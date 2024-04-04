Do You Think Trading Back is Plausible?

If the Giants aren't in a position to draft a quarterback they covet either at 6 or moving up, how realistic do you think trading back a few slots will be?
If the four rumored QBs go in the top 5 -- some combination of Nabers, MHJr, Odunze, Penix, and Alt will be available.
If the Giants covet a pass catcher, I could see them moving back and targeting Brian Thomas or Brock Bowers.
So my question is: what slot would they target and what compensation would they require?
lets sell high to some other team getting caught up in the QB frenzy we are witnessing...I run mocks and am amazed at how many top 100 picks we can wind up with...
If the package was a 2nd rounder in 2024, 1st and 3rd in 2025, I’d probably do it but wouldn’t want to move much further back than 14 or so.
If the package was a 2nd rounder in 2024, 1st and 3rd in 2025, I’d probably do it but wouldn’t want to move much further back than 14 or so.
Agreed. I need 2025 draft capital as in a #1 to trade back.
No thanks to dropping all the way down from 6 to 27 and nothing in 2025?
if there is no QB they love and say they have MHJ and/or Nabors or Odunze as a cut above the rest and the top 5 go 3 QB's, MHJ and Nabors or Odunze, then why not trade back?
Ideally a trade back gives them the draft picks to manipulate the draft board in 2025 however they need to get a franchise QB or it may not matter they're going to be pretty bad in 2024 anyway and may not need the draft pick ammo, but it could be useful anyway.
otherwise, if it doesn't enable supreme maneuverability for 2025 it's not probably worth it.
in 2022 they picked #7 and had 6 players on their board they wanted to take so they were hoping someone off their board went (which we believe happened with stingley).
i think moving down this year is only possible if that equation works out.
if they like all 4 qbs, plus 3 wrs, it's already at least somewhat possible with 7 for 6, especially if LAC chooses an OL. That would mean they could go to pic #8 and still get 1 of their 7. And who knows, maybe there is a CB or OL they view as an elite grade?
if a QB is there for them i dont expect it, but here's a non-qb scenario that could happen if QBs go #1-4 with MIN making an offer they cant beat. Harbough takes whoever his OL1 is at #5 and now the NYG have Harrison and the other 2 WR on the board at #6. Would TEN, CHI, or ATL move up for Harrison and then the NYG can get Odunze or Nabers and an extra pick or 2? if so awesome. Who knows maybe AZ would move back up for Harrison like they did last year, then the NYG can try to move back up with someone to get Nabers/Odunze.
so net/net its possible but i think only in the non-QB outcome.
He'd better, that's his job...
This is my ideal scenario.
I believe it’s assuming Minnesota already traded up to 4. Arizona isn’t taking a QB
This
This was more plausible before we traded our other 2nd...but I would sign on to it
Bingo. He ain’t Gettleman. He’s prepared for any scenario. I like the Falcons at 8
The scenario likely is:
1) No trade up with NE due to cost or unwillingness of NE
2) Giants top 3 QBs go 1st, 2nd & 3rd overall
3) Giants really don't like QB4 (or don't like him at 6)
4) WR1 and WR2 go next to Ariz and LAC
5) Giants really don't like WR3 (or don't like him at 6)
6) Bears really like WR3 or want OT1, Edge1 very much
7) Giants can get QB4 (or even QB5) at 9th overall or WR3 or some other position at 9th overall
8) With the "draft capital" obtained with the Bears trade, Giants in a better position to trade back into 1st round to get QB6 or trade up from #47 to grab a need position
yup
We know that’s what you’d like, but you have no idea what they’re gonna do
Quote:
Sorry...I know I just triggered alot of ya...but it ain't happenin
We know that’s what you’d like, but you have no idea what they’re gonna do
Doesnt it feel forced to you?
I am done with DJ too...but I dont want to chase ghosts either
Quote:
that Minn trades with for #11 and #23. With 11 they could get Nix or Penix and with 23 they could get a very good wideout.
This was more plausible before we traded our other 2nd...but I would sign on to it
I wouldn't sign on to it. Something in 2025 draft capital or no deal.
Quote:
In comment 16456837 Ira said:
Quote:
that Minn trades with for #11 and #23. With 11 they could get Nix or Penix and with 23 they could get a very good wideout.
This was more plausible before we traded our other 2nd...but I would sign on to it
I wouldn't sign on to it. Something in 2025 draft capital or no deal.
Trading down just to get mid round picks doesn’t make too much sense to me. I’d want something similar to the trade we made with the Bears
Quote:
Schoen has tentative deals already in place to move up and move back.
He'd better, that's his job...
Do you think Gettlemen always did this? Or Accorsi? Or Young? I don't.
lets sell high to some other team getting caught up in the QB frenzy we are witnessing...I run mocks and am amazed at how many top 100 picks we can wind up with...
I am right with you brother. We have one of the worst rosters in the league and with only 6 picks in a very talent heavy draft it would behoove JS to move down a few times and acquire numerous picks and fill holes. He needs to nail this draft
In comment 16456756 AROCK1000 said:
lets sell high to some other team getting caught up in the QB frenzy we are witnessing...I run mocks and am amazed at how many top 100 picks we can wind up with...
Nonsense.
If The Giants want a QB they can easily get one. They can moe up or back and get a QB. If they move back they could get screwed but with 6 pick you cna move back unless they get schooled by another GM.
If the package was a 2nd rounder in 2024, 1st and 3rd in 2025, I’d probably do it but wouldn’t want to move much further back than 14 or so.
Is that possible? That seems like a lot to jump six spots.
First with a QB hungry team at say 25,then again to 31,32 and load up on top.100 talent.
This is a deep but not top heavy draft
Quote:
Schoen has tentative deals already in place to move up and move back.
Bingo. He ain’t Gettleman. He’s prepared for any scenario. I like the Falcons at 8
Schoen hasn't accomplished anything. I have a lot of problems with his first 2 draft classes. Maybe they should draft a good player and stop worrying about moving up or back. The 6th pick in the draft should be a layup to draft at least a quality starter.
I wouldn't want to move down 10 picks like 2021, but I do agree the Giants should net more than mid-round picks no matter what.
I think the Raiders are an interesting partner. 12, 44, and a 2nd next year would be a starting point.
The Giants could then potentially use 44 and 47 to move back into round one.
This. Although I think they stay top 10 so they can land one of the top 5 or 6 QBs. That’s why they’re scouting the hell out of Penix. He’s probably plan B in a small trade down scenario.