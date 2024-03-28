Can someone defend voidable years? Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:36 am : 9:36 am

According OTC, the Giants have $6.5 million in dead money because of voidable years on three UFAs:



Adoree' Jackson ... $3 million in dead money

A'Shawn Robinson ... $2.1 million in dead money

Tyrod Taylor ... $1.4 million in dead money



When you factor in the dead money hits for Leonard Williams ($10.6 million), Mark Glowinkski ($1.5 million), and various other small hits, the Giants have $19 million in dead money this year.