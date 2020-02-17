Trade up offers Vikings vs Giants to #3 who wins? GFAN52 : 3/29/2024 10:38 pm

Giants

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 6)

– 2024 second-round pick (No. 47)

– 2025 first-round pick



Vikings

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 11)

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 23 overall via CLE)

– 2025 first-round pick