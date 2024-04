Jason La Canfora: Projecting the 1st rd QBs

Well here's another take with McCarthy as the 2nd and Maye as the 4th QB. Doesn't seem likely to me, but what do I know. He may be right on where Penix and Nix are projected to go though.J.J. McCarthy, Washington Commanders, No. 2 overall -One agent, who got to know most of the leading men in this class as he recruited them but who does not represent McCarthy, said: “His maturity is off the charts. Owners will fall in love with him.”And this from a GM who was at Michigan’s pro day but does not anticipate being in position to take a quarterback this high: “He kind of blew me away. I wasn’t really expecting it. It was an elite, elite performance.”Jayden Daniels, New York Giants (trade), No. 3 overall -GMs and both agents I spoke with were convinced the Patriots, who hold the third pick, are open to trading down.“I don’t get the sense they feel like they have to take their guy now,” said one agent who had discussions with Patriots brass during the free agency process. How far down they would be willing to go is the question, but this scenario only requires a drop back of three spots.“The Giants are not married to Daniel Jones, I can promise you that,” said the agent for the first-round QB. “They are looking to move on.” The second GM said, “The Giants want a quarterback.” I continue to hear the Giants are highest on McCarthy, but acquiring him might not be possible.Still, Daniels could end up the best of this bunch. One evaluator told me he “runs like Lamar [Jackson] but throws like [C.J.] Stroud.” Sounds like a Daboll quarterback to me.Drake Maye, Minnesota Vikings (trade), No. 4 overallMichael Penix Jr., Las Vegas Raiders, No. 13 overallBo Nix, Denver Broncos (trade), No. 30 overall Link - ( New Window