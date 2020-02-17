Is this the most likely scenario now?  

Miller has the Broncos jumping to #4 to take JJM by offering Arizona #12 and their first round picks in 2025 and 2026. If that happens, or if for some other reason all four QBs are gone by #6, I wonder if we try and trade down. My guess is no and we'd just take whichever of the two remaining WRs we prefer (assuming that SD takes one of the three.)
Too many teams with QB needs and even teams like the Vikings already stocking up for a trade-up. This isn't some Levis late surge like last year (betting market wise) -- there are legit insiders pushing McCarthy already and they have been for weeks.
Right now I'll say Williams, Maye, McCarthy, Daniels, MHJ go top 5. That leaves us with Nabers.
If McCarthy is on the board when the Chargers pick,
on NE and if they trade with Minny. I think Minny is coming up no matter what. If they go to NE then yes it could come down to JJM/Odunze. If NE stays and picks a QB, I think Minny comes up to AZ or LAC. Meaning it will come down to Nabers/Odunze.
Don't be surprised though if LAC moves out even if the team coming up is not looking WR. Harbaugh is going to want OL/Def/etc. I can see them moving down to 10 with the JETS and them taking a OT.
Is going to jump in front of us for the McCarthy.
IMO it will be Nabers or Odunze.
Agree with this. Minnesota has been actively accumulating draft resources, and if they don’t move up for a QB, it won’t be for lack of trying. I think if Giants want a QB they will have to outbid the Vikes.
RE: If McCarthy is on the board when the Chargers pick,
Either we get to pick one of them or it means that LA and Arizona will be less inclined to leave the top 6 and miss out on one of these guys. The last of which figures to be gone by 9 when Chicago would undoubtedly take whichever big 3 WR is remaining.
think Minnesota will offer NE, AZ, or SD #11, #23, and their #1 and #3 next year to move up. The Giants offering #47 and their #1 next year to NE might not be enough to compete with that offer, but my guess is the most Schoen would offer to AZ or SD is #47 and #70, which certainly would not be. Minnesota seems determined to outbid the Giants and offer so much that one of those three teams will accept.
they might be a hard pill to swallow for a team like NE.
Agreed. But if NE wants to trade out, which I still have my doubts, I can't see how the Minnesota picks beats the Giants at #6 plus whatever else they package. Where NE gets a shot at one of the top receivers and perhaps JJ.
they might be a hard pill to swallow for a team like NE.
No question, but Minnesota has three chances to get one of the "big four" QBs. The question is also how much would NE want from us. Would #47 and our #1 next year be enough to get to #3? I don't know. I still think NE takes a QB. Our #1 next year might be in the middle of the first round. Theirs might be as well. Even if both are in the top 10, packaging them together still might not be enough to allow them to move up to get a QB they want. They might understandably not want to take that risk by dropping down to #6.
and see what is available at 6. There will be either a qb or a very good receiver available.
Some team may want to trade up for one of the receivers and make us an offer we cannot refuse.
Schoen would not have traded the second round pick away if he was going to move up much.
I think you nailed it .. Schoen has often said you have to let the draft come to you and have a plan for the different scenarios. I don’t see him getting into a bidding war over a ‘maybe ‘ QB when there will definitely be a stud WR available.
So I think they would deal with us. It’s a good deal for them. They get JJM, MHJ, or Nabers plus our 2025 #1. They are still going to suck. But if they don’t get their QB this year they get a stud WR and have their likely high pick next year plus ours to be well positioned to draft their QB next year.
and see what is available at 6. There will be either a qb or a very good receiver available.
Some team may want to trade up for one of the receivers and make us an offer we cannot refuse.
Schoen would not have traded the second round pick away if he was going to move up much.
I think you nailed it .. Schoen has often said you have to let the draft come to you and have a plan for the different scenarios. I don’t see him getting into a bidding war over a ‘maybe ‘ QB when there will definitely be a stud WR available.
The wide receivers are also maybes, there’s no guarantees in a draft
Whether it be Maye or JJM, they are ready to pay and take a big swing imo. I don't see us being outbid for their guy this year. A big factor in this is NE and AZ will both much prefer to trade down with us vs Min, Denver or Vegas.
RE: If McCarthy is on the board when the Chargers pick,
If this is indeed true and 4 QBs go before us, we are looking at MHJ/Nabers when our number is called. If CHI does indeed want to jump Tenn for Alt, then we could get extra 3rd rounder from Tenn and move down to 7, and still get MHJ/Nabers. Make it so :)
no one traded out of the top 5. Wouldn't shock me, it just lines up well with talen and need. And it would likely be McCarthy or Maye and Odunze for us at 6.
I was convinced that there would be a trade in front of us. Now I'm not sure those teams want to trade out of those spots.
I don't think the Bears are moving.
I don't think the Commanders are moving.
To me, the Patriots are the big unknown. They need a QB however.
The Cardinals have a bunch of picks already and need a top WR.
Would the Chargers, who also need a WR, want to pass on one of the top guys?
RE: I get the feeling Schdabka are getting their QB
Whether it be Maye or JJM, they are ready to pay and take a big swing imo. I don't see us being outbid for their guy this year. A big factor in this is NE and AZ will both much prefer to trade down with us vs Min, Denver or Vegas.
it would be extremely tough to pass on Oduzne or Nabers.
Here’s a scenario. Neither NYG or Minnesota are able to move up. The top 3 QBs plus MHjr and Nabers are off the board and you have your pick of McCarthy or Odunze but then Minnesota calls you up and offers you #11, #23 and a 2025 2nd.
Do you take the QB for yourself? The blue chip WR? Or bet that neither player helps as much as that haul will?
Having 11 and 23 puts Nix and Penix back in play and then with the additional 1st plus 47 and 70 you can really build out a nice little core for this roster.
it would be extremely tough to pass on Oduzne or Nabers.
Here’s a scenario. Neither NYG or Minnesota are able to move up. The top 3 QBs plus MHjr and Nabers are off the board and you have your pick of McCarthy or Odunze but then Minnesota calls you up and offers you #11, #23 and a 2025 2nd.
Do you take the QB for yourself? The blue chip WR? Or bet that neither player helps as much as that haul will?
Having 11 and 23 puts Nix and Penix back in play and then with the additional 1st plus 47 and 70 you can really build out a nice little core for this roster.
They would have to throw in a 2025 1st if you're giving up a chance at a premium WR.
it would be extremely tough to pass on Oduzne or Nabers.
Here’s a scenario. Neither NYG or Minnesota are able to move up. The top 3 QBs plus MHjr and Nabers are off the board and you have your pick of McCarthy or Odunze but then Minnesota calls you up and offers you #11, #23 and a 2025 2nd.
Do you take the QB for yourself? The blue chip WR? Or bet that neither player helps as much as that haul will?
Having 11 and 23 puts Nix and Penix back in play and then with the additional 1st plus 47 and 70 you can really build out a nice little core for this roster.
Minnesota doesn't have a 2025 2nd. They traded it to Houston as part of the package to get #23. But I agree it's possible we could trade with Minnesota if JJM is available and the Giants aren't in love with him, although that seems unlikely.
it would be extremely tough to pass on Oduzne or Nabers.
Here’s a scenario. Neither NYG or Minnesota are able to move up. The top 3 QBs plus MHjr and Nabers are off the board and you have your pick of McCarthy or Odunze but then Minnesota calls you up and offers you #11, #23 and a 2025 2nd.
Do you take the QB for yourself? The blue chip WR? Or bet that neither player helps as much as that haul will?
Having 11 and 23 puts Nix and Penix back in play and then with the additional 1st plus 47 and 70 you can really build out a nice little core for this roster.
Minnesota doesn't have a 2025 2nd. They traded it to Houston as part of the package to get #23. But I agree it's possible we could trade with Minnesota if JJM is available and the Giants aren't in love with him, although that seems unlikely.
Ah yes, forgot about that. I’d need their 25 1st then.
it would be extremely tough to pass on Oduzne or Nabers.
Here’s a scenario. Neither NYG or Minnesota are able to move up. The top 3 QBs plus MHjr and Nabers are off the board and you have your pick of McCarthy or Odunze but then Minnesota calls you up and offers you #11, #23 and a 2025 2nd.
Do you take the QB for yourself? The blue chip WR? Or bet that neither player helps as much as that haul will?
Having 11 and 23 puts Nix and Penix back in play and then with the additional 1st plus 47 and 70 you can really build out a nice little core for this roster.
You'd have to consider it. But you'd lose Odunze.
RE: RE: I get the feeling Schdabka are getting their QB
Whether it be Maye or JJM, they are ready to pay and take a big swing imo. I don't see us being outbid for their guy this year. A big factor in this is NE and AZ will both much prefer to trade down with us vs Min, Denver or Vegas.
There is no "most likely" scenario as far as I can tell. Caleb Williams is going #1 and Jayden Daniels is most likely going second, but after that anything can happen. I wonder what kind of odds you can get on the first six picks all being quarterbacks? Because that's actually one of the many possibilities.
How is JJ McCarthy not going either #1 or #2? He is being talked
about on tv, radio, and BBI about 5X more than the other QBs combined. He is the consummate winner, pedigree player since junior high that has payed in a pro style offense for a former professional QB and Head Coach.
He even had the greatest pro-day any QB ever had.
Why are we not talking about the other guys more because JJ should be long gone before we pick?
RE: How is JJ McCarthy not going either #1 or #2? He is being talked
about on tv, radio, and BBI about 5X more than the other QBs combined. He is the consummate winner, pedigree player since junior high that has payed in a pro style offense for a former professional QB and Head Coach.
He even had the greatest pro-day any QB ever had.
Why are we not talking about the other guys more because JJ should be long gone before we pick?
Caleb is going to Chicago and he and Maye were the 1A and 1B since last April. Daniels entered the conversation back in November. He's a guy who just declared back in January and won the National title. Everybody knows who is going one. Daniels is expected to go to 2 as Kingsbury is their playcaller. Maye seems like an unusual fit as does McCarthy. So there's the Maye and McCarthy chatter to make due.
this draft class is unique due to the presence of 3 highly-talented quarterbacks, 3 highly-talented wide receivers, and 1 potentially talented quarterback. Including Alt, there are a total of 8 such players. Teams such as NE, Arizona, and SD may be hesitant to trade down within the top 8 picks as they risk losing out on these valuable players.
While it is uncertain what will happen, the Giants' 6th pick may be a good option for trading down and acquiring additional assets while still being able to select a top-tier wide receiver.
It's really hard to make any meaningful speculation, but of course it's fun and somewhat interesting.
Some assumptions:
1) Chicago will not trade down and take QB1 (likely Williams)
2) Washington will not trade down and take QB2 (likely Daniels)
3) Arizona is not drafting a QB
4) San Diego is not draft a QB
From the media speculation, the uncertainty likely begins with New England at 3rd overall. Seems like they have 3 major choices:
A) Pick QB3
B) Pick WR1
C) Trade down (likely means QB3 drafted here)
Then Arizona has these choices:
A) Pick WR1 if available
B) Pick WR2 if available
C) Trade down (likely means QB3 or QB4 is drafted here)
Then LA Chargers have these choices:
A) Pick WR1 if available
B) Pick WR2 if available
C) Pick WR3 if available
D) Pick OT1
E) Trade down (likely means QB3, QB4, WR1 or WR2 drafted here)
So the best case for the Giants assuming they remain at #6 (by choice or no fair trade up offer is available)
A) Pick QB3 (very unlikely, means first 5 picks are QB1, QB2, WR1, WR2 and OT1)
B) Pick QB4 (first 5 picks are QB1, QB2, QB3, WR1 and either WR2 or OT1)
C) Pick WR1 (very unlikely unless the first 5 picks are QB1, QB2, QB3, QB4 and OT1)
D) Pick WR2 (first 5 are QB1, QB2, QB3, QB4 and WR1)
E) Pick WR3 (first 5 are QB1, QB2, QB3, WR1 and WR2 AND the Giants don't think QB4 is worthwhile)
F) Trade down
So without a trade up, the Giants could end up with:
And is absolutely why NYG should not trade up for JJM. You can take him if he’s there at 6, but as a guy who has never been asked to carry the offense he’s too much of a projection risk to pass on elite WR plus add picks into the gamble. Wait at 6 and see who drops.
is that the Chargers trade back to a team that takes the 4th QB.
I think Bears, Washington, and Pats all go QB. They all need one and they are not trading back.
Arizona could trade back, but I could see them taking their top WR. If Arizona does trade back, they won't want to drop that far.
Chargers can trade with any of the QB teams and still get a top OL. That is the direction I see them going.
I dunno, they have Herbert and cut ties with almost all their playmakers this offseason. No Allen, Williams or Ekeler. Hard for me to believe they're going to pass up the opportunity for 1 of the big 3 WR's.
is that the Chargers trade back to a team that takes the 4th QB.
I think Bears, Washington, and Pats all go QB. They all need one and they are not trading back.
Arizona could trade back, but I could see them taking their top WR. If Arizona does trade back, they won't want to drop that far.
Chargers can trade with any of the QB teams and still get a top OL. That is the direction I see them going.
I dunno, they have Herbert and cut ties with almost all their playmakers this offseason. No Allen, Williams or Ekeler. Hard for me to believe they're going to pass up the opportunity for 1 of the big 3 WR's.
Harbaugh like to build from the inside out and the Chargers OL was an absolute dumpster fire. If he wants his franchise QB to make it through the season I can absolutely see him prioritizing OL over the WR. That team needs to get tougher and that’s Harbaughs specialty
if the first 3 teams make their pick. There's smoke that Washington likes JJM and of course NE likes Daniels. There's also the reporting that NE isn't a big fan of Maye so I could see the first 3 picks going like either of these situtations:
Situation 1:
CHI - Williams
WAS - JJM
NE - Daniels
Situation 2:
CHI - Williams
WAS - Daniels
NE - JJM
I think there's an increasing chance Maye is the odd one out in the top 3. The more JJM is talked the more likely I think he doesn't leave the top 3. I think Situation 2 is obviously the best outcome for trading up.
RE: I think there is a good chance that Maye becomes QB4 remaining
if the first 3 teams make their pick. There's smoke that Washington likes JJM and of course NE likes Daniels. There's also the reporting that NE isn't a big fan of Maye so I could see the first 3 picks going like either of these situtations:
Situation 1:
CHI - Williams
WAS - JJM
NE - Daniels
Situation 2:
CHI - Williams
WAS - Daniels
NE - JJM
I think there's an increasing chance Maye is the odd one out in the top 3. The more JJM is talked the more likely I think he doesn't leave the top 3. I think Situation 2 is obviously the best outcome for trading up.
I don't see JJ McCarthy going to the Commanders at 2, your option 1 Daniels or Maye is the likely outcome.
about fortifying the OL. Now, they could go OT in rd 2, but I think the more likely scenario is that they trade back. I don’t think too many teams are trading up for a WR. I think 4 of the 1st 5 picks are QB’s. The question is - will the Giants get one of them?
Their priority has to be QB, BUT if the cost is going to be too high, having these two guys pretty much guaranteed at 6 (at least one of them), influences Schoen's decision.
If a trade up can be done fairly (from the Giant's perspective), then he will do it.
But if the cost to move from 6 to 4 for example is 3 #1s, I think he tells them "go talk to Minn".
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
IMO it will be Nabers or Odunze.
IMO it will be Nabers or Odunze.
Perhaps, but I'm not sure the Chargers pass on Nabers.
Right now I'll say Williams, Maye, McCarthy, Daniels, MHJ go top 5. That leaves us with Nabers.
Don't be surprised though if LAC moves out even if the team coming up is not looking WR. Harbaugh is going to want OL/Def/etc. I can see them moving down to 10 with the JETS and them taking a OT.
IMO it will be Nabers or Odunze.
Agree with this. Minnesota has been actively accumulating draft resources, and if they don’t move up for a QB, it won’t be for lack of trying. I think if Giants want a QB they will have to outbid the Vikes.
I would love this, although the money would have to work somehow and not much time to make that happen.
I've been saying this for a while. Lets see how much B.S. this dude has been spewing.
Some team may want to trade up for one of the receivers and make us an offer we cannot refuse.
Schoen would not have traded the second round pick away if he was going to move up much.
IMO it will be Nabers or Odunze.
Then it's Minnesota. I don't see Harbs giving the Raiders or Broncos their pick.
+1
Agreed. But if NE wants to trade out, which I still have my doubts, I can't see how the Minnesota picks beats the Giants at #6 plus whatever else they package. Where NE gets a shot at one of the top receivers and perhaps JJ.
I will take that gut as long as the cost isn't less than our 1st next year and doesn't include Thibs or Hyatt.
I think this is a very likely outcome.
Giants select Maye at 4, Cardinals select Nabers at 6 (+70, + 2025 round one pick).
No question, but Minnesota has three chances to get one of the "big four" QBs. The question is also how much would NE want from us. Would #47 and our #1 next year be enough to get to #3? I don't know. I still think NE takes a QB. Our #1 next year might be in the middle of the first round. Theirs might be as well. Even if both are in the top 10, packaging them together still might not be enough to allow them to move up to get a QB they want. They might understandably not want to take that risk by dropping down to #6.
Some team may want to trade up for one of the receivers and make us an offer we cannot refuse.
Schoen would not have traded the second round pick away if he was going to move up much.
I think you nailed it .. Schoen has often said you have to let the draft come to you and have a plan for the different scenarios. I don’t see him getting into a bidding war over a ‘maybe ‘ QB when there will definitely be a stud WR available.
I think this is a very likely outcome.
Giants select Maye at 4, Cardinals select Nabers at 6 (+70, + 2025 round one pick).
That's a more realistic scenario.
Arizona is opportunistic, but they don't need to move down if the drop is too severe. Falling from 4 to 11 doesn't make sense for them.
Quote:
and see what is available at 6. There will be either a qb or a very good receiver available.
Some team may want to trade up for one of the receivers and make us an offer we cannot refuse.
Schoen would not have traded the second round pick away if he was going to move up much.
I think you nailed it .. Schoen has often said you have to let the draft come to you and have a plan for the different scenarios. I don’t see him getting into a bidding war over a ‘maybe ‘ QB when there will definitely be a stud WR available.
The wide receivers are also maybes, there’s no guarantees in a draft
Quote:
Is going to jump in front of us for the McCarthy.
IMO it will be Nabers or Odunze.
Perhaps, but I'm not sure the Chargers pass on Nabers.
Agree. Think it’s less likely after today.
This would be an interesting option!
Sure there is an excuse. The first three teams may draft the best QBs.
I was convinced that there would be a trade in front of us. Now I'm not sure those teams want to trade out of those spots.
I don't think the Bears are moving.
I don't think the Commanders are moving.
To me, the Patriots are the big unknown. They need a QB however.
The Cardinals have a bunch of picks already and need a top WR.
Would the Chargers, who also need a WR, want to pass on one of the top guys?
Who is Schdabka? You post this name all the time.
Assuming they aren't successful in a trade up to #3 for a QB.
Quote:
the Giants should call Harbaugh and ask if he'll send Herbert for the #6 pick. At least find out how much Harbaugh really loves McCarthy.
I've been saying this for a while. Lets see how much B.S. this dude has been spewing.
Two things can be true at the same time - that Harbaugh loves McCarthy and thinks Herbert is a better QB. He’s not trading Herbert
Having said that I’ve thought the Chargers are the most likely partner for a Giants trade.
Here’s a scenario. Neither NYG or Minnesota are able to move up. The top 3 QBs plus MHjr and Nabers are off the board and you have your pick of McCarthy or Odunze but then Minnesota calls you up and offers you #11, #23 and a 2025 2nd.
Do you take the QB for yourself? The blue chip WR? Or bet that neither player helps as much as that haul will?
Having 11 and 23 puts Nix and Penix back in play and then with the additional 1st plus 47 and 70 you can really build out a nice little core for this roster.
Quote:
it would be extremely tough to pass on Oduzne or Nabers.
Here’s a scenario. Neither NYG or Minnesota are able to move up. The top 3 QBs plus MHjr and Nabers are off the board and you have your pick of McCarthy or Odunze but then Minnesota calls you up and offers you #11, #23 and a 2025 2nd.
Do you take the QB for yourself? The blue chip WR? Or bet that neither player helps as much as that haul will?
Having 11 and 23 puts Nix and Penix back in play and then with the additional 1st plus 47 and 70 you can really build out a nice little core for this roster.
They would have to throw in a 2025 1st if you're giving up a chance at a premium WR.
Quote:
it would be extremely tough to pass on Oduzne or Nabers.
Here’s a scenario. Neither NYG or Minnesota are able to move up. The top 3 QBs plus MHjr and Nabers are off the board and you have your pick of McCarthy or Odunze but then Minnesota calls you up and offers you #11, #23 and a 2025 2nd.
Do you take the QB for yourself? The blue chip WR? Or bet that neither player helps as much as that haul will?
Having 11 and 23 puts Nix and Penix back in play and then with the additional 1st plus 47 and 70 you can really build out a nice little core for this roster.
Minnesota doesn't have a 2025 2nd. They traded it to Houston as part of the package to get #23. But I agree it's possible we could trade with Minnesota if JJM is available and the Giants aren't in love with him, although that seems unlikely.
Quote:
In comment 16448193 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
it would be extremely tough to pass on Oduzne or Nabers.
Here’s a scenario. Neither NYG or Minnesota are able to move up. The top 3 QBs plus MHjr and Nabers are off the board and you have your pick of McCarthy or Odunze but then Minnesota calls you up and offers you #11, #23 and a 2025 2nd.
Do you take the QB for yourself? The blue chip WR? Or bet that neither player helps as much as that haul will?
Having 11 and 23 puts Nix and Penix back in play and then with the additional 1st plus 47 and 70 you can really build out a nice little core for this roster.
Minnesota doesn't have a 2025 2nd. They traded it to Houston as part of the package to get #23. But I agree it's possible we could trade with Minnesota if JJM is available and the Giants aren't in love with him, although that seems unlikely.
Ah yes, forgot about that. I’d need their 25 1st then.
I'd happily give up the 6th and more in this scenario. Hopefully this call has already been made...highly doubtful he would move Herbert.
Quote:
it would be extremely tough to pass on Oduzne or Nabers.
Here’s a scenario. Neither NYG or Minnesota are able to move up. The top 3 QBs plus MHjr and Nabers are off the board and you have your pick of McCarthy or Odunze but then Minnesota calls you up and offers you #11, #23 and a 2025 2nd.
Do you take the QB for yourself? The blue chip WR? Or bet that neither player helps as much as that haul will?
Having 11 and 23 puts Nix and Penix back in play and then with the additional 1st plus 47 and 70 you can really build out a nice little core for this roster.
You'd have to consider it. But you'd lose Odunze.
Quote:
Whether it be Maye or JJM, they are ready to pay and take a big swing imo. I don't see us being outbid for their guy this year. A big factor in this is NE and AZ will both much prefer to trade down with us vs Min, Denver or Vegas.
Who is Schdabka? You post this name all the time.
Schoen, Daboll and Kafka haha
He even had the greatest pro-day any QB ever had.
Why are we not talking about the other guys more because JJ should be long gone before we pick?
He even had the greatest pro-day any QB ever had.
Why are we not talking about the other guys more because JJ should be long gone before we pick?
Caleb is going to Chicago and he and Maye were the 1A and 1B since last April. Daniels entered the conversation back in November. He's a guy who just declared back in January and won the National title. Everybody knows who is going one. Daniels is expected to go to 2 as Kingsbury is their playcaller. Maye seems like an unusual fit as does McCarthy. So there's the Maye and McCarthy chatter to make due.
Williams -4000 first pick
Daniels -120 second pick
Maye -105 third pick
MHJ -150 fourth pick
Nabers +225 fifth pick
...for what it's worth.
While it is uncertain what will happen, the Giants' 6th pick may be a good option for trading down and acquiring additional assets while still being able to select a top-tier wide receiver.
Some assumptions:
1) Chicago will not trade down and take QB1 (likely Williams)
2) Washington will not trade down and take QB2 (likely Daniels)
3) Arizona is not drafting a QB
4) San Diego is not draft a QB
From the media speculation, the uncertainty likely begins with New England at 3rd overall. Seems like they have 3 major choices:
A) Pick QB3
B) Pick WR1
C) Trade down (likely means QB3 drafted here)
Then Arizona has these choices:
A) Pick WR1 if available
B) Pick WR2 if available
C) Trade down (likely means QB3 or QB4 is drafted here)
Then LA Chargers have these choices:
A) Pick WR1 if available
B) Pick WR2 if available
C) Pick WR3 if available
D) Pick OT1
E) Trade down (likely means QB3, QB4, WR1 or WR2 drafted here)
So the best case for the Giants assuming they remain at #6 (by choice or no fair trade up offer is available)
A) Pick QB3 (very unlikely, means first 5 picks are QB1, QB2, WR1, WR2 and OT1)
B) Pick QB4 (first 5 picks are QB1, QB2, QB3, WR1 and either WR2 or OT1)
C) Pick WR1 (very unlikely unless the first 5 picks are QB1, QB2, QB3, QB4 and OT1)
D) Pick WR2 (first 5 are QB1, QB2, QB3, QB4 and WR1)
E) Pick WR3 (first 5 are QB1, QB2, QB3, WR1 and WR2 AND the Giants don't think QB4 is worthwhile)
F) Trade down
So without a trade up, the Giants could end up with:
QB3 - Very Unlikely
QB4
WR1 - Unlikely
WR2
WR3
OT1
QB4, WR2 or WR3 are pretty good "consolation prizes".
I will forgo QB#3.....but not WR# 3?
I will forgo WR#1....but not WR# 3 or OT #1?
In other words, trading down past 7.....might be a no go.
2. What ranking are QBs and WRs for each team?
Is Maye #2, #3, or #4?
Is JJ in top 3?
Where is Nix?
Deep WR class lessen concern on missing top 3 WR?
I assume not everyone will have same rankings.
I think Bears, Washington, and Pats all go QB. They all need one and they are not trading back.
Arizona could trade back, but I could see them taking their top WR. If Arizona does trade back, they won't want to drop that far.
Chargers can trade with any of the QB teams and still get a top OL. That is the direction I see them going.
I think Bears, Washington, and Pats all go QB. They all need one and they are not trading back.
Arizona could trade back, but I could see them taking their top WR. If Arizona does trade back, they won't want to drop that far.
Chargers can trade with any of the QB teams and still get a top OL. That is the direction I see them going.
I dunno, they have Herbert and cut ties with almost all their playmakers this offseason. No Allen, Williams or Ekeler. Hard for me to believe they're going to pass up the opportunity for 1 of the big 3 WR's.
Quote:
is that the Chargers trade back to a team that takes the 4th QB.
I think Bears, Washington, and Pats all go QB. They all need one and they are not trading back.
Arizona could trade back, but I could see them taking their top WR. If Arizona does trade back, they won't want to drop that far.
Chargers can trade with any of the QB teams and still get a top OL. That is the direction I see them going.
I dunno, they have Herbert and cut ties with almost all their playmakers this offseason. No Allen, Williams or Ekeler. Hard for me to believe they're going to pass up the opportunity for 1 of the big 3 WR's.
Harbaugh like to build from the inside out and the Chargers OL was an absolute dumpster fire. If he wants his franchise QB to make it through the season I can absolutely see him prioritizing OL over the WR. That team needs to get tougher and that’s Harbaughs specialty
Situation 1:
CHI - Williams
WAS - JJM
NE - Daniels
Situation 2:
CHI - Williams
WAS - Daniels
NE - JJM
I think there's an increasing chance Maye is the odd one out in the top 3. The more JJM is talked the more likely I think he doesn't leave the top 3. I think Situation 2 is obviously the best outcome for trading up.
Situation 1:
CHI - Williams
WAS - JJM
NE - Daniels
Situation 2:
CHI - Williams
WAS - Daniels
NE - JJM
I think there's an increasing chance Maye is the odd one out in the top 3. The more JJM is talked the more likely I think he doesn't leave the top 3. I think Situation 2 is obviously the best outcome for trading up.
I don't see JJ McCarthy going to the Commanders at 2, your option 1 Daniels or Maye is the likely outcome.
I'd offer 6, 70, and Neal for 5 and Pipkins.
San Diego presumably picks Alt and then they can develop Neal at swing tackle or guard.
Yep
If a trade up can be done fairly (from the Giant's perspective), then he will do it.
But if the cost to move from 6 to 4 for example is 3 #1s, I think he tells them "go talk to Minn".