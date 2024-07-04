for display only
Just saw interesting mock draft on YouTube...

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2024 5:53 pm
So for those of us who want a QB, it's the worst-case scenario of all four QBs being gone (with Vikings trade up with Chargers). Cardinals took Harrison.

With Giants on clock, they trade down with Bears, who move ahead of Titans to take Alt.

Giants get the 9th overall, 2nd round and 3rd round picks in 2025.

Tennessee takes Fashanu at 7.

Atlanta take Nabers at 8.

Giants take Odunze at 9.

So Giants get a WR who would be a good pick at 6 + plus draft capital for 2025 draft (two high picks).

I'd sign up for that if we can't get the QB.

The  
AcidTest : 4/7/2024 5:55 pm : link
Bears don't have a 2nd round pick in 2025. They traded it to Houston as part of their package to move up to #23.
RE: The  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2024 5:56 pm : link
In comment 16459890 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Bears don't have a 2nd round pick in 2025. They traded it to Houston as part of their package to move up to #23.


Ha... well I guess that guy didn't research their picks!
RE: The  
BleedBlue46 : 4/7/2024 5:58 pm : link
In comment 16459890 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Bears don't have a 2nd round pick in 2025. They traded it to Houston as part of their package to move up to #23.


The Vikings, not the Bears.
RE: The  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2024 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16459890 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Bears don't have a 2nd round pick in 2025. They traded it to Houston as part of their package to move up to #23.


That's not correct. The Bears have TWO #2's in 2025.
RE: The  
section125 : 4/7/2024 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16459890 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Bears don't have a 2nd round pick in 2025. They traded it to Houston as part of their package to move up to #23.


Ha, figures they Bears try to sneak one past Schoen. #9 and #1 next year...
section125  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2024 5:59 pm : link
Bears have two #2s in 2025.
RE: The  
pjcas18 : 4/7/2024 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16459890 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Bears don't have a 2nd round pick in 2025. They traded it to Houston as part of their package to move up to #23.


my records show the Bears have two 2nd round picks in 2025.
Getting  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2024 6:01 pm : link
back to the point of this thread, I would do this trade.
I think everyone  
pjcas18 : 4/7/2024 6:03 pm : link
would do this trade.

If Schoen/Daboll don't love any QB they can reasonably select and

they can get Nabors, MHJ or Odunze and premium draft picks for 2025, it's a no-brainer
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/7/2024 6:04 pm : link
I would do this deal in a heartbeat.
I also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2024 6:05 pm : link
think this is realistic. I think the Bears would love Alt.
the Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2024 6:06 pm : link
then would have two #2s, two #3s, and hopefully two #4s (one extra comp pick) to trade up in 2025 NFL Draft for a QB.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/7/2024 6:09 pm : link
Let me clarify my take on this trade…I fucking love it. Rome is the WR I want if we can’t get Harrison Jr. or a QB. He’s Nicks 2.0…pray he stays healthy.
RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2024 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16459919 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Let me clarify my take on this trade…I fucking love it. Rome is the WR I want if we can’t get Harrison Jr. or a QB. He’s Nicks 2.0…pray he stays healthy.


To be clear, this was just some guy with a YouTube channel. But this trade seems realistic to me, especially with the Bears having an extra #2 in that draft.

How cool would it be to have all of those extra picks next year?
If we miss out on the QB's because the trade up price  
Jay on the Island : 4/7/2024 6:12 pm : link
is absurd then I hope this scenario plays out. Landing those two picks for a possible trade up for a QB next year is ideal.
If McCarthy and Daniels are gone  
Doubledeuce22 : 4/7/2024 6:20 pm : link
I’d do this in a heartbeat. I think this is the play if those 2 are off the board.
I'd be in for this  
Capt. Don : 4/7/2024 6:32 pm : link
If QB is not in the cards.

I'd also be fine using those 2025s to move up to take a CB Tha gets past 25+.
RE: …  
robbieballs2003 : 4/7/2024 6:34 pm : link
In comment 16459919 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Let me clarify my take on this trade…I fucking love it. Rome is the WR I want if we can’t get Harrison Jr. or a QB. He’s Nicks 2.0…pray he stays healthy.


I see more Nicks in Nabers than Odunze.
If the 4 QBs are gone I can't imagine anyone on BBI being  
Blue21 : 4/7/2024 6:39 pm : link
against it.
I’m all for trading down  
Jaenyg : 4/7/2024 6:45 pm : link
And staying in blue chip territory. Is that enough comp? A 2nd and 3rd in NEXT YEAR’s?

The Bears second 2nd rounder, is it the Panthers?
RE: I’m all for trading down  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2024 6:51 pm : link
In comment 16459965 Jaenyg said:
Quote:
And staying in blue chip territory. Is that enough comp? A 2nd and 3rd in NEXT YEAR’s?

The Bears second 2nd rounder, is it the Panthers?


Giants are only dropping down three spots with the QBs gone. I think it is realistic.
I would love  
g56blue10 : 4/7/2024 6:56 pm : link
This a consolation price of the QBs are gone. Really want a QB but Extra picks and still get Roms. That would be a home run scenario
RE: RE: The  
AcidTest : 4/7/2024 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16459898 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16459890 AcidTest said:


Quote:


Bears don't have a 2nd round pick in 2025. They traded it to Houston as part of their package to move up to #23.



That's not correct. The Bears have TWO #2's in 2025.


Yeah. I messed it up. It's the Vikings not the Bears. Brain fart.
In  
AcidTest : 4/7/2024 7:02 pm : link
that situation, I'd probably do the trade, but would understand if the Giants didn't if they loved Nabers or Odunze, and didn't want to risk losing the one they really wanted. I'm also not sure the Bears would give up second and third round picks next year to move from #9 to #6.
the only problem  
pjcas18 : 4/7/2024 7:05 pm : link
with a trade down like this....

if the Giants don't get a 2025 1st it's likely not going to be the catalyst that gets them into picking their QB range unless of course they are bad enough in 2024 to get their on their own.

IOW, say the Giants have the 10th pick in 2025. Getting into the top 2 or 3 would still likely cost a 2026 1st.

anyway, lol, a lot of time before needing to worry about that just commenting to the people who think this solves maneuvering the 2025 draft board. an extra 2nd and 3rd help but depending where they finish in 2024 likely doesn't get it done without 2026 1st too.
I would sign off on this  
Dave on the UWS : 4/7/2024 7:07 pm : link
It kills two birds with one stone.
You get a Blur chip receiver AND you get a bunch of draft capital for Schoen to work with next year.
How could you NOT like this?
OTC Take  
solarmike : 4/7/2024 7:19 pm : link
I'd go for it!



OTC Trade Calculator - ( New Window )
I'm not against a trade down, you have to be open to all options  
j_rud : 4/7/2024 7:31 pm : link
But its gotta be for a better haul. In this scenario we still land a blue chip player but the truth is we risk missing out with any trade. Any time you willingly move yourself out of the top tier you need an extra first rounder in return. Love Odunze, he might be my favorite player in this draft, but that trade sucks.
Make  
Professor Falken : 4/7/2024 7:38 pm : link
this trade and draft Brian Thomas Jr.
This would be a phenomenal trade  
larryflower37 : 4/7/2024 7:42 pm : link
And Chicago has plenty of draft capital why not make the move for the best tackle in the draft.
Hate to see them walk away with the top QB and Left Tackle in the draft.
With all 4 QB's gone by our pick  
LW_Giants : 4/7/2024 7:42 pm : link
this is probably best case scenario. You get one of the top receivers, and get assets for next year when we'll need to go after a QB again. Win-Win.
RE: the Giants  
giantstock : 4/7/2024 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16459916 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
then would have two #2s, two #3s, and hopefully two #4s (one extra comp pick) to trade up in 2025 NFL Draft for a QB.


If they don't like Nix or Penix and either wind up performing well- it's probbaly a fireable offense (due to incompetency) unless you are certain you can get a top tier QB in the 2025 draft, correct?

Because -
1-- You probably had two pathetic years in a row.
2-- You signed Jones to a bad contract.
3-- You passed on at least one good QB.
4-- And you are in a very poor postion to get a quality high dratf QB which would probably ensure a bad 3rd year.

5-- And a possibility your next door neighbor is doing well with Barkley.
Even is Nabers > Odunze  
The Dude : 4/7/2024 8:03 pm : link
Still getting a blue chipper at the position while getting more ammo for a QB next year. sign me up.
That would be a great alternative  
GFAN52 : 4/7/2024 8:18 pm : link
if they can't get the QB they like at 6 or in a trade up.
Id rather this outcome  
UberAlias : 4/7/2024 8:28 pm : link
Than JJM at 6
Atlanta take another skill player?  
giantstock : 4/7/2024 8:31 pm : link
that would be funny.
Yes, and Yes,  
clatterbuck : 4/7/2024 8:32 pm : link
That would be a great outcome.
And if Odunze, MHJ, and Nabers are all gone by pick 9...  
Milton : 4/7/2024 8:44 pm : link
...there's Brock Bowers.
Doing something similar with Atl @8  
JoeSchoens11 : 4/7/2024 8:47 pm : link
Would make me feel better. Eliminate the risk of missing the 4QBs + 4 blue chippers (3 WRs + Alt)
RE: Doing something similar with Atl @8  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2024 8:49 pm : link
In comment 16460109 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
Would make me feel better. Eliminate the risk of missing the 4QBs + 4 blue chippers (3 WRs + Alt)


Then you probably lose a pick. I doubt Tennessee it taking a WR. There is very little risk here.
RE: And if Odunze, MHJ, and Nabers are all gone by pick 9...  
j_rud : 4/7/2024 9:02 pm : link
In comment 16460104 Milton said:
Quote:
...there's Brock Bowers.


Imagine the reaction if, after months if build up, anticipation, and speculation we come away from night one with a TE and a few day 2 picks. Future day two picks. Draft party attendees may go full mutiny and storm the executive offices.
the giants incompotence EARNED that loser's 6th pick....  
thrunthrublue : 4/7/2024 9:29 pm : link
If they now double down, trade back, pass on McCarthy.....and he shows greatness, then JS and BD pack your bags and hope JJ needs some positional help at Mississippi state.
RE: the giants incompotence EARNED that loser's 6th pick....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2024 9:30 pm : link
In comment 16460186 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
If they now double down, trade back, pass on McCarthy.....and he shows greatness, then JS and BD pack your bags and hope JJ needs some positional help at Mississippi state.


You clearly didn't read the initial post.
RE: the giants incompotence EARNED that loser's 6th pick....  
GFAN52 : 4/7/2024 9:32 pm : link
In comment 16460186 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
If they now double down, trade back, pass on McCarthy.....and he shows greatness, then JS and BD pack your bags and hope JJ needs some positional help at Mississippi state.


I don't think he's going to be there at 6 unless they can trade up.
Most Interesting  
Dankbeerman : 4/7/2024 9:48 pm : link
part would be Atl at 8 who needs to add to their D. would they throw out their plan and jump on Nabers if he is there? or trade out? If the Cardinals trade out of 4 with Minn they have plenty of amo to get back to 8 and still have 2 more 1sts.
RE: Most Interesting  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2024 9:51 pm : link
In comment 16460225 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
part would be Atl at 8 who needs to add to their D. would they throw out their plan and jump on Nabers if he is there? or trade out? If the Cardinals trade out of 4 with Minn they have plenty of amo to get back to 8 and still have 2 more 1sts.


From the Giants perspective, it doesn't matter. Two WRs still on the board. If one goes at that spot (by Atlanta or some other team), the other WR is still there. If Atlanta takes the edge player, then the Giants have their pick of two WRs.
RE: RE: Doing something similar with Atl @8  
JoeSchoens11 : 4/7/2024 10:34 pm : link
In comment 16460112 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16460109 JoeSchoens11 said:


Quote:


Would make me feel better. Eliminate the risk of missing the 4QBs + 4 blue chippers (3 WRs + Alt)



Then you probably lose a pick. I doubt Tennessee it taking a WR. There is very little risk here.
I guess I don’t pay enough attention to the Titans but with a 32-year old Hopkins in his final contract year and Burks not exactly lighting up the league (or staying healthy) I would think WR would be at least as much a priority for them as it is for us. Plus they have the ability to trade down to a team looking for a WR1.
The Giants need to come out with a first round player in 2024.  
ThomasG : 4/7/2024 10:46 pm : link
No matter what.
RE: RE: …  
Scooter185 : 4/7/2024 10:54 pm : link
In comment 16459922 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16459919 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Let me clarify my take on this trade…I fucking love it. Rome is the WR I want if we can’t get Harrison Jr. or a QB. He’s Nicks 2.0…pray he stays healthy.



To be clear, this was just some guy with a YouTube channel. But this trade seems realistic to me, especially with the Bears having an extra #2 in that draft.

How cool would it be to have all of those extra picks next year?


As cool as having 2 #1s in 2022 i guess
A trade like that needs to be a first in 2025, IMO.  
BH28 : 4/8/2024 12:48 am : link
Maybe add in a swap of third round picks to get it done.
 
ryanmkeane : 4/8/2024 1:39 am : link
Based on who is behind them I feel like we could trade down to as far as 12 and maybe still get Odunze.
RE: section125  
short lease : 4/8/2024 2:17 am : link
In comment 16459900 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Bears have two #2s in 2025.


Make sure Schoen specifies which one (2nd round pick) .... ; )
RE: RE: section125  
section125 : 4/8/2024 6:39 am : link
In comment 16460343 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 16459900 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Bears have two #2s in 2025.



Make sure Schoen specifies which one (2nd round pick) .... ; )


Still would want their #1 in 2025.
I'd want more picks this year  
Sean : 4/8/2024 7:06 am : link
A 2nd & 3rd next year is nice, but the Giants only have 6 picks this year. Need more.
RE: I'd want more picks this year  
section125 : 4/8/2024 7:36 am : link
In comment 16460358 Sean said:
Quote:
A 2nd & 3rd next year is nice, but the Giants only have 6 picks this year. Need more.


This is true also.
only have 6 picks  
pjcas18 : 4/8/2024 7:40 am : link
lol.

people love draft picks.
I would love it......get the stud WR and 2 premium picks.....  
George from PA : 4/8/2024 7:42 am : link
Even, If they love Penix or Nix...

As now, they have 2025 picks to move back into the 1st Rd to draft one of them.
When playing around with mock draft websites...  
Vin_Cuccs : 4/8/2024 7:51 am : link
...trading down with Odunze as a target has been a very appealing option. This team could certainly use additional draft capital.

I wonder how realistic this option is though. The consensus seems to have Odunze slightly behind Harrison and Nabers, but some pundits do have Odunze ranked higher.

Also, Odunze might be a "cleaner" prospect. Apparently, he has aced all of the pre-draft exercises like combine and interviews whereas Nabers (gun charge, high maintenance) and Harrison (pre-draft process) could have some questions.
I’d push for the third this year.  
Giant John : 4/8/2024 7:58 am : link
Assuming they have a third this year.
RE: I would love it......get the stud WR and 2 premium picks.....  
SirLoinOfBeef : 4/8/2024 9:31 am : link
In comment 16460374 George from PA said:
Quote:
Even, If they love Penix or Nix...

As now, they have 2025 picks to move back into the 1st Rd to draft one of them.


If they like the QBs that is.

If not?...

Today's Atlantic Mock  
clatterbuck : 4/8/2024 10:29 am : link
projects a similar trade but Giants only get 9, a 3rd round pick, and a mid-round pick next year. With MHJr., Nabers, and Odunze gone, has Giants taking Brock Bowers at 9, a safety in second round, and Dez Walker, and BC guard Mahogany in third.
2024 Mock Draft - ( New Window )
RE: Today's Atlantic Mock  
SirLoinOfBeef : 4/8/2024 10:34 am : link
In comment 16460546 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
projects a similar trade but Giants only get 9, a 3rd round pick, and a mid-round pick next year. With MHJr., Nabers, and Odunze gone, has Giants taking Brock Bowers at 9, a safety in second round, and Dez Walker, and BC guard Mahogany in third. 2024 Mock Draft - ( New Window )


Oof!

No thank you.
RE: RE: Today's Atlantic Mock  
LW_Giants : 4/8/2024 11:34 am : link
In comment 16460552 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 16460546 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


projects a similar trade but Giants only get 9, a 3rd round pick, and a mid-round pick next year. With MHJr., Nabers, and Odunze gone, has Giants taking Brock Bowers at 9, a safety in second round, and Dez Walker, and BC guard Mahogany in third. 2024 Mock Draft - ( New Window )



Oof!

No thank you.


This would be an awful deal.
