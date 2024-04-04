Do You Think Trading Back is Plausible? christian : 4/4/2024 6:24 pm

If the Giants aren't in a position to draft a quarterback they covet either at 6 or moving up, how realistic do you think trading back a few slots will be?



If the four rumored QBs go in the top 5 -- some combination of Nabers, MHJr, Odunze, Penix, and Alt will be available.



If the Giants covet a pass catcher, I could see them moving back and targeting Brian Thomas or Brock Bowers.



So my question is: what slot would they target and what compensation would they require?

