ESPN Miller says no QB for Giants in Round 1

"What would need to happen for the Giants to bypass receiver and go QB at No. 6 overall?
If the right quarterback is there, the Giants wouldn't hesitate to make the move. They are aware Daniel Jones has suffered three serious injuries (twice his neck and a torn ACL) in the past three years. The only problem is New York may have to trade up with the Cardinals at No. 4 or the Chargers at No. 5 to do it with the Vikings, Raiders and Broncos also lurking for a quarterback. -- Jordan Raanan
What we're hearing about the Giants' draft: A high-ranking official with the team told me their draft plans are unlikely to include a first-round passer. However, that doesn't rule out a quarterback being a target in Round 2, where the team owns pick No. 47. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix are expected to be off the board by that point, but a small trade up on Day 2 -- similar to what the Titans did last year to land Will Levis at pick No. 33 -- is possible. -- Miller"
2024 Latest Draft Buzz - ESPN
people need to stop considering this content fact this time of year. it's not just called the lying season for fun. it's called that because there is a reason to lie.
Have to be careful with these "draftnik" media types - I've come to know from people in the know - a good 80% of the stuff that gets put out there is made up for filler or is intentional smoke put out by teams through very official channels.
We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.
Man I can't wait for the draft just so we can stop having every other media idiot state basic common sense as some sort of inside information.
What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.
Exactly. The Giants dont have the same ammo as Minnesota. Plus we most likely move up to get the 4th QB who the Giants may not want anyway. Do they like 4 QBs? only 2 or 3?
The odds are they stay at 6 and get a stud WR.
He’s the Spirit Airlines of QB’s lol.
Give it a rest with the drama
Just yesterday another “insider” has them trading up for Maye
Man I can't wait for the draft just so we can stop having every other media idiot state basic common sense as some sort of inside information.
the only way it is not in your control is if the other team says I won't deal under any circumstances (as I think the Bears and the Commanders have said). If not, then you can control anything. The question in that circumstance is will and desire, not possibility.
Schoen is starting to make the shift to the philosophy he believes that the positions you invest in are Edge, WR, OT, Line of scrimmage and QB.
If he can't get the QB but gets the WR then we should all be happy with this move. It is the right move.
Round 1 isn't the only draft pick we have.
Well to be fair, Daniels was not highly rated before the season. Burrow was not highly rated before his senior season. It's not unusual for someone to make huge strides in one year.
The same 8+ posters have to infect every thread and spin about how bad the Giants are because of Daniel Jones. It just gets exhausting after months of reading the same posters post the same thing, squeezing their tired caustic commentary into nearly every thread they can find a way.
Schoen is starting to make the shift to the philosophy he believes that the positions you invest in are Edge, WR, OT, Line of scrimmage and QB.
If he can't get the QB but gets the WR then we should all be happy with this move. It is the right move.
Round 1 isn't the only draft pick we have.
"We should all be happy".....fuck that. I don't have to be happy watching Daniel Jones throw 5 yards slants week after week before getting injured again next season.
Quote:
Most of us realize this, but clearly some don’t seem to get it.
the only way it is not in your control is if the other team says I won't deal under any circumstances (as I think the Bears and the Commanders have said). If not, then you can control anything. The question in that circumstance is will and desire, not possibility.
You know what's not in their control? The grades on these QBs. So your "then you can control anything" notion is correct, provided we assume a willingness to do something stupid just to get a QB.
But I know this. If JS sees a QB in this draft that is a certifiable, franchise altering QB. If he sees Drake Maye as a face of the franchise, potential SB winning QB. There is no price too high to pay, to move up and get him. In the grand scheme of things. A 2nd. A 1st next year. Who gives a shit. No price too high. Go get him.
If there isn’t a guy they feel that way about? Then draft weapons.
The same 8+ posters have to infect every thread and spin about how bad the Giants are because of Daniel Jones. It just gets exhausting after months of reading the same posters post the same thing, squeezing their tired caustic commentary into nearly every thread they can find a way.
I feel your pain being forced to open up BBI threads. But you’ll get through it.
Quote:
What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.
I've outlined numerous solutions. In fact, you've replied to some.
So, I can't control what you read, don't read or remember.
In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Must suck spending all day….every day literally saying the exact same thing in thread after thread after thread after thread
In comment 16464515 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Quote:
It's a Giants forum. If you don't want to read about the Giants and their shitty starting QB, perhaps go to a different website.
Schoen is starting to make the shift to the philosophy he believes that the positions you invest in are Edge, WR, OT, Line of scrimmage and QB.
If he can't get the QB but gets the WR then we should all be happy with this move. It is the right move.
Round 1 isn't the only draft pick we have.
Right, and given the moves made this offseason to improve the offensive line, the Giants can be in a better situation than in 2014.
In comment 16464585 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
We all understand the situation
Schoen is starting to make the shift to the philosophy he believes that the positions you invest in are Edge, WR, OT, Line of scrimmage and QB.
If he can't get the QB but gets the WR then we should all be happy with this move. It is the right move.
Round 1 isn't the only draft pick we have.
"Yes Eli was our QB"
Pretty big caveat there, no? A receiver can't throw the ball to himself.
It is what it is:
Fair point
It’s very possible he looks better than he did in 2022. Year 3 in system, better weapons in the passing game, better pass protection (you would think).
Unless people believe his physical skills(and maybe mental) completely fell off of a cliff leading into last season, and those 5 games we saw last year are what he really is.
WR at 6 and suddenly Jones looks legit. Not that I expect that, but some on this board would be an interesting place if it did.
It’s very possible he looks better than he did in 2022. Year 3 in system, better weapons in the passing game, better pass protection (you would think).
Unless people believe his physical skills(and maybe mental) completely fell off of a cliff leading into last season, and those 5 games we saw last year are what he really is.
The problem with Jones isn't his physical toolset (although his arm does leave something to be desired) it's between the ears. He doesn't process the field quickly or accurately. Take away his first read and he freezes.
Start looking at Qb's 7-12 because that is where they are shopping. If a Penix or Nix drops into the second round, they will grab one of them. Who do you like? Milton? Rattler? Pratt?
If he got first hand knowledge from a high up exec in the Giants I would assume that it is just more smoke to cloudy up the already murky plans of the Giants.
The Giants most likely to trade up....
Giants not taking a QB in first....
Too many "inside info" takes to list.
Yes they can, Schoen just needs to swallow his medicine and pay the ransom if needed. It is his own fault for keeping Barkley and not having more picks or losing more games to be drafting higher. Do not keep compounding his failure unless Mara really does have a high influence.
Link - ( New Window )
If anything, making such a statement suggests to me that they are seriously considering doing it, if one of them drops or a trade up to 5 is cheap. So take heart QB people.
think they want to move up for a QB, but just may not be able to.
Yes they can, Schoen just needs to swallow his medicine and pay the ransom if needed. It is his own fault for keeping Barkley and not having more picks or losing more games to be drafting higher. Do not keep compounding his failure unless Mara really does have a high influence.
Why do people keep repeating this, it's just false thinking.
“What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.”
Thank you!
The same 8+ posters have to infect every thread and spin about how bad the Giants are because of Daniel Jones. It just gets exhausting after months of reading the same posters post the same thing, squeezing their tired caustic commentary into nearly every thread they can find a way.
Again, Thank you!
Man I can't wait for the draft just so we can stop having every other media idiot state basic common sense as some sort of inside information.
Could be a Mara, that's the only possible high ranking official I could imagine talking to Miller. Chris Mara I could see
In comment 16464568 Daniel in Kentucky said:
"What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you."
What QB are you targeting and how?
Well to be fair, Daniels was not highly rated before the season. Burrow was not highly rated before his senior season. It's not unusual for someone to make huge strides in one year.
I like Jaxon Dart, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders; Quinn ewers has potential but he needs to take some big strides. It's not going to be a bad draft for qb, not as good as this one though.
Here is the thing IF the OL is better avg to avg+ a healthy Jones will move the ball and score points, especially with a true #1 that has a splash of "special". Harrison, Nabers, Odunze all seem like difference makers @ 6th.
Even with a rookie blue chip WR he'll take some time. Relying on spread it around will help more than force feeding him. Jones and Slayton have a good connection, a WR that commands some double coverage opens things up for Slayton and Hyatt. Robinson is a spark plug on short to med routes.
Singletary is an ok back for an offense pass heavy.
Bo Nix in the 2nd would be an interesting camp battle. His experience should make him one of the two most pro ready options in the draft.
Here is the thing IF the OL is better avg to avg+ a healthy Jones will move the ball and score points, especially with a true #1 that has a splash of "special". Harrison, Nabers, Odunze all seem like difference makers @ 6th.
Even with a rookie blue chip WR he'll take some time. Relying on spread it around will help more than force feeding him. Jones and Slayton have a good connection, a WR that commands some double coverage opens things up for Slayton and Hyatt. Robinson is a spark plug on short to med routes.
Singletary is an ok back for a pass heavy offense.
Bo Nix in the 2nd would be an interesting camp battle. His experience should make him one of the two most pro ready options in the draft.
Hell, there are likely two such QBs available with the name Malik alone.
I have a gut feeling, not a good one, that there is some kind of in house division over QB or not. I know John Mara said all those flowery things about Schoen having autonomy, but it doesn't really mean anything as they are just words to the press. Actions are telling.
It's clear Schoen loves Drake Maye. I presume Daboll is on board, with Nabers as his fallback. There's a chance Maye goes #2 or NE decides to take him at 3, but if the Vikings make the trade to get Maye at 3 then naturally you'd have to wonder if this was due to ownership involvement.
Imagine Schoen has a deal ready for Maye at 3 (as many folks with inside connections have said). Then at the final hour Mara puts his foot down and says, "you know i would really rather not trade all these assets while paying Daniel so much. Id prefer we go for receiver at 6."
I'm fine with Nabers or MHJ at 6 if 4 QBs go top 5 and the cost is prohibitive or whatever. I will always wonder if an internal division on the decision between football people and ownership might have been a factor though.
I'm fully prepared, and even made a thread on how it feels like they may end up letting the draft come to them at 6. These kind of reports in juxtaposition to insiders saying Schoen is doing everything he can to get Drake Maye do make me wonder though.
Maybe Maye goes #2, JD goes to NE, Minnesota doesn't trade up for JJM, MHJ goes 4, Nabers goes 5 and we take JJM at 6. He turns out to be a real franchise QB and we live happily ever after? All this uncertainty is part of the fun. Try to embrace all the possibilities and have faith is all I can suggest.
I agree. This is the optimal solution for this team given their draft position and likely being shut out of the top three quarterbacks. It probably requires some nifty maneuvering by Schoen to get Penix, but this result is a massive win for this franchise.
Well let the FAA know then, 'cause that ones gonna crash and burn in record time.
Quote:
Nabers and Penix. I was against Penix due to the ACL injuries and still am hesitant, however if you sit and watch him play football..he has skills the other QBs do not. His arm talent and pocket awareness are incredible. I challenge people to watch this whole video and say otherwise Link - ( New Window )
I agree. This is the optimal solution for this team given their draft position and likely being shut out of the top three quarterbacks. It probably requires some nifty maneuvering by Schoen to get Penix, but this result is a massive win for this franchise.
Some nifty maneuvering and luck. Nix would have to go before Penix and Penix would have to slide past Minnesota, Denver, Vegas and Seattle. Vikings would have to have gotten a QB most likely. Denver goes Nix and Vegas/Seattle pass on Penix. Then he could slide into the 20s and be had for pick 47 and a 2025 2nd somewhere in the mid to late 20s, do the Rams take him? I doubt it, but maybe. Buccaneers? It would be amazing, but take a lot of luck I think.
Quote:
In comment 16464783 kelsto811 said:
Quote:
Nabers and Penix. I was against Penix due to the ACL injuries and still am hesitant, however if you sit and watch him play football..he has skills the other QBs do not. His arm talent and pocket awareness are incredible. I challenge people to watch this whole video and say otherwise Link - ( New Window )
I agree. This is the optimal solution for this team given their draft position and likely being shut out of the top three quarterbacks. It probably requires some nifty maneuvering by Schoen to get Penix, but this result is a massive win for this franchise.
Some nifty maneuvering and luck. Nix would have to go before Penix and Penix would have to slide past Minnesota, Denver, Vegas and Seattle. Vikings would have to have gotten a QB most likely. Denver goes Nix and Vegas/Seattle pass on Penix. Then he could slide into the 20s and be had for pick 47 and a 2025 2nd somewhere in the mid to late 20s, do the Rams take him? I doubt it, but maybe. Buccaneers? It would be amazing, but take a lot of luck I think.
I tend to agree with JonC that Penix is a Raider come April 25th
What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.
My solution is JJ McCarthy. I believe he will be on the board at 6 and I would take him. I would be willing to trade up for him if I was GM and would outbid anyone including giving next years #1, this years second and maybe even more to do so if necessary.
I recognize the Giants would not do that so my solution would be to draft 1 of these 6 QBs at #6 if necessary if the top 4 are gone. I’m taking my shot at the top of this draft on QB. And I would sit this QB no matter who drafted for the entire season save week 17.
And my solution also involves continuing to draft QBs consistently and not sticking with just one realistic option but always looking for guys and completion and not giving them too much time. A la SF who had a vet QB who took them to multiple playoffs and a Super Bowl and still drafted Trey Lance in a huge trade up and still took a 7th rd QB despite having both of those guys.
In comment 16465045 The Mike said:
Quote:
Quote:
Nabers and Penix. I was against Penix due to the ACL injuries and still am hesitant, however if you sit and watch him play football..he has skills the other QBs do not. His arm talent and pocket awareness are incredible. I challenge people to watch this whole video and say otherwise Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:
Quote:
If the Patriots being enamored with JJM is smoke and the Vikings are all in on Maye with Penix as fallback (which could very reasonably be true), then I think JJM is there at 6 and I would absolutely take him over Nabers or Odunze. We have a realistic shot at McMillian in 2025 if we take JJM at 6. And like Sy said, McMillian could potentially grade out even higher than MHJ.
If top 4 qbs are gone, I definitely go MHJ/Nabers/Odunze. Jaxon Dart, Sanders, Cam Ward and more in 2025 draft. We will have options. Or Penix might slide into the 20s and we could trade pick 47 and 2025 2nd for him. I'm not reaching for Penix at 6 and Nix would be a real remote throw pick at 6 for me.
welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.
We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.
What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.
Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.
Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.
Very interesting, thanks for the info!
What QB are you targeting and how?
I know you're not asking me, but I'll play.
I would draft Penix at 6 (you know this already). If the Giants must draft a WR at 6, I'd take the WR, then trade next year's #1 + this year's #2 to move back up into the first round for Penix.
The Giants are starving at QB right now. They're not going to be less hungry next year.
Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.
Any idea who the Pats prefer at QB?
It's a Giants forum. If you don't want to read about the Giants and their shitty starting QB, perhaps go to a different website.
I love the hypocrisy.
Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.
I thought the word was Nabers if not the QB.
Lombardi was spot on. If Maye gets to #3 and the Pats are open for business, I would be very surprised if he's not a Giant.
Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.
Any idea who the Pats prefer at QB?
Nobody knows. Daniels, Maye, McCarthy....take your pick and your guess is as good as anyones right now.
Lombardi was spot on. If Maye gets to #3 and the Pats are open for business, I would be very surprised if he's not a Giant.
Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.
I thought the word was Nabers if not the QB.
I love the info, but I have a feeling Schoen has changed the way things are operated. He's releasing intentional leaks left and right, I'm not sure anyone truly knows there plan (including asshats here). If he tells people multiple things in different departments, while only his inner circle of 3 guys knows his true thoughts, then that is only advantageous to him.
Well humor me.
What QB are you targeting and how?
I know you're not asking me, but I'll play.
I would draft Penix at 6 (you know this already). If the Giants must draft a WR at 6, I'd take the WR, then trade next year's #1 + this year's #2 to move back up into the first round for Penix.
The Giants are starving at QB right now. They're not going to be less hungry next year.
I love Penix probably as much as you do, but he is just not worth the No. 6 pick in the draft. I'd rather go Nabers/Odunze at 6 and then trade back into the mid 1st for Penix.
You complain that the Giants overdrafted Jones at 6. Drafting Penix at 6 would be as much of an overdraft
There is 0% chance a high ranking official has told him anything. They may not draft a QB but Miller is clueless.
We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.
Last season what was your prediction for W/L?
The offense looked so good in camp, they rested people.
Waller is force multiplier healthy, it showed up.
He is broken.
All of WRs predicted to us are more dynamic than Waller. The OL is improved. The same logic and reasoning that had you bullish at the start of 2023 should apply to 2024.
What changed your mind had to be Jones performance against the best teams in the NFL behind an OL that was on pace for over 100 sacks. I know you are intelligent. If Jones is cleared(need this because of injury clauses) and the OL is healthy, this offense could carry higher expectations than 2023 did prior to the start of the season with one of these receivers added.
want to remind us of your 2023 W prediction?
I don’t feel you are being intellectually honest here.
welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.
We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.
BW
Stop it.
Last season what was your prediction for W/L?
The offense looked so good in camp, they rested people.
Waller is force multiplier healthy, it showed up.
He is broken.
All of WRs predicted to us are more dynamic than Waller. The OL is improved. The same logic and reasoning that had you bullish at the start of 2023 should apply to 2024.
What changed your mind had to be Jones performance against the best teams in the NFL behind an OL that was on pace for over 100 sacks. I know you are intelligent. If Jones is cleared(need this because of injury clauses) and the OL is healthy, this offense could carry higher expectations than 2023 did prior to the start of the season with one of these receivers added.
want to remind us of your 2023 W prediction?
I don’t feel you are being intellectually honest here.
Are we just going to pretend Jones was great the years before last? Because the stats don't bear that out. Also he's one of the highest paid offensive players in the league, if he's getting another year he better fucking play like one of them. That means 10+ wins and a deep playoff run.
In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:
Quote:
welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.
We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.
BW
Stop it.
Last season what was your prediction for W/L?
The offense looked so good in camp, they rested people.
Waller is force multiplier healthy, it showed up.
He is broken.
All of WRs predicted to us are more dynamic than Waller. The OL is improved. The same logic and reasoning that had you bullish at the start of 2023 should apply to 2024.
What changed your mind had to be Jones performance against the best teams in the NFL behind an OL that was on pace for over 100 sacks. I know you are intelligent. If Jones is cleared(need this because of injury clauses) and the OL is healthy, this offense could carry higher expectations than 2023 did prior to the start of the season with one of these receivers added.
want to remind us of your 2023 W prediction?
I don’t feel you are being intellectually honest here.
Are we just going to pretend Jones was great the years before last? Because the stats don't bear that out. Also he's one of the highest paid offensive players in the league, if he's getting another year he better fucking play like one of them. That means 10+ wins and a deep playoff run.
If the expectations for Jones are 10+ wins and a playoff run what would be your expectations for a more talented rookie(your position because you feel Jones sucks)
If Jones gets another year?
Only way Jones does not get a chance to play is if he does not clear medically.
Even if we trade up and draft a QB I think Jones will start. It is the way of the NFL, if the rookie kills camp, so be it, but he will have to crush Jones in camp. Learning curve is so steep for a rookie QB , I feel that is unreasonable.
(2) Are you comparing expectations for Jones in his 6th year and on a huge deal to expectations for a rookie? Because that's insane. My expectations for a rookie are that he goes out there, plays hard and shows improvement over the course of the season. Not that he wins 10+ games.
(3) I'm aware Jones is getting another year, I'm also aware that even if we draft a QB, Jones will start. But it will at least signal the franchise realizes he's not the guy and they are ready to move on. Other than tidbits in media stories, there's been no actual indication this is true. Going into the season with Jones/Locke/Devito signals once again that they just don't get it.
Lombardi was spot on. If Maye gets to #3 and the Pats are open for business, I would be very surprised if he's not a Giant.
Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.
I thought the word was Nabers if not the QB.
I’m not even sure if they know yet which one they’d go with. They cannot miss on this pick and Odunze is definitely a bit cleaner. The dropped gun charge was mentioned to me and I think some of the other rumblings on him may have some merit. I wasn’t told Odunze for certain but it sounded like they were leaning that way if they go WR.
Are we just going to pretend Jones was great the years before last? Because the stats don't bear that out. Also he's one of the highest paid offensive players in the league, if he's getting another year he better fucking play like one of them. That means 10+ wins and a deep playoff run.
If Jones stayed healthy and the pass protection was solid and Nabers or Odunze had a dominant first season, I could see us surprising with 8-10 wins which wouldn't bode well for our potential to get Dart, Sanders or Ward in 2025 draft >.<.
Maybe we could trade Jones for some extra draft capital if he played well enough in 2024. It's not a great thought, but it might be what ends up happening.
In comment 16465442 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Lombardi was spot on. If Maye gets to #3 and the Pats are open for business, I would be very surprised if he's not a Giant.
Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.
I thought the word was Nabers if not the QB.
I’m not even sure if they know yet which one they’d go with. They cannot miss on this pick and Odunze is definitely a bit cleaner. The dropped gun charge was mentioned to me and I think some of the other rumblings on him may have some merit. I wasn’t told Odunze for certain but it sounded like they were leaning that way if they go WR.
I had a feeling Mara wouldn't approve of Nabers, maybe if Daboll pounds the table hard enough he will get his way though. Do you think there's any contradictory information being leaked to muddy the waters? Seems like that would be wise. We haven't had much good asshat info in Schoen's past drafts. No chance he is trying to a run much tighter ship and leak all kinds of contradictory info to those outside his 3 man inner circle?
If Jones stayed healthy and the pass protection was solid and Nabers or Odunze had a dominant first season, I could see us surprising with 8-10 wins which wouldn't bode well for our potential to get Dart, Sanders or Ward in 2025 draft >.<.
Maybe we could trade Jones for some extra draft capital if he played well enough in 2024. It's not a great thought, but it might be what ends up happening.
Anything can happen but I really don't think Dart or Ward are going to be highly sought after prospects
It's not a certainty but the odds are there won't be as good a shot at this next year.
If Jones stayed healthy and the pass protection was solid and Nabers or Odunze had a dominant first season, I could see us surprising with 8-10 wins which wouldn't bode well for our potential to get Dart, Sanders or Ward in 2025 draft >.<.
Maybe we could trade Jones for some extra draft capital if he played well enough in 2024. It's not a great thought, but it might be what ends up happening.
Anything can happen but I really don't think Dart or Ward are going to be highly sought after prospects
I think they both have a good chance personally. We will see, the 2025 qb draft isn't looking as bad as many here presume if you ask me. Dart and Ward both have all the traits needed for a top notch qb prospect, Ward was in the early Heisman conversation before production fell off a cliff with his terrible supporting cast. Jaxon Dart averaged 10.1 ypa and outdueled Jayden Daniels. They both have the size, athleticism and arms to be up there. I like them both a lot.
It's not a certainty but the odds are there won't be as good a shot at this next year.
If we won 1 more game this year we would be picking 12th. The QB class won't be as good as this one and even if it has 3 solid prospects I don't think we will have nearly as high of a pick next year. I definitely think this is our best shot.
Last season what was your prediction for W/L?
The offense looked so good in camp, they rested people.
Waller is force multiplier healthy, it showed up.
He is broken.
All of WRs predicted to us are more dynamic than Waller. The OL is improved. The same logic and reasoning that had you bullish at the start of 2023 should apply to 2024.
What changed your mind had to be Jones performance against the best teams in the NFL behind an OL that was on pace for over 100 sacks. I know you are intelligent. If Jones is cleared(need this because of injury clauses) and the OL is healthy, this offense could carry higher expectations than 2023 did prior to the start of the season with one of these receivers added.
want to remind us of your 2023 W prediction?
I don’t feel you are being intellectually honest here.
Are you suggesting we should be excited by the prospect of Jones getting back in the saddle for a sixth ride?
I want to say I predicted 10=11 wins in 2023...??
My assumptions were:
1. With a season under his belt, Daboll could remove the training wheels and Jones could take the next step.
2. With Jones taking the next stop, the rest of the offense would evolve.
3. The NFC QB situation was nowhere near the AFC and we could possibly take advantage of that.
4. The D would evolve more under Wink's second season.
I agree the OL was epically bad. No argument. But, and this has been litigated a gazillion times, Jones regressed as well. Both can be true. While I agree the lack of OL ability impacted Jones's play, I would also expect a real franchise QB to figure it out much more than we saw. Jones looked more dependent than ever as the QB.
Both things are true: the OL did suck. But so did Jones. Jones was horrific last season. You have a rookie CB-a ROOKIE-come out & say-paraphrasing obviously-,'You take away his first read & he's lost.' You had 49ers laughing in the locker room after Week 3 about him.
Both things are true: the OL did suck. But so did Jones. Jones was horrific last season. You have a rookie CB-a ROOKIE-come out & say-paraphrasing obviously-,'You take away his first read & he's lost.' You had 49ers laughing in the locker room after Week 3 about him.
What Devon Witherspoon say? That they knew Jones liked to stick with his first read...?
If they had a shot at Caleb they would go QB. The other QBs are talented but are any of them sure shot better then Jones? I don't think so. You still need to take shots at QB, but if you can't forgo game changers.
There might not a lazier take-IMO-on BBI than 'Well, the OL sucked last season. How could Jones perform under those conditions?'
Both things are true: the OL did suck. But so did Jones. Jones was horrific last season. You have a rookie CB-a ROOKIE-come out & say-paraphrasing obviously-,'You take away his first read & he's lost.' You had 49ers laughing in the locker room after Week 3 about him.
What Devon Witherspoon say? That they knew Jones liked to stick with his first read...?
Which is the same thing his scouting reports in 2019 said. In 5 seasons Jones hasn't improved in that area at all. Maybe year 6 will be different
If they had a shot at Caleb they would go QB. The other QBs are talented but are any of them sure shot better then Jones? I don't think so. You still need to take shots at QB, but if you can't forgo game changers.
This excuse could be used literally every year to not take a qb.
If they had a shot at Caleb they would go QB. The other QBs are talented but are any of them sure shot better then Jones? I don't think so. You still need to take shots at QB, but if you can't forgo game changers.
I agree Caleb is the jewel of the draft and if there was a way to trade up for him, he would be worth the price. But I also feel Daniels and Maye will be considerable upgrades from Jones. And wouldn't trade as much for them, but I would try to acquire. I also think JJM, Penix and Nix are likely better than Jones. I just don't see how the Giants, with the 6th pick, don't come out of this 6 QB draft without taking a signal caller somewhere.
If they had a shot at Caleb they would go QB. The other QBs are talented but are any of them sure shot better then Jones? I don't think so. You still need to take shots at QB, but if you can't forgo game changers.
You never know for sure but I would honestly say the top 5 QBs in the draft would be better than Jones next season.
And is there any QB in recent memory performed as badly as Jones has over his first 5 seasons?
You want to draft a player that has a chance to be elite but its not going to be hard to find improvement from what they've had the last 5 years.
I figured. No high ranking source would tell him anything. Period.
If they had a shot at Caleb they would go QB. The other QBs are talented but are any of them sure shot better then Jones? I don't think so. You still need to take shots at QB, but if you can't forgo game changers.
You never know for sure but I would honestly say the top 5 QBs in the draft would be better than Jones next season.
And is there any QB in recent memory performed as badly as Jones has over his first 5 seasons?
You want to draft a player that has a chance to be elite but its not going to be hard to find improvement from what they've had the last 5 years.
The issue now isn't just his play, but the compounding of all the injuries he's had, most importantly his neck, which call into question how much of a career ending threat that could be going forward.