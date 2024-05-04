for display only
How to handle the QB position if QB isn't drafted?

Sean : 4/5/2024 10:04 am
I see a lot of arguments to take the BPA (WR) and then punt QB until 2025. What does that look like though? Let's say the Giants are picking anywhere from 6th and 12th next April. What if a QB doesn't meet the value then either, aren't they just in the same predicament?

From all accounts, this is a strong QB draft. I see no reason why QB shouldn't be the pick this year, but let's play it out if it isn't the pick:

1. Is Daniel Jones on the roster in 2025?
I think a lot of us assume Schoen will cut Jones after 2024 and save roughly $19M in cap space. Is that a safe assumption? If Jones does play in 2024, what does he need to do to earn a roster spot in 2025 and justify that salary?

2. What if the 2025 QB class is weaker than 2024?
It's way too soon to project a QB class, but what if it turns out to be weak? 2019 was a weak class. 2022 was such a weak class that NYG had two top 10 picks and couldn't draft a QB.

3. What if Jones & Lock both play poor in 2024?
If this is the case, Jones will very likely be cut and Lock would be a UFA. The QB room would be non existent and NYG will be forced to do something. This is a scary proposition which I think is very realistic to happening.

4. Do the Giants enter the veteran QB market?
You never know who could become available. This route is the most expensive. Dak Prescott may be a free agent. Could a current high end QB become available via trade? Deshaun Watson & Russell Wilson both were traded but the cost is enormous via trade plus salary. Could Josh Allen or Justin Herbert become available via trade if their teams struggle? I doubt it, but you never know.

The issue is there is no QB pipeline on the team. That's the issue when you choose not to draft a QB since 2019.

It's hard for me to be convinced that not taking any of Maye, McCarthy, Penix or Nix in the first round is the answer. This team desperately needs a QB and the value is there. But, if they don't - how would you handle the position?
3 is very realistic  
Blue The Dog : 4/5/2024 10:10 am : link
And if that comes true, and 2025 is a weak QB class in which we can't get a QB they like, this very likely will be a problem for the next regime to solve
Sean  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/5/2024 10:16 am : link
this is a great thread and this dilemma is something I've been thinking a lot about.

Current "worst case" scenario is fate has conspired against the Giants in their obvious attempts to land a QB in this draft (can't compete with Vikings offer and/or teams unwilling to trade down).

In this case, the Giants would still have their 2025 #1 pick, which will likely range from mid-round (if team overachieves and hovers around .500) to top 10 (terrible season).

There will likely be 1-3 first round QBs in 2025. Giants will have to try again.
RE: 3 is very realistic  
Scooter185 : 4/5/2024 10:17 am : link
In comment 16457192 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
And if that comes true, and 2025 is a weak QB class in which we can't get a QB they like, this very likely will be a problem for the next regime to solve


One of the odd dichotomies I've seen this year is that fans are worried about a rookie QB needing (or wanting them) to sit for parts pf this season and want to punt, but drafting a rookie QB in 2025 necessitates they throw him in game 1 of that season.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/5/2024 10:18 am : link
Because of the injury risk and injury clause, I wouldn’t even let Jones see the field. Let the NFLPA fight it if they do choose.
It's a strong QB draft  
UberAlias : 4/5/2024 10:19 am : link
in part because of guys who will go in the top 3 and could be out of range for us. Caleb being in this draft doesn't help us one bit. And yes, there are second tier guys. But IMO they are also getting pushed up higher than their value due to so many needy teams.

IMO, we need a guy who can compete with the likes of the Allens/Herberts/Lamars/ etc. Maybe not exacatly at that level, but in range to compete (and no I don't care that they are in the AFC). If we can get a guy like that, we go get him. If not, we settle for a guy we can win with though perhaps not because of, and keep searching until we get that guy. Don't settle for mediocrity at QB. The Cousins type of QBs who can win games for you but don't move the needle are easier to get than people make out if you are willing to dive in the FA market.

We may have to figure ways to accumulate some extra picks if we don't get our guy.
and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/5/2024 10:19 am : link
yes, sweeping the Commanders bit us in the butt.
The future is far scarier without a QB  
GiantTuff1 : 4/5/2024 10:20 am : link
You can split hairs and say well this WR is better overall than a QB, however, it's about what this team needs.

I don't want a great WR to be stuck on a team that is never able to find a QB for years. Imagine drafting Odunze and 5 years later we have only had journeymen and washed up vets? That would suck and are still stuck in QB hell. What a waste of the WR and his talent and rookie deal.

I would rather take the QB, the most important position, restore hope, leverage QB pay scale, and for the next several years take all the WR's you want with whatever picks we have. I have confidence Daboll can make that work.
You also take a calculated risk on developmental guy  
UberAlias : 4/5/2024 10:22 am : link
Maybe you strike gold or maybe you can develop him into someone who is viable as a hold over until you can up grade. But we have to resist the urge to settle.
RE: …  
GiantTuff1 : 4/5/2024 10:22 am : link
In comment 16457203 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Because of the injury risk and injury clause, I wouldn’t even let Jones see the field. Let the NFLPA fight it if they do choose.

+1

It would be irresponsible and leveling up an already colossal mistake.
There are Really Only Two Viable Scenarios to Me:  
Lambuth_Special : 4/5/2024 10:22 am : link
First, I operate based on the assumption that Jones is basically gone. He may play this year or he may not, but there's so much negative smoke right now that I don't envision him coming back from that.

So, here are the only two scenarios where I see that passing on a QB works:

1. Lock, DeVito, or scrap heap guy (training camp veteran or rookie FA) start and play well. If Lock plays well, we could probably bring him back at a modest amount. Any one of Lock, DeVito, or rando guy playing well allows the Giants to bring them back next year as starter while drafting the best quarterback available to develop. I have no idea how the 2025 class will hash out, but I love either Cam Ward or Quinn Ewers as tools-heavy guys to bring along.

2. Sign a veteran QB in 2025 - I think this only works if the Giants roster makes real strides this year. The DL dominates as advertised, Okereke and McFadden continue to play well, and the young guys in the secondary and receiver room show promise. Ergo, you have a competitive roster and can bring in Dak or Goff and backload their contracts. Unfortunately, you're probably looking a 2-3 year window before you hit cap hell.

I think either path could be viable, but it's a narrow one, and if the Giants QBs struggle in 2024 while any one of McCarthy, Penix, or Nix look great, than this regime is probably toast.
If all else fails  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/5/2024 10:23 am : link
they can sign Dak
Well...  
Johnny5 : 4/5/2024 10:25 am : link
I will be really surprised if the Giants don't come away with a QB this draft. That said there is SO much we don't know (which is a good thing). Giants seem so much better at keeping a lid on what they are thinking than in past years.

1) How much conviction do they have on one or more of these QBs?
2) Where Jones is in his knee rehab?
3) How much lingering damage (if any) does he have from his neck injuries?
4) How much do Schoen/Daboll/Kafka/Tierney actually still want to roll with a recovered version of Jones?
5) What can Schoen/Daboll/Kafka/Tierney coax out of Drew Lock?

This is such an interesting year. I won't be sad if they end up with a QB or one of the top QBs in round 1. I also wouldn't be sad to get Dallas Turner or even another OT (although I'd be more shocked with an OT) in Rnd 1.

It's really such an interesting draft. Way moreso than any I can remember. I feel like a little kid waiting for Xmas.... lol
IMO  
Fifty Six : 4/5/2024 10:27 am : link
You sign veterans that can move the offense, manage the games, and minimize mistakes while building a good team around them. This allows you to take multiple stabs at finding your Mahomes or Eli. This way the team can compete while finding a QB and you don't set the franchise back for 4 years like the Jets have done for 50 years.
there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/5/2024 10:28 am : link
is another option here...

Stick with Daniel Jones.
Signing  
Toth029 : 4/5/2024 10:33 am : link
Dak is a waste of mmoney.

Draft, draft, draft. Hopefully Schoen and Daboll use the WR smoke as backup but use every resource within reason to get your guy.
here's an idea whether they draft or not - let the best guy play?  
Eric on Li : 4/5/2024 10:37 am : link
lock is 27.
devito is turning 26 in august.

i would think those 2 will be in a competition for reps no matter who is brought in/healthy. they are going to get a lot of reps in the spring along with any rookies that come in with jones injured. lock has more experience and talent but devito is a year ahead in this offense.

if they draft nix or penix, they are almost as experienced as devito but adapting from very spread offenses to pro style.

if they draft mccarthy or maye, they are both a lot less experienced but more comfortable in pro concepts, and were likely also higher picks.

jones likely is on some kind of restriction for a time period where any of the above are competing/sharing reps.

just play whoever the best guy is and win as many games as possible. the rest will take care of itself. you may start the year intending the qb to be trey lance with jimmy g backing up and end the year with brock pury. who knows.

there is no reason to commit to anything right now beyond having options.
Lock is a better  
section125 : 4/5/2024 10:43 am : link
QB than Tyrod Taylor. I know that isn't saying much, but if they can win 6 with TT and DeVito, they can win 7 with Lock!

A lot depends on how seriously  
Section331 : 4/5/2024 10:45 am : link
the Giants view DJ’s injuries, specifically the neck. Is he at any higher risk for that injury to recur, given that he has already had 2? If so, I don’t know how they can play him with that injury guarantee.

That said, if they don’t see a high chance of it recurring, and it was just dumb luck that it happened twice, then I could see them rolling with Jones until they can find a suitable replacement. With a better OL and more talent at WR, there’s no reason why Jones can’t be solid, although I think NFL defenses have figured out how to defend him. He’s never going to be a top 15 QB, but if he can make some plays downfield, or with his legs, the Giants could be a WC contender. I just don’t see them being much more than that with Jones’s limitations.

Waiting until next draft is a fool’s errand, I’m afraid. Generally regarded as a weaker QB draft, and there is no guarantee the Giants get the top 5 pick necessary to get one of the top QB’s. I think they need to maximize any opportunity this year to get one.
You keep trying  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/5/2024 10:45 am : link
in following years. Build a overall better team and go win some games. Winning record in the division helps.

Teams with outstanding run games especially when it comes primarily from the RB's with a outstanding D can win a lot of games with less than optimal QB play. Strong specials is part of that as well. Outstanding coaching.

I would also look for a opportunity to move a chip or two (draft picks) to the following year that can be used to move up and strike when you see a quality QB within reach.

RE: Lock is a better  
Section331 : 4/5/2024 10:49 am : link
In comment 16457288 section125 said:
Quote:
QB than Tyrod Taylor. I know that isn't saying much, but if they can win 6 with TT and DeVito, they can win 7 with Lock!


There is no evidence Lock is better than TT, and ample evidence that TT is better. It’s fine to believe that Lock has untapped potential, I happen to agree with that, but the fact is that TT has had a far better career. I don’t know why so many Giants fans love to shit on the guy. He has his wart, but he was easily the best QB this year, even if that means being the tallest midget…er…little person.
Sean  
M.S. : 4/5/2024 10:50 am : link
I don't want to be anywhere near you on Draft Day if the Giants pass on a QB! (:-) LOL
From lwhat I have read here and other places and what I have listened  
arniefez : 4/5/2024 10:58 am : link
to from beat writers and NFL insiders you don't need a weatherman to know which way the Giants wind blows.

I believe 100% they want to use their first pick in 2024 on a QB. Via a trade up or if one falls to them at 6. I have no idea if the Giants like all 3 QBs (Daniels, Maye, JJM - since Williams will be the #1 pick) as top 6 picks or if it's just 1 or 2 of them they grade high enough to trade for or pick.

I would be very surprised if Schoen isn't prepared to trade back if they can't get their QB this year. Maybe even trade back far enough to get a #1 plus a mid round pick in 2025 (a 3 or a 4). There are so many good WRs and OTs in round 1 the Giants could still have a strong draft and pick a QB in round 2 or 3 and have set themselves up to get a QB next year.

It would be very disappointing to go into 2024 with Jones, Lock and Devito/Developmental draft pick but at #6 they may not have a choice.
Right now  
M.S. : 4/5/2024 10:58 am : link
the Giants have zero, none, nada play makers on offense that keep DCs up at night. So there's a good chance Giants will be drafting high once again in 2025, unless they win several 50-50 jump ball games like they did in 2022.
The Giants are a joke.  
Darwinian : 4/5/2024 10:59 am : link
RE: Right now  
HardTruth : 4/5/2024 11:01 am : link
In comment 16457318 M.S. said:
Quote:
the Giants have zero, none, nada play makers on offense that keep DCs up at night. So there's a good chance Giants will be drafting high once again in 2025, unless they win several 50-50 jump ball games like they did in 2022.


The defenses are playing a QB that they don’t need to defend past 10 yards
RE: there  
MojoEd : 4/5/2024 11:02 am : link
In comment 16457242 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is another option here...

Stick with Daniel Jones.

If DJ plays this year, i think it’s a near certainty that he triggers his 2025 injury guarantee, which I presume will keep him around for 2025. NYG should follow DEN example and ask DJ to waive the guarantee, but that would not be the NYG way. It will not end well.
Kick the can down the road  
The_Boss : 4/5/2024 11:08 am : link
I’m not liking any projected draft eligible QB’s for 2025, been saying that all winter, so my fear is grabbing a lesser prospect out of desperation. Sound familiar? Especially if Schoen/Daboll are on the hot seat for 2025.
draft draft draft  
hassan : 4/5/2024 11:11 am : link
if they can’t move up this year or find a guy in first or second round where they draft (doubtful they can’t add someone to challenge the room) repeat. they may have to draft three qbs over next three to four years to get it right.
RE: there  
TyreeHelmet : 4/5/2024 11:18 am : link
In comment 16457242 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is another option here...

Stick with Daniel Jones.


But even if they stick with him for 2024, there is no realistic scenario they don't get out of that contract after the season.

He would have to elevate his game so dramatically to a level he's never come anywhere close to in 5 seasons ( or college for that matter).

Even if he had a good season ( and excellent season for his standards) -25-30 tds/ 3500 yards, are you still committing to him with that contract easy out?

I really don't see any way he's the Giants QB in 2025 which is why they should just rip the band aid off now.
RE: there  
Darwinian : 4/5/2024 11:28 am : link
In comment 16457242 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is another option here...

Stick with Daniel Jones.


That would be like comceding New York to the Jets.
RE: RE: there  
Darwinian : 4/5/2024 11:29 am : link
In comment 16457323 MojoEd said:
Quote:
In comment 16457242 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is another option here...

Stick with Daniel Jones.


If DJ plays this year, i think it’s a near certainty that he triggers his 2025 injury guarantee, which I presume will keep him around for 2025. NYG should follow DEN example and ask DJ to waive the guarantee, but that would not be the NYG way. It will not end well.


And some still insist that Jones contract wasn't that bad.
It’s disaster if giants don’t go QB high in this draft  
HardTruth : 4/5/2024 11:30 am : link
I think that if the Giants want a QB in this draft (and their own owner has acknowledge this as one of best QB drafts in years) they are in the position to draft one.

There are currently 3 QBs projected to go top 3 and 1 QB to go top 10 and 2 QBs to go maybe in first and as high as the teens.

If they cannot trade up to top 3 which I accept as reality then

#1- Giants are currently in position to draft the 4th QB (presumably McCarthy) right now and they would need to be jumped by a team (Vikings, Broncos, Raiders ) to not be in position

#2- To get jumped that would mean the Cardinals or Chargers would need to be willing to drop down to the teens (at minimum 11) . I think this unlikely because both the Cards and Chargers need the positions on the board WR & OL and those positions have elite graded prospects (Harrison, Nabers. Odunze and Alt) that will not be available at 11 or later. Both of these teams have “franchise QBs” with huge levels of financial commitment to and are in need of the #1 WR that these guys usually need or the franchise LT.

What’s interesting is that the Giants also need WR/OL and you see very little advocating to drop down to 11 and 23 and take the lesser talents at these spots. Most people seem to be very intrigued at adding a WR here for Jones but for some reason don’t think the Cards/Chargers want same for Herbert/Murray. What exactly is the real reason from a Cards/Chargers POV for trading down?

The Cards actually own 11 draft picks already including 2 firsts already. The Chargers have 9 picks in this draft. Neither are hurting for more draft picks.

#3- the Vikings do have an extra first round draft choice this year at 23 but it comes at the cost of dropping out of the elite talent tier at a position of need. They would have to drop tiers in prospect quality and these are the type of players teams don’t want to lose especially when grade meets need. They also would need to drop behind the Jets, a team who will be looking WR/OL .

#4- the Giants can offer the 47 pick to jump up to 4 or 5 and that with the 6 pick is a better offer considering the talent drop off to 11. Both the Cards or Chargers can get a similar if not the exact same player at 6 then they would have drafted and pick up the 47 pick overall (in a deep draft that has as many as 38 first round grades) . This is a better offer than dropping down to a different talent tier at 11 for the price of the 23 pick.

#5- if all else fails, the Giants do have next years #1 which is likely to be better than the Vikings next years 1 as the team has been drafting 2, 6, 4, 5 and 6 in 5 of last 6 seasons. Nor do the Vikings own a 2nd rounder next year while the Giants do

#6- if the Giants feel like they are going to get jumped and absolutely cannot land one of the top 4, then take the escape hatch and deal with the Vikings for 11 and 23 and chose between Penix and Nix at 11 and pick up the 23 while keeping the 47.

What the Giants need is the will to draft QB

Yes maybe they get another Daniel Jones. But maybe they don’t . And there are worse fates

In 2018 the Giants had the 2 pick and investigated the QBs. They decided against a draft that had 5 first round QBs. Yes they avoided Rosen and Darnold. But one, both franchises moved on at least once and now sit with Murray and Rodgers.
But two, they could have landed Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson. 2 players on track for Hall of Fame careers. (No I’m not suggesting they should have drafted Lamar at 2 but how about a trade up from round 2 into round 1 to draft Lamar? I suggest a similar move down here for Penix/Nix)

Instead we missed a 40% shot at a future HoFer and we then desperately overdraft Daniel Jones at 6 the following year. Jones, was given an 80 grade by Sy which just lands as a first round talent and was owner of 17-19 record and just 52 TDs in 36 college starts in 3 years.

And that’s what Jones was; a desperate pick by a desperate team because they needed to draft a QB in a draft that only had 1 QB worthy of pick that high. Jones was at best a late first round guy. He was in range of Haskins on Sy grades and not substantially higher than Lock .

This is not that level of draft at QB.

You want the road to another Daniel Jones draft pick? Pass on Qb this year and go with Jones/Lock/mid-round rookie. jones has a typical season with 1-5 start and 2-4 TD passes and the season over by end of October. The Giants finish with 5-6 wins and wind up with the 4-6 pick. Daboll gets fired and maybe Schoen too. The Giants mercifully cut Jones and eat a massive 23 mil dead cap hit (if there is no injury hit on top) and they realize that they need a QB. But unfortunately they have 4-6 pick and it’s not a QB draft! So, maybe there is no one to take so they desperately move on to a vet QB in FA or trade. Like Denver did.
Or if someone does emerge, they are long gone at 1-2.
Or they massively overpay in a deal to move up for one of them.
Or they overdraft someone with an 8pm or so grade like Jones.


Another worse fate is the Broncos. Who fail to draft QB in 2017nbefause they hWho failed to draft QB in 2018 at the 5 pick and passed on Josh Allen. ( or Lamar later) because they didn’t find anyone they liked and were afraid of another Paxton Lynch. So they take Chubb at 5.

In 2019, they couldn’t do anything at top of draft and trade down and so they take a falling second rounder in Lock who fails. They took Noah Fant at 20

In 2020, Denver sits at 15 and doesn’t make a move up for either Tua or Herbert. So once again no QB. They take Jeudy

In 2021, they pass on Fields and Mac Jones (perhaps wisely) and still have no QB. They take Surtain

In 2022, sick and tired of having no QB they pull off perhaps one of worst trades in NFL a history and go big for Russell Wilson.

In 2024, t hey cut Wilson and take the biggest cap hit in NFL history and once again have no QB and little draft capital to move up for one now.

You will note that all the guys that Denver took were not really bad players and all still are either pretty good, still in league and/or hold some value. Most are not even in Denver now. These were all good value picks at the time. Mostly praised. Yet Denver has had a losing record every year, they have had multiple GMs, HCs and QBs and most of these guys are not even on the team. They haven’t had a QB.

There story is taking no shots and getting desperate and they have paid with losing, loss of picks and a bill still due.
I'd draft a QB later in this draft  
Go Terps : 4/5/2024 11:31 am : link
IR Jones or cut him after he passes a physical. Go into the preseason with an open competition between Lock/DeVito/rookie.
A Few Options  
KennyHill48 : 4/5/2024 11:35 am : link
First, which I view as the best alternative, is to get at least one 2025 pick in rounds 1-3 that can be used to trade up if need be. Obviously, this is dependent on not only finding another team, but also being able to move quickly -- making a trade after a team jumps them at #4 or #5. This could also be a multi-step process in that they trade back from 6 to get draft capital this year and use that later capital to get 2025 picks.

Second would be a trade for a prospect/reclamation project on another team -- someone like Hooker, Trask, Stidham or O'Connell. Hopefully you could get someone like this for a pretty low future pick. Maybe Daboll can coach them up to be a top QB and if not (the likely scenario) you have no ties to them going forward

Third would be just to run it back with Jones, Lock and Devito and give Lock every chance to win. This would be the hardest to stomach as fans and would not have us feeling much excitement going into the season.

Because of the last scenario, I would be very surprised if they do not come away from the draft process with at least one qb, even if it's a late round pick or an undrafted FA.
Build a strong team  
Breeze_94 : 4/5/2024 11:36 am : link
Contrary to what some believe, QB can always be addressed.

Of the 14 playoff teams last year, only 3 started a QB that they drafted with a top 10 pick. The prior year, 6/14 teams and one of them was the Giants.

The 4 NFC Division winners last year
TB - acquired Mayfield via FA
DET - acquired Goff via trade
DAL - acquired Dak via day 3 pick
SF - acquired Purdy via day 3 pick

Point is, the blueprint for building a winning NFL team does not require spending a top 10 pick on a QB. All of those teams have assembled top tier talent at premium positions - something I believe the Giants are in the process of doing (Thomas, Dex, Burns, Banks, Thibs, the WR they draft at #6)
If Schoen...  
bw in dc : 4/5/2024 11:36 am : link
eschews drafting one of these six QBs in three weeks, I think the message is clear:

While he may have entertained the idea of grabbing one, he was comfortable falling back on Jones. And Lock is insurance until Jones is ready.

The question in the OP is how I would handle this. Well, I would still cut Jones, roll with Lock, keep Cutlets as a back-up, and hope Davoli can develop Lock into a late bloomer.

Simultaneously, I hope the benefits from those six amazing wins in 2023 carry over into 2024 and we get an extra bounce from that.
RE: and  
KennyHill48 : 4/5/2024 11:42 am : link
In comment 16457207 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
yes, sweeping the Commanders bit us in the butt.


For what it's worth, I checked out a Vikings message board and few of their fans bitched about beating the Raiders late in the season and beating the 49ers earlier because it screwed them out of being at 6. So, we're not the only ones bitching about meaningless late season wins.
RE: and  
KennyHill48 : 4/5/2024 11:42 am : link
In comment 16457207 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
yes, sweeping the Commanders bit us in the butt.


For what it's worth, I checked out a Vikings message board and few of their fans bitched about beating the Raiders late in the season and beating the 49ers earlier because it screwed them out of being at 6. So, we're not the only ones bitching about meaningless late season wins.
RE: I'd draft a QB later in this draft  
MojoEd : 4/5/2024 11:43 am : link
In comment 16457357 Go Terps said:
Quote:
IR Jones or cut him after he passes a physical. Go into the preseason with an open competition between Lock/DeVito/rookie.

That sounds like the best rational plan, even if success is still a long shot. (I like Pratt, but flyers like him rarely pay off.) Winning just enough to prolong being in QB limbo, if not hell, would be the most likely outcome.
I would try to trade for Hendon Hooker.  
BleedBlue46 : 4/5/2024 11:43 am : link
If we fail to get a promising QB in the draft.
RE: RE: I'd draft a QB later in this draft  
Go Terps : 4/5/2024 11:47 am : link
In comment 16457371 MojoEd said:
Quote:
In comment 16457357 Go Terps said:


Quote:


IR Jones or cut him after he passes a physical. Go into the preseason with an open competition between Lock/DeVito/rookie.


That sounds like the best rational plan, even if success is still a long shot. (I like Pratt, but flyers like him rarely pay off.) Winning just enough to prolong being in QB limbo, if not hell, would be the most likely outcome.


I think the only rational plan is to come out of this draft with one of the six top QBs.
RE: It’s disaster if giants don’t go QB high in this draft  
KennyHill48 : 4/5/2024 11:48 am : link
In comment 16457355 HardTruth said:
Quote:
I think that if the Giants want a QB in this draft (and their own owner has acknowledge this as one of best QB drafts in years) they are in the position to draft one.

There are currently 3 QBs projected to go top 3 and 1 QB to go top 10 and 2 QBs to go maybe in first and as high as the teens.

If they cannot trade up to top 3 which I accept as reality then

#1- Giants are currently in position to draft the 4th QB (presumably McCarthy) right now and they would need to be jumped by a team (Vikings, Broncos, Raiders ) to not be in position

#2- To get jumped that would mean the Cardinals or Chargers would need to be willing to drop down to the teens (at minimum 11) . I think this unlikely because both the Cards and Chargers need the positions on the board WR & OL and those positions have elite graded prospects (Harrison, Nabers. Odunze and Alt) that will not be available at 11 or later. Both of these teams have “franchise QBs” with huge levels of financial commitment to and are in need of the #1 WR that these guys usually need or the franchise LT.

What’s interesting is that the Giants also need WR/OL and you see very little advocating to drop down to 11 and 23 and take the lesser talents at these spots. Most people seem to be very intrigued at adding a WR here for Jones but for some reason don’t think the Cards/Chargers want same for Herbert/Murray. What exactly is the real reason from a Cards/Chargers POV for trading down?

The Cards actually own 11 draft picks already including 2 firsts already. The Chargers have 9 picks in this draft. Neither are hurting for more draft picks.

#3- the Vikings do have an extra first round draft choice this year at 23 but it comes at the cost of dropping out of the elite talent tier at a position of need. They would have to drop tiers in prospect quality and these are the type of players teams don’t want to lose especially when grade meets need. They also would need to drop behind the Jets, a team who will be looking WR/OL .

#4- the Giants can offer the 47 pick to jump up to 4 or 5 and that with the 6 pick is a better offer considering the talent drop off to 11. Both the Cards or Chargers can get a similar if not the exact same player at 6 then they would have drafted and pick up the 47 pick overall (in a deep draft that has as many as 38 first round grades) . This is a better offer than dropping down to a different talent tier at 11 for the price of the 23 pick.

#5- if all else fails, the Giants do have next years #1 which is likely to be better than the Vikings next years 1 as the team has been drafting 2, 6, 4, 5 and 6 in 5 of last 6 seasons. Nor do the Vikings own a 2nd rounder next year while the Giants do

#6- if the Giants feel like they are going to get jumped and absolutely cannot land one of the top 4, then take the escape hatch and deal with the Vikings for 11 and 23 and chose between Penix and Nix at 11 and pick up the 23 while keeping the 47.

What the Giants need is the will to draft QB

Yes maybe they get another Daniel Jones. But maybe they don’t . And there are worse fates

In 2018 the Giants had the 2 pick and investigated the QBs. They decided against a draft that had 5 first round QBs. Yes they avoided Rosen and Darnold. But one, both franchises moved on at least once and now sit with Murray and Rodgers.
But two, they could have landed Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson. 2 players on track for Hall of Fame careers. (No I’m not suggesting they should have drafted Lamar at 2 but how about a trade up from round 2 into round 1 to draft Lamar? I suggest a similar move down here for Penix/Nix)

Instead we missed a 40% shot at a future HoFer and we then desperately overdraft Daniel Jones at 6 the following year. Jones, was given an 80 grade by Sy which just lands as a first round talent and was owner of 17-19 record and just 52 TDs in 36 college starts in 3 years.

And that’s what Jones was; a desperate pick by a desperate team because they needed to draft a QB in a draft that only had 1 QB worthy of pick that high. Jones was at best a late first round guy. He was in range of Haskins on Sy grades and not substantially higher than Lock .

This is not that level of draft at QB.

You want the road to another Daniel Jones draft pick? Pass on Qb this year and go with Jones/Lock/mid-round rookie. jones has a typical season with 1-5 start and 2-4 TD passes and the season over by end of October. The Giants finish with 5-6 wins and wind up with the 4-6 pick. Daboll gets fired and maybe Schoen too. The Giants mercifully cut Jones and eat a massive 23 mil dead cap hit (if there is no injury hit on top) and they realize that they need a QB. But unfortunately they have 4-6 pick and it’s not a QB draft! So, maybe there is no one to take so they desperately move on to a vet QB in FA or trade. Like Denver did.
Or if someone does emerge, they are long gone at 1-2.
Or they massively overpay in a deal to move up for one of them.
Or they overdraft someone with an 8pm or so grade like Jones.


Another worse fate is the Broncos. Who fail to draft QB in 2017nbefause they hWho failed to draft QB in 2018 at the 5 pick and passed on Josh Allen. ( or Lamar later) because they didn’t find anyone they liked and were afraid of another Paxton Lynch. So they take Chubb at 5.

In 2019, they couldn’t do anything at top of draft and trade down and so they take a falling second rounder in Lock who fails. They took Noah Fant at 20

In 2020, Denver sits at 15 and doesn’t make a move up for either Tua or Herbert. So once again no QB. They take Jeudy

In 2021, they pass on Fields and Mac Jones (perhaps wisely) and still have no QB. They take Surtain

In 2022, sick and tired of having no QB they pull off perhaps one of worst trades in NFL a history and go big for Russell Wilson.

In 2024, t hey cut Wilson and take the biggest cap hit in NFL history and once again have no QB and little draft capital to move up for one now.

You will note that all the guys that Denver took were not really bad players and all still are either pretty good, still in league and/or hold some value. Most are not even in Denver now. These were all good value picks at the time. Mostly praised. Yet Denver has had a losing record every year, they have had multiple GMs, HCs and QBs and most of these guys are not even on the team. They haven’t had a QB.

There story is taking no shots and getting desperate and they have paid with losing, loss of picks and a bill still due.


Thank you. This was very good and very well thought out.
The Giants have been the 2, 6, 4, 5 and 6 pick  
HardTruth : 4/5/2024 11:49 am : link
In 5 of last 7 seasons here so there is no real reason to expect anything other than that next year.

And the only shot we had at real QB prospect worthy of the pick was in 3 of those 5 years with Darnold/Rosen/Allen, Tua/Herbert and this year.

So not every year has a QB and that should 100% be considered in deciding to pass on QB this year

Otherwise you end up drafting a Jones who had an 80 grade from SY.
Jones isn't in the plans  
Lambuth_Special : 4/5/2024 11:50 am : link
I think this is pretty clear from the leaks throughout the offseason to Mara basically admitting that he has to compete for his job.

He may start, but his leash will be ruthlessly short if he does.
They can ask Jones  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/5/2024 11:52 am : link
to waive the injury clause though I doubt they ask or he agrees to it. We'll see.

If he is cleared, Jones competes to start or you cut him. I don't see them playing any games with this "shelving concept" I have seen. It is a not a good way to operate imv.
Re "There,"  
clatterbuck : 4/5/2024 11:54 am : link
Another complication: what if...with the addition of a WR1 and improved offensive line, Jones plays well and Giants make the playoffs. Not advocating for Jones or predicting this is likely, but it's in the realm of possibility. And makes a decision for 2025 more difficult.
......  
Klaatu : 4/5/2024 11:55 am : link


God, a person can go crazy thinking about all this...
Let's figure out how to get  
UberAlias : 4/5/2024 11:59 am : link
Drake Maye so we don't have to worry.
Duggan reviewed  
Scooter185 : 4/5/2024 12:01 pm : link
8 trade backs from 6ish over the last 13 years.

Only 2 teams received the following year's 1 in the trade down
Two huge unknowns  
JonC : 4/5/2024 12:07 pm : link
#1, do they get a QB in the draft, and #2, do they intend to sit Jones due to the injury guarantee.
Excellent thread and discussion if it can stay objective.  
Spider56 : 4/5/2024 12:08 pm : link
Only time will tell if the QBs this year will turn out better than those available next year … and it’s only 2 years until we see the next generation of Manning.

I believe we have to get that stud WR in the 1st round and then it depends on who’s available … either take a developmental guy or and I’ve said this before … Get Browning from the Bengals. I like what he showed when given a chance last year.
I often wonder  
Mayo2JZ : 4/5/2024 12:15 pm : link
if losing to the Eagles that last game would have prevented 1000s of these types of threads. No disrespect to the OP
RE: RE: there  
shyster : 4/5/2024 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16457340 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 16457242 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is another option here...

Stick with Daniel Jones.



But even if they stick with him for 2024, there is no realistic scenario they don't get out of that contract after the season.

He would have to elevate his game so dramatically to a level he's never come anywhere close to in 5 seasons ( or college for that matter).

Even if he had a good season ( and excellent season for his standards) -25-30 tds/ 3500 yards, are you still committing to him with that contract easy out?

I really don't see any way he's the Giants QB in 2025 which is why they should just rip the band aid off now.


Actually, 2025 is the bargain year of the contract: DJ's salary goes down to $30M before ballooning in 2026.

He would only count $8M more than his current scheduled dead cap to play in 2025.

And that's assuming his 2025 dead cap doesn't go up because of a restructure. In the scenario in which Giants don't draft a QB, a restructure is a real possibility.

Because of Jones' poor play and 2023 injuries, it is very possible Giants will get out of his contract before Year 3.

But that was not the design. This was supposed to be a three year deal, not two. The bargain salary in Year 3 says that.
RE: You also take a calculated risk on developmental guy  
Trainmaster : 4/5/2024 12:21 pm : link
IMHO, there is a near zero chance the Giants don’t draft a QB in the 2024 draft.

They either:
1) End up with QB3 or QB4 drafted (might be their QB2 or QB3) at 6th overall or sooner

2) Trade back from #6 or up from #47 and end up with QB5 or QB6

3) Take a 3rd round or later flyer on a developmental QB

One of 1) through 3) will happen.

I think this is a somewhat underestimated element of Schoen's dilemma  
PerpetualNervousness : 4/5/2024 12:24 pm : link
the price for moving up maybe very high. but they are not in the first year of a rebuild. they are in year three. the idea that they wait another year - one in which the early projections on draftable qbs is very bad - begins to create a mismatch on the timeline of many of their young players, aside from the pressure it creates for him and Daboll. i think their whole approach to this draft is likely around how they come out with a QB that they can groom for the future, whether that involves trading up or trading back.
what if...  
retiredmz : 4/5/2024 12:29 pm : link
the OL improves big-time and the stud WR we pick and the TEs we acquired from FA can actually block...so #4 should be.


4. What if DJ actually plays well. Then what do we do in 2025
..  
gogiants : 4/5/2024 12:31 pm : link
1. Is Daniel Jones on the roster in 2025?
There is the possibility that Daniel plays well in 2024. I would think he would need to repeat his 2022 success with a better touchdown percentage. To help in that regard drafting Marvin Harrison or Brian Thomas would be a great support and would benefit the team even if they move on from Jones. Also TE Jared Wiley, RB Bucky Irving and RB Tyrone Tracy have good receiving touchdown numbers.

2. What if the 2025 QB class is weaker than 2024?
Even in a weak class there are good quarterbacks to be had. In
2023 1 2 HOU C.J. Stroud
2022 7 262 SFO Brock Purdy
2021 1 1 JAX Trevor Lawrence
2019 1 1 ARI Kyler Murray

3. What if Jones & Lock both play poor in 2024?
Then you have hopefully added talent in support positions of WR, OL, TE and RB in the 2024 draft and free agency. Now you move on for the quarterback (see question2).

4. Do the Giants enter the veteran QB market?
Personally I would not go that route. The team is in need of additional talent across the board. This seems to be more apt for a team that is lacking mainly in the quarterback position and has no good draft options.
RE: RE: Lock is a better  
nochance : 4/5/2024 12:33 pm : link
In comment 16457298 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 16457288 section125 said:


Quote:


QB than Tyrod Taylor. I know that isn't saying much, but if they can win 6 with TT and DeVito, they can win 7 with Lock!




There is no evidence Lock is better than TT, and ample evidence that TT is better. It’s fine to believe that Lock has untapped potential, I happen to agree with that, but the fact is that TT has had a far better career. I don’t know why so many Giants fans love to shit on the guy. He has his wart, but he was easily the best QB this year, even if that means being the tallest midget…er…little person.



The main reason for dislike of TT is his penchant for injury. Definately the wrong backup for DJ who is also injury prone. Thats why the Giants had to play Devito who despite winning a couple of games looked lousy and won by default
RE: It’s disaster if giants don’t go QB high in this draft  
Mayo2JZ : 4/5/2024 12:33 pm : link
In comment 16457355 HardTruth said:
Quote:
I think that if the Giants want a QB in this draft (and their own owner has acknowledge this as one of best QB drafts in years) they are in the position to draft one.

There are currently 3 QBs projected to go top 3 and 1 QB to go top 10 and 2 QBs to go maybe in first and as high as the teens.

If they cannot trade up to top 3 which I accept as reality then

#1- Giants are currently in position to draft the 4th QB (presumably McCarthy) right now and they would need to be jumped by a team (Vikings, Broncos, Raiders ) to not be in position

#2- To get jumped that would mean the Cardinals or Chargers would need to be willing to drop down to the teens (at minimum 11) . I think this unlikely because both the Cards and Chargers need the positions on the board WR & OL and those positions have elite graded prospects (Harrison, Nabers. Odunze and Alt) that will not be available at 11 or later. Both of these teams have “franchise QBs” with huge levels of financial commitment to and are in need of the #1 WR that these guys usually need or the franchise LT.

What’s interesting is that the Giants also need WR/OL and you see very little advocating to drop down to 11 and 23 and take the lesser talents at these spots. Most people seem to be very intrigued at adding a WR here for Jones but for some reason don’t think the Cards/Chargers want same for Herbert/Murray. What exactly is the real reason from a Cards/Chargers POV for trading down?

The Cards actually own 11 draft picks already including 2 firsts already. The Chargers have 9 picks in this draft. Neither are hurting for more draft picks.

#3- the Vikings do have an extra first round draft choice this year at 23 but it comes at the cost of dropping out of the elite talent tier at a position of need. They would have to drop tiers in prospect quality and these are the type of players teams don’t want to lose especially when grade meets need. They also would need to drop behind the Jets, a team who will be looking WR/OL .

#4- the Giants can offer the 47 pick to jump up to 4 or 5 and that with the 6 pick is a better offer considering the talent drop off to 11. Both the Cards or Chargers can get a similar if not the exact same player at 6 then they would have drafted and pick up the 47 pick overall (in a deep draft that has as many as 38 first round grades) . This is a better offer than dropping down to a different talent tier at 11 for the price of the 23 pick.

#5- if all else fails, the Giants do have next years #1 which is likely to be better than the Vikings next years 1 as the team has been drafting 2, 6, 4, 5 and 6 in 5 of last 6 seasons. Nor do the Vikings own a 2nd rounder next year while the Giants do

#6- if the Giants feel like they are going to get jumped and absolutely cannot land one of the top 4, then take the escape hatch and deal with the Vikings for 11 and 23 and chose between Penix and Nix at 11 and pick up the 23 while keeping the 47.

What the Giants need is the will to draft QB

Yes maybe they get another Daniel Jones. But maybe they don’t . And there are worse fates

In 2018 the Giants had the 2 pick and investigated the QBs. They decided against a draft that had 5 first round QBs. Yes they avoided Rosen and Darnold. But one, both franchises moved on at least once and now sit with Murray and Rodgers.
But two, they could have landed Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson. 2 players on track for Hall of Fame careers. (No I’m not suggesting they should have drafted Lamar at 2 but how about a trade up from round 2 into round 1 to draft Lamar? I suggest a similar move down here for Penix/Nix)

Instead we missed a 40% shot at a future HoFer and we then desperately overdraft Daniel Jones at 6 the following year. Jones, was given an 80 grade by Sy which just lands as a first round talent and was owner of 17-19 record and just 52 TDs in 36 college starts in 3 years.

And that’s what Jones was; a desperate pick by a desperate team because they needed to draft a QB in a draft that only had 1 QB worthy of pick that high. Jones was at best a late first round guy. He was in range of Haskins on Sy grades and not substantially higher than Lock .

This is not that level of draft at QB.

You want the road to another Daniel Jones draft pick? Pass on Qb this year and go with Jones/Lock/mid-round rookie. jones has a typical season with 1-5 start and 2-4 TD passes and the season over by end of October. The Giants finish with 5-6 wins and wind up with the 4-6 pick. Daboll gets fired and maybe Schoen too. The Giants mercifully cut Jones and eat a massive 23 mil dead cap hit (if there is no injury hit on top) and they realize that they need a QB. But unfortunately they have 4-6 pick and it’s not a QB draft! So, maybe there is no one to take so they desperately move on to a vet QB in FA or trade. Like Denver did.
Or if someone does emerge, they are long gone at 1-2.
Or they massively overpay in a deal to move up for one of them.
Or they overdraft someone with an 8pm or so grade like Jones.


Another worse fate is the Broncos. Who fail to draft QB in 2017nbefause they hWho failed to draft QB in 2018 at the 5 pick and passed on Josh Allen. ( or Lamar later) because they didn’t find anyone they liked and were afraid of another Paxton Lynch. So they take Chubb at 5.

In 2019, they couldn’t do anything at top of draft and trade down and so they take a falling second rounder in Lock who fails. They took Noah Fant at 20

In 2020, Denver sits at 15 and doesn’t make a move up for either Tua or Herbert. So once again no QB. They take Jeudy

In 2021, they pass on Fields and Mac Jones (perhaps wisely) and still have no QB. They take Surtain

In 2022, sick and tired of having no QB they pull off perhaps one of worst trades in NFL a history and go big for Russell Wilson.

In 2024, t hey cut Wilson and take the biggest cap hit in NFL history and once again have no QB and little draft capital to move up for one now.

You will note that all the guys that Denver took were not really bad players and all still are either pretty good, still in league and/or hold some value. Most are not even in Denver now. These were all good value picks at the time. Mostly praised. Yet Denver has had a losing record every year, they have had multiple GMs, HCs and QBs and most of these guys are not even on the team. They haven’t had a QB.

There story is taking no shots and getting desperate and they have paid with losing, loss of picks and a bill still due.


Outstanding post brother. I think you nailed the problem but I would be curious to see a chart of all the teams and their starting QBs plus their QB room. How many other teams have "invested" in their QB situation.
RE: what if...  
HardTruth : 4/5/2024 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16457427 retiredmz said:
Quote:
the OL improves big-time and the stud WR we pick and the TEs we acquired from FA can actually block...so #4 should be.


4. What if DJ actually plays well. Then what do we do in 2025


And what if I win the Powerball?
#4 Trade  
upnyg : 4/5/2024 12:36 pm : link
Might make sense for Giants to trade back if they cant get the QB they want. Pick up a 2025 1st in the process.

Next year see who's in the draft for QB, if they dont like it go all in on a trade for a current QB, maybe Allen from the Bills. If that team takes a big step backwards in 2024, who knows maybe he's available in 2025.
RE: RE: …  
56goat : 4/5/2024 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16457217 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16457203 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Because of the injury risk and injury clause, I wouldn’t even let Jones see the field. Let the NFLPA fight it if they do choose.


+1

It would be irresponsible and leveling up an already colossal mistake.


Not sure John will go for this, not fair to DJ.
And here's another consideration  
Mayo2JZ : 4/5/2024 12:39 pm : link
Trade down and invest in a 2nd-tier QB such as Nix, Rattler, Milton. We have so many holes. Trade down, acquire more picks and get one of the QBs. There are a number of WRs available. This front office has to do their due diligence and uncover those gems in THIS draft. I think JS is at a crossroads this year
RE: RE: what if...  
Mayo2JZ : 4/5/2024 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16457437 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In comment 16457427 retiredmz said:


Quote:


the OL improves big-time and the stud WR we pick and the TEs we acquired from FA can actually block...so #4 should be.


4. What if DJ actually plays well. Then what do we do in 2025



And what if I win the Powerball?


Did you buy a ticket?
RE: I'd draft a QB later in this draft  
56goat : 4/5/2024 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16457357 Go Terps said:
Quote:
IR Jones or cut him after he passes a physical. Go into the preseason with an open competition between Lock/DeVito/rookie.


+1 though I would like a QB earlier in the draft.
Think a QB will be drafted  
bc4life : 4/5/2024 12:43 pm : link
If they don't get the top one they want (likely scenario) - will draft one and try to develop them.

At this point, you have to assume Lock will be the starter in Week 1.

If they don't get the QB they want, I'm hoping they can grab a good RB in R3 or R4.

I'm also thinking if QB is gone, they take a WR at 6.
Can I point out that the Jets  
HardTruth : 4/5/2024 12:43 pm : link
Have drafted QB twice in top 3 and both massive busts plus traded for a QB who got injured and didn’t play

3 massive QB failures so far

Jets 31-68 since drafting Darnold
Giants 34-64-1 since not drafting QB in 2018
And drum roll please… have fared no worse than Giants over this time?

What do we have to fear by drafting a QB at 6???
RE: Build a strong team  
56goat : 4/5/2024 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16457360 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Contrary to what some believe, QB can always be addressed.

Of the 14 playoff teams last year, only 3 started a QB that they drafted with a top 10 pick. The prior year, 6/14 teams and one of them was the Giants.

The 4 NFC Division winners last year
TB - acquired Mayfield via FA
DET - acquired Goff via trade
DAL - acquired Dak via day 3 pick
SF - acquired Purdy via day 3 pick

Point is, the blueprint for building a winning NFL team does not require spending a top 10 pick on a QB. All of those teams have assembled top tier talent at premium positions - something I believe the Giants are in the process of doing (Thomas, Dex, Burns, Banks, Thibs, the WR they draft at #6)


Given our history of drafting QBs since 2004, I wouldn't trust a later pick. Maybe JS can do it better than our previous "braintrust".
Would not IR Jones  
bc4life : 4/5/2024 12:43 pm : link
You may need him.
My hope is that Wash or NE…  
Jim in Tampa : 4/5/2024 12:48 pm : link
are foolish enough to choose McCarthy over Maye. That would give the Giants a path to trade up to 4 or 5 to land Maye, the QB my gut tells me would be the Giants top QB choice (after Caleb).

I also think that IF ( a big if) AZ really wants a top WR and they’re just not willing to trade down to the teens (where the Vikings, Broncos and Raiders select) AND Arizona has the top 2 WRs (probably MHJ and Nabers) rated even or close… then they would be foolish to pass up the Giants trade offer.

I’ve seen other posts suggesting that the Giants trading up to 4 would take picks 6 and 47 this year, plus a 1st and a 3rd next year, and I’m just not seeing it. I think AZ with 11 picks this year (including 2 ones, a 2nd and 3 threes) might settle for swapping 4 for 6 this year, plus the Giants’ #1 next year.
RE: Can I point out that the Jets  
Lambuth_Special : 4/5/2024 12:52 pm : link
In comment 16457450 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Have drafted QB twice in top 3 and both massive busts plus traded for a QB who got injured and didn’t play

3 massive QB failures so far

Jets 31-68 since drafting Darnold
Giants 34-64-1 since not drafting QB in 2018
And drum roll please… have fared no worse than Giants over this time?

What do we have to fear by drafting a QB at 6???


Yup, I've made this point before: basically every team that busted on QBs from the 2018 and 2021 classes that people bring up here as 'cautionary tales' still have records comparable to the Giants! Only the Bears have been noticaebly worse from 2021 on, and even they parlayed that into an awesome position for Caleb Williams + a bevy of skill guys.
RE: My hope is that Wash or NE…  
BleedBlue46 : 4/5/2024 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16457458 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
are foolish enough to choose McCarthy over Maye. That would give the Giants a path to trade up to 4 or 5 to land Maye, the QB my gut tells me would be the Giants top QB choice (after Caleb).

I also think that IF ( a big if) AZ really wants a top WR and they’re just not willing to trade down to the teens (where the Vikings, Broncos and Raiders select) AND Arizona has the top 2 WRs (probably MHJ and Nabers) rated even or close… then they would be foolish to pass up the Giants trade offer.

I’ve seen other posts suggesting that the Giants trading up to 4 would take picks 6 and 47 this year, plus a 1st and a 3rd next year, and I’m just not seeing it. I think AZ with 11 picks this year (including 2 ones, a 2nd and 3 threes) might settle for swapping 4 for 6 this year, plus the Giants’ #1 next year.


Yeah, that's nonsense. Modern trade valuation based on top 6 picks and qbs say we could get pick 4 for pick 6 a 2025 2nd and 3rd or pick 6, 107 and a 2025 2nd.
RE: RE: RE: …  
BleedBlue46 : 4/5/2024 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16457440 56goat said:
Quote:
In comment 16457217 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:


In comment 16457203 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Because of the injury risk and injury clause, I wouldn’t even let Jones see the field. Let the NFLPA fight it if they do choose.


+1

It would be irresponsible and leveling up an already colossal mistake.



Not sure John will go for this, not fair to DJ.


We would more likely release him.
RE: RE: RE: there  
Lambuth_Special : 4/5/2024 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16457410 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 16457340 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


In comment 16457242 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is another option here...

Stick with Daniel Jones.



But even if they stick with him for 2024, there is no realistic scenario they don't get out of that contract after the season.

He would have to elevate his game so dramatically to a level he's never come anywhere close to in 5 seasons ( or college for that matter).

Even if he had a good season ( and excellent season for his standards) -25-30 tds/ 3500 yards, are you still committing to him with that contract easy out?

I really don't see any way he's the Giants QB in 2025 which is why they should just rip the band aid off now.




Actually, 2025 is the bargain year of the contract: DJ's salary goes down to $30M before ballooning in 2026.

He would only count $8M more than his current scheduled dead cap to play in 2025.

And that's assuming his 2025 dead cap doesn't go up because of a restructure. In the scenario in which Giants don't draft a QB, a restructure is a real possibility.

Because of Jones' poor play and 2023 injuries, it is very possible Giants will get out of his contract before Year 3.

But that was not the design. This was supposed to be a three year deal, not two. The bargain salary in Year 3 says that.


Spotrac has his 2025 cap hit listed as 41 million. With the 2026 hit being a ridiculous 58 million, they would really want to restructure him after the 2024 season. That's why his combo of a bad performance + injury in 2023 put him way in the hole despite it being only one year. His odds of playing his way into a restructure in the 2025 offseason sareo long that the Giants are rightfully looking to move on.
RE: and  
jvm52106 : 4/5/2024 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16457207 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
yes, sweeping the Commanders bit us in the butt.


Again means nothing.. Revisionist history.. Every win us bad and every loss is good in this scenario and that is loser mentality at its worst...
RE: RE: My hope is that Wash or NE…  
Jim in Tampa : 4/5/2024 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16457465 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16457458 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


are foolish enough to choose McCarthy over Maye. That would give the Giants a path to trade up to 4 or 5 to land Maye, the QB my gut tells me would be the Giants top QB choice (after Caleb).

I also think that IF ( a big if) AZ really wants a top WR and they’re just not willing to trade down to the teens (where the Vikings, Broncos and Raiders select) AND Arizona has the top 2 WRs (probably MHJ and Nabers) rated even or close… then they would be foolish to pass up the Giants trade offer.

I’ve seen other posts suggesting that the Giants trading up to 4 would take picks 6 and 47 this year, plus a 1st and a 3rd next year, and I’m just not seeing it. I think AZ with 11 picks this year (including 2 ones, a 2nd and 3 threes) might settle for swapping 4 for 6 this year, plus the Giants’ #1 next year.



Yeah, that's nonsense. Modern trade valuation based on top 6 picks and qbs say we could get pick 4 for pick 6 a 2025 2nd and 3rd or pick 6, 107 and a 2025 2nd.

The problem is, the Giants won't know if AZ values being able to choose the 2nd best WR plus whatever the Giants add over Minny's offer (11 and 23 +++?).

The Giants also won't know if the Vikes would be willing to pay almost any price to land (Maye/McCarthy).
If I'm trading up for a quarterback  
cpgiants : 4/5/2024 1:10 pm : link
It's to the top of the draft for my pic of the litter, which would involve multiple number ones, and that's only in the case of emergency. In other words only when I have to.

I think situation 3 fits that if we let it play out.
RE: RE: and  
BleedBlue46 : 4/5/2024 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16457484 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16457207 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


yes, sweeping the Commanders bit us in the butt.



Again means nothing.. Revisionist history.. Every win us bad and every loss is good in this scenario and that is loser mentality at its worst...


Yeah, I'm so sick of people talking about this. I was rooting for losses and if it weren't for near wins against Buf, Nyj, and LAR then this would hurt more. Our near losses canceled out with our near wins. It is what it is, Mara and Co aren't the tanking type. If we were we surely would have traded Barkley for whatever we could get. The Commies totally tanked and we will see if it pays off for them. I like how we destroyed the Eagles to close the season and I like how Daboll was able to get the very most out of a doomed season that he possibly could. I really don't see us having a pick this high again for a while and I think we need to capitalize. I believe they like JJM and Maye a lot, so there's really no reason to not get one of them.
RE: RE: RE: My hope is that Wash or NE…  
BleedBlue46 : 4/5/2024 1:39 pm : link
In comment 16457488 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16457465 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16457458 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


are foolish enough to choose McCarthy over Maye. That would give the Giants a path to trade up to 4 or 5 to land Maye, the QB my gut tells me would be the Giants top QB choice (after Caleb).

I also think that IF ( a big if) AZ really wants a top WR and they’re just not willing to trade down to the teens (where the Vikings, Broncos and Raiders select) AND Arizona has the top 2 WRs (probably MHJ and Nabers) rated even or close… then they would be foolish to pass up the Giants trade offer.

I’ve seen other posts suggesting that the Giants trading up to 4 would take picks 6 and 47 this year, plus a 1st and a 3rd next year, and I’m just not seeing it. I think AZ with 11 picks this year (including 2 ones, a 2nd and 3 threes) might settle for swapping 4 for 6 this year, plus the Giants’ #1 next year.



Yeah, that's nonsense. Modern trade valuation based on top 6 picks and qbs say we could get pick 4 for pick 6 a 2025 2nd and 3rd or pick 6, 107 and a 2025 2nd.


The problem is, the Giants won't know if AZ values being able to choose the 2nd best WR plus whatever the Giants add over Minny's offer (11 and 23 +++?).

The Giants also won't know if the Vikes would be willing to pay almost any price to land (Maye/McCarthy).


Schoen will know that, we won't. This isn't cold war games. Schoen likely already has an understanding of both NE's and AZ's scenarios. In other words, Schoen knows if NE will trade if Maye isn't there and won't trade if Daniels is there or if they are not likely to budge no matter the circumstances; he knows AZ wants one of the top 2 receivers and had them graded closely or if they're dead set on MHJ or if they're open to moving down and not getting one of the blue chip WRs.

I think AZ will either be dead set on MHJ or like MHJ and Nabers close enough to take the extra picks from us and get one of the two. Kyler Murray is being paid top $ and they absolutely need to get him a top WR; they also have 7 picks in the top 104, I really don't see any way they trade down to 11 as they could even miss out on Brian Thomas Jr there if MHJ goes 5, Nabers/Odunze 6, then you have the Falcons, Bears and possibility of a team trading up.
RE: RE: and  
JonC : 4/5/2024 1:44 pm : link
In comment 16457484 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16457207 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


yes, sweeping the Commanders bit us in the butt.



Again means nothing.. Revisionist history.. Every win us bad and every loss is good in this scenario and that is loser mentality at its worst...


That's a rather simplistic view, but I guess if it works for you ... it hasn't worked for NYG brass or the fans.
RE: RE: My hope is that Wash or NE…  
Darwinian : 4/5/2024 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16457465 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16457458 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


are foolish enough to choose McCarthy over Maye. That would give the Giants a path to trade up to 4 or 5 to land Maye, the QB my gut tells me would be the Giants top QB choice (after Caleb).

I also think that IF ( a big if) AZ really wants a top WR and they’re just not willing to trade down to the teens (where the Vikings, Broncos and Raiders select) AND Arizona has the top 2 WRs (probably MHJ and Nabers) rated even or close… then they would be foolish to pass up the Giants trade offer.

I’ve seen other posts suggesting that the Giants trading up to 4 would take picks 6 and 47 this year, plus a 1st and a 3rd next year, and I’m just not seeing it. I think AZ with 11 picks this year (including 2 ones, a 2nd and 3 threes) might settle for swapping 4 for 6 this year, plus the Giants’ #1 next year.



Yeah, that's nonsense. Modern trade valuation based on top 6 picks and qbs say we could get pick 4 for pick 6 a 2025 2nd and 3rd or pick 6, 107 and a 2025 2nd.


That's not how trades at the top of the draft for QBs work. Throw the trade chart out. Supply and demand governs deals. Not your chart. If the Vikings jump the Giants and the Giants fail to get one of the top 4 QBs when they have pick 6, it will be a disgrace.
RE: RE: RE: RE: there  
shyster : 4/5/2024 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16457473 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:


Spotrac has his 2025 cap hit listed as 41 million. With the 2026 hit being a ridiculous 58 million, they would really want to restructure him after the 2024 season. That's why his combo of a bad performance + injury in 2023 put him way in the hole despite it being only one year. His odds of playing his way into a restructure in the 2025 offseason sareo long that the Giants are rightfully looking to move on.


Yes, $11M of that $41M has already been paid as bonus. The scheduled $30M salary for 2025 is the lowest of the four years of the deal, thus the bargain characterization.

Jones' contract was already restructured before he played a down on it. There's no doubt that what happened in 2023 reduces the chances of a restructure for 2024 overall, but the hypothetical we're considering in this thread is that no QB is drafted.

And in that scenario, however likely or unlikely, I think the possibility of a restructure for 2024 is real.
RE: RE: RE: My hope is that Wash or NE…  
BleedBlue46 : 4/5/2024 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16457569 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16457465 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16457458 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


are foolish enough to choose McCarthy over Maye. That would give the Giants a path to trade up to 4 or 5 to land Maye, the QB my gut tells me would be the Giants top QB choice (after Caleb).

I also think that IF ( a big if) AZ really wants a top WR and they’re just not willing to trade down to the teens (where the Vikings, Broncos and Raiders select) AND Arizona has the top 2 WRs (probably MHJ and Nabers) rated even or close… then they would be foolish to pass up the Giants trade offer.

I’ve seen other posts suggesting that the Giants trading up to 4 would take picks 6 and 47 this year, plus a 1st and a 3rd next year, and I’m just not seeing it. I think AZ with 11 picks this year (including 2 ones, a 2nd and 3 threes) might settle for swapping 4 for 6 this year, plus the Giants’ #1 next year.



Yeah, that's nonsense. Modern trade valuation based on top 6 picks and qbs say we could get pick 4 for pick 6 a 2025 2nd and 3rd or pick 6, 107 and a 2025 2nd.



That's not how trades at the top of the draft for QBs work. Throw the trade chart out. Supply and demand governs deals. Not your chart. If the Vikings jump the Giants and the Giants fail to get one of the top 4 QBs when they have pick 6, it will be a disgrace.


I'm not using a trade chart. The trade chart would suggest pick 6 and pick 70 for pick 4 and their 5th round pick. These guys have an advanced analytics formula that has been accurate for recent QB trades at the top of drafts. Their formula is proprietary and you can't see any chart of it, I agree those charts are archaic. If AZ have Nabers and MHJ closely rated and they want one of them, then they will trade with us for pick 6, a 2025 2nd and 3rd or something in that ballpark.
Here's a link of you're interested. - ( New Window )
According to their chart we would need to trade  
BleedBlue46 : 4/5/2024 2:04 pm : link
Pick 6, 47, and a 2025 1st or more for pick 3. Or maybe pick 6, 2025 1st 2nd and 3rd
RE: Re  
Darwinian : 4/5/2024 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16457383 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Another complication: what if...with the addition of a WR1 and improved offensive line, Jones plays well and Giants make the playoffs. Not advocating for Jones or predicting this is likely, but it's in the realm of possibility. And makes a decision for 2025 more difficult.


If Jones plays well in 2024, it will be the first time in his career.
RE: RE: RE: RE: My hope is that Wash or NE…  
Darwinian : 4/5/2024 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16457590 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16457569 Darwinian said:


Quote:


In comment 16457465 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16457458 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


are foolish enough to choose McCarthy over Maye. That would give the Giants a path to trade up to 4 or 5 to land Maye, the QB my gut tells me would be the Giants top QB choice (after Caleb).

I also think that IF ( a big if) AZ really wants a top WR and they’re just not willing to trade down to the teens (where the Vikings, Broncos and Raiders select) AND Arizona has the top 2 WRs (probably MHJ and Nabers) rated even or close… then they would be foolish to pass up the Giants trade offer.

I’ve seen other posts suggesting that the Giants trading up to 4 would take picks 6 and 47 this year, plus a 1st and a 3rd next year, and I’m just not seeing it. I think AZ with 11 picks this year (including 2 ones, a 2nd and 3 threes) might settle for swapping 4 for 6 this year, plus the Giants’ #1 next year.



Yeah, that's nonsense. Modern trade valuation based on top 6 picks and qbs say we could get pick 4 for pick 6 a 2025 2nd and 3rd or pick 6, 107 and a 2025 2nd.



That's not how trades at the top of the draft for QBs work. Throw the trade chart out. Supply and demand governs deals. Not your chart. If the Vikings jump the Giants and the Giants fail to get one of the top 4 QBs when they have pick 6, it will be a disgrace.



I'm not using a trade chart. The trade chart would suggest pick 6 and pick 70 for pick 4 and their 5th round pick. These guys have an advanced analytics formula that has been accurate for recent QB trades at the top of drafts. Their formula is proprietary and you can't see any chart of it, I agree those charts are archaic. If AZ have Nabers and MHJ closely rated and they want one of them, then they will trade with us for pick 6, a 2025 2nd and 3rd or something in that ballpark. Here's a link of you're interested. - ( New Window )


Fair enough. But charts don't matter. All that matters is what are the Cardinals (@4) or Pats (@3) willing to accept. And what are the Giants willing to pay.
Can't reach for a quarterback  
The Mike : 4/5/2024 2:44 pm : link
Nobody on this site is more anti-DJ than me. But making the exact same mistake in reaching for a second tier quarterback at six is asinine. Trading back also makes no sense since you would be foregoing an elite talent at WR if none of the top three quarterbacks fall. If this team hasn't learned the lesson of Micah Parsons for Kadarius Toney and Evan Neal than the quarterback situation is the least of our problems.

So if they don't get a quarterback at six, than you either move back up into the first round and try to get Penix, get lucky and hope he falls to 47 or select a developmental guy like Milton in a later round. Under any of these circumstances, the quarterback position is handled the same. Go with Drew Lock as your starter, cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical, have Tommy Cutlets as the backup and assign the rookie as the third quarterback in the room until he demonstrates he is ready to start.
RE: Would not IR Jones  
MojoEd : 4/5/2024 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16457452 bc4life said:
Quote:
You may need him.

What, to make the playoffs? LOL! I kid, I kid!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: My hope is that Wash or NE…  
BleedBlue46 : 4/5/2024 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16457664 Darwinian said:
Quote:
In comment 16457590 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16457569 Darwinian said:


Quote:


In comment 16457465 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16457458 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


are foolish enough to choose McCarthy over Maye. That would give the Giants a path to trade up to 4 or 5 to land Maye, the QB my gut tells me would be the Giants top QB choice (after Caleb).

I also think that IF ( a big if) AZ really wants a top WR and they’re just not willing to trade down to the teens (where the Vikings, Broncos and Raiders select) AND Arizona has the top 2 WRs (probably MHJ and Nabers) rated even or close… then they would be foolish to pass up the Giants trade offer.

I’ve seen other posts suggesting that the Giants trading up to 4 would take picks 6 and 47 this year, plus a 1st and a 3rd next year, and I’m just not seeing it. I think AZ with 11 picks this year (including 2 ones, a 2nd and 3 threes) might settle for swapping 4 for 6 this year, plus the Giants’ #1 next year.



Yeah, that's nonsense. Modern trade valuation based on top 6 picks and qbs say we could get pick 4 for pick 6 a 2025 2nd and 3rd or pick 6, 107 and a 2025 2nd.



That's not how trades at the top of the draft for QBs work. Throw the trade chart out. Supply and demand governs deals. Not your chart. If the Vikings jump the Giants and the Giants fail to get one of the top 4 QBs when they have pick 6, it will be a disgrace.



I'm not using a trade chart. The trade chart would suggest pick 6 and pick 70 for pick 4 and their 5th round pick. These guys have an advanced analytics formula that has been accurate for recent QB trades at the top of drafts. Their formula is proprietary and you can't see any chart of it, I agree those charts are archaic. If AZ have Nabers and MHJ closely rated and they want one of them, then they will trade with us for pick 6, a 2025 2nd and 3rd or something in that ballpark. Here's a link of you're interested. - ( New Window )



Fair enough. But charts don't matter. All that matters is what are the Cardinals (@4) or Pats (@3) willing to accept. And what are the Giants willing to pay.


Agreed it really comes down to A. If NE or AZ is willing to trade down B. If they would much rather be at pick 6 than 11

Otherwise, I agree it could get nasty in a bidding war if they don't really prefer to be at pick 6 vs 11. Then if it's a bidding war, it comes down to how much Schoen n Co love the QB available. T-20 days 5 hrs 2 minutes and counting...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: My hope is that Wash or NE…  
Darwinian : 4/5/2024 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16457697 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16457664 Darwinian said:



Fair enough. But charts don't matter. All that matters is what are the Cardinals (@4) or Pats (@3) willing to accept. And what are the Giants willing to pay.



Agreed it really comes down to A. If NE or AZ is willing to trade down B. If they would much rather be at pick 6 than 11

Otherwise, I agree it could get nasty in a bidding war if they don't really prefer to be at pick 6 vs 11. Then if it's a bidding war, it comes down to how much Schoen n Co love the QB available. T-20 days 5 hrs 2 minutes and counting...


Yes! I'm not going to lie I find this very exciting. And it's not just pressure on the Giants. At some point, when there are three #1s on the table, the Pats for example, if they aren't in LOVE with the QB have a lot to think about. three firsts incl a #6 pick which can land them a franchise LT or WR is a great inducement to deal.
RE: Can't reach for a quarterback  
HardTruth : 4/5/2024 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16457672 The Mike said:
Quote:
Nobody on this site is more anti-DJ than me. But making the exact same mistake in reaching for a second tier quarterback at six is asinine. Trading back also makes no sense since you would be foregoing an elite talent at WR if none of the top three quarterbacks fall. If this team hasn't learned the lesson of Micah Parsons for Kadarius Toney and Evan Neal than the quarterback situation is the least of our problems.

So if they don't get a quarterback at six, than you either move back up into the first round and try to get Penix, get lucky and hope he falls to 47 or select a developmental guy like Milton in a later round. Under any of these circumstances, the quarterback position is handled the same. Go with Drew Lock as your starter, cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical, have Tommy Cutlets as the backup and assign the rookie as the third quarterback in the room until he demonstrates he is ready to start.



The mistake was not going QB in 2018 when we had 5 first round QBs and 2 of them are already future HOFers and them desperately reaching for Jones the following year

But the real mistake is sitting with Jones year after year despite being a bottom 3 team during his time.

RE: RE: Can't reach for a quarterback  
The Mike : 4/5/2024 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16457716 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In comment 16457672 The Mike said:


Quote:


Nobody on this site is more anti-DJ than me. But making the exact same mistake in reaching for a second tier quarterback at six is asinine. Trading back also makes no sense since you would be foregoing an elite talent at WR if none of the top three quarterbacks fall. If this team hasn't learned the lesson of Micah Parsons for Kadarius Toney and Evan Neal than the quarterback situation is the least of our problems.

So if they don't get a quarterback at six, than you either move back up into the first round and try to get Penix, get lucky and hope he falls to 47 or select a developmental guy like Milton in a later round. Under any of these circumstances, the quarterback position is handled the same. Go with Drew Lock as your starter, cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical, have Tommy Cutlets as the backup and assign the rookie as the third quarterback in the room until he demonstrates he is ready to start.




The mistake was not going QB in 2018 when we had 5 first round QBs and 2 of them are already future HOFers and them desperately reaching for Jones the following year

But the real mistake is sitting with Jones year after year despite being a bottom 3 team during his time.


No doubt. But perhaps the biggest mistake of all was not drafting Justin Herbert in 2020 when he fell right to us at four. Believing that DJ has been anything but a backup level talent because he has had good games against terrible football teams has been the fundamental reason that two coaches and a GM were fired and the worst contract in Giants history was awarded by the current regime.
If they take a QB  
Torn Tendon : 4/5/2024 3:49 pm : link
at #6, then I don't want them to spend another 5 years passing on better prospects while seeing if the new guy can develop. A QB at #6 can't be a project. I'd rather get the Wr and take Penix or Spencer Rattler later.
RE: Re  
5BowlsSoon : 4/5/2024 4:40 pm : link
In comment 16457383 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Another complication: what if...with the addition of a WR1 and improved offensive line, Jones plays well and Giants make the playoffs. Not advocating for Jones or predicting this is likely, but it's in the realm of possibility. And makes a decision for 2025 more difficult.


I’m hoping this scenario becomes reality and I’m not saying it can’t. I saw what we did in 2022, so why can’t we do it in 2024 as well?

I’m willing to cut Jones some slack for the 5 games he did not look good in 2023. We did play two great defenses in Dallas and SF….plus he didn’t have Andrew Thomas for all but one of those games. I believe he also didnt have Waller and WnDale for those 5 games….not to mention he still had a crappy OL especially without Thomas and a crappy Neal.

I much rather see Jones or Lock if he impresses over Pennix, Nix, or McCarthy.
RE: Re  
HomerJones45 : 4/5/2024 4:50 pm : link
In comment 16457383 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Another complication: what if...with the addition of a WR1 and improved offensive line, Jones plays well and Giants make the playoffs. Not advocating for Jones or predicting this is likely, but it's in the realm of possibility. And makes a decision for 2025 more difficult.
More Fools gold. If it happens great, but the hard hearted evaluation should be that he is not good enough, he's overpaid and gets cut so as not to be saddled with the rest of that frigging contract.
I am all for getting a QB  
mfjmfj : 4/5/2024 6:06 pm : link
but think it is quite likely that they cannot get a QB that is worth it. Reaching for the wrong QB is the worst possible result.

To keep DJ for 2025 costs $30MM (the additional comp he makes in 2025; doesn't much matter when you pay it to him.) Can't imagine we want to pay him that, but maybe he has a great year.

To me don't reach or overpay. If you don't get your QB then play the hand you have and try again next year. The landscape next year is way too uncertain to let it control this year.



RE: I am all for getting a QB  
BleedBlue46 : 4/5/2024 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16457970 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
but think it is quite likely that they cannot get a QB that is worth it. Reaching for the wrong QB is the worst possible result.

To keep DJ for 2025 costs $30MM (the additional comp he makes in 2025; doesn't much matter when you pay it to him.) Can't imagine we want to pay him that, but maybe he has a great year.

To me don't reach or overpay. If you don't get your QB then play the hand you have and try again next year. The landscape next year is way too uncertain to let it control this year.




Cap hit in 2025 is 41.6 million for DJ, base salary is 30 but that doesn't mean anything.

We save nearly 20 million if he isn't on the team for 2025 and he doesn't trigger his injury clause. Best business practice would be to just cut him sometime after june 1st when he can pass a physical.
RE: I am all for getting a QB  
BleedBlue46 : 4/5/2024 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16457970 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
but think it is quite likely that they cannot get a QB that is worth it. Reaching for the wrong QB is the worst possible result.

To keep DJ for 2025 costs $30MM (the additional comp he makes in 2025; doesn't much matter when you pay it to him.) Can't imagine we want to pay him that, but maybe he has a great year.

To me don't reach or overpay. If you don't get your QB then play the hand you have and try again next year. The landscape next year is way too uncertain to let it control this year.





That 20 million could go a long ways toward building the team.
RE: RE: and  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:35 am : link
In comment 16457484 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16457207 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


yes, sweeping the Commanders bit us in the butt.



Again means nothing.. Revisionist history.. Every win us bad and every loss is good in this scenario and that is loser mentality at its worst...

What exactly is being revised here?

Seems more like an observation to me.
