event. If he does fall I would pass on him though it is not just about the weight.

Great speed for Nabers. I like a little more size with your number 1 WR but the Giants need a threat that makes D's have to account for him.
RE: RE: RE: Geez Louise, 6' and runs a 4.35?  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/27/2024 12:35 pm : link
In comment 16447648 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16447644 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16447630 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


That's damned impressive.



His fellow WR BJTR ran a 4.34 at the Combine at 210 pounds.



and Adonai Mitchell ran a 4.34 and is 6'2" 205


True, but Nabers dominated on the field too.
RE: Lamar was  
Toth029 : 3/27/2024 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16447643 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
6'3 and 211 coming out. He's added 15 or so pounds. Do you not think Daniels is going to put on weight as he gets older and is part of an NFL training facility?

This whole eight thing is so overblown.


He just turned 21 when he was drafted. Daniels will be 24 at the end of this upcoming season. It isnt overblown. It was noticeable with Young and he was listed as "204". Young is tiny even compared to Kyler Murray.
How much of JDs  
EJNNJ : 3/27/2024 12:43 pm : link
production was his talent vs how much was was derived from having superior WRs vs average CBs? Asking the experts but i'd think a fair % of JDs production was the latter. Not saying I wouldn't draft JD at 6 but the surround talent at WR has to be considered
I think somewhat confirming the rumor  
Big Rick in FL : 3/27/2024 1:01 pm : link
That the Pats love Jayden they had 9 people at the LSU Pro Day today. Their GM, HC, OC, QB Coach, Senior offensive assistant Director of Player Personnel, Director of college scouting, personnel coordinator & 1 more who was a scout with NE and then the Panthers VP of personnel whose back with NE in an undefined role. I'm not sure I've ever seen such a big contingent at a Pro Day.
RE: I think JD  
rich in DC : 3/27/2024 1:05 pm : link
In comment 16447651 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
will play at 195-200. Not sure how much more he can add. For some it is really tough. I would be a little concerned not running at this event. If he does fall I would pass on him though it is not just about the weight.

Great speed for Nabers. I like a little more size with your number 1 WR but the Giants need a threat that makes D's have to account for him.


Consider this with Nabers- if you pair him with Hyatt, teams are going to have to drop their safeties because you can’t leave two CBs on an island with either one’s speed. Might open up the underneath and short game, as well as keep running lanes open.
Nabers  
regischarlotte : 3/27/2024 1:07 pm : link
just bought himself a ticket west, perhaps AZ but likely to LA.

RE: RE: Warning: Daniels is too light. Do not draft!  
Ben in Tampa : 3/27/2024 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16447606 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16447595 ThomasG said:


I know it's a different position, but DeVonta Smith is 170 pounds at WR and is also exposed to defenders running full speed at him. And he's missed one game in three years.


This is true about Smith, he's definitely proved the doubters wrong about his size.

However, I will say WRs don't usually have mammoth Defensive tackles or freak of nature defensive ends falling on them every week.
RE: RE: Lamar was  
Now Mike in MD : 3/27/2024 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16447659 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16447643 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


6'3 and 211 coming out. He's added 15 or so pounds. Do you not think Daniels is going to put on weight as he gets older and is part of an NFL training facility?

This whole eight thing is so overblown.



He just turned 21 when he was drafted. Daniels will be 24 at the end of this upcoming season. It isnt overblown. It was noticeable with Young and he was listed as "204". Young is tiny even compared to Kyler Murray.


Lamar's weight did not change very much his first few years in the league. A lot of the change occurred over the last year because he decided to bulk up.

Daniels is still young and hasn't been in an NFL facility yet. He could easily put on 10 pounds.
RE: interesting  
UConn4523 : 3/27/2024 1:09 pm : link
In comment 16447594 GiantNatty said:
Quote:
Nabers looks taller on the field

so curious to see how you'll have the QBs stacked up


Same and that’s how I felt about Jefferson. Plays a lot bigger than barely 6’1”.
RE: RE: RE: Lamar was  
Toth029 : 3/27/2024 1:14 pm : link
In comment 16447698 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 16447659 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 16447643 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


6'3 and 211 coming out. He's added 15 or so pounds. Do you not think Daniels is going to put on weight as he gets older and is part of an NFL training facility?

This whole eight thing is so overblown.



He just turned 21 when he was drafted. Daniels will be 24 at the end of this upcoming season. It isnt overblown. It was noticeable with Young and he was listed as "204". Young is tiny even compared to Kyler Murray.



Lamar's weight did not change very much his first few years in the league. A lot of the change occurred over the last year because he decided to bulk up.

Daniels is still young and hasn't been in an NFL facility yet. He could easily put on 10 pounds.


His play weight at ASU was 180-185. Doubt it changed much at LSU give or take a couple lbs. It is a concern especially if he has trouble with pressure/sacks which he did not grade great last season. Weakest arm of the "top 4" too. Let him go to DC and their piss poor line against Burns, Lawrence and Thibodeaux.
RE: Damn, I know we need a QB  
M.S. : 3/27/2024 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16447637 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
but how can you NOT be impressed with Nabors. I think I would sign up for OBJ part deux!
Being at 6 is a pretty good place to be. I know MHJ is supposed to be "generational", but Nabors on tape (and today's measurements confirm it), he looks like a transformative WR.
OBJ made Eli look far better than he was (at that point), because of his talent.
Nabors is a little bit of a diva? No problem, the best are!!

Looking more and more like Nabers may not make it to 6! Maybe the Giants end up with Marvin Harrison Jr.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Lamar was  
Now Mike in MD : 3/27/2024 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16447706 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16447698 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


In comment 16447659 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 16447643 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


6'3 and 211 coming out. He's added 15 or so pounds. Do you not think Daniels is going to put on weight as he gets older and is part of an NFL training facility?

This whole eight thing is so overblown.



He just turned 21 when he was drafted. Daniels will be 24 at the end of this upcoming season. It isnt overblown. It was noticeable with Young and he was listed as "204". Young is tiny even compared to Kyler Murray.



Lamar's weight did not change very much his first few years in the league. A lot of the change occurred over the last year because he decided to bulk up.

Daniels is still young and hasn't been in an NFL facility yet. He could easily put on 10 pounds.



His play weight at ASU was 180-185. Doubt it changed much at LSU give or take a couple lbs. It is a concern especially if he has trouble with pressure/sacks which he did not grade great last season. Weakest arm of the "top 4" too. Let him go to DC and their piss poor line against Burns, Lawrence and Thibodeaux.


I think the Commanders draft him so I hope you're right. But I think he's going to be an electric combination of throwing and running.
Toth...  
bw in dc : 3/27/2024 1:38 pm : link
JD played at ASU when he was 18 and 19. You make it seem like he's peaked in terms of growth and size.
RE: RE: I have 4.35 on Nabers  
Mike from Ohio : 3/27/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16447624 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16447620 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


.


Not fast enough. (:-)


I could do 4.35 running backwards if I wanted to. I just don't want to.
Daniels can easily add another 10#  
NJBlueTuna : 3/27/2024 2:14 pm : link
In a nfl weight program. He is now the same weight Lamar was entering the league and Lamar added another 10-12#

Daniels is going to go #1 if he’s at 210 now and has a decent pro day workout.
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 3/27/2024 2:21 pm : link
In comment 16447628 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Have you seen Daboll there?


Negative
RE: Lamar was  
Sy'56 : 3/27/2024 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16447643 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
6'3 and 211 coming out. He's added 15 or so pounds. Do you not think Daniels is going to put on weight as he gets older and is part of an NFL training facility?

This whole eight thing is so overblown.


Lamar was 21 when he was drafted. Daniels, 23.
RE: How much of JDs  
Sy'56 : 3/27/2024 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16447662 EJNNJ said:
Quote:
production was his talent vs how much was was derived from having superior WRs vs average CBs? Asking the experts but i'd think a fair % of JDs production was the latter. Not saying I wouldn't draft JD at 6 but the surround talent at WR has to be considered


Same can be said for Joe Burrow
Everything I have heard about Daniels  
NJBlueTuna : 3/27/2024 2:35 pm : link
Is that he is high character on and off the field, smart and coachable.

Oh…he has also gotten better every single year.

RE: I think JD  
Section331 : 3/27/2024 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16447651 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
will play at 195-200. Not sure how much more he can add. For some it is really tough. I would be a little concerned not running at this event. If he does fall I would pass on him though it is not just about the weight.

Great speed for Nabers. I like a little more size with your number 1 WR but the Giants need a threat that makes D's have to account for him.


Come on, you have no idea what he played at while at LSU, nor do you know what he will play at in the NFL. You cannot tell how much a guy weighs when you see him on TV in pads. Some of this shit is getting ridiculous.
331  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/27/2024 3:21 pm : link
I guess so much for sharing an opinion with you...

Kelly had concerns with his weight though he did add some.

Not sure what to tell you if you don't think some players have a harder time adding muscle or keeping weight up as the season plays out.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Lamar was  
allstarjim : 3/27/2024 3:28 pm : link
In comment 16447706 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16447698 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


In comment 16447659 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 16447643 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


6'3 and 211 coming out. He's added 15 or so pounds. Do you not think Daniels is going to put on weight as he gets older and is part of an NFL training facility?

This whole eight thing is so overblown.



He just turned 21 when he was drafted. Daniels will be 24 at the end of this upcoming season. It isnt overblown. It was noticeable with Young and he was listed as "204". Young is tiny even compared to Kyler Murray.



Lamar's weight did not change very much his first few years in the league. A lot of the change occurred over the last year because he decided to bulk up.

Daniels is still young and hasn't been in an NFL facility yet. He could easily put on 10 pounds.



His play weight at ASU was 180-185. Doubt it changed much at LSU give or take a couple lbs. It is a concern especially if he has trouble with pressure/sacks which he did not grade great last season. Weakest arm of the "top 4" too. Let him go to DC and their piss poor line against Burns, Lawrence and Thibodeaux.


He said during the year he was playing at 205 this past season. It's not a concern.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Lamar was  
BleedBlue46 : 3/27/2024 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16447910 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16447706 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 16447698 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


In comment 16447659 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 16447643 Now Mike in MD said:


Quote:


6'3 and 211 coming out. He's added 15 or so pounds. Do you not think Daniels is going to put on weight as he gets older and is part of an NFL training facility?

This whole eight thing is so overblown.



He just turned 21 when he was drafted. Daniels will be 24 at the end of this upcoming season. It isnt overblown. It was noticeable with Young and he was listed as "204". Young is tiny even compared to Kyler Murray.



Lamar's weight did not change very much his first few years in the league. A lot of the change occurred over the last year because he decided to bulk up.

Daniels is still young and hasn't been in an NFL facility yet. He could easily put on 10 pounds.



His play weight at ASU was 180-185. Doubt it changed much at LSU give or take a couple lbs. It is a concern especially if he has trouble with pressure/sacks which he did not grade great last season. Weakest arm of the "top 4" too. Let him go to DC and their piss poor line against Burns, Lawrence and Thibodeaux.



He said during the year he was playing at 205 this past season. It's not a concern.


Yeah, he looked like he played at 205 to me. I'm guessing he has already gotten the impression that it's a lock for him to go 1 or 2 so he didn't feel the need to do drills.
RE: Nabers  
Spider43 : 3/27/2024 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16447696 regischarlotte said:
Quote:
just bought himself a ticket west, perhaps AZ but likely to LA.


🙏

Odunze just might be back in the mix for us! Heck, one can dream, perhaps even MHJ.
Daniels  
Amtoft : 3/27/2024 4:19 pm : link
I only really saw one slight over throw which was over 60 yards to not Nabers or Brian Thomas.
RE: Daniels  
bw in dc : 3/27/2024 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16447965 Amtoft said:
Quote:
I only really saw one slight over throw which was over 60 yards to not Nabers or Brian Thomas.


Do you watch it? I haven't.

What are you thoughts?
RE: RE: Daniels  
Amtoft : 3/27/2024 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16447973 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16447965 Amtoft said:


Quote:


I only really saw one slight over throw which was over 60 yards to not Nabers or Brian Thomas.



Do you watch it? I haven't.

What are you thoughts?


He looked good to me. I love this kid. If he fell to 3 we should offer something monster to NE.
RE: RE: RE: Daniels  
BleedBlue46 : 3/27/2024 4:52 pm : link
In comment 16447975 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16447973 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16447965 Amtoft said:


Quote:


I only really saw one slight over throw which was over 60 yards to not Nabers or Brian Thomas.



Do you watch it? I haven't.

What are you thoughts?



He looked good to me. I love this kid. If he fell to 3 we should offer something monster to NE.


I see no chance, but I hope I'm wrong. Better to set yourself up for surprise joy than disappointment haha.
RE: RE: RE: Daniels  
GFAN52 : 3/27/2024 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16447975 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16447973 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16447965 Amtoft said:


Quote:


I only really saw one slight over throw which was over 60 yards to not Nabers or Brian Thomas.



Do you watch it? I haven't.

What are you thoughts?



He looked good to me. I love this kid. If he fell to 3 we should offer something monster to NE.


NE saw the same thing today, so I highly doubt they wouldn't just take him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Daniels  
Amtoft : 3/27/2024 5:22 pm : link
In comment 16447999 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16447975 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16447973 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16447965 Amtoft said:


Quote:


I only really saw one slight over throw which was over 60 yards to not Nabers or Brian Thomas.



Do you watch it? I haven't.

What are you thoughts?



He looked good to me. I love this kid. If he fell to 3 we should offer something monster to NE.



NE saw the same thing today, so I highly doubt they wouldn't just take him.


That is true, but a few things go against them taking him. One talk about NE worried about him throwing in the wind... I don't see the issue, but there has been talk. Also the fact they want to get a huge amount of capital for the future. So if Daniels is there I am throwing in 6, 47, next years 1st and 2nd. Monster over pay to move 3 spots, but he is worth it to me. Only other player I would offer this for is Caleb.
Here is  
Amtoft : 3/27/2024 5:39 pm : link
every throw... My favorite was a catch by Brian Thomas at the 8:15 mark. You have to mute the guy talking though who is annoying.
Everything throw by JD - ( New Window )
RE: Here is  
bw in dc : 3/27/2024 6:09 pm : link
In comment 16448039 Amtoft said:
Quote:
every throw... My favorite was a catch by Brian Thomas at the 8:15 mark. You have to mute the guy talking though who is annoying. Everything throw by JD - ( New Window )


The throw at 8:37 was another beauty. I was looking for the throws outside the numbers the most. And those looked pretty crisp from the angle.
Arm strength is sufficient but definitely 4th out of the top 4 QBs.  
BleedBlue46 : 3/27/2024 7:13 pm : link
Go routes were going about 50-55 yards and no impressive throws on the deep out routes. I still love him and think he will be amazing. Just a pertinent point to note.
I heard JJ McCarthy’s Pro Day was the greatest one that any QB  
nygiantfan : 3/27/2024 7:20 pm : link
has ever had.

Does this one hold a candle to that?
RE: I heard JJ McCarthy’s Pro Day was the greatest one that any QB  
bw in dc : 3/27/2024 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16448111 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
has ever had.

Does this one hold a candle to that?


No.

At one point during the McCarthy workout, the Michigan staff brough out a pool of water so McCarthy could walk on it and still complete throws.


RE: RE: I heard JJ McCarthy’s Pro Day was the greatest one that any QB  
nygiantfan : 3/27/2024 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16448118 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16448111 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


has ever had.

Does this one hold a candle to that?



No.

At one point during the McCarthy workout, the Michigan staff brough out a pool of water so McCarthy could walk on it and still complete throws.


I look forward to hearing about other JJ miracles at church on Easter Sunday.

RE: Toth...  
Toth029 : 3/27/2024 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16447756 bw in dc said:
Quote:
JD played at ASU when he was 18 and 19. You make it seem like he's peaked in terms of growth and size.


He played there up until he was going on 22 years old. Arizona St.'s site even listed him 185 and who knows if that's inflated. He joined college at 175, and I just don't buy the 210 billing just like I didn't for Bryce Young (204 billing and that's not his playing weight). He didn't measure at the Combine for that reason, I'm sure.

McCarthy got criticism on here for his weight and he was billed 9 lbs more and he's two years younger.
RE: Arm strength is sufficient but definitely 4th out of the top 4 QBs.  
Toth029 : 3/27/2024 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16448108 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
Go routes were going about 50-55 yards and no impressive throws on the deep out routes. I still love him and think he will be amazing. Just a pertinent point to note.


Some of those outside throws were really off. Maybe rust, who knows.
 
christian : 3/27/2024 7:39 pm : link
I've read some funny stuff on this site over the years, but some of you divining a player's weight through your screen takes the cake. Get the heck out of here with that noise.
RE: …  
Amtoft : 3/27/2024 7:44 pm : link
In comment 16448129 christian said:
Quote:
I've read some funny stuff on this site over the years, but some of you divining a player's weight through your screen takes the cake. Get the heck out of here with that noise.


You do realize the ones on here saying they know his weight while looking at him are PROFESSIONAL weight guesses you see at carnivals and such. They can guess within 3 lbs or you win a prize.
...  
christian : 3/27/2024 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16448138 Amtoft said:
Quote:
I've read some funny stuff on this site over the years, but some of you divining a player's weight through your screen takes the cake. Get the heck out of here with that noise.

You do realize the ones on here saying they know his weight while looking at him are PROFESSIONAL weight guesses you see at carnivals and such. They can guess within 3 lbs or you win a prize.


RE: RE: Geez Louise, 6' and runs a 4.35?  
k2tampa : 3/27/2024 7:56 pm : link
In comment 16447644 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16447630 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


That's damned impressive.



His fellow WR BJTR ran a 4.34 at the Combine at 210 pounds.


Not just 210, but at 6 foot 4.
RE: RE: RE: I heard JJ McCarthy’s Pro Day was the greatest one that any QB  
bw in dc : 3/27/2024 7:58 pm : link
In comment 16448120 nygiantfan said:
Quote:

I look forward to hearing about other JJ miracles at church on Easter Sunday.


I'm sure you will hear about the Miracle in Pasadena when McCarthy led his brothers in maize and blue down the green fields of the Coliseum to conquer their enemies from Tuscaloosa.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 