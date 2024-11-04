Hypothetical: Would You Bet Your Career on Daniel Jones? christian : 4/11/2024 9:50 am

Just a hypothetical about job security. Imagine you are Brian Daboll and you and your advisors look at the history of your employer.



You are the first head coach to get a third year since 2006. And even that head coach was reportedly nearly fired after his third year.



Your immediate predecessors (three of them) were all fired after two years.



You had an unexpectedly good first year, and presumably endorsed investing in Jones. He got battered, and allegedly has lingering issues from his neck and shoulder.



You can influence management, and there three possibilities.



1) Stick with your original position Jones is the guy, and not draft a quarterback who will meaningfully compete with him



2) Hedge your bet, keep Jones, but draft a quarterback who can meaningfully compete with him



3) Let Jones go and bet on the new guy



Again, if you're just trying to ensure you get a 4th year, what would you pick?