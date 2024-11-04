for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

ESPN Miller says no QB for Giants in Round 1

crooza172 : 4/11/2024 9:29 am
"What would need to happen for the Giants to bypass receiver and go QB at No. 6 overall?

If the right quarterback is there, the Giants wouldn't hesitate to make the move. They are aware Daniel Jones has suffered three serious injuries (twice his neck and a torn ACL) in the past three years. The only problem is New York may have to trade up with the Cardinals at No. 4 or the Chargers at No. 5 to do it with the Vikings, Raiders and Broncos also lurking for a quarterback. -- Jordan Raanan


What we're hearing about the Giants' draft: A high-ranking official with the team told me their draft plans are unlikely to include a first-round passer. However, that doesn't rule out a quarterback being a target in Round 2, where the team owns pick No. 47. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix are expected to be off the board by that point, but a small trade up on Day 2 -- similar to what the Titans did last year to land Will Levis at pick No. 33 -- is possible. -- Miller"


Take that for what its worth...
2024 Latest Draft Buzz - ESPN - ( New Window )
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 9:32 am : link
Who?
this must be true then  
pjcas18 : 4/11/2024 9:34 am : link
about as true as they "very reliably" love Maye.

people need to stop considering this content fact this time of year. it's not just called the lying season for fun. it's called that because there is a reason to lie.
Whichever way is what it is but  
Sammo85 : 4/11/2024 9:34 am : link
Who is the high-ranking official and why would they splurge something to Matt Miller of all people.

Have to be careful with these "draftnik" media types - I've come to know from people in the know - a good 80% of the stuff that gets put out there is made up for filler or is intentional smoke put out by teams through very official channels.
Ladies and gentlmen...  
bw in dc : 4/11/2024 9:35 am : link
welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.
Sounds like he's piggybacking,  
barens : 4/11/2024 9:36 am : link
or his source, is Mel Kiper Jr.
I  
AcidTest : 4/11/2024 9:37 am : link
think they want to move up for a QB, but just may not be able to.
That has to be the the most  
jvm52106 : 4/11/2024 9:38 am : link
idiotic and yet basically obvious set of comments. One, no high ranking official told you shit. Two- of course if the QB's they want are gone they will go with a WR (or other position).

Man I can't wait for the draft just so we can stop having every other media idiot state basic common sense as some sort of inside information.
Maybe Schoen really likes the drek that is the 2025 QB Class  
The_Boss : 4/11/2024 9:38 am : link
-
RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/11/2024 9:38 am : link
In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:
Quote:
welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.


What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.
RE: I  
Rudy5757 : 4/11/2024 9:41 am : link
In comment 16464512 AcidTest said:
Quote:
think they want to move up for a QB, but just may not be able to.


Exactly. The Giants dont have the same ammo as Minnesota. Plus we most likely move up to get the 4th QB who the Giants may not want anyway. Do they like 4 QBs? only 2 or 3?

The odds are they stay at 6 and get a stud WR.
RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
eric2425ny : 4/11/2024 9:42 am : link
In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:
Quote:
welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.


He’s the Spirit Airlines of QB’s lol.
Imagine if the Giants take a stud  
eric2425ny : 4/11/2024 9:44 am : link
WR at 6 and suddenly Jones looks legit. Not that I expect that, but some on this board would be an interesting place if it did.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 9:44 am : link
Going to be a long two weeks.
RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
Mbavaro : 4/11/2024 9:45 am : link
In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:
Quote:
welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.


Give it a rest with the drama

Just yesterday another “insider” has them trading up for Maye

RE: Imagine if the Giants take a stud  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 9:45 am : link
In comment 16464523 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
WR at 6 and suddenly Jones looks legit. Not that I expect that, but some on this board would be an interesting place if it did.


‘Imagine there’s no Heaven
It’s easy if you try
No Hell below us
Above us, only sky’
RE: That has to be the the most  
Blue21 : 4/11/2024 9:45 am : link
In comment 16464513 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
idiotic and yet basically obvious set of comments. One, no high ranking official told you shit. Two- of course if the QB's they want are gone they will go with a WR (or other position).

Man I can't wait for the draft just so we can stop having every other media idiot state basic common sense as some sort of inside information.
I totally agree that was a total waste of reading. I could have said everything that was written in that article. Maybe, could be , might be. QB or WR depends.
If the Giants have identified a franchise QB  
Essex : 4/11/2024 9:48 am : link
do everything to get him. Maybe you can't in the end, but you have to offer a boatload and not really consider value. In other words, if you get ripped off (which everyone said we did with Eli when we made that trade) you still do it. You don't wait and hope he is at 6. And, if you do feel that if he is there I will take him but if he is not I won't, then you must not feel very strongly about him being a superstar franchise QB. There is no way a team sits back and says this guy is the next Josh Allen, of Joe Burrow, or Lamar Jackson and then say to themselves well if he is available at six I will go for him. That is not a logical process.
The reality is we’ll  
eric2425ny : 4/11/2024 9:52 am : link
never know if they tried to trade up for a QB even if they take a WR.
There are some things that aren’t in their control  
UberAlias : 4/11/2024 9:58 am : link
Most of us realize this, but clearly some don’t seem to get it.
RE: There are some things that aren’t in their control  
Essex : 4/11/2024 10:01 am : link
In comment 16464549 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Most of us realize this, but clearly some don’t seem to get it.


the only way it is not in your control is if the other team says I won't deal under any circumstances (as I think the Bears and the Commanders have said). If not, then you can control anything. The question in that circumstance is will and desire, not possibility.
For those who forgot  
Rjanyg : 4/11/2024 10:01 am : link
take a stoll back to 2014. OBJ was drafted. Our offense was improved greatly by that selection. Yes Eli was our QB but the team was pretty bad, the defense was below average.

Schoen is starting to make the shift to the philosophy he believes that the positions you invest in are Edge, WR, OT, Line of scrimmage and QB.

If he can't get the QB but gets the WR then we should all be happy with this move. It is the right move.

Round 1 isn't the only draft pick we have.
RE: Maybe Schoen really likes the drek that is the 2025 QB Class  
k2tampa : 4/11/2024 10:02 am : link
In comment 16464514 The_Boss said:
Quote:
-


Well to be fair, Daniels was not highly rated before the season. Burrow was not highly rated before his senior season. It's not unusual for someone to make huge strides in one year.
Eric from BBI  
Daniel in Kentucky : 4/11/2024 10:04 am : link
“What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.”

Thank you!

The same 8+ posters have to infect every thread and spin about how bad the Giants are because of Daniel Jones. It just gets exhausting after months of reading the same posters post the same thing, squeezing their tired caustic commentary into nearly every thread they can find a way.

Again, Thank you!
RE: For those who forgot  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 10:05 am : link
In comment 16464556 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
take a stoll back to 2014. OBJ was drafted. Our offense was improved greatly by that selection. Yes Eli was our QB but the team was pretty bad, the defense was below average.

Schoen is starting to make the shift to the philosophy he believes that the positions you invest in are Edge, WR, OT, Line of scrimmage and QB.

If he can't get the QB but gets the WR then we should all be happy with this move. It is the right move.

Round 1 isn't the only draft pick we have.


"We should all be happy".....fuck that. I don't have to be happy watching Daniel Jones throw 5 yards slants week after week before getting injured again next season.
RE: RE: There are some things that aren’t in their control  
UberAlias : 4/11/2024 10:07 am : link
In comment 16464555 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16464549 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Most of us realize this, but clearly some don’t seem to get it.



the only way it is not in your control is if the other team says I won't deal under any circumstances (as I think the Bears and the Commanders have said). If not, then you can control anything. The question in that circumstance is will and desire, not possibility.


You know what's not in their control? The grades on these QBs. So your "then you can control anything" notion is correct, provided we assume a willingness to do something stupid just to get a QB.
I have no idea what’s true or not.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/11/2024 10:07 am : link

But I know this. If JS sees a QB in this draft that is a certifiable, franchise altering QB. If he sees Drake Maye as a face of the franchise, potential SB winning QB. There is no price too high to pay, to move up and get him. In the grand scheme of things. A 2nd. A 1st next year. Who gives a shit. No price too high. Go get him.

If there isn’t a guy they feel that way about? Then draft weapons.
Wow  
TinVA : 4/11/2024 10:08 am : link
I can't wait for the draft so we can put all of this nonsense behind us and just be mad at the picks. Geez!
RE: Eric from BBI  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 10:08 am : link
In comment 16464568 Daniel in Kentucky said:
Quote:
“What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.”

Thank you!

The same 8+ posters have to infect every thread and spin about how bad the Giants are because of Daniel Jones. It just gets exhausting after months of reading the same posters post the same thing, squeezing their tired caustic commentary into nearly every thread they can find a way.

Again, Thank you!


I feel your pain being forced to open up BBI threads. But you’ll get through it.
RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
bw in dc : 4/11/2024 10:10 am : link
In comment 16464515 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:


Quote:


welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.



What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.


I've outlined numerous solutions. In fact, you've replied to some.

So, I can't control what you read, don't read or remember.

RE: RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
Mbavaro : 4/11/2024 10:12 am : link
In comment 16464585 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16464515 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:


Quote:


welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.



What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.



I've outlined numerous solutions. In fact, you've replied to some.

So, I can't control what you read, don't read or remember.


Must suck spending all day….every day literally saying the exact same thing in thread after thread after thread after thread
RE: RE: RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 10:13 am : link
In comment 16464591 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16464585 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16464515 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:


Quote:


welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.



What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.



I've outlined numerous solutions. In fact, you've replied to some.

So, I can't control what you read, don't read or remember.




Must suck spending all day….every day literally saying the exact same thing in thread after thread after thread after thread


It's a Giants forum. If you don't want to read about the Giants and their shitty starting QB, perhaps go to a different website.
SFGFNCGiantsFan  
Daniel in Kentucky : 4/11/2024 10:13 am : link
Ok, I’m going to adopt your philosophy and post how much I don’t like you as a poster on every thread I can squeeze it in.

I think SFGFNCGiantsFan is a broken record as a poster and is so self important he feels he has to post the same thing multiple times a day on multiple threads day after day month after month…
RE: For those who forgot  
barens : 4/11/2024 10:13 am : link
In comment 16464556 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
take a stoll back to 2014. OBJ was drafted. Our offense was improved greatly by that selection. Yes Eli was our QB but the team was pretty bad, the defense was below average.

Schoen is starting to make the shift to the philosophy he believes that the positions you invest in are Edge, WR, OT, Line of scrimmage and QB.

If he can't get the QB but gets the WR then we should all be happy with this move. It is the right move.

Round 1 isn't the only draft pick we have.


Right, and given the moves made this offseason to improve the offensive line, the Giants can be in a better situation than in 2014.
I'd trust Lombardi more  
Sean : 4/11/2024 10:14 am : link
.
RE: SFGFNCGiantsFan  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 10:14 am : link
In comment 16464598 Daniel in Kentucky said:
Quote:
Ok, I’m going to adopt your philosophy and post how much I don’t like you as a poster on every thread I can squeeze it in.

I think SFGFNCGiantsFan is a broken record as a poster and is so self important he feels he has to post the same thing multiple times a day on multiple threads day after day month after month…


No argument here.
Mbavaro  
Daniel in Kentucky : 4/11/2024 10:15 am : link
+100
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
Mbavaro : 4/11/2024 10:16 am : link
In comment 16464597 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16464591 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16464585 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16464515 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:


Quote:


welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.



What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.



I've outlined numerous solutions. In fact, you've replied to some.

So, I can't control what you read, don't read or remember.




Must suck spending all day….every day literally saying the exact same thing in thread after thread after thread after thread



It's a Giants forum. If you don't want to read about the Giants and their shitty starting QB, perhaps go to a different website.


We all understand the situation

But literally repeating the same thing over and over again…derailing threads is old….I think I speak for many when I say this….if you disagree….so be it
RE: For those who forgot  
Greg from LI : 4/11/2024 10:16 am : link
In comment 16464556 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
take a stoll back to 2014. OBJ was drafted. Our offense was improved greatly by that selection. Yes Eli was our QB but the team was pretty bad, the defense was below average.

Schoen is starting to make the shift to the philosophy he believes that the positions you invest in are Edge, WR, OT, Line of scrimmage and QB.

If he can't get the QB but gets the WR then we should all be happy with this move. It is the right move.

Round 1 isn't the only draft pick we have.


"Yes Eli was our QB"

Pretty big caveat there, no? A receiver can't throw the ball to himself.
MBavaro.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 10:19 am : link
I get what you’re saying. And I’m as guilty as anyone of what you’re saying. But the QB issues looms over the franchise like a black cloud. It’s going to talked about ad nauseum.

It is what it is:
RE: MBavaro.  
Mbavaro : 4/11/2024 10:20 am : link
In comment 16464632 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I get what you’re saying. And I’m as guilty as anyone of what you’re saying. But the QB issues looms over the franchise like a black cloud. It’s going to talked about ad nauseum.

It is what it is:


Fair point
RE: Imagine if the Giants take a stud  
Breeze_94 : 4/11/2024 10:22 am : link
In comment 16464523 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
WR at 6 and suddenly Jones looks legit. Not that I expect that, but some on this board would be an interesting place if it did.


It’s very possible he looks better than he did in 2022. Year 3 in system, better weapons in the passing game, better pass protection (you would think).

Unless people believe his physical skills(and maybe mental) completely fell off of a cliff leading into last season, and those 5 games we saw last year are what he really is.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
bw in dc : 4/11/2024 10:24 am : link
In comment 16464591 Mbavaro said:
Quote:

Must suck spending all day….every day literally saying the exact same thing in thread after thread after thread after thread


Let me apologize for my endless tedious posts. I appreciate the feedback.

RE: RE: Imagine if the Giants take a stud  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 10:27 am : link
In comment 16464649 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 16464523 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


WR at 6 and suddenly Jones looks legit. Not that I expect that, but some on this board would be an interesting place if it did.



It’s very possible he looks better than he did in 2022. Year 3 in system, better weapons in the passing game, better pass protection (you would think).

Unless people believe his physical skills(and maybe mental) completely fell off of a cliff leading into last season, and those 5 games we saw last year are what he really is.


The problem with Jones isn't his physical toolset (although his arm does leave something to be desired) it's between the ears. He doesn't process the field quickly or accurately. Take away his first read and he freezes.
Not a surprise  
Spider43 : 4/11/2024 10:42 am : link
Unless you want Penix or Nix at #6. I don't... not with Odunze and possibly MHJ being available there. Second round and on, fair game.
I always thought that is what would happen  
HomerJones45 : 4/11/2024 10:54 am : link
the Jones faction and the Move-on-from Jones faction in management were going to make a compromise. Get that receiver that will give Jones the best chance of reaching his inner Marino because "we've done all we can to ruin him" and hedge the bet with a 2nd or 3rd rounder from among the second tier of qb's.

Start looking at Qb's 7-12 because that is where they are shopping. If a Penix or Nix drops into the second round, they will grab one of them. Who do you like? Milton? Rattler? Pratt?
Miller  
auxelectric : 4/11/2024 10:57 am : link
always has good scouting reports but his insider information is pretty non-existent. Do I think he's lying? No. But I don't believe that any information getting out that is truthful is being exclusively shared with Matt Miller.

If he got first hand knowledge from a high up exec in the Giants I would assume that it is just more smoke to cloudy up the already murky plans of the Giants.
LOL  
ZogZerg : 4/11/2024 11:00 am : link
I can't keep with all of this "inside" information.

The Giants most likely to trade up....
Giants not taking a QB in first....
Too many "inside info" takes to list.
RE: I  
hover : 4/11/2024 11:02 am : link
In comment 16464512 AcidTest said:
Quote:
think they want to move up for a QB, but just may not be able to.

Yes they can, Schoen just needs to swallow his medicine and pay the ransom if needed. It is his own fault for keeping Barkley and not having more picks or losing more games to be drafting higher. Do not keep compounding his failure unless Mara really does have a high influence.
This would be my favorite draft scenario  
kelsto811 : 4/11/2024 11:04 am : link
Nabers and Penix. I was against Penix due to the ACL injuries and still am hesitant, however if you sit and watch him play football..he has skills the other QBs do not. His arm talent and pocket awareness are incredible. I challenge people to watch this whole video and say otherwise
Link - ( New Window )
The same folks who want Jones back as starter  
Darwinian : 4/11/2024 11:15 am : link
will be lamenting the loss of relevant football in early October, and wonder why, without a hint of irony.
The ONLY reason for a "high ranking official" to say that . . .  
Pete in VA : 4/11/2024 11:16 am : link
would be to send a message that they are not going to pay a "ransom" to move up. It's part of negotiating. This is not rocket science people.

If anything, making such a statement suggests to me that they are seriously considering doing it, if one of them drops or a trade up to 5 is cheap. So take heart QB people.

RE: RE: I  
GFAN52 : 4/11/2024 11:18 am : link
In comment 16464778 hover said:
Quote:
In comment 16464512 AcidTest said:


Quote:


think they want to move up for a QB, but just may not be able to.


Yes they can, Schoen just needs to swallow his medicine and pay the ransom if needed. It is his own fault for keeping Barkley and not having more picks or losing more games to be drafting higher. Do not keep compounding his failure unless Mara really does have a high influence.


Why do people keep repeating this, it's just false thinking.
RE: RE: Eric from BBI  
Johnny5 : 4/11/2024 11:26 am : link
In comment 16464581 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16464568 Daniel in Kentucky said:


Quote:


“What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.”

Thank you!

The same 8+ posters have to infect every thread and spin about how bad the Giants are because of Daniel Jones. It just gets exhausting after months of reading the same posters post the same thing, squeezing their tired caustic commentary into nearly every thread they can find a way.

Again, Thank you!



I feel your pain being forced to open up BBI threads. But you’ll get through it.

He's not wrong. It's so far beyond ridiculous at this point. Yes, WE GET IT. We know 8 or so of you hate every cell, every molecule of Daniel Jones and will never rest until he is dust in the ground. I mean Holy shiite, Give it a phucquing REST already.
RE: That has to be the the most  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 11:29 am : link
In comment 16464513 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
idiotic and yet basically obvious set of comments. One, no high ranking official told you shit. Two- of course if the QB's they want are gone they will go with a WR (or other position).

Man I can't wait for the draft just so we can stop having every other media idiot state basic common sense as some sort of inside information.


Could be a Mara, that's the only possible high ranking official I could imagine talking to Miller. Chris Mara I could see
....  
ryanmkeane : 4/11/2024 11:34 am : link
They are going to trade for Maye if Washington doesn't take him.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/11/2024 11:34 am : link
And then everyone can finally shut the hell up about it.
RE: RE: RE: Eric from BBI  
Scooter185 : 4/11/2024 11:36 am : link
In comment 16464821 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16464581 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 16464568 Daniel in Kentucky said:


Quote:


“What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.”

Thank you!

The same 8+ posters have to infect every thread and spin about how bad the Giants are because of Daniel Jones. It just gets exhausting after months of reading the same posters post the same thing, squeezing their tired caustic commentary into nearly every thread they can find a way.

Again, Thank you!



I feel your pain being forced to open up BBI threads. But you’ll get through it.


He's not wrong. It's so far beyond ridiculous at this point. Yes, WE GET IT. We know 8 or so of you hate every cell, every molecule of Daniel Jones and will never rest until he is dust in the ground. I mean Holy shiite, Give it a phucquing REST already.


Yet you go into threads solely to complain about other posters. Why don't you give it a rest? The constant bitching about posters by the same 5 people is more tiring than the constant bitching about Jones
RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 11:36 am : link
In comment 16464837 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
And then everyone can finally shut the hell up about it.


We’ll find new things to bitch about. Haha. I kid.
Johnny5.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 11:37 am : link
I don’t hate Daniel Jones. I just don’t want to see him behind center ever again as Giants QB.
bw in dc  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/11/2024 11:38 am : link
Well humor me.

What QB are you targeting and how?

RE: RE: Maybe Schoen really likes the drek that is the 2025 QB Class  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 11:42 am : link
In comment 16464561 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16464514 The_Boss said:


Quote:


-



Well to be fair, Daniels was not highly rated before the season. Burrow was not highly rated before his senior season. It's not unusual for someone to make huge strides in one year.


I like Jaxon Dart, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders; Quinn ewers has potential but he needs to take some big strides. It's not going to be a bad draft for qb, not as good as this one though.
RE: Imagine if the Giants take a stud  
MotownGIANTS : 4/11/2024 11:47 am : link
In comment 16464523 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
WR at 6 and suddenly Jones looks legit. Not that I expect that, but some on this board would be an interesting place if it did.


Here is the thing IF the OL is better avg to avg+ a healthy Jones will move the ball and score points, especially with a true #1 that has a splash of "special". Harrison, Nabers, Odunze all seem like difference makers @ 6th.

Even with a rookie blue chip WR he'll take some time. Relying on spread it around will help more than force feeding him. Jones and Slayton have a good connection, a WR that commands some double coverage opens things up for Slayton and Hyatt. Robinson is a spark plug on short to med routes.

Singletary is an ok back for an offense pass heavy.

Bo Nix in the 2nd would be an interesting camp battle. His experience should make him one of the two most pro ready options in the draft.
RE: Imagine if the Giants take a stud  
MotownGIANTS : 4/11/2024 11:48 am : link
In comment 16464523 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
WR at 6 and suddenly Jones looks legit. Not that I expect that, but some on this board would be an interesting place if it did.


Here is the thing IF the OL is better avg to avg+ a healthy Jones will move the ball and score points, especially with a true #1 that has a splash of "special". Harrison, Nabers, Odunze all seem like difference makers @ 6th.

Even with a rookie blue chip WR he'll take some time. Relying on spread it around will help more than force feeding him. Jones and Slayton have a good connection, a WR that commands some double coverage opens things up for Slayton and Hyatt. Robinson is a spark plug on short to med routes.

Singletary is an ok back for a pass heavy offense.

Bo Nix in the 2nd would be an interesting camp battle. His experience should make him one of the two most pro ready options in the draft.
RE: Johnny5.  
Johnny5 : 4/11/2024 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16464848 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I don’t hate Daniel Jones. I just don’t want to see him behind center ever again as Giants QB.

I know I get it. And you seem like a good dude lol. Wading through these posts every day on so many threads just gets under my skin for some reason.
I feel like this is a unique year  
santacruzom : 4/11/2024 12:00 pm : link
to acquire a young QB with unrealized potential via cheap trade, since so many of them have been or will be replaced by incoming free agents or draft picks.

Hell, there are likely two such QBs available with the name Malik alone.
I could see Chris Mara after a few scotch on the rocks  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 12:37 pm : link
Declaring this and the word trickling to Miller.

I have a gut feeling, not a good one, that there is some kind of in house division over QB or not. I know John Mara said all those flowery things about Schoen having autonomy, but it doesn't really mean anything as they are just words to the press. Actions are telling.

It's clear Schoen loves Drake Maye. I presume Daboll is on board, with Nabers as his fallback. There's a chance Maye goes #2 or NE decides to take him at 3, but if the Vikings make the trade to get Maye at 3 then naturally you'd have to wonder if this was due to ownership involvement.

Imagine Schoen has a deal ready for Maye at 3 (as many folks with inside connections have said). Then at the final hour Mara puts his foot down and says, "you know i would really rather not trade all these assets while paying Daniel so much. Id prefer we go for receiver at 6."

I'm fine with Nabers or MHJ at 6 if 4 QBs go top 5 and the cost is prohibitive or whatever. I will always wonder if an internal division on the decision between football people and ownership might have been a factor though.

I'm fully prepared, and even made a thread on how it feels like they may end up letting the draft come to them at 6. These kind of reports in juxtaposition to insiders saying Schoen is doing everything he can to get Drake Maye do make me wonder though.

Maybe Maye goes #2, JD goes to NE, Minnesota doesn't trade up for JJM, MHJ goes 4, Nabers goes 5 and we take JJM at 6. He turns out to be a real franchise QB and we live happily ever after? All this uncertainty is part of the fun. Try to embrace all the possibilities and have faith is all I can suggest.

RE: This would be my favorite draft scenario  
The Mike : 4/11/2024 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16464783 kelsto811 said:
Quote:
Nabers and Penix. I was against Penix due to the ACL injuries and still am hesitant, however if you sit and watch him play football..he has skills the other QBs do not. His arm talent and pocket awareness are incredible. I challenge people to watch this whole video and say otherwise Link - ( New Window )


I agree. This is the optimal solution for this team given their draft position and likely being shut out of the top three quarterbacks. It probably requires some nifty maneuvering by Schoen to get Penix, but this result is a massive win for this franchise.
RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
56goat : 4/11/2024 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:
Quote:
welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.


Well let the FAA know then, 'cause that ones gonna crash and burn in record time.
RE: RE: This would be my favorite draft scenario  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16465045 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16464783 kelsto811 said:


Quote:


Nabers and Penix. I was against Penix due to the ACL injuries and still am hesitant, however if you sit and watch him play football..he has skills the other QBs do not. His arm talent and pocket awareness are incredible. I challenge people to watch this whole video and say otherwise Link - ( New Window )



I agree. This is the optimal solution for this team given their draft position and likely being shut out of the top three quarterbacks. It probably requires some nifty maneuvering by Schoen to get Penix, but this result is a massive win for this franchise.


Some nifty maneuvering and luck. Nix would have to go before Penix and Penix would have to slide past Minnesota, Denver, Vegas and Seattle. Vikings would have to have gotten a QB most likely. Denver goes Nix and Vegas/Seattle pass on Penix. Then he could slide into the 20s and be had for pick 47 and a 2025 2nd somewhere in the mid to late 20s, do the Rams take him? I doubt it, but maybe. Buccaneers? It would be amazing, but take a lot of luck I think.
RE: RE: RE: This would be my favorite draft scenario  
Johnny5 : 4/11/2024 12:57 pm : link
In comment 16465054 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:
In comment 16465045 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16464783 kelsto811 said:


Quote:


Nabers and Penix. I was against Penix due to the ACL injuries and still am hesitant, however if you sit and watch him play football..he has skills the other QBs do not. His arm talent and pocket awareness are incredible. I challenge people to watch this whole video and say otherwise Link - ( New Window )



I agree. This is the optimal solution for this team given their draft position and likely being shut out of the top three quarterbacks. It probably requires some nifty maneuvering by Schoen to get Penix, but this result is a massive win for this franchise.



Some nifty maneuvering and luck. Nix would have to go before Penix and Penix would have to slide past Minnesota, Denver, Vegas and Seattle. Vikings would have to have gotten a QB most likely. Denver goes Nix and Vegas/Seattle pass on Penix. Then he could slide into the 20s and be had for pick 47 and a 2025 2nd somewhere in the mid to late 20s, do the Rams take him? I doubt it, but maybe. Buccaneers? It would be amazing, but take a lot of luck I think.

I tend to agree with JonC that Penix is a Raider come April 25th
RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
HardTruth : 4/11/2024 1:19 pm : link
In comment 16464515 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:


Quote:


welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.



What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.



My solution is JJ McCarthy. I believe he will be on the board at 6 and I would take him. I would be willing to trade up for him if I was GM and would outbid anyone including giving next years #1, this years second and maybe even more to do so if necessary.

I recognize the Giants would not do that so my solution would be to draft 1 of these 6 QBs at #6 if necessary if the top 4 are gone. I’m taking my shot at the top of this draft on QB. And I would sit this QB no matter who drafted for the entire season save week 17.

And my solution also involves continuing to draft QBs consistently and not sticking with just one realistic option but always looking for guys and completion and not giving them too much time. A la SF who had a vet QB who took them to multiple playoffs and a Super Bowl and still drafted Trey Lance in a huge trade up and still took a 7th rd QB despite having both of those guys.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This would be my favorite draft scenario  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16465082 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16465054 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:


In comment 16465045 The Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 16464783 kelsto811 said:


Quote:


Nabers and Penix. I was against Penix due to the ACL injuries and still am hesitant, however if you sit and watch him play football..he has skills the other QBs do not. His arm talent and pocket awareness are incredible. I challenge people to watch this whole video and say otherwise Link - ( New Window )



I agree. This is the optimal solution for this team given their draft position and likely being shut out of the top three quarterbacks. It probably requires some nifty maneuvering by Schoen to get Penix, but this result is a massive win for this franchise.



Some nifty maneuvering and luck. Nix would have to go before Penix and Penix would have to slide past Minnesota, Denver, Vegas and Seattle. Vikings would have to have gotten a QB most likely. Denver goes Nix and Vegas/Seattle pass on Penix. Then he could slide into the 20s and be had for pick 47 and a 2025 2nd somewhere in the mid to late 20s, do the Rams take him? I doubt it, but maybe. Buccaneers? It would be amazing, but take a lot of luck I think.


I tend to agree with JonC that Penix is a Raider come April 25th


I could see it, I also know my diehard Raiders fan friends want Arnold or Mitchell and they believe O'Connell has a lot of potential after a promising first year. O'Connell is underrated here.
RE: RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16465117 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In comment 16464515 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:


Quote:


welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.



What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.




My solution is JJ McCarthy. I believe he will be on the board at 6 and I would take him. I would be willing to trade up for him if I was GM and would outbid anyone including giving next years #1, this years second and maybe even more to do so if necessary.

I recognize the Giants would not do that so my solution would be to draft 1 of these 6 QBs at #6 if necessary if the top 4 are gone. I’m taking my shot at the top of this draft on QB. And I would sit this QB no matter who drafted for the entire season save week 17.

And my solution also involves continuing to draft QBs consistently and not sticking with just one realistic option but always looking for guys and completion and not giving them too much time. A la SF who had a vet QB who took them to multiple playoffs and a Super Bowl and still drafted Trey Lance in a huge trade up and still took a 7th rd QB despite having both of those guys.


If the Patriots being enamored with JJM is smoke and the Vikings are all in on Maye with Penix as fallback (which could very reasonably be true), then I think JJM is there at 6 and I would absolutely take him over Nabers or Odunze. We have a realistic shot at McMillian in 2025 if we take JJM at 6. And like Sy said, McMillian could potentially grade out even higher than MHJ.
RE: RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16465117 HardTruth said:
Quote:
In comment 16464515 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:


Quote:


welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.



What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.




My solution is JJ McCarthy. I believe he will be on the board at 6 and I would take him. I would be willing to trade up for him if I was GM and would outbid anyone including giving next years #1, this years second and maybe even more to do so if necessary.

I recognize the Giants would not do that so my solution would be to draft 1 of these 6 QBs at #6 if necessary if the top 4 are gone. I’m taking my shot at the top of this draft on QB. And I would sit this QB no matter who drafted for the entire season save week 17.

And my solution also involves continuing to draft QBs consistently and not sticking with just one realistic option but always looking for guys and completion and not giving them too much time. A la SF who had a vet QB who took them to multiple playoffs and a Super Bowl and still drafted Trey Lance in a huge trade up and still took a 7th rd QB despite having both of those guys.


If top 4 qbs are gone, I definitely go MHJ/Nabers/Odunze. Jaxon Dart, Sanders, Cam Ward and more in 2025 draft. We will have options. Or Penix might slide into the 20s and we could trade pick 47 and 2025 2nd for him. I'm not reaching for Penix at 6 and Nix would be a real remote throw pick at 6 for me.
RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
clatterbuck : 4/11/2024 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16464515 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:


Quote:


welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.



What's your solution? You keep complaining, but I don't hear any solutions from you.


Thank you.
Miller is not  
GiantGrit : 4/11/2024 4:16 pm : link
Lombardi was spot on. If Maye gets to #3 and the Pats are open for business, I would be very surprised if he’s not a Giant.

Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.

Miller is not plugged in  
GiantGrit : 4/11/2024 4:16 pm : link
*****
GiantGrit.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 4:22 pm : link
Thank you.
RE: Miller is not  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16465442 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Lombardi was spot on. If Maye gets to #3 and the Pats are open for business, I would be very surprised if he’s not a Giant.

Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.


Very interesting, thanks for the info!
RE: bw in dc  
Go Terps : 4/11/2024 4:29 pm : link
In comment 16464851 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Well humor me.

What QB are you targeting and how?


I know you're not asking me, but I'll play.

I would draft Penix at 6 (you know this already). If the Giants must draft a WR at 6, I'd take the WR, then trade next year's #1 + this year's #2 to move back up into the first round for Penix.

The Giants are starving at QB right now. They're not going to be less hungry next year.
RE: Miller is not  
Sean : 4/11/2024 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16465442 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Lombardi was spot on. If Maye gets to #3 and the Pats are open for business, I would be very surprised if he’s not a Giant.

Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.

Any idea who the Pats prefer at QB?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
section125 : 4/11/2024 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16464597 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16464591 Mbavaro said:


Quote:




It's a Giants forum. If you don't want to read about the Giants and their shitty starting QB, perhaps go to a different website.


I love the hypocrisy.
RE: Miller is not  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/11/2024 4:33 pm : link
In comment 16465442 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Lombardi was spot on. If Maye gets to #3 and the Pats are open for business, I would be very surprised if he’s not a Giant.

Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.


I thought the word was Nabers if not the QB.
RE: RE: Miller is not  
GFAN52 : 4/11/2024 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16465472 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16465442 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Lombardi was spot on. If Maye gets to #3 and the Pats are open for business, I would be very surprised if he’s not a Giant.

Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.



Any idea who the Pats prefer at QB?


Nobody knows. Daniels, Maye, McCarthy....take your pick and your guess is as good as anyones right now.
RE: RE: Miller is not  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16465480 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16465442 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Lombardi was spot on. If Maye gets to #3 and the Pats are open for business, I would be very surprised if he’s not a Giant.

Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.




I thought the word was Nabers if not the QB.


I love the info, but I have a feeling Schoen has changed the way things are operated. He's releasing intentional leaks left and right, I'm not sure anyone truly knows there plan (including asshats here). If he tells people multiple things in different departments, while only his inner circle of 3 guys knows his true thoughts, then that is only advantageous to him.
RE: RE: bw in dc  
Now Mike in MD : 4/11/2024 4:51 pm : link
In comment 16465468 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16464851 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Well humor me.

What QB are you targeting and how?




I know you're not asking me, but I'll play.

I would draft Penix at 6 (you know this already). If the Giants must draft a WR at 6, I'd take the WR, then trade next year's #1 + this year's #2 to move back up into the first round for Penix.

The Giants are starving at QB right now. They're not going to be less hungry next year.


I love Penix probably as much as you do, but he is just not worth the No. 6 pick in the draft. I'd rather go Nabers/Odunze at 6 and then trade back into the mid 1st for Penix.

You complain that the Giants overdrafted Jones at 6. Drafting Penix at 6 would be as much of an overdraft
Matt Miller  
TyreeHelmet : 4/11/2024 5:03 pm : link
is the biggest clown in all of draft coverage. And thats really something.

There is 0% chance a high ranking official has told him anything. They may not draft a QB but Miller is clueless.
RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
Thegratefulhead : 4/11/2024 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:
Quote:
welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.
BW

Stop it.

Last season what was your prediction for W/L?

The offense looked so good in camp, they rested people.

Waller is force multiplier healthy, it showed up.

He is broken.

All of WRs predicted to us are more dynamic than Waller. The OL is improved. The same logic and reasoning that had you bullish at the start of 2023 should apply to 2024.

What changed your mind had to be Jones performance against the best teams in the NFL behind an OL that was on pace for over 100 sacks. I know you are intelligent. If Jones is cleared(need this because of injury clauses) and the OL is healthy, this offense could carry higher expectations than 2023 did prior to the start of the season with one of these receivers added.

want to remind us of your 2023 W prediction?

I don’t feel you are being intellectually honest here.
RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 5:30 pm : link
In comment 16465548 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:


Quote:


welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.

BW

Stop it.

Last season what was your prediction for W/L?

The offense looked so good in camp, they rested people.

Waller is force multiplier healthy, it showed up.

He is broken.

All of WRs predicted to us are more dynamic than Waller. The OL is improved. The same logic and reasoning that had you bullish at the start of 2023 should apply to 2024.

What changed your mind had to be Jones performance against the best teams in the NFL behind an OL that was on pace for over 100 sacks. I know you are intelligent. If Jones is cleared(need this because of injury clauses) and the OL is healthy, this offense could carry higher expectations than 2023 did prior to the start of the season with one of these receivers added.

want to remind us of your 2023 W prediction?

I don’t feel you are being intellectually honest here.


Are we just going to pretend Jones was great the years before last? Because the stats don't bear that out. Also he's one of the highest paid offensive players in the league, if he's getting another year he better fucking play like one of them. That means 10+ wins and a deep playoff run.
RE: RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
Thegratefulhead : 4/11/2024 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16465567 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16465548 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:


Quote:


welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.

BW

Stop it.

Last season what was your prediction for W/L?

The offense looked so good in camp, they rested people.

Waller is force multiplier healthy, it showed up.

He is broken.

All of WRs predicted to us are more dynamic than Waller. The OL is improved. The same logic and reasoning that had you bullish at the start of 2023 should apply to 2024.

What changed your mind had to be Jones performance against the best teams in the NFL behind an OL that was on pace for over 100 sacks. I know you are intelligent. If Jones is cleared(need this because of injury clauses) and the OL is healthy, this offense could carry higher expectations than 2023 did prior to the start of the season with one of these receivers added.

want to remind us of your 2023 W prediction?

I don’t feel you are being intellectually honest here.



Are we just going to pretend Jones was great the years before last? Because the stats don't bear that out. Also he's one of the highest paid offensive players in the league, if he's getting another year he better fucking play like one of them. That means 10+ wins and a deep playoff run.
Is your position that Jones sucks?

If the expectations for Jones are 10+ wins and a playoff run what would be your expectations for a more talented rookie(your position because you feel Jones sucks)

If Jones gets another year?

Only way Jones does not get a chance to play is if he does not clear medically.

Even if we trade up and draft a QB I think Jones will start. It is the way of the NFL, if the rookie kills camp, so be it, but he will have to crush Jones in camp. Learning curve is so steep for a rookie QB , I feel that is unreasonable.

TheGratefulhead, (1) I guess it depends how you define sucks.  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 5:43 pm : link
He's not the worst QB in the league but he's probably bottom 10.

(2) Are you comparing expectations for Jones in his 6th year and on a huge deal to expectations for a rookie? Because that's insane. My expectations for a rookie are that he goes out there, plays hard and shows improvement over the course of the season. Not that he wins 10+ games.

(3) I'm aware Jones is getting another year, I'm also aware that even if we draft a QB, Jones will start. But it will at least signal the franchise realizes he's not the guy and they are ready to move on. Other than tidbits in media stories, there's been no actual indication this is true. Going into the season with Jones/Locke/Devito signals once again that they just don't get it.
RE: RE: Miller is not  
GiantGrit : 4/11/2024 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16465480 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16465442 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Lombardi was spot on. If Maye gets to #3 and the Pats are open for business, I would be very surprised if he’s not a Giant.

Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.




I thought the word was Nabers if not the QB.


I’m not even sure if they know yet which one they’d go with. They cannot miss on this pick and Odunze is definitely a bit cleaner. The dropped gun charge was mentioned to me and I think some of the other rumblings on him may have some merit. I wasn’t told Odunze for certain but it sounded like they were leaning that way if they go WR.


RE: RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 6:06 pm : link
In comment 16465567 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 16465548 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 16464509 bw in dc said:


Quote:


welcome aboard Daniel Jones Airlines.

We are about to take off for season six. Please fasten your seatbelts, relax, and "enjoy" the flight.

BW

Stop it.

Last season what was your prediction for W/L?

The offense looked so good in camp, they rested people.

Waller is force multiplier healthy, it showed up.

He is broken.

All of WRs predicted to us are more dynamic than Waller. The OL is improved. The same logic and reasoning that had you bullish at the start of 2023 should apply to 2024.

What changed your mind had to be Jones performance against the best teams in the NFL behind an OL that was on pace for over 100 sacks. I know you are intelligent. If Jones is cleared(need this because of injury clauses) and the OL is healthy, this offense could carry higher expectations than 2023 did prior to the start of the season with one of these receivers added.

want to remind us of your 2023 W prediction?

I don’t feel you are being intellectually honest here.



Are we just going to pretend Jones was great the years before last? Because the stats don't bear that out. Also he's one of the highest paid offensive players in the league, if he's getting another year he better fucking play like one of them. That means 10+ wins and a deep playoff run.


If Jones stayed healthy and the pass protection was solid and Nabers or Odunze had a dominant first season, I could see us surprising with 8-10 wins which wouldn't bode well for our potential to get Dart, Sanders or Ward in 2025 draft >.<.

Maybe we could trade Jones for some extra draft capital if he played well enough in 2024. It's not a great thought, but it might be what ends up happening.
RE: RE: RE: Miller is not  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16465598 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16465480 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16465442 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


Lombardi was spot on. If Maye gets to #3 and the Pats are open for business, I would be very surprised if he’s not a Giant.

Giants are not taking JJ McCarthy at 6. The pivot from Maye is gonna be Nabers/Odunze. Probably the latter. Don’t assume The Giants contingent that flew out to Wasington was there to see Penix Jr.




I thought the word was Nabers if not the QB.



I’m not even sure if they know yet which one they’d go with. They cannot miss on this pick and Odunze is definitely a bit cleaner. The dropped gun charge was mentioned to me and I think some of the other rumblings on him may have some merit. I wasn’t told Odunze for certain but it sounded like they were leaning that way if they go WR.


I had a feeling Mara wouldn't approve of Nabers, maybe if Daboll pounds the table hard enough he will get his way though. Do you think there's any contradictory information being leaked to muddy the waters? Seems like that would be wise. We haven't had much good asshat info in Schoen's past drafts. No chance he is trying to a run much tighter ship and leak all kinds of contradictory info to those outside his 3 man inner circle?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
Strahan91 : 4/11/2024 6:13 pm : link
In comment 16465607 BleedBlue46 said:
Quote:

If Jones stayed healthy and the pass protection was solid and Nabers or Odunze had a dominant first season, I could see us surprising with 8-10 wins which wouldn't bode well for our potential to get Dart, Sanders or Ward in 2025 draft >.<.

Maybe we could trade Jones for some extra draft capital if he played well enough in 2024. It's not a great thought, but it might be what ends up happening.

Anything can happen but I really don't think Dart or Ward are going to be highly sought after prospects
.  
Go Terps : 4/11/2024 6:24 pm : link
If you go back and look at Sy's QB grades since 2013, the only classes close to this one are 2018 and 2021.

It's not a certainty but the odds are there won't be as good a shot at this next year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16465610 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 16465607 BleedBlue46 said:


Quote:



If Jones stayed healthy and the pass protection was solid and Nabers or Odunze had a dominant first season, I could see us surprising with 8-10 wins which wouldn't bode well for our potential to get Dart, Sanders or Ward in 2025 draft >.<.

Maybe we could trade Jones for some extra draft capital if he played well enough in 2024. It's not a great thought, but it might be what ends up happening.


Anything can happen but I really don't think Dart or Ward are going to be highly sought after prospects


I think they both have a good chance personally. We will see, the 2025 qb draft isn't looking as bad as many here presume if you ask me. Dart and Ward both have all the traits needed for a top notch qb prospect, Ward was in the early Heisman conversation before production fell off a cliff with his terrible supporting cast. Jaxon Dart averaged 10.1 ypa and outdueled Jayden Daniels. They both have the size, athleticism and arms to be up there. I like them both a lot.
RE: .  
BleedBlue46 : 4/11/2024 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16465620 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you go back and look at Sy's QB grades since 2013, the only classes close to this one are 2018 and 2021.

It's not a certainty but the odds are there won't be as good a shot at this next year.


If we won 1 more game this year we would be picking 12th. The QB class won't be as good as this one and even if it has 3 solid prospects I don't think we will have nearly as high of a pick next year. I definitely think this is our best shot.
Matt Miller  
Big Rick in FL : 4/11/2024 6:32 pm : link
Is a very nice guy. Love his draft stuff. He has absolutely no sources at all. Never has.
RE: RE: Ladies and gentlmen...  
bw in dc : 4/11/2024 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16465548 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:


Stop it.

Last season what was your prediction for W/L?

The offense looked so good in camp, they rested people.

Waller is force multiplier healthy, it showed up.

He is broken.

All of WRs predicted to us are more dynamic than Waller. The OL is improved. The same logic and reasoning that had you bullish at the start of 2023 should apply to 2024.

What changed your mind had to be Jones performance against the best teams in the NFL behind an OL that was on pace for over 100 sacks. I know you are intelligent. If Jones is cleared(need this because of injury clauses) and the OL is healthy, this offense could carry higher expectations than 2023 did prior to the start of the season with one of these receivers added.

want to remind us of your 2023 W prediction?

I don’t feel you are being intellectually honest here.


Are you suggesting we should be excited by the prospect of Jones getting back in the saddle for a sixth ride?

I want to say I predicted 10=11 wins in 2023...??

My assumptions were:

1. With a season under his belt, Daboll could remove the training wheels and Jones could take the next step.

2. With Jones taking the next stop, the rest of the offense would evolve.

3. The NFC QB situation was nowhere near the AFC and we could possibly take advantage of that.

4. The D would evolve more under Wink's second season.

I agree the OL was epically bad. No argument. But, and this has been litigated a gazillion times, Jones regressed as well. Both can be true. While I agree the lack of OL ability impacted Jones's play, I would also expect a real franchise QB to figure it out much more than we saw. Jones looked more dependent than ever as the QB.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 7:14 pm : link
There might not a lazier take-IMO-on BBI than 'Well, the OL sucked last season. How could Jones perform under those conditions?'

Both things are true: the OL did suck. But so did Jones. Jones was horrific last season. You have a rookie CB-a ROOKIE-come out & say-paraphrasing obviously-,'You take away his first read & he's lost.' You had 49ers laughing in the locker room after Week 3 about him.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 4/11/2024 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16465683 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
There might not a lazier take-IMO-on BBI than 'Well, the OL sucked last season. How could Jones perform under those conditions?'

Both things are true: the OL did suck. But so did Jones. Jones was horrific last season. You have a rookie CB-a ROOKIE-come out & say-paraphrasing obviously-,'You take away his first read & he's lost.' You had 49ers laughing in the locker room after Week 3 about him.


What Devon Witherspoon say? That they knew Jones liked to stick with his first read...?

Miller is solid  
DavidinBMNY : 4/11/2024 7:39 pm : link
I tend to agree.

If they had a shot at Caleb they would go QB. The other QBs are talented but are any of them sure shot better then Jones? I don't think so. You still need to take shots at QB, but if you can't forgo game changers.
RE: RE: ...  
Scooter185 : 4/11/2024 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16465691 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16465683 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


There might not a lazier take-IMO-on BBI than 'Well, the OL sucked last season. How could Jones perform under those conditions?'

Both things are true: the OL did suck. But so did Jones. Jones was horrific last season. You have a rookie CB-a ROOKIE-come out & say-paraphrasing obviously-,'You take away his first read & he's lost.' You had 49ers laughing in the locker room after Week 3 about him.



What Devon Witherspoon say? That they knew Jones liked to stick with his first read...?


Which is the same thing his scouting reports in 2019 said. In 5 seasons Jones hasn't improved in that area at all. Maybe year 6 will be different
RE: Miller is solid  
LW_Giants : 4/11/2024 8:02 pm : link
In comment 16465705 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
I tend to agree.

If they had a shot at Caleb they would go QB. The other QBs are talented but are any of them sure shot better then Jones? I don't think so. You still need to take shots at QB, but if you can't forgo game changers.


This excuse could be used literally every year to not take a qb.
RE: Miller is solid  
Darwinian : 4/11/2024 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16465705 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
I tend to agree.

If they had a shot at Caleb they would go QB. The other QBs are talented but are any of them sure shot better then Jones? I don't think so. You still need to take shots at QB, but if you can't forgo game changers.


I agree Caleb is the jewel of the draft and if there was a way to trade up for him, he would be worth the price. But I also feel Daniels and Maye will be considerable upgrades from Jones. And wouldn't trade as much for them, but I would try to acquire. I also think JJM, Penix and Nix are likely better than Jones. I just don't see how the Giants, with the 6th pick, don't come out of this 6 QB draft without taking a signal caller somewhere.
RE: Miller is solid  
TyreeHelmet : 9:51 am : link
In comment 16465705 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
I tend to agree.

If they had a shot at Caleb they would go QB. The other QBs are talented but are any of them sure shot better then Jones? I don't think so. You still need to take shots at QB, but if you can't forgo game changers.


You never know for sure but I would honestly say the top 5 QBs in the draft would be better than Jones next season.

And is there any QB in recent memory performed as badly as Jones has over his first 5 seasons?

You want to draft a player that has a chance to be elite but its not going to be hard to find improvement from what they've had the last 5 years.
RE: Matt Miller  
Rave7 : 10:03 am : link
In comment 16465632 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Is a very nice guy. Love his draft stuff. He has absolutely no sources at all. Never has.


I figured. No high ranking source would tell him anything. Period.
RE: RE: Miller is solid  
GFAN52 : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16466083 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 16465705 DavidinBMNY said:


Quote:


I tend to agree.

If they had a shot at Caleb they would go QB. The other QBs are talented but are any of them sure shot better then Jones? I don't think so. You still need to take shots at QB, but if you can't forgo game changers.



You never know for sure but I would honestly say the top 5 QBs in the draft would be better than Jones next season.

And is there any QB in recent memory performed as badly as Jones has over his first 5 seasons?

You want to draft a player that has a chance to be elite but its not going to be hard to find improvement from what they've had the last 5 years.


The issue now isn't just his play, but the compounding of all the injuries he's had, most importantly his neck, which call into question how much of a career ending threat that could be going forward.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 