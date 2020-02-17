for display only
Asshat alert! Vikings

Sky King : 3/30/2024 1:24 pm
A good friend is plugged into the Vikings organization and has given me info over the last 10 years and has usually been spot on.

Last night he told me that the Vikings were trading into the top 5 as we all expect, and they are targeting Drake Maye.

What was more interesting is that if Maye is gone, they will pivot to Pennix in the top 5.

Take it for what it's worth.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/30/2024 1:26 pm : link
Interesting. Thanks for sharing.
Take Penix!!  
JT039 : 3/30/2024 1:26 pm : link
!
Thanks....our an asshat said the same thing  
George from PA : 3/30/2024 1:28 pm : link
Other than Pennix.....which I believe is new
The just posted mock draft from some guy in a thread below  
PatersonPlank : 3/30/2024 1:29 pm : link
also has Maye to the Vikings, who trade up to #5.
RE: Thanks....our an asshat said the same thing  
UConn4523 : 3/30/2024 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16451174 George from PA said:
Quote:
Other than Pennix.....which I believe is new


I love that you called your friend an asshat, lol
This is a five QB draft, at least  
Go Terps : 3/30/2024 1:36 pm : link
That Penix workout was manna from heaven for the Giants.
The draft  
crooza172 : 3/30/2024 1:37 pm : link
Cannot get here soon enough. I don’t see Arizona or San Diego moving out of the top 10.
Did he say it  
darren in pdx : 3/30/2024 1:40 pm : link
as if the Vikings already have a deal in place to do so or that is what they want to attempt to do?
RE: Take Penix!!  
Optimus-NY : 3/30/2024 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16451171 JT039 said:
Quote:
!


They can take Pennix at 11 though without giving up a thing.
Thanks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/30/2024 1:43 pm : link
Penix doesn't seem like an ideal fit for what the Vikings like to do on offense.
RE: This is a five QB draft, at least  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/30/2024 1:44 pm : link
In comment 16451179 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That Penix workout was manna from heaven for the Giants.


Would you take him at 6?
Yeah if he’s there  
UConn4523 : 3/30/2024 1:44 pm : link
hell of a thing to leave to chance if you are convinced he’s going to be a good QB. The only way you wait is if you also like Nix roughly the same.
RE: RE: This is a five QB draft, at least  
Go Terps : 3/30/2024 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16451187 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16451179 Go Terps said:


Quote:


That Penix workout was manna from heaven for the Giants.



Would you take him at 6?


Fuck yes.
RE: RE: This is a five QB draft, at least  
Go Terps : 3/30/2024 1:47 pm : link
In comment 16451187 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16451179 Go Terps said:


Quote:


That Penix workout was manna from heaven for the Giants.



Would you take him at 6?


I don't know how you can be happy taking McCarthy or Maye at 6 but not Penix (assuming you're confident he's healthy).

I thought that was the big takeaway from the workout - Penix is healthy enough to be an explosive athlete.

He's a better passer than both McCarthy and Maye.
I agree  
UConn4523 : 3/30/2024 1:48 pm : link
I get the injury concerns but I think the NFL is what it is now and you need to take some risks at QB, and the draft is a fairly cheap way to do so. And if Penix can’t stay healthy then he shouldn’t get a 2nd contract - we’d know by then. And we should know that lesson well by now.
I still think the Vikings likely landing spot is  
LW_Giants : 3/30/2024 1:51 pm : link
at 5, not 3 or 4. I don't see NE or Cards moving down to 11. If that's the case then we can only hope we move to 3-4. Otherwise we'll likely miss out entirely on a QB, unfortunately.
RE: Did he say it  
GFAN52 : 3/30/2024 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16451182 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
as if the Vikings already have a deal in place to do so or that is what they want to attempt to do?


It’s been kind accepted they want to trade into the top 5. I expect the Giants may as well.
Penix's medicals at the combine were clean  
Dave on the UWS : 3/30/2024 1:53 pm : link
At his pro day, he looked nimble, ran FAST! His ability to throw the ball, has never been the issue.

If he's their best option (for QB) at 6, go for it! Can't hit a home run without getting up to bat and taking your swings.
If he doesn't work out, you should know within a couple of years, then you take another shot. We ain't winning squat with the current QB room (and I think Schoen and Daboll know this).
GT.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/30/2024 1:54 pm : link
I agree. I probably would take him at six too.
RE: RE: RE: This is a five QB draft, at least  
GFAN52 : 3/30/2024 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16451191 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16451187 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 16451179 Go Terps said:


Quote:


That Penix workout was manna from heaven for the Giants.



Would you take him at 6?



I don't know how you can be happy taking McCarthy or Maye at 6 but not Penix (assuming you're confident he's healthy).

I thought that was the big takeaway from the workout - Penix is healthy enough to be an explosive athlete.

He's a better passer than both McCarthy and Maye.


With a worse injury past.
Penix at 6  
Doubledeuce22 : 3/30/2024 1:55 pm : link
Would be a TV smasher. Absolutely not.
RE: The draft  
Optimus-NY : 3/30/2024 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16451180 crooza172 said:
Quote:
Cannot get here soon enough. I don’t see Arizona or San Diego moving out of the top 10.


I could see San Diego accumulating picks and accepting a deal from Minnesota for the 11th and 23rd overall picks in the 1st round. Arizona has something like 13 picks already in this year's draft. They need quality over quantity. The Chargers might be more open to accumulating some picks, but not without dipping down too much. 11 would be just right for the Chargers and Harbaugh. They can pick a RT (they have Slater at OLT). Then can then take a WR at 23.

Arizona trading down with the Giants from 4 to 6 would be possible only if Arizona isn't soley fixated on MHJr. If they don't mind taking Nabers or Odunze at 6 instead of MHJr at 4, then we're talking turkey. It all depends on that with them. We know there's a relationship between Ossenfort in the Arizona front office and Cowden in the NYG's front office already from their days in Tennessee.
I’d rather draft the WR at 6  
Rjanyg : 3/30/2024 1:57 pm : link
Then take a chance on Penix.

Maybe with a trade down.
Penix has been healthy for 2-3 years now  
PatersonPlank : 3/30/2024 1:57 pm : link
if he checks out medically I'm on board
27 Days.  
MOOPS : 3/30/2024 1:58 pm : link


Can't get here soon enough.
RE: Thanks  
Darwinian : 3/30/2024 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16451185 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Penix doesn't seem like an ideal fit for what the Vikings like to do on offense.


Disagree. Penix was strong targeting Odunze, a solid X. Well, Minny has Jefferson, who can play X as well as Z. Penix has proven he can feed a stud receiver downfield.
RE: I still think the Vikings likely landing spot is  
Optimus-NY : 3/30/2024 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16451193 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
at 5, not 3 or 4. I don't see NE or Cards moving down to 11. If that's the case then we can only hope we move to 3-4. Otherwise we'll likely miss out entirely on a QB, unfortunately.


Exactly this.
Appreciate the information  
Brandon Walsh : 3/30/2024 2:00 pm : link
But why would they trade into the top 5 still if Maye was gone for a guy in Penix they could get at 11.
RE: RE: Thanks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/30/2024 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16451207 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16451185 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Penix doesn't seem like an ideal fit for what the Vikings like to do on offense.



Disagree. Penix was strong targeting Odunze, a solid X. Well, Minny has Jefferson, who can play X as well as Z. Penix has proven he can feed a stud receiver downfield.


The Vikings are a heavy intermediate crossing team. The bulk of there passing game is over the middle. Not the strength of Penix who likes to throw to the outside receivers.
LW- not that they will  
Dave on the UWS : 3/30/2024 2:05 pm : link
but Ariz and NE are more likely to move to 6 than out of the top 10. At that spot they still get a Blue chip WR, something neither team has at the moment. (and if NE really does like Nix, they can take him at 6 and have a boat load of extra draft capital this year and next.)
RE: Did he say it  
Sky King : 3/30/2024 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16451182 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
as if the Vikings already have a deal in place to do so or that is what they want to attempt to do?


The idea is to move to 3 for Maye (if he's there), or then to 5 for Pennix.
Pennix work out in shorts  
The Dude : 3/30/2024 2:09 pm : link
looking athletic in a 40, high jump etc is great for him but I think is somewhat masking things

The questions i have, albeit from a guy typing on his couch right now....was his in-pocket maneuvering, seemed to me that off platform or sliding away from/feeling pressure was not his strong suit. Didn't look like an "athlete" in the pocket to me. But again, I'm far from a scout.
RE: RE: RE: Thanks  
Darwinian : 3/30/2024 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16451212 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16451207 Darwinian said:


Quote:


In comment 16451185 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Penix doesn't seem like an ideal fit for what the Vikings like to do on offense.



Disagree. Penix was strong targeting Odunze, a solid X. Well, Minny has Jefferson, who can play X as well as Z. Penix has proven he can feed a stud receiver downfield.



The Vikings are a heavy intermediate crossing team. The bulk of there passing game is over the middle. Not the strength of Penix who likes to throw to the outside receivers.


I think KOC was catering to Cousins' strengths a bit. But targeting and relying on a big X is something Cousins and Penix share. There is a lot of faith in Minny that KOC can and will develop a QB successfully and with intention. I always felt Penix was a great fit for the Vikings. And you can be certain if they select Penix, KOC will be aware of his abilities and how he will fit into the offense he wants to run.
So Giants May Get Their Pick Of The Top 3 WRs?  
Trainmaster : 3/30/2024 2:10 pm : link
Sign me up!
RE: Pennix work out in shorts  
Darwinian : 3/30/2024 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16451217 The Dude said:
Quote:
looking athletic in a 40, high jump etc is great for him but I think is somewhat masking things

The questions i have, albeit from a guy typing on his couch right now....was his in-pocket maneuvering, seemed to me that off platform or sliding away from/feeling pressure was not his strong suit. Didn't look like an "athlete" in the pocket to me. But again, I'm far from a scout.


He was very athletic prior to the two ACLs.
RE: LW- not that they will  
LW_Giants : 3/30/2024 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16451214 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
but Ariz and NE are more likely to move to 6 than out of the top 10. At that spot they still get a Blue chip WR, something neither team has at the moment. (and if NE really does like Nix, they can take him at 6 and have a boat load of extra draft capital this year and next.)


Agree, I can't see NE moving to 11.
Penix skillset seems pretty similar to Cousins  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 2:13 pm : link
dont really have a strong feeling whatever type of offense occonnell will be looking to build going forward since he inherited cousins and let him walk, but he did make it work pretty well with cousins lack of mobility (and they were at least rumored to be trying to bring cousins back).

if this turns into a 5 qb top 10...wow.
RE: RE: RE: Thanks  
Optimus-NY : 3/30/2024 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16451212 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16451207 Darwinian said:


Quote:


In comment 16451185 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Penix doesn't seem like an ideal fit for what the Vikings like to do on offense.



Disagree. Penix was strong targeting Odunze, a solid X. Well, Minny has Jefferson, who can play X as well as Z. Penix has proven he can feed a stud receiver downfield.



The Vikings are a heavy intermediate crossing team. The bulk of there passing game is over the middle. Not the strength of Penix who likes to throw to the outside receivers.


Exactly.
McCarthy  
Toth029 : 3/30/2024 2:18 pm : link
Has been graded excellent on the run too. He recentlty turned 21, he's not nearly finished as a prospect. Two seasons starting, improving each year, and coming up big when it mattered.

I'll take that prognosis over a 24 year old with shoulder and knee injuries.
Penix  
WillVAB : 3/30/2024 2:21 pm : link
Is a better player coming out than Fields who went 11th overall. The people thinking he’s going to somehow slide to late first early second are being delusional.
Penix's prior two ACL's on that same right knee were both grade 3 ACLs  
GFAN52 : 3/30/2024 2:21 pm : link
That means there were complete tears. Yes he could pass team medicals, but he's a much higher risk for a 3rd which could be devastating.


Oct 20, 2018 Non-NFL Knee ACL Tear Grade 3
Nov 28, 2020 Non-NFL Knee ACL Tear Grade 3
Nov 2, 2019 Non-NFL Shoulder Clavicle Fracture
Oct 2, 2021 Non-NFL Shoulder A/C Joint Separation

The Giants would be inviting future disaster.
this is penix by area of the field  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 2:24 pm : link
he seemed to use the middle of the field plenty.



this is Cousins 2022 (to get full year numbers)

If  
AcidTest : 3/30/2024 2:25 pm : link
the Vikings trade to #5, then we will likely be shut out of the "big four" QBs. The only way that wouldn't happen is if we can trade with AZ, which is certainly possible. The problem is the cost. I wouldn't give up more than #47 to move up to #4, which might not be enough.

I still think NE will "stick and pick" and take a QB at #3, or would want a "king's ransom" to move to #6, something a lot more than #6, #47, and our #1 next year.

I would be really surprised if the Vikings traded multiple picks to move up for Penix.
can  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/30/2024 2:25 pm : link
you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?
RE: can  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?


at least they end up with MHJ or whoever the best position player is. who knows may even be able to trade that pick for a big return like arizona did last year w/ will anderson.
RE: can  
GFAN52 : 3/30/2024 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?


Hello Marvin Harrison Jr.
RE: this is penix by area of the field  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/30/2024 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16451232 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
he seemed to use the middle of the field plenty.



this is Cousins 2022 (to get full year numbers)



See my other thread about Albright talking to NFL execs before the championship game. They said Penix isn't really adept at throwing over the middle. Michigan then dared Penix to beat them throwing there and he couldn't.
RE: RE: this is penix by area of the field  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16451239 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16451232 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


he seemed to use the middle of the field plenty.



this is Cousins 2022 (to get full year numbers)





See my other thread about Albright talking to NFL execs before the championship game. They said Penix isn't really adept at throwing over the middle. Michigan then dared Penix to beat them throwing there and he couldn't.


imo Penix has the biggest adjustment of all 5 qbs to the NFL, which is ironic because i think he is the oldest. Michigan exposed him in a few ways but in his defense it was the first time he was getting that kind of test outside the p12. that is going to be his experience every week in the nfl, and it's possible he has worse receivers around him than odunze, polk, mcmillan.

he has arm talent and athleticism but he has a steep adjustment bc he's not a natural runner so he is going to have to become a really high end processor or else his arm talent wont matter.
RE: can  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/30/2024 2:33 pm : link
In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?


I hope I’m wrong, but I have a sinking feeling that Jones, Lock, & DeVito might be the QB room this fall. I pray to God I’m wrong.
RE: RE: Pennix work out in shorts  
The Dude : 3/30/2024 2:33 pm : link
In comment 16451221 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16451217 The Dude said:


Quote:


looking athletic in a 40, high jump etc is great for him but I think is somewhat masking things

The questions i have, albeit from a guy typing on his couch right now....was his in-pocket maneuvering, seemed to me that off platform or sliding away from/feeling pressure was not his strong suit. Didn't look like an "athlete" in the pocket to me. But again, I'm far from a scout.



He was very athletic prior to the two ACLs.


Right, but he did in fact have those two ACLs lol. Again this is me looking at limited "film" as a novice.
RE: RE: The draft  
BleedBlue46 : 3/30/2024 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16451203 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16451180 crooza172 said:


Quote:


Cannot get here soon enough. I don’t see Arizona or San Diego moving out of the top 10.



I could see San Diego accumulating picks and accepting a deal from Minnesota for the 11th and 23rd overall picks in the 1st round. Arizona has something like 13 picks already in this year's draft. They need quality over quantity. The Chargers might be more open to accumulating some picks, but not without dipping down too much. 11 would be just right for the Chargers and Harbaugh. They can pick a RT (they have Slater at OLT). Then can then take a WR at 23.

Arizona trading down with the Giants from 4 to 6 would be possible only if Arizona isn't soley fixated on MHJr. If they don't mind taking Nabers or Odunze at 6 instead of MHJr at 4, then we're talking turkey. It all depends on that with them. We know there's a relationship between Ossenfort in the Arizona front office and Cowden in the NYG's front office already from their days in Tennessee.


We could Also do the old double tradeup with LAC then AZ so they both get their top targets and an extra pick each
RE: 27 Days.  
BleedBlue46 : 3/30/2024 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16451206 MOOPS said:
Quote:


Can't get here soon enough.


26 days and 5hrs 22 minutes;)
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/30/2024 2:40 pm : link
implication here is that the Vikings are higher on Penix than McCarthy.

If so, then unless someone like Denver trades up, McCarthy should be there for the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: This is a five QB draft, at least  
jvm52106 : 3/30/2024 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16451190 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16451187 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 16451179 Go Terps said:


Quote:


That Penix workout was manna from heaven for the Giants.



Would you take him at 6?



Fuck yes.



Hell no!!
RE: the  
BleedBlue46 : 3/30/2024 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16451256 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
implication here is that the Vikings are higher on Penix than McCarthy.

If so, then unless someone like Denver trades up, McCarthy should be there for the Giants.


Yes, that is good news for us if reports are true about us liking JJM.

1. CW
2. JD
3. Maye
4. MHJ
5. Penix Jr
6. JJM
RE: can  
LW_Giants : 3/30/2024 2:53 pm : link
In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?


Not only can I imagine it, it's exactly what I'm expecting
RE: Thanks....our an asshat said the same thing  
UberAlias : 3/30/2024 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16451174 George from PA said:
Quote:
Other than Pennix.....which I believe is new
I must have missed. What thread was something said?
RE: can  
Spider56 : 3/30/2024 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?


So if you believe this is the worst case scenario, and the team ends up with the consensus best, can’t miss, future all pro WR … woe is me!
I'd let the Vikings trade up to 3 personally.  
BleedBlue46 : 3/30/2024 2:59 pm : link
The cost is going to be extreme, and I prefer JJM anyways.
RE: the  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16451256 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
implication here is that the Vikings are higher on Penix than McCarthy.

If so, then unless someone like Denver trades up, McCarthy should be there for the Giants.


i read the implication as mccarthy is top 3 and maye is qb4 (which is the direction betting markets have been moving).
RE: RE: the  
BleedBlue46 : 3/30/2024 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16451277 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16451256 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


implication here is that the Vikings are higher on Penix than McCarthy.

If so, then unless someone like Denver trades up, McCarthy should be there for the Giants.



i read the implication as mccarthy is top 3 and maye is qb4 (which is the direction betting markets have been moving).


JJM has nearly the same odds for pick 2, 3, 4 and 5. I haven't seen betting odds favoring him as qb3?
RE: can  
UberAlias : 3/30/2024 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?
Think of it this way —NYG would literally be the #1 pic of non QBs in a loaded draft, and at least 5 fewer teams to compete with out of the market in next years draft. Sign me up for that outcome.
RE: RE: RE: the  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16451282 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451277 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16451256 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


implication here is that the Vikings are higher on Penix than McCarthy.

If so, then unless someone like Denver trades up, McCarthy should be there for the Giants.



i read the implication as mccarthy is top 3 and maye is qb4 (which is the direction betting markets have been moving).



JJM has nearly the same odds for pick 2, 3, 4 and 5. I haven't seen betting odds favoring him as qb3?


i said the direction they have been moving - this week he went from +2500 at #2 to +250.
If  
AcidTest : 3/30/2024 3:06 pm : link
it goes:

Chi: Williams.
Wash: Daniels.
NE: McCarthy

then the Giants could presumably trade with AZ to get Maye, assuming the cost is reasonable. Is Minnesota really going to give up a ton of draft capital to move up to #5 for Penix?
RE: RE: the  
Darwinian : 3/30/2024 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16451277 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16451256 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


implication here is that the Vikings are higher on Penix than McCarthy.

If so, then unless someone like Denver trades up, McCarthy should be there for the Giants.



i read the implication as mccarthy is top 3 and maye is qb4 (which is the direction betting markets have been moving).


The betting markets may be tightening but Maye is still the favorite to go #2. And still a heavy favorite to go #3 if both he and JJM are both on the board. Don't mistake tightening to be the same as JJM is now a favorite to jump Maye. The markets are saying Maye goes before JJM. We had the same thing 2 months ago with CW and JD. People interpreted JDs rise as though he was destined to go #1. He wasn't then, and now it is clear he won't go #1. CW has separated himself substantially from the pack, and will go #1.
RE: If  
BleedBlue46 : 3/30/2024 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16451287 AcidTest said:
Quote:
it goes:

Chi: Williams.
Wash: Daniels.
NE: McCarthy

then the Giants could presumably trade with AZ to get Maye, assuming the cost is reasonable. Is Minnesota really going to give up a ton of draft capital to move up to #5 for Penix?


Picks 11 and 23 isn't really a ton if u believe in the qb
RE: RE: RE: RE: the  
BleedBlue46 : 3/30/2024 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16451286 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16451282 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16451277 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16451256 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


implication here is that the Vikings are higher on Penix than McCarthy.

If so, then unless someone like Denver trades up, McCarthy should be there for the Giants.



i read the implication as mccarthy is top 3 and maye is qb4 (which is the direction betting markets have been moving).



JJM has nearly the same odds for pick 2, 3, 4 and 5. I haven't seen betting odds favoring him as qb3?



i said the direction they have been moving - this week he went from +2500 at #2 to +250.


Wow, is it up to 250 now? It was 400 last I checked. Crazy, I mean I love JJM but that is still wild to me.
RE: RE: RE: the  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16451290 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16451277 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16451256 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


implication here is that the Vikings are higher on Penix than McCarthy.

If so, then unless someone like Denver trades up, McCarthy should be there for the Giants.



i read the implication as mccarthy is top 3 and maye is qb4 (which is the direction betting markets have been moving).



The betting markets may be tightening but Maye is still the favorite to go #2. And still a heavy favorite to go #3 if both he and JJM are both on the board. Don't mistake tightening to be the same as JJM is now a favorite to jump Maye. The markets are saying Maye goes before JJM. We had the same thing 2 months ago with CW and JD. People interpreted JDs rise as though he was destined to go #1. He wasn't then, and now it is clear he won't go #1. CW has separated himself substantially from the pack, and will go #1.


if maye is still on the board at #4 or #5, who do you suspect went 1-3? the report wasnt that they were trading to #3 it was "top 5" and the 2 most likely trade teams in the top 5 imo are clearly AZ/LAC.
RE: can  
The_Boss : 3/30/2024 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?


Would this qualify under “it can always get worse”?
RE: RE: RE: RE: the  
BleedBlue46 : 3/30/2024 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16451295 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16451290 Darwinian said:


Quote:


In comment 16451277 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16451256 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


implication here is that the Vikings are higher on Penix than McCarthy.

If so, then unless someone like Denver trades up, McCarthy should be there for the Giants.



i read the implication as mccarthy is top 3 and maye is qb4 (which is the direction betting markets have been moving).



The betting markets may be tightening but Maye is still the favorite to go #2. And still a heavy favorite to go #3 if both he and JJM are both on the board. Don't mistake tightening to be the same as JJM is now a favorite to jump Maye. The markets are saying Maye goes before JJM. We had the same thing 2 months ago with CW and JD. People interpreted JDs rise as though he was destined to go #1. He wasn't then, and now it is clear he won't go #1. CW has separated himself substantially from the pack, and will go #1.



if maye is still on the board at #4 or #5, who do you suspect went 1-3? the report wasnt that they were trading to #3 it was "top 5" and the 2 most likely trade teams in the top 5 imo are clearly AZ/LAC.


I read it as trading to 3-5 for Maye (whatever they can do) or if not possible trading to 5 for Penix. They aren't targeting JJM or maybe as you imply they know he won't be available and is going top 3.
RE: RE: If  
AcidTest : 3/30/2024 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16451293 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451287 AcidTest said:


Quote:


it goes:

Chi: Williams.
Wash: Daniels.
NE: McCarthy

then the Giants could presumably trade with AZ to get Maye, assuming the cost is reasonable. Is Minnesota really going to give up a ton of draft capital to move up to #5 for Penix?



Picks 11 and 23 isn't really a ton if u believe in the qb


It is for a QB who has had four season-ending injuries, including one to this throwing shoulder and tearing the same ACL twice.
RE: RE: can  
The_Boss : 3/30/2024 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16451285 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?

Think of it this way —NYG would literally be the #1 pic of non QBs in a loaded draft, and at least 5 fewer teams to compete with out of the market in next years draft. Sign me up for that outcome.


What QB you like next year? Should be a poor class by all accounts and we then suffer through another year of Jones or the prospect of Drew Lock.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: the  
GFAN52 : 3/30/2024 3:18 pm : link
In comment 16451300 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451295 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16451290 Darwinian said:


Quote:


In comment 16451277 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16451256 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


implication here is that the Vikings are higher on Penix than McCarthy.

If so, then unless someone like Denver trades up, McCarthy should be there for the Giants.



i read the implication as mccarthy is top 3 and maye is qb4 (which is the direction betting markets have been moving).



The betting markets may be tightening but Maye is still the favorite to go #2. And still a heavy favorite to go #3 if both he and JJM are both on the board. Don't mistake tightening to be the same as JJM is now a favorite to jump Maye. The markets are saying Maye goes before JJM. We had the same thing 2 months ago with CW and JD. People interpreted JDs rise as though he was destined to go #1. He wasn't then, and now it is clear he won't go #1. CW has separated himself substantially from the pack, and will go #1.



if maye is still on the board at #4 or #5, who do you suspect went 1-3? the report wasnt that they were trading to #3 it was "top 5" and the 2 most likely trade teams in the top 5 imo are clearly AZ/LAC.



I read it as trading to 3-5 for Maye (whatever they can do) or if not possible trading to 5 for Penix. They aren't targeting JJM or maybe as you imply they know he won't be available and is going top 3.


Or, all the information that is supposedly "leaked" at this time before the draft is either wrong, or intentionally provided as a swerve to keep everyone in the dark as to who the teams actually like or want.
RE: Thanks  
giantstock : 3/30/2024 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16451185 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Penix doesn't seem like an ideal fit for what the Vikings like to do on offense.


why? It seems he'd be perfect.
they could trade to 3 i just continue to think it's unlikely NE trades  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 3:22 pm : link
they will get their pick of 2 qbs other teams are rumored to be willing to trade up for, maybe 3 if this penix stuff is correct. they signed brissett to a 1 year deal at backup/spot starter $ even below what min gave darnold. they traded mac jones. they should be as qb hungry as anyone in the draft.

based on what everyone has done this offseason the 2 most likely trade spots in the top 5 are #4 or #5.
RE: RE: can  
giantstock : 3/30/2024 3:24 pm : link
In comment 16451272 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?



So if you believe this is the worst case scenario, and the team ends up with the consensus best, can’t miss, future all pro WR … woe is me!


woe is YOU would be right if you don'thave a QB because your ALL_Pro WR isn't going to perform well if he ever gets in the Playoffs. But you could be happy to know that you will take down the bottom tier teams.
RE: they could trade to 3 i just continue to think it's unlikely NE trades  
BleedBlue46 : 3/30/2024 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16451308 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
they will get their pick of 2 qbs other teams are rumored to be willing to trade up for, maybe 3 if this penix stuff is correct. they signed brissett to a 1 year deal at backup/spot starter $ even below what min gave darnold. they traded mac jones. they should be as qb hungry as anyone in the draft.

based on what everyone has done this offseason the 2 most likely trade spots in the top 5 are #4 or #5.


If they have Nix rated highly or Pennix anywhere close to JJM/Maye and they could get a haul and a qb din the same tier, then that's a no Brainer for them imo. They would need to trade down with us to ensure that though, pick 11 would be too risky with the Broncos lurking.
NE trading out from 3 doesn't seem to make much sense unless they  
Ira : 3/30/2024 3:33 pm : link
don't agree that the top rated qb's are as good as most think they are.
RE: RE: can  
Go Terps : 3/30/2024 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16451272 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?



So if you believe this is the worst case scenario, and the team ends up with the consensus best, can’t miss, future all pro WR … woe is me!


MHJ isn't going to be any good with Jones throwing to him.
RE: NE trading out from 3 doesn't seem to make much sense unless they  
GFAN52 : 3/30/2024 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16451316 Ira said:
Quote:
don't agree that the top rated qb's are as good as most think they are.


The odds don't favor they trade out unless they are overwhelmed with a trade offer.
RE: RE: RE: can  
eric2425ny : 3/30/2024 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16451310 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16451272 Spider56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?



So if you believe this is the worst case scenario, and the team ends up with the consensus best, can’t miss, future all pro WR … woe is me!



woe is YOU would be right if you don'thave a QB because your ALL_Pro WR isn't going to perform well if he ever gets in the Playoffs. But you could be happy to know that you will take down the bottom tier teams.


This isn’t the last draft in NFL history. If they somehow had MHJ fall in their lap we should be very pleased. With Jones/Lock//DeVito at the helm they will very likely be picking top 10 again in 2025. With all of these QB hungry teams having a 2024 QB pick going into their second year the Giants would be in a prime position to take a QB in 2025.
RE: NE trading out from 3 doesn't seem to make much sense unless they  
BleedBlue46 : 3/30/2024 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16451316 Ira said:
Quote:
don't agree that the top rated qb's are as good as most think they are.


That or they have a group of 3 together in a tier and feel they could get a haul and one of the 3 with a trade down to 6. If say they have JJM, Maye and Nix in the same tier, then they could trade down to 6 for a haul and still get one of those 3.
RE: McCarthy  
Mike from Ohio : 3/30/2024 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16451229 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Has been graded excellent on the run too. He recentlty turned 21, he's not nearly finished as a prospect. Two seasons starting, improving each year, and coming up big when it mattered.

I'll take that prognosis over a 24 year old with shoulder and knee injuries.


Or you can take the guy who has proven he is an excellent thrower over the guy who may someday become an excellent thrower. McCarthy is not near the passer Penix is right now. He certainly could become that, but that is projection and speculation only.
RE: NE trading out from 3 doesn't seem to make much sense unless they  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16451316 Ira said:
Quote:
don't agree that the top rated qb's are as good as most think they are.


and if they felt that way, justin fields for day 3, or minshew over brissett, or about a half dozen other moves would have made a lot more sense just to hedge. brissett has 20 tds in his last 4 seasons combined.
Bummer  
Spider43 : 3/30/2024 3:39 pm : link
I thought they wanted JJ...
RE: RE: McCarthy  
GFAN52 : 3/30/2024 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16451324 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16451229 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Has been graded excellent on the run too. He recentlty turned 21, he's not nearly finished as a prospect. Two seasons starting, improving each year, and coming up big when it mattered.

I'll take that prognosis over a 24 year old with shoulder and knee injuries.



Or you can take the guy who has proven he is an excellent thrower over the guy who may someday become an excellent thrower. McCarthy is not near the passer Penix is right now. He certainly could become that, but that is projection and speculation only.


Too much medical risk at 6.
RE: RE: RE: RE: the  
Darwinian : 3/30/2024 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16451295 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16451290 Darwinian said:


Quote:


In comment 16451277 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16451256 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


implication here is that the Vikings are higher on Penix than McCarthy.

If so, then unless someone like Denver trades up, McCarthy should be there for the Giants.



i read the implication as mccarthy is top 3 and maye is qb4 (which is the direction betting markets have been moving).



The betting markets may be tightening but Maye is still the favorite to go #2. And still a heavy favorite to go #3 if both he and JJM are both on the board. Don't mistake tightening to be the same as JJM is now a favorite to jump Maye. The markets are saying Maye goes before JJM. We had the same thing 2 months ago with CW and JD. People interpreted JDs rise as though he was destined to go #1. He wasn't then, and now it is clear he won't go #1. CW has separated himself substantially from the pack, and will go #1.



if maye is still on the board at #4 or #5, who do you suspect went 1-3? the report wasnt that they were trading to #3 it was "top 5" and the 2 most likely trade teams in the top 5 imo are clearly AZ/LAC.


I was replying to your assertion that JJM is top 3 and Maye is QB4, according to the movement of the betting mkts. But the betting markets are clear that Maye is likely QB2 and JJM is likely QB4.
RE: RE: NE trading out from 3 doesn't seem to make much sense unless they  
BleedBlue46 : 3/30/2024 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16451327 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16451316 Ira said:


Quote:


don't agree that the top rated qb's are as good as most think they are.



and if they felt that way, justin fields for day 3, or minshew over brissett, or about a half dozen other moves would have made a lot more sense just to hedge. brissett has 20 tds in his last 4 seasons combined.


Again, no one knows how NE has these QBs rated. They could quite possibly have Nix, JJM and Maye in the same tier or even like Nix more. They could then get a haul and a qb they like a lot, having their cake and eating it too. If the qb pick worked, they would make out like bandits.
Can anyone provide examples -  
Sean : 3/30/2024 3:42 pm : link
Of a highly touted WR performing well with a below average passer? WR makes no sense for this team build right now.

How is Garrett Wilson going for the Jets? How did Adams perform for the Raiders?

The people who want to push off QB have no issues not pushing off WR, why? This is a strong QB draft. WRs are more readily available each year.

Draft the QB at 6.

I will be happy getting one of the top 3 receivers  
Mike from Ohio : 3/30/2024 3:43 pm : link
But if they don’t get a QB we are wasting their rookie year with the current QB room we have, similar to the way we wasted Hyatt when Jones was in. This offense has a very, very low ceiling until Jones is gone.
RE: RE: RE: NE trading out from 3 doesn't seem to make much sense unless they  
BleedBlue46 : 3/30/2024 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16451334 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451327 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16451316 Ira said:


Quote:


don't agree that the top rated qb's are as good as most think they are.



and if they felt that way, justin fields for day 3, or minshew over brissett, or about a half dozen other moves would have made a lot more sense just to hedge. brissett has 20 tds in his last 4 seasons combined.



Again, no one knows how NE has these QBs rated. They could quite possibly have Nix, JJM and Maye in the same tier or even like Nix more. They could then get a haul and a qb they like a lot, having their cake and eating it too. If the qb pick worked, they would make out like bandits.


Pats tiers could be like this:

Tier 1: CW
Tier 2: JD
Tier 3: Maye, JJM, Nix
Tier 4: Penix

Thus, if Daniels isn't there at 3 they would trade down with us for pick 6, 47 and future 1st+3rd or so (yuck I would hate to give up that much). They then would get one of the 3 in their Tier 3 at 6 along with that king's ransom to rebuild their offense. They could even trade down with Minn to 11 and have deals in place to trade back up slightly if they had to for Nix (this would be less likely). I don't see them trading down with the Vikings really, it's too risky if they like the QBs together in a Tier.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: the  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16451331 Darwinian said:
Quote:



I was replying to your assertion that JJM is top 3 and Maye is QB4, according to the movement of the betting mkts. But the betting markets are clear that Maye is likely QB2 and JJM is likely QB4.


wrong - the betting markets are pretty clear that daniels is QB2 and JJM went from being a far bigger long shot to being QB2 than Maye to a much smaller one.

draft kings on pick #2 right now:

daniels -160
maye +170
mccarthy +275 (was +2500 before this week)
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: the  
Darwinian : 3/30/2024 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16451340 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16451331 Darwinian said:


Quote:





I was replying to your assertion that JJM is top 3 and Maye is QB4, according to the movement of the betting mkts. But the betting markets are clear that Maye is likely QB2 and JJM is likely QB4.



wrong - the betting markets are pretty clear that daniels is QB2 and JJM went from being a far bigger long shot to being QB2 than Maye to a much smaller one.

draft kings on pick #2 right now:

daniels -160
maye +170
mccarthy +275 (was +2500 before this week)


Vegasinsider has Maye ahead of Daniels. But the point was to said JJM was QB2 or 3 ahead of Maye and exactly zero sports books say that. Sorry you're incorrect.
RE: Can anyone provide examples -  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16451335 Sean said:
Quote:
Of a highly touted WR performing well with a below average passer? WR makes no sense for this team build right now.

How is Garrett Wilson going for the Jets? How did Adams perform for the Raiders?

The people who want to push off QB have no issues not pushing off WR, why? This is a strong QB draft. WRs are more readily available each year.

Draft the QB at 6.


in 2004 the arizona cardinals drafted larry fitzgerald with josh mccown as QB. marvin harrison was drafted in IND a couple years before Peyton. tyreek hill and travis kelce were on the chiefs before pat mahomes.

all teams can control is picking the best players they can when they get on the clock. nobody is unaware of the importance of QBs - that's why it appears teams are fighting as hard as they are to get into the top 4 for QBs, which has never happened before.
RE: RE: Can anyone provide examples -  
GFAN52 : 3/30/2024 3:58 pm : link
In comment 16451346 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16451335 Sean said:


Quote:


Of a highly touted WR performing well with a below average passer? WR makes no sense for this team build right now.

How is Garrett Wilson going for the Jets? How did Adams perform for the Raiders?

The people who want to push off QB have no issues not pushing off WR, why? This is a strong QB draft. WRs are more readily available each year.

Draft the QB at 6.




in 2004 the arizona cardinals drafted larry fitzgerald with josh mccown as QB. marvin harrison was drafted in IND a couple years before Peyton. tyreek hill and travis kelce were on the chiefs before pat mahomes.

all teams can control is picking the best players they can when they get on the clock. nobody is unaware of the importance of QBs - that's why it appears teams are fighting as hard as they are to get into the top 4 for QBs, which has never happened before.


Good post!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: the  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 4:00 pm : link
In comment 16451342 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16451340 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16451331 Darwinian said:


Quote:





I was replying to your assertion that JJM is top 3 and Maye is QB4, according to the movement of the betting mkts. But the betting markets are clear that Maye is likely QB2 and JJM is likely QB4.



wrong - the betting markets are pretty clear that daniels is QB2 and JJM went from being a far bigger long shot to being QB2 than Maye to a much smaller one.

draft kings on pick #2 right now:

daniels -160
maye +170
mccarthy +275 (was +2500 before this week)



Vegasinsider has Maye ahead of Daniels. But the point was to said JJM was QB2 or 3 ahead of Maye and exactly zero sports books say that. Sorry you're incorrect.


may want to double check that theory darwin:

In comment 16451277 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16451256 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


implication here is that the Vikings are higher on Penix than McCarthy.

If so, then unless someone like Denver trades up, McCarthy should be there for the Giants.



i read the implication as mccarthy is top 3 and maye is qb4 (which is the direction betting markets have been moving).
RE: RE: RE: RE: can  
giantstock : 3/30/2024 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16451321 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16451310 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 16451272 Spider56 said:



woe is YOU would be right if you don'thave a QB because your ALL_Pro WR isn't going to perform well if he ever gets in the Playoffs. But you could be happy to know that you will take down the bottom tier teams.



This isn’t the last draft in NFL history. If they somehow had MHJ fall in their lap we should be very pleased. With Jones/Lock//DeVito at the helm they will very likely be picking top 10 again in 2025. With all of these QB hungry teams having a 2024 QB pick going into their second year the Giants would be in a prime position to take a QB in 2025.


Yes this isn't the last draft in NFL History - but in regard to net year's draft of where they might pick -

1--- If Giants get the super WR - he is super for a reason in that he will win you football games. Therefore probably not going to be pick where we are now wit not only a stud WR but a better OL and a probable better Defense.

2--- Along with probably having an easier schedule.

3--- Along with the Giants at the end of the season don’t deliberately throw football;; games like the Eagles did a few years ago to get better positioned in the draft.

4—Along with the Giants -I have yet to see don’t do what Washington did and just throw in the towel and gut the team. Several year’s we noticed the Giants out of it in early December but they wind up doing pretty well the last month.

5--- And as for next year - the QB class thought to be weaker so with a pick beyond 6 to 10 let's say - with fewer QB's to choose from - you made comment about this not being the last draft in NFL History-- well the same geos with that next year there won't be many QB Hungry teams.

6--- As result, when we pick 10 next year - O fear the comments of passing on a QB will be prevalent because "this isn't the last draft in NFL History" to draft a QB.

It’s not just 1 thing from above but all that imo that magnify the need to get the QB (if they like him) and it definitely would be “Woe is me” if they don’t. More than likley say hello to mediocrity the same way Jefferson and Hill have led their teams to if no QB taken.

Meant to say regarding Point 5  
giantstock : 3/30/2024 4:14 pm : link
Of course just like there always is - there will be many QB hungry teams.

5--- And as for next year - the QB class thought to be weaker so with a pick beyond 6 to 10 let's say - with fewer QB's to choose from - you made comment about this not being the last draft in NFL History-- well the same geos with that next year there won't be many QB Hungry teams.
RE: this is penix by area of the field  
widmerseyebrow : 3/30/2024 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16451232 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
he seemed to use the middle of the field plenty.



this is Cousins 2022 (to get full year numbers)



This seems to line up with what execs said who were down on Penix, even though it was based on one game where he was trying to play catch up.
RE: the  
Blue21 : 3/30/2024 4:27 pm : link
In comment 16451256 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
implication here is that the Vikings are higher on Penix than McCarthy.

If so, then unless someone like Denver trades up, McCarthy should be there for the Giants.
Thats what I m taking from the asshat info.
RE: RE: RE: can  
UberAlias : 3/30/2024 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16451303 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16451285 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?

Think of it this way —NYG would literally be the #1 pic of non QBs in a loaded draft, and at least 5 fewer teams to compete with out of the market in next years draft. Sign me up for that outcome.



What QB you like next year? Should be a poor class by all accounts and we then suffer through another year of Jones or the prospect of Drew Lock.


I haven’t looked yet but if you consider, we’re drooling over guys like Daniels and JJM when Daniels was not on the radar this time a year ago and JJM wasn’t even after the season had ended. So saying we have to draft a QB this year because there won’t be one next year is a head scratcher. And regarding Jones as the QB next year, I think it’s foolish to force the #6 overall pick as a need based pick. It should not be all about 2024. We don’t need just a guy at QB. At least I don’t. Maybe others do.
RE: RE: Thanks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/30/2024 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16451307 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16451185 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Penix doesn't seem like an ideal fit for what the Vikings like to do on offense.



why? It seems he'd be perfect.


I already explained in this thread.
For all those who think it is good for the Giants if all the QB hungry  
Ivan15 : 3/30/2024 4:41 pm : link
Teams draft QBs this year, consider 2024 to be 2018 all over again. Then the 2025 draft turns out looking like 2019 for the Giants with only one good QB prospect who is covered with warts.
Eric on LI  
Sean : 3/30/2024 4:43 pm : link
With the benefit of hindsight, shouldn't the Cardinals have drafted either Rivers or Roethlisberger?
RE: RE: RE: Thanks  
giantstock : 3/30/2024 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16451375 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16451307 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 16451185 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Penix doesn't seem like an ideal fit for what the Vikings like to do on offense.



why? It seems he'd be perfect.



I already explained in this thread.


Yes I saw afterwards. I just wonderthough if those routes were designed more for Cousins strength. I read somewhere I think in 2022 that he was weak in Man Routes.
RE: For all those who think it is good for the Giants if all the QB hungry  
UberAlias : 3/30/2024 4:46 pm : link
In comment 16451383 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Teams draft QBs this year, consider 2024 to be 2018 all over again. Then the 2025 draft turns out looking like 2019 for the Giants with only one good QB prospect who is covered with warts.
It may be. But if that’s your reasoning for over drafting a Trey Lance or Pickett it would be a foolish move. You draft PLAYERS not POSITIONS.
I'm not liking how things appear to falling for the Giants  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/30/2024 4:48 pm : link
in re: to getting a QB. Either get Maye or McCarthy (since Williams is all but off the table) and make it happen. I want nothing to do with Penix and his multiple Grade 3 ACL tears when this team already very much has constant injury issues.
RE: Eric on LI  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 4:48 pm : link
In comment 16451386 Sean said:
Quote:
With the benefit of hindsight, shouldn't the Cardinals have drafted either Rivers or Roethlisberger?


they were the qb2 and qb3 in that draft. i dont think anyone is advocating passing on whoever the qb2/qb3 are in this draft.

if the top 4 qbs are off the board when the giants pick, or however many the giants consider top qbs, the more applicable question is should they have forced a pick for a lesser prospect like jp losman (who was QB4 and went #22 in 2004) over fitzgerald just because QB is more important?
At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
Go Terps : 3/30/2024 4:50 pm : link
What I think it boils down to is this: what looks like a better team build for the Giants?

1. (6) Penix, (47) Legette/Mcconkey/Polk
2. (6) MJH, (47) OL/DL/CB

In scenario 1 this team has a direction. In scenario 2 there is still a gaping hole that dominates the entire organization.
giantstock  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/30/2024 4:50 pm : link
The pundits I've been watching on YouTube say that O'Connell's offense is heavy on intermediate crossing routes. I don't know enough about his history, but that's the claim they are all making. I believe even Schmeelk said the same this past week.
RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
Sean : 3/30/2024 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16451395 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What I think it boils down to is this: what looks like a better team build for the Giants?

1. (6) Penix, (47) Legette/Mcconkey/Polk
2. (6) MJH, (47) OL/DL/CB

In scenario 1 this team has a direction. In scenario 2 there is still a gaping hole that dominates the entire organization.

And it leads to desperation next year at QB. You could see a scenario where they pay Dak significant money. I'd prefer to address QB now.
RE: RE: RE: can  
FStubbs : 3/30/2024 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16451318 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16451272 Spider56 said:


Quote:


In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?



So if you believe this is the worst case scenario, and the team ends up with the consensus best, can’t miss, future all pro WR … woe is me!



MHJ isn't going to be any good with Jones throwing to him.


DeAndre Hopkins was good with guys like TJ Yates, Bryan Hoyer, and Brock Osweiler throwing the ball. I don't think Jones is the future, but he's better than those guys.
RE: RE: RE: RE: can  
giantstock : 3/30/2024 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16451371 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16451303 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16451285 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?

Think of it this way —NYG would literally be the #1 pic of non QBs in a loaded draft, and at least 5 fewer teams to compete with out of the market in next years draft. Sign me up for that outcome.



What QB you like next year? Should be a poor class by all accounts and we then suffer through another year of Jones or the prospect of Drew Lock.



I haven’t looked yet but if you consider, we’re drooling over guys like Daniels and JJM when Daniels was not on the radar this time a year ago and JJM wasn’t even after the season had ended. So saying we have to draft a QB this year because there won’t be one next year is a head scratcher. And regarding Jones as the QB next year, I think it’s foolish to force the #6 overall pick as a need based pick. It should not be all about 2024. We don’t need just a guy at QB. At least I don’t. Maybe others do.


It's not a head-scratcher. You have at least SY saying at this moment some positive stuff on JJM along with everything we are hearing.

SO you know the drooling is appropriate this year to an extent so why are you assuming next year there will be the same and that the Giants will be in a position to get?

If you aren't drooling for next year- then why not get onboard with what seems like a consensus of a strong QB class that you know it is at least considered that. While next year it is much more of an unknown.
RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
FStubbs : 3/30/2024 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16451395 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What I think it boils down to is this: what looks like a better team build for the Giants?

1. (6) Penix, (47) Legette/Mcconkey/Polk
2. (6) MJH, (47) OL/DL/CB

In scenario 1 this team has a direction. In scenario 2 there is still a gaping hole that dominates the entire organization.


(1) is fine if you're sure Penix is the goods.

But if the team thinks only 2 QBs are worth a first rounder and they're gone after pick #2, then they're reaching and option (2) is better.

Either way the team's roster has improved. And if by direction you mean specifically at QB, as long as the team knows Jones is no longer the long term solution, just the guy we're stuck with right now, that's fine too. We'll get the QB.
RE: Eric on LI  
Mike from Ohio : 3/30/2024 4:55 pm : link
In comment 16451386 Sean said:
Quote:
With the benefit of hindsight, shouldn't the Cardinals have drafted either Rivers or Roethlisberger?


Based on them making only one SuperBowl (after they found a QB) and not winning any, you can certainly make the argument they would have been much better served with one of those QBs instead of the HoF WR.
Giants  
ElitoCanton : 3/30/2024 4:55 pm : link
should beat any Vikings trade up offer. This team is screwed until they find their QB. And future draft classes are not as likely to be as strong as this one. Stop playing around. Go get the QB you love.
RE: RE: For all those who think it is good for the Giants if all the QB hungry  
giantstock : 3/30/2024 4:55 pm : link
In comment 16451389 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16451383 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


Teams draft QBs this year, consider 2024 to be 2018 all over again. Then the 2025 draft turns out looking like 2019 for the Giants with only one good QB prospect who is covered with warts.

It may be. But if that’s your reasoning for over drafting a Trey Lance or Pickett it would be a foolish move. You draft PLAYERS not POSITIONS.


You draft PLAYERS at POSITIONS. The QB market is generally veryhigh deamnd - so in SUpply and Demand - generally you reach for the QB Player because of the high demand at the QB POSITION is hardest to find/ most important.
If this regime fails to draft a QB, either at 6 or higher thru trade  
The_Boss : 3/30/2024 4:58 pm : link
OR we get jumped by Minnesota/Denver for a QB, we are wasting/ throwing away a season. And, when we finish in the basement with 4-6 wins, I’d be on board with canning Daboll and Schoen.
RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
Go Terps : 3/30/2024 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16451400 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16451395 Go Terps said:


Quote:


What I think it boils down to is this: what looks like a better team build for the Giants?

1. (6) Penix, (47) Legette/Mcconkey/Polk
2. (6) MJH, (47) OL/DL/CB

In scenario 1 this team has a direction. In scenario 2 there is still a gaping hole that dominates the entire organization.



(1) is fine if you're sure Penix is the goods.

But if the team thinks only 2 QBs are worth a first rounder and they're gone after pick #2, then they're reaching and option (2) is better.

Either way the team's roster has improved. And if by direction you mean specifically at QB, as long as the team knows Jones is no longer the long term solution, just the guy we're stuck with right now, that's fine too. We'll get the QB.


If the Giants have Maye and McCarthy clearly better than Penix, then I think they have a player evaluation problem.
RE: RE: Eric on LI  
Eric on Li : 3/30/2024 5:04 pm : link
In comment 16451401 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16451386 Sean said:


Quote:


With the benefit of hindsight, shouldn't the Cardinals have drafted either Rivers or Roethlisberger?



Based on them making only one SuperBowl (after they found a QB) and not winning any, you can certainly make the argument they would have been much better served with one of those QBs instead of the HoF WR.


they are both HOF QBs of course that would have been better. nobody is choosing a HOF QB over a HOF WR but that isnt the actual choice - it's a strawman.

the choice may end up being between a WR they have a top grade on vs. a QB they dont.
RE: Thanks  
Section331 : 3/30/2024 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16451185 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Penix doesn't seem like an ideal fit for what the Vikings like to do on offense.


I don’t know, they made it work with Cousins, who’s far less mobile than Penix.
If we draft Nabors, hopefully we can get  
Section331 : 3/30/2024 5:07 pm : link
Pennix to throw to him.

These names aren’t that hard people, we’re not asking you to spell Eluemunor.
RE: RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
Mbavaro : 3/30/2024 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16451410 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16451400 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 16451395 Go Terps said:


Quote:


What I think it boils down to is this: what looks like a better team build for the Giants?

1. (6) Penix, (47) Legette/Mcconkey/Polk
2. (6) MJH, (47) OL/DL/CB

In scenario 1 this team has a direction. In scenario 2 there is still a gaping hole that dominates the entire organization.



(1) is fine if you're sure Penix is the goods.

But if the team thinks only 2 QBs are worth a first rounder and they're gone after pick #2, then they're reaching and option (2) is better.

Either way the team's roster has improved. And if by direction you mean specifically at QB, as long as the team knows Jones is no longer the long term solution, just the guy we're stuck with right now, that's fine too. We'll get the QB.



If the Giants have Maye and McCarthy clearly better than Penix, then I think they have a player evaluation problem.




With all of your message board player evaluation skills it’s amazing that you aren’t working as a GM
RE: RE: RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
Go Terps : 3/30/2024 5:17 pm : link
In comment 16451416 Mbavaro said:
Quote:

With all of your message board player evaluation skills it’s amazing that you aren’t working as a GM


If the Giants had hired me instead of that slob Gettleman in 2018 they'd be in a better place today than they currently are. It's sad that that isn't exaggeration.
RE: RE: RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
Toth029 : 3/30/2024 5:21 pm : link
In comment 16451416 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16451410 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451400 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 16451395 Go Terps said:


Quote:


What I think it boils down to is this: what looks like a better team build for the Giants?

1. (6) Penix, (47) Legette/Mcconkey/Polk
2. (6) MJH, (47) OL/DL/CB

In scenario 1 this team has a direction. In scenario 2 there is still a gaping hole that dominates the entire organization.



(1) is fine if you're sure Penix is the goods.

But if the team thinks only 2 QBs are worth a first rounder and they're gone after pick #2, then they're reaching and option (2) is better.

Either way the team's roster has improved. And if by direction you mean specifically at QB, as long as the team knows Jones is no longer the long term solution, just the guy we're stuck with right now, that's fine too. We'll get the QB.



If the Giants have Maye and McCarthy clearly better than Penix, then I think they have a player evaluation problem.





With all of your message board player evaluation skills it’s amazing that you aren’t working as a GM


Sir, that's the president of the Malik Willis in the first round fanclub to you.
RE: If we draft Nabors, hopefully we can get  
section125 : 3/30/2024 5:23 pm : link
In comment 16451414 Section331 said:
Quote:
Pennix to throw to him.

These names aren’t that hard people, we’re not asking you to spell Eluemunor.


I think you mean Nabers and Penix. But no it will be one or the other. Not both.
What if none of the teams in the top 5  
jeff57 : 3/30/2024 5:27 pm : link
Want to trade out. Three need QBs, the other 2 could be sacrificing an all pro wide receiver.
Plenty of time for Bo Nix  
jeff57 : 3/30/2024 5:29 pm : link
To rise into the top 6 discussion. Why not.
RE: RE: RE: For all those who think it is good for the Giants if all the QB hungry  
UberAlias : 3/30/2024 5:33 pm : link
In comment 16451403 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 16451389 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16451383 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


Teams draft QBs this year, consider 2024 to be 2018 all over again. Then the 2025 draft turns out looking like 2019 for the Giants with only one good QB prospect who is covered with warts.

It may be. But if that’s your reasoning for over drafting a Trey Lance or Pickett it would be a foolish move. You draft PLAYERS not POSITIONS.



You draft PLAYERS at POSITIONS. The QB market is generally veryhigh deamnd - so in SUpply and Demand - generally you reach for the QB Player because of the high demand at the QB POSITION is hardest to find/ most important.


This is true. NYG needs to be searching for their QB of the future. That's not in question. If there is a QB they love, they have to whatever they can to get him. What they should not do, however, is settle and draft a mediocre QB just because we don't like Jones. That would be foolish. You don't pass on a blue chip WR to draft a Ryan Tannehill. I realize there are a lot of fans who would be perfectly happy with that. I for one would not. I want the team to set championship level standard for their QB and keep the search open until we can find that guy. Hopefully it happens this year, but I won't sign up for settling.
RE: RE: can  
Rjanyg : 3/30/2024 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16451285 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?

Think of it this way —NYG would literally be the #1 pic of non QBs in a loaded draft, and at least 5 fewer teams to compete with out of the market in next years draft. Sign me up for that outcome.


Good post!
Terps...  
bw in dc : 3/30/2024 5:43 pm : link
loves Penix.
RE: Terps...  
JonA1979 : 3/30/2024 5:44 pm : link
In comment 16451436 bw in dc said:
Quote:
loves Penix.


Not that there's anything wrong with that...
RE: can  
BlueHurricane : 3/30/2024 5:44 pm : link
In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?


I would do the happy dance and take Harrison.
RE: RE: RE: can  
BleedBlue46 : 3/30/2024 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16451432 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16451285 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16451235 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


you imagine the QB-hungry Giants watching five QBs go before them?

Think of it this way —NYG would literally be the #1 pic of non QBs in a loaded draft, and at least 5 fewer teams to compete with out of the market in next years draft. Sign me up for that outcome.



Good post!


QBs I could see liking in next year's draft:

Dart, Ward, Sanders, Ewers. I don't like Beck at the moment. Its definitely hard to say if it will be below average or not, but it doesn't look as promising. This year's draft has been heralded as special for year's now. The biggest concern for me is I don't see us having this high of a pick for a while even if we don't add a QB. Our o line was fielding practice squad guys and we were starting a udfa qb, Daboll still got 6 wins which could have easily been 9. I domt see us having a top 10 pick with an easier schedule, Burns, improved o line play, development of our younger guys and a potentially elite pass rush. I see us being in the middle of the pack draft wise. I think Schoen also doesn't forsee us having a pick this high again. If that's how it goes, we will really be stuck in qb hell for a while. Also, we are in the driver's seat for a tradeup, not the Vikings. Schoen can get a qb he likes if he chooses to he will not be bested by the Vikings because pick 6 in this draft is very valuable with 3-4 qbs going and about 6 other blue chip players.
If Schoen does not get his QB this year  
Rave7 : 3/30/2024 6:04 pm : link
I would be very disappointed.
Trading up is not guaranteed, but losing to the Vikings and having them jump over us to pick a Maye or McCarthy this year would be heartbreaking. While reading the Vikings forum today, I noticed that no one is discussing Penix as a potential QB option. Therefore, I am unsure what to make of this asshat info. If the Vikings were to select Penix with a top 5 pick with trade up, it would certainly be surprising.
There is no guarantee that next year's QB will be any good or that we will pick in the top 10. No one expected the Giants to pick 25th in the 2023 draft.
We are at pick 6, which is closer to the top, so we should swing for the fences. According to Sy, who I trust for his QB evaluations, prioritizing the QB position is crucial this year. In 2022, we had picks 5 and 7, but the QB class was poor, so I understand Schoen's decision to wait. In 2023, Jones performed adequately, and we unexpectedly made the playoffs, causing our QB timeline to become somewhat mismanaged. Now, in 2024, we are back to square one with no QB certainty. Therefore, 2024 is the year when Schoen should pull the trigger, just like Beane did in 2018 with Josh Allen. Let's get this done and get Maye or McCarthy to Giants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
Mbavaro : 3/30/2024 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16451419 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16451416 Mbavaro said:


Quote:



With all of your message board player evaluation skills it’s amazing that you aren’t working as a GM



If the Giants had hired me instead of that slob Gettleman in 2018 they'd be in a better place today than they currently are. It's sad that that isn't exaggeration.


Yea we could have had Malik Willis as the QB and traded Andrew Thomas for a 2nd rd pick
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
Go Terps : 3/30/2024 6:45 pm : link
In comment 16451467 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16451419 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451416 Mbavaro said:


Quote:



With all of your message board player evaluation skills it’s amazing that you aren’t working as a GM



If the Giants had hired me instead of that slob Gettleman in 2018 they'd be in a better place today than they currently are. It's sad that that isn't exaggeration.



Yea we could have had Malik Willis as the QB and traded Andrew Thomas for a 2nd rd pick


There would have been no need, because Lamar Jackson would be our quarterback.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
Mbavaro : 3/30/2024 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16451475 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16451467 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16451419 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451416 Mbavaro said:


Quote:



With all of your message board player evaluation skills it’s amazing that you aren’t working as a GM



If the Giants had hired me instead of that slob Gettleman in 2018 they'd be in a better place today than they currently are. It's sad that that isn't exaggeration.



Yea we could have had Malik Willis as the QB and traded Andrew Thomas for a 2nd rd pick



There would have been no need, because Lamar Jackson would be our quarterback.


Nice spin wanna be

Surprised you didn't play the race card again against the ownership
RE: RE: RE: NE trading out from 3 doesn't seem to make much sense unless they  
Mayo2JZ : 3/30/2024 6:51 pm : link
In comment 16451334 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451327 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16451316 Ira said:


Quote:


don't agree that the top rated qb's are as good as most think they are.



and if they felt that way, justin fields for day 3, or minshew over brissett, or about a half dozen other moves would have made a lot more sense just to hedge. brissett has 20 tds in his last 4 seasons combined.



Again, no one knows how NE has these QBs rated. They could quite possibly have Nix, JJM and Maye in the same tier or even like Nix more. They could then get a haul and a qb they like a lot, having their cake and eating it too. If the qb pick worked, they would make out like bandits.


I don’t think NE takes a QB at 3. I think they wait to take a QB later. They have Brisette and he did a good job for them in the past. I think they go D or WR
 
christian : 3/30/2024 7:01 pm : link
The thought exercise of drafting a quarterback bust being better than re-signing Jones (if I can borrow a vintage BBI phrase) is a small IQ test.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
ThomasG : 3/30/2024 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16451478 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16451475 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451467 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16451419 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451416 Mbavaro said:


Quote:



With all of your message board player evaluation skills it’s amazing that you aren’t working as a GM



If the Giants had hired me instead of that slob Gettleman in 2018 they'd be in a better place today than they currently are. It's sad that that isn't exaggeration.



Yea we could have had Malik Willis as the QB and traded Andrew Thomas for a 2nd rd pick



There would have been no need, because Lamar Jackson would be our quarterback.



Nice spin wanna be

Surprised you didn't play the race card again against the ownership


MBavaro doing his thing. If he isn't defending the Front Office, he's criticizing posters he didn't like the first time around on the site.

RE: If this regime fails to draft a QB, either at 6 or higher thru trade  
Mayo2JZ : 3/30/2024 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16451407 The_Boss said:
Quote:
OR we get jumped by Minnesota/Denver for a QB, we are wasting/ throwing away a season. And, when we finish in the basement with 4-6 wins, I’d be on board with canning Daboll and Schoen.


How do you see that? Is this team built to compete in ‘24? I don’t think so. Don’t understand why everyone is worried about NOT competing this season. I think it is very much expected. So what? Let’s keep building the roster. I wouldn’t say it’s a throw away season but even if we were able to get the QB this year what would you actually expect in ‘24? Eric has said that a new QB will give the fanbase hope and that’s okay
RE: …  
Sean : 3/30/2024 7:26 pm : link
In comment 16451487 christian said:
Quote:
The thought exercise of drafting a quarterback bust being better than re-signing Jones (if I can borrow a vintage BBI phrase) is a small IQ test.

But, Malik Willis!
Terps was crazy spot on about Lamar Jackson  
GiantTuff1 : 3/30/2024 7:38 pm : link
when almost everyone was blind to it. If he was GM he’s right Malik Willis doesn’t happen because we would have an MVP level player under center.

But if you believe we had no QB with Jones then taking a shot on a QB like Willis that showed some promise to become another LJ is worth a gamble. You miss the shots you don’t take. Giants took ZERO shots after drafting Jones. THAT is far more foolish than taking a shot on MW when the answer is not in the building.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
Mbavaro : 3/30/2024 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16451491 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16451478 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16451475 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451467 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16451419 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451416 Mbavaro said:


Quote:



With all of your message board player evaluation skills it’s amazing that you aren’t working as a GM



If the Giants had hired me instead of that slob Gettleman in 2018 they'd be in a better place today than they currently are. It's sad that that isn't exaggeration.



Yea we could have had Malik Willis as the QB and traded Andrew Thomas for a 2nd rd pick



There would have been no need, because Lamar Jackson would be our quarterback.



Nice spin wanna be

Surprised you didn’t play the race card again against the ownership



MBavaro doing his thing. If he isn’t defending the Front Office, he’s criticizing posters he didn’t like the first time around on the site.


Stalker alert again

And you are making up false narratives that I had another handle

What I stated was true

If you don’t like what I say feel free to ignore me as opposed to paying way too
attention to what I say
This team might be better off right now  
give66 : 3/30/2024 7:51 pm : link
If we had drafted Malik Willis.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
BigBlueShock : 3/30/2024 7:56 pm : link
In comment 16451535 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16451491 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16451478 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16451475 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451467 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16451419 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451416 Mbavaro said:


Quote:



With all of your message board player evaluation skills it’s amazing that you aren’t working as a GM



If the Giants had hired me instead of that slob Gettleman in 2018 they'd be in a better place today than they currently are. It's sad that that isn't exaggeration.



Yea we could have had Malik Willis as the QB and traded Andrew Thomas for a 2nd rd pick



There would have been no need, because Lamar Jackson would be our quarterback.



Nice spin wanna be

Surprised you didn’t play the race card again against the ownership



MBavaro doing his thing. If he isn’t defending the Front Office, he’s criticizing posters he didn’t like the first time around on the site.




Stalker alert again

And you are making up false narratives that I had another handle

What I stated was true

If you don’t like what I say feel free to ignore me as opposed to paying way too
attention to what I say

JimmyGoogs/LH17/ThomasG calling anyone else out for having multiple handles is freakin hysterical. Self awareness is just one of a multitude of weaknesses he struggles with
If Penix  
3rdnlong : 3/30/2024 7:58 pm : link
Goes 5th MHJ is there at 6.

I’d rather take Bowers at 6 than Penix. No chance the NYG take him. And if they do, he better be the 2nd coming of Steve Young.
People are so hung up on him being left handed  
Go Terps : 3/30/2024 7:59 pm : link
It makes no sense.
RE: People are so hung up on him being left handed  
section125 : 3/30/2024 8:03 pm : link
In comment 16451548 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It makes no sense.


Yes, completely stupid. Worried about Neal and his protection. Well Neal has to step up his game.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This is a five QB draft, at least  
mphbullet36 : 3/30/2024 8:10 pm : link
In comment 16451200 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451191 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451187 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 16451179 Go Terps said:


Quote:


That Penix workout was manna from heaven for the Giants.



Would you take him at 6?



I don't know how you can be happy taking McCarthy or Maye at 6 but not Penix (assuming you're confident he's healthy).

I thought that was the big takeaway from the workout - Penix is healthy enough to be an explosive athlete.

He's a better passer than both McCarthy and Maye.



With a worse injury past.


along with being nearly 3 years older...
RE: RE: People are so hung up on him being left handed  
Go Terps : 3/30/2024 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16451553 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451548 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It makes no sense.



Yes, completely stupid. Worried about Neal and his protection. Well Neal has to step up his game.


And how did it with out having a right handed QB with Andrew Thomas?

Penix is the best in this class at throwing decisively and avoiding sacks. He'd be a colossal improvement over Jones in this area alone.
RE: RE: RE: People are so hung up on him being left handed  
Darwinian : 3/30/2024 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16451573 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16451553 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16451548 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It makes no sense.



Yes, completely stupid. Worried about Neal and his protection. Well Neal has to step up his game.



And how did it with out having a right handed QB with Andrew Thomas?

Penix is the best in this class at throwing decisively and avoiding sacks. He'd be a colossal improvement over Jones in this area alone.


Yes he'd be a big upgrade, I agree. He seems ready to go, owing to his age and experience. And it seems to KOC and Daboll both like what they see. I think Penix is in the mix, either at #6 or a slight trade back.
Which QB & WR Draft Class Will 2024 Turn Out To Be More Like?  
Trainmaster : 3/30/2024 8:37 pm : link
2021
1 - T Lawrence
2 - Z Wilson
3 - T Lance
11 - J Fields

5 - J Chase
6 - J Waddle
10 - D Smith


2020
1 - J Burrow
5 - T Tagovailoa
6 - J Herbert
26 - J Love

12 - H Ruggs
15 - J Jeudy
17 - C Lamb

Or something in between?

20/20 hindsight in 2020 you don't pass on Tua, Herbert or Love for C Lamb

20/20 hindsight in 2021 you pass on Z Wilson, T Lance & J Fields for J Chase, J Waddle or D Smith.

Decisions, decisions ...
RE: Terps was crazy spot on about Lamar Jackson  
Toth029 : 3/30/2024 8:44 pm : link
In comment 16451516 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
when almost everyone was blind to it. If he was GM he’s right Malik Willis doesn’t happen because we would have an MVP level player under center.

But if you believe we had no QB with Jones then taking a shot on a QB like Willis that showed some promise to become another LJ is worth a gamble. You miss the shots you don’t take. Giants took ZERO shots after drafting Jones. THAT is far more foolish than taking a shot on MW when the answer is not in the building.


That assumes the Giants hire and acquire the right pieces around Jackson. Jackson gets Jason Garrett and Joe Judge as his offensive minds and players like Nate Solder protecting his blindside, or his best target being Evan Engram who had trouble with concentration drops and staying healthy, and WR's like Golladay, Toney, a washed Tate or an oft injured Sterling Shepard? There's a reason the Ravens have one losing season since 2008 and isn't due to Lamar.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
IchabodGiant : 3/30/2024 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16451543 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16451535 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16451491 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16451478 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16451475 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451467 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16451419 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451416 Mbavaro said:


Quote:



With all of your message board player evaluation skills it’s amazing that you aren’t working as a GM



If the Giants had hired me instead of that slob Gettleman in 2018 they'd be in a better place today than they currently are. It's sad that that isn't exaggeration.



Yea we could have had Malik Willis as the QB and traded Andrew Thomas for a 2nd rd pick



There would have been no need, because Lamar Jackson would be our quarterback.



Nice spin wanna be

Surprised you didn’t play the race card again against the ownership



MBavaro doing his thing. If he isn’t defending the Front Office, he’s criticizing posters he didn’t like the first time around on the site.




Stalker alert again

And you are making up false narratives that I had another handle

What I stated was true

If you don’t like what I say feel free to ignore me as opposed to paying way too
attention to what I say


JimmyGoogs/LH17/ThomasG calling anyone else out for having multiple handles is freakin hysterical. Self awareness is just one of a multitude of weaknesses he struggles with


+10000000
RE: RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
jvm52106 : 3/30/2024 9:03 pm : link
In comment 16451410 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16451400 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 16451395 Go Terps said:


Quote:


What I think it boils down to is this: what looks like a better team build for the Giants?

1. (6) Penix, (47) Legette/Mcconkey/Polk
2. (6) MJH, (47) OL/DL/CB

In scenario 1 this team has a direction. In scenario 2 there is still a gaping hole that dominates the entire organization.



(1) is fine if you're sure Penix is the goods.

But if the team thinks only 2 QBs are worth a first rounder and they're gone after pick #2, then they're reaching and option (2) is better.

Either way the team's roster has improved. And if by direction you mean specifically at QB, as long as the team knows Jones is no longer the long term solution, just the guy we're stuck with right now, that's fine too. We'll get the QB.



If the Giants have Maye and McCarthy clearly better than Penix, then I think they have a player evaluation problem.


See that right there says you are full of shit. Maye is clearly better than Pennix. Put Pennix on NC and Maye on Washington and you see one (Pennix) struggle mightily and the other Maye have numbers like 2022... You lose credibility saying that, it's Willis all over again.. But the Giants are racists right? That is your "player evaliation" problem...You are back to showing your true intentions..
RE: Terps was crazy spot on about Lamar Jackson  
FStubbs : 3/30/2024 9:18 pm : link
In comment 16451516 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
when almost everyone was blind to it. If he was GM he’s right Malik Willis doesn’t happen because we would have an MVP level player under center.

But if you believe we had no QB with Jones then taking a shot on a QB like Willis that showed some promise to become another LJ is worth a gamble. You miss the shots you don’t take. Giants took ZERO shots after drafting Jones. THAT is far more foolish than taking a shot on MW when the answer is not in the building.


Lamar Jackson was drafted at the right spot - he would've been a bust on 75% of the teams in the NFL, including this one. Most coaches wouldn't have known how to develop him properly.

Malik Willis is the type of QB that in the past would've held a clipboard for 2-3 years before he saw any game action. This is not that kind of era anymore.
I'm fine with Penix or Nix - I would just "like" to trade down and get  
PatersonPlank : 3/30/2024 9:25 pm : link
another pick or two if thats the way we are going to go.
RE: Terps was crazy spot on about Lamar Jackson  
giantstock : 3/30/2024 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16451516 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
when almost everyone was blind to it. If he was GM he’s right Malik Willis doesn’t happen because we would have an MVP level player under center.

But if you believe we had no QB with Jones then taking a shot on a QB like Willis that showed some promise to become another LJ is worth a gamble. You miss the shots you don’t take. Giants took ZERO shots after drafting Jones. THAT is far more foolish than taking a shot on MW when the answer is not in the building.


Every now and then I need a good laugh. Thank you Mrs Willis for joining BBI.

C'mon just stop with this. And Daniel Joens could've been a superstar with a better OL and better coaches etc too because you say-so with all your experience as a NFL scout?
If he checks out medically  
UberAlias : 3/30/2024 9:39 pm : link
There is a lot to like with Penix. Without breaking down film, I'm a little surprised he wasn't more highly regarded. He can move better than people give him credit for, he had a live arm and throws a good looking ball. You talk about Odunze's contested catches. well some of those are also well placed balls by his QB. It's not like Washington is the first team to come to mind in CFB, and he took them to a championship game.

He's one of the guys where I've been asking myself --if the medicals check out, does his placement on team's boards match the media's? I wouldn't be surprised if he showed higher. Maybe we're seeing that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
SleepyOwl : 3/30/2024 9:45 pm : link
In comment 16451421 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451416 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16451410 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451400 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 16451395 Go Terps said:


Quote:


What I think it boils down to is this: what looks like a better team build for the Giants?

1. (6) Penix, (47) Legette/Mcconkey/Polk
2. (6) MJH, (47) OL/DL/CB

In scenario 1 this team has a direction. In scenario 2 there is still a gaping hole that dominates the entire organization.



(1) is fine if you're sure Penix is the goods.

But if the team thinks only 2 QBs are worth a first rounder and they're gone after pick #2, then they're reaching and option (2) is better.

Either way the team's roster has improved. And if by direction you mean specifically at QB, as long as the team knows Jones is no longer the long term solution, just the guy we're stuck with right now, that's fine too. We'll get the QB.



If the Giants have Maye and McCarthy clearly better than Penix, then I think they have a player evaluation problem.





With all of your message board player evaluation skills it’s amazing that you aren’t working as a GM



Sir, that's the president of the Malik Willis in the first round fanclub to you.


Malik Willis is the TRUTH. Vrabel didn’t want him so he sat him and now he’s out of a job.
RE: Which QB & WR Draft Class Will 2024 Turn Out To Be More Like?  
UberAlias : 3/30/2024 9:56 pm : link
In comment 16451581 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
2021
1 - T Lawrence
2 - Z Wilson
3 - T Lance
11 - J Fields

5 - J Chase
6 - J Waddle
10 - D Smith


2020
1 - J Burrow
5 - T Tagovailoa
6 - J Herbert
26 - J Love

12 - H Ruggs
15 - J Jeudy
17 - C Lamb

Or something in between?

20/20 hindsight in 2020 you don't pass on Tua, Herbert or Love for C Lamb

20/20 hindsight in 2021 you pass on Z Wilson, T Lance & J Fields for J Chase, J Waddle or D Smith.

Decisions, decisions ...


This doesn't matter. Caleb doesn't matter. Daniels probably won't matter. There's a 50/50 chance that Maye matters for us. The relevant QBs are (Maybe) Maye, JJM, and Penix. Nix and Rattler if we go WR in round 1.

This could be a huge QB year with no options available for us. The question is, what to make of the QB who are in play for the New York Giants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: At this point you can find examples to support any approach  
Darwinian : 3/30/2024 10:12 pm : link
In comment 16451640 SleepyOwl said:
Quote:
In comment 16451421 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 16451416 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16451410 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16451400 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 16451395 Go Terps said:


Quote:


What I think it boils down to is this: what looks like a better team build for the Giants?

1. (6) Penix, (47) Legette/Mcconkey/Polk
2. (6) MJH, (47) OL/DL/CB

In scenario 1 this team has a direction. In scenario 2 there is still a gaping hole that dominates the entire organization.



(1) is fine if you're sure Penix is the goods.

But if the team thinks only 2 QBs are worth a first rounder and they're gone after pick #2, then they're reaching and option (2) is better.

Either way the team's roster has improved. And if by direction you mean specifically at QB, as long as the team knows Jones is no longer the long term solution, just the guy we're stuck with right now, that's fine too. We'll get the QB.



If the Giants have Maye and McCarthy clearly better than Penix, then I think they have a player evaluation problem.





With all of your message board player evaluation skills it’s amazing that you aren’t working as a GM



Sir, that's the president of the Malik Willis in the first round fanclub to you.



Malik Willis is the TRUTH. Vrabel didn’t want him so he sat him and now he’s out of a job.


People love Vrabel. I think he's good as a coach in some respects. He's not any more successful than Mike McCarthy, who folks like to rag on. I don't think Vrabel has a strong approach to QB. I don't think it's a coincidence that QB was never a strong suit of the Titans.
Vrabel  
Toth029 : 3/30/2024 11:13 pm : link
Had Ryan Tannehill and still has won more playoff games than Mike McCarthy since 2016; let us not forget the man has coached Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott. And that lone playoff win was over the 8-9 Buccaneers.

The Green Bay spanking of the Cowboys this past January was my favorite game of the year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: For all those who think it is good for the Giants if all the QB hungry  
allstarjim : 12:02 am : link
In comment 16451427 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16451403 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 16451389 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16451383 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


Teams draft QBs this year, consider 2024 to be 2018 all over again. Then the 2025 draft turns out looking like 2019 for the Giants with only one good QB prospect who is covered with warts.

It may be. But if that’s your reasoning for over drafting a Trey Lance or Pickett it would be a foolish move. You draft PLAYERS not POSITIONS.



You draft PLAYERS at POSITIONS. The QB market is generally veryhigh deamnd - so in SUpply and Demand - generally you reach for the QB Player because of the high demand at the QB POSITION is hardest to find/ most important.



This is true. NYG needs to be searching for their QB of the future. That's not in question. If there is a QB they love, they have to whatever they can to get him. What they should not do, however, is settle and draft a mediocre QB just because we don't like Jones. That would be foolish. You don't pass on a blue chip WR to draft a Ryan Tannehill. I realize there are a lot of fans who would be perfectly happy with that. I for one would not. I want the team to set championship level standard for their QB and keep the search open until we can find that guy. Hopefully it happens this year, but I won't sign up for settling.


Totally agree.
RE: Terps was crazy spot on about Lamar Jackson  
speedywheels : 12:13 am : link
In comment 16451516 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
when almost everyone was blind to it. If he was GM he’s right Malik Willis doesn’t happen because we would have an MVP level player under center.


LOL! First of all - he wasn't the only one banging the drum for Lamar. No, I'm not claiming to be one of them, but he wasn't the only one.

Second of all - he's also the guy who said that NO ONE was worth a second contract. Including Lamar. So he would STILL be looking for another QB today...
Yall all hijacked this thread with bickering  
BleedBlue46 : 12:45 am : link
About years old opinions. Come on, let's play nice?
RE: Terps...  
Tuckrule : 7:47 am : link
In comment 16451436 bw in dc said:
Quote:
loves Penix.


He loved Bo nix too until he saw him throw in shorts. He doesn’t know what he’s looking at nor can he explain why he loves these guys. He throws stats at you like it’s baseball. I gloss over his posts and move on quickly. Then he says player evaluation is very fluid. It really isn’t. You’ve seen 10 plus full games. Seeing them in shorts doesn’t change anything for scouts. It’s about interviews. It’s why I crack up when people dismiss Rattler. On tape this last year and last year he’s a stud and very different from what he was. He will likely go round 2. I can see penix dropping out of round 1.
We all have opinions  
Dave on the UWS : 8:18 am : link
the only evaluation that matters is the one by the GM.
Chat board Clowns  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 8:31 am : link
Big fking babies worried about other people's opinions. Terps is more accurate than most of you clowns.
RE: Chat board Clowns  
Tuckrule : 10:22 am : link
In comment 16451789 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:
Quote:
Big fking babies worried about other people's opinions. Terps is more accurate than most of you clowns.


That’s a funny comment. Go look at how many QBs he fell in love with in this draft alone. How can he go wrong when he names 5 qbs he loves. Disappeared during the 22 season because he couldn’t handle it. Hes a clown and somehow half of bbi listens to his nonsense. Penix is great at avoiding sacks. Let’s break that down. He played behind a good line with 3 stud WRs. The field side point is a huge one and if you watched him play, which I did a ton, under pressure he ducks and flings the ball to the field side to Rome who is a stud. Penix is what he is. A good college QB same as nix. Their AA will not translate. Penix is a statue. Look at tua. He’s much more athletic and build better than penix and does take shots. He’s suffered physically. He’s in a great system as well. Penix will struggle mightily and he will not make it in the NFL I’d bet he doesn’t go round 1. You can’t find a single clip of him standing tall in the pocket and delivering a football accurately. In college vs weaker athletes it works. In the pros the field shrinks his style of play does not work. Tua is an accurate passer all over the field. Penix is not. He’s a classic chuck and duck and with better athletes on his team than the opposition. Hes built out of paper, duct tape and glue. Look at his body type. His upper body is hunched over because of his shoulder issues. He’s actually kyphotic. AC joints are near his damn ears. He legit looks like he’s been in the league for 15 years with that body structure. I’d be shocked if he goes round 1. Totally stunned.
RE: RE: Chat board Clowns  
ChrisRick : 10:33 am : link
In comment 16451854 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 16451789 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:


Quote:


Big fking babies worried about other people's opinions. Terps is more accurate than most of you clowns.



That’s a funny comment. Go look at how many QBs he fell in love with in this draft alone. How can he go wrong when he names 5 qbs he loves. Disappeared during the 22 season because he couldn’t handle it. Hes a clown and somehow half of bbi listens to his nonsense. Penix is great at avoiding sacks. Let’s break that down. He played behind a good line with 3 stud WRs. The field side point is a huge one and if you watched him play, which I did a ton, under pressure he ducks and flings the ball to the field side to Rome who is a stud. Penix is what he is. A good college QB same as nix. Their AA will not translate. Penix is a statue. Look at tua. He’s much more athletic and build better than penix and does take shots. He’s suffered physically. He’s in a great system as well. Penix will struggle mightily and he will not make it in the NFL I’d bet he doesn’t go round 1. You can’t find a single clip of him standing tall in the pocket and delivering a football accurately. In college vs weaker athletes it works. In the pros the field shrinks his style of play does not work. Tua is an accurate passer all over the field. Penix is not. He’s a classic chuck and duck and with better athletes on his team than the opposition. Hes built out of paper, duct tape and glue. Look at his body type. His upper body is hunched over because of his shoulder issues. He’s actually kyphotic. AC joints are near his damn ears. He legit looks like he’s been in the league for 15 years with that body structure. I’d be shocked if he goes round 1. Totally stunned.


Tuck, I don’t think it is accurate to explain Go Terp’s sabbatical as a disappearance brought on by the success of the 22 season. The thread where a mod was threatening to ban him seemed more likely to be the cause. I am almost certain Go Terps left before the 22 season started.
^^  
Tuckrule : 11:38 am : link
Pretty sure it was the success of Jones. Almost certain. He came back right after jones shat the bed in 23 partially due to the offneisve line mainly Thomas injury. He miraculously showed up again with the same BS crap he did prior to 22. How people give him a pass but get o FMIC is beyond my comprehension.
I've said this before  
Dave on the UWS : 11:47 am : link
and I've been here since the beginning. Terps and BW are two of the best posters on this site. You can disagree with their takes on things, but they are adults, who don't attack, name call, or otherwise violate the Code of Conduct here.
I regularly, see more recent posters doing those things- daily!
RE: I've said this before  
Mbavaro : 11:50 am : link
In comment 16451951 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
and I've been here since the beginning. Terps and BW are two of the best posters on this site. You can disagree with their takes on things, but they are adults, who don't attack, name call, or otherwise violate the Code of Conduct here.
I regularly, see more recent posters doing those things- daily!


You would classify a good poster as playing the race card?
RE: I've said this before  
JT039 : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16451951 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
and I've been here since the beginning. Terps and BW are two of the best posters on this site. You can disagree with their takes on things, but they are adults, who don't attack, name call, or otherwise violate the Code of Conduct here.
I regularly, see more recent posters doing those things- daily!


Trubluelarry, Y28, and JonC dominate these two as best posters. You enjoy reading them say the same thing over and over and ruin threads? That’s what bw and Terps are known for.
Asshat.  
Tom the Giants fan. : 12:08 pm : link
Curious, how did the term asshat become associated with someone claiming to have inside knowledge of a teams intention?

I know it's been floating around for years but I've been unable to pinpoint its origins.
Yall are bickering like children.  
BleedBlue46 : 12:09 pm : link
We all love the NY Giants and bleed blue. Can we just focus on that and discuss NYG football? This was a good thread with quality discussion until it turned into this nonsense.
RE: RE: I've said this before  
BleedBlue46 : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16451964 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451951 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


and I've been here since the beginning. Terps and BW are two of the best posters on this site. You can disagree with their takes on things, but they are adults, who don't attack, name call, or otherwise violate the Code of Conduct here.
I regularly, see more recent posters doing those things- daily!



Trubluelarry, Y28, and JonC dominate these two as best posters. You enjoy reading them say the same thing over and over and ruin threads? That’s what bw and Terps are known for.


He said two of the best posters, not the two best posters. And I've never seen bw or Terps ruin a thread. The thing that ruins threads is getting into personal squabbles and bickering to me. I don't see either of them stoop to that level. That's childish and silly. If you don't like a perspective from someone or think it's repetitive, debate it respectfully or ignore it. That's just my 2 cents.
RE: RE: RE: This is a five QB draft, at least  
LittleBlue : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16451191 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16451187 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 16451179 Go Terps said:


Quote:


That Penix workout was manna from heaven for the Giants.



Would you take him at 6?



I don't know how you can be happy taking McCarthy or Maye at 6 but not Penix (assuming you're confident he's healthy).

I thought that was the big takeaway from the workout - Penix is healthy enough to be an explosive athlete.

He's a better passer than both McCarthy and Maye.


What in the world is going on this year?

There are elite prospects at many marquee positions and people are pretending like 20-25% of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL are going to come out of this draft and most of them must be chosen top 6. Nothing remotely like this has ever happened before. And it isn’t going to happen this year either (way way way more chance of only 3 QBs going top 6 than 5.
RE: RE: RE: I've said this before  
JT039 : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16451970 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451964 JT039 said:


Quote:


In comment 16451951 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


and I've been here since the beginning. Terps and BW are two of the best posters on this site. You can disagree with their takes on things, but they are adults, who don't attack, name call, or otherwise violate the Code of Conduct here.
I regularly, see more recent posters doing those things- daily!



Trubluelarry, Y28, and JonC dominate these two as best posters. You enjoy reading them say the same thing over and over and ruin threads? That’s what bw and Terps are known for.



He said two of the best posters, not the two best posters. And I've never seen bw or Terps ruin a thread. The thing that ruins threads is getting into personal squabbles and bickering to me. I don't see either of them stoop to that level. That's childish and silly. If you don't like a perspective from someone or think it's repetitive, debate it respectfully or ignore it. That's just my 2 cents.


You weren’t here during the season where they just repeat the same nonsense about Daniel Jones in every thread, multiple times a thread.

Both Terps and Bw have openly said they loved somewhere between 8-12 QBs in college - so when one becomes good - they can always say they were right. Bw is good for some back and forth though. And does admit when he misses so he’s a pretty good poster.

Terps - not so much.
RE: Vrabel  
giantstock : 6:07 pm : link
In comment 16451713 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Had Ryan Tannehill and still has won more playoff games than Mike McCarthy since 2016; let us not forget the man has coached Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott. And that lone playoff win was over the 8-9 Buccaneers.

The Green Bay spanking of the Cowboys this past January was my favorite game of the year.


c'mon. The posters looking to push Malik Willis can give su some good laughs. Stop ruining the thread with logic.
