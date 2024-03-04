for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

"Giants Suck" approach to the 2024 NFL Draft

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2024 11:19 am
I've been watching a ton of pundits lately to get a feel for who will go where in the upcoming draft, and to hear their takes on the respective teams, including the Giants.

The general consensus nationally is that the Giants' roster stinks. Some even saying it is one of the very worst in the NFL.

The Giants currently approach the draft with only six picks, one of the lowest totals in the entire league.

That is not good.

Are we looking at this the wrong way? Yes, the Giants need a QB. They need a #1 WR. But they need a lot of things in a draft that is going to be very strong in the 1-4 round range.

Perhaps the Giants should trade down. And then trade down again... and maybe again.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/3/2024 11:21 am : link
I’ve been saying that it wouldn’t shock me if Schoen trades down in the 10-15 range and picks up a 2025 1st rounder. That would be a complete win in my book especially if the QB targets are gone.
agree. they need a big influx of talent. almost every area  
Victor in CT : 4/3/2024 11:22 am : link
is one of need. I think accumulating picks makes more sense than trading picks for a yo at a QB if they can find a trading partner(s).
Notably,  
Mike from SI : 4/3/2024 11:22 am : link
we (Giants fans on BBI) seem to be the only people who think the Giants have any good WRs. The rest of the country is more right than we are. Our offensive skill players are laughable. (Which is why I'd be more than happy getting Nabors.)
"some even saying" we are "one of the very worst"  
LittleBlue : 4/3/2024 11:22 am : link
that actually sounds charitable.
If NYG isn't going QB at 6, trade down  
Sean : 4/3/2024 11:23 am : link
I'm all about QB in the first of a trade down.
I agree  
fish3321 : 4/3/2024 11:23 am : link
This team needs are QB, RB2, WR1, OG, DT#2, CB2 and Safety.

Trade down if a top QB doesn’t fall into our laps.
I was  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2024 11:24 am : link
watching Brett Kollman. He was even talking about Dallas Turner because KT's win rate as a pass rusher is terrible. He and the guy he was talking to don't think enough has been done on the OL. There was talk of the need to replace Waller. He doesn't think much of Flott (interestingly, he still thinks Hawkins has a chance).

Problem  
Harvest Blend : 4/3/2024 11:24 am : link
with the Giants suck approach as given above is that Schoen sucks.

that's overblown IMO  
KDavies : 4/3/2024 11:26 am : link
Giants have the following 8 players I would consider impact players:

1. franchise LT in Andrew Thomas
2. 2 good young WRs in Robinson and Hyatt
3. an all-pro type DT in Dexter Lawrence
4. 2 good edge players in Burns and Thibs
5. a should be #1 CB in Banks
6. a good MLB in Okereke

Giants need to keep getting more impact players, not trading down and decreasing the chances of doing so
I think that this play  
Dnew15 : 4/3/2024 11:26 am : link
Is going to forced based the hand that they have dealt themselves.

In addition to being out of reach for the QBs that matter - they have a ton of roster space that needs to be filled - they lost of a ton of guys that played a ton of snaps for them last year.

They don’t even have JAGS as depth on this roster right now.

The NyG need cheap, young players - the best place to get em is the draft.
Quality over quantity  
Rjanyg : 4/3/2024 11:26 am : link
The roster needs a lot of talent but I am of the opinion that if you can get 3 very good players this year including a future starting QB you need to go that route.

Free agency allows you to add depth and solid starters.

Getting a young QB and a talented WR will help with salary cap costs on their rookie deals.

If NYG like Penix or Nix and can move back, aquire additional first round and mid round pick or an early pick next year ( think MN ) then it might be worth moving back.
If they miss out on their choice(s) of QB,  
Section331 : 4/3/2024 11:27 am : link
and Minny hasn’t moved up, I’d be open to trading the 6th pick for their 11th and 23rd picks. Schoen would probably have to throw in another pick, but I wouldn’t go higher than our 3rd. Maybe Penix is there at 11, and a WR (Legette, Clark?).
RE: Notably,  
KDavies : 4/3/2024 11:27 am : link
In comment 16454829 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
we (Giants fans on BBI) seem to be the only people who think the Giants have any good WRs. The rest of the country is more right than we are. Our offensive skill players are laughable. (Which is why I'd be more than happy getting Nabors.)


Robinson, Slayton, and Hyatt are good WRs. Yes, they are lacking a #1
I’ve been saying this all offseason  
JT039 : 4/3/2024 11:28 am : link
Schoen better hit some home runs or he will be gone. Last years class was one of the worst performing whatever the excuses were.

And then there’s Neal and Jones contract.
RE: that's overblown IMO  
Mike from SI : 4/3/2024 11:28 am : link
In comment 16454838 KDavies said:
Quote:
Giants have the following 8 players I would consider impact players:

1. franchise LT in Andrew Thomas
2. 2 good young WRs in Robinson and Hyatt
3. an all-pro type DT in Dexter Lawrence
4. 2 good edge players in Burns and Thibs
5. a should be #1 CB in Banks
6. a good MLB in Okereke

Giants need to keep getting more impact players, not trading down and decreasing the chances of doing so


This overrates Robinson and Hyatt. Look what other young receivers do early in their careers, and then look at these guys' production.
.  
Scooter185 : 4/3/2024 11:28 am : link
Quality>quantity
how'd it work out last time the Giants traded down?  
KDavies : 4/3/2024 11:31 am : link
they passed on Slater/Parsons, wound up drafting Toney and got Neal with the Bears pick.

Give me a Slater or Parsons over Toney/Neal scraps
Yes! Amen finally  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/3/2024 11:31 am : link
The Giants need an infusion of talent... they have needs all over the roster... this team has been adrift for far too long.. we finally have a good base to build upon we need to add talent... Defense wins championships -pass rush covers al ot of sins but a great OL helps too... Thats what they are doing. However This nonsense of QB at any cost is folly.. in fact i personally would love a trade down and get Rattler or Nix or a project later with an additional pick... They did a nice job with Cutlets and Tierod... So if possible and i think that is what Schoen is looking at.. I wouldnt be surprised that if their guy Odunze isnt at 6 they will indeed trade down..
RE: RE: that's overblown IMO  
KDavies : 4/3/2024 11:32 am : link
In comment 16454847 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
In comment 16454838 KDavies said:


Quote:


Giants have the following 8 players I would consider impact players:

1. franchise LT in Andrew Thomas
2. 2 good young WRs in Robinson and Hyatt
3. an all-pro type DT in Dexter Lawrence
4. 2 good edge players in Burns and Thibs
5. a should be #1 CB in Banks
6. a good MLB in Okereke

Giants need to keep getting more impact players, not trading down and decreasing the chances of doing so



This overrates Robinson and Hyatt. Look what other young receivers do early in their careers, and then look at these guys' production.


They are 2/3 receivers. I agree the Giants need a #1 and said so above.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/3/2024 11:33 am : link
Never been less excited about an upcoming season, especially if the QB room remains the same.
If McCarthy makes it to 6  
Dankbeerman : 4/3/2024 11:34 am : link
would you prefer 11 and 23 from Minn?

I also think the nature of the draft makes it a dumb move for the  
KDavies : 4/3/2024 11:35 am : link
Giants to trade down.

At #6, you are assured of either getting a QB you like or a likely #1 WR. Both are situations where the need meets the value.
They're not good  
Go Terps : 4/3/2024 11:35 am : link
But they've gotten better this offseason by routing resources away from RB and S and towards the OL and DL. They've done things this offseason that indicate they aren't incompetent.

But there is one huge thing remaining. If they draft a QB and move on from Jones it will be the best offseason they've had in a decade at least. It will be like waking up from a coma.
.  
winoguy : 4/3/2024 11:37 am : link
I don't like the approach of trading down simply to get more picks. At what point do you not take a highly rated top 10 prospect just for the chance of more picks of less highly rated prospects ? If this team is so devoid of talent, why not go for aa much surer thing ? I hope they stay put and take their highest rated player at a position of need .
.  
Go Terps : 4/3/2024 11:37 am : link
Many of us said it would take a while to recover from Gettleman's disastrous reign. They're still in that process.
RE: RE: RE: that's overblown IMO  
Mike from SI : 4/3/2024 11:37 am : link
In comment 16454857 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16454847 Mike from SI said:


Quote:


In comment 16454838 KDavies said:


Quote:


Giants have the following 8 players I would consider impact players:

1. franchise LT in Andrew Thomas
2. 2 good young WRs in Robinson and Hyatt
3. an all-pro type DT in Dexter Lawrence
4. 2 good edge players in Burns and Thibs
5. a should be #1 CB in Banks
6. a good MLB in Okereke

Giants need to keep getting more impact players, not trading down and decreasing the chances of doing so



This overrates Robinson and Hyatt. Look what other young receivers do early in their careers, and then look at these guys' production.



They are 2/3 receivers. I agree the Giants need a #1 and said so above.


I get your point. Perhaps if there were a real number 1 they would perform better, and I do think they have the *talent* to *become* 2/3 quality WRs. But the (lack of) production itself grates on me. They're simply not producing whereas plenty of other young receivers are.
This is why I can't see this team trading up  
larryflower37 : 4/3/2024 11:38 am : link
Trade back or take the BPA this is going to be a long process to build talent on this team and hitting on multiple drafts and draft picks.
They can't afford to miss on any picks.
RE: RE: that's overblown IMO  
Greg from LI : 4/3/2024 11:38 am : link
In comment 16454847 Mike from SI said:
Quote:

This overrates Robinson and Hyatt. Look what other young receivers do early in their careers, and then look at these guys' production.


Do those other young WRs have sucko Daniel Jones throwing to them?
With Thibs so easily blocked,  
thrunthrublue : 4/3/2024 11:38 am : link
Neal with no balance,foot speed or blocking prowess...go get Turner.....or Alt on the O line, both have the potential to be game contributors....but wasting this #6 pic on another "KT" pitch out head case will certainly begin the end of the JS/BD era.
I don't like that approach  
UberAlias : 4/3/2024 11:38 am : link
For one, I don't think the roster is as bad as people think. Yes, we do have a lot of holes. I'm not saying we don't. But we also have some significant pieces.

There are a lot of areas where the team is young. Schoen has two draft classes of players and I think we need to see how the develop. Those guys are coming into year 2 and year 3. Time to start seeing what we have, not writing them off as bad because aren't plus starters at the get go.

I would much rather address one of those needs (QB or WR) with a massive upgrade than dabble here and there trying to patch holes for 2024.

The defense wasn't terrible last year and we've added a major piece in Burns. We have to hope the Oline is coming together towards respectability in what was done in FA. So on offense, an upgraded Oline plus our QB or blue chip WR will have a big impact on the offense.

Even SB rosters have weaknesses, but they have the QB and they have game changes up and down the roster. Lets add to one of those elements while we have a premium pick to do so.
imo analysts dont grasp well the concept that everyone sucks  
Eric on Li : 4/3/2024 11:39 am : link
except the 5-8 teams that are genuine SB contenders.

the rest of the leagues rosters are all basically the same.

teams seasons turn mostly on a handful of players they acquire/develop well from 1 year to the next (or dont) and injury luck.
RE: imo analysts dont grasp well the concept that everyone sucks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2024 11:40 am : link
In comment 16454876 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
except the 5-8 teams that are genuine SB contenders.

the rest of the leagues rosters are all basically the same.

teams seasons turn mostly on a handful of players they acquire/develop well from 1 year to the next (or dont) and injury luck.


This is a valid point.
Umm, nope..  
jvm52106 : 4/3/2024 11:41 am : link
In fact this "talemt" sucks narrative isn't close to being accirate..

Get the QB!
RE: imo analysts dont grasp well the concept that everyone sucks  
KDavies : 4/3/2024 11:42 am : link
In comment 16454876 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
except the 5-8 teams that are genuine SB contenders.

the rest of the leagues rosters are all basically the same.

teams seasons turn mostly on a handful of players they acquire/develop well from 1 year to the next (or dont) and injury luck.



Absolutely correct.
RE: imo analysts dont grasp well the concept that everyone sucks  
Eric on Li : 4/3/2024 11:42 am : link
In comment 16454876 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
except the 5-8 teams that are genuine SB contenders.

the rest of the leagues rosters are all basically the same.

teams seasons turn mostly on a handful of players they acquire/develop well from 1 year to the next (or dont) and injury luck.


also what this means as it relates to the draft is that the approach should almost always be the same.

if there is a standout player on the clock you take that player. if there isnt, and you have an overwhelming trade offer, you consider it.

the "giants suck" approach to 2021 was probably either take a QB (fields/mac?) or take the trade down, but in reality we now know the obvious right approach was Parsons (or Slater).
Giants roster is bettter than consensus  
ElitoCanton : 4/3/2024 11:42 am : link
It just looked worse because of the QB play. So I completely reject this line of thinking.
RE: RE: RE: that's overblown IMO  
Mike from SI : 4/3/2024 11:42 am : link
In comment 16454871 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16454847 Mike from SI said:


Quote:



This overrates Robinson and Hyatt. Look what other young receivers do early in their careers, and then look at these guys' production.



Do those other young WRs have sucko Daniel Jones throwing to them?


They don't, but some of them have mediocre Qbs. We can't keep playing this game where when we point out that one position (QB, WR, OL, etc.) stinks, we blame it on other positions. They all stink.
Stay at 6 get an Alpha WR  
Paulie Walnuts : 4/3/2024 11:43 am : link
Trade 2 to move back up to grab a 2nd tier QB like Nix or Penix. Team needs to score points and have an option B from Jones. Hell once I get my QB I move Jones for a 5th rd
Yes completely agree  
GuzzaBlue : 4/3/2024 11:44 am : link
I've felt Penix minus the injuries is the best QB in this draft. At least, he passed the eye test the best out of all of them IMO. I love his makeup and he is a winner. If this is available, I'd trade back to 11. Could we get the extra 1st? Possibly, I'd even take an extra 2nd + 3rd this year if we get next year's first.

Penix at 11
2 2nds or 1st/2nd = WR and DT/OL with other 2nd

I'm feeding into my strength and continuing to build the Dline in this draft- so much DT talent in that 2nd/3rd round range. For WR, so much talent in that 15-60 range. I think we get a ready-made QB, top talent WR and talented DL/OL just with the first 3 picks. Add 2 more 3rds and possibly a 1st next year and I'm loving this draft.

Penix
Thomas/Mitchel
Fiske/Sweat
RE: Yes completely agree  
KDavies : 4/3/2024 11:46 am : link
In comment 16454893 GuzzaBlue said:
Quote:
I've felt Penix minus the injuries is the best QB in this draft. At least, he passed the eye test the best out of all of them IMO. I love his makeup and he is a winner. If this is available, I'd trade back to 11. Could we get the extra 1st? Possibly, I'd even take an extra 2nd + 3rd this year if we get next year's first.

Penix at 11
2 2nds or 1st/2nd = WR and DT/OL with other 2nd

I'm feeding into my strength and continuing to build the Dline in this draft- so much DT talent in that 2nd/3rd round range. For WR, so much talent in that 15-60 range. I think we get a ready-made QB, top talent WR and talented DL/OL just with the first 3 picks. Add 2 more 3rds and possibly a 1st next year and I'm loving this draft.

Penix
Thomas/Mitchel
Fiske/Sweat


If you like Penix that much, you don't get cute. There are 4 picks between 6 and 11, and a team could easily trade up for him.
Without a QB Giants Suck it is  
averagejoe : 4/3/2024 11:49 am : link
Don't care which WR we draft or which hole we hope to fill with Jones and Lock this is a six win team. Again. Other teams have nothing to worry about when they are playing a team that CAN'T SCORE . Giant wins will result from turnovers and defense and there will not be many. Year six of total futility and of course another HC fired. We are still stuck in the DJ era .

Rinse and repeat .
If we really are looking at the 5th qb and the prospect of  
Heisenberg : 4/3/2024 11:49 am : link
Drew Lock throwing to Nabers, then yeah, it's pretty reasonable to trade down and get more picks, even if they are in next years draft.
This thread will be a big hit  
ZogZerg : 4/3/2024 11:51 am : link
...
I  
AcidTest : 4/3/2024 11:56 am : link
think you always have to pick up the phone and listen, but I am not typically a fan of trading down from a top 10 pick. That is especially true this year since we are guaranteed to get one of the "big three" WRs, and maybe one of the "big four" QBs. But there was a report that Schoen has spoken to at least one team about trading down.

Somebody also posted some trade down scenarios from #47 yesterday, which I think is more likely.
I don't think the roster is that bad  
Lambuth_Special : 4/3/2024 11:56 am : link
Needs work on the secondary, no. 1 WR, and OL depth. QB of course is the major problem. But I don't really buy into this godawful roster theory.

Actually, Bill Simmons was trying to make the case for the Giants being in dire straights this morning but Mina Kimes kinda talked him off of it, citing the defensive line strength.
Yeah, let's trade down  
ShockNRoll : 4/3/2024 12:00 pm : link
I would much rather Kadarius Toney than Micah Parsons. Everyone is obsessed with the idea of trading down. In principle, it sounds great, but let's not forget one of the best drafts in Giants history was 2005. We had 4 picks. 3 of them turned into Webster, Tuck, and Jacobs, 3 players who were integral parts of two championship teams. The number of picks a team has means nothing. If your scouts do a good job of identifying good players, you'll have good drafts.

My viewpoint is, this team needs a quarterback. I'm amazed at how many people don't want to trade up to get one. Do we forget that is how we acquired Eli (essentially, though not technically), after which we built around him? I get it, the roster isn't good, but you get the QB first and build around him, not the other way around. I know there are many who would disagree with me, but if you get the QB right, the other pieces will fall into place, whereas if you build a good team then spend 2-3 years searching for the right QB, those players start to leave in free agency, get traded, retire, etc. 16 of the last 23 Super Bowls (since Brady's first) have been won by 5 QB's.
C'mon guys  
dlauster : 4/3/2024 12:03 pm : link
obviously we take a place kicker at #6 and a high motor guy in the second round.

Playoffs!
Threads like this open the door for the  
Dave on the UWS : 4/3/2024 12:08 pm : link
"the roster is abysmal- fire everyone! start over! EVERY pick has to be a Home Run." stuff like this.

1. the draft is NOT about plugging holes
2. QB is one of the positions that they need to upgrade, AND its the most difficult to fill. They have their best shot this year.

3. There are ways to "fill holes" besides the draft. The draft is the BEST place to get cost controlled, difference makers.

Get the QB!! if it means you end up with only 4 picks and he ends up the Home Run, nobody will care you gave up draft capital.

The roster is still, at best, mediocre. BUT, as listed above, you can identify around 10 players who are a core.
When Schoen took over, you had AT and Dex. That was it.

So the roster IS improving, just not as quickly as we fans would like. Better player development would help.
I totally agree Eric  
TinVA : 4/3/2024 12:08 pm : link
And I will add I would be shocked if the Giants draft a QB in the first round.
RE: I was  
Biteymax22 : 4/3/2024 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16454834 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
watching Brett Kollman. He was even talking about Dallas Turner because KT's win rate as a pass rusher is terrible. He and the guy he was talking to don't think enough has been done on the OL. There was talk of the need to replace Waller. He doesn't think much of Flott (interestingly, he still thinks Hawkins has a chance).


The one thing I may absolutely get burned by the most this season is expecting KT to take a big jump.

Pass rushers never fared well in Wink's system, it was always chocked up to his scheme, but after the way things shook down this year I'm wondering if Wilkins was just a crappy coach and that was the real reason why.

Our new OLB coach has a very good track record and I'm hoping KT also gets to work with Andre Patterson a little bit, the fact he wasn't the last two seasons is mind boggling to me.
Biteymax22  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2024 12:17 pm : link
I am very curious about the new OLB coach. He seems to have bounced around. Is he good? I don't know.
I am fine with it  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/3/2024 12:17 pm : link
if they can't get the QB they want. I would also want a 2025 1st if they do trade back.

If they go this route then BPA and make sure you hit the fronts.

I don't see this franchise getting to the really big games again until they build the fronts to the standards they were during the championship years as the foundation.



The defense will be good  
Chip : 4/3/2024 12:20 pm : link
The Offense will suck no matter who the QB is. Should have signed Barkley last year and there would be hope on the offense. Could have drafted one of the 3 WRs and the teams would be fine. Now it's just a mess. Hopefully Runyan works out which will help the line create a pocket to step up into.
RE: Biteymax22  
Biteymax22 : 4/3/2024 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16454950 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I am very curious about the new OLB coach. He seems to have bounced around. Is he good? I don't know.


Unfortunately you never know until they show up in your building. With that being said, Patterson has been in the building for 2 years, has been outstanding and I'd love for our pass rushers to spend some time with him this offseason.
If a QB you want is there to be had, pick him  
JonC : 4/3/2024 12:20 pm : link
and do it happily.

One mistake to not continue repeating is to draft and build as if the roster is ready to win. It needs talent all over, including a number of premium positions (QB, WR, CB) and depth all over the place. Don't overthink it and react too cutely.
The QB talent gap is one element in the teams failure  
cosmicj : 4/3/2024 12:25 pm : link
To upgrade the OL. I think the OL capable of pass protecting Jones well doesn’t exist due to his in-pocket deficiency.

So getting an QB - hopefully with NFL quality pocket skills - will be one step towards fixing the franchises long standing black hole in the OL.
RE: The QB talent gap is one element in the teams failure  
ShockNRoll : 4/3/2024 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16454970 cosmicj said:
Quote:
To upgrade the OL. I think the OL capable of pass protecting Jones well doesn’t exist due to his in-pocket deficiency.

So getting an QB - hopefully with NFL quality pocket skills - will be one step towards fixing the franchises long standing black hole in the OL.


Yes. This is exactly what I have been saying for years. Yes, the offensive line sucked. Yes, Jones sucked. Both can be true at the same time. It's the same as the David Carr sack issue. Again, Houston's OL was not good, but I remember when Carr came here, watching him in preseason, thinking to myself "Well no wonder this guy got sacked so much, he doesn't get rid of the ball." Joe Burrow got sacked 9 times against the Titans in the playoffs a few years ago, and still found a way to win the game. Eli got hammered in SF in the '11 NFC Championship game, still carried the team. Great QB's are able to operate in the face of pressure and at least keep their teams afloat. Jones under pressure collapses and the offense becomes non-functional.
I find myself agreeing with Terps on this  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/3/2024 12:33 pm : link
the Giants need a new QB, and this draft has more options than most in that regard. It's the single biggest thing they can do to improve right now.

I could live with getting a Dallas Turner if we are not going QB in rd 1 - and the FO feels that they can't get a QB value there that they can work with because - for argument's sake their 3(or 4) top of first round rated QBs are already off the board, and the cost of moving up was ridiculous because of competition with Minnesota and Denver; strengthening the defense is another way to go to bridge the gap the Giants have,

... but this doesn't vitiate just how bad things are at QB --

I guess another approach would be to swap/trade QBs, DJ for another QB that needs a change of scenery, or to draft one in the second or third round, but the bigger harbinger of hope is to draft a new one in the first round that grades out well for that position.

Going WR and the current staff -- just doesn't do it for me I'm sorry to say. Remember when we had OBJ? how did that work out with a wonky O line and Eli on the downward arc? If we are right and Jones is a what we think he is - a premium WR is not going to change that. Heck Jones had a premium WR last season in Waller and it didn't help him.

I keep going back to the difference between the way Jones played, and the backups played last season. The backups played with a heck of a lot of more spirit that Jones did. He seemingly was overwhelmed by the circumstances he was facing - with the exception of the second half at Arizona - but we've seen far too few of those moments from Jones over a five year period.

Even when he runs I find myself holding my breath - he's fast but not fluid in that department - he'e learned to go down which helps somewhat -- but he also forgets to do that too - I just see a train wreck waiting to happen there -- and he does not inspire confidence that we can expect better as I see it.

Sorry to make this about Jones -- but it is about Jones.
RE: I find myself agreeing with Terps on this  
Spider56 : 4/3/2024 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16454983 gidiefor said:
Quote:
the Giants need a new QB, and this draft has more options than most in that regard. It's the single biggest thing they can do to improve right now.

I could live with getting a Dallas Turner if we are not going QB in rd 1 - and the FO feels that they can't get a QB value there that they can work with because - for argument's sake their 3(or 4) top of first round rated QBs are already off the board, and the cost of moving up was ridiculous because of competition with Minnesota and Denver; strengthening the defense is another way to go to bridge the gap the Giants have,

... but this doesn't vitiate just how bad things are at QB --

I guess another approach would be to swap/trade QBs, DJ for another QB that needs a change of scenery, or to draft one in the second or third round, but the bigger harbinger of hope is to draft a new one in the first round that grades out well for that position.

Going WR and the current staff -- just doesn't do it for me I'm sorry to say. Remember when we had OBJ? how did that work out with a wonky O line and Eli on the downward arc? If we are right and Jones is a what we think he is - a premium WR is not going to change that. Heck Jones had a premium WR last season in Waller and it didn't help him.

I keep going back to the difference between the way Jones played, and the backups played last season. The backups played with a heck of a lot of more spirit that Jones did. He seemingly was overwhelmed by the circumstances he was facing - with the exception of the second half at Arizona - but we've seen far too few of those moments from Jones over a five year period.

Even when he runs I find myself holding my breath - he's fast but not fluid in that department - he'e learned to go down which helps somewhat -- but he also forgets to do that too - I just see a train wreck waiting to happen there -- and he does not inspire confidence that we can expect better as I see it.

Sorry to make this about Jones -- but it is about Jones.


Ok … so what would you do if you were Schabs?
The roster is horrific.  
FStubbs : 4/3/2024 12:37 pm : link
It's been pointed out, the 2023 Giants had a +12 turnover ratio and still had just 6 wins. That means this team was lucky to get as far as it did and the 6 win record was actually vastly inflated.

How many wins does this team have with a +0 ratio? Does it have any?
RE: Giants roster is bettter than consensus  
Johnny5 : 4/3/2024 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16454887 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
It just looked worse because of the QB play. So I completely reject this line of thinking.

You are so right. How can any fan be so blind? Our run defense was spectacular. And our tackling in the beginning of the year Ooh-la-la! *Chef's kiss*. Our OL was definitely really REALLY good too. Especially when Thomas went down and Ezeudu was randomly placed at LT. Good times.

/SARCASM

#HOLYSHITBALLSBATMAN
NYG could come out of the first two rounds  
JonC : 4/3/2024 12:43 pm : link
with a QB and WR in a deep draft for both positions. That's two big wins.
If the O Line can be average with new pickups and development,  
BleedBlue46 : 4/3/2024 12:48 pm : link
Then I don't think we have a terrible roster. I think the defense will be solid and I believe Wandale, Hyatt and Slayton aren't as bad as they're made out to be with bad QB and OL play. Last year we had a UDFA QB and an OL fielding 40-60% practice squad level players. We still won 6 games (3 simple plays away from 9 games). I'm of the belief that hitting on the QB will make the entire team exponentially better. I know it's not easy to hit on QB in the draft, but we are within range and need to strike while the iron is hot. Fortune favors the bold. And if we get fortunate, this team will turn around quickly in the coming years.

My ideal yet realistic situation is trading up with AZ for a 2025 2nd and 3rd to take Maye or JJM. Sure if they feel true conviction in a guy at 3 and they feel strongly he will be taken before 4, then go ahead and give the king's ransom. Although a trade to 4 would be much less painful for future draft capital.
I'd also have no problem picking Turner  
JonC : 4/3/2024 12:51 pm : link
and going WR at #47, that would be picking into the inherent strengths of the draft. There is a chance a QB they want isn't available to them and a proper pivot will be there for them to trigger.
RE: NYG could come out of the first two rounds  
BleedBlue46 : 4/3/2024 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16454999 JonC said:
Quote:
with a QB and WR in a deep draft for both positions. That's two big wins.


Yes, keeping that pick 47 in any trade up will be crucial. I don't see how it's possible in trade up to 3 though.

Xavier Leggette, Troy Franklin, Keon Coleman, Adonai Mitchell whether at 47 or via trade up would be great. I think Leggette has a good chance to be there at 47. If Schoen hits on QB rd1 and WR rd2 everything will turn around 100%.

Similar to how Accorsi insisted on keeping the rd2 pick that became Snee in the Eli trade, Schoen needs to keep that pick 47 if he trades up for a QB as there could be rd1 graded WRs at 47 or via slight trade up.
RE: I agree  
Del Shofner : 4/3/2024 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16454833 fish3321 said:
Quote:
Trade down if a top QB doesn’t fall into our laps.


I agree with this as well.
Really Argues Against A Trade Up For A QB  
Trainmaster : 4/3/2024 1:04 pm : link
Especially giving up the 2025 1st round pick.

Let the draft come to you Joe!

Problem is twofold  
gameday555 : 4/3/2024 1:12 pm : link
1) This is not a deep draft class. There is a major talent drop off after round 2. That's not just my opinion, it's pretty widely shared in draft media and quotes from scouts.

2) Thus far, Schoen has not proven to be a particularly impressive/above average drafter. I'd prefer we stay put at our picks and lean to consensus more this year.

Bonus problem - the roster is full of meh players. We need blue chippers and playmakers. It will take years, yes, but we can't just keep accumulating a bunch of mediocre talent.
“The general consensus nationally is that the Giants' roster stinks.”  
M.S. : 4/3/2024 1:16 pm : link
Out of respect for a team I’ve been cheering on for over 60 years, I would never use the word, “Stinks.” But I’ve been saying the same thing. Just not enough superior players on this team.
RE: Problem is twofold  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2024 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16455029 gameday555 said:
Quote:
1) This is not a deep draft class. There is a major talent drop off after round 2. That's not just my opinion, it's pretty widely shared in draft media and quotes from scouts.

2) Thus far, Schoen has not proven to be a particularly impressive/above average drafter. I'd prefer we stay put at our picks and lean to consensus more this year.

Bonus problem - the roster is full of meh players. We need blue chippers and playmakers. It will take years, yes, but we can't just keep accumulating a bunch of mediocre talent.


Is the first part true? It looks like a lot of good players should be available in rounds 3 and 4.
RE: RE: Problem is twofold  
Mike in NY : 4/3/2024 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16455044 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16455029 gameday555 said:


Quote:


1) This is not a deep draft class. There is a major talent drop off after round 2. That's not just my opinion, it's pretty widely shared in draft media and quotes from scouts.

2) Thus far, Schoen has not proven to be a particularly impressive/above average drafter. I'd prefer we stay put at our picks and lean to consensus more this year.

Bonus problem - the roster is full of meh players. We need blue chippers and playmakers. It will take years, yes, but we can't just keep accumulating a bunch of mediocre talent.



Is the first part true? It looks like a lot of good players should be available in rounds 3 and 4.


It depends on the position. Edge Rusher looks very top heavy as well as at CB. OL and WR, on the other hand, look very deep. That being said, Round 5 and later looks bad all around.
If the Giants can't get their  
LW_Giants : 4/3/2024 1:28 pm : link
QB with the 6th pick then i'm all for trading down and accumulating assets (hopefully a 2025 first, so we can try again for the QB next year).
RE: Problem is twofold  
Scooter185 : 4/3/2024 1:34 pm : link
In comment 16455029 gameday555 said:
Quote:
1) This is not a deep draft class. There is a major talent drop off after round 2. That's not just my opinion, it's pretty widely shared in draft media and quotes from scouts.

2) Thus far, Schoen has not proven to be a particularly impressive/above average drafter. I'd prefer we stay put at our picks and lean to consensus more this year.

Bonus problem - the roster is full of meh players. We need blue chippers and playmakers. It will take years, yes, but we can't just keep accumulating a bunch of mediocre talent.


Wasn't Neal a consensus pick?
Need to draft impact players. Depth is very important for such an  
ThomasG : 4/3/2024 1:39 pm : link
injury-prone team like the Giants but we simply don’t scout well enough to find enough players to fill every hole and weakness.

Go for the highest impact and highest ceilings on board. A few can carry a team.

Although QB1 has just got to be better otherwise a few impact players won’t be enough.

Just a blow to be sitting there back in early 2022 with two Top 7 picks and could have weened themselves off of Jones that season. However, with a weak QB draft we go with Thibs and Neal and as fortunes go neither looks to be very impactful. And then the franchise makes a huge error in extending Jones.

That’s why the Giants Suck.
RE: I was  
bw in dc : 4/3/2024 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16454834 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
watching Brett Kollman. He was even talking about Dallas Turner because KT's win rate as a pass rusher is terrible. He and the guy he was talking to don't think enough has been done on the OL. There was talk of the need to replace Waller. He doesn't think much of Flott (interestingly, he still thinks Hawkins has a chance).


PFF rated KT #88th overall for Edge Defenders in 2023, 72nd as a pass rusher.

Burns, btw, was 29th as a pass rusher.

If we can't get a QB, I am all for trading down for (1) OL or (2) corner. OL preferred. This is such a terrific class for OL prospects.
RE: RE: I was  
Johnny5 : 4/3/2024 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16455089 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16454834 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


watching Brett Kollman. He was even talking about Dallas Turner because KT's win rate as a pass rusher is terrible. He and the guy he was talking to don't think enough has been done on the OL. There was talk of the need to replace Waller. He doesn't think much of Flott (interestingly, he still thinks Hawkins has a chance).




PFF rated KT #88th overall for Edge Defenders in 2023, 72nd as a pass rusher.

Burns, btw, was 29th as a pass rusher.

If we can't get a QB, I am all for trading down for (1) OL or (2) corner. OL preferred. This is such a terrific class for OL prospects.

I agree BW. Although look at what happened with Neal. Supposed to be a sure thing. I just don't trust any draft rankings anymore on any position... lol
RE: RE: NYG could come out of the first two rounds  
Mike from Ohio : 4/3/2024 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16455010 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:

Similar to how Accorsi insisted on keeping the rd2 pick that became Snee in the Eli trade, Schoen needs to keep that pick 47 if he trades up for a QB as there could be rd1 graded WRs at 47 or via slight trade up.


My understanding of that trade was that the sticking point was that SD wanted Osi, and Accrosi would not give him up. Never heard that the 2nd round pick was a sticking point.
RE: Threads like this open the door for the  
Rjanyg : 4/3/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16454936 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
"the roster is abysmal- fire everyone! start over! EVERY pick has to be a Home Run." stuff like this.

1. the draft is NOT about plugging holes
2. QB is one of the positions that they need to upgrade, AND its the most difficult to fill. They have their best shot this year.

3. There are ways to "fill holes" besides the draft. The draft is the BEST place to get cost controlled, difference makers.

Get the QB!! if it means you end up with only 4 picks and he ends up the Home Run, nobody will care you gave up draft capital.

The roster is still, at best, mediocre. BUT, as listed above, you can identify around 10 players who are a core.
When Schoen took over, you had AT and Dex. That was it.

So the roster IS improving, just not as quickly as we fans would like. Better player development would help.


I agree with this. Young QB is priority one. WR is priority 2.

JS needs to figure out how to get both. If we end up with 4 picks so be it.
re: Roster  
bc4life : 4/3/2024 2:05 pm : link
Some progress has been made;

On offense - Hyatt, Robinson, and now we have 2 TEs who can actually block. Need another wr, maybe 2

OL: They keep tinkering. I think this offseason gives me hope they have finally resolved it - with some solid veteran pick-ups.

Need QB and RB.

Defense - Have talent on 3 levels - DL, LB - strength of the unit and one solid corner. Would like to see a bookend to Banks.

I think pairing Burns with Thibs will make a huge difference . Wonder if new DC likes the DL (tackles we have)
RE: RE: NYG could come out of the first two rounds  
Rjanyg : 4/3/2024 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16455010 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16454999 JonC said:


Quote:


with a QB and WR in a deep draft for both positions. That's two big wins.



Yes, keeping that pick 47 in any trade up will be crucial. I don't see how it's possible in trade up to 3 though.

Xavier Leggette, Troy Franklin, Keon Coleman, Adonai Mitchell whether at 47 or via trade up would be great. I think Leggette has a good chance to be there at 47. If Schoen hits on QB rd1 and WR rd2 everything will turn around 100%.

Similar to how Accorsi insisted on keeping the rd2 pick that became Snee in the Eli trade, Schoen needs to keep that pick 47 if he trades up for a QB as there could be rd1 graded WRs at 47 or via slight trade up.


This 100%
Health and new coaching  
nochance : 4/3/2024 2:09 pm : link
Neal played last year on a broken ankle and AT was out for a long time. Combine this with a horrible OL coach which had everyone regress. Teams turn around with a few additions and improvements. If you just think they suck then go watch the Jets with their quest for the superbowl much like Charlie Browns wait on the Great Pumpkin!
RE: RE: RE: I was  
bw in dc : 4/3/2024 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16455092 Johnny5 said:
Quote:

I agree BW. Although look at what happened with Neal. Supposed to be a sure thing. I just don't trust any draft rankings anymore on any position... lol


I get it. But, as you know, there is always the other side of the coin.

While Neal looks like he is close to permanent residency at the Bust Hotel, AT, the other high OL selection, is an absolute stud get.

I want to say I saw a study a few years ago that the position with the best hit rate in round one is OL. And I think hit rate was defined as a starter who graded out as average or >.



If the roster is that bad,  
Ron Johnson : 4/3/2024 2:25 pm : link
why did we trade for Burns?

We are paying him huge money and our window isn't open yet. He's more of a 'last piece' for a team that thinks they are going to contend.
RE: …  
Mayo2JZ : 4/3/2024 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16454827 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I’ve been saying that it wouldn’t shock me if Schoen trades down in the 10-15 range and picks up a 2025 1st rounder. That would be a complete win in my book especially if the QB targets are gone.


Absolutely agree!!
It's a perspective the Giants have erroneously used for years  
JonC : 4/3/2024 2:32 pm : link
and fans ask every year why do they do it if the roster isn't a winner. Rinse and repeat. The answer is, they stink at self-scouting, their scouting and drafting has been very hit or miss, and Schoen started with very little two years ago in addition to not much to show for his first two years as GM.
i disagree with that sentiment  
bigbluewillrise : 4/3/2024 2:34 pm : link
Rosters get elevated by great QB play.
RE: If the roster is that bad,  
BleedBlue46 : 4/3/2024 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16455146 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
why did we trade for Burns?

We are paying him huge money and our window isn't open yet. He's more of a 'last piece' for a team that thinks they are going to contend.


He isn't a last piece for a contender guy due to his age. He is a foundational, building block type of player. If we get a good QB in the draft, then our window starts next year. All the contracts Schoen has given reflects this. He is putting money more heavily on the books for after DJ's cap load is lightened.
RE: how'd it work out last time the Giants traded down?  
Mayo2JZ : 4/3/2024 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16454855 KDavies said:
Quote:
they passed on Slater/Parsons, wound up drafting Toney and got Neal with the Bears pick.

Give me a Slater or Parsons over Toney/Neal scraps


And that's when Gentlemen was the GM. Don't be so obtuse
It's hard to argue with the OP.  
mittenedman : 4/3/2024 2:36 pm : link
The talk up in Pats country is the same thing: a lot of fans and talk radio guys want to trade down.

I tend to prefer making the pick at #6 - you should get a blue chip player at a premium position. Not only is this roster not deep at all, but it lacks front end talent and playmakers.
RE: I find myself agreeing with Terps on this  
Mayo2JZ : 4/3/2024 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16454983 gidiefor said:
Quote:
the Giants need a new QB, and this draft has more options than most in that regard. It's the single biggest thing they can do to improve right now.

I could live with getting a Dallas Turner if we are not going QB in rd 1 - and the FO feels that they can't get a QB value there that they can work with because - for argument's sake their 3(or 4) top of first round rated QBs are already off the board, and the cost of moving up was ridiculous because of competition with Minnesota and Denver; strengthening the defense is another way to go to bridge the gap the Giants have,

... but this doesn't vitiate just how bad things are at QB --

I guess another approach would be to swap/trade QBs, DJ for another QB that needs a change of scenery, or to draft one in the second or third round, but the bigger harbinger of hope is to draft a new one in the first round that grades out well for that position.

Going WR and the current staff -- just doesn't do it for me I'm sorry to say. Remember when we had OBJ? how did that work out with a wonky O line and Eli on the downward arc? If we are right and Jones is a what we think he is - a premium WR is not going to change that. Heck Jones had a premium WR last season in Waller and it didn't help him.

I keep going back to the difference between the way Jones played, and the backups played last season. The backups played with a heck of a lot of more spirit that Jones did. He seemingly was overwhelmed by the circumstances he was facing - with the exception of the second half at Arizona - but we've seen far too few of those moments from Jones over a five year period.

Even when he runs I find myself holding my breath - he's fast but not fluid in that department - he'e learned to go down which helps somewhat -- but he also forgets to do that too - I just see a train wreck waiting to happen there -- and he does not inspire confidence that we can expect better as I see it.

Sorry to make this about Jones -- but it is about Jones.


And JS needs to use the Lions as an example of roster building
RE: If the roster is that bad,  
M.S. : 4/3/2024 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16455146 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
why did we trade for Burns?

We are paying him huge money and our window isn't open yet. He's more of a 'last piece' for a team that thinks they are going to contend.

Maybe Burns becomes another Joe Schoen mistake.
I think the Burns trade  
Dave on the UWS : 4/3/2024 3:05 pm : link
was largely because Bowen likes Edge players. The opportunity to get a 26 yr old top notch Edge player for him (for the price of a #2 pick), made it a good idea for JS. We will see.
Brian Burns is roster building  
Heisenberg : 4/3/2024 3:07 pm : link
He's 25 yrs old
I do mock drafts on the PFN simulator all the time.  
81_Great_Dane : 4/3/2024 3:30 pm : link
Some people play Candy Crush, I do mock drafts. Hundreds of them. I don't generally post them because I am just trying to get a little bit familiar with the players and get a sense of how different strategies work.

I have done a ton of mocks where I traded down a lot. I like the results of those drafts better than the results where I trade up (I almost never try to do that on the simulator) or stand pat. You just have to let go of getting a top prospect at a premium position. If you're ok skipping the top QBs, Edge Rushers, Cornerbacks and Offensive Tackles, it's better. You can accumulate players this year and picks for next year.

But it takes a strong stomach to do that...
RE: RE: If the roster is that bad,  
Klaatu : 4/3/2024 4:40 pm : link
In comment 16455189 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16455146 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


why did we trade for Burns?

We are paying him huge money and our window isn't open yet. He's more of a 'last piece' for a team that thinks they are going to contend.


Maybe Burns becomes another Joe Schoen mistake.


Let's hope not. If it is, it would be a fatal mistake, in my opinion. Inexcusable. However, I don't think it will be. He got Okereke right, so that's something, and as we say often, you can never have enough pass-rushers.

As for our window, who's to say how long it will stay closed? Maybe we can open it a little faster than you think, maybe not. Who knows? But getting more talent is never a bad thing, no matter what your prospects are, and without question the Giants need more talent, on both sides of the ball. Their roster has some bright spots, but not nearly enough.
RE: If the roster is that bad,  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/3/2024 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16455146 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
why did we trade for Burns?


Why did we re-sign dexter lawrence?

RE: RE: RE: If the roster is that bad,  
M.S. : 4/3/2024 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16455324 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16455189 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 16455146 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


why did we trade for Burns?

We are paying him huge money and our window isn't open yet. He's more of a 'last piece' for a team that thinks they are going to contend.


Maybe Burns becomes another Joe Schoen mistake.



Let's hope not. If it is, it would be a fatal mistake, in my opinion. Inexcusable. However, I don't think it will be. He got Okereke right, so that's something, and as we say often, you can never have enough pass-rushers.

As for our window, who's to say how long it will stay closed? Maybe we can open it a little faster than you think, maybe not. Who knows? But getting more talent is never a bad thing, no matter what your prospects are, and without question the Giants need more talent, on both sides of the ball. Their roster has some bright spots, but not nearly enough.

I agree with everything you say.

From a “talent” perspective I do not expect Brian Burns to be a mistake. My perspective is that he could become a “mistake” if the Giants do not improve their overall roster in the next couple of years.

You may remember the name John Mendenhall — a wonderful nose tackle whose talent went right down the drain with a terrible franchise that failed to put together a competitive roster for years. That is my concern for Brian Burns.

Great teams have just a few “super-stars” but they have several above average starters. That’s what I’m worried about most! There is a dearth of above-average starters on the Giants. Not to mention that — right now — they do not possess a single, solitary offensive player that scares defenses.
I agree.  
prdave73 : 4/3/2024 5:45 pm : link
The Giants can afford to lose picks. Hell, they need more picks. They have to many holes. They either stay put or trade down. There are a few scenarios here. You take a top WR or QB with the 6th and move on. Or trade down get more picks, and draft an OT, or even go defense and draft Terrion Arnold?
M.S.  
Klaatu : 4/3/2024 5:59 pm : link
Hell of a time to be a fan, ain't it.
if they havent already and dont continue to improve roster via draft  
Eric on Li : 4/3/2024 6:37 pm : link
then dont worry, nothing else really matters.

if schoen's regime cant draft and develop then they aren't going to last long no matter what else happens.

the good news (or bad news) is that biggest part of that is a lot of guys already here likely to play a lot of snaps/starts this year - thibs, neal, wandale, mcfadden, flott, belton, hyatt, jms, banks, bellinger, mccloud, pinnock, etc.

a little perspective to give some hope. ahead of 2007:

Tuck and Jacobs had 1 career start combined.
Diehl hadn't played 1 rep at left tackle.
Webster was considered a total bust.
Seubert hadnt started full time since 2002.
Kiwanuka was moving to LB. Reggie Torbor was his backup.
James Butler also only had 1 career start.
Ross, Smith, Boss, Bradshaw, Johnson all obviously rookies.
i think Hedgecock was an in-season waivers claim.

forgetting what anyone thought of eli entering that year, that list is half of what became super bowl starters entering the season as major unknowns.

none of us can easily predict what will or wont happen with the young players entering their 1st/2nd/3rd seasons next year, only that a lot of them have gotten a lot of reps already and that trend will continue especially with whoever they pick 6th/47th. that group is largely who this regime will sink or swim with.
RE: M.S.  
M.S. : 4/3/2024 7:03 pm : link
In comment 16455453 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Hell of a time to be a fan, ain't it.

I hear ya!

I’m still recovering from last season. I had so much hope that Schoen/Daboll would continue with a competitive team and that was crushed in the first quarter of the first game!

At some point in time Joe Schoen will need at least one fantastic draft. Keeping my fingers crossed it’s this one!

Go Giants!

RE: if they havent already and dont continue to improve roster via draft  
Johnny5 : 4/3/2024 8:45 pm : link
In comment 16455517 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
then dont worry, nothing else really matters.

if schoen's regime cant draft and develop then they aren't going to last long no matter what else happens.

the good news (or bad news) is that biggest part of that is a lot of guys already here likely to play a lot of snaps/starts this year - thibs, neal, wandale, mcfadden, flott, belton, hyatt, jms, banks, bellinger, mccloud, pinnock, etc.

a little perspective to give some hope. ahead of 2007:

Tuck and Jacobs had 1 career start combined.
Diehl hadn't played 1 rep at left tackle.
Webster was considered a total bust.
Seubert hadnt started full time since 2002.
Kiwanuka was moving to LB. Reggie Torbor was his backup.
James Butler also only had 1 career start.
Ross, Smith, Boss, Bradshaw, Johnson all obviously rookies.
i think Hedgecock was an in-season waivers claim.

forgetting what anyone thought of eli entering that year, that list is half of what became super bowl starters entering the season as major unknowns.

none of us can easily predict what will or wont happen with the young players entering their 1st/2nd/3rd seasons next year, only that a lot of them have gotten a lot of reps already and that trend will continue especially with whoever they pick 6th/47th. that group is largely who this regime will sink or swim with.

I have to tell you Eric, I always - ALWAYS - find myself nodding my head every time I read any of your posts... lol
RE: RE: if they havent already and dont continue to improve roster via draft  
Eric on Li : 4/3/2024 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16455623 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16455517 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


then dont worry, nothing else really matters.

if schoen's regime cant draft and develop then they aren't going to last long no matter what else happens.

the good news (or bad news) is that biggest part of that is a lot of guys already here likely to play a lot of snaps/starts this year - thibs, neal, wandale, mcfadden, flott, belton, hyatt, jms, banks, bellinger, mccloud, pinnock, etc.

a little perspective to give some hope. ahead of 2007:

Tuck and Jacobs had 1 career start combined.
Diehl hadn't played 1 rep at left tackle.
Webster was considered a total bust.
Seubert hadnt started full time since 2002.
Kiwanuka was moving to LB. Reggie Torbor was his backup.
James Butler also only had 1 career start.
Ross, Smith, Boss, Bradshaw, Johnson all obviously rookies.
i think Hedgecock was an in-season waivers claim.

forgetting what anyone thought of eli entering that year, that list is half of what became super bowl starters entering the season as major unknowns.

none of us can easily predict what will or wont happen with the young players entering their 1st/2nd/3rd seasons next year, only that a lot of them have gotten a lot of reps already and that trend will continue especially with whoever they pick 6th/47th. that group is largely who this regime will sink or swim with.


I have to tell you Eric, I always - ALWAYS - find myself nodding my head every time I read any of your posts... lol


in my house i get eye rolls so ill take what i can get.

(and b4 any of the recent registration dupe fanclub chimes in, yes, im sure i get plenty of that here as well)
We have a lot of holes  
JerrysKids : 4/3/2024 11:12 pm : link
but I do not think we have the worst roster there is too much talent to go that far. Joe Schoen has been a disaster and needs to have a good draft right now, he is running out of time, so far I don't think much of his 2 draft classes. With all that said we have enough guys that if we do have a good draft, Daniel Jones can get back to 2022 form and most importantly Daball coaches the way he did in 2022 we can be a play off team.
Jury is still out Some misses but  
bc4life : 8:23 am : link
Players Schoen has brought in:

Okereke, Burns, McFadden, Banks, Schmidts, Hyatt, Robinson, Thibs, signed Dex. No one could've foreseen Neal's struggles.

Some players have not had a chance because of injuries, some of them may still pan out
RE: If the roster is that bad,  
nygiantfan : 8:34 am : link
In comment 16455146 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
why did we trade for Burns?

We are paying him huge money and our window isn't open yet. He's more of a 'last piece' for a team that thinks they are going to contend.


Edge Rusher is the last piece? What's the first piece? What are the middle pieces?

Ron, please show us the exact order a championship roster is put together.
RE: I was  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:32 am : link
In comment 16454834 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
watching Brett Kollman. He was even talking about Dallas Turner because KT's win rate as a pass rusher is terrible. He and the guy he was talking to don't think enough has been done on the OL. There was talk of the need to replace Waller. He doesn't think much of Flott (interestingly, he still thinks Hawkins has a chance).

I'm not ready to write off Thibs, much like I'm not ready to write off Neal, because I think Drew Wilkins and Bobby Johnson were not only the worst position coaches on the staff last year, but they both may have been among the worst in the league at their respective positions.

2024 is a big year for both of them, as it should be in their third NFL season.
Just for perspective...  
Big Blue Blogger : 1:02 pm : link
...the last NFC team that saw a QB pick pay off in the top half of Round One was Carolina, with Cam Newton in 2011. I guess you can make a case for Carson Wentz or Kyler Murray, but their second contracts don't look much better than Daniel Jones's.

The dozen drafts since Newton look like this:
Bryce Young
Trey Lance
Justin Fields
Kyler Murray
Daniel Jones
Dwayne Haskins
Josh Rosen
Mitch Trubisky
Jared Goff
Carson Wentz
Jameis Winston
Robert Griffin III

The hit rate in the AFC is pretty bad too, but Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, and Luck offer some justification for buying a lottery ticket when the opportunity arises.
Meanwhile, here's how the 2023 NFC playoff teams acquired their QBs:  
Big Blue Blogger : 1:18 pm : link
San Francisco: 262nd pick, 2022
Detroit: Trade, 2021
Philadelphia: 53rd pick, 2020
Green Bay: 26th pick, 2020
Tampa Bay: One-year UFA contract, 2023
Dallas: 135th Pick, 2016
L.A. Rams: Trade, 2021

Not suggesting the Giants shouldn't take a shot, or that they should stick with Daniel Jones. Just advocating realism with regard to the chances of striking gold in the draft, even at #6 or above.
RE: Just for perspective...  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16456322 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
...the last NFC team that saw a QB pick pay off in the top half of Round One was Carolina, with Cam Newton in 2011. I guess you can make a case for Carson Wentz or Kyler Murray, but their second contracts don't look much better than Daniel Jones's.

The dozen drafts since Newton look like this:
Bryce Young
Trey Lance
Justin Fields
Kyler Murray
Daniel Jones
Dwayne Haskins
Josh Rosen
Mitch Trubisky
Jared Goff
Carson Wentz
Jameis Winston
Robert Griffin III

The hit rate in the AFC is pretty bad too, but Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, and Luck offer some justification for buying a lottery ticket when the opportunity arises.

I'm asking this sincerely - what do you think is relevant about splitting by conference other than simply sensationalizing the post?

There is nothing that separates the two conferences besides alternating home jerseys in the Super Bowl.
Gatorade Dunk: Agreed, there's no difference between the conferences.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3:24 pm : link
And you're right that the NFC offers a more compelling picture, so that was a bit of a rhetorical flourish. My point was just that these are the teams the Giants compete with to reach the Super Bowl, and they've been getting there without drafting a QB early in Round 1.

Even Mahomes can be invoked by either side of the argument. Yes, KC traded up to get him; but he was the 10th pick, which if my math is right would be a trade down from #6.
splitting the conferences doesnt matter but the point is a good one  
Eric on Li : 3:31 pm : link
which is that teams cant cry over missing out on a top pick QB. this was from an article the athletic did evaluating top 10 QBs in the new CBA. Look how big of a hit a teams odds of success take when you exclude the 1st overall picks and how much the odds of a bust or reach increase:



taking a job as a head coach in the NFL comes with the understanding that you are very unlikely to be saved by Andrew Luck or Joe Burrow.

You need to be ready to find another way as the teams in the NFC have done, as Andy Reid did before Mahomes and once he got him/developed him, and as the Bills did moving up for QB3 Josh Allen.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 