for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants Urged by Former NFL GM to Add ‘Most Explosive Player'

GFAN52 : 4/1/2024 5:22 pm
Former NFL general manager Rick Spielman suggests the New York Giants should select LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

“The Giants addressed their offensive line in free agency and, in Rick Spielman’s words, “stole” Brian Burns from the Panthers via trade,” Kyle Stackpole writes, in CBS Sports’ latest NFL Mock Draft projection. “Still, they need playmakers, and Nabers is “the most explosive player with the ball in his hands after the catch (in this class), probably the fastest receiver up in this area, so he’s going to bring an instant impact and big-play ability to the New York Giants offense.”
Link - ( New Window )
All  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/1/2024 5:24 pm : link
of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/1/2024 5:29 pm : link
‘Wait until you see Nabers with a stud QB like DJ. He is going to knock Jerry Rice off his perch as the best WR ever.’-Jack Stroud.
Unless  
Spider43 : 4/1/2024 5:29 pm : link
'Zona takes him at #4. In which case, we'll have to 'settle' for MHJ (perhaps even Odunze?).
RE: All  
GFAN52 : 4/1/2024 5:31 pm : link
In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.


Can't imagine a better consolation prize settling.
RE: All  
Sean : 4/1/2024 5:32 pm : link
In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.

Everyone is saying the Vikings are trading up, but who's trading down? Who's dropping all the way to 11? Once you get into the 20's, it's especially a crapshoot.
I love Nabers at 6  
UberAlias : 4/1/2024 5:32 pm : link
But if we can get Maye, we need to do it.
RE: RE: All  
GFAN52 : 4/1/2024 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16453096 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.


Everyone is saying the Vikings are trading up, but who's trading down? Who's dropping all the way to 11? Once you get into the 20's, it's especially a crapshoot.


If the Chargers are looking for OL there are plenty at 11. They could also look at a lower tier WR with the second 1st rd pick at 23.
Sean  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/1/2024 5:35 pm : link
The Vikings are unlikely to have done the earlier deal unless they have the parameters of another deal already in place, depending on if the guy(s) they want is there.
RE: RE: All  
RAIN : 4/1/2024 5:37 pm : link
In comment 16453096 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.


Everyone is saying the Vikings are trading up, but who's trading down? Who's dropping all the way to 11? Once you get into the 20's, it's especially a crapshoot.
Agree for the most part, but the cardinals/chargers fit this bill ... especially if Minny is parting with 25' very high picks.
Anyone advocating for a WR  
jvm52106 : 4/1/2024 5:38 pm : link
Forgets what the Gmen were after taking OBJ..A brief change, Then a lot of losses, a WR u happy with tbe QB and offense and more years of crap...
Yes, but can Nabers run a 5 yd slant or curl  
PatersonPlank : 4/1/2024 5:40 pm : link
That seems to be the complete arsenal for our QB
RE: Anyone advocating for a WR  
GFAN52 : 4/1/2024 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16453105 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Forgets what the Gmen were after taking OBJ..A brief change, Then a lot of losses, a WR u happy with tbe QB and offense and more years of crap...


If the can trade up for one they like but are unsuccessful, what would you have them do at 6?
It  
Toth029 : 4/1/2024 5:42 pm : link
Is a deep WR class but getting one of the supposed top prospects would be very enticing. He would elevate the pass game.

Now they still need to address QB one each or another and the best place for that is the draft unless he's a top QB. Not make the mistakes the Cowboys make paying a QB who crumbles in big moments or how the Cards are paying Kyler $50 mil plus.
You know who else is explosive?  
Go Terps : 4/1/2024 5:49 pm : link
Jalin Hyatt.

2023: 23 catches, 373 yards
RE: Anyone advocating for a WR  
UConn4523 : 4/1/2024 5:49 pm : link
In comment 16453105 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Forgets what the Gmen were after taking OBJ..A brief change, Then a lot of losses, a WR u happy with tbe QB and offense and more years of crap...


No one forgets the giants team post Beckham pick. Blame the incompetent GM afterward for never finding an OL, QB, and a laundry list of mother bosses. The Beckham pick was a home run before the unfortunate injury.
Misses  
UConn4523 : 4/1/2024 5:50 pm : link
*
If he’s the BPA at a position of need  
jeff57 : 4/1/2024 5:52 pm : link
Take him.
RE: Sean  
bigbluewillrise : 4/1/2024 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16453100 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Vikings are unlikely to have done the earlier deal unless they have the parameters of another deal already in place, depending on if the guy(s) they want is there.


if they target maye, JJM could be there for us.
RE: RE: Sean  
Blue21 : 4/1/2024 6:04 pm : link
In comment 16453128 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
In comment 16453100 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


The Vikings are unlikely to have done the earlier deal unless they have the parameters of another deal already in place, depending on if the guy(s) they want is there.



if they target maye, JJM could be there for us.
Yes and if JJM is there we better take him
RE: Anyone advocating for a WR  
FStubbs : 4/1/2024 6:06 pm : link
In comment 16453105 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Forgets what the Gmen were after taking OBJ..A brief change, Then a lot of losses, a WR u happy with tbe QB and offense and more years of crap...


OBJ instead of Donald or Martin was a mistake. A far bigger one was Flowers the next year, followed by Apple.
2021 Draft Cautionary Tale  
Trainmaster : 4/1/2024 6:11 pm : link
2nd overall QB2 Z Wilson
3rd overall QB3 T Lance (via expensive trade up)
5th overall WR1 J Chase
6th overall WR2 J Waddle

Sometimes (and no one knows what will be best in 2024) WR / BPA is superior to reaching / settling for a QB.

Can’t be in “QB or bust” mode.

Dane Brugler has Nabers as his #3 player in the draft  
BigBlue7 : 4/1/2024 6:12 pm : link
And has said on multiple podcasts this off-season that his grade on Nabers would have made him the top player in both the 2022 and 2023 drafts.

Having all 4 Qbs get taken and having Nabers or MHJ fall into our lap wouldn't be the worst thing in the world
RE: All  
The_Boss : 4/1/2024 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.


If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?
RE: 2021 Draft Cautionary Tale  
Go Terps : 4/1/2024 6:21 pm : link
In comment 16453143 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
2nd overall QB2 Z Wilson
3rd overall QB3 T Lance (via expensive trade up)
5th overall WR1 J Chase
6th overall WR2 J Waddle

Sometimes (and no one knows what will be best in 2024) WR / BPA is superior to reaching / settling for a QB.

Can’t be in “QB or bust” mode.


2017

5 WR Corey Davis
7 WR Mike Williams
9 WR John Ross
10 QB Patrick Mahomes

The NFL draft has been around long enough that you can find a cautionary tale to support any position. We can't assume Penix is Mahomes, but we also can't assume Nabers is Chase.

And again, this draft is loaded with WR.

Penix/Legette or Nabers/?
2014 Cautionary Tale  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/1/2024 6:23 pm : link
#4 Sammy Watkins
#7 Mike Evans
#12 Odell Beckham Jr
Like all top 10 draft picks  
arniefez : 4/1/2024 6:26 pm : link
I think it's 50/50 whether he's Sammy Watkins or OBJ. But I would be very happy if the Giants thought he was worth the 6th pick and drafted him. If the Giants can find a way to get the ball to them, Nabers, Robinson and Hyatt all with different explosive skills sets, all young and on rookie contracts sounds promising. I understand the QB situation. But so do Schoen and Daboll and I think they know there's a good chance they're betting their jobs on this pick so if they are willing to take a developmental QB later in this draft I will think the price to move up was too much to pay with so many other holes in the roster.
I just hate getting jumped by the Vikings  
LW_Giants : 4/1/2024 6:28 pm : link
One spot ahead of us for the QB that many suspect we covet. Talk about being passive in the draft.

Nabers or MHJ are great consolation prizes for not getting a qb, but damn it’s hard to get too excited about this upcoming season regardless of our receivers give the current state of our qb room
We shouldn’t take a QB just to take one  
UConn4523 : 4/1/2024 6:30 pm : link
I want an upgrade just as much as anyone but if you have a 2nd round grade on Nix and the other 5 or taken, you just can’t do it. We can play the bust game all we want but at some point you need to stick to your scouting and your board. I don’t mind a decent reach on a QB but an entire round reach would be a terrible decision in all likelihood.
RE: RE: All  
LW_Giants : 4/1/2024 6:30 pm : link
In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?


This is how I feel. Why does it seem like in all these mocks we’re just throwing our hands up and saying oh well
RE: Like all top 10 draft picks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/1/2024 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16453155 arniefez said:
Quote:
I understand the QB situation. But so do Schoen and Daboll and I think they know there's a good chance they're betting their jobs on this pick so if they are willing to take a developmental QB later in this draft I will think the price to move up was too much to pay with so many other holes in the roster.


Problem with this line of thinking as you put it is, they take the WR, and won't be around long enough to see the benefits.

Could very much play out like Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence only shining once Gettleman was gone and other pieces were put in place.
If we can get a QB in round 1 and keep 47  
Rjanyg : 4/1/2024 6:32 pm : link
I’d hope for Franklin from Oregon to be available. He is pretty explosive with solid hands.
RE: Sean  
LW_Giants : 4/1/2024 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16453100 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Vikings are unlikely to have done the earlier deal unless they have the parameters of another deal already in place, depending on if the guy(s) they want is there.


I’m still struggling to believe that either Arizona or NE are willing to move to 11. That leaves the Chargers. I guess I just have to hope that maybe we can then jump them and go to 3-4.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/1/2024 6:40 pm : link
I think we move up to either 3 or 4 & get a QB. No inside knowledge, but just a hunch. I think Dabs is done with Jones & Schoen knows he fucked up giving that contract to DJ.
We are so in the driver seat with trading up  
Jaenyg : 4/1/2024 6:48 pm : link
Minnesota is just getting themselves in the conversation in case we don’t pursue or one of their targets is still there after we make our move.

Blue chip talent at WR, Edge, and OT puts us firmly in the driver seat of trading up and if JS plays his card right, he could move up for less than one would think.
RE: Unless  
Ivan15 : 4/1/2024 6:50 pm : link
In comment 16453091 Spider43 said:
Quote:
'Zona takes him at #4. In which case, we'll have to 'settle' for MHJ (perhaps even Odunze?).
________________
Of the top 3 WRs, Nabers will be the biggest “add” to the Giants, especially if Jones is going to be the QB. Jones isn’t comfortable throwing a 50/50 ball or throwing a player open. He needs the receiver who can get easy separation. I’m not saying they are similar, but look what quick receivers did for Tua at Miami.
RE: You know who else is explosive?  
barens : 4/1/2024 6:54 pm : link
In comment 16453120 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Jalin Hyatt.

2023: 23 catches, 373 yards


You really have high expectations for rookie wide receivers huh?
RE: We are so in the driver seat with trading up  
GFAN52 : 4/1/2024 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16453181 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
Minnesota is just getting themselves in the conversation in case we don’t pursue or one of their targets is still there after we make our move.

Blue chip talent at WR, Edge, and OT puts us firmly in the driver seat of trading up and if JS plays his card right, he could move up for less than one would think.


I doubt he can move up for less than we think. I view it the other way, as a bidding situation is sure to develop with a QB team like Minn, and the teams will be looking at adding 2025 draft capital to a deal as well to move up.
Add explosive players?????  
Bill in UT : 4/1/2024 7:01 pm : link
Haven't most of our draft picks been blowing up in our faces?
RE: RE: You know who else is explosive?  
Go Terps : 4/1/2024 7:06 pm : link
In comment 16453187 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16453120 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Jalin Hyatt.

2023: 23 catches, 373 yards



You really have high expectations for rookie wide receivers huh?


Actually it's the opposite. If we continue like this at QB I'll have no expectations for any WR.
GT.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/1/2024 7:08 pm : link
A QB room of Jones-Lock-DeVito doesn't inspire you? Haha.
RE: RE: All  
WillVAB : 4/1/2024 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?


What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.

The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.
The only team I can see “building the trenches”  
UConn4523 : 4/1/2024 7:21 pm : link
that picks ahead of us is SD and they may stay right where they are and do just that, or, trade back with us, still get Alt and the extra pick/s. I think it’s completely reasonable that no trade is made ahead of us and if so it would be AZ who needs playmates in the worst way.
RE: RE: RE: All  
LW_Giants : 4/1/2024 7:23 pm : link
In comment 16453207 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?



What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.

The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.


I agree, which is why I was against trading our second second round pick because I figured we’d need it for situations like this.
RE: RE: RE: All  
GFAN52 : 4/1/2024 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16453207 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?



What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.

The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.


I don't see any scenario in a move up to #3 or #4 that doesn't also include a 2025 1st and/or 2nd. But that's OK because if you aren't getting your top QB targets this year, because you'll probably have to spend more next year in anyways.
RE: RE: RE: RE: All  
LW_Giants : 4/1/2024 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16453216 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16453207 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?



What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.

The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.



I don't see any scenario in a move up to #3 or #4 that doesn't also include a 2025 1st and/or 2nd. But that's OK because if you aren't getting your top QB targets this year, because you'll probably have to spend more next year in anyways.


Right, if you believe in the qb there at three or four then go get that person.
RE: The only team I can see “building the trenches”  
WillVAB : 4/1/2024 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16453213 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
that picks ahead of us is SD and they may stay right where they are and do just that, or, trade back with us, still get Alt and the extra pick/s. I think it’s completely reasonable that no trade is made ahead of us and if so it would be AZ who needs playmates in the worst way.


The Chargers aren’t going to trade with the Giants for Alt and a few middling picks. Not when the Vikings are offering at least 11 and 23 plus who knows what.

If I’m Harbaugh looking at that roster I’m taking the Vikings deal and building a kick ass OL to protect Herbert and looking for another WR opposite Johnston who they just drafted last year later in the draft. There’s going to be a lot of really good players getting pushed down to 11 and 23 with the projected run on QBs at the top.
RE: RE: RE: RE: All  
WillVAB : 4/1/2024 7:35 pm : link
In comment 16453216 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16453207 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?



What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.

The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.



I don't see any scenario in a move up to #3 or #4 that doesn't also include a 2025 1st and/or 2nd. But that's OK because if you aren't getting your top QB targets this year, because you'll probably have to spend more next year in anyways.


We don’t even know if NE or AZ will trade. AZ probably won’t, they already have a bunch of picks. NE might but I doubt it if the QB they want us there.

My point is there’s a lot of people here who think Schoen has a magic trade button that will let the Giants draft the QB they want. The draft may not unfold that way and it will have nothing to do with Schoen not trying to get the QB they want.
RE: RE: The only team I can see “building the trenches”  
GFAN52 : 4/1/2024 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16453225 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16453213 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


that picks ahead of us is SD and they may stay right where they are and do just that, or, trade back with us, still get Alt and the extra pick/s. I think it’s completely reasonable that no trade is made ahead of us and if so it would be AZ who needs playmates in the worst way.



The Chargers aren’t going to trade with the Giants for Alt and a few middling picks. Not when the Vikings are offering at least 11 and 23 plus who knows what.

If I’m Harbaugh looking at that roster I’m taking the Vikings deal and building a kick ass OL to protect Herbert and looking for another WR opposite Johnston who they just drafted last year later in the draft. There’s going to be a lot of really good players getting pushed down to 11 and 23 with the projected run on QBs at the top.


Depends if adding 2025 picks could be added to sway them. The best Giants trade partner is AZ assuming a QB they like falls there. AZ gets a great WR but perhaps not MHjr, but also additional 2025 draft capital.
RE: RE: RE: All  
The_Boss : 4/1/2024 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16453207 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?



What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.

The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.


You start at 5 and add next year if needed (plus). If you want the QB, you do whatever the F it takes to get him and worry about the rest later.
RE: RE: RE: RE: All  
The_Boss : 4/1/2024 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16453239 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16453207 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?



What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.

The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.



You start at 5 and add next year if needed (plus). If you want the QB, you do whatever the F it takes to get him and worry about the rest later.


6 plus next year’s 1 and more.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: All  
WillVAB : 4/1/2024 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16453241 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16453239 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453207 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?



What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.

The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.



You start at 5 and add next year if needed (plus). If you want the QB, you do whatever the F it takes to get him and worry about the rest later.



6 plus next year’s 1 and more.



Ok keep going. What is the “and more?”


What if they want 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd, 2026 1st?
RE: RE: The only team I can see “building the trenches”  
UConn4523 : 4/1/2024 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16453225 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16453213 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


that picks ahead of us is SD and they may stay right where they are and do just that, or, trade back with us, still get Alt and the extra pick/s. I think it’s completely reasonable that no trade is made ahead of us and if so it would be AZ who needs playmates in the worst way.



The Chargers aren’t going to trade with the Giants for Alt and a few middling picks. Not when the Vikings are offering at least 11 and 23 plus who knows what.

If I’m Harbaugh looking at that roster I’m taking the Vikings deal and building a kick ass OL to protect Herbert and looking for another WR opposite Johnston who they just drafted last year later in the draft. There’s going to be a lot of really good players getting pushed down to 11 and 23 with the projected run on QBs at the top.


You can believe whatever you want but they want Alt, IMO and you get atleast a free 2nd and get to still pick your blue chip tackle. Pick 23 is a lot closer in talent to 47 than 6. They can also package 37 and 47 to move up to take another OL or a WR. The draft value chart is also dead even.

You can make a case for anything but in the NFL talent wins and if Alt is that much better than Latham or whoever else they think is next best, it may not be worth it. They also may have that player selected before 11, so that’s a risk too.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: All  
The_Boss : 4/1/2024 7:56 pm : link
In comment 16453248 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16453241 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453239 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453207 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?



What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.

The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.



You start at 5 and add next year if needed (plus). If you want the QB, you do whatever the F it takes to get him and worry about the rest later.



6 plus next year’s 1 and more.




Ok keep going. What is the “and more?”


What if they want 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd, 2026 1st?


3 firsts to move up one spot is excessive and unrealistic. No team is going to ask for that because no team is going to surrender that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: All  
LW_Giants : 4/1/2024 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16453248 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16453241 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453239 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453207 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?



What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.

The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.



You start at 5 and add next year if needed (plus). If you want the QB, you do whatever the F it takes to get him and worry about the rest later.



6 plus next year’s 1 and more.




Ok keep going. What is the “and more?”


What if they want 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd, 2026 1st?


I think people (myself included) are just frustrated seeing all these stories about the Vikings willing to do whatever it takes to get their QB, and we're just passive observers. Obviously, we can't dictate what the Chargers or NE or Arizona will want/take, but the Giants better be making an effort to at least try if the guy they want is there. I don't want to read after the draft that they loved Maye but didn't want to trade any assets to move up to try and get him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: All  
The_Boss : 4/1/2024 7:59 pm : link
In comment 16453262 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16453248 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16453241 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453239 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453207 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?



What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.

The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.



You start at 5 and add next year if needed (plus). If you want the QB, you do whatever the F it takes to get him and worry about the rest later.



6 plus next year’s 1 and more.




Ok keep going. What is the “and more?”


What if they want 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd, 2026 1st?



3 firsts to move up one spot is excessive and unrealistic. No team is going to ask for that because no team is going to surrender that.


And since the NYG are likely going to blow ass next year, if that’s the deal the chargers want, minus the 2026 1st, it’s better than anything the Vikings can offer simply because they should be better than us in 2024.
23 days, 23 hours, 59 minutes  
bwitz : 4/1/2024 8:00 pm : link
minny is in different position than the Giants  
Rod in St Cloud : 4/1/2024 8:14 pm : link
They desperately need a QB, but they can afford to give up the farm to get a QB because they have a team structure to support the new rookie QB. New England desperately needs a QB but like us, has too many holes to provide the support a rookie QB needs to thrive. As such, they will be willing to give up a QB they want if Minny makes them the offer they can't refuse. Ariz needs a WR1 for their QB. They will not trade with Minny because they are too far down to get Harrison, Nabers, or Odunze. Same thing with Chargers, who need a WR for their QB, and they will not trade with Minny. Even though we could outgun Minny, I don't see us doing that. So it looks like the 1st 3 QBs will be off the board, and I don't think we take QB4 when one of the top 3 WRs are sitting there at #6.
RE: minny is in different position than the Giants  
LW_Giants : 4/1/2024 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16453284 Rod in St Cloud said:
Quote:
They desperately need a QB, but they can afford to give up the farm to get a QB because they have a team structure to support the new rookie QB. New England desperately needs a QB but like us, has too many holes to provide the support a rookie QB needs to thrive. As such, they will be willing to give up a QB they want if Minny makes them the offer they can't refuse. Ariz needs a WR1 for their QB. They will not trade with Minny because they are too far down to get Harrison, Nabers, or Odunze. Same thing with Chargers, who need a WR for their QB, and they will not trade with Minny. Even though we could outgun Minny, I don't see us doing that. So it looks like the 1st 3 QBs will be off the board, and I don't think we take QB4 when one of the top 3 WRs are sitting there at #6.


The notion that we don’t need a qb as badly as Minnesota or that you must have a strong team before you draft a qb is absurd. If you identify a guy you believe can be a star you do everything you can to get him.
RE: RE: All  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/1/2024 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?


There comes a point where the cost becomes too great for a player who may or may not pan out.

The Vikings can offer three #1s.
Wonder if it was this former two time NFL GM?  
St. Jimmy : 4/1/2024 8:42 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: You know who else is explosive?  
barens : 4/1/2024 8:50 pm : link
In comment 16453194 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16453187 barens said:


Quote:


In comment 16453120 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Jalin Hyatt.

2023: 23 catches, 373 yards



You really have high expectations for rookie wide receivers huh?



Actually it's the opposite. If we continue like this at QB I'll have no expectations for any WR.


What about the offensive line? Would any QB succeed with what they've put together in the past decade?
RE: RE: RE: RE: You know who else is explosive?  
LW_Giants : 4/1/2024 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16453310 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16453194 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16453187 barens said:


Quote:


In comment 16453120 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Jalin Hyatt.

2023: 23 catches, 373 yards



You really have high expectations for rookie wide receivers huh?



Actually it's the opposite. If we continue like this at QB I'll have no expectations for any WR.



What about the offensive line? Would any QB succeed with what they've put together in the past decade?


Ahh the old “no qb could have succeeded with this offensive line!” Trope, a well-worn badge of honor for the pro Daniel Jones crowd
Nabers himself said Giants need a QB  
HardTruth : 4/1/2024 9:25 pm : link
Malik Nabers on Giants QB situation: “Going to New York wouldn’t be a bad idea. The QB situation, they’re gonna figure it out, especially if they have a caliber receiver coming like me. They’re gonna wanna get me the ball so I’m sure they’re gonna wanna get a QB that can do that.”
RE: Nabers himself said Giants need a QB  
SleepyOwl : 4/1/2024 10:11 pm : link
In comment 16453347 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Malik Nabers on Giants QB situation: “Going to New York wouldn’t be a bad idea. The QB situation, they’re gonna figure it out, especially if they have a caliber receiver coming like me. They’re gonna wanna get me the ball so I’m sure they’re gonna wanna get a QB that can do that.”


Yea I saw this and thought: Daniel Jones has zero respect amongst players. Mayfield tried to warn us.
Fine with me  
David B. : 4/1/2024 10:38 pm : link
Love to get Nabers. Not sure he'll be there.
RE: RE: RE: The only team I can see “building the trenches”  
WillVAB : 4/1/2024 11:34 pm : link
In comment 16453260 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16453225 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16453213 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


that picks ahead of us is SD and they may stay right where they are and do just that, or, trade back with us, still get Alt and the extra pick/s. I think it’s completely reasonable that no trade is made ahead of us and if so it would be AZ who needs playmates in the worst way.



The Chargers aren’t going to trade with the Giants for Alt and a few middling picks. Not when the Vikings are offering at least 11 and 23 plus who knows what.

If I’m Harbaugh looking at that roster I’m taking the Vikings deal and building a kick ass OL to protect Herbert and looking for another WR opposite Johnston who they just drafted last year later in the draft. There’s going to be a lot of really good players getting pushed down to 11 and 23 with the projected run on QBs at the top.



You can believe whatever you want but they want Alt, IMO and you get atleast a free 2nd and get to still pick your blue chip tackle. Pick 23 is a lot closer in talent to 47 than 6. They can also package 37 and 47 to move up to take another OL or a WR. The draft value chart is also dead even.

You can make a case for anything but in the NFL talent wins and if Alt is that much better than Latham or whoever else they think is next best, it may not be worth it. They also may have that player selected before 11, so that’s a risk too.


The run on QBs and WRs early is going to push a lot of premium talent especially along the OL down to picks 11 and 23. If Harbaugh’s goal is to fix the OL he can potentially get two plug and play guys at 11 and 23. Or he can get one OL comparable to Alt and one of the best edges in the draft. 11 and 23 simply sets up better for what it looks like they’re trying to do.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: All  
WillVAB : 4/1/2024 11:35 pm : link
In comment 16453262 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16453248 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16453241 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453239 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453207 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 16453146 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16453086 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.



If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?



What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.

The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.



You start at 5 and add next year if needed (plus). If you want the QB, you do whatever the F it takes to get him and worry about the rest later.



6 plus next year’s 1 and more.




Ok keep going. What is the “and more?”


What if they want 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd, 2026 1st?



3 firsts to move up one spot is excessive and unrealistic. No team is going to ask for that because no team is going to surrender that.


They would if another team is in play driving up the market.
RE: Yes, but can Nabers run a 5 yd slant or curl  
RobThailand : 3:51 am : link
In comment 16453106 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
That seems to be the complete arsenal for our QB


lol lol yeah that’s about sums it up
One thing is true  
Sam Huff : 10:10 am : link
Picking a QB in the draft is a total crapshoot. Picking a WR is a sure thing.
NYG HAVE to  
djm : 10:18 am : link
find a playmaker or impact player in this draft. At least one. Easiest way to get that guy is at pick 6. QB is nice and yes we need talent there, but we need impact players more than anything. You fail at 6 you are picking top 10 again and again and again and again.

IF you can get the QB, great. Above all else you need impact here. Seek the QB later on in round 2 or trade back up into the latter stages of round 1 if needed. Above all else leave round 1 with an impact player. If it's QB, fine, if you can't get that guy calm the fuck down and go for the impact skill player.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:20 am : link
That Nabers quote above…that real?
I don't know wtf happened to layered thinking  
djm : 10:22 am : link
and allowing for some nuance but whatever, the Giants just went to the playoffs 15 months ago. With Daniel Jones. HE's probably not the long term answer here and that's fine. We can even say he isn't the long term answer. Fine. He's a stopgap. Don't start throwing diamond rings at the first girl you meet just because your current hole doesn't make you eternally happy.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 