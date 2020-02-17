for display only
I’d draft Penix at 6

CMicks3110 : 3/30/2024 10:28 am
Not saying he’s the best QB in the draft but definitely think he’s got upside to be a top 15 QB in rhe NFL. Throws a beautiful ball, has persevered through tough times and come out stronger, proved himself to be a plus athlete. I think he’s a better QB than Jones now. Of course would prefer Nabers and than a trade back into rhe first round for him. But I don’t think he gets past at latest Seahawks.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/30/2024 10:30 am : link
I’d be surprised now if he doesn’t go top 15.
I wouldn't even look at him until the third round  
Anakim : 3/30/2024 10:31 am : link
.
Trade down or trade up  
upnyg : 3/30/2024 10:32 am : link
I like Penix, not at 6.
Penix at 6  
Big Rick in FL : 3/30/2024 10:37 am : link
Would be just as big of a disaster as Daniel Jones at 6. Luckily Schoen isn't a complete moron like Gettleman. So I can't imagine that happens.
People have gone absolutely nuts  
LittleBlue : 3/30/2024 10:44 am : link
It has almost never happened to have four quarterbacks go in the top 10. And now we expect 5 in the top 6? It’s nuts. Remember that coaches and GMs know they have a 53 player roster, not just the QB that fans like.

It’s much more likely in my mind that one of the supposed top 4 QBs falls out of the top 6 than seeing a 5th QB come into the top 6.
RE: Penix at 6  
Keaton028 : 3/30/2024 10:45 am : link
In comment 16451001 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Would be just as big of a disaster as Daniel Jones at 6. Luckily Schoen isn't a complete moron like Gettleman. So I can't imagine that happens.


Why can’t you imagine it happening? The Giants have a private workout scheduled for Penix. They are at least somewhat interested in him.
if Penix is someone we like, and I think he throws a great ball  
Darwinian : 3/30/2024 10:45 am : link
draft a WR at #6
trade back in to first and nab Penix
RE: RE: Penix at 6  
Big Rick in FL : 3/30/2024 10:46 am : link
In comment 16451007 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451001 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Would be just as big of a disaster as Daniel Jones at 6. Luckily Schoen isn't a complete moron like Gettleman. So I can't imagine that happens.



Why can’t you imagine it happening? The Giants have a private workout scheduled for Penix. They are at least somewhat interested in him.


Ummm because he isn't a top 25 talent. Let alone top 6.
Penix  
Cheech d : 3/30/2024 10:47 am : link
I’d prefer a trade down but if they think he’s the guy who can substantially upgrade the QB position, then I’m good with it.
I like Penix a lot,  
Section331 : 3/30/2024 10:47 am : link
but 6 is too high for me. I’d trade back, maybe with Minny. Take Penix at 11, and grab the best WR available at 23.
Penix will be a good pro QB  
gary_from_chester : 3/30/2024 10:53 am : link
I like him over Maye, JJM, Williams, and Nix. It’s Daniels or Penix for me. Would love him in blue, I think he lights it up as a pro.
Not with his medical history  
GFAN52 : 3/30/2024 10:55 am : link
no way I use a high pick like 6 on that risk. We already have a QB with a medical past.
RE: Penix will be a good pro QB  
GFAN52 : 3/30/2024 10:56 am : link
In comment 16451019 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
I like him over Maye, JJM, Williams, and Nix. It’s Daniels or Penix for me. Would love him in blue, I think he lights it up as a pro.


Aprils Fools Day already?
Big Rick  
Keaton028 : 3/30/2024 10:56 am : link
I don’t think they would waste everyone’s time and schedule a private workout with him if they didn’t think he was a talented prospect. He may not be top 25 on your board, but you have no idea where the Giants rank him.
I've come to realize  
Des51 : 3/30/2024 10:59 am : link
That many Giant fans just want a new toy to play with despite the value.
….  
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2024 11:02 am : link
Absolutely not
here's the question about Penix  
Dave on the UWS : 3/30/2024 11:02 am : link
Does he have a higher upside than any of the QBs projected to be top 10 picks NEXT year?
IF the answer is yes (to JS), then you put together a package to get to around 10-12, and make him your SECOND first rd selection (after one of the stud WR at 6).
This mitigates the risk (somewhat) if his knees can't hold up, because of the first pick you made.
If you hit paydirt, you've turned this franchise around 180.
top notch young QB AND WR on rookie deals!!
Big gamble. How is Joe's poker game?
RE: I've come to realize  
Keaton028 : 3/30/2024 11:02 am : link
In comment 16451025 Des51 said:
Quote:
That many Giant fans just want a new toy to play with despite the value.


I mean isn’t any draft pick a new toy for the Giants to play with?
I say no to Penix  
rich in DC : 3/30/2024 11:02 am : link
The Giants are in a multi-year rebuild. They do not have an easy schedule and they are trying to figure out the OL, QB and skill players (WR, CB). They can’t do all that in one draft or one year of FA.

I see two potential options. One- you go ahead and pick the best player on the Giants board when #6 comes along, regardless of position. Two- you trade down a couple times to gather up 2025 draft ammo and take a position of need.

The thinking behind choice two is that it is becoming clear that the Giants aren’t going to get one of the top 3 or any of the top 4 QBs. Don’t force the pick- just get another good player in the middle/late part of round one while getting several day 1/day 2 picks in 2025 so you can move up for a QB next time.

Remember that having multiple day 1 and day 2 picks in a draft allows you to bundle picks to move up, take multiple premium shots, or trade some of those picks for a future draft to keep looking for that QB if one isn’t in that draft.
RE: I've come to realize  
Mike from Ohio : 3/30/2024 11:07 am : link
In comment 16451025 Des51 said:
Quote:
That many Giant fans just want a new toy to play with despite the value.


And some are afraid of their own shadow and are petrified to possibly draft a QB because there is no guarantee that they are HoF talents.
RE: RE: Penix at 6  
Big Rick in FL : 3/30/2024 11:08 am : link
In comment 16451007 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451001 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Would be just as big of a disaster as Daniel Jones at 6. Luckily Schoen isn't a complete moron like Gettleman. So I can't imagine that happens.



Why can’t you imagine it happening? The Giants have a private workout scheduled for Penix. They are at least somewhat interested in him.



He has a long injury history. He was a bad QB at Indiana. He's old. He doesn't have great anticipation. A lot of his completions rely on the WR making contested catches or being completely wide open. He's bad under pressure.

So did he really turn it around at Washington or was he just good because he had one of if not the best OLs in college as well as the best group of receivers in college?

When facing pressure last year he completed 41% of his passes (59 of 141) for 1072 yards with 6 TDs and 5 INTs and a 68 passer rating.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/30/2024 11:09 am : link
If Joe and Dabs have a conviction on him, take him at 6.
RE: Big Rick  
Big Rick in FL : 3/30/2024 11:11 am : link
In comment 16451022 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
I don’t think they would waste everyone’s time and schedule a private workout with him if they didn’t think he was a talented prospect. He may not be top 25 on your board, but you have no idea where the Giants rank him.


If he's a top 25 prospect on just about any board they are morons. They could be working him out, because they are interested in the 2nd or 3rd round. They could work him out to confirm they don't like him. There are a ton of reasons why they could work him out. Just because they work him out doesn't mean they think he's worth the 6th overall pick.
Rich in DC  
Mike from Ohio : 3/30/2024 11:11 am : link
Why do you want to stockpile picks for next year? While not locked in stone, next year’s draft class of QBs is probably not as deep as this one. Is the whole idea to be bad enough and have enough picks to get to #1?

You can’t force a QB at #6 if it is not there, but this idea of waiting until next year to get a QB is odd to me because it seems to assume there is something there next year that isn’t here this year.
Penix is this years Malik Willis  
jvm52106 : 3/30/2024 11:13 am : link
Where blatant flaws are ignored for some reason with him and lesser flaws of others are being overblown...

Penix is not going top 10 period!! Teams have seen the Brock Purdy pick soar and will not force QB picks in Rd 1..
RE: RE: I've come to realize  
Big Rick in FL : 3/30/2024 11:14 am : link
In comment 16451038 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16451025 Des51 said:


Quote:


That many Giant fans just want a new toy to play with despite the value.



And some are afraid of their own shadow and are petrified to possibly draft a QB because there is no guarantee that they are HoF talents.


Or they don't want to be stuck in the same cycle we are in right now with Daniel Jones. The Giants took a guy who was a late first round prospect at best at #6 overall. Look where that's got us.

I want a QB in the draft. I would do everything I could to trade up to pick #3 or #4 to take one, but if that's not possible there's absolutely no chance I'm taking Penix at #6 just to get a QB.
RE: RE: RE: Penix at 6  
Keaton028 : 3/30/2024 11:14 am : link
In comment 16451041 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 16451007 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


In comment 16451001 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Would be just as big of a disaster as Daniel Jones at 6. Luckily Schoen isn't a complete moron like Gettleman. So I can't imagine that happens.



Why can’t you imagine it happening? The Giants have a private workout scheduled for Penix. They are at least somewhat interested in him.




He has a long injury history. He was a bad QB at Indiana. He's old. He doesn't have great anticipation. A lot of his completions rely on the WR making contested catches or being completely wide open. He's bad under pressure.

So did he really turn it around at Washington or was he just good because he had one of if not the best OLs in college as well as the best group of receivers in college?

When facing pressure last year he completed 41% of his passes (59 of 141) for 1072 yards with 6 TDs and 5 INTs and a 68 passer rating.


I hear ya, and I am not advocating for Penix @ 6 though I think I am higher on him then some. I am just trying to “follow the Giants actions and not their words “ as Eric has stated frequently recently. Just the fact that they are putting so much time and energy into scouting Penix, to me, means I wouldn’t totally rule out drafting him. My responses to you are less about the quality of prospect that Penix is, and more about the warning to not be shocked if the Giants pick him. They seem to be spending a lot of time evaluating him.
RE: I wouldn't even look at him until the third round  
Tuckrule : 3/30/2024 11:17 am : link
In comment 16450998 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


+1
RE: … have a conviction on him, take him at 6.  
Trainmaster : 3/30/2024 11:18 am : link
That’s how we got Daniel Jones.

IF Williams, Daniels, Maye and McCarthy go in the top 5, there will be a great match of value and need with two of MHJ, Nabers and Odunze available.

You run to the podium and take one of the WRs and worry about potentially trading back into the first round for a QB later.
I am getting to the point where  
Rjanyg : 3/30/2024 11:22 am : link
I want NYG to stay at 6, if one of JJM or Maye are there then draft them, if not take Nabers, Odunze or If somehow MHJ is there.

I hope they keep their picks.
RE: Not with his medical history  
PEEJ : 3/30/2024 11:26 am : link
In comment 16451020 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
no way I use a high pick like 6 on that risk. We already have a QB with a medical past.


Two ACLs (same knee) and injuries to both shoulders make him a risky pick. He has shown he can come back from these injuries, but I have no idea , if these past injuries will make him more susceptible to future injuries
RE: RE: Penix will be a good pro QB  
gary_from_chester : 3/30/2024 11:32 am : link
In comment 16451021 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451019 gary_from_chester said:


Quote:


I like him over Maye, JJM, Williams, and Nix. It’s Daniels or Penix for me. Would love him in blue, I think he lights it up as a pro.



Aprils Fools Day already?


Time will tell.

Lamar was bottom of the first, Brees was second round, etc. Not afraid to go against the grain, I think if the medicals checked out, he is the goods and will be a successful NFL QB.

I’m not a pro scout or pretend to be one.  
SleepyOwl : 3/30/2024 11:33 am : link
Just from watching Penix play this year I thought he pretty much kicked ass and took names.
Where you take him...  
bluewave : 3/30/2024 11:37 am : link
Doesn't make him a franchise QB or not a franchise QB. This has been demonstrated throughout the history of the NFL.
RE: RE: … have a conviction on him, take him at 6.  
Mike from Ohio : 3/30/2024 11:39 am : link
In comment 16451055 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
That’s how we got Daniel Jones.

IF Williams, Daniels, Maye and McCarthy go in the top 5, there will be a great match of value and need with two of MHJ, Nabers and Odunze available.

You run to the podium and take one of the WRs and worry about potentially trading back into the first round for a QB later.


The person who had a conviction of Jones had that conviction was an idiot who gained that conviction from one series of an exhibition game. Jones was not a result of desperation to get a QB. It was the result of hiring a lazy idiot who thought he was smarter than he was.
RE: Penix is this years Malik Willis  
Mike from Ohio : 3/30/2024 11:41 am : link
In comment 16451048 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Where blatant flaws are ignored for some reason with him and lesser flaws of others are being overblown...

Penix is not going top 10 period!! Teams have seen the Brock Purdy pick soar and will not force QB picks in Rd 1..


Obviously the Giants front office does not share your view on Penix, or they would not have flown to Washington for his pro day or scheduled an in person workout.

I don’t see it with McCarthy at all, but I realize my opinion is not widely held by people with much more experience. You should consider you may be in the same boat as me related to Penix.
Chris Simms on Penix  
Ira : 3/30/2024 11:47 am : link
-
Link - ( New Window )
I don’t know, this Penix hype here  
Skittlebish : 3/30/2024 11:48 am : link
Really makes me wonder if NFL fandom in general has jumped the shark. With the provision that no one can predict the future, in most years Penix would be in the Sam Howell tier of QB’s, and yet here we are debating whether he is worth the 6th pick!
I suppose the fact that so many people are now in the draft prognostication business, and their need to constantly churn the waters to get eyeballs makes shit like this inevitable, and the fans shouldn’t be blamed…feed people enough shit and this is the result.
But I’m just another fan giving his opinion, so what do I know?
I  
AcidTest : 3/30/2024 11:52 am : link
would not take him at #6. The earliest I would take him would be the middle of the first round after a trade down, but I assume he won't get past the Raiders at #13. After his workout I no longer believe his injury history is preclusive, but it is still more than enough for me not to take him at #6.
RE: Not with his medical history  
Mayo2JZ : 3/30/2024 11:59 am : link
In comment 16451020 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
no way I use a high pick like 6 on that risk. We already have a QB with a medical past.


Finally someone with some common sense. I can’t believe some of the people on this site. Just last week it was JJM and now it’s Pennix? Really?!! Just too many injuries. He will be facing players who are faster, stronger and can hit. I just don’t think he will last in the NFL
RE: RE: … have a conviction on him, take him at 6.  
Milton : 3/30/2024 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16451055 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
That’s how we got Daniel Jones.
It's also how we got Phil Simms with the 7th overall pick.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Penix at 6  
Big Rick in FL : 3/30/2024 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16451051 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451041 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 16451007 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


In comment 16451001 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Would be just as big of a disaster as Daniel Jones at 6. Luckily Schoen isn't a complete moron like Gettleman. So I can't imagine that happens.



Why can’t you imagine it happening? The Giants have a private workout scheduled for Penix. They are at least somewhat interested in him.




He has a long injury history. He was a bad QB at Indiana. He's old. He doesn't have great anticipation. A lot of his completions rely on the WR making contested catches or being completely wide open. He's bad under pressure.

So did he really turn it around at Washington or was he just good because he had one of if not the best OLs in college as well as the best group of receivers in college?

When facing pressure last year he completed 41% of his passes (59 of 141) for 1072 yards with 6 TDs and 5 INTs and a 68 passer rating.



I hear ya, and I am not advocating for Penix @ 6 though I think I am higher on him then some. I am just trying to “follow the Giants actions and not their words “ as Eric has stated frequently recently. Just the fact that they are putting so much time and energy into scouting Penix, to me, means I wouldn’t totally rule out drafting him. My responses to you are less about the quality of prospect that Penix is, and more about the warning to not be shocked if the Giants pick him. They seem to be spending a lot of time evaluating him.


I'm not ruling out drafting him. I'm ruling out drafting him at 6. The Giants could be scouting him so they have all the info if he's available at 47. Yes they went to his Pro Day. It's not like he was the only prospect that Washington has. They have like 8 or 9 draftable prospects. Including a top 10 WR, late first/early 2nd OL & Edge rusher. They have 2 other WRs that were good last year.

Like I said if Penix is drafted at 6 it's just as bad as us taking Jones at 6. Schoen isn't Gettleman though. So I have a very hard time believing they'd take him there.
Boylhart is a fan...  
Milton : 3/30/2024 12:05 pm : link
Quote:
Michal is the pocket-passing extraordinaire quarterback of this draft. His accuracy and overall arm talent from the pocket are franchise-like. He has the size and arm velocity in the red zone to defeat any style or type of defense. Michael shows leadership skills through his play on the field. He will make the throw with accuracy, that most NFL quarterbacks can’t make. Michael has the arm talent to make the players around him better. His ability to make plays in the passing game opens up the ability to run the ball and that is the definition of a franchise quarterback. If the team that selects him protects him in the pocket with a good offensive line, I guarantee, you will see Michael in the Super Bowl.

full profile - ( New Window )
RE: I don’t know, this Penix hype here  
Darwinian : 3/30/2024 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16451094 Skittlebish said:
Quote:
Really makes me wonder if NFL fandom in general has jumped the shark. With the provision that no one can predict the future, in most years Penix would be in the Sam Howell tier of QB’s, and yet here we are debating whether he is worth the 6th pick!
I suppose the fact that so many people are now in the draft prognostication business, and their need to constantly churn the waters to get eyeballs makes shit like this inevitable, and the fans shouldn’t be blamed…feed people enough shit and this is the result.
But I’m just another fan giving his opinion, so what do I know?


The fact that you are comparing Penix to Howell shows you aren't clued in. Penix's primary issue relates to injuries. not talent. If he was sound physically he would be in the running for top-3.
I wouldn't and the Giants won't either  
ZogZerg : 3/30/2024 12:13 pm : link
...
RE: I wouldn't and the Giants won't either  
Keaton028 : 3/30/2024 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16451121 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
...


We don’t know this. So many people relay their opinions in absolutes. The fact that the Giants are spending energy and time into evaluating him means they have at least some interest in him.
RE: RE: RE: … have a conviction on him, take him at 6.  
Mayo2JZ : 3/30/2024 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16451107 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16451055 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


That’s how we got Daniel Jones.

It's also how we got Phil Simms with the 7th overall pick.


Now that’s some revisionist history there. Are you suggesting that GY took Simms on a whim? Bill Walsh wanted Simms but “settled” for Montana. DJ draft is not even close
Big Rick  
Keaton028 : 3/30/2024 12:26 pm : link
That’s totally fair. I am just cautioning folks into speaking in absolutes about what the Giants will or won’t do. I think a perfect start to the draft would be a stud WR @ 6 and then Penix or Nix later in the first or second round. But I have no idea if that is realistic. All I can see is that the Giants are spending a lot of time evaluating QBs, and I think they believe they need to do what it takes to get one of their guys. Even if it means drafting him higher than expected.
RE: RE: RE: RE: … have a conviction on him, take him at 6.  
Milton : 3/30/2024 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16451128 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 16451107 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16451055 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


That’s how we got Daniel Jones.

It's also how we got Phil Simms with the 7th overall pick.



Now that’s some revisionist history there. Are you suggesting that GY took Simms on a whim? Bill Walsh wanted Simms but “settled” for Montana. DJ draft is not even close
No I'm saying they had a conviction on both of them. They had a conviction on Thibodeaux and Neal too. And whoever they draft with the 6th overall pick, I'm quite sure it will be someone for whom they have a conviction. Could it be Penix? I have no idea, none of us do.
The point about Simms...  
Milton : 3/30/2024 12:33 pm : link
...was also that (much like with Jones) he was a QB that nobody expected to go as early as he did, thus the famous "Phil Who?" headline the day after the draft.
RE: The point about Simms...  
GFAN52 : 3/30/2024 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16451132 Milton said:
Quote:
...was also that (much like with Jones) he was a QB that nobody expected to go as early as he did, thus the famous "Phil Who?" headline the day after the draft.


Did Simms have Penix's medical injury history, including two ACL surgeries before he was drafted....no he did not.
RE: RE: … have a conviction on him, take him at 6.  
ajr2456 : 3/30/2024 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16451055 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
That’s how we got Daniel Jones.

IF Williams, Daniels, Maye and McCarthy go in the top 5, there will be a great match of value and need with two of MHJ, Nabers and Odunze available.

You run to the podium and take one of the WRs and worry about potentially trading back into the first round for a QB later.


It’s not how they got Jones. Gettleman didn’t see Jones play until the Senior Bowl where there’s no blitzing and the defense can only play cover 2. The Giants have scouted Penix extensively throughout the year.

If they have enough conviction to trade back into the first round to get him, just take him at 6 there’s no difference.
As an FYI  
CMicks3110 : 3/30/2024 1:16 pm : link
I have been a Penix fan for a while, while I haven’t mentioned it on this board,
I speak to my buddies a lot about the draft and I have for at least two months thought Penix was a better player than McCarthy and Maye. I was deterred a little bit about his athleticism and injury history,, but his workout this week moved me to consider him higher than I had before. I think his arm talent from the pocket is the highest on the draft. I think he has a quick release,
Processes quick, and like I said at the beginning of the post, I think he’s a better QB than Jones today and if that’s the case, he has more value than the big 3 WRs.

I agree with those posters on getting the WR and reading next years 1 to get both this year, if it can be pulled off.
Watching a couple YouTube Analysis  
giantstock : 3/30/2024 1:22 pm : link
I was listening to Alex Rollins and also another videolsiteing to "The 33rd Team" (The 33rd Team Analsysis was 10 months ago.).

Alex didn't like Penix that much - called him late 2nd rounder while The 33rd Team loved him. They would boh show examples; for example one would show how he doesnt read well while the other would show examples of him reading great. It's as though they were in a room together and were in a "point-counterpoint" discussion.
There may not be the QB frenzy people expect  
UberAlias : 3/30/2024 1:27 pm : link
You don’t want to be drafting Kenny Pickett talents in top 10 out of desperation . That’s not directed at Penix. If they love any of these guys then go get them. But #6 overall pick can’t be a needs based pick. We need a difference maker, not just a guy because he’s better than the guy we have.
Too much talent in the draft  
UberAlias : 3/30/2024 1:28 pm : link
To pass up on for a JAG behind center.
RE: There may not be the QB frenzy people expect  
giantstock : 3/30/2024 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16451173 UberAlias said:
Quote:
You don’t want to be drafting Kenny Pickett talents in top 10 out of desperation . That’s not directed at Penix. If they love any of these guys then go get them. But #6 overall pick can’t be a needs based pick. We need a difference maker, not just a guy because he’s better than the guy we have.


100% agree. But Imo they should try everything they can to fill the QB if this a strong QB class. For example if the Giants view Penix and Nix as high but not at 6 and the 1st 4 QB's are gone, then you have to look to trade back if you can. Or if you really really like them then bite the bullet at 6. Looking at SY's QB review last year he had both Young and Stroud in the low 80's. It was not thought of that they were bad picks going 1 and 2. The point is QB's are "reached for" a lot.

So, if you are in a position to get one that's really, really good in your analysis as a GM, then to worry about getting player at 6 or 12 because of fixation on BPA/Value may not be the best way to go if you are so desperate for a QB.

I just keep circling back to Fields. If they got him, then they get a superstar WR which they would certainly get, then n rd 2 and 3 you would be primed for more trench picks of DT and/or OL. You would now have the making s of a very strong Defense in 2024 or 2025 and with the extra OL you should be at least decent with the FA picks also - - everything can’t be all bad again, can it? Then you'd have Fields with the superstar WR which would make his life easier.

OFC if they don’t like the QB’s that are available when they can pick in rd 1 or rd 2 you can’t take them on a prayer. You could get one ofc later- but in doing that with such a strong class in which they had chances at a franchise QB; they had better be right if they passed. Otherwise high probability for several more years of “going nowhere” football with little-to-no-hope.





The Daniel Jones pick  
Mike from Ohio : 3/30/2024 3:52 pm : link
Was not a conviction. It was an idiot GM picking a QB he saw play in an exhibition game once. He heard everyone screaming for a QB and picked the first one who looked like his current QB.

Daniel Jones was not the result of our front office being wrong on a conviction, it was the result of a lazy, inept GM being lazy and inept.
RE: Penix at 6  
widmerseyebrow : 3/30/2024 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16451001 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Would be just as big of a disaster as Daniel Jones at 6. Luckily Schoen isn't a complete moron like Gettleman. So I can't imagine that happens.


Penix accomplished more in his last season than Jones has at any level of football. Penix may not work out, but there really is no comparison to the Jones pick which was all speculation and a thin resume.
RE: RE: Penix at 6  
Chocco : 3/30/2024 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16451362 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 16451001 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Would be just as big of a disaster as Daniel Jones at 6. Luckily Schoen isn't a complete moron like Gettleman. So I can't imagine that happens.



Penix accomplished more in his last season than Jones has at any level of football. Penix may not work out, but there really is no comparison to the Jones pick which was all speculation and a thin resume.
They picked jones too early, but he has been thus far the second best qb in that draft. There is a chance that there are 5 QBs that are better than any of the other positions in the draft but I think it would be forcing the pick which is what they did when they picked Jones.
Giantsstock  
UberAlias : 3/30/2024 4:41 pm : link
Regarding this “ Imo they should try everything they can to fill the QB”. I totally agree. If it was me, I’d be all in to draft Maye. And if they love someone like JJM or Penix, then go get them. I’d support a move for any of those guys if they love them. Just don’t settle for just any QB and burn the #6 overall out of desperation.
.  
Banks : 3/30/2024 5:28 pm : link
I didn't think much of him after many years in Indiana. His time in Washington has not erased those thoughts. I feel the same with Nix. I wouldn't want to touch him in the first two rounds and won't lose sleep when someone else takes him
Very Glad  
David B. : 3/30/2024 6:45 pm : link
you're not the GM.
in no world  
RasputinPrime : 3/30/2024 8:11 pm : link
do I want to draft the 5th or 6th QB with our first pick. Too much value at WR which we badly need.
RE: Penix is this years Malik Willis  
santacruzom : 3/30/2024 10:48 pm : link
In comment 16451048 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Where blatant flaws are ignored for some reason with him and lesser flaws of others are being overblown...


I liked Willis as a talent and a prospect but Penix's production blows Willis' out of the water. Surely you don't need others to spell out the "some reason" why they look past some of his flaws?
Absolutely - I would draft Penix at 6, too  
Formerly TD : 12:34 am : link
Although I’d prefer a small trade down for an extra 3 or even 2 and then selecting Penix in the 7-11 range. But I know there’s risk with that so Penix at 6 would probably be where I’d land.
no thanks  
SirYesSir : 1:07 am : link
and I don't think Daboll will have serious interest. What he liked about Allen and then Jones was added mobility that Penix absolutely does not offer.

Yes, he runs fast in a straight line but doesn't show that on the field.
RE: no thanks  
Toth029 : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16451743 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
and I don't think Daboll will have serious interest. What he liked about Allen and then Jones was added mobility that Penix absolutely does not offer.

Yes, he runs fast in a straight line but doesn't show that on the field.


Some folks don't realize the difference a 40 time is to game speed. Daniel Jones ran 21.23 mph and one of the fastest speeds, especially for QB's, and his 40 was nothing remarkable. Parris Campbell ran a 4.3 and looks as fast as your grandma on the field especially in tight spaces.
