"Giants Suck" approach to the 2024 NFL Draft

I've been watching a ton of pundits lately to get a feel for who will go where in the upcoming draft, and to hear their takes on the respective teams, including the Giants.
The general consensus nationally is that the Giants' roster stinks. Some even saying it is one of the very worst in the NFL.
The Giants currently approach the draft with only six picks, one of the lowest totals in the entire league.
That is not good.
Are we looking at this the wrong way? Yes, the Giants need a QB. They need a #1 WR. But they need a lot of things in a draft that is going to be very strong in the 1-4 round range.
Perhaps the Giants should trade down. And then trade down again... and maybe again.
Trade down if a top QB doesn’t fall into our laps.
1. franchise LT in Andrew Thomas
2. 2 good young WRs in Robinson and Hyatt
3. an all-pro type DT in Dexter Lawrence
4. 2 good edge players in Burns and Thibs
5. a should be #1 CB in Banks
6. a good MLB in Okereke
Giants need to keep getting more impact players, not trading down and decreasing the chances of doing so
In addition to being out of reach for the QBs that matter - they have a ton of roster space that needs to be filled - they lost of a ton of guys that played a ton of snaps for them last year.
They don’t even have JAGS as depth on this roster right now.
The NyG need cheap, young players - the best place to get em is the draft.
Free agency allows you to add depth and solid starters.
Getting a young QB and a talented WR will help with salary cap costs on their rookie deals.
If NYG like Penix or Nix and can move back, aquire additional first round and mid round pick or an early pick next year ( think MN ) then it might be worth moving back.
Robinson, Slayton, and Hyatt are good WRs. Yes, they are lacking a #1
And then there’s Neal and Jones contract.
This overrates Robinson and Hyatt. Look what other young receivers do early in their careers, and then look at these guys' production.
Give me a Slater or Parsons over Toney/Neal scraps
Quote:
Giants have the following 8 players I would consider impact players:
This overrates Robinson and Hyatt. Look what other young receivers do early in their careers, and then look at these guys' production.
They are 2/3 receivers. I agree the Giants need a #1 and said so above.
At #6, you are assured of either getting a QB you like or a likely #1 WR. Both are situations where the need meets the value.
But there is one huge thing remaining. If they draft a QB and move on from Jones it will be the best offseason they've had in a decade at least. It will be like waking up from a coma.
Quote:
In comment 16454838 KDavies said:
Quote:
Giants have the following 8 players I would consider impact players:
This overrates Robinson and Hyatt. Look what other young receivers do early in their careers, and then look at these guys' production.
They are 2/3 receivers. I agree the Giants need a #1 and said so above.
I get your point. Perhaps if there were a real number 1 they would perform better, and I do think they have the *talent* to *become* 2/3 quality WRs. But the (lack of) production itself grates on me. They're simply not producing whereas plenty of other young receivers are.
They can't afford to miss on any picks.
This overrates Robinson and Hyatt. Look what other young receivers do early in their careers, and then look at these guys' production.
Do those other young WRs have sucko Daniel Jones throwing to them?
There are a lot of areas where the team is young. Schoen has two draft classes of players and I think we need to see how the develop. Those guys are coming into year 2 and year 3. Time to start seeing what we have, not writing them off as bad because aren't plus starters at the get go.
I would much rather address one of those needs (QB or WR) with a massive upgrade than dabble here and there trying to patch holes for 2024.
The defense wasn't terrible last year and we've added a major piece in Burns. We have to hope the Oline is coming together towards respectability in what was done in FA. So on offense, an upgraded Oline plus our QB or blue chip WR will have a big impact on the offense.
Even SB rosters have weaknesses, but they have the QB and they have game changes up and down the roster. Lets add to one of those elements while we have a premium pick to do so.
the rest of the leagues rosters are all basically the same.
teams seasons turn mostly on a handful of players they acquire/develop well from 1 year to the next (or dont) and injury luck.
This is a valid point.
Get the QB!
Absolutely correct.
also what this means as it relates to the draft is that the approach should almost always be the same.
if there is a standout player on the clock you take that player. if there isnt, and you have an overwhelming trade offer, you consider it.
the "giants suck" approach to 2021 was probably either take a QB (fields/mac?) or take the trade down, but in reality we now know the obvious right approach was Parsons (or Slater).
Quote:
They don't, but some of them have mediocre Qbs. We can't keep playing this game where when we point out that one position (QB, WR, OL, etc.) stinks, we blame it on other positions. They all stink.
Penix at 11
2 2nds or 1st/2nd = WR and DT/OL with other 2nd
I'm feeding into my strength and continuing to build the Dline in this draft- so much DT talent in that 2nd/3rd round range. For WR, so much talent in that 15-60 range. I think we get a ready-made QB, top talent WR and talented DL/OL just with the first 3 picks. Add 2 more 3rds and possibly a 1st next year and I'm loving this draft.
Penix
Thomas/Mitchel
Fiske/Sweat
If you like Penix that much, you don't get cute. There are 4 picks between 6 and 11, and a team could easily trade up for him.
Rinse and repeat .
Somebody also posted some trade down scenarios from #47 yesterday, which I think is more likely.
Actually, Bill Simmons was trying to make the case for the Giants being in dire straights this morning but Mina Kimes kinda talked him off of it, citing the defensive line strength.
My viewpoint is, this team needs a quarterback. I'm amazed at how many people don't want to trade up to get one. Do we forget that is how we acquired Eli (essentially, though not technically), after which we built around him? I get it, the roster isn't good, but you get the QB first and build around him, not the other way around. I know there are many who would disagree with me, but if you get the QB right, the other pieces will fall into place, whereas if you build a good team then spend 2-3 years searching for the right QB, those players start to leave in free agency, get traded, retire, etc. 16 of the last 23 Super Bowls (since Brady's first) have been won by 5 QB's.
Playoffs!
1. the draft is NOT about plugging holes
2. QB is one of the positions that they need to upgrade, AND its the most difficult to fill. They have their best shot this year.
3. There are ways to "fill holes" besides the draft. The draft is the BEST place to get cost controlled, difference makers.
Get the QB!! if it means you end up with only 4 picks and he ends up the Home Run, nobody will care you gave up draft capital.
The roster is still, at best, mediocre. BUT, as listed above, you can identify around 10 players who are a core.
When Schoen took over, you had AT and Dex. That was it.
So the roster IS improving, just not as quickly as we fans would like. Better player development would help.
The one thing I may absolutely get burned by the most this season is expecting KT to take a big jump.
Pass rushers never fared well in Wink's system, it was always chocked up to his scheme, but after the way things shook down this year I'm wondering if Wilkins was just a crappy coach and that was the real reason why.
Our new OLB coach has a very good track record and I'm hoping KT also gets to work with Andre Patterson a little bit, the fact he wasn't the last two seasons is mind boggling to me.
If they go this route then BPA and make sure you hit the fronts.
I don't see this franchise getting to the really big games again until they build the fronts to the standards they were during the championship years as the foundation.
Unfortunately you never know until they show up in your building. With that being said, Patterson has been in the building for 2 years, has been outstanding and I'd love for our pass rushers to spend some time with him this offseason.
One mistake to not continue repeating is to draft and build as if the roster is ready to win. It needs talent all over, including a number of premium positions (QB, WR, CB) and depth all over the place. Don't overthink it and react too cutely.
So getting an QB - hopefully with NFL quality pocket skills - will be one step towards fixing the franchises long standing black hole in the OL.
So getting an QB - hopefully with NFL quality pocket skills - will be one step towards fixing the franchises long standing black hole in the OL.
Yes. This is exactly what I have been saying for years. Yes, the offensive line sucked. Yes, Jones sucked. Both can be true at the same time. It's the same as the David Carr sack issue. Again, Houston's OL was not good, but I remember when Carr came here, watching him in preseason, thinking to myself "Well no wonder this guy got sacked so much, he doesn't get rid of the ball." Joe Burrow got sacked 9 times against the Titans in the playoffs a few years ago, and still found a way to win the game. Eli got hammered in SF in the '11 NFC Championship game, still carried the team. Great QB's are able to operate in the face of pressure and at least keep their teams afloat. Jones under pressure collapses and the offense becomes non-functional.
I could live with getting a Dallas Turner if we are not going QB in rd 1 - and the FO feels that they can't get a QB value there that they can work with because - for argument's sake their 3(or 4) top of first round rated QBs are already off the board, and the cost of moving up was ridiculous because of competition with Minnesota and Denver; strengthening the defense is another way to go to bridge the gap the Giants have,
... but this doesn't vitiate just how bad things are at QB --
I guess another approach would be to swap/trade QBs, DJ for another QB that needs a change of scenery, or to draft one in the second or third round, but the bigger harbinger of hope is to draft a new one in the first round that grades out well for that position.
Going WR and the current staff -- just doesn't do it for me I'm sorry to say. Remember when we had OBJ? how did that work out with a wonky O line and Eli on the downward arc? If we are right and Jones is a what we think he is - a premium WR is not going to change that. Heck Jones had a premium WR last season in Waller and it didn't help him.
I keep going back to the difference between the way Jones played, and the backups played last season. The backups played with a heck of a lot of more spirit that Jones did. He seemingly was overwhelmed by the circumstances he was facing - with the exception of the second half at Arizona - but we've seen far too few of those moments from Jones over a five year period.
Even when he runs I find myself holding my breath - he's fast but not fluid in that department - he'e learned to go down which helps somewhat -- but he also forgets to do that too - I just see a train wreck waiting to happen there -- and he does not inspire confidence that we can expect better as I see it.
Sorry to make this about Jones -- but it is about Jones.
Ok … so what would you do if you were Schabs?
How many wins does this team have with a +0 ratio? Does it have any?
You are so right. How can any fan be so blind? Our run defense was spectacular. And our tackling in the beginning of the year Ooh-la-la! *Chef's kiss*. Our OL was definitely really REALLY good too. Especially when Thomas went down and Ezeudu was randomly placed at LT. Good times.
/SARCASM
#HOLYSHITBALLSBATMAN
My ideal yet realistic situation is trading up with AZ for a 2025 2nd and 3rd to take Maye or JJM. Sure if they feel true conviction in a guy at 3 and they feel strongly he will be taken before 4, then go ahead and give the king's ransom. Although a trade to 4 would be much less painful for future draft capital.
Yes, keeping that pick 47 in any trade up will be crucial. I don't see how it's possible in trade up to 3 though.
Xavier Leggette, Troy Franklin, Keon Coleman, Adonai Mitchell whether at 47 or via trade up would be great. I think Leggette has a good chance to be there at 47. If Schoen hits on QB rd1 and WR rd2 everything will turn around 100%.
Similar to how Accorsi insisted on keeping the rd2 pick that became Snee in the Eli trade, Schoen needs to keep that pick 47 if he trades up for a QB as there could be rd1 graded WRs at 47 or via slight trade up.
I agree with this as well.
Let the draft come to you Joe!
2) Thus far, Schoen has not proven to be a particularly impressive/above average drafter. I'd prefer we stay put at our picks and lean to consensus more this year.
Bonus problem - the roster is full of meh players. We need blue chippers and playmakers. It will take years, yes, but we can't just keep accumulating a bunch of mediocre talent.
Is the first part true? It looks like a lot of good players should be available in rounds 3 and 4.
Quote:
Is the first part true? It looks like a lot of good players should be available in rounds 3 and 4.
It depends on the position. Edge Rusher looks very top heavy as well as at CB. OL and WR, on the other hand, look very deep. That being said, Round 5 and later looks bad all around.
Wasn't Neal a consensus pick?
Go for the highest impact and highest ceilings on board. A few can carry a team.
Although QB1 has just got to be better otherwise a few impact players won’t be enough.
Just a blow to be sitting there back in early 2022 with two Top 7 picks and could have weened themselves off of Jones that season. However, with a weak QB draft we go with Thibs and Neal and as fortunes go neither looks to be very impactful. And then the franchise makes a huge error in extending Jones.
That’s why the Giants Suck.
PFF rated KT #88th overall for Edge Defenders in 2023, 72nd as a pass rusher.
Burns, btw, was 29th as a pass rusher.
If we can't get a QB, I am all for trading down for (1) OL or (2) corner. OL preferred. This is such a terrific class for OL prospects.
Quote:
watching Brett Kollman. He was even talking about Dallas Turner because KT's win rate as a pass rusher is terrible. He and the guy he was talking to don't think enough has been done on the OL. There was talk of the need to replace Waller. He doesn't think much of Flott (interestingly, he still thinks Hawkins has a chance).
PFF rated KT #88th overall for Edge Defenders in 2023, 72nd as a pass rusher.
Burns, btw, was 29th as a pass rusher.
If we can't get a QB, I am all for trading down for (1) OL or (2) corner. OL preferred. This is such a terrific class for OL prospects.
I agree BW. Although look at what happened with Neal. Supposed to be a sure thing. I just don't trust any draft rankings anymore on any position... lol
Similar to how Accorsi insisted on keeping the rd2 pick that became Snee in the Eli trade, Schoen needs to keep that pick 47 if he trades up for a QB as there could be rd1 graded WRs at 47 or via slight trade up.
My understanding of that trade was that the sticking point was that SD wanted Osi, and Accrosi would not give him up. Never heard that the 2nd round pick was a sticking point.
I agree with this. Young QB is priority one. WR is priority 2.
JS needs to figure out how to get both. If we end up with 4 picks so be it.
On offense - Hyatt, Robinson, and now we have 2 TEs who can actually block. Need another wr, maybe 2
OL: They keep tinkering. I think this offseason gives me hope they have finally resolved it - with some solid veteran pick-ups.
Need QB and RB.
Defense - Have talent on 3 levels - DL, LB - strength of the unit and one solid corner. Would like to see a bookend to Banks.
I think pairing Burns with Thibs will make a huge difference . Wonder if new DC likes the DL (tackles we have)
Quote:
with a QB and WR in a deep draft for both positions. That's two big wins.
Yes, keeping that pick 47 in any trade up will be crucial. I don't see how it's possible in trade up to 3 though.
Xavier Leggette, Troy Franklin, Keon Coleman, Adonai Mitchell whether at 47 or via trade up would be great. I think Leggette has a good chance to be there at 47. If Schoen hits on QB rd1 and WR rd2 everything will turn around 100%.
Similar to how Accorsi insisted on keeping the rd2 pick that became Snee in the Eli trade, Schoen needs to keep that pick 47 if he trades up for a QB as there could be rd1 graded WRs at 47 or via slight trade up.
This 100%
I agree BW. Although look at what happened with Neal. Supposed to be a sure thing. I just don't trust any draft rankings anymore on any position... lol
I get it. But, as you know, there is always the other side of the coin.
While Neal looks like he is close to permanent residency at the Bust Hotel, AT, the other high OL selection, is an absolute stud get.
I want to say I saw a study a few years ago that the position with the best hit rate in round one is OL. And I think hit rate was defined as a starter who graded out as average or >.
We are paying him huge money and our window isn't open yet. He's more of a 'last piece' for a team that thinks they are going to contend.
Absolutely agree!!
We are paying him huge money and our window isn't open yet. He's more of a 'last piece' for a team that thinks they are going to contend.
He isn't a last piece for a contender guy due to his age. He is a foundational, building block type of player. If we get a good QB in the draft, then our window starts next year. All the contracts Schoen has given reflects this. He is putting money more heavily on the books for after DJ's cap load is lightened.
Give me a Slater or Parsons over Toney/Neal scraps
And that's when Gentlemen was the GM. Don't be so obtuse
I tend to prefer making the pick at #6 - you should get a blue chip player at a premium position. Not only is this roster not deep at all, but it lacks front end talent and playmakers.
And JS needs to use the Lions as an example of roster building
We are paying him huge money and our window isn't open yet. He's more of a 'last piece' for a team that thinks they are going to contend.
Maybe Burns becomes another Joe Schoen mistake.
I have done a ton of mocks where I traded down a lot. I like the results of those drafts better than the results where I trade up (I almost never try to do that on the simulator) or stand pat. You just have to let go of getting a top prospect at a premium position. If you're ok skipping the top QBs, Edge Rushers, Cornerbacks and Offensive Tackles, it's better. You can accumulate players this year and picks for next year.
But it takes a strong stomach to do that...
Let's hope not. If it is, it would be a fatal mistake, in my opinion. Inexcusable. However, I don't think it will be. He got Okereke right, so that's something, and as we say often, you can never have enough pass-rushers.
As for our window, who's to say how long it will stay closed? Maybe we can open it a little faster than you think, maybe not. Who knows? But getting more talent is never a bad thing, no matter what your prospects are, and without question the Giants need more talent, on both sides of the ball. Their roster has some bright spots, but not nearly enough.
Why did we re-sign dexter lawrence?
Quote:
Let's hope not. If it is, it would be a fatal mistake, in my opinion. Inexcusable. However, I don't think it will be. He got Okereke right, so that's something, and as we say often, you can never have enough pass-rushers.
As for our window, who's to say how long it will stay closed? Maybe we can open it a little faster than you think, maybe not. Who knows? But getting more talent is never a bad thing, no matter what your prospects are, and without question the Giants need more talent, on both sides of the ball. Their roster has some bright spots, but not nearly enough.
I agree with everything you say.
From a “talent” perspective I do not expect Brian Burns to be a mistake. My perspective is that he could become a “mistake” if the Giants do not improve their overall roster in the next couple of years.
You may remember the name John Mendenhall — a wonderful nose tackle whose talent went right down the drain with a terrible franchise that failed to put together a competitive roster for years. That is my concern for Brian Burns.
Great teams have just a few “super-stars” but they have several above average starters. That’s what I’m worried about most! There is a dearth of above-average starters on the Giants. Not to mention that — right now — they do not possess a single, solitary offensive player that scares defenses.
if schoen's regime cant draft and develop then they aren't going to last long no matter what else happens.
the good news (or bad news) is that biggest part of that is a lot of guys already here likely to play a lot of snaps/starts this year - thibs, neal, wandale, mcfadden, flott, belton, hyatt, jms, banks, bellinger, mccloud, pinnock, etc.
a little perspective to give some hope. ahead of 2007:
Tuck and Jacobs had 1 career start combined.
Diehl hadn't played 1 rep at left tackle.
Webster was considered a total bust.
Seubert hadnt started full time since 2002.
Kiwanuka was moving to LB. Reggie Torbor was his backup.
James Butler also only had 1 career start.
Ross, Smith, Boss, Bradshaw, Johnson all obviously rookies.
i think Hedgecock was an in-season waivers claim.
forgetting what anyone thought of eli entering that year, that list is half of what became super bowl starters entering the season as major unknowns.
none of us can easily predict what will or wont happen with the young players entering their 1st/2nd/3rd seasons next year, only that a lot of them have gotten a lot of reps already and that trend will continue especially with whoever they pick 6th/47th. that group is largely who this regime will sink or swim with.
I hear ya!
I’m still recovering from last season. I had so much hope that Schoen/Daboll would continue with a competitive team and that was crushed in the first quarter of the first game!
At some point in time Joe Schoen will need at least one fantastic draft. Keeping my fingers crossed it’s this one!
Go Giants!
I have to tell you Eric, I always - ALWAYS - find myself nodding my head every time I read any of your posts... lol
Quote:
then dont worry, nothing else really matters.
I have to tell you Eric, I always - ALWAYS - find myself nodding my head every time I read any of your posts... lol
in my house i get eye rolls so ill take what i can get.
(and b4 any of the recent registration dupe fanclub chimes in, yes, im sure i get plenty of that here as well)
Okereke, Burns, McFadden, Banks, Schmidts, Hyatt, Robinson, Thibs, signed Dex. No one could've foreseen Neal's struggles.
Some players have not had a chance because of injuries, some of them may still pan out
We are paying him huge money and our window isn't open yet. He's more of a 'last piece' for a team that thinks they are going to contend.
Edge Rusher is the last piece? What's the first piece? What are the middle pieces?
Ron, please show us the exact order a championship roster is put together.
I'm not ready to write off Thibs, much like I'm not ready to write off Neal, because I think Drew Wilkins and Bobby Johnson were not only the worst position coaches on the staff last year, but they both may have been among the worst in the league at their respective positions.
2024 is a big year for both of them, as it should be in their third NFL season.
The dozen drafts since Newton look like this:
Bryce Young
Trey Lance
Justin Fields
Kyler Murray
Daniel Jones
Dwayne Haskins
Josh Rosen
Mitch Trubisky
Jared Goff
Carson Wentz
Jameis Winston
Robert Griffin III
The hit rate in the AFC is pretty bad too, but Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, and Luck offer some justification for buying a lottery ticket when the opportunity arises.
Detroit: Trade, 2021
Philadelphia: 53rd pick, 2020
Green Bay: 26th pick, 2020
Tampa Bay: One-year UFA contract, 2023
Dallas: 135th Pick, 2016
L.A. Rams: Trade, 2021
Not suggesting the Giants shouldn't take a shot, or that they should stick with Daniel Jones. Just advocating realism with regard to the chances of striking gold in the draft, even at #6 or above.
I'm asking this sincerely - what do you think is relevant about splitting by conference other than simply sensationalizing the post?
There is nothing that separates the two conferences besides alternating home jerseys in the Super Bowl.
Even Mahomes can be invoked by either side of the argument. Yes, KC traded up to get him; but he was the 10th pick, which if my math is right would be a trade down from #6.
taking a job as a head coach in the NFL comes with the understanding that you are very unlikely to be saved by Andrew Luck or Joe Burrow.
You need to be ready to find another way as the teams in the NFC have done, as Andy Reid did before Mahomes and once he got him/developed him, and as the Bills did moving up for QB3 Josh Allen.