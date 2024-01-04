The QB demarcation line is between QB-6 and QB-7

Quote: Chris Pflum

@RaptormkII

Fans need to reconcile themselves with the idea that there isn't a "Big 3" or even a "Big 4" at QB this year. It's a "Big 6". The demarcation line is between QB 6 and QB 7.



This is the 2020 QB class Part 2.

If you need a QB you're going to have to take one in Rd 1.

I've seen a lot of fans talk about getting a WR now and fixing QB... Eventually.



But here's the thing: there probably won't be a QB that can fix the offense "eventually". Also, this year's WR class is incredibly deep and there will be good starters coming off the board later

Also, next year's WR class is already exciting. Emeka Egbuka (OSU), Colbie Young (UGA), and Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona) are all on my radar. It's early yet, but next year could be a very good WR class too.

This is a writer for BBV and he makes a great point imo. A lot of fans need to stop viewing QB as a big 3, rather a big 6. There are likely 6 QBs who will be drafted in the first round. Also, the WR class for 2025 already looks to be strong. There is really zero reason not to draft QB at 6, especially when factoring in next years QB class.