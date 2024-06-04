Vikings Asshat update

Talked again to my Vikings's guy last night and here is the latest.
Vikings are ALL IN on Maye and are willing to give multiple 1's (2 this year and 1 next year) and more if necessary, to move up to 3 to take him if he's there.
If he's not there, or Wash doesn't want to trade the pick, they are still in on Penix as next in line, but have decided not trade up to top 5 to get him as previously thought. Instead, their preference now would be to take a DLine at 11 and Penix at 23.
If they feel Penix will go before 23, they will switch the scenario and take Penix at 11 and DLine at 23.
Bottom line: Penix will not be available after Pick 23.
Also, they are not high on either JJ, Daniels or Nix for various reasons.
That's all for now!
And youll take him at 23 but not 11?
Seems....risky.
Take the QB you like, and still a good player available at 23.
The room always shrinks with draft strategy, so anything your guy heard could be misdirection to identify who within the building is leaking information.
I don't see the two as mutually exclusive. It is possible they like a player, but also not like him enough to overdraft him. If they think the drop off from Turner/Laitu/Verse to DL4 is significantly greater than the dropoff from Penix to Nix or even QB7 (who might not be QB7 on their board) that could also play into it.
Unless someone trades up to get him... ( which I doubt )
This Vikings GM, already a bit on shaky ground, may live or likely die on this hill of moving up to 3 or 5 paying two or three first rounders for the distinction!
I was big on grabbing the QB high, but now thinking future HOF WR and Nix in round 2. If Nix is not the guy, you have 2025!
With these odds: "the current odds for New York to draft a WR are at -175 per DraftKings Sportsbook." I would say a WR is the favorite pick at 6, which one is more the question.
Are they willing to pay it? We’ll see.
This would indeed be an ideal scenario: a QB that we like dropping to us instead of having to move up & trade future assets.
Not if Denver or Oakland try and move up.
This is the scenario I've been hoping for all along. I was hoping Schoen would play up the Vikings hand to trade up with the Patriots for the big boom or bust QB in Maye. Then if we were lucky JJM would fall right into our laps as the trade price would be extreme to get from 11 back up or for Den or LV. NE would have to trade a lot of the draft capital they got from Min to get back up for JJM, it's possible but unlikely I think.
If Schoen likes JJM enough he could still trade up slightly, but I think he would wait it out and if JJM was there he would take him if not go Odunze.
Quote:
McCarthy should be there at 6.
Not if Denver or Oakland try and move up.
The Giants can make better offers. I doubt the Vikings can make a better offer, 6 to 11 is a huge difference. If the Giants truly want one of these QBs, they can get them.
6 overall
2024 2nd rounder
2025 first rounder
2025 third rounder
Jalin Hyatt
I think that beats NE dropping all the way to 11. Going through the season they just did and not adding a blue chip talent? I doubt that.
Quote:
McCarthy should be there at 6.
yep that's the good news about this and we've heard whether true or not the Giants like JJM(and Sy for that matter likes him better than Maye)
Sy said he would prefer JJM because he has shown he has mental fortitude and wits to play under duress and in big moments. It sounded more like a personal preference because they were graded extremely closely. This was also probably before he finalized his grades. We will see Monday! I think JJM is the safer prospect, while Maye has a higher ceiling.
As for Sy, he does see projection with JJ and that's what it should be about. How he fits into a team and its team philosophy. I feel comfortable with Daboll coaching uo a young, talented kid like JJ or Drake and get them to their highest ceiling. He's capable of that.
That's why I think the Giants are actually in a good spot because I think a team would rather pick up a 1 next year from the Giants to move back to six and still get a WR rather than drop that far back with Minnesota and get none of the blue chip WRs.
I'm ready for the draft now.
This is ideal. We keep 47 to add WR, don’t have to give up any draft capital next year.
I have been on the Maye train since October 23, however, I have grown to like the idea of McCarthy. Sy’s video breakdown of JJ vs Drake definitely opened my eyes.
Ironically, I happen to like both Michigan and UNC football and I have watched a good amount of both players. I’d be happy with either guy to build on.
I'm ready for the draft now.
I'm sure you appreciate the site raffic though, Haha.
This is ideal. We keep 47 to add WR, don’t have to give up any draft capital next year.
I have been on the Maye train since October 23, however, I have grown to like the idea of McCarthy. Sy’s video breakdown of JJ vs Drake definitely opened my eyes.
Ironically, I happen to like both Michigan and UNC football and I have watched a good amount of both players. I’d be happy with either guy to build on.
JJM at 6 without any extra draft capital would be fantastic and my dream scenario. It's very realistic if Minnesota trades the farm to NE (would probably have to be pick 12, 23, 2025 1st and 2026 1st).
It's two 1's really, a swap of one, give one now and next year.. if Schoen wants Maye then fuck the cost and go get him...
In that case it makes it extremely unlikely that 4 QBs go ahead of the Giants, the Broncos and Vegas may want a QB but I don’t know if either of them have the ammo to get to 4, and I highly doubt the Chargers are moving down to give either of them a QB. This likely leaves either Daniels or JJ on the board, and you are able to get one of them without having to trade up.
Hopefully this is the case, and the Giants love of Maye isn’t real to the extent that they feel the need to outbid Minnesota.
I think the interest in Maye is real, but I'm not sure we would exceed an insane offer by Minnesota like pick 11, 23, 2025 1st and 2026 1st or 2nd.
I'm 100% on board with you about letting Minnesota win a bidding war for Maye. They could even offer pick 11, 23, 2025 1st and 2026 1st for all we know. Maye is too boom or bust to pay as much as we would need to pay for him, if he wasn't boom or bust NE wouldn't trade the pick.
If NE isn’t really in love with moving out of 3, I suspect the NYG won’t want to match the mountain the Vikings are willing to move.
Confident?
They can offer three #1s. That's tough to top.
A trade with NE may not cost as much as you would think. If Minn isn’t targeting JJM, then that is huge in our favor. Kraft wants a QB (JJM or Maye, presumably), but his people are desperate for more picks. Good chance they can deal with us and get both. Any other option and they have to chose one or the other (stay put gets the QB but not picks, and trading beyond 6 will likely cost them their QB).
I don't think that's relevant tbh, the Vikings will pay the same exorbant price no matter whether NE prefers to move down or not NE will get as much as they can. The Vikings are much closer to contention than us and they could be willing to trade whatever it takes to get Maye at 3.
Quote:
I am confident we can outbid the Vikings.
Confident?
They can offer three #1s. That's tough to top.
You keep saying this, but not all number one picks are created equal. It depends where they are. I'm not saying the Giants will outbid the Vikings, but I don't think it's impossible to do so.
Quote:
wouldn't be surprised if the Vikings offered #11, #23, and their #1 and #3 next year to anyone as long as Maye is still available. Schoen could top that, but it would require a ton, and in my view, far too much. As others have said, the best option at that point is not to trade with anyone since JJM will likely be available at #6. I doubt Denver or Las Vegas can get to #4 or #5. The Giants might also be able to trade down and take Nix or Penix.
A trade with NE may not cost as much as you would think. If Minn isn’t targeting JJM, then that is huge in our favor. Kraft wants a QB (JJM or Maye, presumably), but his people are desperate for more picks. Good chance they can deal with us and get both. Any other option and they have to chose one or the other (stay put gets the QB but not picks, and trading beyond 6 will likely cost them their QB).
Yes, that is the only scenario in which we wouldn't have to vastly overpay for Maye which I see as very plausible. I think We would still have to trade pick 6, 47 and 2025 1st or pick 6 2025 1st, 2nd and 3rd though. If NE trades down with us I could see them having a deal in place with AZ to trade right back up for JJM for pick 6 and 2025 2nd and 3rd, they would then basically get JJM plus our 2025 1st for pick 3.
I agree and if we trade up I would sure as hell hope they kept 47 to take a WR or trade up for one of Leggette/Franklin/Coleman/Mitchell. There are legit #1 wr potential guys that will be within reach.
Maye
JJM
MHJ
Nabers
Odunze
Obviously there are others, but you can legitimately make a case for any of these 5 as being the favorite.
Quote:
I'm 100% on board with you about letting Minnesota win a bidding war for Maye. They could even offer pick 11, 23, 2025 1st and 2026 1st for all we know. Maye is too boom or bust to pay as much as we would need to pay for him, if he wasn't boom or bust NE wouldn't trade the pick.
Yup.
New York’s 1st and 2nd are actually slightly more valuable than Minnesotas two 1st rounders. If you live by the value chart.
@AlbertBreer
One interesting thing I've picked up on making calls this week: Coaches seem to be higher than scouts on Washington QB Michael Penix, in general. Some have him ahead of the presumed top guys (excluding Caleb Williams).
Quote:
I am confident we can outbid the Vikings.
Eric, I still think the #6 pick is more desirable. When you have the season the Patriots had and you have no top end talent, dropping to #11 and out of the blue chip talents is tough. And picking in the 20s is a huge crapshoot anyway.
At 6, NE can draft Harrison, Nabers or Odunze. McCarthy might be there too.
Quote:
In comment 16458749 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
I am confident we can outbid the Vikings.
And at 11 they’re getting Fashanu, Fuaga, Verse, or Latu.
6 isn’t that desirable unless you’re dead set on a WR.
Quote:
In comment 16458751 Eric from BBI said:
And at 11 they’re getting Fashanu, Fuaga, Verse, or Latu.
6 isn’t that desirable unless you’re dead set on a WR.
Add Brian Thomas Jr and maybe Turner to that list.
@AlbertBreer
One interesting thing I've picked up on making calls this week: Coaches seem to be higher than scouts on Washington QB Michael Penix, in general. Some have him ahead of the presumed top guys (excluding Caleb Williams).
Without the injuries, he'd likely be the #2 QB in this draft. He answered some questions about his health at his pro day and has been healthy the last two seasons. But four consecutive season-ending injuries, including tearing the same ACL twice, is difficult to accept in a first round pick. That is especially true for the Giants given that Jones has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and a torn ACL. I'm not sure the Giants want to replace one injury-riddled QB with another. I'd be OK taking Penix in the middle of the first round after a trade down but don't think he'll last that long.
The Eagles traded a 3rd pick to jump the Giants for Smith and Dallas went to 13. The Giants presumably could have done the same deal, or drafted Parsons or Slater. All with elite type grades. All filling major positions of need.
The Giants opted to trade down to 20 and pick up the Bears 2022 first round pick (which would up the 7 pick) and draft Kadarius Toney instead. He did not have an elite level grade and carried a 77 from Sy.
Big risk trading out of the elite level talent. This team could have had Parsons, Slater or Smith but instead land with Toney and Neal.
They could have drafted Christian Darrisaw and Garrett Wilson. The problem was less with the trade down and more that we didn't pick the right players after doing so. (DG apparently did want to draft Darrisaw, but Judge wanted Toney.)
New York’s 1st and 2nd are actually slightly more valuable than Minnesotas two 1st rounders. If you live by the value chart.
Quote:
The Giants sat at the 11 pick with Devonta Smith on board at 10, Rashawn Slater, Micah Parsons all carrying very high grades.
The Eagles traded a 3rd pick to jump the Giants for Smith and Dallas went to 13. The Giants presumably could have done the same deal, or drafted Parsons or Slater. All with elite type grades. All filling major positions of need.
The Giants opted to trade down to 20 and pick up the Bears 2022 first round pick (which would up the 7 pick) and draft Kadarius Toney instead. He did not have an elite level grade and carried a 77 from Sy.
Big risk trading out of the elite level talent. This team could have had Parsons, Slater or Smith but instead land with Toney and Neal.
They could have drafted Christian Darrisaw and Garrett Wilson. The problem was less with the trade down and more that we didn't pick the right players after doing so. (DG apparently did want to draft Darrisaw, but Judge wanted Toney.)
Garret Wilson was not in this draft.
Yes the Giants could have drafted Darrisaw and yes in every draft there are still players you can take that are very good but the point was the tier that the Giants drafted in literally had several great players and could have drafted any of them. They would have needed to the one guy around where they picked . And Darrisaw has been good but no Pro Bowls or All Pros or anything like that and has missed a pretty substantial amount of time too.
Beyond the Top 3, there’s a good chance that 3 others have 1st Round grades. Maybe the Giants pick up significant draft capital, wind up drafting in the middle of the first round and selecting a very fine WR!
Beyond the Top 3, there’s a good chance that 3 others have 1st Round grades. Maybe the Giants pick up significant draft capital, wind up drafting in the middle of the first round and selecting a very fine WR!
Don't leave quality on the table for a chance at quantity.
Quote:
They could have drafted Christian Darrisaw and Garrett Wilson. The problem was less with the trade down and more that we didn't pick the right players after doing so. (DG apparently did want to draft Darrisaw, but Judge wanted Toney.)
Garret Wilson was not in this draft.
Yes the Giants could have drafted Darrisaw and yes in every draft there are still players you can take that are very good but the point was the tier that the Giants drafted in literally had several great players and could have drafted any of them. They would have needed to the one guy around where they picked . And Darrisaw has been good but no Pro Bowls or All Pros or anything like that and has missed a pretty substantial amount of time too.
They could have used the #7 pick they got from the Bears to take Wilson the next year instead of Neal.
I was OK with the trade down. I would have also been OK staying and picking. As I have said several times, I am not usually a fan of trading down out of a top 10 pick (I think we picked #11 that year), largely for the reason you note, namely that you are likely to miss out on a blue chip player. I prefer trade downs in the lower rounds. But we did get a #1 the next year so I was OK with the trade.
The room always shrinks with draft strategy, so anything your guy heard could be misdirection to identify who within the building is leaking information.
Exactly
Big risk trading out of the elite level talent. This team could have had Parsons, Slater or Smith but instead land with Toney and Neal.
Yes sir, don't get too cute and try to outsmart themselves. Get the blue chipper and be thrilled.
Seems to be the case. Not automatic, but likely in this scenario.
Quote:
McCarthy should be there at 6.
Seems to be the case. Not automatic, but likely in this scenario.
I wouldn't call it likely yet, nor would I call them out on McCarthy.
Quote:
McCarthy should be there at 6.
Not if Denver or Oakland try and move up.
That ain't happening with the Chargers at 5. Harbaugh ad Hortiz won't gift one of their divisional rivals their QB of the future in this scenario. That leaves Arizona at 4. The Cardinals have something like 13 picks in this year's draft. It's not about quantity with them at this point, but quality. Even the opposite is true for the Chargers, they won't transact within their division in this scenario. Zona is also more likely to trade with the Giants at 4 so they can get a top tier WR and that's only if they're ok moving offa MHJr, who's as sure a thing in this draft as you can get.
Quote:
McCarthy should be there at 6.
Not if Denver or Oakland try and move up.
It won’t be to #5 - why would the Chargers trade with them?
This is based off the fact that you’ll get a blue chip at 6, I don’t think you do at 11
This is based off the fact that you’ll get a blue chip at 6, I don’t think you do at 11
This basic fact seems to allude many people on this site. The Giants are clearly the more attractive trade partner for the Giants compared to the Vikings.
Quote:
In comment 16458664 Sean said:
Quote:
McCarthy should be there at 6.
Not if Denver or Oakland try and move up.
The Giants can make better offers. I doubt the Vikings can make a better offer, 6 to 11 is a huge difference. If the Giants truly want one of these QBs, they can get them.
6 overall
2024 2nd rounder
2025 first rounder
2025 third rounder
Jalin Hyatt
I think that beats NE dropping all the way to 11. Going through the season they just did and not adding a blue chip talent? I doubt that.
If the Giants did that they would suck dick to at least 2026. The rookie QB would most likely ride the bench for most of 2024 and the giants would not be getting much help from the draft. Worst case scenario would be if the rookie QB busted out or just became a jag
At least 3 other people on this thread have made this same claim and I'm not buying it.
The Vikings and the Giants are not the only teams in the market for QB-3 or 4. Denver and the Raiders both need a QB and are rumored to be trying to trade up to 4 or 5.
In addition, both AZ and LAC have stated that they're willing to trade out.
Not saying it's impossible for the Giants to stay put and take JJM at 6, but I believe it's not as likely as you (and others) think.