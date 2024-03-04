for display only
Jason LaCanfora predicts Giants

jeff57 : 4/3/2024 11:36 am
To trade up with New England and take Daniels. McCarthy going to Washington at 2. Maye to the Vikings at 4. Raiders take Pennix at 13.

The second GM said, “The Giants want a quarterback.” I continue to hear the Giants are highest on McCarthy, but acquiring him might not be possible. Could Giants Coach Brian Daboll, who became a household name for his work with Josh Allen in Buffalo, lean into Daniels’s dual-threat possibilities? He’s more polished and accurate than Allen was at this point, though no one else possesses Allen’s mix of size, speed and strength. Still, Daniels could end up the best of this bunch. One evaluator told me he “runs like Lamar [Jackson] but throws like [C.J.] Stroud.” Sounds like a Daboll QB to me.
I sure  
theking : 4/3/2024 11:38 am : link
Hope not .. I think he’s going to be the worst of all of the top 6-7 QBs. Remote thrower for me.
I would love it  
KDavies : 4/3/2024 11:39 am : link
Daniels is my favorite player in this draft, but I view it as a pipedream
Daniels  
ElitoCanton : 4/3/2024 11:41 am : link
is QB 4 for me. He just doesn't have the arm talent of the other guys and doesn't throw over the middle.
McCarthy going to Washington at 2?  
UberAlias : 4/3/2024 11:41 am : link
Unlikely, IMO.
Washington is taking Daniels or Maye  
The_Boss : 4/3/2024 11:41 am : link
JJ to Washington is something I haven’t seen all draft season. I don’t see the NYG going up for Daniels. I do see it for JJ, though.
Just please no McCarthy  
Breeze_94 : 4/3/2024 11:41 am : link
He’s a day 2 QB to me. I don’t see a guy who will ever be a top QB. His ceiling is not high enough to take at 6, let alone trade up. He is meant for a west coast offense and you likely need top tier talent around him to win meaningful games.
I think Daniels is QB3  
Darwinian : 4/3/2024 11:43 am : link
Would love to have him.
RE: McCarthy going to Washington at 2?  
ThomasG : 4/3/2024 11:43 am : link
In comment 16454882 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Unlikely, IMO.


That would be tremendous. Manna from heaven for NYG.
Lacanfora...  
Chris in Philly : 4/3/2024 11:44 am : link
is rarely right...
I would not be shocked  
UberAlias : 4/3/2024 11:49 am : link
If we find out that Daniels was much higher in the media than on team's boards. This happens a lot. So seeing something like Chi-Caleb, Wash-Maye, and NE-JJM and then the question comes when Daniels falls to us at 6 would not surprise me, TBH.
LaCanfora  
AcidTest : 4/3/2024 11:52 am : link
is usually wrong. My view is still that the cost to move to #3 is far more than what Schoen would pay, or what any draft chart says is fair compensation. I also think that NE will take a QB. Eliot is apparently campaigning hard for JJM, they need a QB, can take one now in a deep QB class without having to move up, and don't know where they will be picking next year.

Arizona is the best trading partner for the Giants, but they will have to compete with Minnesota for the last of the "big four" QBs. To do so, they would likely have to give up #47 and their #1 next year, which again, I'm not sure Schoen would do to move up two spots.
McCarthy is not going #2  
ZogZerg : 4/3/2024 11:55 am : link
This is just silly talk.
This is  
TinVA : 4/3/2024 12:03 pm : link
hilarious!
I can't remember a time on BBI  
FranknWeezer : 4/3/2024 12:03 pm : link
where we were all more scattered with opinions about what to do with a first round draft pick. This is wild!
Odds makers are saying it's Mayes to the Commanders  
GFAN52 : 4/3/2024 12:05 pm : link
at #2. It was close between Daniels and Maye previously, but Maye has overtaken him after his pro day.
Just this week, buzz about McCarthy, Maye and now Daniels  
Heisenberg : 4/3/2024 12:08 pm : link
Added to seemingly increased interest in Penix.

Bo Nix is next, I guess.
The real head scratcher in this scenario  
eugibs : 4/3/2024 12:09 pm : link
is the Pats. In this scenario they are passing on Daniels and Maye at 3 and then not taking Penix or Nix later on in round 1. Do they even have a qb on their roster right now? Are we supposed to believe they are coming out of round 1 without any qb?
lol such bs hype  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/3/2024 12:14 pm : link
lying season is fun
why  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2024 12:16 pm : link
is this not believable?
God I hope not  
BlueHurricane : 4/3/2024 12:20 pm : link
Only way it works is if he sits for a season minimum. He needs a year of NFL weight room and "nutritional supplements" program
I dont care WHO they get  
blueblood : 4/3/2024 12:21 pm : link
as long as they are confident in who they get..
RE: The real head scratcher in this scenario  
81_Great_Dane : 4/3/2024 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16454939 eugibs said:
Quote:
is the Pats. In this scenario they are passing on Daniels and Maye at 3 and then not taking Penix or Nix later on in round 1. Do they even have a qb on their roster right now? Are we supposed to believe they are coming out of round 1 without any qb?
Their board may give lower grades to these guys and they may feel they are better off taking a developmental QB like Rattler later in the draft than overdrafting a QB in the first.

Media and draftnik groupthink doesn’t extend to teams. That’s why the draft is inherently unpredictable.
It always surprises when fans speak with such certainty  
wigs in nyc : 4/3/2024 12:26 pm : link
about what's a reasonable draft projection.

And every year there are surprises.
Minnesota must be giving up a boatload to get ahead of NYG  
regulator : 4/3/2024 12:27 pm : link
...
This reminds me of the 1992 VP debate  
3000_MilesToMeadowlands : 4/3/2024 12:33 pm : link
James Stockdale (Perot's running mate) watching as Gore and Quail were hammering each other . . . what did he say:"I feel like I'm the net in a ping-pong match"

Was April of 2018 this bad on here? . . . didn't seem like it.
Arizona is not trading back to 11  
compton : 4/3/2024 12:35 pm : link
when the top three WR will be there for the taking. Even with the extra first.
RE: Arizona is not trading back to 11  
BleedBlue46 : 4/3/2024 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16454985 compton said:
Quote:
when the top three WR will be there for the taking. Even with the extra first.


I agree.
For my $, I don't think Daniels is high on the NYG list  
JonC : 4/3/2024 12:41 pm : link
.
RE: For my $, I don't think Daniels is high on the NYG list  
Go Terps : 4/3/2024 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16454993 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Maye, McCarthy, or bust?
I'd wager yes  
JonC : 4/3/2024 12:45 pm : link
.
RE: I'd wager yes  
Go Terps : 4/3/2024 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16455001 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Me too.
RE: I'd wager yes  
Optimus-NY : 4/3/2024 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16455001 JonC said:
Quote:
.


It's this order:

1 - Maye
2 - McCarthy
3 - One of the two remaining top tier WRs: Nabers or Odunze

Si or no JonC?

RE: McCarthy going to Washington at 2?  
barens : 4/3/2024 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16454882 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Unlikely, IMO.



Don't know how you can be so sure of that, Washington has been connected to all 3 QB's after Williams. No clue which direction they will go.
RE: For my $, I don't think Daniels is high on the NYG list  
barens : 4/3/2024 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16454993 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Why do you think?
RE: RE: McCarthy going to Washington at 2?  
crooza172 : 4/3/2024 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16455059 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16454882 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Unlikely, IMO.




Don't know how you can be so sure of that, Washington has been connected to all 3 QB's after Williams. No clue which direction they will go.


Judging by the reactions to this post, there's going to be a lot of pissed off and simultaneously happy people regardless of who we draft...
Jordan Schultz on with Cowherd today  
Sean : 4/3/2024 1:34 pm : link
Said he's convinced NYG is taking a QB.
RE: For my $, I don't think Daniels is high on the NYG list  
compton : 4/3/2024 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16454993 JonC said:
Quote:
.


I get that feeling too. I suspect their QB list looks like this
1– Maye
2- McCarthy
3- Penex

in that order.
Please, please, please  
Mike from Ohio : 4/3/2024 1:41 pm : link
let this be true!
RE: Jordan Schultz on with Cowherd today  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2024 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16455064 Sean said:
Quote:
Said he's convinced NYG is taking a QB.


I think they want to, but can they?
RE: RE: For my $, I don't think Daniels is high on the NYG list  
Go Terps : 4/3/2024 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16455069 compton said:
Quote:
In comment 16454993 JonC said:


Quote:


.



I get that feeling too. I suspect their QB list looks like this
1– Maye
2- McCarthy
3- Penex

in that order.


I think Penix would be a great fit with the Giants' roster. He's decisive, he throws the ball downfield and outside the numbers as well as anyone currently in the NFL, and bad weather doesn't hamper him. The physical comps I keep coming back to as a thrower are Phil Simms and Eli Manning.
RE: RE: For my $, I don't think Daniels is high on the NYG list  
JonC : 4/3/2024 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16455060 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16454993 JonC said:


Quote:


.



Why do you think?


He's got some issues with accuracy in the intermediate passing game, very ordinary velocity, these factors make it to hit the small windows in the NFL. Tough to consistently earn a living off-platform in the NFL without getting injured, and he's rail thin. I'm not so certain his game projects to stardom in the NFL.
RE: RE: I'd wager yes  
JonC : 4/3/2024 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16455006 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16455001 JonC said:


Quote:


.



It's this order:

1 - Maye
2 - McCarthy
3 - One of the two remaining top tier WRs: Nabers or Odunze

Si or no JonC?


I'd say it's a good guess.
RE: RE: For my $, I don't think Daniels is high on the NYG list  
GFAN52 : 4/3/2024 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16455069 compton said:
Quote:
In comment 16454993 JonC said:


Quote:


.



I get that feeling too. I suspect their QB list looks like this
1– Maye
2- McCarthy
3- Penex

in that order.


Penix at 6? No thanks.
I think the biggest question is Penix  
Sean : 4/3/2024 1:57 pm : link
I'm confident Schoen would take either Maye or McCarthy at 6 including trading up. I'm not sure about Penix. Would they take him at 6? Are they confident they can wait and maneuver the draft to get him later?
RE: RE: RE: I'd wager yes  
Jan in DC : 4/3/2024 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16455088 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16455006 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16455001 JonC said:


Quote:


.



It's this order:

1 - Maye
2 - McCarthy
3 - One of the two remaining top tier WRs: Nabers or Odunze

Si or no JonC?




I'd say it's a good guess.


That's sad. Jayden Daniels is gonna be a stud.
RE: I can't remember a time on BBI  
Blue21 : 4/3/2024 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16454929 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
where we were all more scattered with opinions about what to do with a first round draft pick. This is wild!
So true. No matter who they draft theres gonna be a lot of pissed off people. Could be worse than the DJ saga.
On a QB selfish level  
djm : 4/3/2024 2:05 pm : link
Daniels would excite me the most. I want a mobile QB here that can work under Daboll but I am fully aware of the trappings or dangers that come with that kind of QB. So what. Fucking go for it. I get the desire for the more traditional QB too. I just think this era allows that mobile QB to thrive more.
RE: RE: For my $, I don't think Daniels is high on the NYG list  
djm : 4/3/2024 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16454998 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16454993 JonC said:


Quote:


.



Maye, McCarthy, or bust?


Daboll/Schoen seems to like the mobile QB. Coached Allen. Paid Jones. Used Tyrod Taylor as backup. Then again JJM has a mobile skill set so maybe that's their guy and Daniels doesn't fit what they want here.
La Canfora is often wrong  
Big Rick in FL : 4/3/2024 2:19 pm : link
So I'd take what he says with a grain of salt, but Jordan Schultz is very rarely wrong. So that's good news for people wanted a QB.
RE: RE: Jordan Schultz on with Cowherd today  
BleedBlue46 : 4/3/2024 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16455078 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16455064 Sean said:


Quote:


Said he's convinced NYG is taking a QB.



I think they want to, but can they?


That's the question ultimately. Is NE or AZ willing to trade down? If not them, would LAC prefer to trade down with us vs Minnesota? I think the odds are in our favor, but definitely no guarantee.
I could see Penix as the back up plan  
Dave on the UWS : 4/3/2024 3:22 pm : link
with a "slight" trade down. (to recoup the #2 maybe).
Don't see him at 6, but at 8-10 maybe.
Sorry but I would not move up,  
prdave73 : 4/3/2024 5:08 pm : link
Losing picks is not an option for the Giants especially with all the holes this team has!
RE: RE: RE: For my $, I don't think Daniels is high on the NYG list  
JCassmen : 4/3/2024 6:26 pm : link
In comment 16455082 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16455069 compton said:


Quote:


In comment 16454993 JonC said:


Quote:


.



I get that feeling too. I suspect their QB list looks like this
1– Maye
2- McCarthy
3- Penex

in that order.



I think Penix would be a great fit with the Giants' roster. He's decisive, he throws the ball downfield and outside the numbers as well as anyone currently in the NFL, and bad weather doesn't hamper him. The physical comps I keep coming back to as a thrower are Phil Simms and Eli Manning.


This must be the third thread I agree with you on, take Penix at 6, best available in 2nd round...
Some quotes from article  
Jon C. in MD : 4/3/2024 11:12 pm : link
The quotes for GMs and scouts and agents are the best part of the article. Ignore LaCanfora's prediction and instead read the quotes:

When I asked the second evaluator for comparisons for the top four QBs, he said this about McCarthy: “Looks like another [Brock] Purdy to me.”

One agent, who got to know most of the leading men in this class as he recruited them but who does not represent McCarthy, said: “His maturity is off the charts. Owners will fall in love with him.” And this from a GM who was at Michigan’s pro day but does not anticipate being in position to take a QB this high: “He kind of blew me away. I wasn’t really expecting it. It was an elite, elite performance.”

Both GMs and both agents I spoke with were convinced the Patriots, who hold the third pick, are open to trading down. “I don’t get the sense they feel like they have to take their guy now,” said one agent who had discussions with Patriots brass during the free agency process

“The Giants are not married to Daniel Jones, I can promise you that,” said the agent for the first-round QB. “They are looking to move on.” The second GM said, “The Giants want a quarterback.” I continue to hear the Giants are highest on McCarthy, but acquiring him might not be possible.

While rumors swirl of Penix’s medicals being an issue, one GM for a team that doesn’t intend to take a QB told me, “He’s clean for us.” Another (whose team is also not in the QB market) said, “No significant red flags.”



Gift link to Washington post article - ( New Window )
RE: Some quotes from article  
BleedBlue46 : 4/3/2024 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16455719 Jon C. in MD said:
Quote:
The quotes for GMs and scouts and agents are the best part of the article. Ignore LaCanfora's prediction and instead read the quotes:

When I asked the second evaluator for comparisons for the top four QBs, he said this about McCarthy: “Looks like another [Brock] Purdy to me.”

One agent, who got to know most of the leading men in this class as he recruited them but who does not represent McCarthy, said: “His maturity is off the charts. Owners will fall in love with him.” And this from a GM who was at Michigan’s pro day but does not anticipate being in position to take a QB this high: “He kind of blew me away. I wasn’t really expecting it. It was an elite, elite performance.”

Both GMs and both agents I spoke with were convinced the Patriots, who hold the third pick, are open to trading down. “I don’t get the sense they feel like they have to take their guy now,” said one agent who had discussions with Patriots brass during the free agency process

“The Giants are not married to Daniel Jones, I can promise you that,” said the agent for the first-round QB. “They are looking to move on.” The second GM said, “The Giants want a quarterback.” I continue to hear the Giants are highest on McCarthy, but acquiring him might not be possible.

While rumors swirl of Penix’s medicals being an issue, one GM for a team that doesn’t intend to take a QB told me, “He’s clean for us.” Another (whose team is also not in the QB market) said, “No significant red flags.”

Gift link to Washington post article - ( New Window )


Would be wild to see JJM go 2 or 3 and Maye slide.
RE: RE: RE: I'd wager yes  
Optimus-NY : 10:19 am : link
In comment 16455088 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16455006 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16455001 JonC said:


Quote:


.



It's this order:

1 - Maye
2 - McCarthy
3 - One of the two remaining top tier WRs: Nabers or Odunze

Si or no JonC?




I'd say it's a good guess.


Thank you JonC-san!
RE: RE: Jordan Schultz on with Cowherd today  
Optimus-NY : 10:22 am : link
In comment 16455078 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16455064 Sean said:


Quote:


Said he's convinced NYG is taking a QB.



I think they want to, but can they?


Picking 5th instead of 6th is a big difference in this whole equation now. I'd be much more confident in the Giants being able to get a top-tier QB at 5 compared to 6th.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'd wager yes  
BleedBlue46 : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16455986 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16455088 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 16455006 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16455001 JonC said:


Quote:


.



It's this order:

1 - Maye
2 - McCarthy
3 - One of the two remaining top tier WRs: Nabers or Odunze

Si or no JonC?




I'd say it's a good guess.



Thank you JonC-san!


That makes the most sense to me as well. It's definitely not Maye or bust for QB imp.
