Possible Joe Alt interest at #6

tomdif21 : 3/31/2024 10:17 am
Take this with a grain of salt, but I have heard second hand from an asshat that the Giants are intrigued with Joe Alt. They think he is a HOF type talent at either tackle spot. They are coming to grips that their QB might not be there, and while they like the WR's, they also think this WR class is stacked. The second hand info I am getting is they would only consider this route is if they can unload Neal for 3-4th round pick this year. Again this is very flimsy info so just putting it out there.
Thanks  
Anakim : 3/31/2024 10:20 am : link
He is a blue chipper, but then again, so was Neal.

If they think he's the BPA, then take him, even if you're set at LT with Thomas and RT with Neal/Eluemanor.
I could get behind this over any QB not named Maye or Caleb  
Tuckrule : 3/31/2024 10:22 am : link
If they feel he’s that good I can live with it and get the WR round 2
They are not,  
section125 : 3/31/2024 10:23 am : link
I will repeat, they are not taking Alt or any other OT at #6.

They may go OL in day 2, and even then I doubt it.

Of course they are interested, he is a blue chip player. Just not what they need.
Thanks for the info  
Mike from Ohio : 3/31/2024 10:23 am : link
But I hope this is absolutely wrong. Spending a top 10 pick on a RT to replace our other RT picked in the top 10 is ridiculous.
The major issue with this  
Dave on the UWS : 3/31/2024 10:28 am : link
is threefold.
1. you're giving up on getting a QB. This regime may NEVER get a better chance.

2. you're passing on 3 ELITE WRs, who have managed to separate themselves from a deep class. What does that tell you?

3. Alt is a LT. They would be asking him to make the SAME switch as Neal, which doesn't always work.

As a result of these 3 things, I can't believe they would be THIS stupid in their assessment.
I have  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/31/2024 10:28 am : link
actually wondered if some team may be desperate to trade up to the Giants pick to take Alt.
RE: Thanks for the info  
ryanmkeane : 3/31/2024 10:29 am : link
In comment 16451858 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
But I hope this is absolutely wrong. Spending a top 10 pick on a RT to replace our other RT picked in the top 10 is ridiculous.

Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?
….  
ryanmkeane : 3/31/2024 10:30 am : link
Again, they are going to take the best possible player at that spot at #6 if they stay there. Someone who can be an all pro. Alt could be that.
A number 1 wide receiver  
weaverpsu : 3/31/2024 10:30 am : link
Is more important than a RT. End of story.
I'd  
AcidTest : 3/31/2024 10:33 am : link
be fine with taking Alt at #6 if they can trade Neal for a third or a fourth and a seventh. The fact that Neal was a top 10 pick is irrelevant. Admit your mistakes and move on as quickly as possible, whether that is with a QB or frankly any other position.
I don’t think it’s as unreasonable an idea  
mfsd : 3/31/2024 10:34 am : link
as others. IF, they think he’s a legit all-pro guy.

Yes we’ve spent a ton of top picks and money on the OL lately already…but they should at least be evaluating him thoroughly

I always think back to 1981…the Giants didn’t need an OLB, linebacker was already the most loaded position on the team. That didn’t preclude them from drafting LT, thank God

Now, calling Alt an LT type is a big leap, admittedly…but it’s worth considering at least
RE: A number 1 wide receiver  
ryanmkeane : 3/31/2024 10:35 am : link
In comment 16451868 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
Is more important than a RT. End of story.

Eagles drafted Lane Johnson 4th. How did that work out for them?
RE: RE: Thanks for the info  
section125 : 3/31/2024 10:36 am : link
In comment 16451866 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16451858 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


But I hope this is absolutely wrong. Spending a top 10 pick on a RT to replace our other RT picked in the top 10 is ridiculous.


Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?


Since it is plainly evident Bobby Johnson did a terrible job with the oline, how do you know Neal, Ezeudu or JMS suck? They are not going to waste the #6 pick on OL until they give Bricillo a chance to sort this out. They didn't sign all those OL in FA to draft an OL at #6.
It appears to me that  
Giantimistic : 3/31/2024 10:37 am : link
The Giants are actively discussing every possibility they have at 6 and there may be pieces of those discussions that come out.

Schoen may discuss with a few people what ifs and keeps to himself what he actually wants to do. He may just be getting feedback from everyone and bouncing ideas around.
This won’t happen  
Giants1986 : 3/31/2024 10:39 am : link
The giants aren’t spending the 6th pick on a RT for the second time in 3 years. This is all fairly simple. It’s Mcarthy if he’s there if not nabers/harrison
I would assume they have Alt as their round 1 target  
JerrysKids : 3/31/2024 10:39 am : link
He is the best tackle on most draft boards and the QB they want will not fall into their lap. I don't believe they are so high on McCarthy as to take him with the 6th pick in the draft.
If  
AcidTest : 3/31/2024 10:40 am : link
they think Alt is a potential HOF tackle at either spot then none of the FA OL they signed would preclude them from taking him. Nor should they.
RE: RE: Thanks for the info  
Mike from Ohio : 3/31/2024 10:40 am : link
In comment 16451866 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16451858 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


But I hope this is absolutely wrong. Spending a top 10 pick on a RT to replace our other RT picked in the top 10 is ridiculous.


Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?


You are following the exact same mistake you made two years ago. Draft a LT, make him a RT, and see how it goes.

RT is not a premium position. Taking a player at #6 to switch to a non-premium position (fingers crossed it goes better this time) is absurd.
There's nothing wrong with picking Alt in a vacuum  
LW_Giants : 3/31/2024 10:42 am : link
but boy, that would be giving the fans nothing at all to root for on offense this year. Might as well say "we know the offense will suck this year, but things didn't fall right for us in the draft, hopefully they do next year." Hard to fill a stadium that way.
Because  
AcidTest : 3/31/2024 10:42 am : link
he has experience playing LT, Alt could immediately step in and play that position if Thomas gets hurt, possibly without much drop off in performance.
RE: Because  
Mike from Ohio : 3/31/2024 10:43 am : link
In comment 16451884 AcidTest said:
Quote:
he has experience playing LT, Alt could immediately step in and play that position if Thomas gets hurt, possibly without much drop off in performance.


You want to draft a swing tackle at #6?
Yeah, given their free agent binge,  
barens : 3/31/2024 10:43 am : link
and already having Thomas, I can't imagine they would go in that direction.
Offensive Tackle is a key position and Alt seems like the goods.  
nygiantfan : 3/31/2024 10:48 am : link
But if the NY Giants go in that direction in Rd 1 they all need their heads examined.

No assurances but easy to see Schoen's strategy in free agency was invest in the OL so he didn't have to allocate his primary draft picks to it this year.
RE: If  
section125 : 3/31/2024 10:50 am : link
In comment 16451880 AcidTest said:
Quote:
they think Alt is a potential HOF tackle at either spot then none of the FA OL they signed would preclude them from taking him. Nor should they.


Right and they pass on potential HoF WRs or maybe a QB for their 3rd 1st round OT in 5 years...
RE: RE: A number 1 wide receiver  
k2tampa : 3/31/2024 10:50 am : link
In comment 16451873 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16451868 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


Is more important than a RT. End of story.


Eagles drafted Lane Johnson 4th. How did that work out for them?


And at the time they had DeSean Jackson as their no. 1 receiver, Riley Cooper averaging about 18 yards a catch, LeSean McCoy running for 1,600 yards and catching 52 balls, and four very good starters on the OL. Celek was their tight end. In other words, except for LT, all their starters were better than the current Giants starters.
Nobody is trading a 4th round pick for Evan Neal  
JerrysKids : 3/31/2024 10:52 am : link
He will be out of football soon his game tape tells the story of a guy that does not belong in the NFL, he gets dominated every day.
I'd endorse this...  
bw in dc : 3/31/2024 10:52 am : link
if we can't grab a QB. It's an excellent crop of tackles and we could use one. Fungal would be my choice because he's more multiple, but slide someone in to fill the gaping hole created by Neal.

And no need to panic on WR. That position, too, is a bumper crop with a three days worth of quality.
RE: RE: Because  
AcidTest : 3/31/2024 10:55 am : link
In comment 16451885 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16451884 AcidTest said:


Quote:


he has experience playing LT, Alt could immediately step in and play that position if Thomas gets hurt, possibly without much drop off in performance.



You want to draft a swing tackle at #6?


I assume he'd be starting at RT. As I said, I would only consider drafting him if as the original post says, the Giants could trade Neal.
If you’re convinced a player is HOF  
Shecky : 3/31/2024 10:55 am : link
You take him,mperioed, end of story. But you better be 100% convinced. And better be 100% right.

Which I know someone will bring up Gettlemans Barkley jacket comments. Which a simple response. If SB repeated his rookie year each year, would you honestly feel he wasn’t a good pick?

Who would have been the better pick? Josh Allen in hindsight is obvious, but no one clamored for him at two overall. More wanted Rosen lol.

And everyone for years wanted Q Nelson instead. But can you really bash an OT pick, and claim you wish you took a Guard in another draft?

But stick with Nelson here. Which is my original point. Draft well, period. Take the guy you are 100% convinced is the best player. Very few teams struggle for a decade draftingbgreat players.
RE: RE: RE: A number 1 wide receiver  
ryanmkeane : 3/31/2024 10:56 am : link
In comment 16451892 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16451873 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16451868 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


Is more important than a RT. End of story.


Eagles drafted Lane Johnson 4th. How did that work out for them?



And at the time they had DeSean Jackson as their no. 1 receiver, Riley Cooper averaging about 18 yards a catch, LeSean McCoy running for 1,600 yards and catching 52 balls, and four very good starters on the OL. Celek was their tight end. In other words, except for LT, all their starters were better than the current Giants starters.

Jackson was not a #1 receiver.
When you a have bust RT pick like Neal  
Eightshamrocks : 3/31/2024 10:57 am : link
This is what happens. Make no mistake-Neal is a bust and will be nothing but a journeyman at best.
Instead of trading Neal  
Shecky : 3/31/2024 10:58 am : link
For a 3/4. Why not switch him to Guard? He has to have more value as a potential beastly guard, then a Guard you could draft with the pick you traded for.

Drafting Alt, and Neal tomgurpard pkus off-season signings. O line would go from horrendous to a strength overnight.

FYI, I’m not saying this is the best way to rebuild the team. But if Alt is HOF level, the franchise could do much worse, and has consistently for over ten years.
Knew this was bs  
Bob in Newburgh : 3/31/2024 10:59 am : link
Not unloading Neal for a 3/4. Too many mitigating factors against quick trigger.

Clueless o-line coach
Playing through serious injury with direct effect on movement
Playing next to suddenly worst RG in the history of the world

Now if we are sitting here in 2025 with the same concerns, then a bust is far more likely
RE: If you’re convinced a player is HOF  
nygiantfan : 3/31/2024 11:01 am : link
In comment 16451903 Shecky said:
Quote:
You take him,mperioed, end of story. But you better be 100% convinced. And better be 100% right.

Which I know someone will bring up Gettlemans Barkley jacket comments. Which a simple response. If SB repeated his rookie year each year, would you honestly feel he wasn’t a good pick?

Who would have been the better pick? Josh Allen in hindsight is obvious, but no one clamored for him at two overall. More wanted Rosen lol.

And everyone for years wanted Q Nelson instead. But can you really bash an OT pick, and claim you wish you took a Guard in another draft?

But stick with Nelson here. Which is my original point. Draft well, period. Take the guy you are 100% convinced is the best player. Very few teams struggle for a decade draftingbgreat players.


So because few posters on BBI didn't clamor for Josh Allen in the 2018 draft then people can't be disappointed in what the Giants ultimately came away with?

Whose job is it to get it right, the Giants front office or us?
RE: RE: If  
AcidTest : 3/31/2024 11:01 am : link
In comment 16451890 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451880 AcidTest said:


Quote:


they think Alt is a potential HOF tackle at either spot then none of the FA OL they signed would preclude them from taking him. Nor should they.



Right and they pass on potential HoF WRs or maybe a QB for their 3rd 1st round OT in 5 years...


I wouldn't pass on a QB or one of the WRs for Alt. I don't think the Giants would pass on a QB either. Whether they would pass on one of the WRs for Alt is another story. The reaction here if they did would be decidedly negative, but I would OK with it if they could trade Neal for something worthwhile.

I appreciate the information, but frankly this sounds like something that has little chance of happening.
Of course the Giants are not trading Neal for a 3rd or 4th  
Mike from Ohio : 3/31/2024 11:03 am : link
Why do fans constantly want guys off the roster because they suck, but assume other teams will gladly give up picks to get that guy on their roster.

If you want to play this game, you have to be consistent. Does Neal have potential (and could get back a pick) or does he suck (and have no value)?

If you think Neal can’t ever play tackle in the NFL, then he has zero trade value. If he has trade value, you have to argue why the Giants are giving up on him anyway.
RE: RE: RE: Thanks for the info  
bLiTz 2k : 3/31/2024 11:06 am : link
In comment 16451881 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16451866 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16451858 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


But I hope this is absolutely wrong. Spending a top 10 pick on a RT to replace our other RT picked in the top 10 is ridiculous.


Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?



You are following the exact same mistake you made two years ago. Draft a LT, make him a RT, and see how it goes.

RT is not a premium position. Taking a player at #6 to switch to a non-premium position (fingers crossed it goes better this time) is absurd.


Look at some RT contracts...it absolutely is a premium position in today's NFL. This isn't 1998.
Alt at 6  
upnyg : 3/31/2024 11:10 am : link
is not what I'd like, but if they got a 3 for Neal...I'd be fine with that. Then they can go Penix at 2 and use the 3 from Neal and their 3 to trade up for a WR in Round 2, maybe Legette.
The offensive line allowed EIGHTY FIVE sacks  
Reese's Pieces : 3/31/2024 11:16 am : link
Last season. And I thought that the 49 they allowed the year before was disgraceful. The offensive line remains the top priority on this team. The chances of Neil turning it around in his third season are very minimal. The Giants record of filling offensive line positions with free agents is not good. One or more of the starters will probably be injured at sometime next year. Assume that there will be a vacancy next year at least at one position.

Hard to explain all these people here who are in love with offensive skill players. Had they picked an offensive lineman and the defensive pass rusher instead of Beckham and Barkley, the team would likely not have been so awful last year. A strong line makes all the other offensive players look good. Those skill people are probably the same people who think that the Giants could get a third round pick for Neal.
Why trade Neal?  
jeff57 : 3/31/2024 11:20 am : link
Just move him inside
RE: I have  
Jaenyg : 3/31/2024 11:26 am : link
In comment 16451865 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
actually wondered if some team may be desperate to trade up to the Giants pick to take Alt.


We don’t talk enough about trading to 8 with the Falcons.

If we can’t strike the QB we want, we could still secure a blue chip WR or Turner and pick up ammo to either get into mid to late first this year, or ammo for next year. It works if the Falcons want to jump the Titans for Alt.
I always go back to the 2014 draft  
nyjuggernaut2 : 3/31/2024 11:26 am : link
When Zack Martin was on the board and the Giants went with the Ferrari in Odell. Odell was good, but Martin is a HOFer and a guy who is still playing at a high level for Dallas.
They'd be picking him for the next regime  
widmerseyebrow : 3/31/2024 11:27 am : link
Just can't see it happening.

If they wanted left tackle insurance, Cross would have been the guy to take instead of Neal and we'd be better off all around.
EVERYTHING you guys are saying about Alt  
Dave on the UWS : 3/31/2024 11:27 am : link
was said about Neal 2 years ago. The guy has played 19 games!
Barely 1 full season. So now we give guys 1 year to prove themselves or they are TOTAL BUSTS who we give away for a bag of donuts.

With this plan, this team will SUCK permanently!! Neal's biggest issue has been injury. He needs to stay healthy this year, work with an OL coach who isn't an idiot, so he can develop into the player they thought they were getting at pick 7!
If they don't develop players, it doesn't matter how many draft picks you throw at the position, it won't work.

Draft the QB or the WR. OR trade back to 10 with the Jets and let them take Alt.
A third top ten pick on OL in 5 years ?  
averagejoe : 3/31/2024 11:34 am : link
You cannot be serious
Sounds like more lies  
nochance : 3/31/2024 11:34 am : link
More fodder to spread around adding to the mystery of what the Giants actually want
RE: Nobody is trading a 4th round pick for Evan Neal  
nochance : 3/31/2024 11:36 am : link
In comment 16451895 JerrysKids said:
Quote:
He will be out of football soon his game tape tells the story of a guy that does not belong in the NFL, he gets dominated every day.



He played last season on broken ankle when he played. Also the Giants had a horrible OL coach
RE: Why trade Neal?  
bw in dc : 3/31/2024 11:37 am : link
In comment 16451930 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Just move him inside


He's firmly in the bust zone. He's either playing poorly or injured. And what makes you think he can play G in the NFL?

I'd trade him for anything right now. Cut the loss. Give Neal a change of scenery and let us find a better solution.



The Giants lost their best offensive weapon in the offseason  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/31/2024 11:44 am : link
In order for the team to help the offensive side of the game they'll need to get a truly gifted WR. The WR room is filled with maybe's at the present, they need a sure thing talent to be WR1. Drafting an outstanding LT for the OL won't fill the seats in the stadium. They need a player who'll be the new face of the Giants.
Right now that face is Daniel Jones, who is like making a mayonnaise sandwich on white bread, bland-no taste-no spice!
It would be absolutely hilarious to watch this board explode  
Cyrus the Great : 3/31/2024 11:52 am : link
if they pick Alt. You pretty much never see a lineman go from being as bad as Neal has been to being a plus player. The best case scenario is probably if he were to end up as an average RT. If they think Alt is a hall of famer and there isn't a QB they believe in at 6, then of course you take him.
RE: RE: Why trade Neal?  
section125 : 3/31/2024 11:54 am : link
In comment 16451945 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16451930 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Just move him inside



He's firmly in the bust zone. He's either playing poorly or injured. And what makes you think he can play G in the NFL?

I'd trade him for anything right now. Cut the loss. Give Neal a change of scenery and let us find a better solution.


I have a much better idea! How about we let Carmen Bricillo have a season with him before we cut ties. I will be with you by mid-season(maybe even end of camp) if Neal doesn't look much better. Johnson, IMV view ruined Neal, Ezeudu and was well on his way with JMS. JMS started out pretty well and was really pretty bad by season's end.
How does Tyre Phillips leave the Giants for Philly and return 6 weeks later so vastly improved it was shocking?

Has Neal been terrible? Yes, without question. How does the best OT in his draft class become a steaming pile of shit when it is known he works his ass off? I don't know, but I have at least a direction to look at...

Again he may really be simply unable to compete, but maybe...
Lying season info that's all  
GFAN52 : 3/31/2024 11:54 am : link
Alt at #6 overall over one of the best top of the draft WR class? Very doubtful they are serious at 6.
It would be comically, comically poetic  
j_rud : 3/31/2024 11:55 am : link
If they *FINALLY* fixed the OL with a pick no one wanted. Now that I've typed it, I kinda want it to happen. No, it doesn't make sense to draft a 7 ft tall LT and move him to RT bc the RT you drafted 7th overall isn't cutting it, especially when they brought in a legit backup plan in Eluemunor.

But goddamn would it be hilarious if that's what finally did the trick.
*cosmically, comically  
j_rud : 3/31/2024 11:56 am : link
.
RE: A number 1 wide receiver is more important than a RT.FIXED  
Trainmaster : 3/31/2024 12:09 pm : link
A star number 1 wide receiver is more important than a star RT. End of story.

2021 draft:

Pick 20 - Kadarius Toney WR
Pick 23 - Christian Darrisaw OT

Which player do you wish the Giants had drafted?

It all depends on how the player turns out. It would be hard to pass on anyone of the 3 top WRs for Alt, but if the QB1, QB2, QB3, WR1 and WR2 are gone and they Giants have a much lower grade on QB4, WR3 than OT1, you try to trade down, but if you can't and you think you've got a 10 year tackle, I wouldn't throw the remote.

Alt did have a tremendous combine  
shyster : 3/31/2024 12:14 pm : link
very much unlike Neal, who (infamously) ducked both combine and pro day athletic measuring.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Thanks for the info  
Mike from Ohio : 3/31/2024 12:14 pm : link
In comment 16451918 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:

Look at some RT contracts...it absolutely is a premium position in today's NFL. This isn't 1998.


There are roughly 13 WR, Edges, and LTs that make more than the highest paid RT. I shouldn’t need to even look up the QB numbers.

I guess the NFL didn’t realize it wasn’t 1998 anymore? You should send them an email.
I would not throw the remote  
JerseyCityJoe : 3/31/2024 12:17 pm : link
.
schoen is asking to be fired if this happens  
bigbluewillrise : 3/31/2024 12:40 pm : link
hes done.
Pass  
Spider43 : 3/31/2024 12:50 pm : link
At #6.
RE: A number 1 wide receiver  
gtt350 : 3/31/2024 12:52 pm : link
In comment 16451868 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
Is more important than a RT. End of story.


not always we could have drafted Martin but went OBJ instead
If Alt’s the guy they want…  
JoeSchoens11 : 3/31/2024 1:02 pm : link
then I don’t understand the need for a trade prior to this. A healthy Neal would be a quality backup G / swing table ( lineman get injured every year ) with upside.

If he becomes a locker room distraction then something would need to be done but this could be a wake-up call in addition to a giving him time to get fully healthy.

And pointing out the obvious: Neal busted because of his movement/balance issues - he plays clumsily. AT succeeded because of his movement/balance ability - he plays athletically.

Watch Alt play and and decide which one he reminds you of.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/31/2024 1:06 pm : link
While I haven't given up on him, I can't imagine there's a big market for Evan Neal right now.
RE: If Alt’s the guy they want…  
nygiantfan : 3/31/2024 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16452001 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
then I don’t understand the need for a trade prior to this. A healthy Neal would be a quality backup G / swing table ( lineman get injured every year ) with upside.


So Neal gets loses his starting job after 2 seasons because he sucks yet he would be a "quality backup"?

How's does he get better by getting demoted? And at two positions no less, one of which he hasn't even played at the NFL level.
Yeah, no  
jvm52106 : 3/31/2024 1:11 pm : link
Not happening.
RE: ….  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/31/2024 1:28 pm : link
In comment 16451867 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Again, they are going to take the best possible player at that spot at #6 if they stay there. Someone who can be an all pro. Alt could be that.


Alt is not better than Nabers or Odunze.
Good teams can do this  
DavidinBMNY : 3/31/2024 1:28 pm : link
The giants have been so predictable for years, telegraphing their early moves in the draft
.

With one explosive playmaker out the door, how do they not bring in another one? Giants 101
RE: Thanks for the info  
ColHowPepper : 3/31/2024 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16451973 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16451918 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:

Look at some RT contracts...it absolutely is a premium position in today's NFL. This isn't 1998. //////

There are roughly 13 WR, Edges, and LTs that make more than the highest paid RT. I shouldn’t need to even look up the QB numbers.

I guess the NFL didn’t realize it wasn’t 1998 anymore? You should send them an email.
Don’t disagree with your overall position, but Alt aside what if Penix is the QB?
RE: When you a have bust RT pick like Neal  
JerrysKids : 3/31/2024 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16451905 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
This is what happens. Make no mistake-Neal is a bust and will be nothing but a journeyman at best.


100% correct
BW- your take is the very essence of  
Dave on the UWS : 3/31/2024 1:52 pm : link
"instant gratification". Neal has played 19 games (roughly 1 season's worth), and been injured a lot. In BOTH seasons, many of his games played were played while injured (like the BROKEN ankle this past year).
So his problem is as much health, as it is ability.
You don't go f it, and select another RT with a top 10 pick.
You devote those resources to a premium position, give him THIS year to work with the new OL coach and see if he can play a whole season. If he looks lost at season's end you trade him for what you can get.
I'm betting the opposite happens.

I know you know about allocation of resources. Picking Alt would be a mistake.
Any pick that isn't a quarterback is idiotic  
Go Terps : 3/31/2024 2:06 pm : link
Until this team takes a new direction at quarterback they are wasting time.
RE: BW- your take is the very essence of  
bw in dc : 3/31/2024 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16452030 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
"instant gratification". Neal has played 19 games (roughly 1 season's worth), and been injured a lot. In BOTH seasons, many of his games played were played while injured (like the BROKEN ankle this past year).
So his problem is as much health, as it is ability.
You don't go f it, and select another RT with a top 10 pick.
You devote those resources to a premium position, give him THIS year to work with the new OL coach and see if he can play a whole season. If he looks lost at season's end you trade him for what you can get.
I'm betting the opposite happens.

I know you know about allocation of resources. Picking Alt would be a mistake.


Right now, Neal has two horrible traits: lack of availability and lack of skill. I have no interest in putting him on the Daniel Jones Excuse Plan and sifting around for every excuse. It's very likely he's just not any good.

Look, I'm assuming Schoen can't get QB, and we're stuck having to choose a non-QB. Which is clearly far from ideal.

So, if that's the case, take another OL. Or I could be talked into another corner.
RE: RE: Thanks for the info  
ajr2456 : 3/31/2024 2:29 pm : link
In comment 16451866 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16451858 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


But I hope this is absolutely wrong. Spending a top 10 pick on a RT to replace our other RT picked in the top 10 is ridiculous.


Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?


Wait we’re allowed to say players suck now? What happened to patience? Surely two years is too quick to give up on Neal though? Imagine if we gave up on Thomas after year 1
RE: RE: RE: Thanks for the info  
JT039 : 3/31/2024 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16452051 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16451866 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16451858 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


But I hope this is absolutely wrong. Spending a top 10 pick on a RT to replace our other RT picked in the top 10 is ridiculous.


Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?



Wait we’re allowed to say players suck now? What happened to patience? Surely two years is too quick to give up on Neal though? Imagine if we gave up on Thomas after year 1


Or Jones after 5 years??? Haha
RE: RE: RE: RE: Thanks for the info  
ajr2456 : 3/31/2024 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16452053 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16452051 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16451866 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16451858 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


But I hope this is absolutely wrong. Spending a top 10 pick on a RT to replace our other RT picked in the top 10 is ridiculous.


Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?



Wait we’re allowed to say players suck now? What happened to patience? Surely two years is too quick to give up on Neal though? Imagine if we gave up on Thomas after year 1



Or Jones after 5 years??? Haha


Patience goes out the window if it means giving Jones another chance apparently
It is really odd that people who think Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 3/31/2024 2:49 pm : link
Needs year 6 to see what he can be have given up on Neal after two.

It takes 3 years to evaluate a draft, unless you love or hate the player. Then the range is anywhere between 2 and 8 years.
Or that the offensive coaches that had done Jones  
ajr2456 : 3/31/2024 2:51 pm : link
No favors early in his career but Neal doesn’t get any slack for the Bobby Johnson era.
Lol, Neal might bust but we literally just went through this with AT  
widmerseyebrow : 3/31/2024 2:54 pm : link
Thomas was "in the bust zone" after two years.
RE: RE: A number 1 wide receiver is more important than a RT.FIXED  
jvm52106 : 3/31/2024 3:20 pm : link
In comment 16451966 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
A star number 1 wide receiver is more important than a star RT. End of story.

2021 draft:

Pick 20 - Kadarius Toney WR
Pick 23 - Christian Darrisaw OT



Ummm, no... That is incorrect.. But, we still are not going Alt for tons of reasons..

Which player do you wish the Giants had drafted?

It all depends on how the player turns out. It would be hard to pass on anyone of the 3 top WRs for Alt, but if the QB1, QB2, QB3, WR1 and WR2 are gone and they Giants have a much lower grade on QB4, WR3 than OT1, you try to trade down, but if you can't and you think you've got a 10 year tackle, I wouldn't throw the remote.
RE: When you a have bust RT pick like Neal  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/31/2024 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16451905 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
This is what happens. Make no mistake-Neal is a bust and will be nothing but a journeyman at best.


Oh, the hypocrisy is rich, isn't it?
No RT in the top 10  
JonC : 3/31/2024 3:59 pm : link
especially in this draft.
RE: It is really odd that people who think Jones  
JonC : 3/31/2024 4:00 pm : link
In comment 16452060 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Needs year 6 to see what he can be have given up on Neal after two.

It takes 3 years to evaluate a draft, unless you love or hate the player. Then the range is anywhere between 2 and 8 years.


It's skull-numbing lack of logic.
RE: RE: When you a have bust RT pick like Neal  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/31/2024 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16452095 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16451905 Eightshamrocks said:


Quote:


This is what happens. Make no mistake-Neal is a bust and will be nothing but a journeyman at best.



Oh, the hypocrisy is rich, isn't it?


LOL. Eightshamrocks will still be shilling for Jones when DJ is no longer in the NFL.
RE: They are not,  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 3/31/2024 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16451857 section125 said:
Quote:
I will repeat, they are not taking Alt or any other OT at #6.

They may go OL in day 2, and even then I doubt it.

Of course they are interested, he is a blue chip player. Just not what they need.


Hey guys we found Joe Schoen's handle!
RE: Lol, Neal might bust but we literally just went through this with AT  
shyster : 3/31/2024 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16452064 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Thomas was "in the bust zone" after two years.


Yeah, no.

Thomas had a rough start as a rookie, was on the upswing during the second half of the season, and then had a big jump in performance from Year 1 to Year 2.

AT's PFF score in rookie 2020 was 62.4; not great, but not terrible either.

His 2021 PFF score jumped to a stellar 78.9 and his sacks allowed dropped off the cliff from 10 to 2.

Mr. Neal? One of the lowest PFF scores for an OT starter as a rookie in 2022 (44.1) and then a decline from that low bar in 2023 (39.8).

One of these is not like the other, at all.
Haven't watched him play yet  
ghost718 : 3/31/2024 4:19 pm : link
But with factors such as having an NFL pedigree,having a good combine,and Evan Neal.I think they should consider it.
How do you think top OT prospects feel  
Jaenyg : 3/31/2024 4:21 pm : link
When they get drafted to a team that wants them to play RT and not LT?
Maybe Evan Neal just  
ajr2456 : 3/31/2024 4:24 pm : link
Needs a WR1?
Drafting for need in the top 10 like this is fantasy football  
BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 3/31/2024 4:24 pm : link
Is how you become the Jets.

The Giants have been caught with their pants down leaning this way recently.

At the 6th pick, excluding QB if you have one, you take the best blue chip player on the board. If that is another LT then you take him. You guys are forgetting that between injuries coaching changes and performance issues the rosters flip around in this league very fluidly. The position that you have "solved" quickly becomes unsolved.

The later rounds is for roster filling the top 10 is to swing hard for the best talent.

RE: Drafting for need in the top 10 like this is fantasy football  
GFAN52 : 3/31/2024 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16452117 BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit said:
Quote:
Is how you become the Jets.

The Giants have been caught with their pants down leaning this way recently.

At the 6th pick, excluding QB if you have one, you take the best blue chip player on the board. If that is another LT then you take him. You guys are forgetting that between injuries coaching changes and performance issues the rosters flip around in this league very fluidly. The position that you have "solved" quickly becomes unsolved.

The later rounds is for roster filling the top 10 is to swing hard for the best talent.


Not when you already have a great young LT. If he's going to play RT, you don't pick him in the 10. The cream of the draft in the top 10 of this draft is QB and WR, which also just happens to align with the Giants needs.
Plz not another LT to RT conversion with a top 6 pick.  
BleedBlue46 : 3/31/2024 4:44 pm : link
If we want a solid RT trade down and take fuaga. He had the makings of an incredible player. The Bears would trade some good draft capital to go up for Alt or one of the top WRs, then take Fuaga. Or trade down with the Jaguars and get a massive haul, they are desperate for a top WR.
RE: Lol, Neal might bust but we literally just went through this with AT  
bw in dc : 3/31/2024 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16452064 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Thomas was "in the bust zone" after two years.


Thomas was playing LT; and showed considerably more than Neal after two years.

For example, here is a Sy review of AT in his second year against the Saints:

Quote:
Another elite-level performance by Andrew Thomas on the blind side. He allowed 1 pressure and that was it. NO rotated a few backup-caliber pass rushers at him and none had any success. His pass protection tape was a clinic on how to get the job done in a variety of ways.


I bolded certain parts. Has Neal ever received that praise in year two?

If you can't say Neal is "in the bust zone" so far than nobody is a bust. Sure, he could get better, but do you feel good about that?
RE: RE: Lol, Neal might bust but we literally just went through this with AT  
BleedBlue46 : 3/31/2024 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16452132 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16452064 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


Thomas was "in the bust zone" after two years.



Thomas was playing LT; and showed considerably more than Neal after two years.

For example, here is a Sy review of AT in his second year against the Saints:



Quote:


Another elite-level performance by Andrew Thomas on the blind side. He allowed 1 pressure and that was it. NO rotated a few backup-caliber pass rushers at him and none had any success. His pass protection tape was a clinic on how to get the job done in a variety of ways.



I bolded certain parts. Has Neal ever received that praise in year two?

If you can't say Neal is "in the bust zone" so far than nobody is a bust. Sure, he could get better, but do you feel good about that?


Trade down with the Bears for an extra 2nd, then take Fuaga if you want a RT. He is a monster.
A 3rd or 4th for Neal?  
BigBlueNH : 3/31/2024 4:59 pm : link
I stopped reading there. Who would do that? He's only under contract 2 more years, and hasn't begun to play well.
the NFL  
BigBlueCane : 3/31/2024 4:59 pm : link
really is the NBA with regards to patience for players and coaches.
Kind of at a loss here  
Don from CT : 3/31/2024 5:01 pm : link
Is Evan Neal really that bad, or is the switch to RT what his issue is? If that's the case, can Andrew Thomas play RT, will Evan Neal drastically improve at LT?

I may get crucified for this, however, here's a little snippet I copied from Reddit (even mentions Dave Gettleman)

At the very least, I do find it interesting

"It's tough. Lane Johnson semi-famously compared it to wiping your ass with the other hand. You know what to do and how to do it, but because everything is mirrored from what you're used to, your muscle memory is off and it just feels weird. You have to think about doing it right more than you would on your natural side. There are some people (like Dave Gettleman I think, based on some other comments he has made) that hate moving guys from their natural position or whatever position they have a lot of experience at in the past.

It's definitely not impossible though. Lots of guys have moved from left to right, and Tristan Wirfs is good enough to make it work (and did for a few games this season while Alaric Jackson was injured).

There used to be a conception that your best tackle goes at LT to protect the QB's blind side, because that's where the best pass rusher comes from, so it was seen as more important. However, this doesn't really apply as much anymore when you have teams that have two stud pass rushers or that put their stud off the RT (ie Joey Bosa, Von Miller, DeMarcus Lawrence iirc). A lot of times people thought best pass protector goes on the left and your RT is more of a run blocker, but again, that doesn't really hold to present day".
RE: Kind of at a loss here  
Don from CT : 3/31/2024 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16452147 Don from CT said:
Quote:
Is Evan Neal really that bad, or is the switch to RT what his issue is? If that's the case, can Andrew Thomas play RT, will Evan Neal drastically improve at LT?

I may get crucified for this, however, here's a little snippet I copied from Reddit (even mentions Dave Gettleman)

At the very least, I do find it interesting

"It's tough. Lane Johnson semi-famously compared it to wiping your ass with the other hand. You know what to do and how to do it, but because everything is mirrored from what you're used to, your muscle memory is off and it just feels weird. You have to think about doing it right more than you would on your natural side. There are some people (like Dave Gettleman I think, based on some other comments he has made) that hate moving guys from their natural position or whatever position they have a lot of experience at in the past.

It's definitely not impossible though. Lots of guys have moved from left to right, and Tristan Wirfs is good enough to make it work (and did for a few games this season while Alaric Jackson was injured).

There used to be a conception that your best tackle goes at LT to protect the QB's blind side, because that's where the best pass rusher comes from, so it was seen as more important. However, this doesn't really apply as much anymore when you have teams that have two stud pass rushers or that put their stud off the RT (ie Joey Bosa, Von Miller, DeMarcus Lawrence iirc). A lot of times people thought best pass protector goes on the left and your RT is more of a run blocker, but again, that doesn't really hold to present day".


Some team may get a very goo Left Tackle cheap if a trade were to take place!
I have no idea what will happen— and neither do any fans.  
81_Great_Dane : 3/31/2024 5:06 pm : link
But I have two opinions:

1) If you think he is a Hall of Famer, take him. Any HoFer > any non-HoFer, even a nice solid starting QB.

2) Yes, trade Neal if you do.

Bonus observation: If your QB is left-handed, the RT protects his blind side. Penix is a lefty.
RE: I have no idea what will happen— and neither do any fans.  
BleedBlue46 : 3/31/2024 5:13 pm : link
In comment 16452151 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
But I have two opinions:

1) If you think he is a Hall of Famer, take him. Any HoFer > any non-HoFer, even a nice solid starting QB.

2) Yes, trade Neal if you do.

Bonus observation: If your QB is left-handed, the RT protects his blind side. Penix is a lefty.


We aren't getting Penix and Alt without trading a future 1st pick 47 and maybe more to jump up into the pick 14 range ahead of the Seahawks for Penix if you ask me.
RE: A 3rd or 4th for Neal?  
BleedBlue46 : 3/31/2024 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16452142 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
I stopped reading there. Who would do that? He's only under contract 2 more years, and hasn't begun to play well.


Yeah, no chance for an injury plagued right tackle who hasn't showed any promise yet. Kadarius Toney had some incredible games that enabled us to trade him to the desperate Chiefs for a 3rd and 5th. Neal doesn't have any amazing tape to get us decent picks in a trade.
He's a Giants  
mittenedman : 3/31/2024 5:22 pm : link
type prospect.
RE: RE: RE: Lol, Neal might bust but we literally just went through this with AT  
bw in dc : 3/31/2024 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16452138 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:


Trade down with the Bears for an extra 2nd, then take Fuaga if you want a RT. He is a monster.


Let me be clear. I'm just answering the hypothetical.

This draft should be about one goal: replacing Jones. If we don't, the draft is likely a failure.
A 5-10 years starting tackle is harder to find, and more valuable  
CT Charlie : 3/31/2024 5:40 pm : link
to us right now, than a 5-10 year WR. Unfortunately there's no guarantee that ANY player in the draft is a sure bet, as our last 10 years of mediocre drafting has demonstrated.
RE: RE: If Alt’s the guy they want…  
JoeSchoens11 : 3/31/2024 6:28 pm : link
In comment 16452005 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
In comment 16452001 JoeSchoens11 said:


Quote:


then I don’t understand the need for a trade prior to this. A healthy Neal would be a quality backup G / swing table ( lineman get injured every year ) with upside.





So Neal gets loses his starting job after 2 seasons because he sucks yet he would be a "quality backup"?

How's does he get better by getting demoted? And at two positions no less, one of which he hasn't even played at the NFL level.
I worded that poorly. He is currently at worst our #3rd best G and has upside (watch some of his college games at G vs T…the balance issues aren’t there at G) and would be a good backup there.

He’d only see time at T if 2 tackles go down (Eluemunor would be slide outside on the 1st injury), and we can survive a couple games with him there. He would also be an excellent 6th lineman in short yardage situations.

In short, if his head is in the right place he’s a useful, though overpriced, lineman and gives us real depth.
RE: A 5-10 years starting tackle is harder to find, and more valuable  
BleedBlue46 : 3/31/2024 6:32 pm : link
In comment 16452181 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
to us right now, than a 5-10 year WR. Unfortunately there's no guarantee that ANY player in the draft is a sure bet, as our last 10 years of mediocre drafting has demonstrated.


I think OL is right up there with QB in degree of difficulty to project prospects from college into the pros. I'd much rather go WR or trade down and take fuaga plus a 2nd from the Bears or a haul from the Jaguars.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Lol, Neal might bust but we literally just went through this with AT  
BleedBlue46 : 3/31/2024 6:34 pm : link
In comment 16452172 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16452138 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:




Trade down with the Bears for an extra 2nd, then take Fuaga if you want a RT. He is a monster.



Let me be clear. I'm just answering the hypothetical.

This draft should be about one goal: replacing Jones. If we don't, the draft is likely a failure.


I agree, 100% and obviously it depends on Schoen/Daboll's preferences but I still like our chances of getting a QB high in rd1 whether we trade the farm to the Patriots or trade a future 2nd and 3rd to the Cardinals (those 2 trades are most likely scenarios I believe).
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/31/2024 6:36 pm : link
Outside of the obvious picks like Allen/LJAx/etc., imagine had we taken Nelson in '18. That woulda been a helluva lot better selection than Saquon.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Lol, Neal might bust but we literally just went through this with AT  
section125 : 3/31/2024 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16452172 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16452138 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:




Trade down with the Bears for an extra 2nd, then take Fuaga if you want a RT. He is a monster.



Let me be clear. I'm just answering the hypothetical.

This draft should be about one goal: replacing Jones. If we don't, the draft is likely a failure.


Yes, agree about displacing Jones. No it isn't a failure if the cannot. Just not as good. Sometimes all you can do is upgrade a few positions, just not the one you needed most. Disheartening, yes.
Drafting the Best O Lineman is always good Business!  
Rafflee : 3/31/2024 6:56 pm : link
It doesnt even mean they dont still like Neal. They have addressed depth and contingencies with FA Line signings, so I am hoping they love someone else at 6…. They’re getting their 1st or 2nd Rated Non-Qb drafted, or a Qb they like. This is a spectacular scenario for them.
RE: RE: RE: If Alt’s the guy they want…  
nygiantfan : 3/31/2024 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16452197 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16452005 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


In comment 16452001 JoeSchoens11 said:


Quote:


then I don’t understand the need for a trade prior to this. A healthy Neal would be a quality backup G / swing table ( lineman get injured every year ) with upside.





So Neal gets loses his starting job after 2 seasons because he sucks yet he would be a "quality backup"?

How's does he get better by getting demoted? And at two positions no less, one of which he hasn't even played at the NFL level.

I worded that poorly. He is currently at worst our #3rd best G and has upside (watch some of his college games at G vs T…the balance issues aren’t there at G) and would be a good backup there.

He’d only see time at T if 2 tackles go down (Eluemunor would be slide outside on the 1st injury), and we can survive a couple games with him there. He would also be an excellent 6th lineman in short yardage situations.

In short, if his head is in the right place he’s a useful, though overpriced, lineman and gives us real depth.


Good post Joe, I agree.

Neal would do himself well to pick himself up and solidify his starting position this summer. It will only be harder to win it back then to stay in place and he could really be putting millions in jeopardy if he becomes a career reserve OL.
Unless you're advocating for Neal to be cut or traded  
widmerseyebrow : 3/31/2024 7:41 pm : link
Before training camp, I'm going to find out if Neal has what it takes to be a solid starter for the Giants the same time as all of you, and I don't have to waste my time looking up anything. Some first round tackles get their sea legs in year three, some don't. We have a contingency in place. Be pessimistic if it floats your boat.
Maybe this is Schoen  
Giantimistic : 3/31/2024 8:39 pm : link
Testing to see who is leaking info by putting out a choice that has not been associated with the Giants.
2021 NFL Draft  
Jim in Tampa : 3/31/2024 8:58 pm : link
The Bengals desperately needed help at OT to protect their 2nd year QB Joe Burrow. He had been sacked 32 games in 10 rookie starts, and also had his season cut short due to injury on a sack.

In almost every mock draft OT Penei Sewell was slotted to go to the Bengals, because the thinking was, you had to protect Burrow.

The Bengals had other ideas. They chose to give Burrow a stud WR instead (Ja'Marr Chase).

The result? Burrow was then sacked more than any other QB that year (51), but he also took his team to the super bowl.

For the Giants? QB is the top priority. But if they can't trade up to get QB 3 or 4, that means Nabers or MHJ will fall to them. In that scenario you take the stud WR over the stud LT, that you hope can play RT.
If Nabers or Alt are available at 6  
kelly : 3/31/2024 10:48 pm : link
I wonder how many teams would want to trade up for one of them.

We might get a decent haul for that 6 pick.
Jim,  
JoeSchoens11 : 3/31/2024 11:07 pm : link
I’m sure both teams are very happy with their picks. Det just literally dropped the ball on getting to a SB this year. Sewell was a huge part of putting them in position to make it there. I’d bet that Sewell gets Det to at least as many SBs as Chase gets Cincy to.

I would also take the Det O over Cincy’s any day of the week and that’s with Cincy having one of the best QBs in the league. Yet the middle-of-the road talent Goff has been just as productive the last two years…even taking into account Burrow’s injury.

Injuries may become a major concern for Joe since, as you mentioned, he takes a ton of hits. I’m not sensing that will be a problem for Goff. Sewell’s prime will also most likely be considerably longer than Chase’s.
Could happen  
bc4life : 8:27 am : link
If Giants' QB gone, Harrison & Nabers gone...
RE: Thanks  
Costy16 : 9:05 am : link
In comment 16451852 Anakim said:
Quote:
He is a blue chipper, but then again, so was Neal.

If they think he's the BPA, then take him, even if you're set at LT with Thomas and RT with Neal/Eluemanor.


OL from Notre Dame are better linemen when they become pro. Alt is a stud.
