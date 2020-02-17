Let’s say for this exercise the Giants want Penix. Spider56 : 8:20 am

I’m not picking a horse in this QB race and my head spins with every thread that debates the +/- of each. But let’s say they want Penix; 6 is too high for him and they also need to get a top WR from this class. They have little to offer in players to trade (maybe Azeez and Neal have some value) and we don’t want to touch next years’ first.



Is there any plausible scenario where they can land both Penix and a really good WR?

