for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Vikings Asshat update

Sky King : 4/6/2024 1:18 pm
Talked again to my Vikings's guy last night and here is the latest.

Vikings are ALL IN on Maye and are willing to give multiple 1's (2 this year and 1 next year) and more if necessary, to move up to 3 to take him if he's there.

If he's not there, or Wash doesn't want to trade the pick, they are still in on Penix as next in line, but have decided not trade up to top 5 to get him as previously thought. Instead, their preference now would be to take a DLine at 11 and Penix at 23.

If they feel Penix will go before 23, they will switch the scenario and take Penix at 11 and DLine at 23.

Bottom line: Penix will not be available after Pick 23.

Also, they are not high on either JJ, Daniels or Nix for various reasons.

That's all for now!

Giants should let them blow their wad @ 3  
blueblood : 4/6/2024 1:22 pm : link
and just sit tight...
Its a QB of your future..  
The Dude : 4/6/2024 1:22 pm : link

And youll take him at 23 but not 11?

Seems....risky.


Take the QB you like, and still a good player available at 23.
I appreciate the info!  
Sean : 4/6/2024 1:23 pm : link
I will say this though, if the Vikings are this loose with the information than they've got some big problems.

The room always shrinks with draft strategy, so anything your guy heard could be misdirection to identify who within the building is leaking information.
If this is true though  
Sean : 4/6/2024 1:24 pm : link
McCarthy should be there at 6.
RE: Its a QB of your future..  
Mike in NY : 4/6/2024 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16458661 The Dude said:
Quote:

And youll take him at 23 but not 11?

Seems....risky.


Take the QB you like, and still a good player available at 23.


I don't see the two as mutually exclusive. It is possible they like a player, but also not like him enough to overdraft him. If they think the drop off from Turner/Laitu/Verse to DL4 is significantly greater than the dropoff from Penix to Nix or even QB7 (who might not be QB7 on their board) that could also play into it.
"If he's not there, or Wash doesn't want to trade the pick"  
GFAN52 : 4/6/2024 1:27 pm : link
Extremely unlikely that Washington trades out if they select Maye. I expected the Vikings were all in on Maye and would trade at least three number one picks and more. Schoen should walk away at that cost.
I have a feeling  
Spider43 : 4/6/2024 1:29 pm : link
Schoen's thoughts might mirror Minny's. Being high on both Maye and Penix. Which is exactly how I feel as well. Oh well, WR1 it is. Unless Schoen wants to 'maneuver' for Penix ahead of #11, which might be a stretch and complicated. Whew, these are going to be a bumpy two and a half weeks ahead!
RE: If this is true though  
blueblood : 4/6/2024 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16458664 Sean said:
Quote:
McCarthy should be there at 6.


Unless someone trades up to get him... ( which I doubt )
I understand the need for a franchise QB  
GiantBlue : 4/6/2024 1:31 pm : link
But what a tremendous gamble teams might be willing to make to grab one.

This Vikings GM, already a bit on shaky ground, may live or likely die on this hill of moving up to 3 or 5 paying two or three first rounders for the distinction!

I was big on grabbing the QB high, but now thinking future HOF WR and Nix in round 2. If Nix is not the guy, you have 2025!
RE: I have a feeling  
GFAN52 : 4/6/2024 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16458669 Spider43 said:
Quote:
Schoen's thoughts might mirror Minny's. Being high on both Maye and Penix. Which is exactly how I feel as well. Oh well, WR1 it is. Unless Schoen wants to 'maneuver' for Penix ahead of #11, which might be a stretch and complicated. Whew, these are going to be a bumpy two and a half weeks ahead!


With these odds: "the current odds for New York to draft a WR are at -175 per DraftKings Sportsbook." I would say a WR is the favorite pick at 6, which one is more the question.
I just cannot see the Giants taking Penix @ 6  
blueblood : 4/6/2024 1:38 pm : link
I just cant see them replacing an oft injured QB with an oft injured QB even if he hasnt been injured in two season.. Two ACLS and Two should issues bothers me.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/6/2024 1:40 pm : link
I think Sean is right: JJ will be there @ six. And if he is, I think he's the pick.
The Giants 1st and 2nd  
mittenedman : 4/6/2024 1:44 pm : link
this year and 1st next year should still trump that offer.

Are they willing to pay it? We’ll see.
This wouldn't be the worst thing in the world  
LW_Giants : 4/6/2024 1:45 pm : link
if the giants truly like JJM, because if Vikings move to three to take Maye, he should be there at 6
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/6/2024 1:47 pm : link
Sy likes JM over Drake. & Sy knows a helluva more football than me so I'll take his word for it.

This would indeed be an ideal scenario: a QB that we like dropping to us instead of having to move up & trade future assets.
Also, I'm unless Vikings are willing to trade their two  
LW_Giants : 4/6/2024 1:48 pm : link
firsts this year, a first next year and a first the year after, I'm not sure just their firsts this year and next tops our first this year and next because 6 versus 11 is a huge difference. NE may be able to sell their fans on a blue chip wide receiver that's there at 6, how do they sell to their fans moving to 11?
RE: If this is true though  
barens : 4/6/2024 1:55 pm : link
In comment 16458664 Sean said:
Quote:
McCarthy should be there at 6.


Not if Denver or Oakland try and move up.
RE: If this is true though  
Blue21 : 4/6/2024 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16458664 Sean said:
Quote:
McCarthy should be there at 6.
yep that's the good news about this and we've heard whether true or not the Giants like JJM(and Sy for that matter likes him better than Maye)
RE: ...  
BleedBlue46 : 4/6/2024 2:01 pm : link
In comment 16458684 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Sy likes JM over Drake. & Sy knows a helluva more football than me so I'll take his word for it.

This would indeed be an ideal scenario: a QB that we like dropping to us instead of having to move up & trade future assets.


This is the scenario I've been hoping for all along. I was hoping Schoen would play up the Vikings hand to trade up with the Patriots for the big boom or bust QB in Maye. Then if we were lucky JJM would fall right into our laps as the trade price would be extreme to get from 11 back up or for Den or LV. NE would have to trade a lot of the draft capital they got from Min to get back up for JJM, it's possible but unlikely I think.

If Schoen likes JJM enough he could still trade up slightly, but I think he would wait it out and if JJM was there he would take him if not go Odunze.
If this is true and believed  
UberAlias : 4/6/2024 2:01 pm : link
Then NE should trade with us and draft JJM at 6.
RE: RE: If this is true though  
Sean : 4/6/2024 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16458690 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16458664 Sean said:


Quote:


McCarthy should be there at 6.



Not if Denver or Oakland try and move up.

The Giants can make better offers. I doubt the Vikings can make a better offer, 6 to 11 is a huge difference. If the Giants truly want one of these QBs, they can get them.

6 overall
2024 2nd rounder
2025 first rounder
2025 third rounder
Jalin Hyatt

I think that beats NE dropping all the way to 11. Going through the season they just did and not adding a blue chip talent? I doubt that.

RE: RE: If this is true though  
BleedBlue46 : 4/6/2024 2:06 pm : link
In comment 16458692 Blue21 said:
Quote:
In comment 16458664 Sean said:


Quote:


McCarthy should be there at 6.

yep that's the good news about this and we've heard whether true or not the Giants like JJM(and Sy for that matter likes him better than Maye)


Sy said he would prefer JJM because he has shown he has mental fortitude and wits to play under duress and in big moments. It sounded more like a personal preference because they were graded extremely closely. This was also probably before he finalized his grades. We will see Monday! I think JJM is the safer prospect, while Maye has a higher ceiling.
I Think For The Giants  
pa_giant_fan : 4/6/2024 2:16 pm : link
If possible Maye if not its one of three WR
Let  
Toth029 : 4/6/2024 2:17 pm : link
The Vikings blow all their draft picks on one player and have nothing for this draft or next years. Great GM work.

As for Sy, he does see projection with JJ and that's what it should be about. How he fits into a team and its team philosophy. I feel comfortable with Daboll coaching uo a young, talented kid like JJ or Drake and get them to their highest ceiling. He's capable of that.
They are going to need more than 3 firsts to jump that high  
BH28 : 4/6/2024 2:24 pm : link
Basically one of the top 5 teams would be resigned to losing one of the blue chip WR prospects by making that trade with Minnesota.

That's why I think the Giants are actually in a good spot because I think a team would rather pick up a 1 next year from the Giants to move back to six and still get a WR rather than drop that far back with Minnesota and get none of the blue chip WRs.

We've  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/6/2024 2:24 pm : link
got three more weeks of this!

I'm ready for the draft now.
If MN wants Maye that badly  
Rjanyg : 4/6/2024 2:25 pm : link
Which I believe they do, then I would expect JJM falls to 6.

This is ideal. We keep 47 to add WR, don’t have to give up any draft capital next year.

I have been on the Maye train since October 23, however, I have grown to like the idea of McCarthy. Sy’s video breakdown of JJ vs Drake definitely opened my eyes.

Ironically, I happen to like both Michigan and UNC football and I have watched a good amount of both players. I’d be happy with either guy to build on.
RE: We've  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/6/2024 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16458709 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
got three more weeks of this!

I'm ready for the draft now.


I'm sure you appreciate the site raffic though, Haha.
..  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/6/2024 2:26 pm : link
*traffic.
RE: If MN wants Maye that badly  
BleedBlue46 : 4/6/2024 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16458710 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Which I believe they do, then I would expect JJM falls to 6.

This is ideal. We keep 47 to add WR, don’t have to give up any draft capital next year.

I have been on the Maye train since October 23, however, I have grown to like the idea of McCarthy. Sy’s video breakdown of JJ vs Drake definitely opened my eyes.

Ironically, I happen to like both Michigan and UNC football and I have watched a good amount of both players. I’d be happy with either guy to build on.


JJM at 6 without any extra draft capital would be fantastic and my dream scenario. It's very realistic if Minnesota trades the farm to NE (would probably have to be pick 12, 23, 2025 1st and 2026 1st).
RE:  
jvm52106 : 4/6/2024 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16458668 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
Extremely unlikely that Washington trades out if they select Maye. I expected the Vikings were all in on Maye and would trade at least three number one picks and more. Schoen should walk away at that cost.


It's two 1's really, a swap of one, give one now and next year.. if Schoen wants Maye then fuck the cost and go get him...
I pray this is 100% accurate  
allstarjim : 4/6/2024 2:33 pm : link
Dream scenario for me is JJM available at 6. I think he's going to be a fantastic pro.
If this information is out there  
Mike in NJ : 4/6/2024 2:35 pm : link
Then could the Vacchiano report about the Giants interest in making a big move to 3 for Maye be a smokescreen to bait Minnesota to jump ahead of them? If Maye isn’t the QB you want, then isn’t the scenario where Minnesota gives up assets to grab him before you exactly what you want to have happen?

In that case it makes it extremely unlikely that 4 QBs go ahead of the Giants, the Broncos and Vegas may want a QB but I don’t know if either of them have the ammo to get to 4, and I highly doubt the Chargers are moving down to give either of them a QB. This likely leaves either Daniels or JJ on the board, and you are able to get one of them without having to trade up.

Hopefully this is the case, and the Giants love of Maye isn’t real to the extent that they feel the need to outbid Minnesota.
RE: If this information is out there  
BleedBlue46 : 4/6/2024 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16458733 Mike in NJ said:
Quote:
Then could the Vacchiano report about the Giants interest in making a big move to 3 for Maye be a smokescreen to bait Minnesota to jump ahead of them? If Maye isn’t the QB you want, then isn’t the scenario where Minnesota gives up assets to grab him before you exactly what you want to have happen?

In that case it makes it extremely unlikely that 4 QBs go ahead of the Giants, the Broncos and Vegas may want a QB but I don’t know if either of them have the ammo to get to 4, and I highly doubt the Chargers are moving down to give either of them a QB. This likely leaves either Daniels or JJ on the board, and you are able to get one of them without having to trade up.

Hopefully this is the case, and the Giants love of Maye isn’t real to the extent that they feel the need to outbid Minnesota.


I think the interest in Maye is real, but I'm not sure we would exceed an insane offer by Minnesota like pick 11, 23, 2025 1st and 2026 1st or 2nd.
I  
AcidTest : 4/6/2024 2:41 pm : link
wouldn't be surprised if the Vikings offered #11, #23, and their #1 and #3 next year to anyone as long as Maye is still available. Schoen could top that, but it would require a ton, and in my view, far too much. As others have said, the best option at that point is not to trade with anyone since JJM will likely be available at #6. I doubt Denver or Las Vegas can get to #4 or #5. The Giants might also be able to trade down and take Nix or Penix.
RE: I  
BleedBlue46 : 4/6/2024 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16458745 AcidTest said:
Quote:
wouldn't be surprised if the Vikings offered #11, #23, and their #1 and #3 next year to anyone as long as Maye is still available. Schoen could top that, but it would require a ton, and in my view, far too much. As others have said, the best option at that point is not to trade with anyone since JJM will likely be available at #6. I doubt Denver or Las Vegas can get to #4 or #5. The Giants might also be able to trade down and take Nix or Penix.


I'm 100% on board with you about letting Minnesota win a bidding war for Maye. They could even offer pick 11, 23, 2025 1st and 2026 1st for all we know. Maye is too boom or bust to pay as much as we would need to pay for him, if he wasn't boom or bust NE wouldn't trade the pick.
If NE prefers to move out of 3  
Jaenyg : 4/6/2024 2:47 pm : link
I am confident we can outbid the Vikings.

If NE isn’t really in love with moving out of 3, I suspect the NYG won’t want to match the mountain the Vikings are willing to move.
RE: If NE prefers to move out of 3  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/6/2024 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16458749 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
I am confident we can outbid the Vikings.

If NE isn’t really in love with moving out of 3, I suspect the NYG won’t want to match the mountain the Vikings are willing to move.


Confident?

They can offer three #1s. That's tough to top.
RE: I  
UberAlias : 4/6/2024 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16458745 AcidTest said:
Quote:
wouldn't be surprised if the Vikings offered #11, #23, and their #1 and #3 next year to anyone as long as Maye is still available. Schoen could top that, but it would require a ton, and in my view, far too much. As others have said, the best option at that point is not to trade with anyone since JJM will likely be available at #6. I doubt Denver or Las Vegas can get to #4 or #5. The Giants might also be able to trade down and take Nix or Penix.


A trade with NE may not cost as much as you would think. If Minn isn’t targeting JJM, then that is huge in our favor. Kraft wants a QB (JJM or Maye, presumably), but his people are desperate for more picks. Good chance they can deal with us and get both. Any other option and they have to chose one or the other (stay put gets the QB but not picks, and trading beyond 6 will likely cost them their QB).
RE: If NE prefers to move out of 3  
BleedBlue46 : 4/6/2024 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16458749 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
I am confident we can outbid the Vikings.

If NE isn’t really in love with moving out of 3, I suspect the NYG won’t want to match the mountain the Vikings are willing to move.


I don't think that's relevant tbh, the Vikings will pay the same exorbant price no matter whether NE prefers to move down or not NE will get as much as they can. The Vikings are much closer to contention than us and they could be willing to trade whatever it takes to get Maye at 3.
RE: RE: If NE prefers to move out of 3  
LW_Giants : 4/6/2024 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16458751 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16458749 Jaenyg said:


Quote:


I am confident we can outbid the Vikings.

If NE isn’t really in love with moving out of 3, I suspect the NYG won’t want to match the mountain the Vikings are willing to move.



Confident?

They can offer three #1s. That's tough to top.


You keep saying this, but not all number one picks are created equal. It depends where they are. I'm not saying the Giants will outbid the Vikings, but I don't think it's impossible to do so.
RE: RE: I  
BleedBlue46 : 4/6/2024 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16458752 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16458745 AcidTest said:


Quote:


wouldn't be surprised if the Vikings offered #11, #23, and their #1 and #3 next year to anyone as long as Maye is still available. Schoen could top that, but it would require a ton, and in my view, far too much. As others have said, the best option at that point is not to trade with anyone since JJM will likely be available at #6. I doubt Denver or Las Vegas can get to #4 or #5. The Giants might also be able to trade down and take Nix or Penix.



A trade with NE may not cost as much as you would think. If Minn isn’t targeting JJM, then that is huge in our favor. Kraft wants a QB (JJM or Maye, presumably), but his people are desperate for more picks. Good chance they can deal with us and get both. Any other option and they have to chose one or the other (stay put gets the QB but not picks, and trading beyond 6 will likely cost them their QB).


Yes, that is the only scenario in which we wouldn't have to vastly overpay for Maye which I see as very plausible. I think We would still have to trade pick 6, 47 and 2025 1st or pick 6 2025 1st, 2nd and 3rd though. If NE trades down with us I could see them having a deal in place with AZ to trade right back up for JJM for pick 6 and 2025 2nd and 3rd, they would then basically get JJM plus our 2025 1st for pick 3.
BB46  
UberAlias : 4/6/2024 2:57 pm : link
Agreed. 2025 #1 and something else, for sure. I do have a feeling NYG would be reluctant to give this year 2. By hunch is that’s earmarked for a WR.
RE: BB46  
BleedBlue46 : 4/6/2024 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16458761 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Agreed. 2025 #1 and something else, for sure. I do have a feeling NYG would be reluctant to give this year 2. By hunch is that’s earmarked for a WR.


I agree and if we trade up I would sure as hell hope they kept 47 to take a WR or trade up for one of Leggette/Franklin/Coleman/Mitchell. There are legit #1 wr potential guys that will be within reach.
If this is true  
HardTruth : 4/6/2024 3:00 pm : link
McCarthy will be on board at 6 with no need to trade up
It’s crazy that we’re only picking at 6  
UberAlias : 4/6/2024 3:08 pm : link
And yet the following remain very strong possibilities:
Maye
JJM
MHJ
Nabers
Odunze

Obviously there are others, but you can legitimately make a case for any of these 5 as being the favorite.
RE: RE: I  
AcidTest : 4/6/2024 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16458748 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16458745 AcidTest said:


Quote:


wouldn't be surprised if the Vikings offered #11, #23, and their #1 and #3 next year to anyone as long as Maye is still available. Schoen could top that, but it would require a ton, and in my view, far too much. As others have said, the best option at that point is not to trade with anyone since JJM will likely be available at #6. I doubt Denver or Las Vegas can get to #4 or #5. The Giants might also be able to trade down and take Nix or Penix.



I'm 100% on board with you about letting Minnesota win a bidding war for Maye. They could even offer pick 11, 23, 2025 1st and 2026 1st for all we know. Maye is too boom or bust to pay as much as we would need to pay for him, if he wasn't boom or bust NE wouldn't trade the pick.


Yup.
For the record, based on draft chart value  
Ben in Tampa : 4/6/2024 3:28 pm : link
Minny’s 2 1st round picks + 2025 1st is the same as NYG 1st, 2nd + 2025 1st.

New York’s 1st and 2nd are actually slightly more valuable than Minnesotas two 1st rounders. If you live by the value chart.

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/6/2024 3:29 pm : link
Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
One interesting thing I've picked up on making calls this week: Coaches seem to be higher than scouts on Washington QB Michael Penix, in general. Some have him ahead of the presumed top guys (excluding Caleb Williams).
RE: RE: If NE prefers to move out of 3  
Sean : 4/6/2024 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16458751 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16458749 Jaenyg said:


Quote:


I am confident we can outbid the Vikings.

If NE isn’t really in love with moving out of 3, I suspect the NYG won’t want to match the mountain the Vikings are willing to move.



Confident?

They can offer three #1s. That's tough to top.

Eric, I still think the #6 pick is more desirable. When you have the season the Patriots had and you have no top end talent, dropping to #11 and out of the blue chip talents is tough. And picking in the 20s is a huge crapshoot anyway.

At 6, NE can draft Harrison, Nabers or Odunze. McCarthy might be there too.
Sean  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/6/2024 3:32 pm : link
You could be right, but I think the Giants and Patriots rosters are both talent-deprived and I'd love to have two #1s in this draft and two #1s next year.
I  
AcidTest : 4/6/2024 3:42 pm : link
don't see any move up with any team except SD that wouldn't require us to include #47. Picks #6, #47, and our #1 next year is competitive with #11, #23, and a #1 and #3 next year. Would I make that offer? No, I would not. Massive move ups for QBs frequently fail, and none of these QBs appear worth that expenditure of draft capital. But that is absolutely as much as Schoen should offer. If Minnesota or anyone else can "beat" that offer, then he should just walk away.
RE: RE: RE: If NE prefers to move out of 3  
WillVAB : 4/6/2024 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16458778 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16458751 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16458749 Jaenyg said:


Quote:


I am confident we can outbid the Vikings.

If NE isn’t really in love with moving out of 3, I suspect the NYG won’t want to match the mountain the Vikings are willing to move.



Confident?

They can offer three #1s. That's tough to top.


Eric, I still think the #6 pick is more desirable. When you have the season the Patriots had and you have no top end talent, dropping to #11 and out of the blue chip talents is tough. And picking in the 20s is a huge crapshoot anyway.

At 6, NE can draft Harrison, Nabers or Odunze. McCarthy might be there too.


And at 11 they’re getting Fashanu, Fuaga, Verse, or Latu.

6 isn’t that desirable unless you’re dead set on a WR.

RE: RE: RE: RE: If NE prefers to move out of 3  
BleedBlue46 : 4/6/2024 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16458785 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 16458778 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16458751 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16458749 Jaenyg said:


Quote:


I am confident we can outbid the Vikings.

If NE isn’t really in love with moving out of 3, I suspect the NYG won’t want to match the mountain the Vikings are willing to move.



Confident?

They can offer three #1s. That's tough to top.


Eric, I still think the #6 pick is more desirable. When you have the season the Patriots had and you have no top end talent, dropping to #11 and out of the blue chip talents is tough. And picking in the 20s is a huge crapshoot anyway.

At 6, NE can draft Harrison, Nabers or Odunze. McCarthy might be there too.



And at 11 they’re getting Fashanu, Fuaga, Verse, or Latu.

6 isn’t that desirable unless you’re dead set on a WR.


Add Brian Thomas Jr and maybe Turner to that list.
RE: ...  
AcidTest : 4/6/2024 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16458777 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
One interesting thing I've picked up on making calls this week: Coaches seem to be higher than scouts on Washington QB Michael Penix, in general. Some have him ahead of the presumed top guys (excluding Caleb Williams).


Without the injuries, he'd likely be the #2 QB in this draft. He answered some questions about his health at his pro day and has been healthy the last two seasons. But four consecutive season-ending injuries, including tearing the same ACL twice, is difficult to accept in a first round pick. That is especially true for the Giants given that Jones has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and a torn ACL. I'm not sure the Giants want to replace one injury-riddled QB with another. I'd be OK taking Penix in the middle of the first round after a trade down but don't think he'll last that long.
People should remember our failed draft trade down  
HardTruth : 4/6/2024 3:49 pm : link
The Giants sat at the 11 pick with Devonta Smith on board at 10, Rashawn Slater, Micah Parsons all carrying very high grades.

The Eagles traded a 3rd pick to jump the Giants for Smith and Dallas went to 13. The Giants presumably could have done the same deal, or drafted Parsons or Slater. All with elite type grades. All filling major positions of need.

The Giants opted to trade down to 20 and pick up the Bears 2022 first round pick (which would up the 7 pick) and draft Kadarius Toney instead. He did not have an elite level grade and carried a 77 from Sy.

Big risk trading out of the elite level talent. This team could have had Parsons, Slater or Smith but instead land with Toney and Neal.
RE: People should remember our failed draft trade down  
AcidTest : 4/6/2024 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16458792 HardTruth said:
Quote:
The Giants sat at the 11 pick with Devonta Smith on board at 10, Rashawn Slater, Micah Parsons all carrying very high grades.

The Eagles traded a 3rd pick to jump the Giants for Smith and Dallas went to 13. The Giants presumably could have done the same deal, or drafted Parsons or Slater. All with elite type grades. All filling major positions of need.

The Giants opted to trade down to 20 and pick up the Bears 2022 first round pick (which would up the 7 pick) and draft Kadarius Toney instead. He did not have an elite level grade and carried a 77 from Sy.

Big risk trading out of the elite level talent. This team could have had Parsons, Slater or Smith but instead land with Toney and Neal.


They could have drafted Christian Darrisaw and Garrett Wilson. The problem was less with the trade down and more that we didn't pick the right players after doing so. (DG apparently did want to draft Darrisaw, but Judge wanted Toney.)
The Vikings would be left with no pick until round 4  
ajr2456 : 4/6/2024 3:59 pm : link
This year and no pick until round 3 next year if they did that. Missing on the QB would be franchise crippling.
RE: For the record, based on draft chart value  
JoeSchoens11 : 4/6/2024 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16458775 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Minny’s 2 1st round picks + 2025 1st is the same as NYG 1st, 2nd + 2025 1st.

New York’s 1st and 2nd are actually slightly more valuable than Minnesotas two 1st rounders. If you live by the value chart.
And the gap is probably a bit greater based on the talent available at 6 this year
If this is accurate...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/6/2024 4:03 pm : link
...than the Giants have no need to trade. They will have JJ and one of the top three wide receivers, possibly two, available to them at 6.
RE: RE: People should remember our failed draft trade down  
HardTruth : 4/6/2024 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16458796 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 16458792 HardTruth said:


Quote:


The Giants sat at the 11 pick with Devonta Smith on board at 10, Rashawn Slater, Micah Parsons all carrying very high grades.

The Eagles traded a 3rd pick to jump the Giants for Smith and Dallas went to 13. The Giants presumably could have done the same deal, or drafted Parsons or Slater. All with elite type grades. All filling major positions of need.

The Giants opted to trade down to 20 and pick up the Bears 2022 first round pick (which would up the 7 pick) and draft Kadarius Toney instead. He did not have an elite level grade and carried a 77 from Sy.

Big risk trading out of the elite level talent. This team could have had Parsons, Slater or Smith but instead land with Toney and Neal.



They could have drafted Christian Darrisaw and Garrett Wilson. The problem was less with the trade down and more that we didn't pick the right players after doing so. (DG apparently did want to draft Darrisaw, but Judge wanted Toney.)


Garret Wilson was not in this draft.

Yes the Giants could have drafted Darrisaw and yes in every draft there are still players you can take that are very good but the point was the tier that the Giants drafted in literally had several great players and could have drafted any of them. They would have needed to the one guy around where they picked . And Darrisaw has been good but no Pro Bowls or All Pros or anything like that and has missed a pretty substantial amount of time too.
Maybe WR is the wild card for the Giants  
M.S. : 4/6/2024 4:08 pm : link
And what may ultimately tempt the Giants to trade down.

Beyond the Top 3, there’s a good chance that 3 others have 1st Round grades. Maybe the Giants pick up significant draft capital, wind up drafting in the middle of the first round and selecting a very fine WR!
RE: Maybe WR is the wild card for the Giants  
GFAN52 : 4/6/2024 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16458807 M.S. said:
Quote:
And what may ultimately tempt the Giants to trade down.

Beyond the Top 3, there’s a good chance that 3 others have 1st Round grades. Maybe the Giants pick up significant draft capital, wind up drafting in the middle of the first round and selecting a very fine WR!


Don't leave quality on the table for a chance at quantity.
RE: RE: RE: People should remember our failed draft trade down  
AcidTest : 4/6/2024 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16458804 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In comment 16458796 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 16458792 HardTruth said:


Quote:


The Giants sat at the 11 pick with Devonta Smith on board at 10, Rashawn Slater, Micah Parsons all carrying very high grades.

The Eagles traded a 3rd pick to jump the Giants for Smith and Dallas went to 13. The Giants presumably could have done the same deal, or drafted Parsons or Slater. All with elite type grades. All filling major positions of need.

The Giants opted to trade down to 20 and pick up the Bears 2022 first round pick (which would up the 7 pick) and draft Kadarius Toney instead. He did not have an elite level grade and carried a 77 from Sy.

Big risk trading out of the elite level talent. This team could have had Parsons, Slater or Smith but instead land with Toney and Neal.



They could have drafted Christian Darrisaw and Garrett Wilson. The problem was less with the trade down and more that we didn't pick the right players after doing so. (DG apparently did want to draft Darrisaw, but Judge wanted Toney.)



Garret Wilson was not in this draft.

Yes the Giants could have drafted Darrisaw and yes in every draft there are still players you can take that are very good but the point was the tier that the Giants drafted in literally had several great players and could have drafted any of them. They would have needed to the one guy around where they picked . And Darrisaw has been good but no Pro Bowls or All Pros or anything like that and has missed a pretty substantial amount of time too.


They could have used the #7 pick they got from the Bears to take Wilson the next year instead of Neal.

I was OK with the trade down. I would have also been OK staying and picking. As I have said several times, I am not usually a fan of trading down out of a top 10 pick (I think we picked #11 that year), largely for the reason you note, namely that you are likely to miss out on a blue chip player. I prefer trade downs in the lower rounds. But we did get a #1 the next year so I was OK with the trade.
RE: I  
UberAlias : 4/6/2024 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16458783 AcidTest said:
Quote:
don't see any move up with any team except SD that wouldn't require us to include #47. Picks #6, #47, and our #1 next year is competitive with #11, #23, and a #1 and #3 next year. Would I make that offer? No, I would not. Massive move ups for QBs frequently fail, and none of these QBs appear worth that expenditure of draft capital. But that is absolutely as much as Schoen should offer. If Minnesota or anyone else can "beat" that offer, then he should just walk away.
I don’t think you can look at value chart type thing here. Any deal with Minn and you give up the QB unless you are willing to look to Penix/Nix, but even then, you’d be in a dog fight. That’s a huge deal, especially if you believe the word on Kraft wanting a QB. A deal with NYG is only one where they can likely still come away with their QB. So if they want assets to build up that roster and view Maye/JJM as close, they’d be wise to work something out with us.
Penix with JJ, Addison, and Hockenson would be  
Strahan91 : 4/6/2024 4:24 pm : link
a really good fit, especially with O’Connell who has ample experience with QB’s who aren’t big rushing threats.
RE: I appreciate the info!  
Optimus-NY : 4/6/2024 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16458663 Sean said:
Quote:
I will say this though, if the Vikings are this loose with the information than they've got some big problems.

The room always shrinks with draft strategy, so anything your guy heard could be misdirection to identify who within the building is leaking information.


Exactly
The Vikes need to take Penix Jr. at 11, not 23.  
Optimus-NY : 4/6/2024 4:28 pm : link
The Broncos and Raiders need QBs and pick right behind them at 12 and 13 respectively. Can't get cute there and wait till 23 to get their potential QB of the future.
RE: People should remember our failed draft trade down  
JonC : 4/6/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16458792 HardTruth said:
Quote:


Big risk trading out of the elite level talent. This team could have had Parsons, Slater or Smith but instead land with Toney and Neal.


Yes sir, don't get too cute and try to outsmart themselves. Get the blue chipper and be thrilled.
RE: If this is true though  
Optimus-NY : 4/6/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16458664 Sean said:
Quote:
McCarthy should be there at 6.


Seems to be the case. Not automatic, but likely in this scenario.
Kirk Cousins signing with the Falcons is going to impact the future of  
Optimus-NY : 4/6/2024 4:33 pm : link
a couple of franchises going forward from April 25th. If he had re-signed with the Vikes, we wouldn't be worrying about about this methinks. The Falcons would be picking 8th and would likely take one of the Tier 2 QBs there: Nix or Penix Jr.
RE: RE: If this is true though  
GFAN52 : 4/6/2024 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16458829 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16458664 Sean said:


Quote:


McCarthy should be there at 6.



Seems to be the case. Not automatic, but likely in this scenario.


I wouldn't call it likely yet, nor would I call them out on McCarthy.
RE: RE: If this is true though  
Optimus-NY : 4/6/2024 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16458690 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16458664 Sean said:


Quote:


McCarthy should be there at 6.



Not if Denver or Oakland try and move up.


That ain't happening with the Chargers at 5. Harbaugh ad Hortiz won't gift one of their divisional rivals their QB of the future in this scenario. That leaves Arizona at 4. The Cardinals have something like 13 picks in this year's draft. It's not about quantity with them at this point, but quality. Even the opposite is true for the Chargers, they won't transact within their division in this scenario. Zona is also more likely to trade with the Giants at 4 so they can get a top tier WR and that's only if they're ok moving offa MHJr, who's as sure a thing in this draft as you can get.
If Daboll is a quarterback guru and passes on JJM if he is there at 6  
Maijay : 4/6/2024 5:41 pm : link
then the Giants were never sold on McCarthy. Take one of the top three WRs and maybe move back into the first and draft Penix. All this depends on Schoen/Daboll's belief that Penix can be coached up to be a franchise quarterback. However, I still think JJM will be drafted before Penix.
RE: RE: If this is true though  
RCPhoenix : 4/6/2024 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16458690 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 16458664 Sean said:


Quote:


McCarthy should be there at 6.



Not if Denver or Oakland try and move up.


It won’t be to #5 - why would the Chargers trade with them?
If I’m NE  
Biteymax22 : 4/6/2024 5:56 pm : link
11, 23 and Vikings next years 1 < 6 and Giants next years 1

This is based off the fact that you’ll get a blue chip at 6, I don’t think you do at 11
RE: If I’m NE  
Optimus-NY : 4/6/2024 7:45 pm : link
In comment 16458894 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
11, 23 and Vikings next years 1 < 6 and Giants next years 1

This is based off the fact that you’ll get a blue chip at 6, I don’t think you do at 11


This basic fact seems to allude many people on this site. The Giants are clearly the more attractive trade partner for the Giants compared to the Vikings.
RE: RE: RE: If this is true though  
nochance : 4/6/2024 9:10 pm : link
In comment 16458696 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16458690 barens said:


Quote:


In comment 16458664 Sean said:


Quote:


McCarthy should be there at 6.



Not if Denver or Oakland try and move up.


The Giants can make better offers. I doubt the Vikings can make a better offer, 6 to 11 is a huge difference. If the Giants truly want one of these QBs, they can get them.

6 overall
2024 2nd rounder
2025 first rounder
2025 third rounder
Jalin Hyatt

I think that beats NE dropping all the way to 11. Going through the season they just did and not adding a blue chip talent? I doubt that.



If the Giants did that they would suck dick to at least 2026. The rookie QB would most likely ride the bench for most of 2024 and the giants would not be getting much help from the draft. Worst case scenario would be if the rookie QB busted out or just became a jag
I hope this is true  
prdave73 : 3:32 am : link
and the Vikings go for Maye, because the last thing we want is the Giants pulling a stupid move and lose draft choices for this QB.
RE: If this is true  
Jim in Tampa : 6:55 am : link
In comment 16458764 HardTruth said:
Quote:
McCarthy will be on board at 6 with no need to trade up

At least 3 other people on this thread have made this same claim and I'm not buying it.

The Vikings and the Giants are not the only teams in the market for QB-3 or 4. Denver and the Raiders both need a QB and are rumored to be trying to trade up to 4 or 5.

In addition, both AZ and LAC have stated that they're willing to trade out.

Not saying it's impossible for the Giants to stay put and take JJM at 6, but I believe it's not as likely as you (and others) think.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 