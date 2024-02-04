Would the Pats take Daniel Jones in a Trade Down Deal?

In discussing a draft day trade involving the Giants and New England, I have heard a few draft analysts the last week or so talk about Jones being part of a deal that would see the Giants trading up to #3. As much as I would be thrilled to see the Giants get Daniels or Maye at 3, while also getting rid of Jones, I just can’t see New England viewing him and his contract as a better choice over taking a younger, cheaper, and more promising QB prospect.
Any asshats hearing Jones’s name being tied to a deal with New England?
I’ve also heard Daniel Jeremiah mention it, and Pete Prisco said it in last weeks podcast.
My thoughts exactly. I just find it odd that it’s been brought up a few times the past week by some NFL pundits.
HAHAHA. No, there is not.
was mentioned tonight by Zerlein.
It might have been Jeremiah who said it... they were BOTH discussing the Giants trading up to #3 to take Maye and one of them mentioned Jones being part of the deal.
I also think angels would have to appear in the sky during the solar eclipse on Monday for this to be a possibility.
Having now watched Jones for five seasons, it seems like insane thinking but I hope it’s true
It's not QB hell if you aren't paying much for the QB.
Would the Pats Trade for Daniel Jones? - ( New Window )
I think in a trade he holds the value of approximately a 4th round pick.
I think this is the key part. The Giants might be able to get a very cheap pick for 2025 later in the offseason once he can pass a physical if they were to take a QB and eat his contract like they did with Leonard Williams. However, in terms of the 2024 draft I can't see it happening.
That’s like getting airlifted from Ukraine to Gaza.
than going from Mac Jones to Daniel Jones?
North Philly to Camden…or vice versa..
Pipe dream, IMO
Reasons why it MIGHT work for the Pats:
1) The Pats still have over $46M in cap space; taking on Jones, with some cap relief from the Giants doesn’t cripple them.
2) Jones is signed for multiple years; however there is NO guaranteed money left after 2024. Thus, the Pats would be in a good position to renegotiate the deal to something more reasonable or threaten to dump him into FA where he doesn’t see even a small percentage of that money.
3) Jacoby Brisett is not the answer- this is his second tour in NE and they know what he can and cannot do. Jones is better- and if they draft a rookie, Jones might be the better QB to teach them short term.
Reasons why it doesn’t work for the Pats:
1) Jones isn’t good. Period.
2) Jones injury guarantee for 2025. He hasn’t been healthy yet- why expect that to change now
3) They are not in win-now mode.
Why it works for the Giants:
1) trading Jones means they actually save some money against the cap- though not much- close to $14M.
2) he is not a good QB
3) they need to change things to move forward.
Why it doesn’t work for the Giants:
Well, there are no reasons why it doesn’t work for the Giants.
He has negative value on Giants so it would cost us to move him.
Let me know if this isn’t easily apparent,
Correct, because Mac could be fixed eventually, while Daniel will never be fixed.
In comment 16454375 bw in dc said:
Correct, because Mac could be fixed eventually, while Daniel will never be fixed.
What part of Mac jones game did you like? Did you watch pats games? The dude is fucking awful. I’d argue is a lesser talented player than Daniel and it’s not close. He sucks and forces the ball into triple coverage regularly
But again, no way NE takes Jones. I can see a mid season trade somewhere to a team that loses their starter and still is in the playoff hunt, but not now.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA...
Oh, you're SERIOUS?
That said, it seems ridiculous. I haven't looked but can that even work cap space wise?
I think in a trade he holds the value of approximately a 4th round pick.
This. And only if you think he is healthy. If you want them to eat some of his actual 2024 cap hit, you would have to give up more picks not less to include him.
Lol but thanks for the disgusting image.