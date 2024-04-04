for display only
Do You Think Trading Back is Plausible?

christian : 4/4/2024 6:24 pm
If the Giants aren't in a position to draft a quarterback they covet either at 6 or moving up, how realistic do you think trading back a few slots will be?

If the four rumored QBs go in the top 5 -- some combination of Nabers, MHJr, Odunze, Penix, and Alt will be available.

If the Giants covet a pass catcher, I could see them moving back and targeting Brian Thomas or Brock Bowers.

So my question is: what slot would they target and what compensation would they require?
Not only is it plausible  
AROCK1000 : 4/4/2024 6:30 pm : link
it is my preferred method...
lets sell high to some other team getting caught up in the QB frenzy we are witnessing...I run mocks and am amazed at how many top 100 picks we can wind up with...
 
ryanmkeane : 4/4/2024 6:41 pm : link
Sure. Only problem is, you lose a blue chip prospect.

If the package was a 2nd rounder in 2024, 1st and 3rd in 2025, I’d probably do it but wouldn’t want to move much further back than 14 or so.
If they cannot get the QB they  
section125 : 4/4/2024 6:42 pm : link
want, I wouldn't mind dropping to 11-12 for a 2nd and next years #2...
RE: …  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16456769 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Sure. Only problem is, you lose a blue chip prospect.

If the package was a 2nd rounder in 2024, 1st and 3rd in 2025, I’d probably do it but wouldn’t want to move much further back than 14 or so.


Agreed. I need 2025 draft capital as in a #1 to trade back.
Trade back to 9 with Bears  
Sky King : 4/4/2024 6:46 pm : link
So they can take a WR.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/4/2024 6:48 pm : link
Plausible? Sure. We have just six picks & are so devoid of talent. But I don't see it happening.
If the top 4 QB are gone  
US1 Giants : 4/4/2024 6:49 pm : link
other teams will be less motivated to trade up to 6. Does anyone have a link to this year's draft pick value chart?
I think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2024 6:58 pm : link
Schoen has tentative deals already in place to move up and move back.

#6 for #27,#36,#66,#90  
AROCK1000 : 4/4/2024 7:00 pm : link
Is one example that works on the trade value chart
RE: #6 for #27,#36,#66,#90  
Giants1986 : 4/4/2024 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16456798 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Is one example that works on the trade value chart
think they need to come out of the draft with a WR1 or QB. Need quality and quantity but the lack of blue chip quality wins the day here
I’m not against trading back  
LW_Giants : 4/4/2024 7:06 pm : link
But it has to be for assets for next years draft when we’ll be searching for a qb again.
RE: #6 for #27,#36,#66,#90  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16456798 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Is one example that works on the trade value chart


No thanks to dropping all the way down from 6 to 27 and nothing in 2025?
of course  
pjcas18 : 4/4/2024 7:10 pm : link
why wouldn't it be?

if there is no QB they love and say they have MHJ and/or Nabors or Odunze as a cut above the rest and the top 5 go 3 QB's, MHJ and Nabors or Odunze, then why not trade back?

Ideally a trade back gives them the draft picks to manipulate the draft board in 2025 however they need to get a franchise QB or it may not matter they're going to be pretty bad in 2024 anyway and may not need the draft pick ammo, but it could be useful anyway.

otherwise, if it doesn't enable supreme maneuverability for 2025 it's not probably worth it.
Very plausible.  
Section331 : 4/4/2024 7:11 pm : link
In fact, I’d be all on board with a trade with Minnesota, their #11 & #23 for our #6 and 3rd rounder. Grab Penix at 11 and the best WR available at 23.
yes but only in the following perfect scenario  
Eric on Li : 4/4/2024 7:12 pm : link
the trade is for pick X, and they have X+1 players left on their board they believe in deeply.

in 2022 they picked #7 and had 6 players on their board they wanted to take so they were hoping someone off their board went (which we believe happened with stingley).

i think moving down this year is only possible if that equation works out.

if they like all 4 qbs, plus 3 wrs, it's already at least somewhat possible with 7 for 6, especially if LAC chooses an OL. That would mean they could go to pic #8 and still get 1 of their 7. And who knows, maybe there is a CB or OL they view as an elite grade?

if a QB is there for them i dont expect it, but here's a non-qb scenario that could happen if QBs go #1-4 with MIN making an offer they cant beat. Harbough takes whoever his OL1 is at #5 and now the NYG have Harrison and the other 2 WR on the board at #6. Would TEN, CHI, or ATL move up for Harrison and then the NYG can get Odunze or Nabers and an extra pick or 2? if so awesome. Who knows maybe AZ would move back up for Harrison like they did last year, then the NYG can try to move back up with someone to get Nabers/Odunze.

so net/net its possible but i think only in the non-QB outcome.
RE: I think  
JCassmen : 4/4/2024 7:14 pm : link
In comment 16456795 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Schoen has tentative deals already in place to move up and move back.


He'd better, that's his job...
RE: Very plausible.  
terz22 : 4/4/2024 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16456812 Section331 said:
Quote:
In fact, I’d be all on board with a trade with Minnesota, their #11 & #23 for our #6 and 3rd rounder. Grab Penix at 11 and the best WR available at 23.


This is my ideal scenario.
I don’t think it’s wise  
ajr2456 : 4/4/2024 7:22 pm : link
Without getting first back next year
The start of the thread says the top 4 QB are gone before 6  
US1 Giants : 4/4/2024 7:25 pm : link
Is Minnesota still going to offer #11 & #23 for a non-QB?
Folks need to forget getting a QB this year  
AROCK1000 : 4/4/2024 7:25 pm : link
Sorry...I know I just triggered alot of ya...but it ain't happenin
RE: The start of the thread says the top 4 QB are gone before 6  
ajr2456 : 4/4/2024 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16456828 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Is Minnesota still going to offer #11 & #23 for a non-QB?


I believe it’s assuming Minnesota already traded up to 4. Arizona isn’t taking a QB
RE: I don’t think it’s wise  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16456823 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Without getting first back next year


This
If Minn trades up with Arizona or LA, they could trade #6 to the team  
Ira : 4/4/2024 7:31 pm : link
that Minn trades with for #11 and #23. With 11 they could get Nix or Penix and with 23 they could get a very good wideout.
RE: If Minn trades up with Arizona or LA, they could trade #6 to the team  
AROCK1000 : 4/4/2024 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16456837 Ira said:
Quote:
that Minn trades with for #11 and #23. With 11 they could get Nix or Penix and with 23 they could get a very good wideout.

This was more plausible before we traded our other 2nd...but I would sign on to it
RE: I think  
Jaenyg : 4/4/2024 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16456795 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Schoen has tentative deals already in place to move up and move back.


Bingo. He ain’t Gettleman. He’s prepared for any scenario. I like the Falcons at 8
I Agree The Bears Seem Like A Potential Partner  
Trainmaster : 4/4/2024 7:49 pm : link
but I think they don't have a 2024 2nd rounder, so it would have to be a 2024 3rd rounder and maybe a 2025 2nd rounder.

The scenario likely is:

1) No trade up with NE due to cost or unwillingness of NE
2) Giants top 3 QBs go 1st, 2nd & 3rd overall
3) Giants really don't like QB4 (or don't like him at 6)
4) WR1 and WR2 go next to Ariz and LAC
5) Giants really don't like WR3 (or don't like him at 6)
6) Bears really like WR3 or want OT1, Edge1 very much
7) Giants can get QB4 (or even QB5) at 9th overall or WR3 or some other position at 9th overall
8) With the "draft capital" obtained with the Bears trade, Giants in a better position to trade back into 1st round to get QB6 or trade up from #47 to grab a need position

naytime you have a player  
bc4life : 4/4/2024 7:51 pm : link
that teams have to gameplan for - that's a plus. We still don't know what ceiling is on Robinson or Hyatt. So, grabbing Nabers or MHJ would give us that player.
It the top 3 QB prospects aren’t there  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/4/2024 7:51 pm : link
It’s definitely a strong possibility. This team has a ton of needs.
anytime  
bc4life : 4/4/2024 7:52 pm : link
sorry for typo
RE: It the top 3 QB prospects aren’t there  
AROCK1000 : 4/4/2024 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16456871 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
It’s definitely a strong possibility. This team has a ton of needs.

yup
RE: Folks need to forget getting a QB this year  
LW_Giants : 4/4/2024 7:54 pm : link
In comment 16456829 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Sorry...I know I just triggered alot of ya...but it ain't happenin


We know that’s what you’d like, but you have no idea what they’re gonna do
If no QB  
Sean : 4/4/2024 7:59 pm : link
I want a trade down.
LW  
AROCK1000 : 4/4/2024 7:59 pm : link
In comment 16456879 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16456829 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


Sorry...I know I just triggered alot of ya...but it ain't happenin



We know that’s what you’d like, but you have no idea what they’re gonna do

Doesnt it feel forced to you?
I am done with DJ too...but I dont want to chase ghosts either
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/4/2024 8:03 pm : link
I just think we're moving up to 3 if Drake's there. A complete hunch. & BBIers will inevitably bitch about what we'll give up, but if he wins a Lombardi or multiple Lombardis...no one will GAF.
RE: RE: If Minn trades up with Arizona or LA, they could trade #6 to the team  
GFAN52 : 4/4/2024 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16456842 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16456837 Ira said:


Quote:


that Minn trades with for #11 and #23. With 11 they could get Nix or Penix and with 23 they could get a very good wideout.


This was more plausible before we traded our other 2nd...but I would sign on to it


I wouldn't sign on to it. Something in 2025 draft capital or no deal.
RE: RE: RE: If Minn trades up with Arizona or LA, they could trade #6 to the team  
ajr2456 : 4/4/2024 8:49 pm : link
In comment 16456888 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16456842 AROCK1000 said:


Quote:


In comment 16456837 Ira said:


Quote:


that Minn trades with for #11 and #23. With 11 they could get Nix or Penix and with 23 they could get a very good wideout.


This was more plausible before we traded our other 2nd...but I would sign on to it



I wouldn't sign on to it. Something in 2025 draft capital or no deal.


Trading down just to get mid round picks doesn’t make too much sense to me. I’d want something similar to the trade we made with the Bears
RE: RE: I think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2024 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16456817 JCassmen said:
Quote:
In comment 16456795 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Schoen has tentative deals already in place to move up and move back.




He'd better, that's his job...


Do you think Gettlemen always did this? Or Accorsi? Or Young? I don't.
RE: Not only is it plausible  
Mayo2JZ : 4/4/2024 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16456756 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
it is my preferred method...
lets sell high to some other team getting caught up in the QB frenzy we are witnessing...I run mocks and am amazed at how many top 100 picks we can wind up with...


I am right with you brother. We have one of the worst rosters in the league and with only 6 picks in a very talent heavy draft it would behoove JS to move down a few times and acquire numerous picks and fill holes. He needs to nail this draft
RE: Not only is it plausible  
ElitoCanton : 4/4/2024 8:59 pm : link
If you don't have a QB, it really doesn't matter what else you draft. It isn't a senseless frenzy. This is a good QB draft. Next QB draft is shit. Waiting would be the height of idiocy.

In comment 16456756 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
it is my preferred method...
lets sell high to some other team getting caught up in the QB frenzy we are witnessing...I run mocks and am amazed at how many top 100 picks we can wind up with...
RE: Folks need to forget getting a QB this year  
giantstock : 4/4/2024 9:11 pm : link
In comment 16456829 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
Sorry...I know I just triggered alot of ya...but it ain't happenin


Nonsense.

If The Giants want a QB they can easily get one. They can moe up or back and get a QB. If they move back they could get screwed but with 6 pick you cna move back unless they get schooled by another GM.
RE: …  
JerrysKids : 4/4/2024 9:14 pm : link
In comment 16456769 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Sure. Only problem is, you lose a blue chip prospect.

If the package was a 2nd rounder in 2024, 1st and 3rd in 2025, I’d probably do it but wouldn’t want to move much further back than 14 or so.


Is that possible? That seems like a lot to jump six spots.
trade down  
Rod in St Cloud : 4/4/2024 9:16 pm : link
is certainly possible. This years draft is very good at QB, WR, and OL, and more so than other years so trading down is nice, but getting players in this year rather rather than next year is more likely to be a greater value. The deal has to be right of course to give up the blue chippers we could get at #6
Not only am I advocating trading back  
AROCK1000 : 4/4/2024 9:16 pm : link
I'd even entertain trading back twice in the first round
First with a QB hungry team at say 25,then again to 31,32 and load up on top.100 talent.
This is a deep but not top heavy draft
Draft Day cannot get here soon enough!  
US1 Giants : 4/4/2024 9:18 pm : link
This could be a very exciting draft!
RE: RE: I think  
JerrysKids : 4/4/2024 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16456844 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16456795 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Schoen has tentative deals already in place to move up and move back.




Bingo. He ain’t Gettleman. He’s prepared for any scenario. I like the Falcons at 8


Schoen hasn't accomplished anything. I have a lot of problems with his first 2 draft classes. Maybe they should draft a good player and stop worrying about moving up or back. The 6th pick in the draft should be a layup to draft at least a quality starter.
...  
christian : 4/4/2024 10:16 pm : link
In comment 16456922 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Trading down just to get mid round picks doesn’t make too much sense to me. I’d want something similar to the trade we made with the Bears


I wouldn't want to move down 10 picks like 2021, but I do agree the Giants should net more than mid-round picks no matter what.

I think the Raiders are an interesting partner. 12, 44, and a 2nd next year would be a starting point.

The Giants could then potentially use 44 and 47 to move back into round one.
Christian  
AROCK1000 : 4/4/2024 10:55 pm : link
Your saying #12 and for example #29 instead of #6 and #47
RE: I think  
Formerly TD : 4/4/2024 11:13 pm : link
In comment 16456795 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Schoen has tentative deals already in place to move up and move back.


This. Although I think they stay top 10 so they can land one of the top 5 or 6 QBs. That’s why they’re scouting the hell out of Penix. He’s probably plan B in a small trade down scenario.
