Jason LaCanfora predicts Giants

To trade up with New England and take Daniels. McCarthy going to Washington at 2. Maye to the Vikings at 4. Raiders take Pennix at 13.The second GM said, "The Giants want a quarterback." I continue to hear the Giants are highest on McCarthy, but acquiring him might not be possible. Could Giants Coach Brian Daboll, who became a household name for his work with Josh Allen in Buffalo, lean into Daniels's dual-threat possibilities? He's more polished and accurate than Allen was at this point, though no one else possesses Allen's mix of size, speed and strength. Still, Daniels could end up the best of this bunch. One evaluator told me he "runs like Lamar [Jackson] but throws like [C.J.] Stroud." Sounds like a Daboll QB to me.