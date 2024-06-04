Vikings Asshat update

Talked again to my Vikings's guy last night and here is the latest.



Vikings are ALL IN on Maye and are willing to give multiple 1's (2 this year and 1 next year) and more if necessary, to move up to 3 to take him if he's there.



If he's not there, or Wash doesn't want to trade the pick, they are still in on Penix as next in line, but have decided not trade up to top 5 to get him as previously thought. Instead, their preference now would be to take a DLine at 11 and Penix at 23.



If they feel Penix will go before 23, they will switch the scenario and take Penix at 11 and DLine at 23.



Bottom line: Penix will not be available after Pick 23.



Also, they are not high on either JJ, Daniels or Nix for various reasons.



That's all for now!



