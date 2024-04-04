Jason La Canfora: Projecting the 1st rd QBs

Well here's another take with McCarthy as the 2nd and Maye as the 4th QB. Doesn't seem likely to me, but what do I know. He may be right on where Penix and Nix are projected to go though.
J.J. McCarthy, Washington Commanders, No. 2 overall -
One agent, who got to know most of the leading men in this class as he recruited them but who does not represent McCarthy, said: “His maturity is off the charts. Owners will fall in love with him.”
And this from a GM who was at Michigan’s pro day but does not anticipate being in position to take a quarterback this high: “He kind of blew me away. I wasn’t really expecting it. It was an elite, elite performance.”
Jayden Daniels, New York Giants (trade), No. 3 overall -
GMs and both agents I spoke with were convinced the Patriots, who hold the third pick, are open to trading down.
“I don’t get the sense they feel like they have to take their guy now,” said one agent who had discussions with Patriots brass during the free agency process. How far down they would be willing to go is the question, but this scenario only requires a drop back of three spots.
“The Giants are not married to Daniel Jones, I can promise you that,” said the agent for the first-round QB. “They are looking to move on.” The second GM said, “The Giants want a quarterback.” I continue to hear the Giants are highest on McCarthy, but acquiring him might not be possible.
Still, Daniels could end up the best of this bunch. One evaluator told me he “runs like Lamar [Jackson] but throws like [C.J.] Stroud.” Sounds like a Daboll quarterback to me.
Drake Maye, Minnesota Vikings (trade), No. 4 overall
Michael Penix Jr., Las Vegas Raiders, No. 13 overall
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (trade), No. 30 overall
Would be a dream, he's been my hope since October of last year.
He's got a very entitled, very unhappy fan base. He's got a shot at a top QB. A QB buys the franchise time at worst and could be a franchise guy at best.
What would you do. (And yes, he has final say and isn't afraid to use it.)
I don't see how that is possible if we believe the rumors. One, I think Washington takes him. Two, he is supposedly who NE wants and if he isn't there then they might likely trade down. I truly doubt they trade down if he is there.
His arm is weaker than Caleb, Maye, JJ and Penix. It shows up on certain types of throws on tape so I’m not sure if he’d be the right fit for MetLife, let alone Foxborough. There’s the slight build too.
He’s also in his 80’s, and you know he wants to win a SB post-BB. I would have to think it will be a hard sell to get him to agree passing on a QB until next year.
Quote:
only knocks I've heard on Daniels are (1) he doesn't seem to like to attack the middle of the field, and (2) he scrambles way too much on drop back attempts.
His arm is weaker than Caleb, Maye, JJ and Penix. It shows up on certain types of throws on tape so I’m not sure if he’d be the right fit for MetLife, let alone Foxborough. There’s the slight build too.
Curious how the weaker arm than JJ was determined. He made some nice deep throws at LSU that I saw.
If they like JJM they could have it set up to trade down with us at 6 for 2025 1st, 2nd and 3rd or more followed by a deal in place to move up to 4 for 2025 2nd and 3rd. They get a 2025 1st from us plus and they get the QB they like more.
Quote:
In comment 16456582 Eric from BBI said:
Curious how the weaker arm than JJ was determined. He made some nice deep throws at LSU that I saw.
I love JD, but he does have a weaker arm. At his pro day he couldn't throw it 60 yards, the go routes were 50-55 tops. He also doesn't have as much velocity on his balls. JJM has a stronger arm 100%
It seems they’d want that type of offense if I’m reading the tea leaves - drafting Hyatt, trading for Waller…even the QB’s they’ve brought in. Lock has a big arm, Tyrod, Allen in Buffalo…even showed interest in Jameis..
I like Daniels and would be happy to have him but there are multiple questions/concerns with all these QBs.
I agree, Daniels goes to NE if he's there. I think, as Chris Simms does, that Daniels is the #1 overall pick in most years. He is special. He will very likely go to Washington and if he doesn't NE will surely take him. I see little to no chance of us trading up for Daniels sadly.
Curious how the weaker arm than JJ was determined. He made some nice deep throws at LSU that I saw.
My eyes but I’m certainly not alone. Throwing some nice deep balls ≠ strong arm. He had plenty of under throws or throws he avoided all together because he likely wasn’t confident he could make them. In the NFL you don’t necessarily need to be able to zip the ball into tight windows but it’s a trait that the best current QB’s have.
But you don’t take my word for it, here’s Greg Cosell:
“Arm strength on the average to slightly above scale. His deep balls had a tendency to lose energy on the back end.”
“Arm strength with the power to drive the ball when demanded at times lacking. Not a high-level passer.“
It seems they’d want that type of offense if I’m reading the tea leaves - drafting Hyatt, trading for Waller…even the QB’s they’ve brought in. Lock has a big arm, Tyrod, Allen in Buffalo…even showed interest in Jameis..
This is why I’m taking the Penix stuff seriously
Washington - Daniels
Pats - Maye
Cards - Harrison
Chargers - Nabors
Giants - ?
2023 135c/1134y/8.4ypc
Y/A increased about four yards last season compared to his first four.
I suspect a big part of the huge bumps are these two elite WR's. He capitalized on it but hard to create such favorable matchups in the NFL. I don't think he will be a poor runner in the NFL but it is going to be a lot tougher.
So you don't think there's gonna be any trades in the top 6?
If Eliot Wolf is making the pick, trade down.
So you don't think there's gonna be any trades in the top 6?
No. Not unless it is the Giants moving up a spot or 2. The top 3 teams all need QBs. I don't see them trading at all. I don't see the next 2 teams trading down into the teens. They miss on the stud WRs and possibly top tackles if they do that. I think the Giants will have their choice of 3 stud receiver or the 4th QB.
So you don't think there's gonna be any trades in the top 6?
No. Not unless it is the Giants moving up a spot or 2. The top 3 teams all need QBs. I don't see them trading at all. I don't see the next 2 teams trading down into the teens. They miss on the stud WRs and possibly top tackles if they do that. I think the Giants will have their choice of 3 stud receiver or the 4th QB.
I think the Chargers will. They need OL and WR help. The can get both with the Vikings' 11 and 23 picks. McCarthy to the Vikings seems like a match.
Quote:
Robert Kraft.
I totally agree with this . After Brady these Patriot fans have zero patience. If they pass on a QB there fans will erupt.
A lot of the Pats fans on their forum want to trade down
@RapSheet
·
5m
#LSU QB and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is set to meet with two of the top 3 teams in the NFL Draft. First up: He’ll head to New England on Monday to meet with the #Patriots, per his agent
@agentbutler1
.
Their OL is pitiful, they have a franchise QB, and it’s arguably the best OT draft in some time.
Their OL is pitiful, they have a franchise QB, and it’s arguably the best OT draft in some time.
I can see them taking a WR. But I also can see them taking Alt...& knowing Jim, I'd bet on the latter.
Quote:
In comment 16456580 BillT said:
A lot of the Pats fans on their forum want to trade down
Their OL is pitiful, they have a franchise QB, and it’s arguably the best OT draft in some time.
They need a RT. Taking a RT at pick would be dumb. Harbaugh has never taken an OL in rd1 either.
I say book it, Giants draft one of the big 3 receivers...
I keep saying it because some people miss my comment, but the Pats could have a trade back up in place with AZ to get JJM if we traded pick 6, a 2025 1st 2nd and 3rd to them they could flip a 2025 2nd and 3rd to AZ to get JJM plus a 2025 1st from us.