for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Best fit with Wan'Dale and Hyatt? Nabers or Odunze

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 6:11 pm
A lot of people are saying Nabers may be better than Harrison. However, Odunze seems like a true X to me and the Giants desperately need some WR size.
Not sure.  
section125 : 3/28/2024 6:18 pm : link
I would love either one. Might be leaning toward Nabers with that speed. Look what Tyrek Hill does to defenses.
Maye or JJM.  
BleedBlue46 : 3/28/2024 6:18 pm : link
In all seriousness though, I think Odunze's skill-set would fit best with his contested catch ability, size and red zone potential. I also think he would be great in the locker room and a natural leader, mental makeup is AAA quality.
My hope for this dradt  
cjac : 3/28/2024 6:19 pm : link
Is to not trade up, draft Odunze, and have Bo Nix fall to us in round 2
RE: My hope for this dradt  
BleedBlue46 : 3/28/2024 6:20 pm : link
In comment 16449393 cjac said:
Quote:
Is to not trade up, draft Odunze, and have Bo Nix fall to us in round 2


I don't think Bo Nix will make it past pick 12 let alone pick 47, but who knows.
Nabers  
EJNNJ : 3/28/2024 6:21 pm : link
For me, from what I've watched he seems to get more open than Odunze and have more YAC ability, speed kills. Seems to have the quicks to play in the slot as well.
Nabers not only has more speed, he's better at getting open and better  
Ira : 3/28/2024 6:23 pm : link
at running after the catch. I'd rather trade down if Odunze is the only one of the three top wideouts left and take Brian Thomas, who I think will be a better nfl receiver than Odunze.
Nabers  
Torn Tendon : 3/28/2024 6:26 pm : link
he gets separation. I prefer that over contested catch guys.
Nabers already looks like an NFL WR  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/28/2024 6:27 pm : link
He's thick, fast, and the Giants need a top notch WR with a bit of attitude.
either one  
Eric on Li : 3/28/2024 6:27 pm : link
both played both inside out.
both are explosive and dynamic.
both had low drop rates.

im partial to odunze but either one is an A/A+ pick i think. either trio would be one of the best young trios in nfl.
What you don't want to do is pick Maye or JJ at 6  
Chris L. : 3/28/2024 6:27 pm : link
or even worse at 4. Get one of these perennial pro bowl wr's then go after Penix in a move up. Penix is just as good a bet as Maye or McCarthy and the investment is much less.
A QB  
ElitoCanton : 3/28/2024 6:28 pm : link
who can actually notice when they are open and get them the ball.
Odunze is a good X, but Nabers is a great Z  
Darwinian : 3/28/2024 6:29 pm : link
and the Giants could use both. A real, explosive movement Z like Garrett Wilson or Jefferson would be a killer add. Odunze would be a bad fit if Jones winds up taking meaningful snaps in 2024, as Jones has shown a tendency to shy away from contested catch situations. He couldn't get in sync with Golladay. And he has trouble throwing fades and throwing to leverage points.
Maye  
jvm52106 : 3/28/2024 6:37 pm : link
Without question.
Nabers seems more like Diggs in Buf  
Rudy5757 : 3/28/2024 6:37 pm : link
but faster. I dont think you have to worry about who is the better fit with the other WRs, you just get the best player.

Harrison to me is the best, followed by Nabers and then Odunze. It's very close though and they have different skill sets. Harrison seems like the sure thing/safer pick to be a stud.
Jones doesnt throw deep. So wo is the  
kelly : 3/28/2024 6:48 pm : link
Better short yardage receiver.
Odunze  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/28/2024 6:52 pm : link
He’s the No. 1 guy that can do everything. Go over the middle, outmuscle you in the end zone, and go over the top. Wan’dale is the slot receiver that works the middle of the field and gets first down, and Hyatt is the big play deep threat. A perfect combination of everything you want.
RE: either one  
ThomasG : 3/28/2024 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16449406 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
both played both inside out.
both are explosive and dynamic.
both had low drop rates.

im partial to odunze but either one is an A/A+ pick i think. either trio would be one of the best young trios in nfl.


You giving out A grades on things hasn’t worked out well in the past.
Nabers is an elite athlete  
Breeze_94 : 3/28/2024 6:55 pm : link
YAC and aeration. I think the Giants value that more than size

Imagine how hard a guy like Nabers is to tackle. Especially now that they banned tackling…lol

This rule change brings a further advantage to those guys like Deebo, Chase, Kupp who are really good and dynamic and difficult to bring down with the ball in their hands.
Odunze is probably a better fit but our QB play is so bad that  
ThomasG : 3/28/2024 6:57 pm : link
makes it almost a moot point.

Find someone who throws downfield first and then we can deal with this “ideal state” later.
I'd take either one who is available  
GFAN52 : 3/28/2024 6:59 pm : link
Nabers may not even be there. I can see LA taking him or some team trying to jump the Giants for him like what happened with DeVonta Smith.
MHJ  
AROCK1000 : 3/28/2024 7:01 pm : link
People forget how highly regarded he was right when the season ended..
He in my opinion is the BPA.
If he is available we need to get him!!!
RE: MHJ  
GFAN52 : 3/28/2024 7:02 pm : link
In comment 16449453 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
People forget how highly regarded he was right when the season ended..
He in my opinion is the BPA.
If he is available we need to get him!!!


The least likely of the WRs available at 6.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/28/2024 7:05 pm : link
Harrison Jr. being there @ 6 isn't so outlandish. For arguments sake, 4 QBs go before us. I could see a team taking Nabers over Harrison Jr. & voila...he's there @ 6. & hell if he's old man, we'd be fortunate in that scenario.
It would be nice to have a big WR like Odunze to pair  
j_rud : 3/28/2024 7:08 pm : link
with the speedsters, and he just gives me 12 years with the same franchise/heart of a team vibes. He has a lot of those dominant X traits like catch radius, the body control, hands catcher. We talk about him so little, he's often the afterthought at 6 but that's not a reflection of him, just the overall talent.

Nabers to me is more the "modern" NFL receiver, if that makes sense. Average height, thick and kinda built like a RB, the crazy speed and all the characteristics that brings- acceleration, change of direction, etc etc.

This last paragraph I've typed out twice, because it would be hard to pass on Nabers and that's who I originally thought I'd go with. But I have just have a feeling Odunze is gonna be a 10 year captain, Ring of Honor type player and if you really believe that I don't think you pass on the guy.


Ask me this 3 days in a row and you'll get both names, I'm sure.
RE: It would be nice to have a big WR like Odunze to pair  
BleedBlue46 : 3/28/2024 7:11 pm : link
In comment 16449466 j_rud said:
Quote:
with the speedsters, and he just gives me 12 years with the same franchise/heart of a team vibes. He has a lot of those dominant X traits like catch radius, the body control, hands catcher. We talk about him so little, he's often the afterthought at 6 but that's not a reflection of him, just the overall talent.

Nabers to me is more the "modern" NFL receiver, if that makes sense. Average height, thick and kinda built like a RB, the crazy speed and all the characteristics that brings- acceleration, change of direction, etc etc.

This last paragraph I've typed out twice, because it would be hard to pass on Nabers and that's who I originally thought I'd go with. But I have just have a feeling Odunze is gonna be a 10 year captain, Ring of Honor type player and if you really believe that I don't think you pass on the guy.


Ask me this 3 days in a row and you'll get both names, I'm sure.


I have the same feeling about Odunze. If we go WR and it's not MHJ then I want Odunze and I'd love to pair him with his QB in Penix.
Odunze seems like the better compliment  
UConn4523 : 3/28/2024 7:12 pm : link
but I’m not sure that matters. Wandale has 2 years left and who knows if Hyatt will be good. Take who you think is the best player.
San Fran  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 7:14 pm : link
Yes, I do think Harrison could be there for the Giants.
In a traditional sense with a true X, the answer is Odunze.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/28/2024 7:16 pm : link
However, we know how Daboll and Kafka love to move guys around and keep the defense guessing. Nabers can play all over. Hyatt you want more in the slot but can play outside on certain plays. Wandale is a slot guy. I think having the flexibility is something Daboll will covet but the good news is that you are in a win win situation.
RE: San Fran  
GFAN52 : 3/28/2024 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16449476 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Yes, I do think Harrison could be there for the Giants.


Possible yes, if AZ trades out. They are the key to MHjr.
Nabers can get open and make some offense!  
Simms11 : 3/28/2024 7:22 pm : link
My vote hands down.
RE: San Fran  
j_rud : 3/28/2024 7:26 pm : link
In comment 16449476 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Yes, I do think Harrison could be there for the Giants.


You'd think after watching the draft year after year folks would stop making statements like "Player X will NEVER be there at pick Y!". But they do it every year.

Could you imagine a Josh Allen redux where they pass? I mean, shit, they're even picking 6th again.
Scheme-wise, Odunze is a better fit,  
Section331 : 3/28/2024 7:28 pm : link
but fuck it, get talent, work the rest out later.
I think folks are assuming Odunze's jump ball ability  
j_rud : 3/28/2024 7:29 pm : link
Means he doesn't get separation. He's not Nabers but he's plenty fast and is a great route runner. With a pro coach he's only going to get better. This is not a lumbering power forward.
Nabers is better.....but Odunze is more a Giant!  
George from PA : 3/28/2024 7:49 pm : link
Nabers probably won't be resigned....as he will seak top dollars.

Odunze seems to be someone who will sign for less to be part of something

Total speculation
Odunze  
Pete from Woodstock : 3/28/2024 7:51 pm : link
= Larry Fitzgerald
RE: Nabers is better.....but Odunze is more a Giant!  
Jim in Tampa : 3/28/2024 7:56 pm : link
In comment 16449504 George from PA said:
Quote:
Nabers probably won't be resigned....as he will seak top dollars.

Odunze seems to be someone who will sign for less to be part of something

Total speculation

So you think that Nabers will seek "top dollars" and Odunze won't?

LOL. Your ability to get inside the heads of how rookie WRs will be feeling 5 years from now is quite impressive.

I get that you say that it's "total speculation" on your part, but based on what exactly?
I don’t think the Giants will Draft Odunze  
Jim in Tampa : 3/28/2024 8:18 pm : link
I think QBs go in the top 3. Then I expect either AZ or the LAC will trade out and the team trading up to take QB-4 (probably McCarthy).

That means whichever one of AZ or the LAC that does NOT trade out will take MHJ.

If the Giants did not trade up to 3, 4 or 5 for a QB, then I think they take Nabers at 6. (My guess is that Daboll prefers the speed, separation and YAC ability of Nabers over Odunze.)

The only way I see the Giants taking Odunze is if none of the top 5 teams trade out. In that scenario I see 3 QB plus MHJ and Nabers going in the top 5.
All depends, I find it interesting that people like Daniel Jeremiah  
barens : 3/28/2024 8:20 pm : link
compared Odunze to Larry Fitzgerald, yet he has him as his 3rd ranked wide receiver, and he mocked him recently going #9. I guess if you think your getting Larry Fitz, you take Odunze.
RE: Odunze  
Darwinian : 3/28/2024 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16449505 Pete from Woodstock said:
Quote:
= Larry Fitzgerald


Nabers = Tyreek Hill
 
ryanmkeane : 3/28/2024 8:23 pm : link
I’m taking Odunze at 6 if both him and Nabers are available
RE: RE: Nabers is better.....but Odunze is more a Giant!  
Darwinian : 3/28/2024 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16449512 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16449504 George from PA said:


Quote:


Nabers probably won't be resigned....as he will seak top dollars.

Odunze seems to be someone who will sign for less to be part of something

Total speculation


So you think that Nabers will seek "top dollars" and Odunze won't?

LOL. Your ability to get inside the heads of how rookie WRs will be feeling 5 years from now is quite impressive.

I get that you say that it's "total speculation" on your part, but based on what exactly?


People come up with these weird takes about the personalities of these prospects. They think they know them based on scant information. So you wind up with Odunze is loyal. Nabers is selfish. Caleb Williams is stupid. I wish folks would check their uninformed hot takes at the door, rather tha projecting their preconceptions onto the players.
Nabers  
NJBlueTuna : 3/28/2024 8:29 pm : link
Is beyond elite in his double, sometimes triple, moves going into his break….at full speed. Look at his highlights. I am almost certain he gets drafted before MHJ
Both MHJ and Odunze  
Daniel in MI : 3/28/2024 8:36 pm : link
Are 6’3” and Nabors is 6’ if size is desired on your outside WR.
I would hope the Giants would pick who they like best  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/28/2024 8:40 pm : link
Not who fits with Wan'Dale Robinson and Hyatt. That would be silly/stupid.

Neither has shown enough to be even a small factor in who to pick with the #6 pick in the draft.
Neither Wan'Dale nor Hyatt  
gameday555 : 3/28/2024 8:41 pm : link
Has shown enough to me to influence the thinking of pick 6. I'm strictly taking the best WR/player available, which I believe is Nabers in this hypothetical.
 
christian : 3/28/2024 8:42 pm : link
Nabers looks like a faster version of Justin Jefferson. I think his best comp though is Beckham.
RE: Neither Wan'Dale nor Hyatt  
Darwinian : 3/28/2024 8:43 pm : link
In comment 16449542 gameday555 said:
Quote:
Has shown enough to me to influence the thinking of pick 6. I'm strictly taking the best WR/player available, which I believe is Nabers in this hypothetical.


Yes. Are either of them even reliable number threes at this point?
RE: RE: Odunze  
barens : 3/28/2024 8:46 pm : link
In comment 16449526 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16449505 Pete from Woodstock said:


Quote:


= Larry Fitzgerald



Nabers = Tyreek Hill


I've heard NFL analysts compare Odunze to Fitzgerald, I haven't heard Nabers being compared to Hill.
IMO  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 8:47 pm : link
Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt look like the real deal. But that's me.
RE: IMO  
barens : 3/28/2024 8:50 pm : link
In comment 16449552 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt look like the real deal. But that's me.


Hyatt still has a lot to prove, but Robinson, to me, has star potential. I can see a breakout year for him.
RE: RE: RE: Odunze  
Darwinian : 3/28/2024 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16449549 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16449526 Darwinian said:


Quote:


In comment 16449505 Pete from Woodstock said:


Quote:


= Larry Fitzgerald



Nabers = Tyreek Hill



I've heard NFL analysts compare Odunze to Fitzgerald, I haven't heard Nabers being compared to Hill.


I have. And I've heard Nabers compared to Justin Jefferson, Garrett Wilson and DJ Moore. And I've heard Odunze compared to a lot lesser receivers than Fitz. A tall Olave is one comp I've heard, which is still pretty good, but not Fitz. There aren't many who compare him to Fitz. It's just one person's upside comp.
RE: RE: IMO  
Darwinian : 3/28/2024 8:53 pm : link
In comment 16449555 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16449552 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt look like the real deal. But that's me.



Hyatt still has a lot to prove, but Robinson, to me, has star potential. I can see a breakout year for him.


I don't think WanDale will ever be a star. He's too small .
You always take the  
Rod in St Cloud : 3/28/2024 8:57 pm : link
Player with the highest ceiling - the guy who can be a Hall of Fame player. I would guess that's Nabers. Wouldn't complain about Odunze or MHJr either. Those 3 to me seem to have a greater chance to be great than any of the QBs likely to reach us without a trade up costing substantial draft capital. Getting a HOF QB is rare. If we do decide to go for broke on a QB, then the one with the highest upside is probably Maye or even Penix. Maye needs to overcome his accuracy issues and Penix needs to avoid further injury. Time will tell what the Giants believe to be the better course of action.
Darwinian  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 9:00 pm : link
Wan'Dale was pretty darn impressive last year, even coming off of the ACL and despite shitty QB play.
Odunze  
mpinmaine : 3/28/2024 9:11 pm : link
For me
RE: Darwinian  
Darwinian : 3/28/2024 9:15 pm : link
In comment 16449572 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Wan'Dale was pretty darn impressive last year, even coming off of the ACL and despite shitty QB play.


He was impressive. I don't mean to say he is bad. I think he can have an important role in a good offense. I just don’t think he has the physicality to be an every week star and among the best WRs in the game. But I do like him. We still need a #1, and probably a #2.
RE: RE: Darwinian  
gameday555 : 3/28/2024 9:36 pm : link
In comment 16449593 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16449572 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Wan'Dale was pretty darn impressive last year, even coming off of the ACL and despite shitty QB play.



He was impressive. I don't mean to say he is bad. I think he can have an important role in a good offense. I just don’t think he has the physicality to be an every week star and among the best WRs in the game. But I do like him. We still need a #1, and probably a #2.


Cosigned. I really like Wan'Dale too but, again, not enough for me to let him influence my thinking for pick 6.

I would just throw in that I think Nabers' floor has been undersold in the draft media. The common argument is Odunze is safer but from a production, tape and athletic standpoint, Nabers is pretty damn solid in his own right. And he offers insane YAC ability. Gimme Nabers.
I'd  
AcidTest : 3/28/2024 9:58 pm : link
pick Nabers.
Nabers reminds me of Tyreek Hill  
GiantTuff1 : 3/28/2024 9:58 pm : link
To have three extremely shifty and fast WR will be a nightmare for opponents to cover, but you need a QB to get them the ball.

Take the QB if he’s available.
Nick Mullens was able to get  
UConn4523 : 3/28/2024 10:31 pm : link
Jefferson the ball, so that’s not a concern. I want Nabers/Odunze if the QBs don’t grade out.
RE: Darwinian  
Rudy5757 : 3/28/2024 10:41 pm : link
In comment 16449572 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Wan'Dale was pretty darn impressive last year, even coming off of the ACL and despite shitty QB play.


He had 60 catches for 525. He is not a star WR. He is a good player not great. Plus injuries are a concern with that small frame. I like Wan'Dale but he doesn't jump off the screen and I still see him as more of a gadget guy.
RE: Odunze is a good X, but Nabers is a great Z  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/28/2024 10:55 pm : link
In comment 16449410 Darwinian said:
Quote:
and the Giants could use both. A real, explosive movement Z like Garrett Wilson or Jefferson would be a killer add. Odunze would be a bad fit if Jones winds up taking meaningful snaps in 2024, as Jones has shown a tendency to shy away from contested catch situations. He couldn't get in sync with Golladay. And he has trouble throwing fades and throwing to leverage points.



You're going to use Golloday as an example of Jones short comings? JFC. The guy was one of the worst FA signings in NFL history. Out of the league. Jones may suck ass but worst example ever.
If you are picking a WR to pair with Jones, pick Nabers  
Ivan15 : 7:44 am : link
Jones is a different QB than he was in his first year because Judge/Garrett ruined him. He is so tentative that he needs a WR who gets open easily and quickly.

If I don’t care if the WR can work well with Jones, I would put Nabers and Odunze about equal.
If Odunze is  
SleepyOwl : 7:47 am : link
The guy at 6 I’d rather trade back and acquire more picks. This draft is loaded at WR. I’d rather walk away with Penix and Brain Thomas Jr than have Odunze or JJ.
Nabers over Odunze  
armstead98 : 7:49 am : link
Lean into a strength, speed. Make it so they can hide a slower defender anywhere.

I love Odunze too, but Nabers gets the edge.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 