I think there is a growing chance Giants may draft Harrison

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/29/2024 7:05 pm
Again, assuming four QBs go before #6, it is looking more likely that the Giants will "settle" for a wide receiver. It seems like the flavor of the week for pundits is having the Giants selecting Nabers with Harrison going at #4 or #5.

But I don't think it is a given that Harrison goes before Nabers.

Should we be talking about Harrison, Jr. more?
I hope not  
Go Terps : 3/29/2024 7:06 pm : link
If we could get MHJ  
BleedBlue46 : 3/29/2024 7:07 pm : link
And Penix for the same price of less as trading up to 3 then sign me up! MHJ then trade pick 47 and 2025 1st to the Saints for Penix at 14. Now that would be a nice first night of the draft imo.
RE: If we could get MHJ  
eric2425ny : 3/29/2024 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16450504 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
And Penix for the same price of less as trading up to 3 then sign me up! MHJ then trade pick 47 and 2025 1st to the Saints for Penix at 14. Now that would be a nice first night of the draft imo.


I’ll take that for sure.
MHJ is about as a thing in this draft as there is  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/29/2024 7:14 pm : link
Ante upset if he falls to us if all 4 top QBs are gone is a moron

MJH vs possibly getting the next Kyler Murray or Sam Darnold sounds good to me
If Minny  
Amtoft : 3/29/2024 7:14 pm : link
moves up with AZ there is a chance LAC moves out also. They need a lot things. OL, WR, Edge, etc etc. Even if they stay they could like OL over WR or Nabers over MHj. This is Harbaugh and he has never really focused on WR over OL and Def.
RE: MHJ is about as a thing in this draft as there is  
Sammo85 : 3/29/2024 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16450508 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
Ante upset if he falls to us if all 4 top QBs are gone is a moron

MJH vs possibly getting the next Kyler Murray or Sam Darnold sounds good to me


What if he’s the next Sammy Watkins?
Imagine the full on deja voodoo  
j_rud : 3/29/2024 7:16 pm : link
of Harrison Jr, against all odds, being available at 6 while the Giants pass and select Penix, a QB with impressive tools but who many thought would be available later.


Personally I'd just sit back and wait to see how it played out, but I'm sure the media and a lot of fans would be vicious.
RE: If Minny  
BleedBlue46 : 3/29/2024 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16450510 Amtoft said:
Quote:
moves up with AZ there is a chance LAC moves out also. They need a lot things. OL, WR, Edge, etc etc. Even if they stay they could like OL over WR or Nabers over MHj. This is Harbaugh and he has never really focused on WR over OL and Def.


He's never taken an OL in the first rd actually. And in this draft he could get a promising future right tackle with his 2nd round pick. I don't see them taking Alt myself. I could see them maybe trading down with Jets who would be going for Alt.
RE: RE: MHJ is about as a thing in this draft as there is  
Don from CT : 3/29/2024 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16450513 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16450508 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


Quote:


Ante upset if he falls to us if all 4 top QBs are gone is a moron

MJH vs possibly getting the next Kyler Murray or Sam Darnold sounds good to me



What if he’s the next Sammy Watkins?



Not happening, guys an absolute stud
MHJ reminds me of Randy Moss  
George from PA : 3/29/2024 7:19 pm : link
RE: Imagine the full on deja voodoo  
BleedBlue46 : 3/29/2024 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16450514 j_rud said:
Quote:
of Harrison Jr, against all odds, being available at 6 while the Giants pass and select Penix, a QB with impressive tools but who many thought would be available later.


Personally I'd just sit back and wait to see how it played out, but I'm sure the media and a lot of fans would be vicious.


Your bringing up past trauma of passing on Josh Allen for Danny pennies. Jfc I was so happy he fell to pick 6 and then Gettleman does that. Imagine getting Allen and Dexy in the same draft?! Then we would have surely taken Justin Herbert too, oh the trauma of Gettleman will torment me forever.
I don't think there is any chance  
pjcas18 : 3/29/2024 7:20 pm : link
the Giants draft Harrison, unless they trade up.

Some of you are taking the lying season too seriously.

If a WR runs...  
bw in dc : 3/29/2024 7:20 pm : link
fast and gets great separation, does it matter if we don't have a competent QB?
If you absolutely must have a WR,  
Go Terps : 3/29/2024 7:20 pm : link
why not target Legette or Mcconkey in round 2? Those guys are good players.

Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?
RE: If you absolutely must have a WR,  
BleedBlue46 : 3/29/2024 7:23 pm : link
In comment 16450522 Go Terps said:
Quote:
why not target Legette or Mcconkey in round 2? Those guys are good players.

Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?


Leggette in rd2 would be very nice. Pair him with JJM or Maye at 4 and I'm happy. Nevertheless, I still think we could potentially trade high up into rd1 to secure Penix after taking a WR at 6. At least that's what I'll be hoping if they go WR at 6.
RE: RE: RE: MHJ is about as a thing in this draft as there is  
Sammo85 : 3/29/2024 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16450516 Don from CT said:
Quote:
In comment 16450513 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16450508 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


Quote:


Ante upset if he falls to us if all 4 top QBs are gone is a moron

MJH vs possibly getting the next Kyler Murray or Sam Darnold sounds good to me



What if he’s the next Sammy Watkins?




Not happening, guys an absolute stud


You don’t know that so dont speak on absolute certainty.

I think it is a huge red flag  
ElitoCanton : 3/29/2024 7:26 pm : link
that Harrison has refused to work out at all. Remember Evan Neal not doing athletic testing? There is a reason for that most of the time. And it isn't good for the player.
RE: Imagine the full on deja voodoo  
Amtoft : 3/29/2024 7:26 pm : link
In comment 16450514 j_rud said:
Quote:
of Harrison Jr, against all odds, being available at 6 while the Giants pass and select Penix, a QB with impressive tools but who many thought would be available later.


Personally I'd just sit back and wait to see how it played out, but I'm sure the media and a lot of fans would be vicious.


Oh man how could you pass on Josh Allen (Edge) in that draft. Although we wouldn't have gotten Dexter Lawerence.
I'm  
AcidTest : 3/29/2024 7:28 pm : link
fine taking any of the "big four" QBs or "big three" WRs at #6, but if Harrison is available I would probably listen to offers to trade down, knowing that if I didn't like them, I could always stay at six and pick him.
RE: If you absolutely must have a WR,  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/29/2024 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16450522 Go Terps said:
Quote:
why not target Legette or Mcconkey in round 2? Those guys are good players.

Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?


If the four QBs go before us (and Minnesota outbids us), it is what it is.
RE: RE: Imagine the full on deja voodoo  
BleedBlue46 : 3/29/2024 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16450527 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16450514 j_rud said:


Quote:


Quote:


of Harrison Jr, against all odds, being available at 6 while the Giants pass and select Penix, a QB with impressive tools but who many thought would be available later.


Personally I'd just sit back and wait to see how it played out, but I'm sure the media and a lot of fans would be vicious.



Oh man how could you pass on Josh Allen (Edge) in that draft. Although we wouldn't have gotten Dexter Lawerence.


If Gettleman wasn't an idiot they would have gotten both. Or let Jones go to the Broncos if they really wanted him. Allen and Dexy, then Herbert the following year. My oh my how things could have been different with a competent GM.
RE: I think it is a huge red flag  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/29/2024 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16450526 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
that Harrison has refused to work out at all. Remember Evan Neal not doing athletic testing? There is a reason for that most of the time. And it isn't good for the player.


So what Harrison did in his college career is a mirage?
Let’s face some facts. Harrison would be a great get, but do we really  
ThomasG : 3/29/2024 7:32 pm : link
care to some material degree if we are “stuck” with WR and have to choose amongst Harrison vs Odunze vs Nabers? All different in varying ways but I think we can all see these guys as future studs.

But we want a QB. And we want their name to be Williams, Daniels or Maye.

Everything else is lesser get.
RE: I'm  
robbieballs2003 : 3/29/2024 7:32 pm : link
In comment 16450529 AcidTest said:
Quote:
fine taking any of the "big four" QBs or "big three" WRs at #6, but if Harrison is available I would probably listen to offers to trade down, knowing that if I didn't like them, I could always stay at six and pick him.


I'm with you and this flies in the face of every year with posters saying there are only X blue chip players and we are picking at X+1. It's tiresome. We are getting a great player.
RE: RE: If you absolutely must have a WR,  
Scooter185 : 3/29/2024 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16450530 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16450522 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Quote:


why not target Legette or Mcconkey in round 2? Those guys are good players.

Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?



If the four QBs go before us (and Minnesota outbids us), it is what it is.


Can't get outbid then
RE: RE: If you absolutely must have a WR,  
BleedBlue46 : 3/29/2024 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16450530 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16450522 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Quote:


why not target Legette or Mcconkey in round 2? Those guys are good players.

Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?



If the four QBs go before us (and Minnesota outbids us), it is what it is.


If that happens then we could very realistically move up for Penix if the Broncos go Nix and Raiders go Arnold/Mitchell, trade up with the Saints for Penix. I imagine Schoen will have a solid backup plan in place. Ultimately, I don't think the Vikings can entice AZ and Schoen is in the pilot's seat for trade up to 4 as he could ensure LAC and AZ get their targets by having a double trade up in place or if AZ likes MHJ and Nabers or Odunze similarly he could just trade with AZ. If Schoen doesn't get a deal done with AZ and they take MHJ, that's where we could be effed. And if Schoen wants the QB available then he can avoid this by ensuring he gets something done with AZ by either double tradeup or direct trade with AZ. Schoen is in control for the trade to 4 imo, only way he doesn't get it done is if he doesn't love the QB available.
RE: RE: RE: If you absolutely must have a WR,  
robbieballs2003 : 3/29/2024 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16450539 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16450530 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16450522 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Quote:


why not target Legette or Mcconkey in round 2? Those guys are good players.

Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?



If the four QBs go before us (and Minnesota outbids us), it is what it is.



If that happens then we could very realistically move up for Penix if the Broncos go Nix and Raiders go Arnold/Mitchell, trade up with the Saints for Penix. I imagine Schoen will have a solid backup plan in place. Ultimately, I don't think the Vikings can entice AZ and Schoen is in the pilot's seat for trade up to 4 as he could ensure LAC and AZ get their targets by having a double trade up in place or if AZ likes MHJ and Nabers or Odunze similarly he could just trade with AZ. If Schoen doesn't get a deal done with AZ and they take MHJ, that's where we could be effed. And if Schoen wants the QB available then he can avoid this by ensuring he gets something done with AZ by either double tradeup or direct trade with AZ. Schoen is in control for the trade to 4 imo, only way he doesn't get it done is if he doesn't love the QB available.


How can we trade up for Penix?
RE: RE: I think it is a huge red flag  
ElitoCanton : 3/29/2024 7:37 pm : link
Evan Neal looked amazing in college too. The competition jump from college to the pros is immense. I think his refusal to do any athletic testing needs to be considered.


In comment 16450533 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16450526 ElitoCanton said:


Quote:


Quote:


that Harrison has refused to work out at all. Remember Evan Neal not doing athletic testing? There is a reason for that most of the time. And it isn't good for the player.



So what Harrison did in his college career is a mirage?
Scooter185  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/29/2024 7:37 pm : link
Sure you can get outbid.

"Can't get outbid"???

That's not how life works.

RE: RE: I think it is a huge red flag  
Sky King : 3/29/2024 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16450533 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16450526 ElitoCanton said:


Quote:


Quote:


that Harrison has refused to work out at all. Remember Evan Neal not doing athletic testing? There is a reason for that most of the time. And it isn't good for the player.



So what Harrison did in his college career is a mirage?


So what Neal did in his college career is a mirage?
Sky King  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/29/2024 7:41 pm : link
What Neal did in college was legit.

What Harrison did in college was legit.

Is there anything in Harrison's game that you saw during the collegiate season that told you the guy can't get open?
RE: If a WR runs...  
giantstock : 3/29/2024 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16450521 bw in dc said:
Quote:
fast and gets great separation, does it matter if we don't have a competent QB?


Yes. Beucase he won't get speration vs either some super corners or double-teams or an excessive pass rush.
RE: I think it is a huge red flag  
giantstock : 3/29/2024 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16450526 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
that Harrison has refused to work out at all.


I think it's panic to think pro-day matters in order to decide to not take an elite player because they did not participate.

I think it would be more of a disgrace for the orgaiznation that didn't take tke the player because of it-- an arrogance type of thing. WIth the technloogy nowadays to put so much faith on pro day vs getting a super eleite player is really weak.,
RE: RE: RE: RE: If you absolutely must have a WR,  
BleedBlue46 : 3/29/2024 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16450540 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16450539 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16450530 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16450522 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Quote:


why not target Legette or Mcconkey in round 2? Those guys are good players.

Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?



If the four QBs go before us (and Minnesota outbids us), it is what it is.



If that happens then we could very realistically move up for Penix if the Broncos go Nix and Raiders go Arnold/Mitchell, trade up with the Saints for Penix. I imagine Schoen will have a solid backup plan in place. Ultimately, I don't think the Vikings can entice AZ and Schoen is in the pilot's seat for trade up to 4 as he could ensure LAC and AZ get their targets by having a double trade up in place or if AZ likes MHJ and Nabers or Odunze similarly he could just trade with AZ. If Schoen doesn't get a deal done with AZ and they take MHJ, that's where we could be effed. And if Schoen wants the QB available then he can avoid this by ensuring he gets something done with AZ by either double tradeup or direct trade with AZ. Schoen is in control for the trade to 4 imo, only way he doesn't get it done is if he doesn't love the QB available.



How can we trade up for Penix?


Pick 47 and 2025 1st (plus maybe 2025 3rd for sweetener)
RE: Sky King  
Amtoft : 3/29/2024 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16450548 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
What Neal did in college was legit.

What Harrison did in college was legit.

Is there anything in Harrison's game that you saw during the collegiate season that told you the guy can't get open?


Marvin Harrison is considered #1 or #2 player in this draft. Neal was considered 5-10. They aren't the same. I would also say WRs are easier to project than OL.
Best player in the draft  
larryflower37 : 3/29/2024 7:52 pm : link
Size, speed, route runner, and understands what it means to be a pro.
Giants better sprint to the podium.
...  
christian : 3/29/2024 7:53 pm : link
If 4 quarters backs go 1-4, there's even an outcome where LA picks Alt and the Giants have the choice between MHJr and Nabers.

This is why the Giants do diligence on all the scenarios.
RE: RE: If you absolutely must have a WR,  
jvm52106 : 3/29/2024 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16450530 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16450522 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Quote:


why not target Legette or Mcconkey in round 2? Those guys are good players.

Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?



If the four QBs go before us (and Minnesota outbids us), it is what it is.


Then I trade down an accumulate more overall talent and picks for 2025..
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If you absolutely must have a WR,  
AcidTest : 3/29/2024 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16450555 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16450540 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16450539 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16450530 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16450522 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Quote:


why not target Legette or Mcconkey in round 2? Those guys are good players.

Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?



If the four QBs go before us (and Minnesota outbids us), it is what it is.



If that happens then we could very realistically move up for Penix if the Broncos go Nix and Raiders go Arnold/Mitchell, trade up with the Saints for Penix. I imagine Schoen will have a solid backup plan in place. Ultimately, I don't think the Vikings can entice AZ and Schoen is in the pilot's seat for trade up to 4 as he could ensure LAC and AZ get their targets by having a double trade up in place or if AZ likes MHJ and Nabers or Odunze similarly he could just trade with AZ. If Schoen doesn't get a deal done with AZ and they take MHJ, that's where we could be effed. And if Schoen wants the QB available then he can avoid this by ensuring he gets something done with AZ by either double tradeup or direct trade with AZ. Schoen is in control for the trade to 4 imo, only way he doesn't get it done is if he doesn't love the QB available.



How can we trade up for Penix?



Pick 47 and 2025 1st (plus maybe 2025 3rd for sweetener)


For a QB who has had four season-ending injuries, including one to his throwing shoulder and tearing the same ACL twice? Absolutely not.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If you absolutely must have a WR,  
BleedBlue46 : 3/29/2024 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16450574 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16450555 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16450540 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16450539 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16450530 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16450522 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Quote:


why not target Legette or Mcconkey in round 2? Those guys are good players.

Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?



If the four QBs go before us (and Minnesota outbids us), it is what it is.



If that happens then we could very realistically move up for Penix if the Broncos go Nix and Raiders go Arnold/Mitchell, trade up with the Saints for Penix. I imagine Schoen will have a solid backup plan in place. Ultimately, I don't think the Vikings can entice AZ and Schoen is in the pilot's seat for trade up to 4 as he could ensure LAC and AZ get their targets by having a double trade up in place or if AZ likes MHJ and Nabers or Odunze similarly he could just trade with AZ. If Schoen doesn't get a deal done with AZ and they take MHJ, that's where we could be effed. And if Schoen wants the QB available then he can avoid this by ensuring he gets something done with AZ by either double tradeup or direct trade with AZ. Schoen is in control for the trade to 4 imo, only way he doesn't get it done is if he doesn't love the QB available.



How can we trade up for Penix?



Pick 47 and 2025 1st (plus maybe 2025 3rd for sweetener)



For a QB who has had four season-ending injuries, including one to his throwing shoulder and tearing the same ACL twice? Absolutely not.
Hello?

I would rather get Odunze/MHJ/Nabers and Penix than trading up to 3 for Maye. It would be the same cost, might even be more for 3.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If you absolutely must have a WR,  
AcidTest : 3/29/2024 8:23 pm : link
In comment 16450577 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16450574 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16450555 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16450540 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16450539 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16450530 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16450522 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Quote:


why not target Legette or Mcconkey in round 2? Those guys are good players.

Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?



If the four QBs go before us (and Minnesota outbids us), it is what it is.



If that happens then we could very realistically move up for Penix if the Broncos go Nix and Raiders go Arnold/Mitchell, trade up with the Saints for Penix. I imagine Schoen will have a solid backup plan in place. Ultimately, I don't think the Vikings can entice AZ and Schoen is in the pilot's seat for trade up to 4 as he could ensure LAC and AZ get their targets by having a double trade up in place or if AZ likes MHJ and Nabers or Odunze similarly he could just trade with AZ. If Schoen doesn't get a deal done with AZ and they take MHJ, that's where we could be effed. And if Schoen wants the QB available then he can avoid this by ensuring he gets something done with AZ by either double tradeup or direct trade with AZ. Schoen is in control for the trade to 4 imo, only way he doesn't get it done is if he doesn't love the QB available.



How can we trade up for Penix?



Pick 47 and 2025 1st (plus maybe 2025 3rd for sweetener)



For a QB who has had four season-ending injuries, including one to his throwing shoulder and tearing the same ACL twice? Absolutely not.

Hello?

I would rather get Odunze/MHJ/Nabers and Penix than trading up to 3 for Maye. It would be the same cost, might even be more for 3.


I don't want to trade up for any QB unless the cost is no more than #70, maybe #47.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If you absolutely must have a WR,  
BleedBlue46 : 3/29/2024 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16450580 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16450577 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16450574 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16450555 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16450540 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16450539 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16450530 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16450522 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Quote:


why not target Legette or Mcconkey in round 2? Those guys are good players.

Who's the good quarterback you're getting in round 2?



If the four QBs go before us (and Minnesota outbids us), it is what it is.



If that happens then we could very realistically move up for Penix if the Broncos go Nix and Raiders go Arnold/Mitchell, trade up with the Saints for Penix. I imagine Schoen will have a solid backup plan in place. Ultimately, I don't think the Vikings can entice AZ and Schoen is in the pilot's seat for trade up to 4 as he could ensure LAC and AZ get their targets by having a double trade up in place or if AZ likes MHJ and Nabers or Odunze similarly he could just trade with AZ. If Schoen doesn't get a deal done with AZ and they take MHJ, that's where we could be effed. And if Schoen wants the QB available then he can avoid this by ensuring he gets something done with AZ by either double tradeup or direct trade with AZ. Schoen is in control for the trade to 4 imo, only way he doesn't get it done is if he doesn't love the QB available.



How can we trade up for Penix?



Pick 47 and 2025 1st (plus maybe 2025 3rd for sweetener)



For a QB who has had four season-ending injuries, including one to his throwing shoulder and tearing the same ACL twice? Absolutely not.

Hello?

I would rather get Odunze/MHJ/Nabers and Penix than trading up to 3 for Maye. It would be the same cost, might even be more for 3.



I don't want to trade up for any QB unless the cost is no more than #70, maybe #47.


I'd prefer 2025 2nd and 3rd at most to move up to 4. Pick 47 will be crucial if we get WV rd1 with how deep this draft is at WR. Maye/JJM paired with Leggette would be good.
Eric  
NJBlueTuna : 3/29/2024 8:25 pm : link
I agree we should be talking more about MHJ, but the bigger story is I think there is growing sentiment for Nabers being drafted before MHJ. Always hard to tell during lying season.
Amtoft  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/29/2024 8:27 pm : link
some people felt Neal was the best player in the draft. I believe the Cowboys did.
RE: I think it is a huge red flag  
rich in DC : 3/29/2024 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16450526 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
that Harrison has refused to work out at all. Remember Evan Neal not doing athletic testing? There is a reason for that most of the time. And it isn't good for the player.


You keep banging this drum- and repeating this drivel doesn’t make it right or you look smarter. You want people to ignore common sense to go with your inane opinion that this is a red flag.

Why on EARTH would someone who cannot affect their draft position work out for anyone? The one and ONLY reasons Harrison isn’t going #1 overall is that teams love flashy QBs- and he’s getting pushed down by those QBs.

He can’t control that and even is he ran a 4.2 40 and jumped 60 inches in the high jump, those QBs would still go ahead of him.

He’s doing the smart thing and not playing the NFLs dog and pony show- and you are happily just parroting the NFL’s sad song about this. The only potential harm is to the NFL’s cash cow that is the combine and pro days at school that gives it endless hours of on-air time. They fear losing that if the players don’t want to dance to their music anymore.

Just stop with the stupidity
RE: Best player in the draft  
Don from CT : 3/29/2024 9:12 pm : link
In comment 16450558 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Size, speed, route runner, and understands what it means to be a pro.
Giants better sprint to the podium.


Couldn't agree more
RE: I don't think there is any chance  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/29/2024 9:15 pm : link
In comment 16450520 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
the Giants draft Harrison, unless they trade up.

Some of you are taking the lying season too seriously.


I don't think there's any shot. But if he were to fall to 6 the Giants would have they pick in in less than. A minute
RE: RE: MHJ is about as a thing in this draft as there is  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/29/2024 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16450513 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16450508 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


Quote:


Ante upset if he falls to us if all 4 top QBs are gone is a moron

MJH vs possibly getting the next Kyler Murray or Sam Darnold sounds good to me



What if he’s the next Sammy Watkins?
Nabers has a better chance of being Watkins. Both look to be top tier WRs. And I hate the thought of drafting a WR too high. But this year the top three check all the boxes.
RE: RE: I don't think there is any chance  
pjcas18 : 3/29/2024 9:17 pm : link
In comment 16450620 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 16450520 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


Quote:


the Giants draft Harrison, unless they trade up.

Some of you are taking the lying season too seriously.




I don't think there's any shot. But if he were to fall to 6 the Giants would have they pick in in less than. A minute


Of course, but I seriously doubt he's getting to 6. That's the payoff though I guess of not trading up for a QB you don't love but instead letting everyone ahead of the Giants go nuts or other teams trade up for 4 QB's 1-4 and letting LAC take Nabors who may also wind up really good.

The Giants need a QB  
giantstock : 3/29/2024 9:24 pm : link
To not come out with one between the top 6 QB's and Fields (yes - Fields) if any of them you had chance to get you passedonfor a WR-- and yur team conitnually sucks -- while any you passed on show to be very good- then it's time to fire the GM.

If the team sucks and having 3 years of lousy OL play (if it should happen this year year 3 - which is possible) and no QB for the future it would show a certain level of incompetence.

If you don't get a QB - you either better not suck as a team and/or the QB's you passed on better not show they are very good.
I don't see it this way  
Sean : 3/29/2024 9:26 pm : link
I think they want a QB. If they like what they see/hear on Penix, he's in play at 6 imo.
If Harrison is there and the QB you love isn’t  
BlueHurricane : 3/29/2024 10:19 pm : link
You SPRINT to the podium and draft Harrison.

It’s nonsense that all of a sudden the skills competition has guys moving ahead of his. His tape is better than any receiver in many many years.
RE: If Harrison is there and the QB you love isn’t  
Sean : 3/29/2024 10:20 pm : link
In comment 16450690 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
You SPRINT to the podium and draft Harrison.

It’s nonsense that all of a sudden the skills competition has guys moving ahead of his. His tape is better than any receiver in many many years.

And a lot of people felt that way when Josh Allen was on the board in 2019 and NYG drafted Jones.
RE: I don't see it this way  
GFAN52 : 3/29/2024 10:22 pm : link
In comment 16450633 Sean said:
Quote:
I think they want a QB. If they like what they see/hear on Penix, he's in play at 6 imo.



I certainly hope not at 6.
RE: RE: If Harrison is there and the QB you love isn’t  
BlueHurricane : 3/29/2024 10:35 pm : link
In comment 16450695 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16450690 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


Quote:


You SPRINT to the podium and draft Harrison.

It’s nonsense that all of a sudden the skills competition has guys moving ahead of his. His tape is better than any receiver in many many years.


And a lot of people felt that way when Josh Allen was on the board in 2019 and NYG drafted Jones.



Gettleman is an idiot. I trust Daboll much more. My gut says the QB’s and Harrison are all gone. At that point I’m thrilled with Odunze or Nabers
I just can't see going WR with  
jvm52106 : 3/29/2024 10:46 pm : link
Jones at Quarterback. There is no way we don't explore every option and resource to get us a QB..
There is pretty much a zero chance that Penix makes it to round 2  
speedywheels : 3/29/2024 10:59 pm : link
specially after his pro day. His medicals came back (relatively) clean, and is numbers are (pretty much) off the charts.
RE: Can’t Get Outbid  
Trainmaster : 3/29/2024 11:10 pm : link
So would you give up the 2024 2nd the 2025 1st and 2026 1st to more up from #6 to #3?

#6 to #4?

You sit at #6 and see how it plays out.

Getting one of MHJ, Nabers or Odunze isn’t like drafting Cedric “Cyclops” Jones.

IMO Williams and Daniels are only QBs  
larryflower37 : 3/29/2024 11:34 pm : link
Worth trading up for. This team is talent starved and if you have the ability to add one of the highest rated WR in a long time you can't go wrong.
What happened to all this BPA talk from everyone on this site?
 
ryanmkeane : 3/29/2024 11:49 pm : link
I’m sure he will prove me wrong but MHJ being a ghost for workouts and also basically not doing interviews is odd to me. Making a massive investment on a kid and you are relying on coaches and players saying things like well he’s an animal, he’s got his own process, always working out, etc.

I’d rather hear that from him.
Play it out if you draft Harrison, Nabers, or Odunze  
Go Terps : 2:03 am : link
Daniel Jones is the 2024 QB, the offense struggles, and the WR has modest production as a result.

2025 - maybe Jones is the QB, maybe he isn't. Who's the QB that's going to get the ball to this great receiver? Come 2026, you could have a guy on your hands who's wondering whether being a Giant is good for his career.

If you want a comp, take a look at Garrett Wilson. Super talented player - I love watching the guy play. I think he's a legit blue chip WR.

What's he done for the Jets?



You know how many points per game the Jets have scored since they drafted Wilson?

2022: 17.4 (29th)
2023: 15.8 (29th)

If the Giants draft a WR without addressing the QB position they are going to be wasting a draft pick, wasting their time, and wasting the draft pick's time.

Do not draft any of Harrison/Nabers/Odunze, for their own good and the Giants'.
RE: IMO Williams and Daniels are only QBs  
giantstock : 2:55 am : link
In comment 16450804 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Worth trading up for. This team is talent starved and if you have the ability to add one of the highest rated WR in a long time you can't go wrong.
What happened to all this BPA talk from everyone on this site?


What happened to Postional Value (ie QB) on this site?

when you add that up with injuries too; since when do injuries not count?

The Giants should avoid Positional Value and Injuries so they can aspire to be the next Minnesota Vikings?

RE: ...  
UberAlias : 6:13 am : link
In comment 16450559 christian said:
Quote:
If 4 quarters backs go 1-4, there's even an outcome where LA picks Alt and the Giants have the choice between MHJr and Nabers.

This is why the Giants due diligence on all the scenarios.
There is a very legit chance this happens. LA could easily see the value in OT over WR.
Don’t overrate the QBs fellas  
UberAlias : 6:23 am : link
We need a difference maker at the position. If we can get a difference maker we need to do what it takes to go get him.

But you draft the PLAYER not the POSITION. So stop the fixation with QB as a general entity. Passing on the next star WR for the next Trey Lance or a million other names is no win and moving picks for it is a disaster.

Mediocre QBs you can win with are a dime a dozen. So find a franchise changer at QB and do what it takes to get him, or pass on the QB you are settling for because someone says he’s a first round pick add a huge piece to the roster rebuild at WR, draft a developmental QB prospect later, and keep the search going.
RE: Don’t overrate the QBs fellas  
FStubbs : 7:14 am : link
In comment 16450852 UberAlias said:
Quote:
We need a difference maker at the position. If we can get a difference maker we need to do what it takes to go get him.

But you draft the PLAYER not the POSITION. So stop the fixation with QB as a general entity. Passing on the next star WR for the next Trey Lance or a million other names is no win and moving picks for it is a disaster.

Mediocre QBs you can win with are a dime a dozen. So find a franchise changer at QB and do what it takes to get him, or pass on the QB you are settling for because someone says he’s a first round pick add a huge piece to the roster rebuild at WR, draft a developmental QB prospect later, and keep the search going.


This. It's not "draft any QB, any QB would do". The team is better off with Jones and one of the star WRs than drafting a mediocre QB at #6 or trading up for one, just to get one.
Yes we can get outbid  
Maijay : 7:24 am : link
but a QB we covet is within our grasp Schoen must at least try to not get outbid. That's easier said than done. We must have faith that Schoen makes the right call. I have been going back and forth on who I want for the team. However one thing I believe is that quarterback is number one priority but the conundrum is which one. That's why Schoen is the GM and please make the right call. Being a rabid fan for decades I can't wait much longer for the Giants to get it right and I know there are other senior fans that feel the same way. Go Giants!
I would take MHJ  
Chris L. : 7:53 am : link
As fast as I could run to the podium
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:00 am : link
I'd still be surprised if he's there @ 6, but much better odds of that on 3/30 then it was two months ago.
