What if scenario: if McCarthy is there, and the Vikings call

don't want the QB on the board, I'd rather have #1 next year than an extra 1 in this draft. I'd want a future 1 to use to trade up in a future draft to get a QB. Because that has to be addressed at some point.
No I wouldn’t. If they don’t want McCarthy themselves then take
If you can draft a potential franchise QB without having to move up, then you do so, and reject all trade offers. And there is also a good chance they would lose Penix if they did that trade. So making that trade would mean that they are OK with the very real possibility they could miss out on both QBs, which is hard to believe.
If he is there @6, and you are JS and BD and think the QB position is important the question of trading way back, plus getting future picks (and you may not be around for the future) it’s best to go bird in the 🖐️.
I get people are down on the '25 QB class, but I keep going back to this: no one-NO ONE-had Joe Burrow going first overall in 2020 @ this point in time in 2019. A lot can change over a fall. QBs will rise who we didn't expect. Don't be so dismissive of the '25 QB class.
& this is coming from someone who-in the scenario Eric painted out-would take JJM.
Ahead to the 2025 draft and its QB class means Daboll's fate is already sealed. I do think he is a good evaluator and would like to see him develop another young kid and mold him like he did prior in Buffalo.
Thats just hoping for something. Hope is not s strategy. It could be like 2022 with just Pickett.
And if a prospect like these guys emerge they will likely go 1-2 and the Giants being in same position as this year
Good Lord, I want a QB. I might be one of the most vocal anti Jones people here. I'm sick of the DJFC treating his '22 season, where he threw a total of 15 TDs, as some All Pro like season.
All I'm saying is that a lot can change between now & then. & you're right...'25 QB draft class could be like '22 QB draft class. But people speaking in absolutes about next year's QB class...I just disagree.
But someone in the sixth round could be Brady redux, also.
If Minn wants my pick, they won't win me over with 11 and 23. Why? Because that exchange gets them their QB, but not us.
I would be more inclined to consider their 11 and NEXT years #1. In that case, I still get a good player this year, but have ammo to aggressively get our QB nest year. I may ask for another pick involved, but what I really want is an elite QB. If I can't get him today, I'm listening for options to get him tomorrow.
Or make Justin Jefferson part of the deal.
This cant be real.
I'd want a 2025 1st or 2nd to be included as well or new deal.
Quote:
An overpay, would need more … like a 3 this year and a 1 next.
*no deal*
I think he had him #3 no? I thought Sy had Caleb & Daniels 1-2.
Still have your own second and third to address CB and DT.
JJ McCarthy or Terrion Arnold and Brian Thomas Jr?
Exactly
Agreed
The wild card here is whether or not there is a well hidden love for Nix or Penix and the plan would be to take them at 11.
I think the Giants will take McCarthy if he’s there at 6.
I love the receivers so I’m good either way.
I wouldn’t make the trade unless Minny offered a 3 or 4 this year and a three next year.
Deal with there here and now . There is a QB now
Walk out of #6 with a new QB or #1 WR unless there is an offer you can't refuse
This is a big reason why I'm skeptical the Vikings can trade up. Sure, the 2025 first is nice but you're trading out of the lottery in 2024.
If a team has a high second round pick I dont see the 23rd pick as all that special.
All-day 24/7
7-11 baybeee
Just for the 11 and 23, probably not.
Getting 11 and 23, you are talking about two high end starters. That’s adding talent.
Quote:
I don't know if I'm doing it if you add next years first. This team needs talent. The gap is so painfully obvious each and every week. Stay put or trade up, but get a marquee talent.
If Minn wants my pick, they won't win me over with 11 and 23. Why? Because that exchange gets them their QB, but not us.
Yes I do.
But they need to cough up their #1 next year as well.
D.E.A.L.
Wheeling and dealing.
Minnesota doesn't have a 2025 2nd round pick. They traded it to Houston as part of the package for #23.
:-)
1. Strahan: 2nd round
2. Barber: 2nd round
3. OBJ: 12th in 1st round
4. Hakeem Nicks: 29th in 1st round
I get the counter points, but I'd rather have as many cost-controlled shots as possible if we are not getting a QB we want to bet several years on.
I don't think the year matters, whenever we don't win a Superbowl, we wish we lost a few games, so we are up a few spots in the draft.