Giants Urged by Former NFL GM to Add ‘Most Explosive Player'

Former NFL general manager Rick Spielman suggests the New York Giants should select LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.
"The Giants addressed their offensive line in free agency and, in Rick Spielman's words, "stole" Brian Burns from the Panthers via trade," Kyle Stackpole writes, in CBS Sports' latest NFL Mock Draft projection. "Still, they need playmakers, and Nabers is "the most explosive player with the ball in his hands after the catch (in this class), probably the fastest receiver up in this area, so he's going to bring an instant impact and big-play ability to the New York Giants offense."
Can't imagine a better consolation prize settling.
Everyone is saying the Vikings are trading up, but who's trading down? Who's dropping all the way to 11? Once you get into the 20's, it's especially a crapshoot.
of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.
Everyone is saying the Vikings are trading up, but who's trading down? Who's dropping all the way to 11? Once you get into the 20's, it's especially a crapshoot.
If the Chargers are looking for OL there are plenty at 11. They could also look at a lower tier WR with the second 1st rd pick at 23.
of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.
Everyone is saying the Vikings are trading up, but who's trading down? Who's dropping all the way to 11? Once you get into the 20's, it's especially a crapshoot.
If the can trade up for one they like but are unsuccessful, what would you have them do at 6?
Now they still need to address QB one each or another and the best place for that is the draft unless he's a top QB. Not make the mistakes the Cowboys make paying a QB who crumbles in big moments or how the Cards are paying Kyler $50 mil plus.
2023: 23 catches, 373 yards
No one forgets the giants team post Beckham pick. Blame the incompetent GM afterward for never finding an OL, QB, and a laundry list of mother bosses. The Beckham pick was a home run before the unfortunate injury.
if they target maye, JJM could be there for us.
The Vikings are unlikely to have done the earlier deal unless they have the parameters of another deal already in place, depending on if the guy(s) they want is there.
if they target maye, JJM could be there for us.
OBJ instead of Donald or Martin was a mistake. A far bigger one was Flowers the next year, followed by Apple.
3rd overall QB3 T Lance (via expensive trade up)
5th overall WR1 J Chase
6th overall WR2 J Waddle
Sometimes (and no one knows what will be best in 2024) WR / BPA is superior to reaching / settling for a QB.
Can’t be in “QB or bust” mode.
Having all 4 Qbs get taken and having Nabers or MHJ fall into our lap wouldn't be the worst thing in the world
If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?
3rd overall QB3 T Lance (via expensive trade up)
5th overall WR1 J Chase
6th overall WR2 J Waddle
Sometimes (and no one knows what will be best in 2024) WR / BPA is superior to reaching / settling for a QB.
Can’t be in “QB or bust” mode.
2017
5 WR Corey Davis
7 WR Mike Williams
9 WR John Ross
10 QB Patrick Mahomes
The NFL draft has been around long enough that you can find a cautionary tale to support any position. We can't assume Penix is Mahomes, but we also can't assume Nabers is Chase.
And again, this draft is loaded with WR.
Penix/Legette or Nabers/?
#7 Mike Evans
#12 Odell Beckham Jr
Nabers or MHJ are great consolation prizes for not getting a qb, but damn it’s hard to get too excited about this upcoming season regardless of our receivers give the current state of our qb room
of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.
If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?
This is how I feel. Why does it seem like in all these mocks we’re just throwing our hands up and saying oh well
Problem with this line of thinking as you put it is, they take the WR, and won't be around long enough to see the benefits.
Could very much play out like Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence only shining once Gettleman was gone and other pieces were put in place.
I’m still struggling to believe that either Arizona or NE are willing to move to 11. That leaves the Chargers. I guess I just have to hope that maybe we can then jump them and go to 3-4.
Blue chip talent at WR, Edge, and OT puts us firmly in the driver seat of trading up and if JS plays his card right, he could move up for less than one would think.
Of the top 3 WRs, Nabers will be the biggest “add” to the Giants, especially if Jones is going to be the QB. Jones isn’t comfortable throwing a 50/50 ball or throwing a player open. He needs the receiver who can get easy separation. I’m not saying they are similar, but look what quick receivers did for Tua at Miami.
2023: 23 catches, 373 yards
You really have high expectations for rookie wide receivers huh?
Blue chip talent at WR, Edge, and OT puts us firmly in the driver seat of trading up and if JS plays his card right, he could move up for less than one would think.
I doubt he can move up for less than we think. I view it the other way, as a bidding situation is sure to develop with a QB team like Minn, and the teams will be looking at adding 2025 draft capital to a deal as well to move up.
Jalin Hyatt.
2023: 23 catches, 373 yards
You really have high expectations for rookie wide receivers huh?
Actually it's the opposite. If we continue like this at QB I'll have no expectations for any WR.
of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.
If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?
What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.
The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.
What is this “much better deal” you speak of? People say this shit then get sticker shock at what that would actually entail.
The Vikings just have a better package to offer this year. Particularly to a new HC probably looking to build the trenches in a deep OL draft. Much better value at 11 and 23 than just 5.
I agree, which is why I was against trading our second second round pick because I figured we’d need it for situations like this.
I don't see any scenario in a move up to #3 or #4 that doesn't also include a 2025 1st and/or 2nd. But that's OK because if you aren't getting your top QB targets this year, because you'll probably have to spend more next year in anyways.
Right, if you believe in the qb there at three or four then go get that person.
The Chargers aren’t going to trade with the Giants for Alt and a few middling picks. Not when the Vikings are offering at least 11 and 23 plus who knows what.
If I’m Harbaugh looking at that roster I’m taking the Vikings deal and building a kick ass OL to protect Herbert and looking for another WR opposite Johnston who they just drafted last year later in the draft. There’s going to be a lot of really good players getting pushed down to 11 and 23 with the projected run on QBs at the top.
We don’t even know if NE or AZ will trade. AZ probably won’t, they already have a bunch of picks. NE might but I doubt it if the QB they want us there.
My point is there’s a lot of people here who think Schoen has a magic trade button that will let the Giants draft the QB they want. The draft may not unfold that way and it will have nothing to do with Schoen not trying to get the QB they want.
that picks ahead of us is SD and they may stay right where they are and do just that, or, trade back with us, still get Alt and the extra pick/s. I think it’s completely reasonable that no trade is made ahead of us and if so it would be AZ who needs playmates in the worst way.
The Chargers aren’t going to trade with the Giants for Alt and a few middling picks. Not when the Vikings are offering at least 11 and 23 plus who knows what.
If I’m Harbaugh looking at that roster I’m taking the Vikings deal and building a kick ass OL to protect Herbert and looking for another WR opposite Johnston who they just drafted last year later in the draft. There’s going to be a lot of really good players getting pushed down to 11 and 23 with the projected run on QBs at the top.
Depends if adding 2025 picks could be added to sway them. The best Giants trade partner is AZ assuming a QB they like falls there. AZ gets a great WR but perhaps not MHjr, but also additional 2025 draft capital.
You start at 5 and add next year if needed (plus). If you want the QB, you do whatever the F it takes to get him and worry about the rest later.
6 plus next year’s 1 and more.
Ok keep going. What is the “and more?”
What if they want 6, 47, 2025 1st and 3rd, 2026 1st?
that picks ahead of us is SD and they may stay right where they are and do just that, or, trade back with us, still get Alt and the extra pick/s. I think it’s completely reasonable that no trade is made ahead of us and if so it would be AZ who needs playmates in the worst way.
The Chargers aren’t going to trade with the Giants for Alt and a few middling picks. Not when the Vikings are offering at least 11 and 23 plus who knows what.
If I’m Harbaugh looking at that roster I’m taking the Vikings deal and building a kick ass OL to protect Herbert and looking for another WR opposite Johnston who they just drafted last year later in the draft. There’s going to be a lot of really good players getting pushed down to 11 and 23 with the projected run on QBs at the top.
You can believe whatever you want but they want Alt, IMO and you get atleast a free 2nd and get to still pick your blue chip tackle. Pick 23 is a lot closer in talent to 47 than 6. They can also package 37 and 47 to move up to take another OL or a WR. The draft value chart is also dead even.
You can make a case for anything but in the NFL talent wins and if Alt is that much better than Latham or whoever else they think is next best, it may not be worth it. They also may have that player selected before 11, so that’s a risk too.
3 firsts to move up one spot is excessive and unrealistic. No team is going to ask for that because no team is going to surrender that.
And since the NYG are likely going to blow ass next year, if that’s the deal the chargers want, minus the 2026 1st, it’s better than anything the Vikings can offer simply because they should be better than us in 2024.
The notion that we don’t need a qb as badly as Minnesota or that you must have a strong team before you draft a qb is absurd. If you identify a guy you believe can be a star you do everything you can to get him.
of the mocks I've seen lately seem to have the Vikings taking Maye at #5 in front of the Giants and the Giants "settling" for Nabers.
If this happens, Schoen needs to be terminated at year’s end. Why can’t we make a better deal with the chargers? Does Joe not know the urgency here, especially looking at the dreck of the qb class for 2025?
There comes a point where the cost becomes too great for a player who may or may not pan out.
The Vikings can offer three #1s.
What about the offensive line? Would any QB succeed with what they've put together in the past decade?
Ahh the old “no qb could have succeeded with this offensive line!” Trope, a well-worn badge of honor for the pro Daniel Jones crowd
Yea I saw this and thought: Daniel Jones has zero respect amongst players. Mayfield tried to warn us.
The run on QBs and WRs early is going to push a lot of premium talent especially along the OL down to picks 11 and 23. If Harbaugh’s goal is to fix the OL he can potentially get two plug and play guys at 11 and 23. Or he can get one OL comparable to Alt and one of the best edges in the draft. 11 and 23 simply sets up better for what it looks like they’re trying to do.
They would if another team is in play driving up the market.
lol lol yeah that’s about sums it up
IF you can get the QB, great. Above all else you need impact here. Seek the QB later on in round 2 or trade back up into the latter stages of round 1 if needed. Above all else leave round 1 with an impact player. If it's QB, fine, if you can't get that guy calm the fuck down and go for the impact skill player.