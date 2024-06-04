for display only
Waller "still undecided" about retirement

BJacobs The Tiptoe Bandit : 4/6/2024 10:38 am
Personally I hope he does. Injuries aside, and there have been plenty for the guy, he always looks awkward out there and anyone who says they trust this guy to make a big play in crunch time are lying to themselves.
Waller - ( New Window )
weird situation  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/6/2024 10:41 am : link
something smells.
Wonder if he  
bc4life : 4/6/2024 10:43 am : link
and front office already know his decision.

What benefit would there be in making his decision known (public) before the draft?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/6/2024 10:43 am : link
Getting sick of this dude’s act. And it isn’t like he’s Mark Bavaro.
Time to decide for him and  
mfjmfj : 4/6/2024 10:43 am : link
cut him.
RE: …  
Angel Eyes : 4/6/2024 10:44 am : link
In comment 16458518 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Getting sick of this dude’s act. And it isn’t like he’s Mark Bavaro.

I admit I agree.

Going the other way, what's keeping him here?
He says he's undecided  
j_rud : 4/6/2024 10:45 am : link
but every time he speaks its withe the reflection of someone who sounds done.
Isn’t he due a bonus  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/6/2024 10:48 am : link
April 15th? Looks like he is trying to collect before retiring.
If he's this conflicted in his decision how committed  
GFAN52 : 4/6/2024 10:49 am : link
would he be playing.
Didnt asshats allude to him wanting a trade  
The Dude : 4/6/2024 11:05 am : link
????
Gotta figure  
redwhiteandbigblue : 4/6/2024 11:18 am : link
he has already informed the front office. No reason he would shit on the organization which is what he would be doing if he stayed on the fence up to draft time. This team is thin enough at the TE/WR position and his decision to retire or continue playing would certainly have an impact on the draft and FA signings.
RE: Didnt asshats allude to him wanting a trade  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/6/2024 11:19 am : link
In comment 16458540 The Dude said:
Quote:
????


But is that true or just speculation?
redwhite  
Dave on the UWS : 4/6/2024 11:22 am : link
I think its telling they signed TEs to fill out the room.
if they draft one on day 3, that will be all she wrote.
Agreed  
redwhiteandbigblue : 4/6/2024 11:27 am : link
Dave
it  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/6/2024 11:27 am : link
would be great if he still wants to play, but somewhere else, and they can get anything for him on draft day. But that's probably a pipe dream.
I think we get more  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/6/2024 11:27 am : link
clarity on this situation after the draft.

Daboll mentioned that he looked at a lot of things this offseason including schemes. I wonder if he plans on being a more running oriented team. I would be in favor of this.
Starting to believe the theory  
bceagle05 : 4/6/2024 11:39 am : link
that he’s waiting to see how the QB situation shakes out.
RE: RE: Didnt asshats allude to him wanting a trade  
Milton : 4/6/2024 11:41 am : link
In comment 16458558 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16458540 The Dude said:


Quote:


????



But is that true or just speculation?
He's up to something: maybe he wants a trade, maybe he wants more money, maybe he just wants an excuse to sitting out the offseason program; but it just doesn't ring true that he would walk away from $10M+ at age 31 (it's not like he's made so much money in his career that 10M is something to sneeze at).
Giants never should’ve traded for him.  
mittenedman : 4/6/2024 11:46 am : link
I respect his game but he isn’t a Giants-type TE.

We’re an outdoor northeast football team. Give me a physical 2-way TE who can block, catch a pass when he’s wide open and run somebody over.

“TE’s” like Waller are a pain in the ass to scheme with because they can’t actually fill the job requirements of a TE. So you’re constantly trying to hide the fact they can’t block. Just forget it.
RE: RE: Didnt asshats allude to him wanting a trade  
The Dude : 4/6/2024 11:46 am : link
In comment 16458558 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16458540 The Dude said:


Quote:


????



But is that true or just speculation?


Zero clue, just saw it mentioned. I'd assume at best he gets a late round swap on day 3 of the draft?
Brittle…..  
thrunthrublue : 4/6/2024 11:51 am : link
Old…..bad traits for a modern nfl tight end. He should start singing duets with KT.
RE: …  
BigBlueinDE : 4/6/2024 11:57 am : link
In comment 16458518 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Getting sick of this dude’s act. And it isn’t like he’s Mark Bavaro.


Same here.
Would the failure of the Waller experiment mean  
GiantSteps : 4/6/2024 12:03 pm : link
the Toney pick ultimately turned out to be a bust? I've lost track of all the ways that shook out.

Personally, I hope he chooses to go (or if he could miraculously play for another team so we could get something for him). He did absolutely nothing for NYG last year, probably would do the same or less this year.
 
christian : 4/6/2024 12:06 pm : link
Waller has earned about 40M in his career, and he's expressed previously he's financially set for life.

I mentioned this earlier in the week -- Waller is a recovering addict, and had an overdose from opioids.

Playing and managing through pain, especially a potentially chronic nerve is issue, is a more complicated prospect for him than the average player.

I wouldn't immediately jump to the conclusion he's angling for something or being difficult.
IMO  
Jay on the Island : 4/6/2024 12:11 pm : link
Waller has already informed the team that he is leaning towards retirement but they told him not to say anything until after the draft.
Which choice is better for the Giants?  
Sam Huff : 4/6/2024 12:12 pm : link
.
what are the cap ramifications of retirement vs trade vs cut/release?  
bigbluewillrise : 4/6/2024 12:14 pm : link
cut now vs cut post june 1st?

i guess theres 4-6 possible outcomes.
cut now
retire
trade
trade with giants eating some cap
cut post june 1st
have him take paycut (i cant imagine hell do that hell just retire)


maybe hes negotiating trying to miss some of training camp and still play.
Or maybe  
Pork Chop : 4/6/2024 12:35 pm : link
the Giants want to keep his retirement quiet and draft Brock Bowers.
Why would we want him back?  
PatersonPlank : 4/6/2024 12:40 pm : link
Tell him he's retired.
Sounds Like  
varco : 4/6/2024 1:10 pm : link
It's being orchestrated by either the player, the team or both. I'm sure it will play out by the conclusion of the draft. Don't lose any sleep over it.
I’m sick of this guy  
Steve L : 4/6/2024 1:15 pm : link
Nice asset when healthy, but this is getting old.
How would cutting him vs. him retiring affect the cap?  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/6/2024 1:15 pm : link
.
RE: Giants never should’ve traded for him.  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/6/2024 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16458592 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I respect his game but he isn’t a Giants-type TE.

We’re an outdoor northeast football team. Give me a physical 2-way TE who can block, catch a pass when he’s wide open and run somebody over.

“TE’s” like Waller are a pain in the ass to scheme with because they can’t actually fill the job requirements of a TE. So you’re constantly trying to hide the fact they can’t block. Just forget it.


I think the mistake was restructuring his contract to give some cap relief. When the Giants traded for him, none of his contract was guaranteed. Now if they cut him there will be dead money.
RE: Starting to believe the theory  
Bruner4329 : 4/6/2024 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16458582 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
that he’s waiting to see how the QB situation shakes out.


??? Do you really think if they draft a QB that probably would sit the first year is really part of this decision? Lets face it is either going to be Jones or Lock throwing the football
I’m good at decisions.  
Joe Beckwith : 4/6/2024 1:52 pm : link
Bye, Darren.
He is an athletic guy...  
DefenseWins : 4/6/2024 2:21 pm : link
but is not a true football player. He is soft and has hands that are barely average.
 
christian : 4/6/2024 2:29 pm : link
They aren't withholding a decision as a draft strategy. If they were trying to hide their intention to draft pass catchers (or a TE specifically) they would have said nothing.

If the Giants don't need the cap space before June, there is no rush or incentive to cut him. In fact, if he's mulling retirement because of health concerns, the Giants are wise to let him make that decision. They won't risk cutting him if he's injured, and lose a grievance like they did with Logan Ryan.

If he retires or he's cut, the cap impact is the same. So they'll just let this play out and presumably operate as if he won't be on the team in 2024.
Could have drafted Puka Nacua  
Mr. Nickels : 4/6/2024 3:24 pm : link
with the pick traded away for Waller..
He is 99.9% DONE  
90.Cal : 4/6/2024 3:47 pm : link
BUT seventeen million dollars is seventeen million dollars…
RE: Could have drafted Puka Nacua  
90.Cal : 4/6/2024 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16458771 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
with the pick traded away for Waller..


No we couldn’t have…. He was available when we picked 2 rounds later and we picked fucking Eric Gray instead. This team is depressing.
My 2 cents  
AROCK1000 : 4/6/2024 4:08 pm : link
He wants to win a chip...
His wife just got hers...
He came here when we were on the upswing,now we are in rebuild mode.
This is him using leverage to get outta dodge.
Even if healthy  
Dang Man : 4/6/2024 4:11 pm : link
If he is still undecided at this stage would his heart really be in it? I think they need to find a way to move on regardless.
RE: weird situation  
LauderdaleMatty : 4/6/2024 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16458513 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
something smells.


He wants a buy out IMO. Fuck him. Let him not show up. People were all over McDaniel about him saying stuff about him but sure looks like McDaniel and him both aren't guys you want around your team
Sounds like his heart isn’t in it  
jeff57 : 4/6/2024 7:14 pm : link
.
RE: Sounds like his heart isn’t in it  
GFAN52 : 4/6/2024 7:26 pm : link
In comment 16458979 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


Even if he decides to keep playing, can you trust him to not have a change of heart later, since he appears so conflicted about it.
RE: Could have drafted Puka Nacua  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/6/2024 11:15 pm : link
In comment 16458771 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
with the pick traded away for Waller..


Dumb. Nacua was a fifth round pick. The giants would have traded for Waller and still have drafted Nacua.
RE: Time to decide for him and  
Howyadoin : 4/6/2024 11:24 pm : link
In comment 16458519 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
cut him.

100% Agreed
He's had a very rough life  
gameday555 : 4/6/2024 11:40 pm : link
And I totally relate to being conflicted about being away from one's partner due to respective work dynamics.

But from the giants' POV, you have to plan as if he won't be around. Because at the very least, he won't be totally present mentally.

Whole situation reeks of mutual divorce and he should retire now with his sobriety and a few less brain injuries.
RE: RE: Time to decide for him and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:18 am : link
In comment 16459131 Howyadoin said:
Quote:
In comment 16458519 mfjmfj said:


Quote:


cut him.


100% Agreed


And if that is what he wants so he can sign with another team?
Disingenuous - no new information  
HBart : 5:41 am : link
In early March, Giants tight end Darren Waller said he would decide “pretty soon” .........

Article about the same month old recycled quote fishing for eyeballs.
GiantSteps  
bc4life : 8:29 am : link
Interesting take
 
christian : 8:43 am : link
There's no such thing as a buyout in the NFL, that's a silly take.

There's also no guaranteed money left on his deal, so the Giants can easily walk away at any point.

If he retires, is cut, or doesn't report -- all of those scenarios have the same impact on the cap.

He doesn't have any leverage. If he's trying to angle to be cut or traded, threatening to retire doesn't do anything to the Giants.
Can we just make the decision for Waller already?  
DefenseWins : 8:55 am : link
??

Does anyone think this is his Michael Strahan way of missing training camp?
He knows he can’t play anymore  
Giant John : 9:41 am : link
But he still wants money. He’s waiting to see if the Giants make him an offer is my guess.
If he does come back  
Giant John : 9:45 am : link
Look for a season ending injury on the field.
I've mentioned  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:03 am : link
this before, but for all of the "Waller didn't do anything" posters... he still finished the season as the Giants' #2 receiver in terms of catches (52) and yards (552).
RE: He knows he can’t play anymore  
christian : 10:27 am : link
In comment 16459311 Giant John said:
Quote:
But he still wants money. He’s waiting to see if the Giants make him an offer is my guess.


That's not how it works.
