Just saw interesting mock draft on YouTube...

So for those of us who want a QB, it's the worst-case scenario of all four QBs being gone (with Vikings trade up with Chargers). Cardinals took Harrison.
With Giants on clock, they trade down with Bears, who move ahead of Titans to take Alt.
Giants get the 9th overall, 2nd round and 3rd round picks in 2025.
Tennessee takes Fashanu at 7.
Atlanta take Nabers at 8.
Giants take Odunze at 9.
So Giants get a WR who would be a good pick at 6 + plus draft capital for 2025 draft (two high picks).
I'd sign up for that if we can't get the QB.
Ha... well I guess that guy didn't research their picks!
Ha, figures they Bears try to sneak one past Schoen. #9 and #1 next year...
If Schoen/Daboll don't love any QB they can reasonably select and
they can get Nabors, MHJ or Odunze and premium draft picks for 2025, it's a no-brainer
To be clear, this was just some guy with a YouTube channel. But this trade seems realistic to me, especially with the Bears having an extra #2 in that draft.
How cool would it be to have all of those extra picks next year?
I'd also be fine using those 2025s to move up to take a CB Tha gets past 25+.
I see more Nicks in Nabers than Odunze.
The Bears second 2nd rounder, is it the Panthers?
The Bears second 2nd rounder, is it the Panthers?
Giants are only dropping down three spots with the QBs gone. I think it is realistic.
Bears don't have a 2nd round pick in 2025. They traded it to Houston as part of their package to move up to #23.
Yeah. I messed it up. It's the Vikings not the Bears. Brain fart.
if the Giants don't get a 2025 1st it's likely not going to be the catalyst that gets them into picking their QB range unless of course they are bad enough in 2024 to get their on their own.
IOW, say the Giants have the 10th pick in 2025. Getting into the top 2 or 3 would still likely cost a 2026 1st.
anyway, lol, a lot of time before needing to worry about that just commenting to the people who think this solves maneuvering the 2025 draft board. an extra 2nd and 3rd help but depending where they finish in 2024 likely doesn't get it done without 2026 1st too.
You get a Blur chip receiver AND you get a bunch of draft capital for Schoen to work with next year.
How could you NOT like this?
OTC Trade Calculator - ( New Window )
Hate to see them walk away with the top QB and Left Tackle in the draft.
If they don't like Nix or Penix and either wind up performing well- it's probbaly a fireable offense (due to incompetency) unless you are certain you can get a top tier QB in the 2025 draft, correct?
Because -
1-- You probably had two pathetic years in a row.
2-- You signed Jones to a bad contract.
3-- You passed on at least one good QB.
4-- And you are in a very poor postion to get a quality high dratf QB which would probably ensure a bad 3rd year.
5-- And a possibility your next door neighbor is doing well with Barkley.
Then you probably lose a pick. I doubt Tennessee it taking a WR. There is very little risk here.
Imagine the reaction if, after months if build up, anticipation, and speculation we come away from night one with a TE and a few day 2 picks. Future day two picks. Draft party attendees may go full mutiny and storm the executive offices.
You clearly didn't read the initial post.
I don't think he's going to be there at 6 unless they can trade up.
From the Giants perspective, it doesn't matter. Two WRs still on the board. If one goes at that spot (by Atlanta or some other team), the other WR is still there. If Atlanta takes the edge player, then the Giants have their pick of two WRs.
Would make me feel better. Eliminate the risk of missing the 4QBs + 4 blue chippers (3 WRs + Alt)
Then you probably lose a pick. I doubt Tennessee it taking a WR. There is very little risk here.
Let me clarify my take on this trade…I fucking love it. Rome is the WR I want if we can’t get Harrison Jr. or a QB. He’s Nicks 2.0…pray he stays healthy.
As cool as having 2 #1s in 2022 i guess
Make sure Schoen specifies which one (2nd round pick) .... ; )
Bears have two #2s in 2025.
Still would want their #1 in 2025.
This is true also.
people love draft picks.
As now, they have 2025 picks to move back into the 1st Rd to draft one of them.
I wonder how realistic this option is though. The consensus seems to have Odunze slightly behind Harrison and Nabers, but some pundits do have Odunze ranked higher.
Also, Odunze might be a "cleaner" prospect. Apparently, he has aced all of the pre-draft exercises like combine and interviews whereas Nabers (gun charge, high maintenance) and Harrison (pre-draft process) could have some questions.
As now, they have 2025 picks to move back into the 1st Rd to draft one of them.
If they like the QBs that is.
If not?...
2024 Mock Draft - ( New Window )
Oof!
No thank you.
This would be an awful deal.