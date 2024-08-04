Schoen -imo gets it. TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 1:45 pm

“It’s important for Daniel, too, the injuries we had; it was almost embarrassing the way we played on the offensive line. You can’t run a play. You really can’t get a true feel for Daniel when he’s on his back every play. There’s definitely a concerted effort to upgrade both fronts."



“You’re facing a Micah Parsons, we played San Francisco last year on a short week and you’re facing that d-line; those are real problems,” Schoen continued. “You got to face those guys. The ability to get after the quarterback and protect the quarterback is where it all starts. To get those premium positions, you have to be picking high or pay a premium to go get them as you’re building it. We gave up some assets to go get [Burns], and obviously had to pay him.



in a nutshell “We had a lot of confidence in our roster going into the season,” Schoen says. “The opening drive of the season, we go right down the field on Dallas, 10, 11 plays. We get a false start, errand snap, blocked field goal for a touchdown. Three plays later, ball goes off Saquon’s hands, pick six. On that blocked field goal, Andrew Thomas has his hamstring. When Daniel, [Darren] Waller, Thomas, Saquon, four of your key players on offense going into the season play less than 60 snaps together the entire season … it’s just hard to overcome.”



We need to build depth but it starts on the lines.. Draft is going to be fun.. IMO WR or trade down.. this is a deep draft for what we need..