for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Bruce Feldman The Athletic NFL Mock Draft - w/League Intel

GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 8:22 am
"Having spent much of the past six weeks speaking to dozens of college football coaches and NFL sources, I put together my fourth annual first-round mock draft based on all that intel, as well as team needs.

The evaluation process is always an inexact science. My aim with this project is to provide unique insight directly from the rival coaches who have scouted, game-planned for and then faced each of these prospects. Those sources, granted anonymity to speak freely about the prospects, know exactly what they’re dealing with and what they’ve tried to do to them in real game situations."

1. Bears - Williams
2. Commanders - Daniels
3. Patriots - Maye
4. Vikings - McCarthy
5. Chargers - Harrison Jr.
6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Giants have an underwhelming quarterback situation with Daniel Jones returning and Drew Lock now in the mix. I could see them tempted to get into the top three for a promising QB, but receiver is also a big need, and here they’ll have their choice of two studs in Odunze and Malik Nabers. Both are dazzling, but after drafting a blazer from the SEC last year in Jalin Hyatt, the hunch is they go for the bigger, more physical Odunze.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Odunze isn’t quite as fast as Nabers, but he is really explosive. The former track standout from Las Vegas clocked a 4.45 40 at the combine with a 1.52 10-yard split, a 39-inch vertical and a 4.03 shuttle time. His film is even more impressive than his workout numbers. Last season, he had 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. Everyone who has been around him comes away impressed. His ball skills are truly elite.

“His focus is awesome,” a former Washington assistant told The Athletic, adding that Odunze would come back to the sideline and could tell coaches exactly how many times the ball rotated before it got to him. From the feedback I got from NFL folks and others who had been around him during the combine run-up, I came away thinking that Odunze is the other receiver alongside Harrison closest to being a can’t-miss prospect.

The Coaching Intel

“(He is) as good as we’ve faced (in two decades as a college coach). Unbelievable with the ball in the air. Fantastic hands. Very good route runner. Good size. Good competitor. He is as good at tracking the ball as I’ve ever seen. That 50-50 ball, he had to have been 85 percent or better at those.”

“He can play inside or outside and eat you up. He’s very polished and has a lot in his bag. He makes great adjustments and is very, very strong. He’s the alpha receiver who bullies guys whenever there’s a contested catch. I know people talked a lot about Marvin Harrison and we never played him, but if he’s better than this guy, man, that’s really saying something.”
Link - ( New Window )
I think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2024 8:31 am : link
Odunze fits the Giants, his skill level is on par with the other two, and his intangibles make him "safer" than Nabers (who also should be a stud).

He's also crazy good with 50/50 balls.
I will  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2024 8:33 am : link
also say this, Odunze + Hyatt + Robinson makes this a very interesting WR corps. Now if we can only get Waller's head out of his ass.
I’m a huge Odunze fan  
Sammo85 : 4/4/2024 8:35 am : link
This would be fine with me. I also think he’d be more of immediate contributor than people think. Very smart polished receiver and played in a fairly vertical pro style offense, lot of routes.

Not sure what they do for QB then but maybe make it a Huskie reunion later with Penix.
It's definitely reasonable and could easily break that way  
UberAlias : 4/4/2024 8:37 am : link
I'd prefer Nabers in that situation, but only slightly. Also, I'm glad to see they resisted the urge to trade up for JJ. If he falls, fine, but I just don't see JJ as a guy you not only spend a #6 overall on, but mortgage pricy picks for on top. But I'm not expert here, they are.
Adding a stud WR, will elevate the WRs room to a very nice level  
George from PA : 4/4/2024 8:37 am : link
Especially if Waller plays and Hyatt advances
Better interior O-line. Hopefully both OTs stay healthy- and perform.  
nygiantfan : 4/4/2024 8:40 am : link
Robinson and Hyatt with a bunch of games under their belts. Adding a WR1 in Odunze. Running back rotation to keep people fresh.

Daniel Jones getting more and more pieces so he can succeed.
What’s the plan to get this “stud receiver corp”  
LW_Giants : 4/4/2024 8:41 am : link
The ball? Because Daniel Jones refuses to throw more than 10 yards beyond the sticks.
RE: I think  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 8:41 am : link
In comment 16455820 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Odunze fits the Giants, his skill level is on par with the other two, and his intangibles make him "safer" than Nabers (who also should be a stud).

He's also crazy good with 50/50 balls.


I was on the Nabers train if they can't trade up for a QB they like, but I think Odunze would offer a nice contrast in size with what they the Giants currently have as you pointed out.
If no QB  
JonC : 4/4/2024 8:42 am : link
Odunze is my pick, if not him pick Turner and keep loading the defense with more talent.
RE: What’s the plan to get this “stud receiver corp”  
ajr2456 : 4/4/2024 8:43 am : link
In comment 16455832 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
The ball? Because Daniel Jones refuses to throw more than 10 yards beyond the sticks.


Not trading up because you also need a WR is going to get people fired.
RE: It's definitely reasonable and could easily break that way  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2024 8:43 am : link
In comment 16455826 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I'd prefer Nabers in that situation, but only slightly. Also, I'm glad to see they resisted the urge to trade up for JJ. If he falls, fine, but I just don't see JJ as a guy you not only spend a #6 overall on, but mortgage pricy picks for on top. But I'm not expert here, they are.


The problem with trading up is the competition from the Vikings. They can offer two #1s in a deep first round. So we would have to offer next year's #1 at least.

I know fans hate this argument, but winning an extra game or two really hurt the Giants with respect to this draft if they wanted a QB.

IMO, the signing of Drew Lock is gaining significance by the day.
Bullshit, bullshit, bullshit  
jvm52106 : 4/4/2024 8:50 am : link
And it is revisionist history...

You can't play that game or you make playing the season meanigless..
RE: RE: It's definitely reasonable and could easily break that way  
UberAlias : 4/4/2024 8:51 am : link
In comment 16455838 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16455826 UberAlias said:


Quote:


I'd prefer Nabers in that situation, but only slightly. Also, I'm glad to see they resisted the urge to trade up for JJ. If he falls, fine, but I just don't see JJ as a guy you not only spend a #6 overall on, but mortgage pricy picks for on top. But I'm not expert here, they are.



The problem with trading up is the competition from the Vikings. They can offer two #1s in a deep first round. So we would have to offer next year's #1 at least.

I know fans hate this argument, but winning an extra game or two really hurt the Giants with respect to this draft if they wanted a QB.

IMO, the signing of Drew Lock is gaining significance by the day.


Eric --My point was, I don't want to trade up, at least not for JJM. May is a different story because he's a different level prospect, IMO.

As for the argument about winning extra games --I don't hate the argument at all. I was openly in the camp that wanted losses for exactly this reason. And if we had won any more, even the opportunities we have now likely wouldn't be options for us. So yes, more losses would have been MUCH better for the franchise.

As far as Lock goes --here is the thing: Daboll's offense is predicated on an explosive passing game. They worked on it all training camp last year. When the season came in, everything fell to shit (including the line) and DJ crawled into a shell. This year, they will have a vertical passing game, one way or another. If DJ can't pull the trigger, he won't be of the team very long. Lock is not a great starting QB, but if he is anything, he is going to give them a down field passing game.
RE: If no QB  
Tuckrule : 4/4/2024 8:54 am : link
In comment 16455835 JonC said:
Quote:
Odunze is my pick, if not him pick Turner and keep loading the defense with more talent.


You’d take turner? And then trade KT. What would that plan look like in your mind? Also, let’s say somehow Rome isn’t there. Would you take Nabers over Turner?
RE: RE: It's definitely reasonable and could easily break that way  
AcidTest : 4/4/2024 8:55 am : link
In comment 16455838 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16455826 UberAlias said:


Quote:


I'd prefer Nabers in that situation, but only slightly. Also, I'm glad to see they resisted the urge to trade up for JJ. If he falls, fine, but I just don't see JJ as a guy you not only spend a #6 overall on, but mortgage pricy picks for on top. But I'm not expert here, they are.



The problem with trading up is the competition from the Vikings. They can offer two #1s in a deep first round. So we would have to offer next year's #1 at least.

I know fans hate this argument, but winning an extra game or two really hurt the Giants with respect to this draft if they wanted a QB.

IMO, the signing of Drew Lock is gaining significance by the day.


The Vikings will likely offer #11, #23, and their #1 and #3 next year to Arizona or San Diego to get to #4 or #5. We can compete with that, but as you note, our package would have to include our #1 next year, along with #6 and #47 at a minimum.
RE: Bullshit, bullshit, bullshit  
ajr2456 : 4/4/2024 8:55 am : link
In comment 16455851 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
And it is revisionist history...

You can't play that game or you make playing the season meanigless..


The season was meaningless. 8 of the last 10 have been.
I've said this before,  
robbieballs2003 : 4/4/2024 9:01 am : link
if you're trying to build that basketball lineup of a traditional WR corps then Odunze is the pick. He gives the team that true X that can win outside. However, everything about Daboll says that he'll love Nabers. He wants separation. He wants RAC ability. He wants flexibility. All those favor Nabers. Long story short, I think either one will help this team dramatically. Both can and will be used to their skill set and the other WRs will benefit.
I don't even think Minn will give 3 1's plus  
UberAlias : 4/4/2024 9:02 am : link
To get QB4.
Can't  
Scooter185 : 4/4/2024 9:04 am : link
Wait to go 4-13 with whatever shiny new toy wide receiver that gets drafted and watch BD get fired. 🙄🙄🙄
RE: Can't  
Sean : 4/4/2024 9:05 am : link
In comment 16455865 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
Wait to go 4-13 with whatever shiny new toy wide receiver that gets drafted and watch BD get fired. 🙄🙄🙄

Yep. They're wasting time. If they draft a WR, they better make the playoffs.
RE: I don't even think Minn will give 3 1's plus  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 9:06 am : link
In comment 16455863 UberAlias said:
Quote:
To get QB4.


They probably won't have to, but we would I think is Eric's point about beating their two #1s.
RE: Better interior O-line. Hopefully both OTs stay healthy- and perform.  
Lambuth_Special : 4/4/2024 9:07 am : link
In comment 16455830 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
Robinson and Hyatt with a bunch of games under their belts. Adding a WR1 in Odunze. Running back rotation to keep people fresh.

Daniel Jones getting more and more pieces so he can succeed.


If Jones even starts, he's going to last all of 4 games before he gets benched for Lock. He simply hasn't shown the skillset to utilize what the Giants could potentially roll out at WR. He's good at running and getting his running backs and TEs involved, as well as the slot receiver, but his game isn't built for Odunze.
I prefer some  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/4/2024 9:07 am : link
size at the WR1. It comes in handy against those physical D's and when/if the Giants make a serious run in the NFC.

With all the speculation about Jones injuries being serious I still they the find a way to get a QB if they are high on but I would be fine with this WR if it plays out that way.
RE: RE: I don't even think Minn will give 3 1's plus  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 9:08 am : link
In comment 16455868 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16455863 UberAlias said:


Quote:


To get QB4.



They probably won't have to, but we would I think is Eric's point about beating their two #1s.
. Adding our 2025 1st is what I meant to our 2024 1st and 2nd.
RE: What’s the plan to get this “stud receiver corp”  
BlueHurricane : 4/4/2024 9:09 am : link
In comment 16455832 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
The ball? Because Daniel Jones refuses to throw more than 10 yards beyond the sticks.

Noodle Arm Jones - ( New Window )
RE: RE: I don't even think Minn will give 3 1's plus  
UberAlias : 4/4/2024 9:09 am : link
In comment 16455868 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16455863 UberAlias said:


Quote:


To get QB4.



They probably won't have to, but we would I think is Eric's point about beating their two #1s.
My point was that I wouldn't be trading up at all if those 3 QBs were taken, Vikings or not. In my eyes, JJM is not the kind of prospect you go all in to get.
Jones doesn't have the timing, touch and accuracy  
Darwinian : 4/4/2024 9:10 am : link
to work with a receiver like Odunze.
RE: RE: Better interior O-line. Hopefully both OTs stay healthy- and perform.  
nygiantfan : 4/4/2024 9:10 am : link
In comment 16455871 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 16455830 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


Robinson and Hyatt with a bunch of games under their belts. Adding a WR1 in Odunze. Running back rotation to keep people fresh.

Daniel Jones getting more and more pieces so he can succeed.



If Jones even starts, he's going to last all of 4 games before he gets benched for Lock. He simply hasn't shown the skillset to utilize what the Giants could potentially roll out at WR. He's good at running and getting his running backs and TEs involved, as well as the slot receiver, but his game isn't built for Odunze.


Then he gets benched. So be it.
If Schoen isn't going to draft a QB then shouldn't he be doing  
nygiantfan : 4/4/2024 9:14 am : link
everything he can to get an extra #1 pick for 2025?

I think with Jones/Lock you can assume they will have a fairly good pick on their own since they suck but you need insurance to navigate even higher. This year should have taught him that.

The Plan?  
blueblood : 4/4/2024 9:16 am : link
draft Odunze.. trade back up giving some picks next year to get Penix...
I really like Nix and don't understand why we only see teams like the  
Blue21 : 4/4/2024 9:19 am : link
Raiders and Broncos in the talk for grabbing him. If we go WR at 6 then we need to find a way to get Nix or Penix IMO. Whether you like Jones or not it's very unlikely he starts the season. Is Lock the guy? I think like it or not we re gonna find out for sure. But they need someone to develop. And let's face it OBJ was a tremendous talent who won nothing while he was here . So building around a WR is like building around a RB. We ll need someone who can throw him the ball. If we have to give up picks to get Penix later do it. Fill in other needs next year if we have to.
RE: If Schoen isn't going to draft a QB then shouldn't he be doing  
LW_Giants : 4/4/2024 9:20 am : link
In comment 16455880 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
everything he can to get an extra #1 pick for 2025?

I think with Jones/Lock you can assume they will have a fairly good pick on their own since they suck but you need insurance to navigate even higher. This year should have taught him that.


Yes they should be, but if they win 2-4 games they may not be here to make that pick anyway
RE: I really like Nix and don't understand why we only see teams like the  
US1 Giants : 4/4/2024 9:21 am : link
In comment 16455884 Blue21 said:
Quote:
Raiders and Broncos in the talk for grabbing him. If we go WR at 6 then we need to find a way to get Nix or Penix IMO. Whether you like Jones or not it's very unlikely he starts the season. Is Lock the guy? I think like it or not we re gonna find out for sure. But they need someone to develop. And let's face it OBJ was a tremendous talent who won nothing while he was here . So building around a WR is like building around a RB. We ll need someone who can throw him the ball. If we have to give up picks to get Penix later do it. Fill in other needs next year if we have to.


Penix went 13 to the Raiders on The Athletic.
I forget where I read  
pjcas18 : 4/4/2024 9:21 am : link
it, and didn't validate it to be true, but somewhere I read not only did Odunze lead the nation in receiving yards he also led it in pass interference penalties drawn.

that means something.

I'll see if I can dig it up.
RE: RE: Can't  
The_Boss : 4/4/2024 9:23 am : link
In comment 16455866 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16455865 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


Wait to go 4-13 with whatever shiny new toy wide receiver that gets drafted and watch BD get fired. 🙄🙄🙄


Yep. They're wasting time. If they draft a WR, they better make the playoffs.


Spoiler alert: they’re not making the playoffs. No QB means another year of wasting time. And, I’d be on board with mass terminations. I hate to say so because I REALLY want Schoen and Daboll to succeed here…
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/4/2024 9:23 am : link
I really think we’re going to move up from 47 & take a QB, be it Nix or Penix.
The overlooked position is DL/DT  
bluewave : 4/4/2024 9:26 am : link
You cannot run Dexter Lawrence out there 97% of the snaps and since we traded away Leonard Williams there's a HUGE hole there!
There is so much to like about Odunze  
Rjanyg : 4/4/2024 9:29 am : link
I think the biggest take away is he is just as much a football player as he is freak athlete. He has intense work ethic.

As much as this team needs a QB we all know WR is the next biggest need. Getting a phenom in Odunze seems like a no brainer, safe and impactful selection.

I still think a move to 3 might still be in the cards  
UberAlias : 4/4/2024 9:29 am : link
Thought it might also involve Az, either in double trade or as a 3-way package.
RE: RE: RE: Can't  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 9:30 am : link
In comment 16455889 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16455866 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16455865 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


Wait to go 4-13 with whatever shiny new toy wide receiver that gets drafted and watch BD get fired. 🙄🙄🙄


Yep. They're wasting time. If they draft a WR, they better make the playoffs.



Spoiler alert: they’re not making the playoffs. No QB means another year of wasting time. And, I’d be on board with mass terminations. I hate to say so because I REALLY want Schoen and Daboll to succeed here…


I don't think Mara would, assuming the Bears, Commanders and Patriots take QBs 1,2,3 and resist trading out. I'm not sure not trading the 6, 47 and a probable 2025 1st for JJ McCarthy gets them fired.
Arizona trading out of 4 …  
morrison40 : 4/4/2024 9:30 am : link
to 11 , and missing out on a stud receiver? I don’t know about that ?
RE: RE: It's definitely reasonable and could easily break that way  
Blue21 : 4/4/2024 9:35 am : link
In comment 16455838 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16455826 UberAlias said:


Quote:


I'd prefer Nabers in that situation, but only slightly. Also, I'm glad to see they resisted the urge to trade up for JJ. If he falls, fine, but I just don't see JJ as a guy you not only spend a #6 overall on, but mortgage pricy picks for on top. But I'm not expert here, they are.



The problem with trading up is the competition from the Vikings. They can offer two #1s in a deep first round. So we would have to offer next year's #1 at least.

I know fans hate this argument, but winning an extra game or two really hurt the Giants with respect to this draft if they wanted a QB.

IMO, the signing of Drew Lock is gaining significance by the day.
Eric This last sentence may spell it all out. And may be the most understated statement since they signed him. They may consider Lock as good as 1 or2 of these top picks in a way. They knowwhat he is. And maybe they're hoping for a Mayfield type resurgence with Daboll working with him. He does have some gunslinger in him so who knows .
Being out of the top 3 or 4 and needing a QB is a terrible position  
gersh : 4/4/2024 9:38 am : link
to be in. But that's where we are.

At some point drafting BPA at #6 (likely Rome or Nabers) is the smart move. The second round pick will likely bolster the OL or IDL- or maybe a trade to get another QB?

The only other move I endorse is trading #6 to get a QB they really like later (Penix or Nix?) but they may go fairly early as well?

Daboll has to earn his reputation as someone who can develop a QB.

You can't build a team by giving away top picks for a decent QB prospect. IMO, trading valuable picks to get JJM would be the worst move here.

 
ryanmkeane : 4/4/2024 9:40 am : link
I think Odunze will be a really good pro for a really long time.

Nabers may have more talent but he’s a bit more diva/dog in him.
RE: RE: It's definitely reasonable and could easily break that way  
g56blue10 : 4/4/2024 9:44 am : link
In comment 16455838 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16455826 UberAlias said:


Quote:


I'd prefer Nabers in that situation, but only slightly. Also, I'm glad to see they resisted the urge to trade up for JJ. If he falls, fine, but I just don't see JJ as a guy you not only spend a #6 overall on, but mortgage pricy picks for on top. But I'm not expert here, they are.

There is no real argument vs winning and losing in a lost season. Coaches and players are playing for their jobs, money, ect. There just not going to throw games.

So enjoy the wins. Don’t get me wrong, it’s disappointing that we finished just outside of being able to land a possible franchise QB without having to part with assets. But there wasn’t another reasonable and realistic option



The problem with trading up is the competition from the Vikings. They can offer two #1s in a deep first round. So we would have to offer next year's #1 at least.

I know fans hate this argument, but winning an extra game or two really hurt the Giants with respect to this draft if they wanted a QB.

IMO, the signing of Drew Lock is gaining significance by the day.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 4/4/2024 9:46 am : link
In comment 16455910 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I think Odunze will be a really good pro for a really long time.

Nabers may have more talent but he’s a bit more diva/dog in him.


How do you know Nabers is a diva?
RE: RE: …  
ryanmkeane : 4/4/2024 9:50 am : link
In comment 16455915 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16455910 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


I think Odunze will be a really good pro for a really long time.

Nabers may have more talent but he’s a bit more diva/dog in him.



How do you know Nabers is a diva?

Because I have eyes and ears.
RE: Being out of the top 3 or 4 and needing a QB is a terrible position  
LW_Giants : 4/4/2024 9:51 am : link
In comment 16455908 gersh said:
Quote:
to be in. But that's where we are.

At some point drafting BPA at #6 (likely Rome or Nabers) is the smart move. The second round pick will likely bolster the OL or IDL- or maybe a trade to get another QB?

The only other move I endorse is trading #6 to get a QB they really like later (Penix or Nix?) but they may go fairly early as well?

Daboll has to earn his reputation as someone who can develop a QB.

You can't build a team by giving away top picks for a decent QB prospect. IMO, trading valuable picks to get JJM would be the worst move here.


You absolutely can build a team by trading up for QB, if that QB turns into a stud a la Josh Allen. We don't know which of the top QB's will end up being the best so assuming one is just a "decent" prospect because the pundits say he is lower ranked than the others doesn't mean it's true
As an LSU fan...  
Jan in DC : 4/4/2024 9:51 am : link
I'm bias, but Nabers is different. He breaks tackles and is great with the ball in his hands. I prefer him to Odunze by a significant margin.
RE: RE: Being out of the top 3 or 4 and needing a QB is a terrible position  
gersh : 4/4/2024 9:56 am : link
In comment 16455923 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16455908 gersh said:


Quote:


to be in. But that's where we are.

At some point drafting BPA at #6 (likely Rome or Nabers) is the smart move. The second round pick will likely bolster the OL or IDL- or maybe a trade to get another QB?

The only other move I endorse is trading #6 to get a QB they really like later (Penix or Nix?) but they may go fairly early as well?

Daboll has to earn his reputation as someone who can develop a QB.

You can't build a team by giving away top picks for a decent QB prospect. IMO, trading valuable picks to get JJM would be the worst move here.




You absolutely can build a team by trading up for QB, if that QB turns into a stud a la Josh Allen. We don't know which of the top QB's will end up being the best so assuming one is just a "decent" prospect because the pundits say he is lower ranked than the others doesn't mean it's true


True
I'm not basing it on the pundits but that I've watched JJM and just don't see it.
I could be easily be wrong, but I'm giving my opinion.
If you want to talk about blindly accepting the pundits opinions - how about the fact that no one I'm aware of saw JJM as a top pick. Then, a couple of month ago Harbaugh said JJM is the best QB in the draft and the sheep all lined up.
RE: RE: RE: Being out of the top 3 or 4 and needing a QB is a terrible position  
LW_Giants : 4/4/2024 10:02 am : link
In comment 16455934 gersh said:
Quote:
In comment 16455923 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


In comment 16455908 gersh said:


Quote:


to be in. But that's where we are.

At some point drafting BPA at #6 (likely Rome or Nabers) is the smart move. The second round pick will likely bolster the OL or IDL- or maybe a trade to get another QB?

The only other move I endorse is trading #6 to get a QB they really like later (Penix or Nix?) but they may go fairly early as well?

Daboll has to earn his reputation as someone who can develop a QB.

You can't build a team by giving away top picks for a decent QB prospect. IMO, trading valuable picks to get JJM would be the worst move here.




You absolutely can build a team by trading up for QB, if that QB turns into a stud a la Josh Allen. We don't know which of the top QB's will end up being the best so assuming one is just a "decent" prospect because the pundits say he is lower ranked than the others doesn't mean it's true



True
I'm not basing it on the pundits but that I've watched JJM and just don't see it.
I could be easily be wrong, but I'm giving my opinion.
If you want to talk about blindly accepting the pundits opinions - how about the fact that no one I'm aware of saw JJM as a top pick. Then, a couple of month ago Harbaugh said JJM is the best QB in the draft and the sheep all lined up.


That's why we have to hope that the Giants actually know what they're doing when evaluating these guys. But you can't avoid picking one because of the risk. There is always going to be risk, that's part of the draft. The key is once a guy flops (like Jones) don't cling onto the mistake trying to convince yourself and everyone else that it wasn't a mistake. Acknowledge it and move on.
Trade  
TyreeHelmet : 4/4/2024 10:02 am : link
Everyone saying trade back up from 47 doesn't realize how much that is going to cost. To get Penix you will have to be back in the top 15 and probably higher. That is going to cost next years 1st and some.
RE: Arizona trading out of 4 …  
Optimus-NY : 4/4/2024 10:03 am : link
In comment 16455903 morrison40 said:
Quote:
to 11 , and missing out on a stud receiver? I don’t know about that ?


You are too polite to say it sir, but I will. It ain't happenin'.
RE: I've said this before,  
bluefin : 4/4/2024 10:05 am : link
In comment 16455861 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
if you're trying to build that basketball lineup of a traditional WR corps then Odunze is the pick. He gives the team that true X that can win outside. However, everything about Daboll says that he'll love Nabers. He wants separation. He wants RAC ability. He wants flexibility. All those favor Nabers. Long story short, I think either one will help this team dramatically. Both can and will be used to their skill set and the other WRs will benefit.

This adds up
RE: RE: RE: RE: Being out of the top 3 or 4 and needing a QB is a terrible position  
gersh : 4/4/2024 10:06 am : link
In comment 16455943 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16455934 gersh said:


Quote:


In comment 16455923 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


In comment 16455908 gersh said:


Quote:


to be in. But that's where we are.

At some point drafting BPA at #6 (likely Rome or Nabers) is the smart move. The second round pick will likely bolster the OL or IDL- or maybe a trade to get another QB?

The only other move I endorse is trading #6 to get a QB they really like later (Penix or Nix?) but they may go fairly early as well?

Daboll has to earn his reputation as someone who can develop a QB.

You can't build a team by giving away top picks for a decent QB prospect. IMO, trading valuable picks to get JJM would be the worst move here.




You absolutely can build a team by trading up for QB, if that QB turns into a stud a la Josh Allen. We don't know which of the top QB's will end up being the best so assuming one is just a "decent" prospect because the pundits say he is lower ranked than the others doesn't mean it's true



True
I'm not basing it on the pundits but that I've watched JJM and just don't see it.
I could be easily be wrong, but I'm giving my opinion.
If you want to talk about blindly accepting the pundits opinions - how about the fact that no one I'm aware of saw JJM as a top pick. Then, a couple of month ago Harbaugh said JJM is the best QB in the draft and the sheep all lined up.



That's why we have to hope that the Giants actually know what they're doing when evaluating these guys. But you can't avoid picking one because of the risk. There is always going to be risk, that's part of the draft. The key is once a guy flops (like Jones) don't cling onto the mistake trying to convince yourself and everyone else that it wasn't a mistake. Acknowledge it and move on.


Yes, we agree
IMO, "selling the farm" may be worth it for Maye or Daniels but not JJM.
RE: RE: If no QB  
JonC : 4/4/2024 10:09 am : link
In comment 16455855 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 16455835 JonC said:


Quote:


Odunze is my pick, if not him pick Turner and keep loading the defense with more talent.



You’d take turner? And then trade KT. What would that plan look like in your mind? Also, let’s say somehow Rome isn’t there. Would you take Nabers over Turner?


Nabers has the tools but the diva concerns are there. It's really a toss up between Odunze, Nabers, and Turner, can't go wrong picking any one of them.

With the contract given to Burns, KT will be forced to step up his production big time, otherwise he's not going to warrant that type of contract. If he falls short, he becomes a trade candidate and having Turner in the pipeline would be a blue chip addition to a roster desperately in need of impact playmakers.
Does everyone clamoring  
auxelectric : 4/4/2024 10:11 am : link
to trade back from 6 and pick up a QB later or to try and trade back into the first round for one realize how impossible that would be? If they trade back who's to say that someone in front of them doesn't take/trade for the QB they like. And trying to trade back up into the first comes with the same issues that they might be facing trying to trade up at 6 right now?

If you like a QB you do not trade back and hope that he is still available for you at that pick. You take him at the pick that you have if he's there because that is guaranteed.

It's why trying to get as high up into the top 3/5 as possible is the route I would hope they are exploring and have a chance to do. The more players available to you at a draft slot the better chance you have that the one you covet the most is there.

There is no waiting on a QB. Take him at 6 or trade up (if you can) to get him.
RE: RE: It's definitely reasonable and could easily break that way  
BlueVinnie : 4/4/2024 10:12 am : link
In comment 16455838 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


I know fans hate this argument, but winning an extra game or two really hurt the Giants with respect to this draft if they wanted a QB.

They shouldn't hate it because it's absolutely true. The wins against the Pats and Commanders were what I've referred to previously as catastrophic victories.

What would be better for the NY Giants right now;
- sitting at 1.02 or 1.03 and having a chance to draft a potential franchise QB without surrendering premium draft picks to move up

or

- having the Giants 2023 WL record be 6-11 rather than 4-13 and possibly missing out on upgrading the most important position in football and possibly all of sports.

The answer should be obvious but apparently, it's not.
RE: Does everyone clamoring  
gersh : 4/4/2024 10:16 am : link
In comment 16455966 auxelectric said:
Quote:
to trade back from 6 and pick up a QB later or to try and trade back into the first round for one realize how impossible that would be? If they trade back who's to say that someone in front of them doesn't take/trade for the QB they like. And trying to trade back up into the first comes with the same issues that they might be facing trying to trade up at 6 right now?

If you like a QB you do not trade back and hope that he is still available for you at that pick. You take him at the pick that you have if he's there because that is guaranteed.

It's why trying to get as high up into the top 3/5 as possible is the route I would hope they are exploring and have a chance to do. The more players available to you at a draft slot the better chance you have that the one you covet the most is there.

There is no waiting on a QB. Take him at 6 or trade up (if you can) to get him.


True
Though picking #6 and using next years #1 or #2 to move back in at the right moment (when a team is on the clock) is a possibility. Though using next year's #1 for anyone not name Williams, Maye or Daniels would be a bad move IMO. We are likely to be a top 5 pick next year.
I keep going back and forth  
Breeze_94 : 4/4/2024 10:17 am : link
On Odunze and Nabers. There is a great YouTube video for each showing “all targets in 2023”

Nabers is a year younger, more explosive, better YAC guy. Lit up SEC defenses. However, he is not anywhere near as prolific catching the football as the other two top guys. Very little “pluckability”. He lets the ball get in on his body a lot and doesn’t seem to be as clean of a hands catcher. I’m not saying he’s “bad” at this, like Quentin Johnston for example, but definitley worth noting for me.

With Odunze, he’s elite at catching the ball. Not nearly as dynamic with the ball but he does have very nice movement skills while running routes. Needs to become a bit more refined in his route running (could be that he wasn’t asked to be a refined route runner at UW).

As others have mentioned, Odunze is safer bet from a character standpoint. Nabers will still be very good but I wonder if he is more Sammy Watkins than he is Jamar Chase.
RE: RE: RE: …  
ajr2456 : 4/4/2024 10:17 am : link
In comment 16455921 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16455915 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16455910 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


I think Odunze will be a really good pro for a really long time.

Nabers may have more talent but he’s a bit more diva/dog in him.



How do you know Nabers is a diva?


Because I have eyes and ears.


What have your eyes and ears told you? Because he didn’t work out at the combine? Or have you heard something else?
I've seen using  
gersh : 4/4/2024 10:18 am : link
Neal and/or Ojulari as trade bait. If that would work, I'd be for it. Maybe each is the equivalent of a third rounder?
RE: RE: RE: Being out of the top 3 or 4 and needing a QB is a terrible position  
Scooter185 : 4/4/2024 10:23 am : link
In comment 16455934 gersh said:
Quote:
In comment 16455923 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


In comment 16455908 gersh said:


Quote:


to be in. But that's where we are.

At some point drafting BPA at #6 (likely Rome or Nabers) is the smart move. The second round pick will likely bolster the OL or IDL- or maybe a trade to get another QB?

The only other move I endorse is trading #6 to get a QB they really like later (Penix or Nix?) but they may go fairly early as well?

Daboll has to earn his reputation as someone who can develop a QB.

You can't build a team by giving away top picks for a decent QB prospect. IMO, trading valuable picks to get JJM would be the worst move here.




You absolutely can build a team by trading up for QB, if that QB turns into a stud a la Josh Allen. We don't know which of the top QB's will end up being the best so assuming one is just a "decent" prospect because the pundits say he is lower ranked than the others doesn't mean it's true



True
I'm not basing it on the pundits but that I've watched JJM and just don't see it.
I could be easily be wrong, but I'm giving my opinion.
If you want to talk about blindly accepting the pundits opinions - how about the fact that no one I'm aware of saw JJM as a top pick. Then, a couple of month ago Harbaugh said JJM is the best QB in the draft and the sheep all lined up.


The first person I saw that was higher on JJM than others was Sy.
This is why it is so hard for Giants to trade up  
ZogZerg : 4/4/2024 10:23 am : link
They miss out on one of the stud WRs

It so tempting to go WR here.

If it works out this way I have no issue  
eric2425ny : 4/4/2024 10:26 am : link
with Odunze or Nabers. You can’t force a QB pick, look at the last few years as an example of that. They also have no control on what any of the top three QB needy teams do.
RE: I've seen using  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2024 10:29 am : link
In comment 16455983 gersh said:
Quote:
Neal and/or Ojulari as trade bait. If that would work, I'd be for it. Maybe each is the equivalent of a third rounder?


The rest of the NFL has seen Neal. I doubt they are interested at this point. They also know Ojulari can't stay on the field.
RE: What’s the plan to get this “stud receiver corp”  
JonC : 4/4/2024 10:34 am : link
In comment 16455832 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
The ball? Because Daniel Jones refuses to throw more than 10 yards beyond the sticks.


I'd say it's 50/50 they get their QB in the 3-6 range, and even if they do there's going to be growing pains in 2024, holes to fill on offense, etc. Don't want to draft a QB for the sake of it if their guy's gone.
RE: …  
Rjanyg : 4/4/2024 10:45 am : link
In comment 16455910 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I think Odunze will be a really good pro for a really long time.

Nabers may have more talent but he’s a bit more diva/dog in him.


100%
RE: RE: What’s the plan to get this “stud receiver corp”  
LW_Giants : 4/4/2024 11:17 am : link
In comment 16456004 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16455832 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


The ball? Because Daniel Jones refuses to throw more than 10 yards beyond the sticks.



I'd say it's 50/50 they get their QB in the 3-6 range, and even if they do there's going to be growing pains in 2024, holes to fill on offense, etc. Don't want to draft a QB for the sake of it if their guy's gone.


I don't disagree but you could use this narrative every single year as an excuse not to take a QB. At some point you have to take the risk, even if it means doing so more than once in a short time period.
RE: RE: What’s the plan to get this “stud receiver corp”  
Lambuth_Special : 4/4/2024 11:22 am : link
In comment 16456004 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16455832 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


The ball? Because Daniel Jones refuses to throw more than 10 yards beyond the sticks.



I'd say it's 50/50 they get their QB in the 3-6 range, and even if they do there's going to be growing pains in 2024, holes to fill on offense, etc. Don't want to draft a QB for the sake of it if their guy's gone.


I admit the overwhelming signs that the team is less interested in Jones has me more comfortable with them taking the WR. I'm relatively fine with them money balling their way through the QB position until they find someone available; it's the belief that Jones is a reliable franchise QB that was a prolblem
Penix  
TyreeHelmet : 4/4/2024 11:25 am : link
Read the coaches quotes on Penix's arm in that article. High praise...
I don't think Schoen is thinking about  
Dave on the UWS : 4/4/2024 11:32 am : link
trading the farm for JJM. He's targeting Maye (read the tea leaves and Dunleavy's report today).

This is a guy you offer WHATEVER you have to next year's #1, 2026 #1.

I you're right, the team is on its way. If you're wrong , you are getting fired anyway.

Get up to bat, take your swings. (and hope!)
LW/Lambuth  
JonC : 4/4/2024 11:50 am : link
Hopefully, NYG now clearly see Jones and their need for what it is and actions it accordingly.
RE: RE: If Schoen isn't going to draft a QB then shouldn't he be doing  
nygiantfan : 4/4/2024 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16455886 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16455880 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


everything he can to get an extra #1 pick for 2025?

I think with Jones/Lock you can assume they will have a fairly good pick on their own since they suck but you need insurance to navigate even higher. This year should have taught him that.




Yes they should be, but if they win 2-4 games they may not be here to make that pick anyway


Not an unfair point. But also not exactly one they can use as rational why they wouldn't consider going down this path.
RE: I don't think Schoen is thinking about  
JonC : 4/4/2024 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16456145 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
trading the farm for JJM. He's targeting Maye (read the tea leaves and Dunleavy's report today).

This is a guy you offer WHATEVER you have to next year's #1, 2026 #1.

I you're right, the team is on its way. If you're wrong , you are getting fired anyway.

Get up to bat, take your swings. (and hope!)


Yeah, I don't think they trade up for JJ, it's for Maye.

Not certain they pick JJ over WR either.
RE: RE: RE: What’s the plan to get this “stud receiver corp”  
nygiantfan : 4/4/2024 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16456106 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16456004 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 16455832 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


The ball? Because Daniel Jones refuses to throw more than 10 yards beyond the sticks.



I'd say it's 50/50 they get their QB in the 3-6 range, and even if they do there's going to be growing pains in 2024, holes to fill on offense, etc. Don't want to draft a QB for the sake of it if their guy's gone.



I don't disagree but you could use this narrative every single year as an excuse not to take a QB. At some point you have to take the risk, even if it means doing so more than once in a short time period.


Spot on LW Giants. Risk can be measurable as well within reason and it's not like it doesn't exist with non-QB picks.

It's go-time to bring in a new QB.
RE: I've said this before,  
bw in dc : 4/4/2024 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16455861 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
if you're trying to build that basketball lineup of a traditional WR corps then Odunze is the pick. He gives the team that true X that can win outside. However, everything about Daboll says that he'll love Nabers. He wants separation. He wants RAC ability. He wants flexibility. All those favor Nabers.


I agree. Nabers just brings more to the table. He can impact the game outside the numbers, inside the numbers, short, medium and long.

There may be some redundancy with Odunze and Hyatt.
RE: RE: I've said this before,  
Eric on Li : 4/4/2024 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16456255 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16455861 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


if you're trying to build that basketball lineup of a traditional WR corps then Odunze is the pick. He gives the team that true X that can win outside. However, everything about Daboll says that he'll love Nabers. He wants separation. He wants RAC ability. He wants flexibility. All those favor Nabers.



I agree. Nabers just brings more to the table. He can impact the game outside the numbers, inside the numbers, short, medium and long.

There may be some redundancy with Odunze and Hyatt.


i think all the same is true of odunze in terms of working inside/outside/all over the field. his most impressive plays in the NCG were the screen passes he broke off for chunks. he played about 20% in the slot so he has the inside/outside versatility.

nabers is probably a little more explosive and higher upside since he's younger, odunze more polished as you'd expect being more experienced but also elite at catch point so higher floor.

imo either one would be a blue chip addition to the nyg WR room. 3 years ago i remember being conflicted when we were all discussing waddle vs devonta. either one would have ended up great and i think in a way nabers is a bigger/better waddle and odunze is a bigger/better devonta. back then i would have been happy with either and the same is even more true this year because i think all 3 of this years WRs are more on the chase level.
Nabers is OFF my draft board  
Sky King : 4/4/2024 1:55 pm : link
The Giants simply cannot afford another Baker/Toney situation. You all know the fool me once/twice thing, what's the penalty for being fooled three times?
RE: Nabers is OFF my draft board  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 2:01 pm : link
In comment 16456412 Sky King said:
Quote:
The Giants simply cannot afford another Baker/Toney situation. You all know the fool me once/twice thing, what's the penalty for being fooled three times?


I said Nabers probably isn't on our board a while back in a post I made about his Sardis Gras unpermitted gun incident. I worded it poorly as he realistically is knocked down a few notches which essentially takes him off our board as some other team will take him and not care. I honestly don't think much of it, but I believe Mara certainly does and he weighs in on these types or issues.
RE: Nabers is OFF my draft board  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16456412 Sky King said:
Quote:
The Giants simply cannot afford another Baker/Toney situation. You all know the fool me once/twice thing, what's the penalty for being fooled three times?


I'm sure the Giants brass or doing their extensive background research on him.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/4/2024 2:33 pm : link
ajr, the way Nabers goes about himself, the way he acts at his pro day, at the combine interviews, etc...

Again, not saying its a red flag or that the Giants shouldn't draft him because of it. But he carries himself in a very "diva-ish" type of way and could see it getting out of hand at the NFL level.

It doesn't strike me as confidence, more so cocky when he hasn't done anything yet.

Just my opinion. I haven't heard anything else really. But seems like JonC may have heard some stuff.

Plus - the gun incident. People can laugh that off all they want, it won't be the last time the dude carries a gun somewhere.
I didn’t see his combine interview  
ajr2456 : 4/4/2024 2:56 pm : link
But nothing in here comes off as divaisb https://youtu.be/9wB5PbcFEpo?si=uZaOZ6EHbRgP3wP8

Genuine question, how did he carry himself at his pro day that was concerning?
RE: I didn’t see his combine interview  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16456478 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But nothing in here comes off as divaisb https://youtu.be/9wB5PbcFEpo?si=uZaOZ6EHbRgP3wP8

Genuine question, how did he carry himself at his pro day that was concerning?


Don't you think Mara will weigh in on his unpermitted gun incident at Mardis Gras? I just can't see us taking him over Odunze because of that.
RE: I didn’t see his combine interview  
bw in dc : 4/4/2024 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16456478 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But nothing in here comes off as divaisb https://youtu.be/9wB5PbcFEpo?si=uZaOZ6EHbRgP3wP8

Genuine question, how did he carry himself at his pro day that was concerning?


I was just getting ready to link that.

He is wearing the #8 gold chain, clearly that's a diva move. ;)
RE: RE: I didn’t see his combine interview  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16456481 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16456478 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But nothing in here comes off as divaisb https://youtu.be/9wB5PbcFEpo?si=uZaOZ6EHbRgP3wP8

Genuine question, how did he carry himself at his pro day that was concerning?



Don't you think Mara will weigh in on his unpermitted gun incident at Mardis Gras? I just can't see us taking him over Odunze because of that.


I don't. But the more I think about the current makeup of the Giants receiving group I think an Odunze or if we are lucky, a Harrison Jr would be a nice addition.
RE: RE: I didn’t see his combine interview  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 3:09 pm : link
In comment 16456482 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16456478 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But nothing in here comes off as divaisb https://youtu.be/9wB5PbcFEpo?si=uZaOZ6EHbRgP3wP8

Genuine question, how did he carry himself at his pro day that was concerning?



I was just getting ready to link that.

He is wearing the #8 gold chain, clearly that's a diva move. ;)


The diva talk is nonsense. It will come down to the gun incident imo, does Mara weigh in on it or does he let Schoen and Daboll do their thing? That's what it will come down to in regards to Nabers imo.
RE: RE: RE: I didn’t see his combine interview  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16456494 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16456481 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16456478 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But nothing in here comes off as divaisb https://youtu.be/9wB5PbcFEpo?si=uZaOZ6EHbRgP3wP8

Genuine question, how did he carry himself at his pro day that was concerning?



Don't you think Mara will weigh in on his unpermitted gun incident at Mardis Gras? I just can't see us taking him over Odunze because of that.



I don't. But the more I think about the current makeup of the Giants receiving group I think an Odunze or if we are lucky, a Harrison Jr would be a nice addition.


I agree, a guy that can be good with YAC, contested catches, short throws, intermediate to long throws and in the red zone would be the best fit. Odunze's abilities with the ball in his hands gaining YAC is underrated herd.

If they are rated very close, then the unpermitted gun incident could be the deciding factor. Either way, I like Odunze more as he is the more complete player from the head down, on the field and off the field.
RE: RE: RE: I didn’t see his combine interview  
bw in dc : 4/4/2024 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16456495 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:

I was just getting ready to link that.

He is wearing the #8 gold chain, clearly that's a diva move. ;)



The diva talk is nonsense. It will come down to the gun incident imo, does Mara weigh in on it or does he let Schoen and Daboll do their thing? That's what it will come down to in regards to Nabers imo.


In this situation, you can understand an owner wanting a very convincing sell from his GM after the prior administration got snookered by some bad choices.
I don’t know enough about the gun incident to have  
ajr2456 : 4/4/2024 3:27 pm : link
An opinion, but I do know Nabers isn’t Deandre Baker off the field or Aj Browns diva like on it. He’s confident and slightly socially awkward.
According to reports the gun was legal and the crime was him  
ajr2456 : 4/4/2024 3:48 pm : link
Having it in his pocket and not on his hip, if it was on hip he wouldn’t have been arrested. Not going to start a gun debate, but I don’t think that’s something teams would be concerned about.

He surrenders the gun and nobody I know at LSU has seen him with a gun since. Doesn’t mean he doesn’t still own one, but I’d imagine a number of NFL players do.
I've been consistent since the end of the season  
BigBlueBuff : 4/4/2024 4:56 pm : link
Odunze is just the better player than Nabers and the Giants can't afford to eff around with potential anymore. They need to get playmakers who will change the offense and help the quarterback.
RE: I've been consistent since the end of the season  
ajr2456 : 4/4/2024 4:58 pm : link
In comment 16456671 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:
Odunze is just the better player than Nabers and the Giants can't afford to eff around with potential anymore. They need to get playmakers who will change the offense and help the quarterback.


I’m fine with either but I don’t think you’re taking Nabers on potential. He’s shown he’s really good on the field
RE: I've been consistent since the end of the season  
bw in dc : 4/4/2024 5:07 pm : link
In comment 16456671 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:
Odunze is just the better player than Nabers and the Giants can't afford to eff around with potential anymore. They need to get playmakers who will change the offense and help the quarterback.


Odunze is? Bama has two corners about to get drafted in three weeks. Both are day-one prospects - Arnold and McKinstry.

LSU played Bama in this year. Here are Nabers numbers against them:

10 catches, 170 yards, 1 TD.

Does Odunze have a similar game?
RE: RE: I've been consistent since the end of the season  
BigBlueBuff : 4/4/2024 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16456679 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16456671 BigBlueBuff said:


Quote:


Odunze is just the better player than Nabers and the Giants can't afford to eff around with potential anymore. They need to get playmakers who will change the offense and help the quarterback.



Odunze is? Bama has two corners about to get drafted in three weeks. Both are day-one prospects - Arnold and McKinstry.

LSU played Bama in this year. Here are Nabers numbers against them:

10 catches, 170 yards, 1 TD.

Does Odunze have a similar game?

I'd prefer not to use one game as my sample size.
RE: RE: RE: I've been consistent since the end of the season  
bw in dc : 4/4/2024 5:17 pm : link
In comment 16456684 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:


Odunze is? Bama has two corners about to get drafted in three weeks. Both are day-one prospects - Arnold and McKinstry.

LSU played Bama in this year. Here are Nabers numbers against them:

10 catches, 170 yards, 1 TD.

Does Odunze have a similar game?


I'd prefer not to use one game as my sample size.


Odunze and Nabors have almost identical production in 2023.

So, I was looking for a differentiator.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I've been consistent since the end of the season  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16456686 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16456684 BigBlueBuff said:


Quote:




Odunze is? Bama has two corners about to get drafted in three weeks. Both are day-one prospects - Arnold and McKinstry.

LSU played Bama in this year. Here are Nabers numbers against them:

10 catches, 170 yards, 1 TD.

Does Odunze have a similar game?


I'd prefer not to use one game as my sample size.



Odunze and Nabors have almost identical production in 2023.

So, I was looking for a differentiator.


I think they are very even as prospects, but very different too. Odunze is a classic X while Nabers is a classic Z. I believe 90% of Nabers production came when moving to the slot? Daboll would absolutely make use of Nabers, I personally think a traditional X wideout would be a better fit though.
RE: RE: I've been consistent since the end of the season  
MojoEd : 4/4/2024 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16456672 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16456671 BigBlueBuff said:


Quote:


Odunze is just the better player than Nabers and the Giants can't afford to eff around with potential anymore. They need to get playmakers who will change the offense and help the quarterback.



I’m fine with either but I don’t think you’re taking Nabers on potential. He’s shown he’s really good on the field

Nabers is LSU’s all-time receptions leader. That’s impressive; he has the production.
RE: According to reports the gun was legal and the crime was him  
ryanmkeane : 4/4/2024 6:02 pm : link
In comment 16456563 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Having it in his pocket and not on his hip, if it was on hip he wouldn’t have been arrested. Not going to start a gun debate, but I don’t think that’s something teams would be concerned about.

He surrenders the gun and nobody I know at LSU has seen him with a gun since. Doesn’t mean he doesn’t still own one, but I’d imagine a number of NFL players do.

You don't think a 19 year old kid carrying a gun in a party type setting is something teams would be concerned about??
RE: RE: According to reports the gun was legal and the crime was him  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 6:04 pm : link
In comment 16456728 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16456563 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Having it in his pocket and not on his hip, if it was on hip he wouldn’t have been arrested. Not going to start a gun debate, but I don’t think that’s something teams would be concerned about.

He surrenders the gun and nobody I know at LSU has seen him with a gun since. Doesn’t mean he doesn’t still own one, but I’d imagine a number of NFL players do.


You don't think a 19 year old kid carrying a gun in a party type setting is something teams would be concerned about??


I think some teams would reduce his grade some for that, and traditionally the NYG would be that type of franchise. I don't know how it will go now.
RE: RE: Can't  
section125 : 4/4/2024 6:09 pm : link
In comment 16455866 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16455865 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


Wait to go 4-13 with whatever shiny new toy wide receiver that gets drafted and watch BD get fired. 🙄🙄🙄


Yep. They're wasting time. If they draft a WR, they better make the playoffs.


He is not getting fired if Schoen picks a WR. Get over it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I've been consistent since the end of the season  
Amtoft : 4/4/2024 6:30 pm : link
In comment 16456715 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16456686 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16456684 BigBlueBuff said:


Quote:




Odunze is? Bama has two corners about to get drafted in three weeks. Both are day-one prospects - Arnold and McKinstry.

LSU played Bama in this year. Here are Nabers numbers against them:

10 catches, 170 yards, 1 TD.

Does Odunze have a similar game?


I'd prefer not to use one game as my sample size.



Odunze and Nabors have almost identical production in 2023.

So, I was looking for a differentiator.



I think they are very even as prospects, but very different too. Odunze is a classic X while Nabers is a classic Z. I believe 90% of Nabers production came when moving to the slot? Daboll would absolutely make use of Nabers, I personally think a traditional X wideout would be a better fit though.


Why is Nabers a classic Z... he literally played a ton of X in college. Your 90% is more than slightly off and feels made up.
RE: According to reports the gun was legal and the crime was him  
Sky King : 4/4/2024 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16456563 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Having it in his pocket and not on his hip, if it was on hip he wouldn’t have been arrested. Not going to start a gun debate, but I don’t think that’s something teams would be concerned about.

He surrenders the gun and nobody I know at LSU has seen him with a gun since. Doesn’t mean he doesn’t still own one, but I’d imagine a number of NFL players do.


Enplane it away all you want, but a respected scout said there were NUMEROUS character red flags. So there's that.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 