Mara on why Saquon wasn’t traded at the deadline

FranknWeezer : 10:26 am
Eric from BBI, grab some Pepsid before you read this…

Quote:
‘I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because it almost signals that you are giving up on the season. Saquon, I was still hoping to be able to sign, so I don't regret that. It's unfortunate we weren't able to do it, but from his standpoint at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we owed him that to tell you the truth rather than just trading him somewhere maybe he wouldn't want to go.’

Mara: "We owed it to him"
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:28 am : link
Translation: I wanted asses in the seats and medium Pepsis to be sold.
FFS...  
Capt. Don : 10:28 am : link
"If you want to be popular, sell ice cream."
Some fans and maybe even some players eat this up  
Matt M. : 10:28 am : link
as a sign of the Giants being "classy". But, it is also a sign of how backwards the Giants organization has been in it's thinking, evaluating, and handling personnel decisions.
Ummm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:29 am : link
the season WAS OVER by the trading deadline (Halloween).

So if that is their reasoning, the team is still being guided by morons.
Until we know what was offered,  
barens : 10:29 am : link
it's tough to cast blame.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:29 am : link
Also, how about doing right for the team instead of doing right for Saquon? The way John fawns over this guy you’d think he’s destined to be in the Giants ROH, which he might be considering John’s delusional love for certain guys.
Wasn't there a massive thread on this already?  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:29 am : link
.
RE: Wasn't there a massive thread on this already?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:30 am : link
In comment 16448540 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
.


Not with that quote.
This is the quote that I posted in that other thread.  
j_rud : 10:31 am : link
It's absurd. 50 million dollars and endorsements in the NY market and you feel like you owe the guy? Loser mentality begets losing.
These quotes have been published...  
bw in dc : 10:32 am : link
and discussed earlier this week.

Basically, one can conclude this:

Mara is okay with losing as long as he does it with class and the player feels good and wins.

The new mission statement at 1925 Giants Way should now read:

We Lose with Class.

As said in the other thread, Mara feels like he owes Saquon...  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:32 am : link
...and Saquon returns that loyalty by signing with the most hated rival. Nice.
RE: Ummm  
US1 Giants : 10:34 am : link
In comment 16448537 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the season WAS OVER by the trading deadline (Halloween).

So if that is their reasoning, the team is still being guided by morons.


I think he means that it would be time for the players to quit playing hard.
RE: Ummm  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:35 am : link
In comment 16448537 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the season WAS OVER by the trading deadline (Halloween).

So if that is their reasoning, the team is still being guided by morons.


Pretty sad how far we’ve fallen as an organization.
That is all reasonable  
gpat1031 : 10:36 am : link
I'm one of those that wished it worked out. It didn't and that's how it goes sometimes in this league. Yeah I do think there are some teams that have owners and GMs that exercise some class. The Bears did Fields a solid in sending him to a preferred team, so it happens.
This reeks of John  
Dave on the UWS : 10:37 am : link
interfering (again) with what his GM may have wanted to do.
Will he ever learn that he DOESN'T KNOW JACK ABOUT RUNNING A FOOTBALL TEAM. JFC
RE: That is all reasonable  
FranknWeezer : 10:39 am : link
In comment 16448563 gpat1031 said:
Quote:
I'm one of those that wished it worked out. It didn't and that's how it goes sometimes in this league. Yeah I do think there are some teams that have owners and GMs that exercise some class. The Bears did Fields a solid in sending him to a preferred team, so it happens.


Class is great and all, but look where that kind of thinking has gotten the Giants and the Bears in the last 10 years.
I always assumed we wouldn't get much for him  
mfjmfj : 10:41 am : link
but given the contract he got from the Eagles maybe they were offered something. If they could have gotten a decent third or better, then keeping him is mind boggling.
read the entire quote  
bc4life : 10:41 am : link
"was hoping they'd be able to sign him" still may have been a bad idea but to just say - "He owed it to him" as the reason is selective analysis.
RE: Some fans and maybe even some players eat this up  
Gruber : 10:42 am : link
In comment 16448533 Matt M. said:
Quote:
as a sign of the Giants being "classy". But, it is also a sign of how backwards the Giants organization has been in it's thinking, evaluating, and handling personnel decisions.


The question is did Mara effectively prevent Joe Schoen from exploring a trade option? Schoen is not backwards in any regard, despite a portion of BBI wishing to push a clueless/rudderless narrative.
RE: Ummm  
GiantTuff1 : 10:43 am : link
In comment 16448537 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the season WAS OVER by the trading deadline (Halloween).

So if that is their reasoning, the team is still being guided by morons.

May I have another bowl of soup please, Mr. Mara, while I laugh at all the crackers I stole from you on my way to the green penthouse down 95.
RE: Ummm  
ThomasG : 10:43 am : link
In comment 16448537 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the season WAS OVER by the trading deadline (Halloween).

So if that is their reasoning, the team is still being guided by morons.


Record at the trade deadline:

NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)
Dallas Cowboys (5-2)
Washington Commanders (3-5)
New York Giants (2-6)
Sounds to me like  
Shecky : 10:43 am : link
They may have presented a trade proposal to him, he didn’t want to go there perhaps.
He wanted it to work with the Giants still, and clearly the Giants still wished it worked with him.
It is what it is at this point.
There's something to be said for Jeffrey Lurie  
j_rud : 10:44 am : link
finding a young wife, a green energy project, and staying away from the actual football.
And the reason I say the above is  
Shecky : 10:44 am : link
Didn’t they trade Leo? What was different in that situation?
RE: read the entire quote  
FranknWeezer : 10:45 am : link
In comment 16448578 bc4life said:
Quote:
"was hoping they'd be able to sign him" still may have been a bad idea but to just say - "He owed it to him" as the reason is selective analysis.


Hey, I get to pick the headlines… It’s my thread. Just like the NY Post. Ha.
You guys can argue about the merits of long-term  
Chris684 : 10:45 am : link
sustainability and its a fair point.

However, you can’t deny the fact that with 7 playoff teams, crappy teams will get in a lot now. Even down our top 2 quarterbacks, the team as it was nearly played itself playoff contention, so while I get why it upsets people, he does have a point.

We could have been 2-15 last year, but we also could have been 9-8 and a playoff team, even with Taylor and DeVito.

My bigger issue is the franchise not realizing that the relationship with Barkley was fractured which is now obvious in hindsight. Mara has also made way too much of Barkley as a “legacy” guy which he’s not.
RE: This is the quote that I posted in that other thread.  
GiantTuff1 : 10:46 am : link
In comment 16448545 j_rud said:
Quote:
It's absurd. 50 million dollars and endorsements in the NY market and you feel like you owe the guy? Loser mentality begets losing.

Complete loser mentality is right.

You don't do business on "hope". "We hoped to sign him". Idiotic. If Saquon didn't sign THAT IS HIS LOSS. The Mara's are the product version of a fiduciary and are obligated to build the team that is best for the future for all involved in the team, and its fans. Trading Saquon could have helped accomplish that. Not trading him is the equivalent of Mara putting Saquon's interests above the team. It makes me fucking sick. Mara is failing on every level imaginable.
I hear him loud and clear  
Thegratefulhead : 10:48 am : link
He is still in charge.

Fuck you if you don’t like it.

I do business a certain way, I wanted to keep Barkley but understand we could not and support his separation from the team and that was decided last year. He gets to leave on kinder terms because that is the way I do business.

It was VERY clear.
2023 Unforced Errors  
ThomasG : 10:49 am : link
#1 Giving Jones that ridiculous contract
#2 No proper contingency plans at Guard or Right Tackle
#3 Not trading Saquon at trade deadline
DJ tore his ACL the week after the deadline...  
The Dude : 10:49 am : link
If the deadline was one week later i bet even Saquon & John Mara wouldve changed their tune.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:49 am : link
I will never understand Mara’s love for guys like Saquon and Jones who have accomplished little to no team success. It is so odd to me. This isn’t Eli or Tuck we’re talking about here.

Very strange.
RE: And the reason I say the above is  
j_rud : 10:50 am : link
In comment 16448588 Shecky said:
Quote:
Didn’t they trade Leo? What was different in that situation?


The difference, quite obviously, is his emotional attachment to the player.
So why did they trade Leonard Williams?  
Mike from Ohio : 10:51 am : link
Let's not pretend they don't want to trade guys at the deadline. They don't want to trade guys they really like at the deadline.

This is Mara letting his personal affection for a player get in the way of doing what is best for the team. He wants to win, but he would rather lose surrounded by guys he likes.

The Giants are a family business and will always be run like a family business. That is true whether it helps or hurts the team.
RE: I hear him loud and clear  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:51 am : link
In comment 16448599 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
He is still in charge.

Fuck you if you don’t like it.

I do business a certain way, I wanted to keep Barkley but understand we could not and support his separation from the team and that was decided last year. He gets to leave on kinder terms because that is the way I do business.

It was VERY clear.


This.
RE: I hear him loud and clear  
j_rud : 10:53 am : link
In comment 16448599 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
He is still in charge.

Fuck you if you don’t like it.

I do business a certain way, I wanted to keep Barkley but understand we could not and support his separation from the team and that was decided last year. He gets to leave on kinder terms because that is the way I do business.

It was VERY clear.


Nothing line a rich prick being confidently wrong.
RE: I hear him loud and clear  
M.S. : 10:54 am : link
In comment 16448599 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
He is still in charge.

Fuck you if you don’t like it.

I do business a certain way, I wanted to keep Barkley but understand we could not and support his separation from the team and that was decided last year. He gets to leave on kinder terms because that is the way I do business.

It was VERY clear.

That is exactly how John Mara does business. He is a very decent man which unfortunately does not necessarily equate with winning football.
RE: …  
Lambuth_Special : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16448603 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I will never understand Mara’s love for guys like Saquon and Jones who have accomplished little to no team success. It is so odd to me. This isn’t Eli or Tuck we’re talking about here.

Very strange.


My theory on this was that the Eli era was started by his father, so Jones and Barkley are the first players who are truly "his" guys and foundation, so he was very reluctant to part ways and explains why there was over-exuberance to the 2022 season.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:56 am : link
I can’t wait to hear the Mara quotes when the Jones era eventually comes to an end. I hope John has the inner strength not to lose it/not need a box of Kleenex.
RE: You guys can argue about the merits of long-term  
rsjem1979 : 10:57 am : link
In comment 16448593 Chris684 said:
Quote:
sustainability and its a fair point.

However, you can’t deny the fact that with 7 playoff teams, crappy teams will get in a lot now. Even down our top 2 quarterbacks, the team as it was nearly played itself playoff contention, so while I get why it upsets people, he does have a point.

We could have been 2-15 last year, but we also could have been 9-8 and a playoff team, even with Taylor and DeVito.

My bigger issue is the franchise not realizing that the relationship with Barkley was fractured which is now obvious in hindsight. Mara has also made way too much of Barkley as a “legacy” guy which he’s not.


You don't have to pretend to be a contender just because it's "not impossible" that you could sneak into the playoffs.

That's where an honest evaluation is required instead of delusion and wishful thinking.
Lambuth.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:58 am : link
If that’s the case, we’re fucked.
John Mara's Headstone  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10:59 am : link
Loving and loyal father, grandfather, and CEO.

Sentimentally presided over the worst decade of NY Giants Football.
Just STFU John  
Chef : 10:59 am : link
embarassing...
It’s his team  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:59 am : link
And he has a personal relationship with the player, who has been the face of his franchise for 6 years. We don’t need to complain about every aspect of how the team is run. The important is that Barkley is not here anymore which is what Giants fans wanted, and Saquon got paid. Both sides got what they wanted.
What makes him insufferable is the "It's Joe and Brian's call" BS  
widmerseyebrow : 11:00 am : link
No it's not.

Quote:
I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because it almost signals that you are giving up on the season. Saquon, I was still hoping to be able to sign, so I don't regret that. It's unfortunate we weren't able to do it, but from his standpoint at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we owed him that to tell you the truth rather than just trading him somewhere maybe he wouldn't want to go.’


Should be crystal clear now who wanted to extend Jones.
Mara never fails to disappoint  
RCPhoenix : 11:01 am : link
Whenever he talks to the press.

And for those who say 'well, he should talk to the press', I don't seem to recall any quotes from Tisch about the team. And he is the co-owner.
we  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:01 am : link
had better pray this decision was imposed by Mara, but it would be worse if the GM felt this way. It's understandable why Daboll would want Barkley still playing last year, but the GM is supposed to have a longer term vision.

We're now beyond just what compensation might have received. The Giants could have dictated where Saquon played (like Beckham).
RE: So why did they trade Leonard Williams?  
Thegratefulhead : 11:01 am : link
In comment 16448608 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Let's not pretend they don't want to trade guys at the deadline. They don't want to trade guys they really like at the deadline.

This is Mara letting his personal affection for a player get in the way of doing what is best for the team. He wants to win, but he would rather lose surrounded by guys he likes.

The Giants are a family business and will always be run like a family business. That is true whether it helps or hurts the team.
They let LW go because someone traded a second round pick for him.

I don’t think anyone was giving us a 2 for Barkley. LW was making BANK and while I love the availability I am not sure his production matches his salary.
It’s surprising  
Fast Eddie : 11:02 am : link
to me that this site is teaming with fans who absolutely hate the way Mara runs his team and yet they still continue to be fans of the team. News flash - its never gonna change, live with it or find another team
Loyalty is great when  
Shecky : 11:03 am : link
You are loyal to the right guys
But disaster when you don’t know who to be loyal to
That’s his biggest problem
RE: It’s his team  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:03 am : link
In comment 16448624 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
And he has a personal relationship with the player, who has been the face of his franchise for 6 years. We don’t need to complain about every aspect of how the team is run. The important is that Barkley is not here anymore which is what Giants fans wanted, and Saquon got paid. Both sides got what they wanted.


Except now the Giants are HOPING for a comp pick rather than ensuring they did get a draft pick. Moreover, he is playing with the Eagles instead of some other team.

Perhaps while Saquon is scoring his third TD against the Giants at MetLife while spiking the ball in the endzone, it will finally dawn on Mara he made a mistake.
RE: RE: You guys can argue about the merits of long-term  
Chris684 : 11:05 am : link
In comment 16448619 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16448593 Chris684 said:


Quote:


sustainability and its a fair point.

However, you can’t deny the fact that with 7 playoff teams, crappy teams will get in a lot now. Even down our top 2 quarterbacks, the team as it was nearly played itself playoff contention, so while I get why it upsets people, he does have a point.

We could have been 2-15 last year, but we also could have been 9-8 and a playoff team, even with Taylor and DeVito.

My bigger issue is the franchise not realizing that the relationship with Barkley was fractured which is now obvious in hindsight. Mara has also made way too much of Barkley as a “legacy” guy which he’s not.



You don't have to pretend to be a contender just because it's "not impossible" that you could sneak into the playoffs.

That's where an honest evaluation is required instead of delusion and wishful thinking.


We're saying the same thing. Trading Barkley was better for the long term. It wasn't better for the short term if they had any hope of sneaking in the backdoor of the playoffs. Just don't say there wasn't a chance of that, because there was. And before anyone jumps all over me, I'm not saying I would have opted to go that route, just saying, anyone who was still trying to salvage something out of last season would have kept Barkley, which is what they did.
RE: we  
Thegratefulhead : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16448628 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
had better pray this decision was imposed by Mara, but it would be worse if the GM felt this way. It's understandable why Daboll would want Barkley still playing last year, but the GM is supposed to have a longer term vision.

We're now beyond just what compensation might have received. The Giants could have dictated where Saquon played (like Beckham).
No I don’t think it is is black and white.

What comp value did he get us because of the contract he signed vs the compensation we would have received in a trade. Not trading Barkley at the deadline is practically meaningless unless I am misunderstanding the comp process(entirely possible)
I am not someone who attends  
pjcas18 : 11:07 am : link
games anymore. Maybe 1 every couple years.

but do people go to games in a lost season to see Saquon?

RE: RE: It’s his team  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16448637 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16448624 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


And he has a personal relationship with the player, who has been the face of his franchise for 6 years. We don’t need to complain about every aspect of how the team is run. The important is that Barkley is not here anymore which is what Giants fans wanted, and Saquon got paid. Both sides got what they wanted.



Except now the Giants are HOPING for a comp pick rather than ensuring they did get a draft pick. Moreover, he is playing with the Eagles instead of some other team.

Perhaps while Saquon is scoring his third TD against the Giants at MetLife while spiking the ball in the endzone, it will finally dawn on Mara he made a mistake.



He could have still signed with the Eagles in Free agency regardless, unless he was franchised by the team trading for him. We as Giants fans need to get over this already.
Also the quotes from Mara  
Matt M. : 11:09 am : link
saying it's OK if Schoen wants to take a QB. You hired a GM. Let him do his job. Period.

I am not sure if we reads this as a passive aggressive way of saying, "if you want to go QB, fine, but it better work out..." Regardless, I'm really tired of Mara opening his mouth.
RE: Until we know what was offered,  
Milton : 11:11 am : link
In comment 16448538 barens said:
Quote:
it's tough to cast blame.
Or if there were any offers. What would you have given up for him mid-season? He doesn't know your playbook and he'll cost 5M-ish against your cap (if you have the room). At best I'm thinking he gets a 6th round pick, but who knows, I'm surprised he got we he got from the Eagles.
More loyalty  
Blueworm : 11:13 am : link
To an RB who lead the team to losing seasons than the team itself.

More ice in your veins please, Mr Mara.
thegratful  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:14 am : link
the Giants are not guaranteed to get a comp pick because of free agency.
JoeyBigBlue  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:14 am : link
I am assuming that any team trading for Barkley would have done a sign-and-trade.
RE: RE: we  
Blueworm : 11:15 am : link
In comment 16448641 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16448628 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


had better pray this decision was imposed by Mara, but it would be worse if the GM felt this way. It's understandable why Daboll would want Barkley still playing last year, but the GM is supposed to have a longer term vision.

We're now beyond just what compensation might have received. The Giants could have dictated where Saquon played (like Beckham).

No I don’t think it is is black and white.

What comp value did he get us because of the contract he signed vs the compensation we would have received in a trade. Not trading Barkley at the deadline is practically meaningless unless I am misunderstanding the comp process(entirely possible)


They probably signed enough value in FA to cancel that.
These comments from posters about Jones and Saquon.  
ThomasG : 11:17 am : link
It's like a bunch of little Mara Jrs. running around here.
I don't like his comments  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:18 am : link
but think both Schoen and Daboll had big concerns moving him. The three games he was out you had historically bad RB production. Very big change in productivity as soon as he returned.

If things had continued as they were during that horrible stretch, I think the possibility of having a team not looking very interested in playing was real.


RE: RE: we  
rsjem1979 : 11:20 am : link
In comment 16448641 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16448628 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


had better pray this decision was imposed by Mara, but it would be worse if the GM felt this way. It's understandable why Daboll would want Barkley still playing last year, but the GM is supposed to have a longer term vision.

We're now beyond just what compensation might have received. The Giants could have dictated where Saquon played (like Beckham).

No I don’t think it is is black and white.

What comp value did he get us because of the contract he signed vs the compensation we would have received in a trade. Not trading Barkley at the deadline is practically meaningless unless I am misunderstanding the comp process(entirely possible)


Per OTC, Barkley's value in the comp formula was a 5th, the Giants currently would receive a 2025 4th rounder comp pick based on Xavier McKinney, though if Barkley had re-signed the Giants would not currently be eligible for any comp picks.

So in that sense it comes down to whether or not they could have gotten a 2024 4th (or higher) vs the possibility of getting something in 2025 - which is still not a guarantee.


OTC - Comp
Barkley  
TyreeHelmet : 11:20 am : link
They definitely should have tried but I'm not sure where they were getting a premium pick from. Only takes one though.

The bigger mistake is forcing the franchise tag on him when they clearly had no intention on resigning him. Wasted use of resources that led them to this Jones disaster.
RE: RE: I hear him loud and clear  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:21 am : link
In comment 16448609 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16448599 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


He is still in charge.

Fuck you if you don’t like it.

I do business a certain way, I wanted to keep Barkley but understand we could not and support his separation from the team and that was decided last year. He gets to leave on kinder terms because that is the way I do business.

It was VERY clear.



This.


It took Pete Rozelle to pry Wellington Mara from running the Giants exactly this way because it turned the Giants into a 17 year joke.

Now John is doing it again. Weighing in on players and signings, falling in love with players and wanting to keep them despite what's good for the team.

It's not enough to get rich off of PSLs and overpriced food at a stadium built on a sweetheart lease? He has to pretend like he is a football executive, and flaps his gums on the radio about his feelings about what the team should do? What other owners do this? Jerry Jones? Anyone else?

This to me is nothing more than undermining the actual football executives in the building, no matter what his noble intentions are.
RE: Also the quotes from Mara  
rsjem1979 : 11:22 am : link
In comment 16448649 Matt M. said:
Quote:
saying it's OK if Schoen wants to take a QB. You hired a GM. Let him do his job. Period.

I am not sure if we reads this as a passive aggressive way of saying, "if you want to go QB, fine, but it better work out..." Regardless, I'm really tired of Mara opening his mouth.


That's exactly how I read those comments as well.
RE: These comments from posters about Jones and Saquon.  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:24 am : link
In comment 16448671 ThomasG said:
Quote:
It's like a bunch of little Mara Jrs. running around here.



Trading Saquon at the deadline last year is not the reason we have been a terrible franchise for the last 12-13 seasons. It’s primarily based on not drafting well. Period. Let’s stop complaining about every small detail possible.
RE: Also the quotes from Mara  
bw in dc : 11:24 am : link
In comment 16448649 Matt M. said:
Quote:
saying it's OK if Schoen wants to take a QB. You hired a GM. Let him do his job. Period.

I am not sure if we reads this as a passive aggressive way of saying, "if you want to go QB, fine, but it better work out..." Regardless, I'm really tired of Mara opening his mouth.


At this point, I surmise he does it because he thinks the base likes to hear how much compassion he has.





I'm fine with Mara spouting off  
widmerseyebrow : 11:29 am : link
I'm just tired of him pretending like he defers to his GM because he doesn't want to be publicly scrutinized when things go sideways. Just say you're a wannabe Jerry Jones or Mike Brown already and Schoen is there to assist you with all the mundane stuff while you call the big shots.
RE: RE: Also the quotes from Mara  
j_rud : 11:29 am : link
In comment 16448686 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16448649 Matt M. said:


Quote:


saying it's OK if Schoen wants to take a QB. You hired a GM. Let him do his job. Period.

I am not sure if we reads this as a passive aggressive way of saying, "if you want to go QB, fine, but it better work out..." Regardless, I'm really tired of Mara opening his mouth.



At this point, I surmise he does it because he thinks the base likes to hear how much compassion he has.


But there is a segment of the fanbase who eats this shit up. This same interview was posted the other day under the title "nice story". Nice story!?!?! What in God's name are you talking about? It's at best poor stewardship and at worst football negligence.

"We owed it to him"

That stupid gd comment is gonna be burned in my brain for a minute.
Do people really think they were going to get a good draft pick?  
UberAlias : 11:30 am : link
Plenty of good players hit FA --why don't all of their teams trade them? Here's something: teams don't like to trade away draft picks for players they can wait a couple months on and sign without giving up anything.
I honestly think some people think this is fantasy football  
UberAlias : 11:31 am : link
Where people are wheeling and dealing trades.
RE: Do people really think they were going to get a good draft pick?  
j_rud : 11:32 am : link
In comment 16448691 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Plenty of good players hit FA --why don't all of their teams trade them? Here's something: teams don't like to trade away draft picks for players they can wait a couple months on and sign without giving up anything.


Yes, I 100% believe a team would've offered a 3rd or depending, a 2nd. He's still a valuable player in the right situation and suggesting there's no market when Williams returned a 2nd is disengeuous.
RE: Do people really think they were going to get a good draft pick?  
widmerseyebrow : 11:32 am : link
In comment 16448691 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Plenty of good players hit FA --why don't all of their teams trade them? Here's something: teams don't like to trade away draft picks for players they can wait a couple months on and sign without giving up anything.


Something > Nothing

It's that simple in a lost season.
RE: I honestly think some people think this is fantasy football  
j_rud : 11:33 am : link
In comment 16448693 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Where people are wheeling and dealing trades.


Don't do that lol, this isn't some goofy video game trade proposal. He had value and they sat on it, then gave a bullshit reason for doing so.

He's a shit owner.
RE: RE: Do people really think they were going to get a good draft pick?  
UberAlias : 11:34 am : link
In comment 16448695 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16448691 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Plenty of good players hit FA --why don't all of their teams trade them? Here's something: teams don't like to trade away draft picks for players they can wait a couple months on and sign without giving up anything.



Yes, I 100% believe a team would've offered a 3rd or depending, a 2nd. He's still a valuable player in the right situation and suggesting there's no market when Williams returned a 2nd is disengeuous.
It's not that no one wants him. It's that any team could literally wait a few months and sign him in FA.

You could say this about every good player that his FA, and yes, there is value in many of them, some even more than Barkley. But guess what? Extremely low % get traded. Why give up picks when you don't have to.
RE: RE: I honestly think some people think this is fantasy football  
UberAlias : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16448698 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16448693 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Where people are wheeling and dealing trades.



Don't do that lol, this isn't some goofy video game trade proposal. He had value and they sat on it, then gave a bullshit reason for doing so.

He's a shit owner.
A shit load of players in FA have value. You can make the exact same argument for all of them. The fact that it happens to very few shows that your perception of teams out there willing to give away picks for a guy they won't have to is not what you think it is.
RE: Do people really think they were going to get a good draft pick?  
rsjem1979 : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16448691 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Plenty of good players hit FA --why don't all of their teams trade them? Here's something: teams don't like to trade away draft picks for players they can wait a couple months on and sign without giving up anything.


Don't know, but nothing they've said, including Mara's comments here, indicate they were at all interested in even listening.
RE: RE: RE: Do people really think they were going to get a good draft pick?  
j_rud : 11:37 am : link
In comment 16448699 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16448695 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 16448691 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Plenty of good players hit FA --why don't all of their teams trade them? Here's something: teams don't like to trade away draft picks for players they can wait a couple months on and sign without giving up anything.



Yes, I 100% believe a team would've offered a 3rd or depending, a 2nd. He's still a valuable player in the right situation and suggesting there's no market when Williams returned a 2nd is disengeuous.

It's not that no one wants him. It's that any team could literally wait a few months and sign him in FA.

You could say this about every good player that his FA, and yes, there is value in many of them, some even more than Barkley. But guess what? Extremely low % get traded. Why give up picks when you don't have to.


Suggesting no one would trade for Barkley is silly. I'm sorry, I think you're a solid poster, but I cant take this seriously. It's not the comment, which is true, bit it's the player involved. But if it's easier to pretend there wouldn't be a market than to accept our current situation I totally get it.
RE: RE: Do people really think they were going to get a good draft pick?  
UberAlias : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16448704 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16448691 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Plenty of good players hit FA --why don't all of their teams trade them? Here's something: teams don't like to trade away draft picks for players they can wait a couple months on and sign without giving up anything.



Don't know, but nothing they've said, including Mara's comments here, indicate they were at all interested in even listening.
Think it though. This isn't DG here refusing to pick up the phone. They love Saquon as a person. They aren;t going to say --we were trying to deal you away for anything we can get but were no takers. Come on now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Do people really think they were going to get a good draft pick?  
UberAlias : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16448708 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16448699 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16448695 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 16448691 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Plenty of good players hit FA --why don't all of their teams trade them? Here's something: teams don't like to trade away draft picks for players they can wait a couple months on and sign without giving up anything.



Yes, I 100% believe a team would've offered a 3rd or depending, a 2nd. He's still a valuable player in the right situation and suggesting there's no market when Williams returned a 2nd is disengeuous.

It's not that no one wants him. It's that any team could literally wait a few months and sign him in FA.

You could say this about every good player that his FA, and yes, there is value in many of them, some even more than Barkley. But guess what? Extremely low % get traded. Why give up picks when you don't have to.



Suggesting no one would trade for Barkley is silly. I'm sorry, I think you're a solid poster, but I cant take this seriously. It's not the comment, which is true, bit it's the player involved. But if it's easier to pretend there wouldn't be a market than to accept our current situation I totally get it.


I didn't say no one would trade for Barkley. There probably was. The question is, was it a garbage offer or something legit? I don't think anyone was offering a 3rd round for him. Neither of us know for a fact. But again, it seems so logical on paper to trade away a player you know you are not likely to resign. Fans call for it all the time. But the facts are, many desirable players hit FA every year, and and many of them are on bad teams too. If it was as easy as everyone on here makes it out to be, it would happen much more frequently than it does. That tells me that teams are a lot more reluctant to offer picks of value when they can wait and sign a player at no cost in draft assets.
When will John have his George Costanza moment  
HomerJones45 : 11:44 am : link
and realize every decision he makes is wrong, so the opposite must be right.
It's a relief seeing purple coming around on Mara as an owner  
Go Terps : 11:49 am : link
Hopefully he'll finally get his feet held to the fire and do a better job.

As for Barkley, his only mark on Giants' history is being a massive error. If his story has played out from the beginning on a division rival we'd all still be laughing.

And I wouldn't worry about him on the Eagles; he'll still be the guy that goes out of bounds or gives himself up short of the first down marker. So glad he's gone. A losing player.
*people  
Go Terps : 11:49 am : link
.
RE: …  
Section331 : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16448531 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Translation: I wanted asses in the seats and medium Pepsis to be sold.


I could buy that rationale more than “we owed him that”. I get it, it sucks to be moved around, but that’s the life they signed up for. The only teams that would have been willing to give up assets for SB were those contending, I don’t see how that would be unfair to Saquon.
RE: RE: RE: Also the quotes from Mara  
bw in dc : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16448690 j_rud said:
Quote:

But there is a segment of the fanbase who eats this shit up. This same interview was posted the other day under the title "nice story". Nice story!?!?! What in God's name are you talking about? It's at best poor stewardship and at worst football negligence.

"We owed it to him"

That stupid gd comment is gonna be burned in my brain for a minute.


You're preaching to the choir.

There is absolutely a portion of the base - the romantics - who want to believe that NYG and the Maras just as much a philanthropic organization as they are a football team.
John Mara is nothing if not consistent  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 11:55 am : link
Overly loyal is preferential to winning. He tries to be the good guy and it costs this team as we are loyal to guys who don't produce and are owed too much money. Over and over and over.
Yikes  
LW_Giants : 11:55 am : link
that's all I got at this point for Mara.
Also, Saquon had missed almost as many games as he had played  
UberAlias : 11:55 am : link
at that point. Sure, if someone was foolish enough to offer us a 3rd round and we turned it down, we'd be fools. But I don't see people breaking down the door to hand away picks for a guy who had already missed 3 games and been back for a few and can literally be signed at the end of the season without giving away anything. If we were on the other side of this --would we be asking our team to make that move? I sure as hell wouldn't.
RE: RE: I hear him loud and clear  
56goat : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16448610 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16448599 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


He is still in charge.

Fuck you if you don’t like it.

I do business a certain way, I wanted to keep Barkley but understand we could not and support his separation from the team and that was decided last year. He gets to leave on kinder terms because that is the way I do business.

It was VERY clear.



Nothing line a rich prick being confidently wrong.


Ok John, then you should understand why we boo you when you show your sorry ass on the field and ridicule your free medium Pepsi. The Giants record is a reflection of your “leadership”.
I live 2 miles from their offices  
Dave on the UWS : 12:23 pm : link
I'm tempted to drive over and "hand deliver" a roll of duck tape with a note to John, "please apply daily to your mouth, and be quiet". He makes the organization look like a losing joke and he doesn't even realize it.

If he is STILL dictating what they are doing (after denying it multiple times), he's a lier on top of everything else.

We may never be good again without an intervention.
Naive, Stupid and Cowardly  
MojoEd : 12:30 pm : link
It is now clear that he is the one behind these awful decisions. His one sided loyalty to Barkley exposed him as a fool and he isn’t going to get any smarter. I fear that Mara is ok with a QB at #6, but he won’t ok a trade up. Getting sniped by another QB needy team might be his best case scenario. I would feel more sorry for Schoen, but I expect that Mara’s meddling was fully known in league circles before he took the job.
Saquon was a favorite  
ghost718 : 12:32 pm : link
for whatever reason

These guys are usually on the offensive side of the ball from what I've seen.And if Saquon was a defensive back,they probably would have traded him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Do people really think they were going to get a good draft pick?  
BleedBlue46 : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16448708 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16448699 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16448695 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 16448691 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Plenty of good players hit FA --why don't all of their teams trade them? Here's something: teams don't like to trade away draft picks for players they can wait a couple months on and sign without giving up anything.



Yes, I 100% believe a team would've offered a 3rd or depending, a 2nd. He's still a valuable player in the right situation and suggesting there's no market when Williams returned a 2nd is disengeuous.

It's not that no one wants him. It's that any team could literally wait a few months and sign him in FA.

You could say this about every good player that his FA, and yes, there is value in many of them, some even more than Barkley. But guess what? Extremely low % get traded. Why give up picks when you don't have to.



Suggesting no one would trade for Barkley is silly. I'm sorry, I think you're a solid poster, but I cant take this seriously. It's not the comment, which is true, bit it's the player involved. But if it's easier to pretend there wouldn't be a market than to accept our current situation I totally get it.


I agree that we should have traded him, but no one was going to give a 2nd for him. Remember, RB is the most undervalued position in football. DL is one of the higher valued positions, so comparing the compensation we got for LW to Saquon isn't reasonable. A 3rd would have been the best we could get imo, probably more likely a 4th. Which still would have been better than hoping for a 4th in the comp formula.

Nevertheless, a quote like this is so pathetically contradictory when your owner says Schoen had total control on one hand and then makes a comment like this essentially saying "I didn't want to wave the white flag, I wanted him to choose where he could go I I I". This quote makes it clear he thinks it behooves the franchise to impress his football-inept mind on the structure of the team vs giving the reins football pros who's entire lives have been based on this game for years. That is pathetic. I hope he's transitioning to realize he has no clue about football and he should just focus on the business side of things. Maybe if Schoen can pull us out of this decades long bottom-dwelling slump, Mara could realize hey maybe I need to do what I say and let these professionals do their jobs. It's like when your having a house built and the owner is watching every step telling you no do it this way, the contractor either quits or builds you a shit house to show you how moronic you are.
It took the NFL stepping in to convince  
Mike from Ohio : 12:57 pm : link
Wellington that despite being born into a family that owned a football team, he was not a football guy. I wonder when (and if) John will learn that same lesson?

It is Mara's team and he can run it anyway he likes. He prefers the romance of the game and the player stories to winning. That's his right. It is why so many Sunday morning pre-game shows are filled with puff pieces about players. There is a market for that kind of sports fan.

The fan base will probably remain split between those who would rather pine for Barkley and Jones as super awesome guys, and those who want to see the team win.
"Don't get emotional about stock"  
Bubba : 12:57 pm : link
Gordon Gekko.

Good thing he doesnt meddle  
HardTruth : 12:59 pm : link
He said he hates trading players mid-season and he was hoping to resign him
RE: As said in the other thread, Mara feels like he owes Saquon...  
Mayo2JZ : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16448549 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...and Saquon returns that loyalty by signing with the most hated rival. Nice.


What’s most outrageous was his desire to make sure that SB was not traded to some place that he didn’t want to go so instead he signed with arguably our most hated rival. Brilliant!!
RE: This reeks of John  
Mayo2JZ : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16448567 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
interfering (again) with what his GM may have wanted to do.
Will he ever learn that he DOESN'T KNOW JACK ABOUT RUNNING A FOOTBALL TEAM. JFC


Yet BBI was blaming JS
Teams  
TyreeHelmet : 1:03 pm : link
Most logical teams would have been the AFC contenders/ playoff teams- Chiefs, ravens, bills, texans, fish.

Assuming they wouldn't have traded him to Eagles or Cowboys. And no non playoff team is dumb enough to trade for him ( Getttleman is no longer employed).

Out of those the most likely would have been Bills or Texans. Could you have gotten a 2nd out of them ( which falls betweenn 60th overall)? Or a later 3rd?

My thought is they wanted to get every win out of the season as  
Blue21 : 1:04 pm : link
possible. They knew they weren't playoff bound but the record meant something to Schoen and Daboll . Realistically they should have traded him and got something for him. It seems they waited until the last minute to negotiate because they knew he wasn't coming back. To me they all share in the blame of this. Unless Schoen wanted to move him and Mara vetoed it. And of all teams the Eagles. A major slap in the face. Then to watch that Saquon first 24 hour video as an Eagle is sickening. It would be unbelievable if the first game they play the Eagles they beat him. Come on Drew you did it once you can do it again.
I think it was Terps who made the distinction  
Greg from LI : 1:05 pm : link
John Mara *hopes* to win, not tries to win.
RE: RE: RE: we  
Thegratefulhead : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 16448677 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16448641 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16448628 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


had better pray this decision was imposed by Mara, but it would be worse if the GM felt this way. It's understandable why Daboll would want Barkley still playing last year, but the GM is supposed to have a longer term vision.

We're now beyond just what compensation might have received. The Giants could have dictated where Saquon played (like Beckham).

No I don’t think it is is black and white.

What comp value did he get us because of the contract he signed vs the compensation we would have received in a trade. Not trading Barkley at the deadline is practically meaningless unless I am misunderstanding the comp process(entirely possible)



Per OTC, Barkley's value in the comp formula was a 5th, the Giants currently would receive a 2025 4th rounder comp pick based on Xavier McKinney, though if Barkley had re-signed the Giants would not currently be eligible for any comp picks.

So in that sense it comes down to whether or not they could have gotten a 2024 4th (or higher) vs the possibility of getting something in 2025 - which is still not a guarantee.
OTC - Comp
This was my line of thinking. IE most definitely no where near damaging to the team
RE: RE: These comments from posters about Jones and Saquon.  
ThomasG : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16448685 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16448671 ThomasG said:


Quote:


It's like a bunch of little Mara Jrs. running around here.




Trading Saquon at the deadline last year is not the reason we have been a terrible franchise for the last 12-13 seasons. It’s primarily based on not drafting well. Period. Let’s stop complaining about every small detail possible.


Drafting Saquon overall #2 was a good reason why they have been terrible. Then deciding not to give him a few million more for a 2-3 year deal or just let him go to free agency last year so they could franchise tag Jones was idiotic. And then not trading him for a pick at the deadline when you have decided he isn't in your future plans is just par for the course of bad decisions on this RB. And none of these are small details.

Everything they have done regarding Saquon are all exact reasons why they have been a terrible franchise.

But thanks for teeing me up to post this wake-up call.
RE: I hear him loud and clear  
Mayo2JZ : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16448599 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
He is still in charge.

Fuck you if you don’t like it.

I do business a certain way, I wanted to keep Barkley but understand we could not and support his separation from the team and that was decided last year. He gets to leave on kinder terms because that is the way I do business.

It was VERY clear.


Brother, I hate to admit it but you are absolutely correct. Mara is basically saying this is the way I do business even though most of us disagree
RE: RE: As said in the other thread, Mara feels like he owes Saquon...  
MojoEd : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 16448809 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 16448549 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...and Saquon returns that loyalty by signing with the most hated rival. Nice.



What’s most outrageous was his desire to make sure that SB was not traded to some place that he didn’t want to go so instead he signed with arguably our most hated rival. Brilliant!!

Same mentality as a guy whose wife cheats on him and he consoles himself with “so long as she is happy.” Mara’s response reveals a cuckold not a class act.
RE: Drafting Saquon overall #2 was a good reason … terrible  
Trainmaster : 1:26 pm : link
Versus drafting Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen?

I agree Gettleman not picking up the phone while holding 2nd overall was moronic, but drafting an excellent when healthy RB is far superior to drafting a “can’t miss QB” and being wrong.

Duggan  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:28 pm : link
said on YouTube interview that the reporters want to interact with Mara because he usually says what's on his mind. There were things Mara said last week that I thought were positive, but this Barkley comment is just dumb.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:30 pm : link
I think Mara loves the sound of his own voice.
RE: Duggan  
Mike in NY : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16448860 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
said on YouTube interview that the reporters want to interact with Mara because he usually says what's on his mind. There were things Mara said last week that I thought were positive, but this Barkley comment is just dumb.


Reporters want to interact with Mara because he will reveal our entire draft board, free agent targets, etc. Chris Mara is no better.
trade should have been made at the 2022 deadline when he turned down  
Victor in CT : 1:34 pm : link
3 yr extension. He was healthy and playing well then. 2023 was too late. He was hurt again and they were terrible.
RE: RE: Drafting Saquon overall #2 was a good reason … terrible  
BleedBlue46 : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16448857 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Versus drafting Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen?

I agree Gettleman not picking up the phone while holding 2nd overall was moronic, but drafting an excellent when healthy RB is far superior to drafting a “can’t miss QB” and being wrong.


Trade down, Denzel Ward, Quenton Nelson, Bradley Chubb or Josh Allen? Seems like we had more options than Saquon.
RE: RE: It’s his team  
Sky King : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16448637 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16448624 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Perhaps while Saquon is scoring his third TD against the Giants at MetLife while spiking the ball in the endzone, it will finally dawn on Mara he made a mistake.


Eric, pretty hard to do that from the injury list.
RE: Saquon was a favorite  
cosmicj : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16448779 ghost718 said:
Quote:
for whatever reason

These guys are usually on the offensive side of the ball from what I've seen.And if Saquon was a defensive back,they probably would have traded him.


Mara’s been watching football for decades and he is still stuck on the ball handling positions, like every know nothing casual fan. He’s a fool.
RE: RE: Drafting Saquon overall #2 was a good reason … terrible  
ThomasG : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16448857 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Versus drafting Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen?

I agree Gettleman not picking up the phone while holding 2nd overall was moronic, but drafting an excellent when healthy RB is far superior to drafting a “can’t miss QB” and being wrong.


Who said they have to pick Darnold or Rosen? Scout the QBs correctly and pick Josh Allen, or pick a player at a more valuable position than RB. Or turn on your phone and say your a confused bumbling GM and don't know what to do so you want to just trade the pick.

Don't find yourself defending what they did here at all, even using other worse case scenarios. They fucked it up completely.
As Thib's said....  
Fishmanjim57 : 1:44 pm : link
The Giants paid the wrong player. Barkley should have been kept and Jones should have been allowed to seek FA. He'd be a backup somewhere in the NFL now, and he wouldn't be the burden he is on the salary cap.
RE: we  
AcidTest : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16448628 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
had better pray this decision was imposed by Mara, but it would be worse if the GM felt this way. It's understandable why Daboll would want Barkley still playing last year, but the GM is supposed to have a longer term vision.

We're now beyond just what compensation might have received. The Giants could have dictated where Saquon played (like Beckham).


Agreed. We also traded LW at the deadline, and DG traded players, including Harrison, at the deadline as well.
RE: I think it was Terps who made the distinction  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16448823 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
John Mara *hopes* to win, not tries to win.


Honestly I think he believes everything he does is in pursuit of winning. "We can't trade Barkley, we could still win some of these games" is a guy hoping to win.

"We owed it to him to pick where he wants to play" is a crazy, bad quote. The casual fan says wow what a great guy. The football nerd says this is a dumb quote. Even a 4th or 5th round pick is an asset.
So consider all this:  
UberAlias : 3:00 pm : link
1) The RB market was very limited a year ago. Team refused to invest heavily in RBs, even when it was only cap dollar and didn't have to give picks
2) Look how many talented FAs hit the market every year. You have to ask yourself --why didn't all of those teams trade the players away? --The obvious answer is, teams are reluctant to give valuable picks to get a player they can simply wait and sign him without giving anything.
3) What was the deadline, after week 7? Saquon missed three weeks and had been back for a couple. We know what the market was for RBs to begin with, now you expect someone to turn around and make a bold offer for a RB a few weeks off of injury?

I think people overestimate what offers would be out there. If your thinking is, anything is better than nothing, well I don't know what to say. Teams generally don't operate that way. Saquon was still the best skills player on offense. The offense was in a bad position and there was already friction. No coach is going to sign up to make his situation even worse. That's just not realistic.
And lastly  
UberAlias : 3:05 pm : link
4) if the roles were reversed, how many of you would be beating the drum for your team to give picks away to get a RB coming off of injury who you can get without giving anything away in a couple months? My guess whether you admit it or not is, not many.
RE: So consider all this:  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16449048 UberAlias said:
Quote:
1) The RB market was very limited a year ago. Team refused to invest heavily in RBs, even when it was only cap dollar and didn't have to give picks
2) Look how many talented FAs hit the market every year. You have to ask yourself --why didn't all of those teams trade the players away? --The obvious answer is, teams are reluctant to give valuable picks to get a player they can simply wait and sign him without giving anything.
3) What was the deadline, after week 7? Saquon missed three weeks and had been back for a couple. We know what the market was for RBs to begin with, now you expect someone to turn around and make a bold offer for a RB a few weeks off of injury?

I think people overestimate what offers would be out there. If your thinking is, anything is better than nothing, well I don't know what to say. Teams generally don't operate that way. Saquon was still the best skills player on offense. The offense was in a bad position and there was already friction. No coach is going to sign up to make his situation even worse. That's just not realistic.


Not trying is more the point here. You can speculate all day on what the offers would be. If you don't even put yourself in position to listen, then you don't know what could have happened.
Leo Williams is calling BS.  
NYDCBlue : 3:40 pm : link
hmmmmm.
Making a case to not trade for Barkley  
j_rud : 3:50 pm : link
is not the same as there not being a market for his services. He is still a marquee name and a talented player, and its not hard to sell him as an improved player with a better surrounding cast. It only takes *one* willing partner to make a trade.

You can make the case all you want but answer me this: would you bet money that none of the 31 teams were willing to trade for him? I'd bet my next 5 years salary there were at least 3.
We  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:56 pm : link
know that teams have approached the Giants about Barkley the past two years. Not only was it reported by multiple sources, but the Giants reacted by saying they weren't fielding those offers.

The 2022 offers were undoubtedly bigger than 2023 since Barkley was having a monster first-half in 2022.

But I doubt any offer was below a 3rd rounder and I suspect some playoff bound team was offering more.
RE: RE: RE: These comments from posters about Jones and Saquon.  
JoeyBigBlue : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16448836 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16448685 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16448671 ThomasG said:


Quote:


It's like a bunch of little Mara Jrs. running around here.




Trading Saquon at the deadline last year is not the reason we have been a terrible franchise for the last 12-13 seasons. It’s primarily based on not drafting well. Period. Let’s stop complaining about every small detail possible.



Drafting Saquon overall #2 was a good reason why they have been terrible. Then deciding not to give him a few million more for a 2-3 year deal or just let him go to free agency last year so they could franchise tag Jones was idiotic. And then not trading him for a pick at the deadline when you have decided he isn't in your future plans is just par for the course of bad decisions on this RB. And none of these are small details.

Everything they have done regarding Saquon are all exact reasons why they have been a terrible franchise.

But thanks for teeing me up to post this wake-up call.



Dude the Giants were a a bad franchise for 5 seasons before Saquon came here. His being drafted @ 2 only prolonged the ineptitude. Stop patting yourself on the back, you are breaking news here.
Gonna take  
BigBlueCane : 4:06 pm : link
Belicheck stepping in and telling John to shut up and sit down at this point.
RE: RE: RE: RE: These comments from posters about Jones and Saquon.  
ThomasG : 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16449130 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16448836 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16448685 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16448671 ThomasG said:


Quote:


It's like a bunch of little Mara Jrs. running around here.




Trading Saquon at the deadline last year is not the reason we have been a terrible franchise for the last 12-13 seasons. It’s primarily based on not drafting well. Period. Let’s stop complaining about every small detail possible.



Drafting Saquon overall #2 was a good reason why they have been terrible. Then deciding not to give him a few million more for a 2-3 year deal or just let him go to free agency last year so they could franchise tag Jones was idiotic. And then not trading him for a pick at the deadline when you have decided he isn't in your future plans is just par for the course of bad decisions on this RB. And none of these are small details.

Everything they have done regarding Saquon are all exact reasons why they have been a terrible franchise.

But thanks for teeing me up to post this wake-up call.




Dude the Giants were a a bad franchise for 5 seasons before Saquon came here. His being drafted @ 2 only prolonged the ineptitude. Stop patting yourself on the back, you are breaking news here.


They weren’t good but nowhere near as bad. And knowing that we were picking basically in the top 10 from 2018 to 2022, and two of those years with 2 first round picks, tells you the depth the ineptitude hit. How could you not get better? It’s almost impossible.

And the Saquon pick makes that list why. Dude.
