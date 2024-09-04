What's your call - Giants trade up, stand pat or trade back?

I would probably bet money it's 2 but it totally depends how many QBs go in the 1st 5 picks. And We have no idea how the Giants actually view these QBs.
If I was to guess I would think we stay at 6 and McCarthy will be there with likely 2 of the top WRs still there. I'm not a McCarthy fan but if the Giants brass likes him, I'm good with it. That said I'll be happy with any of the three WRs. And I still like Maye if he drops, but I don't see it happening. I think Williams, Daniels and Maye are going 1, 2, 3.
If Schoen and Daboll want their QB, I hope they take a swing. However, it seems unlikely unless we get lucky with NE not picking a QB at 3 or Min not making a trade ahead of us. It sounds like we're at 3.
will be available at six. Take the best wide receiver or trade back slightly. If they can get extra draft for next year, that might be able to help them get their quarterback next year. If Michael Peniix is available towards the end of the first round, trade up to get him.
...unfortunately that fun three-game win streak kind of boned us for getting a new QB, but at least we will be getting a legit star WR.
Who knows, maybe someone emerges in college this year like Burrow did in 2019?
There will be 4 promising QBs in 2025: Sanders, Dart, Ward and Ewers. I like Sanders, Dart and Ward. It's not going to be Kenny Pickett level of a bad qh draft, not as good as this one, but I don't think it's going to be bad.
We want to add another offensive weapon for the QB, but nobody, but NOBODY, is talking tackle. They can probably have their pick.
With what they've done in the off-season, the Giants seem content to just have a line that isn't historically awful. Maybe they can get back down to 49 sacks as in '22. And I believe the line was rated very low on run-blocking.
Putting together an elite line helps all the skill players. If we have the potential big-time QB on the bench waiting to replace Jones this season, or starting next year, he'll have a better chance at success.
Didn't the Eagles and the Cowboys make strong offensive lines the backbone of teams that have put years of winning together. I've been a mostly-suffering fan since 1962, and drafting an offensive lineman was boring, but sometimes the right way to go.
Plax is the only star wide receiver from the four Super Bowl teams. Without Plax, good chance we lose the Conference title game to the Packers, but he only caught two passes in the Super Bowl.
Otherwise the team has gotten by with guys like Baker and Ingram and Tyree and Manningham making the major league catches.
Giants miss out on one of the top 4 QBs and decide to trade back to a team that is hungry for Malik Nabers (maybe Bears, who come away with Williams and Nabers in this scenario), pushing assets into next years draft.
Reload with Jones and go WR at 6 and RB in rd 2 and will draft a late round (4-7) QB
I think they will unfortunately pass on McCarthy at the 6 spot and draft either Nabers or Odunze in that order.
I've been thinking about that.
If that plays out, and Schoen doesn't grab a QB the rest of the draft (except maybe a project on day three - late), that may be the biggest story at BBI in a long, long time...
It seems very obvious the Giants want a new QB. Any running it back with DJ is because they couldn't get a QB they want. That should be the only story being discussed, but some here will twist the story to Giants being happy with DJ, they they're doubling/tripling down on DJ, that they're hitching the wagon to him.
Grab the high impact talent at another position The draft simply might not fall the Giants' way before #6. The cost to trade up appears prohibitive and no sense in overdrafting a second tier QB instead of picking a blue chip impact player.
If its Maye or Daniels. You can't keep kicking the can when it comes to QB. It's everything in this league.
Dream scenario is Maye or Daniels falling to 6.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
If I was to guess I would think we stay at 6 and McCarthy will be there with likely 2 of the top WRs still there. I'm not a McCarthy fan but if the Giants brass likes him, I'm good with it. That said I'll be happy with any of the three WRs. And I still like Maye if he drops, but I don't see it happening. I think Williams, Daniels and Maye are going 1, 2, 3.
And I have to imagine Schoen wouldn't over-invest to move up by selling 3 or > future ones.
If we can't do that, and assuming a QB we want won't be at #4, the next correct answer is #4.
Unless they get WR1 at 6 and like a QB like Penix or Nix and trade next years #1 to secure them.
We are in the same glass half empty mindset today Boss. QB hell likely continues.
He could be fresh off a National Championship!
Dare I mention Stetson Bennett?
2) Stay at 6 and draft a qb who falls
3) Stay at 6 and draft a receiver
4) Trade down for multiple picks
2) & 3) Stay at 6 and draft at top qb IF rated highly OR stay at 6 and draft the top WR.
I think they will unfortunately pass on McCarthy at the 6 spot and draft either Nabers or Odunze in that order.
Who knows, maybe someone emerges in college this year like Burrow did in 2019?
Would be both excited and nervous about 1.
Starting to believe that 4 is a major possibility.
I think they will unfortunately pass on McCarthy at the 6 spot and draft either Nabers or Odunze in that order.
I've been thinking about that.
If that plays out, and Schoen doesn't grab a QB the rest of the draft (except maybe a project on day three - late), that may be the biggest story at BBI in a long, long time...
Who knows, maybe someone emerges in college this year like Burrow did in 2019?
There will be 4 promising QBs in 2025: Sanders, Dart, Ward and Ewers. I like Sanders, Dart and Ward. It's not going to be Kenny Pickett level of a bad qh draft, not as good as this one, but I don't think it's going to be bad.
I'd consider trading down, but not out of the top 10.
Still probably much better to take the WR.
With what they've done in the off-season, the Giants seem content to just have a line that isn't historically awful. Maybe they can get back down to 49 sacks as in '22. And I believe the line was rated very low on run-blocking.
Putting together an elite line helps all the skill players. If we have the potential big-time QB on the bench waiting to replace Jones this season, or starting next year, he'll have a better chance at success.
Didn't the Eagles and the Cowboys make strong offensive lines the backbone of teams that have put years of winning together. I've been a mostly-suffering fan since 1962, and drafting an offensive lineman was boring, but sometimes the right way to go.
Plax is the only star wide receiver from the four Super Bowl teams. Without Plax, good chance we lose the Conference title game to the Packers, but he only caught two passes in the Super Bowl.
Otherwise the team has gotten by with guys like Baker and Ingram and Tyree and Manningham making the major league catches.
I don't think a QB that falls (McCarty) will be worth the value at #6.
My preference would be #1 followed by #4, but I think #3 is what will happen.
If 2 doesn't line up right, switch to 3. Again, the WR available have to be top grades.
IF the QB and WR available aren't their cup of tea, consider moving down.
The problem with this type of poll is that there's too many variables. Don't take a QB just to take one. Race to the podium if the QB available is one you covet. Ditto the WR.
We have strong conviction.
What is that , exactly?
We all wish the Giants traded(we don’t care how 1s) for Mahomes. Thing is, no one is sure.
Im good. I think the draft is 7 deep and we draft at 6.
Let it come to us.
4 is not terrible if we get 1 one of the 7. If there are surprises I would try to trade slightly back.
Quote:
Reload with Jones and go WR at 6 and RB in rd 2 and will draft a late round (4-7) QB
I think they will unfortunately pass on McCarthy at the 6 spot and draft either Nabers or Odunze in that order.
I've been thinking about that.
If that plays out, and Schoen doesn't grab a QB the rest of the draft (except maybe a project on day three - late), that may be the biggest story at BBI in a long, long time...
It seems very obvious the Giants want a new QB. Any running it back with DJ is because they couldn't get a QB they want. That should be the only story being discussed, but some here will twist the story to Giants being happy with DJ, they they're doubling/tripling down on DJ, that they're hitching the wagon to him.
Could see a trade up into early round 2 or late round 1 for a QB.
Dream scenario is Maye or Daniels falling to 6.