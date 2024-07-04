Who is your favorite Giant of all time? sec308 : 4/7/2024 1:20 am

Lawrence Taylor aside. Who is your favorite Giant. I know when I was in my teen and I was lucky enough that my Dad had season tickets, that during our first Super Bowl I couldn't wait to see Phil McConkey come running out of the tunnel waving his towel. What about Rob Carpenter, Otis Anderson, Karl Nelson, Bavaro... the list never ends Manning, Hicks, Hilliard, Toomer, Walls. I love the Giants they are my favorite franchise, I think my favorite player of all time, aside from LT is Bavaro with Carl Banks and Harry Carson right behind.