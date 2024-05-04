Giants bring back Isaiah Simmons

True he’s not the star some thought he’d be coming out of Clemson, but he’s a decent backup who adds speed and flexibility to the defense … and with his athleticism, there’s still some hope that he can be more.
He is not a JAG he has elite speed and can cover and spy unlike most if the LBs on the roster. He is good on specials and can blitz and did more for the defense then Ward, caughlin and Brown did combined.
Simmons was put on the field for 33% of defensive snaps; Coughlin, 87%. Doesn't seem the coaches agreed with you about who was more valuable.
Ward weighs 285 pounds; not really a comparable player. But he did have 5 sacks to Simmons 1.
As for Cam Brown, since he didn't play a single defensive snap in all of 2023 (STs only), yes, you can safely say Simmons did more for the NYG defense than Brown did.
he's back. First, we gave up a pick for him so I'd hate to just cut bait. Second, he's good on special teams (think replacement for Cam Brown). Third, he is a decent role player.
This. I don't get the hate, he made several drive ending plays last year in big spots in really limited time with no camp or pre-season with us. He's still fast, big and talented, nothing to hate about this.
I think the issue is he never lived up to his ceiling.
With that said, he is so unique so he can absolutely help a team. We can kind of use him as a microcosm of our OL the last 10+ years. People call him a Swiss Army knife. He can play multiple roles. Well, the problem is that he's never mastered any role. With our OL we are so worried about flexibility in case of an injury that we never seem to develop our guys at one main position. I think that has been Simmons' biggest issue.
If Bowen can make use of him, then its a benefit. If not, adios. They still need to fill out the roster, and as some have said he IS a good special teams player and his athleticism will be helpful with the new KO rules.
^This. He has some value and I'm sure the contract is for the veteran minimum, or maybe a little more, with some incentives.
Good signing.
You say that like it's a bad thing.
Like Daniel Jones, enough time has passed to conclude that what he has been his whole NFL career is actually what he is.
Oh, and just for the record, I would prefer one of the great WRs at 6 instead of either McCarthy, Nix, or Pennix. Thanks for listening…it’s okay if you disagree.
That’s what he is: a short area guy:
Blitz on 3rd downs as a down low S
Cover TEs , RBs out of the backfield as LB.
Stay with them, try to keep them from catching the ball and tackle them if they do.
Simmons has shown that he still has a few big plays in him. Great to have him back. The team also needs his enthusiasm.
I'm not sure this is correct.
Bowen liks split safety coverage and often uses dime with a "money" LB/S hybrid to replace a linebacker. That could be Simmons.
What’s scary is the offense. This may be like the mid-90’s when the defense was rock solid, but the offense was anemic and we were scratching at .500 records every year.
Yes situational in the pros. He is not great at taking on blocks so other teams could plan against him if he were a regular rusher.
He excelled at Clemson in mirroring agile QBs; a nice tool to have on D.
Obviously the Giants agree.
Papa and Banks on Simmons. - ( New Window )
If he can help the team great, if not, move on.
But even if he is a JAG, he has performed at a pretty high level in his discipline, which is football. So if he didn't get to a higher level, don't insult the guy.
I can pretty much guarantee that the people who shrug him off have not been among the top 1% of their discipline in the entire world.
Good on special teams. Good at covering tight ends.
Agree--I like the hell out of this guy. He made some great plays last year.
It had to be done.
File it under "Stupid Question Answered."
For every good play he makes he leaves just as many on the field
That said - he is cost effective and athletic and can help