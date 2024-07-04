Who is your favorite Giant of all time?

Lawrence Taylor aside. Who is your favorite Giant. I know when I was in my teen and I was lucky enough that my Dad had season tickets, that during our first Super Bowl I couldn't wait to see Phil McConkey come running out of the tunnel waving his towel. What about Rob Carpenter, Otis Anderson, Karl Nelson, Bavaro... the list never ends Manning, Hicks, Hilliard, Toomer, Walls. I love the Giants they are my favorite franchise, I think my favorite player of all time, aside from LT is Bavaro with Carl Banks and Harry Carson right behind.
Eli #3
Cruz #4
3: Banks
4: Jacobs
5: Strahan
HM Armstead
For me, and maybe a lot of those my age, it's Eli.
By the time I turned 30, he was the Giants QB for about half of my entire life. For literal years I equated Giants football with Sundays spent with my dad and Eli lol.
But, Eli and those Super Bowl runs. Those magical, breathtaking, joyful Super Bowl runs. The best sports high I’ve ever had.
LT
Eli
Bob Tucker
Spider
Rob Carpenter
LT
Strahan
Toomer
Jacobs
3. LT
4. Tiki (once the fumbling issues were resolved)
5. Homer Jones
LT
Eli
Bob Tucker
Spider
Rob Carpenter
Or you have good reading comprehension. Question asked aside from LT
I guess Im not a Giant fan according to Spider...
Nothing will top it. Ever. Nothing.
After Eli
LT
Gifford
Dick Lynch
Simms
I also love Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora, Mark Bavaro,Jeremy Shockey,and Jason Sehorn!
LT
Eli
Bob Tucker
Spider
Rob Carpenter
That is idiotic. Fans born in the 80s and later who don’t remember him playing won’t pick him. That doesn’t mean they aren’t real Giants fans.
2. Daniel jones
3. Jeremy shockey
4. Matt dodge
Jacobs
Weatherford
Ditto
Eli close second then LT
gun to my head, I'd say Bavaro. Maybe add in some consideration for Justin Tuck for one reason - kind of a long story.
good call on Jacobs. also gun to my head he'd be on my list.
Shockey was up there. Love the nodding at Dawkins on that famous catch in the end zone!
Same here.
Banks
Strahan
Collins
Meggett
Cruz
LT
Shockey
Jacobs
Passion plays a major role for me and these guys’ attitude towards the game resembled my own the most and what I enjoy and can connect to: Physical, passionate, combative, all out leave nothing on the field football at all times. Loved watching these guys when they were on the field.
Who were the best Giants should include overall contributions including achievements, operating within the team, off field stuff, in that sense always liked Bavaro, Eli.
* mid 80’s onwards list didn’t watch before that.
Strahan
Top 5
LT
Eli
Bob Tucker
Spider
Rob Carpenter
That is idiotic. Fans born in the 80s and later who don’t remember him playing won’t pick him. That doesn’t mean they aren’t real Giants fans.
I’m an idiot because the OP said LT aside and I missed it… but any true Giants fan will know LT regardless of when they were born. It’s called being legendary and LT is the defensive GOAT.
Many of the players of today probably couldnt play in the 80s and 90s. The game was way too violent for a lot of the players today. I guess some of the guys back then would be too slow today. Defense doesnt win championships anymore, they are not allowed to hit anymore. I know it's player safety but I think the game is too soft now.
Burress
Shockey(loved Jshock)
Osi
Sehorn
Armstead
Stephen the Touchdown maker Baker
Homer Jones
Ron Johnson
Tiki
Spider
People’s favorite players are typically players they have memories of.
People’s favorite players are typically players they have memories of.
Especially considering the first line in the thread is...'Lawrence Taylor aside.'
I was born in '80. I'm too young to appreciate peak LT, though I've obviously seen the highlights. My old man says he's the best player-offensive or defensive-he's ever seen, with Jim Brown coming in @ #2.