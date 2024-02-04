for display only
Would the Pats take Daniel Jones in a Trade Down Deal?

nyjuggernaut2 : 4/2/2024 9:32 pm
In discussing a draft day trade involving the Giants and New England, I have heard a few draft analysts the last week or so talk about Jones being part of a deal that would see the Giants trading up to #3. As much as I would be thrilled to see the Giants get Daniels or Maye at 3, while also getting rid of Jones, I just can’t see New England viewing him and his contract as a better choice over taking a younger, cheaper, and more promising QB prospect.

Any asshats hearing Jones’s name being tied to a deal with New England?
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/2/2024 9:35 pm : link
was mentioned tonight by Zerlein.
What???  
jvm52106 : 4/2/2024 9:35 pm : link
An injured QB with a less than stellar track record and huge salary....Why wouldn't they want him.
Imagine trying to sell that to your fans  
GFAN52 : 4/2/2024 9:36 pm : link
Seem pretty improbable just from the money NE would be on the hook for.
nyjuggernaut2 : 4/2/2024 9:40 pm : link
was mentioned tonight by Zerlein.


I’ve also heard Daniel Jeremiah mention it, and Pete Prisco said it in last weeks podcast.
nyjuggernaut2 : 4/2/2024 9:41 pm : link
An injured QB with a less than stellar track record and huge salary....Why wouldn't they want him.


My thoughts exactly. I just find it odd that it’s been brought up a few times the past week by some NFL pundits.
Is there a bigger QB Hell...  
bw in dc : 4/2/2024 9:44 pm : link
than going from Mac Jones to Daniel Jones?



AcidTest : 4/2/2024 9:46 pm : link
than going from Mac Jones to Daniel Jones?


HAHAHA. No, there is not.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/2/2024 9:49 pm : link
was mentioned tonight by Zerlein.


was mentioned tonight by Zerlein.



I've also heard Daniel Jeremiah mention it, and Pete Prisco said it in last weeks podcast.


It might have been Jeremiah who said it... they were BOTH discussing the Giants trading up to #3 to take Maye and one of them mentioned Jones being part of the deal.
I am watching NFL mock draft live  
Rjanyg : 4/2/2024 9:51 pm : link
Just heard Zierlein suggest this as well. I am sure for this to happen the Giants would have to eat a little salary, but we would also get cap relief in the scenario.

I also think angels would have to appear in the sky during the solar eclipse on Monday for this to be a possibility.
I guess NE may view it as a one year  
LW_Giants : 4/2/2024 9:51 pm : link
Experiment, either it fails miserably and they pick a qb high in the next draft or he plays ok and they can restructure the deal.

Having now watched Jones for five seasons, it seems like insane thinking but I hope it’s true
darren in pdx : 4/2/2024 9:51 pm : link
NE is dumb enough for that, sign me up.
Would he not have to pass a physical?  
Saos1n : 4/2/2024 9:56 pm : link
Pipe dream, IMO
It's not crazy  
Sean : 4/2/2024 9:58 pm : link
The Giants would be eating most of the contract. The Patriots would be able to easily get out of it after the season. Pats drop down to 6 and can still take a QB or get a blue chip WR.

It's not QB hell if you aren't paying much for the QB.
 
christian : 4/2/2024 10:02 pm : link
Hey, that's my idea.
Would the Pats Trade for Daniel Jones? - ( New Window )
 
christian : 4/2/2024 10:05 pm : link
In all seriousness, if the Giants eat all but the minimum, Jones is a viable bridge QB for a team.

I think in a trade he holds the value of approximately a 4th round pick.
No way. Come on.  
The_Boss : 4/2/2024 10:07 pm : link
A chin strap has better trade value than Daniel Jones. But if they’re stupid enough to do it, ok.
If there is one team thats actually worse than the Giants  
Rudy5757 : 4/2/2024 10:11 pm : link
for DJ, it's New England. That team is god awful.
As  
AcidTest : 4/2/2024 10:14 pm : link
somebody already asked, can Jones even be traded right now since he can't pass a physical? Even if he can, I don't think he has any trade value right now, regardless of how much of his contract we eat, and even if he agrees to waive his injury guarantee. He's had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and is less than a year removed from tearing his ACL. A plausible argument can be made that he should retire.
RE: Would he not have to pass a physical?  
Blue Dog : 4/2/2024 10:15 pm : link
Pipe dream, IMO


I think this is the key part. The Giants might be able to get a very cheap pick for 2025 later in the offseason once he can pass a physical if they were to take a QB and eat his contract like they did with Leonard Williams. However, in terms of the 2024 draft I can't see it happening.
There would be a revolution in New England if they  
Blue21 : 4/2/2024 10:15 pm : link
did that like never seen before in New England. And I m not talking about their soccer team or the Boston Tea Party. The head coach and Kraft and Wolfe would all be thrown overboard.
Who is on the hook for the 2025 injury clause  
Darwinian : 4/2/2024 10:17 pm : link
if he suffers a career-ending injury in New England?
regischarlotte : 4/2/2024 10:18 pm : link
than going from Mac Jones to Daniel Jones?


That’s like getting airlifted from Ukraine to Gaza.
RE: RE: Is there a bigger QB Hell...  
The_Boss : 4/2/2024 10:19 pm : link
than going from Mac Jones to Daniel Jones?


Quote:


than going from Mac Jones to Daniel Jones?






That's like getting airlifted from Ukraine to Gaza.


North Philly to Camden…or vice versa..
AcidTest : 4/2/2024 10:22 pm : link
Pipe dream, IMO


Quote:


Pipe dream, IMO



I think this is the key part. The Giants might be able to get a very cheap pick for 2025 later in the offseason once he can pass a physical if they were to take a QB and eat his contract like they did with Leonard Williams. However, in terms of the 2024 draft I can't see it happening.


+1.
If this happened  
blueblood : 4/2/2024 10:31 pm : link
Joe Schoen could sleep with Mara's dog and not get fired.
While I have my serious doubts that this is true  
rich in DC : 4/2/2024 10:32 pm : link
it might not be as far-fetched as it appears.

Reasons why it MIGHT work for the Pats:

1) The Pats still have over $46M in cap space; taking on Jones, with some cap relief from the Giants doesn’t cripple them.

2) Jones is signed for multiple years; however there is NO guaranteed money left after 2024. Thus, the Pats would be in a good position to renegotiate the deal to something more reasonable or threaten to dump him into FA where he doesn’t see even a small percentage of that money.

3) Jacoby Brisett is not the answer- this is his second tour in NE and they know what he can and cannot do. Jones is better- and if they draft a rookie, Jones might be the better QB to teach them short term.

Reasons why it doesn’t work for the Pats:

1) Jones isn’t good. Period.

2) Jones injury guarantee for 2025. He hasn’t been healthy yet- why expect that to change now

3) They are not in win-now mode.

Why it works for the Giants:

1) trading Jones means they actually save some money against the cap- though not much- close to $14M.

2) he is not a good QB

3) they need to change things to move forward.

Why it doesn’t work for the Giants:

Well, there are no reasons why it doesn’t work for the Giants.
After all his comments on DJ  
Spider43 : 4/2/2024 10:40 pm : link
Do you think Mara would sign off on this? I just can't see it, no matter how good it would be for the franchise.
Yes they would take Jones but it would cost us  
ThomasG : 4/2/2024 10:43 pm : link
more in picks in a deal.

He has negative value on Giants so it would cost us to move him.

Let me know if this isn’t easily apparent,

Absolutely not  
Highlander : 4/2/2024 11:19 pm : link
Daniel Jones has zero trade value. Trading for Daniel Jones would not only be idiotic,it would be career suicide. He is nothing more than a quality backup in today's NFL. He
cpgiants : 4/2/2024 11:30 pm : link
than going from Mac Jones to Daniel Jones?


Quote:


than going from Mac Jones to Daniel Jones?






That's like getting airlifted from Ukraine to Gaza.


Correct, because Mac could be fixed eventually, while Daniel will never be fixed.
didn't the Rams eat salary and  
jcp56 : 4/2/2024 11:42 pm : link
maybe gave picks to get rid of Goff?
BleedBlue : 4/2/2024 11:52 pm : link
than going from Mac Jones to Daniel Jones?


Quote:


In comment 16454375 bw in dc said:


Quote:


than going from Mac Jones to Daniel Jones?






That's like getting airlifted from Ukraine to Gaza.



Correct, because Mac could be fixed eventually, while Daniel will never be fixed.


What part of Mac jones game did you like? Did you watch pats games? The dude is fucking awful. I’d argue is a lesser talented player than Daniel and it’s not close. He sucks and forces the ball into triple coverage regularly
Mayo wants Daniels  
BigBlueCane : 3:51 am : link
I sincerely doubt he could be convinced to take Jones under any circumstances.
I don't see how the Giants could do it  
Beer Man : 4:23 am : link
To move Daniel Jones now, the Giants would get hit with a $69.315 million dead money charge against the 2024 salary cap, which would be very difficult for the team to absorb.
Draft talking heads  
Ned In Atlanta : 4:54 am : link
running out of things to talk about. You guys seriously think this is a possibility ?!?! Why the hell would New England trade for an expensive shell shocked a qb fresh off an ACL tear and a second neck injury ?
NE just dumped a 'Jones'. Unlikely they would want another one  
GeofromNJ : 5:06 am : link
who is yet to prove he's any better than the last.
Yes, I can see no  
section125 : 6:04 am : link
way the Pats would want DJ. However those that think DJ is as bad as Mac Jones are just being thick. DJ is far better than Mac. At worst DJ is a good back up, Mac Jones isn't even that.

But again, no way NE takes Jones. I can see a mid season trade somewhere to a team that loses their starter and still is in the playoff hunt, but not now.
April Fools Day  
56goat : 6:55 am : link
I thought that was over already.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA...

Oh, you're SERIOUS?
Absolutely they would  
BillT : 7:06 am : link
Because the Pats main goal this year, according to BBI, is to make the Giants a better team. And just trading us the 3rd so we could take the QB they need even worse than us isn’t enough. They’ll take Jones as well.
I would enjoy this so much, if only because of what it would do to  
Heisenberg : 7:31 am : link
the many Pats fans in my life. It would be so fun.

That said, it seems ridiculous. I haven't looked but can that even work cap space wise?
mfjmfj : 7:42 am : link
In all seriousness, if the Giants eat all but the minimum, Jones is a viable bridge QB for a team.

I think in a trade he holds the value of approximately a 4th round pick.


This. And only if you think he is healthy. If you want them to eat some of his actual 2024 cap hit, you would have to give up more picks not less to include him.
cosmicj : 7:43 am : link
Joe Schoen could sleep with Mara's dog and not get fired.


Lol but thanks for the disgusting image.
