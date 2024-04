Lombardi: Told very reliability that NYG loves Maye

This is a great discussion. It's linked below from his VSIN show today. Lombardi talks about how Mara has given the green light not only to draft QB, but to also trade up based on his quotes from the owners meetings. He's been told that NYG loves Maye because Schoen/Daboll compare his potential upside to Allen.He also said that Daniel Jones is not a complete bust, just over drafted. In fact, he says Jones had better college tape than some of the QBs in the draft this year. Also said Mara is the reason for the Jones contract.Lastly, he said all the actions point to QB. If they liked Jones, they wouldn't be traveling all over the country visiting these guys and scheduling dinners. Russell Wilson visit showed this as well.He also said all these teams have different QB rankings.He expects NYG to trade up for QB ultimately. Conversation starts at the 38:50 minute mark. Link - ( New Window