Best fit with Wan'Dale and Hyatt? Nabers or Odunze

In all seriousness though, I think Odunze's skill-set would fit best with his contested catch ability, size and red zone potential. I also think he would be great in the locker room and a natural leader, mental makeup is AAA quality.
and the Giants could use both. A real, explosive movement Z like Garrett Wilson or Jefferson would be a killer add. Odunze would be a bad fit if Jones winds up taking meaningful snaps in 2024, as Jones has shown a tendency to shy away from contested catch situations. He couldn't get in sync with Golladay. And he has trouble throwing fades and throwing to leverage points.
He’s the No. 1 guy that can do everything. Go over the middle, outmuscle you in the end zone, and go over the top. Wan’dale is the slot receiver that works the middle of the field and gets first down, and Hyatt is the big play deep threat. A perfect combination of everything you want.
Harrison Jr. being there @ 6 isn't so outlandish. For arguments sake, 4 QBs go before us. I could see a team taking Nabers over Harrison Jr. & voila...he's there @ 6. & hell if he's old man, we'd be fortunate in that scenario.
It would be nice to have a big WR like Odunze to pair
with the speedsters, and he just gives me 12 years with the same franchise/heart of a team vibes. He has a lot of those dominant X traits like catch radius, the body control, hands catcher. We talk about him so little, he's often the afterthought at 6 but that's not a reflection of him, just the overall talent.
Nabers to me is more the "modern" NFL receiver, if that makes sense. Average height, thick and kinda built like a RB, the crazy speed and all the characteristics that brings- acceleration, change of direction, etc etc.
This last paragraph I've typed out twice, because it would be hard to pass on Nabers and that's who I originally thought I'd go with. But I have just have a feeling Odunze is gonna be a 10 year captain, Ring of Honor type player and if you really believe that I don't think you pass on the guy.
Ask me this 3 days in a row and you'll get both names, I'm sure.
I have the same feeling about Odunze. If we go WR and it's not MHJ then I want Odunze and I'd love to pair him with his QB in Penix.
However, we know how Daboll and Kafka love to move guys around and keep the defense guessing. Nabers can play all over. Hyatt you want more in the slot but can play outside on certain plays. Wandale is a slot guy. I think having the flexibility is something Daboll will covet but the good news is that you are in a win win situation.
Nabers probably won't be resigned....as he will seak top dollars.
Odunze seems to be someone who will sign for less to be part of something
Total speculation
So you think that Nabers will seek "top dollars" and Odunze won't?
LOL. Your ability to get inside the heads of how rookie WRs will be feeling 5 years from now is quite impressive.
I get that you say that it's "total speculation" on your part, but based on what exactly?
People come up with these weird takes about the personalities of these prospects. They think they know them based on scant information. So you wind up with Odunze is loyal. Nabers is selfish. Caleb Williams is stupid. I wish folks would check their uninformed hot takes at the door, rather tha projecting their preconceptions onto the players.
I've heard NFL analysts compare Odunze to Fitzgerald, I haven't heard Nabers being compared to Hill.
I have. And I've heard Nabers compared to Justin Jefferson, Garrett Wilson and DJ Moore. And I've heard Odunze compared to a lot lesser receivers than Fitz. A tall Olave is one comp I've heard, which is still pretty good, but not Fitz. There aren't many who compare him to Fitz. It's just one person's upside comp.
Player with the highest ceiling - the guy who can be a Hall of Fame player. I would guess that's Nabers. Wouldn't complain about Odunze or MHJr either. Those 3 to me seem to have a greater chance to be great than any of the QBs likely to reach us without a trade up costing substantial draft capital. Getting a HOF QB is rare. If we do decide to go for broke on a QB, then the one with the highest upside is probably Maye or even Penix. Maye needs to overcome his accuracy issues and Penix needs to avoid further injury. Time will tell what the Giants believe to be the better course of action.
Wan'Dale was pretty darn impressive last year, even coming off of the ACL and despite shitty QB play.
He was impressive. I don't mean to say he is bad. I think he can have an important role in a good offense. I just don’t think he has the physicality to be an every week star and among the best WRs in the game. But I do like him. We still need a #1, and probably a #2.
Cosigned. I really like Wan'Dale too but, again, not enough for me to let him influence my thinking for pick 6.
I would just throw in that I think Nabers' floor has been undersold in the draft media. The common argument is Odunze is safer but from a production, tape and athletic standpoint, Nabers is pretty damn solid in his own right. And he offers insane YAC ability. Gimme Nabers.
You're going to use Golloday as an example of Jones short comings? JFC. The guy was one of the worst FA signings in NFL history. Out of the league. Jones may suck ass but worst example ever.
If you are picking a WR to pair with Jones, pick Nabers
Lean into a strength, speed. Make it so they can hide a slower defender anywhere.
I love Odunze too, but Nabers gets the edge.
I don't think Bo Nix will make it past pick 12 let alone pick 47, but who knows.
both are explosive and dynamic.
both had low drop rates.
im partial to odunze but either one is an A/A+ pick i think. either trio would be one of the best young trios in nfl.
Harrison to me is the best, followed by Nabers and then Odunze. It's very close though and they have different skill sets. Harrison seems like the sure thing/safer pick to be a stud.
You giving out A grades on things hasn’t worked out well in the past.
Imagine how hard a guy like Nabers is to tackle. Especially now that they banned tackling…lol
This rule change brings a further advantage to those guys like Deebo, Chase, Kupp who are really good and dynamic and difficult to bring down with the ball in their hands.
Find someone who throws downfield first and then we can deal with this “ideal state” later.
He in my opinion is the BPA.
If he is available we need to get him!!!
The least likely of the WRs available at 6.
I have the same feeling about Odunze. If we go WR and it's not MHJ then I want Odunze and I'd love to pair him with his QB in Penix.
Possible yes, if AZ trades out. They are the key to MHjr.
You'd think after watching the draft year after year folks would stop making statements like "Player X will NEVER be there at pick Y!". But they do it every year.
Could you imagine a Josh Allen redux where they pass? I mean, shit, they're even picking 6th again.
That means whichever one of AZ or the LAC that does NOT trade out will take MHJ.
If the Giants did not trade up to 3, 4 or 5 for a QB, then I think they take Nabers at 6. (My guess is that Daboll prefers the speed, separation and YAC ability of Nabers over Odunze.)
The only way I see the Giants taking Odunze is if none of the top 5 teams trade out. In that scenario I see 3 QB plus MHJ and Nabers going in the top 5.
Nabers = Tyreek Hill
People come up with these weird takes about the personalities of these prospects. They think they know them based on scant information. So you wind up with Odunze is loyal. Nabers is selfish. Caleb Williams is stupid. I wish folks would check their uninformed hot takes at the door, rather tha projecting their preconceptions onto the players.
Neither has shown enough to be even a small factor in who to pick with the #6 pick in the draft.
Yes. Are either of them even reliable number threes at this point?
Hyatt still has a lot to prove, but Robinson, to me, has star potential. I can see a breakout year for him.
Cosigned. I really like Wan'Dale too but, again, not enough for me to let him influence my thinking for pick 6.
I would just throw in that I think Nabers' floor has been undersold in the draft media. The common argument is Odunze is safer but from a production, tape and athletic standpoint, Nabers is pretty damn solid in his own right. And he offers insane YAC ability. Gimme Nabers.
Take the QB if he’s available.
He had 60 catches for 525. He is not a star WR. He is a good player not great. Plus injuries are a concern with that small frame. I like Wan'Dale but he doesn't jump off the screen and I still see him as more of a gadget guy.
You're going to use Golloday as an example of Jones short comings? JFC. The guy was one of the worst FA signings in NFL history. Out of the league. Jones may suck ass but worst example ever.
If I don’t care if the WR can work well with Jones, I would put Nabers and Odunze about equal.
I love Odunze too, but Nabers gets the edge.