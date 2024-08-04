for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Schoen -imo gets it.

TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 1:45 pm
“It’s important for Daniel, too, the injuries we had; it was almost embarrassing the way we played on the offensive line. You can’t run a play. You really can’t get a true feel for Daniel when he’s on his back every play. There’s definitely a concerted effort to upgrade both fronts."

“You’re facing a Micah Parsons, we played San Francisco last year on a short week and you’re facing that d-line; those are real problems,” Schoen continued. “You got to face those guys. The ability to get after the quarterback and protect the quarterback is where it all starts. To get those premium positions, you have to be picking high or pay a premium to go get them as you’re building it. We gave up some assets to go get [Burns], and obviously had to pay him.

in a nutshell “We had a lot of confidence in our roster going into the season,” Schoen says. “The opening drive of the season, we go right down the field on Dallas, 10, 11 plays. We get a false start, errand snap, blocked field goal for a touchdown. Three plays later, ball goes off Saquon’s hands, pick six. On that blocked field goal, Andrew Thomas has his hamstring. When Daniel, [Darren] Waller, Thomas, Saquon, four of your key players on offense going into the season play less than 60 snaps together the entire season … it’s just hard to overcome.”

We need to build depth but it starts on the lines.. Draft is going to be fun.. IMO WR or trade down.. this is a deep draft for what we need..
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/8/2024 1:47 pm : link
Man, I wish I could work in a position where it’s everyone else’s fault and never mine.
Yeah he sure does  
Mike from Ohio : 4/8/2024 1:47 pm : link
"This is everyone's fault but Daniel's."
I’m seeing it as more excuse making for jones  
The_Boss : 4/8/2024 1:48 pm : link
From the guy who built the team.
Maybe your three best play makers  
Mike from Ohio : 4/8/2024 1:49 pm : link
would play more than 60 plays together is you stopped relying on guys who have had injuries issues since they came in the league?

If you are going to build around guys like Saquon, Jones and Waller, you have to expect you are only going to have small windows when they are all playing.
RE: I’m seeing it as more excuse making for jones  
Mike from Ohio : 4/8/2024 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16460855 The_Boss said:
Quote:
From the guy who built the team.


He is the one who gave Jones the contract. What do you expect him to say? "I'm going to take a mulligan on that one. Yeesh did that back
BTW i liked Saquon as a player  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 1:53 pm : link
but he was not a cornerstone player -you could not depend on him to make the play when it was needed, yes his career would have been much different if he had an OL while he was here but he had a way of coming up small in the big moment. Winning Football to me is having guys that show up when its the time to do so. Our O and D played small all year last yr.. Hopefully as we continue to add gritty tough players that will change.. Very curious to see what happens with Neal bc he seemed lost last yr.
RE: Maybe your three best play makers  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16460856 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
would play more than 60 plays together is you stopped relying on guys who have had injuries issues since they came in the league?

If you are going to build around guys like Saquon, Jones and Waller, you have to expect you are only going to have small windows when they are all playing.


Great point
There's what he will say publicly  
JonC : 4/8/2024 1:54 pm : link
and there's what he will actually do, and I fucking the hope the latter gets alot smarter.
I'd bet a lot of money...  
bw in dc : 4/8/2024 1:55 pm : link
Schoen has said those same lines scores of times while in Mara's office during and after the season.

Those excuses just roll of his tongue.

Here's an idea, Joe: solve the problems for YOUR roster.

TheBlueprintNC  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 1:56 pm : link
That would explain why the New York Giants are scouting the crap out of the entire quarterback class, including "wasting" precious Combine and 30 visits.

RE: I’m seeing it as more excuse making for jones  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16460855 The_Boss said:
Quote:
From the guy who built the team.


I dont see it that way i think his perspective is correct, I also think he knows he needs to do in this draft and that is continue to build young talent depth
RE: Yeah he sure does  
Thegratefulhead : 4/8/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16460852 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
"This is everyone's fault but Daniel's."
He did not say that Mike. Schoen get’s it, I agree.

I guarantee Schoen understands risk management and wants to draft a QB high. He is also building a team and I don’t think Schoen believes. We are SB or bust in 2025. We are drafting a QB, If the big ones go 1 2 3 4 and the cost to trade up is high we are getting one later in the draft or are trading for 1. The neck is too risky. The rehab is uncertain.

I think the team understands the position they are in and want to draft a QB.

There is a problem.

Many teams want the same thing.|

The Giants might not do what I want here.

I am OK with that. Good people are making informed decisions now, I believe this even when those decisions are contrary to my opinions.
RE: I'd bet a lot of money...  
Scooter185 : 4/8/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16460867 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Schoen has said those same lines scores of times while in Mara's office during and after the season.

Those excuses just roll of his tongue.

Here's an idea, Joe: solve the problems for YOUR roster.


I disagree, especially after Maras "let them compete" comment regarding taking a QB early
RE: I'd bet a lot of money...  
BleedBlue46 : 4/8/2024 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16460867 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Schoen has said those same lines scores of times while in Mara's office during and after the season.

Those excuses just roll of his tongue.

Here's an idea, Joe: solve the problems for YOUR roster.


Im not going to say anything extreme, but if Daboll, Schoen and Mara hold some collective delusional hope of becoming contenders with DJ then we might be doomed for a while.
His actions thus far during the pre-draft process  
Strahan91 : 4/8/2024 1:57 pm : link
don't really fit your narrative
 
christian : 4/8/2024 1:58 pm : link
Fixed it for you.

Quote:

BTW i liked Jones as a player
TheBlueprintNC : 1:53 pm : link : reply
but he was not a cornerstone player -you could not depend on him to make the play when it was needed, yes his career would have been much different if he had an OL while he was here but he had a way of coming up small in the big moment. Winning Football to me is having guys that show up when its the time to do so
Err  
Thegratefulhead : 4/8/2024 1:58 pm : link
2024. Not 2025
RE: TheBlueprintNC  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16460869 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
That would explain why the New York Giants are scouting the crap out of the entire quarterback class, including "wasting" precious Combine and 30 visits.


He did say that they have done this other times as well, but agree that there is no reason to not do real due dilligence on the position especially with Dan coming off serious injuries, right? Also you never know how the draft will fall.
Im of the mindset that if Dabs sees his guy they get him, not fopr nothing but he did a heck of a job with Dan in 22 and Tierod and Tommy cutlets last year.. He obv knows how to gett the most out of the talent and likes a certain skill set and mental makeup
RE: …  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16460877 christian said:
Quote:
Fixed it for you.



Quote:



BTW i liked Jones as a player
TheBlueprintNC : 1:53 pm : link : reply
but he was not a cornerstone player -you could not depend on him to make the play when it was needed, yes his career would have been much different if he had an OL while he was here but he had a way of coming up small in the big moment. Winning Football to me is having guys that show up when its the time to do so


Totally disagree -i watched him play in 22 and he carrried that team to the playoffs and that team was pathetic.. btw Saquaon was MIA many times throughout the season. No Wandale No Wr except a guy named Isaiah -regardless Dan showed up bigly for the team when they needed him too.
I remember  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/8/2024 2:06 pm : link
him making those points you listed.

Giants root issue continues to be the LoS that has plagued the franchise since that stupid SB Clock was put in the locker room.

Schoen made some big blunders heading into last season. Backup LT and RB's. No third TE who excelled at blocking. Poor punt returner. Good competition for Neal. Etc.

Daboll didn't help matters with his poor preparation and inability to develop a strong running game led by the RB's. That had a huge impact on the D.
Schoen  
Ron Johnson : 4/8/2024 2:07 pm : link
traded UP twice last year, as if we only had a couple of holes on the roster. 12 months later it's obvious to anyone that there are more holes than solid players.

How the hell did he misjudge the roster so badly last year? And this year giving up picks for Burns? We're not a player away. The Burns trade seems like Leonard Williams redux.
The excuses are for Schoen himself  
shyster : 4/8/2024 2:07 pm : link
as much as Jones. And it's a terrible look.

The focus on the first drive vs Dallas is sadly delusional. Jones completed one pass for no gain on that celebrated drive. He had three off-script scrambles that gained almost 30 yards and Barkley had a few runs.

As soon as Dallas made DJ play QB, the disaster that was the Giants' offense became apparent.

Schoen can't even get the basic facts right. It was NOT "three plays later" (after the blocked FG) that DJ made the throw that went off Barkley's hands. Giants had an intervening possession that lost 10 yards on three plays.

And the INT to Saquon (on the next futile possession) happened on a 3rd and 19. The Giants were going backwards, again, before the INT. The INT wasn't a fluke. It happened because DJ was desperate to make something happen.

The Giants got beat 40-0 that night because they were a lousy team, period.

The only thing I've liked that Schoen has done was trade Leonard Williams for the 2nd round pick. Then he undid that by giving away the better 2nd round pick to pay a lot of money to Brian Burns.

Show us you can build a winning team through the draft or stuff the excuses.
RE: RE: …  
Strahan91 : 4/8/2024 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16460899 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:

Totally disagree -i watched him play in 22 and he carrried that team to the playoffs and that team was pathetic.. btw Saquaon was MIA many times throughout the season. No Wandale No Wr except a guy named Isaiah -regardless Dan showed up bigly for the team when they needed him too.

In 2022, Daboll and Kafka designed the offense to mask his major flaws, pretty much all their success came off of bootlegs and the quick game to his first read. Defenses adjusted in 2023 and took that away which when you know it's coming isn't tough to do and the result was what we've seen from him for years now, a very limited QB processes things at a glacial pace.
RE: Schoen  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16460902 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
traded UP twice last year, as if we only had a couple of holes on the roster. 12 months later it's obvious to anyone that there are more holes than solid players.

How the hell did he misjudge the roster so badly last year? And this year giving up picks for Burns? We're not a player away. The Burns trade seems like Leonard Williams redux.


The Burns trade was basically getting a 25-year old 1st-round edge rusher for a 2nd round pick and $$$.

It's been almost universally lauded as a really good move.
TheBlueprintN  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 2:11 pm : link
Daniel Jones will never get this team anywhere near a Lombardi. There is also a really good chance he will be out of football soon due to his neck.

I'm not sure where your loyalty to him is coming from, but this topic has been beaten to death.
The Burns trade is a cornerstone move  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 2:15 pm : link
he will make the D much tougher to play and he is a leader and will fast become many fans favorite player.. He will absolutley help KT and Dex... but also Okereke and our secondary.. Pressure bursts pipes said the overrated Def Coordinator.. But Our D is starting to become something and D wins Championships.
shyster  
JonC : 4/8/2024 2:16 pm : link
+1 for the most part. I don't hate the Burns trade if he develops approximate to a ceiling they believe in and delivers on gamedays, but on paper it's a significant gamble on potential.

Two huge NYG problems to fix : self-scouting and scouting, and they're still struggling.
Daniel Jones threw 15 TDs in 2022  
Sean : 4/8/2024 2:18 pm : link
He didn't carry anything. He had a nice year thanks to Daboll who schemed the offense around his inefficiencies. Daniel Jones cannot produce TD's through the air. He never has.

Take away those 4TD games in 2019 against absolutely dreadful NYJ & WSH teams and it's even worse.

If NYG goes WR at 6, cut Jones & draft a QB later on. Go with the rookie and Lock.
Jones is finally on his way out  
JonC : 4/8/2024 2:19 pm : link
The End.
Schoen said he never wants to draft in the top 10 again  
Rjanyg : 4/8/2024 2:20 pm : link
To me that says QB in round 1.

I could be wrong.

Look at the shift in philosophy. Let your start RB and FS sign for big bucks elsewhere and trade for a stud Edge Rusher.

The Giants also signed 5 OL including a RT who can play OG and a versatile OG.

Schoen is making smart moves.

Oh, I also think Singletary will be pretty damn good this year.
Schoen inherited Daniel Jones as his QB  
Go Terps : 4/8/2024 2:20 pm : link
Here is Jones's performance in the two years since Schoen arrived:



In two drafts and three FA periods Schoen's QB moves have been to decline Jones's 5 year option then pay him $82M guaranteed, sign Tyrod Taylor and let him walk after two years, sign Tommy DeVito as a UDFA, and sign Drew Lock to a cheap one year deal.

To this point there is no indication that Schoen gets it, at least when it comes to the quarterback position.
The  
AcidTest : 4/8/2024 2:21 pm : link
Rams tried to trade two first round picks for Burns. We got him for a second and a fifth. We also desperately needed another edge rusher. He will make KT a lot more effective. I am not a fan of trading picks for players, but doing so for Burns was a good move. I even supported trading a third for Waller. We desperately needed another receiving option. It looks like that won't work out, but it was a good gamble.
Terps  
JonC : 4/8/2024 2:23 pm : link
on target.
RE: Terps  
section125 : 4/8/2024 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16460923 JonC said:
Quote:
on target.


Tyrod is a China Doll. Semi-talented but fragile. Loved his deep passes. Throws many of his short passes at open WRs feet. I liked him but if you cannot stay on the field you are no good to the team. It was time to move on. Every team has a Tommy DeVito, and he looked better than most 3rd stringers?

Yes Jones, sucks. They need a QB. 90+% of us know that.
RE: Terps  
Go Terps : 4/8/2024 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16460923 JonC said:
Quote:
on target.


If he leaves this draft without a quarterback I take that as confirmation that Jones is his guy.

3 years with a QB and not only do you not even try to replace him but you pay him $82M... that's your QB.
You do realize the only times DJ looked like a remotely decent NFL QB  
BLUATHRT : 4/8/2024 2:33 pm : link
Shurmur cut his reads to half field and single or double progressions? Then it was one year where the explosive play was taken out of the arsenal and it predominantly check downs, and when the explosive play was there he generally passed. As a coach, when you scheme open explosives and your QB either doesn’t see it or refuses to pull the trigger, you end up with a bottom 10 offense no matter what you do. Combine that with injuries, turnovers…how do you stake your career to all those factors??
RE: RE: Terps  
section125 : 4/8/2024 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16460931 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16460923 JonC said:


Quote:


on target.



If he leaves this draft without a quarterback I take that as confirmation that Jones is his guy.

3 years with a QB and not only do you not even try to replace him but you pay him $82M... that's your QB.


Might just be no man's land. Personally I'd cut Jones as soon as he passes the physical - doesn't cost them a nickel more than if he stays on the roster. Might be $47 mill well spent.
RE: RE: RE: Terps  
Go Terps : 4/8/2024 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16460936 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16460931 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16460923 JonC said:


Quote:


on target.



If he leaves this draft without a quarterback I take that as confirmation that Jones is his guy.

3 years with a QB and not only do you not even try to replace him but you pay him $82M... that's your QB.



Might just be no man's land. Personally I'd cut Jones as soon as he passes the physical - doesn't cost them a nickel more than if he stays on the roster. Might be $47 mill well spent.


Schoen made this bed. It didn't just happen to him. Schoen's opportunity to rebound from that is this draft.

Paying Jones was unconscionably foolish.
I think Schoen knows 2 things  
Biteymax22 : 4/8/2024 2:37 pm : link
We need a QB

We may not be able to get a QB worthy or dedicating our first round pick to. When I hear him speak glowingly about Jones I take it as no more than a hedged bet with the added benefit of keeping other teams on their toes in the draft.

If they think Maye, McCarthy or Daniels is a true franchise guy and one is there at 6 (or via a reasonable trade) he's going to take him.


I agree about the depth and all of that, we've brought in a lot of at least serviceable OL this offseason, but its not going to stop anyone from taking a QB they think has franchise potential.
RE: Schoen inherited Daniel Jones as his QB  
bw in dc : 4/8/2024 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16460921 Go Terps said:
Quote:

To this point there is no indication that Schoen gets it, at least when it comes to the quarterback position.


100%. He's got an awful lot to prove.

I've written a lot times, but it bears repeating. The success of 2022 is considerably more on Daboll than Schoen.

That's because the players who contributed the most to that team's success were acquired by Gettleman. And Daboll coached them.

 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/8/2024 2:40 pm : link
I really will never understand the hurdles some people go through to defend Jones. It is one of the oddest things I’ve ever seen as a Giants fan. I just don’t get it. I really don’t. Where is this devotion born from? Please help me out.
It's Mara's QB  
widmerseyebrow : 4/8/2024 2:41 pm : link
Schoen is there to do the parts of the job that Mara finds tedious. Mara's quotes regarding Barkley all but confirmed it. He has final say.
Bitey  
JonC : 4/8/2024 2:42 pm : link
Agreed.
RE: The Burns trade is a cornerstone move  
MotownGIANTS : 4/8/2024 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16460913 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
he will make the D much tougher to play and he is a leader and will fast become many fans favorite player.. He will absolutley help KT and Dex... but also Okereke and our secondary.. Pressure bursts pipes said the overrated Def Coordinator.. But Our D is starting to become something and D wins Championships.


Burn, Bobby O, KT and Dex is a nice foursome to along the front wall.
RE: …  
Chris684 : 4/8/2024 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16460944 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I really will never understand the hurdles some people go through to defend Jones. It is one of the oddest things I’ve ever seen as a Giants fan. I just don’t get it. I really don’t. Where is this devotion born from? Please help me out.


I think you really overstate this. Where are all the people who love Jones so much? I see a few posters who defend him, 1 is most likely a huge troll job and the other is ryan. I don't think it's black and white why Jones has not panned out here, but at the same time I want to move on from him very badly. Does that make one a "jones supporter" or whatever else you guys like to say?
We need to look at big picture  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 2:49 pm : link
2022: Schoen and Daboll look like rock stars. All signs point to a complete tear down and rebuild. The don't extend the 5th year option on Jones. They cut $40 million in cap. They let a ton of the roster walk, including talented guys like Bradberry. Daboll wins coach of the year as the team surprises everyone in the NFL with a 6-2 start before the bye. Injuries set in but the team gets to the playoffs and wins a playoff game.

2023: For whatever reason, Schoen seems unwilling to part with Barkley in free agency. So instead of franchising Jones (gives the team another "prove it" year) he signs Jones to a ridiculous contract and franchises Barkley, who he should have let walk. Daboll's magic seems to wane as the team seems unprepared for the start of the season, never set on an OL, made strange roster choices (see Sterling Shepard as just one of many).

2024: ????? Are they going to get back on track with the rebuild? Or are they going to still foolishly tie their fate to Jones? As I've posted over and over again, they are clearly trying to upgrade at QB. And fate may conspire against them if an unprecedented 4 QBs go in a row. But Jones isn't the answer. They've got to get his replacement now or next year at the latest. Daboll has to stop the soft camps and preseason and get this team ready for football in September. If players are too fragile to handle practice in August, cut them.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/8/2024 2:50 pm : link
Chris, perhaps I do overstate it. But I just don’t see how any Giants fan is still giving Jones rope. It just boogles my mind.
Schoen  
AcidTest : 4/8/2024 2:51 pm : link
messed up signing Jones to the absurd contract. My concern is that he will overdraft a QB to try and compensate, namely by trading a ton of draft picks to move up to #3.
Eric.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/8/2024 2:52 pm : link
Between keeping Shep over Crowder, forcing Gray to return kicks, and a soft AF training camp…I have no idea what anyone in that building was thinking last year. It’s almost like everything they could do wrong, they did.
the other  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 2:53 pm : link
knock on Daboll that I forgot to include was the coaching staff. There was a major reset there because of his decision to bring Bobby Johnson with him from Buffalo and to hire Wink.
RE: Eric.  
Mike from Ohio : 4/8/2024 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16460963 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Between keeping Shep over Crowder, forcing Gray to return kicks, and a soft AF training camp…I have no idea what anyone in that building was thinking last year. It’s almost like everything they could do wrong, they did.


The 2022 season fooled a lot of people in the Giants front office. 2023 was the wakeup call.
RE: Schoen  
BleedBlue46 : 4/8/2024 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16460961 AcidTest said:
Quote:
messed up signing Jones to the absurd contract. My concern is that he will overdraft a QB to try and compensate, namely by trading a ton of draft picks to move up to #3.


At least a king's ransom for Maye at 3 would provide hope for him to boom rather than bust. I wouldn't do it, but they might be all in on Maye at 3 if they can with the fallback option being Nabers at 6.
RE: RE: Eric.  
Go Terps : 4/8/2024 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16460969 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16460963 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Between keeping Shep over Crowder, forcing Gray to return kicks, and a soft AF training camp…I have no idea what anyone in that building was thinking last year. It’s almost like everything they could do wrong, they did.



The 2022 season fooled a lot of people in the Giants front office. 2023 was the wakeup call.


I haven't watched this yet, but the headline reflects the idea that the wakeup call was not received.
Shefter - doesn't see First picking QB while trying to "win now" - ( New Window )
*doesn't see Giants  
Go Terps : 4/8/2024 2:58 pm : link
.
RE: We need to look at big picture  
Chris684 : 4/8/2024 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16460957 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
2022: Schoen and Daboll look like rock stars. All signs point to a complete tear down and rebuild. The don't extend the 5th year option on Jones. They cut $40 million in cap. They let a ton of the roster walk, including talented guys like Bradberry. Daboll wins coach of the year as the team surprises everyone in the NFL with a 6-2 start before the bye. Injuries set in but the team gets to the playoffs and wins a playoff game.

2023: For whatever reason, Schoen seems unwilling to part with Barkley in free agency. So instead of franchising Jones (gives the team another "prove it" year) he signs Jones to a ridiculous contract and franchises Barkley, who he should have let walk. Daboll's magic seems to wane as the team seems unprepared for the start of the season, never set on an OL, made strange roster choices (see Sterling Shepard as just one of many).

2024: ????? Are they going to get back on track with the rebuild? Or are they going to still foolishly tie their fate to Jones? As I've posted over and over again, they are clearly trying to upgrade at QB. And fate may conspire against them if an unprecedented 4 QBs go in a row. But Jones isn't the answer. They've got to get his replacement now or next year at the latest. Daboll has to stop the soft camps and preseason and get this team ready for football in September. If players are too fragile to handle practice in August, cut them.


Good summary Eric. I think you're right that the presence of Barkley and trying to approach Jones and Barkley as a package deal is really where they went wrong. I also think that Bitey is correct that all you're seeing from Schoen and Daboll regarding their Jones comments is the fact that they're hedging. They want to be done with Jones, they're going to try to be done with Jones, but he probably will be on the roster in some capacity.

Schoen and Daboll both own a bad 2023 and need to rebound.

Schoen: Jones and Barkley contract fails, Waller fail, Campbell fail.

Daboll: Used the Joe Judge method of soft training camps, OL shuffle, questionable roster cut downs that impacted special teams and WR, the Gano injury disaster in the rain.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Terps  
section125 : 4/8/2024 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16460938 Go Terps said:
Quote:


Schoen made this bed. It didn't just happen to him. Schoen's opportunity to rebound from that is this draft.

Paying Jones was unconscionably foolish.


Water under the bridge at this point. The minute they worry about that mistake they are done(learn is different). Happens more than a couple times per season.

We like the same QBs, apparently. Only difference is who is worthy of #6 pick. I am not convinced past McCarthy at #6, yet I'd take Penix or Nix with a small trade back in a heart beat.
I think Daniel Jones had his chance  
arniefez : 4/8/2024 3:00 pm : link
and it's time for the Giants to move on. I've never seen him flash elite QB traits and now he is a major injury risk. I think it's bad business to play him in 2024.

I also think that every word Joe Schoen said is true. I think the Giants have failed Daniel Jones just as much if not more than they failed Eli post 2011. But that doesn't mean I think the Giants owe Daniel Jones anything at this point.

Sometimes things don't work out and everything that could go wrong goes wrong. I think Daniel Jones was dealt a pair of 2's and had to play poker with guys holding full houses. But that's how it goes sometimes.

I understand this isn't how it works with athlete's who have the drive and talent to beat the odds and make it to the NFL. But if I was a family member of his I wouldn't be able to watch him take anymore hits.

From what I've read he is one more wrong hit to his neck away from a living a compromised life after football. We're talking about a 27 year old who will have been paid 100 million dollars when 2024 ends. He's got an almost unlimited opportunity for a fantastic life waiting for him after football if he's healthy enough to enjoy it.
 
christian : 4/8/2024 3:03 pm : link
Glad to see the Jerry Reese troll make an appearance on a thread about Schoen.

You can't make this shit up.
eric and sfgf a few things to note  
Eric on Li : 4/8/2024 3:03 pm : link
1. first choice before wink was keeping graham, who chose to go to vegas. AP kept him so he is going into year 3 and coming off a good 2nd year that had them 9th in ppg (better than wink either year).

2. when hired, wink was considered a home run by most on his reputation, and it was a known that he/daboll werent familiar with each other. after year 1 wink got some HC consideration (ind finalist?) and i think even some ast of the year consideration because it was considered he did a very good job despite a unit lacking talent (true).

3. nobody knows what they dont know. which is the greatest pitfall of doing things for the first time or hiring people to do things for the first time. daboll and schoen were going to get things wrong, and they did. in year 1 they succeeded in spite of those things they got wrong, in year 2 they didnt. now they do their best to learn from those things and not make the same mistakes over again. they have hired a non-rookie but seemingly low profile DC. they quickly moved on from bobby johnson. id imagine we will see a more physical training camp and fewer shots on injury riddled vets like waller (i suppose we have already seen that in this years FA).
Go Terps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 3:18 pm : link
I'm listening to Schefter-Leonard, Schefter makes it clear he doesn't know. He says he's guessing.
Agree with Terps  
LW_Giants : 4/8/2024 3:19 pm : link
I'm starting to get a distinct feeling that unless a top 3 QB falls in their laps, they won't be drafting one. If that's the case, then Schoen's evaluation must be tied to Jones. If Jones fails, so too should Schoen. He made his bed, now he's got to lie in it.
RE: Agree with Terps  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/8/2024 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16460993 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
I'm starting to get a distinct feeling that unless a top 3 QB falls in their laps, they won't be drafting one. If that's the case, then Schoen's evaluation must be tied to Jones. If Jones fails, so too should Schoen. He made his bed, now he's got to lie in it.


Then he’ll be out of a job. And deservedly so. Tying yourself to Jones…idiocy beyond comprehension.
we're  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 3:28 pm : link
getting way ahead of ourselves here.

The Giants are clearly interested in upgrading at QB. Whether it works out or not remains to be seen.
RE: we're  
LW_Giants : 4/8/2024 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16461000 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
getting way ahead of ourselves here.

The Giants are clearly interested in upgrading at QB. Whether it works out or not remains to be seen.


I guess what remains to be seen is will they be active in that pursuit (i.e. via talking trades of moving up or getting assets to try again next year) or passive (i.e. just sit there and hope the one guy they like (maye) falls in their laps?

I know you'll say the visits indicate they're being active, but it may also just indicate they're covering all their bases.
Eric.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/8/2024 3:33 pm : link
Perhaps, but with this organization…would you be shocked if the QBs we have on the roster right now are still the only QBs we have Week 1? I wouldn’t be.
 
christian : 4/8/2024 3:39 pm : link
The Wink obsession was always weird to me. This was/is my enduring perception of Martindale.

Quote:
It's going to be hilarious to see how fast people turn on Wink
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/8/2022 6:01 pm : link
or his "personality" when this edition of his defense allows 30 points for the first time

christian : 9/8/2022 6:57 pm : link
Wink has the personality fans love in a winner, and detest in a loser.

Daboll is more my speed. Wink is a little obnoxious for my taste. But I’m sure I’ll love him if the Giants field a top 10 defense.

Ten Ton and Christian
Jimmy Googs : 9/8/2022 7:06 pm : link
totally agree.

I am not "buying" on Wink just yet. The Daboll output feels more genuine at this point vs. Wink, but let's see how these 2 guys manage the 2022 season.

Turbulence ahead, please fasten your seat-belt...


Hiring that bozo is the worst mistake Daboll has made.
LW_Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 3:42 pm : link
We know they have talked to teams about trading up. Schoen has even said that in the past.

The more telling thing is 30 visits, private meetings, and sending entire staffs to Pro Days. You don't do that unless you are really interested.
RE: Eric.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16461007 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Perhaps, but with this organization…would you be shocked if the QBs we have on the roster right now are still the only QBs we have Week 1? I wouldn’t be.


Shocked? No.

Because we're in some weird freaking year where four quarterbacks may go in the top 5.

I think  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/8/2024 3:46 pm : link
Daboll is a little over rated. I saw one dope say "Daboll will win a SB" prior to last season.

The negatives are adding up and I think he needs to show a lot of progress as a HC regardless of the QB. If this team is again unprepared and not executing the fundamentals of the game pretty consistently they should move on.

This franchise has had some great HC's and standards should remain very high.
RE: RE: Eric.  
LW_Giants : 4/8/2024 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16461025 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16461007 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Perhaps, but with this organization…would you be shocked if the QBs we have on the roster right now are still the only QBs we have Week 1? I wouldn’t be.



Shocked? No.

Because we're in some weird freaking year where four quarterbacks may go in the top 5.


Would you be shocked if three of the top 4 went before the giants and then they pass on who is left? Because I wouldn't be.
LW_Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 3:52 pm : link
Shocked?

No.

But the point is not to draft any QB, but the QB who the franchise thinks will be a top 8 QB in the NFL.

If they pass on that guy, I would be shocked.

But if they pass on that guy, that suggests to me they were not sold on him.

Again, the Giants wouldn't be wasting their valuable time and effort on all of these quarterbacks if they weren't trying to replace Jones.
A Pro-Jones Thread  
Jim in Tampa : 4/8/2024 3:56 pm : link
I thought that BBI had actually moved on from these types of threads.

I guess some still want to keep hope alive.
RE: I think  
christian : 4/8/2024 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16461034 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Daboll is a little over rated. I saw one dope say "Daboll will win a SB" prior to last season.


That was me. After winning COY and a playoff game with an incredibly undermanned team, why wouldn't fans feel confident with the right team Daboll could win a Super Bowl?
RE: Schoen  
JFIB : 4/8/2024 3:58 pm : link
In comment 16460902 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
traded UP twice last year, as if we only had a couple of holes on the roster. 12 months later it's obvious to anyone that there are more holes than solid players.

How the hell did he misjudge the roster so badly last year? And this year giving up picks for Burns? We're not a player away. The Burns trade seems like Leonard Williams redux.


I think that's the wrong way to look at it. Brian Burns is waaaaay better than any player we could draft in the 2nd round this year. If you don't make moves to improve a shitty roster how will it ever get better?
One thing  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 3:59 pm : link
fans keep falling for is the notion that drafting a position "fixes" the problem.

There were hundreds of threads two years ago that insisted the Giants must take a RT with one of their top seven picks.

It's not just about the position, but making the right selection.

Or you're in the same spot a year later.(worse for a QB because you'll probably give the dud 3-4 years first).
RE: LW_Giants  
KennyHill48 : 4/8/2024 4:00 pm : link
In comment 16461042 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Shocked?

No.

But the point is not to draft any QB, but the QB who the franchise thinks will be a top 8 QB in the NFL.

If they pass on that guy, I would be shocked.

But if they pass on that guy, that suggests to me they were not sold on him.

Again, the Giants wouldn't be wasting their valuable time and effort on all of these quarterbacks if they weren't trying to replace Jones.


Agreed Eric. I would add that I think if they were really not into McCarthy as some have suggested they would not have had him in for an official visit or done a private workout. The fact that they have gone this deep with him shows to me that they are at least torn on whether he is someone they will trade up for/take at 6 and could still be coming to a final landing spot on that. Same can be said for Maye and Pennix (although I am not sure if they did a workout with him). I think if the Giants were really not into McCarthy they would have kept their interactions with him to a meeting, like they did with Nix and Daniels.
KennyHill48  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 4:02 pm : link
The other thing is what Schoen said is that the pre-draft process isn't just about learning who to draft, but learning who not to draft.

So they may come out of these meetings either loving a guy or saying he's not the right fit.
When is this from?  
j_rud : 4/8/2024 4:03 pm : link
.
 
christian : 4/8/2024 4:08 pm : link
I say this without a hint of sarcasm, that I believe there is a path to winning a Super Bowl with Jones.

But I think that would require him to stay healthy all year, run the ball at a productivity level near Ljax or similar, the pass catchers lead the league in YAC, have an elite young running back, and a top 5 defense.

Or more simply everything else around him be great, and not rely on him passing the football.
RE: One thing  
Colin@gbn : 4/8/2024 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16461057 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
fans keep falling for is the notion that drafting a position "fixes" the problem.

There were hundreds of threads two years ago that insisted the Giants must take a RT with one of their top seven picks.

It's not just about the position, but making the right selection.

Or you're in the same spot a year later.(worse for a QB because you'll probably give the dud 3-4 years first).


On this Eric I can agree 100%. Drives me crazy on draft night when the Kiper's of this world will spout 'well the Buckeroos have filled a huge need at ... or whatever' after they've made the pick.

I would diagree somewhat with the 'the Giants are trying to replace Jones' argument. They know how the draft works and want to give themselves as many options as they can at the most important position on the field. And one of the prime rules of football is that if you need an elite QB or want one and you have a shot at one you take it.

Myself I have come to a place where I know the Giants are going to get a really good player at #6 or wherever they end up and I am quite prepared at this point to let the process play out and see what they actually do and let them drive themselves crazy trying to figure out all the perms and combs. In the end I don't think there really is a right answer. Certainly there is no answer that is in any way shape or form 'guaranteed!.
RE: LW_Giants  
LW_Giants : 4/8/2024 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16461042 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Shocked?

No.

But the point is not to draft any QB, but the QB who the franchise thinks will be a top 8 QB in the NFL.

If they pass on that guy, I would be shocked.

But if they pass on that guy, that suggests to me they were not sold on him.

Again, the Giants wouldn't be wasting their valuable time and effort on all of these quarterbacks if they weren't trying to replace Jones.


I get what you're saying but that also leads to post hoc rationalization because the Giants can just use the "he wasn't one of our top rated QB's" as an excuse even if they never intended to take one in the first place.
Schoen has to keep adding talent  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 4:16 pm : link
on the field, not chasing a QB they are not in love with.. Regardless of how you feel about DJ, clearly Daboll liked him enough to ok the signing by Schoen -not saying he is the answer overall but he can win if healthy BUT that was broght into question when his protection collapsed around him and his weapons ended up on the sidelines.. this draft should be about adding talent and depth.. we were too thin all over the field last year... so possibly picking up more picks not giving them away on a QB who doesnt fit the metrics they are looking for can and should be on the table.. IMO thats why they spent so much time with all the QBs -if it dont fit dont force it. there are no easy answers except let the draft come to them and IMO its always about Defense wins championships -start there
RE: One thing  
bw in dc : 4/8/2024 4:16 pm : link
In comment 16461057 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
fans keep falling for is the notion that drafting a position "fixes" the problem.

There were hundreds of threads two years ago that insisted the Giants must take a RT with one of their top seven picks.

It's not just about the position, but making the right selection.

Or you're in the same spot a year later.(worse for a QB because you'll probably give the dud 3-4 years first).


I don't sense that with QB. I think the board understands the risk and the coin toss odds...at best.

However, I do get that "problem solved" vibe with WR. Many on this board think there are sure-things at WR and we'll fix that issue once and for all. I think there is some wishful thinking there, too...
Colin@gbn  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 4:17 pm : link
Nothing wrong with what you said, but the reality of the NFL seems to be that unless you have the stud QB, you're not likely to to be a serious contender.

The counter-argument would be "look at the 49ers"... a loaded team who arguably lifts the play of their QB. However, they seem to be an outlier.

Cutting to the chase, does anyone really see Daniel Jones getting close to a Super Bowl? Heck, one can question if Daniel Jones' health will even allow him to be in the NFL three years from now.

So when looking building a team, you have to get the QB. You have to find your Phil Simms, your Eli Manning.
LW_Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 4:19 pm : link
You're too emotionally scarred by this.

You're operating out of mindset that says unless the Giants draft a QB in the first round, then the draft is a disaster.

I can't agree with you on that. It would be unfortunate, but simply taking a QB doesn't necessarily fix anything.
RE: RE: One thing  
Jim in Tampa : 4/8/2024 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16461083 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
In comment 16461057 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


fans keep falling for is the notion that drafting a position "fixes" the problem.

There were hundreds of threads two years ago that insisted the Giants must take a RT with one of their top seven picks.

It's not just about the position, but making the right selection.

Or you're in the same spot a year later.(worse for a QB because you'll probably give the dud 3-4 years first).



On this Eric I can agree 100%. Drives me crazy on draft night when the Kiper's of this world will spout 'well the Buckeroos have filled a huge need at ... or whatever' after they've made the pick.

I would diagree somewhat with the 'the Giants are trying to replace Jones' argument. They know how the draft works and want to give themselves as many options as they can at the most important position on the field. And one of the prime rules of football is that if you need an elite QB or want one and you have a shot at one you take it.

Myself I have come to a place where I know the Giants are going to get a really good player at #6 or wherever they end up and I am quite prepared at this point to let the process play out and see what they actually do and let them drive themselves crazy trying to figure out all the perms and combs. In the end I don't think there really is a right answer. Certainly there is no answer that is in any way shape or form 'guaranteed!.

Colin. Good to hear from you!

Not to miller this thread, but I was wondering if you were going to do your annual BBI - Q&A thread this year, and if so, when?
Giants and Daniel Jones  
TyreeHelmet : 4/8/2024 4:20 pm : link
Only time in history a blocked field goal has completely ended a season. Such an absurd excuse.

How about Schoen saying he needs better play from the QB and a top 10 highest paid player in the league?

I'm so tired of the excuses with this guy. Why doesn't Evan Neal get the same rope and excuses for him? And he's only 2 seasons in and hasn't gotten a big contract.
RE: Giants and Daniel Jones  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16461104 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
Only time in history a blocked field goal has completely ended a season. Such an absurd excuse.

How about Schoen saying he needs better play from the QB and a top 10 highest paid player in the league?

I'm so tired of the excuses with this guy. Why doesn't Evan Neal get the same rope and excuses for him? And he's only 2 seasons in and hasn't gotten a big contract.


That's not all that he said, The OP cherry-picked an article that is using quotes from the year-end presser (really old news) and his presser at the Combine and/or annual meeting (old news). For example, Schoen said Neal has to play better. Nothing here is new.
RE: RE: Giants and Daniel Jones  
TyreeHelmet : 4/8/2024 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16461107 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16461104 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


Only time in history a blocked field goal has completely ended a season. Such an absurd excuse.

How about Schoen saying he needs better play from the QB and a top 10 highest paid player in the league?

I'm so tired of the excuses with this guy. Why doesn't Evan Neal get the same rope and excuses for him? And he's only 2 seasons in and hasn't gotten a big contract.



That's not all that he said, The OP cherry-picked an article that is using quotes from the year-end presser (really old news) and his presser at the Combine and/or annual meeting (old news). For example, Schoen said Neal has to play better. Nothing here is new.


I get that and the post is misleading. But I've heard the excuse that the "blocked FG derailed the season" way too often. I know Thomas got hurt on the play but shouldn't a top 10 paid NFL qb be able to give you a decent passable offense even with some injuries to his surroundings?

The offense needs more talent but he's a major part if not most of the problem. He can't play QB at a high level.

I think you can get to  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/8/2024 4:31 pm : link
at least to a championship game with a solid QB. History has shown this in most every decade. I do think expensive and average at your QB position makes it harder.

Most of the same fundamentals exist on those type of teams. Strong running game (with your RB's) and very good D is a good place to start.

Right now, the Giants are failing in those fundamentals. Hopefully they are finally addressed heading into year 3.

BTW Neal was the right pick  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 4:34 pm : link
anyone calling Neal a bust needs to look at what he was dealing with - a foot and ankle injury, a weak or unsure Guard next to him and more importantly a coach that thought it would be a good idea for him to train with another coach during last yrs offseason WTF?! -this really sent off the alarm bells for me.. This had disaster written all over it. Daboll leaned on his OL coach too much. I think he learned from it.

As for Bobby Johnson -why would a coach want to have his player train with another coach that never worked with him before -btw AT did the same but he went back to his college coach after his rough rookie season...

Neal had Saban as his coach -does anyone really think he didnt understand the player and his talent evaluation? Dallas had him #1 on their board and they seem to know OL pretty well.. so Im really looking forward to seeing what this new coaching and training staff do.. I highly doubt this is a miss as bad as it seems, we shall see

But Schoen did add a lot of talent on both sides of the Oline too. The new Guards will also help the Center who was on his own most of the year

RE: I think you can get to  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16461122 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
at least to a championship game with a solid QB. History has shown this in most every decade. I do think expensive and average at your QB position makes it harder.

Most of the same fundamentals exist on those type of teams. Strong running game (with your RB's) and very good D is a good place to start.

Right now, the Giants are failing in those fundamentals. Hopefully they are finally addressed heading into year 3.


Define "solid"?

With virtually the same cast of surrounding talent, there was no discernible difference between Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito. In fact, from a TD perspective, DeVito was the better player.
RE: BTW Neal was the right pick  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16461129 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
anyone calling Neal a bust needs to look at what he was dealing with - a foot and ankle injury, a weak or unsure Guard next to him and more importantly a coach that thought it would be a good idea for him to train with another coach during last yrs offseason WTF?! -this really sent off the alarm bells for me.. This had disaster written all over it. Daboll leaned on his OL coach too much. I think he learned from it.

As for Bobby Johnson -why would a coach want to have his player train with another coach that never worked with him before -btw AT did the same but he went back to his college coach after his rough rookie season...

Neal had Saban as his coach -does anyone really think he didnt understand the player and his talent evaluation? Dallas had him #1 on their board and they seem to know OL pretty well.. so Im really looking forward to seeing what this new coaching and training staff do.. I highly doubt this is a miss as bad as it seems, we shall see

But Schoen did add a lot of talent on both sides of the Oline too. The new Guards will also help the Center who was on his own most of the year


The odds have shifted completely in the favor of Neal being a bust. And the Giants themselves just hedged their bets with the signing of Eluemunor.

You seem to be in denial about much of the roster.
RE: RE: One thing  
section125 : 4/8/2024 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16461097 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16461057 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


fans keep falling for is the notion that drafting a position "fixes" the problem.

There were hundreds of threads two years ago that insisted the Giants must take a RT with one of their top seven picks.

It's not just about the position, but making the right selection.

Or you're in the same spot a year later.(worse for a QB because you'll probably give the dud 3-4 years first).



I don't sense that with QB. I think the board understands the risk and the coin toss odds...at best.

However, I do get that "problem solved" vibe with WR. Many on this board think there are sure-things at WR and we'll fix that issue once and for all. I think there is some wishful thinking there, too...


You are too smart to think anyone on here thinks drafting a WR solves anything other than it vastly improves the WR corps. If you truly think that is what people feel than you are so blinded that you cannot comprehend that players in the draft usually take 2 years to reveal who they are.

One other thing that all the QB or bust people have to understand, if they take McCarthy, it is quite doubtful he plays before midseason and I would not be surprised if it isn't until next year. I doubt Daboll throws him to the wolves. It is possible Penix and Nix could play earlier because they have so many more years playing time but Maye and McCarthy have a lot of fixing and learning to do, apparently Maye needs a lot.

While I certainly want a QB, I also understand he will be riding the pine for a while, so next year is likely Lock and Jones in some combo.
and completely changed the  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 4:42 pm : link
offensive line coaching staff. one thing that Schoen also pointed too was the toughness and physicality of the Titans team, probably why they added so many of their coaches to this staff too. This draft is more important for the overall build of the team than trading it away for a guy that is an if at the QB position.
RE: KennyHill48  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16461060 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The other thing is what Schoen said is that the pre-draft process isn't just about learning who to draft, but learning who not to draft.

So they may come out of these meetings either loving a guy or saying he's not the right fit.


Great point
RE: LW_Giants  
LW_Giants : 4/8/2024 4:42 pm : link
In comment 16461101 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You're too emotionally scarred by this.

You're operating out of mindset that says unless the Giants draft a QB in the first round, then the draft is a disaster.

I can't agree with you on that. It would be unfortunate, but simply taking a QB doesn't necessarily fix anything.


I am definitely emotionally scarred lol, but deservedly so. What have the Giants done in the last decade to warrant anything but skepticism?
RE: the other  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16460965 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
knock on Daboll that I forgot to include was the coaching staff. There was a major reset there because of his decision to bring Bobby Johnson with him from Buffalo and to hire Wink.


Absolutely misfire on Johnson by Daboll -Wink was an unknown commodity that talked a good game btw Harbaugh was right
RE: RE: I think you can get to  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16461134 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16461122 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


at least to a championship game with a solid QB. History has shown this in most every decade. I do think expensive and average at your QB position makes it harder.

Most of the same fundamentals exist on those type of teams. Strong running game (with your RB's) and very good D is a good place to start.

Right now, the Giants are failing in those fundamentals. Hopefully they are finally addressed heading into year 3.




Define "solid"?

With virtually the same cast of surrounding talent, there was no discernible difference between Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito. In fact, from a TD perspective, DeVito was the better player.


Devitto benefitted from a healthier OL the return of Thomas alone was a benefit not to mention Saquaon ws back playing as well.
TheBlueprintNC  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 4:48 pm : link
The roster wasn't that much different. The OL was still a mess. Saquon was not terribly productive. DeVito benefited from a defense creating more turnovers.

But DeVito won three games. He threw the ball down the field. He threw three TDs in one game, something Jones hasn't done in years.

The point is one was dirt cheap and the other $160 million.

Jones isn't what you think he is.
RE: RE: BTW Neal was the right pick  
TheBlueprintNC : 4/8/2024 4:50 pm : link
In comment 16461137 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16461129 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


anyone calling Neal a bust needs to look at what he was dealing with - a foot and ankle injury, a weak or unsure Guard next to him and more importantly a coach that thought it would be a good idea for him to train with another coach during last yrs offseason WTF?! -this really sent off the alarm bells for me.. This had disaster written all over it. Daboll leaned on his OL coach too much. I think he learned from it.

As for Bobby Johnson -why would a coach want to have his player train with another coach that never worked with him before -btw AT did the same but he went back to his college coach after his rough rookie season...

Neal had Saban as his coach -does anyone really think he didnt understand the player and his talent evaluation? Dallas had him #1 on their board and they seem to know OL pretty well.. so Im really looking forward to seeing what this new coaching and training staff do.. I highly doubt this is a miss as bad as it seems, we shall see

But Schoen did add a lot of talent on both sides of the Oline too. The new Guards will also help the Center who was on his own most of the year




The odds have shifted completely in the favor of Neal being a bust. And the Giants themselves just hedged their bets with the signing of Eluemunor.

You seem to be in denial about much of the roster.


We shall see about Neal.. but hedging bets is the important lesson they learned from last year no?
TheBlueprintNC  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 4:54 pm : link
No, the important lesson from last year was the roster sucks.
RE: TheBlueprintNC  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/8/2024 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16461157 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The roster wasn't that much different. The OL was still a mess. Saquon was not terribly productive. DeVito benefited from a defense creating more turnovers.

But DeVito won three games. He threw the ball down the field. He threw three TDs in one game, something Jones hasn't done in years.

The point is one was dirt cheap and the other $160 million.

Jones isn't what you think he is.


Don’t bother. He is part of the cult.
RE: LW_Giants  
Go Terps : 4/8/2024 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16461101 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You're too emotionally scarred by this.

You're operating out of mindset that says unless the Giants draft a QB in the first round, then the draft is a disaster.

I can't agree with you on that. It would be unfortunate, but simply taking a QB doesn't necessarily fix anything.


It's not that this draft specifically is a disaster with no QB, it's that the Giants are not trying to improve a disaster QB situation.

Schoen inherited a terrible QB room. This will be 3 FA periods, 3 drafts, and 2 trade deadlines where the only move of substance was to give Daniel Jones $82M.

Enough. Schoen will have had 24 draft picks as GM by the time this draft is over. He's had enormous amounts of cap space to work with. Jones/Lock/DeVito is an unacceptable result.

If it comes down to Penix at 6 as the last resort that is better than getting more weapons for Daniel.

Of course we're getting emotional. We care if the Giants win or lose; drafting more weapons for Daniel is going to mean more losing.

Enough.
RE: One thing  
HardTruth : 4/8/2024 5:13 pm : link
In comment 16461057 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
fans keep falling for is the notion that drafting a position "fixes" the problem.

There were hundreds of threads two years ago that insisted the Giants must take a RT with one of their top seven picks.

It's not just about the position, but making the right selection.

Or you're in the same spot a year later.(worse for a QB because you'll probably give the dud 3-4 years first).



The Giants are one of the only teams that gives a QB that long

Guys drafted with or after Jones that teams moved on

Dwayne Haskins
Drew Lock
Zack Wilson
Mac Jones
Trey Lance
Justin Fields
Kenny Pickett
Sam Howell
Desnond Ridder

The only guys still with teams

Kyler Murray
Justin Herbert
Tua
QBs drafted last year




GT.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/8/2024 5:14 pm : link
A DJ Lock DeVito QB room this fall is so depressing…I don’t even want to contemplate it.
RE: TheBlueprintNC  
HardTruth : 4/8/2024 5:18 pm : link
In comment 16461165 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
No, the important lesson from last year was the roster sucks.


The lesson I took was that a journeyman backup and undrafted rookie QBd this team to 5-6 while our starting QB was 1-5 with 5 blowout losses
RE: RE: TheBlueprintNC  
Sean : 4/8/2024 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16461185 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In comment 16461165 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


No, the important lesson from last year was the roster sucks.



The lesson I took was that a journeyman backup and undrafted rookie QBd this team to 5-6 while our starting QB was 1-5 with 5 blowout losses

Yep.
the leaps some of you take  
djm : 4/8/2024 5:31 pm : link
..
this place is going to be hilarious  
djm : 4/8/2024 5:34 pm : link
if Jones plays well early on next season.

Just to remind some, this would be a good thing.
RE: this place is going to be hilarious  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/8/2024 5:35 pm : link
In comment 16461203 djm said:
Quote:
if Jones plays well early on next season.

Just to remind some, this would be a good thing.


Given his injury history and injury clause, he shouldn’t even see the field this fall.
RE: this place is going to be hilarious  
Scooter185 : 4/8/2024 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16461203 djm said:
Quote:
if Jones plays well early on next season.

Just to remind some, this would be a good thing.


Keep huffing that copium
RE: this place is going to be hilarious  
JonC : 4/8/2024 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16461203 djm said:
Quote:
if Jones plays well early on next season.

Just to remind some, this would be a good thing.


Drum up his value, sure, but what are the odds of that. He stinks.
RE: RE: this place is going to be hilarious  
djm : 4/8/2024 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16461205 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16461203 djm said:


Quote:


if Jones plays well early on next season.

Just to remind some, this would be a good thing.



Given his injury history and injury clause, he shouldn’t even see the field this fall.


Perhaps. Depends on how the powers that be view Jones. I think they like him a lot more than you do, but I don't know if I disagree with you. I don't know if I am comfortable either.

But if he does play, he might play well if he's got time to let plays develop. I might even go as far as to say he will definitely play well, at least for his standards.
we want the same thing  
djm : 4/8/2024 5:43 pm : link
here's to a perfect offseason and draft.
Go Terps  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/8/2024 5:46 pm : link
Look at the draft classes in 2022 and 2023 (and with the latter, where the Giants were picking).
RE: this place is going to be hilarious  
bw in dc : 4/8/2024 5:52 pm : link
In comment 16461203 djm said:
Quote:
if Jones plays well early on next season.

Just to remind some, this would be a good thing.


Define well.

Well for Daniel Jones? Or well for the rest of the QB universe in the NFL?

RE: LW_Giants  
Matt M. : 4/8/2024 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16461042 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Shocked?

No.

But the point is not to draft any QB, but the QB who the franchise thinks will be a top 8 QB in the NFL.

If they pass on that guy, I would be shocked.

But if they pass on that guy, that suggests to me they were not sold on him.

Again, the Giants wouldn't be wasting their valuable time and effort on all of these quarterbacks if they weren't trying to replace Jones.
IF that guy is McCarthy, I'd probably pass on him. If it's any of the other 3 (not likely, but MAYBE Maye), I snatch him up. Otherwise, I take Odunze and see if Nix is there in round 2.
RE: this place is going to be hilarious  
56goat : 4/8/2024 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16461203 djm said:
Quote:
if Jones plays well early on next season.

Just to remind some, this would be a good thing.


Sure it is possible, but the real question - is it probable. The data doesn't support that conclusion.
RE: Go Terps  
Now Mike in MD : 4/8/2024 6:27 pm : link
In comment 16461225 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Look at the draft classes in 2022 and 2023 (and with the latter, where the Giants were picking).


That's the problem in a nutshell. It's easy to scream "Just Get a QB!" But the talent needs to warrant picking a particular player when he is available. Just picking a QB for the sake of picking a QB is just a dumb approach to drafting.

I like Penix a lot. More so than most here, but I would never advocate picking him at 6. He's a late first/2nd ruond guy for me. You don't pick a Penix if Nabers or Odunze are on the Board. That would be insanity.

As Sy sagaciously said, picking Penix at 6 is putting on cologne when you need a shower.

So unfortunately for us, we might not have a QB available at 6 that is worth the 6th pick in the draft and other teams might be leapfrog us to move up. Nevermind, I don't even know for certain whether Maye or JJM are worth the draft capital required to move up.

So if we don't go QB in the first, it's not necessarily because Schoen doesn't see the need. It's refusing to shop when you're hungry.
RE: this place is going to be hilarious  
christian : 4/8/2024 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16461203 djm said:
Quote:
if Jones plays well early on next season.

Just to remind some, this would be a good thing.


Seems like you think this is some kind of gotcha.

You know what I'd think? I'd be rooting for Jones to do well like I do every game he plays.

And simultaneously I'd be worried about the long term prospects regarding his durability, talent, and cost.
RE: RE: Go Terps  
Go Terps : 4/8/2024 7:23 pm : link
In comment 16461286 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 16461225 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Look at the draft classes in 2022 and 2023 (and with the latter, where the Giants were picking).



That's the problem in a nutshell. It's easy to scream "Just Get a QB!" But the talent needs to warrant picking a particular player when he is available. Just picking a QB for the sake of picking a QB is just a dumb approach to drafting.

I like Penix a lot. More so than most here, but I would never advocate picking him at 6. He's a late first/2nd ruond guy for me. You don't pick a Penix if Nabers or Odunze are on the Board. That would be insanity.

As Sy sagaciously said, picking Penix at 6 is putting on cologne when you need a shower.

So unfortunately for us, we might not have a QB available at 6 that is worth the 6th pick in the draft and other teams might be leapfrog us to move up. Nevermind, I don't even know for certain whether Maye or JJM are worth the draft capital required to move up.

So if we don't go QB in the first, it's not necessarily because Schoen doesn't see the need. It's refusing to shop when you're hungry.


Putting cologne on is better than smelling like shit. And no one is saying you can't put cologne on today and take a shower tomorrow.

What isn't clear is how drafting Nabers is the equivalent of taking the shower.
RE: RE: I’m seeing it as more excuse making for jones  
kickoff : 4/8/2024 7:42 pm : link
In comment 16460870 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
In comment 16460855 The_Boss said:


Quote:


From the guy who built the team.



I dont see it that way I think his perspective is correct, I also think he knows he needs to do in this draft and that is continue to build young talent depth


Correct, agree with you and JS. Many on this board don't like what he's saying because he's citing FACTS that they don't want to hear. I'll go with the professionals, JS and BD anytime rather than the make-believe experts on this board. There will be major disappointment here when the Giants don't trade up for the QB and take a WR at 6. The only exception to my post would be if one of the top 3 QBs was to fall to them at 6 and I don't see that happening, but anything is possible. JS has shown me to be a rational and quality GM who has a plan and won't jump off course at the first sign of disapproval.
RE: RE: RE: I’m seeing it as more excuse making for jones  
HardTruth : 4/8/2024 9:18 pm : link
In comment 16461370 kickoff said:
Quote:
In comment 16460870 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


In comment 16460855 The_Boss said:


Quote:


From the guy who built the team.



I dont see it that way I think his perspective is correct, I also think he knows he needs to do in this draft and that is continue to build young talent depth



Correct, agree with you and JS. Many on this board don't like what he's saying because he's citing FACTS that they don't want to hear. I'll go with the professionals, JS and BD anytime rather than the make-believe experts on this board. There will be major disappointment here when the Giants don't trade up for the QB and take a WR at 6. The only exception to my post would be if one of the top 3 QBs was to fall to them at 6 and I don't see that happening, but anything is possible. JS has shown me to be a rational and quality GM who has a plan and won't jump off course at the first sign of disapproval.



Schoen is rational?

He did not pick up the 5th year option on Jones for 22 mil and then a year later opts to not tag him at 1/32 and instead signs him for 4/160 and is now exploring QBs at 6

He offered Saquon a contract during the season that he rejects, then he pulls the offer. Then he tags Saquon for 1/11 mil and a long term 3 yr deal falls apart over just over 2 mil spread over 3 years. Then he refuses to trade Saquon during the season on a 2-6 team and then doesn’t tag him and doesn’t sign him to a deal and loses him to our biggest rival.

Shall I go on? Does any of this make a lot of rational sense?
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m seeing it as more excuse making for jones  
section125 : 5:55 am : link
In comment 16461474 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In comment 16461370 kickoff said:


Quote:


In comment 16460870 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:


In comment 16460855 The_Boss said:


Quote:


From the guy who built the team.



I dont see it that way I think his perspective is correct, I also think he knows he needs to do in this draft and that is continue to build young talent depth



Correct, agree with you and JS. Many on this board don't like what he's saying because he's citing FACTS that they don't want to hear. I'll go with the professionals, JS and BD anytime rather than the make-believe experts on this board. There will be major disappointment here when the Giants don't trade up for the QB and take a WR at 6. The only exception to my post would be if one of the top 3 QBs was to fall to them at 6 and I don't see that happening, but anything is possible. JS has shown me to be a rational and quality GM who has a plan and won't jump off course at the first sign of disapproval.




Schoen is rational?

He did not pick up the 5th year option on Jones for 22 mil and then a year later opts to not tag him at 1/32 and instead signs him for 4/160 and is now exploring QBs at 6

He offered Saquon a contract during the season that he rejects, then he pulls the offer. Then he tags Saquon for 1/11 mil and a long term 3 yr deal falls apart over just over 2 mil spread over 3 years. Then he refuses to trade Saquon during the season on a 2-6 team and then doesn’t tag him and doesn’t sign him to a deal and loses him to our biggest rival.

Shall I go on? Does any of this make a lot of rational sense?


Aside from the 4/$160 pretty much, yes. And I would have traded Barkley. But I can, and it has been done several times here, defend each of the things you listed.
I think Schoen is a smart guy  
Sean : 6:54 am : link
His drafts have been okay. He hasn't landed any elite top end talent, but he's drafted solid players.

His biggest move to date has been the Burns trade. What de does at QB will ultimately determine how he does here. It's hard for me to imagine Jones in 2024 as an acceptable option.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 