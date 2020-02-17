Mara on why Saquon wasn’t traded at the deadline

Eric from BBI, grab some Pepsid before you read this…
Mara: “We owed it to him”
'I hate trading guys right at the trade deadline because it almost signals that you are giving up on the season. Saquon, I was still hoping to be able to sign, so I don't regret that. It's unfortunate we weren't able to do it, but from his standpoint at least we allowed him to pick where he wanted to go, and I think we owed him that to tell you the truth rather than just trading him somewhere maybe he wouldn't want to go.'
So if that is their reasoning, the team is still being guided by morons.
Not with that quote.
Basically, one can conclude this:
Mara is okay with losing as long as he does it with class and the player feels good and wins.
The new mission statement at 1925 Giants Way should now read:
We Lose with Class.
So if that is their reasoning, the team is still being guided by morons.
I think he means that it would be time for the players to quit playing hard.
So if that is their reasoning, the team is still being guided by morons.
Pretty sad how far we’ve fallen as an organization.
Will he ever learn that he DOESN'T KNOW JACK ABOUT RUNNING A FOOTBALL TEAM. JFC
Class is great and all, but look where that kind of thinking has gotten the Giants and the Bears in the last 10 years.
The question is did Mara effectively prevent Joe Schoen from exploring a trade option? Schoen is not backwards in any regard, despite a portion of BBI wishing to push a clueless/rudderless narrative.
So if that is their reasoning, the team is still being guided by morons.
May I have another bowl of soup please, Mr. Mara, while I laugh at all the crackers I stole from you on my way to the green penthouse down 95.
So if that is their reasoning, the team is still being guided by morons.
Record at the trade deadline:
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)
Dallas Cowboys (5-2)
Washington Commanders (3-5)
New York Giants (2-6)
He wanted it to work with the Giants still, and clearly the Giants still wished it worked with him.
It is what it is at this point.
Hey, I get to pick the headlines… It’s my thread. Just like the NY Post. Ha.
However, you can’t deny the fact that with 7 playoff teams, crappy teams will get in a lot now. Even down our top 2 quarterbacks, the team as it was nearly played itself playoff contention, so while I get why it upsets people, he does have a point.
We could have been 2-15 last year, but we also could have been 9-8 and a playoff team, even with Taylor and DeVito.
My bigger issue is the franchise not realizing that the relationship with Barkley was fractured which is now obvious in hindsight. Mara has also made way too much of Barkley as a “legacy” guy which he’s not.
Complete loser mentality is right.
You don't do business on "hope". "We hoped to sign him". Idiotic. If Saquon didn't sign THAT IS HIS LOSS. The Mara's are the product version of a fiduciary and are obligated to build the team that is best for the future for all involved in the team, and its fans. Trading Saquon could have helped accomplish that. Not trading him is the equivalent of Mara putting Saquon's interests above the team. It makes me fucking sick. Mara is failing on every level imaginable.
I do business a certain way, I wanted to keep Barkley but understand we could not and support his separation from the team and that was decided last year. He gets to leave on kinder terms because that is the way I do business.
It was VERY clear.
#2 No proper contingency plans at Guard or Right Tackle
#3 Not trading Saquon at trade deadline
Very strange.
The difference, quite obviously, is his emotional attachment to the player.
This is Mara letting his personal affection for a player get in the way of doing what is best for the team. He wants to win, but he would rather lose surrounded by guys he likes.
The Giants are a family business and will always be run like a family business. That is true whether it helps or hurts the team.
This.
Nothing line a rich prick being confidently wrong.
That is exactly how John Mara does business. He is a very decent man which unfortunately does not necessarily equate with winning football.
Very strange.
My theory on this was that the Eli era was started by his father, so Jones and Barkley are the first players who are truly "his" guys and foundation, so he was very reluctant to part ways and explains why there was over-exuberance to the 2022 season.
You don't have to pretend to be a contender just because it's "not impossible" that you could sneak into the playoffs.
That's where an honest evaluation is required instead of delusion and wishful thinking.
Sentimentally presided over the worst decade of NY Giants Football.
Should be crystal clear now who wanted to extend Jones.
And for those who say 'well, he should talk to the press', I don't seem to recall any quotes from Tisch about the team. And he is the co-owner.
We're now beyond just what compensation might have received. The Giants could have dictated where Saquon played (like Beckham).
This is Mara letting his personal affection for a player get in the way of doing what is best for the team. He wants to win, but he would rather lose surrounded by guys he likes.
The Giants are a family business and will always be run like a family business. That is true whether it helps or hurts the team.
I don’t think anyone was giving us a 2 for Barkley. LW was making BANK and while I love the availability I am not sure his production matches his salary.
But disaster when you don’t know who to be loyal to
That’s his biggest problem
Except now the Giants are HOPING for a comp pick rather than ensuring they did get a draft pick. Moreover, he is playing with the Eagles instead of some other team.
Perhaps while Saquon is scoring his third TD against the Giants at MetLife while spiking the ball in the endzone, it will finally dawn on Mara he made a mistake.
sustainability and its a fair point.
You don't have to pretend to be a contender just because it's "not impossible" that you could sneak into the playoffs.
That's where an honest evaluation is required instead of delusion and wishful thinking.
We're saying the same thing. Trading Barkley was better for the long term. It wasn't better for the short term if they had any hope of sneaking in the backdoor of the playoffs. Just don't say there wasn't a chance of that, because there was. And before anyone jumps all over me, I'm not saying I would have opted to go that route, just saying, anyone who was still trying to salvage something out of last season would have kept Barkley, which is what they did.
We're now beyond just what compensation might have received. The Giants could have dictated where Saquon played (like Beckham).
What comp value did he get us because of the contract he signed vs the compensation we would have received in a trade. Not trading Barkley at the deadline is practically meaningless unless I am misunderstanding the comp process(entirely possible)
but do people go to games in a lost season to see Saquon?
And he has a personal relationship with the player, who has been the face of his franchise for 6 years. We don’t need to complain about every aspect of how the team is run. The important is that Barkley is not here anymore which is what Giants fans wanted, and Saquon got paid. Both sides got what they wanted.
Except now the Giants are HOPING for a comp pick rather than ensuring they did get a draft pick. Moreover, he is playing with the Eagles instead of some other team.
Perhaps while Saquon is scoring his third TD against the Giants at MetLife while spiking the ball in the endzone, it will finally dawn on Mara he made a mistake.
He could have still signed with the Eagles in Free agency regardless, unless he was franchised by the team trading for him. We as Giants fans need to get over this already.
I am not sure if we reads this as a passive aggressive way of saying, "if you want to go QB, fine, but it better work out..." Regardless, I'm really tired of Mara opening his mouth.
More ice in your veins please, Mr Mara.
had better pray this decision was imposed by Mara, but it would be worse if the GM felt this way. It's understandable why Daboll would want Barkley still playing last year, but the GM is supposed to have a longer term vision.
We're now beyond just what compensation might have received. The Giants could have dictated where Saquon played (like Beckham).
No I don’t think it is is black and white.
What comp value did he get us because of the contract he signed vs the compensation we would have received in a trade. Not trading Barkley at the deadline is practically meaningless unless I am misunderstanding the comp process(entirely possible)
They probably signed enough value in FA to cancel that.
If things had continued as they were during that horrible stretch, I think the possibility of having a team not looking very interested in playing was real.
had better pray this decision was imposed by Mara, but it would be worse if the GM felt this way. It's understandable why Daboll would want Barkley still playing last year, but the GM is supposed to have a longer term vision.
We're now beyond just what compensation might have received. The Giants could have dictated where Saquon played (like Beckham).
No I don’t think it is is black and white.
What comp value did he get us because of the contract he signed vs the compensation we would have received in a trade. Not trading Barkley at the deadline is practically meaningless unless I am misunderstanding the comp process(entirely possible)
Per OTC, Barkley's value in the comp formula was a 5th, the Giants currently would receive a 2025 4th rounder comp pick based on Xavier McKinney, though if Barkley had re-signed the Giants would not currently be eligible for any comp picks.
So in that sense it comes down to whether or not they could have gotten a 2024 4th (or higher) vs the possibility of getting something in 2025 - which is still not a guarantee.
OTC - Comp
The bigger mistake is forcing the franchise tag on him when they clearly had no intention on resigning him. Wasted use of resources that led them to this Jones disaster.
He is still in charge.
This.
It took Pete Rozelle to pry Wellington Mara from running the Giants exactly this way because it turned the Giants into a 17 year joke.
Now John is doing it again. Weighing in on players and signings, falling in love with players and wanting to keep them despite what's good for the team.
It's not enough to get rich off of PSLs and overpriced food at a stadium built on a sweetheart lease? He has to pretend like he is a football executive, and flaps his gums on the radio about his feelings about what the team should do? What other owners do this? Jerry Jones? Anyone else?
This to me is nothing more than undermining the actual football executives in the building, no matter what his noble intentions are.
I am not sure if we reads this as a passive aggressive way of saying, "if you want to go QB, fine, but it better work out..." Regardless, I'm really tired of Mara opening his mouth.
That's exactly how I read those comments as well.
Trading Saquon at the deadline last year is not the reason we have been a terrible franchise for the last 12-13 seasons. It’s primarily based on not drafting well. Period. Let’s stop complaining about every small detail possible.
I am not sure if we reads this as a passive aggressive way of saying, "if you want to go QB, fine, but it better work out..." Regardless, I'm really tired of Mara opening his mouth.
At this point, I surmise he does it because he thinks the base likes to hear how much compassion he has.
saying it's OK if Schoen wants to take a QB. You hired a GM. Let him do his job. Period.
I am not sure if we reads this as a passive aggressive way of saying, "if you want to go QB, fine, but it better work out..." Regardless, I'm really tired of Mara opening his mouth.
At this point, I surmise he does it because he thinks the base likes to hear how much compassion he has.
But there is a segment of the fanbase who eats this shit up. This same interview was posted the other day under the title "nice story". Nice story!?!?! What in God's name are you talking about? It's at best poor stewardship and at worst football negligence.
"We owed it to him"
That stupid gd comment is gonna be burned in my brain for a minute.
Yes, I 100% believe a team would've offered a 3rd or depending, a 2nd. He's still a valuable player in the right situation and suggesting there's no market when Williams returned a 2nd is disengeuous.
Something > Nothing
It's that simple in a lost season.
Don't do that lol, this isn't some goofy video game trade proposal. He had value and they sat on it, then gave a bullshit reason for doing so.
He's a shit owner.
Plenty of good players hit FA --why don't all of their teams trade them? Here's something: teams don't like to trade away draft picks for players they can wait a couple months on and sign without giving up anything.
Yes, I 100% believe a team would've offered a 3rd or depending, a 2nd. He's still a valuable player in the right situation and suggesting there's no market when Williams returned a 2nd is disengeuous.
You could say this about every good player that his FA, and yes, there is value in many of them, some even more than Barkley. But guess what? Extremely low % get traded. Why give up picks when you don't have to.
Where people are wheeling and dealing trades.
Don't do that lol, this isn't some goofy video game trade proposal. He had value and they sat on it, then gave a bullshit reason for doing so.
He's a shit owner.
Don't know, but nothing they've said, including Mara's comments here, indicate they were at all interested in even listening.
Yes, I 100% believe a team would've offered a 3rd or depending, a 2nd. He's still a valuable player in the right situation and suggesting there's no market when Williams returned a 2nd is disengeuous.
It's not that no one wants him. It's that any team could literally wait a few months and sign him in FA.
You could say this about every good player that his FA, and yes, there is value in many of them, some even more than Barkley. But guess what? Extremely low % get traded. Why give up picks when you don't have to.
Suggesting no one would trade for Barkley is silly. I'm sorry, I think you're a solid poster, but I cant take this seriously. It's not the comment, which is true, bit it's the player involved. But if it's easier to pretend there wouldn't be a market than to accept our current situation I totally get it.
Don't know, but nothing they've said, including Mara's comments here, indicate they were at all interested in even listening.
Suggesting no one would trade for Barkley is silly. I'm sorry, I think you're a solid poster, but I cant take this seriously. It's not the comment, which is true, bit it's the player involved. But if it's easier to pretend there wouldn't be a market than to accept our current situation I totally get it.
I didn't say no one would trade for Barkley. There probably was. The question is, was it a garbage offer or something legit? I don't think anyone was offering a 3rd round for him. Neither of us know for a fact. But again, it seems so logical on paper to trade away a player you know you are not likely to resign. Fans call for it all the time. But the facts are, many desirable players hit FA every year, and and many of them are on bad teams too. If it was as easy as everyone on here makes it out to be, it would happen much more frequently than it does. That tells me that teams are a lot more reluctant to offer picks of value when they can wait and sign a player at no cost in draft assets.
As for Barkley, his only mark on Giants' history is being a massive error. If his story has played out from the beginning on a division rival we'd all still be laughing.
And I wouldn't worry about him on the Eagles; he'll still be the guy that goes out of bounds or gives himself up short of the first down marker. So glad he's gone. A losing player.
I could buy that rationale more than “we owed him that”. I get it, it sucks to be moved around, but that’s the life they signed up for. The only teams that would have been willing to give up assets for SB were those contending, I don’t see how that would be unfair to Saquon.
But there is a segment of the fanbase who eats this shit up. This same interview was posted the other day under the title "nice story". Nice story!?!?! What in God's name are you talking about? It's at best poor stewardship and at worst football negligence.
"We owed it to him"
That stupid gd comment is gonna be burned in my brain for a minute.
You're preaching to the choir.
There is absolutely a portion of the base - the romantics - who want to believe that NYG and the Maras just as much a philanthropic organization as they are a football team.
He is still in charge.
Fuck you if you don’t like it.
I do business a certain way, I wanted to keep Barkley but understand we could not and support his separation from the team and that was decided last year. He gets to leave on kinder terms because that is the way I do business.
It was VERY clear.
Nothing line a rich prick being confidently wrong.
Ok John, then you should understand why we boo you when you show your sorry ass on the field and ridicule your free medium Pepsi. The Giants record is a reflection of your “leadership”.
If he is STILL dictating what they are doing (after denying it multiple times), he's a lier on top of everything else.
We may never be good again without an intervention.
These guys are usually on the offensive side of the ball from what I've seen.And if Saquon was a defensive back,they probably would have traded him.
Suggesting no one would trade for Barkley is silly. I'm sorry, I think you're a solid poster, but I cant take this seriously. It's not the comment, which is true, bit it's the player involved. But if it's easier to pretend there wouldn't be a market than to accept our current situation I totally get it.
I agree that we should have traded him, but no one was going to give a 2nd for him. Remember, RB is the most undervalued position in football. DL is one of the higher valued positions, so comparing the compensation we got for LW to Saquon isn't reasonable. A 3rd would have been the best we could get imo, probably more likely a 4th. Which still would have been better than hoping for a 4th in the comp formula.
Nevertheless, a quote like this is so pathetically contradictory when your owner says Schoen had total control on one hand and then makes a comment like this essentially saying "I didn't want to wave the white flag, I wanted him to choose where he could go I I I". This quote makes it clear he thinks it behooves the franchise to impress his football-inept mind on the structure of the team vs giving the reins football pros who's entire lives have been based on this game for years. That is pathetic. I hope he's transitioning to realize he has no clue about football and he should just focus on the business side of things. Maybe if Schoen can pull us out of this decades long bottom-dwelling slump, Mara could realize hey maybe I need to do what I say and let these professionals do their jobs. It's like when your having a house built and the owner is watching every step telling you no do it this way, the contractor either quits or builds you a shit house to show you how moronic you are.
It is Mara's team and he can run it anyway he likes. He prefers the romance of the game and the player stories to winning. That's his right. It is why so many Sunday morning pre-game shows are filled with puff pieces about players. There is a market for that kind of sports fan.
The fan base will probably remain split between those who would rather pine for Barkley and Jones as super awesome guys, and those who want to see the team win.
What’s most outrageous was his desire to make sure that SB was not traded to some place that he didn’t want to go so instead he signed with arguably our most hated rival. Brilliant!!
Will he ever learn that he DOESN'T KNOW JACK ABOUT RUNNING A FOOTBALL TEAM. JFC
Yet BBI was blaming JS
Assuming they wouldn't have traded him to Eagles or Cowboys. And no non playoff team is dumb enough to trade for him ( Getttleman is no longer employed).
Out of those the most likely would have been Bills or Texans. Could you have gotten a 2nd out of them ( which falls betweenn 60th overall)? Or a later 3rd?
Per OTC, Barkley's value in the comp formula was a 5th, the Giants currently would receive a 2025 4th rounder comp pick based on Xavier McKinney, though if Barkley had re-signed the Giants would not currently be eligible for any comp picks.
So in that sense it comes down to whether or not they could have gotten a 2024 4th (or higher) vs the possibility of getting something in 2025 - which is still not a guarantee.
OTC - Comp
It's like a bunch of little Mara Jrs. running around here.
Trading Saquon at the deadline last year is not the reason we have been a terrible franchise for the last 12-13 seasons. It’s primarily based on not drafting well. Period. Let’s stop complaining about every small detail possible.
Drafting Saquon overall #2 was a good reason why they have been terrible. Then deciding not to give him a few million more for a 2-3 year deal or just let him go to free agency last year so they could franchise tag Jones was idiotic. And then not trading him for a pick at the deadline when you have decided he isn't in your future plans is just par for the course of bad decisions on this RB. And none of these are small details.
Everything they have done regarding Saquon are all exact reasons why they have been a terrible franchise.
But thanks for teeing me up to post this wake-up call.
Fuck you if you don’t like it.
I do business a certain way, I wanted to keep Barkley but understand we could not and support his separation from the team and that was decided last year. He gets to leave on kinder terms because that is the way I do business.
It was VERY clear.
Brother, I hate to admit it but you are absolutely correct. Mara is basically saying this is the way I do business even though most of us disagree
...and Saquon returns that loyalty by signing with the most hated rival. Nice.
What’s most outrageous was his desire to make sure that SB was not traded to some place that he didn’t want to go so instead he signed with arguably our most hated rival. Brilliant!!
Same mentality as a guy whose wife cheats on him and he consoles himself with “so long as she is happy.” Mara’s response reveals a cuckold not a class act.
I agree Gettleman not picking up the phone while holding 2nd overall was moronic, but drafting an excellent when healthy RB is far superior to drafting a “can’t miss QB” and being wrong.
Reporters want to interact with Mara because he will reveal our entire draft board, free agent targets, etc. Chris Mara is no better.
I agree Gettleman not picking up the phone while holding 2nd overall was moronic, but drafting an excellent when healthy RB is far superior to drafting a “can’t miss QB” and being wrong.
Trade down, Denzel Ward, Quenton Nelson, Bradley Chubb or Josh Allen? Seems like we had more options than Saquon.
Perhaps while Saquon is scoring his third TD against the Giants at MetLife while spiking the ball in the endzone, it will finally dawn on Mara he made a mistake.
Eric, pretty hard to do that from the injury list.
These guys are usually on the offensive side of the ball from what I've seen.And if Saquon was a defensive back,they probably would have traded him.
Mara’s been watching football for decades and he is still stuck on the ball handling positions, like every know nothing casual fan. He’s a fool.
I agree Gettleman not picking up the phone while holding 2nd overall was moronic, but drafting an excellent when healthy RB is far superior to drafting a “can’t miss QB” and being wrong.
Who said they have to pick Darnold or Rosen? Scout the QBs correctly and pick Josh Allen, or pick a player at a more valuable position than RB. Or turn on your phone and say your a confused bumbling GM and don't know what to do so you want to just trade the pick.
Don't find yourself defending what they did here at all, even using other worse case scenarios. They fucked it up completely.
We're now beyond just what compensation might have received. The Giants could have dictated where Saquon played (like Beckham).
Agreed. We also traded LW at the deadline, and DG traded players, including Harrison, at the deadline as well.
Honestly I think he believes everything he does is in pursuit of winning. "We can't trade Barkley, we could still win some of these games" is a guy hoping to win.
"We owed it to him to pick where he wants to play" is a crazy, bad quote. The casual fan says wow what a great guy. The football nerd says this is a dumb quote. Even a 4th or 5th round pick is an asset.
2) Look how many talented FAs hit the market every year. You have to ask yourself --why didn't all of those teams trade the players away? --The obvious answer is, teams are reluctant to give valuable picks to get a player they can simply wait and sign him without giving anything.
3) What was the deadline, after week 7? Saquon missed three weeks and had been back for a couple. We know what the market was for RBs to begin with, now you expect someone to turn around and make a bold offer for a RB a few weeks off of injury?
I think people overestimate what offers would be out there. If your thinking is, anything is better than nothing, well I don't know what to say. Teams generally don't operate that way. Saquon was still the best skills player on offense. The offense was in a bad position and there was already friction. No coach is going to sign up to make his situation even worse. That's just not realistic.
2) Look how many talented FAs hit the market every year. You have to ask yourself --why didn't all of those teams trade the players away? --The obvious answer is, teams are reluctant to give valuable picks to get a player they can simply wait and sign him without giving anything.
3) What was the deadline, after week 7? Saquon missed three weeks and had been back for a couple. We know what the market was for RBs to begin with, now you expect someone to turn around and make a bold offer for a RB a few weeks off of injury?
I think people overestimate what offers would be out there. If your thinking is, anything is better than nothing, well I don't know what to say. Teams generally don't operate that way. Saquon was still the best skills player on offense. The offense was in a bad position and there was already friction. No coach is going to sign up to make his situation even worse. That's just not realistic.
Not trying is more the point here. You can speculate all day on what the offers would be. If you don't even put yourself in position to listen, then you don't know what could have happened.
You can make the case all you want but answer me this: would you bet money that none of the 31 teams were willing to trade for him? I'd bet my next 5 years salary there were at least 3.
The 2022 offers were undoubtedly bigger than 2023 since Barkley was having a monster first-half in 2022.
But I doubt any offer was below a 3rd rounder and I suspect some playoff bound team was offering more.
Dude the Giants were a a bad franchise for 5 seasons before Saquon came here. His being drafted @ 2 only prolonged the ineptitude. Stop patting yourself on the back, you are breaking news here.
They weren’t good but nowhere near as bad. And knowing that we were picking basically in the top 10 from 2018 to 2022, and two of those years with 2 first round picks, tells you the depth the ineptitude hit. How could you not get better? It’s almost impossible.
And the Saquon pick makes that list why. Dude.