I think there is a growing chance Giants may draft Harrison Eric from BBI 3/29/2024 7:05 pm

Again, assuming four QBs go before #6, it is looking more likely that the Giants will "settle" for a wide receiver. It seems like the flavor of the week for pundits is having the Giants selecting Nabers with Harrison going at #4 or #5.



But I don't think it is a given that Harrison goes before Nabers.



Should we be talking about Harrison, Jr. more?