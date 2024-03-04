Allbright: NYG could try to pair Nabers with Penix

If Minny and Vegas don't move up, Penix and Nix are unlikely to last past them. You also have Denver and the Seahawks. A bunch won't want to hear this, but if we're targeting a QB after going WR1 with #6, we have to start focusing on the likes of the Rattler, Pratt, Milton, etc.
I would too. I've read where some have said he could turn out to be the best of the QBs . Again I m no QB guru and I know u mentioned it in a thread and someone posted a thread about guess where he might have gone if no injury history and I said based on what I be read maybe #2 after Williams.
Penix may last to the 2nd simply because of his extensive
medical history. It is not a matter of "if the medicals check out". His history makes him more likely to sustain future injuries to his knees and shoulders, 2 critical issues for a QB. 1st round is a big investment to make on a player with that immediate risk.
Odunze will probably go third of the WRs, but I'd love to see him on the Giants.
I have been trying to watch all of the 2023 targets for the top receivers, you can find them on YouTube, the videos are about 20 minutes for each player.
The thing I’ve been most surprised by after taking the time to do that is that I have Harrison third, and am torn on who would be 1 betweenOdunze/Nabers. Just based on the limited viewing I had coming into the draft season, I thought Harrison was the clear #1, but it is much closer between the 3 than I expected.
I mentioned on another thread - if Nabers + Penix is unattainable why not go for Penix + a second round WR when we know the second round has many good WRs in it?
Mostly because Nabers is widely considered a Tier1 WR and Penix a Tier2 QB.
I get that, but Penix is considered Tier 2 more because of injury past than talent. If the Giants are satisfied with his medicals it changes the equation.
You can get Penix and a WR in a deep class. If you draft Nabers your QB options are probably narrowed down to the Rattler/Pratt group.
Except Penix's medicals aren't the only thing holding him back from Tier 1 Status. There are other items too otherwise he'd be spoke about in that tier now with clean medicals.
And also I just wrote in another thread that this deep WR class is going to get sucked bone-dry before our #47 comes up. Probably 10 and maybe up to 12 WRs going before we pick again. Might be on Tier 3 WRs by then.
Out more about this draft then any in recent history. I’m over Jones and want the QB but can’t see passing on one of these receivers. I lean towards Nabors, and agree this seems like a Daboll type guy.
I also believe Penix could be a great selection, but not at 6. We need so much.
11 and 23 could be a solid get from Minny with the previously mentioned hope to get Penix and a receiver and hopefully a CB in the 2nd round. The shitty part would be a trade down with the hope to get Penix at 11 and then possibly sit there and watch someone like the Raiders or another team like Denver jump us for Penix. For this reason I don’t think we trade down. For this reason I really believe the options are trade up if our guy is there and we have the opportunity and a partner or sit and select the WR that falls to us and possibly trade back in.
i am pulled toward him most of the 3. in part bc i dont see them getting a crack at mhj and in part bc of the nabers gun thing, but mostly because i love the idea of getting a smooth receiver who just doesnt drop the ball. he is a super sized version of devonta smith.
) on how Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. will impact the NFL team that drafts him:
“Once they see him throw a couple days in practice, the starting quarterback’s gonna go, ‘Well this is crap having him around.’ Because it’s special when he throws the ball.”
Sincerely doubt that.
I guess it only takes one team, but based on what i've heard, I sincerely doubt that.
32
His accuracy in predictions is terrible and I wouldn't put any more credence in his words here as any other BBIer that has an opinion.
His accuracy in predictions is terrible and I wouldn't put any more credence in his words here as any other BBIer that has an opinion.
Or since he covers the Broncos, maybe Denver wants it in Schoen's head that they are not a threat to draft him?
Hard to imagine 5 QBs not going by mid 1st when you consider literally half of those teams are qb needy
When I watch Odunze play, I see a clearly well above average player. 6th pick in the draft? No. I think you need a home run hitter there and that's Nabers.
I would look QB then WR as it’s a very good and deep wr class
The question is can you invest #6 overall in a potential bad apple when you're still recovering from a blown first on a bad character WR.
100%. He just screams 12 years, captain for 11, Ring of Honor type player to me.
I mentioned on another thread - if Nabers + Penix is unattainable why not go for Penix + a second round WR when we know the second round has many good WRs in it?
I mentioned on another thread - if Nabers + Penix is unattainable why not go for Penix + a second round WR when we know the second round has many good WRs in it?
Nothing hard and fast, but things to consider.
Been Team Nabers from the onset. Had a flirt with the QBs for a moment but still very much in the Nabers camp.
Now leaning Nabers again....either way I'd be stoked.
Now leaning Nabers again....either way I'd be stoked.
Or if the draft falls a certain way even MHjr could be in play as well.
Penix at 11, the best WR at 23, OL in the 2nd. I know there are only a few of us on BBI - but I think Penix is the goods.
I'd take any one of them. We may have a choice of 2 but even if we don't I don't care.
Too many teams in the middle of the first round need QBs for Penix to fall past them.
Vikings, Seahawks, Raiders. One of these three would draft him.
Saints and Rams would look hard at him too.
The dark horse - the Dallas Cowboys might even be interested.
6th move up in 2nd giving 3rd and 4th and 5th swap
If Penix is a franchise QB, you don't pass on him because Evan Neal sucks. Draft him and give Neal a short leash.
Nothing wrong with keeping Thomas on the left side.
I mentioned on another thread - if Nabers + Penix is unattainable why not go for Penix + a second round WR when we know the second round has many good WRs in it?
I don't want Penix at 6.
Penix at 11, the best WR at 23, OL in the 2nd. I know there are only a few of us on BBI - but I think Penix is the goods.
I agree. 75% contested catch rate, is anyone else close? ... it depends on what means more to the GM, that or perhaps YAC, where Nabers > Odunze.
You just don't.
Totally irrelevant. Giants biggest weakness is right up the middle.
It does not negate Thomas, he will still be squashing bugs on the left side.
Tua is a lefty. The dolphins did not move Terron Armstead to the right side.
Esiason was a lefty. The Bengals did not move Munoz to the right side.
When Steve Young replaced Montana, the Niners did not shift their tackles.
This isn't a thing. People keep parroting the point but it doesn't exist.
He's off some teams' boards I assume due to that.
i am pulled toward him most of the 3. in part bc i dont see them getting a crack at mhj and in part bc of the nabers gun thing, but mostly because i love the idea of getting a smooth receiver who just doesnt drop the ball. he is a super sized version of devonta smith.
negates one of our best players Andrew Thomas. Need a great RT if want Penix. Ain't going to happen.
If it isn't a thing why is it referred to blind side protector? Isn't that why Left Tackles typically make more money?
As for the injuries, Wellman was the strength coach at Indiana for two of penix’s years there. They’ll have better insight than anyone.
The great Phil Simms (
) on how Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. will impact the NFL team that drafts him:
“Once they see him throw a couple days in practice, the starting quarterback’s gonna go, ‘Well this is crap having him around.’ Because it’s special when he throws the ball.”