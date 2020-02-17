Giants Stay Put At #6; QB4 & MHJ Are Available

Humor me:
1) Chicago - QB1 Williams
2) Washington - QB2 Daniels
3) Minn (From NE) - QB3 (Maye or McCarthy)
4) Arizona - WR2 Nabers (In their mind, WR1 and no good enough trade offers)
5) LA Chargers - OT1 - Alt (In their mind, BPA in a need position and no good enough trade offers).
So McCarthy or Maye and MHJ & Odunze are available. Let's assume whichever QB is left is truly ranked by the Giants as their QB4.
One camp will likely say "sprint to podium and take QB4"
Another (likely smaller) camp will say, "sprint to the podium and take MHJ"
A third (even smaller) camp will say, "trade down a few spots". Trading down from #6 to #9 with the Bears (for them to go WR) would net some 2025 draft capital as they have no 2024 2nd rounder and their 2024 3rd rounder isn't enough compensation.
Which camp are you in? I think I'm in MHJ camp.
A 9th overall, netting maybe a 2024 3rd rounder and 2025 2nd rounder would leave one of QB4 (very, very unlikely), MHJ (very, very unlikely) Odunze, TE Bowers (need position), CB Arnold (need position). Is the draft capital obtained to trade down from 6th to 9th enough to move up from 47th into the top of the 2nd round or even late in the first round to grab a QB (Penix or Nix)?
I don't think so, therefore if the Giants don't trade up from 6th overall or draft a QB at 6th if one drops, they miss out on QBs 1 through 6.
Of course this really depends on how the Giants have the 2024 QBs ranked. I think 4 QBs will be drafted in the first 6 picks; whether the Giants are one of those teams we won't know until draft day.
If it's McCarthy, sprint to the podium and take MHJ
I’m going to address WR (and hopefully RB) in rounds 2 and 3 so I can have a young play making corps to grow up together along with Hyatt and Robinson.
Something like: JJM/Leggette/Corum or Maye/Benson/Pearsall
Then I’m going defense on day 3.
This.
And so was Saquon. How'd that go?
Quote:
He is the best player in this draft
And so was Saquon. How'd that go?
better than rosen or darnold not as good as allen or lamar.
Quote:
He is the best player in this draft
And so was Saquon. How'd that go?
WR is a better investment and lower injury risk than RB in today’s NFL. I don’t think the two situations are comparable. We are also picking at 6 with the top 2-3 QB’s already gone vs. picking #2 in 2018.
If Caleb Williams is merely good, say top 10, he is 3 times as valuable on a points per game basis, than MHJ is if he is the best WR in the game. Going from memory the best WRs are worth about 2 points per game, very good QBs about 5-6 ppg, and great QBs 8-9 ppg. Caleb Williams is the most prized player in this draft for a reason.
Asshat Thread - ( New Window )
Quote:
He is the best player in this draft
And so was Saquon. How'd that go?
A WR has more value and longevity than a RB.
WR2 - Hyatt
WR3 - Robinson
RB1 - Singletary
Not too shabby.
TE1 - Waller/Bellinger/???
Not great.
Starting day QB is Jones/Lock
Not great.
If it's McCarthy, sprint to the podium and take MHJ
This is where I stand, I don’t want them trading up or down. I would prefer WR
Exactly and if we miss here with QB what a huge mistake that would be
I'm not saying that's what drives the decision, but it's part of the calculus
QB
QB
QB
QB
WR
The Giants as an organization are way too traditional to force the QB based on the optics alone. Imagine the media after every game when MHJ is growing into his top level WR career.
Play the floor/ceiling game. Barrign injury, the floor for MHJ is Amani Toomer and the ceiling is his father.
The floor for the remainder Maye or McCarthy could be Josh Rosen and the ceiling could be Josh Allen.
The better question and the one you should be asking is what if the #1 or #2 QB on their board is sitting there at 4 and so is MHJ.
1.Caleb Williams
2.Jayden Daniels
3 Drake Maye
4 M Harrison
5.M.Nabers
and then the Giants are on the clock....
Or maybe they know who the Vikings liked and preferred the other guy. Possible?
If it's McCarthy, sprint to the podium and take MHJ
1.Caleb Williams
2.Jayden Daniels
3 Drake Maye
4 M Harrison
5.M.Nabers
and then the Giants are on the clock....
I agree with this, though I could also see Daniels and Maye flipped. That's the biggest question to me. Does Washington go JD or DM?
Rather than:
but I see it going...
1.Caleb Williams
2.Jayden Daniels
3 Drake Maye
4 M Harrison
5.M.Nabers
I see it going...
1.Caleb Williams
2.Jayden Daniels
3 Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy
4 M Harrison
5.JJ McCarthy or Drake Maye
So the Giants choice will likely be Nabers, Odunze or trade down.
Quote:
I think MHJ is the best player in the draft, but the team needs QB. MHJ is going to be a monster IMO. Player #1 vs QB4?
Exactly and if we miss here with QB what a huge mistake that would be
I'm not saying that's what drives the decision, but it's part of the calculus
Drafting scared is part of the calculus?
Rather than:
but I see it going...
1.Caleb Williams
2.Jayden Daniels
3 Drake Maye
4 M Harrison
5.M.Nabers
I see it going...
1.Caleb Williams
2.Jayden Daniels
3 Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy
4 M Harrison
5.JJ McCarthy or Drake Maye
So the Giants choice will likely be Nabers, Odunze or trade down.
The Chargers would be the Giants best trade partner if it fell that way. Drop only one spot and have a chance at Nabers if Harrison goes the pick before.
Giants don't have a QB. And you can't win without a QB. However, they will be selecting the 4th QB taken. If he pans out as a top tier QB, then obviously it is the right move. If he fails, then the regime is gone. At the same time, if the Giants stand pat with what they have now at QB, they are likely gone.
On the flip side, if the QB is ordinary or busts, and Harrison goes onto a HOF career with another team...
This is a really tough question, but it's the heart of the matter.
Quote:
Add a WR in later round.
This.
+2.
Giants don't have a QB. And you can't win without a QB. However, they will be selecting the 4th QB taken. If he pans out as a top tier QB, then obviously it is the right move. If he fails, then the regime is gone. At the same time, if the Giants stand pat with what they have now at QB, they are likely gone.
On the flip side, if the QB is ordinary or busts, and Harrison goes onto a HOF career with another team...
This is a really tough question, but it's the heart of the matter.
Yup.
Giants don't have a QB. And you can't win without a QB. However, they will be selecting the 4th QB taken. If he pans out as a top tier QB, then obviously it is the right move. If he fails, then the regime is gone. At the same time, if the Giants stand pat with what they have now at QB, they are likely gone.
On the flip side, if the QB is ordinary or busts, and Harrison goes onto a HOF career with another team...
This is a really tough question, but it's the heart of the matter.
Is the 4th QB taken the 4th QB on the Giants rankings of QBs, or maybe he's the 2nd or 3rd Giants ranked QB is what I would like to know.
As I've been harping on for some time too, the top QBs often bust while the guys taken later succeed. There is no rhyme or reason to it.
But we have a pretty darn good idea that Odunze, Harrison, and Nabers are going to be really good.
What if the 3 QBs taken before the Giants picked were their top 3 ranked QBs (i.e. 4th QB is their QB4)?
And what if their WR1 (probably MHJ or maybe Nabers) is still available?
A Jamar Chase, Justin Jefferson type WR, with even decent OL protection could make an average at best (Jones, Lock) QB look much better.
What if the 3 QBs taken before the Giants picked were their top 3 ranked QBs (i.e. 4th QB is their QB4)?
And what if their WR1 (probably MHJ or maybe Nabers) is still available?
A Jamar Chase, Justin Jefferson type WR, with even decent OL protection could make an average at best (Jones, Lock) QB look much better.
No WR is making our QB room look better.
2023 (too early to judge QB4 vs WR1 or WR2):
1 - B Young
2 - C Stroud
4 - A Richardson
33 - W Levis
20 - J Smith-Njibga
21 - Q Johnston
22 - Z Flowers
2022 (Putrid QB class, WRs much better than QBs)
20 - K Pickett
74 - D Ridder
86 - M Willis
94 - M Corral
(262 - B Purdy)
8 - D London
10 - G Wilson
11 - C Olave
2021 (I like WR1, WR2 & WR3 over QB2, QB3 & QB4)
1 - T Lawrence
2 - Z Wilson
3 - T Lance
11 - J Fields
5 - J Chase
6 - J Waddle
10 - D Smith
(20 - D Toney) - Ugh
2020 (QB1, QB2, QB3 & QB4 better than WR1, WR2 & WR3)
1 - J Burrow
5 - T Tagovailoa
6 - J Herbert
26 - J Love
12 - H Ruggs
15 - J Jeudy
17 - C Lamb
A real crapshoot, as often stated.
If it's McCarthy, sprint to the podium and take MHJ
I'm with this
I would take Harrison if Maye is gone.
Maye has arguably the best arm talent in the entire draft, and had an incredible 2022 season. How does he have bust written all over him?
If trading down isn’t an option I take best available QB at 6. No matter who is available. Period.
Take MHJ, and trade up for Penix. We lost a super star talent in Barkley, the Giants offense now desperately needs an elite talent to fill that hole.
This isn't a situation where you play it safe. You need to get a franchise QB, if you're not going to try with one of these young men, when will it be the time?
Which QB currently on the roster are the Giants winning NOW with??
QBs are crap shoots that won't get on the field this season and are "down the road" prospects, and suffering for two or more years of ugly football with a lot of losses. Most QBs fail to live up to the hype showered on them during pre-draft season. All of them are sure things until the moment they're drafted...then it's "reality time".
Basically, it's a decision between rolling the dice or a sure thing. I take the sure thing.
Would you still take Nabers or MHJ just because you put a 1 or 2 after WR for them?
All these discussions are rhetoric. It comes down to the Giants evaluation. I think they will be thorough because JS has so far SHOWN himself to be thorough. If these QBs grade out high enough (and there is EVERY indication they will), then he HAS to do whatever he needs to, to get HIS QB.
All depends on the grade pre adjustment for need. If the 4th QB is close enough to the WR, need will leapfrog MHJ.
Two things:
There's no such thing as a sure thing.
IF N is the first WR taken, the team taking him doesn't rank MHJ as the best prospect in the draft.
There’s a lot of variables and factors at play both in how players were used and developed in college, the adversity or lack thereof, unknown about future teams and health that play into it.
There are no sure things. None.
I am not opposed to getting a WR if the QB is just not there, but you have to realize you are putting that WR in a really bad spot to succeed. I would much rather get a QB in Rd 1 and a WR in Rd 2 since this draft is so deep in the latter.
The NFL has gotten really good at scouting receivers, not so much at QB, OL. I’ve brought this up in other threads, but over the last 20 years 33% of WR’s drafted in the top 6 have gone on to have HOF careers. The biggest misses (Watkins, Davis) we’re still starting caliber players. Watkins was a miss because he was injury prone (+ a spread offense quick pass merchant in college). Davis was over-drafted, in a weak class. Plus he played in the MAC…he would be WR6 or 7 in this class…
It seems like most successful NFL QBs these days are first round picks. Purdy, Prescott and Cousins are successful non 1st round QBs off the top of my head.
A lot of top 6 QBs are busts. And often it's not QB1 or even QB2 that turns out the best:
2017:
QB1 - 2 - Trubisky Chi BUST
QB2 - 10 - Mahomes KC BEST
QB3 - 12 - Watson Hou
2018:
QB1 - 1 - Mayfield Clev
QB2 - 3 - Darnold NYJ BUST
QB3 - 7 - Allen Buff BEST
QB4 - 10 - Rosen Ariz BUST
2019:
QB1 - 1 - Murray Ariz BEST ???
QB2 - 6 - Jones NYG
QB3 - 15 - Haskins Wash BUST
QB4 - 42 - Lock Den
2020:
QB1 - 1 - Burrow Cinn BEST?
QB2 - 5 - Tagovailoa Mia
QB3 - 6 - Herbert LAC
QB4 - 26 - Love GB
QB5 - 53 - Hurts Phil
2021:
QB1 - 1 - Lawrence Jack BEST
QB2 - 2 - Wilson NYJ BUST
QB3 - 3 - Lance SF BUST
QB4 - 11 - Fields Chi
QB5 - 15 - Jones NE BUST
2022:
QB1 - 20 - Pickett Pitt
QB2 - 74 - Ridder Atl
QB3 - 86 - Willis Ten
QB4 - 94 - Corral Car
QB9 - 262 - Purdy SF
Observations:
1) Some years, the multiple teams think there are potential franchise QBs in the top 12 and it works out for multiple teams (2020),
2) Some years the whole league knows the QB class is weak, with no QBs in the top 12 (2022).
3) In many / most years, there are mulitple QBs taken in the top 12 and after a few year, there are clear BESTs and BUSTs (2017, 2018, 2021).
Not having a franchise QB is a major problem. Spending a top 12 pick on a potential franchise QB and drafint a bust is a major problem.
Hopefully all the apparent time and effort the Giants are spending on the 2024 QB class will pan out.
Passing on a top 12 QB that has a non-trivial concern they could turn out to be a bust and grabbing a much more likely star WR isn't a bad way to go IMHO.
If that player is a RB, IMO you never draft him that high.
QBs are crap shoots that won't get on the field this season and are "down the road" prospects, and suffering for two or more years of ugly football with a lot of losses. Most QBs fail to live up to the hype showered on them during pre-draft season. All of them are sure things until the moment they're drafted...then it's "reality time".
Basically, it's a decision between rolling the dice or a sure thing. I take the sure thing.
You guys with the hyperbole. He might not even be the best WR is this draft. And the likelihood is that he will not be as valuable as either Caleb or Jayden, and any other QB who fashions a good career.
Brock Bowers seems like another very safe pick. 3 time All American. 3 down tight end. A very likely position of need for the Giants.
But "positional value", dictates not taking a TE this high. IF Bowers would turn out to be another Kittle or Kelse, is it too high?
I think positional value / cap management says a top 10 pick should be:
1) QB
2) Edge
3) WR
4) DT
5) OT
6) DE
7) CB
8) S
9) TE
10 RB
11) P/K
Position Non-exclusive tag value Transition tag value
Quarterback $38 million $34 million
Linebacker $24 million $20 million
Wide receiver $22 million $20 million
Defensive tackle $22 million $18 million
Offensive line $21 million $19 million
Defensive end $21 million $19 million
Cornerback $20 million $17 million
Safety $17 million $14 million
Tight end $13 million $11 million
Running back $12 million $10 million
Kicker/punter $6 million $5 million
IF you are highly confident in a QB worth a top 10 pick, cap space says you draft him as there is a hugh gap between QB and not QBs and the next few positions are very closely grouped (more closely than I would have guessed).
Sporting News: NFL franchise tags, explained: Updated position values, deadlines and rules to know for 2024 - ( New Window )
It honestly doesn't matter a single bit on what the rank of the QB is relative to the rest of the class. What matters is if you have a good enough grade to take the player at 6. I think JJM and Maye both have a high enough grade to take them at 6. Both are players that have enormous upside.
If they meet a grade that historically speaking would be worth the pick, it's fine. You only have trouble if he doesn't meet the grade and take him, which means you probably missed on your grade rather than intentionally reached.
I had DJ as a 2nd rounder. Sy had him similarly graded, what did DG have? Probably a solid first round grade on him to take him at 6.