The QB demarcation line is between QB-6 and QB-7

Sean : 4/1/2024 12:27 pm
This is a writer for BBV and he makes a great point imo. A lot of fans need to stop viewing QB as a big 3, rather a big 6. There are likely 6 QBs who will be drafted in the first round. Also, the WR class for 2025 already looks to be strong. There is really zero reason not to draft QB at 6, especially when factoring in next years QB class.

Chris Pflum
@RaptormkII
Fans need to reconcile themselves with the idea that there isn't a "Big 3" or even a "Big 4" at QB this year. It's a "Big 6". The demarcation line is between QB 6 and QB 7.

This is the 2020 QB class Part 2.

This is the 2020 QB class Part 2.
If you need a QB you're going to have to take one in Rd 1.

Chris Pflum
@RaptormkII
I've seen a lot of fans talk about getting a WR now and fixing QB... Eventually.

But here's the thing: there probably won't be a QB that can fix the offense "eventually". Also, this year's WR class is incredibly deep and there will be good starters coming off the board later

Chris Pflum
@RaptormkII
Also, next year's WR class is already exciting. Emeka Egbuka (OSU), Colbie Young (UGA), and Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona) are all on my radar. It's early yet, but next year could be a very good WR class too.

Agree with this  
Mike from Ohio : 4/1/2024 12:30 pm : link
You may be able to get a guy in 2025 or 2026, but this is a deep QB draft and we are at #6. When are we going to be in a better position to get one than this year?

If you think all of these QBs are busts, you will probably think that next year also. At some point you need to trust your scouts and your personnel people and go in and get one.
I’m not sure you can have a good QB class without a good WR class  
Ivan15 : 4/1/2024 12:31 pm : link
And vice versa.
.  
Go Terps : 4/1/2024 12:34 pm : link
If the Giants had been an intelligent organization the last decade they wouldn't have arguably the worst QB room in the league. But they were, and they do.

They need to get a talent pipeline going at the game's most important position, and they are incredibly fortunate that this draft is providing them that opportunity.
*But they weren't  
Go Terps : 4/1/2024 12:35 pm : link
.
RE: I’m not sure you can have a good QB class without a good WR class  
Mike from Ohio : 4/1/2024 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16452713 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
And vice versa.


Sure you can. What top QB is coming out from Ohio State that made Marvin Harrison, Jr a star? The answer is that guy will be playing at Syracuse this year and is not on anyone's leader board for the Heisman this year. They are two different positions that can be evaluated separately.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/1/2024 12:52 pm : link
As an aside, it does amaze me the Giants haven’t even drafted a QB since ‘19.
For some reason, I have faith that JS knows this  
Jaenyg : 4/1/2024 12:58 pm : link
But their scouting process will weed out some prospects, narrowing 6 down to a lower number. They have deals in place to move up as needed.

Let’s hope their scouting process is sound.
I agree/disagree with this  
Biteymax22 : 4/1/2024 1:00 pm : link
Where I agree is with the premise that I think 6 QBs go in RD 1. Williams, Daniels, Maye, McCarthy, Penix and Nix would be my guess, but who knows if a team falls in love with Rattler over Nix etc... Either way, yes I think 6 go in RD1 and you're going to be disappointed hoping Nix or Penix fall to us in RD2.

Where I don't agree is that the line of demarcation is not between 6 and 7, there's clear drop offs as you go on, specifically between 3 and 4 (Maye McCarthy) and after 4 goes, I don't think the one's left will have "real" 1st round grades, I just think hungry teams will draft them there.

Either way, I still stand on something I've said multiple times, if a QB is sitting at 6 that we think can be a franchise guy, you take them. Hoping for one to fall in the 2nd is a gamble and god knows where we'll be picking in next years draft or how that class will shake out, because they always change.
The Giants already have a top tier qb, unless his health is an issue  
Jack Stroud : 4/1/2024 1:01 pm : link
there is no need to draft a qb and set this franchise back 5 years! There are way too many holes to fill, qb is not one of them!
Jack, Jack  
JonC : 4/1/2024 1:03 pm : link
you're to be sorely disappointed sooner than later.

When Jones is gone, will you follow him.
RE: The Giants already have a top tier qb, unless his health is an issue  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/1/2024 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16452753 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
there is no need to draft a qb and set this franchise back 5 years! There are way too many holes to fill, qb is not one of them!


The troll is strong in this one.
I’m fairly certain at this point that  
Jaenyg : 4/1/2024 1:04 pm : link
Jack Stroud is a troll
RE: The Giants already have a top tier qb, unless his health is an issue  
Pete_the_Puma56 : 4/1/2024 1:05 pm : link
In comment 16452753 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
there is no need to draft a qb and set this franchise back 5 years! There are way too many holes to fill, qb is not one of them!

You serious Clark??
I think there's a clear dropoff after the top 3, imv  
JonC : 4/1/2024 1:05 pm : link
but tend to agree there could be six QBs drafted in the first round this year, and NYG's probably going to pick one of them.

Time will tell if it winds up being the correct pick, but I'm very often disappointed by the Giants drafting either way.
Talkin' Giants just did a mock draft  
Go Terps : 4/1/2024 1:05 pm : link
Compare their draft to a scenario where the Giants take the "5th QB" in round 1. Which looks better?

Talkin' Giants:

6. WR Malik Nabers
47. IOL Christian Haynes

"5th QB":

6. QB Michael Penix
47. WR Xavier Legette

Which of these leaves the Giants in a better position?
I’m pretty confident  
Breeze_94 : 4/1/2024 1:07 pm : link
At least 1 or 2 of these guys slips to day 2. In fact, Levis was similar scenario… Look where he went last year…and that’s despite people mocking him top 5 pretty much up until the draft. Malik Willis the year before was getting round 1 hype up until the draft too…

What usually happens is people talk up the QB class ahead of the draft. It’s the most visible position. But come draft night, teams almost always take the “better player” and the QB’s with warts slide a little
RE: I’m pretty confident  
Biteymax22 : 4/1/2024 1:12 pm : link
In comment 16452765 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
At least 1 or 2 of these guys slips to day 2. In fact, Levis was similar scenario… Look where he went last year…and that’s despite people mocking him top 5 pretty much up until the draft. Malik Willis the year before was getting round 1 hype up until the draft too…

What usually happens is people talk up the QB class ahead of the draft. It’s the most visible position. But come draft night, teams almost always take the “better player” and the QB’s with warts slide a little


Oddly the Giants may the team that dictates whether 5 or 6 go in the first round. If QB's go 1-3 and they don't love McCarthy and take Nabers, it changes a lot in the first round.

Looking at the QB situation of the Vikings, Raiders and Broncos, I have to imagine that at the very least 2 of them take a QB, so that's 5. However, its a very real possibility that you see Williams, Daniels and Maye go 1-3 to Chi, WAS and NE. Then McCarthy, Penix and Nix to the Vikings, Raiders and Broncos.

This of course leaves us with very little QB options on day 2 unless we happen to have a surprising grade on someone like Rattler or Pratt.
1983 was a deep QB draft  
Mike from Ohio : 4/1/2024 1:17 pm : link
and in that one QB6 (Dan Marino) arguably had the most talent in the group.

This QB3, QB4, and QB5 discussion is pointless fan stuff. None of us knows how the Giants have these guys ranked. QB5 may be the guy that they really want.
RE: 1983 was a deep QB draft  
GFAN52 : 4/1/2024 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16452779 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
and in that one QB6 (Dan Marino) arguably had the most talent in the group.

This QB3, QB4, and QB5 discussion is pointless fan stuff. None of us knows how the Giants have these guys ranked. QB5 may be the guy that they really want.


True, but the Giants could also have a board where if the the first 3 QBs on their board are gone before pick 6, they go with the highest graded non-QB position when their selection is made.
Based on history  
Dr. D : 4/1/2024 1:29 pm : link
I think there's a reasonable chance that at least one of the 4th-6th QBs will end up having a better career than at least one of the 1st-3rd QBs.
I don't agree  
UberAlias : 4/1/2024 1:43 pm : link
There may be 6 first wound QBs, but not 6 worth the #6 overall pick. Some of these guys are going to be ho-hum NFL starters and are getting pushed up due to QB neediness league wide.
There is a clear demarcation between QB6 and QB7  
Mike in NY : 4/1/2024 1:52 pm : link
But I also think there is a clear line between QB4 and QB5 when it comes to QB's you would take in the Top 10 versus guys who really should be Day 2 guys but some team wants to trade up and take on Day 1 because (1) 5th year option and (2) Not wanting to get stuck with QB7 or beyond. You do not take a Day 2 guy at #6 overall.
The irony is  
UberAlias : 4/1/2024 1:56 pm : link
Some of the same people claiming that the needle has moved from big 3 to big 6 SINCE THE END OF THE SEASON, remain steadfast convinced that there won't be any QBs worth drafting next year. Just think about that...
RE: The irony is  
Go Terps : 4/1/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16452806 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Some of the same people claiming that the needle has moved from big 3 to big 6 SINCE THE END OF THE SEASON, remain steadfast convinced that there won't be any QBs worth drafting next year. Just think about that...


Some of us have been saying it's 6 QBs since December.
Terps  
UberAlias : 4/1/2024 1:59 pm : link
Your bar is set at "anyone but Jones" so that's not surprising.
RE: RE: The irony is  
GFAN52 : 4/1/2024 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16452809 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16452806 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Some of the same people claiming that the needle has moved from big 3 to big 6 SINCE THE END OF THE SEASON, remain steadfast convinced that there won't be any QBs worth drafting next year. Just think about that...



Some of us have been saying it's 6 QBs since December.


But are all six are worthy of selecting at pick 6 when the Giants turn comes up, that is something only Schoen knows? I personally think not.
RE: Jack, Jack  
steviej : 4/1/2024 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16452755 JonC said:
Quote:
you're to be sorely disappointed sooner than later.

When Jones is gone, will you follow him.
+ 1000
RE: Talkin' Giants just did a mock draft  
jamalduff123 : 4/1/2024 2:07 pm : link
I'll take Penix and Legette any day of the week. Nabers doesn't matter if DJ is throwing the ball.

In comment 16452761 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Compare their draft to a scenario where the Giants take the "5th QB" in round 1. Which looks better?

Talkin' Giants:

6. WR Malik Nabers
47. IOL Christian Haynes

"5th QB":

6. QB Michael Penix
47. WR Xavier Legette

Which of these leaves the Giants in a better position?
RE: Talkin' Giants just did a mock draft  
Giants1986 : 4/1/2024 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16452761 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Compare their draft to a scenario where the Giants take the "5th QB" in round 1. Which looks better?

Talkin' Giants:

6. WR Malik Nabers
47. IOL Christian Haynes

"5th QB":

6. QB Michael Penix
47. WR Xavier Legette

Which of these leaves the Giants in a better position?
I think Nabers is the best player in the draft, but I dont disagree that the second two are more excting
RE: Terps  
Go Terps : 4/1/2024 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16452812 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Your bar is set at "anyone but Jones" so that's not surprising.


My bar is set at "we need someone better than Jones", so it's not surprising that 6 prospects in this draft meet that criteria.
Well, I see a big three of QBs...  
bw in dc : 4/1/2024 2:15 pm : link
Daniels, CW, and Maye have more talent than the rest of the QBs available.

That doesn't mean the other three aren't talented and can't be considered first rounders.

For example, Penix can throw it at a plus/plus-plus level, but he isn't in the same stratosphere as the other three making plays off-platform. And he can't put pressure on a defense with his mobility like the other three.

So, why exactly should Penix be part of that group with a smaller toolbox?


RE: RE: The irony is  
flyswimwalk : 4/1/2024 2:17 pm : link
But from now to 2025 draft, there are 13 months. Maybe the number of 1st round QB candidate will go from 0 for now to 6 by then?

A few months ago, it was mainly 2 top QBs. Then Daniels became very hot. Then JJM all of sudden jumped from round 2 candidate to top 4 can't miss candidate. After hyping JJM for a month, now it becomes 6 QBs for round 1. Wondering by the draft time are we going to have 20 can't miss QBs for round 1? Can't wait for that.

In comment 16452809 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16452806 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Some of the same people claiming that the needle has moved from big 3 to big 6 SINCE THE END OF THE SEASON, remain steadfast convinced that there won't be any QBs worth drafting next year. Just think about that...



Some of us have been saying it's 6 QBs since December.
RE: RE: RE: The irony is  
Go Terps : 4/1/2024 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16452815 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16452809 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16452806 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Some of the same people claiming that the needle has moved from big 3 to big 6 SINCE THE END OF THE SEASON, remain steadfast convinced that there won't be any QBs worth drafting next year. Just think about that...



Some of us have been saying it's 6 QBs since December.



But are all six are worthy of selecting at pick 6 when the Giants turn comes up, that is something only Schoen knows? I personally think not.


Some of these 6 guys, probably at least 3, will prove to not be worth it or bust entirely. Personally I think the most likely to bust is Maye, but there are good arguments for and against all 6 (really 5 if we assume Williams is going to Chicago).
Jack Stroud  
LW_Giants : 4/1/2024 2:25 pm : link
has got to be a troll from another team's fan discussion board's or John Mara himself right?
RE: RE: Terps  
Mike in NY : 4/1/2024 2:29 pm : link
In comment 16452831 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16452812 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Your bar is set at "anyone but Jones" so that's not surprising.



My bar is set at "we need someone better than Jones", so it's not surprising that 6 prospects in this draft meet that criteria.


Better than Jones does not justify using the 6th overall pick. You use the 6th overall pick because you believe you have a franchise player who you will want to give the 5th year option to if their career develops as expected. If you do not think someone will eventually be worth the 5th year option you select them on Day 2.
RE: I’m fairly certain at this point that  
clatterbuck : 4/1/2024 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16452757 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
Jack Stroud is a troll


If so, kind of disrespectful to Jack Stroud.
RE: RE: RE: Terps  
Go Terps : 4/1/2024 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16452853 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16452831 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16452812 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Your bar is set at "anyone but Jones" so that's not surprising.



My bar is set at "we need someone better than Jones", so it's not surprising that 6 prospects in this draft meet that criteria.



Better than Jones does not justify using the 6th overall pick. You use the 6th overall pick because you believe you have a franchise player who you will want to give the 5th year option to if their career develops as expected. If you do not think someone will eventually be worth the 5th year option you select them on Day 2.


How are we going to know if Nabers is worth a fifth year option when his production has been poor for three years?
RE: Well, I see a big three of QBs...  
Mike from Ohio : 4/1/2024 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16452833 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Daniels, CW, and Maye have more talent than the rest of the QBs available.

That doesn't mean the other three aren't talented and can't be considered first rounders.

For example, Penix can throw it at a plus/plus-plus level, but he isn't in the same stratosphere as the other three making plays off-platform. And he can't put pressure on a defense with his mobility like the other three.

So, why exactly should Penix be part of that group with a smaller toolbox?


Because what Penix does better than the rest is the #1 skillset you need from a QB. He can throw the ball from the pocket and hit a wide receiver running a route downfield.

If Maye's accuracy concerns follow him to the NFL, he had better start running like Lamar Jackson if he is going to succeed.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Terps  
Mike in NY : 4/1/2024 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16452869 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16452853 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16452831 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16452812 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Your bar is set at "anyone but Jones" so that's not surprising.



My bar is set at "we need someone better than Jones", so it's not surprising that 6 prospects in this draft meet that criteria.



Better than Jones does not justify using the 6th overall pick. You use the 6th overall pick because you believe you have a franchise player who you will want to give the 5th year option to if their career develops as expected. If you do not think someone will eventually be worth the 5th year option you select them on Day 2.



How are we going to know if Nabers is worth a fifth year option when his production has been poor for three years?


Then, if QB1-4 are gone, trade down multiple times until a QB is worth selecting if you only want a QB. Don't draft him at 6.
Mike in NY  
Go Terps : 4/1/2024 2:54 pm : link
If that's possible, I'm all for it. If it isn't possible to trade down and draft a QB I think it's preferable to just draft one at 6.
RE: RE: Well, I see a big three of QBs...  
bw in dc : 4/1/2024 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16452870 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:

Because what Penix does better than the rest is the #1 skillset you need from a QB. He can throw the ball from the pocket and hit a wide receiver running a route downfield.


He can? I watched Daniels also throw to NFL WRs this year with great precision and results, especially downfield.

I saw CW the last two years throw to less quality receivers than Penix or Daniels will great precision and results.

Penix may throw the ball with more velocity - maybe - but he's not doing it better, IMV.
RE: RE: RE: Well, I see a big three of QBs...  
Mike from Ohio : 4/1/2024 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16452882 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16452870 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:



Because what Penix does better than the rest is the #1 skillset you need from a QB. He can throw the ball from the pocket and hit a wide receiver running a route downfield.





He can? I watched Daniels also throw to NFL WRs this year with great precision and results, especially downfield.

I saw CW the last two years throw to less quality receivers than Penix or Daniels will great precision and results.

Penix may throw the ball with more velocity - maybe - but he's not doing it better, IMV.


We'll agree to disagree on that. I think Penix is the best pure passer in this class.
RE: RE: Well, I see a big three of QBs...  
Formerly TD : 4/1/2024 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16452870 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16452833 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Daniels, CW, and Maye have more talent than the rest of the QBs available.

That doesn't mean the other three aren't talented and can't be considered first rounders.

For example, Penix can throw it at a plus/plus-plus level, but he isn't in the same stratosphere as the other three making plays off-platform. And he can't put pressure on a defense with his mobility like the other three.

So, why exactly should Penix be part of that group with a smaller toolbox?





Because what Penix does better than the rest is the #1 skillset you need from a QB. He can throw the ball from the pocket and hit a wide receiver running a route downfield.

If Maye's accuracy concerns follow him to the NFL, he had better start running like Lamar Jackson if he is going to succeed.


This.
It's going to be interesting looking at these qb's a couple of years  
Ira : 4/1/2024 3:03 pm : link
after the draft and see how they stack up after playing in the nfl.
RE: Mike in NY  
Mike in NY : 4/1/2024 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16452879 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If that's possible, I'm all for it. If it isn't possible to trade down and draft a QB I think it's preferable to just draft one at 6.


I want a QB, but we need talent and if we are not getting a Round 1 caliber QB (to me there are only 4 that have that upside) I do not want to reach because that is how we end up with a Daniel Jones. Taking the wrong QB sets you back because we could have someone like Nabers and get the QB next year. What if someone better comes along next year? You are never getting anywhere near what 6th overall pick is worth in a trade down. Pickett, Fields, etc. if you said that that was all you would get for a 1st round pick on draft day you would be shish kebabed before the draft was even over.
RE: The Giants already have a top tier qb, unless his health is an issue  
ILGMan : 4/1/2024 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16452753 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
there is no need to draft a qb and set this franchise back 5 years! There are way too many holes to fill, qb is not one of them!


Wow - exclamation points. You come across like you are 12 years old.
RE: RE: I’m not sure you can have a good QB class without a good WR class  
barens : 4/1/2024 3:21 pm : link
In comment 16452729 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16452713 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


And vice versa.



Sure you can. What top QB is coming out from Ohio State that made Marvin Harrison, Jr a star? The answer is that guy will be playing at Syracuse this year and is not on anyone's leader board for the Heisman this year. They are two different positions that can be evaluated separately.


While I agree with you on the original point, I don't think McCord was a bad prospect. I think he might look pretty good at Cuse this year.
Heres one  
Breeze_94 : 4/1/2024 3:27 pm : link
6. WR Nabers
47. QB Penix (IMO he’ll be there, injury red flags are serious)

It is absolutely insane that there are people who actively want the Giants to draft Penix at 6. Not sure who is worse, those or the ones who want to give up next years #1 in a trade up for McCarthy…
This has been my feeling all along  
PatersonPlank : 4/1/2024 3:41 pm : link
I can not make any logical case why Nix and Penix won't be better in the Pros than Maye and JJ. It seems people have a preference for some reason, and just grab the datapoints that they think support it.

I would be just fine with Nix or Penix and a top WR
RE: This has been my feeling all along  
bw in dc : 4/1/2024 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16452964 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
I can not make any logical case why Nix and Penix won't be better in the Pros than Maye and JJ. It seems people have a preference for some reason, and just grab the datapoints that they think support it.

I would be just fine with Nix or Penix and a top WR


I don't think anyone is saying unequivocally that Penix or Nix can't be good pros or even better than the others. Each has good skills to support.

For me, I prefer to invest and gamble a high first with the prospect with the most tools. And succeed or fail from there.

I'm just not a subscriber to this notion that a first rounder is a first rounder regardless if it's slot 1 or 32.
RE: RE: This has been my feeling all along  
section125 : 4/1/2024 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16452986 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16452964 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


I can not make any logical case why Nix and Penix won't be better in the Pros than Maye and JJ. It seems people have a preference for some reason, and just grab the datapoints that they think support it.

I would be just fine with Nix or Penix and a top WR



I don't think anyone is saying unequivocally that Penix or Nix can't be good pros or even better than the others. Each has good skills to support.

For me, I prefer to invest and gamble a high first with the prospect with the most tools. And succeed or fail from there.

I'm just not a subscriber to this notion that a first rounder is a first rounder regardless if it's slot 1 or 32.


Maye seems like the least talented QB throwing. He has good traits, yes. He has a canon arm, so does McCarthy, so does Penix. Both are more accurate.
I need convincing with Maye...
The young people at this place can be forgiven for their  
Reese's Pieces : 4/1/2024 4:20 pm : link
love of offensive skill players. Most fans start out that way.

The biggest position of need is the offensive line, which gave up 85 sacks last year and was ranked very bad in run blocking as well. They have the chance to get the top offensive lineman in Alt.

Neal after two years of showing nothing is not going to the Pro Bowl any time soon at guard or otherwise. The team's record on building the line from free agents is lousy.

At best the Giants might have a mid-level line next season, if everything goes right. They have the chance to get the top O-Lineman in the draft and field an elite, not just a decent, offensive line. This makes all the other players look good. How much harder is it to complete a pass within two or three seconds versus five or six. Or even getting to stand "forever" in the pocket waiting.

In another fifteen or twenty years you'll understand. Who are the following: Stephen Baker, Stacy Robinson, Lionel Manuel, Odessa Turner, Mark Ingram. The Giants won two NFL top 50 games with these. And a running back in his 12th NFL season who had averaged 3.5 yards per carry that season with a long gain of 28 yards.

It's the blockers who enable the offense. Really.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Terps  
UberAlias : 4/1/2024 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16452869 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16452853 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16452831 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16452812 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Your bar is set at "anyone but Jones" so that's not surprising.



My bar is set at "we need someone better than Jones", so it's not surprising that 6 prospects in this draft meet that criteria.



Better than Jones does not justify using the 6th overall pick. You use the 6th overall pick because you believe you have a franchise player who you will want to give the 5th year option to if their career develops as expected. If you do not think someone will eventually be worth the 5th year option you select them on Day 2.



How are we going to know if Nabers is worth a fifth year option when his production has been poor for three years?
There are many valid reasons to be made for taking a QB at 6 over a WR. However, this is the worst attempt.
RE: The young people at this place can be forgiven for their  
section125 : 4/1/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16453010 Reese's Pieces said:
Quote:
love of offensive skill players. Most fans start out that way.

The biggest position of need is the offensive line, which gave up 85 sacks last year and was ranked very bad in run blocking as well. They have the chance to get the top offensive lineman in Alt.

Neal after two years of showing nothing is not going to the Pro Bowl any time soon at guard or otherwise. The team's record on building the line from free agents is lousy.

At best the Giants might have a mid-level line next season, if everything goes right. They have the chance to get the top O-Lineman in the draft and field an elite, not just a decent, offensive line. This makes all the other players look good. How much harder is it to complete a pass within two or three seconds versus five or six. Or even getting to stand "forever" in the pocket waiting.

In another fifteen or twenty years you'll understand. Who are the following: Stephen Baker, Stacy Robinson, Lionel Manuel, Odessa Turner, Mark Ingram. The Giants won two NFL top 50 games with these. And a running back in his 12th NFL season who had averaged 3.5 yards per carry that season with a long gain of 28 yards.

It's the blockers who enable the offense. Really.


It is the offensive line coach that makes the line. I'll wait to see how Bricillo does, but I am not taking any OT in round one. Round two or three for IOL is fine.
I am firmly convinced Bobby Johnson did horribly the last two year.
RE: RE: RE: This has been my feeling all along  
bw in dc : 4/1/2024 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16453007 section125 said:
Quote:

Maye seems like the least talented QB throwing. He has good traits, yes. He has a canon arm, so does McCarthy, so does Penix. Both are more accurate.
I need convincing with Maye...


It seems every year someone becomes the most polarizing player in the draft. Maye seems to be locking that title down as each day rolls on.

But I see it completely the other way. Maye is right there with CW as the most talented thrower in the draft. I would submit his struggles in 2023 were a derivative of Maye trying too hard to make plays. He has that gunslinger gene ala Favre.

And that needs to be harnessed under the tutelage of better coaching. I would trust Daboll to rein that in and re-wire Maye.
RE: RE: The Giants already have a top tier qb, unless his health is an issue  
56goat : 4/1/2024 9:24 pm : link
In comment 16452759 Pete_the_Puma56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16452753 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


there is no need to draft a qb and set this franchise back 5 years! There are way too many holes to fill, qb is not one of them!


You serious Clark??


Better to be thought a fool than open one's mouth and remove all doubt.
RE: RE: I’m fairly certain at this point that  
56goat : 4/1/2024 9:27 pm : link
In comment 16452863 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 16452757 Jaenyg said:


Quote:


Jack Stroud is a troll



If so, kind of disrespectful to Jack Stroud.


I thought it was disrespectful to trolls.
The importance of the offensive line.  
Reese's Pieces : 4/1/2024 9:50 pm : link
Jim Harbaugh:

HARBAUGH:"The offensive line to me is important. If I asked you the question, what position group depends on no other position group to be good, but every other position group depends on them to be good -- what position group is that? Offensive line. They're not relying on any other position group to be good, but yet every other position group relies on the offensive line to be good.

NFL Study: how important is an offensive line to success?

The NFL is a team sport, and while some positions are inherently more valuable, a great team needs a complete roster. I wanted to take a minute to look at the importance of the offensive line though. It is no secret that a good line will pay dividends for a team.

Looking over the study, one of the impacts of having a line is a team’s final record. When comparing the top 16 lines to the bottom 16 lines, the difference is only about a game. Looking at the top and bottom-5 lines though, there is almost a three-game spread. That is huge for a team, as a good line can and will win you more games.

What is more telling is the playoff success. Based on this data, if a team wants to make it to the playoffs, they need to have a top-12 offensive line. To make it to the Super Bowl, you need to be a top-11 line. To win the Super Bowl follows suit, as the average offensive line rank for every winner is around a top-12 line.



RE: The importance of the offensive line.  
M.S. : 4/1/2024 10:18 pm : link
In comment 16453377 Reese's Pieces said:
Quote:
Jim Harbaugh:

HARBAUGH:"The offensive line to me is important. If I asked you the question, what position group depends on no other position group to be good, but every other position group depends on them to be good -- what position group is that? Offensive line. They're not relying on any other position group to be good, but yet every other position group relies on the offensive line to be good.

NFL Study: how important is an offensive line to success?

The NFL is a team sport, and while some positions are inherently more valuable, a great team needs a complete roster. I wanted to take a minute to look at the importance of the offensive line though. It is no secret that a good line will pay dividends for a team.

Looking over the study, one of the impacts of having a line is a team’s final record. When comparing the top 16 lines to the bottom 16 lines, the difference is only about a game. Looking at the top and bottom-5 lines though, there is almost a three-game spread. That is huge for a team, as a good line can and will win you more games.

What is more telling is the playoff success. Based on this data, if a team wants to make it to the playoffs, they need to have a top-12 offensive line. To make it to the Super Bowl, you need to be a top-11 line. To win the Super Bowl follows suit, as the average offensive line rank for every winner is around a top-12 line.

I've been saying this for decades.

And I've been saying this for decades -- the defense has no better friend than a kick-ass offensive line that can control the rhythm and tempo of a game while the defense sits on the sideline cheering their offense on.

And I've been saying this for decades -- when you go into a hostile stadium and the home team is juiced, nothing will suck the energy out of the stadium more than an offense that plays keep away, moving the chains time and again.
Someone on BBI pointed this out the other day  
blueblood : 4/1/2024 11:00 pm : link
and it bears repeating.

Josh Allen was the third QB selected in 2018.

Lamar Jackson was the fifth QB selected in 2018.

Justin Herbert was the third QB selected in 2020.

Mitchell Trubisky was taken ahead of Mahomes

Sometimes who gets picked earlier isnt the best QB.
