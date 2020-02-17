Possible Joe Alt interest at #6

Take this with a grain of salt, but I have heard second hand from an asshat that the Giants are intrigued with Joe Alt. They think he is a HOF type talent at either tackle spot. They are coming to grips that their QB might not be there, and while they like the WR's, they also think this WR class is stacked. The second hand info I am getting is they would only consider this route is if they can unload Neal for 3-4th round pick this year. Again this is very flimsy info so just putting it out there.
If they think he's the BPA, then take him, even if you're set at LT with Thomas and RT with Neal/Eluemanor.
They may go OL in day 2, and even then I doubt it.
Of course they are interested, he is a blue chip player. Just not what they need.
1. you're giving up on getting a QB. This regime may NEVER get a better chance.
2. you're passing on 3 ELITE WRs, who have managed to separate themselves from a deep class. What does that tell you?
3. Alt is a LT. They would be asking him to make the SAME switch as Neal, which doesn't always work.
As a result of these 3 things, I can't believe they would be THIS stupid in their assessment.
Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?
Yes we’ve spent a ton of top picks and money on the OL lately already…but they should at least be evaluating him thoroughly
I always think back to 1981…the Giants didn’t need an OLB, linebacker was already the most loaded position on the team. That didn’t preclude them from drafting LT, thank God
Now, calling Alt an LT type is a big leap, admittedly…but it’s worth considering at least
Eagles drafted Lane Johnson 4th. How did that work out for them?
But I hope this is absolutely wrong. Spending a top 10 pick on a RT to replace our other RT picked in the top 10 is ridiculous.
Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?
Since it is plainly evident Bobby Johnson did a terrible job with the oline, how do you know Neal, Ezeudu or JMS suck? They are not going to waste the #6 pick on OL until they give Bricillo a chance to sort this out. They didn't sign all those OL in FA to draft an OL at #6.
Schoen may discuss with a few people what ifs and keeps to himself what he actually wants to do. He may just be getting feedback from everyone and bouncing ideas around.
But I hope this is absolutely wrong. Spending a top 10 pick on a RT to replace our other RT picked in the top 10 is ridiculous.
Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?
You are following the exact same mistake you made two years ago. Draft a LT, make him a RT, and see how it goes.
RT is not a premium position. Taking a player at #6 to switch to a non-premium position (fingers crossed it goes better this time) is absurd.
You want to draft a swing tackle at #6?
No assurances but easy to see Schoen's strategy in free agency was invest in the OL so he didn't have to allocate his primary draft picks to it this year.
Right and they pass on potential HoF WRs or maybe a QB for their 3rd 1st round OT in 5 years...
Is more important than a RT. End of story.
Eagles drafted Lane Johnson 4th. How did that work out for them?
And at the time they had DeSean Jackson as their no. 1 receiver, Riley Cooper averaging about 18 yards a catch, LeSean McCoy running for 1,600 yards and catching 52 balls, and four very good starters on the OL. Celek was their tight end. In other words, except for LT, all their starters were better than the current Giants starters.
And no need to panic on WR. That position, too, is a bumper crop with a three days worth of quality.
he has experience playing LT, Alt could immediately step in and play that position if Thomas gets hurt, possibly without much drop off in performance.
You want to draft a swing tackle at #6?
I assume he'd be starting at RT. As I said, I would only consider drafting him if as the original post says, the Giants could trade Neal.
Which I know someone will bring up Gettlemans Barkley jacket comments. Which a simple response. If SB repeated his rookie year each year, would you honestly feel he wasn’t a good pick?
Who would have been the better pick? Josh Allen in hindsight is obvious, but no one clamored for him at two overall. More wanted Rosen lol.
And everyone for years wanted Q Nelson instead. But can you really bash an OT pick, and claim you wish you took a Guard in another draft?
But stick with Nelson here. Which is my original point. Draft well, period. Take the guy you are 100% convinced is the best player. Very few teams struggle for a decade draftingbgreat players.
And at the time they had DeSean Jackson as their no. 1 receiver, Riley Cooper averaging about 18 yards a catch, LeSean McCoy running for 1,600 yards and catching 52 balls, and four very good starters on the OL. Celek was their tight end. In other words, except for LT, all their starters were better than the current Giants starters.
Jackson was not a #1 receiver.
Drafting Alt, and Neal tomgurpard pkus off-season signings. O line would go from horrendous to a strength overnight.
FYI, I’m not saying this is the best way to rebuild the team. But if Alt is HOF level, the franchise could do much worse, and has consistently for over ten years.
Clueless o-line coach
Playing through serious injury with direct effect on movement
Playing next to suddenly worst RG in the history of the world
Now if we are sitting here in 2025 with the same concerns, then a bust is far more likely
Which I know someone will bring up Gettlemans Barkley jacket comments. Which a simple response. If SB repeated his rookie year each year, would you honestly feel he wasn’t a good pick?
Who would have been the better pick? Josh Allen in hindsight is obvious, but no one clamored for him at two overall. More wanted Rosen lol.
And everyone for years wanted Q Nelson instead. But can you really bash an OT pick, and claim you wish you took a Guard in another draft?
But stick with Nelson here. Which is my original point. Draft well, period. Take the guy you are 100% convinced is the best player. Very few teams struggle for a decade draftingbgreat players.
So because few posters on BBI didn't clamor for Josh Allen in the 2018 draft then people can't be disappointed in what the Giants ultimately came away with?
Whose job is it to get it right, the Giants front office or us?
they think Alt is a potential HOF tackle at either spot then none of the FA OL they signed would preclude them from taking him. Nor should they.
Right and they pass on potential HoF WRs or maybe a QB for their 3rd 1st round OT in 5 years...
I wouldn't pass on a QB or one of the WRs for Alt. I don't think the Giants would pass on a QB either. Whether they would pass on one of the WRs for Alt is another story. The reaction here if they did would be decidedly negative, but I would OK with it if they could trade Neal for something worthwhile.
I appreciate the information, but frankly this sounds like something that has little chance of happening.
If you want to play this game, you have to be consistent. Does Neal have potential (and could get back a pick) or does he suck (and have no value)?
If you think Neal can’t ever play tackle in the NFL, then he has zero trade value. If he has trade value, you have to argue why the Giants are giving up on him anyway.
Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?
You are following the exact same mistake you made two years ago. Draft a LT, make him a RT, and see how it goes.
RT is not a premium position. Taking a player at #6 to switch to a non-premium position (fingers crossed it goes better this time) is absurd.
Look at some RT contracts...it absolutely is a premium position in today's NFL. This isn't 1998.
Hard to explain all these people here who are in love with offensive skill players. Had they picked an offensive lineman and the defensive pass rusher instead of Beckham and Barkley, the team would likely not have been so awful last year. A strong line makes all the other offensive players look good. Those skill people are probably the same people who think that the Giants could get a third round pick for Neal.
We don’t talk enough about trading to 8 with the Falcons.
If we can’t strike the QB we want, we could still secure a blue chip WR or Turner and pick up ammo to either get into mid to late first this year, or ammo for next year. It works if the Falcons want to jump the Titans for Alt.
If they wanted left tackle insurance, Cross would have been the guy to take instead of Neal and we'd be better off all around.
Barely 1 full season. So now we give guys 1 year to prove themselves or they are TOTAL BUSTS who we give away for a bag of donuts.
With this plan, this team will SUCK permanently!! Neal's biggest issue has been injury. He needs to stay healthy this year, work with an OL coach who isn't an idiot, so he can develop into the player they thought they were getting at pick 7!
If they don't develop players, it doesn't matter how many draft picks you throw at the position, it won't work.
Draft the QB or the WR. OR trade back to 10 with the Jets and let them take Alt.
He played last season on broken ankle when he played. Also the Giants had a horrible OL coach
He's firmly in the bust zone. He's either playing poorly or injured. And what makes you think he can play G in the NFL?
I'd trade him for anything right now. Cut the loss. Give Neal a change of scenery and let us find a better solution.
Right now that face is Daniel Jones, who is like making a mayonnaise sandwich on white bread, bland-no taste-no spice!
Just move him inside
He's firmly in the bust zone. He's either playing poorly or injured. And what makes you think he can play G in the NFL?
I'd trade him for anything right now. Cut the loss. Give Neal a change of scenery and let us find a better solution.
I have a much better idea! How about we let Carmen Bricillo have a season with him before we cut ties. I will be with you by mid-season(maybe even end of camp) if Neal doesn't look much better. Johnson, IMV view ruined Neal, Ezeudu and was well on his way with JMS. JMS started out pretty well and was really pretty bad by season's end.
How does Tyre Phillips leave the Giants for Philly and return 6 weeks later so vastly improved it was shocking?
Has Neal been terrible? Yes, without question. How does the best OT in his draft class become a steaming pile of shit when it is known he works his ass off? I don't know, but I have at least a direction to look at...
Again he may really be simply unable to compete, but maybe...
But goddamn would it be hilarious if that's what finally did the trick.
2021 draft:
Pick 20 - Kadarius Toney WR
Pick 23 - Christian Darrisaw OT
Which player do you wish the Giants had drafted?
It all depends on how the player turns out. It would be hard to pass on anyone of the 3 top WRs for Alt, but if the QB1, QB2, QB3, WR1 and WR2 are gone and they Giants have a much lower grade on QB4, WR3 than OT1, you try to trade down, but if you can't and you think you've got a 10 year tackle, I wouldn't throw the remote.
Look at some RT contracts...it absolutely is a premium position in today's NFL. This isn't 1998.
There are roughly 13 WR, Edges, and LTs that make more than the highest paid RT. I shouldn’t need to even look up the QB numbers.
I guess the NFL didn’t realize it wasn’t 1998 anymore? You should send them an email.
not always we could have drafted Martin but went OBJ instead
If he becomes a locker room distraction then something would need to be done but this could be a wake-up call in addition to a giving him time to get fully healthy.
And pointing out the obvious: Neal busted because of his movement/balance issues - he plays clumsily. AT succeeded because of his movement/balance ability - he plays athletically.
Watch Alt play and and decide which one he reminds you of.
So Neal gets loses his starting job after 2 seasons because he sucks yet he would be a "quality backup"?
How's does he get better by getting demoted? And at two positions no less, one of which he hasn't even played at the NFL level.
Alt is not better than Nabers or Odunze.
.
With one explosive playmaker out the door, how do they not bring in another one? Giants 101
Look at some RT contracts...it absolutely is a premium position in today's NFL. This isn't 1998. //////
There are roughly 13 WR, Edges, and LTs that make more than the highest paid RT. I shouldn’t need to even look up the QB numbers.
I guess the NFL didn’t realize it wasn’t 1998 anymore? You should send them an email.
100% correct
So his problem is as much health, as it is ability.
You don't go f it, and select another RT with a top 10 pick.
You devote those resources to a premium position, give him THIS year to work with the new OL coach and see if he can play a whole season. If he looks lost at season's end you trade him for what you can get.
I'm betting the opposite happens.
I know you know about allocation of resources. Picking Alt would be a mistake.
So his problem is as much health, as it is ability.
You don't go f it, and select another RT with a top 10 pick.
You devote those resources to a premium position, give him THIS year to work with the new OL coach and see if he can play a whole season. If he looks lost at season's end you trade him for what you can get.
I'm betting the opposite happens.
I know you know about allocation of resources. Picking Alt would be a mistake.
Right now, Neal has two horrible traits: lack of availability and lack of skill. I have no interest in putting him on the Daniel Jones Excuse Plan and sifting around for every excuse. It's very likely he's just not any good.
Look, I'm assuming Schoen can't get QB, and we're stuck having to choose a non-QB. Which is clearly far from ideal.
So, if that's the case, take another OL. Or I could be talked into another corner.
But I hope this is absolutely wrong. Spending a top 10 pick on a RT to replace our other RT picked in the top 10 is ridiculous.
Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?
Wait we’re allowed to say players suck now? What happened to patience? Surely two years is too quick to give up on Neal though? Imagine if we gave up on Thomas after year 1
Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?
Wait we’re allowed to say players suck now? What happened to patience? Surely two years is too quick to give up on Neal though? Imagine if we gave up on Thomas after year 1
Or Jones after 5 years??? Haha
But I hope this is absolutely wrong. Spending a top 10 pick on a RT to replace our other RT picked in the top 10 is ridiculous.
Neal sucks. Alt could be very good. Why is that ridiculous?
Wait we’re allowed to say players suck now? What happened to patience? Surely two years is too quick to give up on Neal though? Imagine if we gave up on Thomas after year 1
Or Jones after 5 years??? Haha
Patience goes out the window if it means giving Jones another chance apparently
It takes 3 years to evaluate a draft, unless you love or hate the player. Then the range is anywhere between 2 and 8 years.
2021 draft:
Pick 20 - Kadarius Toney WR
Pick 23 - Christian Darrisaw OT
Ummm, no... That is incorrect.. But, we still are not going Alt for tons of reasons..
Which player do you wish the Giants had drafted?
It all depends on how the player turns out. It would be hard to pass on anyone of the 3 top WRs for Alt, but if the QB1, QB2, QB3, WR1 and WR2 are gone and they Giants have a much lower grade on QB4, WR3 than OT1, you try to trade down, but if you can't and you think you've got a 10 year tackle, I wouldn't throw the remote.
Oh, the hypocrisy is rich, isn't it?
It takes 3 years to evaluate a draft, unless you love or hate the player. Then the range is anywhere between 2 and 8 years.
It's skull-numbing lack of logic.
This is what happens. Make no mistake-Neal is a bust and will be nothing but a journeyman at best.
Oh, the hypocrisy is rich, isn't it?
LOL. Eightshamrocks will still be shilling for Jones when DJ is no longer in the NFL.
They may go OL in day 2, and even then I doubt it.
Of course they are interested, he is a blue chip player. Just not what they need.
Hey guys we found Joe Schoen's handle!
Yeah, no.
Thomas had a rough start as a rookie, was on the upswing during the second half of the season, and then had a big jump in performance from Year 1 to Year 2.
AT's PFF score in rookie 2020 was 62.4; not great, but not terrible either.
His 2021 PFF score jumped to a stellar 78.9 and his sacks allowed dropped off the cliff from 10 to 2.
Mr. Neal? One of the lowest PFF scores for an OT starter as a rookie in 2022 (44.1) and then a decline from that low bar in 2023 (39.8).
One of these is not like the other, at all.
The Giants have been caught with their pants down leaning this way recently.
At the 6th pick, excluding QB if you have one, you take the best blue chip player on the board. If that is another LT then you take him. You guys are forgetting that between injuries coaching changes and performance issues the rosters flip around in this league very fluidly. The position that you have "solved" quickly becomes unsolved.
The later rounds is for roster filling the top 10 is to swing hard for the best talent.
The Giants have been caught with their pants down leaning this way recently.
At the 6th pick, excluding QB if you have one, you take the best blue chip player on the board. If that is another LT then you take him. You guys are forgetting that between injuries coaching changes and performance issues the rosters flip around in this league very fluidly. The position that you have "solved" quickly becomes unsolved.
The later rounds is for roster filling the top 10 is to swing hard for the best talent.
Not when you already have a great young LT. If he's going to play RT, you don't pick him in the 10. The cream of the draft in the top 10 of this draft is QB and WR, which also just happens to align with the Giants needs.
Thomas was playing LT; and showed considerably more than Neal after two years.
For example, here is a Sy review of AT in his second year against the Saints:
I bolded certain parts. Has Neal ever received that praise in year two?
If you can't say Neal is "in the bust zone" so far than nobody is a bust. Sure, he could get better, but do you feel good about that?
Thomas was "in the bust zone" after two years.
Thomas was playing LT; and showed considerably more than Neal after two years.
For example, here is a Sy review of AT in his second year against the Saints:
Another elite-level performance by Andrew Thomas on the blind side. He allowed 1 pressure and that was it. NO rotated a few backup-caliber pass rushers at him and none had any success. His pass protection tape was a clinic on how to get the job done in a variety of ways.
I bolded certain parts. Has Neal ever received that praise in year two?
If you can't say Neal is "in the bust zone" so far than nobody is a bust. Sure, he could get better, but do you feel good about that?
Trade down with the Bears for an extra 2nd, then take Fuaga if you want a RT. He is a monster.
I may get crucified for this, however, here's a little snippet I copied from Reddit (even mentions Dave Gettleman)
At the very least, I do find it interesting
"It's tough. Lane Johnson semi-famously compared it to wiping your ass with the other hand. You know what to do and how to do it, but because everything is mirrored from what you're used to, your muscle memory is off and it just feels weird. You have to think about doing it right more than you would on your natural side. There are some people (like Dave Gettleman I think, based on some other comments he has made) that hate moving guys from their natural position or whatever position they have a lot of experience at in the past.
It's definitely not impossible though. Lots of guys have moved from left to right, and Tristan Wirfs is good enough to make it work (and did for a few games this season while Alaric Jackson was injured).
There used to be a conception that your best tackle goes at LT to protect the QB's blind side, because that's where the best pass rusher comes from, so it was seen as more important. However, this doesn't really apply as much anymore when you have teams that have two stud pass rushers or that put their stud off the RT (ie Joey Bosa, Von Miller, DeMarcus Lawrence iirc). A lot of times people thought best pass protector goes on the left and your RT is more of a run blocker, but again, that doesn't really hold to present day".
I may get crucified for this, however, here's a little snippet I copied from Reddit (even mentions Dave Gettleman)
At the very least, I do find it interesting
"It's tough. Lane Johnson semi-famously compared it to wiping your ass with the other hand. You know what to do and how to do it, but because everything is mirrored from what you're used to, your muscle memory is off and it just feels weird. You have to think about doing it right more than you would on your natural side. There are some people (like Dave Gettleman I think, based on some other comments he has made) that hate moving guys from their natural position or whatever position they have a lot of experience at in the past.
It's definitely not impossible though. Lots of guys have moved from left to right, and Tristan Wirfs is good enough to make it work (and did for a few games this season while Alaric Jackson was injured).
There used to be a conception that your best tackle goes at LT to protect the QB's blind side, because that's where the best pass rusher comes from, so it was seen as more important. However, this doesn't really apply as much anymore when you have teams that have two stud pass rushers or that put their stud off the RT (ie Joey Bosa, Von Miller, DeMarcus Lawrence iirc). A lot of times people thought best pass protector goes on the left and your RT is more of a run blocker, but again, that doesn't really hold to present day".
Some team may get a very goo Left Tackle cheap if a trade were to take place!
1) If you think he is a Hall of Famer, take him. Any HoFer > any non-HoFer, even a nice solid starting QB.
2) Yes, trade Neal if you do.
Bonus observation: If your QB is left-handed, the RT protects his blind side. Penix is a lefty.
1) If you think he is a Hall of Famer, take him. Any HoFer > any non-HoFer, even a nice solid starting QB.
2) Yes, trade Neal if you do.
Bonus observation: If your QB is left-handed, the RT protects his blind side. Penix is a lefty.
We aren't getting Penix and Alt without trading a future 1st pick 47 and maybe more to jump up into the pick 14 range ahead of the Seahawks for Penix if you ask me.
Yeah, no chance for an injury plagued right tackle who hasn't showed any promise yet. Kadarius Toney had some incredible games that enabled us to trade him to the desperate Chiefs for a 3rd and 5th. Neal doesn't have any amazing tape to get us decent picks in a trade.
Trade down with the Bears for an extra 2nd, then take Fuaga if you want a RT. He is a monster.
Let me be clear. I'm just answering the hypothetical.
This draft should be about one goal: replacing Jones. If we don't, the draft is likely a failure.
then I don’t understand the need for a trade prior to this. A healthy Neal would be a quality backup G / swing table ( lineman get injured every year ) with upside.
So Neal gets loses his starting job after 2 seasons because he sucks yet he would be a "quality backup"?
How's does he get better by getting demoted? And at two positions no less, one of which he hasn't even played at the NFL level.
He’d only see time at T if 2 tackles go down (Eluemunor would be slide outside on the 1st injury), and we can survive a couple games with him there. He would also be an excellent 6th lineman in short yardage situations.
In short, if his head is in the right place he’s a useful, though overpriced, lineman and gives us real depth.
I think OL is right up there with QB in degree of difficulty to project prospects from college into the pros. I'd much rather go WR or trade down and take fuaga plus a 2nd from the Bears or a haul from the Jaguars.
Trade down with the Bears for an extra 2nd, then take Fuaga if you want a RT. He is a monster.
Let me be clear. I'm just answering the hypothetical.
This draft should be about one goal: replacing Jones. If we don't, the draft is likely a failure.
I agree, 100% and obviously it depends on Schoen/Daboll's preferences but I still like our chances of getting a QB high in rd1 whether we trade the farm to the Patriots or trade a future 2nd and 3rd to the Cardinals (those 2 trades are most likely scenarios I believe).
Trade down with the Bears for an extra 2nd, then take Fuaga if you want a RT. He is a monster.
Let me be clear. I'm just answering the hypothetical.
This draft should be about one goal: replacing Jones. If we don't, the draft is likely a failure.
Yes, agree about displacing Jones. No it isn't a failure if the cannot. Just not as good. Sometimes all you can do is upgrade a few positions, just not the one you needed most. Disheartening, yes.
So Neal gets loses his starting job after 2 seasons because he sucks yet he would be a "quality backup"?
How's does he get better by getting demoted? And at two positions no less, one of which he hasn't even played at the NFL level.
I worded that poorly. He is currently at worst our #3rd best G and has upside (watch some of his college games at G vs T…the balance issues aren’t there at G) and would be a good backup there.
He’d only see time at T if 2 tackles go down (Eluemunor would be slide outside on the 1st injury), and we can survive a couple games with him there. He would also be an excellent 6th lineman in short yardage situations.
In short, if his head is in the right place he’s a useful, though overpriced, lineman and gives us real depth.
Good post Joe, I agree.
Neal would do himself well to pick himself up and solidify his starting position this summer. It will only be harder to win it back then to stay in place and he could really be putting millions in jeopardy if he becomes a career reserve OL.
In almost every mock draft OT Penei Sewell was slotted to go to the Bengals, because the thinking was, you had to protect Burrow.
The Bengals had other ideas. They chose to give Burrow a stud WR instead (Ja'Marr Chase).
The result? Burrow was then sacked more than any other QB that year (51), but he also took his team to the super bowl.
For the Giants? QB is the top priority. But if they can't trade up to get QB 3 or 4, that means Nabers or MHJ will fall to them. In that scenario you take the stud WR over the stud LT, that you hope can play RT.
We might get a decent haul for that 6 pick.
I would also take the Det O over Cincy’s any day of the week and that’s with Cincy having one of the best QBs in the league. Yet the middle-of-the road talent Goff has been just as productive the last two years…even taking into account Burrow’s injury.
Injuries may become a major concern for Joe since, as you mentioned, he takes a ton of hits. I’m not sensing that will be a problem for Goff. Sewell’s prime will also most likely be considerably longer than Chase’s.
If they think he's the BPA, then take him, even if you're set at LT with Thomas and RT with Neal/Eluemanor.
OL from Notre Dame are better linemen when they become pro. Alt is a stud.