I think it ultimately comes down to McCarthy vs WR at 6 Sean : 4/8/2024 11:50 am

There is all this talk about trading, but a lot of times it just proves to be noise. Come draft night, would this really surprise anyone:



CHI: Williams

WSH: Daniels

NE: Maye

ARI: Harrison

LAC: Nabers/Alt



Is Minnesota really going to trade 3 first round QBs for Maye or McCarthy? I find it hard to believe. Plus, they could sit at 11 and draft Penix. Nix feels like a good fit for Denver and probably wouldn't need a trade up.



Adam Schefter recently reported on the SAS show that the Texans initiated the trade with the Vikings in the picks swap. That changes things a bit imo.



I believe NYG will be on the clock with a combination of McCarthy/Nabers/Odunze available. That will be the decision imo.