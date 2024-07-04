2024 NFL Draft Preview - QB

QUARTERBACK
Draft Grade Index:
90+ All-Pro Projection
85-89: Pro Bowl Projection:
81-84: 1st Round – Year 1 starter
77-80: 2nd/3rd Round – Year 1 contributor, year 2-3 starter
74-76: Early Day 3: CoresSpecial teamer and rotational player
71-74: Mid Day 3: Core special teamer and backup
68-70: Late Day 3: Developmental and special teamer
TOP 15 GRADES AND ANALYSIS
1. Jayden Daniels – LSU – 6’3 / 210
Grade: 87
Five-year starter. Earned first team All-SEC and All-American in 2023. Spent three years at Arizona State where he was the first true freshman in school history to start week one. Transferred to LSU in 2022 where he ended up winning the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Davey O’Brien Award, and Heisman Trophy. (in 2023). Daniels brings two important traits to the table that fit perfect into today’s NFL. He is a true dual threat that knows how and when to use his legs to enhance both the passing and running games. He also has a tremendous amount of experience with his best football coming after he transferred into the SEC. The ability to process and get the ball out actually improved after making that jump in competition against NFL-caliber speed. He plays fast and confident, he shows poise and intelligence. If he can avoid a lot of heavy contact in order to stay on the field, he will end up a dangerous big play machine at the next level. The concerns around his body type and durability are warranted, but he hasn’t missed a start since November of 2019, shows extreme dexterity in his joints, and exudes both mental and physical toughness.
*Daniels set records for explosive plays. Daniels checks every both athletically. Daniels left his mark on the LSU coaching staff when it came to leadership and work ethic qualities (among coaches that set the bar high). Daniels has impressed in private meetings with teams. What else can one want? The body type is the one thing that will prevent some from putting him into the elite category (I bet he plays closer to 200 pounds) and because of historical data, I won’t push back against those that want to steer clear. But you have to keep in mind the historical data is partially from a different era of football. With how much quarterbacks are protected now; I think him being around 205-210 pounds is not as big of a deal as it would have been in 2000-2010. Brian Daboll made this offense more efficient in year one, but he knows that will never be good enough. They need more explosive plays while maintaining the efficiency both on the ground and via the air. That sums up Daniels and what he brings to the table. The game is changing and Daniels is closer to the prototype than had he come out ten years ago, by a mile. He’s the guy if he is somehow there at 6.
NFL Comparison: Randall Cunningham / RET
NFL Ceiling: Lamar Jackson / BAL
2. Caleb Williams – USC – 6’1 / 214
Grade: 87
Three-year starter. All-Big 12 in 2021 and All-Pac 12 in both 2023 and 2022 after transferring from Oklahoma to USC. Winner of the Heisman Trophy, AP Player of the Year, and Maxwell Award in 2022 after setting a USC single season record for total offense and touchdowns. Williams was a five-star recruit that followed Head Coach Lincoln Riley out west from Oklahoma following his freshman season. Riley guided two quarterbacks (Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Kyler Murray in 2019) to eventual number one overall slots in the NFL Draft in addition to reviving Jalen Hurts’ college career prior to being selected in the second round of the 2020 Draft. Williams’ succeeded in the quarterback-friendly system as well but his overall talent is on a different level. The playmaking ability is dripping off the innovative, creative competitor. He can create on his own and there is always a credible threat for the homerun when he touches the ball. Because his offensive line was so poor, specifically in 2023, Williams was forced out of structure often. He needed to make up for one of the worst scoring defenses as well and that combination created bad habits. He tried too hard to play hero-ball and got away from taking what was available initially. While that does make it look good on the highlight reel and it did provide clarity on what he is uniquely capable of, Williams will not get away with most of those circus acts at the next level. NFL defenses are too fast and complex for that. He will need to show he can get back to basic, fundamentally sound football that centers around ball protection and sound decision making. If he applies himself properly and the system around him is strong, the sky truly is the limit for the uber-talented star.
*Williams ends up with the same grade as Daniels. While I trust Daniels more, I will acknowledge Williams does have the ceiling of a perennial All-Pro. Simply put, he can do things nobody else can on a weekly basis. I also think he has shown better pocket awareness and “sixth sense” in his game. His contact balance and lower body strength will make him tougher to take down for a sack, and he throws better on the move. What puts him as “1B” in this class has nothing to do with some of the off-field stuff that bothers some. Painting his nails, crying in his mom’s arms after a loss, his sense of fashion. None of that matters to me and none of it factored into the grade. I simply do not like the lack of ability to control his “backyard” football. I do not think it will work against NFL speed and if anything, pro defenses will leverage against it. The fumble issue was all-time bad, the Notre Dame tape was as bad as it gets among the top guys in this class, and I think he created more issues than some want to admit for that USC team. Are there whispers about how different of a dude he is? Yup. Dating all the way back to high school. Do I fear him being the face of a franchise during a bad stretch? Yup. Do I think he’s reading and taking in the talk of him being a generational talent (whatever that means)? Yup. But he has a clean slate in the NFL, period. This isn’t Johnny Manziel. I will not be surprised if the personality differences get ugly if things get bad, however. And for some, that is enough to look past him.
NFL Comparison: Kyler Murray / ARI
NFL Ceiling: Aaron Rodgers / NYJ
3. JJ McCarthy – Michigan – 6’2 / 219
Grade: 84
Junior entry. Two-year starter, La. Grange, IL. An accomplished lacrosse and hockey player in high school, McCarthy spent one season as a backup before winning the starting job in 2022 and eventually ascending to a National Champion and Manning Award finalist. He went 27-1 as a starter and set program single-season records in interception rate and completion percentage. Playing in a pro-style offense under Jim Harbaugh that was built on a power run game, McCarthy did not have the carry the team week in, week out. His drop back volume and overall need to spray it all over the field was did not reach the level of most others at the position. When it mattered, however, he showed clutch genes and dependable play. McCarthy is a very mature 21-year-old that is still only scratching the surface of what he can become. Focusing on what he does well in big moments on the national stage under the big lights gives the notion he can handle the pressure, literally and figuratively, of leading a team from under center. The fact he did not have to throw the ball as often can leave his projection a bit gray. However, considering how much this position is based on what goes on between the ears along with an ability to be a dual threat, McCarthy is set up for success at the next level and has several key variables made clear.
*I was asked a few times during the fall and December where McCarthy would go in the 2024 Draft if he were to come out. I said day two more times than I can count. Before the deep dive into all of his film from 2023 AND 2022, that is what his game looked like from the casual onlooker. I thought (and still think) he was best suited to return to school and be the unquestioned #1 overall guy in 2025. When he declared, I went all in on his film and came out with him being the #3 guy in this class. You want to know who was the best in class against pressure? McCarthy. What about the best on third + fourth down? McCarthy. What about protecting the football? McCarthy. Who’s played the most football in a pro-style offense? McCarthy. It was not enough to put him ahead of the other two, but I do think he is the number three guy and the most realistic option for NYG at 6 if they stay put. Now the question is, do you trade up for him to avoid getting leapfrogged by MIN? It is a tough call. NYG is not a quarterback away and they need the resources (draft picks) to build this thing long term. McCarthy is good, but I would not label him special. After a long time pondering, I came away saying I would not give anything more than a third-round pick to move up for him and my preference is to not trade up at all.
NFL Comparison: Rich Gannon / RET
NFL Ceiling: Joe Burrow / CIN
4. Drake Maye – North Carolina – 6’4 / 223
Grade: 83
Third-year sophomore entry, two-year starter. All-ACC both seasons, first team in 2022. Coming from an athletic family (two brothers and father played basketball at North Carolina, one played baseball at Florida), Maye has been waiting for his time seemingly forever. He arrived to the Tar Heels as a four-star recruit and backed up eventual NFL quarterback Sam Howell for a season. After the redshirt year he went on to win FWAA Freshman All-American honors, finished as a Manning Award finalist, and earned ACC Player of the Year honors with a dual-threat approach. His production coming from his arm and legs matched the levels we have seen from the likes of Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Robert Griffin III, and Marcus Mariota to name a few. He led the team in rushing, but also set a program record with 38 passing touchdowns. He was just the fifth quarterback in ACC history to amass over 5,000 total yards. While Maye did see a dip in production in 2023 and there are specific elements to his game that absolutely need to be sharpened, he does show a prototype combination of traits to be a quality starter at the next level. He can make every throw at a high level, and he does a lot of good work on the move where he needs to be the creator. If he can gain more consistency with ball placement and become more confident in his decisions, the likelihood of him becoming a quality starting quarterback is high. The hesitation comes from inconsistent ball placement and random poor decisions he will make with the ball, both correctable issues if he can be put in the right position.
*I see Maye’s name thrown around into the Josh Allen/Justin Herbert section of projections. I can see why. The size and easy arm talent is close to (not quite there) those two. I do have Maye graded as the best pocket passer in the group. To some, that is enough to label him the guy in this class (or at least QB3) and I won’t argue against it. If I had to bet on who the NYG brass will make a move for, it is Maye. I’m simply worried about the inconsistency and step backwards he took in 2023. I don’t want to hear about a lack of supporting cast either. He had Josh Downs last year (Colts 2nd leading receiver as a rookie), and 2024 prospect Tez Walker in 2023 (and a RB that we will be talking about next year) along with a few others that will be in training camps / on pro rosters. It was not a poor supporting cast. Maye simply looks and plays like Tarzan some plays, looks and plays like Jane on others. The situation around him needs to be a certain way for it to work, more so than the other guys. The one positive NYG can be for him is the fact he will sit for a full season here. That is a must for him unless a team is fully loaded (which NYG is not). That can give this front office another 12 months to build the support system for him. Any of these four quarterbacks for NYG would be fully endorsed by me, but Maye is the one that scares me the most.
NFL Comparison: Jameis Winston / FA
NFL Ceiling: Eli Manning / RET
5. Bo Nix – Oregon – 6’2 / 214
Grade: 80
Five-year starter. All-Pac 12 in both 2023 and 2022, first team in 2023 in addition to winning the conference Offensive Player of the Year Award and a spot on the All-American Squad. Nix spent three years at Auburn, following in the footsteps of his father. He was the first true freshman to start under center for the program since 1946. The son of a legendary high school coach is battle tested. After winning the 2019 SEC Freshman of the Year award, his career began to spiral. He graduated in just three years and transferred to Oregon. He left there as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage and set single season records in completions, yards, and passing touchdowns. His completion percentage in 2023 was an all-time NCAA record. Nix started more games under center than any other quarterback in FBS history. Simply put, this is a guy that is battle-tested, mentally and physically tough, and all-time productive. The physical traits are more than good enough to make everything happen on the field a quarterback needs to make happen.
*A big part of playing and evolving in the NFL at this position is the response to adversity. Not everyone wants to talk about it, but it is the truth. Nix has had almost unfair expectations put on his shoulders since he came out of high school. It went great, then it went horrible. Sounds like some of the young quarterbacks that flame out, right? Nix resurrected his career in a big way. Now, the fact he did it in the Pac-12 and not the SEC needs to be weighed (part of what makes the Daniels ascent special). But watch some of his early tapes at Auburn and watch his 2023 at Oregon; it is easy to see the contrast in him as a player. Nix is a guy I like a lot as a day two option for the Giants. Do I think he will be there? No. But I did not think Will Levis would fall to round 2 a year ago. It is a possibility. It would likely require a day 2 trade-up but there are options at #6 overall to trade down and pick up extra capital to offset any sort of loss. Or they can get a blue chip WR at #6 and make the aggressive move up in round 2 for a guy like Nix. I think his floor is what NYG currently has in Daniel Jones. His ceiling is something in the area of what Deshaun Watson was with Houston (pre-drama). Do you like the day two risk of Nix or the top 10 risk of one the guys above? Another tough call considering what else could come in through the door if they go receiver early.
NFL Comparison: Daniel Jones / NYG
NFL Ceiling: Deshaun Watson / CLE (from his HOU days)
6. Michael Penix Jr. - Washington – 6’2 / 216
Grade: 79
Sixth-year senior, five-year starter. Spent four seasons at Indiana where he earned All-Big Ten honors in 2020. Transferred to Washington in 2022 and earned All-Pac 12 honors in both 2023 and 2022. All-American in 2023 in addition to winning the Maxwell Award. Winner of the 2022 AP Comeback Player of the Year Award. Penix’s career was marred by injuries early on. He suffered four separate season endersto his right knee and both shoulders respectively. He was turning Indiana around in 2020, as he had them as highly ranked as number seven in the country and he was leading the Big Ten in passing before he went down. The transfer to Washington displayed what he was capable of. Penix did not miss a single game in two years, he set and then broke single season passing records for the program, and he led the nation in passing in both 2023 and 2022. He is battle tested and has come out on the other side of adversity a winner. He has more than enough arm talent and athletic ability to physically do it all. The lack of pressure he dealt with during his time at Washington from opposing pass rushers does leave some gray area around his projection. He did not always deal with tight windows and quality opposing defenses well. This is a wildcard-type prospect for multiple reasons, but one that has the ability to be an explosive play engineer.
*You ever golf with someone that is an absolute monster off the tee box? Forget everything else. He’s simply a dude every time he gets to tee it up, he launches it. That is Penix as a quarterback. He can make the explosive downfield passes with the be best. Because of scheme and who he had at receiver, Penix simply did not have to do a lot with crossers and/or west coast concepts. Because of his offensive line and poor Pac-12 pass rushes, he constantly had a ton of room to navigate within the pocket. The question that he enters the league with, beyond the scary medicals, is what he can do with his long drive off the tee box. Can he chip? Can he putt? Can get the approach shot over water and in front of the sand? How many clubs in that bag does he truly use at a high level? We just don’t know. There is a level of unknown to every prospect. That is what makes some of this playing darts with a blindfold on. Penix, if healthy and that is a big if, has as much arm talent as any of the guys listed above. For the record, the medicals downgraded him from an 82 grade. So don’t get it twisted. NYG in round two makes some sense as long as the medicals are clean but that would give NYG two quarterbacks with serious concerns in that area. Robbing Peter to pay Paul?
NFL Comparison: Marcus Mariota / WAS
NFL Ceiling: Jordan Love / GB
7. Joe Milton – Tennessee – 6’5 / 235
Grade: 75
Sixth-year senior. Two-year starter. Spent three seasons at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee in 2021 where he lost his job to Hendon Hooker (Detroit third round pick in 2023). Milton has rare arm strength combined with a plus-sized frame and easy confidence. The traits are there to create the high-ceiling outlook if he can be properly developed. In order for him to come anywhere near that ceiling, he needs a lot of ducks to line up perfectly. His mechanics, ability to read a defense, and accuracy all need significant upward strides, or the bottom is going to fall out fast. Hit or miss, star or castoff. A team will likely need to keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster for at least a full season because of how far away he is from being ready.
*If NYG is going to punt on quarterback early (which a case can be made for), Milton is a name to keep an eye on for day three. I think coaches will know within a year of working with him whether or not he can be a guy. That Tennessee offense is something else and while some will say it is too simple to project potential NFL success from, it can actually mean Milton has ability between the ears we don’t know about yet. Milton’s tools are as good as it gets. If the processing can catch up and his lower body can get more consistent, he’s 90% there. Some are fully out on Milton, I’m not. The NYG quarterback situation, if they don’t go QB early, is an ideal spot for a guy like Milton if you’re ok with three quarterbacks on the 53 and waving goodbye to Tommy Cutlets.
NFL Comparison: Jeff Driskel / WAS
NFL Ceiling: Carson Wentz / KC
8. Michael Pratt – Tulane – 6’2 / 217
Grade: 74
Four-year starter. All-AAC three straight years including first team honors in 2023 along with winning the Conference Offensive Player of the Year Award. Pratt turned the Tulane program around during his time under center. They had not reached double-digit wins since 1998 and they went 2-10 during Pratt’s first full season as the starter. He ended his career with two straight double digit-win seasons and a Cotton Bowl win over USC in January of 2023. His consistent ascent as a quarterback puts proof to the amount of work he puts in off the field. He is a plus-athlete and hard-nosed competitor that has the ability to lead through example. There are questions about his hip rotation and general feel for coverages, but the physical ability is there to be a true dual threat at the next level.
*Pratt is the kind of backup that can come in for a few weeks when your starter goes down with an injury and keeps it together. He can lead your team to a couple wins. I see some Josh Dobbs in his game but in terms of developing him into anything more, I’m not sure there is enough on tape to project anything more. The way he approaches his game and the mental side is ideal for any quarterback room, however. And the fact he put an entire program on his back and got it out of the basement means something. He can be a leader, one that makes a real difference beyond playing on the field.
NFL Comparison: Brandon Allen / SF
NFL Ceiling: Sam Howell / SEA
9. Spencer Rattler – South Carolina – 6’0 / 211
Grade: 74
Four-year starter. Spent three years at Oklahoma prior to transferring to South Carolina for his final two seasons. Following his redshirt season in 2019, Rattler burst on the scene in 2020, winning the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year Award and first team All-Conference honors. He went 15-2 as a starter under Lincoln Riley. However, in 2021 he was benched week six for Caleb Williams. In total, Rattler started 42 games between the two programs. He won the team-MVP award both seasons with South Carolina and set a single season record for both completions and completion percentage. He is a gifted thrower with a lot of pro traits already developed in his game. The footwork, power created from his base, and pure arm talent all scream NFL starter. There is a lot of unknown to his game despite the heavy amount of experience. He rarely threw the ball deep and did not have a lot of success when doing so. He is undersized and he does not have standout athleticism. Rattler projects to a quality backup at the next level that has the arm talent and swagger to start if he can develop and hide the shortcomings he could not extinguish over the 42 college starts.
*There is a ton of love for Rattler around the league. It really seems like he is heading toward a round two slot. I can’t get there on him. There are too many components beyond looking good when you throw that matter to me. He falls below average in multiple areas of what I look for and there were some immaturity concerns that centered around him thinking he was better than he was. That did not factor into his grade, but it did help break the tie between a few guys. Rattler will look good enough to get you excited, but once the filters come off the finished product won’t be enough.
NFL Comparison: Bailey Zappe / NE
NFL Ceiling: Baker Mayfield / TB
10. Jordan Travis – Florida State – 6’1 / 200
Grade: 74
Sixth year senior. Four-year starter. All-ACC in both 2023 and 2022, first team in 2023. Won the ACC Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2023. Travis transferred to Florida State from Louisville in 2019 and leaves the storied program as one of the most accomplished and productive quarterbacks in its history. He set records in career touchdowns and total offense in addition to finishing atop the quarterback rushing record book and second in passing. His late-season ankle injury ended his final season early and hampered his pre-draft process. He proved to be capable of leading an offense and creating on his own with both his legs and arm. The creative playmaker protected the ball, came up big in clutch situations, and led by example. There are multiple physical shortcomings to his game that do limit his ceiling, but this will be a quality addition to anyone’s quarterback room and should be in the league for a long time as an athletically-biased backup.
*If you liked Bryce Young last year – you have to at least somewhat like Travis. There is a lot of Steph Curry in their games; undersized but slippery, weak but tough to get hands on, and always ready to fire even when he isn’t fully lined up. Travis’ significant broken leg suffered late in the year should keep him off the field 100% until training camp but that won’t impact the grade. He will be drafted to provide depth and in most cases, he will be the third guy. Is there potential for more? Yes. Travis has the gamer-trait in him that I’ve been drawn to since 2022. He is a quiet-leader type that teammates respond well to. If NYG wants to wait until the round 5/6 area for a new quarterback, Travis is on my short list of guys I want that I believe will be around.
NFL Comparison: John Wolford / TB
NFL Ceiling: Case Keenum / HOU
11. Kedon Slovis – BYU – 6’2 / 223
Grade: 71
Five-year starter. Spent three seasons at USC, where he won Pac 12 Freshman of the Year in 2019 and earned first team All-Pac 12 honors in 2020. Transferred to Pittsburgh in 2022 before ending up at Brigham Young in 2023. Slovis was heading for stardom after a historic true freshman season for one of the most followed college programs in the nation. It only declined from there to the point where he lost his job in 2021. He replaced Kenny Pickett at Pittsburgh but never quite took off, prompting the second transfer. Slovis’ completion percentage decreased all five years of his career. The primary concern is that he did not progress and there is a credible durability concern. He is an underrated athlete, however, and there are a lot of fundamentals to the position that look natural and consistent to the point where he can project to back up duty for years.
*Rewind back to 2019, the year in which he looked like a first rounder, and I was initially thinking this could be the next Josh Rosen! Yes, that Josh Rosen. Yes, arguably my worst miss as an evaluator at the quarterback position. That said, maybe the projection in 2019 does end up being accurate. Rosen is currently holding on for dear life as a backup and that is where I end up slotting Slovis. This is a guy that tested athletically much better than I anticipated. He looks good in workouts and has a very clean, mature way about him on and off the field. Things just don’t seem to click when he gets pushed away from his point. Despite the experience, Slovis never quite matched what we saw in 2019. Multiple programs but the same shortcomings. He can stick somewhere as a backup, though.
12. Devin Leary – Kentucky – 6’1 / 215
Grade: 71
Sixth-year senior. Five-year starter. Spent five seasons at North Carolina State before transferring to Kentucky in 2023. He suffered season ending injuries in both 2022 (shoulder) and 2020 (fibula). His best season came in 2021 where he broke the program record set by Philip Rivers for passing touchdowns. The highly experienced, tough-minded signal caller has the arm talent to make it at the next level. He has a small, but thick frame and a fast release. The accuracy woes led to a career high in interceptions and career low in completion percentage in his one season in the SEC. The starting point is strong enough to warrant a third string job for Leary, but he will need to prove he is more the 2021 version of himself than the 2023 one fast if he wants to stick to a roster long-term.
*Everyone that watches Leary throw the ball is impressed. Everyone. He can spin it as well as anyone. I’ve been keeping an eye on him since 2021 where he really caught fire and there were rumblings about him declaring for the draft. 2022 did not pan out. The transfer to Kentucky, replacing eventual second rounder Will Levis was a gamble, one with huge upside, also did not pan out. Leary is the kind of guy that looks better in workouts than on film. His response to pressure has never been good and he has enough experience in multiple systems with some solid-enough talent surrounding him to dampen his projection. Backup life is for him, one without much upside to be more.
13. Sam Hartman – Notre Dame – 6’1 / 211
Grade: 70
Sixth-year senior. Five-year starter. All-ACC in 2022 and 2021 before transferring to Notre Dame for 2023. Left Wake Forest as the all-time leader in yards, completions, and touchdowns and finished second all-time in ACC career yards. Hartman is a free-spirit type quarterback that will take chances, play strong against pressure, and bounce back from adversity. Hartman was one of only five FBS true freshmen to start week one in 2018 before losing his job a year later. Hartman won the job again in 2020 and never looked back. This is a guy that played well in multiple systems and was often playing against defenses more talented than what he was working with offensively. He won two separate bowl game MVP awards and has an immense amount of experience under his belt. Physically, Hartman can throw the deep ball with strength and precision. Mentally, he is the coachable type and brings a level of toughness to the team with the way he plays. He will be a backup that elevates the room but lacks the upside of anything more.
*Hartman does just enough to keep him in the discussion. He is a good kid, and he is the kind of guy that raises up the quarterback room behind closed doors. The experience he has as the poster boy of multiple college program shows the needed and desired maturity coaches want from their quarterbacks. When push comes to shove, I don’t think the talent is enough to project anywhere past third string.
14. Carter Bradley – South Alabama – 6’3 / 218
Grade: 68
Sixth-year senior. Three-year starter. Two-time All-Sun Belt. Spent four seasons at Toledo before transferring to South Alabama in 2022. Son of Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley. Carter never fully held the starting gig at Toledo but he did play a credible amount of snaps his final three seasons. He set a single season school record in his first year with South Alabama right away, putting himself on the NFL radar. While 2023 did not meet expectations, Bradley continued to build his reputation as a guy that can make every NFL throw while handling the mental capacity the position demands. The NFL lineage helps strengthen the notion.
*There is not much to get overly excited about with Bradley, but there is a safe feel to his game that was also seen at the Senior Bowl. He knows when to take chances and when to take the single. He plays smart. His knowledge of the game alone is worth looking at because that backup quarterback, in some cases, can be just as much of a coaching staff add-on.
15. Tanner Mordecai – Wisconsin – 6’2 / 210
Grade: 68
Sixth year senior. Three-year starter. Spent three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to SMU, where he spent two years. Finished off at Wisconsin in 2023. All-AAC in 2021. Mordecai has had statistical successs in air-raid type offensive systems. He threw over 70 touchdowns and 7,000 yards over a two-year span. He can sling it and the athletic ability is up there with some of the best in the class. When he got matched up against a tougher schedule in the Big Ten, Mordecai did not raise his level of play. While he still has the occasional flash and his ability to run is always a threat, Mordecai proved that his ceiling is too low to credibly project anything more than a backup.
*This is a kid I found myself wanting to root for. In evaluation, you always need to be careful with a situation like that. It can hide the truth. The truth is Mordecai was in a QB-friendly system for years and it created a lot of production for him. He also turned the ball over too often in that system as well. I always speak about how I like Jayden Daniels ascending after transferring a level up to the SEC. Mordecai did the opposite at Wisconsin. The small hands factor into the equation as well but I still think he is worth a shot in training camp because the talent has always, and still is, there.
16-20
16. John Rhys Plumlee – Central Florida – 6’0 / 200: 67
17. Taulia Tagovailoa – Maryland – 5’10/202: 67
18. Jack Plummer – Louisville – 6’4 / 216: 67
19. Austin Reed – Western Kentucky – 6’1 / 220: 67
20. Jason Bean – Kansas – 6’1 / 184: 65
NYG APPROACH
The discussion that won’t go away. I don’t get to BBI much from January through March – but every time I do I see multiple threads on Daniel Jones and the future of the Giants quarterback position. The majority of fans seem ready to move on. The front office has been aggressive with their pursuit of scouting and information gathering around the quarterbacks in this class. And Joe Schoen did put in an out of the contract he signed him to after 2024. It is an expensive one, but nothing worth avoiding for financial reasons alone. So, where do they go with this top-six slot in the draft? Ironically, the same slot they chose Jones from in the 2019 NFL Draft.
I was skeptical that, after the seesaw relationship between this front office and Jones, that Schoen would pull the plug just six games (in a horrid situation) after signing him to the largest contract in franchise history. And to be real, there is a small(er) part of me that still feels that way. Do they believe in Jones? Hard to imagine especially with the two serious injuries suffered in 2023 alone. Does that mean they will go all-in on a new quarterback in 2024 which also means likely passing on a blue-chip receiver (arguably the top need on this team outside of QB)? That is where I’m coming from. NYG can punt on quarterback if their guy isn’t there and still walk away with a true nucleus player at a game-altering position. This would leave the future of this franchise on unstable ground, but whatever they end up doing in 2025 at the position would have a head start should they have a true number one target and a few solid accessory pieces to work with.
Now, if they do go quarterback with #6 overall (or higher with a trade up), who’s it gonna be? Here is where I currently see it:
Williams and Daniels are off the board
Minnesota is going to trade up for Maye or McCarthy
New England is 50/50 on taking Maye or McCarthy
So, odds are without a trade up, NYG will not get one of the top four quarterbacks. The only way I see it happening is if the Pats don’t want one. I do think it is possible they go the long-term route and build the supporting nucleus with Joe Alt or Marvin Harrison Jr. That would be best case scenario for NYG because even if they get leapfrogged by MIN, they still have the leftover between Maye/McCarthy. I have my preference, and it is the latter. But even with that, I don’t see “special”. I do see “better”. I do see “cheaper”. But keep in mind when it comes to that cheaper label, the economic advantage of the rookie quarterback window is only 2-3 years. They’re paying Jones big money in 2024 and the cap penalty for cutting him in 2025 is near $25 million. This situation is so much more complicated than it needed to be, much more than we want it to be.
So, such as in life, try to come up with simple solutions that chip away at the most glaring problems. The glaring problem on this roster both short and long term is a low ceiling quarterback situation in a league that is run by elite quarterbacks. NYG does not have one. They will not have the possibility of one until a new face comes in. NYG also has a shot at an elite wide receiver. The priority is the former and a sweet consolation prize is the latter. They are in the middle of a five-year rebuild with some key pieces in place. That said, they still are very far away from being a credible contender and because of the money already designated for Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence, they can’t afford to sell multiple future premium draft slots for a good, not great, quarterback prospect. The draft is where they need to build from with multiple doubles, triples, and maybe a couple of home runs.
NYG needs to stay at 6. Coin flip between the elite receiver & good, not great, quarterback. I do not see NYG being very competitive in 2025 so it could be in their best interest to move around the rest of draft weekend in an effort to pick up extra bullets for a trade up in 2025. That is my conclusion.
#2) We know these WR can catch the football. Do you know if any of these QBs can actually deliver the ball? No, you can only hope they can make the reads correctly in a faster league.
#3) You do not take a QB just to take a QB with the #6 pick. Example? Daniel Jones.
I want a replacement QB as much as almost anyone, but if the guy they want is not there, then do not just take what is left. You can do that in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th round.
You may find the next Brock Purdy later in the draft, but even Purdy doesn't do it with out Samuel, Aiyuk and Kittle.
So yes, WRs do make a difference - not nearly as much as a QB, but good WRs can help cover up a mediocre QB.
Having 30+ mil a year tied up in a WR isn’t a championship winning formula. That’s what the Giants would be locked into taking a WR 6 overall.
2025- we will NOT be picking in top 3. Forget that bullshit.
We need our guy at QB but, but let's say our guys ate gone already THEN you absolutely trade down and do NOT take a WR who will have little to no impact with our shitty QBs.
I suspect you are right about the QBs.
However, you keep insisting it will happen when this is really outside of the Giants hands at this point.
You just killed your own argument.
The All-Pro WR would be on a rookie contract for five years.
After that? Nice problem to have. Look at what top tier WRs are getting paid. The League disagrees with you.
I'd expect Schoen to think THIS is his best chance to land a QB.
6. Nabers
47.?
Or
6. Penix
47. Legette
The later approach feels like a direction. The former feels like "what are we doing here?"
Sometimes(well always) you get a little to focused on what you want vs what is better for the team. 90%+ want a new QB. But you cannot waste a #6 pick on a QB just to get a QB. Not sure Penix at #6 is a good use of that pick. Not that I don't like Penix or even Nix. Just not there.
I am hoping McCarthy is there at #6 as I think Schoen will take him.
although i do like travis a lot.
And how much do you want to pay that WR to keep if you aren't certain about your QB in the meantime?
I'd expect Schoen to think THIS is his best chance to land a QB.
I don't understand why you assume the Giants can get the QB they want.
I'd expect Schoen to think THIS is his best chance to land a QB.
Not top 5. As usual we will “benefit” from some late season meaningless wins, knocking us out of premium QB draft slots, if there were any worthy next year.
And how much do you want to pay that WR to keep if you aren't certain about your QB in the meantime?
Think of what you are saying. So if the QB you want is not there, you want them to pass on what will likely be the highest rated player on the board, a WR, because they don't have a elite QB? This is basically not seeing the forest because of the trees.
You just killed your own argument.
The All-Pro WR would be on a rookie contract for five years.
After that? Nice problem to have. Look at what top tier WRs are getting paid. The League disagrees with you.
The WR pick at 6 wouldn’t be a 5 year rental. The goal for whomever they pick at 6 is to get a 2nd contract correct? What do you think that second contract would look like?
The “league” can disagree all they want, the smart teams winning championships aren’t dropping top dollar on WR.
You can bitch and moan all you want, but it is what it is.
2025- we will NOT be picking in top 3. Forget that bullshit.
We need our guy at QB but, but let's say our guys ate gone already THEN you absolutely trade down and do NOT take a WR who will have little to no impact with our shitty QBs.
You can bet your ass if we give up that first rounder next year it will definitely come in as top 3 pick.
Book it Dano.
What?
You just killed your own argument.
The All-Pro WR would be on a rookie contract for five years.
After that? Nice problem to have. Look at what top tier WRs are getting paid. The League disagrees with you.
The WR pick at 6 wouldn’t be a 5 year rental. The goal for whomever they pick at 6 is to get a 2nd contract correct? What do you think that second contract would look like?
The “league” can disagree all they want, the smart teams winning championships aren’t dropping top dollar on WR.
If the QBs we like are gone and there isnt a worthy trade down option to pass up on elite talent, then a top 5 potential WR isn't a terrible consolation prize. I would prefer a trade down with Chicago for an early 2nd and Pick 9, but this isn't a video game.
1) You can make the argument he didn't throw it over the middle enough. But why would he? He was literally setting records with his arms and legs with the way he was playing. He won the Heisman Trophy and had one of the best seasons in NCAA history. Should he have thrown it over the middle more to please draft analysts that are clearly looking for things to nitpick?
2) The charting I have is:
Daniels over the middle intermediate and deep = 57 passes
Caleb over the middle intermediate and deep = 57 passes
Maye over the middle intermediate and deep = 80 passes
McCarthy over the middle intermediate and deep = 78 passes
Nix over the middle intermediate and deep = 71 passes
Penix over the middle intermediate and deep 86 passes
Daniels did it less than others (same as Caleb but nobody will mention that) but only by about 1-2 per game. Is that really noteworthy? Again. Reference point 1.
There is no perfect QB prospect. If that is the one things Daniels didn't do enough (he still did it well), I am more than OK with that.
Yet, McCarthy is given QB3 despite the fact he is "good" but not special. And his list of attributes are intangibles (maturity) and college stats (pressure, third down conversion, etc) that we are to assume will convey to the NFL.
Interesting...
What?
You just killed your own argument.
The All-Pro WR would be on a rookie contract for five years.
After that? Nice problem to have. Look at what top tier WRs are getting paid. The League disagrees with you.
The WR pick at 6 wouldn’t be a 5 year rental. The goal for whomever they pick at 6 is to get a 2nd contract correct? What do you think that second contract would look like?
The “league” can disagree all they want, the smart teams winning championships aren’t dropping top dollar on WR.
I think this is right actually. But if you back up to the final 4 teams which is not unreasonable as a proxy for "championship teams" as it allows some data to come into the population, I think you start finding some highly paid WRs.
What feels like the better team build?
6. Nabers
47.?
Or
6. Penix
47. Legette
The later approach feels like a direction. The former feels like "what are we doing here?"
Sometimes(well always) you get a little to focused on what you want vs what is better for the team. 90%+ want a new QB. But you cannot waste a #6 pick on a QB just to get a QB. Not sure Penix at #6 is a good use of that pick. Not that I don't like Penix or even Nix. Just not there.
I am hoping McCarthy is there at #6 as I think Schoen will take him.
What I want is for the Giants to stop punting the QB position.
Don't you get tired of this garbage? Some of us do.
Yet, McCarthy is given QB3 despite the fact he is "good" but not special. And his list of attributes are intangibles (maturity) and college stats (pressure, third down conversion, etc) that we are to assume will convey to the NFL.
Interesting...
He cam see why some compare them, as he think their size and arms are close enough basically. He is worried about the inconsistency with Maye and feeling like a lot of his numbers come from times when everything is going right. He sees him as a boom or bust prospect which is scary. Your nitpicking without a full picture of his perspective, which isn't fair. He has JJM and Maye rated nearly the same, JJM gets 1 extra point for presumably a higher floor, extra athleticism and production with pressure on (both mental and pocket pressure). What's the problem with that?
What feels like the better team build?
6. Nabers
47.?
Or
6. Penix
47. Legette
The later approach feels like a direction. The former feels like "what are we doing here?"
Sometimes(well always) you get a little to focused on what you want vs what is better for the team. 90%+ want a new QB. But you cannot waste a #6 pick on a QB just to get a QB. Not sure Penix at #6 is a good use of that pick. Not that I don't like Penix or even Nix. Just not there.
I am hoping McCarthy is there at #6 as I think Schoen will take him.
What I want is for the Giants to stop punting the QB position.
Don't you get tired of this garbage? Some of us do.
I just want there to be a plan. If you're not taking a QB this year what's the plan for next year when we (in all likelihood) won't be picking top 5 again? That's why I keep saying if the QB you want isn't there, trade down and get assets in 2025 because we'll be right back in this same exact spot.
He cam see why some compare them, as he think their size and arms are close enough basically. He is worried about the inconsistency with Maye and feeling like a lot of his numbers come from times when everything is going right. He sees him as a boom or bust prospect which is scary. Your nitpicking without a full picture of his perspective, which isn't fair. He has JJM and Maye rated nearly the same, JJM gets 1 extra point for presumably a higher floor, extra athleticism and production with pressure on (both mental and pocket pressure). What's the problem with that?
I really don't have a problem with it as much as I find it an interesting way to evaluate and draw a conclusion.
Now, my biases certainly get in the way because I want the bigger, stronger, more talented and more dynamic player.
And that's because that type of player is dominating the league right now.
However, when you look at the highlights of McCarthy, he makes an inordinate amount of "money" plays when his OL breaks down (not an issue with him holding the ball, but being under pressure immediately from the defense). He also improvises... very Romo-esque.
He comes across as the kind of QB that drives a defense nuts.
1) You can make the argument he didn't throw it over the middle enough. But why would he? He was literally setting records with his arms and legs with the way he was playing. He won the Heisman Trophy and had one of the best seasons in NCAA history. Should he have thrown it over the middle more to please draft analysts that are clearly looking for things to nitpick?
2) The charting I have is:
Daniels over the middle intermediate and deep = 57 passes
Caleb over the middle intermediate and deep = 57 passes
Maye over the middle intermediate and deep = 80 passes
McCarthy over the middle intermediate and deep = 78 passes
Nix over the middle intermediate and deep = 71 passes
Penix over the middle intermediate and deep 86 passes
Daniels did it less than others (same as Caleb but nobody will mention that) but only by about 1-2 per game. Is that really noteworthy? Again. Reference point 1.
There is no perfect QB prospect. If that is the one things Daniels didn't do enough (he still did it well), I am more than OK with that.
That is just good stuff. Seems like there are enough posts talking about and discounting some of the QBs on this "over the middle" weakness and blowing it out of proportion.
thx Sy
What feels like the better team build?
6. Nabers
47.?
Or
6. Penix
47. Legette
The later approach feels like a direction. The former feels like "what are we doing here?"
Sometimes(well always) you get a little to focused on what you want vs what is better for the team. 90%+ want a new QB. But you cannot waste a #6 pick on a QB just to get a QB. Not sure Penix at #6 is a good use of that pick. Not that I don't like Penix or even Nix. Just not there.
I am hoping McCarthy is there at #6 as I think Schoen will take him.
What I want is for the Giants to stop punting the QB position.
Don't you get tired of this garbage? Some of us do.
So you want them to force a pick, no matter what? They cannot force a pick. They cannot. IDGAF how badly they need a QB, you do NOT just take a QB. They are in this position because DG forced a pick with Jones and you know it.
They cannot just take a QB because Go Terps wants one. We all want Jones to go away. But his damage is done. They cannot compound it.
If they feel Penix is a player that has elite characteristics, then let Daboll do his thing.
No, I was being unrealistic after discussing it with ThomasG. I would be fine with the pick at 6, not sure if I'd want him over Odunze or Nabers still, but I'd be fine with him there. I'm of the belief that we won't be within reach of a good QB prospect in the draft like we are this year for a long time.
He cam see why some compare them, as he think their size and arms are close enough basically. He is worried about the inconsistency with Maye and feeling like a lot of his numbers come from times when everything is going right. He sees him as a boom or bust prospect which is scary. Your nitpicking without a full picture of his perspective, which isn't fair. He has JJM and Maye rated nearly the same, JJM gets 1 extra point for presumably a higher floor, extra athleticism and production with pressure on (both mental and pocket pressure). What's the problem with that?
I really don't have a problem with it as much as I find it an interesting way to evaluate and draw a conclusion.
Now, my biases certainly get in the way because I want the bigger, stronger, more talented and more dynamic player.
And that's because that type of player is dominating the league right now.
Highly athletic QBs that are good under mental and pocket pressure have always done well in the league too.
Did I understand you right that you don’t like Penix at #6, but would like him after a trade down to #8-#10?
No, I was being unrealistic after discussing it with ThomasG. I would be fine with the pick at 6, not sure if I'd want him over Odunze or Nabers still, but I'd be fine with him there. I'm of the belief that we won't be within reach of a good QB prospect in the draft like we are this year for a long time.
I sure hope not at 6.
What feels like the better team build?
6. Nabers
47.?
Or
6. Penix
47. Legette
The later approach feels like a direction. The former feels like "what are we doing here?"
Sometimes(well always) you get a little to focused on what you want vs what is better for the team. 90%+ want a new QB. But you cannot waste a #6 pick on a QB just to get a QB. Not sure Penix at #6 is a good use of that pick. Not that I don't like Penix or even Nix. Just not there.
I am hoping McCarthy is there at #6 as I think Schoen will take him.
What I want is for the Giants to stop punting the QB position.
Don't you get tired of this garbage? Some of us do.
So you want them to force a pick, no matter what? They cannot force a pick. They cannot. IDGAF how badly they need a QB, you do NOT just take a QB. They are in this position because DG forced a pick with Jones and you know it.
They cannot just take a QB because Go Terps wants one. We all want Jones to go away. But his damage is done. They cannot compound it.
If they feel Penix is a player that has elite characteristics, then let Daboll do his thing.
I want them to acknowledge some things:
1. They don't have a good QB on the roster for 2024
2. None of the current Giant QBs may even be on the roster in 2025
3. Picking #6 in this draft, with this number of QB prospects, is as good an opportunity as it's fair to ask for
I don't think picking a QB at #6 is forcing the pick. I think it makes sense. It doesn't have to be Penix. There are six viable QB options. Pick one and install an offense designed to his talents.
There isn't a WR in NFL history who'd make a difference on this Giants. Nabers has a higher grade than the QB at #6? So what? Nabers on the Giants is a JAG, because there's no one to get him the ball.
Let’s not confuse forcing a pick with being a lazy idiot.
But I just think many fans get lost in the concept that QB needs a solution (for the NYG) and they solve for it by looking at who is available, like QB4. When the answer is which QBs best translate to the NFL.
A deep draft of QBs means a deep list of QB busts.
I am a big proponent in taking a swing, but don't swing at a ball in the dirt.
I want them to acknowledge some things:
1. They don't have a good QB on the roster for 2024
2. None of the current Giant QBs may even be on the roster in 2025
3. Picking #6 in this draft, with this number of QB prospects, is as good an opportunity as it's fair to ask for
I don't think picking a QB at #6 is forcing the pick. I think it makes sense. It doesn't have to be Penix. There are six viable QB options. Pick one and install an offense designed to his talents.
There isn't a WR in NFL history who'd make a difference on this Giants. Nabers has a higher grade than the QB at #6? So what? Nabers on the Giants is a JAG, because there's no one to get him the ball.
So it is all about you. Read your 1st sentence. Some guy sitting on a couch at home wants the Giants to acknowledge what he thinks?
No there is not a WR that will make a BIG difference this year on the Giants. But there are three WRs that will rate higher than two of the six QBs.
Let’s not confuse forcing a pick with being a lazy idiot.
DG was an idiot. But he also forced that pick.
No question about it.
What feels like the better team build?
6. Nabers
47.?
Or
6. Penix
47. Legette
The later approach feels like a direction. The former feels like "what are we doing here?"
Sometimes(well always) you get a little to focused on what you want vs what is better for the team. 90%+ want a new QB. But you cannot waste a #6 pick on a QB just to get a QB. Not sure Penix at #6 is a good use of that pick. Not that I don't like Penix or even Nix. Just not there.
I am hoping McCarthy is there at #6 as I think Schoen will take him.
What I want is for the Giants to stop punting the QB position.
Don't you get tired of this garbage? Some of us do.
I just want there to be a plan. If you're not taking a QB this year what's the plan for next year when we (in all likelihood) won't be picking top 5 again? That's why I keep saying if the QB you want isn't there, trade down and get assets in 2025 because we'll be right back in this same exact spot.
Why wouldn’t we be picking top 5 next year? The NYG will likely have one of the 3 worst rosters in the league next year. 6 picks (if we use them all for players) isn’t going to change that. This is probably still a 4-6 win team.
Adding a top tier WR and hoping some combination of Jones and Lock can make them productive is just treading water. What if they win 8 games this year? You are probably not getting a QB next year either based on Sy’s early estimate.
At some point the Giants will have to get a guy with some warts and remind Daboll he is getting paid to get the most out of the players that are available.
Jones was not the result of Gettleman forcing a QB pick. He was incompetent and lazy, and made a stupid decision based on watching a scrimmage and the fact that the guy’s coach worked with Peyton and Eli.
Let’s not confuse forcing a pick with being a lazy idiot.
DG was an idiot. But he also forced that pick.
No question about it.
Of course it was a force. He intended to take Jones at 17 but heard others wanted him also. So he "panicked" and took him at #6.
6. Nabers
47.?
Or
6. Penix
47. Legette
The later approach feels like a direction. The former feels like "what are we doing here?"
Fair question.
To be honest, I'm going Nabers plus a guy at 47. That could likely be a difference making CB, OL, or pass rushing DT.
Another option - which I would try hard to do - is trade back from 47 to pick up extra pick(s) in 2025. Gather an extra 2-3 picks total to add to an 2025 arsenal that can be used to trade up for a QB if needed.
The Penix + Legette looks like a band-aid for a wound that needs stitches. It smells like cologne for someone that needs to take a shower.
Yet, McCarthy is given QB3 despite the fact he is "good" but not special. And his list of attributes are intangibles (maturity) and college stats (pressure, third down conversion, etc) that we are to assume will convey to the NFL.
Interesting...
The profile of Maye is comparable to those two. We've seen a few people use it over the years too. It usually doesn't work out - Allen and Herbert are unicorns.
McCarthy is better under pressure. He is better in high leverage situations. He is a better athlete. He is a better decision maker. And I think he knows the game better.
As long as the talent is good enough (it is) - I would use the latter as a tiebreaker all day.
Then trading up for fucking DJ Uiagalelei or one of the other shit QB’s for 2025 because we’re desperate…
DG was an idiot. But he also forced that pick.
No question about it.
Of course it was a force. He intended to take Jones at 17 but heard others wanted him also. So he "panicked" and took him at #6.
It was a 3-fold force.
He forced it once because he was desperate for a new QB after missing it with the Eli evaluation.
He forced it twice because it was a bad QB draft and he talked himself into a lower quality candidate based on the choices.
And then the true moron came out as he forced it a third time that someone was going to take Jones between his first and second 1st Round Pick. He listened to rumors and was victimized into taking a lesser candidate because he was outplayed at poker.
Gettleman was the all-time biggest moron that has ever been a GM.
Yes it does. And if Jones throws 17 TD passes there is a subset of this message board that will be on here telling you how amazing a season it was, and how there is no other QB in the league who could have done more with this roster. They will recommend staying the course and building around Jones.
DG was an idiot. But he also forced that pick.
No question about it.
Of course it was a force. He intended to take Jones at 17 but heard others wanted him also. So he "panicked" and took him at #6.
Saying it was a force means you believe Gettleman didn’t like Jones that much. I have no idea what information you are basing that on. The guy was in full bloom love…
So what?
Let’s not confuse forcing a pick with being a lazy idiot.
DG was an idiot. But he also forced that pick.
No question about it.
Of course it was a force. He intended to take Jones at 17 but heard others wanted him also. So he "panicked" and took him at #6.
Saying it was a force means you believe Gettleman didn’t like Jones that much. I have no idea what information you are basing that on. The guy was in full bloom love…
You can try to change it to your definition, but DG wanted to take him at 17. By taking him at 6 that was a force. We know he wanted Josh Allen at #6. No matter how much a team may like a player, drafting out of position is a force.
Taking Penix or Nix at 6 is a force, even if you like them as late 1st round or early 2nd round players.
What feels like the better team build?
6. Nabers
47.?
Or
6. Penix
47. Legette
The later approach feels like a direction. The former feels like "what are we doing here?"
Fair question.
To be honest, I'm going Nabers plus a guy at 47. That could likely be a difference making CB, OL, or pass rushing DT.
Another option - which I would try hard to do - is trade back from 47 to pick up extra pick(s) in 2025. Gather an extra 2-3 picks total to add to an 2025 arsenal that can be used to trade up for a QB if needed.
The Penix + Legette looks like a band-aid for a wound that needs stitches. It smells like cologne for someone that needs to take a shower.
I agree Sy.
Adding a top tier WR and hoping some combination of Jones and Lock can make them productive is just treading water. What if they win 8 games this year? You are probably not getting a QB next year either based on Sy’s early estimate.
At some point the Giants will have to get a guy with some warts and remind Daboll he is getting paid to get the most out of the players that are available.
I agree that if we can't grab the QB with a lottery pick then look for a partner to trade down with. Maybe we get fortunate on day two and grab Nix. If not, roll with Lock, cut Jones, and start planning for 2025 for better long-term solutions.
I think Sy said there were 2025 QB he was grading at 83-75 right now...? Would love to know who they are. IMV, Sanders should be one based on his production playing behind the worst OL in major D1 football last year.
is we presumably will have mid at best throwing him the ball. So you fall into the trap of the Cardinals were your best player is a HOF'er who is completely dependent on a string of journeymen getting him the ball.
And how much do you want to pay that WR to keep if you aren't certain about your QB in the meantime?
Think of what you are saying. So if the QB you want is not there, you want them to pass on what will likely be the highest rated player on the board, a WR, because they don't have a elite QB? This is basically not seeing the forest because of the trees.
What? Think of what you are saying. There’s a girl you love that’s top on your board the one you love the most. You keep spending money on her and ask her for dates but she keeps leading you on and saying “not this week.”
You keep your money on this WR while getting nowhere near a Super Bowl, then what are you doing? The top 4 teams this past year were either or a combo of Trench teams or QB teams. The same last year.
If you don’t understand that the WR (The girl) isn’t going to lead you anywhere then where do you think you are going?
I agree- if you don’t like the QB’s. You pass. But if you like any that are available – then why wouldn’t you favor that over a WR when you can see for example two straight years of either QB’s or Trench-play as leads while you see Jefferson and Hill lead their respective team to where?
What feels like the better team build?
6. Nabers
47.?
Or
6. Penix
47. Legette
The later approach feels like a direction. The former feels like "what are we doing here?"
Fair question.
To be honest, I'm going Nabers plus a guy at 47. That could likely be a difference making CB, OL, or pass rushing DT.
Another option - which I would try hard to do - is trade back from 47 to pick up extra pick(s) in 2025. Gather an extra 2-3 picks total to add to an 2025 arsenal that can be used to trade up for a QB if needed.
The Penix + Legette looks like a band-aid for a wound that needs stitches. It smells like cologne for someone that needs to take a shower.
Thanks for a great answer. So let me ask you - assuming the Giants don't draft a QB in round 1, what would you like too see them do at the position going forward?
And if they don't draft QB, they are really forced to do it next year.
No, I was being unrealistic after discussing it with ThomasG. I would be fine with the pick at 6, not sure if I'd want him over Odunze or Nabers still, but I'd be fine with him there. I'm of the belief that we won't be within reach of a good QB prospect in the draft like we are this year for a long time.
I sure hope not at 6.
Yeah, I think I'd go with a trade down or Nabers/Odunze over Penix at 6 upon further thought. We are in a tough spot, but my hope is JJM falls to 6 if Minnesota has Penix as the backup option or three Vikings pay the king's ransom for Maye at 6. Knowing our luck we will take Nabers over JJM at 6 and Nabers will end up super unhappy with scrappy QB play for years and end up being traded or injured while JJM ends up being a franchise QB. That would be typical luck for our how things have gone for the last decade.
I'm not a Penix guy, but I do find it a strange that Penix has a slightly lower pre-draft grade (79) than what Sy gave Jones (80).
I know it's easy to have judgment clouded by Jones's five below average years here, but Penix has plus categories. Jones really had none except his mobility.
6. Nabers
47.?
Or
6. Penix
47. Legette
The later approach feels like a direction. The former feels like "what are we doing here?"
Fair question.
To be honest, I'm going Nabers plus a guy at 47. That could likely be a difference making CB, OL, or pass rushing DT.
Another option - which I would try hard to do - is trade back from 47 to pick up extra pick(s) in 2025. Gather an extra 2-3 picks total to add to an 2025 arsenal that can be used to trade up for a QB if needed.
The Penix + Legette looks like a band-aid for a wound that needs stitches. It smells like cologne for someone that needs to take a shower.
Thanks for a great answer. So let me ask you - assuming the Giants don't draft a QB in round 1, what would you like to see them do at the position going forward?
Jones starts week 1 if healthy.
Lock is the backup
DeVito stays in the picture as #3 OR they used a day three pick on one of the back end guys.
Then you try to firm up QB next year (hopefully with extra capital from a couple of 2024 trades that net 2025 picks).
Best case scenario would be Jones plays well enough to get himself involved in a trade, even if it is a mid round pick.
Unless Penix turns out to be the best of the 6, so help me Dan Marino.
I'm not a Penix guy, but I do find it a strange that Penix has a slightly lower pre-draft grade (79) than what Sy gave Jones (80).
I know it's easy to have judgment clouded by Jones's five below average years here, but Penix has plus categories. Jones really had none except his mobility.
Jones was much more mechanically sound. And he did not have the. medicals Penix does.
So what?
I’ll add, this will always be the case.
Look at all of SYs grades from 2013-2024. There is literally 1 grade over 90. That’s it.
JJ McCarthy will land at an 84 and that’s the 8th highest grade since 2013.
That’s simply not the case with the other positions.
Caleb Williams will not be the highest graded player on the board at 1 this year. They will be higher graded players.
If you get too hung up on the grades, you will literally never draft a QB unless you land at the 1 pick in the year you get the Trevor Lawrence/Andrew Luck/Peyton Manning once a generation prospect. Good luck with that.
What feels like the better team build?
6. Nabers
47.?
Or
6. Penix
47. Legette
The later approach feels like a direction. The former feels like "what are we doing here?"
Fair question.
To be honest, I'm going Nabers plus a guy at 47. That could likely be a difference making CB, OL, or pass rushing DT.
Another option - which I would try hard to do - is trade back from 47 to pick up extra pick(s) in 2025. Gather an extra 2-3 picks total to add to an 2025 arsenal that can be used to trade up for a QB if needed.
The Penix + Legette looks like a band-aid for a wound that needs stitches. It smells like cologne for someone that needs to take a shower.
Thanks for a great answer. So let me ask you - assuming the Giants don't draft a QB in round 1, what would you like to see them do at the position going forward?
Jones starts week 1 if healthy.
There's a chance Jones won't be healthy, correct?
There is also a chnace that with the easier schedule this year and the mgnficent WR whteher Jones plays or not that the team winds up in a draft position that they can't trade up, correct?
And if they don't draft QB, they are really forced to do it next year.
“Forced to do it next year”. That’s a terrifying thought. That’s were you end up with a Quinn Ewers or a Drew Allar.
The bottom line is the Giants are in a very tough spot. Everything you are saying makes a ton of sense. Unfortunately, the Giants have neglected the QB room and are in this spot now.
And if they don't draft QB, they are really forced to do it next year.
“Forced to do it next year”. That’s a terrifying thought. That’s were you end up with a Quinn Ewers or a Drew Allar.
Where. Not were.
And if they don't draft QB, they are really forced to do it next year.
The Giants are not in a tough spot if they like the 5th and 6th guy. Teams like Denver and Raiders are.
What feels like the better team build?
6. Nabers
47.?
Or
6. Penix
47. Legette
The later approach feels like a direction. The former feels like "what are we doing here?"
Fair question.
To be honest, I'm going Nabers plus a guy at 47. That could likely be a difference making CB, OL, or pass rushing DT.
Another option - which I would try hard to do - is trade back from 47 to pick up extra pick(s) in 2025. Gather an extra 2-3 picks total to add to an 2025 arsenal that can be used to trade up for a QB if needed.
The Penix + Legette looks like a band-aid for a wound that needs stitches. It smells like cologne for someone that needs to take a shower.
Thanks for a great answer. So let me ask you - assuming the Giants don't draft a QB in round 1, what would you like to see them do at the position going forward?
Jones starts week 1 if healthy.
There's a chance Jones won't be healthy, correct?
There is also a chnace that with the easier schedule this year and the mgnficent WR whteher Jones plays or not that the team winds up in a draft position that they can't trade up, correct?
Yup, that is possible.
Also possible they end up in the top 10 again and hopefully with some extra draft capital.
If they went QB 5 in this draft - it could lead to worse. 5 years of not good enough and back to the drawing board after the prime of Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence.
I think based on your words, you dont think either Maye or McCarthy is worth a trade up. I personally think short and long term the Giants are better off with the WR at 6. I feel that the WR options are true game changers. I dont see any of these QBs as furture top 5 QBs and with Jones contract still on the books the QB salary benefit is really wasted.
I also think trading up and giving away next years #1 will be the Carolina Panthers all over again. We will get the #1 overall pick and someone else will get the benefit. Thats a hard pass for me.
Thanks Sy!
I think based on your words, you dont think either Maye or McCarthy is worth a trade up. I personally think short and long term the Giants are better off with the WR at 6. I feel that the WR options are true game changers. I dont see any of these QBs as furture top 5 QBs and with Jones contract still on the books the QB salary benefit is really wasted.
I also think trading up and giving away next years #1 will be the Carolina Panthers all over again. We will get the #1 overall pick and someone else will get the benefit. Thats a hard pass for me.
Thanks Sy!
I am a hard no on trading a future 1st unless it is for Daniels / Williams.
I don't want to give up a 2nd. I would do a 3rd.
The question would be whether or not a 2025 2nd is worth using to get up there. Or something like Wan'Dale Robinson. I still think I lean no there.
What feels like the better team build?
6. Nabers
47.?
Or
6. Penix
47. Legette
The later approach feels like a direction. The former feels like "what are we doing here?"
Fair question.
To be honest, I'm going Nabers plus a guy at 47. That could likely be a difference making CB, OL, or pass rushing DT.
Another option - which I would try hard to do - is trade back from 47 to pick up extra pick(s) in 2025. Gather an extra 2-3 picks total to add to an 2025 arsenal that can be used to trade up for a QB if needed.
The Penix + Legette looks like a band-aid for a wound that needs stitches. It smells like cologne for someone that needs to take a shower.
Thanks for a great answer. So let me ask you - assuming the Giants don't draft a QB in round 1, what would you like to see them do at the position going forward?
Jones starts week 1 if healthy.
There's a chance Jones won't be healthy, correct?
There is also a chnace that with the easier schedule this year and the mgnficent WR whteher Jones plays or not that the team winds up in a draft position that they can't trade up, correct?
Yup, that is possible.
Also possible they end up in the top 10 again and hopefully with some extra draft capital.
If they went QB 5 in this draft - it could lead to worse. 5 years of not good enough and back to the drawing board after the prime of Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence.
Thanks SY. How about this-- if rd 2 and rd 3 come up that veyr good value DE and CB come up. WIht Brian Burns coming in and KT another year- we couldalos have teh making of a pwoer defense for a few years, couldn't we? You would have a stable defense.
Then next year you are primed for a #1 WR? Maybe another OL and overall more offense? Couldn't teh Giants start a move-up in performance even if the QB is mediocre with that strong Defense?
Ofc - the QB would have to be at least that -which I understand is the issue.
I'm just thinking /praying that the OL can finally be something.
Ouch….
Jones was much more mechanically sound. And he did not have the. medicals Penix does.
Got it - thanks.
Your grade for McCarthy is higher than what you gave for Herbert (82?). Which indicates McCarthy is a slightly better prospect than Herbert.
I'm sure you stand by your grading, but does that still feel right?
I don't want to trade the farm but if Schoen sees a franchise QB-get him.
I don't want to trade the farm but if Schoen sees a franchise QB-get him.
AGAIN, getting the QB is out of the Giants hands. They can make an offer, but they are not in the driver's seat.
Got it - thanks.
Your grade for McCarthy is higher than what you gave for Herbert (82?). Which indicates McCarthy is a slightly better prospect than Herbert.
I'm sure you stand by your grading, but does that still feel right?
I was too low on Herbert. I loved everything about his physical tools and mental make up. But I recall being disappointed by the fact his best tape was from his second (out of 4) years. He beat up on some really bad teams - and I felt his performance in big games was gun shy.
I later found out how much of an awful coaching situation he was in.
Live and learn.
I don't want to trade the farm but if Schoen sees a franchise QB-get him.
In 2019, NYG settled on a QB because they "had" to take one.
The next year, Tua and Herbert were drafted after NYG was on the clock.
That fact alone erases the argument that waiting until next year cannot work,
I was too low on Herbert. I loved everything about his physical tools and mental make up. But I recall being disappointed by the fact his best tape was from his second (out of 4) years. He beat up on some really bad teams - and I felt his performance in big games was gun shy.
I later found out how much of an awful coaching situation he was in.
Live and learn.
Cristobal? If so, I couldn't agree more.
Great recruiter, but one of the worst game coaches. Did you see his handy work in the Georgia Tech/Miami game this year? Guy should have been fired five minutes after the game...
I'm praying the Vikings asshat is true and the Vikings backup option is Penix, not JJM. Then JJM would likely fall to us whether the Vikings traded up to 3 or not. Who knows how Schoen had them ranked, but JJM at 6 would be a dream for me. I really think he's going to evolve into a better pro QB than he was in college (which was still good).
If McCarthy is sitting there at 6, passing him for a WR doesn't seem to make sense based on the grades you've given at QB. It doesn't seem a QB to McCarthy's skills come around often based on how you've graded.
If McCarthy is sitting there at 6, passing him for a WR doesn't seem to make sense based on the grades you've given at QB. It doesn't seem a QB to McCarthy's skills come around often based on how you've graded.
Don't put too much into that. Two things:
1) That was a "for fun" exercise and I wanted to throw a little curveball into the mock. The official 7-round Mock for the Ourlads Guide - I gave them McCarthy.
2) I truly think either choice is a smart one. I can't look down on anyone that wants Odunze over McCarthy or vice versa. It is a tough choice - good position to be in. I also don't see many 90+ WRs coming around often, either.
I look at the leap DeVito took, from guy who didn't belong on the field, to guy who kept the team in contention for a few weeks. That was ridiculous.
You put a highly talented QB in his hands, and I think he turns any of these guys into a good NFL quarterback.
I know some don't want to acknowledge this, the worst outcome for the Giants is miss out on a QB this year, and then they scrape out a 7-8 game season next year.
Daboll is a good coach, they might not get another top 10 pick with him in charge. But they're not winning a Super Bowl if he's going to battle with Jones.
not losing draft picks and going for a WR, but what good is a stud WR if we don't have a QB who can regularly get him the ball? So we get a stud wr and have to cross our fingers on next year being in a position to draft a stud QB (if there even is one)? I think not. Gotta get a QB now. And for those saying he will sit a year? How is that bad? What is wrong with a rookie QB carrying a clipboard for one season and learning from the sideline? That used to be the norm.
I don't want to trade the farm but if Schoen sees a franchise QB-get him.
In 2019, NYG settled on a QB because they "had" to take one.
The next year, Tua and Herbert were drafted after NYG was on the clock.
That fact alone erases the argument that waiting until next year cannot work,
Respectfully I don’t think this is true and it’s the opposite.
2019 wasn’t expected to be a good QB class and it wasn’t. while people were expecting that Tua and Herbert were going to be excellent prospects a year or more in advance and they were.
This current QB class is excellent and is equivalent and better than the 2018 draft class. Not the 2019 one.
The 2019 draft class is more likely to be next years QB class.
I look at the leap DeVito took, from guy who didn't belong on the field, to guy who kept the team in contention for a few weeks. That was ridiculous.
You put a highly talented QB in his hands, and I think he turns any of these guys into a good NFL quarterback.
I know some don't want to acknowledge this, the worst outcome for the Giants is miss out on a QB this year, and then they scrape out a 7-8 game season next year.
Daboll is a good coach, they might not get another top 10 pick with him in charge. But they're not winning a Super Bowl if he's going to battle with Jones.
This is exactly why I think they'll draft a QB.
And if they don't draft QB, they are really forced to do it next year.
If they don't do it this year they're forced to draft AND start one in week 1 of 2025
I look at the leap DeVito took, from guy who didn't belong on the field, to guy who kept the team in contention for a few weeks. That was ridiculous.
You put a highly talented QB in his hands, and I think he turns any of these guys into a good NFL quarterback.
I know some don't want to acknowledge this, the worst outcome for the Giants is miss out on a QB this year, and then they scrape out a 7-8 game season next year.
Daboll is a good coach, they might not get another top 10 pick with him in charge. But they're not winning a Super Bowl if he's going to battle with Jones.
Have you seen their 2024 opponents? Not sure where 7 wins come from.
The bottom line is the Giants are in a very tough spot. Everything you are saying makes a ton of sense. Unfortunately, the Giants have neglected the QB room and are in this spot now.
And if they don't draft QB, they are really forced to do it next year.
If they don't do it this year they're forced to draft AND start one in week 1 of 2025
Would rather kick the can down the road than take one of the 2025 draft eligible QB’s. If this means the end of the line for Schoen and Daboll, so be it.
If they don't do it this year they're forced to draft AND start one in week 1 of 2025
Would rather kick the can down the road than take one of the 2025 draft eligible QB’s. If this means the end of the line for Schoen and Daboll, so be it.
No one can say with any certainty how the 2025 QB class develops through next season.
And if they don't draft QB, they are really forced to do it next year.
If they don't do it this year they're forced to draft AND start one in week 1 of 2025
Would rather kick the can down the road than take one of the 2025 draft eligible QB’s. If this means the end of the line for Schoen and Daboll, so be it.
No one can say with any certainty how the 2025 QB class develops through next season.
Yup. But we can say with more clarity what this class is, and we can compare the quantity and quality with other classes before it.
And if they don't draft QB, they are really forced to do it next year.
If they don't do it this year they're forced to draft AND start one in week 1 of 2025
Would rather kick the can down the road than take one of the 2025 draft eligible QB’s. If this means the end of the line for Schoen and Daboll, so be it.
No one can say with any certainty how the 2025 QB class develops through next season.
Yup. But we can say with more clarity what this class is, and we can compare the quantity and quality with other classes before it.
Yes, I'm all in favor of trying to trade up for whatever top QBs the Giants have as targets or if one falls to them. Drafting where they are at 6, there's no guarantee that it works out this year.
I think Daboll is a strong coach, specifically with his quarterbacks.
I look at the leap DeVito took, from guy who didn't belong on the field, to guy who kept the team in contention for a few weeks. That was ridiculous.
You put a highly talented QB in his hands, and I think he turns any of these guys into a good NFL quarterback.
I know some don't want to acknowledge this, the worst outcome for the Giants is miss out on a QB this year, and then they scrape out a 7-8 game season next year.
Daboll is a good coach, they might not get another top 10 pick with him in charge. But they're not winning a Super Bowl if he's going to battle with Jones.
Have you seen their 2024 opponents? Not sure where 7 wins come from.
Home:
Dallas Cowboys L
Philadelphia Eagles L
Washington Commanders W
New Orleans Saints W
Tampa Bay Buccaneers W
Baltimore Ravens L
Cincinnati Bengals L
Minnesota Vikings W
Indianapolis Colts L
Away:
Dallas Cowboys L
Philadelphia Eagles L
Washington Commanders W
Seattle Seahawks L
Atlanta Falcons W
Carolina Panthers W
Cleveland Browns L
Pittsburgh Steelers L
There is 7 wins, Vegas has us at 6.5 wins. I think that's accurate. Somewhere between 6 and 7 plus or minus 1. I'd guess we will pick around 10. I think we will be better this year than last year with improved ol play, development and our schedule is easier this year I think. I'd venture to guess 7-8 wins.
Now they might be too scared to go get the right guys. So they will play it safe to see if one of the overrated guys falls close to them.
And they may make the fatal flaw by overpaying for the wrong guy, again.
I look at the leap DeVito took, from guy who didn't belong on the field, to guy who kept the team in contention for a few weeks. That was ridiculous.
You put a highly talented QB in his hands, and I think he turns any of these guys into a good NFL quarterback.
I know some don't want to acknowledge this, the worst outcome for the Giants is miss out on a QB this year, and then they scrape out a 7-8 game season next year.
Daboll is a good coach, they might not get another top 10 pick with him in charge. But they're not winning a Super Bowl if he's going to battle with Jones.
Have you seen their 2024 opponents? Not sure where 7 wins come from.
Home:
Dallas Cowboys L
Philadelphia Eagles L
Washington Commanders W
New Orleans Saints W
Tampa Bay Buccaneers W
Baltimore Ravens L
Cincinnati Bengals L
Minnesota Vikings W
Indianapolis Colts L
Away:
Dallas Cowboys L
Philadelphia Eagles L
Washington Commanders W
Seattle Seahawks L
Atlanta Falcons W
Carolina Panthers W
Cleveland Browns L
Pittsburgh Steelers L
There is 7 wins, Vegas has us at 6.5 wins. I think that's accurate. Somewhere between 6 and 7 plus or minus 1. I'd guess we will pick around 10. I think we will be better this year than last year with improved ol play, development and our schedule is easier this year I think. I'd venture to guess 7-8 wins.
There is 10 realistically winnable games (Commanders x2, Vikings, Atl, Sea, Car, Pit, NO, Min, TB) not including potential surprise wins. I don't see us having a better pick next year personally.
Shedeur Sanders destined for NY? That would be a circus
Washington once and Carolina.
Shedeur Sanders destined for NY? That would be a circus
Maybe we’ll trade down for an extra 2026 pick and extend the nonsense.
Shedeur Sanders destined for NY? That would be a circus
Maybe we’ll trade down for an extra 2026 pick and extend the nonsense.
Daniel Jones for president in 2028! I mean Daniel Jones for NYG starting Qb in 2028!
4-6 wins.
After the draft, Washington will have a better QB than us. Their roster is better. And they very well could have split with us last season if not for a dropped pass late in the 4th quarter on a 4th down. I think they finish ahead of us in the standings. People forget how bad this roster really is. It’s like bottom 5 bad. I’ve seen writers calling it as perhaps the 2nd worst in the league to only Carolina.
Daniel Jones for president in 2028! I mean Daniel Jones for NYG starting Qb in 2028!
Well it looks like we might be drafting another weapon for Daniel. Tripling down on Danny Dimes sounds like a great plan.
Then you're really spending a fortune to move up.
Well it looks like we might be drafting another weapon for Daniel. Tripling down on Danny Dimes sounds like a great plan.
Funny thing is Nabers could help us get 1-2 extra wins and maybe revitalize DJ's career! Woohoo!!
4-6 wins.
After the draft, Washington will have a better QB than us. Their roster is better. And they very well could have split with us last season if not for a dropped pass late in the 4th quarter on a 4th down. I think they finish ahead of us in the standings. People forget how bad this roster really is. It’s like bottom 5 bad. I’ve seen writers calling it as perhaps the 2nd worst in the league to only Carolina.
Yeah, Washington's roster is better. That is why the Giants have beaten them pretty much every time they've played recently with our crappy roster...
I don't see this offensive guru in Daboll and it is reasonable that he is not the HC beyond this upcoming season imv. If they don't get a QB then the next HC can address it.
I don't see this offensive guru in Daboll and it is reasonable that he is not the HC beyond this upcoming season imv. If they don't get a QB then the next HC can address it.
If it were you, wouldn't the offensive tackle be a no brainer? Neal is a huge question mark and you could plug in Alt at RT. Isn't that much more important than a WR?
QB early then just go BPA whether at pick 6 or if they trade back.
I don't see this offensive guru in Daboll and it is reasonable that he is not the HC beyond this upcoming season imv. If they don't get a QB then the next HC can address it.
If it were you, wouldn't the offensive tackle be a no brainer? Neal is a huge question mark and you could plug in Alt at RT. Isn't that much more important than a WR?
No, not at 6. They didn't bring Eluemunor in so they could draft another OT in the 1st round. If Neal crashes and burns, Eluemunor goes to RT.
I can see OL, DT in the 2nd and 3rd round.
I wonder how he's going to handle a 2/25/0 stat line on a team that's 2-6 at Halloween.
Link - ( New Window )
I wonder how he's going to handle a 2/25/0 stat line on a team that's 2-6 at Halloween. Link - ( New Window )
Not well. It never works out. Just ask Davante Adams.
Link - ( New Window )
I wonder how he's going to handle a 2/25/0 stat line on a team that's 2-6 at Halloween. Link - ( New Window )
Not well. It never works out. Just ask Davante Adams.
My worst nightmare is that - in addition to passing on someone like JJ at 6 - the Giants select Odunze over Nabors purely on the idea that he'll have a 'good attitude' while dealing with our shitty QB play, and he ends up being the worse player.
Personally, I think Nabors implying that we need to sort out our QB situation is awesome. There hasn't been a 1000 yard guy on the Giant since 2018; as one of the best WR prospects to come out in years, he has every right to be concerned.
We brought Daboll in based largely on what he did with a raw prospect like Josh Allen. At what point do you conclude you just need to get him some raw clay and do what he is supposedly best at?
I am not suggesting you just pick whoever is sitting there at #6...but how many years are you willing to wait for it all to line up? And who do we hire to mentor that guy after Daboll is gone after 2025 or 2026?
We brought Daboll in based largely on what he did with a raw prospect like Josh Allen. At what point do you conclude you just need to get him some raw clay and do what he is supposedly best at?
I am not suggesting you just pick whoever is sitting there at #6...but how many years are you willing to wait for it all to line up? And who do we hire to mentor that guy after Daboll is gone after 2025 or 2026?
Are you completely ignoring the fact that Daboll chose Jones and it didn't work out? It isn't as simple as getting him clay to mold. There has to be a QB worth taking.
"I don't know where I'm going. Going to New York, it wouldn't be a bad idea. The quarterback situation--I know they're going to figure it out, especially if they have a caliber receiver coming like me. They're going to want to get me the ball, so I'm sure they're going to want to have a quarterback that can do that."
I wonder how he's going to handle a 2/25/0 stat line on a team that's 2-6 at Halloween. Link - ( New Window )
Not well. It never works out. Just ask Davante Adams.
My worst nightmare is that - in addition to passing on someone like JJ at 6 - the Giants select Odunze over Nabors purely on the idea that he'll have a 'good attitude' while dealing with our shitty QB play, and he ends up being the worse player.
They won't pass on McCarthy if he's there at #6. They'll take him.
I just don't believe he will be.
Maye, I could see falling.
get the QB next year camp, why do you believe value will line up in 2025? Or 2026? Do you never just take a shot at fixing the QB position until there are enough elite prospects in the year you are one of the worst three teams in the league?
We brought Daboll in based largely on what he did with a raw prospect like Josh Allen. At what point do you conclude you just need to get him some raw clay and do what he is supposedly best at?
I am not suggesting you just pick whoever is sitting there at #6...but how many years are you willing to wait for it all to line up? And who do we hire to mentor that guy after Daboll is gone after 2025 or 2026?
Are you completely ignoring the fact that Daboll chose Jones and it didn't work out? It isn't as simple as getting him clay to mold. There has to be a QB worth taking.
Daboll "Chose" Jones?
That I'll never believe.
get the QB next year camp, why do you believe value will line up in 2025? Or 2026? Do you never just take a shot at fixing the QB position until there are enough elite prospects in the year you are one of the worst three teams in the league?
We brought Daboll in based largely on what he did with a raw prospect like Josh Allen. At what point do you conclude you just need to get him some raw clay and do what he is supposedly best at?
I am not suggesting you just pick whoever is sitting there at #6...but how many years are you willing to wait for it all to line up? And who do we hire to mentor that guy after Daboll is gone after 2025 or 2026?
Are you completely ignoring the fact that Daboll chose Jones and it didn't work out? It isn't as simple as getting him clay to mold. There has to be a QB worth taking.
Well he inherited Jones, and then was part of the decision to keep Jones. If we believe Schoen and Daboll can't evaluate QB talent because of the Jones miss, should they still be here?
I'm not sure there are a lot of teams that think they need to draft an elite QB who can succeed despite the HC.
Quote:
"I don't know where I'm going. Going to New York, it wouldn't be a bad idea. The quarterback situation--I know they're going to figure it out, especially if they have a caliber receiver coming like me. They're going to want to get me the ball, so I'm sure they're going to want to have a quarterback that can do that."
I wonder how he's going to handle a 2/25/0 stat line on a team that's 2-6 at Halloween. Link - ( New Window )
The top draft prospects are now making public comments about the NYG QB situation?
I know he was probably just responding to the interviewer, but still. Not something you see very often before a draft.
Are you completely ignoring the fact that Daboll chose Jones and it didn't work out? It isn't as simple as getting him clay to mold. There has to be a QB worth taking.
Robbie this is the point many are missing. The QB they select has to be worth selecting. I am all for never seeing DJ on the field again. I am all for getting a QB this year. But that QB has to have the ability to actually improve the "QB room" and not just sit in it. There is no point in selecting another backup QB, just because he isn't DJ. We have one named Drew Lock.
And it will be a tough choice to make. I would take anyone of the top 4 at #6. I would take Nix or Penix later in round one. If they cannot get one of the big 4, and they could trade back, pick up a 2nd or 3rd round and get Nix or Penix later that would be smarter. It comes down to whether Nix or Penix is a large enough improvement over Jones/Lock to pass on more highly rated WRs. I change my mind daily....
We brought Daboll in based largely on what he did with a raw prospect like Josh Allen. At what point do you conclude you just need to get him some raw clay and do what he is supposedly best at?
I am not suggesting you just pick whoever is sitting there at #6...but how many years are you willing to wait for it all to line up? And who do we hire to mentor that guy after Daboll is gone after 2025 or 2026?
Are you completely ignoring the fact that Daboll chose Jones and it didn't work out? It isn't as simple as getting him clay to mold. There has to be a QB worth taking.
Daboll "Chose" Jones?
That I'll never believe.
No, you're right. Daboll didn't want him. They just gave him an insane contract because he has a cool haircut.
get the QB next year camp, why do you believe value will line up in 2025? Or 2026? Do you never just take a shot at fixing the QB position until there are enough elite prospects in the year you are one of the worst three teams in the league?
We brought Daboll in based largely on what he did with a raw prospect like Josh Allen. At what point do you conclude you just need to get him some raw clay and do what he is supposedly best at?
I am not suggesting you just pick whoever is sitting there at #6...but how many years are you willing to wait for it all to line up? And who do we hire to mentor that guy after Daboll is gone after 2025 or 2026?
Are you completely ignoring the fact that Daboll chose Jones and it didn't work out? It isn't as simple as getting him clay to mold. There has to be a QB worth taking.
Daboll "Chose" Jones?
That I'll never believe.
No, you're right. Daboll didn't want him. They just gave him an insane contract because he has a cool haircut.
Exactly. The crowd that says we NEED to draft a QB regardless of anything else is just as bad as the other side saying build the OL first no matter what.
get the QB next year camp, why do you believe value will line up in 2025? Or 2026? Do you never just take a shot at fixing the QB position until there are enough elite prospects in the year you are one of the worst three teams in the league?
We brought Daboll in based largely on what he did with a raw prospect like Josh Allen. At what point do you conclude you just need to get him some raw clay and do what he is supposedly best at?
I am not suggesting you just pick whoever is sitting there at #6...but how many years are you willing to wait for it all to line up? And who do we hire to mentor that guy after Daboll is gone after 2025 or 2026?
Are you completely ignoring the fact that Daboll chose Jones and it didn't work out? It isn't as simple as getting him clay to mold. There has to be a QB worth taking.
Daboll "Chose" Jones?
That I'll never believe.
No, you're right. Daboll didn't want him. They just gave him an insane contract because he has a cool haircut.
You like his hair?
I'd say Daboll was saddled with Jones and then tried to make chicken salad out of chicken shit.
If they don't pick a QB here then yeah it's safe to say Jones is their guy, and they should sink or swim with him.
In that case the expectation should be for Jones to perform like a $47M QB in 2024. When he doesn't, that's on Schoen and Daboll as much as anyone else.
Mahomes has a tom of physical talent but it is his processing speed and ability to deal with pressure that truly separates him from others.
Brady was not an incredible physical talent, but again his processing and the way he anticipated pressure and manipulated the pocket in the face of pressure were superior.
According to Sy, the college QB who has those qualities the most is JJM.
Winning record, playoff win, toast of the town.
Think of the adversity of the season. Imagine going through that together.
You really think the games Jones played in 2023 against the best teams in the league, without his starting LT and center, with an OL on pace for over 100 sacks impacted the relationship Jones built with Daboll in 2022? They need a QB because of injuries but I know everyone in that building hopes Jones returns healthy, wins the job and stays healthy.
I don’t feel anyone trusts the last 2 words of the previous sentence but they did not sign him to that contract over pressure from ownership, they signed him because they just had winning season no one expected and won a playoff game. People on BBI say Jones cannot read NFL defenses but the men responsible for signing him to the contract knew what plays were called and knew the current week game plan.
What if?
To prepare for games in 2023 with the injuries to OL and a string of tough defenses approaching, Daboll stood behind Jones with a pool noodle and after 2 seconds tried to knock the ball out of his hands to simulate a Parson or Bosa coming around the edge. If you are practicing like that, might you not see the WR open on the GO route?
What I am saying is there are things we might not know and almost none you take that into account. Some of you act like the fans who have different opinion on JOnes are stupid even though it lines up with the people that know all the information we do not.
If they can't get a reasonable succession plan in place this year, I think the Giants future at QB is likely going to be decided after we get rid of the coach we hired for being a QB whisperer.
That, to me, would signal an organization that is making decisions on a day to day basis with no actual strategy (which I think is what happened with the Jones contract).
Did you consider or have the knowledge to even know where the read told the QB to go with the ball pre snap. If a QB throws the ball in just over 2 seconds, how many seconds before that does he decide to throw to whom and how hard or with what kind of touch?
When?
Was the WR open then?
When they practiced that play all week, who was Jones coached to throw to?
Who knows that?
Terps or Daboll?
Think about it.
How do you think Schoen and Daboll are evaluating QBs for this draft without knowing the playcalls they were running? How do you think they decided to sign Lock having no idea if he was good or bad because they didn't know Seattle's play calls from last year?
Did you ask Sy how he got the college play calls for all 20 QBs he did a rating on?
Sometimes you can draw conclusions from less than 100% complete and perfect information.
get the QB next year camp, why do you believe value will line up in 2025? Or 2026? Do you never just take a shot at fixing the QB position until there are enough elite prospects in the year you are one of the worst three teams in the league?
We brought Daboll in based largely on what he did with a raw prospect like Josh Allen. At what point do you conclude you just need to get him some raw clay and do what he is supposedly best at?
I am not suggesting you just pick whoever is sitting there at #6...but how many years are you willing to wait for it all to line up? And who do we hire to mentor that guy after Daboll is gone after 2025 or 2026?
Are you completely ignoring the fact that Daboll chose Jones and it didn't work out? It isn't as simple as getting him clay to mold. There has to be a QB worth taking.
Daboll "Chose" Jones?
That I'll never believe.
No, you're right. Daboll didn't want him. They just gave him an insane contract because he has a cool haircut.
You like his hair?
I'd say Daboll was saddled with Jones and then tried to make chicken salad out of chicken shit.
Lol, his hair comment was obviously a joke. Schoen and Daboll were hesitant with Jones hence why his 5th year option wasn't picked up. Then Daboll put him through the ringer and challenged him all the time, which led to Daboll loving Jones. This is all out there. If Daboll wasn't sold on Jones, they wouldn't have given him the contract they did. It was way more than making chicken salad out of chicken shit. They still had Taylor on the roster as a backup plan. Nobody forced their hand with that contract. That was their choice.
Now, I am glad they came to their senses. I actually like Jones but I am realistic. I said he never should have been signed to the deal he was signed to. He isn't that caliber of player. I think a team can win with him but he needs help. He can't be the $40 mil ler year guy that elevates the play of those around him. When you pay him that much, that is what you are telling the world, that he can elevate the play of those around him.
Did you consider or have the knowledge to even know where the read told the QB to go with the ball pre snap. If a QB throws the ball in just over 2 seconds, how many seconds before that does he decide to throw to whom and how hard or with what kind of touch?
When?
Was the WR open then?
When they practiced that play all week, who was Jones coached to throw to?
Who knows that?
Terps or Daboll?
Think about it.
Good quarterbacks make the decision to throw the ball before the guy is open. Jones doesn't.
You're rambling.
How do you think Schoen and Daboll are evaluating QBs for this draft without knowing the playcalls they were running? How do you think they decided to sign Lock having no idea if he was good or bad because they didn't know Seattle's play calls from last year?
Did you ask Sy how he got the college play calls for all 20 QBs he did a rating on?
Sometimes you can draw conclusions from less than 100% complete and perfect information.
I think they signed Lock because of how confidently he preformed when he was not expected to play. What I am trying to get at is that throwing to the flat on given play based on the pre snap read might be EXACTLy what the QB was coached to do and supposed to do and a fan could think it a huge mistake.
If they don't pick a QB here then yeah it's safe to say Jones is their guy, and they should sink or swim with him.
In that case the expectation should be for Jones to perform like a $47M QB in 2024. When he doesn't, that's on Schoen and Daboll as much as anyone else.
This is the problem. This was a multi-year rebuild and still is because of the contract they signed Jones to. Focing the QB pick can have disastrous effects if they miss. I have said it before and I will say it again, they better not he giving up future premium picks because even with a top QB, this team needs some serious upgrades across the board. If we look at this year, and this is the key, as do or die for this regime then all that does is fuck with the future success. People shit all over Gettleman for the cap but forget what he did when he came on board. He cleaned up the cap. Hell, we were even in such a great position with the cap that we were front loading contracts. It was a great place to be. Well, what happened? We drafted poorly and had poor coaching and then the losses started accumulating. When the losses accumulated, Gettleman knew he was fighting for his job. That led to panic and stupid FA signings like Golladay.
The last thing I want is for us to put Schoen in that seat. With that said, he needs to figure shit out because he has been less than impressive. The good news is he seemed to have learned from the Jones and Barkley situations. We jeed to nail these draft picks one way or another but still have ways to improve the team after this year. Imo, the most I am doing is exactly what Sy has said as well. I've been saying this for months now. I am willing to give up a 3rd to move up one spot. Beyond that, I am staying at 6 and taking JJM or Maye (Maye worries me but Daboll gets to say yes or no because it is his ass on the line). If neither are there then I am perfectly fine taking one of the top WR and just building up the overall talent on the team. As I said before, this cannot be looked at as a 1 year thing. This is a multiple year rebuild. There are worse situations to be in than having a solid team in need of a QB. I get that next year doesn't have the same caliber of QB but you never know when a guy like Cousins becomes available. If you build up the team and make a play for a guy like that, it makes more sense. We cannot be afraid to not force a QB this year. If the right guy is there then awesome. What most seem to ignore is giving up future premium picks and not having it work out. This team will be unwatchable for another 10+ years with that mentality. Yes, I agree QB is the most important position in sports. However, it isn't the only position. Everyone needs help.
How do you think Schoen and Daboll are evaluating QBs for this draft without knowing the playcalls they were running? How do you think they decided to sign Lock having no idea if he was good or bad because they didn't know Seattle's play calls from last year?
Did you ask Sy how he got the college play calls for all 20 QBs he did a rating on?
Sometimes you can draw conclusions from less than 100% complete and perfect information.
No Mike, your opinion is valid, just not as black and white as you paint it. Leave some room for doubt would be my critique.
I think they signed Lock because of how confidently he preformed when he was not expected to play. What I am trying to get at is that throwing to the flat on given play based on the pre snap read might be EXACTLy what the QB was coached to do and supposed to do and a fan could think it a huge mistake.
For my own education, what did I present as black and white with no room for doubt?
I don't think I am the one that started my post with "FOOLS."
We brought Daboll in based largely on what he did with a raw prospect like Josh Allen. At what point do you conclude you just need to get him some raw clay and do what he is supposedly best at?
I am not suggesting you just pick whoever is sitting there at #6...but how many years are you willing to wait for it all to line up? And who do we hire to mentor that guy after Daboll is gone after 2025 or 2026?
Are you completely ignoring the fact that Daboll chose Jones and it didn't work out? It isn't as simple as getting him clay to mold. There has to be a QB worth taking.
Daboll "Chose" Jones?
That I'll never believe.
No, you're right. Daboll didn't want him. They just gave him an insane contract because he has a cool haircut.
You like his hair?
I'd say Daboll was saddled with Jones and then tried to make chicken salad out of chicken shit.
Lol, his hair comment was obviously a joke. Schoen and Daboll were hesitant with Jones hence why his 5th year option wasn't picked up. Then Daboll put him through the ringer and challenged him all the time, which led to Daboll loving Jones. This is all out there. If Daboll wasn't sold on Jones, they wouldn't have given him the contract they did. It was way more than making chicken salad out of chicken shit. They still had Taylor on the roster as a backup plan. Nobody forced their hand with that contract. That was their choice.
Now, I am glad they came to their senses. I actually like Jones but I am realistic. I said he never should have been signed to the deal he was signed to. He isn't that caliber of player. I think a team can win with him but he needs help. He can't be the $40 mil ler year guy that elevates the play of those around him. When you pay him that much, that is what you are telling the world, that he can elevate the play of those around him.
LOL. I didn't really think you liked his haircut. Maybe Daboll envies it given his lack of hair...
In all seriousness, (and it's just my opinion of course), I think Daboll, playing with house money in 22, gave Jones a very friendly system for him to perform in. That combined with a favorable schedule produced inflated wins.
The money was allocated and the kid gloves came off. Coupled with a terrible OL play/health and a tougher schedule, well, we saw what happened...
I know I'm a Mara conspiracy theorist, however I have a hard time seeing Daboll thinking Jones was/is the QB for him.
We brought Daboll in based largely on what he did with a raw prospect like Josh Allen. At what point do you conclude you just need to get him some raw clay and do what he is supposedly best at?
I am not suggesting you just pick whoever is sitting there at #6...but how many years are you willing to wait for it all to line up? And who do we hire to mentor that guy after Daboll is gone after 2025 or 2026?
Are you completely ignoring the fact that Daboll chose Jones and it didn't work out? It isn't as simple as getting him clay to mold. There has to be a QB worth taking.
Daboll "Chose" Jones?
That I'll never believe.
No, you're right. Daboll didn't want him. They just gave him an insane contract because he has a cool haircut.
You like his hair?
I'd say Daboll was saddled with Jones and then tried to make chicken salad out of chicken shit.
Lol, his hair comment was obviously a joke. Schoen and Daboll were hesitant with Jones hence why his 5th year option wasn't picked up. Then Daboll put him through the ringer and challenged him all the time, which led to Daboll loving Jones. This is all out there. If Daboll wasn't sold on Jones, they wouldn't have given him the contract they did. It was way more than making chicken salad out of chicken shit. They still had Taylor on the roster as a backup plan. Nobody forced their hand with that contract. That was their choice.
Now, I am glad they came to their senses. I actually like Jones but I am realistic. I said he never should have been signed to the deal he was signed to. He isn't that caliber of player. I think a team can win with him but he needs help. He can't be the $40 mil ler year guy that elevates the play of those around him. When you pay him that much, that is what you are telling the world, that he can elevate the play of those around him.
LOL. I didn't really think you liked his haircut. Maybe Daboll envies it given his lack of hair...
In all seriousness, (and it's just my opinion of course), I think Daboll, playing with house money in 22, gave Jones a very friendly system for him to perform in. That combined with a favorable schedule produced inflated wins.
The money was allocated and the kid gloves came off. Coupled with a terrible OL play/health and a tougher schedule, well, we saw what happened...
I know I'm a Mara conspiracy theorist, however I have a hard time seeing Daboll thinking Jones was/is the QB for him.
But it has been well documented that Daboll made things very difficult for him which led Daboll to love him. He challened him mentally all the time. Now, I agree the offense was simple initially but everything Daboll put him through tood Daboll that he has "it". I'm not making it up. It is what led to the contract. You don't give a guy $40 mil dollars if you don't believe in him.
Why is it assumed that they did not change their mind again after the 2023 season? I don't know that the assumption that Schoen and Daboll believe they can win with Jones is accurate. They have changed their mind on him before.
Why is it assumed that they did not change their mind again after the 2023 season? I don't know that the assumption that Schoen and Daboll believe they can win with Jones is accurate. They have changed their mind on him before.
Oh, they definitely have changed their minds on Jones hence all the games Schoen and company went to during the season. Schoen isn't wasting his time visiting all these QBs if they are sold on Jones. They obviously aren't sold on him.
You know what I say about that? GREAT!! I get the feeling he will say “throw ME the ball” whenever a play Needs to be made.
With his talent,I can see him having that extra gear Beckham had to take a five yard slant to the house. I’m betting Daboll sees the same thing in him.
Like him or hate him, Daniel Jones is potentially one big hit from being out of football. Drew Lock is backup caliber IMO.
We are drafting sixth. Plenty of excellent QB’s drafted at or around that number. There are some very good QB prospects in this draft, guys who could be special. It’s about projection - who has the physical, mental, and leadership qualities to excel.
Sy, who’s forgotten more about football than I’ll ever know - had Trevor Lawrence rated at 95. He had Bryce Young ahead of CJ Stroud. He had Josh Rosen at the top of the first. He’s a great scout and has strong opinions - but like a lot of them, especially with QB - they’re not always right.
I’m willing to wager there will be 2-3 stars from this QB class, and guess what - not all will be who many of the ‘experts’ expect. I believe the Giants will have conviction on a few QB and I think they HAVE to get one of them. I’m a believer in Penix, but that doesn’t matter; Schoen and Daboll have to get one of the guys they believe in. THIS YEAR. Running it back with Jones, Lock, and Devito is not an option.
Link - ( New Window )
Like him or hate him, Daniel Jones is potentially one big hit from being out of football. Drew Lock is backup caliber IMO.
We are drafting sixth. Plenty of excellent QB’s drafted at or around that number. There are some very good QB prospects in this draft, guys who could be special. It’s about projection - who has the physical, mental, and leadership qualities to excel.
Sy, who’s forgotten more about football than I’ll ever know - had Trevor Lawrence rated at 95. He had Bryce Young ahead of CJ Stroud. He had Josh Rosen at the top of the first. He’s a great scout and has strong opinions - but like a lot of them, especially with QB - they’re not always right.
I’m willing to wager there will be 2-3 stars from this QB class, and guess what - not all will be who many of the ‘experts’ expect. I believe the Giants will have conviction on a few QB and I think they HAVE to get one of them. I’m a believer in Penix, but that doesn’t matter; Schoen and Daboll have to get one of the guys they believe in. THIS YEAR. Running it back with Jones, Lock, and Devito is not an option.
I think they need a QB this year also, aggressively pursue a deal, but not at any price - common sense has to come into play at some point (Ricky Williams trade anyone?). I believe JS is looking at all options and hopefully has tentative trades up and down lined up. Once the bullets start flying, who know, but I trust JS to handle this more than some of our other "leadership" types.
This was a good watch.
Did you consider or have the knowledge to even know where the read told the QB to go with the ball pre snap. If a QB throws the ball in just over 2 seconds, how many seconds before that does he decide to throw to whom and how hard or with what kind of touch?
When?
Was the WR open then?
When they practiced that play all week, who was Jones coached to throw to?
Who knows that?
Terps or Daboll?
Think about it.
Good quarterbacks make the decision to throw the ball before the guy is open. Jones doesn't.
You're rambling.
Throwing before the WR is open is feel and instinct, it's not a decision. The next time Daniel Jones throws the ball before the receiver is open, will be the first time.
Dave - How do you feel about McCarthy at #6 if he's there? Also, the grade for him vs. Maye is close. Is there one you really like for the Giants and or one you really don't?