"Giants Suck" approach to the 2024 NFL Draft Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2024 11:19 am : 4/3/2024 11:19 am

I've been watching a ton of pundits lately to get a feel for who will go where in the upcoming draft, and to hear their takes on the respective teams, including the Giants.



The general consensus nationally is that the Giants' roster stinks. Some even saying it is one of the very worst in the NFL.



The Giants currently approach the draft with only six picks, one of the lowest totals in the entire league.



That is not good.



Are we looking at this the wrong way? Yes, the Giants need a QB. They need a #1 WR. But they need a lot of things in a draft that is going to be very strong in the 1-4 round range.



Perhaps the Giants should trade down. And then trade down again... and maybe again.