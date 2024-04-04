Dunleavy: Giants have met with Maye at least three times

The Giants, who will pick No. 6 again, are believed to have privately worked out Maye last week in Chapel Hill, N.C., after general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll attended Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s Pro Day instead of North Carolina’s.



It was at least Maye’s third time in front of Giants’ brass, including meetings at the NFL Scouting Combine and at the team’s East Rutherford facility.