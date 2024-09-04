Summary of Giants Draft Reports and Asshat Rumblings BleedBlue46 : 4/9/2024 1:54 pm

-Daboll loves Nabers

-RV and Woodstock's connected friend say we aren't interested in JJM

-We have been trying to trade up for Maye, but unwilling to pay whatever it takes (reportedly more than 3 1sts)

-Hughes said we like JJM a lot, supposedly this leak angered Schoen

-Vikings are supposedly all in on Maye and appear likely to outbid the Giants if NE is dealing



What this tells me:



Schoen isn't going to pay an insane price for Maye at 3 and that is smart on his part. The odds aren't in our favor trading all that draft capital for a boom or bust prospect when our roster needs a lot of help.



Nabers is our top WR target and as many have speculated Daboll loves the possibilities of having a true Z receiver able to attack defenses from everywhere on the field.



JJM is likely on the table at 6, but not via tradeup, the recent reports about us not liking him smell like they could be an attempt at spreading disinformation knowing we aren't likely to trade up.



My takeaway:



Schoen is planning on letting the draft come to him knowing he will get MHJ, Nabers or JJM at 6 unless he is blown away with a trade-down offer. This is the safest and statistically most sound approach for a team with so many holes.



What do you think?



