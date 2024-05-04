How to handle the QB position if QB isn't drafted? Sean : 4/5/2024 10:04 am

I see a lot of arguments to take the BPA (WR) and then punt QB until 2025. What does that look like though? Let's say the Giants are picking anywhere from 6th and 12th next April. What if a QB doesn't meet the value then either, aren't they just in the same predicament?



From all accounts, this is a strong QB draft. I see no reason why QB shouldn't be the pick this year, but let's play it out if it isn't the pick:



1. Is Daniel Jones on the roster in 2025?

I think a lot of us assume Schoen will cut Jones after 2024 and save roughly $19M in cap space. Is that a safe assumption? If Jones does play in 2024, what does he need to do to earn a roster spot in 2025 and justify that salary?



2. What if the 2025 QB class is weaker than 2024?

It's way too soon to project a QB class, but what if it turns out to be weak? 2019 was a weak class. 2022 was such a weak class that NYG had two top 10 picks and couldn't draft a QB.



3. What if Jones & Lock both play poor in 2024?

If this is the case, Jones will very likely be cut and Lock would be a UFA. The QB room would be non existent and NYG will be forced to do something. This is a scary proposition which I think is very realistic to happening.



4. Do the Giants enter the veteran QB market?

You never know who could become available. This route is the most expensive. Dak Prescott may be a free agent. Could a current high end QB become available via trade? Deshaun Watson & Russell Wilson both were traded but the cost is enormous via trade plus salary. Could Josh Allen or Justin Herbert become available via trade if their teams struggle? I doubt it, but you never know.



The issue is there is no QB pipeline on the team. That's the issue when you choose not to draft a QB since 2019.



It's hard for me to be convinced that not taking any of Maye, McCarthy, Penix or Nix in the first round is the answer. This team desperately needs a QB and the value is there. But, if they don't - how would you handle the position?