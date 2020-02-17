Lance Zierlein's surprising draft ratings

Are they over rated or just mis-rated I think I agree Talent wise Williams may be 4 but really think he of all the QBs needs a lot of work becoming an NFL QB above the ears. Talent isn't enough. And it's not just the maturity me first stuff
Could be special. Could be Kyler Murray who IMO is not a true franchise guy to a bust. Not sure
I think the 3 WRs all look like high floor high ceiling .
QBs are so overrated on this board it's ridiculous. Happens every year here. It's why we drafted Jones at 6 when we should have drafted Josh Allen DE.
Then we’ll hear from the bbi crowd “can’t believe _____ QB fell”. I’ve been saying this forever. I beleive 2 QBs go top 10. Caleb and Maye. Another might go but doubtful and whoever picks that third guy whether it’s JJ or Daniels will regret it big time. Penix is a third round QB. Nix is a middle of round 2/3. Mock me all you want rattler is the best of the second tier guys imo. Been very high on him for a couple of seasons. Bo Nix has the passing abilities of Taysom Hill that’s who I see when I see Bo Nix
Seriously now … if draft analysts were any good, they’d be working for
The Giants drafted Daniel Jones because BBI over rates quarterbacks?
Clearly we all understood his point. It’s a valued position so they get over drafted. It’s why we should not reach for a QB and take the blue chip WR. One of MHJ, Nabers or Odunze. It’s not a hard concept. Rather than nitpick what a person says how about try to understand the concept and reply appropriately. Tough ask, I know.
You’re going to see a lot of variation across folks who do scouting and analysis. How they perceive individual players, how they performed in college, transition to NFL, skills translating to NFL game speed.
This isn’t surprising at all. Skill players help you win. This is a good WR draft, really good. Maybe a good QB draft too. OL. This is a real offense heavy draft this year. Good thing as we need lots of help there.
Caleb Williams plays nothing like Kyler Murray.
RE: Anyone familiar with his ratings? He doesn’t have anyone rated 7+
think this QB class is overrated and overhyped, but four will still be taken within the first six picks IMO. Teams understandably overdraft QBs because of the importance of the position. The mistake is trading a ton of draft capital to move up to get one. Fifty percent of first round QBs bust or turn into journeyman backups. Nobody in this QB class is worth that risk. The end result is that I am fine taking a QB at #6, but don't want to move up for any of them, unless the cost to do so is no more than #70.
And as an IU fan I loved the guy, watched almost every game and saw him in person. But no one seems to want to remember his performance in the National Championship game. Don’t think he will have the consistency needed for the NFL. Hey, what do I know but that’s what I’ve seen.
Do you have the same concerns with the other top QBs who also had horrific games this year (Williams vs. ND, Maye vs. Clemson, McCarthy vs. Bowling Green)?
The only one who did not throw a stinker out there was Jayden Daniels.
If we had the 17th pick this year, I would totally be on board with taking a WR at 6 and then using pick 17 to take a QB or as part of a trade up package. That's really where DG screwed up in 2019, not to mention Herbert would have been there to draft the following year. 2025 doesn't currently look like it has a Herbertesque QB.
Since JS only has the 1 1RD pick saying QB-X is good at #14 but not #6 makes no sense.
I wish somebody had kept track of all the "If we don't get RGIII/Darnold/Rosen/Trubisky/Haskins/etc etc" posts. The INTENSITY of people crying over some guy who hasn't played a down in the NFL is incredible.
And this year is worse. How many times have you read about the "top 3" as if their success in the NFL is a given? I get it that Brady and Purdy are outliers - but RANKING these guys with such strong certainty is absurd.
I picked Williams as my "most likely to bust" candidate during the season, and I'm sticking with it.
Check back after draft day and we’ll see. I’d wager I’m correct. All of you “calling me out” will be nowhere to be found. Happens every year
Lucky for you I'm the two time reigning Duchess County Fair memory champion. I'll be right here after round one to remind you of your prediction that only Maye and Williams will be drafted in the top 10.
It would have been nice to see some of the other QB's play in the CFP as well.
I said Penix was outstanding in the Texas and both Oregon games on different threads. That doesn't mean the CG doesn't count. I also said it would have been nice to have the other QB's in the playoffs to see them in that environment.
What's interesting is Penix had a higher QBR (63) in the NCG than McCarthy (58).
Neither played well. McCarthy just played on a more complete team. It's really that simple.
People genuflect for McCarthy's play against Bama on a neutral field. But look at what Ewers did to Bama in Tuscaloosa. Look at what JD did to Bama in Tuscaloosa. Even Milton played well against Bama.
Shhhh. Don't ask for logic from people who are having themselves an emotional moment with that NCG.
The Giants drafted Jones at 6 because QBs are overrated by BBI?
I wasn't aware the Giants brass listened to BBI; I am going to start posting more often.
You can’t take guys like Chip and Tuckrule seriously. They will ignore what the actually NFL teams do in the first round and blame BBI for overhyping QBs. Confirmation bias is crippling for some.
Put it on record here then Tuckrule so we can give you the proper credit.
Give us what the top 10 picks will be in order plus when the top 5 QBs and Rattler will go. Disregard trades if you like.
Thanks in advance.
I’ll let you sift through my posts. I’ve made it beyond clear my opinions on these QBs and my stance on the giants. Just because I have a strong opinion I get it threatens most of you who regurgitate espn.com. McCarthy will not go top 10. I can see Daniels going top 10 but as I said it’s a mistake. The only 2 QBs worthy of picks at the top are Maye and Caleb. If the giants stay at 6 and those guys are gone take one of MHJ, Nabers or Odunze. Rattler will go end of round 2 or top of round 3.
If you don't have a QB and you aren't trying to find one you're wasting your time. Until you've got a stud or a young player you hope becomes a stud, it is THE roster priority.
If you don't have a QB and you aren't trying to find one you're wasting your time. Until you've got a stud or a young player you hope becomes a stud, it is THE roster priority.
If Penix made it to me in round 2 I would have taken him. Neither he not Nix even got to me in round 1.
If you don't have a QB and you aren't trying to find one you're wasting your time. Until you've got a stud or a young player you hope becomes a stud, it is THE roster priority.
If Penix made it to me in round 2 I would have taken him. Neither he not Nix even got to me in round 1.
Exactly. You are talking about them not looking at them before the middle of Round 2 if you were in control yet you want the Giants to draft them at #6.
You'll notice the Giants took a QB in the BBI mock draft. I would have done the same thing. If the first five picks were QBs, I'd have taken the sixth.
Fields has talent yet the Bears moved on. He has not demonstrated that he is an NFL QB.
We've only seen Richardson start 4 games. In those 4 games he accounted for 7 TDs, the offense averaged 24 PPG, and the team went 2-2. He showed some promise before he got hurt. But Indy should be open to opportunities if 2025 doesn't go well.
Fields stinks. There's 38 games of proof to that effect. You know who else stinks? Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito.
Put it on record here then Tuckrule so we can give you the proper credit.
Give us what the top 10 picks will be in order plus when the top 5 QBs and Rattler will go. Disregard trades if you like.
Thanks in advance.
I’ll let you sift through my posts. I’ve made it beyond clear my opinions on these QBs and my stance on the giants. Just because I have a strong opinion I get it threatens most of you who regurgitate espn.com. McCarthy will not go top 10. I can see Daniels going top 10 but as I said it’s a mistake. The only 2 QBs worthy of picks at the top are Maye and Caleb. If the giants stay at 6 and those guys are gone take one of MHJ, Nabers or Odunze. Rattler will go end of round 2 or top of round 3.
I am not sure what is so groundbreaking or so strong here with your opinions versus what is generally being considered on BBI (or ESPN but I don't review their stuff).
*Caleb, Maye and Daniels will undoubtedly go in the Top 10. Despite you thinking Daniel isn't worth it, that won't be proven for several years so whatever...it's a tbd.
*MHJ, Nabers and Odunze will go likely in the top 10 as well. With possibly one being a NYG if Schoen can't get his QB or trade out.
*Rattler will go somewhere in the middle of Day 2
All of these aren't exactly mind-blowing thoughts TuckRule. The only thing you are predicting that seems to be out of the mainstream is that McCarthy will not go in the top 10. And to that I will tell you imv he shouldn't either. In fact, I don't think he should go on Day 1 at all. But I predict he will because he has enough buzz around him and because GMs are desperate for QBs. However, there are plenty of guys on BBI that also don't see it with McCarthy as well...not just you.
So Tuckrule, who exactly is "calling you out" on these rather mundane viewpoints?
You'll notice the Giants took a QB in the BBI mock draft. I would have done the same thing. If the first five picks were QBs, I'd have taken the sixth.
The 2 wins were games in which Richardson got hurt and Minshew played. DeVito was 3-3 as a QB and beat Green Bay late in the season and they beat Dallas in the playoffs. He was also a UDFA surrounded by crap whereas Richardson was the 4th overall pick and had guys like Michael Pittman, Quentin Nelson, etc.
Richardson is talented, but if he can't stay healthy it doesn't matter.
If you think the current Giants quarterbacks are viable , fair enough.
I think most teams should have their antenna up at QB. If Harbaugh believes what he says about McCarthy, it makes sense for them to take McCarthy and trade Herbert and start a clean slate with McCarthy.
Schoen should absolutely call when the Chargers are on the clock. "You say you love McCarthy. I'll trade you #6 and next years first for Herbert. Draft McCarthy."
Go back and look 60 days ago. I had to argue about penix not being a first rounder. A ton of posters were outraged. Same as Bo nix who stinks. JJ will be a massive bust. Daniels may be a top 10 pick but shouldn’t be. Also will have a bad nfl career. Weak arm doesn’t use middle of the field. Linear athlete who’s AA will not translate. Throwing to Thomas and Nabers can make anyone look good. Also he’s 57 years old. Most of his work is outside the numbers. I didn’t say anything I said is ground breaking but the crazies on bbi who love penix and Daniel’s will see the truth in a few years time probably not even that long. JJ McCarthy will be an awful pro. He’s robotic not overly athletic and built very thin top to bottom. His arm is not a talented one it may be strong but he has no touch and no feel. He plays very mechanically. Sound familiar?
The only player I’d want realistically at QB is Maye and I’d trade up for him. Otherwise, stay put and take one of the big 3 WRs and take a shot on rattler round 3
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not surprising at all
The only player I’d want realistically at QB is Maye and I’d trade up for him. Otherwise, stay put and take one of the big 3 WRs and take a shot on rattler round 3
Good lord, can you be any more of a basket-case?
Everything you just said above is your opinion on how these players will fair at the NFL level over time. All well and good but that is a big ol' TBD.
You said earlier in this thread to check in AFTER DRAFT DAY and everything you predicted would be right and nobody will be around for you to remind. Well, what is it?
You now have just pivoted to make this bitch about some silly debates regarding who you like versus certain other posters...as if that isn't going on every day here on almost every thread? What a clown.
in the sense that the grade doesnt match the position where they were drafted and/or they get a higher draft grade because they are a QB.
The NFL isnt stupid, the QB is the engine that drives the money train. There is a lot less hype when the top pick is a non QB. Thats just the way it is. If OT ALT was head and shoulders above all other players in the draft it just wouldnt be the same.
Analysts dont like talking about OTs, they like the flashy positions like QB, WR, CB & DE. Hard to show really great highlights of an OL. Who is the best player on the Giants? OT Thomas. Have you ever seen the network talk a big deal about how great our OT is for long stretches?
These QB prospects are good, not great. Pennix would be right there with the other 4 if not for injuries. Mahomes was drafted 10th overall but was put into a great situation, sat for a year and was able to take a very good team and make it better. The best situation for a QB at the top of the draft is Chicago and Washington. The Giants and NE are terrible spots for a rookie. No talent on the supporting cast. The situation a QB lands in is just as important as the players talent. Who is going to help get the most out of that talent.
It would have been nice to see some of the other QB's play in the CFP as well.
Michigan doesn't get to the Nat'l title game without McCarthy. Did you watch the Alabama-Michigan and the Michigan-OSU games? When push came to shove, when the lights were on and a key play was needed, Harbaugh had it in McCarthy's hands and he succeeded. Sy puts him above Caleb/Jayden/Nix/Maye by pressure and 3rd downs.
If Daboll wants him, I'd be ecstatic as he's a dual threat as anyone in the class and had great numbers off script and he has room to grow (they all do).
RE: RE: I agree that Indy's antenna should be up at QB
Schoen should absolutely call when the Chargers are on the clock. "You say you love McCarthy. I'll trade you #6 and next years first for Herbert. Draft McCarthy."
Maybe if Daniel Jones wasn't owed 70 million at the minimum over the next two years. It's a cap-impossibility.
I’ve seen you post enough to know you go around asking people to prove their points with lists and nonsense so you can nitpick. I suggest you get a hobby outside of demanding posters makes list for you so you can continue to nitpick. It’s a message board try having an opinion instead of sifting through threads asking posters to do extra homework so you can sit at home with your thumb up your ass satisfied. Cool?
What’s interesting is he has Latham ahead of Alt, not great if plan B is a trade back to someone that wants a tackle.
Then we’ll hear from the bbi crowd “can’t believe _____ QB fell”. I’ve been saying this forever. I beleive 2 QBs go top 10. Caleb and Maye. Another might go but doubtful and whoever picks that third guy whether it’s JJ or Daniels will regret it big time. Penix is a third round QB. Nix is a middle of round 2/3. Mock me all you want rattler is the best of the second tier guys imo. Been very high on him for a couple of seasons. Bo Nix has the passing abilities of Taysom Hill that’s who I see when I see Bo Nix
I suspect many draft pundits will have the players graded very similar to him.
NFL.COM - ( New Window )
Yep.
He is NFL.com
Quote:
Clearly we all understood his point. It’s a valued position so they get over drafted. It’s why we should not reach for a QB and take the blue chip WR. One of MHJ, Nabers or Odunze. It’s not a hard concept. Rather than nitpick what a person says how about try to understand the concept and reply appropriately. Tough ask, I know.
Link - ( New Window )
The Giants don't even bother drafting QBs. Some on this board want that to continue. Not drafting a QB since 2019 is absurd.
This isn’t surprising at all. Skill players help you win. This is a good WR draft, really good. Maybe a good QB draft too. OL. This is a real offense heavy draft this year. Good thing as we need lots of help there.
Quote:
You can’t take guys like Chip and Tuckrule seriously. They will ignore what the actually NFL teams do in the first round and blame BBI for overhyping QBs. Confirmation bias is crippling for some.
I'm quite comfortable asking a poster if they're serious when they post silly things.
For example -- you really think only two quarterbacks will be drafted in the top 10?
I stopped reading after he had the Giants taking JC Latham at 6.
Quote:
Yep.
Yep, again.
Need will drive teams to reach for QBs. Besides,
QBs grades are usually wrong....as what makes a great college QB a great NFL QB...is less physical and measurable
It's his medical risk that weighs him down.
Rather than nitpick what a person says how about try to understand the concept and reply appropriately. Tough ask, I know.
I'm quite comfortable asking a poster if they're serious when they post silly things.
For example -- you really think only two quarterbacks will be drafted in the top 10?
This isn’t a mock draft, it’s a ranking. Big difference between the two.
He doesn’t think there’s any pro bowl level talent in this class?
Caleb Williams plays nothing like Kyler Murray.
I think the 3 WRs all look like high floor high ceiling .
He doesn’t think there’s any pro bowl level talent in this class?
I was wondering the same. I thought maybe it’s for Year 1, but still I’d expect one of the receivers to make the pro bowl their rookie year.
IMO none of this QBs drafted in the first round will be as bad as Daniel Jones.
It's not often you see a draft loaded at three significant positions. That's incredible.
I'm quite comfortable asking a poster if they're serious when they post silly things.
For example -- you really think only two quarterbacks will be drafted in the top 10?
This isn’t a mock draft, it’s a ranking. Big difference between the two.
I'm about the only person on this thread who understands that.
Those are his grades on the players, not his prediction on draft order.
I was responding to Tuckrule's goofy comment:
And now he joins the crowd that flips their rankings based solely on Combine and pro-day results. MHJ not the #1 WR is stupid and lazy.
The more players shun the combine and pro day theater, the harder it will get for the amateur draft ranking industry to guess outcomes.
Quote:
In comment 16453500 Chip said:
Quote:
You can’t take guys like Chip and Tuckrule seriously. They will ignore what the actually NFL teams do in the first round and blame BBI for overhyping QBs. Confirmation bias is crippling for some.
Check back after draft day and we’ll see. I’d wager I’m correct. All of you “calling me out” will be nowhere to be found. Happens every year
Quote:
In comment 16453512 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
You can’t take guys like Chip and Tuckrule seriously. They will ignore what the actually NFL teams do in the first round and blame BBI for overhyping QBs. Confirmation bias is crippling for some.
Check back after draft day and we’ll see. I’d wager I’m correct. All of you “calling me out” will be nowhere to be found. Happens every year
You’re going to die on the hill of only 2 QBs taken in the top-10 and Spencer Rattler being a first round pick?
OK…
Do you have the same concerns with the other top QBs who also had horrific games this year (Williams vs. ND, Maye vs. Clemson, McCarthy vs. Bowling Green)?
The only one who did not throw a stinker out there was Jayden Daniels.
I'm all out on drafting a QB unless one of the top 3 fall. If you can get a project in the 6th round, then I'm OK with that. To me the only project QBs worth it are Pratt and/or Milton.
We drafted Jones because people in BBI rate QB’s to high ?
If we had the 17th pick this year, I would totally be on board with taking a WR at 6 and then using pick 17 to take a QB or as part of a trade up package. That's really where DG screwed up in 2019, not to mention Herbert would have been there to draft the following year. 2025 doesn't currently look like it has a Herbertesque QB.
Since JS only has the 1 1RD pick saying QB-X is good at #14 but not #6 makes no sense.
I didn’t realize this board drafted Daniel Jones
It would have been nice to see some of the other QB's play in the CFP as well.
Quote:
You can’t take guys like Chip and Tuckrule seriously. They will ignore what the actually NFL teams do in the first round and blame BBI for overhyping QBs. Confirmation bias is crippling for some.
Check back after draft day and we’ll see. I’d wager I’m correct. All of you “calling me out” will be nowhere to be found. Happens every year
You’re going to die on the hill of only 2 QBs taken in the top-10 and Spencer Rattler being a first round pick?
OK…
Your reading comprehension leaves a lot to be desired. When did I ever say he’s a first round pick holy shit. Do you just make shit up and pretend it’s real. Talk about a narrative lmao
I wish somebody had kept track of all the "If we don't get RGIII/Darnold/Rosen/Trubisky/Haskins/etc etc" posts. The INTENSITY of people crying over some guy who hasn't played a down in the NFL is incredible.
And this year is worse. How many times have you read about the "top 3" as if their success in the NFL is a given? I get it that Brady and Purdy are outliers - but RANKING these guys with such strong certainty is absurd.
I picked Williams as my "most likely to bust" candidate during the season, and I'm sticking with it.
Quote:
I wasn't aware the Giants brass listened to BBI; I am going to start posting more often.
You can’t take guys like Chip and Tuckrule seriously. They will ignore what the actually NFL teams do in the first round and blame BBI for overhyping QBs. Confirmation bias is crippling for some.
Check back after draft day and we’ll see. I’d wager I’m correct. All of you “calling me out” will be nowhere to be found. Happens every year
Put it on record here then Tuckrule so we can give you the proper credit.
Give us what the top 10 picks will be in order plus when the top 5 QBs and Rattler will go. Disregard trades if you like.
Thanks in advance.
Bad news - for those of you still wanting a QB upgrade ( as if Drew simply isn't enough!) Bryce Young was rated higher last year than any QB this year - let that sink in.
The only one who did not throw a stinker out there was Jayden Daniels.
That's a very good point.
You could nitpick on JD's opening game against FSU - 346 yards passing, 64 rushing yard, 1 TD/0 INT, 9.4 YPA - but that was opening day and LSU's D got exposed in the 4th quarter as a sieve.
But those are solid numbers for a game to criticize if one needs to find a game. And that performance was a sign of things to come for an incredible season by JD.
JD's game log for 2023 is extraordinary, btw.
JD game log... - ( New Window )
Lucky for you I'm the two time reigning Duchess County Fair memory champion. I'll be right here after round one to remind you of your prediction that only Maye and Williams will be drafted in the top 10.
It would have been nice to see some of the other QB's play in the CFP as well.
Have a great day, Lines!
Quote:
Shhhh. Don't ask for logic from people who are having themselves an emotional moment with that NCG.
Quote:
I wasn't aware the Giants brass listened to BBI; I am going to start posting more often.
You can’t take guys like Chip and Tuckrule seriously. They will ignore what the actually NFL teams do in the first round and blame BBI for overhyping QBs. Confirmation bias is crippling for some.
Check back after draft day and we’ll see. I’d wager I’m correct. All of you “calling me out” will be nowhere to be found. Happens every year
Put it on record here then Tuckrule so we can give you the proper credit.
Give us what the top 10 picks will be in order plus when the top 5 QBs and Rattler will go. Disregard trades if you like.
Thanks in advance.
I’ll let you sift through my posts. I’ve made it beyond clear my opinions on these QBs and my stance on the giants. Just because I have a strong opinion I get it threatens most of you who regurgitate espn.com. McCarthy will not go top 10. I can see Daniels going top 10 but as I said it’s a mistake. The only 2 QBs worthy of picks at the top are Maye and Caleb. If the giants stay at 6 and those guys are gone take one of MHJ, Nabers or Odunze. Rattler will go end of round 2 or top of round 3.
Quote:
Check back after draft day and we’ll see. I’d wager I’m correct. All of you “calling me out” will be nowhere to be found. Happens every year
What are you going on record with relative to the draft?
Be specific so we can give you the proper credit, like you deserved every year before presumably.
If Penix made it to me in round 2 I would have taken him. Neither he not Nix even got to me in round 1.
If Penix made it to me in round 2 I would have taken him. Neither he not Nix even got to me in round 1.
Exactly. You are talking about them not looking at them before the middle of Round 2 if you were in control yet you want the Giants to draft them at #6.
You'll notice the Giants took a QB in the BBI mock draft. I would have done the same thing. If the first five picks were QBs, I'd have taken the sixth.
You'll notice the Giants took a QB in the BBI mock draft. I would have done the same thing. If the first five picks were QBs, I'd have taken the sixth.
The Giants don't.
We've only seen Richardson start 4 games. In those 4 games he accounted for 7 TDs, the offense averaged 24 PPG, and the team went 2-2. He showed some promise before he got hurt. But Indy should be open to opportunities if 2025 doesn't go well.
Fields stinks. There's 38 games of proof to that effect. You know who else stinks? Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito.
Quote:
We've only seen Richardson start 4 games. In those 4 games he accounted for 7 TDs, the offense averaged 24 PPG, and the team went 2-2. He showed some promise before he got hurt. But Indy should be open to opportunities if 2025 doesn't go well.
Fields stinks. There's 38 games of proof to that effect. You know who else stinks? Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito.
The 2 wins were games in which Richardson got hurt and Minshew played. DeVito was 3-3 as a QB and beat Green Bay late in the season and they beat Dallas in the playoffs. He was also a UDFA surrounded by crap whereas Richardson was the 4th overall pick and had guys like Michael Pittman, Quentin Nelson, etc.
If you think the current Giants quarterbacks are viable, fair enough.
If you think the current Giants quarterbacks are viable , fair enough.
I think most teams should have their antenna up at QB. If Harbaugh believes what he says about McCarthy, it makes sense for them to take McCarthy and trade Herbert and start a clean slate with McCarthy.
Schoen should absolutely call when the Chargers are on the clock. "You say you love McCarthy. I'll trade you #6 and next years first for Herbert. Draft McCarthy."
Quote:
Go back and look 60 days ago. I had to argue about penix not being a first rounder. A ton of posters were outraged. Same as Bo nix who stinks. JJ will be a massive bust. Daniels may be a top 10 pick but shouldn’t be. Also will have a bad nfl career. Weak arm doesn’t use middle of the field. Linear athlete who’s AA will not translate. Throwing to Thomas and Nabers can make anyone look good. Also he’s 57 years old. Most of his work is outside the numbers. I didn’t say anything I said is ground breaking but the crazies on bbi who love penix and Daniel’s will see the truth in a few years time probably not even that long. JJ McCarthy will be an awful pro. He’s robotic not overly athletic and built very thin top to bottom. His arm is not a talented one it may be strong but he has no touch and no feel. He plays very mechanically. Sound familiar?
The only player I’d want realistically at QB is Maye and I’d trade up for him. Otherwise, stay put and take one of the big 3 WRs and take a shot on rattler round 3
Quote:
The only player I’d want realistically at QB is Maye and I’d trade up for him. Otherwise, stay put and take one of the big 3 WRs and take a shot on rattler round 3
Good lord, can you be any more of a basket-case?
Everything you just said above is your opinion on how these players will fair at the NFL level over time. All well and good but that is a big ol' TBD.
You said earlier in this thread to check in AFTER DRAFT DAY and everything you predicted would be right and nobody will be around for you to remind. Well, what is it?
You now have just pivoted to make this bitch about some silly debates regarding who you like versus certain other posters...as if that isn't going on every day here on almost every thread? What a clown.
The NFL isnt stupid, the QB is the engine that drives the money train. There is a lot less hype when the top pick is a non QB. Thats just the way it is. If OT ALT was head and shoulders above all other players in the draft it just wouldnt be the same.
Analysts dont like talking about OTs, they like the flashy positions like QB, WR, CB & DE. Hard to show really great highlights of an OL. Who is the best player on the Giants? OT Thomas. Have you ever seen the network talk a big deal about how great our OT is for long stretches?
These QB prospects are good, not great. Pennix would be right there with the other 4 if not for injuries. Mahomes was drafted 10th overall but was put into a great situation, sat for a year and was able to take a very good team and make it better. The best situation for a QB at the top of the draft is Chicago and Washington. The Giants and NE are terrible spots for a rookie. No talent on the supporting cast. The situation a QB lands in is just as important as the players talent. Who is going to help get the most out of that talent.
Shouldn't that logic also apply to Williams, Maye and McCarthy? After all, they all had hideous games this season. Why is Penix heavily penalized for having a rough time in the championship game when McCarthy was just as bad in that game. At least Penix helped his team get to the championship game.
Michigan doesn't get to the Nat'l title game without McCarthy. Did you watch the Alabama-Michigan and the Michigan-OSU games? When push came to shove, when the lights were on and a key play was needed, Harbaugh had it in McCarthy's hands and he succeeded. Sy puts him above Caleb/Jayden/Nix/Maye by pressure and 3rd downs.
If Daboll wants him, I'd be ecstatic as he's a dual threat as anyone in the class and had great numbers off script and he has room to grow (they all do).
Schoen should absolutely call when the Chargers are on the clock. "You say you love McCarthy. I'll trade you #6 and next years first for Herbert. Draft McCarthy."
Maybe if Daniel Jones wasn't owed 70 million at the minimum over the next two years. It's a cap-impossibility.