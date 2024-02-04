Would the Pats take Daniel Jones in a Trade Down Deal? nyjuggernaut2 : 4/2/2024 9:32 pm

In discussing a draft day trade involving the Giants and New England, I have heard a few draft analysts the last week or so talk about Jones being part of a deal that would see the Giants trading up to #3. As much as I would be thrilled to see the Giants get Daniels or Maye at 3, while also getting rid of Jones, I just can’t see New England viewing him and his contract as a better choice over taking a younger, cheaper, and more promising QB prospect.



Any asshats hearing Jones’s name being tied to a deal with New England?