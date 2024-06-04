Personally I hope he does. Injuries aside, and there have been plenty for the guy, he always looks awkward out there and anyone who says they trust this guy to make a big play in crunch time are lying to themselves. Waller - ( New Window )
he has already informed the front office. No reason he would shit on the organization which is what he would be doing if he stayed on the fence up to draft time. This team is thin enough at the TE/WR position and his decision to retire or continue playing would certainly have an impact on the draft and FA signings.
He's up to something: maybe he wants a trade, maybe he wants more money, maybe he just wants an excuse to sitting out the offseason program; but it just doesn't ring true that he would walk away from $10M+ at age 31 (it's not like he's made so much money in his career that 10M is something to sneeze at).
the Toney pick ultimately turned out to be a bust? I've lost track of all the ways that shook out.
Personally, I hope he chooses to go (or if he could miraculously play for another team so we could get something for him). He did absolutely nothing for NYG last year, probably would do the same or less this year.
They aren't withholding a decision as a draft strategy. If they were trying to hide their intention to draft pass catchers (or a TE specifically) they would have said nothing.
If the Giants don't need the cap space before June, there is no rush or incentive to cut him. In fact, if he's mulling retirement because of health concerns, the Giants are wise to let him make that decision. They won't risk cutting him if he's injured, and lose a grievance like they did with Logan Ryan.

If he retires or he's cut, the cap impact is the same. So they'll just let this play out and presumably operate as if he won't be on the team in 2024.
If he retires or he's cut, the cap impact is the same. So they'll just let this play out and presumably operate as if he won't be on the team in 2024.
But he still wants money. He’s waiting to see if the Giants make him an offer is my guess.
That's not how it works.
What benefit would there be in making his decision known (public) before the draft?
I admit I agree.
Going the other way, what's keeping him here?
But is that true or just speculation?
if they draft one on day 3, that will be all she wrote.
Daboll mentioned that he looked at a lot of things this offseason including schemes. I wonder if he plans on being a more running oriented team. I would be in favor of this.
????
But is that true or just speculation?
We’re an outdoor northeast football team. Give me a physical 2-way TE who can block, catch a pass when he’s wide open and run somebody over.
“TE’s” like Waller are a pain in the ass to scheme with because they can’t actually fill the job requirements of a TE. So you’re constantly trying to hide the fact they can’t block. Just forget it.
????
But is that true or just speculation?
Zero clue, just saw it mentioned. I'd assume at best he gets a late round swap on day 3 of the draft?
Same here.
Personally, I hope he chooses to go (or if he could miraculously play for another team so we could get something for him). He did absolutely nothing for NYG last year, probably would do the same or less this year.
I mentioned this earlier in the week -- Waller is a recovering addict, and had an overdose from opioids.
Playing and managing through pain, especially a potentially chronic nerve is issue, is a more complicated prospect for him than the average player.
I wouldn't immediately jump to the conclusion he's angling for something or being difficult.
i guess theres 4-6 possible outcomes.
cut now
retire
trade
trade with giants eating some cap
cut post june 1st
have him take paycut (i cant imagine hell do that hell just retire)
maybe hes negotiating trying to miss some of training camp and still play.
We’re an outdoor northeast football team. Give me a physical 2-way TE who can block, catch a pass when he’s wide open and run somebody over.
“TE’s” like Waller are a pain in the ass to scheme with because they can’t actually fill the job requirements of a TE. So you’re constantly trying to hide the fact they can’t block. Just forget it.
I think the mistake was restructuring his contract to give some cap relief. When the Giants traded for him, none of his contract was guaranteed. Now if they cut him there will be dead money.
??? Do you really think if they draft a QB that probably would sit the first year is really part of this decision? Lets face it is either going to be Jones or Lock throwing the football
If the Giants don't need the cap space before June, there is no rush or incentive to cut him. In fact, if he's mulling retirement because of health concerns, the Giants are wise to let him make that decision. They won't risk cutting him if he's injured, and lose a grievance like they did with Logan Ryan.
If he retires or he's cut, the cap impact is the same. So they'll just let this play out and presumably operate as if he won't be on the team in 2024.
No we couldn’t have…. He was available when we picked 2 rounds later and we picked fucking Eric Gray instead. This team is depressing.
His wife just got hers...
He came here when we were on the upswing,now we are in rebuild mode.
This is him using leverage to get outta dodge.
He wants a buy out IMO. Fuck him. Let him not show up. People were all over McDaniel about him saying stuff about him but sure looks like McDaniel and him both aren't guys you want around your team
Even if he decides to keep playing, can you trust him to not have a change of heart later, since he appears so conflicted about it.
Dumb. Nacua was a fifth round pick. The giants would have traded for Waller and still have drafted Nacua.
100% Agreed
But from the giants' POV, you have to plan as if he won't be around. Because at the very least, he won't be totally present mentally.
Whole situation reeks of mutual divorce and he should retire now with his sobriety and a few less brain injuries.
cut him.
100% Agreed
And if that is what he wants so he can sign with another team?
Article about the same month old recycled quote fishing for eyeballs.
There's also no guaranteed money left on his deal, so the Giants can easily walk away at any point.
If he retires, is cut, or doesn't report -- all of those scenarios have the same impact on the cap.
He doesn't have any leverage. If he's trying to angle to be cut or traded, threatening to retire doesn't do anything to the Giants.
Does anyone think this is his Michael Strahan way of missing training camp?
That's not how it works.