I’d draft Penix at 6 CMicks3110 : 3/30/2024 10:28 am

Not saying he’s the best QB in the draft but definitely think he’s got upside to be a top 15 QB in rhe NFL. Throws a beautiful ball, has persevered through tough times and come out stronger, proved himself to be a plus athlete. I think he’s a better QB than Jones now. Of course would prefer Nabers and than a trade back into rhe first round for him. But I don’t think he gets past at latest Seahawks.