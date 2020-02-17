Giants Stay Put At #6; QB4 & MHJ Are Available Trainmaster : 3/30/2024 6:06 pm

Humor me:



1) Chicago - QB1 Williams

2) Washington - QB2 Daniels

3) Minn (From NE) - QB3 (Maye or McCarthy)

4) Arizona - WR2 Nabers (In their mind, WR1 and no good enough trade offers)

5) LA Chargers - OT1 - Alt (In their mind, BPA in a need position and no good enough trade offers).



So McCarthy or Maye and MHJ & Odunze are available. Let's assume whichever QB is left is truly ranked by the Giants as their QB4.



One camp will likely say "sprint to podium and take QB4"



Another (likely smaller) camp will say, "sprint to the podium and take MHJ"



A third (even smaller) camp will say, "trade down a few spots". Trading down from #6 to #9 with the Bears (for them to go WR) would net some 2025 draft capital as they have no 2024 2nd rounder and their 2024 3rd rounder isn't enough compensation.



Which camp are you in? I think I'm in MHJ camp.



A 9th overall, netting maybe a 2024 3rd rounder and 2025 2nd rounder would leave one of QB4 (very, very unlikely), MHJ (very, very unlikely) Odunze, TE Bowers (need position), CB Arnold (need position). Is the draft capital obtained to trade down from 6th to 9th enough to move up from 47th into the top of the 2nd round or even late in the first round to grab a QB (Penix or Nix)?



I don't think so, therefore if the Giants don't trade up from 6th overall or draft a QB at 6th if one drops, they miss out on QBs 1 through 6.



Of course this really depends on how the Giants have the 2024 QBs ranked. I think 4 QBs will be drafted in the first 6 picks; whether the Giants are one of those teams we won't know until draft day.









