Jason LaCanfora predicts Giants

To trade up with New England and take Daniels. McCarthy going to Washington at 2. Maye to the Vikings at 4. Raiders take Pennix at 13.
The second GM said, “The Giants want a quarterback.” I continue to hear the Giants are highest on McCarthy, but acquiring him might not be possible. Could Giants Coach Brian Daboll, who became a household name for his work with Josh Allen in Buffalo, lean into Daniels’s dual-threat possibilities? He’s more polished and accurate than Allen was at this point, though no one else possesses Allen’s mix of size, speed and strength. Still, Daniels could end up the best of this bunch. One evaluator told me he “runs like Lamar [Jackson] but throws like [C.J.] Stroud.” Sounds like a Daboll QB to me. Link
That would be tremendous. Manna from heaven for NYG.
Arizona is the best trading partner for the Giants, but they will have to compete with Minnesota for the last of the "big four" QBs. To do so, they would likely have to give up #47 and their #1 next year, which again, I'm not sure Schoen would do to move up two spots.
Bo Nix is next, I guess.
Media and draftnik groupthink doesn’t extend to teams. That’s why the draft is inherently unpredictable.
And every year there are surprises.
Was April of 2018 this bad on here? . . . didn't seem like it.
Maye, McCarthy, or bust?
It's this order:
1 - Maye
2 - McCarthy
3 - One of the two remaining top tier WRs: Nabers or Odunze
Si or no JonC?
Don't know how you can be so sure of that, Washington has been connected to all 3 QB's after Williams. No clue which direction they will go.
Why do you think?
Unlikely, IMO.
Don't know how you can be so sure of that, Washington has been connected to all 3 QB's after Williams. No clue which direction they will go.
Judging by the reactions to this post, there's going to be a lot of pissed off and simultaneously happy people regardless of who we draft...
I think they want to, but can they?
I think Penix would be a great fit with the Giants' roster. He's decisive, he throws the ball downfield and outside the numbers as well as anyone currently in the NFL, and bad weather doesn't hamper him. The physical comps I keep coming back to as a thrower are Phil Simms and Eli Manning.
Why do you think?
He's got some issues with accuracy in the intermediate passing game, very ordinary velocity, these factors make it to hit the small windows in the NFL. Tough to consistently earn a living off-platform in the NFL without getting injured, and he's rail thin. I'm not so certain his game projects to stardom in the NFL.
I'd say it's a good guess.
Penix at 6? No thanks.
That's sad. Jayden Daniels is gonna be a stud.
Maye, McCarthy, or bust?
Daboll/Schoen seems to like the mobile QB. Coached Allen. Paid Jones. Used Tyrod Taylor as backup. Then again JJM has a mobile skill set so maybe that's their guy and Daniels doesn't fit what they want here.
Said he's convinced NYG is taking a QB.
I think they want to, but can they?
That's the question ultimately. Is NE or AZ willing to trade down? If not them, would LAC prefer to trade down with us vs Minnesota? I think the odds are in our favor, but definitely no guarantee.
Don't see him at 6, but at 8-10 maybe.
I get that feeling too. I suspect their QB list looks like this
1– Maye
2- McCarthy
3- Penex
in that order.
I think Penix would be a great fit with the Giants' roster. He's decisive, he throws the ball downfield and outside the numbers as well as anyone currently in the NFL, and bad weather doesn't hamper him. The physical comps I keep coming back to as a thrower are Phil Simms and Eli Manning.
This must be the third thread I agree with you on, take Penix at 6, best available in 2nd round...
Would be wild to see JJM go 2 or 3 and Maye slide.
Thank you JonC-san!
Said he's convinced NYG is taking a QB.
I think they want to, but can they?
Picking 5th instead of 6th is a big difference in this whole equation now. I'd be much more confident in the Giants being able to get a top-tier QB at 5 compared to 6th.
That makes the most sense to me as well. It's definitely not Maye or bust for QB imp.