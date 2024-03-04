for display only
Allbright: NYG could try to pair Nabers with Penix

Sean : 4/3/2024 4:53 pm
Quote:
Benjamin Allbright
@AllbrightNFL
I wouldn't be surprised to see the Giants try to come away with Nabers in the 1st and Penix in the 2nd (maybe move up to 39 ish).

The irony here is NYG traded #39.
Re: Penix going in the first round  
Sean : 4/3/2024 4:54 pm : link
Quote:
Benjamin Allbright
@AllbrightNFL
Sincerely doubt that.

I guess it only takes one team, but based on what i've heard, I sincerely doubt that.
I  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2024 4:55 pm : link
would sign up for that if it is realistic.
Sign me up  
Saquon'sQuadz : 4/3/2024 4:56 pm : link
But I don’t think it’s plausible. Although Lamar did go what 29 or 30?
Yes please  
Giantimistic : 4/3/2024 4:58 pm : link
.
RE: Sign me up  
jeff57 : 4/3/2024 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16455349 Saquon'sQuadz said:
Quote:
But I don’t think it’s plausible. Although Lamar did go what 29 or 30?


32
My impression is that outside of Denver, Allbright tends to try and  
Tom in NY : 4/3/2024 4:59 pm : link
"read tea leaves" rather than have any inside information or actual sources.

His accuracy in predictions is terrible and I wouldn't put any more credence in his words here as any other BBIer that has an opinion.

Anyone  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2024 5:00 pm : link
else who keeps going back-and-forth on the WRs?

Odunze will probably go third of the WRs, but I'd love to see him on the Giants.
There are too many QB-needy teams  
Section331 : 4/3/2024 5:00 pm : link
for Penix to make it to round 2. I’m not sure he gets into the back half of rd 1.
RE: My impression is that outside of Denver, Allbright tends to try and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2024 5:01 pm : link
In comment 16455355 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
"read tea leaves" rather than have any inside information or actual sources.

His accuracy in predictions is terrible and I wouldn't put any more credence in his words here as any other BBIer that has an opinion.


Or since he covers the Broncos, maybe Denver wants it in Schoen's head that they are not a threat to draft him?
Albright is a professional guesser  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 4/3/2024 5:01 pm : link
Who pretends to know things

Hard to imagine 5 QBs not going by mid 1st when you consider literally half of those teams are qb needy
It isn’t a foregone conclusion  
UConn4523 : 4/3/2024 5:03 pm : link
that more than 4 or 5 QBs are tame in the first. It’s likely, but not guaranteed. I’d love it if it worked out this way but I don’t see it, it’s a big risk to take to let the QB sit there.
I don't know how plugged in Allbright is  
Sean : 4/3/2024 5:04 pm : link
But, he was early on Jones to the Giants in 2019.
RE: Anyone  
Professor Falken : 4/3/2024 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16455356 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
else who keeps going back-and-forth on the WRs?

Odunze will probably go third of the WRs, but I'd love to see him on the Giants.

When I watch Odunze play, I see a clearly well above average player. 6th pick in the draft? No. I think you need a home run hitter there and that's Nabers.
Penix  
BigBlueCane : 4/3/2024 5:06 pm : link
won't make it past Seattle.

There's a gauntlet of teams just outside the top ten  
Spider43 : 4/3/2024 5:07 pm : link
If Minny and Vegas don't move up, Penix and Nix are unlikely to last past them. You also have Denver and the Seahawks. A bunch won't want to hear this, but if we're targeting a QB after going WR1 with #6, we have to start focusing on the likes of the Rattler, Pratt, Milton, etc.
Or why not,  
prdave73 : 4/3/2024 5:09 pm : link
Odunze and Penix?
Pairing QB & WR  
Go Terps : 4/3/2024 5:10 pm : link
I mentioned on another thread - if Nabers + Penix is unattainable why not go for Penix + a second round WR when we know the second round has many good WRs in it?
RE: I  
Blue21 : 4/3/2024 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16455347 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
would sign up for that if it is realistic.
I would too. I've read where some have said he could turn out to be the best of the QBs . Again I m no QB guru and I know u mentioned it in a thread and someone posted a thread about guess where he might have gone if no injury history and I said based on what I be read maybe #2 after Williams.
Penix may last to the 2nd simply because of his extensive  
BigBlueNH : 4/3/2024 5:15 pm : link
medical history. It is not a matter of "if the medicals check out". His history makes him more likely to sustain future injuries to his knees and shoulders, 2 critical issues for a QB. 1st round is a big investment to make on a player with that immediate risk.
Penix is going to go in the first round.  
Optimus-NY : 4/3/2024 5:16 pm : link
.
RE: Pairing QB & WR  
Blue21 : 4/3/2024 5:18 pm : link
In comment 16455382 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I mentioned on another thread - if Nabers + Penix is unattainable why not go for Penix + a second round WR when we know the second round has many good WRs in it?
This is the safer way to go if they are sold on Penix. I m guessing it would be shit luck if he lasted til 39
RE: Anyone  
Mike in NJ : 4/3/2024 5:22 pm : link
In comment 16455356 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
else who keeps going back-and-forth on the WRs?

Odunze will probably go third of the WRs, but I'd love to see him on the Giants.


I have been trying to watch all of the 2023 targets for the top receivers, you can find them on YouTube, the videos are about 20 minutes for each player.

The thing I’ve been most surprised by after taking the time to do that is that I have Harrison third, and am torn on who would be 1 betweenOdunze/Nabers. Just based on the limited viewing I had coming into the draft season, I thought Harrison was the clear #1, but it is much closer between the 3 than I expected.
Be fine  
BleedBlue : 4/3/2024 5:22 pm : link
But penix will be over drafted


I would look QB then WR as it’s a very good and deep wr class
I'm pretty sure  
English Alaister : 4/3/2024 5:22 pm : link
If Daboll could make a WR in a lab he would make Nabers. He loves those big separation guys.

The question is can you invest #6 overall in a potential bad apple when you're still recovering from a blown first on a bad character WR.
RE: Pairing QB & WR  
nygiantfan : 4/3/2024 5:23 pm : link
In comment 16455382 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I mentioned on another thread - if Nabers + Penix is unattainable why not go for Penix + a second round WR when we know the second round has many good WRs in it?


Mostly because Nabers is widely considered a Tier1 WR and Penix a Tier2 QB.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/3/2024 5:23 pm : link
There's a better chance of me staying sober @ my birthday dinner tonight-happy birthday to me! Haha-than Penix lasting until the second round, much less 47.
RE: Anyone  
j_rud : 4/3/2024 5:23 pm : link
In comment 16455356 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
else who keeps going back-and-forth on the WRs?

Odunze will probably go third of the WRs, but I'd love to see him on the Giants.


100%. He just screams 12 years, captain for 11, Ring of Honor type player to me.
If Penix  
Amtoft : 4/3/2024 5:27 pm : link
falls to the 2nd it will be of his medicals. That is what we don't know, but I think he ends up as a Raider personally. Unless their new Def coach wants Def.
RE: RE: Pairing QB & WR  
Go Terps : 4/3/2024 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16455402 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
In comment 16455382 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I mentioned on another thread - if Nabers + Penix is unattainable why not go for Penix + a second round WR when we know the second round has many good WRs in it?



Mostly because Nabers is widely considered a Tier1 WR and Penix a Tier2 QB.


I get that, but Penix is considered Tier 2 more because of injury past than talent. If the Giants are satisfied with his medicals it changes the equation.

You can get Penix and a WR in a deep class. If you draft Nabers your QB options are probably narrowed down to the Rattler/Pratt group.
The thing about the QBs is  
UberAlias : 4/3/2024 5:27 pm : link
Once they get past a certain point, they tend to free fall. So while there are some tough hurdles for Penix to clear, if he does clear them he could fall in striking distance.
I'd sign up for that, absolutely  
Greg from LI : 4/3/2024 5:29 pm : link
Don't see it as realistic though
RE: RE: RE: Pairing QB & WR  
nygiantfan : 4/3/2024 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16455411 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16455402 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


In comment 16455382 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I mentioned on another thread - if Nabers + Penix is unattainable why not go for Penix + a second round WR when we know the second round has many good WRs in it?



Mostly because Nabers is widely considered a Tier1 WR and Penix a Tier2 QB.



I get that, but Penix is considered Tier 2 more because of injury past than talent. If the Giants are satisfied with his medicals it changes the equation.

You can get Penix and a WR in a deep class. If you draft Nabers your QB options are probably narrowed down to the Rattler/Pratt group.


Except Penix's medicals aren't the only thing holding him back from Tier 1 Status. There are other items too otherwise he'd be spoke about in that tier now with clean medicals.

And also I just wrote in another thread that this deep WR class is going to get sucked bone-dry before our #47 comes up. Probably 10 and maybe up to 12 WRs going before we pick again. Might be on Tier 3 WRs by then.

Nothing hard and fast, but things to consider.
RE: Anyone  
BigTymer : 4/3/2024 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16455356 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
else who keeps going back-and-forth on the WRs?

Odunze will probably go third of the WRs, but I'd love to see him on the Giants.


Been Team Nabers from the onset. Had a flirt with the QBs for a moment but still very much in the Nabers camp.
I was all in on Nabers..  
bLiTz 2k : 4/3/2024 5:49 pm : link
then Odunze.

Now leaning Nabers again....either way I'd be stoked.
RE: I was all in on Nabers..  
GFAN52 : 4/3/2024 5:51 pm : link
In comment 16455440 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
then Odunze.

Now leaning Nabers again....either way I'd be stoked.


Or if the draft falls a certain way even MHjr could be in play as well.
Put me in the camp that thinks there's no chance that Penix falls to  
Ira : 4/3/2024 5:53 pm : link
47.
….  
ryanmkeane : 4/3/2024 5:57 pm : link
Evan Neal is currently blocking Penix’s blind side. Call me crazy but taking away Andrew Thomas’ best strength, and possibly the best trait on the entire roster, would be foolish.
Crazy thought  
gary_from_chester : 4/3/2024 5:57 pm : link
Trade with the Vikes - our 6th for their 11, 23, and maybe more.

Penix at 11, the best WR at 23, OL in the 2nd. I know there are only a few of us on BBI - but I think Penix is the goods.
RE: Anyone  
BillT : 4/3/2024 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16455356 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
else who keeps going back-and-forth on the WRs?

Odunze will probably go third of the WRs, but I'd love to see him on the Giants.

I'd take any one of them. We may have a choice of 2 but even if we don't I don't care.
RE: The thing about the QBs is  
FStubbs : 4/3/2024 6:04 pm : link
In comment 16455412 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Once they get past a certain point, they tend to free fall. So while there are some tough hurdles for Penix to clear, if he does clear them he could fall in striking distance.


Too many teams in the middle of the first round need QBs for Penix to fall past them.

Vikings, Seahawks, Raiders. One of these three would draft him.

Saints and Rams would look hard at him too.

The dark horse - the Dallas Cowboys might even be interested.
This may be a quality over quantity draft….  
MotownGIANTS : 4/3/2024 6:05 pm : link
QB WR & BPA in 5th rd

6th move up in 2nd giving 3rd and 4th and 5th swap
RE: ….  
FStubbs : 4/3/2024 6:05 pm : link
In comment 16455450 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Evan Neal is currently blocking Penix’s blind side. Call me crazy but taking away Andrew Thomas’ best strength, and possibly the best trait on the entire roster, would be foolish.


If Penix is a franchise QB, you don't pass on him because Evan Neal sucks. Draft him and give Neal a short leash.

Nothing wrong with keeping Thomas on the left side.
RE: Pairing QB & WR  
JCassmen : 4/3/2024 6:06 pm : link
In comment 16455382 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I mentioned on another thread - if Nabers + Penix is unattainable why not go for Penix + a second round WR when we know the second round has many good WRs in it?


This
RE: RE: Pairing QB & WR  
GFAN52 : 4/3/2024 6:07 pm : link
In comment 16455468 JCassmen said:
Quote:
In comment 16455382 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I mentioned on another thread - if Nabers + Penix is unattainable why not go for Penix + a second round WR when we know the second round has many good WRs in it?



This


I don't want Penix at 6.
RE: Crazy thought  
JCassmen : 4/3/2024 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16455451 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
Trade with the Vikes - our 6th for their 11, 23, and maybe more.

Penix at 11, the best WR at 23, OL in the 2nd. I know there are only a few of us on BBI - but I think Penix is the goods.


Agreed
RE: Anyone  
DonQuixote : 4/3/2024 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16455356 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
else who keeps going back-and-forth on the WRs?

Odunze will probably go third of the WRs, but I'd love to see him on the Giants.


I agree. 75% contested catch rate, is anyone else close? ... it depends on what means more to the GM, that or perhaps YAC, where Nabers > Odunze.
Left handed QB  
Mr. Nickels : 4/3/2024 6:35 pm : link
negates one of our best players Andrew Thomas. Need a great RT if want Penix. Ain't going to happen.
with the Giants medical  
BigBlueCane : 4/3/2024 7:15 pm : link
staff you don't take a guy with numerous severe prior history.

You just don't.
I’ve stressed  
Collins#5 : 4/3/2024 7:22 pm : link
Out more about this draft then any in recent history. I’m over Jones and want the QB but can’t see passing on one of these receivers. I lean towards Nabors, and agree this seems like a Daboll type guy.

I also believe Penix could be a great selection, but not at 6. We need so much.

11 and 23 could be a solid get from Minny with the previously mentioned hope to get Penix and a receiver and hopefully a CB in the 2nd round. The shitty part would be a trade down with the hope to get Penix at 11 and then possibly sit there and watch someone like the Raiders or another team like Denver jump us for Penix. For this reason I don’t think we trade down. For this reason I really believe the options are trade up if our guy is there and we have the opportunity and a partner or sit and select the WR that falls to us and possibly trade back in.
RE: Left handed QB  
section125 : 4/3/2024 7:23 pm : link
In comment 16455514 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
negates one of our best players Andrew Thomas. Need a great RT if want Penix. Ain't going to happen.


Totally irrelevant. Giants biggest weakness is right up the middle.
It does not negate Thomas, he will still be squashing bugs on the left side.
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 4/3/2024 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16455403 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
There's a better chance of me staying sober @ my birthday dinner tonight-happy birthday to me! Haha-than Penix lasting until the second round, much less 47.


Happy Birthday
If I were to list by preference how I view the QB’s in this class  
The_Boss : 4/3/2024 7:36 pm : link
Penix is dead last. Hoping he goes somewhere else.
RE: Left handed QB  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/3/2024 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16455514 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
negates one of our best players Andrew Thomas. Need a great RT if want Penix. Ain't going to happen.


Tua is a lefty. The dolphins did not move Terron Armstead to the right side.

Esiason was a lefty. The Bengals did not move Munoz to the right side.

When Steve Young replaced Montana, the Niners did not shift their tackles.

This isn't a thing. People keep parroting the point but it doesn't exist.
Justd  
Toth029 : 4/3/2024 7:56 pm : link
Do not see Schoen going the Penix route with his injury history.

He's off some teams' boards I assume due to that.
I think there's a lot of noise around Penix right now  
LW_Giants : 4/3/2024 8:15 pm : link
but he'll ultimately fall to the second round due to medical concerns.
I’d rather  
mittenedman : 4/3/2024 8:16 pm : link
pair Penix with Odunze if they go that way. Take advantage of a great rapport.
RE: ...  
AcidTest : 4/3/2024 8:23 pm : link
In comment 16455403 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
There's a better chance of me staying sober @ my birthday dinner tonight-happy birthday to me! Haha-than Penix lasting until the second round, much less 47.


Happy Birthday! Best wishes! And many more!
Drew Lock  
SleepyOwl : 4/3/2024 8:23 pm : link
Fan club right here. Let’s get it going!!!!!!!
I do not see Penix getting out of round one  
JerrysKids : 4/3/2024 9:36 pm : link
otherwise that would be great, just very unlikely.
RE: Anyone  
Eric on Li : 4/3/2024 9:46 pm : link
In comment 16455356 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
else who keeps going back-and-forth on the WRs?

Odunze will probably go third of the WRs, but I'd love to see him on the Giants.


i am pulled toward him most of the 3. in part bc i dont see them getting a crack at mhj and in part bc of the nabers gun thing, but mostly because i love the idea of getting a smooth receiver who just doesnt drop the ball. he is a super sized version of devonta smith.
RE: RE: Left handed QB  
totowa_gman : 1:41 am : link
In comment 16455582 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16455514 Mr. Nickels said:


Quote:


negates one of our best players Andrew Thomas. Need a great RT if want Penix. Ain't going to happen.



Tua is a lefty. The dolphins did not move Terron Armstead to the right side.

Esiason was a lefty. The Bengals did not move Munoz to the right side.

When Steve Young replaced Montana, the Niners did not shift their tackles.

This isn't a thing. People keep parroting the point but it doesn't exist.


If it isn't a thing why is it referred to blind side protector? Isn't that why Left Tackles typically make more money?
Neal on the blindside isn’t really relevant as mentioned  
ajr2456 : 7:47 am : link
By other posters. First off, Thomas was on Jones’ blindside and how many blindside sacks did Jones take?

As for the injuries, Wellman was the strength coach at Indiana for two of penix’s years there. They’ll have better insight than anyone.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:45 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
The great Phil Simms (
@PhilSimmsQB
) on how Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. will impact the NFL team that drafts him:

“Once they see him throw a couple days in practice, the starting quarterback’s gonna go, ‘Well this is crap having him around.’ Because it’s special when he throws the ball.”
