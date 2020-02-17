I’d draft Penix at 6

Not saying he’s the best QB in the draft but definitely think he’s got upside to be a top 15 QB in rhe NFL. Throws a beautiful ball, has persevered through tough times and come out stronger, proved himself to be a plus athlete. I think he’s a better QB than Jones now. Of course would prefer Nabers and than a trade back into rhe first round for him. But I don’t think he gets past at latest Seahawks.
It’s much more likely in my mind that one of the supposed top 4 QBs falls out of the top 6 than seeing a 5th QB come into the top 6.
Why can’t you imagine it happening? The Giants have a private workout scheduled for Penix. They are at least somewhat interested in him.
trade back in to first and nab Penix
Quote:
Would be just as big of a disaster as Daniel Jones at 6. Luckily Schoen isn't a complete moron like Gettleman. So I can't imagine that happens.
Why can’t you imagine it happening? The Giants have a private workout scheduled for Penix. They are at least somewhat interested in him.
Ummm because he isn't a top 25 talent. Let alone top 6.
Aprils Fools Day already?
IF the answer is yes (to JS), then you put together a package to get to around 10-12, and make him your SECOND first rd selection (after one of the stud WR at 6).
This mitigates the risk (somewhat) if his knees can't hold up, because of the first pick you made.
If you hit paydirt, you've turned this franchise around 180.
top notch young QB AND WR on rookie deals!!
Big gamble. How is Joe's poker game?
I mean isn’t any draft pick a new toy for the Giants to play with?
I see two potential options. One- you go ahead and pick the best player on the Giants board when #6 comes along, regardless of position. Two- you trade down a couple times to gather up 2025 draft ammo and take a position of need.
The thinking behind choice two is that it is becoming clear that the Giants aren’t going to get one of the top 3 or any of the top 4 QBs. Don’t force the pick- just get another good player in the middle/late part of round one while getting several day 1/day 2 picks in 2025 so you can move up for a QB next time.
Remember that having multiple day 1 and day 2 picks in a draft allows you to bundle picks to move up, take multiple premium shots, or trade some of those picks for a future draft to keep looking for that QB if one isn’t in that draft.
And some are afraid of their own shadow and are petrified to possibly draft a QB because there is no guarantee that they are HoF talents.
Quote:
Would be just as big of a disaster as Daniel Jones at 6. Luckily Schoen isn't a complete moron like Gettleman. So I can't imagine that happens.
Why can’t you imagine it happening? The Giants have a private workout scheduled for Penix. They are at least somewhat interested in him.
He has a long injury history. He was a bad QB at Indiana. He's old. He doesn't have great anticipation. A lot of his completions rely on the WR making contested catches or being completely wide open. He's bad under pressure.
So did he really turn it around at Washington or was he just good because he had one of if not the best OLs in college as well as the best group of receivers in college?
When facing pressure last year he completed 41% of his passes (59 of 141) for 1072 yards with 6 TDs and 5 INTs and a 68 passer rating.
If he's a top 25 prospect on just about any board they are morons. They could be working him out, because they are interested in the 2nd or 3rd round. They could work him out to confirm they don't like him. There are a ton of reasons why they could work him out. Just because they work him out doesn't mean they think he's worth the 6th overall pick.
You can’t force a QB at #6 if it is not there, but this idea of waiting until next year to get a QB is odd to me because it seems to assume there is something there next year that isn’t here this year.
Penix is not going top 10 period!! Teams have seen the Brock Purdy pick soar and will not force QB picks in Rd 1..
Quote:
That many Giant fans just want a new toy to play with despite the value.
And some are afraid of their own shadow and are petrified to possibly draft a QB because there is no guarantee that they are HoF talents.
Or they don't want to be stuck in the same cycle we are in right now with Daniel Jones. The Giants took a guy who was a late first round prospect at best at #6 overall. Look where that's got us.
I want a QB in the draft. I would do everything I could to trade up to pick #3 or #4 to take one, but if that's not possible there's absolutely no chance I'm taking Penix at #6 just to get a QB.
Quote:
In comment 16451001 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Would be just as big of a disaster as Daniel Jones at 6. Luckily Schoen isn't a complete moron like Gettleman. So I can't imagine that happens.
Why can’t you imagine it happening? The Giants have a private workout scheduled for Penix. They are at least somewhat interested in him.
He has a long injury history. He was a bad QB at Indiana. He's old. He doesn't have great anticipation. A lot of his completions rely on the WR making contested catches or being completely wide open. He's bad under pressure.
So did he really turn it around at Washington or was he just good because he had one of if not the best OLs in college as well as the best group of receivers in college?
When facing pressure last year he completed 41% of his passes (59 of 141) for 1072 yards with 6 TDs and 5 INTs and a 68 passer rating.
I hear ya, and I am not advocating for Penix @ 6 though I think I am higher on him then some. I am just trying to “follow the Giants actions and not their words “ as Eric has stated frequently recently. Just the fact that they are putting so much time and energy into scouting Penix, to me, means I wouldn’t totally rule out drafting him. My responses to you are less about the quality of prospect that Penix is, and more about the warning to not be shocked if the Giants pick him. They seem to be spending a lot of time evaluating him.
+1
IF Williams, Daniels, Maye and McCarthy go in the top 5, there will be a great match of value and need with two of MHJ, Nabers and Odunze available.
You run to the podium and take one of the WRs and worry about potentially trading back into the first round for a QB later.
I hope they keep their picks.
Two ACLs (same knee) and injuries to both shoulders make him a risky pick. He has shown he can come back from these injuries, but I have no idea , if these past injuries will make him more susceptible to future injuries
Quote:
I like him over Maye, JJM, Williams, and Nix. It’s Daniels or Penix for me. Would love him in blue, I think he lights it up as a pro.
Aprils Fools Day already?
Time will tell.
Lamar was bottom of the first, Brees was second round, etc. Not afraid to go against the grain, I think if the medicals checked out, he is the goods and will be a successful NFL QB.
IF Williams, Daniels, Maye and McCarthy go in the top 5, there will be a great match of value and need with two of MHJ, Nabers and Odunze available.
You run to the podium and take one of the WRs and worry about potentially trading back into the first round for a QB later.
The person who had a conviction of Jones had that conviction was an idiot who gained that conviction from one series of an exhibition game. Jones was not a result of desperation to get a QB. It was the result of hiring a lazy idiot who thought he was smarter than he was.
Penix is not going top 10 period!! Teams have seen the Brock Purdy pick soar and will not force QB picks in Rd 1..
Obviously the Giants front office does not share your view on Penix, or they would not have flown to Washington for his pro day or scheduled an in person workout.
I don’t see it with McCarthy at all, but I realize my opinion is not widely held by people with much more experience. You should consider you may be in the same boat as me related to Penix.
Link - ( New Window )
I suppose the fact that so many people are now in the draft prognostication business, and their need to constantly churn the waters to get eyeballs makes shit like this inevitable, and the fans shouldn’t be blamed…feed people enough shit and this is the result.
But I’m just another fan giving his opinion, so what do I know?
Finally someone with some common sense. I can’t believe some of the people on this site. Just last week it was JJM and now it’s Pennix? Really?!! Just too many injuries. He will be facing players who are faster, stronger and can hit. I just don’t think he will last in the NFL
Quote:
In comment 16451007 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451001 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Would be just as big of a disaster as Daniel Jones at 6. Luckily Schoen isn't a complete moron like Gettleman. So I can't imagine that happens.
Why can’t you imagine it happening? The Giants have a private workout scheduled for Penix. They are at least somewhat interested in him.
He has a long injury history. He was a bad QB at Indiana. He's old. He doesn't have great anticipation. A lot of his completions rely on the WR making contested catches or being completely wide open. He's bad under pressure.
So did he really turn it around at Washington or was he just good because he had one of if not the best OLs in college as well as the best group of receivers in college?
When facing pressure last year he completed 41% of his passes (59 of 141) for 1072 yards with 6 TDs and 5 INTs and a 68 passer rating.
I hear ya, and I am not advocating for Penix @ 6 though I think I am higher on him then some. I am just trying to “follow the Giants actions and not their words “ as Eric has stated frequently recently. Just the fact that they are putting so much time and energy into scouting Penix, to me, means I wouldn’t totally rule out drafting him. My responses to you are less about the quality of prospect that Penix is, and more about the warning to not be shocked if the Giants pick him. They seem to be spending a lot of time evaluating him.
I'm not ruling out drafting him. I'm ruling out drafting him at 6. The Giants could be scouting him so they have all the info if he's available at 47. Yes they went to his Pro Day. It's not like he was the only prospect that Washington has. They have like 8 or 9 draftable prospects. Including a top 10 WR, late first/early 2nd OL & Edge rusher. They have 2 other WRs that were good last year.
Like I said if Penix is drafted at 6 it's just as bad as us taking Jones at 6. Schoen isn't Gettleman though. So I have a very hard time believing they'd take him there.
full profile - ( New Window )
I suppose the fact that so many people are now in the draft prognostication business, and their need to constantly churn the waters to get eyeballs makes shit like this inevitable, and the fans shouldn’t be blamed…feed people enough shit and this is the result.
But I’m just another fan giving his opinion, so what do I know?
The fact that you are comparing Penix to Howell shows you aren't clued in. Penix's primary issue relates to injuries. not talent. If he was sound physically he would be in the running for top-3.
We don’t know this. So many people relay their opinions in absolutes. The fact that the Giants are spending energy and time into evaluating him means they have at least some interest in him.
Quote:
That’s how we got Daniel Jones.
It's also how we got Phil Simms with the 7th overall pick.
Now that’s some revisionist history there. Are you suggesting that GY took Simms on a whim? Bill Walsh wanted Simms but “settled” for Montana. DJ draft is not even close
Quote:
In comment 16451055 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
That’s how we got Daniel Jones.
It's also how we got Phil Simms with the 7th overall pick.
Now that’s some revisionist history there. Are you suggesting that GY took Simms on a whim? Bill Walsh wanted Simms but “settled” for Montana. DJ draft is not even close
Did Simms have Penix's medical injury history, including two ACL surgeries before he was drafted....no he did not.
IF Williams, Daniels, Maye and McCarthy go in the top 5, there will be a great match of value and need with two of MHJ, Nabers and Odunze available.
You run to the podium and take one of the WRs and worry about potentially trading back into the first round for a QB later.
It’s not how they got Jones. Gettleman didn’t see Jones play until the Senior Bowl where there’s no blitzing and the defense can only play cover 2. The Giants have scouted Penix extensively throughout the year.
If they have enough conviction to trade back into the first round to get him, just take him at 6 there’s no difference.
I speak to my buddies a lot about the draft and I have for at least two months thought Penix was a better player than McCarthy and Maye. I was deterred a little bit about his athleticism and injury history,, but his workout this week moved me to consider him higher than I had before. I think his arm talent from the pocket is the highest on the draft. I think he has a quick release,
Processes quick, and like I said at the beginning of the post, I think he’s a better QB than Jones today and if that’s the case, he has more value than the big 3 WRs.
I agree with those posters on getting the WR and reading next years 1 to get both this year, if it can be pulled off.
Alex didn't like Penix that much - called him late 2nd rounder while The 33rd Team loved him. They would boh show examples; for example one would show how he doesnt read well while the other would show examples of him reading great. It's as though they were in a room together and were in a "point-counterpoint" discussion.
100% agree. But Imo they should try everything they can to fill the QB if this a strong QB class. For example if the Giants view Penix and Nix as high but not at 6 and the 1st 4 QB's are gone, then you have to look to trade back if you can. Or if you really really like them then bite the bullet at 6. Looking at SY's QB review last year he had both Young and Stroud in the low 80's. It was not thought of that they were bad picks going 1 and 2. The point is QB's are "reached for" a lot.
So, if you are in a position to get one that's really, really good in your analysis as a GM, then to worry about getting player at 6 or 12 because of fixation on BPA/Value may not be the best way to go if you are so desperate for a QB.
I just keep circling back to Fields. If they got him, then they get a superstar WR which they would certainly get, then n rd 2 and 3 you would be primed for more trench picks of DT and/or OL. You would now have the making s of a very strong Defense in 2024 or 2025 and with the extra OL you should be at least decent with the FA picks also - - everything can’t be all bad again, can it? Then you'd have Fields with the superstar WR which would make his life easier.
OFC if they don’t like the QB’s that are available when they can pick in rd 1 or rd 2 you can’t take them on a prayer. You could get one ofc later- but in doing that with such a strong class in which they had chances at a franchise QB; they had better be right if they passed. Otherwise high probability for several more years of “going nowhere” football with little-to-no-hope.
Daniel Jones was not the result of our front office being wrong on a conviction, it was the result of a lazy, inept GM being lazy and inept.
Penix accomplished more in his last season than Jones has at any level of football. Penix may not work out, but there really is no comparison to the Jones pick which was all speculation and a thin resume.
Quote:
Would be just as big of a disaster as Daniel Jones at 6. Luckily Schoen isn't a complete moron like Gettleman. So I can't imagine that happens.
Penix accomplished more in his last season than Jones has at any level of football. Penix may not work out, but there really is no comparison to the Jones pick which was all speculation and a thin resume.
I liked Willis as a talent and a prospect but Penix's production blows Willis' out of the water. Surely you don't need others to spell out the "some reason" why they look past some of his flaws?
Yes, he runs fast in a straight line but doesn't show that on the field.
Yes, he runs fast in a straight line but doesn't show that on the field.
Some folks don't realize the difference a 40 time is to game speed. Daniel Jones ran 21.23 mph and one of the fastest speeds, especially for QB's, and his 40 was nothing remarkable. Parris Campbell ran a 4.3 and looks as fast as your grandma on the field especially in tight spaces.