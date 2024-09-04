for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What's your call - Giants trade up, stand pat or trade back?

Ira : 4/9/2024 7:00 pm
1) Trade up for a top qb
2) Stay at 6 and draft a qb who falls
3) Stay at 6 and draft a receiver
4) Trade down for multiple picks

I'm guessing 2
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/9/2024 7:03 pm : link
3. I can't help this growing feeling that we're running it back with Jones & we need to get him more help.
3  
Capt. Don : 4/9/2024 7:04 pm : link
.
3. it sounds like these receivers could be among the best we ever had  
gogiants : 4/9/2024 7:07 pm : link
..
It’s looking like it’s 3  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/9/2024 7:08 pm : link
The top 4 QBs will go within the top 5 picks.
3  
Spider43 : 4/9/2024 7:09 pm : link
Stand pat, WR1.
I  
g56blue10 : 4/9/2024 7:09 pm : link
Think at the end of the day we remain at 6 and either get a QB or WR.
2  
section125 : 4/9/2024 7:09 pm : link
If 3 happens it is because a QB does not make it to #6. They are not taking a WR for any other reason except to improve the roster.
3  
GFAN52 : 4/9/2024 7:12 pm : link
.
Stand pat  
The Mike : 4/9/2024 7:12 pm : link
Take quarterback if CW, JD or DM falls to them. Otherwise, take the best of the three WRs and then get quarterback on day two or three.
2, 3, or 4 depending  
BleedBlue46 : 4/9/2024 7:20 pm : link
On how it unfolds.
2  
Toth029 : 4/9/2024 7:22 pm : link
But do not oppose doing 1 if that's how Schoen feels about a QB.
2.  
Sean : 4/9/2024 7:23 pm : link
I think they'll draft McCarthy at 6. I'm not ruling out a trade up, but if the reports are true about the Pats asking price I don't think they'll do it.
2 and 3  
ZogZerg : 4/9/2024 7:29 pm : link
.
Well...  
Johnny5 : 4/9/2024 7:33 pm : link
I would probably bet money it's 2 but it totally depends how many QBs go in the 1st 5 picks. And We have no idea how the Giants actually view these QBs.

If I was to guess I would think we stay at 6 and McCarthy will be there with likely 2 of the top WRs still there. I'm not a McCarthy fan but if the Giants brass likes him, I'm good with it. That said I'll be happy with any of the three WRs. And I still like Maye if he drops, but I don't see it happening. I think Williams, Daniels and Maye are going 1, 2, 3.
Cannot trade next year's 1  
Chris in San Diego : 4/9/2024 7:33 pm : link
If things go bad that can be overall #1
Ideally, #1...  
bw in dc : 4/9/2024 7:33 pm : link
but that depends on who the "top QB" target is.

And I have to imagine Schoen wouldn't over-invest to move up by selling 3 or > future ones.

If we can't do that, and assuming a QB we want won't be at #4, the next correct answer is #4.
3  
eric2425ny : 4/9/2024 7:35 pm : link
.
RE: Cannot trade next year's 1  
eric2425ny : 4/9/2024 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16462709 Chris in San Diego said:
Quote:
If things go bad that can be overall #1


Unless they get WR1 at 6 and like a QB like Penix or Nix and trade next years #1 to secure them.
3  
prdave73 : 4/9/2024 7:41 pm : link
or 4. Depends on the WR available. If no MHJ, Ordunze, or Nabers, then 4. Take Terrion Arnold with 1st. WR in the 2nd.
Their QB’s are going to be gone  
The_Boss : 4/9/2024 7:42 pm : link
So there gonna stand pat and take a WR. Then after we finish last in the East, we’ll decide we need to trade up for fucking Carson Beck…
RE: Their QB’s are going to be gone  
eric2425ny : 4/9/2024 7:47 pm : link
In comment 16462729 The_Boss said:
Quote:
So there gonna stand pat and take a WR. Then after we finish last in the East, we’ll decide we need to trade up for fucking Carson Beck…


We are in the same glass half empty mindset today Boss. QB hell likely continues.
1  
Rave7 : 4/9/2024 7:50 pm : link
If Schoen and Daboll want their QB, I hope they take a swing. However, it seems unlikely unless we get lucky with NE not picking a QB at 3 or Min not making a trade ahead of us. It sounds like we're at 3.
1.  
Darwinian : 4/9/2024 7:51 pm : link
.
I would avoid 3. Either trade up for a QB  
LW_Giants : 4/9/2024 7:51 pm : link
or trade down and accumulate assets for 2025. We'll be right back in the top QB race next year and we need to have assets to move up.
RE: Their QB’s are going to be gone  
Blueworm : 4/9/2024 7:54 pm : link
In comment 16462729 The_Boss said:
Quote:
So there gonna stand pat and take a WR. Then after we finish last in the East, we’ll decide we need to trade up for fucking Carson Beck…


He could be fresh off a National Championship!

Dare I mention Stetson Bennett?
Hybrid / 2) & 3) Combo  
Trainmaster : 4/9/2024 7:59 pm : link
1) Trade up for a top qb
2) Stay at 6 and draft a qb who falls
3) Stay at 6 and draft a receiver
4) Trade down for multiple picks

2) & 3) Stay at 6 and draft at top qb IF rated highly OR stay at 6 and draft the top WR.
3 or 4. I don’t think any of the quarterbacks they desire  
DonnieD89 : 4/9/2024 8:09 pm : link
will be available at six. Take the best wide receiver or trade back slightly. If they can get extra draft for next year, that might be able to help them get their quarterback next year. If Michael Peniix is available towards the end of the first round, trade up to get him.
Unfortunately I think Giants  
HardTruth : 4/9/2024 8:45 pm : link
Reload with Jones and go WR at 6 and RB in rd 2 and will draft a late round (4-7) QB

I think they will unfortunately pass on McCarthy at the 6 spot and draft either Nabers or Odunze in that order.
Option 3 and I am ok with it  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/9/2024 8:48 pm : link
...unfortunately that fun three-game win streak kind of boned us for getting a new QB, but at least we will be getting a legit star WR.

Who knows, maybe someone emerges in college this year like Burrow did in 2019?
I’m preparing for 3  
Rjanyg : 4/9/2024 8:48 pm : link
Hoping for 2
Would be both excited and nervous about 1.
Starting to believe that 4 is a major possibility.
RE: Unfortunately I think Giants  
bw in dc : 4/9/2024 8:53 pm : link
In comment 16462820 HardTruth said:
Quote:
Reload with Jones and go WR at 6 and RB in rd 2 and will draft a late round (4-7) QB

I think they will unfortunately pass on McCarthy at the 6 spot and draft either Nabers or Odunze in that order.


I've been thinking about that.

If that plays out, and Schoen doesn't grab a QB the rest of the draft (except maybe a project on day three - late), that may be the biggest story at BBI in a long, long time...
RE: Option 3 and I am ok with it  
BleedBlue46 : 4/9/2024 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16462825 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...unfortunately that fun three-game win streak kind of boned us for getting a new QB, but at least we will be getting a legit star WR.

Who knows, maybe someone emerges in college this year like Burrow did in 2019?


There will be 4 promising QBs in 2025: Sanders, Dart, Ward and Ewers. I like Sanders, Dart and Ward. It's not going to be Kenny Pickett level of a bad qh draft, not as good as this one, but I don't think it's going to be bad.
I think all are in play  
UberAlias : 4/9/2024 9:19 pm : link
Depending on how the picks unfold.
stand pat, QBs gone, take a WR  
Eric on Li : 4/9/2024 9:21 pm : link
either odunze or nabers.
Stand pat.  
ThomasG : 4/9/2024 9:30 pm : link
Amortize off another year with that A-graded deal with Jones.
Stand pat  
David B. : 4/9/2024 9:32 pm : link
Take one of the stud WRs.

I'd consider trading down, but not out of the top 10.

Still probably much better to take the WR.
In  
AcidTest : 4/9/2024 9:32 pm : link
this order: 2,3,4,1.
3  
eugibs : 4/9/2024 9:34 pm : link
Please
One or two  
Scooter185 : 4/9/2024 9:36 pm : link
Three would be a massive disappointment and four I'd throw my TV out the window
Two  
Boatie Warrant : 4/9/2024 9:57 pm : link
I think WR is going to be the way they go
Whoops 3 that is  
Boatie Warrant : 4/9/2024 9:58 pm : link
3
#2  
Go Terps : 4/9/2024 10:04 pm : link
Trying to stay positive.
One or two  
jvm52106 : 4/9/2024 10:18 pm : link
And I want Maye or JJM!
I just don't get it.  
Reese's Pieces : 4/9/2024 10:23 pm : link
We want to add another offensive weapon for the QB, but nobody, but NOBODY, is talking tackle. They can probably have their pick.

With what they've done in the off-season, the Giants seem content to just have a line that isn't historically awful. Maybe they can get back down to 49 sacks as in '22. And I believe the line was rated very low on run-blocking.

Putting together an elite line helps all the skill players. If we have the potential big-time QB on the bench waiting to replace Jones this season, or starting next year, he'll have a better chance at success.

Didn't the Eagles and the Cowboys make strong offensive lines the backbone of teams that have put years of winning together. I've been a mostly-suffering fan since 1962, and drafting an offensive lineman was boring, but sometimes the right way to go.

Plax is the only star wide receiver from the four Super Bowl teams. Without Plax, good chance we lose the Conference title game to the Packers, but he only caught two passes in the Super Bowl.

Otherwise the team has gotten by with guys like Baker and Ingram and Tyree and Manningham making the major league catches.



I'd rather they pick Alt than Nabers  
Go Terps : 4/9/2024 10:58 pm : link
.
Stand Pat  
uconngiant : 4/9/2024 11:51 pm : link
unless you can drop a spot or two and pick up another pick this year. I know Alt will have his suitors as he is the best left tackle in this draft. We still have to see the top five teams do
3  
bob_in_ec : 4/10/2024 5:59 am : link
Select a high impact player
#3  
pa_giant_fan : 4/10/2024 7:37 am : link
WR is the pick
Trade back  
Heisenberg : 4/10/2024 8:46 am : link
Giants miss out on one of the top 4 QBs and decide to trade back to a team that is hungry for Malik Nabers (maybe Bears, who come away with Williams and Nabers in this scenario), pushing assets into next years draft.
I am in the minority...  
Vin_Cuccs : 4/10/2024 10:29 am : link
...but I am against #2.

I don't think a QB that falls (McCarty) will be worth the value at #6.

My preference would be #1 followed by #4, but I think #3 is what will happen.
3 or 4  
Larry from WV : 4/10/2024 10:34 am : link
I don't think the 4th QB offers enough value, compared to the WR's that will be available.
2  
fkap : 4/10/2024 10:40 am : link
IF a QB they like makes it to 6. Hard NO to 2 if the QB doesn't have top grades.

If 2 doesn't line up right, switch to 3. Again, the WR available have to be top grades.

IF the QB and WR available aren't their cup of tea, consider moving down.

The problem with this type of poll is that there's too many variables. Don't take a QB just to take one. Race to the podium if the QB available is one you covet. Ditto the WR.
1  
Thegratefulhead : 4/10/2024 10:46 am : link
If

We have strong conviction.

What is that , exactly?

We all wish the Giants traded(we don’t care how 1s) for Mahomes. Thing is, no one is sure.

Im good. I think the draft is 7 deep and we draft at 6.

Let it come to us.

4 is not terrible if we get 1 one of the 7. If there are surprises I would try to trade slightly back.
RE: RE: Unfortunately I think Giants  
fkap : 4/10/2024 10:47 am : link
In comment 16462834 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16462820 HardTruth said:


Quote:


Reload with Jones and go WR at 6 and RB in rd 2 and will draft a late round (4-7) QB

I think they will unfortunately pass on McCarthy at the 6 spot and draft either Nabers or Odunze in that order.



I've been thinking about that.

If that plays out, and Schoen doesn't grab a QB the rest of the draft (except maybe a project on day three - late), that may be the biggest story at BBI in a long, long time...


It seems very obvious the Giants want a new QB. Any running it back with DJ is because they couldn't get a QB they want. That should be the only story being discussed, but some here will twist the story to Giants being happy with DJ, they they're doubling/tripling down on DJ, that they're hitching the wagon to him.
3  
JonC : 4/10/2024 10:50 am : link
Grab the high impact talent at another position The draft simply might not fall the Giants' way before #6. The cost to trade up appears prohibitive and no sense in overdrafting a second tier QB instead of picking a blue chip impact player.
stay pat  
bc4life : 4/10/2024 12:07 pm : link
take Harrison or Nabers.

Yes  
logman : 4/10/2024 12:10 pm : link
...
3  
US1 Giants : 4/10/2024 12:16 pm : link
and draft one of those top 3 WR.

Could see a trade up into early round 2 or late round 1 for a QB.
1  
TyreeHelmet : 4/10/2024 12:44 pm : link
If its Maye or Daniels. You can't keep kicking the can when it comes to QB. It's everything in this league.

Dream scenario is Maye or Daniels falling to 6.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 