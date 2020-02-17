I think there is a growing chance Giants may draft Harrison

Again, assuming four QBs go before #6, it is looking more likely that the Giants will "settle" for a wide receiver. It seems like the flavor of the week for pundits is having the Giants selecting Nabers with Harrison going at #4 or #5.
But I don't think it is a given that Harrison goes before Nabers.
Should we be talking about Harrison, Jr. more?
I’ll take that for sure.
What if he’s the next Sammy Watkins?
Personally I'd just sit back and wait to see how it played out, but I'm sure the media and a lot of fans would be vicious.
He's never taken an OL in the first rd actually. And in this draft he could get a promising future right tackle with his 2nd round pick. I don't see them taking Alt myself. I could see them maybe trading down with Jets who would be going for Alt.
Ante upset if he falls to us if all 4 top QBs are gone is a moron
Not happening, guys an absolute stud
Personally I'd just sit back and wait to see how it played out, but I'm sure the media and a lot of fans would be vicious.
Your bringing up past trauma of passing on Josh Allen for Danny pennies. Jfc I was so happy he fell to pick 6 and then Gettleman does that. Imagine getting Allen and Dexy in the same draft?! Then we would have surely taken Justin Herbert too, oh the trauma of Gettleman will torment me forever.
Some of you are taking the lying season too seriously.
Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?
Leggette in rd2 would be very nice. Pair him with JJM or Maye at 4 and I'm happy. Nevertheless, I still think we could potentially trade high up into rd1 to secure Penix after taking a WR at 6. At least that's what I'll be hoping if they go WR at 6.
Not happening, guys an absolute stud
You don’t know that so dont speak on absolute certainty.
Personally I'd just sit back and wait to see how it played out, but I'm sure the media and a lot of fans would be vicious.
Oh man how could you pass on Josh Allen (Edge) in that draft. Although we wouldn't have gotten Dexter Lawerence.
Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?
If the four QBs go before us (and Minnesota outbids us), it is what it is.
of Harrison Jr, against all odds, being available at 6 while the Giants pass and select Penix, a QB with impressive tools but who many thought would be available later.
Personally I'd just sit back and wait to see how it played out, but I'm sure the media and a lot of fans would be vicious.
Oh man how could you pass on Josh Allen (Edge) in that draft. Although we wouldn't have gotten Dexter Lawerence.
If Gettleman wasn't an idiot they would have gotten both. Or let Jones go to the Broncos if they really wanted him. Allen and Dexy, then Herbert the following year. My oh my how things could have been different with a competent GM.
So what Harrison did in his college career is a mirage?
But we want a QB. And we want their name to be Williams, Daniels or Maye.
Everything else is lesser get.
I'm with you and this flies in the face of every year with posters saying there are only X blue chip players and we are picking at X+1. It's tiresome. We are getting a great player.
If the four QBs go before us (and Minnesota outbids us), it is what it is.
Can't get outbid then
If the four QBs go before us (and Minnesota outbids us), it is what it is.
If that happens then we could very realistically move up for Penix if the Broncos go Nix and Raiders go Arnold/Mitchell, trade up with the Saints for Penix. I imagine Schoen will have a solid backup plan in place. Ultimately, I don't think the Vikings can entice AZ and Schoen is in the pilot's seat for trade up to 4 as he could ensure LAC and AZ get their targets by having a double trade up in place or if AZ likes MHJ and Nabers or Odunze similarly he could just trade with AZ. If Schoen doesn't get a deal done with AZ and they take MHJ, that's where we could be effed. And if Schoen wants the QB available then he can avoid this by ensuring he gets something done with AZ by either double tradeup or direct trade with AZ. Schoen is in control for the trade to 4 imo, only way he doesn't get it done is if he doesn't love the QB available.
How can we trade up for Penix?
that Harrison has refused to work out at all. Remember Evan Neal not doing athletic testing? There is a reason for that most of the time. And it isn't good for the player.
So what Harrison did in his college career is a mirage?
"Can't get outbid"???
That's not how life works.
So what Neal did in his college career is a mirage?
What Harrison did in college was legit.
Is there anything in Harrison's game that you saw during the collegiate season that told you the guy can't get open?
Yes. Beucase he won't get speration vs either some super corners or double-teams or an excessive pass rush.
I think it's panic to think pro-day matters in order to decide to not take an elite player because they did not participate.
I think it would be more of a disgrace for the orgaiznation that didn't take tke the player because of it-- an arrogance type of thing. WIth the technloogy nowadays to put so much faith on pro day vs getting a super eleite player is really weak.,
How can we trade up for Penix?
Pick 47 and 2025 1st (plus maybe 2025 3rd for sweetener)
What Harrison did in college was legit.
Is there anything in Harrison's game that you saw during the collegiate season that told you the guy can't get open?
Marvin Harrison is considered #1 or #2 player in this draft. Neal was considered 5-10. They aren't the same. I would also say WRs are easier to project than OL.
Giants better sprint to the podium.
This is why the Giants do diligence on all the scenarios.
Then I trade down an accumulate more overall talent and picks for 2025..
How can we trade up for Penix?
Pick 47 and 2025 1st (plus maybe 2025 3rd for sweetener)
For a QB who has had four season-ending injuries, including one to his throwing shoulder and tearing the same ACL twice? Absolutely not.
How can we trade up for Penix?
Pick 47 and 2025 1st (plus maybe 2025 3rd for sweetener)
For a QB who has had four season-ending injuries, including one to his throwing shoulder and tearing the same ACL twice? Absolutely not.
I would rather get Odunze/MHJ/Nabers and Penix than trading up to 3 for Maye. It would be the same cost, might even be more for 3.
How can we trade up for Penix?
Pick 47 and 2025 1st (plus maybe 2025 3rd for sweetener)
For a QB who has had four season-ending injuries, including one to his throwing shoulder and tearing the same ACL twice? Absolutely not.
I would rather get Odunze/MHJ/Nabers and Penix than trading up to 3 for Maye. It would be the same cost, might even be more for 3.
I don't want to trade up for any QB unless the cost is no more than #70, maybe #47.
How can we trade up for Penix?
Pick 47 and 2025 1st (plus maybe 2025 3rd for sweetener)
For a QB who has had four season-ending injuries, including one to his throwing shoulder and tearing the same ACL twice? Absolutely not.
I would rather get Odunze/MHJ/Nabers and Penix than trading up to 3 for Maye. It would be the same cost, might even be more for 3.
I don't want to trade up for any QB unless the cost is no more than #70, maybe #47.
I'd prefer 2025 2nd and 3rd at most to move up to 4. Pick 47 will be crucial if we get WV rd1 with how deep this draft is at WR. Maye/JJM paired with Leggette would be good.
You keep banging this drum- and repeating this drivel doesn’t make it right or you look smarter. You want people to ignore common sense to go with your inane opinion that this is a red flag.
Why on EARTH would someone who cannot affect their draft position work out for anyone? The one and ONLY reasons Harrison isn’t going #1 overall is that teams love flashy QBs- and he’s getting pushed down by those QBs.
He can’t control that and even is he ran a 4.2 40 and jumped 60 inches in the high jump, those QBs would still go ahead of him.
He’s doing the smart thing and not playing the NFLs dog and pony show- and you are happily just parroting the NFL’s sad song about this. The only potential harm is to the NFL’s cash cow that is the combine and pro days at school that gives it endless hours of on-air time. They fear losing that if the players don’t want to dance to their music anymore.
Just stop with the stupidity
Giants better sprint to the podium.
Couldn't agree more
Some of you are taking the lying season too seriously.
I don't think there's any shot. But if he were to fall to 6 the Giants would have they pick in in less than. A minute
the Giants draft Harrison, unless they trade up.
Some of you are taking the lying season too seriously.
I don't think there's any shot. But if he were to fall to 6 the Giants would have they pick in in less than. A minute
Of course, but I seriously doubt he's getting to 6. That's the payoff though I guess of not trading up for a QB you don't love but instead letting everyone ahead of the Giants go nuts or other teams trade up for 4 QB's 1-4 and letting LAC take Nabors who may also wind up really good.
If the team sucks and having 3 years of lousy OL play (if it should happen this year year 3 - which is possible) and no QB for the future it would show a certain level of incompetence.
If you don't get a QB - you either better not suck as a team and/or the QB's you passed on better not show they are very good.
It’s nonsense that all of a sudden the skills competition has guys moving ahead of his. His tape is better than any receiver in many many years.
And a lot of people felt that way when Josh Allen was on the board in 2019 and NYG drafted Jones.
I certainly hope not at 6.
You SPRINT to the podium and draft Harrison.
It’s nonsense that all of a sudden the skills competition has guys moving ahead of his. His tape is better than any receiver in many many years.
And a lot of people felt that way when Josh Allen was on the board in 2019 and NYG drafted Jones.
Gettleman is an idiot. I trust Daboll much more. My gut says the QB’s and Harrison are all gone. At that point I’m thrilled with Odunze or Nabers
#6 to #4?
You sit at #6 and see how it plays out.
Getting one of MHJ, Nabers or Odunze isn’t like drafting Cedric “Cyclops” Jones.
What happened to all this BPA talk from everyone on this site?
I’d rather hear that from him.
2025 - maybe Jones is the QB, maybe he isn't. Who's the QB that's going to get the ball to this great receiver? Come 2026, you could have a guy on your hands who's wondering whether being a Giant is good for his career.
If you want a comp, take a look at Garrett Wilson. Super talented player - I love watching the guy play. I think he's a legit blue chip WR.
What's he done for the Jets?
You know how many points per game the Jets have scored since they drafted Wilson?
2022: 17.4 (29th)
2023: 15.8 (29th)
If the Giants draft a WR without addressing the QB position they are going to be wasting a draft pick, wasting their time, and wasting the draft pick's time.
Do not draft any of Harrison/Nabers/Odunze, for their own good and the Giants'.
What happened to all this BPA talk from everyone on this site?
What happened to Postional Value (ie QB) on this site?
when you add that up with injuries too; since when do injuries not count?
The Giants should avoid Positional Value and Injuries so they can aspire to be the next Minnesota Vikings?
This is why the Giants due diligence on all the scenarios.
But you draft the PLAYER not the POSITION. So stop the fixation with QB as a general entity. Passing on the next star WR for the next Trey Lance or a million other names is no win and moving picks for it is a disaster.
Mediocre QBs you can win with are a dime a dozen. So find a franchise changer at QB and do what it takes to get him, or pass on the QB you are settling for because someone says he’s a first round pick add a huge piece to the roster rebuild at WR, draft a developmental QB prospect later, and keep the search going.
But you draft the PLAYER not the POSITION. So stop the fixation with QB as a general entity. Passing on the next star WR for the next Trey Lance or a million other names is no win and moving picks for it is a disaster.
Mediocre QBs you can win with are a dime a dozen. So find a franchise changer at QB and do what it takes to get him, or pass on the QB you are settling for because someone says he’s a first round pick add a huge piece to the roster rebuild at WR, draft a developmental QB prospect later, and keep the search going.
This. It's not "draft any QB, any QB would do". The team is better off with Jones and one of the star WRs than drafting a mediocre QB at #6 or trading up for one, just to get one.