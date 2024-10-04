Interesting NYG Tidbits from 2019 NFL Draft Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/10/2024 12:25 pm : 4/10/2024 12:25 pm

Ryan Dunleavy @rydunleavy



So, Josh Allen, who then #Giants GM Dave Gettleman wanted to trade up for after drafting Daniel Jones instead 6th in 2019, gets slightly more $ than the contract that current Giants GM Joe Schoen just gave Brian Burns after trading for him.



Gettleman wound up drafting All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence after he couldnt trade up from 17th. Great pick.



Then traded up for CB DeAndre Baker at 30th. Played one season here





********



Art Stapleton @art_stapleton



Gettleman getting credit for Dexter Lawrence is one of those, "The process sucked and you got lucky," which happens more than we'd like to admit.



As Ryan said, NYG tried trading up for Allen 7th; one pick after Jones. If they were willing to do that, they should've pushed harder before Jaguars were on the clock. It was way too late.



Gettleman also tried to trade up for Devin Bush with No. 17 and Steelers beat them to the punch. So, 17 was a bit of a panic and Gettleman went Dex.