Lombardi: Told very reliability that NYG loves Maye

This is a great discussion. It's linked below from his VSIN show today. Lombardi talks about how Mara has given the green light not only to draft QB, but to also trade up based on his quotes from the owners meetings. He's been told that NYG loves Maye because Schoen/Daboll compare his potential upside to Allen.
He also said that Daniel Jones is not a complete bust, just over drafted. In fact, he says Jones had better college tape than some of the QBs in the draft this year. Also said Mara is the reason for the Jones contract.
Lastly, he said all the actions point to QB. If they liked Jones, they wouldn't be traveling all over the country visiting these guys and scheduling dinners. Russell Wilson visit showed this as well.
He also said all these teams have different QB rankings.
He expects NYG to trade up for QB ultimately. Conversation starts at the 38:50 minute mark. Link
I made this argument this past week, but some don't want to hear it. You may not like Jones based on what he has done in the NFL, but he was well regarded as a prospect back in 2019.
Another point that some on the site had problems recognizing.
He seems to get his Intel from our threads
Another point that some on the site had problems recognizing.
'Some' being the ones who in 2038 will be arguing on this site-provided the site is still around/we're all still around-that Jones could have made it here if only he had All Pros @ every position. Of course Jack Stroud will be living in Canton, OH @ that time, desperately waiting for the day Jones is inducted into the HOF.
And this is the right move.
I think Maye is a little scary, but it is past due that Giants try something. This is welcome news.
If pats aren't in love with Maye, they could pick up a nice haul from us. But what if they fear missing out on McCarthy? Well then they could possibly move right back up with cardinals to 4 to take him.
I am not buying at all that the pats are engaging in any trade scenario that ultimately fails to net them a top 6 pick. That's one major advantage the giants hold over vikings. The scenarios are cleaner and all teams involved generally stay within blue chip prospect zone.
Have heard a lot of “something about him” too from various podcasts. People like his demeanor.
I made this argument this past week, but some don't want to hear it. You may not like Jones based on what he has done in the NFL, but he was well regarded as a prospect back in 2019.
I'll bite. Which QBs in particular?
If anyone knows how to scout QB's it's Lombardi. After all, he drafted the great Johnny Manziel
Have heard a lot of “something about him” too from various podcasts. People like his demeanor.
Maye was terrific in 2022. Too many people are not giving 2022 enough weight.
Allen was all over the place in 2016 and 2017. He was clearly - to me - a great talent playing with inferior teammates. He made some of dumbest throws I have ever seen and some of the most amazing. And when he ran it was like watching Gronk.
I am starting to wonder if some talk a few weeks back about Neal and Ojulari could still be true as far as moving up..
I am starting to wonder if some talk a few weeks back about Neal and Ojulari could still be true as far as moving up..
Who in God's name would be interested in Neal?
I think Maye is a little scary, but it is past due that Giants try something. This is welcome news.
There is a recklessness and fearlessness to Maye's game that is similar to Allen, both passing and running. On the good side and bad side.
I see younger Roethisberger, not Allen.
"If they liked Jones, they wouldn't be traveling all over the country visiting these guys and scheduling dinners. Russell Wilson visit showed this as well."
Another point that some on the site had problems recognizing.
'Some' being the ones who in 2038 will be arguing on this site-provided the site is still around/we're all still around-that Jones could have made it here if only he had All Pros @ every position. Of course Jack Stroud will be living in Canton, OH @ that time, desperately waiting for the day Jones is inducted into the HOF.
Rats! I thought I heard you say you were ready to give up on the Giants or some such BS. And speaking of BS lets call the 2038 comment pure unadulterated BS. Nobody here or anywhere says Jones needs to be surrounded by a team full of All-Pros. What they have said is that they'd like to see what Jones might do if he actually had a true #1 receiver (like every other successful QB in the NFL) and if he actually got to work behind a half way competent OL (like every other successful QB in the NFL) none of which he's ever had! Other than that its a fair comparison.
I'd also quibble with Eric's reference to Russ Wilson. If they were really done with Jones they would have signed Wilson (who was available for peanuts not to mention that one would have to think that his model/actress wife would much prefer to live in NY than Pittsburgh) and named him starter, instead they told him he'd be coming here as the backup.
Also part guy who at times can't hit the broad side of a barn and gets easily flustered by pressure.
Well it's hard to say why he wasn't great under pressure. It could be his mechanics would break down and that could logically be corrected. Or it could be how his mind responds, which would be a bit more worrisome. He's a classic boom or bust prospect. If Daboll and Schoen believe in him enough to trade the farm, then you gotta have faith in their professional expertise.
I think JJM is a safer prospect, but harder to project him reaching his ceiling whereas you could easily see Maye reaching his full upside if all his issues are indeed related to mechanics and he responds well to honing his flaws with good coaching.
Both of those guys had similar issues as prospects
Nix and Penix have far, far, far better college tape than Jones had. I challenge you to present some video of Jones in college that would make any of us think that it’s something Nix or Penix couldn’t do. That tape doesn’t exist. The only part of Jones that you can point to that those guys don’t have is his size.
well doesnt everyone love Williams and Maye??
Watch his '22 film and see the potential.
You do realize that he had a brand new OC and a very inexperienced WR fire this year
But don’t let that get in the way of the narrative
If the Giants don't get Maye it therefore won't be for lack of trying. I think if it doesn't happen it will be because for whatever reason NE, AZ, or SD refuse to trade down or prefer an offer from Minnesota.
To think we live in the same state, albeit 2 1/2ish hours away. Perhaps we've been in the same line @ Teeter or Food Lion...if I see someone wearing a DJ jersey, I'll know it's you.
I kid. Relax.
How was Daniel Jones a better pro prospect than Penix. C'mon. Penix throws so much better than Jones, right now.
Maye! I am fine with JJM at 6 but Maye is the guy I want us to get.
I am starting to wonder if some talk a few weeks back about Neal and Ojulari could still be true as far as moving up..
Who in God's name would be interested in Neal?
I think you'd be surprised. There are probably a number of coaches who think the Giants are just horrid at OL development and the talent is there.
I'm not ready to give up on Neal, but it's getting late. This is year 3. Not only does he needs to play significantly better, but the dude needs to stay healthy.
Some people are unable to see drafting QB for what it is --a projection.
Yes. Drafting a QB in my opinion is about drafting for ceiling. What are the traits? I think some defects on college tape aren't worth getting bothered by, like fumbling. You have to trust if the QB is a good enough athlete you can coach some of the bad stuff out of him.
Wait - are you saying that for QB's, we should take into account things like coaching and skill position talent when evaluating their play? Does that mean things like OL play matter too? Wow, that's crazy talk...
If you go back in the podcast I linked, you'll hear Chris Simms torching Maye. I think Maye is very in reach for NYG considering it's possible NE likes Daniels & McCarthy more. If Maye is QB-4 for NE, it's easy to see them trading down.
If you go back in the podcast I linked, you'll hear Chris Simms torching Maye. I think Maye is very in reach for NYG considering it's possible NE likes Daniels & McCarthy more. If Maye is QB-4 for NE, it's easy to see them trading down.
I'll be happy if they get any of the top 6. But given the huge number of holes they have, I wouldn't want them to give up a ton by trading up
For the first time in forever I’d feel like we had some kind of foundation of young players.
Maye had a new OC.
Jones has had multiple head coaches, GMs, and OCs.
Maye had a bad OL.
Jones has a bad OL.
Maye didn’t have enough weapons.
Jones has never had a #1 WR.
If you want to be a franchise QB, one that a team is willing to trade a ton of draft capital to move up to get, then you don’t get to make excuses. Football is a violent game and teams are a constant revolving door of general managers, coaches, coordinators, and players.
I’m fine taking any of the “big four” QBs at #6, but they all have too many questions to justify trading up for any of them given the enormous amount of draft capital that would be required to do so.
There’s no such thing as a perfect prospect. If the Giants have a conviction on a guy then they should move heaven and earth to get him. If it doesn’t work out in 2-3 years you try again (you don’t give him a huge contract and declare him as infallible, as they did with Jones)
Well, Maye is an unknown and Jones is entering year 6.
To be fair, it is literally impossible to take your opinion seriously on this matter. You have proven time and time and time again to be absolutely petrified of taking risks and are completely addicted to draft picks. So of course you don’t want to move up. You’ve made that clear. However I will say that after reading this post, I’m starting to get the impression that your weird obsession about being scared out of your mind to trade draft picks just may have more to do with your fondness of Daniel Jones. And no, you saying “I’d be fine taking a QB at 6” doesn’t get you off the hook. That’s the same mantra that the entire DJFC has decided to go with in an effort to somehow make them seem unbiased.
"If they liked Jones, they wouldn't be traveling all over the country visiting these guys and scheduling dinners. Russell Wilson visit showed this as well."
Another point that some on the site had problems recognizing. ////
'Some' being the ones who in 2038 will be arguing on this site-provided the site is still around/we're all still around-that Jones could have made it here if only he had All Pros @ every position....
I thought Eric might have been referring to bw and others who are highly skeptical that Mara/Schoen/Dabes would move off Jones
Who are/is making all of these excuses for Maye? My first choice is Daniels, but I also advocate pretty strongly for Maye on the board.
But I concede Maye had a down year after great 2022 season. I agree with Merril Hodge, for example, that Maye was horrible against NC State. That he made some brutally bad decisions.
Yet, none of that takes away from Maye's high-end toolbox: great arm, great size, can make off-platform throws, can run, and he's tough. Those attributes project well to today's NFL. And I am willing to trust Daboll to take Maye into his lab and get Maye to play to his maximum potential.
You are sounding more and more like a member of the BBI Sure Thing Only Draft Club.
So while the same excuses may be made for Maye that get shot down for Jones, Drake Maye far out produced Jones in college. There’s fairly decent chance that even if Maye doesn’t pan out to be elite, he’ll out produce Jones at the NFL level.
I’ve lived outside Raleigh for over 30 years. The natives do love their college football.., but it’s only the transplants who actually know anything about the pro game. Maye regressed significantly this year over last… the question is why.
60% completions, 168 ypg, 2 total passing tds, 1 int.
whether people want to believe it or not every QB is impacted by the environment around them (coaches, teammates, schemes, etc). utah and wisconsin were the 2 highest ranked schools he beat in his 4 years and his coach called fewer passing plays than jim harbough.
this is how an alien like justin herbert falls to QB3 with nobody willing to trade up to 2 or 3 for him when those picks were openly for sale.
if drake maye didnt have a down year he'd go no lower than 2nd overall (he still may not).
if JJM played in more of a passing offense he may have been a 1st OA qb.
if there was any certainty that any player is the next herbert they dont get past the 1st overall pick unless mahomes is in the same draft.
But I'd rather trade up for a QB than draft a WR at 6.
I’ve lived outside Raleigh for over 30 years. The natives do love their college football.., but it’s only the transplants who actually know anything about the pro game. Maye regressed significantly this year over last… the question is why.
He regressed - yes. But PFF still rated Maye the 7th ranked passer in the country. Ahead of notables like McCarthy, Ewers, Sanders.
We shouldn't act like he couldn't throw the ball into the ocean.
But I'd rather trade up for a QB than draft a WR at 6.
these guys didnt seem to guess josh allen was better than josh rosen and they didnt trade for a lower pick to just wait and take whichever one was left.
as has always been the case it is as lot easier to say "take whoever" when it's not your job riding on it.
if there was any certainty that any player is the next herbert they dont get past the 1st overall pick unless mahomes is in the same draft.
After his excellent 2022 season, there were rumors Maye was going to hit the portal and Saban wanted to reunite. Remember, Maye was going to Bama originally (4-star kid) but backed out near the midnight hour to stay at UNC. Which is where most of his family went.
I have a feeling that if Maye did go to Tuscaloosa, he would have lit it up in 2023 and none of these questions - reasonable questions, btw - would be lingering...
it's possible, though i think you have a bit of a blindspot that the same couldnt possibly also be true for JJM.
where are Nix, Penix, Daniels right now if they never transferred and 4th/5th/6th seasons in better environments? the answer is likely a lot closer to malik willis and kenny pickett than joe burrow.
To be fair, it is literally impossible to take your opinion seriously on this matter. You have proven time and time and time again to be absolutely petrified of taking risks and are completely addicted to draft picks. So of course you don’t want to move up. You’ve made that clear. However I will say that after reading this post, I’m starting to get the impression that your weird obsession about being scared out of your mind to trade draft picks just may have more to do with your fondness of Daniel Jones. And no, you saying “I’d be fine taking a QB at 6” doesn’t get you off the hook. That’s the same mantra that the entire DJFC has decided to go with in an effort to somehow make them seem unbiased.
So your position is that the reason I don't want to trade a ton of draft capital for Maye or JJM is that I am "scared out of my mind to trade draft picks" and am "addicted to draft picks." Then how do you explain that I fully supported trading up for Banks and Hyatt, trading for Waller, and trading for Burns?
What is it going to cost to move from #6 to #3? Can we do so for #47 and our #1 next year? I doubt it. It will likely cost a lot more. NE needs a QB as much as we do, and is in a position to draft one right now without having to trade up. Asking them to possibly give up that chance by moving down to six will likely be very expensive.
You also obviously haven't been reading my posts about Jones. I got off the Jones bandwagon well before the end of last season and have said so many times. I have repeatedly criticized his performance and also said that his injury history precludes him from being the long-term QB for the Giants. I have also repeatedly called his contract "ridiculous" and "disastrous."
I am not interested in name-calling. I don't think people who want to trade a ton of draft capital to move up for a QB are motivated by fear, whether of Jones starting again in 2024 or something else. I just think they are wrong. So do a lot of other people here. This is a sports board. People are entitled to offer their opinions. That is why it exists.
The irony is that I did grow up with an addict, a vulgar, violent, drunk.
All the players you talk about trading for, at best they are worth 1.5 points per game, some of them, like Banks, are worth .5 ppg. Daniel jones is probably a negative ppg, adding a good QB is worth 3-4 ppg, or a net gain of 5 or 6 ppg. The number one thing the Giants can do is add just a good QB. We haven't had good QB play on this team since 2017. Adding Banks, Burns, Waller, it's like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. If we somehow get lucky and add our version of CJ Stroud, we can soon catapult this sad franchise into a contender.
That is why you trade substantial draft capital for a QB that you GM and HC desire.
it's possible, though i think you have a bit of a blindspot that the same couldnt possibly also be true for JJM.
But McCarthy was in a good environment at Michigan. He had pro coaching and a number of skill players who will get drafted in three weeks. Wilson will go day two and possibly Corum, too.
Believe me, Mack Brown is a lot closer to Mario Cristobal than he is to Nick Saban and Harbaugh.
McCarthy was not in a good passing environment his coach called runs almost 60% of the time. The top guys in this class all had 100-200 more passing attempts than him.
No excuses!!! :)
Either the guy is good enough to be drafted or he isn't. And let's not give him a five year leash either.
Yeah. 400+ yard games against the powerhouses of Minnesota and Syracuse will help the rankings; but he was a bit less stellar against the better teams. I’ve seen a bunch of Maye’s games, several at Kenan. In 2022 he looked phenomenal. All I’m saying is the Giants need to understand why he regressed in 2023 and if it can confidently be reversed.
and that's why smaller sample size makes him a bit riskier.
I can live with recklessness (love fearlessness) as long as he’s hanging point on the board every week. Maye isn’t my favorite but wtf do I know. I’d be excited.
the small sample size is how you want to behold it - jayden daniels threw more passes at ASU than JJM did at UM. where do you think JJM draft stock would go if he got 1 year in kelly's spread w/ Nabers + Thomas let alone 2?
ive said since november i think nfl coaches feel better about an unfinished product like JJM than fans do (and specifically this regime did when they picked Allen from Wyoming over Rosen).
Yikes. Bad job by me. I didn't even notice.
All the players you talk about trading for, at best they are worth 1.5 points per game, some of them, like Banks, are worth .5 ppg. Daniel jones is probably a negative ppg, adding a good QB is worth 3-4 ppg, or a net gain of 5 or 6 ppg. The number one thing the Giants can do is add just a good QB. We haven't had good QB play on this team since 2017. Adding Banks, Burns, Waller, it's like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. If we somehow get lucky and add our version of CJ Stroud, we can soon catapult this sad franchise into a contender.
That is why you trade substantial draft capital for a QB that you GM and HC desire.
I think most people share your view. And not just most people here. But most GMs. Massive move ups for QBs are quite common despite their high failure rate. Most GMs therefore likely believe that doing so is still their best chance of finding a franchise QB, regardless of that fact and the high cost. I think Schoen is in that group, especially since Buffalo successfully moved up for Allen, which is why I think he wants to move up for Maye. It isn't an indefensible position, although I am lately becoming convinced that it might be better to just spend a second or third round pick on a QB every two or three years to try and find a hidden gem that everyone else overlooked.
What I did not like was being falsely accused of being "addicted to draft picks" or being a member of the DJFC. My positive statements about Jones are about his character, toughness, and work ethic, which nobody questions. I have also said that assuming he can stay healthy, Jones belongs in the league as a journeyman backup or perhaps a "bridge starter" for a year or two for a team that for whatever reason is not currently in a position to try and get their next long-term QB. I have also supported cutting Jones as soon as he is healthy, for his benefit and the Giants.
Seems like BBS was being hyperbolic, don't take it to heart. I don't want to trade more than a 2025 2nd and 3rd tops unless it was for Daniels which I don't think will be possible. So I'm right there with you. And I've seen you say if Schoen did a massive trade up for Maye you'd still be excited by the conviction I believe? Sometimes people can take these things a bit too seriously when we are merely discussing possibilities about our favorite team's options without having any influence on it ourselves. Cheers!
I appreciate these comments. Whether it is spending draft picks to move to the top of the draft or drafting a QB every couple of years, we do agree a team needs a strategy to bolster the most important position in sports. I like both approaches. I would say that I think a little too much is made of draft picks. We have seen really good teams treat them as fungible and toss them, reacquire, move around, and not get locked into draft position. I think it is ok to spend picks to get a shot at a top QB. It's not nearly as crippling as some say, imo. San Francisco spent a ton on the failed Lance experiment, and they didn't miss a beat. It's a numbers game and you have to take as many shots as you can, and as it worked out, another one of their shots, the late pick on Purdy worked out. I think you can't be afraid to fail and there is an opportunity cost for failing to act.
If Schoen does it, I will absolutely support it and hope for the best. And it might well work out. I watch a lot of college football, but plenty of people here watch a lot more than I do. Maye also did have a terrific 2022 season. But he definitely regressed in 2023. And who knows what it will cost. It could be a lot less than what I think.
Agreed, if Schoen and Daboll have conviction then my biggest concern about his play under pressure must be a mechanical issue to them. They must see something in the way his mechanics break down when under pressure and going past his first read. That's my biggest concern and I'm not able to discern whether that is due to a mechanical breakdown or a mental issue. Other than that, I think his accuracy and other stuff can be cleaned up. The big question is can he make good pre and postsnap reads and can he improve this breakdown in his game when under duress. Those are two areas that are very tough to analyze from just watching all 22 from home and doing research.
Another point, I was thinking there was a good chance we could get JJM for pick 6 and maybe a bit more. If NE really does love JJM, then trading up for Maye makes a lot more sense because if we didn't we could very likely be left without any QB. I think JJM has a safer floor while Maye has a higher ceiling. I could definitely see why the Patriots might indeed want to trade down with us if they can still secure JJM. Getting a king's ransom plus JJM could potentially turn their franchise around in a hurry.
Who knows maybe the Maye vs JJM debates here have merits to both sides and they both end up as franchise QBs. I could see that happening.
LOL - if my aunt had balls, she'd be my uncle.
I love how your bending over backwards to make excuses for Maye, and he hasn't even entered the NFL yet.
As you have said many times - "an elite QB elevates everyone around him"
Maye didn't do that in 2023. As much as you try to downplay it.
He has serious questions. Just like JJM does. But yet, because you back Maye, you make excuses for him, but belittle anyone who likes JJM (with your "clever" JMFC moniker).
I hope NYG end up getting any of the big 6. I'm not a professional scout, so I won't pretend to know who is the best of the ones that are attainable (not counting Williams and Daniels, who by all accounts figure to be 1-2 in the draft). But I won't be upset if they end up with JJM- not the least because you (and several other idiots) pretend to be experts and will end up rooting against JJM because you don't like him.
Unless you try to pretend you are "neutral" about JJM, just like you pretended to be "neutral" in your evaluation of Jones...
LOL...
If Schoen had decided the play is to try to move up for the QB with the huge upside then I say BRAVO.
Finally, a GM that gets it! Even if this fails, he recognizes what needs to be done to dog this franchise out of its mess. He’s willing to get up to bat and swing for the Hone Run. Thus tells me he will keep trying until he’s successful.
Playing it safe isn’t getting this franchise anywhere.
I wasn't commenting on the typo, I noticed but wouldn't mention it, I was lol-ing at the topic.
nothing is what people think this time of year, and definitely nothing is "reliable".