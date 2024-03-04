Ourlads Live Mock Draft

You say in the video “gun to your head McCarthy over Maye” yet you have the Giants passing on McCarthy with the hope of picking high again next year? I highly doubt Daboll will be around if they are picking top 5 next year. If Mccarhty is so highly rated, why would you not just pick the receiver next year as there have been way more of them in the draft lately.
When it's assumed the Giants are picking high in the draft again next year, it's just wasting time imo. I don't think QB is a position which should ever be punted.
If NYG takes a WR at 6, their thinking should be they are a playoff team with Jones. Otherwise it's a complete waste of time and Daboll will probably be fired after the year.
This WR class is apparently both top heavy and deep. I’m not an expert but while MHjr, Nabers and Odunze seem like they’ll be awesome, there are also a bunch of guys in the 2nd we can pursue after grabbing the QB.
seeing how the draft broke i think you were right on with the 2 choices.
the interesting question that you brought up was which prospect would be harder to get next year if things dont work out again? and i dont have a good answer to that because i think it's possible nobody is as good as either of them in next year's draft.
i love odunze and i think id be most excited about him getting picked by nyg, but i think my head says they'd go jjm just bc it is generally easier to find WRs.
Odunze is an elite grade - McCarthy is a good grade. I simply have a hard time passing on elite especially at a high-value position and especially at a high value position of big need.
Passing on McCarthy and punting on QB is a big risk. I'm still a bit undecided to be honest. I go back and forth.
But I do feel, as much as I like McCarthy, we aren't talking about a guy that will never come across again. He isn't that caliber.
I also think the value of a rookie contract QB in terms of roster building is wiped away in years 1 and 2 because of the Jones situation.
This is all fair. But, if an elite WR is picked at 6 coupled with the Burns trade & OL signings - it can't just be assumed that the Giants will be picking high again next year. If they take that approach, they better win. Schoen just doesn't get a pass to waste 2024.
Odunze is an elite grade - McCarthy is a good grade. I simply have a hard time passing on elite especially at a high-value position and especially at a high value position of big need.
Passing on McCarthy and punting on QB is a big risk. I'm still a bit undecided to be honest. I go back and forth.
But I do feel, as much as I like McCarthy, we aren't talking about a guy that will never come across again. He isn't that caliber.
I also think the value of a rookie contract QB in terms of roster building is wiped away in years 1 and 2 because of the Jones situation.
This is all fair. But, if an elite WR is picked at 6 coupled with the Burns trade & OL signings - it can't just be assumed that the Giants will be picking high again next year. If they take that approach, they better win. Schoen just doesn't get a pass to waste 2024.
A rookie QB honestly wouldn't give them a pass either...
No one is really talking much about. Who that is I am not sure. A lower round pick.
I think them interviewing the top qb's may be a smoke screen.
Too much time, too many resources devoted to the top QBs to be a smokescreen, if you ask me. This regime has not hidden their intentions and "blues" in the draft, if you look at their visit history and where they send scouts/coaches.
Daboll will be fired unless they take a QB, you'd better adjust your jock straps. If that is the choice of Schoen and the FO staff, they are not hanging a subpar(W-L record) season on Daboll - unless he has a JJ meltdown. That will be expected. The FO staff chose to go WR(or pick your position other than QB) looking toward the future and what their plan is. As long as the players they draft develop, Daboll is going nowhere.
Daboll has to play the players he is given and while I am sure he has significant input, ultimately the roster is on Schoen and Brown.
Daboll will be fired unless they take a QB, you'd better adjust your jock straps. If that is the choice of Schoen and the FO staff, they are not hanging a subpar(W-L record) season on Daboll - unless he has a JJ meltdown. That will be expected. The FO staff chose to go WR(or pick your position other than QB) looking toward the future and what their plan is. As long as the players they draft develop, Daboll is going nowhere.
Daboll has to play the players he is given and while I am sure he has significant input, ultimately the roster is on Schoen and Brown.
If they take a WR at 6, they're doubling down on Jones who's making $40M. They traded for Burns and paid him significant money. They've invested in the OL.
That's not a team that is rebuilding. They don't get that excuse. I'd expect the playoffs and every fan should. Otherwise why are they trading draft capital and being major players in FA? Doesn't add up.
So, when I hear "they'll probably be picking high again in 2015", they're actions don't line up with that.
But one thing that DG told us was that you never reach for a QB because if you miss you are in QB hell. Then DG went on to prove his point when he reached for D. Jones with a #6 pick. I worry that McCarthy would also be a reach at 6 because,as Sy pointed out, McCarthy isn't in an elite class and QBs with similar abilities will be available in the 2025 draft.
Because of that I fear if the Giants drafts him they will find themselves in a perpetual QB hell like we have seen with Chicago over a number of years.
Daboll will be fired unless they take a QB, you'd better adjust your jock straps. If that is the choice of Schoen and the FO staff, they are not hanging a subpar(W-L record) season on Daboll - unless he has a JJ meltdown. That will be expected. The FO staff chose to go WR(or pick your position other than QB) looking toward the future and what their plan is. As long as the players they draft develop, Daboll is going nowhere.
Daboll has to play the players he is given and while I am sure he has significant input, ultimately the roster is on Schoen and Brown.
If they take a WR at 6, they're doubling down on Jones who's making $40M. They traded for Burns and paid him significant money. They've invested in the OL.
That's not a team that is rebuilding. They don't get that excuse. I'd expect the playoffs and every fan should. Otherwise why are they trading draft capital and being major players in FA? Doesn't add up.
So, when I hear "they'll probably be picking high again in 2015", they're actions don't line up with that.
They are not necessarily doubling down on Jones if they don't take a QB at #6. It more likely means that they do not believe the QB available where they draft is as good(impactful) as the player they chose. And even if they were deciding to go with Jones, that again is on Schoen. Daboll is not acting alone in a vacuum. It was a consciousness choice by the FO staff that getting the best player available was more inline with their plan.
95% of us want a QB, including me. There is a fine line between just replacing Jones because anyone else is better and building the team smartly and deciding the better path. Do you just grab a QB to get rid of Jones knowing that the new QB is likely to be replaced in two or three years(waste of a #6 pick ultimately), or do you take a blue chip WR that instantly upgrades the offense long term?
But that was not the point of my post. My point is that taking the WR over a QB and having another 6-10 year is not Daboll's death knell. Schoen is not saying here is a WR, make it work with the garbage in the QB room or you are gone. Too many people think not taking a QB with a non-winning season is going to get Daboll fired. I doubt it highly. I think Daboll is safe unless he has a JJ style meltdown. I think it will be part of what we consider a highly unpopular path of the rebuild.
But one thing that DG told us was that you never reach for a QB because if you miss you are in QB hell. Then DG went on to prove his point when he reached for D. Jones with a #6 pick. I worry that McCarthy would also be a reach at 6 because,as Sy pointed out, McCarthy isn't in an elite class and QBs with similar abilities will be available in the 2025 draft.
Because of that I fear if the Giants drafts him they will find themselves in a perpetual QB hell like we have seen with Chicago over a number of years.
If Daboll and Schoen think McCarthy is not going to be a top NFL starter some day, then obviously you don't draft him. But if they think there is a decent chance, you take him.
In one of the top four qb’s. It’s the most important position and the Giants have one of the worst qb rooms in the league. I know I should prepare for this disappointment, but I just don’t know how Daboll can survive a possible 3-6 win season without the hope of a rookie qb.
and Sy’s right.
What they do will depend on their evaluation. We all have thoughts and opinions but their jobs are on the line to build this team correctly.
If they think drafting Odunze moves the needle more then take him. If THEY have a high enough grade on McCarthy, then he’s the obvious pick.
The Athletic also mocked Odunze to the Giants today
He has to be the pick over a receiver, even if the receiver has an elite grade. Looking back at recent drafts, QBs with those types of grades typically go in the top 10, and you can’t just take it for granted that you’ll have the opportunity to be picking that high again.
At this point we have seen enough of Jones to know he isn’t the guy, and Sy’s comps of Goff, Jimmy G, Alex Smith, etc may not be the sexiest comparisons in retrospect, those are all guys that have had playoff success, and have shown you can get to the Super Bowl with that type of guy as your QB.
To Eric’s point, look at the QBs that have played in and won the Super Bowl recently, we don’t have that guy on the roster. If you’re telling me there is a shot that McCarthy can come on and there’s even a coin flip chance that he’s the best version of Goff, Smith, Romo, etc, that’s a QB that can win it for you.
On the other side of it, we may not have an elite receiver on the roster yet, but we do have Robinson and Hyatt, both have shown flashes of being quality players, and this is a deep wide receiver draft. You could get someone like Addonai Mitchell, Xavier Leggette, or Xavier Worthy in round 2 that last year would have probably gone in the first round. And again, look at previous Super Bowls, you don’t need an elite receiver to get there or to win it.
All else being relatively equal, you take the QB because they are the most crucial to winning, and you’re also a lot less likely to be in the position to select one again future drafts.
crappy season on the likes of Jones or Lock. If they passed on McCarthy they are telling us that he is not a franchise type quarterback. Punting on a quarterback this draft might be committing career suicide for the GM and Head Coach.
crappy season on the likes of Jones or Lock. If they passed on McCarthy they are telling us that he is not a franchise type quarterback. Punting on a quarterback this draft might be committing career suicide for the GM and Head Coach.
no one knows who will be the best QB who will be in this draft. The 6th QB taken could be the best.
This has been my thinking for a while, especially with people not on this board stating you can't reach at 6 on "QB4". Where were Allen, Jackson, Mahomes, etc. picked in their respective classes? It's not always the top QB(s) picked that turn out to be the best.
if they have a plan they can execute to get a QB as well. If we draft Rome and keep the same QB room, how do they get him the ball? We can only run so many jet sweeps. Anybody inspired by a DJ/Drew/Cutlets QB roster for next year?
there are a lot of QBs in the draft.. but you dont pass a top talent like the Wrs that are available to them
This draft is deeper in quality at WR than at QB.
Not selecting any of the big four WRs is not a loss when you have WRs available on day two who will likely have grade one-grades.
IMV, taking a WR at #6 is not the best way to manage this draft.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
It seems to me you think maybe Schoen and Daboll have too much pride to move off Jones so soon?
Curious as to how you ultimately arrived at the decision.
If NYG takes a WR at 6, their thinking should be they are a playoff team with Jones. Otherwise it's a complete waste of time and Daboll will probably be fired after the year.
If NYG takes a WR at 6, their thinking should be they are a playoff team with Jones. Otherwise it's a complete waste of time and Daboll will probably be fired after the year.
This WR class is apparently both top heavy and deep. I’m not an expert but while MHjr, Nabers and Odunze seem like they’ll be awesome, there are also a bunch of guys in the 2nd we can pursue after grabbing the QB.
Sorry, wrong thread.
the interesting question that you brought up was which prospect would be harder to get next year if things dont work out again? and i dont have a good answer to that because i think it's possible nobody is as good as either of them in next year's draft.
i love odunze and i think id be most excited about him getting picked by nyg, but i think my head says they'd go jjm just bc it is generally easier to find WRs.
Odunze is an elite grade - McCarthy is a good grade. I simply have a hard time passing on elite especially at a high-value position and especially at a high value position of big need.
Passing on McCarthy and punting on QB is a big risk. I'm still a bit undecided to be honest. I go back and forth.
But I do feel, as much as I like McCarthy, we aren't talking about a guy that will never come across again. He isn't that caliber.
I also think the value of a rookie contract QB in terms of roster building is wiped away in years 1 and 2 because of the Jones situation.
Tyler Nubin in the first as a S to GB makes no sense to me. Biggest surprise of that mock...
Good effort overall, btw, by that trio.
Odunze has been mocked to the Giants, he is #3 on a Jeremiah and Miller’s big board. Jeremiah has said he’s his favorite player in the draft. Not exactly a surprise.
Odunze is an elite grade - McCarthy is a good grade. I simply have a hard time passing on elite especially at a high-value position and especially at a high value position of big need.
Passing on McCarthy and punting on QB is a big risk. I'm still a bit undecided to be honest. I go back and forth.
But I do feel, as much as I like McCarthy, we aren't talking about a guy that will never come across again. He isn't that caliber.
I also think the value of a rookie contract QB in terms of roster building is wiped away in years 1 and 2 because of the Jones situation.
This is all fair. But, if an elite WR is picked at 6 coupled with the Burns trade & OL signings - it can't just be assumed that the Giants will be picking high again next year. If they take that approach, they better win. Schoen just doesn't get a pass to waste 2024.
Odunze is an elite grade - McCarthy is a good grade. I simply have a hard time passing on elite especially at a high-value position and especially at a high value position of big need.
Passing on McCarthy and punting on QB is a big risk. I'm still a bit undecided to be honest. I go back and forth.
But I do feel, as much as I like McCarthy, we aren't talking about a guy that will never come across again. He isn't that caliber.
I also think the value of a rookie contract QB in terms of roster building is wiped away in years 1 and 2 because of the Jones situation.
Think this would have been an option when we had two second rounders. Getting burns took this off the table. There is no way we go into the season with Lock and Jones. It has to be QB and punt WR.
Quote:
My QB / WR grades will be out soon.
Odunze is an elite grade - McCarthy is a good grade. I simply have a hard time passing on elite especially at a high-value position and especially at a high value position of big need.
Passing on McCarthy and punting on QB is a big risk. I'm still a bit undecided to be honest. I go back and forth.
But I do feel, as much as I like McCarthy, we aren't talking about a guy that will never come across again. He isn't that caliber.
I also think the value of a rookie contract QB in terms of roster building is wiped away in years 1 and 2 because of the Jones situation.
This is all fair. But, if an elite WR is picked at 6 coupled with the Burns trade & OL signings - it can't just be assumed that the Giants will be picking high again next year. If they take that approach, they better win. Schoen just doesn't get a pass to waste 2024.
A rookie QB honestly wouldn't give them a pass either...
But I do feel, as much as I like McCarthy, we aren't talking about a guy that will never come across again. He isn't that caliber.
Despite have some plus tools, McCarthy isn't a dynamic player.
I say he's a better version of Purdy in that he's going to need a better team around him versus being the type of QB who is a force multiplier.
Alex Smith
Jared Goff
Jimmy Garoppolo
Tony Romo
McCarthy seems like he could be good but not sure he has any qualities that I would want to pound the table in the top 6 of a draft.
Just because he’s not Daniel Jones doesn’t mean he’s worth that pick.
However, if you don't have a QB, you're pretty much dead in the water. And the Giants don't have a QB.
It all depends on what Schoen and Daboll really think of the other QBs in this draft.
I think them interviewing the top qb's may be a smoke screen.
However, if you don't have a QB, you're pretty much dead in the water. And the Giants don't have a QB.
It all depends on what Schoen and Daboll really think of the other QBs in this draft.
Not having a QB doesn’t mean you have to take Alex Smith (Sy comp) at 6.
I think them interviewing the top qb's may be a smoke screen.
Too much time, too many resources devoted to the top QBs to be a smokescreen, if you ask me. This regime has not hidden their intentions and "blues" in the draft, if you look at their visit history and where they send scouts/coaches.
FWIW, Sy didn't rate Penix in his top 5 QB prospect video. I'd be curious about his views on Penix particularly. If Nix drops, he could be the option instead.
Quote:
is one of my favorite players in this draft so I would not be upset.
However, if you don't have a QB, you're pretty much dead in the water. And the Giants don't have a QB.
It all depends on what Schoen and Daboll really think of the other QBs in this draft.
Not having a QB doesn’t mean you have to take Alex Smith (Sy comp) at 6.
Alex Smith is more valuable than an elite WR. A great QB is worth arpund 9 points per game. A good one about 4 or 5. An elite WR is worth 1.5 points per game tops.
Quote:
is one of my favorite players in this draft so I would not be upset.
However, if you don't have a QB, you're pretty much dead in the water. And the Giants don't have a QB.
It all depends on what Schoen and Daboll really think of the other QBs in this draft.
Not having a QB doesn’t mean you have to take Alex Smith (Sy comp) at 6.
I get it. I do.
But the Giants don't have a QB.
Look at the list of QBs who have won Super Bowls the past 20 years.
Quote:
In comment 16455708 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is one of my favorite players in this draft so I would not be upset.
However, if you don't have a QB, you're pretty much dead in the water. And the Giants don't have a QB.
It all depends on what Schoen and Daboll really think of the other QBs in this draft.
Not having a QB doesn’t mean you have to take Alex Smith (Sy comp) at 6.
I get it. I do.
But the Giants don't have a QB.
Look at the list of QBs who have won Super Bowls the past 20 years.
For the most part they’re hall of famers and not Alex smith? So the point is you just swing away until you find one?
I’m onboard with that but at the end of the day if you think the guy has no shot (most don’t) I’m good passing. Otherwise we’re signing ourselves up to another 3-4 years of pergatory
You have to keep swinging until you find one.
Because the Scott Brunners, Dave Browns, Kent Grahams, Danny Kanells, Daniel Jones aren't going to get you there.
its a VERY good WR class at the top and several guys didnt even go round 1.
take JJM there and watch board closely and maybe move up in second for a WR you like.
im not passing on JJM.
Also, i have watched a bunch of odunze, but little concerned in his ability to separate as well as nabers. Should i not worry about that with odunze?
As mentioned, I enjoyed it but i am 100% going JJM in that scenario
Daboll has to play the players he is given and while I am sure he has significant input, ultimately the roster is on Schoen and Brown.
Daboll has to play the players he is given and while I am sure he has significant input, ultimately the roster is on Schoen and Brown.
If they take a WR at 6, they're doubling down on Jones who's making $40M. They traded for Burns and paid him significant money. They've invested in the OL.
That's not a team that is rebuilding. They don't get that excuse. I'd expect the playoffs and every fan should. Otherwise why are they trading draft capital and being major players in FA? Doesn't add up.
So, when I hear "they'll probably be picking high again in 2015", they're actions don't line up with that.
Because of that I fear if the Giants drafts him they will find themselves in a perpetual QB hell like we have seen with Chicago over a number of years.
Quote:
Daboll will be fired unless they take a QB, you'd better adjust your jock straps. If that is the choice of Schoen and the FO staff, they are not hanging a subpar(W-L record) season on Daboll - unless he has a JJ meltdown. That will be expected. The FO staff chose to go WR(or pick your position other than QB) looking toward the future and what their plan is. As long as the players they draft develop, Daboll is going nowhere.
Daboll has to play the players he is given and while I am sure he has significant input, ultimately the roster is on Schoen and Brown.
If they take a WR at 6, they're doubling down on Jones who's making $40M. They traded for Burns and paid him significant money. They've invested in the OL.
That's not a team that is rebuilding. They don't get that excuse. I'd expect the playoffs and every fan should. Otherwise why are they trading draft capital and being major players in FA? Doesn't add up.
So, when I hear "they'll probably be picking high again in 2015", they're actions don't line up with that.
They are not necessarily doubling down on Jones if they don't take a QB at #6. It more likely means that they do not believe the QB available where they draft is as good(impactful) as the player they chose. And even if they were deciding to go with Jones, that again is on Schoen. Daboll is not acting alone in a vacuum. It was a consciousness choice by the FO staff that getting the best player available was more inline with their plan.
95% of us want a QB, including me. There is a fine line between just replacing Jones because anyone else is better and building the team smartly and deciding the better path. Do you just grab a QB to get rid of Jones knowing that the new QB is likely to be replaced in two or three years(waste of a #6 pick ultimately), or do you take a blue chip WR that instantly upgrades the offense long term?
But that was not the point of my post. My point is that taking the WR over a QB and having another 6-10 year is not Daboll's death knell. Schoen is not saying here is a WR, make it work with the garbage in the QB room or you are gone. Too many people think not taking a QB with a non-winning season is going to get Daboll fired. I doubt it highly. I think Daboll is safe unless he has a JJ style meltdown. I think it will be part of what we consider a highly unpopular path of the rebuild.
Because of that I fear if the Giants drafts him they will find themselves in a perpetual QB hell like we have seen with Chicago over a number of years.
If Daboll and Schoen think McCarthy is not going to be a top NFL starter some day, then obviously you don't draft him. But if they think there is a decent chance, you take him.
Otherwise, we will continue to REMAIN in QB hell.
Welcome to life in the NFL.
Welcome to life in the NFL.
zackly...
Disagree like most where? Not on this thread at least.
What they do will depend on their evaluation. We all have thoughts and opinions but their jobs are on the line to build this team correctly.
If they think drafting Odunze moves the needle more then take him. If THEY have a high enough grade on McCarthy, then he’s the obvious pick.
At this point we have seen enough of Jones to know he isn’t the guy, and Sy’s comps of Goff, Jimmy G, Alex Smith, etc may not be the sexiest comparisons in retrospect, those are all guys that have had playoff success, and have shown you can get to the Super Bowl with that type of guy as your QB.
To Eric’s point, look at the QBs that have played in and won the Super Bowl recently, we don’t have that guy on the roster. If you’re telling me there is a shot that McCarthy can come on and there’s even a coin flip chance that he’s the best version of Goff, Smith, Romo, etc, that’s a QB that can win it for you.
On the other side of it, we may not have an elite receiver on the roster yet, but we do have Robinson and Hyatt, both have shown flashes of being quality players, and this is a deep wide receiver draft. You could get someone like Addonai Mitchell, Xavier Leggette, or Xavier Worthy in round 2 that last year would have probably gone in the first round. And again, look at previous Super Bowls, you don’t need an elite receiver to get there or to win it.
All else being relatively equal, you take the QB because they are the most crucial to winning, and you’re also a lot less likely to be in the position to select one again future drafts.
They could be screwed anyway even if they don't.
Odunze is an elite grade - McCarthy is a good grade. I simply have a hard time passing on elite especially at a high-value position and especially at a high value position of big need.
Passing on McCarthy and punting on QB is a big risk. I'm still a bit undecided to be honest. I go back and forth.
But I do feel, as much as I like McCarthy, we aren't talking about a guy that will never come across again. He isn't that caliber.
I also think the value of a rookie contract QB in terms of roster building is wiped away in years 1 and 2 because of the Jones situation.
Really hard to argue with this analysis.
This has been my thinking for a while, especially with people not on this board stating you can't reach at 6 on "QB4". Where were Allen, Jackson, Mahomes, etc. picked in their respective classes? It's not always the top QB(s) picked that turn out to be the best.
However, if you don't have a QB, you're pretty much dead in the water. And the Giants don't have a QB.
It all depends on what Schoen and Daboll really think of the other QBs in this draft.
If he is gone i think Giants trade down... imo he is there target.. He fits like a glove for what Dabs likes to do.. The QB will come later in the draft.
This draft is deeper in quality at WR than at QB.
Not selecting any of the big four WRs is not a loss when you have WRs available on day two who will likely have grade one-grades.
IMV, taking a WR at #6 is not the best way to manage this draft.