Stapleton: NYG setting up private visit with Penix

Sean : 3/28/2024 8:51 pm
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
I'm told #NYGiants plan to bring Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. in for 30 visit after having contingent led by Joe Schoen + Brian Daboll at UW Pro Day today, per sources.

QBs J.J. McCarthy + Drake Maye have already been to East Rutherford. #drafthomework
OK  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 8:52 pm
now this is getting really interesting.
Some on BBI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 8:53 pm
have suggested Penix at #6. With the Broncos (and others) lurking, could we see five QBs go early?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/28/2024 8:54 pm
I’d take him at 6.
RE: Some on BBI  
Sean : 3/28/2024 8:56 pm
In comment 16449560 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
have suggested Penix at #6. With the Broncos (and others) lurking, could we see five QBs go early?

I think this is a very real possibility.
I believe Jeremiah had Penix go 13 in his last mock  
Sean : 3/28/2024 8:57 pm
They aren't researching Penix for 47 imo.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 8:59 pm
"Daniel Jones is our starter."

LOL
RE: OK  
section125 : 3/28/2024 9:04 pm
Quote:
now this is getting really interesting.
Quote:
now this is getting really interesting.


Yes, it is.
The 5 QBs “before” him will be gone by Denver at 12  
Chris684 : 3/28/2024 9:06 pm
There’s absolutely no way he would make it to 47 from 13. No way in hell.
I love Penix...  
Amtoft : 3/28/2024 9:07 pm
He has been great the past two years, BUT does a Lefty really fit this team? I just can't picture it. However, if we get a Nabers and then trade back up for Penix now that is a chance I am willing to take.
RE: I love Penix...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 9:09 pm
In comment 16449580 Amtoft said:
Quote:
He has been great the past two years, BUT does a Lefty really fit this team? I just can't picture it. However, if we get a Nabers and then trade back up for Penix now that is a chance I am willing to take.


It's looking unlikely he will get past the middle of the first round. He may go higher.
RE: ...  
Amtoft : 3/28/2024 9:09 pm
Quote:
"Daniel Jones is our starter."

LOL
Quote:
"Daniel Jones is our starter."

LOL


Well we haven't drafted a QB yet... So yes he is the starter. What are they supposed to say DJ is our starter unless we can draft a QB. Plus I do think DJ starts the year and then the rookie comes in like game 2-6.
I  
AcidTest : 3/28/2024 9:10 pm
think after his workout today, he's going top 15. I don't think he would make it past the Raiders.

His injury history is a real concern, but his last ACL tear was in 2020. His last injury of any kind was in 2021. OBJ tore the same ACL twice and he came back and played, and he is a WR. I'd much rather take Penix after a small trade down than trade up for any of the "big four' QBs.
RE: RE: I love Penix...  
Amtoft : 3/28/2024 9:10 pm
In comment 16449581 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16449580 Amtoft said:


Quote:


He has been great the past two years, BUT does a Lefty really fit this team? I just can't picture it. However, if we get a Nabers and then trade back up for Penix now that is a chance I am willing to take.



It's looking unlikely he will get past the middle of the first round. He may go higher.


A lot will depend on NE. If NE trades out with Minny and we go WR... by pick 11 there might only be 3 of the big 6 gone.
Amtoft  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 9:11 pm
I get it, but c'mon, everyone knows what they were lying (for multiple reasons).

On a tangent, it figures the Giants are in a draft, needing a QB, and we may see a all-time historical run on quarterbacks. SMH
RE: Some on BBI  
jeff57 : 3/28/2024 9:14 pm
In comment 16449560 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
have suggested Penix at #6. With the Broncos (and others) lurking, could we see five QBs go early?


And if he’s not there, take Bo Nix at 6. Because you have to take a QB. Doesn’t matter who.
I wouldn't take the risk at 6 on Penix no way  
GFAN52 : 3/28/2024 9:14 pm
if one of Nabers or Odunze or perhaps MHjr is there.
What feels like a better team build?  
Go Terps : 3/28/2024 9:14 pm
- Daniel Jones throwing to Nabers, Hyatt, and Slayton, then hoping to be in position to draft Milroe or Ewers in 2025

or

- Penix throwing to Legette/Polk/Mcconkey, Hyatt, and Slayton and not feeling desperate at QB entering the 2025 offseason

I think what Penix's workout solidifies is that he's healthy, and there's no need to trade up to exit round 1 with a top QB prospect.

Penix did the Giants a huge favor today, if they're willing to see it.
RE: Amtoft  
Amtoft : 3/28/2024 9:15 pm
In comment 16449585 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I get it, but c'mon, everyone knows what they were lying (for multiple reasons).

On a tangent, it figures the Giants are in a draft, needing a QB, and we may see a all-time historical run on quarterbacks. SMH


Agreed... How often is picks 1 and 2 not even up for sale much less 3 and maybe 4 if AZ stays to pick MHj. It is crazy. To bad Chicago didn't love Justin Fields.
RE: RE: Amtoft  
GFAN52 : 3/28/2024 9:16 pm
In comment 16449591 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16449585 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I get it, but c'mon, everyone knows what they were lying (for multiple reasons).

On a tangent, it figures the Giants are in a draft, needing a QB, and we may see a all-time historical run on quarterbacks. SMH



Agreed... How often is picks 1 and 2 not even up for sale much less 3 and maybe 4 if AZ stays to pick MHj. It is crazy. To bad Chicago didn't love Justin Fields.


Too bad about those late wins over the Commanders and Patriots.
RE: What feels like a better team build?  
AcidTest : 3/28/2024 9:16 pm
In comment 16449590 Go Terps said:
Quote:
- Daniel Jones throwing to Nabers, Hyatt, and Slayton, then hoping to be in position to draft Milroe or Ewers in 2025

or

- Penix throwing to Legette/Polk/Mcconkey, Hyatt, and Slayton and not feeling desperate at QB entering the 2025 offseason

I think what Penix's workout solidifies is that he's healthy, and there's no need to trade up to exit round 1 with a top QB prospect.

Penix did the Giants a huge favor today, if they're willing to see it.


Agreed.
I never understood the idea of taking a QB at 20, but not 6  
Sean : 3/28/2024 9:19 pm
If you're drafting a first round QB, you are drafting him to be a multi year starter. It doesn't matter where in the first that QB is drafted, it's either going to work or not.

I think the Giants are drafting a QB at 6, it's just a matter of which one. In the Penix pro day thread I mentioned drafting Penix at 47, that's a complete pipe dream.

The question becomes:

Would you rather have Nabers/Odunze & Penix at the cost of a 2025 first round pick OR Penix and a 2nd round WR while owning the 2025 first round pick?
It  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 9:20 pm
would be pretty cool if the Giants drafted Penix and he ended up being the best QB in the draft. Stranger things have happened.

I think the JJ McCarthy private workout will help the Giants  
GFAN52 : 3/28/2024 9:22 pm
decide if he's work competing with the Vikings for assuming a trade up is required.
Penix is right there with the top guys as a player  
Go Terps : 3/28/2024 9:22 pm
The question was always about his health. If today is enough to make people feel confident in his health, he's every bit the player the other QBs in this class are.
RE: …  
bluewave : 3/28/2024 9:25 pm
Quote:
I'd take him at 6.
Quote:
I’d take him at 6.


After today's peformance. If you don't take him at 6 he'll go between 10-15.
Obviously not expert  
Angus : 3/28/2024 9:25 pm
But when I watch Michael Penix, I see good decision making and quick processing. I also hear everyone talk about what a great arm he has. There is an elevated injury risk, but is that greater than the failure risk of a Maye/McCarthy/Nix? I would be very happy rolling the dice with Michael Penix, and they are all a roll of the dice.
IMV  
Scooter185 : 3/28/2024 9:26 pm
JS is setting up contingency plans, but he's definitely taking a QB depending on who's available
Penix is a player.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/28/2024 9:27 pm

If we could get Penix and Legette? I’d be over the moon.

Pipedream of getting Odunze/Nabers and Penix but that would rule
Love Penix  
fish3321 : 3/28/2024 9:29 pm
Dude has an awesome NFL ready arm. Sign me up at 6 or 47. I want in.
He’s got the talent to be a star  
LW_Giants : 3/28/2024 9:29 pm
But the injury history is scary. I think he could be the best out of the gate among this group of qb prospects, question is will his body hold up. I’m glad I’m not the one making that determination
Good. Take Nabers. Then trade back in and grab Penix.  
Darwinian : 3/28/2024 9:30 pm
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 9:31 pm
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
When you look at where the other teams on his visit list are picking, it’s hard to imagine Penix getting past the middle of the first round
RE: Good. Take Nabers. Then trade back in and grab Penix.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 9:31 pm
Quote:
.
Quote:
.


They won't be able to trade up from #47 to the top #15.
RE: …  
averagejoe : 3/28/2024 9:32 pm
Quote:
I'd take him at 6.
Quote:
I’d take him at 6.


Me too but I think we have liked him for a while. Sure he may bust or be injured. But until you have a QB you have nothing. He has major upside I am willing to gamble on .
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 9:32 pm
Brady Henderson
@BradyHenderson
News story from the University of Washington’s pro day, where Michael Penix Jr. may have checked off an important box with a strong 40 time. He said he has visits lined up with the Falcons, Raiders, Giants, Steelers and Broncos.
Perhaps this is a trade down option,  
BleedBlue46 : 3/28/2024 9:34 pm
Or maybe even at 6. I've been saying i have a feeling he's going to be a franchise QB and have a healthy career similar to how Frank Gore slid due to injury history and ended up having a great, healthy career.

Trading down with the Vikings or Bears to get an extra pick and nab Pennix is possible
RE: Good. Take Nabers. Then trade back in and grab Penix.  
Sean : 3/28/2024 9:34 pm
Quote:
.
Quote:
.

Nope. It's Penix at 6. That's what they're looking at.
Makes a lot of sense  
UGADawgs7 : 3/28/2024 9:34 pm
To say that they’re scared of Jones injury history to decide to take a player at 6 with an injury history with 2 torn ACLs and 2 shoulder injuries. Without Odunze/ Polk, he would have had 10+ more INT last year. I would be pissed if they took him at 47.
..  
Sean : 3/28/2024 9:35 pm
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
When you look at where the other teams on his visit list are picking, it’s hard to imagine Penix getting past the middle of the first round
RE: RE: Good. Take Nabers. Then trade back in and grab Penix.  
Scooter185 : 3/28/2024 9:35 pm
In comment 16449619 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16449617 Darwinian said:


Quote:


.



They won't be able to trade up from #47 to the top #15.


This is the big difference between 2019 and 2024. Imagine also having #17 this year
RE: RE: Good. Take Nabers. Then trade back in and grab Penix.  
BleedBlue46 : 3/28/2024 9:39 pm
In comment 16449619 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16449617 Darwinian said:


Quote:


.



They won't be able to trade up from #47 to the top #15.


They could feasibly, but it would be tough, cost a lot and most importantly we'd have to find a team willing to trade down for 47 and a bunch of future draft capital.

If a team was willing we could trade pick 47 and a future 1st and 3rd or to get up there. It's not unheard of. Think of the Vikings trading pick 43 or so and future 2nd for pick 23 and that was an overpay. Pick 47 and a future 1st and 2nd or 3rd could get them up there I think.

They could potentially get Odunze or Nabers and Pennix for around the cost of trading up to 3 for Drake Maye in other words. The most challenging part would be finding a team willing to do it though.
RE: Makes a lot of sense  
GFAN52 : 3/28/2024 9:41 pm
In comment 16449624 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
To say that they’re scared of Jones injury history to decide to take a player at 6 with an injury history with 2 torn ACLs and 2 shoulder injuries. Without Odunze/ Polk, he would have had 10+ more INT last year. I would be pissed if they took him at 47.


IF and that's a big IF they take him at 6 and he ends up with another ACL injury on that right knee, that will effectively sink Schoen and Daboll's careers.
GFAN52  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 9:43 pm
Their asses are on the line with any of the QBs.

What if Minnesota likes Penix?  
Chris684 : 3/28/2024 9:43 pm
They’re seemingly in a perfect spot to take him at 11.

McCarthy at 6 opens up then.

So many different possibilities.
BleedBlue46  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 9:45 pm
I think the Vikings are going to trade ahead of the Giants. But if the QB is there who they want at #6 and the Giants like Penix better, then trading down is a possibility. Then the Giants could trade back up. Other teams have done this.

But that crazy scenario depends on the the Vikings not having a partner before the Giants and the Giants liking Penix more.
RE: RE: Makes a lot of sense  
AcidTest : 3/28/2024 9:46 pm
In comment 16449631 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16449624 UGADawgs7 said:


Quote:


To say that they’re scared of Jones injury history to decide to take a player at 6 with an injury history with 2 torn ACLs and 2 shoulder injuries. Without Odunze/ Polk, he would have had 10+ more INT last year. I would be pissed if they took him at 47.



IF and that's a big IF they take him at 6 and he ends up with another ACL injury on that right knee, that will effectively sink Schoen and Daboll's careers.


That's the risk for Schoen and Daboll. I don't know if they want to take that chance.
Drafting Penix means  
JT039 : 3/28/2024 9:47 pm
The rebuild just added some years.

I rather a WR and a CB in the first two round and play drew lock. Guy is by far the worst QB if the top 6 when it comes to pressure and he’s the least mobile. His 40 time is irrelevant due to the fact he doesn’t move outside the pocket.
RE: GFAN52  
GFAN52 : 3/28/2024 9:47 pm
Quote:
Their asses are on the line with any of the QBs.
Quote:
Their asses are on the line with any of the QBs.


Always true with such an important position, but the injury history he's had is real. How does that compare to other QBs is the risk they are taking.
GFAN52  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 9:49 pm : link
If Penix didn't have the injury history, he may be going ahead of other QBs.

Every pick in this draft is a risk. The types of risks vary.

Penix's chief risk comes from his health history.

Regardless, if Schoen and Daboll pick the wrong QB, they are toast. We all know it.

But that's the position they are in... and I've talked about this for some time.
you  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 9:51 pm
know what other risk Schoen or Daboll face?

Relying on Daniel Jones and/or Drew Lock to save them.

RE: you  
Scooter185 : 3/28/2024 9:53 pm
In comment 16449652 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
know what other risk Schoen or Daboll face?

Relying on Daniel Jones and/or Drew Lock to save them.


This is probably the biggest risk
If Penix is the target  
widmerseyebrow : 3/28/2024 9:54 pm
it'd be hard to engineer a trade down to "maximize value." Assuming a Minnesota or Denver trade up ahead of us, we'd still have to contend with the loser of that trade up scenario plus perhaps the Raiders. And there's no telling who might trade up after 6 but before 11 to get a QB.

I'd prefer some kind of a trade down to get some more assets, but it may not be feasible. I've been saying since the season: there's just too many damn teams in need of a QB this year.
RE: BleedBlue46  
BleedBlue46 : 3/28/2024 9:55 pm
In comment 16449642 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I think the Vikings are going to trade ahead of the Giants. But if the QB is there who they want at #6 and the Giants like Penix better, then trading down is a possibility. Then the Giants could trade back up. Other teams have done this.

But that crazy scenario depends on the the Vikings not having a partner before the Giants and the Giants liking Penix more.


Yeah the odds of a team being willing to drop from the teens to 47 for future picks is very low. The Vikimgs trade down would net Pennix imo though, or the Broncos for that matter. I would prefer JJM at 6, but if the trade was really juicy I might bite and go with Pennix and extra picks.
I  
AcidTest : 3/28/2024 9:57 pm
wouldn't fire Schoen if he picked the wrong QB at #6. Fifty percent of first round QBs bust. But I'd definitely consider doing so if he picked the wrong QB after trading a ton of draft capital to move up to get him.
RE: RE: Some on BBI  
BigBlueShock : 3/28/2024 9:58 pm
In comment 16449588 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 16449560 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


have suggested Penix at #6. With the Broncos (and others) lurking, could we see five QBs go early?



And if he’s not there, take Bo Nix at 6. Because you have to take a QB. Doesn’t matter who.

The fact that you think all of these QBs suck is YOUR problem. Keep whining though. It’s not like anyone takes you seriously anyways.

Every time you post your thoughts, we are all worse off for having had to read them
RE: ...  
CT Charlie : 3/28/2024 9:58 pm
Quote:
"Daniel Jones is our starter."

LOL
Quote:
"Daniel Jones is our starter."

LOL


Couldn't Schoen and Daboll have complete confidence in DJ's ability as a QB but almost NO confidence in his health? I'm a DJ fan, but don't think he'll be ready for the opener, and I think there's a good chance a knee or neck problem could end his career after only a few more unfortunate hits.
Penix  
TyreeHelmet : 3/28/2024 10:00 pm
Theres no way hes making it out of the top 20. Look at the teams picking in the first round, they are a bunch of team that would consider him- even ones you wouldn't suspect. The guy can play and I think he has been severely underrated in these mock drafts.

Sorry you can't go with Penix at 6  
uconngiant : 3/28/2024 10:00 pm
Now if you trade down, that is a different story, or trade back into the first that is different. This is a crazy season with pushing a quarterback up this far with his injuries and age playing against him
I hate  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 10:03 pm
giving away a future 1st rounder. It worked with Eli, but I don't like being in that spot.

How many QBs go before six? The Vikings are going to offer at least two #1s in this draft to move up. Can/should the Giants compete with that for McCarthy?

How big a gap is there between Penix and McCarthy?

Can the Giants trade down, pick up an extra pick, and draft Penix?

A lot of moving parts here.
RE: RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 10:04 pm
In comment 16449663 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
In comment 16449569 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


"Daniel Jones is our starter."

LOL



Couldn't Schoen and Daboll have complete confidence in DJ's ability as a QB but almost NO confidence in his health? I'm a DJ fan, but don't think he'll be ready for the opener, and I think there's a good chance a knee or neck problem could end his career after only a few more unfortunate hits.


Doesn't matter what the reason is. It is what it is.
Any of the top 6 QBs in this draft would leave me with some hope  
Chris684 : 3/28/2024 10:04 pm
Obviously some more than others. However, I really think this just happens to be a strong and deep QB class considering and each of these top guys has a skill set you can see translating at the next level. Of course, all have their risks too.

Where Schoen will make his money, in my opinion, is threading the needle on not only getting the right guy, but getting him as efficiently as possible.

Is it trading up for Maye? Staying put for McCarthy? Trading down for Penix? There are pros and cons to each.
RE: Some on BBI  
bw in dc : 3/28/2024 10:05 pm
In comment 16449560 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
have suggested Penix at #6. With the Broncos (and others) lurking, could we see five QBs go early?


That would be another over-draft mistake.
bw in dc  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 10:07 pm
if I've learned anything in following the draft is this: the entire planet is terrible at predicting which QBs will succeed and which won't.
RE: Any of the top 6 QBs in this draft would leave me with some hope  
Sean : 3/28/2024 10:08 pm
In comment 16449671 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Obviously some more than others. However, I really think this just happens to be a strong and deep QB class considering and each of these top guys has a skill set you can see translating at the next level. Of course, all have their risks too.

Where Schoen will make his money, in my opinion, is threading the needle on not only getting the right guy, but getting him as efficiently as possible.

Is it trading up for Maye? Staying put for McCarthy? Trading down for Penix? There are pros and cons to each.

I don't view trading down for a QB as a viable option, I think it's either trade up for QB or take QB at 6.
RE: RE: Some on BBI  
Chris684 : 3/28/2024 10:11 pm
Quote:
That would be another over-draft mistake.
Quote:
In comment 16449560 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


have suggested Penix at #6. With the Broncos (and others) lurking, could we see five QBs go early?



That would be another over-draft mistake.


Stating this as fact, huh?
Sean  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 10:12 pm
what if the Jets want to trade in front of the Titans?
RE: Sean  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/28/2024 10:12 pm
In comment 16449676 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
what if the Jets want to trade in front of the Titans?


For Alt obviously.
RE: Some on BBI  
jvm52106 : 3/28/2024 10:13 pm
In comment 16449560 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
have suggested Penix at #6. With the Broncos (and others) lurking, could we see five QBs go early?


Dear god NO!!!
RE: I hate  
bw in dc : 3/28/2024 10:13 pm
Quote:
How big a gap is there between Penix and McCarthy?
Quote:


How big a gap is there between Penix and McCarthy?


That is an interesting question.

McCarthy moves better laterally and horizontally. Much more of a dual threat.

I would give the nod to McCarthy in throwing off-platform.

I would give the edge to Penix in arm talent. McCarthy isn't far behind, but I think he has to change his stroke.

It's close as to who manages the pocket better. I'll give an edge to Penix.

I don't really find much about McCarthy's game dynamic. Penix has a dynamic arm, but he's probably more one-dimensional.

In other words, it's close. But I don't see either as a lottery QB. Taking either at #6 would look like a force in my eyes...


RE: RE: Some on BBI  
Go Terps : 3/28/2024 10:14 pm
Quote:
That would be another over-draft mistake.
Quote:
In comment 16449560 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


have suggested Penix at #6. With the Broncos (and others) lurking, could we see five QBs go early?



That would be another over-draft mistake.


I don't see how Penix is an overdraft but Maye and McCarthy aren't.
RE: bw in dc  
bw in dc : 3/28/2024 10:18 pm
In comment 16449673 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
if I've learned anything in following the draft is this: the entire planet is terrible at predicting which QBs will succeed and which won't.


100%.

But I believe you should want to invest a lottery pick in a prospect who is dynamic.
RE: RE: RE: Some on BBI  
bw in dc : 3/28/2024 10:18 pm
Quote:
Stating this as fact, huh?
Quote:

Stating this as fact, huh?


No. My opinion.
RE: RE: RE: Some on BBI  
GFAN52 : 3/28/2024 10:19 pm
In comment 16449680 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16449672 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16449560 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


have suggested Penix at #6. With the Broncos (and others) lurking, could we see five QBs go early?



That would be another over-draft mistake.



I don't see how Penix is an overdraft but Maye and McCarthy aren't.


You aren't accounting for his injury history at all?
RE: RE: RE: Some on BBI  
bw in dc : 3/28/2024 10:20 pm
In comment 16449680 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16449672 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16449560 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


have suggested Penix at #6. With the Broncos (and others) lurking, could we see five QBs go early?



That would be another over-draft mistake.



I don't see how Penix is an overdraft but Maye and McCarthy aren't.


Agree on McCarthy. 100%.

Maye's got a lot of plus tools. I get the criticism for 2023. But I think it's a mistake to not include 2022. He was pretty awesome in 2022.
RE: RE: Sean  
Sean : 3/28/2024 10:21 pm
Quote:
For Alt obviously.
Quote:
In comment 16449676 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


what if the Jets want to trade in front of the Titans?



For Alt obviously.

It's risky. You better be sure you aren't going to get jumped by Minnesota/Denver or any other possible QB needy team.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Some on BBI  
Go Terps : 3/28/2024 10:22 pm
In comment 16449683 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16449680 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16449672 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16449560 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


have suggested Penix at #6. With the Broncos (and others) lurking, could we see five QBs go early?



That would be another over-draft mistake.



I don't see how Penix is an overdraft but Maye and McCarthy aren't.



You aren't accounting for his injury history at all?


I'm accounting for him looking pretty healthy today and passing his medicals at the combine, as well as playing the position in a way that's going to expose him to less contact than the other prospects in this class.

My opinion is that he's the best passer in this class. I think that's great for the Giants because if we're talking about a five QB class that greatly changes their approach in a positive way.
I wouldn't mind drafting Penix  
mphbullet36 : 3/28/2024 10:23 pm
I just don't know if you can justify it at #6 in terms of value.

If the top of the board is 4 QB's (Williams, Daniels, Maye, and JJ). That means MHjr or Nabers are on the board at 6. There has to be a team hungry enough for us to move down and acquire some really good draft capital.

Otherwise...you pick the WR and then do whatever it takes to trade back up to try and secure Penix in the mid of the 1st round (if that means trading a future 1 + 47 so be it).
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Some on BBI  
GFAN52 : 3/28/2024 10:25 pm
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 16449683 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 16449680 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16449672 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16449560 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


have suggested Penix at #6. With the Broncos (and others) lurking, could we see five QBs go early?



That would be another over-draft mistake.



I don't see how Penix is an overdraft but Maye and McCarthy aren't.



You aren't accounting for his injury history at all?



I'm accounting for him looking pretty healthy today and passing his medicals at the combine, as well as playing the position in a way that's going to expose him to less contact than the other prospects in this class.

My opinion is that he's the best passer in this class. I think that's great for the Giants because if we're talking about a five QB class that greatly changes their approach in a positive way.


"as well as playing the position in a way that's going to expose him to less contact than the other prospects in this class."

How so? Penix is also older than the other QB prospects.
I like Penix  
UberAlias : 3/28/2024 10:26 pm : link
But I’m not passing on Nabers for him.
Penix gets rid of the ball more decisively than the other guys  
Go Terps : 3/28/2024 10:29 pm : link
He plays within structure. He has the best pressure to sack ratio of any drafted QB since 2014. He's thrown more passes than any other college QB the past two years and missed no time to injury.

I'm no doctor - I can only say the guy I saw work out today looked healthy to me. And he definitely looked like a better quarterback than the other guy that worked out today.
If Penix  
Amtoft : 3/28/2024 10:30 pm : link
Was a righty I could look past all his negatives. He is a legit passer. At this point I am almost like let’s take the sure fire stud in Nabers/MHj and then see about trading back up into the first even if it means giving up a first next year. I can live with that if we got a Nabers/MHj.
RE: Makes a lot of sense  
PatersonPlank : 3/28/2024 10:32 pm : link
In comment 16449624 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
To say that they’re scared of Jones injury history to decide to take a player at 6 with an injury history with 2 torn ACLs and 2 shoulder injuries. Without Odunze/ Polk, he would have had 10+ more INT last year. I would be pissed if they took him at 47.


He's been injury free for 2 years now. If he checks out with the medical staff then he is good to go.
If Penix is who we want, then trade down with Minny  
PatersonPlank : 3/28/2024 10:34 pm : link
get their 11 and 23. Take Penix at 11 and get a first round talent at 23.
Penix is a hard pass for me  
Dankbeerman : 3/28/2024 10:34 pm : link
the acl injuries have already left their mark.

Watch highlights from 2019 at Indiana and the compare to him at Washington

He used to drive forward on his front foot ans turn through.

He doesnt anymore, he almost looks to be leaning back and throwing all arm.

He does not anticipate well and he is late on throws but makes up for it with arm strength.

That will cost him in the NFL. Arm talent is there but will get him into trouble.

I stand by my opinion he is at best Jameis Winston. throwing for 5,000 yards with 30 picks.

You can not pass on 1 of the WRs to take him. I wouldnt even take him at 47.
RE: Penix gets rid of the ball more decisively than the other guys  
mphbullet36 : 3/28/2024 10:36 pm : link
In comment 16449693 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He plays within structure. He has the best pressure to sack ratio of any drafted QB since 2014. He's thrown more passes than any other college QB the past two years and missed no time to injury.

I'm no doctor - I can only say the guy I saw work out today looked healthy to me. And he definitely looked like a better quarterback than the other guy that worked out today.


There is no doubt he is probably the better QB TODAY then Maye and probably even McCarthy. But those guys are 21 years old and he's going to be 24 come draft time. That is a significant age gap in terms of development.

Who will be the better more healthy QB in 2-3 years is really what the team needs to evaluate.
is there any chance  
Snorkels : 3/28/2024 10:52 pm : link
the Giants actually went to UW to check out Odunze? The story out of the LSU pro day was that the Giants were there primarily to see Nabers. And there is a video early in the UW pro day where Daboll is seen talking to a small 3 Husky players one of whom is Penix but the guy he's actually having a rather animated conversation with is Odunze. Could they be there to check them both out; or maybe just covering their bases.
What are peoples opinion on Pratt?  
kelly : 3/28/2024 10:58 pm : link
I would be hesitant to put Penix behind our line until it has been proven it is fixed.

I am not sold on the line being fixed.

Neal is a bust. JMS really needs to pick up his game. Other than AT we dont have another stud o lineman. At best the line will be average.
RE: is there any chance  
bw in dc : 3/28/2024 10:59 pm : link
In comment 16449714 Snorkels said:
Quote:
the Giants actually went to UW to check out Odunze? The story out of the LSU pro day was that the Giants were there primarily to see Nabers. And there is a video early in the UW pro day where Daboll is seen talking to a small 3 Husky players one of whom is Penix but the guy he's actually having a rather animated conversation with is Odunze. Could they be there to check them both out; or maybe just covering their bases.


At a minimum, both could easily be categorized as killing-two-birds-with-one-stone-trips. Seeing some of the best WR and QB prospects in the country.

Hold on  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 3/28/2024 11:01 pm : link
So for the past month every day I read here about subterfuge and conspiracy and smoke but nobody thinks this is part of that? The Giants are not drafting Penix at 6 for several reasons. Bringing him in for the private meeting does two things. First it starts this exact convo with the teams also jockeying for the big 4. Second if you do go WR and you like Penix you monitor if he gets within striking distance in end of rd 1 or rd 2.
RE: Hold on  
LW_Giants : 3/28/2024 11:11 pm : link
In comment 16449721 BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit said:
Quote:
So for the past month every day I read here about subterfuge and conspiracy and smoke but nobody thinks this is part of that? The Giants are not drafting Penix at 6 for several reasons. Bringing him in for the private meeting does two things. First it starts this exact convo with the teams also jockeying for the big 4. Second if you do go WR and you like Penix you monitor if he gets within striking distance in end of rd 1 or rd 2.


This is pretty much where I'm at too. I think it's the Giants trying to mess with other teams' draft boards. I don't believe Penix is actually in consideration at six, but what I do know.
RE: RE: ...  
BlueVinnie : 3/28/2024 11:27 pm : link
In comment 16449663 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
In comment 16449569 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


"Daniel Jones is our starter."

LOL



Couldn't Schoen and Daboll have complete confidence in DJ's ability as a QB but almost NO confidence in his health?

Based on what I've seen from DJ over the last 5 years, my guess is an emphatic NO, they can't have complete confidence in DJ's ability as a QB.
RE: If Penix  
Now Mike in MD : 3/28/2024 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16449694 Amtoft said:
Quote:
Was a righty I could look past all his negatives. He is a legit passer. At this point I am almost like let’s take the sure fire stud in Nabers/MHj and then see about trading back up into the first even if it means giving up a first next year. I can live with that if we got a Nabers/MHj.


It's irrelevant that he's a lefty with Neal at RT. You are drafting Penix for what he would be in the future not for what he would be just for next year. Obviously, the hope is to improve the right side of the line.
RE: Hold on  
Now Mike in MD : 3/28/2024 11:39 pm : link
In comment 16449721 BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit said:
Quote:
So for the past month every day I read here about subterfuge and conspiracy and smoke but nobody thinks this is part of that? The Giants are not drafting Penix at 6 for several reasons. Bringing him in for the private meeting does two things. First it starts this exact convo with the teams also jockeying for the big 4. Second if you do go WR and you like Penix you monitor if he gets within striking distance in end of rd 1 or rd 2.


Schoen AND Daboll aren't going to UW pro day just for subterfuge. They don't have time for that with the draft so close
RE: Sorry you can't go with Penix at 6  
Mike from Ohio : 3/28/2024 11:40 pm : link
In comment 16449667 uconngiant said:
Quote:
Now if you trade down, that is a different story, or trade back into the first that is different. This is a crazy season with pushing a quarterback up this far with his injuries and age playing against him


So you think he is worth a 1st round pick, but not 6? If you spend a first round pick, aren’t you suggesting he is a franchise QB? At what pick is it ok to take your franchise QB?

Some fans seem more worried about getting value in the draft than getting good players.
Would have no issue with Penix  
OBJ_AllDay : 3/28/2024 11:49 pm : link
He did himself no favors in the championship game. If he played even his B game in that he would be a lock for the top 10 despite injury history.
People saying Penix at 6  
Breeze_94 : 12:22 am : link
It’s not happening. Not with the injury history + age.

I think this says more about who they think will be available at 6. Sounds like a fallback. WR at 6, QB later
RE: I never understood the idea of taking a QB at 20, but not 6  
ajr2456 : 2:09 am : link
In comment 16449597 Sean said:
Quote:
If you're drafting a first round QB, you are drafting him to be a multi year starter. It doesn't matter where in the first that QB is drafted, it's either going to work or not.

I think the Giants are drafting a QB at 6, it's just a matter of which one. In the Penix pro day thread I mentioned drafting Penix at 47, that's a complete pipe dream.

The question becomes:

Would you rather have Nabers/Odunze & Penix at the cost of a 2025 first round pick OR Penix and a 2nd round WR while owning the 2025 first round pick?


This
RE: you  
Blue Dream : 4:09 am : link
In comment 16449652 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
know what other risk Schoen or Daboll face?

Relying on Daniel Jones and/or Drew Lock to save them.


That's what people don't get. We could have a starting 3 of Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin, and Calvin Johnson in their primes and would be lucky to be average.
If the Giants think there is a franchise QB  
George from PA : 4:44 am : link
They will draft him asap...

And BBI will complain about the overdraft..

RE: RE: RE: Amtoft  
Blueworm : 5:23 am : link
In comment 16449594 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16449591 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16449585 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I get it, but c'mon, everyone knows what they were lying (for multiple reasons).

On a tangent, it figures the Giants are in a draft, needing a QB, and we may see a all-time historical run on quarterbacks. SMH



Agreed... How often is picks 1 and 2 not even up for sale much less 3 and maybe 4 if AZ stays to pick MHj. It is crazy. To bad Chicago didn't love Justin Fields.



Too bad about those late wins over the Commanders and Patriots.

Would you expect the Wink stuff to stay quiet with a two win team?

There are consequences to losing.
Don't want him at any pick...  
Tom from LI : 7:41 am : link
I do not like his delivery. If they are going QB then go get the one that you want, don't settle. Delivery and injury history are major red flags for me.




Schoen  
GiantGrit : 8:04 am : link
Has done an excellent job smoke screening everyone. Haven’t heard Penix’s name all process. This is either smoke or coming to terms with top targets being off the board and adjusting.

Either way, I like this.
There  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:07 am : link
is an excellent chance the Giants don't draft a QB in round one because the cards don't fall the way they want, and the next tier isn't good enough to be considered where they draft.

However, let's get rid of the fallacy that the Giants are content with Daniel Jones.

This isn't a smokescreen at this point (aside from the fact that any such smokescreen doesn't help them if they really want the WR at #6).
I don't see that happening. They are coming out of this draft with  
ThomasG : 8:16 am : link
a QB. The only question is can they afford the heavy overpay at top of draft or somewhat of overpay to trade back into middle/back of round 1.

DJ may be around as a Giant in 2024 but as a dead-man walking (limping).
Would you rather  
mittenedman : 8:35 am : link
*Trade up from #6 with next year's #1 for a QB (Maye/McCarthy)

or

*Take Odunze at #6 and then trade up with next year's #1 for Penix
RE: There  
Dankbeerman : 8:56 am : link
In comment 16449811 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is an excellent chance the Giants don't draft a QB in round one because the cards don't fall the way they want, and the next tier isn't good enough to be considered where they draft.

However, let's get rid of the fallacy that the Giants are content with Daniel Jones.

This isn't a smokescreen at this point (aside from the fact that any such smokescreen doesn't help them if they really want the WR at #6).
The smoke screen element may be to force Minn to think they have to get to 3. If Minn trades with NE, one of the 4 QBs should be at 6. I don't buy another team as a threat to get above us.
