Just saw interesting mock draft on YouTube... Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/7/2024 5:53 pm : 4/7/2024 5:53 pm

So for those of us who want a QB, it's the worst-case scenario of all four QBs being gone (with Vikings trade up with Chargers). Cardinals took Harrison.



With Giants on clock, they trade down with Bears, who move ahead of Titans to take Alt.



Giants get the 9th overall, 2nd round and 3rd round picks in 2025.



Tennessee takes Fashanu at 7.



Atlanta take Nabers at 8.



Giants take Odunze at 9.



So Giants get a WR who would be a good pick at 6 + plus draft capital for 2025 draft (two high picks).



I'd sign up for that if we can't get the QB.



