Hypothetical: Would You Bet Your Career on Daniel Jones?

christian : 4/11/2024 9:50 am
Just a hypothetical about job security. Imagine you are Brian Daboll and you and your advisors look at the history of your employer.

You are the first head coach to get a third year since 2006. And even that head coach was reportedly nearly fired after his third year.

Your immediate predecessors (three of them) were all fired after two years.

You had an unexpectedly good first year, and presumably endorsed investing in Jones. He got battered, and allegedly has lingering issues from his neck and shoulder.

You can influence management, and there three possibilities.

1) Stick with your original position Jones is the guy, and not draft a quarterback who will meaningfully compete with him

2) Hedge your bet, keep Jones, but draft a quarterback who can meaningfully compete with him

3) Let Jones go and bet on the new guy

Again, if you're just trying to ensure you get a 4th year, what would you pick?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/11/2024 9:52 am : link
3.
This would be a more interesting question  
UConn4523 : 4/11/2024 9:55 am : link
if he didn’t get injured, but he did so this seems like an obvious answer - 2 or 3 since I see them as pretty much the same thing and would be up to Schoen more IMO on which route to take.
RE: This would be a more interesting question  
christian : 4/11/2024 9:58 am : link
In comment 16464543 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
if he didn’t get injured, but he did so this seems like an obvious answer - 2 or 3 since I see them as pretty much the same thing and would be up to Schoen more IMO on which route to take.


Schoen presumably has the final say, but I am wondering what you endorse if you were the head coach.
I would not  
JonC : 4/11/2024 10:00 am : link
I would not now.

I would not have after the 2022 season.

Politics, personal connections, poor perspective on the 2022 season and playoff win, all contribute to this mess known as QB Hell.
FWIW, I would argue that  
section125 : 4/11/2024 10:03 am : link
Daboll trying to get a 4th year as primary reason for his QB choice is bogus and I doubt that is even in his head. He is trying to build a team, not trying to keep his job. If he is basing his QB decision on trying to keep his job, then he is not worth keeping, period.

His only decision(and it is coupled with Schoen) should be to build a team that is competitive and sustainable.
RE: RE: This would be a more interesting question  
UConn4523 : 4/11/2024 10:08 am : link
In comment 16464550 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16464543 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


if he didn’t get injured, but he did so this seems like an obvious answer - 2 or 3 since I see them as pretty much the same thing and would be up to Schoen more IMO on which route to take.



Schoen presumably has the final say, but I am wondering what you endorse if you were the head coach.


I don’t think it matters unless the options are #2 is no QB at 6 (round 2 or later) and #3 is QB at 6.
This Is Speculation On Top Of Speculation  
MojoEd : 4/11/2024 10:11 am : link
But if this is how Dabol is thinking, maybe he is counting on Lock (not DJ) and additional roster improvements to get the team to 8/9 wins.
If it were me  
Greg from LI : 4/11/2024 10:14 am : link
I'd have had him on the first plane out of town about 15 minutes after the team hired me.
4) Understand that at this point he's a transition QB ...  
FStubbs : 4/11/2024 10:18 am : link
And make the best of things until he can be reasonably replaced.
RE: This Is Speculation On Top Of Speculation  
christian : 4/11/2024 10:19 am : link
In comment 16464588 MojoEd said:
Quote:
But if this is how Dabol is thinking, maybe he is counting on Lock (not DJ) and additional roster improvements to get the team to 8/9 wins.


Maybe you are confused on what the difference between a hypothetical and speculation is?

If you were in his shoes, what would option would you pick? That's the hypothetical posed in the thread starter.
No.  
Sean : 4/11/2024 10:19 am : link
And it's why I think a lot of BBI is going to be stunned when they see the package given to move up for Maye.
To answer the question:  
Sean : 4/11/2024 10:20 am : link
3.
RE: 4) Understand that at this point he's a transition QB ...  
christian : 4/11/2024 10:21 am : link
In comment 16464627 FStubbs said:
Quote:
And make the best of things until he can be reasonably replaced.


If your job was on the line, would you comfortable if that reasonable replacement wasn't available until 2025?
RE: No.  
christian : 4/11/2024 10:23 am : link
In comment 16464635 Sean said:
Quote:
And it's why I think a lot of BBI is going to be stunned when they see the package given to move up for Maye.


Given that Schoen SI interview, I am back on the "They're keeping Jones because they believe in him" side of the fence this week = )
Absolutely not  
OBJRoyal : 4/11/2024 10:23 am : link
#3
Christian  
M.S. : 4/11/2024 10:26 am : link

Based on your preamble it's clear you would vote #1.
I d say 3. They have a QB that can meaningfully compete and  
Blue21 : 4/11/2024 10:27 am : link
that's Lock. I d be afraid to play him because of injury claus in his contract. If he had to stay he d never see the field. But I m hoping for a QB in this draft.
obviously not w/ the acl  
Eric on Li : 4/11/2024 10:28 am : link
it will be option 2 or 3 and it has been pretty clear since schoen's comments during the bye week.

as much as people bag on the contract, the way it was structured gave them a clear ripcord in this exact worst case scenario.

if jones sucked last year or had a major injury (he hit the daily double), they were likely to pick high and be in position to get a qb in what has been projected as a good QB draft for over a year with caleb/drake.

of course there is never any guarantee they can get a QB they like from the draft but that is basically the only place to get a franchise QB and the contract they signed jones to was never prohibitive of that.

as schoen has said ad nauseam they met with all the QBs last year even after signing him. heck if they liked levis last year they could have taken him. i think they top 30's a few qbs last year too (hendon hooker?).

if you are ever on the clock with a QB you feel strongly about available, unless you have burrow mahomes or herbert you should take that player. and honestly maybe you take that guy anyway even if it's just injury backup (burrow has hit IR twice now right?).
Shocked  
Thegratefulhead : 4/11/2024 10:29 am : link
If it is anything other than 2. Think about what it meant for Daboll in 22. Think how close the relationship is between HC and QB. It was also the first success for Jones. Daboll and JOnes have a relationship, I suspect. If Jones is cleared he will get a shot. Daboll should protect his career by having the replacement on the team. They may play a game where both Schoen and Daboll want a new QB on the team but Daboll backs Jones, yet, fully endorses the pick(we may never know)

I think this is the only thing that makes sense. Medicals are a wildcard, if docs start whispering Jones is toast, 3 becomes real. Since the end of last season I felt Jones would get a shot if healthy and the Giants would draft a QB.

Still feel that way.
Straw men are us  
Snorkels : 4/11/2024 10:54 am : link
Actually if I felt my job was on the line and was given the choice of going into the season with Jones, an untested, unproven rookie and Lock as my options at Qb I take Jones every time. Not even a question.

I don't see Daboll(or schoen for that matter) as that type of guy who's going to be coaching for his job. In fact, in reality the way for an NFL head coach to keep their job is to win football games and the way to win football games is to get good players. So if I'm worried about my job don't give me some rookie who might take 2-3 years to get up to speed get me an impact player who can help me win right now.

If you guys weren't so caught up in your narrative of the day you might see something beyond your noses!

...  
christian : 4/11/2024 10:56 am : link
I think Daboll will have some threading of needles to achieve if Jones isn't ready week one. Especially if Lock or a rookie struggles to start the year.

Imagine Lock comes out of the gate poorly and they lose a few games, do they go to the rookie or to Jones?

Imagine the rookie comes out of the gate poorly, do they go to Jones or let the rookie work through growing pains?

Daboll has to juggle trying to win and developing a rookie who is the presumptive future. Do you blow a year for the team like Coughlin did in '04, or do you blow a year of development for the rookie?
RE: Straw men are us  
Greg from LI : 4/11/2024 10:58 am : link
In comment 16464743 Snorkels said:
Quote:
If you guys weren't so caught up in your narrative of the day you might see something beyond your noses!


I've seen Daniel Jones be a bottom-tier NFL QB for years. Is that far enough beyond my nose for you?
RE: Straw men are us  
christian : 4/11/2024 10:58 am : link
In comment 16464743 Snorkels said:
Quote:
.


Seems like you need to familiarize yourself with the definition of "straw man."
With Greg on this  
Lambuth_Special : 4/11/2024 10:58 am : link
He would be out of the building at the first opportunity, primarily because I know he will do everything in his power to ingratiate himself and get people on board.
Just imagine this  
Lambuth_Special : 4/11/2024 11:03 am : link
Despite a playoff season, Schoen and Daboll are almost in a situation as precarious entering season 3 that they would've have been if they had decided to strip the team down for parts in 2022 and lose for a couple of years.

That's the Jones experience. He's too unreliable, but he convinces everyone.
Youre assuming that  
Rudy5757 : 4/11/2024 11:04 am : link
the QB available is a guy they want.

I don't think anyone would bet on Jones currently, but they bet on Jones after 2022.

I think the better question is, are the Giants better in 2024 with Jones and one of the WRs or a rookie QB no #2 pick and no #1 next year or a Rookie QB and keep the picks.

I personally think you have to swallow the Jones pill this year. Get the WR, keep your picks. If Jones gets hurt again they have the excuse again that he is injured and still have picks to get a QB next year and his salary is at least managable.

Most people want to replace Jones with a rookie QB but dont say if they would be OK with any of the 4. They dont say how much they are willing to trade to get the QB or if they make that trade how they are going to improve the roster with a tight cap and no premium picks? Every QB needs a star player, all of the top 10 QBs have at least one other player and some have 2 or 3. The players on the Giants roster currently do not meet that criteria. Look at every playoff team, they all have at least 1 stud playmaker.

Getting the 4th QB at 6 is OK but I am against trading up. The WR is a much better option than trading up.
...  
christian : 4/11/2024 11:06 am : link
I think maybe you're addressing a different question.

The question in this thread, is if you were Daboll and you could influence management, what choice do you think would best preserve your job.
RE: RE: No.  
Sean : 4/11/2024 11:16 am : link
In comment 16464651 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16464635 Sean said:


Quote:


And it's why I think a lot of BBI is going to be stunned when they see the package given to move up for Maye.



Given that Schoen SI interview, I am back on the "They're keeping Jones because they believe in him" side of the fence this week = )

The biggest takeaway from those quotes for me were that he doesn't expect to be picking that high again. QB.
RE: This would be a more interesting question  
barens : 4/11/2024 11:19 am : link
In comment 16464543 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
if he didn’t get injured, but he did so this seems like an obvious answer - 2 or 3 since I see them as pretty much the same thing and would be up to Schoen more IMO on which route to take.


I agree, no injury, then I would. I get that it's been 5 years, but can anyone honestly say they've ever had an average offensive line since he's been here? There just aren't many QB's who can succeed with a shitty offensive line.
I would never bank anything on Daniel Jones  
Darwinian : 4/11/2024 11:21 am : link
I make decisions based on data. I would have let him walk after '22.
RE: ...  
Rudy5757 : 4/11/2024 11:25 am : link
In comment 16464788 christian said:
Quote:
I think maybe you're addressing a different question.

The question in this thread, is if you were Daboll and you could influence management, what choice do you think would best preserve your job.


Youre assuming the 4th QB available is one the Giants want. If Im Mara, I ask the question in what order would you put the QBs? And of the 4 which guy do you not want? I am pretty confident that there is no option to get the 1st 3, so we are stuck with the QB thats left. If that QB is the guy the coach didnt want then there is no discussion.

4 QB will get drafted in the top 10 but that doesnt mean 4 should be drafted in the top 10. Plus, any deal that includes next years #1 would be off the table for me. The Giants are going to have to rework some contracts already to be able to operate this season. Cutting Jones saves nothing. Next year they are on the hook for at least $22 Mil on Jones. I'd say option 3 is out.

For me Id roll with Jones this year, get the WR and hope that the OL is improved. There is very little wiggle room in either option. If the rookie QB isnt very good Daboll will be fired probably along with Schoen. They both endored Jones after 2022.
RE: 4) Understand that at this point he's a transition QB ...  
Johnny5 : 4/11/2024 11:30 am : link
In comment 16464627 FStubbs said:
Quote:
And make the best of things until he can be reasonably replaced.

+1
As to the question  
JonC : 4/11/2024 11:34 am : link
I would think Davoli would prefer drafting a WR at #6, and take his swing with Jones rather than start from scratch. Seasons like 2023 tend to not repeat themselves unless the roster et al are still bad.

But, if they love a QB and he's there at #6, it could also work in his favor as expectations tend to lower with a rookie QB being indoctrinated to the NFL level.
3  
GiantTuff1 : 4/11/2024 11:35 am : link
and it isn't remotely close. If we can strike and get a QB we want you have to go this route and cut ties with Jones completely.

If the slate stays muddy that is the biggest danger to Daboll. But if you clean the slate as much as possible and wash that sucker then you have a case to show what you can do with your vision, and hence the best argument for more time.
The only answer as it relates to DJ  
The Mike : 4/11/2024 11:38 am : link
Is to cut him as soon as he passes a physical. If he gets injured in 2024 and is then cut with injury settlement, then both Daboll and Schoen should be summarily dismissed on the spot.

This team will not be good in 2024, no matter what Daboll does. 5-7 wins is the likely win total. Since we know that going in, neither Schoen nor Daboll will be fired if this is the result having cut DJ. So start Lock, have Cutlets back him up and then add a quarterback from the 2024 draft. And begin the annual process of adding in and rotating out a quarterback from the room every year until the "top five elite guy" is finally in place.
RE: RE: RE: This would be a more interesting question  
gersh : 4/11/2024 11:41 am : link
In comment 16464578 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16464550 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 16464543 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


if he didn’t get injured, but he did so this seems like an obvious answer - 2 or 3 since I see them as pretty much the same thing and would be up to Schoen more IMO on which route to take.



Schoen presumably has the final say, but I am wondering what you endorse if you were the head coach.



I don’t think it matters unless the options are #2 is no QB at 6 (round 2 or later) and #3 is QB at 6.


Right.
Obviously they want new franchise QB
But trading away too much to get a guy you are not 100% sold on is not the way to go.
...  
christian : 4/11/2024 11:42 am : link
In comment 16464819 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
I think maybe you're addressing a different question.

The question in this thread, is if you were Daboll and you could influence management, what choice do you think would best preserve your job.

Youre assuming the 4th QB available is one the Giants want. If Im Mara, I ask the question in what order would you put the QBs? And of the 4 which guy do you not want? I am pretty confident that there is no option to get the 1st 3, so we are stuck with the QB thats left. If that QB is the guy the coach didnt want then there is no discussion.


I think you're assuming a lot of things I am not asking.

This isn't a discussion about draft strategy and who will/won't be available.

Take a step back, and put yourself in Daboll's shoes today. Presumably you have some influence over what Schoen does or tries to do. Your motive is to keep your job after the 2024 season. Would you be pushing for him to:

1) Stick with Jones and not draft a quarterback high
2) Draft a quarterback high and keep Jones
3) Draft a quarterback high and not keep Jones
RE: RE: This Is Speculation On Top Of Speculation  
MojoEd : 4/11/2024 11:45 am : link
In comment 16464630 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16464588 MojoEd said:


Quote:


But if this is how Dabol is thinking, maybe he is counting on Lock (not DJ) and additional roster improvements to get the team to 8/9 wins.



Maybe you are confused on what the difference between a hypothetical and speculation is?

If you were in his shoes, what would option would you pick? That's the hypothetical posed in the thread starter.

Gotcha, then I think the theory underlying your hypothetical and options is faulty. I see no scenario where Dabol relies on DJ in any form or combination, which brings me back to my original response to your post.
No I wouldn't  
Biteymax22 : 4/11/2024 11:45 am : link
He's put 2 coaches out of a job already and very well may a third that I think is a better coach than the first two. History hasn't been in his favor, he's just an unreliable player with a low ceiling.

If I'm fighting for my job, I want to do it my way with my guys.
RE: Youre assuming that  
Scooter185 : 4/11/2024 11:45 am : link
In comment 16464781 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
the QB available is a guy they want.

I don't think anyone would bet on Jones currently, but they bet on Jones after 2022.

I think the better question is, are the Giants better in 2024 with Jones and one of the WRs or a rookie QB no #2 pick and no #1 next year or a Rookie QB and keep the picks.

I personally think you have to swallow the Jones pill this year. Get the WR, keep your picks. If Jones gets hurt again they have the excuse again that he is injured and still have picks to get a QB next year and his salary is at least managable.

Most people want to replace Jones with a rookie QB but dont say if they would be OK with any of the 4. They dont say how much they are willing to trade to get the QB or if they make that trade how they are going to improve the roster with a tight cap and no premium picks? Every QB needs a star player, all of the top 10 QBs have at least one other player and some have 2 or 3. The players on the Giants roster currently do not meet that criteria. Look at every playoff team, they all have at least 1 stud playmaker.

Getting the 4th QB at 6 is OK but I am against trading up. The WR is a much better option than trading up.


Let's say the take a WR and run with Jones/Lock and go 4-13

Daboll fired. Jones cut. Rookie QB drafted April 2025 and is going to be starting immediately with a new HC. 2025 probably has a lot of growing pains, meaning the first 2 years of that WRs rookie contract are wasted, with the 5YO decision looming after 2026.
RE: RE: Youre assuming that  
section125 : 4/11/2024 11:51 am : link
In comment 16464875 Scooter185 said:
Quote:

Let's say the take a WR and run with Jones/Lock and go 4-13

Daboll fired. Jones cut. Rookie QB drafted April 2025 and is going to be starting immediately with a new HC. 2025 probably has a lot of growing pains, meaning the first 2 years of that WRs rookie contract are wasted, with the 5YO decision looming after 2026.


Ok, let's take QB 4 or 5. That QB sits because he has bad footwork or throwing technique issues or is a little slow reading NFL defenses. (reasonable level of growing pains)

They go 4-13? Is Daboll still fired?

What is the difference except they have a QB of questionable ability (unproven)?
...  
christian : 4/11/2024 11:55 am : link
In comment 16464872 MojoEd said:
Quote:
But if this is how Dabol is thinking, maybe he is counting on Lock (not DJ) and additional roster improvements to get the team to 8/9 wins.

Maybe you are confused on what the difference between a hypothetical and speculation is?

If you were in his shoes, what would option would you pick? That's the hypothetical posed in the thread starter.

Gotcha, then I think the theory underlying your hypothetical and options is faulty. I see no scenario where Dabol relies on DJ in any form or combination, which brings me back to my original response to your post.

So if you were Daboll and you were influencing management to make a decision at quarterback to preserve your job -- you would choose Drew Lock and roster improvements?

That's an unorthodox opinion.
...  
christian : 4/11/2024 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16464898 section125 said:
Quote:
Ok, let's take QB 4 or 5. That QB sits because he has bad footwork or throwing technique issues or is a little slow reading NFL defenses. (reasonable level of growing pains)

They go 4-13? Is Daboll still fired?

What is the difference except they have a QB of questionable ability (unproven)?


In that scenario, isn't it likely Daboll goes to the rookie when the Giants are out of contention and starts a few games?

And given his reputation and track record in developing quarterbacks, isn't it reasonable ownership would be inclined to give Daboll an opportunity to develop the quarterback further?
Best strategy for keeping job  
gary_from_chester : 4/11/2024 12:28 pm : link
Seems to be option two.

He cannot be blamed for Jones failure or injury, and has fallback of rookie QB who likely will not be expected to immediately perform at a high level. So, based on the hypothetical proposed, that would be the safest path for Daboll to maximizing his potential for continued employment.

What do I think is in the best interests of the franchise? Get the QB you like this year; it’s a very good position at six to maneuver from. If he wins the competition coming out of camp and preseason, it’s his job; otherwise he lies in wait behind Jones or Lock until they deem he’s ready.
 
christian : 4/11/2024 12:45 pm : link
Gary -- I mostly agree. But what are your thoughts on if Jones isn't ready week one?

If the rookie or Lock starts the season, do you think they ever go back to Jones?
I would have explored moving on after 2019  
Go Terps : 4/11/2024 12:50 pm : link
I wasn't sold on Herbert so I didn't know that I would have drafted him at the time. But knowing that the Giants loved Herbert, it's amazing to me they didn't draft him.

The red flags with Jones were visible at the end of 2019.
Bet my livlehood on Daniel Jones?  
56goat : 4/11/2024 12:50 pm : link
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH...

Surely you can't be serious...
RE: …  
gary_from_chester : 4/11/2024 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16465048 christian said:
Quote:
Gary -- I mostly agree. But what are your thoughts on if Jones isn't ready week one?

If the rookie or Lock starts the season, do you think they ever go back to Jones?


Different question, assuming now this has nothing to do with maximizing his job retention potential.

If Lock starts the season and ‘fails’, would think they go to the rookie QB and stick it out with him - trial by fire.


If the rookie QB starts the season (you said Jones ‘wasn’t ready’) and fails or is injured, I think it’s Lock for the duration.

I guess my gut feeling is if Jones is not ready at the start of the season AND they have drafted a QB, then Jones will not take another snap as Giants QB
RE: I would have explored moving on after 2019  
JonC : 4/11/2024 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16465066 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I wasn't sold on Herbert so I didn't know that I would have drafted him at the time. But knowing that the Giants loved Herbert, it's amazing to me they didn't draft him.

The red flags with Jones were visible at the end of 2019.


Herbert decided to stay at Oregon, unfortunately.
RE: RE: I would have explored moving on after 2019  
Go Terps : 4/11/2024 1:03 pm : link
In comment 16465086 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16465066 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I wasn't sold on Herbert so I didn't know that I would have drafted him at the time. But knowing that the Giants loved Herbert, it's amazing to me they didn't draft him.

The red flags with Jones were visible at the end of 2019.



Herbert decided to stay at Oregon, unfortunately.


I mean it's amazing they didn't draft him in 2020.
...  
christian : 4/11/2024 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16465084 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
Gary -- I mostly agree. But what are your thoughts on if Jones isn't ready week one?

If the rookie or Lock starts the season, do you think they ever go back to Jones?

Different question, assuming now this has nothing to do with maximizing his job retention potential.

If Lock starts the season and ‘fails’, would think they go to the rookie QB and stick it out with him - trial by fire.

If the rookie QB starts the season (you said Jones ‘wasn’t ready’) and fails or is injured, I think it’s Lock for the duration.

I guess my gut feeling is if Jones is not ready at the start of the season AND they have drafted a QB, then Jones will not take another snap as Giants QB


All on the topic of job retention. I think Daboll can do two things to ensure he's the coach in 2025.

1) Compete for a playoff spot late into the season
2) Show he's developing a young quarterback that gives the franchise hope

I am not saying he'd get fired if those two things don't happen. But short of that I think it's on the table. I don't see how benching the rookie or Lock in place of Jones is a good bet for Daboll.
RE: …  
Johnny5 : 4/11/2024 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16465048 christian said:
Quote:
Gary -- I mostly agree. But what are your thoughts on if Jones isn't ready week one?

If the rookie or Lock starts the season, do you think they ever go back to Jones?

I'm sure it depends how Lock plays. I think Daboll sees something in Lock he can work with if Jones isn't ready to start though. Also I have a feeling this is the way it plays out (But I'm just a dumb fan lol).

1) Giants stay pat at #6 or move to 4 or 5 and end up with either Maye or McCarthy.
2) If 4 QBs go right away and the trade up is too much, we draft Jim Nabors.
3) Lock starts the season (DJ not ready).
...  
christian : 4/11/2024 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16465102 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
I'm sure it depends how Lock plays. I think Daboll sees something in Lock he can work with if Jones isn't ready to start though. Also I have a feeling this is the way it plays out (But I'm just a dumb fan lol).

1) Giants stay pat at #6 or move to 4 or 5 and end up with either Maye or McCarthy.
2) If 4 QBs go right away and the trade up is too much, we draft Jim Nabors.
3) Lock starts the season (DJ not ready).


I don't disagree those are potential, or even likely outcomes.

If I was Daboll, I'd be scared shitless going into a big year for my career with Lock and Jones. Imagine how the fans and media would react if they pick Nabers and Jones performs like he has so far.
RE: RE: RE: I would have explored moving on after 2019  
bw in dc : 4/11/2024 1:17 pm : link
In comment 16465089 Go Terps said:
Quote:

I mean it's amazing they didn't draft him in 2020.


There was NFK after falling full bloom in love with Jones because he looked good at a Senior Bowl practice, and then proceeding to have a decent rookie year, that Gettleman was going to pivot to a new QB after one year. And Mara certainly wasn't going to endorse that.

And you know damn well the brass were all salivating at the thought of a healthy Barkley, a highly valued rookie LT, and a second year QB with experience heading into 2020.

Amazing doesn't apply here...
RE: ...  
Johnny5 : 4/11/2024 1:18 pm : link
In comment 16465108 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16465102 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


I'm sure it depends how Lock plays. I think Daboll sees something in Lock he can work with if Jones isn't ready to start though. Also I have a feeling this is the way it plays out (But I'm just a dumb fan lol).

1) Giants stay pat at #6 or move to 4 or 5 and end up with either Maye or McCarthy.
2) If 4 QBs go right away and the trade up is too much, we draft Jim Nabors.
3) Lock starts the season (DJ not ready).



I don't disagree those are potential, or even likely outcomes.

If I was Daboll, I'd be scared shitless going into a big year for my career with Lock and Jones. Imagine how the fans and media would react if they pick Nabers and Jones performs like he has so far.

Totally agree, but I have a feeling Mara has given his full support to Shane and Davoli to fix this mess. It makes me think these guys are looking long term and they are not going to force something on a QB this year without crazy conviction on someone they think can be had at 4 or 5 (or even 3 depending on what the Pats do). If Jones really does recover he is not long term "the guy" likely, but Davoli has already shown he can win with him. If Lock is on par with DJ I won't be sad to end up with any of the WR or even Dallas Turner for that matter.
RE: RE: RE: Youre assuming that  
Scooter185 : 4/11/2024 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16464898 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16464875 Scooter185 said:


Quote:



Let's say the take a WR and run with Jones/Lock and go 4-13

Daboll fired. Jones cut. Rookie QB drafted April 2025 and is going to be starting immediately with a new HC. 2025 probably has a lot of growing pains, meaning the first 2 years of that WRs rookie contract are wasted, with the 5YO decision looming after 2026.



Ok, let's take QB 4 or 5. That QB sits because he has bad footwork or throwing technique issues or is a little slow reading NFL defenses. (reasonable level of growing pains)

They go 4-13? Is Daboll still fired?

What is the difference except they have a QB of questionable ability (unproven)?


Is BD still fired? It's a non-zero chance but much less than watching Jones suck again. If the rookie QB shows growth in the games he starts then no I don't think BD would be fired short of a Judgian meltdown
I wouldn't bet tonight's dinner  
rsjem1979 : 4/11/2024 1:49 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: I would have explored moving on after 2019  
JonC : 4/11/2024 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16465089 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16465086 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 16465066 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I wasn't sold on Herbert so I didn't know that I would have drafted him at the time. But knowing that the Giants loved Herbert, it's amazing to me they didn't draft him.

The red flags with Jones were visible at the end of 2019.



Herbert decided to stay at Oregon, unfortunately.



I mean it's amazing they didn't draft him in 2020.


You and I both were on record to draft JH, regardless of Jones. Unfortunately ...
RE: RE: RE: RE: I would have explored moving on after 2019  
Sean : 4/11/2024 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16465113 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16465089 Go Terps said:


Quote:



I mean it's amazing they didn't draft him in 2020.



There was NFK after falling full bloom in love with Jones because he looked good at a Senior Bowl practice, and then proceeding to have a decent rookie year, that Gettleman was going to pivot to a new QB after one year. And Mara certainly wasn't going to endorse that.

And you know damn well the brass were all salivating at the thought of a healthy Barkley, a highly valued rookie LT, and a second year QB with experience heading into 2020.

Amazing doesn't apply here...

"He looked like a professional quartaback."
RE: RE: 4) Understand that at this point he's a transition QB ...  
FStubbs : 4/11/2024 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16464644 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16464627 FStubbs said:


Quote:


And make the best of things until he can be reasonably replaced.



If your job was on the line, would you comfortable if that reasonable replacement wasn't available until 2025?


I wouldn't like it, but it's better to build a sound team than swing for the fences to try to buy another year before you're fired anyway.

Also - if Schoen's job was actually on the line, the Giants would've been better off firing him and Daboll and starting over, to get the GM, HC, and QB all on the same timeline.
RE: Just imagine this  
FStubbs : 4/11/2024 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16464779 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
Despite a playoff season, Schoen and Daboll are almost in a situation as precarious entering season 3 that they would've have been if they had decided to strip the team down for parts in 2022 and lose for a couple of years.

That's the Jones experience. He's too unreliable, but he convinces everyone.


We'd have been better off if they had stripped the team for parts in 2022. Much better off.
Can you sell success with Jones?  
Blueworm : 4/11/2024 7:31 pm : link
If you can't sell success, you have to sell hope.

Can you sell hope with Jones?
RE: ...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/11/2024 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16464788 christian said:
Quote:
I think maybe you're addressing a different question.

The question in this thread, is if you were Daboll and you could influence management, what choice do you think would best preserve your job.
you do what you can do but you hedge.
Convince management that you need to take a quarterback but you're only going to take the right quarterback.
If the right quarterback is not available and you stand Pat at the position it's not because you wanted to... But you had promised management not to reach.
You go into the season having not drafted a starter at the position making sure management understands that you play your best ball you try again next year.
Unless they  
Torn Tendon : 4/11/2024 8:59 pm : link
truly believe in a QB at six, then the best bet for job security would be to stick with Jones another year and take a WR.

If they reach for a QB they are unsure of and he doesn't pan out or it causes them to pass on better prospects in future drafts. Then they are going to be fired.
RE: Can you sell success with Jones?  
Sean : 4/11/2024 9:12 pm : link
In comment 16465696 Blueworm said:
Quote:
If you can't sell success, you have to sell hope.

Can you sell hope with Jones?

I was thinking this today. It would be so unpleasant as a fan watching Jones next season. No hope. No progression. I'd be just counting down until the 2025 draft.

Jones isn't the long term answer everyone knows it. I'm confident Schoen will come away with one of Maye, McCarthy, Penix or Nix. It needs to happen.
Blueworm  
Sean : 4/11/2024 9:15 pm : link
I do also think if they go with Jones & Nabers, they need to sell SUCCESS. I'd expect Jones to produce at least 30 TDs and make the playoffs if that's the route they choose. Every fan should have those expectations.
RE: Unless they  
Scooter185 : 4/11/2024 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16465807 Torn Tendon said:
Quote:
truly believe in a QB at six, then the best bet for job security would be to stick with Jones another year and take a WR.

If they reach for a QB they are unsure of and he doesn't pan out or it causes them to pass on better prospects in future drafts. Then they are going to be fired.


If they stick with Jones and he fails in year 6 they're toast as well
 
christian : 4/11/2024 9:58 pm : link
I think the fan base is so disenchanted with Jones, the majority is in the "anyone but Jones" column. They'll give a lot of grace to Daboll with a rookie, and virtually none with Jones. Every snap Jones takes will be under intense scrutiny.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 4/11/2024 10:08 pm : link
In comment 16465889 christian said:
Quote:
I think the fan base is so disenchanted with Jones, the majority is in the "anyone but Jones" column. They'll give a lot of grace to Daboll with a rookie, and virtually none with Jones. Every snap Jones takes will be under intense scrutiny.


I would be just as happy if we cut Jones as a post-June move as I would be if we took a QB in the lottery.

This is what I would rather do than watch Jones play QB again...

 
christian : 4/11/2024 10:20 pm : link
Playing Jones seems completely untenable to me.

If they don't draft a viable replacement, the coaching staff and Jones will get ripped apart for every misstep by the fans and media. If they do draft a viable replacement, the fans and media will be calling to play the rookie from the start.

And then add in Jones is recovering and either will need time to ramp up or miss some games to start. If Lock or a rookie is playing well, are they really going to sit them for Jones?

If a rookie wins the starting job over Lock in camp, are they really going to impede his development to play Jones?
The envelope please  
Snorkels : 4/11/2024 10:23 pm : link
In comment 16465902 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16465889 christian said:


Quote:


I think the fan base is so disenchanted with Jones, the majority is in the "anyone but Jones" column. They'll give a lot of grace to Daboll with a rookie, and virtually none with Jones. Every snap Jones takes will be under intense scrutiny.



I would be just as happy if we cut Jones as a post-June move as I would be if we took a QB in the lottery.

This is what I would rather do than watch Jones play QB again...


And the nominees for the most truly utterly stupid comment on the BBI are ....
...  
christian : 4/11/2024 10:29 pm : link
In comment 16465922 Snorkels said:
Quote:
And the nominees for the most truly utterly stupid comment on the BBI are ....


Wait, I thought you didn't have Internet access in Arizona. Did you move?
The contract  
SleepyOwl : 4/11/2024 10:37 pm : link
Schoen gave Jones tells us that he and Daboll were not exactly all in on Jones. Mara came out and yapped, “we’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up.” That gave me some indication that the decision to give Jones a big contract didn’t necessarily come from Schoen. The shrewdness in the contract to have an out after 2 years is more in line with the sentiment that both Schoen and Daboll were/are not invested in Jones as a long term QB.
RE: RE: …  
Darwinian : 4/11/2024 10:39 pm : link
In comment 16465902 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16465889 christian said:


Quote:


I think the fan base is so disenchanted with Jones, the majority is in the "anyone but Jones" column. They'll give a lot of grace to Daboll with a rookie, and virtually none with Jones. Every snap Jones takes will be under intense scrutiny.



I would be just as happy if we cut Jones as a post-June move as I would be if we took a QB in the lottery.

This is what I would rather do than watch Jones play QB again...


Likewise. There is nothing left to learn about Jones. the evaluation is over. We'd be better off kicking the tires on Malik Willis.
