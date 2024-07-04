for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Who is your favorite Giant of all time?

sec308 : 4/7/2024 1:20 am
Lawrence Taylor aside. Who is your favorite Giant. I know when I was in my teen and I was lucky enough that my Dad had season tickets, that during our first Super Bowl I couldn't wait to see Phil McConkey come running out of the tunnel waving his towel. What about Rob Carpenter, Otis Anderson, Karl Nelson, Bavaro... the list never ends Manning, Hicks, Hilliard, Toomer, Walls. I love the Giants they are my favorite franchise, I think my favorite player of all time, aside from LT is Bavaro with Carl Banks and Harry Carson right behind.
LT of course is #1  
Darwinian : 4/7/2024 1:48 am : link
Then Eli.
LT #1  
giantstock : 4/7/2024 2:44 am : link
Mark Bavaro.
LT #1  
JohnB : 4/7/2024 4:00 am : link
Simms #2
Eli #3
Cruz #4
1: LT  
Fifty Six : 4/7/2024 4:53 am : link
2: Bavaro
3: Banks
4: Jacobs
5: Strahan

HM Armstead
LT,Parcells,Bavaro,Simms,Eli,Coughlin  
TheMick7 : 4/7/2024 5:46 am : link
.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/7/2024 6:51 am : link
Eli then Tuck.
Brad Van Pelt > LT > Michael Straham > Sexy Dexy  
George from PA : 4/7/2024 6:58 am : link
I see a trend 🤣
LT by far. Bavaro next. Not sure there is a close third, maybe Eli.  
ThomasG : 4/7/2024 7:34 am : link
Current day is clearly Dexter Lawrence.
Born in 87, so a tad young for LT  
bLiTz 2k : 4/7/2024 8:01 am : link
Obviously he's beloved by my dad and I've watched every highlight and old game imaginable so he's up there, but it's not the same.

For me, and maybe a lot of those my age, it's Eli.

By the time I turned 30, he was the Giants QB for about half of my entire life. For literal years I equated Giants football with Sundays spent with my dad and Eli lol.
It was Harry Carson until Eli  
exiled : 4/7/2024 8:06 am : link
I’ve always had a deep respect for Carson and his leadership, definitely more than LT, even as I, of course, recognize that #56 is the best Giant I’ve ever seen play.

But, Eli and those Super Bowl runs. Those magical, breathtaking, joyful Super Bowl runs. The best sports high I’ve ever had.
If you don’t instantly say LT, you’re really not a Giants fan.  
Spider56 : 4/7/2024 8:09 am : link
Top 5

LT
Eli
Bob Tucker
Spider
Rob Carpenter
My top 5  
Chris684 : 4/7/2024 8:17 am : link
Eli
LT
Strahan
Toomer
Jacobs
Bavaro #1  
BlueVinnie : 4/7/2024 8:21 am : link
2. Phil Simms
3. LT
4. Tiki (once the fumbling issues were resolved)
5. Homer Jones
Eli  
KDavies : 4/7/2024 8:23 am : link
no question
RE: If you don’t instantly say LT, you’re really not a Giants fan.  
KDavies : 4/7/2024 8:24 am : link
In comment 16459224 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Top 5

LT
Eli
Bob Tucker
Spider
Rob Carpenter


Or you have good reading comprehension. Question asked aside from LT
.  
winoguy : 4/7/2024 8:26 am : link
Harry Carson.
I guess Im not a Giant fan according to Spider...
Super Bowl 42  
Route 9 : 4/7/2024 8:55 am : link
Eli Manning

Nothing will top it. Ever. Nothing.
Favorite Giant  
Cheech d : 4/7/2024 9:10 am : link
Of course LT is the greatest but Eli is my favorite.

After Eli
LT
Gifford
Dick Lynch
Simms
LT, Bavaro,  
jvm52106 : 4/7/2024 9:10 am : link
Van Pelt, Carson, Simms, Morris, Strahan, Toomer, Shockey, Collins, Benson, Elliot...
Jon Mendenhall  
PEEJ : 4/7/2024 9:16 am : link
and Joe Morrison
Eli Manning  
Anakim : 4/7/2024 9:20 am : link
.
Bavaro  
UberAlias : 4/7/2024 9:25 am : link
Probably.
Brandon Jacobs  
State Your Name : 4/7/2024 9:25 am : link
By far.
My handle says it all  
56goat : 4/7/2024 9:29 am : link
Simms, Banks, Carson, Bavaro, Joe Morris, Burt, The Surbanites, Marshall, Eli, OJ...
Mark Bavaro.  
Klaatu : 4/7/2024 9:44 am : link
Like me, the strong, silent type. :)
Jim Finn  
chitt17 : 4/7/2024 10:04 am : link
.
Mark Bavarro and John Mendenhall  
Ira : 4/7/2024 10:10 am : link
.
Carl "Spider" Lockhart  
Fishmanjim57 : 4/7/2024 10:12 am : link
He was such an amazing Defensive Back, and he left us way too soon in his life.

I also love Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora, Mark Bavaro,Jeremy Shockey,and Jason Sehorn!
RE: Jim Finn  
Wiggy : 4/7/2024 10:12 am : link
In comment 16459354 chitt17 said:
Quote:
.
great choice
LT #1  
Mike from Ohio : 4/7/2024 11:00 am : link
Eli is second.
RE: If you don’t instantly say LT, you’re really not a Giants fan.  
Mike from Ohio : 4/7/2024 11:01 am : link
In comment 16459224 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Top 5

LT
Eli
Bob Tucker
Spider
Rob Carpenter


That is idiotic. Fans born in the 80s and later who don’t remember him playing won’t pick him. That doesn’t mean they aren’t real Giants fans.
LT  
Sec 103 : 4/7/2024 11:18 am : link
.
As a Kid, Frank Gifford,  
clatterbuck : 4/7/2024 11:22 am : link
as an old man, Eli Manning.
Mark Bavaro!  
Pete from Woodstock : 4/7/2024 11:29 am : link
.
Great question  
LittleBlue : 4/7/2024 12:31 pm : link
1. tiki barber
2. Daniel jones
3. Jeremy shockey
4. Matt dodge
Eli  
BigBlue7 : 4/7/2024 12:35 pm : link
Osi
Jacobs
Weatherford
RE: Brandon Jacobs  
cjac : 4/7/2024 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16459292 State Your Name said:
Quote:
By far.


Ditto

Eli close second then LT
Aside from LT  
pjcas18 : 4/7/2024 12:39 pm : link
not really anyone. I'm not really a "favorite player" guy.

gun to my head, I'd say Bavaro. Maybe add in some consideration for Justin Tuck for one reason - kind of a long story.

RE: Aside from LT  
pjcas18 : 4/7/2024 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16459548 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
not really anyone. I'm not really a "favorite player" guy.

gun to my head, I'd say Bavaro. Maybe add in some consideration for Justin Tuck for one reason - kind of a long story.


good call on Jacobs. also gun to my head he'd be on my list.
Eli  
Danny Kanell : 4/7/2024 12:41 pm : link
.
Sam Huff  
VTChuck : 4/7/2024 1:06 pm : link
.
LT is everyone's  
Joey in VA : 4/7/2024 1:15 pm : link
Close behind for me are Carl Banks, Jessie Armstead, and Hakeem Nicks.
Frank Gifford  
Maijay : 4/7/2024 1:23 pm : link
Y.A Tittle, L.T. , Carson, Bavaro, George Martin, Jacobs, Eli
Rolle  
Route 9 : 4/7/2024 1:36 pm : link
Believe it or not
I have  
Pete in MD : 4/7/2024 1:46 pm : link
a throw back McConkey jersey. I wore it to a game once and some teenager asked me who makes custom old school jerseys you can put your own name on smh
When I was a little kid  
JimInKgnNY : 4/7/2024 2:01 pm : link
it was Spider Lockhart and Fran Tarkenton. As an adult, it was Harry Carson and Phil Simms.
I have many favorites  
Mark from Jersey : 4/7/2024 2:30 pm : link
but I keep going back to Bradshaw. Just loved him as a player. Ran like he was mad at the grass. Foot injuries cost him a bit but he was a hell of a player. Underrated in pass protection and as a receiver too IMO.

Shockey was up there. Love the nodding at Dawkins on that famous catch in the end zone!
RE: When I was a little kid  
JerseyCityJoe : 4/7/2024 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16459612 JimInKgnNY said:
Quote:
it was Spider Lockhart and Fran Tarkenton. As an adult, it was Harry Carson and Phil Simms.

Same here.
It is amazing how many people cannot follow simple instructions...  
DefenseWins : 4/7/2024 3:06 pm : link
I will go with..

Banks
Strahan
Collins
Meggett
Cruz

Interesting Question, Could be answered a few different ways  
ShocktoBeck : 4/7/2024 3:09 pm : link
Who were the guys I enjoyed watching play the most?

LT
Shockey
Jacobs

Passion plays a major role for me and these guys’ attitude towards the game resembled my own the most and what I enjoy and can connect to: Physical, passionate, combative, all out leave nothing on the field football at all times. Loved watching these guys when they were on the field.

Who were the best Giants should include overall contributions including achievements, operating within the team, off field stuff, in that sense always liked Bavaro, Eli.

* mid 80’s onwards list didn’t watch before that.
LT  
Grey Pilgrim : 4/7/2024 3:33 pm : link
Eli

Strahan

RE: RE: If you don’t instantly say LT, you’re really not a Giants fan.  
Spider56 : 4/7/2024 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16459450 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16459224 Spider56 said:


Quote:


Top 5

LT
Eli
Bob Tucker
Spider
Rob Carpenter



That is idiotic. Fans born in the 80s and later who don’t remember him playing won’t pick him. That doesn’t mean they aren’t real Giants fans.


I’m an idiot because the OP said LT aside and I missed it… but any true Giants fan will know LT regardless of when they were born. It’s called being legendary and LT is the defensive GOAT.
Ahmad Bradshaw  
DonQuixote : 4/7/2024 4:09 pm : link
Explosive, absolutely punished the defense. I realize Brandon Jacobs go all the press as the tough gut in those years, but Bradshaw was awesome. It goes without saying that we didn't spend a top draft pick to get these highlights...
Lonk - ( New Window )
LT  
RasputinPrime : 4/7/2024 4:13 pm : link
and unless you are too young to have seen him, there is no other answer.
I can't believe theres no love for Tuck on here  
Rudy5757 : 4/7/2024 4:25 pm : link
I loved Bavaro, Charles Way, Bradshaw, Carson, Burt, Marshall. I liked the tougher types.

Many of the players of today probably couldnt play in the 80s and 90s. The game was way too violent for a lot of the players today. I guess some of the guys back then would be too slow today. Defense doesnt win championships anymore, they are not allowed to hit anymore. I know it's player safety but I think the game is too soft now.
Bavaro  
Ron Johnson : 4/7/2024 4:27 pm : link
Bavaro
Y.A,  
Manny in CA : 4/7/2024 4:33 pm : link
Spider, L.T., Cruz, Jacobs, Eli, Erich Barnes, Shofner, Gifford, Tiki
LT is a given and so is Eli  
Bleedblue10 : 4/7/2024 5:28 pm : link
Going by just on the field
Burress
Shockey(loved Jshock)
Osi
Sehorn
Armstead
Stephen the Touchdown maker Baker
LT  
X : 4/7/2024 5:48 pm : link
Eli
Homer Jones
Ron Johnson
Tiki
Spider
Spider56  
Mike from Ohio : 4/7/2024 6:52 pm : link
I don’t know how anyone’s favorite player could be someone who retired before they started watching the Giants. But sure, those people suck as fans.

People’s favorite players are typically players they have memories of.
Phil Simms and LT  
Essex : 4/7/2024 7:17 pm : link
RE: Spider56  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/7/2024 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16459978 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I don’t know how anyone’s favorite player could be someone who retired before they started watching the Giants. But sure, those people suck as fans.

People’s favorite players are typically players they have memories of.


Especially considering the first line in the thread is...'Lawrence Taylor aside.'

I was born in '80. I'm too young to appreciate peak LT, though I've obviously seen the highlights. My old man says he's the best player-offensive or defensive-he's ever seen, with Jim Brown coming in @ #2.
Emlin Tunnel, Jim Katcavage, Jack Stroud, LT, Brad Van Pelt  
Jack Stroud : 4/7/2024 9:20 pm : link
Eli, Bavaro.
Hard to pick just one  
Greg from LI : 4/7/2024 9:33 pm : link
Simms, Bavaro, Collins, Armstead, Tuck, Bradshaw, just to name a few
Mine  
Bones : 4/7/2024 10:16 pm : link
Fran Tarkenton
I know the instructions  
BigBlueBuff : 4/7/2024 11:07 pm : link
But it is so hard to see anyone other than LT. I was a sophomore in HS in ‘86 and he is indelibly burned into the DNA of my fandom. I guess if I had to pick a distant second it would be Plaxico or Strahan, the two heroes of 2007.
 
christian : 4/7/2024 11:18 pm : link
Jerry Reese, easy : )
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 