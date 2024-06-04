for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What if scenario: if McCarthy is there, and the Vikings call

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/6/2024 6:02 pm
do you trade down and acquire the #11 and #23 picks?
Nope  
Saquon'sQuadz : 4/6/2024 6:03 pm : link
Nabers, Odunze, Harrison and prob Bowers would all be out of reach.
Would want  
RAIN : 4/6/2024 6:08 pm : link
An overpay, would need more … like a 3 this year and a 1 next.
hell no  
ElitoCanton : 4/6/2024 6:10 pm : link
pick the QB. We will be in QB hell for years if we don't address QB this year. Next year's top guy would be the 5th guy this year.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/6/2024 6:10 pm : link
No.
yes  
Giantsfan79 : 4/6/2024 6:10 pm : link
I would make that trade
no, I would take McCarthy  
HardTruth : 4/6/2024 6:14 pm : link
At 6
I’d want McCarthy  
UConn4523 : 4/6/2024 6:15 pm : link
But if the Giants don’t, I’d be interested in that
It's Maye or JJM  
jvm52106 : 4/6/2024 6:17 pm : link
For me.. To hell with trading back..
If the Giants  
ElitoCanton : 4/6/2024 6:18 pm : link
don't want the QB on the board, I'd rather have #1 next year than an extra 1 in this draft. I'd want a future 1 to use to trade up in a future draft to get a QB. Because that has to be addressed at some point.
No I wouldn’t. If they don’t want McCarthy themselves then take  
Strahan91 : 4/6/2024 6:18 pm : link
Nabers or Odunze. Unless it’s for a QB, then this team can’t afford to be passing up elite prospects at a position that is one of their biggest needs.
No  
Rave7 : 4/6/2024 6:22 pm : link
Pick your QB (McCarthy) or WR (MHJ, Odunze, Nabers).
No  
ZogZerg : 4/6/2024 6:24 pm : link
Take the WR if you don't want JJ
Not against moving down that far  
David B. : 4/6/2024 6:24 pm : link
But it would require a LOT of compensation. At least the 1 and 3 this year and a 2 next year.

Or make Justin Jefferson part of the deal.
I'd make the deal  
bluepepper : 4/6/2024 6:25 pm : link
but would really hope we could get another pick. This class is deep in WR. We could still get a good one and have another player to boot. Obviously I don't think JJ is the answer for us.
No.  
AcidTest : 4/6/2024 6:28 pm : link
If you can draft a potential franchise QB without having to move up, then you do so, and reject all trade offers. And there is also a good chance they would lose Penix if they did that trade. So making that trade would mean that they are OK with the very real possibility they could miss out on both QBs, which is hard to believe.
Make the trade and  
larryflower37 : 4/6/2024 6:30 pm : link
Take Powers-Johnson at 11 and CB at 23
No  
Toth029 : 4/6/2024 6:31 pm : link
Pick the QB.
I am  
g56blue10 : 4/6/2024 6:32 pm : link
Talking JJ but not without a pause. That trade would be tempting but I am going to trust Daboll to develop JJ who has some pretty natural ability and seems to be a great kid
Nope  
Sammo85 : 4/6/2024 6:34 pm : link
You’re likely losing out on next few OTs, top CB and Edge besides the elite WRs.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/6/2024 6:34 pm : link
Watch...we make this trade, JJ wins multiple Lombardis, & our 11th & 23rd picks are out of the league before 2029. Haha.
RE: Make the trade and  
Brandon Walsh : 4/6/2024 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16458927 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Take Powers-Johnson at 11 and CB at 23


This cant be real.
McCarthy please. No trade. Especially after Sy rating him the #2 QB  
Blue21 : 4/6/2024 6:44 pm : link
In this draft.
McCarthy could be Brady Redux….  
thrunthrublue : 4/6/2024 6:45 pm : link
If he is there @6, and you are JS and BD and think the QB position is important the question of trading way back, plus getting future picks (and you may not be around for the future) it’s best to go bird in the 🖐️.
RE: Would want  
GFAN52 : 4/6/2024 6:46 pm : link
In comment 16458903 RAIN said:
Quote:
An overpay, would need more … like a 3 this year and a 1 next.


I'd want a 2025 1st or 2nd to be included as well or new deal.
RE: RE: Would want  
GFAN52 : 4/6/2024 6:47 pm : link
In comment 16458951 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 16458903 RAIN said:


Quote:


An overpay, would need more … like a 3 this year and a 1 next.



I'd want a 2025 1st or 2nd to be included as well or new deal.


*no deal*
RE: McCarthy please. No trade. Especially after Sy rating him the #2 QB  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/6/2024 6:50 pm : link
In comment 16458947 Blue21 said:
Quote:
In this draft.


I think he had him #3 no? I thought Sy had Caleb & Daniels 1-2.
Yes  
RomanWH : 4/6/2024 6:53 pm : link
Get the extra pick and then draft Penix or Nix at #11. Draft WR Brian Thomas at #23.

Still have your own second and third to address CB and DT.
Yes  
SleepyOwl : 4/6/2024 6:53 pm : link
Daniel Jones is going to start no matter who we draft. Take the trade and walk away with two 1st rounders.

JJ McCarthy or Terrion Arnold and Brian Thomas Jr?
RE: hell no  
Optimus-NY : 4/6/2024 6:55 pm : link
In comment 16458904 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
pick the QB. We will be in QB hell for years if we don't address QB this year. Next year's top guy would be the 5th guy this year.


Exactly
RE: It's Maye or JJM  
Optimus-NY : 4/6/2024 6:55 pm : link
In comment 16458913 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
For me.. To hell with trading back..


Agreed
You make that deal  
bluefin : 4/6/2024 7:01 pm : link
This roster could use two 1st rounders- that could be 2 starters. There are other needs besides QB, like WR, CB, DL, S, IOL, TE….
Me, no  
Biteymax22 : 4/6/2024 7:02 pm : link
If we’re passing on a QB this year and not taking one of the blue chip WRs either I want assets next year to ensure we can trade up get our QB.

The wild card here is whether or not there is a well hidden love for Nix or Penix and the plan would be to take them at 11.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/6/2024 7:03 pm : link
I get people are down on the '25 QB class, but I keep going back to this: no one-NO ONE-had Joe Burrow going first overall in 2020 @ this point in time in 2019. A lot can change over a fall. QBs will rise who we didn't expect. Don't be so dismissive of the '25 QB class.

& this is coming from someone who-in the scenario Eric painted out-would take JJM.
I wouldn’t  
ajr2456 : 4/6/2024 7:06 pm : link
Not only are you missing out on the WRs but also possibly Turner and Verse
I'd draft McCarthy (or Penix)  
Sean : 4/6/2024 7:11 pm : link
.
Looking  
Toth029 : 4/6/2024 7:16 pm : link
Ahead to the 2025 draft and its QB class means Daboll's fate is already sealed. I do think he is a good evaluator and would like to see him develop another young kid and mold him like he did prior in Buffalo.
Nope…  
Matt G : 4/6/2024 7:18 pm : link
take him
Trade scenario  
Cheech d : 4/6/2024 7:18 pm : link
If they love McCarthy you take him.

I think the Giants will take McCarthy if he’s there at 6.

I love the receivers so I’m good either way.

I wouldn’t make the trade unless Minny offered a 3 or 4 this year and a three next year.
RE: ...  
HardTruth : 4/6/2024 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16458968 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I get people are down on the '25 QB class, but I keep going back to this: no one-NO ONE-had Joe Burrow going first overall in 2020 @ this point in time in 2019. A lot can change over a fall. QBs will rise who we didn't expect. Don't be so dismissive of the '25 QB class.

& this is coming from someone who-in the scenario Eric painted out-would take JJM.


Thats just hoping for something. Hope is not s strategy. It could be like 2022 with just Pickett.

And if a prospect like these guys emerge they will likely go 1-2 and the Giants being in same position as this year

Deal with there here and now . There is a QB now
I would do it  
Andrew in Austin : 4/6/2024 7:22 pm : link
Maybe try to build some capital for next year as well. Quite possible to grab Penix plus more. We are so short on quality starters we need to stock the shelves and embrace the rebuild
Unless they are giving 2025 1st,  
Sy'56 : 4/6/2024 7:32 pm : link
no.

Walk out of #6 with a new QB or #1 WR unless there is an offer you can't refuse
RE: Unless they are giving 2025 1st,  
Sean : 4/6/2024 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16458996 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
no.

Walk out of #6 with a new QB or #1 WR unless there is an offer you can't refuse

This is a big reason why I'm skeptical the Vikings can trade up. Sure, the 2025 first is nice but you're trading out of the lottery in 2024.
As for the 2025 class  
Sean : 4/6/2024 7:39 pm : link
Does anyone in a million years think NYG would draft Shedeur Sanders? You'd be signing up to manage Deion which I see many teams being scared off by that. So that's one off the board right there.
Well if we arent willing to move down  
kelly : 4/6/2024 7:39 pm : link
Hope AZ and LAC see it that way also.

If a team has a high second round pick I dont see the 23rd pick as all that special.
HardTruth.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/6/2024 7:44 pm : link
Good Lord, I want a QB. I might be one of the most vocal anti Jones people here. I'm sick of the DJFC treating his '22 season, where he threw a total of 15 TDs, as some All Pro like season.

All I'm saying is that a lot can change between now & then. & you're right...'25 QB draft class could be like '22 QB draft class. But people speaking in absolutes about next year's QB class...I just disagree.
CB 1 and DL1  
AROCK1000 : 4/6/2024 7:45 pm : link
In exchange for a 50% coin flip at QB
All-day 24/7
7-11 baybeee
RE: McCarthy could be Brady Redux….  
Jim in NH : 4/6/2024 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16458949 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
If he is there @6, and you are JS and BD and think the QB position is important the question of trading way back, plus getting future picks (and you may not be around for the future) it’s best to go bird in the 🖐️.


But someone in the sixth round could be Brady redux, also.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/6/2024 8:09 pm : link
There’s a solid chance based on the teams picking behind 6, that Odunze or Nabers would be there. I’d do it if they included a 2025 1st as well, no problem.

Just for the 11 and 23, probably not.
Eric, no  
Sky King : 4/6/2024 8:12 pm : link
Vikings are not high on JJ. They were considering doing that for Penix, but not for JJ.
Hell no. Absolutely not.  
j_rud : 4/6/2024 8:13 pm : link
I don't know if I'm doing it if you add next years first. This team needs talent. The gap is so painfully obvious each and every week. Stay put or trade up, but get a marquee talent.
RE: Hell no. Absolutely not.  
ryanmkeane : 4/6/2024 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16459026 j_rud said:
Quote:
I don't know if I'm doing it if you add next years first. This team needs talent. The gap is so painfully obvious each and every week. Stay put or trade up, but get a marquee talent.

Getting 11 and 23, you are talking about two high end starters. That’s adding talent.
Or you could end up with Justin Fields  
ajr2456 : 4/6/2024 8:35 pm : link
And Kadarius Toney instead of Jamar Chase or Jaylen Waddle.
RE: RE: Hell no. Absolutely not.  
j_rud : 4/6/2024 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16459030 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16459026 j_rud said:


Quote:


I don't know if I'm doing it if you add next years first. This team needs talent. The gap is so painfully obvious each and every week. Stay put or trade up, but get a marquee talent.


Getting 11 and 23, you are talking about two high end starters. That’s adding talent.


Elite talent.
I'm not inclined to trade back  
UberAlias : 4/6/2024 8:59 pm : link
Because I want a blue chip player. But...

If Minn wants my pick, they won't win me over with 11 and 23. Why? Because that exchange gets them their QB, but not us.

I would be more inclined to consider their 11 and NEXT years #1. In that case, I still get a good player this year, but have ammo to aggressively get our QB nest year. I may ask for another pick involved, but what I really want is an elite QB. If I can't get him today, I'm listening for options to get him tomorrow.
If we want McCarthy then obivous no.  
mfjmfj : 4/6/2024 9:03 pm : link
If we don't then probably yes, but would ask for more. A third this year or a second next.
Maybe  
Rjanyg : 4/6/2024 9:20 pm : link
There is a chance we get Nix and Thomas with 11 & 23. Maybe MN throws in a 2025 2nd round pick as well?
It depends  
nochance : 4/6/2024 9:24 pm : link
If the Giants are high on JJ he's our pick. If not I think in addition to 11 and 23 at least a #2 in 2025 would be the minimum. Otherwise just take the receiver
RE: Unless they are giving 2025 1st,  
UberAlias : 4/6/2024 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16458996 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
no.

Walk out of #6 with a new QB or #1 WR unless there is an offer you can't refuse
Agreed. This is spot on. QB, blue chip WR, or significant assets to manipulate the draft to get our QB next year.
Do you trade down and acquire the #11 and #23 picks?  
M.S. : 4/6/2024 9:38 pm : link

Yes I do.

But they need to cough up their #1 next year as well.

D.E.A.L.
I would take deal if I could move back up and pick before #11  
ThomasG : 4/6/2024 9:52 pm : link
Grab a top WR and keep residual net pick.

Wheeling and dealing.
RE: Maybe  
AcidTest : 4/6/2024 10:04 pm : link
In comment 16459055 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
There is a chance we get Nix and Thomas with 11 & 23. Maybe MN throws in a 2025 2nd round pick as well?


Minnesota doesn't have a 2025 2nd round pick. They traded it to Houston as part of the package for #23.
#11, #23 & Jefferson  
Trainmaster : 4/6/2024 10:16 pm : link
and the pick is yours, Minnesota!

:-)
I'd have to know what  
Bill in UT : 4/6/2024 10:18 pm : link
the Giants think of McCarthy to answer that
I am coming to the thinking of  
Andrew in Austin : 12:26 pm : link
getting more shots in the top 100 as better for our team. I know QB is a high bust/hit potential, but generally, when I look at where some great players NY has drafted:

1. Strahan: 2nd round
2. Barber: 2nd round
3. OBJ: 12th in 1st round
4. Hakeem Nicks: 29th in 1st round

I get the counter points, but I'd rather have as many cost-controlled shots as possible if we are not getting a QB we want to bet several years on.

I don't think the year matters, whenever we don't win a Superbowl, we wish we lost a few games, so we are up a few spots in the draft.
If we’re trading down I want 2025 picks  
BigBlue7 : 12:38 pm : link
On top of that. Need ammo for a 2025 qb
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 