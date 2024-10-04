Zierlien predicts NYG trades up to 3 or 4

At least it shows conviction in a prospect they like. I would be supportive of the move. If the pick doesn’t work out, then Daboll and Schoen won’t be here much longer. If it does, they’ll be here for the foreseeable future.
his swings with. If he wants Maye (and there are indications THATS his guy), then trade whatever you have to, to make it happen.
Schoen is a smart guy. He knows this is his best shot to get a difference maker at the most important position.
If he's right (regardless of what he has to give up), then nobody will care about lost draft picks.
If he's wrong, he's likely gone anyway. Get up to bat, take your swings. Only way to hit a Home Run!!!
Unless the Giants don't have McCarthy rated that high on their list of prospects.
Said he would be absolutely shocked if the Giants don't trade up for a QB. Here's a exact quote he just sent me 11 minutes ago. He said this is how Schoen's press conference is going to open after it happens
Quote:
And once they do, the post first round presser: "an opportunity presented itself that we determined was in the best interest for the New York Giants"
Why not? The Bills traded up for the biggest gamble at QB. The Chiefs traded up for the biggest gamble at QB.
I'm with you with the exception being if AZ loves MHJ and Nabers equally and is willing to make a deal for 6 for no more than 2025 2nd and 3rd or 4th. I'd go that far and no further personally.
is curious is that many of the same people who say Maye didn't play that well in 2023 because of a bad OL and not having enough offensive weapons rightly reject those some excuses when they are made in defense of Jones.
Franchise QBs elevate their teams. They don't make excuses. They make everyone around them better and find a way to win regardless of the state of the rest of the team. A QB who needs everything around them to be near perfect to perform at their highest level is not a franchise QB. They are a game manager.
Maye and JJM might be more than that, which is why I'm willing to draft either at #6. But the risk they are not is real, which is why I oppose moving up for either, unless it's to #5 for #70.
I don't think we can get from #6 to #4 without including our #1 next year in whatever trade package we offer.
...Why not? The Bills traded up for the biggest gamble at QB. The Chiefs traded up for the biggest gamble at QB.
The JAllen - Maye analog is almost too spot on, as in Schoen and Dabol re-creating history, so one is inclined to bet against it, as in too perfect, everyone sees it so it won't happen. Or not. I do like the shape of Schoen's jib.
[Rick, did you watch yesterday? Opening 15 and last 25 minutes were gangbusters!]
They want three first round picks to move from #6 to #4?
RE: RE: From what I've heard the holdup is the AZ GM
This isn't based on insiders info, just news reports. Could be true, could not be. If AZ wants that much, then they just have NHJ graded in a tier above Nabers.
Bruuhhh I thought my heart was gonna come out of my chest yesterday lol. What a fucking game. I'm so pissed we aren't heading back to England with a lead. We took the foot off the gas and let them get back into it. But I figured it'd be tightly contested. We've never won in the Etihad. Hopefully that changes this year.
I'm not sure about the Cardinals part in this or the Pats moving back up. That first sentence though. I've heard almost identical.
RE: RE: From what I've heard the holdup is the AZ GM
If NE does want JJM (which makes a lot of sense to me as I believe he will do great anywhere he goes) then trading with us is the move vs with Minnesota unless Minnesota was able to first trade up with LAC then NE. NE could make a real franchise transforming move if JJM pans out and they get a king's ransom for moving down. Maybe it works out for both teams who knows, but I would really love that move if I was a Pats fan (God forbid).
I thought he was much better in 2022 than in 2023. He's good enough to take #6, especially given the importance of the position. But I wouldn't stake my job and maybe career as a GM to move up to #3 or #4 to get him given the huge amount of draft capital required to do so. This is the "formula:"
Maye > < who we could take at #6 plus all the players we could take with the picks we traded to get him. I have too many doubts that the correct answer is "<" to justify giving up that amount of draft capital. Others feel differently, which is fine.
RE: RE: RE: From what I've heard the holdup is the AZ GM
If NE does want JJM (which makes a lot of sense to me as I believe he will do great anywhere he goes) then trading with us is the move vs with Minnesota unless Minnesota was able to first trade up with LAC then NE. NE could make a real franchise transforming move if JJM pans out and they get a king's ransom for moving down. Maybe it works out for both teams who knows, but I would really love that move if I was a Pats fan (God forbid).
I don't know anything about the Pats part or who they want. I've heard for close to a month that they have framework of a deal in place if the draft falls a certain way.
I believe the article about 3 1stz for pick 4 that you're referring to was in reference to thr Vikings trading up and it specifically stated the trade package would be less for pick 6. I still stand by what I've said: if AZ has MHJ and Nabers in the same tier then they will trade with us for pick swap, 2025 2nd and 3rd at the most. If they don't have MHJ and Nabers in the same tier, then they will want that 2025 1st.
Said he would be absolutely shocked if the Giants don't trade up for a QB. Here's a exact quote he just sent me 11 minutes ago. He said this is how Schoen's press conference is going to open after it happens
Quote:
And once they do, the post first round presser: "an opportunity presented itself that we determined was in the best interest for the New York Giants"
Love to hear. If Schoen has a strong conviction, just get your QB. If that QB is a bust, Schoen will probably never be a GM in the NFL. If that QB is a jackpot, then he is a genius.
Just like Brandon Bean said.
"“If [trading up for Allen] didn’t work out, I wouldn’t be here anyway,” Beane said. “If it does work out, then who gives a (bleep)?”"
IMO, the intrigue behind at 3 with the Pats on the clock. I think Caleb Daniels go 1-2.
Make sure you have a strong IPA poured when the Pats are on the clock.
Don't waster your time with an IPA - vodka on the rocks....
Unless he needs to get to pick 4 and can do it for 2025 2nd and 3rd or less, I agree.
Make sure you have a strong IPA poured when the Pats are on the clock.
Quote:
IMO, the intrigue behind at 3 with the Pats on the clock. I think Caleb Daniels go 1-2.
Make sure you have a strong IPA poured when the Pats are on the clock.
Haha. Oh I will. I’ll be in cousin’s man cave in Maine with some Stoneface flowing.
Quote:
IMO, the intrigue behind at 3 with the Pats on the clock. I think Caleb Daniels go 1-2.
Make sure you have a strong IPA poured when the Pats are on the clock.
LOL.
I suggest "Ghost in the Machine" from Parish Brewing.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Of course, this assumes Washington takes Daniels.
Quote:
IMO, the intrigue behind at 3 with the Pats on the clock. I think Caleb Daniels go 1-2.
Make sure you have a strong IPA poured when the Pats are on the clock.
I'm planning on a Belgian Quad. 10.2%
lol
There is 2025 draft capital that can, and probably would be used in a trade up.
How do you determine which of the top 4 is the biggest gamble?
I'm with you with the exception being if AZ loves MHJ and Nabers equally and is willing to make a deal for 6 for no more than 2025 2nd and 3rd or 4th. I'd go that far and no further personally.
