Possible Joe Alt interest at #6 tomdif21 : 3/31/2024 10:17 am

Take this with a grain of salt, but I have heard second hand from an asshat that the Giants are intrigued with Joe Alt. They think he is a HOF type talent at either tackle spot. They are coming to grips that their QB might not be there, and while they like the WR's, they also think this WR class is stacked. The second hand info I am getting is they would only consider this route is if they can unload Neal for 3-4th round pick this year. Again this is very flimsy info so just putting it out there.