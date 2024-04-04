for display only
Dunleavy: Giants have met with Maye at least three times

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2024 9:53 am
Quote:
The Giants, who will pick No. 6 again, are believed to have privately worked out Maye last week in Chapel Hill, N.C., after general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll attended Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s Pro Day instead of North Carolina’s.

It was at least Maye’s third time in front of Giants’ brass, including meetings at the NFL Scouting Combine and at the team’s East Rutherford facility.

Drake Maye’s Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert comparisons create Giants intrigue after 2019 twist of fate - ( New Window )
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/4/2024 9:55 am : link
I think he’ll be there at three, if we wanna move up.
I think Maye is going to last  
jvm52106 : 4/4/2024 9:56 am : link
Past 3, making our move to get him much easier. I have zero issue giving up a first next year yo move up..
There is smoke out there about them trading up to 3  
Sean : 4/4/2024 9:56 am : link
The meetings to me are to be 100% sure since they'll have to move a 2025 first. They'd also need to be sure WSH is taking Daniels.

I'd guess there are parameters of a deal in place with NE assuming WSH takes Daniels.
They’ll meet him maybe another 20 times  
The_Boss : 4/4/2024 9:57 am : link
When he’s starting against them with Washington for the next decade.
Will NE trade out is the question, assuming Daniels to Commanders  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 9:58 am : link
I don't see them trading out unfortunately.
I think its pretty clear that the guy  
Dave on the UWS : 4/4/2024 10:04 am : link
they REALLY want in this draft is Maye.
Now, if Wash takes him at 2, they're screwed. I believe in that case, they will stay at 6 and take the WR.
BUT if he's there at 3, Schoen will move WHATEVER he needs to in order to make it happen. (The Godfather equivalent of "I'll make you an offer you can't refuse- to NE).

If he's right the arrow starts pointing up in a big way. If he's not, he's probably gone anyway.

His whole tenure here is riding on this evaluation and what happens.
As expected  
JonC : 4/4/2024 10:04 am : link
Maye checks the boxes and has all the tools.
RE: …  
Optimus-NY : 4/4/2024 10:05 am : link
In comment 16455931 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think he’ll be there at three, if we wanna move up.


Me too. The question is will the Pats be willing to accept what the Giants are offering, if the Pats are in fact not overly enamored with Maye?
RE: RE: …  
Sean : 4/4/2024 10:06 am : link
In comment 16455955 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16455931 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I think he’ll be there at three, if we wanna move up.



Me too. The question is will the Pats be willing to accept what the Giants are offering, if the Pats are in fact not overly enamored with Maye?

I think so. They drop down to 6 and get a blue chip WR. They'll get the NYG 2025 first rounder. They'll likely get another pick on top of that and a cost controlled player on their rookie deal.
RE: RE: RE: …  
Optimus-NY : 4/4/2024 10:13 am : link
In comment 16455960 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16455955 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16455931 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I think he’ll be there at three, if we wanna move up.



Me too. The question is will the Pats be willing to accept what the Giants are offering, if the Pats are in fact not overly enamored with Maye?


I think so. They drop down to 6 and get a blue chip WR. They'll get the NYG 2025 first rounder. They'll likely get another pick on top of that and a cost controlled player on their rookie deal.


I'm thinking the Giants give up #6, #47, their first round pick next year along with their third round pick next year to get him. Beats what the Vikings will pay + the Pats can still take a QB at 6 that they like from that second tier. Nix or Pennix will still be there for sure; JJM will be probably be gone in this scenario though, with Minnesota trading up to 5 with the Chargers to take him.
Do whatever you have to do to get him.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/4/2024 10:15 am : link
.
RE: I think its pretty clear that the guy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2024 10:16 am : link
In comment 16455952 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
they REALLY want in this draft is Maye.
Now, if Wash takes him at 2, they're screwed. I believe in that case, they will stay at 6 and take the WR.
BUT if he's there at 3, Schoen will move WHATEVER he needs to in order to make it happen. (The Godfather equivalent of "I'll make you an offer you can't refuse- to NE).

If he's right the arrow starts pointing up in a big way. If he's not, he's probably gone anyway.

His whole tenure here is riding on this evaluation and what happens.


This is what I suspect too. They really like Maye but he may not get by Washington. If he does, I think they will try to trade up with the Pats.
They have also  
k2tampa : 4/4/2024 10:16 am : link
met with McCarthy three times. I saw a comment from Daniels' agent, reported the day after his pro day, that he has a visit scheduled with the Giants. If that means a 30 visit, and not the dinner the night before the pro day, that would be three for him too.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/4/2024 10:16 am : link
And the fact that Giants brass including Schoen for some, attended 6 UNC games in 2023.

He’s their guy.
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2024 10:16 am : link
not sure he gets by Washington.
RE: There is smoke out there about them trading up to 3  
auxelectric : 4/4/2024 10:18 am : link
In comment 16455935 Sean said:
Quote:
The meetings to me are to be 100% sure since they'll have to move a 2025 first. They'd also need to be sure WSH is taking Daniels.

I'd guess there are parameters of a deal in place with NE assuming WSH takes Daniels.


It fits Schoen's process and explains why they have been aggressive in getting more face time with Maye. I believe he was one of if not the first 30 visits for them.

They're doing their diligence on the other QBs as fall back plans but I agree that Maye is the one they want and they are checking the boxes to be comfortable with the rumored trade up to 3. All it requires is WAS to take Daniels and I think this will happen.

Unless NE was McCarthy then a trade with ARZ makes sense and I would hope the Ossenfort/Cowden relationship would give us the upper hand there.
RE: I'm  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/4/2024 10:18 am : link
In comment 16455977 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not sure he gets by Washington.


I’d be surprised if WFT doesn’t take Daniels.
RE: RE: I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2024 10:27 am : link
In comment 16455984 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16455977 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


not sure he gets by Washington.



I’d be surprised if WFT doesn’t take Daniels.


No one knows what Washington is doing.
I think Wash (and Pats) want Daniels  
JonC : 4/4/2024 10:28 am : link
NYG could get an opportunity to trade up to #3.
RE: As expected  
jvm52106 : 4/4/2024 10:32 am : link
In comment 16455953 JonC said:
Quote:
Maye checks the boxes and has all the tools.


Yep.. One thing I can say for sure I have been Maye first, Williams would be second but he will be gone then JJM..
RE: I think Wash (and Pats) want Daniels  
bw in dc : 4/4/2024 10:34 am : link
In comment 16455997 JonC said:
Quote:
NYG could get an opportunity to trade up to #3.


My $.02...I'm buying JMac to the Pats at #3 if they don't trade out.

Which would be a huge draft gift to push Maye down.

RE: RE: I think Wash (and Pats) want Daniels  
JonC : 4/4/2024 10:36 am : link
In comment 16456007 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16455997 JonC said:


Quote:


NYG could get an opportunity to trade up to #3.



My $.02...I'm buying JMac to the Pats at #3 if they don't trade out.

Which would be a huge draft gift to push Maye down.


Agree, as long the Vikes don't want Maye.
RE: RE: I think Wash (and Pats) want Daniels  
jvm52106 : 4/4/2024 10:36 am : link
In comment 16456007 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16455997 JonC said:


Quote:


NYG could get an opportunity to trade up to #3.



My $.02...I'm buying JMac to the Pats at #3 if they don't trade out.

Which would be a huge draft gift to push Maye down.


Agreed...
While it's True that Jacoby Brissett is better than  
M.S. : 4/4/2024 10:37 am : link

any QB on the Giants current roster, is he really enough (i.e. a long-term answer) for the Pats to move out of the 3-hole and potentially miss out on a franchise QB?

That's a tough one.
RE: While it's True that Jacoby Brissett is better than  
Jim in Tampa : 4/4/2024 10:48 am : link
In comment 16456010 M.S. said:
Quote:

any QB on the Giants current roster, is he really enough (i.e. a long-term answer) for the Pats to move out of the 3-hole and potentially miss out on a franchise QB?

That's a tough one.

Agreed.

It's like we're trying to convince ourselves that the Pats would trade out of 3 because it would be better for us, just like Giants' fans originally tried to convince themselves that the Bears might keep Fields and trade out of the top spot, so that we could take Caleb.

QB is the toughest position to fill and more often than not your best chance to do it is at the top of the draft.

Even if you have a bad team, playing a tough schedule and you lose your starting QB, you can still finish with the 6th worst record and be out of the running for a top QB.

I just can't see the Pats passing on a QB at 3, knowing that they can be bad every year, but still not bad enough to have a shot at a top QB prospect.
And how many times did the Giants meet with McCarthy?  
barens : 4/4/2024 10:53 am : link
Seemed like a lot as well.
On the last two posts  
bigblue5611 : 4/4/2024 10:53 am : link
Hasn't there been rumblings that Pats are higher on Nix than Maye/JJM if Daniels is gone?
i think nyg want maye the most  
Eric on Li : 4/4/2024 10:54 am : link
i think they are probably hoping he ends up qb 4 and jjm leap frogs him for qb3.
In favor of the Giants is Pats  
GiantTuff1 : 4/4/2024 10:57 am : link
are in year one of Eliot Wolfe and Mayo. Pats can afford to take a slower route to the build and pass on QB initially to strengthen the roster..

The Giants are in year 3 of Daboll and Schoen. We need a franchise QB to juice this team and give us hope. If it was year 1 for them then QB might not be the urgent need it is today.
If the Giants have strong conviction that Maye is a franchise QB  
Rick in Dallas : 4/4/2024 10:58 am : link
I would be OK giving up next year’s number 1 to move up to get him
We are not going anywhere without a good QB.
RE: In favor of the Giants is Pats  
bw in dc : 4/4/2024 11:03 am : link
In comment 16456059 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
are in year one of Eliot Wolfe and Mayo. Pats can afford to take a slower route to the build and pass on QB initially to strengthen the roster..


That's the other hope...right.

What's interesting to me is that I still think the Pats have a playoff caliber D, especially getting some players healthy (Judon, Gonzo). People can pile on BB's drafting the last three years, but I think he found some serious talent to stock that D.
RE: On the last two posts  
M.S. : 4/4/2024 11:04 am : link
In comment 16456040 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
Hasn't there been rumblings that Pats are higher on Nix than Maye/JJM if Daniels is gone?

I'm the last one to say since I haven't been following the rumblings about QB preferences. I'm taking it on faith that some of the rumblings are true, others false and some are just pure B.S.

In any event, I think Jim in Tampa said it best: "It's like we're trying to convince ourselves that the Pats would trade out of 3 because it would be better for us..."
I have wanted Maye all along  
Rjanyg : 4/4/2024 11:06 am : link
Sy had that video that opened my eyes to McCarthy maybe being a better player than Maye, especially on 3rd down and under pressure.

I personally would love it if Maye was a Giant. I do have a hard time believing NE would bounce out of that position when they need a QB, but they need so much that acquiring extra picks and moving to 6 to get Nix or Penix might be just fine for them.

I would want to keep pick 47 somehow, that is my hang up with trading up. I think that could be a really good player, a WR, CB or DT which we all need to add talent at.

Maybe NYG can get NE 3rd round pick and pick 3, NYG send NE pick 6, 47, 2005 1st and 4th round picks.
RE: In favor of the Giants is Pats  
M.S. : 4/4/2024 11:07 am : link
In comment 16456059 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
are in year one of Eliot Wolfe and Mayo. Pats can afford to take a slower route to the build and pass on QB initially to strengthen the roster..

The Giants are in year 3 of Daboll and Schoen. We need a franchise QB to juice this team and give us hope. If it was year 1 for them then QB might not be the urgent need it is today.

Sounds good, but I'm afraid the Giants are really in Year One of the Joe Schoen / Brian Daboll regime even though the clock says Year 3.

It's  
AcidTest : 4/4/2024 11:10 am : link
pretty clear the Giants want Maye with JJM as a backup choice. The question is how much they are willing to offer to move up to #3. My guess is that it would at least cost #6, #47, and our #1 and #2 or #1 and #3 next year. Players like Neal and Ojulari as someone reported on an earlier thread might also have to be included. Trade charts are irrelevant. The cost will be astronomical.

What I don't understand is why New England would trade with anyone. One of the first rules of drafting is that you don't trade down if you need a QB and can draft one at your position without having to move up. Nobody knows where our picks will fall in the various rounds next year, and New England might not be able to package multiple day one and day two picks to be move up. They might not even be able to find a trade partner. Their fanbase would be furious if Wolf traded a pick that became a franchise QB for another team. He'd be fired, and rightfully so.

Schoen will also rightfully be fired if he moves up for Maye and he becomes Sam Darnold. It's a variant of the "Pottery Barn Rule," except that instead of "you break it, you bought it," it's "you traded up for him, you own him."

I wouldn't move up for any of these QBs, expect maybe to #5 for #70. Massive move ups for QBs fail at least 50% of the time, and none of these QBs to me are worth the draft capital required to get one. I am also concerned that Schoen would make a massive move up to compensate for the disastrous contract he gave Jones.
RE: Do whatever you have to do to get him.  
Trainmaster : 4/4/2024 11:11 am : link
So you’d give up 2024 #6 and #47 and 2025 1st and a 2026 1st?

Desperation sinks franchises worse than not having a “franchise QB”

If the giants have a conviction on the guy  
LW_Giants : 4/4/2024 11:13 am : link
then they should do whatever it takes to get him. No more half measures.
RE: I have wanted Maye all along  
AcidTest : 4/4/2024 11:15 am : link
In comment 16456080 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Sy had that video that opened my eyes to McCarthy maybe being a better player than Maye, especially on 3rd down and under pressure.

I personally would love it if Maye was a Giant. I do have a hard time believing NE would bounce out of that position when they need a QB, but they need so much that acquiring extra picks and moving to 6 to get Nix or Penix might be just fine for them.

I would want to keep pick 47 somehow, that is my hang up with trading up. I think that could be a really good player, a WR, CB or DT which we all need to add talent at.

Maybe NYG can get NE 3rd round pick and pick 3, NYG send NE pick 6, 47, 2005 1st and 4th round picks.


I'd be stunned if we could keep #47 in any move up with NE or AZ. That's just not realistic. Those teams want that pick for the same reason you want to keep it, namely this is a deep draft, especially at WR, and there will be many good players as a consequence in the second and third rounds.

I doubt whether New England wants to use the #6 pick on Nix or Penix, but if they didn't then those players will likely be taken before their second round pick. Trading with us therefore means that they either overdraft Nix or Penix at #6 or miss out on the top six QBs, assuming that Minnesota trades up with AZ or SD for JJM.
He’s the Herbert-like  
mittenedman : 4/4/2024 11:21 am : link
prize. Get it the F done.
I respect Sy immensely  
mittenedman : 4/4/2024 11:23 am : link
and his track record speaks for itself but imagine Maye in Michigan’s offense. I believe he would’ve been just as good if not better.

Maye has a top 5 ceiling or as Jerod Mayo put it “an unlimited ceiling”. I don’t see that upside with JJ. Jmo
Hey Guys  
M.S. : 4/4/2024 11:24 am : link
There's something called "Desperation," and then there's something called "Stupidity."

Confound the two at your own peril.
I love  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2024 11:26 am : link
how some posters says "no excuses... get him."

Yeah, there are legitimate excuses. It takes two to tango and at least one team has more to offer.
RE: RE: While it's True that Jacoby Brissett is better than  
AcidTest : 4/4/2024 11:30 am : link
In comment 16456028 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16456010 M.S. said:


Quote:



any QB on the Giants current roster, is he really enough (i.e. a long-term answer) for the Pats to move out of the 3-hole and potentially miss out on a franchise QB?

That's a tough one.


Agreed.

It's like we're trying to convince ourselves that the Pats would trade out of 3 because it would be better for us, just like Giants' fans originally tried to convince themselves that the Bears might keep Fields and trade out of the top spot, so that we could take Caleb.

QB is the toughest position to fill and more often than not your best chance to do it is at the top of the draft.

Even if you have a bad team, playing a tough schedule and you lose your starting QB, you can still finish with the 6th worst record and be out of the running for a top QB.

I just can't see the Pats passing on a QB at 3, knowing that they can be bad every year, but still not bad enough to have a shot at a top QB prospect.


+2. Excellent analysis.
RE: As expected  
nygiantfan : 4/4/2024 11:30 am : link
In comment 16455953 JonC said:
Quote:
Maye checks the boxes and has all the tools.


This is really a test if the Giants brass has the right tools.
Increasingly feels like trade up for Maye or Nabers/Odunze  
Heisenberg : 4/4/2024 11:32 am : link
.
the reason  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2024 11:32 am : link
why the Pats could trade down is they may simply not be high on the QBs. Likely? Maybe not, but don't know.
RE: Increasingly feels like trade up for Maye or Nabers/Odunze  
nygiantfan : 4/4/2024 11:37 am : link
In comment 16456147 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
.


What? The Giants trading up from #6 for a WR in this draft would be ridiculous.
RE: the reason  
Dan in the Springs : 4/4/2024 11:41 am : link
In comment 16456149 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
why the Pats could trade down is they may simply not be high on the QBs. Likely? Maybe not, but don't know.


Or possibly they have equal grades on four players. If they're at 3 and they like Maye/JJ/Penix/Nix about the same, they can trade to 6, still get a QB they like, and pick up assets to win with.
RE: RE: RE: …  
gersh : 4/4/2024 11:46 am : link
In comment 16455960 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16455955 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16455931 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I think he’ll be there at three, if we wanna move up.



Me too. The question is will the Pats be willing to accept what the Giants are offering, if the Pats are in fact not overly enamored with Maye?


I think so. They drop down to 6 and get a blue chip WR. They'll get the NYG 2025 first rounder. They'll likely get another pick on top of that and a cost controlled player on their rookie deal.


True. Giants 2025 first rounder has to be a betting favorite for a top 5 pick.
NE will likely add their own top 5 pick.
If NE sees 2 top QBs for 2025 they like better than the 3rd QB in 2024 - trading with the Giants makes sense.
RE: I love  
mittenedman : 4/4/2024 11:48 am : link
In comment 16456132 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
how some posters says "no excuses... get him."

Yeah, there are legitimate excuses. It takes two to tango and at least one team has more to offer.


Yes, it’s a 32-team league. Unfortunately the Giants can’t just get what they want because they really, really want it.
Getting a nasty WR1 is a great consolation prize. Gotta keep sawing wood.
RE: I love  
LW_Giants : 4/4/2024 11:51 am : link
In comment 16456132 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
how some posters says "no excuses... get him."

Yeah, there are legitimate excuses. It takes two to tango and at least one team has more to offer.


Not sure if this is a reference to me, but if so, then I'll just say that this is obviously true and I never meant to say otherwise. I just don't want to read after that the Giants loved a guy but didn't really explore moving up for that person because there wasn't agreement in the front office that it was time to move on from Jones.
The best bet to get to Maye  
UberAlias : 4/4/2024 11:52 am : link
Is through Arizona. There's probably a deal that works for everyone if you can work out:
@3 - NYG -Maye
@4 - NE -JJM
@6 - Az -MHJ/Nabers

That's assuming Washington takes Daniels, which could easily happen, and if they do take Maye, obviously all bets are off.

RE: RE: RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 11:56 am : link
In comment 16455960 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16455955 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16455931 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I think he’ll be there at three, if we wanna move up.



Me too. The question is will the Pats be willing to accept what the Giants are offering, if the Pats are in fact not overly enamored with Maye?


I think so. They drop down to 6 and get a blue chip WR. They'll get the NYG 2025 first rounder. They'll likely get another pick on top of that and a cost controlled player on their rookie deal.


They could drop to 6 for pick 6, future 1st and 2nd and maybe 3rd, then get to 4 for future 2nd and 3rd and get JJM. Would be a great move on their part.
RE: RE: Increasingly feels like trade up for Maye or Nabers/Odunze  
Heisenberg : 4/4/2024 11:57 am : link
In comment 16456158 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
In comment 16456147 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


.



What? The Giants trading up from #6 for a WR in this draft would be ridiculous.


Uh, whoops. Bad writing by me. What I meant was it seems like:

1) Trade up for Maye

or

2) Stay put for Nabers/Odunze.

I'm hoping the Giants and Pats have the trade  
mittenedman : 4/4/2024 11:58 am : link
worked out. Just like with Deonte Banks last year, they'll pull the trigger if WAS doesn't draft Maye. Otherwise, deal's off.
RE: The best bet to get to Maye  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 11:58 am : link
In comment 16456193 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Is through Arizona. There's probably a deal that works for everyone if you can work out:
@3 - NYG -Maye
@4 - NE -JJM
@6 - Az -MHJ/Nabers

That's assuming Washington takes Daniels, which could easily happen, and if they do take Maye, obviously all bets are off.


Yeah they could do that or NE could have a deal in place with AZ after they trade down with us too. Pick 6, 2025 2nd and 3rd from us, 2025 2nd and 3rd for pick 4. They could get the guy they like more and a 2025 1st from us.
RE: RE: RE: Increasingly feels like trade up for Maye or Nabers/Odunze  
nygiantfan : 4/4/2024 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16456202 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
In comment 16456158 nygiantfan said:


Quote:


In comment 16456147 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


.



What? The Giants trading up from #6 for a WR in this draft would be ridiculous.



Uh, whoops. Bad writing by me. What I meant was it seems like:

1) Trade up for Maye

or

2) Stay put for Nabers/Odunze.



Right on brother!
obviously, if Washington takes Maye  
Dave on the UWS : 4/4/2024 12:12 pm : link
Schoen has to go to Plan B.
If he has evaluated Maye and sees his ceiling as a top 5 QB, then NO price is too high.
Until they get the RIGHT QB in here, they are just spinning their wheels. #1s from future years?
Didn't work out too well (so far) with KT and Neal.
Use the draft capital, get your guy.

NE may be amenable to a trade down to 6. for 2 reasons.
1. they may like Nix, who they can take for sure at 6.
2. they may like the QBs next year better, and can use the 6th pick to grab one of these elite WRs to pair with a QB next year.

I'm quite sure, Schoen has been having conversations for awhile now with NE and Ariz. to have the framework of a deal in place.

This is a high stakes poker game now, between these 3 teams and Minn. push your chips to the middle of the table and call!
RE: And how many times did the Giants meet with McCarthy?  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16456038 barens said:
Quote:
Seemed like a lot as well.


Yes, I don't think it's Maye or WR at 6. I think it's Maye, JJM or WR at 6.
Look, Each GM Wants To  
Trainmaster : 4/4/2024 12:15 pm : link
While I don't want the Giants to expend "Draft Capital" to trade up, I understand that if the Giants have a very strong conviction on one of the QBs versus the others (and they know Jones is done physically and otherwise), then need to try to make a move.

What I hope is that Schoen is leveraging in any talks with NE, Arizona or the Chargers, that a trade with the Giants still leaves the trading partner at 6th overall and likely a shot at one of the three highly rated receivers. So those teams MIGHT be willing to take a guarantee of extracting at least some Draft Capital from the Giants (but not a King's Ransom) rather than driving the Giants off and the Giants end up getting their guy without a trade up.

I hope Schoen has some "trade parameters" in place, but makes no trades until draft day and see how things play out.

This "trade at any cost" talk makes no sense to me.

Even Accorsi didn't "trade for Eli at any cost". San Diego really wanted Osi and Ernie stuck to his guns (thankfully).



Maye is who I want  
armstead98 : 4/4/2024 12:15 pm : link
Only guy other than Williams id trade up for.

Otherwise sit tight and maybe take JJM although I’d rather just take a WR
At this point how do you argue that they don't have a strong convictio  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/4/2024 12:18 pm : link
On at least two of these guys. There's soo much activity to say otherwise. They've been all over maye for months.
RE: At this point how do you argue that they don't have a strong convictio  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16456240 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
On at least two of these guys. There's soo much activity to say otherwise. They've been all over maye for months.


I think the interest in Maye and JJM is very real. I imagine they have worked the phones for every possible scenario. If they really love Maye, then trading pick 6, 2025 1st, 2nd and 3rd for pick 3 followed by NE trading a 2025 2nd and 3rd to AZ for pick 4 would make a lot of sense. NE could get JJM plus our 2025 1st while we get Maye at 3. The trade for pick 3 will be much, much more expensive than the trade to 4 so they better be right.
It's  
AcidTest : 4/4/2024 1:19 pm : link
Drake Maye! He's the second coming of John Elway! Anybody who doesn't want to move up for him doesn't watch enough college football! The cost is irrelevant!

Let's offer NE Neal, Ojulari and:

2024: #1, #2, #3.
2025: #1, #2, #3.
2026: #1, #2, #3.

Great deal for the Giants!
RE: It's  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16456358 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Drake Maye! He's the second coming of John Elway! Anybody who doesn't want to move up for him doesn't watch enough college football! The cost is irrelevant!

Let's offer NE Neal, Ojulari and:

2024: #1, #2, #3.
2025: #1, #2, #3.
2026: #1, #2, #3.

Great deal for the Giants!


You know how I feel about it, I prefer to not sell the farm for pick 3 myself. If we can get Maye/JJM at pick 4 for a 2025 2nd and 3rd or less great. If not, move on to plan B trade down or Nabers/Odunze.
Acid  
cosmicj : 4/4/2024 1:23 pm : link
Your opposition to trading up for a QB looks more and more sensible the farther I get into this draft.
.  
Go Terps : 4/4/2024 1:29 pm : link
I just don't see how Maye or McCarthy are ahead of Penix/Nix to the point that trading up is the best option.

That said if it must be Maye or McCarthy I'd rather a trade up that than sitting at 6 and drafting a WR.

Leaving the first round without a QB, in this class, is a big miss.
RE: It's  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16456358 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Drake Maye! He's the second coming of John Elway! Anybody who doesn't want to move up for him doesn't watch enough college football! The cost is irrelevant!

Let's offer NE Neal, Ojulari and:

2024: #1, #2, #3.
2025: #1, #2, #3.
2026: #1, #2, #3.

Great deal for the Giants!


Except for the Neal and Ojulari. I wouldn't mind a trade up for Maye, but the chances in my view that NE trades out are slim UNLESS a team overwhelms them with a deal they can't refuse. Probably something like 2024 #6 and 47 and 2025 #1 and #3, and 2026 #2 and might get their attention.
RE: the reason  
Eric on Li : 4/4/2024 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16456149 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
why the Pats could trade down is they may simply not be high on the QBs. Likely? Maybe not, but don't know.


imo the way they have handled their QB spot so far this offseason implies they are taking a QB in the draft. Brissett to a 1 year deal, at lower price than the veterans who are competing to start, to me indicates he is a 1 year stop gap likely to back up more games than he starts. fields was available for nothing, he'd have been a very easy add to bring to camp and let compete with brissett if they werent enamored with a QB they will likely have a shot at it. jimmy g probably another.

it could be that they are high on penix/nix and dont feel the need to pick a QB at #3 so they are willing to move back but i think it's more likely they take a qb at 3.
RE: RE: the reason  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16456382 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16456149 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


why the Pats could trade down is they may simply not be high on the QBs. Likely? Maybe not, but don't know.



imo the way they have handled their QB spot so far this offseason implies they are taking a QB in the draft. Brissett to a 1 year deal, at lower price than the veterans who are competing to start, to me indicates he is a 1 year stop gap likely to back up more games than he starts. fields was available for nothing, he'd have been a very easy add to bring to camp and let compete with brissett if they werent enamored with a QB they will likely have a shot at it. jimmy g probably another.

it could be that they are high on penix/nix and dont feel the need to pick a QB at #3 so they are willing to move back but i think it's more likely they take a qb at 3.


They could come away with a QB they like more in JJM and our 2025 1st plus maybe more if they traded with us then up with AZ.
RE: RE: RE: the reason  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16456390 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16456382 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16456149 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


why the Pats could trade down is they may simply not be high on the QBs. Likely? Maybe not, but don't know.



imo the way they have handled their QB spot so far this offseason implies they are taking a QB in the draft. Brissett to a 1 year deal, at lower price than the veterans who are competing to start, to me indicates he is a 1 year stop gap likely to back up more games than he starts. fields was available for nothing, he'd have been a very easy add to bring to camp and let compete with brissett if they werent enamored with a QB they will likely have a shot at it. jimmy g probably another.

it could be that they are high on penix/nix and dont feel the need to pick a QB at #3 so they are willing to move back but i think it's more likely they take a qb at 3.



They could come away with a QB they like more in JJM and our 2025 1st plus maybe more if they traded with us then up with AZ.


They wouldn't take the risk in Minnesota beating them to JJ at 4 so I doubt it.
RE: It's  
bw in dc : 4/4/2024 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16456358 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Drake Maye! He's the second coming of John Elway! Anybody who doesn't want to move up for him doesn't watch enough college football! The cost is irrelevant!

Let's offer NE Neal, Ojulari and:

2024: #1, #2, #3.
2025: #1, #2, #3.
2026: #1, #2, #3.

Great deal for the Giants!


Well, Maye isn't Elway's caliber, but he does have a high-end toolbox. I actually see some Joe Burrow.

And I think Maye's 2022 video is being ignored too much.
RE: RE: RE: RE: the reason  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16456395 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16456390 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16456382 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16456149 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


why the Pats could trade down is they may simply not be high on the QBs. Likely? Maybe not, but don't know.



imo the way they have handled their QB spot so far this offseason implies they are taking a QB in the draft. Brissett to a 1 year deal, at lower price than the veterans who are competing to start, to me indicates he is a 1 year stop gap likely to back up more games than he starts. fields was available for nothing, he'd have been a very easy add to bring to camp and let compete with brissett if they werent enamored with a QB they will likely have a shot at it. jimmy g probably another.

it could be that they are high on penix/nix and dont feel the need to pick a QB at #3 so they are willing to move back but i think it's more likely they take a qb at 3.



They could come away with a QB they like more in JJM and our 2025 1st plus maybe more if they traded with us then up with AZ.



They wouldn't take the risk in Minnesota beating them to JJ at 4 so I doubt it.


They would only do it if they had a deal in place, couldn't be haphazard.
RE: RE: In favor of the Giants is Pats  
GiantTuff1 : 4/4/2024 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16456085 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16456059 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:


are in year one of Eliot Wolfe and Mayo. Pats can afford to take a slower route to the build and pass on QB initially to strengthen the roster..

The Giants are in year 3 of Daboll and Schoen. We need a franchise QB to juice this team and give us hope. If it was year 1 for them then QB might not be the urgent need it is today.


Sounds good, but I'm afraid the Giants are really in Year One of the Joe Schoen / Brian Daboll regime even though the clock says Year 3.

Perhaps, but only due to the half assery theme of the last decade plus. Even if the slate is clean which I hope it is with ownership, the fans aren’t so forgiving so the public pressure is worse than normal year 1 pressure. I think they are feeling it and know the owners can be swayed by public outcry. A QB buys them something closer to year 1 pressure.

FIXED: Look, Each GM Wants To 'Win' Each Trade  
Trainmaster : 4/4/2024 2:36 pm : link
forgot double quotes don't come though.

it certainly looks like Schoen  
Dave on the UWS : 4/4/2024 2:56 pm : link
has decided Maye is his guy. (JJM is likely a fallback in case the Commanders nab him at #2).

At what cost? To me, the tea leaves are saying the Giants ABSOLUTELY want to come out of rd 1 with a QB.
This isn't like 2004, when they still had Kerry Collins on the roster.
They have diddly squat going forward. They've boxed themselves into a corner, so it WILL take a king's ransom to get their guy.
However, if JS is right and the guy is what they hoped he would be, nobody will give a damn about the draft capital.

If he's wrong, he's canned.
There was  
Pete in MD : 4/4/2024 2:56 pm : link
asshat info earlier on this board that said if the right QB is there at #3, NYG are offering NE a boat load to trade up, but it isn't a sure thing by any means. NE also has QB problems.
It will take a lot to get NE to trade down  
Jaenyg : 4/4/2024 3:03 pm : link
Considering they have QB needs as well.

The sweet spot is Arizona which is why the scouting into JJM and Penix is heavy.

Let Dabs highlight all who he thinks he can work with and then go earn your salary Joe.
RE: There was  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16456477 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
asshat info earlier on this board that said if the right QB is there at #3, NYG are offering NE a boat load to trade up, but it isn't a sure thing by any means. NE also has QB problems.


Unfortunately it's really out of the Giants hands at this point, I'm not gettin my hopes up. NE isn't going to make a trade until they are on the clock, and IF the QB they don't love who's sitting there, they MAY trade out. And if that's the case, I agree it's going to entail a boatload, because Minnesota may have the same plans to get to 3. There will be multiple plan B moves the Giants will then turn to, including taking one of the top receivers.
RE: it certainly looks like Schoen  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16456475 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
has decided Maye is his guy. (JJM is likely a fallback in case the Commanders nab him at #2).

At what cost? To me, the tea leaves are saying the Giants ABSOLUTELY want to come out of rd 1 with a QB.
This isn't like 2004, when they still had Kerry Collins on the roster.
They have diddly squat going forward. They've boxed themselves into a corner, so it WILL take a king's ransom to get their guy.
However, if JS is right and the guy is what they hoped he would be, nobody will give a damn about the draft capital.

If he's wrong, he's canned.


I think if he doesn't take a QB Dabs and Schoen both won't be here long, if he takes a bad qb they won't be here long, so the best option is to swing for the fences and give it a shot. That's the only way to really ensure their futures imp. I don't see us having this high of a pick again, sure they could sign a FA QB to a massive QB next year but that won't do any good.
RE: RE: it certainly looks like Schoen  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16456492 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16456475 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


has decided Maye is his guy. (JJM is likely a fallback in case the Commanders nab him at #2).

At what cost? To me, the tea leaves are saying the Giants ABSOLUTELY want to come out of rd 1 with a QB.
This isn't like 2004, when they still had Kerry Collins on the roster.
They have diddly squat going forward. They've boxed themselves into a corner, so it WILL take a king's ransom to get their guy.
However, if JS is right and the guy is what they hoped he would be, nobody will give a damn about the draft capital.

If he's wrong, he's canned.



I think if he doesn't take a QB Dabs and Schoen both won't be here long, if he takes a bad qb they won't be here long, so the best option is to swing for the fences and give it a shot. That's the only way to really ensure their futures imp. I don't see us having this high of a pick again, sure they could sign a FA QB to a massive QB next year but that won't do any good.


Either they are successful in trading up or they're not, I don't expect their record to be much better next year.
RE: RE: RE: it certainly looks like Schoen  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16456497 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16456492 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16456475 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


has decided Maye is his guy. (JJM is likely a fallback in case the Commanders nab him at #2).

At what cost? To me, the tea leaves are saying the Giants ABSOLUTELY want to come out of rd 1 with a QB.
This isn't like 2004, when they still had Kerry Collins on the roster.
They have diddly squat going forward. They've boxed themselves into a corner, so it WILL take a king's ransom to get their guy.
However, if JS is right and the guy is what they hoped he would be, nobody will give a damn about the draft capital.

If he's wrong, he's canned.



I think if he doesn't take a QB Dabs and Schoen both won't be here long, if he takes a bad qb they won't be here long, so the best option is to swing for the fences and give it a shot. That's the only way to really ensure their futures imp. I don't see us having this high of a pick again, sure they could sign a FA QB to a massive QB next year but that won't do any good.



Either they are successful in trading up or they're not, I don't expect their record to be much better next year.


Yeah, they have a longer leash with a rookie QB in place though. And if the rookie comes in and plays well then they will definitely have a better record than without him. I give them 2 years if they don't get a promising QB in the draft. With a promising QB in the draft, they will get 3+ years.
RE: … nobody will give a damn about the draft capital.  
Trainmaster : 4/4/2024 4:03 pm : link
Not giving a damn about draft capital will get him fired.

While having great pieces and no QB is a disaster, so is having a great QB and nothing around him. Schoen is getting paid to get a QB AND PIECES.

Getting your favorite QB and not having a 2024 2nd and 3rd and no 2025 and 2026 first rounder is as much or more of a disaster. Look at how pedestrian Mahomes looked in the SB versus Tampa with both his starting tackles out.

Put Mahomes on the 2023 Giants and how many more games do they win? 2? 3? Very likely still miss the playoffs.

RE: RE: … nobody will give a damn about the draft capital.  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16456588 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Not giving a damn about draft capital will get him fired.

While having great pieces and no QB is a disaster, so is having a great QB and nothing around him. Schoen is getting paid to get a QB AND PIECES.

Getting your favorite QB and not having a 2024 2nd and 3rd and no 2025 and 2026 first rounder is as much or more of a disaster. Look at how pedestrian Mahomes looked in the SB versus Tampa with both his starting tackles out.

Put Mahomes on the 2023 Giants and how many more games do they win? 2? 3? Very likely still miss the playoffs.


You have to give to get...
RE: RE: … nobody will give a damn about the draft capital.  
BleedBlue46 : 4/4/2024 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16456588 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Not giving a damn about draft capital will get him fired.

While having great pieces and no QB is a disaster, so is having a great QB and nothing around him. Schoen is getting paid to get a QB AND PIECES.

Getting your favorite QB and not having a 2024 2nd and 3rd and no 2025 and 2026 first rounder is as much or more of a disaster. Look at how pedestrian Mahomes looked in the SB versus Tampa with both his starting tackles out.

Put Mahomes on the 2023 Giants and how many more games do they win? 2? 3? Very likely still miss the playoffs.


They wouldn't trade anymore than pick 6, 47 2025 1st and 3rd or pick 6 2025 1st, 2nd and 3rd. I know that's still a lot, but they aren't trading pick 6 and 2 future 1sts plus
RE: RE: … nobody will give a damn about the draft capital.  
Strahan91 : 4/4/2024 6:03 pm : link
In comment 16456588 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Not giving a damn about draft capital will get him fired.

While having great pieces and no QB is a disaster, so is having a great QB and nothing around him. Schoen is getting paid to get a QB AND PIECES.

Getting your favorite QB and not having a 2024 2nd and 3rd and no 2025 and 2026 first rounder is as much or more of a disaster. Look at how pedestrian Mahomes looked in the SB versus Tampa with both his starting tackles out.

Put Mahomes on the 2023 Giants and how many more games do they win? 2? 3? Very likely still miss the playoffs.

You don't think the Giants with Mahomes would make the playoffs? They won 6 games with some of the worst QB play imaginaable. They'd easily make the playoffs with Mahomes
