Bruce Feldman The Athletic NFL Mock Draft - w/League Intel

"Having spent much of the past six weeks speaking to dozens of college football coaches and NFL sources, I put together my fourth annual first-round mock draft based on all that intel, as well as team needs.The evaluation process is always an inexact science. My aim with this project is to provide unique insight directly from the rival coaches who have scouted, game-planned for and then faced each of these prospects. Those sources, granted anonymity to speak freely about the prospects, know exactly what they're dealing with and what they've tried to do to them in real game situations."1. Bears - Williams2. Commanders - Daniels3. Patriots - Maye4. Vikings - McCarthy5. Chargers - Harrison Jr.6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, WashingtonThe Giants have an underwhelming quarterback situation with Daniel Jones returning and Drew Lock now in the mix. I could see them tempted to get into the top three for a promising QB, but receiver is also a big need, and here they'll have their choice of two studs in Odunze and Malik Nabers. Both are dazzling, but after drafting a blazer from the SEC last year in Jalin Hyatt, the hunch is they go for the bigger, more physical Odunze.The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Odunze isn't quite as fast as Nabers, but he is really explosive. The former track standout from Las Vegas clocked a 4.45 40 at the combine with a 1.52 10-yard split, a 39-inch vertical and a 4.03 shuttle time. His film is even more impressive than his workout numbers. Last season, he had 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. Everyone who has been around him comes away impressed. His ball skills are truly elite."His focus is awesome," a former Washington assistant told The Athletic, adding that Odunze would come back to the sideline and could tell coaches exactly how many times the ball rotated before it got to him. From the feedback I got from NFL folks and others who had been around him during the combine run-up, I came away thinking that Odunze is the other receiver alongside Harrison closest to being a can't-miss prospect.The Coaching Intel"(He is) as good as we've faced (in two decades as a college coach). Unbelievable with the ball in the air. Fantastic hands. Very good route runner. Good size. Good competitor. He is as good at tracking the ball as I've ever seen. That 50-50 ball, he had to have been 85 percent or better at those.""He can play inside or outside and eat you up. He's very polished and has a lot in his bag. He makes great adjustments and is very, very strong. He's the alpha receiver who bullies guys whenever there's a contested catch. I know people talked a lot about Marvin Harrison and we never played him, but if he's better than this guy, man, that's really saying something."